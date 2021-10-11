Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 83): Class of the abstract standard graphical object
Contents
Concept
In order to further improve the collection class of graphical objects I implemented in the previous article, I need the object classes of all standard graphical objects present in the terminal. Upon creating all such objects, I will have the tools for handling any graphical objects (standard and custom ones) based on the CCanvas class. They will all be located in the collection list of graphical objects.
Since the library is to be able to manage manually created graphical objects, I will need the classes of objects describing manually created standard graphical objects. Such an object is to be bound to the manually created graphical object and the methods for managing its properties. To manage such a graphical object, a library user should manually specify the necessity of such management.
For instance, this can be done from the context menu called upon a certain condition. This means we need a graphical panel allowing the selection of available actions with a graphical object. Such panels can be created using the CCanvas-based classes and their objects I started creating several articles ago. I am intended to get back to them as soon as the graphical object collection and the appropriate classes for standard graphical objects are created.
The structure of all standard graphical objects remains the same as that of all library objects. There is a common abstract graphical object class featuring basic properties inherent in all graphical objects. The classes describing each individual standard graphical object are inherited from it. These classes are used to specify the object properties.
Here I will create the abstract graphical object class and add the methods for handling the properties inherent in all graphical objects — these are all graphical object properties that can be obtained using ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() and ObjectGetString() functions. When creating descendant object classes from the abstract graphical object, the methods only inherent in a descendant object describing a certain graphical object but implemented in the base object are moved from the base object to the descendant one so that objects without these properties have no access to the methods.
Let's consider the following example for more clarity:
- the terminal features the Arrow graphical icon object. The object features the Arrow Code property but no Ray Right;
- the terminal features the Trend Line graphical object. The object features the Ray Right property but no Arrow Code.
I will specify these properties and handling methods in the abstract graphical object class. These methods will be available from any object inherited from the base one — the abstract graphical object.
Next, I will create descendant objects. In this case, these are the Arrow icon object and the Trend Line graphical object. Each of them is to receive the methods that handle their inherent properties only:
- the methods for specifying an arrow code are moved to the Arrow icon object;
- the methods for specifying the Ray Right (Ray Left) property are moved to the Trend Line graphical object.
When referring to each of these descendant objects, we will have access only for its specific properties, whose handling methods are set only in these objects, together with the methods for handling the properties that are common to all objects inherent in any graphical object and set in the abstract graphical object class.
Graphical objects feature multiple properties. Therefore, I will need to do a lot of preparatory work before actually creating the abstract graphical object class. This work includes setting the properties in the library enumerations, writing descriptions for each graphical object property and creating functions returning descriptions of some graphical object properties.
Improving library classes
The list of library object types I created in the previous article features standard graphical object types. However, we need yet another type for an abstract graphical object. Add the constant in the enumeration of library object types in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. The calculation of the subsequent object type constants is started from the new constant value:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type //--- Animation OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, // "Single animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, // "Single text animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, // "Single geometric animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, // "Animations" object type //--- Managing graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, // "Managing graphical objects" object type //--- Standard graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, // "Standard graphical object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE, // "Vertical line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE, // "Horizontal line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND, // "Trend line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // "Trend line by angle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES, // "Cyclic lines" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // "Arrowed line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL, // "Equidistant channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // "Standard deviation channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION, // "Linear regression channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK, // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE, // "Gann line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN, // "Gann fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID, // "Gann grid" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO, // "Fibo levels" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // "Fibo time zones" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN, // "Fibo fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC, // "Fibo arcs" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // "Fibo channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION, // "Fibo expansion" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // "Elliott 5 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // "Elliott 3 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE, // "Rectangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE, // "Triangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE, // "Ellipse" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // "Thumb up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP, // "Arrow up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // "Arrow down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // "Stop sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // "Check mark" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // "Buy sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // "Sell sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW, // "Arrow" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT, // "Text" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL, // "Text label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON, // "Button" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP, // "Bitmap" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // "Bitmap label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT, // "Input field" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT, // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type //--- Objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, // Extended base object for all library objects // .......... The constants of other object types are skipped for brevity // .......... // .......... };
In the enumeration of the affiliation list of graphical objects, change the GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL constant whose name indicates that the graphical object belongs to the terminal. Let's make it more suitable: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, since the object may not belong to the program controlled by the library but it may belong to another program rather than the terminal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of graphical objects affiliations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Add a new constant to the enumeration of graphical element types:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since all objects describing graphical objects created in a program are to be stored in a single list, specifying the graphical element type allows us to quickly select the necessary graphical elements from the entire list. Accordingly, if we select "Standard graphical object" as a filter condition for the collection list, we get the list consisting only of objects describing the created standard graphical objects.
For an object of the abstract standard graphical object class, we need to create three enumerations for all graphical object properties — integer, real and string ones that are to contain all graphical object properties, as well as the additional ones that are necessary for handling such objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { //--- Additional properties GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0, // Object ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list //--- Common properties of all graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Object creation time GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (51) // Total number of integer properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Real properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Price coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, // Level value GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, // Scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, // Angle GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, // Deviation of the standard deviation channel }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (5) // Total number of real properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of real properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| String properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Object name GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, // Object description (text contained in the object) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, // Tooltip text GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, // Level description GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, // Font GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Symbol for the Chart object }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (7) // Total number of string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We already know the purpose of such enumerations since all library objects follow the same principle.
Thus, we also need to add the enumeration of possible criteria for sorting graphical objects in the collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0, // Sort by object ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, // Sort by object type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, // Sort by a graphical element affiliation SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, // Sort by chart subwindow index SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, // Sort by object index in the list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, // Sort by object creation time SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, // Sort by object visibility on timeframes SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, // Sort by the "Background object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, // Sort by the "Object selection" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, // Sort by the "Object availability" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, // Sort by time coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, // Sort by color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, // Sort by style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, // Sort by line width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, // Sort by the "Object color filling" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, // Sort by number of levels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, // Sort by line level color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, // Sort by line level style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, // Sort by line level width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, // Sort by font size SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, // Sort by button state (pressed/released) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by Chart object ID. SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Sort by Chart object period SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Sort by Chart object scale SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, // Sort by price coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, // Sort by level value SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, // Sort by angle SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, // Sort by object name SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, // Sort by object description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, // Sort by tooltip text SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, // Sort by level description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, // Sort by font SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Sort by Chart object period symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now let's add the texts of new library messages and descriptions of all graphical object properties.
To do this, add the indices of new library messages in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, // January MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, // February MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, // March MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, // April MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, // May MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, // June MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, // July MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, // August MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, // September MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, // October MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, // November MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, // December MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, // Left alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, // Center alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, // Right alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, // Line corresponds to an uptrend MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, // Line corresponds to a downtrend MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, // Grand Supercycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, // Supercycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, // Cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, // Primary cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, // Intermediate MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, // Minor cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, // Minute MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, // Second (Minuette) MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, // Subsecond (Subminuette) MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, // Pressed MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, // Released MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, // Flat MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, // Raised MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, // Sunken MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, // Sunday MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, // Monday MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, // Tuesday MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, // Wednesday MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, // Thursday MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, // Friday MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY, // Saturday
...
//--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID //--- GStdGraphObj MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, // Failed to find the chart subwindow MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program //--- MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, // Vertical line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, // Horizontal line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, // Trend line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // Trend line by angle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, // Cyclic lines MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // Arrowed line object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, // Equidistant channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // Standard deviation channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, // Linear regression channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, // Andrews' pitchfork MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, // Gann line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, // Gann fan MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, // Gann grid MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, // Fibo levels MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // Fibo time zones MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, // Fibo fan MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, // Fibo arcs MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // Fibo channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, // Fibo expansion MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // Elliott 5 waves MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // Elliott 3 waves MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, // Rectangle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, // Triangle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Ellipse MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // Thumb up MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // Thumb down MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, // Arrow up MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // Arrow down MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // Stop MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // Check mark MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // Left price label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, // Right price label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // Buy MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // Sell MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, // Arrow MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, // Text MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, // Text label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, // Button MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, // Chart MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, // Bitmap MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // Bitmap label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, // Edit MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, // Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, // Object ID MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Creation time MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, // Price coordinate MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, // Level value MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, // Angle MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, // Object name MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, // Object description (text contained in the object) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, // Tooltip text MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, // Level description MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, // Font MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, // Symbol for the Chart object }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Январь","January"}, {"Февраль","February"}, {"Март","March"}, {"Апрель","April"}, {"Май","May"}, {"Июнь","June"}, {"Июль","July"}, {"Август","August"}, {"Сентябрь","September"}, {"Октябрь","October"}, {"Ноябрь","November"}, {"Декабрь","December"}, {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"}, {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"}, {"Выравнивание по правой границе","Right alignment",}, {"Линия соответствует восходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the uptrend line"}, {"Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the downward trend"}, {"Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)","Grand Supercycle"}, {"Суперцикл (Supercycle)","Supercycle"}, {"Цикл (Cycle)","Cycle"}, {"Первичный цикл (Primary)","Primary"}, {"Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)","Intermediate"}, {"Второстепенный цикл (Minor)","Minor"}, {"Минута (Minute)","Minute"}, {"Секунда (Minuette)","Minuette"}, {"Субсекунда (Subminuette)","Subminuette"}, {"Нажата","Pressed"}, {"Отжата","Depressed"}, {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"}, {"Плоский вид","Flat form"}, {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"}, {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"}, {"Воскресение","Sunday"}, {"Понедельник","Monday"}, {"Вторник","Tuesday"}, {"Среда","Wednesday"}, {"Четверг","Thursday"}, {"Пятница","Friday"}, {"Суббота","Saturday"},
...
//--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "}, {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "}, //--- GStdGraphObj {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"}, {"Стандартный графический объект","Standard graphic object"}, {"Элемент","Element"}, {"Объект тени","Shadow object"}, {"Форма","Form"}, {"Окно","Window"}, {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"}, {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"}, {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"}, {"Трендовая линия","Trend Line"}, {"Трендовая линия по углу","Trend Line By Angle"}, {"Циклические линии","Cycle Lines"}, {"Линия со стрелкой","Arrowed Line"}, {"Равноудаленный канал","Equidistant Channel"}, {"Канал стандартного отклонения","Standard Deviation Channel"}, {"Канал на линейной регрессии","Linear Regression Channel"}, {"Вилы Эндрюса","Andrews’ Pitchfork"}, {"Линия Ганна","Gann Line"}, {"Веер Ганна","Gann Fan"}, {"Сетка Ганна","Gann Grid"}, {"Уровни Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Retracement"}, {"Временные зоны Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Time Zones"}, {"Веер Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Fan"}, {"Дуги Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Arcs"}, {"Канал Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Channel"}, {"Расширение Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Expansion"}, {"5-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Motive Wave"}, {"3-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Correction Wave"}, {"Прямоугольник","Rectangle"}, {"Треугольник","Triangle"}, {"Эллипс","Ellipse"}, {"Знак \"Хорошо\"","Thumbs Up"}, {"Знак \"Плохо\"","Thumbs Down"}, {"Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"","Arrow Up"}, {"Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"","Arrow Down"}, {"Знак \"Стоп\"","Stop Sign"}, {"Знак \"Птичка\"","Check Sign"}, {"Левая ценовая метка","Left Price Label"}, {"Правая ценовая метка","Right Price Label"}, {"Знак \"Buy\"","Buy Sign"}, {"Знак \"Sell\"","Sell Sign"}, {"Стрелка","Arrow"}, {"Текст","Text"}, {"Текстовая метка","Label"}, {"Кнопка","Button"}, {"График","Chart"}, {"Рисунок","Bitmap"}, {"Графическая метка","Bitmap Label"}, {"Поле ввода","Edit"}, {"Событие в экономическом календаре","The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar"}, {"Прямоугольная метка","The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface"}, {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"}, {"Тип объекта","Object type"}, {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"}, {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"}, {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"}, {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"}, {"Время создания","Time of creation"}, {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"}, {"Объект на заднем плане","Object in the background"}, {"Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике","Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart"}, {"Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала","Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list"}, {"Выделенность объекта","Object is selected"}, {"Доступность объекта","Object availability"}, {"Номер объекта в списке","Object number in the list"}, {"Координата времени","Time coordinate"}, {"Цвет","Color"}, {"Стиль","Style"}, {"Толщина линии","Line thickness"}, {"Заливка объекта цветом","Fill an object with color"}, {"Возможность редактирования текста","Ability to edit text"}, {"Количество уровней","Number of levels"}, {"Цвет линии-уровня","Color of the line-level"}, {"Стиль линии-уровня","Style of the line-level"}, {"Толщина линии-уровня","Thickness of the line-level"}, {"Горизонтальное выравнивание текста","Horizontal text alignment"}, {"Размер шрифта","Font size"}, {"Луч продолжается влево","Ray goes to the left"}, {"Луч продолжается вправо","Ray goes to the right"}, {"Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика","A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart"}, {"Отображение полного эллипса","Showing the full ellipse"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Положение точки привязки","Location of the anchor point"}, {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner"}, {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner"}, {"Тренд","Trend"}, {"Уровень","Level"}, {"Отображение линий","Displaying lines"}, {"Состояние кнопки","Button state"}, {"Период графика","Chart timeframe"}, {"Отображение шкалы времени","Displaying the time scale"}, {"Отображение ценовой шкалы","Displaying the price scale"}, {"Масштаб графика","Chart scale"}, {"Ширина по оси X в пикселях","Width along the X axis in pixels"}, {"Высота по оси Y в пикселях","Height along the Y axis in pixels"}, {"X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"}, {"Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"}, {"Цвет фона","Background color"}, {"Угол графика для привязки","The corner of the chart to link a graphical object"}, {"Тип рамки","Border type"}, {"Цвет рамки","Border color"}, {"Координата цены","Price coordinate"}, {"Значение уровня","Level value"}, {"Масштаб","Scale"}, {"Угол","Angle"}, {"Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения","Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel"}, {"Имя","Name"}, {"Описание","Description"}, {"Текст всплывающей подсказки","The text of a tooltip"}, {"Описание уровня","Level description"}, {"Шрифт","Font"}, {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"}, {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Some graphical object properties feature an enumeration type. To return the descriptions of the enumerations, we need to create the functions in the file of library service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:
The function returning the line style description:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStyleDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style==STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style==STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style==STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style==STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function returning the alignment type description:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the alignment type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string AlignModeDescription(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align==ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align==ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align==ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function returning the description of the Gann grid trend direction:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the Gann grid trend direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GannDirectDescription(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction==GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction==GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function returning the description of the Elliott wave marking level:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the Elliott wave marking level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree==ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree==ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree==ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function returning the description of the chart corner, relative to which the coordinates in pixels are specified:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the chart corner, relative to | //| which the coordinates in pixels are specified | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BaseCornerDescription(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner==CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner==CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner==CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner==CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function returning the description of the graphical object frame look:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object frame look | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BorderTypeDescription(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type==BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type==BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type==BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The function returning the description of the standard graphical object type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the standard graphical object type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type==OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type==OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type==OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type==OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type==OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type==OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type==OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type==OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type==OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type==OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type==OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type==OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type==OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type==OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type==OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type==OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type==OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type==OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type==OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type==OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type==OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type==OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type==OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type==OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type==OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type==OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type==OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type==OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type==OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type==OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type==OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type==OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type==OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type==OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As we can see, each function receives a variable indicating a type verified by the function. Next, compare the type passed to the function and return its description using the Text() method of the CMessage class.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh file of the abstract indicator buffer class, re-write the method returning the description of the line style of the indicator buffer. Previously, the method had the same logic as the newly added LineStyleDescription() function and looked as follows:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the drawing line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const { return ( this.LineStyle()==STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since we already have the service function which is common for all library classes, we simply return the result of calling the function in the method:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the drawing line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const { return LineStyleDescription(this.LineStyle()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Since I have added many new properties to all graphical objects and some of them are inherent in all library graphical objects, the class of the library base graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh should be revised. This is the class all library chart objects are inherited from. Let's add the variables that are common for all graphical objects and create the methods for setting and returning the variable values.
In the protected section of the class, declare all the necessary variables:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GBaseObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private: protected: ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; // Graphical object type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; // Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program affiliation string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Object chart ID long m_object_id; // Object ID long m_zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type int m_timeframes_visible; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int m_digits; // Number of decimal places in a quote bool m_visible; // Object visibility bool m_back; // "Background object" flag bool m_selected; // "Object selection" flag bool m_selectable; // "Object availability" flag bool m_hidden; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag datetime m_create_time; // Object creation time //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void) { return true; } virtual void StructToObject(void){;} public:
In the public section of the class, setting the methods for specifying object properties present in each library graphical object:
public: //--- Set the values of the class variables void SetObjectID(const long value) { this.m_object_id=value; } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;} void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits(const int value) { this.m_digits=value; }
The values of specified object properties set by these methods are stored only in these variables, therefore it is sufficient to add the value, passed to the method, to the variable.
The properties that are both stored in the class variables and specified in the graphical object itself should be set differently. First, we need to change the property of the graphical object. If the request is successful, the same value is set in the class variable as well:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
The function setting a graphical object value uses an asynchronous call, which means that the function does not wait for the execution of the command that has been added to the queue of another chart. Instead, it immediately returns control.
Thus, we cannot say with confidence that a function that has been successfully added to the event queue will unambiguously change the property of a graphical object.
According to the help, to check the command execution result, we can use a function that requests the specified object property. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result, and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.
For now, I will leave this unchanged and will use the assumption that the command to change the object properties has worked successfully. If, while using the library, I detect that graphical object properties are not set while the class variable property is already specified, I will add a check to make sure the graphical object property has been actually changed.
Let's consider all similar methods of setting properties for the graphical object and the variables added to the public section of the class:
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetSelected(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag)) { this.m_selected=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetSelectable(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_selectable=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag bool SetHidden(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_hidden=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart bool SetZorder(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value)) { this.m_zorder=value; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set object visibility on all timeframes bool SetVisible(const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS); ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) { this.m_visible=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const int flags) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible; switch(timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1; break; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2; break; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3; break; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4; break; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5; break; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6; break; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1; break; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2; break; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3; break; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4; break; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6; break; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8; break; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1; break; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break; default : return true; } ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set a subwindow index bool SetSubwindow(const long chart_id,const string name) { ::ResetLastError(); this.m_subwindow=::ObjectFind(chart_id,name); if(this.m_subwindow<0) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return(this.m_subwindow>WRONG_VALUE); } bool SetSubwindow(void) { return this.SetSubwindow(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name); } //--- Return the values of class variables
Next, add the methods returning class variable values:
//--- Return the values of class variables ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void) const { return this.m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return this.m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject(void) const { return this.m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_create_time; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } long ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } long Zorder(void) const { return this.m_zorder; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } int ShiftY(void) const { return this.m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes(void) const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } bool IsBack(void) const { return this.m_back; } bool IsSelected(void) const { return this.m_selected; } bool IsSelectable(void) const { return this.m_selectable; } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; } //--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } //--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); } //--- Return the description of the graphical object type
All methods return the values set in the appropriate class variables.
The GraphObjectType() method calculates the graphical object type from the object type value so that it is possible to get the ENUM_OBJECT standard enumeration type from the object type represented by the library ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE enumeration type.
Next, declare the methods for returning object type descriptions and its affiliation:
//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical (1) object, (2) element and (3) graphical object affiliation string TypeGraphObjectDescription(void); string TypeElementDescription(void); string BelongDescription(void); //--- The virtual method returning the object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Constructor/destructor CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In the class constructor, set default values to all class variables:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; // Object type this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE; // Program/terminal affiliation this.m_name_prefix=""; // Object name prefix this.m_name=""; // Object name this.m_chart_id=0; // Object chart ID this.m_object_id=0; // Object ID this.m_zorder=0; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event this.m_subwindow=0; // Subwindow index this.m_shift_y=0; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) this.m_visible=true; // Object visibility this.m_back=false; // "Background object" flag this.m_selected=false; // "Object selection" flag this.m_selectable=false; // "Object availability" flag this.m_hidden=true; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag this.m_create_time=0; // Object creation time } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Later, the class descendants will allow us to set accurate values of these variables according to the values of the properties of a graphical object described by the descendant class.
Implementing the method returning the description of the graphical object type:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(void) { if(this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(this.m_type_graph_obj); else return this.TypeElementDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we first define the graphical element type the graphical object belongs to. If this is a standard graphical object, return its description using the StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() service function I have displayed above.
Otherwise, return the description of the graphical element type using the TypeElementDescription() method considered below:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void) { return ( this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returning the description of the graphical object affiliation:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object affiliation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription(void) { return ( this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The logic of the last two methods is similar to the logic of the service functions considered above.
Abstract graphical object class
We have gone through all the preparatory stages. Now let's create the class of the abstract graphical object.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, create the Standart\ folder with the new file GStdGraphObj.mqh of the CGStdGraphObj class.
The class should be derived from the class of the base graphical object of all CGBaseObj library graphical objects. The graphical object file should also be included into the new file of the created class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }
In the private section of the class, place the arrays for storing object properties and methods for returning a real property index in the appropriate array:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public:
Set the methods that are standard for all library objects in the public section of the class together with two constructors — the default and closed parametric one:
public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return itself CGStdGraphObj *GetObject(void) { return &this;} //--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position virtual string AnchorDescription(void) const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects) bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const; //--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name); public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
In this case, the method returning the description of the graphical object anchor point position returns a number rather than a description itself. Different objects for specifying anchor points use different enumerations. Therefore, the method is made virtual and redefined in descendant objects having such properties.
Next, use the class code to add the methods for a simplified access for setting and returning object properties:
public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Object index in the list int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } //--- Object ID long ObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID(const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } //--- Graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(void) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } //--- Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } //--- Graphical object affiliation ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } //--- Chart ID long ChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } //--- Chart subwindow index int SubWindow(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow(void) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name())) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } //--- Object creation time datetime TimeCteate(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } //--- Object visibility on timeframes bool Visible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } //--- Background object bool Back(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder(const long value) { if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } //--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list bool Hidden(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } //--- Object selection bool Selected(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } //--- Object availability bool Selectable(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } //--- Time coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime(const datetime time) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } //--- Color color Color(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } //--- Style ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } //--- Line width int Width(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth(const int width) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } //--- Object color filling bool Fill(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } //--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object bool ReadOnly(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } //--- Number of levels int Levels(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels(const int levels) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } //--- Line level color color LevelColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } //--- Level line style ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,style)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } ///--- Level line width int LevelWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth(const int width) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,width)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } //--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align(void) const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } //--- Font size int FontSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } //--- Ray goes to the left bool RayLeft(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } //--- Ray goes to the right bool RayRight(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } //--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart bool Ray(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } //--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object bool Ellipse(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } //--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object uchar ArrowCode(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode(const uchar code) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } //--- Position of the graphical object anchor point int Anchor(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor(const int anchor) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } //--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels int XDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance(const int distance) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } //--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels int YDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance(const int distance) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } //--- Gann object trend ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } //--- Elliott wave marking level ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void) const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } //--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking bool DrawLines(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } //--- Button state (pressed/released) bool State(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } //--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART) long ChartObjChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } //--- Chart object period ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } //--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjDateScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } //--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjPriceScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } //--- Chart object scale int ChartObjChartScale(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } //--- Object width along the X axis in pixels int XSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } //--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels int YSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } //--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int XOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset(const int offset) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } //--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int YOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset(const int offset) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } //--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL color BGColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } //--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner(void) const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } //--- Border type for the Rectangle label object ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType(void) const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } //--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON color BorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } //--- Price coordinate double Price(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice(const double price) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,price)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } //--- Level value double LevelValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue(const double value) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } //--- Scale double Scale(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale(const double scale) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } //--- Angle double Angle(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle(const double angle) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } //--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel double Deviation(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation(const double deviation) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } //--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return; } else { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } //--- Object description (text contained in the object) string Text(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText(const string text) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } //--- Tooltip text string Tooltip(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip(const string tooltip) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } //--- Level description string LevelText(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText(const string text) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,text)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } //--- Font string Font(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont(const string font) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } //--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object string BMPFile(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } //--- Symbol for the Chart object string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Many methods have been set here in advance. Later, they will be moved to the descendant object classes featuring corresponding properties to be used to describe these classes. Therefore, different objects will have individual sets of methods for working with properties.
Let's consider the logic using several methods as an example.
The properties inherent in the object are returned and set directly from the object properties:
//--- Object index in the list int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }
Properties inherent in all graphical objects, whose storage variables are located in the basic graphical object class for all library graphical objects, are returned from the object properties and set in the base object first and in the object properties afterwards:
//--- Object ID long ObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID(const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }
The properties inherent in a graphical object but not present in the base object are returned directly from the object properties, and first set in the graphical object properties. If the property change event is successfully queued up, they are also set in the object properties:
//--- Time coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime(const datetime time) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }
The name setting method is different from other similar methods. Graphical objects are selected in the terminal by list index and object name (the ObjectName() function is used to get the object name by an index in the object list, while the ObjectGetXXX() functions are then used to receive the remaining properties by a graphical object name). The object name is assigned to it immediately upon creation.Accordingly, here we need to set the name to object variables only. We do this only if the name is not set in the variable yet. If the name has already been set to the variable, and the name for setting does not match the existing one (in case of a match, leave the method), this means renaming the object. Here such a case is not handled yet. For now, we simply send a request for renaming a graphical object and re-write its name in the base class variable and in the properties of the current one.
//--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return; } else { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }
In the protected parametric constructor, set all the values, passed to the constructor, to the base class and object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name) { //--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits this.m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Save integer properties //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj::ChartID(); // Chart ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); // Chart subwindow index this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); // Graphical object affiliation this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0; // Object ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0; // Object index in the list //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); // Object creation time this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES); // Object visibility on timeframes this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK); // Background object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED); // Object selection this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE); // Object availability this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME); // First point time coordinate this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR); // Color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE); // Style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0; // Object color filling this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0; // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0; // Number of levels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0; // Level line color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0; // Level line style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0; // Level line width this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0; // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0; // Font size this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0; // Ray goes to the left this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0; // Ray goes to the right this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0; // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0; // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0; // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0; // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0; // Gann object trend this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0; // Elliott wave marking level this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0; // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0; // Button state (pressed/released) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0; // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0; // Chart object period< this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0; // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0; // Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0; // Chart object scale this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0; // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0; // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0; // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0; // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0; // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0; // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0; // Border type for "Rectangle border" this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0; // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE); // Price coordinate this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0; // Level value this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0; // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0; // Angle this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0; // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; // Object name this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT); // Object description (the text contained in the object) this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = ""; // Level description this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = ""; // Font this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = ""; // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= ""; // Chart object symbol //--- Save basic properties in the parent object this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
The sequence of setting values in object variables is described in the code comments. We do not set each object property but only the properties passed to the constructor and the ones we can obtain from the graphical object provided that they are common for all graphical objects. All remaining properties are to be set in the descendant class constructors since each graphical object features different property sets that become known only when creating a certain graphical object.
Standard methods for comparing two objects:
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by the specified property| //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGStdGraphObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two orders if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two orders else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two orders else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method displaying object properties in the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display object properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") ============="); int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method returning a short object name:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method displaying the short object description in the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The methods returning descriptions of integer, real and string object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+StdGraphObjectTypeDescription((ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The work of the methods similar to the ones presented above was considered at the very beginning of the library description. Also, some clarifications considering their operation logic were made along the way while adding different objects. So, they should be familiar to you at this point. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.
I have created the abstract graphical object class. Now we need to define the fact a graphical object has appeared on a chart and create the appropriate abstract graphical object in the graphical object collection class.
I will not add these objects to the collection list here. We need abstract object descendants that describe certain types of graphical objects added to the chart. I will implement them in the next article. Here I will only check if the newly created class works correctly.
I will need to make some changes in the chart object management class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh. It is impossible to create a resource-saving calculation for searching for the last graphical object added to the chart as I did in other collections where the loop was started from the index of the last object out of the ones handled by the collection class. We cannot do that because graphical objects are added to the terminal list not by the order in which they are added to the chart, but by name. Oddly enough, graphical objects are sorted by name in the terminal list. The last Arrow icon added to the chart becomes the first in the object list, while the Rectangle object becomes the second due to their names.
Therefore, we need to search for an object by the time it was added to the chart in the loop by all chart graphical objects. The extra variable arranging a resource-saving search and preliminarily added to the class, as well as the calculations made with its help should be removed:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GraphElementsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_index_object; // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } //--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); int i=this.m_index_object; int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(delta!=0) {
The method checking chart objects receives the handler of increasing the number of graphical objects on the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { int index=0; datetime time=0; string name=""; //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++) { name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j); datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); if(tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } //--- Select the last graphical object by its index name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index); if(name!="") { //--- Create the object of the abstract graphical object class ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,this.ChartID(),name); if(obj!=NULL) { //--- Set the object index, display its short description and remove the created object obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The main logic is described in the comments to the code.
In conclusion, and in order to correct a long-standing omission, the class destructor of the CEngine library main object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh receives the ability to clear all comments present on the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::~CEngine() { ::EventKillTimer(); ::Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now it is time to test the newly created functionality.
Test
To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ as TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.
This might seem strange but we do not need to implement any changes to the EA logic. I will only slightly change the behavior in the OnDeinit() handler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Instead of destroying the millisecond timer and clearing all chart comments, add calling the library method of the same name:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Deinitialize library engine.OnDeinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
We get the following error when attempting to compile the EA:
'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function
see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj'
1 errors, 0 warnings
This is expected since the parametric constructor of the abstract graphical object class is declared in the private class section. To fix the error, temporarily set the 'public' access specifier for the constructor:
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected: public: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
Re-compile and launch the EA.
Various graphical objects are added to the chart, while the journal displays messages about adding a new object together with its short description:
As we can see, everything works as expected.
What's next?
In the next article, I will create the classes of standard graphical objects and continue the refinement of graphical object collection.
Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.
*Previous articles within the series:
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 73): Form object of a graphical element
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 74): Basic graphical element powered by the CCanvas class
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 75): Methods of handling primitives and text in the basic graphical element
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 76): Form object and predefined color themes
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 77): Shadow object class
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 78): Animation principles in the library. Image slicing
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 79): "Animation frame" object class and its descendant objects
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 80): "Geometric animation frame" object class
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 81): Integrating graphics into library objects
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 82): Library objects refactoring and collection of graphical objects
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9902
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Good afternoon,
Anyway, I will be glad to answer questions, accept criticism and suggestions.
Thanks for your interest.
In any case, I will be glad to answer questions, accept criticism and suggestions.
Thanks for your interest.
1. If specifically I meant about the section from where the code begins"Further on the code of theclass write methods for simplified access to set and return properties of the object: ".
As I understand this is a description of functions in the base class, i.e. they are exhaustive for all objects and have access level public, if a successor is created it will see all these functions, but not every object has properties for control and text output for example, etc.... and to use this object it will always pull the base class, and not its own direct from CObject , of course it may make sense to get all the features of the base class, log output, etc. but then when creating inheritors it is necessary to virtualise and hide all functions that can not be applied to the class of the inheritor in the access level private.
Perhaps this is the trick of your implementation, if it is so then SUPER!))))))
By the way, perhaps the protected level for some functions will be more appropriate than public, but here you know better, of course, depending on what sense is put into it.
2. Yes, I've reviewed your code again, your concept of building a library is different, I agree, the main thing is that when you create upper levels of classes, create public functions virtual, so that other developers can use your solution without directly editing libraries.
3. I also noticed that you use string merge with +, in some versions of the terminal at large merges and with long terminal operation unpredictable situations in such implementation)))
I use StringFormat and StringAdd functions, the reliability of work has increased, and also visually the code becomes more readable.
4. I also wanted to warn about the limitation of the length of created objects when rendering, keep it in mind, it is better to generate a hash from the name and on its basis create an object, the limitation has a standard function, I do not remember exactly, but probably ResourceCreate....
1. If specifically I meant about the section where the code starts"Further on the code of theclass we will write methods for simplified access to set and return properties of the object: ".
As I understand this is a description of functions in the base class, ie they are exhaustive for all objects and have access level public, if a successor is created it will see all these functions, but not every object has properties for control and text output for example, etc.... and to use this object it will always pull the base class, and not its own direct from CObject , of course it may make sense to get all the features of the base class, log output, etc. but then when creating inheritors it is necessary to virtualise and hide all the functions that can not be applied to the class of the inheritor in the access level private.
Maybe this is the trick of your implementation, if it is so then SUPER!)))))))
By the way, perhaps the protected level for some functions will be more appropriate than public, but of course you know better depending on the meaning of it.
2. Yes, I've reviewed your code again, your concept of library construction is different, I agree, the main thing is that when you create upper levels of classes, create public functions virtual, so that other developers can use your solution without direct editing of libraries.
3. I also noticed that you use combining strings with +, in some versions of the terminal at large combinations and with long terminal operation unpredictable situations in such implementation were obtained))))
I use StringFormat and StringAdd functions, the reliability of work has increased, and also visually the code becomes more readable
4. I also wanted to warn about the limitation of the length of created objects when rendering, keep this in mind, it is better to generate a cache of the name and on its basis create an object, the limitation has a standard function, I do not remember exactly, but probably ResourceCreate....
1. The publicity of methods and their redundancy is the cost of wanting to make many different ways to access the same properties. But some methods will indeed be either virtual or prescribed only in inheritors. But again, this only applies to the objects of the library itself. When inheriting from them, alas, all public methods will be inherited.
2. I'll think about it. But actually the top level of access will be another entry point into libraries, and it will be user-defined functions, again, repeating already implemented features of the library, but will be more understandable to the average user - just use the function to get the result, and not to invent logic and handlers - all this will be done inside the library, and the output will be usercase-functions to simply get the necessary information.
3. I have not optimised anything (except for the logic thought out in advance) and have not profiled anything. This is for the very last moment.
4. Checked it my way. There long object name is possible. But thanks, I'll keep that in mind and keep an eye on it.
1. Making methods public and redundant is the cost of wanting to make many different ways to access the same properties. But some methods will indeed be either virtual, or prescribed only in inheritors. But again, this only applies to the objects of the library itself. When inheriting from them, alas, all public methods will be inherited.
2. I'll think about it. But actually, the top level of access will be another entry point into libraries, and it will be user-defined functions, again, repeating already implemented features of the library, but will be more understandable to the average user - just use the function to get the result, and not to invent logic and handlers - all this will be done inside the library, and the output will be usercase-functions to simply get the necessary information.
3. I have not optimised anything (except for the logic thought out in advance) and have not profiled anything. This is for the very last moment.
4. Checked it my way. There long object name is possible. But thanks, I'll keep it in mind and keep an eye on it.
4. This error may have been eliminated, but not sure...the function seems to work, but the object is not created, this is the behaviour when the length is large