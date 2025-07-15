EmoSandR
- Indicadores
- Clever Emoghene
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
EmoSupportAndResistance Indicator
EmoSupportandResistance is an indicator for MetaTrader that automatically highlights important support and resistance zones. These zones represent price levels where the market has previously reacted, making them useful reference points for technical analysis.
The indicator updates zones in real time as new price data becomes available and plots them clearly on the chart.
Main Features
-
Automatic identification of support and resistance levels
-
Real-time updating as market data changes
-
Distinct visual style: red dashed lines for resistance and black dashed lines for support
-
Optimized for fast performance across all timeframes
-
Minimal interface focused only on key levels
How It Can Be Used
-
To identify potential breakout and reaction areas
-
To keep charts organized and structured
-
To support trading decisions with clear reference levels
-
Works with Forex, indices, crypto, stocks, and other instruments
-
Simple to use with default settings