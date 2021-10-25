MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): classe abstrata de objetos gráficos padrão

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): classe abstrata de objetos gráficos padrão

MetaTrader 5Exemplos |
803 6
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Sumário


Ideia

Para continuar a desenvolver a classe-coleção de objetos gráficos que fizemos no artigo anterior, precisamos ter classes de objetos abrangendo todos os objetos gráficos padrão disponíveis no terminal. Depois de criar todos esses objetos, teremos ferramentas para trabalhar com qualquer objeto gráfico, tanto padrão quanto nossos próprios baseados na classe CCanvas - todos eles estarão na lista da coleção de objetos gráficos.

Como a biblioteca poderá tomar objetos gráficos criados manualmente sob seu próprio controle, deveremos já ter classes de objetos descrevendo objetos gráficos padrão criados manualmente. Nesse tipo de objetos, serão criados uma vinculação com o objeto gráfico criado manualmente e os métodos de controle de suas propriedades. Para tomar o controle de dito objeto gráfico, o usuário da biblioteca precisará especificar manualmente isso.

Isso pode ser feito, por exemplo, a partir de um menu de contexto chamado com base numa determinada condição. Ou seja, precisamos criar uma espécie de painel gráfico no qual possamos dispor de uma seleção de ações efetuadas com o objeto gráfico. Na realidade, podemos construir este tipo de painéis por meio de classes baseadas em CCanvas e seus objetos. Porém, deve-se mencionar que paramos seu desenvolvimento precisamente porque precisávamos criar uma coleção de objetos gráficos que agora requer a criação de classes para objetos gráficos padrão - eu planejei mal a sequência de trabalho, eu deveria ter começado com os objetos gráficos padrão.

A estrutura dos objetos gráficos padrão será exatamente a mesma que para todos os objetos da biblioteca - haverá uma classe geral para o objeto gráfico abstrato (que contém as propriedades básicas inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos) e dela serão herdadas as classes que descrevem cada objeto gráfico padrão individual, onde serão especificadas as propriedades que apenas este objeto possui.

Hoje criaremos a classe para o objeto gráfico abstrato e adicionaremos métodos para trabalhar as propriedades inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos - todas as propriedades dos objetos gráficos que podem ser obtidas por meio das funções ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() e ObjectGetString(). Ao criar classes de objetos-herdeiros a partir deste objeto gráfico abstrato, os métodos inerentes ao objeto-herdeiro (que descreve um objeto gráfico específico) e, porém, escritos no objeto base deverão ser transferidos do objeto base para o objeto-herdeiro, de modo que outros objetos que não possuem tais propriedades não disponham desses métodos.
Para compreendermos isso e ilustrarmos a situação:

  • o terminal possui um objeto gráfico ou ícone "Seta". Este objeto tem uma propriedade "Código de seta", mas nenhuma "Feixe para a direita";
  • o terminal possui um objeto gráfico "Linha de tendência". Este objeto possui uma propriedade "Feixe para a direita", mas nenhuma "Código de seta".

Agora, na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato vamos escrever essas propriedades e os métodos para manuseá-las. Ditos métodos estarão disponíveis a partir de qualquer objeto herdado do objeto base, isto é, do objeto gráfico abstrato.
De seguida, quando criarmos objetos-herdeiros (para nosso exemplo, objeto do ícone "Seta" e o objeto gráfico "Linha de Tendência"), transferiremos métodos para cada um deles com o objetivo de tratar apenas de suas propriedades inerentes:

  • para o objeto do ícone "Seta" transferiremos os métodos de especificação do código da seta;
  • para o objeto do objeto gráfico "Linha de tendência" transferiremos os métodos para especificar a propriedade "Feixe para a esquerda".

Assim, ao acessar cada um desses objetos-herdeiros, teremos acesso apenas a propriedades relativas apenas a eles e cujos métodos só são estabelecidos em cada um deles, enquanto os métodos para manusear as propriedades comuns a todos os objetos e inerentes a qualquer objeto gráfico estão escritas na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato.

Os objetos gráficos têm muitas propriedades, e hoje, antes de criarmos uma classe de objetos gráficos abstratos, precisamos realizar um intenso trabalho preliminar, especificando ditas propriedades nas enumerações da biblioteca, criando descrições para cada propriedade de objeto gráfico e construindo funções que retornam dadas descrições.


Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Na lista de tipos de objetos de biblioteca que criamos no último artigo, existem tipos de objetos gráficos padrão. Mas precisamos de mais um tipo para o objeto gráfico abstrato. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, na enumeração de tipos de objetos de biblioteca escrevemos uma constante para ele, além disso, quanto ao cálculo dos outros valores das constantes dos tipos de objetos vamos começá-lo a partir do valor desta nova constante:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of library object types                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE
  {
//--- Graphics
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE =  COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1,              // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT,                                       // "Graphical element" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM,                                          // Form object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW,                                        // Shadow object type
//--- Animation
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME,                                         // "Single animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT,                                    // "Single text animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD,                                    // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY,                                // "Single geometric animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,                                    // "Animations" object type
//--- Managing graphical objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL,                               // "Managing graphical objects" object type
//--- Standard graphical objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ,                                       // "Standard graphical object" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE,            // "Vertical line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE,            // "Horizontal line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND,            // "Trend line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,     // "Trend line by angle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES,           // "Cyclic lines" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,     // "Arrowed line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL,          // "Equidistant channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL      =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,    // "Standard deviation channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION,       // "Linear regression channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK,        // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE,         // "Gann line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN,          // "Gann fan" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID,         // "Gann grid" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO,             // "Fibo levels" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES,        // "Fibo time zones" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN,          // "Fibo fan" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC,          // "Fibo arcs" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,      // "Fibo channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION,        // "Fibo expansion" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,      // "Elliott 5 waves" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,      // "Elliott 3 waves" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE,        // "Rectangle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE,         // "Triangle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE,          // "Ellipse" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP     =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,   // "Thumb up" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN   =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP,         // "Arrow up" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,       // "Arrow down" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP,       // "Stop sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,      // "Check mark" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE   =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE  =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY,        // "Buy sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL,       // "Sell sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW,            // "Arrow" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT,             // "Text" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL,            // "Text label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON,           // "Button" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART,            // "Chart" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP,           // "Bitmap" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,     // "Bitmap label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT,             // "Input field" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT,            // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL    =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,  // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type
   
//--- Objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE  =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT,                                       // Extended base object for all library objects
   
   // .......... The constants of other object types are skipped for brevity
   // ..........
   // ..........

  };

Na enumeração da lista de pertença de objetos gráficos, alteramos a constante GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, cujo nome indica a pertença do objeto gráfico ao terminal. Vamos torná-la mais adequada: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, uma vez que o objeto pode não pertencer ao programa que executa a biblioteca, mas, sim, pertencer a outro programa, não ao terminal:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of graphical objects affiliations                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                          // Graphical object belongs to a program
   GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                       // Graphical object does not belong to a program
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Na enumeração de tipos de elementos gráficos adicionamos uma nova constante:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como todos os objetos que descrevem objetos gráficos criados no programa serão armazenados numa lista, especificar o tipo de elemento gráfico nos permitirá selecionar rapidamente apenas os elemento gráficos necessários presentes na lista. Da mesma forma, se selecionarmos "Objeto gráfico padrão" como uma condição de filtro para a lista-coleção, a saída será uma lista consistindo apenas de objetos que descrevem os objetos gráficos padrão criados.

Para o objeto da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato, precisamos criar três enumerações para todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico - inteiro, real e de string, nelas serão gravadas todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico e as adicionais necessárias para manusear ditos objetos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list
   //--- Common properties of all graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                         // Object creation time
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Object visibility on timeframes
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                               // Background object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                             // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                           // Object selection
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                         // Object availability
//--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                               // Time coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                              // Color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                              // Style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                              // Line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                               // Object color filling
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                           // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                             // Number of levels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Level line color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Level line style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Level line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                              // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                           // Font size
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                           // Ray goes to the left
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Ray goes to the right
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                                // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                            // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                          // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                             // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                          // Gann object trend
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                             // Elliott wave marking level
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                          // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                              // Button state (pressed/released)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Chart object period
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Chart object scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                              // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                              // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                            // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                            // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                            // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                             // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (51)             // Total number of integer properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of a standard graphical object                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Price coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,                         // Level value
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,                              // Scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,                              // Angle
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,                          // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (5)              // Total number of real properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (0)              // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| String properties of a standard graphical object                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Object name
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,                               // Object description (text contained in the object)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,                            // Tooltip text
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,                          // Level description
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,                               // Font
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                            // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Symbol for the Chart object 
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (7)              // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Sabemos o propósito dessas enumerações há muito tempo, uma vez que todos os objetos de biblioteca são criados de acordo com o mesmo princípio.

Por conseguinte, também precisamos adicionar uma enumeração de possíveis critérios para classificar objetos gráficos na lista-coleção:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0,                             // Sort by object ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE,                               // Sort by object type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG,                             //  Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID,                           // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM,                            // Sort by chart subwindow index
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM,                                // Sort by object index in the list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME,                         // Sort by object creation time
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Sort by object visibility on timeframes
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK,                               // Sort by the "Background object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER,                             // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN,                             // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED,                           // Sort by the "Object selection" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE,                         // Sort by the "Object availability" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME,                               // Sort by time coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR,                              // Sort by color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE,                              // Sort by style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH,                              // Sort by line width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL,                               // Sort by the "Object color filling" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY,                           // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS,                             // Sort by number of levels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Sort by line level color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Sort by line level style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Sort by line level width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN,                              // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE,                           // Sort by font size
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT,                           // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY,                                // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                            // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE,                          // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR,                             // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION,                          // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE,                             // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES,                          // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE,                              // Sort by button state (pressed/released)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Sort by Chart object ID.
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Sort by Chart object period
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Sort by Chart object scale
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE,                              // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE,                              // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET,                            // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET,                            // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR,                            // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER,                             // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by price coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE,                         // Sort by level value
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE,                              // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE,                              // Sort by angle
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION,                          // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP,    // Sort by object name
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT,                               // Sort by object description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP,                            // Sort by tooltip text
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT,                          // Sort by level description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT,                               // Sort by font
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE,                            // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Sort by Chart object period symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Agora adicionemos os textos das novas mensagens de biblioteca, bem como as descrições de todas as propriedades dos objetos gráficos.
Para fazer isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca:

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY,                              // January
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY,                             // February
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH,                                // March
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL,                                // April
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY,                                  // May
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE,                                 // June
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY,                                 // July
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST,                               // August
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER,                            // September
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER,                              // October
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER,                             // November
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER,                             // December
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT,                           // Left alignment 
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER,                         // Center alignment
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT,                          // Right alignment
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND,                        // Line corresponds to an uptrend
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND,                      // Line corresponds to a downtrend
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE,             // Grand Supercycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE,                   // Supercycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE,                        // Cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY,                      // Primary cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE,                 // Intermediate
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR,                        // Minor cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE,                       // Minute
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE,                     // Second (Minuette)
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE,                  // Subsecond (Subminuette)
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED,                 // Pressed
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED,               // Released
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,                    // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,                    // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER,                   // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,                   // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT,                          // Flat
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED,                        // Raised
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN,                        // Sunken
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY,                               // Sunday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY,                               // Monday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY,                              // Tuesday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY,                            // Wednesday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY,                             // Thursday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY,                               // Friday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,                             // Saturday

...

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,   // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id 
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID 
   
//--- GStdGraphObj
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,          // Failed to find the chart subwindow
   
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                   // Standard graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                    // Element
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                 // Shadow object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                       // Form
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                     // Window
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                      // Graphical object belongs to a program
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                   // Graphical object does not belong to a program
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE,                           // Vertical line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE,                           // Horizontal line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND,                           // Trend line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,                    // Trend line by angle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES,                          // Cyclic lines
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,                    // Arrowed line object
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL,                         // Equidistant channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,                   // Standard deviation channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION,                      // Linear regression channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK,                       // Andrews' pitchfork
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE,                        // Gann line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN,                         // Gann fan
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID,                        // Gann grid
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO,                            // Fibo levels
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES,                       // Fibo time zones
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN,                         // Fibo fan
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC,                         // Fibo arcs
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,                     // Fibo channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION,                       // Fibo expansion
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,                     // Elliott 5 waves
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,                     // Elliott 3 waves
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE,                       // Rectangle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE,                        // Triangle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                         // Ellipse
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,                  // Thumb up
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,                // Thumb down
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP,                        // Arrow up
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,                      // Arrow down
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP,                      // Stop
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,                     // Check mark
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,                // Left price label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,               // Right price label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY,                       // Buy
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL,                      // Sell
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW,                           // Arrow
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT,                            // Text
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL,                           // Text label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON,                          // Button
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART,                           // Chart
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP,                          // Bitmap
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,                    // Bitmap label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT,                            // Edit
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT,                           // Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,                 // Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,                             // Object ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                           // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                         // Graphical object affiliation
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                       // Chart ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                        // Chart subwindow index
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                     // Creation time
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                     // Object visibility on timeframes
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                           // Background object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                         // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                         // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                       // Object selection
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                     // Object availability
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                            // Object index in the list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                           // Time coordinate
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                          // Color
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                          // Style
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                          // Line width
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                           // Object color filling
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                       // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                         // Number of levels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                     // Level line color
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                     // Level line style
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                     // Level line width
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                          // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                       // Font size
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                       // Ray goes to the left
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                      // Ray goes to the right
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                            // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                        // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                      // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                         // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                      // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                      // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                      // Gann object trend
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                         // Elliott wave marking level
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                      // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                          // Button state (pressed/released)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,               // Chart object period
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,           // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,          // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,          // Chart object scale
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                          // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                          // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                        // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                        // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                        // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                         // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                    // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                   // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,                          // Price coordinate
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,                     // Level value
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,                          // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,                          // Angle
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,                      // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,                           // Object name
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,                           // Object description (text contained in the object)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,                        // Tooltip text
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,                      // Level description
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,                           // Font
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                        // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL,                         // Symbol for the Chart object 
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

e as mensagens que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

   {"Январь","January"},
   {"Февраль","February"},
   {"Март","March"},
   {"Апрель","April"},
   {"Май","May"},
   {"Июнь","June"},
   {"Июль","July"},
   {"Август","August"},
   {"Сентябрь","September"},
   {"Октябрь","October"},
   {"Ноябрь","November"},
   {"Декабрь","December"},
   
   {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"},
   {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"},
   {"Выравнивание по правой границе","Right alignment",},
   
   {"Линия соответствует восходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the uptrend line"},
   {"Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the downward trend"},
   
   {"Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)","Grand Supercycle"},
   {"Суперцикл (Supercycle)","Supercycle"},
   {"Цикл (Cycle)","Cycle"},
   {"Первичный цикл (Primary)","Primary"},
   {"Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)","Intermediate"},
   {"Второстепенный цикл (Minor)","Minor"},
   {"Минута (Minute)","Minute"},
   {"Секунда (Minuette)","Minuette"},
   {"Субсекунда (Subminuette)","Subminuette"},
   
   {"Нажата","Pressed"},
   {"Отжата","Depressed"},
   
   {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"},
   
   {"Плоский вид","Flat form"},
   {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"},
   {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"},
   
   {"Воскресение","Sunday"},
   {"Понедельник","Monday"},
   {"Вторник","Tuesday"},
   {"Среда","Wednesday"},
   {"Четверг","Thursday"},
   {"Пятница","Friday"},
   {"Суббота","Saturday"},

...

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "},

//--- GStdGraphObj
   {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
   
   {"Стандартный графический объект","Standard graphic object"},
   {"Элемент","Element"},
   {"Объект тени","Shadow object"},
   {"Форма","Form"},
   {"Окно","Window"},
   
   {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
   {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},
   
   {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"},
   {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"},
   {"Трендовая линия","Trend Line"},
   {"Трендовая линия по углу","Trend Line By Angle"},
   {"Циклические линии","Cycle Lines"},
   {"Линия со стрелкой","Arrowed Line"},
   {"Равноудаленный канал","Equidistant Channel"},
   {"Канал стандартного отклонения","Standard Deviation Channel"},
   {"Канал на линейной регрессии","Linear Regression Channel"},
   {"Вилы Эндрюса","Andrews’ Pitchfork"},
   {"Линия Ганна","Gann Line"},
   {"Веер Ганна","Gann Fan"},
   {"Сетка Ганна","Gann Grid"},
   {"Уровни Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Retracement"},
   {"Временные зоны Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Time Zones"},
   {"Веер Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Fan"},
   {"Дуги Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Arcs"},
   {"Канал Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Channel"},
   {"Расширение Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Expansion"},
   {"5-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Motive Wave"},
   {"3-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Correction Wave"},
   {"Прямоугольник","Rectangle"},
   {"Треугольник","Triangle"},
   {"Эллипс","Ellipse"},
   {"Знак \"Хорошо\"","Thumbs Up"},
   {"Знак \"Плохо\"","Thumbs Down"},
   {"Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"","Arrow Up"},
   {"Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"","Arrow Down"},
   {"Знак \"Стоп\"","Stop Sign"},
   {"Знак \"Птичка\"","Check Sign"},
   {"Левая ценовая метка","Left Price Label"},
   {"Правая ценовая метка","Right Price Label"},
   {"Знак \"Buy\"","Buy Sign"},
   {"Знак \"Sell\"","Sell Sign"},
   {"Стрелка","Arrow"},
   {"Текст","Text"},
   {"Текстовая метка","Label"},
   {"Кнопка","Button"},
   {"График","Chart"},
   {"Рисунок","Bitmap"},
   {"Графическая метка","Bitmap Label"},
   {"Поле ввода","Edit"},
   {"Событие в экономическом календаре","The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar"},
   {"Прямоугольная метка","The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface"},
   
   {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"},
   {"Тип объекта","Object type"},
   {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"},
   {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"},
   {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"},
   {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"},
   {"Время создания","Time of creation"},
   {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"},
   {"Объект на заднем плане","Object in the background"},
   {"Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике","Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart"},
   {"Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала","Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list"},
   {"Выделенность объекта","Object is selected"},
   {"Доступность объекта","Object availability"},
   {"Номер объекта в списке","Object number in the list"},
   {"Координата времени","Time coordinate"},
   {"Цвет","Color"},
   {"Стиль","Style"},
   {"Толщина линии","Line thickness"},
   {"Заливка объекта цветом","Fill an object with color"},
   {"Возможность редактирования текста","Ability to edit text"},
   {"Количество уровней","Number of levels"},
   {"Цвет линии-уровня","Color of the line-level"},
   {"Стиль линии-уровня","Style of the line-level"},
   {"Толщина линии-уровня","Thickness of the line-level"},
   {"Горизонтальное выравнивание текста","Horizontal text alignment"},
   {"Размер шрифта","Font size"},
   {"Луч продолжается влево","Ray goes to the left"},
   {"Луч продолжается вправо","Ray goes to the right"},
   {"Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика","A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart"},
   {"Отображение полного эллипса","Showing the full ellipse"},
   {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"},
   {"Положение точки привязки","Location of the anchor point"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner"},
   {"Тренд","Trend"},
   {"Уровень","Level"},
   {"Отображение линий","Displaying lines"},
   {"Состояние кнопки","Button state"},
   {"Период графика","Chart timeframe"},
   {"Отображение шкалы времени","Displaying the time scale"},
   {"Отображение ценовой шкалы","Displaying the price scale"},
   {"Масштаб графика","Chart scale"},
   {"Ширина по оси X в пикселях","Width along the X axis in pixels"},
   {"Высота по оси Y в пикселях","Height along the Y axis in pixels"},
   {"X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"},
   {"Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"},
   {"Цвет фона","Background color"},
   {"Угол графика для привязки","The corner of the chart to link a graphical object"},
   {"Тип рамки","Border type"},
   {"Цвет рамки","Border color"},
   {"Координата цены","Price coordinate"},
   {"Значение уровня","Level value"},
   {"Масштаб","Scale"},
   {"Угол","Angle"},
   {"Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения","Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel"},
   {"Имя","Name"},
   {"Описание","Description"},
   {"Текст всплывающей подсказки","The text of a tooltip"},
   {"Описание уровня","Level description"},
   {"Шрифт","Font"},
   {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"},
   {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"},

  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+


Algumas propriedades dos objetos gráficos são do tipo enumeração. Para retorno da descrição destas enumerações, criaremos uma função no arquivo de funções de serviço \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh.

Função que retorna uma descrição do estilo de linha:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the line style                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStyleDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
  {
   return
     (
      style==STYLE_SOLID      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID)      :
      style==STYLE_DASH       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH)       :
      style==STYLE_DOT        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT)        :
      style==STYLE_DASHDOT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT)    :
      style==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de alinhamento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the alignment type description                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string AlignModeDescription(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align)
  {
   return
     (
      align==ALIGN_LEFT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT)    :
      align==ALIGN_CENTER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER)  :
      align==ALIGN_RIGHT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT)   :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Função que retorna uma descrição da direção da tendência da grade de Gann:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the Gann grid trend direction          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GannDirectDescription(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction)
  {
   return
     (
      direction==GANN_UP_TREND   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND)    :
      direction==GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Função que retorna uma descrição dos níveis das ondas Elliott:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the Elliott wave marking level         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree)
  {
   return
     (
      degree==ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE)  :
      degree==ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE)        :
      degree==ELLIOTT_CYCLE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE)             :
      degree==ELLIOTT_PRIMARY          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY)           :
      degree==ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE)      :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINOR            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR)             :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINUTE           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE)            :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINUETTE         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE)          :
      degree==ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE)       :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Função que retorna uma descrição do ângulo para especificação de coordenadas em pixels:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the chart corner, relative to          |
//| which the coordinates in pixels are specified                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BaseCornerDescription(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner)
  {
   return
     (
      corner==CORNER_LEFT_UPPER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)   :
      corner==CORNER_LEFT_LOWER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER)   :
      corner==CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER)  :
      corner==CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de exibição de borda do objeto gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object frame look        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BorderTypeDescription(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type)
  {
   return
     (
      border_type==BORDER_FLAT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT)   :
      border_type==BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) :
      border_type==BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de objeto gráfico padrão:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the standard graphical object type     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(const ENUM_OBJECT type)
  {
   return
     (
      type==OBJ_VLINE               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE)             :
      type==OBJ_HLINE               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE)             :
      type==OBJ_TREND               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND)             :
      type==OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)      :
      type==OBJ_CYCLES              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES)            :
      type==OBJ_ARROWED_LINE        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)      :
      type==OBJ_CHANNEL             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL)           :
      type==OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL)     :
      type==OBJ_REGRESSION          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION)        :
      type==OBJ_PITCHFORK           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK)         :
      type==OBJ_GANNLINE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE)          :
      type==OBJ_GANNFAN             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN)           :
      type==OBJ_GANNGRID            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID)          :
      type==OBJ_FIBO                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO)              :
      type==OBJ_FIBOTIMES           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES)         :
      type==OBJ_FIBOFAN             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN)           :
      type==OBJ_FIBOARC             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC)           :
      type==OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL)       :
      type==OBJ_EXPANSION           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION)         :
      type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5)       :
      type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3)       :
      type==OBJ_RECTANGLE           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE)         :
      type==OBJ_TRIANGLE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE)          :
      type==OBJ_ELLIPSE             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE)           :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP)    :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN)  :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_UP            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP)          :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_DOWN          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_STOP          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_CHECK         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK)       :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE)  :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_BUY           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY)         :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_SELL          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW)             :
      type==OBJ_TEXT                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT)              :
      type==OBJ_LABEL               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL)             :
      type==OBJ_BUTTON              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON)            :
      type==OBJ_CHART               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART)             :
      type==OBJ_BITMAP              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP)            :
      type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL)      :
      type==OBJ_EDIT                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT)              :
      type==OBJ_EVENT               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT)             :
      type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL)   :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como podemos ver, para cada função é passada uma variável que indica o tipo a ser verificado. Em seguida, comparamos o tipo passado para a função e retornamos sua descrição usando o método Text() da classe CMessage.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh da classe abstrata do buffer indicador, vamos reescrever o método que retorna a descrição do estilo da linha do buffer indicador. Anteriormente, esse método tinha exatamente a mesma lógica da função LineStyleDescription() recém-adicionada e era assim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the drawing line style                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const
  {
   return
     (
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_SOLID       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID)      :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASH        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH)       :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DOT         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT)        :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOT     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT)    :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora, como já temos uma função de serviço comum a todas as classes de biblioteca, neste método simplesmente retornamos o resultado da chamada desta função:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the drawing line style                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const
  {
   return LineStyleDescription(this.LineStyle());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Como adicionamos inúmeras novas propriedades a todos os objetos gráficos, sendo algumas delas inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, precisamos reformular a classe do objeto gráfico base da biblioteca, classe essa da qual são herdados todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca. Para isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh adicionamos todas as variáveis necessárias comuns a todos os objetos gráficos e criamos métodos para definir e retornar os valores dessas variáveis.

Na seção protegida da classe declaramos todas as variáveis necessárias:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     GBaseObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
private:

protected:
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_type_graph_obj;                   // Graphical object type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element;               // Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong;                       // Program affiliation
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Object chart ID
   long              m_object_id;                        // Object ID
   long              m_zorder;                           // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
   int               m_timeframes_visible;               // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   int               m_digits;                           // Number of decimal places in a quote
   bool              m_visible;                          // Object visibility
   bool              m_back;                             // "Background object" flag
   bool              m_selected;                         // "Object selection" flag
   bool              m_selectable;                       // "Object availability" flag
   bool              m_hidden;                           // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   datetime          m_create_time;                      // Object creation time
   
//--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
   virtual bool      ObjectToStruct(void)                      { return true; }
   virtual void      StructToObject(void){;}

public:

Na seção pública da classe, escreveremos os métodos para definir as propriedades do objeto que cada objeto gráfico da biblioteca possui:

public:
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;           }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;          }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;        }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;}
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                 }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)           { this.m_chart_id=chart_id;         }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;              }

Os valores das propriedades dos objetos definidos por esses métodos são armazenados apenas nessas variáveis, portanto, basta escrever o valor passado para o método na variável.

Contudo, as propriedades que, para além de serem armazenadas nas variáveis da classe, são salvas no próprio objeto gráfico precisam ser definidas de forma diferente - primeiro alterando o valor da propriedade diretamente no objeto gráfico e, só se a consulta tiver sucesso, escrevendo o mesmo valor na variável de classe:

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }

Neste ponto, deve-se salientar que a função para definir um valor para um objeto gráfico utiliza uma chamada assíncrona, o que significa que a função não espera por um comando enfileirado com sucesso para o gráfico especificado, senão que retorna imediatamente o controle.

Por conseguinte, não podemos dizer com certeza que uma função colocada com sucesso na fila de eventos mudará definitivamente a propriedade de um objeto gráfico.


Conforme descrito na ajuda, nós, para verificar o resultado da execução da consulta no gráfico de outra pessoa, podemos usar uma função que consulta a propriedade do objeto especificado. Porém, deve-se ter em mente que essas funções são colocadas no final da fila de comandos do gráfico alheio e aguardam o resultado da execução, ou seja, podem consumir tempo. Tenha isso em mente quando trabalhar com um muitos objetos num gráfico.

Com base nisso, deixaremos as coisas como estão e exploraremos a suposição de que o comando para mudar as propriedades do objeto funcionou com sucesso. Se, entretanto, ao utilizar a biblioteca, houver casos de falha na definição de propriedades para um objeto gráfico quando uma propriedade de variável de classe já estiver definida, acrescentaremos uma verificação para saber se a propriedade foi realmente alterada no objeto gráfico.

Vejamos métodos semelhantes para definir as propriedades do objeto gráfico e das variáveis adicionadas à seção pública da classe:

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selected=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selectable=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   bool              SetHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_hidden=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart 
   bool              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value))
                          {
                           this.m_zorder=value;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set object visibility on all timeframes
   bool              SetVisible(const bool flag)   
                       {
                        long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS);
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value))
                          {
                           this.m_visible=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags
   bool              SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const int flags)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags))
                          {
                           this.m_timeframes_visible=flags;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible;
                        switch(timeframe)
                          {
                           case PERIOD_M1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M2    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M3    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M4    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M5    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M6    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M10   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break;
                           case PERIOD_M12   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break;
                           case PERIOD_M15   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break;
                           case PERIOD_M20   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break;
                           case PERIOD_M30   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break;
                           case PERIOD_H1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H2    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H3    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H4    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H6    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H8    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H12   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break;
                           case PERIOD_D1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_W1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_MN1   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break;
                           default           : return true;
                          }
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags))
                          {
                           this.m_timeframes_visible=flags;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set a subwindow index
   bool              SetSubwindow(const long chart_id,const string name)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        this.m_subwindow=::ObjectFind(chart_id,name);
                        if(this.m_subwindow<0)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW);
                        return(this.m_subwindow>WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   bool              SetSubwindow(void)
                       {
                        return this.SetSubwindow(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name);
                       }

//--- Return the values of class variables

Em seguida, escrevemos os métodos que retornam valores de variáveis de classe:

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   long              Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }
//--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const
                       { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe);               }
//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const
                       { 
                        return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1);
                       }
   
//--- Return the description of the graphical object type

Todos os métodos retornam valores escritos nas variáveis de classe correspondentes.

O método GraphObjectType() calcula o tipo de objeto gráfico a partir do valor do tipo de objeto, de forma que o tipo de objeto representado pelo tipo de enumeração ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE da biblioteca obtenha o tipo da enumeração padrão ENUM_OBJECT.

Em seguida, declaramos os métodos para retornar as descrições dos tipos de objetos e seu vínculo:

//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical (1) object, (2) element and (3) graphical object affiliation
string               TypeGraphObjectDescription(void);
string               TypeElementDescription(void);
string               BelongDescription(void);

//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;               }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGBaseObj();
                    ~CGBaseObj(){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No construtor de classe, definimos os valores padrão para todas as variáveis da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE;            // Object type
   this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE;           // Graphical object type
   this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE;             // Graphical object type
   this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE;                   // Program/terminal affiliation
   this.m_name_prefix="";                       // Object name prefix
   this.m_name="";                              // Object name
   this.m_chart_id=0;                           // Object chart ID
   this.m_object_id=0;                          // Object ID
   this.m_zorder=0;                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   this.m_subwindow=0;                          // Subwindow index
   this.m_shift_y=0;                            // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS;   // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   this.m_visible=true;                         // Object visibility
   this.m_back=false;                           // "Background object" flag
   this.m_selected=false;                       // "Object selection" flag
   this.m_selectable=false;                     // "Object availability" flag
   this.m_hidden=true;                          // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   this.m_create_time=0;                        // Object creation time
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Depois, a partir dos herdeiros da classe, será possível definir os valores exatos dessas variáveis de acordo com o valor das propriedades do objeto gráfico descrito pela classe-herdeira.

Implementação do método que retorna uma descrição do tipo de objeto gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object type              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(void)
  {
   if(this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART)
      return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(this.m_type_graph_obj);
   else
      return this.TypeElementDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui, primeiro examinamos a que tipo de elemento gráfico pertence o objeto gráfico, e se for um objeto gráfico padrão, retornaremos sua descrição por meio da função de serviço StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() escrita por nós acima.
Caso contrário, retornamos uma descrição do tipo de elemento gráfico por meio do método TypeElementDescription() que veremos a seguir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical element type             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART)     :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)      :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ)   :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)         :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW)       :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Método que retorna uma descrição indicando aonde um objeto gráfico pertence:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object affiliation       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)     :
      this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A lógica dos dois últimos métodos é semelhante à lógica das funções de serviço discutidas acima.


Classe para objetos gráficos abstratos

Já realizamos todas as etapas preparatórias. Agora devemos criar uma classe para objetos gráficos abstratos.

No diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criamos uma nova pasta Standart\ e nela, o novo arquivo GStdGraphObj.mqh da classe CGStdGraphObj.

A classe deve ser herdada da classe base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca CGBaseObj cujo arquivo também deve ser incluído no novo arquivo da classe que está sendo criada:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdGraphObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\GBaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
  }

Na seção privada da classe, como já sabemos através dos inúmeros artigos publicados anteriormente, colocaremos as matrizes para armazenar as propriedades do objeto e os métodos para retornar o índice real da propriedade na matriz correspondente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
private:

   long              m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];      // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];     // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];     // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                              }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

public:

Na seção pública da classe, para além dos métodos padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca também colocaremos dois construtores - um padrão e outro paramétrico privado:

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
//--- Return itself
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetObject(void)                                                { return &this;}

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }

//--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);

//--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position
   virtual string    AnchorDescription(void)                                  const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);}

//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes)
   virtual void      Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
  
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const;
   
//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ;  }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
                     
public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método que retorna a descrição da posição do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico aqui retorna um número, não propriamente uma descrição. Na realidade, os diferentes objetos utilizam diversas enumerações para especificar os pontos de ancoragem. Por isso, este método é tornado virtual e será substituído nos objetos-herdeiros que possuam tais propriedades.

De seguida, ao longo do código da classe colocaremos métodos, visando facilitar o acesso para definir e retornar as propriedades do objeto:

public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM);                              }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number);                                   }
//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID);                                    }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id);
                       }
//--- Graphical object type
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(void)         const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE);                     }
   void              SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void)  const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); }
   void              SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical object affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void)              const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG);         }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong);
                       }
//--- Chart ID
   long              ChartID(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID);                              }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id);
                       }
//--- Chart subwindow index
   int               SubWindow(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM);                          }
   void              SetSubWindow(void)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name()))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());
                       }
//--- Object creation time
   datetime          TimeCteate(void)              const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);                  }
//--- Object visibility on timeframes
   bool              Visible(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES);                      }
   void              SetFlagVisible(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag);
                       }
//--- Background object
   bool              Back(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);                            }
   void              SetFlagBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag);
                       }
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   long              Zorder(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER);                                }
   void              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value);
                       }
//--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   bool              Hidden(void)                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);                          }
   void              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag);
                       }
//--- Object selection
   bool              Selected(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);                        }
   void              SetFlagSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag);
                       }
//--- Object availability
   bool              Selectable(void)              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);                      }
   void              SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag);
                       }
//--- Time coordinate
   datetime          Time(void)                    const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME);                        }
   void              SetTime(const datetime time)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time);
                       }
//--- Color
   color             Color(void)                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR);                          }
   void              SetColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Style
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE   Style(void)                   const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE);                }
   void              SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style);
                       }
//--- Line width
   int               Width(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH);                            }
   void              SetWidth(const int width)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width);
                       }
//--- Object color filling
   bool              Fill(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL);                            }
   void              SetFlagFill(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag);
                       }
//--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   bool              ReadOnly(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY);                        }
   void              SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag);
                       }
//--- Number of levels
   int               Levels(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS);                           }
   void              SetLevels(const int levels)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels);
                       }
//--- Line level color
   color             LevelColor(void)              const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR);                     }
   void              SetLevelColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Level line style
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE   LevelStyle(void)              const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE);           }
   void              SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,style))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style);
                       }
///--- Level line width
   int               LevelWidth(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH);                       }
   void              SetLevelWidth(const int width)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,width))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width);
                       }
//--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE   Align(void)                   const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN);                }
   void              SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align);
                       }
//--- Font size
   int               FontSize(void)                const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE);                         }
   void              SetFontSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- Ray goes to the left
   bool              RayLeft(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT);                        }
   void              SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag);
                       }
//--- Ray goes to the right
   bool              RayRight(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT);                       }
   void              SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag);
                       }
//--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   bool              Ray(void)                     const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY);                             }
   void              SetFlagRay(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag);
                       }
//--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   bool              Ellipse(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE);                         }
   void              SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag);
                       }
//--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   uchar             ArrowCode(void)               const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE);                      }
   void              SetArrowCode(const uchar code)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code);
                       }
//--- Position of the graphical object anchor point
   int               Anchor(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);                           }
   void              SetAnchor(const int anchor)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
                       }
//--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   int               XDistance(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE);                        }
   void              SetXDistance(const int distance)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance);
                       }
//--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   int               YDistance(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE);                        }
   void              SetYDistance(const int distance)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance);
                       }
//--- Gann object trend
   ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void)             const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION);        }
   void              SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction);
                       }
//--- Elliott wave marking level
   ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void)            const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE);       }
   void              SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree);
                       }
//--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   bool              DrawLines(void)               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES);                       }
   void              SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag);
                       }
//--- Button state (pressed/released)
   bool              State(void)                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE);                           }
   void              SetFlagState(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag);
                       }
//--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART)
   long              ChartObjChartID(void)         const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID);                          }
   void              SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id);
                       }
//--- Chart object period
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   ChartObjPeriod(void)          const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD);     }
   void              SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe);
                       }
//--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   bool              ChartObjDateScale(void)       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE);            }
   void              SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag);
                       }
//--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   bool              ChartObjPriceScale(void)      const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE);           }
   void              SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag);
                       }
//--- Chart object scale
   int               ChartObjChartScale(void)      const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE);            }
   void              SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale);
                       }
//--- Object width along the X axis in pixels
   int               XSize(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE);                            }
   void              SetXSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels
   int               YSize(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE);                            }
   void              SetYSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   int               XOffset(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET);                          }
   void              SetXOffset(const int offset)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset);
                       }
//--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   int               YOffset(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET);                          }
   void              SetYOffset(const int offset)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset);
                       }
//--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   color             BGColor(void)                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR);                        }
   void              SetBGColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object
   ENUM_BASE_CORNER  Corner(void)                  const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER);              }
   void              SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner);
                       }
//--- Border type for the Rectangle label object
   ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  BorderType(void)              const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE);         }
   void              SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type);
                       }
//--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   color             BorderColor(void)             const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR);                   }
   void              SetBorderColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour);
                       }

//--- Price coordinate
   double            Price(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE);                                 }
   void              SetPrice(const double price)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,price))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price);
                       }
//--- Level value
   double            LevelValue(void)              const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE);                            }
   void              SetLevelValue(const double value)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value);
                       }
//--- Scale
   double            Scale(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE);                                 }
   void              SetScale(const double scale)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale);
                       }
//--- Angle
   double            Angle(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE);                                 }
   void              SetAngle(const double angle)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle);
                       }
//--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   double            Deviation(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION);                             }
   void              SetDeviation(const double deviation)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation);
                       }

//--- Object name
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);                                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name)
                           return;
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="")
                          {
                           CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                           return;
                          }
                        else
                          {
                           if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name))
                             {
                              CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                              this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                             }
                          }
                       }
//--- Object description (text contained in the object)
   string            Text(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT);                                  }
   void              SetText(const string text)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text);
                       }
//--- Tooltip text
   string            Tooltip(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP);                               }
   void              SetTooltip(const string tooltip)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);
                       }
//--- Level description
   string            LevelText(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT);                             }
   void              SetLevelText(const string text)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,text))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text);
                       }
//--- Font
   string            Font(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT);                                  }
   void              SetFont(const string font)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font);
                       }
//--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   string            BMPFile(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE);                               }
   void              SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file);
                       }
//--- Symbol for the Chart object 
   string            Symbol(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL);                      }
   void              SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol);
                       }
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui muitos dos métodos já vêm escritos com antecedência, e mais para frente serão movidos para as classes de objetos-herdeiros onde os objetos gráficos que irão descrevê-las terão as propriedades correspondentes. Com isto, teremos diferentes objetos que terão diversos conjuntos de métodos - inerentes só a eles - para processar as propriedades.

Vejamos essa lógica tomando como exemplo alguns métodos.

As propriedades do objeto que só ele próprio possui são retornadas e definidas diretamente a partir das suas propriedades:

//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM);                              }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number);                                   }


No que diz respeito às propriedades do objeto que são inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos e cujas variáveis de armazenamento estão na classe do objeto gráfico base que compreende todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, elas são retornadas das propriedades deste objeto, mas são definidas primeiro para o objeto base e depois para as propriedades deste objeto:

//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID);                                    }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id);
                       }


As propriedades do objeto que estão presentes no próprio objeto gráfico, mas não, no objeto base, são retornadas diretamente das propriedades de dado objeto,
porém são definidas primeiro nas propriedades do próprio objeto gráfico e, a seguir, se o evento de mudança de propriedade for enfileirado com sucesso, também são configuradas nas propriedades deste objeto:

//--- Time coordinate
   datetime          Time(void)                    const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME);                        }
   void              SetTime(const datetime time)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time);
                       }


O método para definir o nome é diferente de outros semelhantes. Na realidade, no terminal os objetos gráficos são selecionados pelo índice na lista e pelo nome do objeto (com ObjectName() obtemos o nome do objeto de acordo com o índice na lista de objetos, já com ObjectGetXXX() obtemos as outras propriedades pelo nome do objeto gráfico). Além disso, o nome do objeto é atribuído imediatamente no momento em que é criado.

Por isso, aqui precisamos definir o nome apenas nas variáveis do objeto. E só fazemos isso se o nome ainda não estiver escrito na variável. Por outro lado, se o nome já estiver escrito na variável e o nome a definir não for igual ao nome já existente (caso os nomes sejam iguais, saímos do método), teremos que renomear o objeto. Por enquanto, basta enviar um pedido para renomear o objeto gráfico e sobrescrever seu nome na variável da classe base e nas suas propriedades.
//--- Object name
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);                                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name)
                           return;
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="")
                          {
                           CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                           return;
                          }
                        else
                          {
                           if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name))
                             {
                              CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                              this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                             }
                          }
                       }


No construtor paramétrico protegido, escrevemos todos os valores passados para o construtor - para a classe base e para as propriedades do objeto em questão:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name)
  {
//--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits
   this.m_type=obj_type;
   CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type));
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART);
   CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
   CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name);
   CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
   
//--- Save integer properties
   //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID]    = CGBaseObj::ChartID();          // Chart ID

   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM]     = CGBaseObj::SubWindow();        // Chart subwindow index
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE]        = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject();  // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG]      = CGBaseObj::Belong();           // Graphical object affiliation
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID]          = 0;                             // Object ID
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM]         = 0;                             // Object index in the list
   //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);  // Object creation time
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES);  // Object visibility on timeframes
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK);        // Background object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER);      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN);      // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED]    = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED);    // Object selection
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE);  // Object availability
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME);        // First point time coordinate
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR);       // Color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE);       // Style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH);       // Line width
   //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL]                          = 0;  // Object color filling
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY]                      = 0;  // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS]                        = 0;  // Number of levels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR]                    = 0;  // Level line color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE]                    = 0;  // Level line style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH]                    = 0;  // Level line width
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN]                         = 0;  // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE]                      = 0;  // Font size
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT]                      = 0;  // Ray goes to the left
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT]                     = 0;  // Ray goes to the right
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY]                           = 0;  // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE]                       = 0;  // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE]                     = 0;  // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR]                        = 0;  // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION]                     = 0;  // Gann object trend
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE]                        = 0;  // Elliott wave marking level
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES]                     = 0;  // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE]                         = 0;  // Button state (pressed/released)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID]                  = 0;  // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD]              = 0;  // Chart object period<
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE]          = 0;  // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE]         = 0;  // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE]         = 0;  // Chart object scale
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET]                       = 0;  // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET]                       = 0;  // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR]                       = 0;  // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER]                        = 0;  // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE]                   = 0;  // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR]                  = 0;  // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)]       = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE);  // Price coordinate
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)]  = 0;                                               // Level value
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)]       = 0;                                               // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)]       = 0;                                               // Angle
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)]   = 0;                                               // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)]        = name;                                            // Object name
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)]        = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);   // Object description (the text contained in the object)
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)]     = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)]   = "";                                              // Level description
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)]        = "";                                              // Font
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)]     = "";                                              // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "";                                          // Chart object symbol 
   
//--- Save basic properties in the parent object
   this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);
   this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);
   this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);
   this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);
   this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);
   this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);
   
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui, no código, é comentada a sequência de preenchimento dos valores escritos nas variáveis dos objetos. Por enquanto, não estamos escrevendo todas as propriedades do objeto, senão apenas aquelas que são passadas ao construtor e aquelas que podemos obter do objeto gráfico, desde que sejam comuns a todos os objetos gráficos. Todas as outras propriedades terão que ser inseridas nos construtores das classes-herdeiras porque todos os objetos gráficos possuem conjuntos diferentes de propriedades que só serão conhecidos no momento em que são criados.

Métodos para comparar dois objetos padrão da biblioteca:

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by the specified property|
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CGStdGraphObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two orders
   if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two orders
   else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two orders
   else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Método que mostra no log as propriedades do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display object properties in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") =============");
   int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Método que retorna o nome abreviado do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Método que exibe no log uma breve descrição do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Métodos que retornam as descrições das propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+StdGraphObjectTypeDescription((ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AnchorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)       ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's real property                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's string property                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Discutimos o funcionamento de métodos similares aos apresentados acima logo no início da criação da biblioteca, e depois esclarecemos repetidamente a sua lógica durante a elaboração dos diferentes objetos. Os leitores devem, portanto, estar familiarizados com o funcionamento desses métodos desde há muito tempo. De qualquer forma, todas as dúvidas podem ser esclarecidas na discussão do artigo.

Assim concluímos a criação da classe para objetos gráficos abstratos. Agora precisamos determinar o momento em que um objeto gráfico aparece no gráfico e criar o objeto gráfico abstrato correspondente na classe-coleção de objetos gráficos.

Hoje não adicionaremos esses objetos à lista-coleção. Para isso, não precisamos criar um objeto abstrato, mas, sim seus descendentes - que descrevem tipos específicos de objetos gráficos a serem adicionados ao gráfico. No próximo artigo, criaremos tais objetos. Hoje só precisamos verificar se a classe criada agora está correta.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, na classe de gerenciamento de objetos presentes no gráfico (no arquivo há duas classes), precisaremos fazer algumas alterações. Na realidade, aqui não se pode criar um cálculo que seja econômico para encontrar o último objeto gráfico adicionado ao gráfico, como fizemos em outras coleções onde iniciávamos o loop não desde o início, mas, sim, a partir do valor do índice do último objeto manuseado pela classe-coleção. A motivo é que os objetos gráficos são adicionados à lista do terminal pelo nome, não pela ordem em que são adicionados ao gráfico. Por mais estranho que pareça, os objetos gráficos da lista do terminal estão ordenados pelo nome. E o último objeto adicionado ao gráfico será o primeiro na lista de objetos porque seu nome começa com 'Arrow', enquanto o primeiro objeto, o retângulo, será o segundo numa lista de dois objetos porque seu nome começa com 'Rectangle'.

É por isso que, num loop ao longo de todos os objetos gráficos, temos que buscar o objeto de acordo com o momento em que ele foi adicionado ao gráfico - os objetos gráficos têm essa propriedade. E temos que remover, por lado, a variável extra para facilitar a busca econômica que já inserimos na classe previamente e, por outro lado, os cálculos escritos por meio dela:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      GraphElementsCollection.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object management class                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject
  {
private:
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_chart_timeframe;         // Chart timeframe
   long              m_chart_id;                // Chart ID
   string            m_chart_symbol;            // Chart symbol
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_last_objects;            // Number of graphical objects during the previous check
   int               m_index_object;            // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
public:
//--- Return the variable values
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                           const { return this.m_chart_timeframe;    }
   long              ChartID(void)                             const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   string            Symbol(void)                              const { return this.m_chart_symbol;       }
   bool              IsEvent(void)                             const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; }
   int               TotalObjects(void)                        const { return this.m_total_objects;      }
   int               Delta(void)                               const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj;    }
//--- Check the chart objects
   void              Refresh(void);
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObjectsControl(void)
                       { 
                        this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_index_object=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_index_object=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     
//--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node;
                        return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0);
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   int i=this.m_index_object;
   int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(delta!=0)
     {

No método que verifica os objetos no gráfico, inserimos este manipulador de eventos para aumentar o número de objetos gráficos no gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0)
     {
      //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe
      string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj";
      Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt);
     }
   //--- If an object is added to the chart
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0)
     {
      int index=0;
      datetime time=0;
      string name="";
      //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index
      for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++)
        {
         name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j);
         datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);
         if(tm>time)
           {
            time=tm;
            index=j;
           }
        }
      
      //--- Select the last graphical object by its index
      name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index);
      if(name!="")
        {
         //--- Create the object of the abstract graphical object class
         ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE);
         ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1);
         CGStdGraphObj *obj=new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,this.ChartID(),name);
         if(obj!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Set the object index, display its short description and remove the created object
            obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects);
            obj.PrintShort();
            delete obj;
           }
        }
     }
//--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check
   this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects;
   this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A lógica básica é descrita nos comentários ao código e espero que não levante dúvidas.

Finalmente, para corrigirmos uma falha há muito existente, na classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine presente no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh , no destruidor da classe vamos limpar todos os comentários presentes no gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine destructor                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::~CEngine()
  {
   ::EventKillTimer();
   ::Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora precisamos testar a funcionalidade criada.


Teste

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.

Curiosamente, não teremos que fazer nenhuma mudança na lógica do EA. Vamos apenas mudar o comportamento do manipulador OnDeinit():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Em vez de destruir o temporizador de milissegundos e limpar todos os comentários no gráfico inserimos uma chamada para o método de biblioteca de mesmo nome:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Deinitialize library
   engine.OnDeinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao tentar compilar o Expert Advisor, obtemos o seguinte erro:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function
   see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj'
1 errors, 0 warnings

Isso é normal, porque nosso construtor paramétrico da classe de objeto gráfico abstrato está declarado na seção privada da classe. Para corrigir o erro, simplesmente definimos temporariamente o especificador de acesso public para o construtor:

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ;  }
protected:
public:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
                    

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor novamente e executá-lo.

Adicionaremos diferentes objetos gráficos ao gráfico, e no log serão exibidas mensagens sobre a adição de novo objeto e uma breve descrição:


Como se pode ver, tudo funciona conforme o esperado.


O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, criaremos classes de objetos gráficos padrão e continuar trabalhando na coleção de objetos gráficos.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria.

Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): objeto-forma de um elemento gráfico
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): métodos para trabalhar com primitivas e texto num elemento gráfico básico
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): objeto Forma e temas de cores predefinidos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 77): classe do objeto Sombra
Gráficos na Biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 78): princípios de animação dentro da biblioteca. Corte de imagens
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 79): classe para o objeto quadro-de-animação e seus objetos herdeiros
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): classe do objeto quadro de animação geométrica
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 81): integrando gráficos nos objetos da biblioteca
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): refatoração dos objetos da biblioteca e da coleção de objetos gráficos

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9902

Arquivos anexados |
Baixar como ZIP
MQL5.zip (4068.71 KB)

Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.

Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.

Outros artigos do autor

Últimos Comentários | Ir para discussão (6)
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 24 set. 2021 em 19:28
Daniil Kurmyshev #:
Boa tarde,

Li alguns de seus artigos, ocasionalmente são listados, geralmente ok, mas me confundiu algumas coisas....

1. Muitas duplicatas de código em sua implementação.... É claro que talvez haja uma refatoração mais tarde, e talvez algumas)

2. Se você trabalha com objetos padrão, por que não usar classes prontas que vêm com terminais e carregá-las com funcionalidade adicional, expandindo assim as possibilidades, e assim não há compatibilidade com versões anteriores e você faz trabalho duplo....
  1. Você pode dar exemplos de duplicatas para responder mais especificamente?
  2. A estrutura e o conceito de criação de objetos de biblioteca não estão totalmente alinhados com o conceito da biblioteca padrão. Mas, se você deve ter notado, a biblioteca é construída com base no CObject e no CArrayObj padrão.

De qualquer forma, terei prazer em responder a perguntas, aceitar críticas e sugestões.

Obrigado por seu interesse.

Daniil Kurmyshev
Daniil Kurmyshev | 25 set. 2021 em 03:19
Artyom Trishkin #:
  1. Você pode dar exemplos de duplicatas para ser mais específico?
  2. A estrutura e o conceito de criação de objetos de biblioteca não se chocam muito com o conceito da biblioteca padrão. Mas, se você puder observar, a biblioteca é construída com base no CObject e no CArrayObj padrão.

De qualquer forma, terei prazer em responder a perguntas, aceitar críticas e sugestões.

Obrigado por seu interesse.

1. Especificamente, eu quis dizer sobre a seção em que o código começa"Further on the code of theclass write methods for simplified access to set and return properties of the object: ".

Pelo que entendi, essa é uma descrição das funções na classe base, ou seja, elas são exaustivas para todos os objetos e têm nível de acesso público; se um sucessor for criado, ele verá todas essas funções, mas nem todos os objetos têm propriedades de controle e saída de texto, por exemplo, etc.... e, para usar esse objeto, ele sempre puxará a classe base, e não a sua própria diretamente do CObject , éclaro que pode fazer sentido obter todos os recursos da classe base, saída de log etc., mas, ao criar herdeiros, é necessário virtualizar e ocultar todas as funções que não podem ser aplicadas à classe do herdeiro no nível de acesso private.

Talvez esse seja o truque de sua implementação; se for assim, então SUPER!))))))

A propósito, talvez o nível protected para algumas funções seja mais apropriado do que public, mas aqui você sabe o que é melhor, é claro, dependendo do sentido que se dá a isso.

2. Sim, revisei seu código novamente, seu conceito de criação de uma biblioteca é diferente, concordo, o principal é que, ao criar níveis superiores de classes, crie funções públicas virtuais, para que outros desenvolvedores possam usar sua solução sem editar diretamente as bibliotecas.

3. Também notei que você usa a mesclagem de strings com +, em algumas versões do terminal em grandes mesclagens e com longas operações de terminal, situações imprevisíveis nessa implementação)))

Eu uso as funções StringFormat e StringAdd, a confiabilidade do trabalho aumentou e, visualmente, o código ficou mais legível.

4. Também gostaria de alertar sobre a limitação do comprimento dos objetos criados durante a renderização; lembre-se disso, é melhor gerar um hash a partir do nome e, com base nele, criar um objeto; a limitação tem uma função padrão, não me lembro exatamente, mas provavelmente ResourceCreate....

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 25 set. 2021 em 18:58
Daniil Kurmyshev #:

1. Especificamente, eu quis dizer sobre a seção em que o código começa"Mais adiante no código daclasse, escreveremos métodos para acesso simplificado para definir e retornar propriedades do objeto: ".

Pelo que entendi, essa é uma descrição das funções da classe base, ou seja, elas são exaustivas para todos os objetos e têm nível de acesso público; se um sucessor for criado, ele verá todas essas funções, mas nem todos os objetos têm propriedades de controle e saída de texto, por exemplo, etc.... e para usar esse objeto, ele sempre puxará a classe de base, e não a sua própria diretamente do CObject , éclaro que talvez faça sentido obter todos os recursos da classe de base, saída de registro etc., mas ao criar herdeiros é necessário virtualizar e ocultar todas as funções que não podem ser aplicadas à classe do herdeiro no nível de acesso private.

Talvez esse seja o truque de sua implementação; se for assim, então SUPER!)))))))

A propósito, talvez o nível protected para algumas funções seja mais apropriado do que public, mas é claro que você saberá melhor dependendo do significado disso.

2. Sim, revisei seu código novamente, seu conceito de construção de biblioteca é diferente, concordo, o principal é que, ao criar níveis superiores de classes, crie funções públicas virtuais, para que outros desenvolvedores possam usar sua solução sem editar diretamente as bibliotecas.

3. Também notei que você usa a combinação de cadeias de caracteres com +; em algumas versões do terminal, em combinações grandes e com operação longa do terminal, foram obtidas situações imprevisíveis nessa implementação))))

Eu uso as funções StringFormat e StringAdd, a confiabilidade do trabalho aumentou, e também visualmente o código ficou mais legível

4. Também gostaria de alertar sobre a limitação do comprimento dos objetos criados durante a renderização; lembre-se disso, é melhor gerar um cache do nome e, com base nele, criar um objeto; a limitação tem uma função padrão, não me lembro exatamente, mas provavelmente ResourceCreate....

1. A publicidade dos métodos e sua redundância é o custo de querer criar muitas maneiras diferentes de acessar as mesmas propriedades. Mas alguns métodos serão de fato virtuais ou prescritos apenas em herdeiros. Mas, novamente, isso só se aplica aos objetos da própria biblioteca. Ao herdar deles, infelizmente, todos os métodos públicos serão herdados.

2. Vou pensar sobre isso. Mas, na verdade, o nível superior de acesso será outro ponto de entrada para as bibliotecas, e serão funções definidas pelo usuário, novamente, repetindo recursos já implementados da biblioteca, mas serão mais compreensíveis para o usuário comum - basta usar a função para obter o resultado, e não para inventar lógica e manipuladores - tudo isso será feito dentro da biblioteca, e a saída será funções de caso de uso para simplesmente obter as informações necessárias.

3. não otimizei nada (exceto a lógica pensada com antecedência) e não criei nenhum perfil. Isso é para o último momento.

4. Verifiquei do meu jeito. O nome longo do objeto é possível. Mas obrigado, vou me lembrar disso e ficar de olho.

Daniil Kurmyshev
Daniil Kurmyshev | 26 set. 2021 em 06:23
Artyom Trishkin #:

1. Tornar os métodos públicos e redundantes é o custo de querer criar muitas maneiras diferentes de acessar as mesmas propriedades. Mas alguns métodos serão de fato virtuais ou prescritos apenas em herdeiros. Mas, novamente, isso só se aplica aos objetos da própria biblioteca. Ao herdar deles, infelizmente, todos os métodos públicos serão herdados.

2. Vou pensar sobre isso. Mas, na verdade, o nível superior de acesso será outro ponto de entrada para as bibliotecas, e serão funções definidas pelo usuário, novamente, repetindo recursos já implementados da biblioteca, mas serão mais compreensíveis para o usuário comum - basta usar a função para obter o resultado, e não para inventar lógica e manipuladores - tudo isso será feito dentro da biblioteca, e a saída será funções de caso de uso para simplesmente obter as informações necessárias.

3. não otimizei nada (exceto a lógica pensada com antecedência) e não criei nenhum perfil. Isso é para o último momento.

4. Verifiquei do meu jeito. O nome longo do objeto é possível. Mas obrigado, vou me lembrar disso e ficar de olho.

4. Esse erro pode ter sido eliminado, mas não tenho certeza... a função parece funcionar, mas o objeto não é criado, esse é o comportamento quando o comprimento é grande

Zywrx Codera
Zywrx Codera | 12 out. 2021 em 12:56
De fato, estou entrando nessa, e escolhi o curso de Tecnologia da Informação para fazer isso de forma definitiva.
Analisando o spread para preços de Bid e Ask no MetaTrader 5 Analisando o spread para preços de Bid e Ask no MetaTrader 5
Neste artigo falo de uma ferramenta capaz de ver os spreads, isto é, as diferenças entre os valores Bid e Ask da sua corretora. Os dados de ticks presentes no MetaTrader 5 possibilitam analisar quais valores históricos de spreads existiam de fato entre os valores Bid e Ask. Contudo, não há razão para procurar o valor atual do spread, pois ele pode ser obtido por meio da visualização das linhas Bid e Ask.
Como se tornar um bom programador (Parte 4): agilizando a velocidade de programação Como se tornar um bom programador (Parte 4): agilizando a velocidade de programação
Suponho que todo desenvolvedor quer escrever código mais rapidamente. Porém, a habilidade de escrever código de forma rápida e produtiva não é uma característica inata que apenas uns poucos trazem consigo. Trata-se de uma habilidade que qualquer programador pode desenvolver, independentemente da experiência prévia ou da quantidade de texto digitado com o teclado.
Explorando as possibilidades de criar gráficos de velas multicoloridas Explorando as possibilidades de criar gráficos de velas multicoloridas
Neste artigo, veremos as possibilidades de criação de indicadores de velas personalizados, e falaremos sobre suas vantagens e desvantagens.
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): refatoração dos objetos da biblioteca e da coleção de objetos gráficos Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): refatoração dos objetos da biblioteca e da coleção de objetos gráficos
Neste artigo modificaremos todos os objetos da biblioteca. Para isso, atribuiremos um tipo único a cada objeto e continuaremos desenvolvendo a classe-coleção de objetos gráficos da biblioteca.