Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): classe abstrata de objetos gráficos padrão

Para continuar a desenvolver a classe-coleção de objetos gráficos que fizemos no artigo anterior, precisamos ter classes de objetos abrangendo todos os objetos gráficos padrão disponíveis no terminal. Depois de criar todos esses objetos, teremos ferramentas para trabalhar com qualquer objeto gráfico, tanto padrão quanto nossos próprios baseados na classe CCanvas - todos eles estarão na lista da coleção de objetos gráficos.

Como a biblioteca poderá tomar objetos gráficos criados manualmente sob seu próprio controle, deveremos já ter classes de objetos descrevendo objetos gráficos padrão criados manualmente. Nesse tipo de objetos, serão criados uma vinculação com o objeto gráfico criado manualmente e os métodos de controle de suas propriedades. Para tomar o controle de dito objeto gráfico, o usuário da biblioteca precisará especificar manualmente isso.

Isso pode ser feito, por exemplo, a partir de um menu de contexto chamado com base numa determinada condição. Ou seja, precisamos criar uma espécie de painel gráfico no qual possamos dispor de uma seleção de ações efetuadas com o objeto gráfico. Na realidade, podemos construir este tipo de painéis por meio de classes baseadas em CCanvas e seus objetos. Porém, deve-se mencionar que paramos seu desenvolvimento precisamente porque precisávamos criar uma coleção de objetos gráficos que agora requer a criação de classes para objetos gráficos padrão - eu planejei mal a sequência de trabalho, eu deveria ter começado com os objetos gráficos padrão.

A estrutura dos objetos gráficos padrão será exatamente a mesma que para todos os objetos da biblioteca - haverá uma classe geral para o objeto gráfico abstrato (que contém as propriedades básicas inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos) e dela serão herdadas as classes que descrevem cada objeto gráfico padrão individual, onde serão especificadas as propriedades que apenas este objeto possui.

Hoje criaremos a classe para o objeto gráfico abstrato e adicionaremos métodos para trabalhar as propriedades inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos - todas as propriedades dos objetos gráficos que podem ser obtidas por meio das funções ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() e ObjectGetString(). Ao criar classes de objetos-herdeiros a partir deste objeto gráfico abstrato, os métodos inerentes ao objeto-herdeiro (que descreve um objeto gráfico específico) e, porém, escritos no objeto base deverão ser transferidos do objeto base para o objeto-herdeiro, de modo que outros objetos que não possuem tais propriedades não disponham desses métodos.

Para compreendermos isso e ilustrarmos a situação:

o terminal possui um objeto gráfico ou ícone "Seta". Este objeto tem uma propriedade "Código de seta", mas nenhuma "Feixe para a direita";

o terminal possui um objeto gráfico "Linha de tendência". Este objeto possui uma propriedade "Feixe para a direita", mas nenhuma "Código de seta".



Agora, na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato vamos escrever essas propriedades e os métodos para manuseá-las. Ditos métodos estarão disponíveis a partir de qualquer objeto herdado do objeto base, isto é, do objeto gráfico abstrato.

De seguida, quando criarmos objetos-herdeiros (para nosso exemplo, objeto do ícone "Seta" e o objeto gráfico "Linha de Tendência"), transferiremos métodos para cada um deles com o objetivo de tratar apenas de suas propriedades inerentes:

para o objeto do ícone "Seta" transferiremos os métodos de especificação do código da seta;

para o objeto do objeto gráfico "Linha de tendência" transferiremos os métodos para especificar a propriedade "Feixe para a esquerda".

Assim, ao acessar cada um desses objetos-herdeiros, teremos acesso apenas a propriedades relativas apenas a eles e cujos métodos só são estabelecidos em cada um deles, enquanto os métodos para manusear as propriedades comuns a todos os objetos e inerentes a qualquer objeto gráfico estão escritas na classe do objeto gráfico abstrato.

Os objetos gráficos têm muitas propriedades, e hoje, antes de criarmos uma classe de objetos gráficos abstratos, precisamos realizar um intenso trabalho preliminar, especificando ditas propriedades nas enumerações da biblioteca, criando descrições para cada propriedade de objeto gráfico e construindo funções que retornam dadas descrições.





Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Na lista de tipos de objetos de biblioteca que criamos no último artigo, existem tipos de objetos gráficos padrão. Mas precisamos de mais um tipo para o objeto gráfico abstrato. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, na enumeração de tipos de objetos de biblioteca escrevemos uma constante para ele, além disso, quanto ao cálculo dos outros valores das constantes dos tipos de objetos vamos começá-lo a partir do valor desta nova constante:



enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, };

Na enumeração da lista de pertença de objetos gráficos, alteramos a constante GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, cujo nome indica a pertença do objeto gráfico ao terminal. Vamos torná-la mais adequada: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, uma vez que o objeto pode não pertencer ao programa que executa a biblioteca, mas, sim, pertencer a outro programa, não ao terminal:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , };

Na enumeração de tipos de elementos gráficos adicionamos uma nova constante:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

Como todos os objetos que descrevem objetos gráficos criados no programa serão armazenados numa lista, especificar o tipo de elemento gráfico nos permitirá selecionar rapidamente apenas os elemento gráficos necessários presentes na lista. Da mesma forma, se selecionarmos "Objeto gráfico padrão" como uma condição de filtro para a lista-coleção, a saída será uma lista consistindo apenas de objetos que descrevem os objetos gráficos padrão criados.

Para o objeto da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato, precisamos criar três enumerações para todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico - inteiro, real e de string, nelas serão gravadas todas as propriedades do objeto gráfico e as adicionais necessárias para manusear ditos objetos:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 51 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 7 )

Sabemos o propósito dessas enumerações há muito tempo, uma vez que todos os objetos de biblioteca são criados de acordo com o mesmo princípio.

Por conseguinte, também precisamos adicionar uma enumeração de possíveis critérios para classificar objetos gráficos na lista-coleção:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





Agora adicionemos os textos das novas mensagens de biblioteca, bem como as descrições de todas as propriedades dos objetos gráficos.

Para fazer isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, };

e as mensagens que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" }, { "Март" , "March" }, { "Апрель" , "April" }, { "Май" , "May" }, { "Июнь" , "June" }, { "Июль" , "July" }, { "Август" , "August" }, { "Сентябрь" , "September" }, { "Октябрь" , "October" }, { "Ноябрь" , "November" }, { "Декабрь" , "December" }, { "Выравнивание по левой границе" , "Left alignment" }, { "Выравнивание по центру" , "Centered" }, { "Выравнивание по правой границе" , "Right alignment" ,}, { "Линия соответствует восходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the uptrend line" }, { "Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the downward trend" }, { "Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)" , "Grand Supercycle" }, { "Суперцикл (Supercycle)" , "Supercycle" }, { "Цикл (Cycle)" , "Cycle" }, { "Первичный цикл (Primary)" , "Primary" }, { "Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)" , "Intermediate" }, { "Второстепенный цикл (Minor)" , "Minor" }, { "Минута (Minute)" , "Minute" }, { "Секунда (Minuette)" , "Minuette" }, { "Субсекунда (Subminuette)" , "Subminuette" }, { "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" }, { "Плоский вид" , "Flat form" }, { "Выпуклый вид" , "Prominent form" }, { "Вогнутый вид" , "Concave form" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" },

...

{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Стандартный графический объект" , "Standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" }, { "Трендовая линия" , "Trend Line" }, { "Трендовая линия по углу" , "Trend Line By Angle" }, { "Циклические линии" , "Cycle Lines" }, { "Линия со стрелкой" , "Arrowed Line" }, { "Равноудаленный канал" , "Equidistant Channel" }, { "Канал стандартного отклонения" , "Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Канал на линейной регрессии" , "Linear Regression Channel" }, { "Вилы Эндрюса" , "Andrews’ Pitchfork" }, { "Линия Ганна" , "Gann Line" }, { "Веер Ганна" , "Gann Fan" }, { "Сетка Ганна" , "Gann Grid" }, { "Уровни Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Retracement" }, { "Временные зоны Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Time Zones" }, { "Веер Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Fan" }, { "Дуги Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Arcs" }, { "Канал Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Channel" }, { "Расширение Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Expansion" }, { "5-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Motive Wave" }, { "3-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Correction Wave" }, { "Прямоугольник" , "Rectangle" }, { "Треугольник" , "Triangle" }, { "Эллипс" , "Ellipse" }, { "Знак \"Хорошо\"" , "Thumbs Up" }, { "Знак \"Плохо\"" , "Thumbs Down" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"" , "Arrow Up" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"" , "Arrow Down" }, { "Знак \"Стоп\"" , "Stop Sign" }, { "Знак \"Птичка\"" , "Check Sign" }, { "Левая ценовая метка" , "Left Price Label" }, { "Правая ценовая метка" , "Right Price Label" }, { "Знак \"Buy\"" , "Buy Sign" }, { "Знак \"Sell\"" , "Sell Sign" }, { "Стрелка" , "Arrow" }, { "Текст" , "Text" }, { "Текстовая метка" , "Label" }, { "Кнопка" , "Button" }, { "График" , "Chart" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Графическая метка" , "Bitmap Label" }, { "Поле ввода" , "Edit" }, { "Событие в экономическом календаре" , "The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar" }, { "Прямоугольная метка" , "The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface" }, { "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" }, { "Объект на заднем плане" , "Object in the background" }, { "Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике" , "Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart" }, { "Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала" , "Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list" }, { "Выделенность объекта" , "Object is selected" }, { "Доступность объекта" , "Object availability" }, { "Номер объекта в списке" , "Object number in the list" }, { "Координата времени" , "Time coordinate" }, { "Цвет" , "Color" }, { "Стиль" , "Style" }, { "Толщина линии" , "Line thickness" }, { "Заливка объекта цветом" , "Fill an object with color" }, { "Возможность редактирования текста" , "Ability to edit text" }, { "Количество уровней" , "Number of levels" }, { "Цвет линии-уровня" , "Color of the line-level" }, { "Стиль линии-уровня" , "Style of the line-level" }, { "Толщина линии-уровня" , "Thickness of the line-level" }, { "Горизонтальное выравнивание текста" , "Horizontal text alignment" }, { "Размер шрифта" , "Font size" }, { "Луч продолжается влево" , "Ray goes to the left" }, { "Луч продолжается вправо" , "Ray goes to the right" }, { "Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика" , "A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart" }, { "Отображение полного эллипса" , "Showing the full ellipse" }, { "Код стрелки" , "Arrow code" }, { "Положение точки привязки" , "Location of the anchor point" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner" }, { "Тренд" , "Trend" }, { "Уровень" , "Level" }, { "Отображение линий" , "Displaying lines" }, { "Состояние кнопки" , "Button state" }, { "Период графика" , "Chart timeframe" }, { "Отображение шкалы времени" , "Displaying the time scale" }, { "Отображение ценовой шкалы" , "Displaying the price scale" }, { "Масштаб графика" , "Chart scale" }, { "Ширина по оси X в пикселях" , "Width along the X axis in pixels" }, { "Высота по оси Y в пикселях" , "Height along the Y axis in pixels" }, { "X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Цвет фона" , "Background color" }, { "Угол графика для привязки" , "The corner of the chart to link a graphical object" }, { "Тип рамки" , "Border type" }, { "Цвет рамки" , "Border color" }, { "Координата цены" , "Price coordinate" }, { "Значение уровня" , "Level value" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Угол" , "Angle" }, { "Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения" , "Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Описание" , "Description" }, { "Текст всплывающей подсказки" , "The text of a tooltip" }, { "Описание уровня" , "Level description" }, { "Шрифт" , "Font" }, { "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, };





Algumas propriedades dos objetos gráficos são do tipo enumeração. Para retorno da descrição destas enumerações, criaremos uma função no arquivo de funções de serviço \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh.



Função que retorna uma descrição do estilo de linha:

string LineStyleDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de alinhamento:



string AlignModeDescription( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align== ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align== ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align== ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); }

Função que retorna uma descrição da direção da tendência da grade de Gann:



string GannDirectDescription( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction== GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction== GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); }

Função que retorna uma descrição dos níveis das ondas Elliott:



string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree== ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree== ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); }

Função que retorna uma descrição do ângulo para especificação de coordenadas em pixels:



string BaseCornerDescription( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner== CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner== CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); }

Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de exibição de borda do objeto gráfico:



string BorderTypeDescription( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type== BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type== BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type== BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); }

Função que retorna uma descrição do tipo de objeto gráfico padrão:



string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type== OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type== OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type== OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type== OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type== OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type== OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type== OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type== OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type== OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type== OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type== OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type== OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type== OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type== OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type== OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type== OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type== OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type== OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type== OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type== OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type== OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type== OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type== OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type== OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type== OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type== OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type== OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type== OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type== OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); }

Como podemos ver, para cada função é passada uma variável que indica o tipo a ser verificado. Em seguida, comparamos o tipo passado para a função e retornamos sua descrição usando o método Text() da classe CMessage.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh da classe abstrata do buffer indicador, vamos reescrever o método que retorna a descrição do estilo da linha do buffer indicador. Anteriormente, esse método tinha exatamente a mesma lógica da função LineStyleDescription() recém-adicionada e era assim:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return ( this .LineStyle()== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Agora, como já temos uma função de serviço comum a todas as classes de biblioteca, neste método simplesmente retornamos o resultado da chamada desta função:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return LineStyleDescription( this .LineStyle()); }





Como adicionamos inúmeras novas propriedades a todos os objetos gráficos, sendo algumas delas inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, precisamos reformular a classe do objeto gráfico base da biblioteca, classe essa da qual são herdados todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca. Para isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh adicionamos todas as variáveis necessárias comuns a todos os objetos gráficos e criamos métodos para definir e retornar os valores dessas variáveis.

Na seção protegida da classe declaramos todas as variáveis necessárias:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

Na seção pública da classe, escreveremos os métodos para definir as propriedades do objeto que cada objeto gráfico da biblioteca possui:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

Os valores das propriedades dos objetos definidos por esses métodos são armazenados apenas nessas variáveis, portanto, basta escrever o valor passado para o método na variável.

Contudo, as propriedades que, para além de serem armazenadas nas variáveis da classe, são salvas no próprio objeto gráfico precisam ser definidas de forma diferente - primeiro alterando o valor da propriedade diretamente no objeto gráfico e, só se a consulta tiver sucesso, escrevendo o mesmo valor na variável de classe:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag) ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Neste ponto, deve-se salientar que a função para definir um valor para um objeto gráfico utiliza uma chamada assíncrona, o que significa que a função não espera por um comando enfileirado com sucesso para o gráfico especificado, senão que retorna imediatamente o controle. Por conseguinte, não podemos dizer com certeza que uma função colocada com sucesso na fila de eventos mudará definitivamente a propriedade de um objeto gráfico.

Conforme descrito na ajuda nós, para verificar o resultado da execução da consulta no gráfico de outra pessoa, podemos usar uma função que consulta a propriedade do objeto especificado. Porém, deve-se ter em mente que essas funções são colocadas no final da fila de comandos do gráfico alheio e aguardam o resultado da execução, ou seja, podem consumir tempo. Tenha isso em mente quando trabalhar com um muitos objetos num gráfico.

Com base nisso, deixaremos as coisas como estão e exploraremos a suposição de que o comando para mudar as propriedades do objeto funcionou com sucesso. Se, entretanto, ao utilizar a biblioteca, houver casos de falha na definição de propriedades para um objeto gráfico quando uma propriedade de variável de classe já estiver definida, acrescentaremos uma verificação para saber se a propriedade foi realmente alterada no objeto gráfico.



Vejamos métodos semelhantes para definir as propriedades do objeto gráfico e das variáveis adicionadas à seção pública da classe:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetHidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const int flags) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSubwindow( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ResetLastError (); this .m_subwindow=:: ObjectFind (chart_id,name); if ( this .m_subwindow< 0 ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return ( this .m_subwindow> WRONG_VALUE ); } bool SetSubwindow( void ) { return this .SetSubwindow( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name); }

Em seguida, escrevemos os métodos que retornam valores de variáveis de classe:

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType ( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

Todos os métodos retornam valores escritos nas variáveis de classe correspondentes.

O método GraphObjectType() calcula o tipo de objeto gráfico a partir do valor do tipo de objeto, de forma que o tipo de objeto representado pelo tipo de enumeração ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE da biblioteca obtenha o tipo da enumeração padrão ENUM_OBJECT.



Em seguida, declaramos os métodos para retornar as descrições dos tipos de objetos e seu vínculo:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

No construtor de classe, definimos os valores padrão para todas as variáveis da classe:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

Depois, a partir dos herdeiros da classe, será possível definir os valores exatos dessas variáveis de acordo com o valor das propriedades do objeto gráfico descrito pela classe-herdeira.

Implementação do método que retorna uma descrição do tipo de objeto gráfico:

string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( this .m_type_graph_obj); else return this .TypeElementDescription(); }

Aqui, primeiro examinamos a que tipo de elemento gráfico pertence o objeto gráfico, e se for um objeto gráfico padrão, retornaremos sua descrição por meio da função de serviço StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() escrita por nós acima.

Caso contrário, retornamos uma descrição do tipo de elemento gráfico por meio do método TypeElementDescription() que veremos a seguir:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); }

Método que retorna uma descrição indicando aonde um objeto gráfico pertence:

string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription( void ) { return ( this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); }

A lógica dos dois últimos métodos é semelhante à lógica das funções de serviço discutidas acima.







Classe para objetos gráficos abstratos

Já realizamos todas as etapas preparatórias. Agora devemos criar uma classe para objetos gráficos abstratos.

No diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criamos uma nova pasta Standart\ e nela, o novo arquivo GStdGraphObj.mqh da classe CGStdGraphObj.



A classe deve ser herdada da classe base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca CGBaseObj cujo arquivo também deve ser incluído no novo arquivo da classe que está sendo criada:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }

Na seção privada da classe, como já sabemos através dos inúmeros artigos publicados anteriormente, colocaremos as matrizes para armazenar as propriedades do objeto e os métodos para retornar o índice real da propriedade na matriz correspondente:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Na seção pública da classe, para além dos métodos padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca também colocaremos dois construtores - um padrão e outro paramétrico privado:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name); public :

O método que retorna a descrição da posição do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico aqui retorna um número, não propriamente uma descrição. Na realidade, os diferentes objetos utilizam diversas enumerações para especificar os pontos de ancoragem. Por isso, este método é tornado virtual e será substituído nos objetos-herdeiros que possuam tais propriedades.



De seguida, ao longo do código da classe colocaremos métodos, visando facilitar o acesso para definir e retornar as propriedades do objeto:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow( void ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name())) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } datetime TimeCteate( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder( const long value) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels( const int levels) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } color LevelColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } int LevelWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice( const double price) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } double LevelValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue( const double value) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale( const double scale) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle( const double angle) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } string LevelText( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont( const string font) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } string BMPFile( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } };

Aqui muitos dos métodos já vêm escritos com antecedência, e mais para frente serão movidos para as classes de objetos-herdeiros onde os objetos gráficos que irão descrevê-las terão as propriedades correspondentes. Com isto, teremos diferentes objetos que terão diversos conjuntos de métodos - inerentes só a eles - para processar as propriedades.



Vejamos essa lógica tomando como exemplo alguns métodos.



As propriedades do objeto que só ele próprio possui são retornadas e definidas diretamente a partir das suas propriedades:

int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }





No que diz respeito às propriedades do objeto que são inerentes a todos os objetos gráficos e cujas variáveis de armazenamento estão na classe do objeto gráfico base que compreende todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, elas são retornadas das propriedades deste objeto, mas são definidas primeiro para o objeto base e depois para as propriedades deste objeto:



long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }





As propriedades do objeto que estão presentes no próprio objeto gráfico, mas não, no objeto base, são retornadas diretamente das propriedades de dado objeto,

porém são definidas primeiro nas propriedades do próprio objeto gráfico e, a seguir, se o evento de mudança de propriedade for enfileirado com sucesso, também são configuradas nas propriedades deste objeto:



datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if ( :: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time) ) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }





O método para definir o nome é diferente de outros semelhantes. Na realidade, no terminal os objetos gráficos são selecionados pelo índice na lista e pelo nome do objeto (com ObjectName() obtemos o nome do objeto de acordo com o índice na lista de objetos, já com ObjectGetXXX() obtemos as outras propriedades pelo nome do objeto gráfico). Além disso, o nome do objeto é atribuído imediatamente no momento em que é criado.

se o nome ainda não estiver escrito na variável

se o nome já estiver escrito na variável e o nome a definir não for igual ao nome já existente

caso os nomes sejam iguais, saímos do método

teremos que renomear o objeto

string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }

Por isso, aqui precisamos definir o nome apenas nas variáveis do objeto. E só fazemos isso. Por outro lado,),. Por enquanto, basta enviar um pedido para renomear o objeto gráfico e sobrescrever seu nome na variável da classe base e nas suas propriedades.





No construtor paramétrico protegido, escrevemos todos os valores passados para o construtor - para a classe base e para as propriedades do objeto em questão:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }

Aqui, no código, é comentada a sequência de preenchimento dos valores escritos nas variáveis dos objetos. Por enquanto, não estamos escrevendo todas as propriedades do objeto, senão apenas aquelas que são passadas ao construtor e aquelas que podemos obter do objeto gráfico, desde que sejam comuns a todos os objetos gráficos. Todas as outras propriedades terão que ser inseridas nos construtores das classes-herdeiras porque todos os objetos gráficos possuem conjuntos diferentes de propriedades que só serão conhecidos no momento em que são criados.



Métodos para comparar dois objetos padrão da biblioteca:

int CGStdGraphObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Método que mostra no log as propriedades do objeto:

void CGStdGraphObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Método que retorna o nome abreviado do objeto:



string CGStdGraphObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); }

Método que exibe no log uma breve descrição do objeto:



void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Métodos que retornam as descrições das propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Discutimos o funcionamento de métodos similares aos apresentados acima logo no início da criação da biblioteca, e depois esclarecemos repetidamente a sua lógica durante a elaboração dos diferentes objetos. Os leitores devem, portanto, estar familiarizados com o funcionamento desses métodos desde há muito tempo. De qualquer forma, todas as dúvidas podem ser esclarecidas na discussão do artigo.



Assim concluímos a criação da classe para objetos gráficos abstratos. Agora precisamos determinar o momento em que um objeto gráfico aparece no gráfico e criar o objeto gráfico abstrato correspondente na classe-coleção de objetos gráficos.

Hoje não adicionaremos esses objetos à lista-coleção. Para isso, não precisamos criar um objeto abstrato, mas, sim seus descendentes - que descrevem tipos específicos de objetos gráficos a serem adicionados ao gráfico. No próximo artigo, criaremos tais objetos. Hoje só precisamos verificar se a classe criada agora está correta.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, na classe de gerenciamento de objetos presentes no gráfico (no arquivo há duas classes), precisaremos fazer algumas alterações. Na realidade, aqui não se pode criar um cálculo que seja econômico para encontrar o último objeto gráfico adicionado ao gráfico, como fizemos em outras coleções onde iniciávamos o loop não desde o início, mas, sim, a partir do valor do índice do último objeto manuseado pela classe-coleção. A motivo é que os objetos gráficos são adicionados à lista do terminal pelo nome, não pela ordem em que são adicionados ao gráfico. Por mais estranho que pareça, os objetos gráficos da lista do terminal estão ordenados pelo nome. E o último objeto adicionado ao gráfico será o primeiro na lista de objetos porque seu nome começa com 'Arrow', enquanto o primeiro objeto, o retângulo, será o segundo numa lista de dois objetos porque seu nome começa com 'Rectangle'.

É por isso que, num loop ao longo de todos os objetos gráficos, temos que buscar o objeto de acordo com o momento em que ele foi adicionado ao gráfico - os objetos gráficos têm essa propriedade. E temos que remover, por lado, a variável extra para facilitar a busca econômica que já inserimos na classe previamente e, por outro lado, os cálculos escritos por meio dela:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) {

No método que verifica os objetos no gráfico, inserimos este manipulador de eventos para aumentar o número de objetos gráficos no gráfico:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

A lógica básica é descrita nos comentários ao código e espero que não levante dúvidas.



Finalmente, para corrigirmos uma falha há muito existente, na classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine presente no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh , no destruidor da classe vamos limpar todos os comentários presentes no gráfico:

CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: Comment ( "" ); }

Agora precisamos testar a funcionalidade criada.







Teste

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.



Curiosamente, não teremos que fazer nenhuma mudança na lógica do EA. Vamos apenas mudar o comportamento do manipulador OnDeinit():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

Em vez de destruir o temporizador de milissegundos e limpar todos os comentários no gráfico inserimos uma chamada para o método de biblioteca de mesmo nome:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { engine. OnDeinit (); }

Ao tentar compilar o Expert Advisor, obtemos o seguinte erro:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' 1 errors, 0 warnings

Isso é normal, porque nosso construtor paramétrico da classe de objeto gráfico abstrato está declarado na seção privada da classe. Para corrigir o erro, simplesmente definimos temporariamente o especificador de acesso public para o construtor:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : public : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name);

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor novamente e executá-lo.

Adicionaremos diferentes objetos gráficos ao gráfico, e no log serão exibidas mensagens sobre a adição de novo objeto e uma breve descrição:





Como se pode ver, tudo funciona conforme o esperado.







O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, criaremos classes de objetos gráficos padrão e continuar trabalhando na coleção de objetos gráficos.





Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): objeto-forma de um elemento gráfico

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): métodos para trabalhar com primitivas e texto num elemento gráfico básico

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): objeto Forma e temas de cores predefinidos

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 77): classe do objeto Sombra

Gráficos na Biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 78): princípios de animação dentro da biblioteca. Corte de imagens

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 79): classe para o objeto quadro-de-animação e seus objetos herdeiros

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): classe do objeto quadro de animação geométrica

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 81): integrando gráficos nos objetos da biblioteca

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): refatoração dos objetos da biblioteca e da coleção de objetos gráficos

