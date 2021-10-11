MetaTrader 5 / Examples
Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 83): Class of the abstract standard graphical object

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 83): Class of the abstract standard graphical object

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Contents


Concept

In order to further improve the collection class of graphical objects I implemented in the previous article, I need the object classes of all standard graphical objects present in the terminal. Upon creating all such objects, I will have the tools for handling any graphical objects (standard and custom ones) based on the CCanvas class. They will all be located in the collection list of graphical objects.

Since the library is to be able to manage manually created graphical objects, I will need the classes of objects describing manually created standard graphical objects. Such an object is to be bound to the manually created graphical object and the methods for managing its properties. To manage such a graphical object, a library user should manually specify the necessity of such management.

For instance, this can be done from the context menu called upon a certain condition. This means we need a graphical panel allowing the selection of available actions with a graphical object. Such panels can be created using the CCanvas-based classes and their objects I started creating several articles ago. I am intended to get back to them as soon as the graphical object collection and the appropriate classes for standard graphical objects are created.

The structure of all standard graphical objects remains the same as that of all library objects. There is a common abstract graphical object class featuring basic properties inherent in all graphical objects. The classes describing each individual standard graphical object are inherited from it. These classes are used to specify the object properties.

Here I will create the abstract graphical object class and add the methods for handling the properties inherent in all graphical objects — these are all graphical object properties that can be obtained using ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() and ObjectGetString() functions. When creating descendant object classes from the abstract graphical object, the methods only inherent in a descendant object describing a certain graphical object but implemented in the base object are moved from the base object to the descendant one so that objects without these properties have no access to the methods.
Let's consider the following example for more clarity:

  • the terminal features the Arrow graphical icon object. The object features the Arrow Code property but no Ray Right;
  • the terminal features the Trend Line graphical object. The object features the Ray Right property but no Arrow Code.

I will specify these properties and handling methods in the abstract graphical object class. These methods will be available from any object inherited from the base one — the abstract graphical object.
Next, I will create descendant objects. In this case, these are the Arrow icon object and the Trend Line graphical object. Each of them is to receive the methods that handle their inherent properties only:

  • the methods for specifying an arrow code are moved to the Arrow icon object;
  • the methods for specifying the Ray Right (Ray Left) property are moved to the Trend Line graphical object.

When referring to each of these descendant objects, we will have access only for its specific properties, whose handling methods are set only in these objects, together with the methods for handling the properties that are common to all objects inherent in any graphical object and set in the abstract graphical object class.

Graphical objects feature multiple properties. Therefore, I will need to do a lot of preparatory work before actually creating the abstract graphical object class. This work includes setting the properties in the library enumerations, writing descriptions for each graphical object property and creating functions returning descriptions of some graphical object properties.


Improving library classes

The list of library object types I created in the previous article features standard graphical object types. However, we need yet another type for an abstract graphical object. Add the constant in the enumeration of library object types in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. The calculation of the subsequent object type constants is started from the new constant value:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of library object types                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE
  {
//--- Graphics
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE =  COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1,              // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT,                                       // "Graphical element" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM,                                          // Form object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW,                                        // Shadow object type
//--- Animation
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME,                                         // "Single animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT,                                    // "Single text animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD,                                    // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY,                                // "Single geometric animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,                                    // "Animations" object type
//--- Managing graphical objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL,                               // "Managing graphical objects" object type
//--- Standard graphical objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ,                                       // "Standard graphical object" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE,            // "Vertical line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE,            // "Horizontal line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND,            // "Trend line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,     // "Trend line by angle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES,           // "Cyclic lines" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,     // "Arrowed line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL,          // "Equidistant channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL      =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,    // "Standard deviation channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION,       // "Linear regression channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK,        // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE,         // "Gann line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN,          // "Gann fan" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID,         // "Gann grid" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO,             // "Fibo levels" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES,        // "Fibo time zones" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN,          // "Fibo fan" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC,          // "Fibo arcs" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,      // "Fibo channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION,        // "Fibo expansion" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,      // "Elliott 5 waves" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,      // "Elliott 3 waves" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE,        // "Rectangle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE,         // "Triangle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE,          // "Ellipse" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP     =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,   // "Thumb up" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN   =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP,         // "Arrow up" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,       // "Arrow down" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP,       // "Stop sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,      // "Check mark" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE   =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE  =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY,        // "Buy sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL,       // "Sell sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW,            // "Arrow" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT,             // "Text" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL,            // "Text label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON,           // "Button" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART,            // "Chart" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP,           // "Bitmap" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,     // "Bitmap label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT,             // "Input field" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT,            // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL    =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,  // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type
   
//--- Objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE  =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT,                                       // Extended base object for all library objects
   
   // .......... The constants of other object types are skipped for brevity
   // ..........
   // ..........

  };

In the enumeration of the affiliation list of graphical objects, change the GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL constant whose name indicates that the graphical object belongs to the terminal. Let's make it more suitable: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, since the object may not belong to the program controlled by the library but it may belong to another program rather than the terminal:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of graphical objects affiliations                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                          // Graphical object belongs to a program
   GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                       // Graphical object does not belong to a program
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Add a new constant to the enumeration of graphical element types:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Since all objects describing graphical objects created in a program are to be stored in a single list, specifying the graphical element type allows us to quickly select the necessary graphical elements from the entire list. Accordingly, if we select "Standard graphical object" as a filter condition for the collection list, we get the list consisting only of objects describing the created standard graphical objects.

For an object of the abstract standard graphical object class, we need to create three enumerations for all graphical object properties — integer, real and string ones that are to contain all graphical object properties, as well as the additional ones that are necessary for handling such objects:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list
   //--- Common properties of all graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                         // Object creation time
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Object visibility on timeframes
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                               // Background object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                             // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                           // Object selection
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                         // Object availability
//--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                               // Time coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                              // Color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                              // Style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                              // Line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                               // Object color filling
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                           // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                             // Number of levels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Level line color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Level line style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Level line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                              // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                           // Font size
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                           // Ray goes to the left
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Ray goes to the right
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                                // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                            // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                          // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                             // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                          // Gann object trend
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                             // Elliott wave marking level
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                          // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                              // Button state (pressed/released)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Chart object period
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Chart object scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                              // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                              // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                            // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                            // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                            // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                             // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (51)             // Total number of integer properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of a standard graphical object                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Price coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,                         // Level value
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,                              // Scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,                              // Angle
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,                          // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (5)              // Total number of real properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (0)              // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| String properties of a standard graphical object                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Object name
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,                               // Object description (text contained in the object)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,                            // Tooltip text
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,                          // Level description
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,                               // Font
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                            // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Symbol for the Chart object 
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (7)              // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

We already know the purpose of such enumerations since all library objects follow the same principle.

Thus, we also need to add the enumeration of possible criteria for sorting graphical objects in the collection list:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0,                             // Sort by object ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE,                               // Sort by object type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG,                             //  Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID,                           // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM,                            // Sort by chart subwindow index
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM,                                // Sort by object index in the list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME,                         // Sort by object creation time
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Sort by object visibility on timeframes
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK,                               // Sort by the "Background object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER,                             // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN,                             // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED,                           // Sort by the "Object selection" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE,                         // Sort by the "Object availability" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME,                               // Sort by time coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR,                              // Sort by color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE,                              // Sort by style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH,                              // Sort by line width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL,                               // Sort by the "Object color filling" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY,                           // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS,                             // Sort by number of levels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Sort by line level color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Sort by line level style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Sort by line level width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN,                              // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE,                           // Sort by font size
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT,                           // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY,                                // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                            // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE,                          // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR,                             // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION,                          // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE,                             // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES,                          // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE,                              // Sort by button state (pressed/released)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Sort by Chart object ID.
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Sort by Chart object period
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Sort by Chart object scale
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE,                              // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE,                              // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET,                            // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET,                            // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR,                            // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER,                             // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by price coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE,                         // Sort by level value
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE,                              // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE,                              // Sort by angle
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION,                          // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP,    // Sort by object name
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT,                               // Sort by object description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP,                            // Sort by tooltip text
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT,                          // Sort by level description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT,                               // Sort by font
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE,                            // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Sort by Chart object period symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Now let's add the texts of new library messages and descriptions of all graphical object properties.
To do this, add the indices of new library messages in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY,                              // January
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY,                             // February
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH,                                // March
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL,                                // April
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY,                                  // May
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE,                                 // June
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY,                                 // July
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST,                               // August
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER,                            // September
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER,                              // October
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER,                             // November
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER,                             // December
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT,                           // Left alignment 
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER,                         // Center alignment
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT,                          // Right alignment
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND,                        // Line corresponds to an uptrend
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND,                      // Line corresponds to a downtrend
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE,             // Grand Supercycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE,                   // Supercycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE,                        // Cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY,                      // Primary cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE,                 // Intermediate
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR,                        // Minor cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE,                       // Minute
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE,                     // Second (Minuette)
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE,                  // Subsecond (Subminuette)
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED,                 // Pressed
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED,               // Released
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,                    // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,                    // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER,                   // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,                   // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT,                          // Flat
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED,                        // Raised
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN,                        // Sunken
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY,                               // Sunday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY,                               // Monday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY,                              // Tuesday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY,                            // Wednesday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY,                             // Thursday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY,                               // Friday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,                             // Saturday

...

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,   // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id 
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID 
   
//--- GStdGraphObj
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,          // Failed to find the chart subwindow
   
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                   // Standard graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                    // Element
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                 // Shadow object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                       // Form
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                     // Window
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                      // Graphical object belongs to a program
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                   // Graphical object does not belong to a program
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE,                           // Vertical line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE,                           // Horizontal line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND,                           // Trend line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,                    // Trend line by angle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES,                          // Cyclic lines
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,                    // Arrowed line object
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL,                         // Equidistant channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,                   // Standard deviation channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION,                      // Linear regression channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK,                       // Andrews' pitchfork
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE,                        // Gann line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN,                         // Gann fan
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID,                        // Gann grid
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO,                            // Fibo levels
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES,                       // Fibo time zones
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN,                         // Fibo fan
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC,                         // Fibo arcs
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,                     // Fibo channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION,                       // Fibo expansion
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,                     // Elliott 5 waves
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,                     // Elliott 3 waves
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE,                       // Rectangle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE,                        // Triangle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                         // Ellipse
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,                  // Thumb up
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,                // Thumb down
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP,                        // Arrow up
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,                      // Arrow down
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP,                      // Stop
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,                     // Check mark
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,                // Left price label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,               // Right price label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY,                       // Buy
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL,                      // Sell
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW,                           // Arrow
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT,                            // Text
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL,                           // Text label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON,                          // Button
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART,                           // Chart
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP,                          // Bitmap
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,                    // Bitmap label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT,                            // Edit
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT,                           // Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,                 // Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,                             // Object ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                           // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                         // Graphical object affiliation
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                       // Chart ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                        // Chart subwindow index
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                     // Creation time
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                     // Object visibility on timeframes
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                           // Background object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                         // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                         // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                       // Object selection
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                     // Object availability
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                            // Object index in the list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                           // Time coordinate
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                          // Color
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                          // Style
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                          // Line width
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                           // Object color filling
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                       // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                         // Number of levels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                     // Level line color
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                     // Level line style
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                     // Level line width
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                          // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                       // Font size
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                       // Ray goes to the left
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                      // Ray goes to the right
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                            // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                        // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                      // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                         // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                      // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                      // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                      // Gann object trend
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                         // Elliott wave marking level
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                      // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                          // Button state (pressed/released)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,               // Chart object period
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,           // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,          // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,          // Chart object scale
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                          // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                          // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                        // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                        // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                        // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                         // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                    // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                   // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,                          // Price coordinate
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,                     // Level value
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,                          // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,                          // Angle
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,                      // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,                           // Object name
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,                           // Object description (text contained in the object)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,                        // Tooltip text
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,                      // Level description
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,                           // Font
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                        // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL,                         // Symbol for the Chart object 
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

   {"Январь","January"},
   {"Февраль","February"},
   {"Март","March"},
   {"Апрель","April"},
   {"Май","May"},
   {"Июнь","June"},
   {"Июль","July"},
   {"Август","August"},
   {"Сентябрь","September"},
   {"Октябрь","October"},
   {"Ноябрь","November"},
   {"Декабрь","December"},
   
   {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"},
   {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"},
   {"Выравнивание по правой границе","Right alignment",},
   
   {"Линия соответствует восходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the uptrend line"},
   {"Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the downward trend"},
   
   {"Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)","Grand Supercycle"},
   {"Суперцикл (Supercycle)","Supercycle"},
   {"Цикл (Cycle)","Cycle"},
   {"Первичный цикл (Primary)","Primary"},
   {"Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)","Intermediate"},
   {"Второстепенный цикл (Minor)","Minor"},
   {"Минута (Minute)","Minute"},
   {"Секунда (Minuette)","Minuette"},
   {"Субсекунда (Subminuette)","Subminuette"},
   
   {"Нажата","Pressed"},
   {"Отжата","Depressed"},
   
   {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"},
   
   {"Плоский вид","Flat form"},
   {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"},
   {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"},
   
   {"Воскресение","Sunday"},
   {"Понедельник","Monday"},
   {"Вторник","Tuesday"},
   {"Среда","Wednesday"},
   {"Четверг","Thursday"},
   {"Пятница","Friday"},
   {"Суббота","Saturday"},

...

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "},

//--- GStdGraphObj
   {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
   
   {"Стандартный графический объект","Standard graphic object"},
   {"Элемент","Element"},
   {"Объект тени","Shadow object"},
   {"Форма","Form"},
   {"Окно","Window"},
   
   {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
   {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},
   
   {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"},
   {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"},
   {"Трендовая линия","Trend Line"},
   {"Трендовая линия по углу","Trend Line By Angle"},
   {"Циклические линии","Cycle Lines"},
   {"Линия со стрелкой","Arrowed Line"},
   {"Равноудаленный канал","Equidistant Channel"},
   {"Канал стандартного отклонения","Standard Deviation Channel"},
   {"Канал на линейной регрессии","Linear Regression Channel"},
   {"Вилы Эндрюса","Andrews’ Pitchfork"},
   {"Линия Ганна","Gann Line"},
   {"Веер Ганна","Gann Fan"},
   {"Сетка Ганна","Gann Grid"},
   {"Уровни Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Retracement"},
   {"Временные зоны Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Time Zones"},
   {"Веер Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Fan"},
   {"Дуги Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Arcs"},
   {"Канал Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Channel"},
   {"Расширение Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Expansion"},
   {"5-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Motive Wave"},
   {"3-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Correction Wave"},
   {"Прямоугольник","Rectangle"},
   {"Треугольник","Triangle"},
   {"Эллипс","Ellipse"},
   {"Знак \"Хорошо\"","Thumbs Up"},
   {"Знак \"Плохо\"","Thumbs Down"},
   {"Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"","Arrow Up"},
   {"Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"","Arrow Down"},
   {"Знак \"Стоп\"","Stop Sign"},
   {"Знак \"Птичка\"","Check Sign"},
   {"Левая ценовая метка","Left Price Label"},
   {"Правая ценовая метка","Right Price Label"},
   {"Знак \"Buy\"","Buy Sign"},
   {"Знак \"Sell\"","Sell Sign"},
   {"Стрелка","Arrow"},
   {"Текст","Text"},
   {"Текстовая метка","Label"},
   {"Кнопка","Button"},
   {"График","Chart"},
   {"Рисунок","Bitmap"},
   {"Графическая метка","Bitmap Label"},
   {"Поле ввода","Edit"},
   {"Событие в экономическом календаре","The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar"},
   {"Прямоугольная метка","The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface"},
   
   {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"},
   {"Тип объекта","Object type"},
   {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"},
   {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"},
   {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"},
   {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"},
   {"Время создания","Time of creation"},
   {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"},
   {"Объект на заднем плане","Object in the background"},
   {"Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике","Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart"},
   {"Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала","Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list"},
   {"Выделенность объекта","Object is selected"},
   {"Доступность объекта","Object availability"},
   {"Номер объекта в списке","Object number in the list"},
   {"Координата времени","Time coordinate"},
   {"Цвет","Color"},
   {"Стиль","Style"},
   {"Толщина линии","Line thickness"},
   {"Заливка объекта цветом","Fill an object with color"},
   {"Возможность редактирования текста","Ability to edit text"},
   {"Количество уровней","Number of levels"},
   {"Цвет линии-уровня","Color of the line-level"},
   {"Стиль линии-уровня","Style of the line-level"},
   {"Толщина линии-уровня","Thickness of the line-level"},
   {"Горизонтальное выравнивание текста","Horizontal text alignment"},
   {"Размер шрифта","Font size"},
   {"Луч продолжается влево","Ray goes to the left"},
   {"Луч продолжается вправо","Ray goes to the right"},
   {"Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика","A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart"},
   {"Отображение полного эллипса","Showing the full ellipse"},
   {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"},
   {"Положение точки привязки","Location of the anchor point"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner"},
   {"Тренд","Trend"},
   {"Уровень","Level"},
   {"Отображение линий","Displaying lines"},
   {"Состояние кнопки","Button state"},
   {"Период графика","Chart timeframe"},
   {"Отображение шкалы времени","Displaying the time scale"},
   {"Отображение ценовой шкалы","Displaying the price scale"},
   {"Масштаб графика","Chart scale"},
   {"Ширина по оси X в пикселях","Width along the X axis in pixels"},
   {"Высота по оси Y в пикселях","Height along the Y axis in pixels"},
   {"X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"},
   {"Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"},
   {"Цвет фона","Background color"},
   {"Угол графика для привязки","The corner of the chart to link a graphical object"},
   {"Тип рамки","Border type"},
   {"Цвет рамки","Border color"},
   {"Координата цены","Price coordinate"},
   {"Значение уровня","Level value"},
   {"Масштаб","Scale"},
   {"Угол","Angle"},
   {"Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения","Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel"},
   {"Имя","Name"},
   {"Описание","Description"},
   {"Текст всплывающей подсказки","The text of a tooltip"},
   {"Описание уровня","Level description"},
   {"Шрифт","Font"},
   {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"},
   {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"},

  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+


Some graphical object properties feature an enumeration type. To return the descriptions of the enumerations, we need to create the functions in the file of library service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

The function returning the line style description:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the line style                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStyleDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
  {
   return
     (
      style==STYLE_SOLID      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID)      :
      style==STYLE_DASH       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH)       :
      style==STYLE_DOT        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT)        :
      style==STYLE_DASHDOT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT)    :
      style==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The function returning the alignment type description:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the alignment type description                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string AlignModeDescription(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align)
  {
   return
     (
      align==ALIGN_LEFT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT)    :
      align==ALIGN_CENTER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER)  :
      align==ALIGN_RIGHT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT)   :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The function returning the description of the Gann grid trend direction:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the Gann grid trend direction          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GannDirectDescription(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction)
  {
   return
     (
      direction==GANN_UP_TREND   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND)    :
      direction==GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The function returning the description of the Elliott wave marking level:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the Elliott wave marking level         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree)
  {
   return
     (
      degree==ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE)  :
      degree==ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE)        :
      degree==ELLIOTT_CYCLE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE)             :
      degree==ELLIOTT_PRIMARY          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY)           :
      degree==ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE)      :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINOR            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR)             :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINUTE           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE)            :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINUETTE         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE)          :
      degree==ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE)       :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The function returning the description of the chart corner, relative to which the coordinates in pixels are specified:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the chart corner, relative to          |
//| which the coordinates in pixels are specified                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BaseCornerDescription(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner)
  {
   return
     (
      corner==CORNER_LEFT_UPPER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)   :
      corner==CORNER_LEFT_LOWER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER)   :
      corner==CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER)  :
      corner==CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The function returning the description of the graphical object frame look:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object frame look        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BorderTypeDescription(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type)
  {
   return
     (
      border_type==BORDER_FLAT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT)   :
      border_type==BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) :
      border_type==BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The function returning the description of the standard graphical object type:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the standard graphical object type     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(const ENUM_OBJECT type)
  {
   return
     (
      type==OBJ_VLINE               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE)             :
      type==OBJ_HLINE               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE)             :
      type==OBJ_TREND               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND)             :
      type==OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)      :
      type==OBJ_CYCLES              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES)            :
      type==OBJ_ARROWED_LINE        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)      :
      type==OBJ_CHANNEL             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL)           :
      type==OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL)     :
      type==OBJ_REGRESSION          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION)        :
      type==OBJ_PITCHFORK           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK)         :
      type==OBJ_GANNLINE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE)          :
      type==OBJ_GANNFAN             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN)           :
      type==OBJ_GANNGRID            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID)          :
      type==OBJ_FIBO                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO)              :
      type==OBJ_FIBOTIMES           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES)         :
      type==OBJ_FIBOFAN             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN)           :
      type==OBJ_FIBOARC             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC)           :
      type==OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL)       :
      type==OBJ_EXPANSION           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION)         :
      type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5)       :
      type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3)       :
      type==OBJ_RECTANGLE           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE)         :
      type==OBJ_TRIANGLE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE)          :
      type==OBJ_ELLIPSE             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE)           :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP)    :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN)  :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_UP            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP)          :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_DOWN          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_STOP          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_CHECK         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK)       :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE)  :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_BUY           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY)         :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_SELL          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW)             :
      type==OBJ_TEXT                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT)              :
      type==OBJ_LABEL               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL)             :
      type==OBJ_BUTTON              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON)            :
      type==OBJ_CHART               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART)             :
      type==OBJ_BITMAP              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP)            :
      type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL)      :
      type==OBJ_EDIT                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT)              :
      type==OBJ_EVENT               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT)             :
      type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL)   :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

As we can see, each function receives a variable indicating a type verified by the function. Next, compare the type passed to the function and return its description using the Text() method of the CMessage class.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh file of the abstract indicator buffer class, re-write the method returning the description of the line style of the indicator buffer. Previously, the method had the same logic as the newly added LineStyleDescription() function and looked as follows:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the drawing line style                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const
  {
   return
     (
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_SOLID       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID)      :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASH        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH)       :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DOT         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT)        :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOT     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT)    :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Since we already have the service function which is common for all library classes, we simply return the result of calling the function in the method:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the drawing line style                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const
  {
   return LineStyleDescription(this.LineStyle());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Since I have added many new properties to all graphical objects and some of them are inherent in all library graphical objects, the class of the library base graphical object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh should be revised. This is the class all library chart objects are inherited from. Let's add the variables that are common for all graphical objects and create the methods for setting and returning the variable values.

In the protected section of the class, declare all the necessary variables:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     GBaseObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
private:

protected:
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_type_graph_obj;                   // Graphical object type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element;               // Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong;                       // Program affiliation
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Object chart ID
   long              m_object_id;                        // Object ID
   long              m_zorder;                           // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
   int               m_timeframes_visible;               // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   int               m_digits;                           // Number of decimal places in a quote
   bool              m_visible;                          // Object visibility
   bool              m_back;                             // "Background object" flag
   bool              m_selected;                         // "Object selection" flag
   bool              m_selectable;                       // "Object availability" flag
   bool              m_hidden;                           // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   datetime          m_create_time;                      // Object creation time
   
//--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
   virtual bool      ObjectToStruct(void)                      { return true; }
   virtual void      StructToObject(void){;}

public:

In the public section of the class, setting the methods for specifying object properties present in each library graphical object:

public:
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;           }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;          }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;        }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;}
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                 }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)           { this.m_chart_id=chart_id;         }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;              }

The values of specified object properties set by these methods are stored only in these variables, therefore it is sufficient to add the value, passed to the method, to the variable.

The properties that are both stored in the class variables and specified in the graphical object itself should be set differently. First, we need to change the property of the graphical object. If the request is successful, the same value is set in the class variable as well:

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }

The function setting a graphical object value uses an asynchronous call, which means that the function does not wait for the execution of the command that has been added to the queue of another chart. Instead, it immediately returns control.

Thus, we cannot say with confidence that a function that has been successfully added to the event queue will unambiguously change the property of a graphical object.


According to the help, to check the command execution result, we can use a function that requests the specified object property. However, you should keep in mind that such functions are added to the end of the queue of that chart, and they wait for the execution result, and can therefore be time consuming. This feature should be taken into account when working with a large number of objects on a chart.

For now, I will leave this unchanged and will use the assumption that the command to change the object properties has worked successfully. If, while using the library, I detect that graphical object properties are not set while the class variable property is already specified, I will add a check to make sure the graphical object property has been actually changed.

Let's consider all similar methods of setting properties for the graphical object and the variables added to the public section of the class:

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selected=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selectable=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   bool              SetHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_hidden=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart 
   bool              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value))
                          {
                           this.m_zorder=value;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set object visibility on all timeframes
   bool              SetVisible(const bool flag)   
                       {
                        long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS);
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value))
                          {
                           this.m_visible=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags
   bool              SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const int flags)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags))
                          {
                           this.m_timeframes_visible=flags;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible;
                        switch(timeframe)
                          {
                           case PERIOD_M1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M2    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M3    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M4    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M5    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M6    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M10   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break;
                           case PERIOD_M12   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break;
                           case PERIOD_M15   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break;
                           case PERIOD_M20   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break;
                           case PERIOD_M30   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break;
                           case PERIOD_H1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H2    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H3    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H4    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H6    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H8    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H12   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break;
                           case PERIOD_D1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_W1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_MN1   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break;
                           default           : return true;
                          }
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags))
                          {
                           this.m_timeframes_visible=flags;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set a subwindow index
   bool              SetSubwindow(const long chart_id,const string name)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        this.m_subwindow=::ObjectFind(chart_id,name);
                        if(this.m_subwindow<0)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW);
                        return(this.m_subwindow>WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   bool              SetSubwindow(void)
                       {
                        return this.SetSubwindow(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name);
                       }

//--- Return the values of class variables

Next, add the methods returning class variable values:

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   long              Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }
//--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const
                       { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe);               }
//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const
                       { 
                        return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1);
                       }
   
//--- Return the description of the graphical object type

All methods return the values set in the appropriate class variables.

The GraphObjectType() method calculates the graphical object type from the object type value so that it is possible to get the ENUM_OBJECT standard enumeration type from the object type represented by the library ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE enumeration type.

Next, declare the methods for returning object type descriptions and its affiliation:

//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical (1) object, (2) element and (3) graphical object affiliation
string               TypeGraphObjectDescription(void);
string               TypeElementDescription(void);
string               BelongDescription(void);

//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;               }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGBaseObj();
                    ~CGBaseObj(){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the class constructor, set default values to all class variables:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE;            // Object type
   this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE;           // Graphical object type
   this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE;             // Graphical object type
   this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE;                   // Program/terminal affiliation
   this.m_name_prefix="";                       // Object name prefix
   this.m_name="";                              // Object name
   this.m_chart_id=0;                           // Object chart ID
   this.m_object_id=0;                          // Object ID
   this.m_zorder=0;                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   this.m_subwindow=0;                          // Subwindow index
   this.m_shift_y=0;                            // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS;   // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   this.m_visible=true;                         // Object visibility
   this.m_back=false;                           // "Background object" flag
   this.m_selected=false;                       // "Object selection" flag
   this.m_selectable=false;                     // "Object availability" flag
   this.m_hidden=true;                          // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   this.m_create_time=0;                        // Object creation time
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Later, the class descendants will allow us to set accurate values of these variables according to the values of the properties of a graphical object described by the descendant class.

Implementing the method returning the description of the graphical object type:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object type              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(void)
  {
   if(this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART)
      return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(this.m_type_graph_obj);
   else
      return this.TypeElementDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Here we first define the graphical element type the graphical object belongs to. If this is a standard graphical object, return its description using the StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() service function I have displayed above.
Otherwise, return the description of the graphical element type using the TypeElementDescription() method considered below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical element type             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART)     :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)      :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ)   :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)         :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW)       :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method returning the description of the graphical object affiliation:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object affiliation       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)     :
      this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The logic of the last two methods is similar to the logic of the service functions considered above.


Abstract graphical object class

We have gone through all the preparatory stages. Now let's create the class of the abstract graphical object.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, create the Standart\ folder with the new file GStdGraphObj.mqh of the CGStdGraphObj class.

The class should be derived from the class of the base graphical object of all CGBaseObj library graphical objects. The graphical object file should also be included into the new file of the created class:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdGraphObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\GBaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
  }

In the private section of the class, place the arrays for storing object properties and methods for returning a real property index in the appropriate array:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
private:

   long              m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];      // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];     // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];     // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                              }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

public:

Set the methods that are standard for all library objects in the public section of the class together with two constructors — the default and closed parametric one:

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
//--- Return itself
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetObject(void)                                                { return &this;}

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }

//--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);

//--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position
   virtual string    AnchorDescription(void)                                  const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);}

//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes)
   virtual void      Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
  
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const;
   
//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ;  }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
                     
public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

In this case, the method returning the description of the graphical object anchor point position returns a number rather than a description itself. Different objects for specifying anchor points use different enumerations. Therefore, the method is made virtual and redefined in descendant objects having such properties.

Next, use the class code to add the methods for a simplified access for setting and returning object properties:

public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM);                              }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number);                                   }
//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID);                                    }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id);
                       }
//--- Graphical object type
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(void)         const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE);                     }
   void              SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void)  const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); }
   void              SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical object affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void)              const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG);         }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong);
                       }
//--- Chart ID
   long              ChartID(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID);                              }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id);
                       }
//--- Chart subwindow index
   int               SubWindow(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM);                          }
   void              SetSubWindow(void)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name()))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());
                       }
//--- Object creation time
   datetime          TimeCteate(void)              const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);                  }
//--- Object visibility on timeframes
   bool              Visible(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES);                      }
   void              SetFlagVisible(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag);
                       }
//--- Background object
   bool              Back(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);                            }
   void              SetFlagBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag);
                       }
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   long              Zorder(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER);                                }
   void              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value);
                       }
//--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   bool              Hidden(void)                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);                          }
   void              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag);
                       }
//--- Object selection
   bool              Selected(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);                        }
   void              SetFlagSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag);
                       }
//--- Object availability
   bool              Selectable(void)              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);                      }
   void              SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag);
                       }
//--- Time coordinate
   datetime          Time(void)                    const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME);                        }
   void              SetTime(const datetime time)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time);
                       }
//--- Color
   color             Color(void)                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR);                          }
   void              SetColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Style
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE   Style(void)                   const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE);                }
   void              SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style);
                       }
//--- Line width
   int               Width(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH);                            }
   void              SetWidth(const int width)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width);
                       }
//--- Object color filling
   bool              Fill(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL);                            }
   void              SetFlagFill(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag);
                       }
//--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   bool              ReadOnly(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY);                        }
   void              SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag);
                       }
//--- Number of levels
   int               Levels(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS);                           }
   void              SetLevels(const int levels)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels);
                       }
//--- Line level color
   color             LevelColor(void)              const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR);                     }
   void              SetLevelColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Level line style
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE   LevelStyle(void)              const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE);           }
   void              SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,style))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style);
                       }
///--- Level line width
   int               LevelWidth(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH);                       }
   void              SetLevelWidth(const int width)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,width))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width);
                       }
//--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE   Align(void)                   const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN);                }
   void              SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align);
                       }
//--- Font size
   int               FontSize(void)                const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE);                         }
   void              SetFontSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- Ray goes to the left
   bool              RayLeft(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT);                        }
   void              SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag);
                       }
//--- Ray goes to the right
   bool              RayRight(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT);                       }
   void              SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag);
                       }
//--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   bool              Ray(void)                     const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY);                             }
   void              SetFlagRay(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag);
                       }
//--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   bool              Ellipse(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE);                         }
   void              SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag);
                       }
//--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   uchar             ArrowCode(void)               const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE);                      }
   void              SetArrowCode(const uchar code)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code);
                       }
//--- Position of the graphical object anchor point
   int               Anchor(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);                           }
   void              SetAnchor(const int anchor)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
                       }
//--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   int               XDistance(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE);                        }
   void              SetXDistance(const int distance)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance);
                       }
//--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   int               YDistance(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE);                        }
   void              SetYDistance(const int distance)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance);
                       }
//--- Gann object trend
   ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void)             const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION);        }
   void              SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction);
                       }
//--- Elliott wave marking level
   ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void)            const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE);       }
   void              SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree);
                       }
//--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   bool              DrawLines(void)               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES);                       }
   void              SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag);
                       }
//--- Button state (pressed/released)
   bool              State(void)                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE);                           }
   void              SetFlagState(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag);
                       }
//--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART)
   long              ChartObjChartID(void)         const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID);                          }
   void              SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id);
                       }
//--- Chart object period
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   ChartObjPeriod(void)          const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD);     }
   void              SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe);
                       }
//--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   bool              ChartObjDateScale(void)       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE);            }
   void              SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag);
                       }
//--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   bool              ChartObjPriceScale(void)      const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE);           }
   void              SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag);
                       }
//--- Chart object scale
   int               ChartObjChartScale(void)      const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE);            }
   void              SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale);
                       }
//--- Object width along the X axis in pixels
   int               XSize(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE);                            }
   void              SetXSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels
   int               YSize(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE);                            }
   void              SetYSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   int               XOffset(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET);                          }
   void              SetXOffset(const int offset)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset);
                       }
//--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   int               YOffset(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET);                          }
   void              SetYOffset(const int offset)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset);
                       }
//--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   color             BGColor(void)                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR);                        }
   void              SetBGColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object
   ENUM_BASE_CORNER  Corner(void)                  const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER);              }
   void              SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner);
                       }
//--- Border type for the Rectangle label object
   ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  BorderType(void)              const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE);         }
   void              SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type);
                       }
//--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   color             BorderColor(void)             const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR);                   }
   void              SetBorderColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour);
                       }

//--- Price coordinate
   double            Price(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE);                                 }
   void              SetPrice(const double price)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,price))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price);
                       }
//--- Level value
   double            LevelValue(void)              const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE);                            }
   void              SetLevelValue(const double value)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value);
                       }
//--- Scale
   double            Scale(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE);                                 }
   void              SetScale(const double scale)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale);
                       }
//--- Angle
   double            Angle(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE);                                 }
   void              SetAngle(const double angle)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle);
                       }
//--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   double            Deviation(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION);                             }
   void              SetDeviation(const double deviation)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation);
                       }

//--- Object name
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);                                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name)
                           return;
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="")
                          {
                           CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                           return;
                          }
                        else
                          {
                           if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name))
                             {
                              CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                              this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                             }
                          }
                       }
//--- Object description (text contained in the object)
   string            Text(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT);                                  }
   void              SetText(const string text)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text);
                       }
//--- Tooltip text
   string            Tooltip(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP);                               }
   void              SetTooltip(const string tooltip)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);
                       }
//--- Level description
   string            LevelText(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT);                             }
   void              SetLevelText(const string text)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,text))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text);
                       }
//--- Font
   string            Font(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT);                                  }
   void              SetFont(const string font)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font);
                       }
//--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   string            BMPFile(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE);                               }
   void              SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file);
                       }
//--- Symbol for the Chart object 
   string            Symbol(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL);                      }
   void              SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol);
                       }
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Many methods have been set here in advance. Later, they will be moved to the descendant object classes featuring corresponding properties to be used to describe these classes. Therefore, different objects will have individual sets of methods for working with properties.

Let's consider the logic using several methods as an example.

The properties inherent in the object are returned and set directly from the object properties:

//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM);                              }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number);                                   }


Properties inherent in all graphical objects, whose storage variables are located in the basic graphical object class for all library graphical objects, are returned from the object properties and set in the base object first and in the object properties afterwards:

//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID);                                    }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id);
                       }


The properties inherent in a graphical object but not present in the base object are returned directly from the object properties, and first set in the graphical object properties. If the property change event is successfully queued up, they are also set in the object properties:

//--- Time coordinate
   datetime          Time(void)                    const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME);                        }
   void              SetTime(const datetime time)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time);
                       }


The name setting method is different from other similar methods. Graphical objects are selected in the terminal by list index and object name (the ObjectName() function is used to get the object name by an index in the object list, while the ObjectGetXXX() functions are then used to receive the remaining properties by a graphical object name). The object name is assigned to it immediately upon creation.

Accordingly, here we need to set the name to object variables only. We do this only if the name is not set in the variable yet. If the name has already been set to the variable, and the name for setting does not match the existing one (in case of a match, leave the method), this means renaming the object. Here such a case is not handled yet. For now, we simply send a request for renaming a graphical object and re-write its name in the base class variable and in the properties of the current one.
//--- Object name
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);                                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name)
                           return;
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="")
                          {
                           CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                           return;
                          }
                        else
                          {
                           if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name))
                             {
                              CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                              this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                             }
                          }
                       }


In the protected parametric constructor, set all the values, passed to the constructor, to the base class and object properties:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name)
  {
//--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits
   this.m_type=obj_type;
   CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type));
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART);
   CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
   CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name);
   CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
   
//--- Save integer properties
   //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID]    = CGBaseObj::ChartID();          // Chart ID

   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM]     = CGBaseObj::SubWindow();        // Chart subwindow index
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE]        = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject();  // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG]      = CGBaseObj::Belong();           // Graphical object affiliation
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID]          = 0;                             // Object ID
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM]         = 0;                             // Object index in the list
   //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);  // Object creation time
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES);  // Object visibility on timeframes
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK);        // Background object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER);      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN);      // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED]    = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED);    // Object selection
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE);  // Object availability
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME);        // First point time coordinate
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR);       // Color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE);       // Style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH);       // Line width
   //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL]                          = 0;  // Object color filling
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY]                      = 0;  // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS]                        = 0;  // Number of levels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR]                    = 0;  // Level line color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE]                    = 0;  // Level line style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH]                    = 0;  // Level line width
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN]                         = 0;  // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE]                      = 0;  // Font size
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT]                      = 0;  // Ray goes to the left
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT]                     = 0;  // Ray goes to the right
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY]                           = 0;  // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE]                       = 0;  // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE]                     = 0;  // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR]                        = 0;  // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION]                     = 0;  // Gann object trend
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE]                        = 0;  // Elliott wave marking level
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES]                     = 0;  // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE]                         = 0;  // Button state (pressed/released)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID]                  = 0;  // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD]              = 0;  // Chart object period<
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE]          = 0;  // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE]         = 0;  // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE]         = 0;  // Chart object scale
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET]                       = 0;  // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET]                       = 0;  // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR]                       = 0;  // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER]                        = 0;  // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE]                   = 0;  // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR]                  = 0;  // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)]       = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE);  // Price coordinate
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)]  = 0;                                               // Level value
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)]       = 0;                                               // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)]       = 0;                                               // Angle
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)]   = 0;                                               // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)]        = name;                                            // Object name
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)]        = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);   // Object description (the text contained in the object)
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)]     = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)]   = "";                                              // Level description
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)]        = "";                                              // Font
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)]     = "";                                              // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "";                                          // Chart object symbol 
   
//--- Save basic properties in the parent object
   this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);
   this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);
   this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);
   this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);
   this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);
   this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);
   
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

The sequence of setting values in object variables is described in the code comments. We do not set each object property but only the properties passed to the constructor and the ones we can obtain from the graphical object provided that they are common for all graphical objects. All remaining properties are to be set in the descendant class constructors since each graphical object features different property sets that become known only when creating a certain graphical object.

Standard methods for comparing two objects:

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by the specified property|
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CGStdGraphObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two orders
   if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two orders
   else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two orders
   else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method displaying object properties in the journal:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display object properties in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") =============");
   int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method returning a short object name:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The method displaying the short object description in the journal:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The methods returning descriptions of integer, real and string object properties:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+StdGraphObjectTypeDescription((ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AnchorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)       ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's real property                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's string property                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The work of the methods similar to the ones presented above was considered at the very beginning of the library description. Also, some clarifications considering their operation logic were made along the way while adding different objects. So, they should be familiar to you at this point. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

I have created the abstract graphical object class. Now we need to define the fact a graphical object has appeared on a chart and create the appropriate abstract graphical object in the graphical object collection class.

I will not add these objects to the collection list here. We need abstract object descendants that describe certain types of graphical objects added to the chart. I will implement them in the next article. Here I will only check if the newly created class works correctly.

I will need to make some changes in the chart object management class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh. It is impossible to create a resource-saving calculation for searching for the last graphical object added to the chart as I did in other collections where the loop was started from the index of the last object out of the ones handled by the collection class. We cannot do that because graphical objects are added to the terminal list not by the order in which they are added to the chart, but by name. Oddly enough, graphical objects are sorted by name in the terminal list. The last Arrow icon added to the chart becomes the first in the object list, while the Rectangle object becomes the second due to their names.

Therefore, we need to search for an object by the time it was added to the chart in the loop by all chart graphical objects. The extra variable arranging a resource-saving search and preliminarily added to the class, as well as the calculations made with its help should be removed:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      GraphElementsCollection.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object management class                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject
  {
private:
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_chart_timeframe;         // Chart timeframe
   long              m_chart_id;                // Chart ID
   string            m_chart_symbol;            // Chart symbol
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_last_objects;            // Number of graphical objects during the previous check
   int               m_index_object;            // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
public:
//--- Return the variable values
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                           const { return this.m_chart_timeframe;    }
   long              ChartID(void)                             const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   string            Symbol(void)                              const { return this.m_chart_symbol;       }
   bool              IsEvent(void)                             const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; }
   int               TotalObjects(void)                        const { return this.m_total_objects;      }
   int               Delta(void)                               const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj;    }
//--- Check the chart objects
   void              Refresh(void);
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObjectsControl(void)
                       { 
                        this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_index_object=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_index_object=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     
//--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node;
                        return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0);
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   int i=this.m_index_object;
   int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(delta!=0)
     {

The method checking chart objects receives the handler of increasing the number of graphical objects on the chart:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0)
     {
      //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe
      string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj";
      Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt);
     }
   //--- If an object is added to the chart
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0)
     {
      int index=0;
      datetime time=0;
      string name="";
      //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index
      for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++)
        {
         name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j);
         datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);
         if(tm>time)
           {
            time=tm;
            index=j;
           }
        }
      
      //--- Select the last graphical object by its index
      name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index);
      if(name!="")
        {
         //--- Create the object of the abstract graphical object class
         ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE);
         ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1);
         CGStdGraphObj *obj=new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,this.ChartID(),name);
         if(obj!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Set the object index, display its short description and remove the created object
            obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects);
            obj.PrintShort();
            delete obj;
           }
        }
     }
//--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check
   this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects;
   this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The main logic is described in the comments to the code.

In conclusion, and in order to correct a long-standing omission, the class destructor of the CEngine library main object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh receives the ability to clear all comments present on the chart:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine destructor                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::~CEngine()
  {
   ::EventKillTimer();
   ::Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Now it is time to test the newly created functionality.


Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ as TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.

This might seem strange but we do not need to implement any changes to the EA logic. I will only slightly change the behavior in the OnDeinit() handler:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Instead of destroying the millisecond timer and clearing all chart comments, add calling the library method of the same name:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Deinitialize library
   engine.OnDeinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

We get the following error when attempting to compile the EA:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function
   see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj'
1 errors, 0 warnings

This is expected since the parametric constructor of the abstract graphical object class is declared in the private class section. To fix the error, temporarily set the 'public' access specifier for the constructor:

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ;  }
protected:
public:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
                    

Re-compile and launch the EA.

Various graphical objects are added to the chart, while the journal displays messages about adding a new object together with its short description:


As we can see, everything works as expected.


What's next?

In the next article, I will create the classes of standard graphical objects and continue the refinement of graphical object collection.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9902

