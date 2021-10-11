Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 83): Class of the abstract standard graphical object

Contents

Concept

In order to further improve the collection class of graphical objects I implemented in the previous article, I need the object classes of all standard graphical objects present in the terminal. Upon creating all such objects, I will have the tools for handling any graphical objects (standard and custom ones) based on the CCanvas class. They will all be located in the collection list of graphical objects.

Since the library is to be able to manage manually created graphical objects, I will need the classes of objects describing manually created standard graphical objects. Such an object is to be bound to the manually created graphical object and the methods for managing its properties. To manage such a graphical object, a library user should manually specify the necessity of such management.

For instance, this can be done from the context menu called upon a certain condition. This means we need a graphical panel allowing the selection of available actions with a graphical object. Such panels can be created using the CCanvas-based classes and their objects I started creating several articles ago. I am intended to get back to them as soon as the graphical object collection and the appropriate classes for standard graphical objects are created.

The structure of all standard graphical objects remains the same as that of all library objects. There is a common abstract graphical object class featuring basic properties inherent in all graphical objects. The classes describing each individual standard graphical object are inherited from it. These classes are used to specify the object properties.

Here I will create the abstract graphical object class and add the methods for handling the properties inherent in all graphical objects — these are all graphical object properties that can be obtained using ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() and ObjectGetString() functions. When creating descendant object classes from the abstract graphical object, the methods only inherent in a descendant object describing a certain graphical object but implemented in the base object are moved from the base object to the descendant one so that objects without these properties have no access to the methods.

Let's consider the following example for more clarity:

the terminal features the Arrow graphical icon object. The object features the Arrow Code property but no Ray Right;

the terminal features the Trend Line graphical object. The object features the Ray Right property but no Arrow Code.



I will specify these properties and handling methods in the abstract graphical object class. These methods will be available from any object inherited from the base one — the abstract graphical object.

Next, I will create descendant objects. In this case, these are the Arrow icon object and the Trend Line graphical object. Each of them is to receive the methods that handle their inherent properties only:

the methods for specifying an arrow code are moved to the Arrow icon object;

the methods for specifying the Ray Right (Ray Left) property are moved to the Trend Line graphical object.

When referring to each of these descendant objects, we will have access only for its specific properties, whose handling methods are set only in these objects, together with the methods for handling the properties that are common to all objects inherent in any graphical object and set in the abstract graphical object class.

Graphical objects feature multiple properties. Therefore, I will need to do a lot of preparatory work before actually creating the abstract graphical object class. This work includes setting the properties in the library enumerations, writing descriptions for each graphical object property and creating functions returning descriptions of some graphical object properties.





Improving library classes

The list of library object types I created in the previous article features standard graphical object types. However, we need yet another type for an abstract graphical object. Add the constant in the enumeration of library object types in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. The calculation of the subsequent object type constants is started from the new constant value:



enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, };

In the enumeration of the affiliation list of graphical objects, change the GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL constant whose name indicates that the graphical object belongs to the terminal. Let's make it more suitable: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, since the object may not belong to the program controlled by the library but it may belong to another program rather than the terminal:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , };

Add a new constant to the enumeration of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

Since all objects describing graphical objects created in a program are to be stored in a single list, specifying the graphical element type allows us to quickly select the necessary graphical elements from the entire list. Accordingly, if we select "Standard graphical object" as a filter condition for the collection list, we get the list consisting only of objects describing the created standard graphical objects.

For an object of the abstract standard graphical object class, we need to create three enumerations for all graphical object properties — integer, real and string ones that are to contain all graphical object properties, as well as the additional ones that are necessary for handling such objects:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 51 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 7 )

We already know the purpose of such enumerations since all library objects follow the same principle.

Thus, we also need to add the enumeration of possible criteria for sorting graphical objects in the collection list:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





Now let's add the texts of new library messages and descriptions of all graphical object properties.

To do this, add the indices of new library messages in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, };

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

{ "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" }, { "Март" , "March" }, { "Апрель" , "April" }, { "Май" , "May" }, { "Июнь" , "June" }, { "Июль" , "July" }, { "Август" , "August" }, { "Сентябрь" , "September" }, { "Октябрь" , "October" }, { "Ноябрь" , "November" }, { "Декабрь" , "December" }, { "Выравнивание по левой границе" , "Left alignment" }, { "Выравнивание по центру" , "Centered" }, { "Выравнивание по правой границе" , "Right alignment" ,}, { "Линия соответствует восходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the uptrend line" }, { "Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the downward trend" }, { "Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)" , "Grand Supercycle" }, { "Суперцикл (Supercycle)" , "Supercycle" }, { "Цикл (Cycle)" , "Cycle" }, { "Первичный цикл (Primary)" , "Primary" }, { "Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)" , "Intermediate" }, { "Второстепенный цикл (Minor)" , "Minor" }, { "Минута (Minute)" , "Minute" }, { "Секунда (Minuette)" , "Minuette" }, { "Субсекунда (Subminuette)" , "Subminuette" }, { "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" }, { "Плоский вид" , "Flat form" }, { "Выпуклый вид" , "Prominent form" }, { "Вогнутый вид" , "Concave form" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" },

...

{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Стандартный графический объект" , "Standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" }, { "Трендовая линия" , "Trend Line" }, { "Трендовая линия по углу" , "Trend Line By Angle" }, { "Циклические линии" , "Cycle Lines" }, { "Линия со стрелкой" , "Arrowed Line" }, { "Равноудаленный канал" , "Equidistant Channel" }, { "Канал стандартного отклонения" , "Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Канал на линейной регрессии" , "Linear Regression Channel" }, { "Вилы Эндрюса" , "Andrews’ Pitchfork" }, { "Линия Ганна" , "Gann Line" }, { "Веер Ганна" , "Gann Fan" }, { "Сетка Ганна" , "Gann Grid" }, { "Уровни Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Retracement" }, { "Временные зоны Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Time Zones" }, { "Веер Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Fan" }, { "Дуги Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Arcs" }, { "Канал Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Channel" }, { "Расширение Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Expansion" }, { "5-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Motive Wave" }, { "3-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Correction Wave" }, { "Прямоугольник" , "Rectangle" }, { "Треугольник" , "Triangle" }, { "Эллипс" , "Ellipse" }, { "Знак \"Хорошо\"" , "Thumbs Up" }, { "Знак \"Плохо\"" , "Thumbs Down" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"" , "Arrow Up" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"" , "Arrow Down" }, { "Знак \"Стоп\"" , "Stop Sign" }, { "Знак \"Птичка\"" , "Check Sign" }, { "Левая ценовая метка" , "Left Price Label" }, { "Правая ценовая метка" , "Right Price Label" }, { "Знак \"Buy\"" , "Buy Sign" }, { "Знак \"Sell\"" , "Sell Sign" }, { "Стрелка" , "Arrow" }, { "Текст" , "Text" }, { "Текстовая метка" , "Label" }, { "Кнопка" , "Button" }, { "График" , "Chart" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Графическая метка" , "Bitmap Label" }, { "Поле ввода" , "Edit" }, { "Событие в экономическом календаре" , "The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar" }, { "Прямоугольная метка" , "The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface" }, { "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" }, { "Объект на заднем плане" , "Object in the background" }, { "Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике" , "Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart" }, { "Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала" , "Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list" }, { "Выделенность объекта" , "Object is selected" }, { "Доступность объекта" , "Object availability" }, { "Номер объекта в списке" , "Object number in the list" }, { "Координата времени" , "Time coordinate" }, { "Цвет" , "Color" }, { "Стиль" , "Style" }, { "Толщина линии" , "Line thickness" }, { "Заливка объекта цветом" , "Fill an object with color" }, { "Возможность редактирования текста" , "Ability to edit text" }, { "Количество уровней" , "Number of levels" }, { "Цвет линии-уровня" , "Color of the line-level" }, { "Стиль линии-уровня" , "Style of the line-level" }, { "Толщина линии-уровня" , "Thickness of the line-level" }, { "Горизонтальное выравнивание текста" , "Horizontal text alignment" }, { "Размер шрифта" , "Font size" }, { "Луч продолжается влево" , "Ray goes to the left" }, { "Луч продолжается вправо" , "Ray goes to the right" }, { "Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика" , "A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart" }, { "Отображение полного эллипса" , "Showing the full ellipse" }, { "Код стрелки" , "Arrow code" }, { "Положение точки привязки" , "Location of the anchor point" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner" }, { "Тренд" , "Trend" }, { "Уровень" , "Level" }, { "Отображение линий" , "Displaying lines" }, { "Состояние кнопки" , "Button state" }, { "Период графика" , "Chart timeframe" }, { "Отображение шкалы времени" , "Displaying the time scale" }, { "Отображение ценовой шкалы" , "Displaying the price scale" }, { "Масштаб графика" , "Chart scale" }, { "Ширина по оси X в пикселях" , "Width along the X axis in pixels" }, { "Высота по оси Y в пикселях" , "Height along the Y axis in pixels" }, { "X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Цвет фона" , "Background color" }, { "Угол графика для привязки" , "The corner of the chart to link a graphical object" }, { "Тип рамки" , "Border type" }, { "Цвет рамки" , "Border color" }, { "Координата цены" , "Price coordinate" }, { "Значение уровня" , "Level value" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Угол" , "Angle" }, { "Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения" , "Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Описание" , "Description" }, { "Текст всплывающей подсказки" , "The text of a tooltip" }, { "Описание уровня" , "Level description" }, { "Шрифт" , "Font" }, { "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, };





Some graphical object properties feature an enumeration type. To return the descriptions of the enumerations, we need to create the functions in the file of library service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:



The function returning the line style description:

string LineStyleDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

The function returning the alignment type description:



string AlignModeDescription( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align== ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align== ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align== ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); }

The function returning the description of the Gann grid trend direction:



string GannDirectDescription( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction== GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction== GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); }

The function returning the description of the Elliott wave marking level:



string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree== ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree== ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); }

The function returning the description of the chart corner, relative to which the coordinates in pixels are specified:



string BaseCornerDescription( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner== CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner== CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); }

The function returning the description of the graphical object frame look:



string BorderTypeDescription( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type== BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type== BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type== BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); }

The function returning the description of the standard graphical object type:



string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type== OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type== OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type== OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type== OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type== OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type== OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type== OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type== OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type== OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type== OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type== OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type== OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type== OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type== OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type== OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type== OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type== OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type== OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type== OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type== OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type== OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type== OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type== OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type== OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type== OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type== OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type== OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type== OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type== OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); }

As we can see, each function receives a variable indicating a type verified by the function. Next, compare the type passed to the function and return its description using the Text() method of the CMessage class.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh file of the abstract indicator buffer class, re-write the method returning the description of the line style of the indicator buffer. Previously, the method had the same logic as the newly added LineStyleDescription() function and looked as follows:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return ( this .LineStyle()== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Since we already have the service function which is common for all library classes, we simply return the result of calling the function in the method:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return LineStyleDescription( this .LineStyle()); }





Since I have added many new properties to all graphical objects and some of them are inherent in all library graphical objects, the class of the library base graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh should be revised. This is the class all library chart objects are inherited from. Let's add the variables that are common for all graphical objects and create the methods for setting and returning the variable values.

In the protected section of the class, declare all the necessary variables:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

In the public section of the class, setting the methods for specifying object properties present in each library graphical object:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

The values of specified object properties set by these methods are stored only in these variables, therefore it is sufficient to add the value, passed to the method, to the variable.

The properties that are both stored in the class variables and specified in the graphical object itself should be set differently. First, we need to change the property of the graphical object. If the request is successful, the same value is set in the class variable as well:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag) ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

The function setting a graphical object value uses an asynchronous call, which means that the function does not wait for the execution of the command that has been added to the queue of another chart. Instead, it immediately returns control. Thus, we cannot say with confidence that a function that has been successfully added to the event queue will unambiguously change the property of a graphical object.

According to the help to check the command execution result, we can use a function that requests the specified object property. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result, and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

For now, I will leave this unchanged and will use the assumption that the command to change the object properties has worked successfully. If, while using the library, I detect that graphical object properties are not set while the class variable property is already specified, I will add a check to make sure the graphical object property has been actually changed.



Let's consider all similar methods of setting properties for the graphical object and the variables added to the public section of the class:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetHidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const int flags) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSubwindow( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ResetLastError (); this .m_subwindow=:: ObjectFind (chart_id,name); if ( this .m_subwindow< 0 ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return ( this .m_subwindow> WRONG_VALUE ); } bool SetSubwindow( void ) { return this .SetSubwindow( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name); }

Next, add the methods returning class variable values:

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType ( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

All methods return the values set in the appropriate class variables.

The GraphObjectType() method calculates the graphical object type from the object type value so that it is possible to get the ENUM_OBJECT standard enumeration type from the object type represented by the library ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE enumeration type.



Next, declare the methods for returning object type descriptions and its affiliation:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

In the class constructor, set default values to all class variables:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

Later, the class descendants will allow us to set accurate values of these variables according to the values of the properties of a graphical object described by the descendant class.

Implementing the method returning the description of the graphical object type:

string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( this .m_type_graph_obj); else return this .TypeElementDescription(); }

Here we first define the graphical element type the graphical object belongs to. If this is a standard graphical object, return its description using the StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() service function I have displayed above.

Otherwise, return the description of the graphical element type using the TypeElementDescription() method considered below:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); }

The method returning the description of the graphical object affiliation:

string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription( void ) { return ( this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); }

The logic of the last two methods is similar to the logic of the service functions considered above.







Abstract graphical object class

We have gone through all the preparatory stages. Now let's create the class of the abstract graphical object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, create the Standart\ folder with the new file GStdGraphObj.mqh of the CGStdGraphObj class.



The class should be derived from the class of the base graphical object of all CGBaseObj library graphical objects. The graphical object file should also be included into the new file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }

In the private section of the class, place the arrays for storing object properties and methods for returning a real property index in the appropriate array:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Set the methods that are standard for all library objects in the public section of the class together with two constructors — the default and closed parametric one:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name); public :

In this case, the method returning the description of the graphical object anchor point position returns a number rather than a description itself. Different objects for specifying anchor points use different enumerations. Therefore, the method is made virtual and redefined in descendant objects having such properties.



Next, use the class code to add the methods for a simplified access for setting and returning object properties:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow( void ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name())) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } datetime TimeCteate( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder( const long value) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels( const int levels) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } color LevelColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } int LevelWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice( const double price) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } double LevelValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue( const double value) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale( const double scale) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle( const double angle) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } string LevelText( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont( const string font) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } string BMPFile( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } };

Many methods have been set here in advance. Later, they will be moved to the descendant object classes featuring corresponding properties to be used to describe these classes. Therefore, different objects will have individual sets of methods for working with properties.



Let's consider the logic using several methods as an example.



The properties inherent in the object are returned and set directly from the object properties:

int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }





Properties inherent in all graphical objects, whose storage variables are located in the basic graphical object class for all library graphical objects, are returned from the object properties and set in the base object first and in the object properties afterwards:



long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }





The properties inherent in a graphical object but not present in the base object are returned directly from the object properties, and first set in the graphical object properties. If the property change event is successfully queued up, they are also set in the object properties:



datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if ( :: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time) ) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }





The name setting method is different from other similar methods. Graphical objects are selected in the terminal by list index and object name (the ObjectName() function is used to get the object name by an index in the object list, while the ObjectGetXXX() functions are then used to receive the remaining properties by a graphical object name). The object name is assigned to it immediately upon creation.

only if the name is not set in the variable yet

If the name has already been set to the variable, and the name for setting does not match the existing one

in case of a match, leave the method

this means renaming the object

string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }

Accordingly, here we need to set the name to object variables only. We do this),. Here such a case is not handled yet. For now, we simply send a request for renaming a graphical object and re-write its name in the base class variable and in the properties of the current one.





In the protected parametric constructor, set all the values, passed to the constructor, to the base class and object properties:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }

The sequence of setting values in object variables is described in the code comments. We do not set each object property but only the properties passed to the constructor and the ones we can obtain from the graphical object provided that they are common for all graphical objects. All remaining properties are to be set in the descendant class constructors since each graphical object features different property sets that become known only when creating a certain graphical object.



Standard methods for comparing two objects:

int CGStdGraphObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

The method displaying object properties in the journal:

void CGStdGraphObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

The method returning a short object name:



string CGStdGraphObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); }

The method displaying the short object description in the journal:



void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

The methods returning descriptions of integer, real and string object properties:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

The work of the methods similar to the ones presented above was considered at the very beginning of the library description. Also, some clarifications considering their operation logic were made along the way while adding different objects. So, they should be familiar to you at this point. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.



I have created the abstract graphical object class. Now we need to define the fact a graphical object has appeared on a chart and create the appropriate abstract graphical object in the graphical object collection class.

I will not add these objects to the collection list here. We need abstract object descendants that describe certain types of graphical objects added to the chart. I will implement them in the next article. Here I will only check if the newly created class works correctly.

I will need to make some changes in the chart object management class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh. It is impossible to create a resource-saving calculation for searching for the last graphical object added to the chart as I did in other collections where the loop was started from the index of the last object out of the ones handled by the collection class. We cannot do that because graphical objects are added to the terminal list not by the order in which they are added to the chart, but by name. Oddly enough, graphical objects are sorted by name in the terminal list. The last Arrow icon added to the chart becomes the first in the object list, while the Rectangle object becomes the second due to their names.

Therefore, we need to search for an object by the time it was added to the chart in the loop by all chart graphical objects. The extra variable arranging a resource-saving search and preliminarily added to the class, as well as the calculations made with its help should be removed:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) {

The method checking chart objects receives the handler of increasing the number of graphical objects on the chart:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

The main logic is described in the comments to the code.



In conclusion, and in order to correct a long-standing omission, the class destructor of the CEngine library main object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh receives the ability to clear all comments present on the chart:

CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: Comment ( "" ); }

Now it is time to test the newly created functionality.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ as TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.



This might seem strange but we do not need to implement any changes to the EA logic. I will only slightly change the behavior in the OnDeinit() handler:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

Instead of destroying the millisecond timer and clearing all chart comments, add calling the library method of the same name:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { engine. OnDeinit (); }

We get the following error when attempting to compile the EA:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' 1 errors, 0 warnings

This is expected since the parametric constructor of the abstract graphical object class is declared in the private class section. To fix the error, temporarily set the 'public' access specifier for the constructor:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : public : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name);

Re-compile and launch the EA.

Various graphical objects are added to the chart, while the journal displays messages about adding a new object together with its short description:





As we can see, everything works as expected.







What's next?

In the next article, I will create the classes of standard graphical objects and continue the refinement of graphical object collection.





All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download. Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

