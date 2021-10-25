Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): classe abstrata de objetos gráficos padrão
Ideia
Para continuar a desenvolver a classe-coleção de objetos gráficos que fizemos no artigo anterior, precisamos ter classes de objetos abrangendo todos os objetos gráficos padrão disponíveis no terminal. Depois de criar todos esses objetos, teremos ferramentas para trabalhar com qualquer objeto gráfico, tanto padrão quanto nossos próprios baseados na classe CCanvas - todos eles estarão na lista da coleção de objetos gráficos.
Como a biblioteca poderá tomar objetos gráficos criados manualmente sob seu próprio controle, deveremos já ter classes de objetos descrevendo objetos gráficos padrão criados manualmente. Nesse tipo de objetos, serão criados uma vinculação com o objeto gráfico criado manualmente e os métodos de controle de suas propriedades. Para tomar o controle de dito objeto gráfico, o usuário da biblioteca precisará especificar manualmente isso.
Isso pode ser feito, por exemplo, a partir de um menu de contexto chamado com base numa determinada condição. Ou seja, precisamos criar uma espécie de painel gráfico no qual possamos dispor de uma seleção de ações efetuadas com o objeto gráfico. Na realidade, podemos construir este tipo de painéis por meio de classes baseadas em CCanvas e seus objetos. Porém, deve-se mencionar que paramos seu desenvolvimento precisamente porque precisávamos criar uma coleção de objetos gráficos que agora requer a criação de classes para objetos gráficos padrão - eu planejei mal a sequência de trabalho, eu deveria ter começado com os objetos gráficos padrão.
A estrutura dos objetos gráficos padrão será exatamente a mesma que para todos os objetos da biblioteca - haverá uma classe geral para o objeto gráfico abstrato (que contém as propriedades básicas inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos) e dela serão herdadas as classes que descrevem cada objeto gráfico padrão individual, onde serão especificadas as propriedades que apenas este objeto possui.
Hoje criaremos a classe para o objeto gráfico abstrato e adicionaremos métodos para trabalhar as propriedades inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos - todas as propriedades dos objetos gráficos que podem ser obtidas por meio das funções ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() e ObjectGetString(). Ao criar classes de objetos-herdeiros a partir deste objeto gráfico abstrato, os métodos inerentes ao objeto-herdeiro (que descreve um objeto gráfico específico) e, porém, escritos no objeto base deverão ser transferidos do objeto base para o objeto-herdeiro, de modo que outros objetos que não possuem tais propriedades não disponham desses métodos.
Para compreendermos isso e ilustrarmos a situação:
- o terminal possui um objeto gráfico ou ícone "Seta". Este objeto tem uma propriedade "Código de seta", mas nenhuma "Feixe para a direita";
- o terminal possui um objeto gráfico "Linha de tendência". Este objeto possui uma propriedade "Feixe para a direita", mas nenhuma "Código de seta".
Agora, na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato vamos escrever essas propriedades e os métodos para manuseá-las. Ditos métodos estarão disponíveis a partir de qualquer objeto herdado do objeto base, isto é, do objeto gráfico abstrato.
De seguida, quando criarmos objetos-herdeiros (para nosso exemplo, objeto do ícone "Seta" e o objeto gráfico "Linha de Tendência"), transferiremos métodos para cada um deles com o objetivo de tratar apenas de suas propriedades inerentes:
- para o objeto do ícone "Seta" transferiremos os métodos de especificação do código da seta;
- para o objeto do objeto gráfico "Linha de tendência" transferiremos os métodos para especificar a propriedade "Feixe para a esquerda".
Assim, ao acessar cada um desses objetos-herdeiros, teremos acesso apenas a propriedades relativas apenas a eles e cujos métodos só são estabelecidos em cada um deles, enquanto os métodos para manusear as propriedades comuns a todos os objetos e inerentes a qualquer objeto gráfico estão escritas na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato.
Os objetos gráficos têm muitas propriedades, e hoje, antes de criarmos uma classe de objetos gráficos abstratos, precisamos realizar um intenso trabalho preliminar, especificando ditas propriedades nas enumerações da biblioteca, criando descrições para cada propriedade de objeto gráfico e construindo funções que retornam dadas descrições.
Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca
Na lista de tipos de objetos de biblioteca que criamos no último artigo, existem tipos de objetos gráficos padrão. Mas precisamos de mais um tipo para o objeto gráfico abstrato. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, na enumeração de tipos de objetos de biblioteca escrevemos uma constante para ele, além disso, quanto ao cálculo dos outros valores das constantes dos tipos de objetos vamos começá-lo a partir do valor desta nova constante:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type //--- Animation OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, // "Single animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, // "Single text animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, // "Single geometric animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, // "Animations" object type //--- Managing graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, // "Managing graphical objects" object type //--- Standard graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, // "Standard graphical object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE, // "Vertical line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE, // "Horizontal line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND, // "Trend line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // "Trend line by angle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES, // "Cyclic lines" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // "Arrowed line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL, // "Equidistant channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // "Standard deviation channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION, // "Linear regression channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK, // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE, // "Gann line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN, // "Gann fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID, // "Gann grid" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO, // "Fibo levels" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // "Fibo time zones" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN, // "Fibo fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC, // "Fibo arcs" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // "Fibo channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION, // "Fibo expansion" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // "Elliott 5 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // "Elliott 3 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE, // "Rectangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE, // "Triangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE, // "Ellipse" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // "Thumb up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP, // "Arrow up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // "Arrow down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // "Stop sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // "Check mark" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // "Buy sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // "Sell sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW, // "Arrow" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT, // "Text" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL, // "Text label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON, // "Button" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP, // "Bitmap" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // "Bitmap label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT, // "Input field" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT, // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type //--- Objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, // Extended base object for all library objects // .......... The constants of other object types are skipped for brevity // .......... // .......... };
Na enumeração da lista de pertença de objetos gráficos, alteramos a constante GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, cujo nome indica a pertença do objeto gráfico ao terminal. Vamos torná-la mais adequada: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, uma vez que o objeto pode não pertencer ao programa que executa a biblioteca, mas, sim, pertencer a outro programa, não ao terminal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of graphical objects affiliations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na enumeração de tipos de elementos gráficos adicionamos uma nova constante:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como todos os objetos que descrevem objetos gráficos criados no programa serão armazenados numa lista, especificar o tipo de elemento gráfico nos permitirá selecionar rapidamente apenas os elemento gráficos necessários presentes na lista. Da mesma forma, se selecionarmos "Objeto gráfico padrão" como uma condição de filtro para a lista-coleção, a saída será uma lista consistindo apenas de objetos que descrevem os objetos gráficos padrão criados.
Para o objeto da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato, precisamos criar três enumerações para todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico - inteiro, real e de string, nelas serão gravadas todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico e as adicionais necessárias para manusear ditos objetos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { //--- Additional properties GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0, // Object ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list //--- Common properties of all graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Object creation time GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (51) // Total number of integer properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Real properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Price coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, // Level value GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, // Scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, // Angle GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, // Deviation of the standard deviation channel }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (5) // Total number of real properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of real properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| String properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Object name GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, // Object description (text contained in the object) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, // Tooltip text GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, // Level description GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, // Font GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Symbol for the Chart object }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (7) // Total number of string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Sabemos o propósito dessas enumerações há muito tempo, uma vez que todos os objetos de biblioteca são criados de acordo com o mesmo princípio.
Por conseguinte, também precisamos adicionar uma enumeração de possíveis critérios para classificar objetos gráficos na lista-coleção:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0, // Sort by object ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, // Sort by object type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, // Sort by a graphical element affiliation SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, // Sort by chart subwindow index SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, // Sort by object index in the list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, // Sort by object creation time SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, // Sort by object visibility on timeframes SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, // Sort by the "Background object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, // Sort by the "Object selection" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, // Sort by the "Object availability" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, // Sort by time coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, // Sort by color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, // Sort by style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, // Sort by line width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, // Sort by the "Object color filling" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, // Sort by number of levels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, // Sort by line level color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, // Sort by line level style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, // Sort by line level width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, // Sort by font size SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, // Sort by button state (pressed/released) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by Chart object ID. SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Sort by Chart object period SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Sort by Chart object scale SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, // Sort by price coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, // Sort by level value SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, // Sort by angle SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, // Sort by object name SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, // Sort by object description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, // Sort by tooltip text SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, // Sort by level description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, // Sort by font SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Sort by Chart object period symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora adicionemos os textos das novas mensagens de biblioteca, bem como as descrições de todas as propriedades dos objetos gráficos.
Para fazer isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, // January MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, // February MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, // March MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, // April MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, // May MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, // June MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, // July MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, // August MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, // September MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, // October MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, // November MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, // December MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, // Left alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, // Center alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, // Right alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, // Line corresponds to an uptrend MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, // Line corresponds to a downtrend MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, // Grand Supercycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, // Supercycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, // Cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, // Primary cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, // Intermediate MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, // Minor cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, // Minute MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, // Second (Minuette) MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, // Subsecond (Subminuette) MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, // Pressed MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, // Released MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, // Flat MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, // Raised MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, // Sunken MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, // Sunday MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, // Monday MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, // Tuesday MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, // Wednesday MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, // Thursday MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, // Friday MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY, // Saturday
...
//--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID //--- GStdGraphObj MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, // Failed to find the chart subwindow MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program //--- MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, // Vertical line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, // Horizontal line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, // Trend line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // Trend line by angle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, // Cyclic lines MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // Arrowed line object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, // Equidistant channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // Standard deviation channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, // Linear regression channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, // Andrews' pitchfork MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, // Gann line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, // Gann fan MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, // Gann grid MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, // Fibo levels MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // Fibo time zones MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, // Fibo fan MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, // Fibo arcs MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // Fibo channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, // Fibo expansion MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // Elliott 5 waves MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // Elliott 3 waves MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, // Rectangle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, // Triangle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Ellipse MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // Thumb up MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // Thumb down MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, // Arrow up MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // Arrow down MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // Stop MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // Check mark MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // Left price label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, // Right price label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // Buy MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // Sell MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, // Arrow MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, // Text MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, // Text label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, // Button MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, // Chart MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, // Bitmap MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // Bitmap label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, // Edit MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, // Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, // Object ID MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Creation time MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, // Price coordinate MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, // Level value MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, // Angle MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, // Object name MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, // Object description (text contained in the object) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, // Tooltip text MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, // Level description MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, // Font MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, // Symbol for the Chart object }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
e as mensagens que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:
{"Январь","January"}, {"Февраль","February"}, {"Март","March"}, {"Апрель","April"}, {"Май","May"}, {"Июнь","June"}, {"Июль","July"}, {"Август","August"}, {"Сентябрь","September"}, {"Октябрь","October"}, {"Ноябрь","November"}, {"Декабрь","December"}, {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"}, {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"}, {"Выравнивание по правой границе","Right alignment",}, {"Линия соответствует восходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the uptrend line"}, {"Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the downward trend"}, {"Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)","Grand Supercycle"}, {"Суперцикл (Supercycle)","Supercycle"}, {"Цикл (Cycle)","Cycle"}, {"Первичный цикл (Primary)","Primary"}, {"Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)","Intermediate"}, {"Второстепенный цикл (Minor)","Minor"}, {"Минута (Minute)","Minute"}, {"Секунда (Minuette)","Minuette"}, {"Субсекунда (Subminuette)","Subminuette"}, {"Нажата","Pressed"}, {"Отжата","Depressed"}, {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"}, {"Плоский вид","Flat form"}, {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"}, {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"}, {"Воскресение","Sunday"}, {"Понедельник","Monday"}, {"Вторник","Tuesday"}, {"Среда","Wednesday"}, {"Четверг","Thursday"}, {"Пятница","Friday"}, {"Суббота","Saturday"},
...
//--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "}, {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "}, //--- GStdGraphObj {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"}, {"Стандартный графический объект","Standard graphic object"}, {"Элемент","Element"}, {"Объект тени","Shadow object"}, {"Форма","Form"}, {"Окно","Window"}, {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"}, {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"}, {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"}, {"Трендовая линия","Trend Line"}, {"Трендовая линия по углу","Trend Line By Angle"}, {"Циклические линии","Cycle Lines"}, {"Линия со стрелкой","Arrowed Line"}, {"Равноудаленный канал","Equidistant Channel"}, {"Канал стандартного отклонения","Standard Deviation Channel"}, {"Канал на линейной регрессии","Linear Regression Channel"}, {"Вилы Эндрюса","Andrews’ Pitchfork"}, {"Линия Ганна","Gann Line"}, {"Веер Ганна","Gann Fan"}, {"Сетка Ганна","Gann Grid"}, {"Уровни Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Retracement"}, {"Временные зоны Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Time Zones"}, {"Веер Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Fan"}, {"Дуги Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Arcs"}, {"Канал Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Channel"}, {"Расширение Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Expansion"}, {"5-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Motive Wave"}, {"3-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Correction Wave"}, {"Прямоугольник","Rectangle"}, {"Треугольник","Triangle"}, {"Эллипс","Ellipse"}, {"Знак \"Хорошо\"","Thumbs Up"}, {"Знак \"Плохо\"","Thumbs Down"}, {"Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"","Arrow Up"}, {"Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"","Arrow Down"}, {"Знак \"Стоп\"","Stop Sign"}, {"Знак \"Птичка\"","Check Sign"}, {"Левая ценовая метка","Left Price Label"}, {"Правая ценовая метка","Right Price Label"}, {"Знак \"Buy\"","Buy Sign"}, {"Знак \"Sell\"","Sell Sign"}, {"Стрелка","Arrow"}, {"Текст","Text"}, {"Текстовая метка","Label"}, {"Кнопка","Button"}, {"График","Chart"}, {"Рисунок","Bitmap"}, {"Графическая метка","Bitmap Label"}, {"Поле ввода","Edit"}, {"Событие в экономическом календаре","The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar"}, {"Прямоугольная метка","The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface"}, {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"}, {"Тип объекта","Object type"}, {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"}, {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"}, {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"}, {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"}, {"Время создания","Time of creation"}, {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"}, {"Объект на заднем плане","Object in the background"}, {"Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике","Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart"}, {"Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала","Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list"}, {"Выделенность объекта","Object is selected"}, {"Доступность объекта","Object availability"}, {"Номер объекта в списке","Object number in the list"}, {"Координата времени","Time coordinate"}, {"Цвет","Color"}, {"Стиль","Style"}, {"Толщина линии","Line thickness"}, {"Заливка объекта цветом","Fill an object with color"}, {"Возможность редактирования текста","Ability to edit text"}, {"Количество уровней","Number of levels"}, {"Цвет линии-уровня","Color of the line-level"}, {"Стиль линии-уровня","Style of the line-level"}, {"Толщина линии-уровня","Thickness of the line-level"}, {"Горизонтальное выравнивание текста","Horizontal text alignment"}, {"Размер шрифта","Font size"}, {"Луч продолжается влево","Ray goes to the left"}, {"Луч продолжается вправо","Ray goes to the right"}, {"Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика","A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart"}, {"Отображение полного эллипса","Showing the full ellipse"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Положение точки привязки","Location of the anchor point"}, {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner"}, {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner"}, {"Тренд","Trend"}, {"Уровень","Level"}, {"Отображение линий","Displaying lines"}, {"Состояние кнопки","Button state"}, {"Период графика","Chart timeframe"}, {"Отображение шкалы времени","Displaying the time scale"}, {"Отображение ценовой шкалы","Displaying the price scale"}, {"Масштаб графика","Chart scale"}, {"Ширина по оси X в пикселях","Width along the X axis in pixels"}, {"Высота по оси Y в пикселях","Height along the Y axis in pixels"}, {"X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"}, {"Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"}, {"Цвет фона","Background color"}, {"Угол графика для привязки","The corner of the chart to link a graphical object"}, {"Тип рамки","Border type"}, {"Цвет рамки","Border color"}, {"Координата цены","Price coordinate"}, {"Значение уровня","Level value"}, {"Масштаб","Scale"}, {"Угол","Angle"}, {"Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения","Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel"}, {"Имя","Name"}, {"Описание","Description"}, {"Текст всплывающей подсказки","The text of a tooltip"}, {"Описание уровня","Level description"}, {"Шрифт","Font"}, {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"}, {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Algumas propriedades dos objetos gráficos são do tipo enumeração. Para retorno da descrição destas enumerações, criaremos uma função no arquivo de funções de serviço \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh.
Função que retorna uma descrição do estilo de linha:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStyleDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style==STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style==STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style==STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style==STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de alinhamento:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the alignment type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string AlignModeDescription(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align==ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align==ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align==ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Função que retorna uma descrição da direção da tendência da grade de Gann:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the Gann grid trend direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GannDirectDescription(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction==GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction==GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Função que retorna uma descrição dos níveis das ondas Elliott:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the Elliott wave marking level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree==ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree==ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree==ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Função que retorna uma descrição do ângulo para especificação de coordenadas em pixels:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the chart corner, relative to | //| which the coordinates in pixels are specified | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BaseCornerDescription(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner==CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner==CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner==CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner==CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de exibição de borda do objeto gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object frame look | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BorderTypeDescription(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type==BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type==BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type==BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de objeto gráfico padrão:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the standard graphical object type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type==OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type==OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type==OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type==OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type==OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type==OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type==OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type==OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type==OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type==OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type==OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type==OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type==OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type==OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type==OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type==OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type==OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type==OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type==OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type==OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type==OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type==OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type==OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type==OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type==OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type==OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type==OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type==OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type==OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type==OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type==OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type==OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type==OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type==OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como podemos ver, para cada função é passada uma variável que indica o tipo a ser verificado. Em seguida, comparamos o tipo passado para a função e retornamos sua descrição usando o método Text() da classe CMessage.
No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh da classe abstrata do buffer indicador, vamos reescrever o método que retorna a descrição do estilo da linha do buffer indicador. Anteriormente, esse método tinha exatamente a mesma lógica da função LineStyleDescription() recém-adicionada e era assim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the drawing line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const { return ( this.LineStyle()==STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora, como já temos uma função de serviço comum a todas as classes de biblioteca, neste método simplesmente retornamos o resultado da chamada desta função:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the drawing line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const { return LineStyleDescription(this.LineStyle()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como adicionamos inúmeras novas propriedades a todos os objetos gráficos, sendo algumas delas inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, precisamos reformular a classe do objeto gráfico base da biblioteca, classe essa da qual são herdados todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca. Para isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh adicionamos todas as variáveis necessárias comuns a todos os objetos gráficos e criamos métodos para definir e retornar os valores dessas variáveis.
Na seção protegida da classe declaramos todas as variáveis necessárias:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GBaseObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private: protected: ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; // Graphical object type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; // Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program affiliation string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Object chart ID long m_object_id; // Object ID long m_zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type int m_timeframes_visible; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int m_digits; // Number of decimal places in a quote bool m_visible; // Object visibility bool m_back; // "Background object" flag bool m_selected; // "Object selection" flag bool m_selectable; // "Object availability" flag bool m_hidden; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag datetime m_create_time; // Object creation time //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void) { return true; } virtual void StructToObject(void){;} public:
Na seção pública da classe, escreveremos os métodos para definir as propriedades do objeto que cada objeto gráfico da biblioteca possui:
public: //--- Set the values of the class variables void SetObjectID(const long value) { this.m_object_id=value; } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;} void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits(const int value) { this.m_digits=value; }
Os valores das propriedades dos objetos definidos por esses métodos são armazenados apenas nessas variáveis, portanto, basta escrever o valor passado para o método na variável.
Contudo, as propriedades que, para além de serem armazenadas nas variáveis da classe, são salvas no próprio objeto gráfico precisam ser definidas de forma diferente - primeiro alterando o valor da propriedade diretamente no objeto gráfico e, só se a consulta tiver sucesso, escrevendo o mesmo valor na variável de classe:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
Neste ponto, deve-se salientar que a função para definir um valor para um objeto gráfico utiliza uma chamada assíncrona, o que significa que a função não espera por um comando enfileirado com sucesso para o gráfico especificado, senão que retorna imediatamente o controle.
Por conseguinte, não podemos dizer com certeza que uma função colocada com sucesso na fila de eventos mudará definitivamente a propriedade de um objeto gráfico.
Conforme descrito na ajuda, nós, para verificar o resultado da execução da consulta no gráfico de outra pessoa, podemos usar uma função que consulta a propriedade do objeto especificado. Porém, deve-se ter em mente que essas funções são colocadas no final da fila de comandos do gráfico alheio e aguardam o resultado da execução, ou seja, podem consumir tempo. Tenha isso em mente quando trabalhar com um muitos objetos num gráfico.
Com base nisso, deixaremos as coisas como estão e exploraremos a suposição de que o comando para mudar as propriedades do objeto funcionou com sucesso. Se, entretanto, ao utilizar a biblioteca, houver casos de falha na definição de propriedades para um objeto gráfico quando uma propriedade de variável de classe já estiver definida, acrescentaremos uma verificação para saber se a propriedade foi realmente alterada no objeto gráfico.
Vejamos métodos semelhantes para definir as propriedades do objeto gráfico e das variáveis adicionadas à seção pública da classe:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetSelected(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag)) { this.m_selected=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetSelectable(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_selectable=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag bool SetHidden(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_hidden=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart bool SetZorder(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value)) { this.m_zorder=value; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set object visibility on all timeframes bool SetVisible(const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS); ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) { this.m_visible=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const int flags) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible; switch(timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1; break; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2; break; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3; break; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4; break; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5; break; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6; break; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1; break; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2; break; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3; break; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4; break; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6; break; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8; break; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1; break; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break; default : return true; } ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set a subwindow index bool SetSubwindow(const long chart_id,const string name) { ::ResetLastError(); this.m_subwindow=::ObjectFind(chart_id,name); if(this.m_subwindow<0) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return(this.m_subwindow>WRONG_VALUE); } bool SetSubwindow(void) { return this.SetSubwindow(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name); } //--- Return the values of class variables
Em seguida, escrevemos os métodos que retornam valores de variáveis de classe:
//--- Return the values of class variables ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void) const { return this.m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return this.m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject(void) const { return this.m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_create_time; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } long ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } long Zorder(void) const { return this.m_zorder; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } int ShiftY(void) const { return this.m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes(void) const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } bool IsBack(void) const { return this.m_back; } bool IsSelected(void) const { return this.m_selected; } bool IsSelectable(void) const { return this.m_selectable; } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; } //--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } //--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); } //--- Return the description of the graphical object type
Todos os métodos retornam valores escritos nas variáveis de classe correspondentes.
O método GraphObjectType() calcula o tipo de objeto gráfico a partir do valor do tipo de objeto, de forma que o tipo de objeto representado pelo tipo de enumeração ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE da biblioteca obtenha o tipo da enumeração padrão ENUM_OBJECT.
Em seguida, declaramos os métodos para retornar as descrições dos tipos de objetos e seu vínculo:
//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical (1) object, (2) element and (3) graphical object affiliation string TypeGraphObjectDescription(void); string TypeElementDescription(void); string BelongDescription(void); //--- The virtual method returning the object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Constructor/destructor CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No construtor de classe, definimos os valores padrão para todas as variáveis da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; // Object type this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE; // Program/terminal affiliation this.m_name_prefix=""; // Object name prefix this.m_name=""; // Object name this.m_chart_id=0; // Object chart ID this.m_object_id=0; // Object ID this.m_zorder=0; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event this.m_subwindow=0; // Subwindow index this.m_shift_y=0; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) this.m_visible=true; // Object visibility this.m_back=false; // "Background object" flag this.m_selected=false; // "Object selection" flag this.m_selectable=false; // "Object availability" flag this.m_hidden=true; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag this.m_create_time=0; // Object creation time } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Depois, a partir dos herdeiros da classe, será possível definir os valores exatos dessas variáveis de acordo com o valor das propriedades do objeto gráfico descrito pela classe-herdeira.
Implementação do método que retorna uma descrição do tipo de objeto gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(void) { if(this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(this.m_type_graph_obj); else return this.TypeElementDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, primeiro examinamos a que tipo de elemento gráfico pertence o objeto gráfico, e se for um objeto gráfico padrão, retornaremos sua descrição por meio da função de serviço StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() escrita por nós acima.
Caso contrário, retornamos uma descrição do tipo de elemento gráfico por meio do método TypeElementDescription() que veremos a seguir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void) { return ( this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que retorna uma descrição indicando aonde um objeto gráfico pertence:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object affiliation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription(void) { return ( this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
A lógica dos dois últimos métodos é semelhante à lógica das funções de serviço discutidas acima.
Classe para objetos gráficos abstratos
Já realizamos todas as etapas preparatórias. Agora devemos criar uma classe para objetos gráficos abstratos.
No diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criamos uma nova pasta Standart\ e nela, o novo arquivo GStdGraphObj.mqh da classe CGStdGraphObj.
A classe deve ser herdada da classe base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca CGBaseObj cujo arquivo também deve ser incluído no novo arquivo da classe que está sendo criada:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }
Na seção privada da classe, como já sabemos através dos inúmeros artigos publicados anteriormente, colocaremos as matrizes para armazenar as propriedades do objeto e os métodos para retornar o índice real da propriedade na matriz correspondente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public:
Na seção pública da classe, para além dos métodos padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca também colocaremos dois construtores - um padrão e outro paramétrico privado:
public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return itself CGStdGraphObj *GetObject(void) { return &this;} //--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position virtual string AnchorDescription(void) const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects) bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const; //--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name); public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método que retorna a descrição da posição do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico aqui retorna um número, não propriamente uma descrição. Na realidade, os diferentes objetos utilizam diversas enumerações para especificar os pontos de ancoragem. Por isso, este método é tornado virtual e será substituído nos objetos-herdeiros que possuam tais propriedades.
De seguida, ao longo do código da classe colocaremos métodos, visando facilitar o acesso para definir e retornar as propriedades do objeto:
public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Object index in the list int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } //--- Object ID long ObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID(const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } //--- Graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(void) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } //--- Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } //--- Graphical object affiliation ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } //--- Chart ID long ChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } //--- Chart subwindow index int SubWindow(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow(void) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name())) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } //--- Object creation time datetime TimeCteate(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } //--- Object visibility on timeframes bool Visible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } //--- Background object bool Back(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder(const long value) { if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } //--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list bool Hidden(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } //--- Object selection bool Selected(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } //--- Object availability bool Selectable(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } //--- Time coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime(const datetime time) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } //--- Color color Color(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } //--- Style ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } //--- Line width int Width(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth(const int width) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } //--- Object color filling bool Fill(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } //--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object bool ReadOnly(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } //--- Number of levels int Levels(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels(const int levels) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } //--- Line level color color LevelColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } //--- Level line style ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,style)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } ///--- Level line width int LevelWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth(const int width) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,width)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } //--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align(void) const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } //--- Font size int FontSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } //--- Ray goes to the left bool RayLeft(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } //--- Ray goes to the right bool RayRight(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } //--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart bool Ray(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } //--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object bool Ellipse(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } //--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object uchar ArrowCode(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode(const uchar code) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } //--- Position of the graphical object anchor point int Anchor(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor(const int anchor) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } //--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels int XDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance(const int distance) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } //--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels int YDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance(const int distance) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } //--- Gann object trend ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } //--- Elliott wave marking level ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void) const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } //--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking bool DrawLines(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } //--- Button state (pressed/released) bool State(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } //--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART) long ChartObjChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } //--- Chart object period ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } //--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjDateScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } //--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjPriceScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } //--- Chart object scale int ChartObjChartScale(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } //--- Object width along the X axis in pixels int XSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } //--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels int YSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } //--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int XOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset(const int offset) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } //--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int YOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset(const int offset) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } //--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL color BGColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } //--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner(void) const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } //--- Border type for the Rectangle label object ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType(void) const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } //--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON color BorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } //--- Price coordinate double Price(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice(const double price) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,price)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } //--- Level value double LevelValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue(const double value) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } //--- Scale double Scale(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale(const double scale) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } //--- Angle double Angle(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle(const double angle) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } //--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel double Deviation(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation(const double deviation) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } //--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return; } else { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } //--- Object description (text contained in the object) string Text(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText(const string text) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } //--- Tooltip text string Tooltip(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip(const string tooltip) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } //--- Level description string LevelText(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText(const string text) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,text)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } //--- Font string Font(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont(const string font) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } //--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object string BMPFile(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } //--- Symbol for the Chart object string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui muitos dos métodos já vêm escritos com antecedência, e mais para frente serão movidos para as classes de objetos-herdeiros onde os objetos gráficos que irão descrevê-las terão as propriedades correspondentes. Com isto, teremos diferentes objetos que terão diversos conjuntos de métodos - inerentes só a eles - para processar as propriedades.
Vejamos essa lógica tomando como exemplo alguns métodos.
As propriedades do objeto que só ele próprio possui são retornadas e definidas diretamente a partir das suas propriedades:
//--- Object index in the list int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }
No que diz respeito às propriedades do objeto que são inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos e cujas variáveis de armazenamento estão na classe do objeto gráfico base que compreende todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, elas são retornadas das propriedades deste objeto, mas são definidas primeiro para o objeto base e depois para as propriedades deste objeto:
//--- Object ID long ObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID(const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }
As propriedades do objeto que estão presentes no próprio objeto gráfico, mas não, no objeto base, são retornadas diretamente das propriedades de dado objeto,
porém são definidas primeiro nas propriedades do próprio objeto gráfico e, a seguir, se o evento de mudança de propriedade for enfileirado com sucesso, também são configuradas nas propriedades deste objeto:
//--- Time coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime(const datetime time) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }
O método para definir o nome é diferente de outros semelhantes. Na realidade, no terminal os objetos gráficos são selecionados pelo índice na lista e pelo nome do objeto (com ObjectName() obtemos o nome do objeto de acordo com o índice na lista de objetos, já com ObjectGetXXX() obtemos as outras propriedades pelo nome do objeto gráfico). Além disso, o nome do objeto é atribuído imediatamente no momento em que é criado.Por isso, aqui precisamos definir o nome apenas nas variáveis do objeto. E só fazemos isso se o nome ainda não estiver escrito na variável. Por outro lado, se o nome já estiver escrito na variável e o nome a definir não for igual ao nome já existente (caso os nomes sejam iguais, saímos do método), teremos que renomear o objeto. Por enquanto, basta enviar um pedido para renomear o objeto gráfico e sobrescrever seu nome na variável da classe base e nas suas propriedades.
//--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return; } else { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }
No construtor paramétrico protegido, escrevemos todos os valores passados para o construtor - para a classe base e para as propriedades do objeto em questão:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name) { //--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits this.m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Save integer properties //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj::ChartID(); // Chart ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); // Chart subwindow index this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); // Graphical object affiliation this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0; // Object ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0; // Object index in the list //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); // Object creation time this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES); // Object visibility on timeframes this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK); // Background object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED); // Object selection this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE); // Object availability this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME); // First point time coordinate this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR); // Color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE); // Style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0; // Object color filling this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0; // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0; // Number of levels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0; // Level line color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0; // Level line style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0; // Level line width this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0; // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0; // Font size this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0; // Ray goes to the left this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0; // Ray goes to the right this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0; // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0; // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0; // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0; // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0; // Gann object trend this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0; // Elliott wave marking level this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0; // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0; // Button state (pressed/released) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0; // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0; // Chart object period< this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0; // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0; // Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0; // Chart object scale this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0; // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0; // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0; // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0; // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0; // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0; // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0; // Border type for "Rectangle border" this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0; // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE); // Price coordinate this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0; // Level value this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0; // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0; // Angle this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0; // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; // Object name this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT); // Object description (the text contained in the object) this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = ""; // Level description this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = ""; // Font this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = ""; // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= ""; // Chart object symbol //--- Save basic properties in the parent object this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, no código, é comentada a sequência de preenchimento dos valores escritos nas variáveis dos objetos. Por enquanto, não estamos escrevendo todas as propriedades do objeto, senão apenas aquelas que são passadas ao construtor e aquelas que podemos obter do objeto gráfico, desde que sejam comuns a todos os objetos gráficos. Todas as outras propriedades terão que ser inseridas nos construtores das classes-herdeiras porque todos os objetos gráficos possuem conjuntos diferentes de propriedades que só serão conhecidos no momento em que são criados.
Métodos para comparar dois objetos padrão da biblioteca:
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by the specified property| //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGStdGraphObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two orders if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two orders else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two orders else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que mostra no log as propriedades do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display object properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") ============="); int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que retorna o nome abreviado do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que exibe no log uma breve descrição do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Métodos que retornam as descrições das propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+StdGraphObjectTypeDescription((ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Discutimos o funcionamento de métodos similares aos apresentados acima logo no início da criação da biblioteca, e depois esclarecemos repetidamente a sua lógica durante a elaboração dos diferentes objetos. Os leitores devem, portanto, estar familiarizados com o funcionamento desses métodos desde há muito tempo. De qualquer forma, todas as dúvidas podem ser esclarecidas na discussão do artigo.
Assim concluímos a criação da classe para objetos gráficos abstratos. Agora precisamos determinar o momento em que um objeto gráfico aparece no gráfico e criar o objeto gráfico abstrato correspondente na classe-coleção de objetos gráficos.
Hoje não adicionaremos esses objetos à lista-coleção. Para isso, não precisamos criar um objeto abstrato, mas, sim seus descendentes - que descrevem tipos específicos de objetos gráficos a serem adicionados ao gráfico. No próximo artigo, criaremos tais objetos. Hoje só precisamos verificar se a classe criada agora está correta.
No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, na classe de gerenciamento de objetos presentes no gráfico (no arquivo há duas classes), precisaremos fazer algumas alterações. Na realidade, aqui não se pode criar um cálculo que seja econômico para encontrar o último objeto gráfico adicionado ao gráfico, como fizemos em outras coleções onde iniciávamos o loop não desde o início, mas, sim, a partir do valor do índice do último objeto manuseado pela classe-coleção. A motivo é que os objetos gráficos são adicionados à lista do terminal pelo nome, não pela ordem em que são adicionados ao gráfico. Por mais estranho que pareça, os objetos gráficos da lista do terminal estão ordenados pelo nome. E o último objeto adicionado ao gráfico será o primeiro na lista de objetos porque seu nome começa com 'Arrow', enquanto o primeiro objeto, o retângulo, será o segundo numa lista de dois objetos porque seu nome começa com 'Rectangle'.
É por isso que, num loop ao longo de todos os objetos gráficos, temos que buscar o objeto de acordo com o momento em que ele foi adicionado ao gráfico - os objetos gráficos têm essa propriedade. E temos que remover, por lado, a variável extra para facilitar a busca econômica que já inserimos na classe previamente e, por outro lado, os cálculos escritos por meio dela:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GraphElementsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_index_object; // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } //--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); int i=this.m_index_object; int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(delta!=0) {
No método que verifica os objetos no gráfico, inserimos este manipulador de eventos para aumentar o número de objetos gráficos no gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { int index=0; datetime time=0; string name=""; //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++) { name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j); datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); if(tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } //--- Select the last graphical object by its index name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index); if(name!="") { //--- Create the object of the abstract graphical object class ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,this.ChartID(),name); if(obj!=NULL) { //--- Set the object index, display its short description and remove the created object obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
A lógica básica é descrita nos comentários ao código e espero que não levante dúvidas.
Finalmente, para corrigirmos uma falha há muito existente, na classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine presente no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh , no destruidor da classe vamos limpar todos os comentários presentes no gráfico:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::~CEngine() { ::EventKillTimer(); ::Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora precisamos testar a funcionalidade criada.
Teste
Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.
Curiosamente, não teremos que fazer nenhuma mudança na lógica do EA. Vamos apenas mudar o comportamento do manipulador OnDeinit():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Em vez de destruir o temporizador de milissegundos e limpar todos os comentários no gráfico inserimos uma chamada para o método de biblioteca de mesmo nome:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Deinitialize library engine.OnDeinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao tentar compilar o Expert Advisor, obtemos o seguinte erro:
'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function
see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj'
1 errors, 0 warnings
Isso é normal, porque nosso construtor paramétrico da classe de objeto gráfico abstrato está declarado na seção privada da classe. Para corrigir o erro, simplesmente definimos temporariamente o especificador de acesso public para o construtor:
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected: public: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor novamente e executá-lo.
Adicionaremos diferentes objetos gráficos ao gráfico, e no log serão exibidas mensagens sobre a adição de novo objeto e uma breve descrição:
Como se pode ver, tudo funciona conforme o esperado.
O que vem agora?
No próximo artigo, criaremos classes de objetos gráficos padrão e continuar trabalhando na coleção de objetos gráficos.
Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.
*Artigos desta série:
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): objeto-forma de um elemento gráfico
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): métodos para trabalhar com primitivas e texto num elemento gráfico básico
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): objeto Forma e temas de cores predefinidos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 77): classe do objeto Sombra
Gráficos na Biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 78): princípios de animação dentro da biblioteca. Corte de imagens
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 79): classe para o objeto quadro-de-animação e seus objetos herdeiros
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): classe do objeto quadro de animação geométrica
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 81): integrando gráficos nos objetos da biblioteca
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): refatoração dos objetos da biblioteca e da coleção de objetos gráficos
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
