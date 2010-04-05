Inferno Storm v17 Final
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Inferno Storm v1.7 Final (MT4) is an M15 scalper that blends Supertrend with Donchian breakout or EMA/ATR pullback (Keltner-like) plus MACD. It’s Market-safe: places orders with SL/TP=0, then sets exact USD SL/TP once the Stop/Freeze distances allow. A single trailing ON/OFF switch (OFF ⇒ EA never touches SL/TP). Strong anti-130/131, seasonality forecast, Fireshield (cool-off after daily loss), controlled pyramiding, and a clean dashboard.
1) Highlights
-
M15 Turbo – triple-lane logic
-
Supertrend for regime and primary filter.
-
Lane A – Donchian breakout (length 12).
-
Lane B – EMA/Keltner pullback (EMA ± ATR×mult) returning above/below EMA, confirmed by MACD histogram turn.
-
-
Market-safe+++ execution: place order with SL/TP = 0, then OrderModify to exact USD SL/TP once as soon as broker distances are valid (StopLevel/FreezeLevel aware) ⇒ mitigates 130 (Invalid Stops).
-
Single Trailing switch
-
ON: ATR trailing on each new signal bar.
-
OFF: SL/TP remain untouched after the initial set (strict “USD TP/SL” behavior).
-
-
Anti-131 + reduced 134 risk: robust LOTSTEP/MINMAX normalization plus AccountFreeMarginCheck iteration to avoid Invalid Volume (131) and lower Not Enough Money (134) occurrences.
-
Market quality & 24h seasonality:
-
Bollinger-Width gate (min/max), ADX min, ATR bps bounds.
-
Seasonality Forecast (H1): hourly median range over N days; trade only when current hour’s expected bps sits inside the preferred window.
-
-
Fireshield: pause trading for X minutes if daily P/L ≤ -DailyLossLimitUsd.
-
Pyramiding: up to MaxAdds same-direction adds only when in profit, steps sized by ATR.
-
Minimal dashboard: status, spread, ADX/ATR/BBW, Supertrend direction, $/pt/lot.
2) Signal engine (M15 Turbo)
-
Trend gate: Supertrend (ATR 10, Mult 2.5) – only buy in uptrend, sell in downtrend.
-
Lane A – Donchian breakout: break of Donchian(12) at the current bar.
-
Lane B – EMA/ATR pullback + MACD:
-
pullback to EMA(20) ± ATR(14)×0.9 band,
-
close back in trend direction beyond EMA,
-
MACD histogram uptick (buy) / downtick (sell).
-
-
Market-quality filters: ADX(14) ≥ 12, ATR bps in range, Bollinger Width within BBW_Min/Max, spread ≤ cap.
3) Targets & trade management
-
USD targets: TpUsd & SlUsd (forced when Trailing OFF); ATR-mult SL/TP acts as fallback.
-
ATR trailing (ON): Trail_ATR_Mult (default 1.0), executed on new bars only.
-
Pyramiding: add up to MaxAdds in profit after AddStep × ATR distance and AddMinProfitPoints.
-
Fireshield: if daily P/L ≤ -DailyLossLimitUsd , pause trading for FireshieldMinutes .
4) 24h Seasonality (forecast)
-
Builds hourly median ranges on H1 (lookback up to 45 days) and blocks hours outside ForecastMin/MaxBps – avoiding dead/chaotic hours per symbol.
5) Execution & compliance
-
ProcessOnNewBarOnly to reduce noise & edits.
-
MinStopDistancePts() always honors StopLevel/FreezeLevel (+ buffer).
-
Dashboard shows status, ST trend, ADX/ATR/BBW, spread, $/pt/lot, trailing mode.
-
MagicNumber auto-derived per symbol if 0 .
6) Key inputs (quick)
-
Signals: SignalTF=M15 , ST_ATR_Period=10 , ST_Mult=2.5 , Donchian_Length=12 , EMA_Period=20 , ATR_KC_Period=14 , KC_Mult=0.9 , MACD(12,26,9) .
-
Quality: ADX_Period=14 , ADX_Min=12 , ATR_Period=14 , MaxSpreadPoints=50 , BB_Period=20 , BB_Dev=2.0 , BBW_Min/Max .
-
Targets/Trailing: UseUsdTargets , TpUsd=6 , SlUsd=3 , SL_ATR_Mult=1.5 , TP_ATR_Mult=2.5 , UseTrailingStop , Trail_ATR_Mult=1.0 .
-
Risk & sizing: UseRiskPercent=1% by default, anti-131 sizing with margin checks.
-
Pyramiding: EnablePyramiding , MaxAdds=2 , AddStep_ATR_Mult=0.5 , AddMinProfitPoints=18 .
-
Seasonality: UseSeasonalityForecast , ForecastLookbackDays=45 , ForecastMin/MaxBps .
-
Hygiene: CooldownBars , MaxOpenPerSymbol=8 , SlippagePoints=3 , ProcessOnNewBarOnly=true , VerboseLogs=false .
-
Fireshield: DailyLossLimitUsd=30 , FireshieldMinutes=30 .
7) Quick start
-
Attach on M15 (ECN/RAW recommended; stable VPS).
-
Start with UseRiskPercent=true , RiskPercent 0.5–1% ; keep UseUsdTargets=true if you want fixed USD exits.
-
Leave ProcessOnNewBarOnly ON; keep MaxSpreadPoints broker-appropriate; enable Seasonality.
-
Backtest across regimes → forward with small size → scale gradually.
8) Ops notes
-
Avoid major news (spread spikes → filters block).
-
Trailing OFF means no SL/TP edits after entry (useful for strict venues).
-
Pyramiding only adds when already in profit and ATR/points conditions are met.
9) Disclaimer
Leveraged trading is risky. Performance depends on market conditions, spreads, slippage, and execution. No profit guarantees; practice prudent risk management.