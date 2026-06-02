Scalping Robot Pro MT4

Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders who prefer dynamic trading with quick entries and exits while maintaining disciplined execution and stable risk exposure. The robot is designed to react instantly to changing market conditions, adapting to volatility and market speed while maintaining clean and efficient trading logic. Advanced market filters continuously analyze price action and trading conditions before executing any position, helping to maintain consistency and precision during different market environments. Every trade is executed with full control and based on clear market conditions. The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, focusing on one of the most actively traded and volatile instruments in the market. The strategy combines rapid market analysis, intelligent trade execution, and automated position management to take advantage of short term fluctuations while maintaining structured risk control. The Robot is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase, users receive access to a private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup, optimization, and long term usage. Members can also access updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual. The live results are available on our website.

Live results:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383926 Price:

The special price is $1799 available until Monday, next price will be $2499. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $2999. Bonus for all users:

Each user who purchases Scalping Robot Pro will receive an additional product for free. You can choose one of the following tools: Xiro Robot, DAX Robot, Wall Street Robot, AI Prop Firms, Price Action Robot, Aussie Loonie EA, AX Indicator.

Key features:

Professional Gold Scalping

The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short term price movements.





The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short term price movements. Session Filters

Session Filters allow the robot to trade only during selected market sessions and avoiding periods of lower activity.





Session Filters allow the robot to trade only during selected market sessions and avoiding periods of lower activity. M1 Timeframe Optimization

Scalping Robot Pro is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions.





Scalping Robot Pro is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast moving market conditions. Flexible Trade Direction

Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on current market conditions and trading preferences.





Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on current market conditions and trading preferences. Built In Trading Schedule

Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users full flexibility and control over trading sessions.



News Filter Protection

Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users full flexibility and control over trading sessions. News Filter Protection Integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high impact economic events and unstable market conditions.





Holiday Trading Control

The robot includes optional holiday protection settings to avoid low liquidity and unpredictable market behavior during selected periods.





The robot includes optional holiday protection settings to avoid low liquidity and unpredictable market behavior during selected periods. Risk Control

Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.





Built in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements. Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection

Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.





Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits. Take Profit

Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.





Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP. Stop Loss

The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.



Trailing Stop

The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL. Trailing Stop Built in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.





Trading Panel

Built in trading panel with real time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non visual backtesting.