Scalping Robot Pro MT4

5

Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders who prefer dynamic trading with quick entries and exits while maintaining disciplined execution and stable risk exposure. The robot is designed to react instantly to changing market conditions, adapting to volatility and market speed while maintaining clean and efficient trading logic. Advanced market filters continuously analyze price action and trading conditions before executing any position, helping to maintain consistency and precision during different market environments. Every trade is executed with full control and based on clear market conditions. The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile instruments in the market. The strategy combines rapid market analysis, intelligent trade execution, and automated position management to take advantage of short term fluctuations while maintaining structured risk control. The Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup, optimization, and long term usage. Members can also access updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. The live results are available on our website.

Live results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383926

Price:
The special price is $1799 available until Monday, next price will be $2499. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2999.

Bonus for all users:
Each user who purchases Scalping Robot Pro will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Xiro Robot, DAX Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, Price Action Robot, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator.

Key features:

  • Professional Gold Scalping
    The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short term price movements.

  • Session Filters
    Session Filters allow the robot to trade only during selected market sessions and avoiding periods of lower activity. 

  • M1 Timeframe Optimization
    Scalping Robot Pro is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.

  • Flexible Trade Direction
    Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on current market conditions and trading preferences.

  • Built In Trading Schedule
    Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users full flexibility and control over trading sessions.

    News Filter Protection
  • Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and unstable market conditions.

  • Holiday Trading Control
    The robot includes optional holiday protection settings to avoid low liquidity and unpredictable market behavior during selected periods.

  • Risk Control
    Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.

  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection
    Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.

  • Take Profit
    Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.

  • Stop Loss
    The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.

    Trailing Stop
  • Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.

  • Trading Panel
    Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non visual backtesting.
    How do I start:
    After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After confirmation, you will receive access to a private group where our support team and other users will help you with everything.

    How to properly test the Scalping Robot Pro in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
    Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, XAUUSD pairs, M1 Timeframe, Every Tick Normal and set Spread to Current. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. 

    Information:
    Pairs: XAUUSD
    Timeframe: M1
    Platform: MetaTrader 4
    Minimum deposit: 1000
    Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
    Account type: Hedging, Netting, Cent, Zero, Standard, Premium, RAW, ECN.

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 3.0. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

    Price:

    The robot costs $1799 for the 5 copies. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $2499.

    SCALPING ROBOT PRO - Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes Scalping Robot Pro different from other trading robots?
      Scalping Robot Pro is designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system focuses on short term market movements, momentum shifts, and real time volatility while maintaining controlled and disciplined trade execution.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to set the lot size and basic risk parameters. All core logic such as entries, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management is handled automatically.

    3. Which markets does Scalping Robot Pro support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile markets.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      Scalping Robot Pro is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe, allowing the system to react quickly to short term market opportunities.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, analyzing market conditions and executing trades only when all predefined conditions are met.

    6. How does trade management work?
      The robot uses flexible and controlled trade management:
      - configurable Take Profit
      - configurable Stop Loss
      - built in Trailing Stop
      - maximum positions control

    7. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, trading hours, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety settings.

    8. Can I use Scalping Robot Pro with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4. Low spread accounts are highly recommended for best performance.

    9. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    10. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to Scalping Robot Pro for MetaTrader 4
      - full manual in 10 languages
      - access to private support group

    After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group.


    Отзывы 12
    brahyang
    39
    brahyang 2026.08.03 14:34 
     

    Excellent!

    Han Gaming
    34
    Han Gaming 2026.07.17 15:59 
     

    Highly recommended , stable and great bot. been using for around 3 week. very good !!2-3% daily

    BunteTrades
    91
    BunteTrades 2026.07.16 05:31 
     

    I have been using the robot for two weeks now, and so far it has been profitable and runs very smoothly. It requires no active management during operation, which makes it very convenient to use. After installation, only a few settings need to be adjusted. The correct values can easily be taken from a screenshot provided in the manual. The support team is also very responsive. They answer questions quickly and provide helpful assistance if any problems occur during the setup process.

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    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.83 (24)
    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    Эксперты
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Эксперты
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.4 (10)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    One Click MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    AX Forex Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
    FREE
    Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Индикаторы
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
    FREE
    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    Утилиты
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    Утилиты
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    Индикаторы
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Индикаторы
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblu
    FREE
    Фильтр:
    brahyang
    39
    brahyang 2026.08.03 14:34 
     

    Excellent!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.08.03 14:40
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
    Han Gaming
    34
    Han Gaming 2026.07.17 15:59 
     

    Highly recommended , stable and great bot. been using for around 3 week. very good !!2-3% daily

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.17 17:31
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
    BunteTrades
    91
    BunteTrades 2026.07.16 05:31 
     

    I have been using the robot for two weeks now, and so far it has been profitable and runs very smoothly. It requires no active management during operation, which makes it very convenient to use. After installation, only a few settings need to be adjusted. The correct values can easily be taken from a screenshot provided in the manual. The support team is also very responsive. They answer questions quickly and provide helpful assistance if any problems occur during the setup process.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.17 17:31
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
    Peter Cesnek
    184
    Peter Cesnek 2026.07.14 03:04 
     

    Great expert advisor—reliable and easy to use. I tested it on a demo account for one week before switching to a real account. The results have been amazing, and I've already recovered my initial investment. Highly recommended!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.14 03:35
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro👍📊
    sato
    26
    sato 2026.07.05 11:38 
     

    I am very satisfied with this EA.　The support is exceptional, with manuals translated into several languages ​​and online support.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.07.14 03:35
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    Rafael Margarida Boiko
    132
    Rafael Margarida Boiko 2026.06.29 22:15 
     

    Robo muito bem feito, me passou muita segurança nas operações.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.29 22:15
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    RobyRiccione
    119
    RobyRiccione 2026.06.22 16:26 
     

    I installed the robot last week. Personally, I find it incredible, so I reserve the right to change this review. In a week, it achieved over 70% without a single loss. I don't think that's possible...we'll see...the support is exceptional, with manuals translated into several languages ​​and online support. It all sounds amazing...we'll see.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.22 16:28
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    nastase
    1498
    nastase 2026.06.10 12:36 
     

    after a good backtest , I put the ea on a real account and it generate 18% for a day. it s a very well.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.22 16:28
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    sgtrios
    72
    sgtrios 2026.06.09 13:40 
     

    This EA has generate 6 - 10% profits for me daily. The support has been very helpful and reply promptly.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.22 16:28
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    Hazwansa560
    40
    Hazwansa560 2026.06.06 07:03 
     

    I recently purchased the EA and began using it immediately. I am pleased with the results, particularly the new news integration feature, which helps avoid high-impact news trading, providing greater comfort and capital safety. The customer service and seller were very responsive, and I would recommend this to new traders looking to increase productivity. Excellent work.

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.22 16:28
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    MehdiSoleil
    246
    MehdiSoleil 2026.06.05 07:17 
     

    Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.22 16:28
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
    Mamatt67
    40
    Mamatt67 2026.06.04 11:35 
     

    A great scalping bot with precise entry and quick exit. The developers are doing a fantastic job!

    MQL TOOLS SL
    81832
    Ответ разработчика Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.06.29 22:15
    Hi. Thank you very much for taking the time to add your review and share your experience with Scalping Robot Pro. We truly appreciate every comment from our users because it helps other traders better understand how the robot works under real market conditions. Reviews from actual users are extremely valuable, especially when they are based on live trading experience rather than backtests or short term observations. Scalping Robot Pro is a trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD and developed to take advantage of opportunities that appear throughout the trading day. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and can open multiple positions depending on volatility, momentum, and the overall market environment. It was created for traders who are looking for an active Gold trading system that combines automated execution with advanced trade management and risk control features. One of the main objectives during development was to create a system that does not simply open random trades, but instead reacts to changing market conditions and manages positions automatically according to predefined rules. The EA includes multiple protection mechanisms, advanced trade management logic, flexible risk settings, and several built in safety features designed to help traders navigate different market environments. We are especially pleased to hear that you are satisfied with the results so far. Gold is one of the most volatile and actively traded instruments in the market, and achieving consistent performance requires a combination of good strategy design, proper risk management, and reliable execution. Positive feedback from traders who are using the robot on live accounts confirms that the system is performing as intended. Your support motivates us to continue improving our services, providing assistance to users, updating documentation, and maintaining the highest possible standards for our products. We remain committed to supporting our customers and helping them get the best possible experience with Scalping Robot Pro. Thank you again for your support, your trust, and for taking the time to share your experience with the community. We wish you continued success, steady growth, and many profitable trading opportunities with Scalping Robot Pro.👍📊
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