Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): métodos para trabalhar com primitivos e texto num elemento gráfico básico

Continuamos a desenvolver a classe do objeto-elemento gráfico, que é o ponto de partida para a criação de objetos gráficos mais complexos da biblioteca. No último artigo desenvolvemos o conceito de construção de objeto gráfico básico, criamos um elemento gráfico e o dotamos de propriedades básicas que podem ser definidas, alteradas e recebidas.

Como a classe CCanvas se destinha ao desenho "na tela", possui métodos para trabalhar com primitivas gráficas e texto. Hoje vamos escrever métodos da classe do objeto-elemento que nos permite desenhar por meio da chamada e uso dos métodos da classe CCanvas. Tais métodos serão simples e com eles criarmos métodos de desenho mais avançados nos objetos-herdeiros da classe do objeto-elemento.

Além de criar métodos para trabalhar com primitivas, iremos criar métodos para trabalhar com arquivos - nossos objetos gráficos, que serão elementos da GUI dos programas do usuário, devem "lembrar" suas propriedades, estado e localização no gráfico, por exemplo, ao alterar o período gráfico. Para fazer isso, vamos salvar todas as propriedades do objeto num arquivo e, ao construir o objeto, as leremos, se houver.

Mas, como o trabalho com arquivos deve ser feito na classe-coleção de objetos gráficos, e ainda não chegamos a isso, hoje iremos simplesmente escrever métodos para salvar e carregar propriedades de um objeto gráfico. Ao criar uma classe para uma coleção de objetos gráficos, usaremos esses métodos para salvar e carregar propriedades que escreveremos para o objeto-elemento gráfico hoje.

Também no futuro precisaremos de uma classe para trabalhar com cores. Hoje vamos adicioná-la à biblioteca também.

Vamos pegar uma a partir da Biblioteca de código MQL5.com que foi escrita por Dmitry Fedoseev.

Como resultado, hoje teremos um elemento gráfico praticamente pronto para ser usado, e com base nele criaremos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Ao trabalhar com canvas, se for necessário limpar um objeto da classe CCanvas com transparência, deveremos usar o método Erase(), para o qual é passado zero por padrão:

void Erase( const uint clr= 0 );

Para o nosso caso, esta é uma solução incorreta, pois ao limpar a tela com zero, perdemos de vista seu canal alfa (canal de transparência de cor), o que acabará gerando artefatos ao desenhar na tela.

Para limpar uma tela com um canal alfa em vez de zero, usamos o valor 0x00FFFFFF.

Isso corresponde a preto transparente no formato ARGB (Alpha = 0, Red = 255, Green = 255, Blue = 255).

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh escrevemos uma substituição de macros para especificar essa cor:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF )

Ao exibir texto na tela usando o método TextOut(), podemos definir o ângulo da âncora da mensagem de texto (o ponto central do texto), seu retângulo delimitador para posicionamento da mensagem. Seis sinalizadores definem os pontos de ancoragem:

Sinalizadores de alinhamento de texto no eixo horizontal:

TA_LEFT - ponto de ancoragem no lado esquerdo do retângulo delimitador

TA_CENTER - ponto de ancoragem horizontal no meio do retângulo delimitador

TA_RIGHT - ponto de ancoragem no lado direito do retângulo delimitador

Sinalizadores de alinhamento de texto vertical:

TA_TOP - ponto de ancoragem no topo do retângulo delimitador

TA_VCENTER - ponto de ancoragem vertical no meio do retângulo delimitador

TA_BOTTOM - ponto de ancoragem na parte inferior do retângulo delimitador

As possíveis combinações de sinalizadores e os métodos de ligação definidos por eles são mostrados na figura:





Para não confundir qual sinalizador escrever primeiro e qual depois, basta definir nossa própria enumeração. Ela indicará todas as possíveis combinações de sinalizadores para alinhar o texto em relação ao seu ponto de ancoragem:

enum ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR { TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

Aqui, especificamos três sinalizadores para cada nível de âncora de texto:

Ponto de ancoragem vertical no topo ( TA_TOP ) - valor 0:

ponto de ancoragem horizontal à esquerda ( TA_LEFT ) - valor 0,



) - valor 0, ponto de ancoragem horizontal central ( TA_CENTER ) - valor 1,



) - valor 1, ponto de ancoragem horizontal à direita ( TA_RIGHT ) - valor 2. Ponto de ancoragem vertical central ( TA_VCENTER ) - valor 4:

ponto de ancoragem horizontal à esquerda ( TA_LEFT ) - valor 0,



) - valor 0, ponto de ancoragem horizontal central ( TA_CENTER ) - valor 1,



) - valor 1, ponto de ancoragem horizontal à direita ( TA_RIGHT ) - valor 2. Ponto de ancoragem vertical inferior ( TA_BOTTOM ) - valor 8:

ponto de ancoragem horizontal à esquerda ( TA_LEFT ) - valor 0,



) - valor 0, ponto de ancoragem horizontal central ( TA_CENTER ) - valor 1,



) - valor 1, ponto de ancoragem horizontal à direita ( TA_RIGHT ) - valor 2.

Cada um dos valores da enumeração ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR corresponde ao valor da combinação dos sinalizadores definidos corretamente:

TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = (TA_LEFT | TA_TOP) = 0,

TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = ( TA_CENTER | TA_TOP) = 1,

| TA_TOP) = 1, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP) = 2,

| TA_TOP) = 2, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = (TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ) = 4,

) = 4, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = ( TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ) = 5,

| ) = 5, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ) = 6,

| ) = 6, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = (TA_LEFT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 8,



) = 8, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = ( TA_CENTER | TA_BOTTOM ) = 9,



| ) = 9, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 10.



A seguir, usaremos essa enumeração para indicar o alinhamento do texto em relação ao seu ponto de ancoragem.

Como estamos tomando conta da criação da parte gráfica da biblioteca, precisaremos de diferentes métodos de trabalho com cores no futuro.

Na Biblioteca de código-fonte MQL5.com há uma maravilhosa biblioteca de funções para trabalhar com cores - foi gentilmente fornecida por Dmitry Fedoseev para uso geral.

Vamos pegar na sua classe CColors e corrigi-la um pouco - vamos torná-la estática - para não definir um objeto da classe, mas, sim, para acessar diretamente seus métodos usando o operador de resolução de contexto (::), como o exemplo:



class_name :: variable

Assim, tendo um arquivo da classe CColors integrado à biblioteca, podemos chamar os métodos de classe em qualquer lugar em nosso código (inclusive no programa do usuário), por exemplo, para misturar duas cores - ciano com opacidade 128 e vermelho com opacidade 64:

CColors::BlendColors( ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 128 ), ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 64 ));

Salvamos o arquivo da classe no diretório da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ no arquivo Colors.mqh.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/integer" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CColors { private : static double Arctan2( const double x, const double y); static double Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH); public : static void RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy); static void YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH); static void CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv); static void CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL); static void HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV); static void HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK); static void CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB); static double GetR( const color aColor); static double GetG( const color aColor); static double GetB( const color aColor); static double GetA( const color aColor); static color RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB); static color MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK); static color BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color); static void Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ); static void RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static color Negative( const color aColor); static color StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex); static double RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB); static double RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB); }; double CColors::Arctan2( const double x, const double y) { if (y== 0 ) return (x< 0 ? M_PI : 0 ); else { if (x> 0 ) return (:: atan (y/x)); if (x< 0 ) return (y> 0 ? atan (y/x)+ M_PI : atan (y/x)- M_PI ); else return (y< 0 ? - M_PI_2 : M_PI_2 ); } } double CColors::Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH) { if (vH< 0 ) vH+= 1.0 ; if (vH> 1.0 ) vH-= 1 ; if (( 6.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)* 6.0 *vH); if (( 2.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v2); if (( 3.0 *vH)< 2.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)*(( 2.0 / 3.0 )-vH)* 6.0 ); return (v1); } void CColors::RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_R=aR/ 255 ; double var_G=aG/ 255 ; double var_B=aB/ 255 ; if (var_R> 0.04045 ) var_R=:: pow ((var_R+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_R=var_R/ 12.92 ; if (var_G> 0.04045 ) var_G=:: pow ((var_G+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_G=var_G/ 12.92 ; if (var_B> 0.04045 ) var_B=:: pow ((var_B+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_B=var_B/ 12.92 ; var_R =var_R* 100.0 ; var_G =var_G* 100.0 ; var_B =var_B* 100.0 ; oX =var_R* 0.4124 +var_G* 0.3576 +var_B* 0.1805 ; oY =var_R* 0.2126 +var_G* 0.7152 +var_B* 0.0722 ; oZ =var_R* 0.0193 +var_G* 0.1192 +var_B* 0.9505 ; } void CColors::XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { double var_X =aX/ 100 ; double var_Y =aY/ 100 ; double var_Z =aZ/ 100 ; double var_R =var_X* 3.2406 +var_Y*- 1.5372 +var_Z*- 0.4986 ; double var_G =var_X*(- 0.9689 )+var_Y* 1.8758 +var_Z* 0.0415 ; double var_B =var_X* 0.0557 +var_Y*(- 0.2040 )+var_Z* 1.0570 ; if (var_R> 0.0031308 ) var_R= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_R, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_R= 12.92 *var_R; if (var_G> 0.0031308 ) var_G= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_G, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_G= 12.92 *var_G; if (var_B> 0.0031308 ) var_B= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_B, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_B= 12.92 *var_B; oR =var_R* 255.0 ; oG =var_G* 255.0 ; oB =var_B* 255.0 ; } void CColors::XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy) { oY =aY; ox =aX/(aX+aY+aZ); oy =aY/(aX+aY+aZ); } void CColors::YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { oX =ax*(aY/ay); oY =aY; oZ =( 1.0 -ax-ay)*(aY/ay); } void CColors::XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { oL = 10.0 *:: sqrt (aY); oa = 17.5 *((( 1.02 *aX)-aY)/:: sqrt (aY)); ob = 7.0 *((aY-( 0.847 *aZ))/:: sqrt (aY)); } void CColors::HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =aL/ 10.0 ; double var_X =aa/ 17.5 *aL/ 10.0 ; double var_Z =ab/ 7.0 *aL/ 10.0 ; oY =:: pow (var_Y, 2 ); oX =(var_X+oY)/ 1.02 ; oZ =-(var_Z-oY)/ 0.847 ; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double var_X =aX/ref_X; double var_Y =aY/ref_Y; double var_Z =aZ/ref_Z; if (var_X> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_X=( 7.787 *var_X)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Z> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Z=( 7.787 *var_Z)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEa = 500.0 *(var_X-var_Y); oCIEb = 200 *(var_Y-var_Z); } void CColors::CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; double var_X =aCIEa/ 500.0 +var_Y; double var_Z =var_Y-aCIEb/ 200.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_X, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 3 ); else var_X=(var_X- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_Z, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 3 ); else var_Z=(var_Z- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; oX =ref_X*var_X; oY =ref_Y*var_Y; oZ =ref_Z*var_Z; } void CColors::CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH) { double var_H=Arctan2(aCIEb,aCIEa); if (var_H> 0 ) var_H=(var_H/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; else var_H= 360.0 -(:: fabs (var_H)/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEC =:: sqrt (:: pow (aCIEa, 2 )+:: pow (aCIEb, 2 )); oCIEH =var_H; } void CColors::CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEa =:: cos ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180.0 )*aCIEC; oCIEb =:: sin ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180 )*aCIEC; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv) { double var_U =( 4.0 *aX)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_V =( 9.0 *aY)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_Y =aY/ 100.0 ; if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEu = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_U-ref_U); oCIEv = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_V-ref_V); } void CColors::CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y=(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double var_U =aCIEu/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_U; double var_V =aCIEv/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_V; oY=var_Y* 100.0 ; oX=-( 9.0 *oY*var_U)/((var_U- 4.0 )*var_V-var_U*var_V); oZ=( 9.0 *oY-( 15.0 *var_V*oY)-(var_V*oX))/( 3.0 *var_V); } void CColors::RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL) { double var_R =(aR/ 255 ); double var_G =(aG/ 255 ); double var_B =(aB/ 255 ); double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G,var_B)); double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oL=(var_Max+var_Min)/ 2 ; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { if (oL< 0.5 ) oS=del_Max/(var_Max+var_Min); else oS=del_Max/( 2.0 -var_Max-var_Min); double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR=aL* 255 ; oG=aL* 255 ; oB=aL* 255 ; } else { double var_2= 0.0 ; if (aL< 0.5 ) var_2=aL*( 1.0 +aS); else var_2=(aL+aS)-(aS*aL); double var_1= 2.0 *aL-var_2; oR = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH+( 1.0 / 3.0 )); oG = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH); oB = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH-( 1.0 / 3.0 )); } } void CColors::RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV) { const double var_R =(aR/ 255.0 ); const double var_G =(aG/ 255.0 ); const double var_B =(aB/ 255.0 ); const double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G, var_B)); const double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); const double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oV=var_Max; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { oS=del_Max/var_Max; const double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1.0 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR =aV* 255.0 ; oG =aV* 255.0 ; oB =aV* 255.0 ; } else { double var_h=aH* 6.0 ; if (var_h== 6 ) var_h= 0 ; int var_i = int (var_h); double var_1 =aV*( 1.0 -aS); double var_2 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*(var_h-var_i)); double var_3 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*( 1.0 -(var_h-var_i))); double var_r = 0.0 ; double var_g = 0.0 ; double var_b = 0.0 ; if (var_i== 0 ) { var_r =aV; var_g =var_3; var_b =var_1; } else if (var_i== 1.0 ) { var_r=var_2; var_g=aV; var_b=var_1; } else if (var_i== 2.0 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=aV; var_b=var_3; } else if (var_i== 3 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=var_2; var_b=aV; } else if (var_i== 4 ) { var_r=var_3; var_g=var_1; var_b=aV; } else { var_r=aV; var_g=var_1; var_b=var_2; } oR =var_r* 255.0 ; oG =var_g* 255.0 ; oB =var_b* 255.0 ; } } void CColors::RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC = 1.0 -(aR/ 255.0 ); oM = 1.0 -(aG/ 255.0 ); oY = 1.0 -(aB/ 255.0 ); } void CColors::CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR =( 1.0 -aC)* 255.0 ; oG =( 1.0 -aM)* 255.0 ; oB =( 1.0 -aY)* 255.0 ; } void CColors::CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK) { double var_K= 1 ; if (aC<var_K) var_K=aC; if (aM<var_K) var_K=aM; if (aY<var_K) var_K=aY; if (var_K== 1.0 ) { oC = 0 ; oM = 0 ; oY = 0 ; } else { oC =(aC-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oM =(aM-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oY =(aY-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); } oK=var_K; } void CColors::CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC =(aC*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oM =(aM*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oY =(aY*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); } void CColors::RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { double X= 0 ,Y= 0 ,Z= 0 ; RGBtoXYZ(aR,aG,aB,X,Y,Z); XYZtoHunterLab(X,Y,Z,oL,oa,ob); } void CColors::ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB) { aR =GetR(aColor); aG =GetG(aColor); aB =GetB(aColor); } double CColors::GetR( const color aColor) { return (aColor& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetG( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 8 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetB( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 16 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetA( const color aColor) { return ( double ( uchar ((aColor)>> 24 ))); } color CColors::RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB) { int int_r =( int ):: round (aR); int int_g =( int ):: round (aG); int int_b =( int ):: round (aB); int Color = 0 ; Color=int_b; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_g; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_r; return (( color )Color); } color CColors::MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK) { double R1= 0.0 ,G1= 0.0 ,B1= 0.0 ,R2= 0.0 ,G2= 0.0 ,B2= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aCol1,R1,G1,B1); ColorToRGB(aCol2,R2,G2,B2); R1+=( int ):: round (aK*(R2-R1)); G1+=( int ):: round (aK*(G2-G1)); B1+=( int ):: round (aK*(B2-B1)); return (RGBToColor(R1,G1,B1)); } color CColors::BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color) { double r1= 0 ,g1= 0 ,b1= 0 ; double r2= 0 ,g2= 0 ,b2= 0 ,alpha= 0 ; double r3= 0 ,g3= 0 ,b3= 0 ; uint pixel_color=:: ColorToARGB (upper_color); ColorToRGB(lower_color,r1,g1,b1); ColorToRGB(pixel_color,r2,g2,b2); alpha=GetA(upper_color)/ 255.0 ; if (alpha< 1.0 ) { r3=(r1*( 1 -alpha))+(r2*alpha); g3=(g1*( 1 -alpha))+(g2*alpha); b3=(b1*( 1 -alpha))+(b2*alpha); r3=(r3> 255 )? 255 : r3; g3=(g3> 255 )? 255 : g3; b3=(b3> 255 )? 255 : b3; } else { r3=r2; g3=g2; b3=b2; } return (RGBToColor(r3,g3,b3)); } void CColors::Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ) { :: ArrayResize (aOut,aOutCount); int InCount =:: ArraySize (aColors)+aCycle; int PrevJ = 0 ; int nci = 0 ; double K = 0.0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<InCount; i++) { int J=(aOutCount- 1 )*i/(InCount- 1 ); for ( int j=PrevJ; j<=J; j++) { if (aCycle && i==InCount- 1 ) { nci = 0 ; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ+ 1 ); } else { nci =i; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ); } aOut[j]=MixColors(aColors[i- 1 ],aColors[nci],K); } PrevJ=J; } } void CColors::RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR*= 100 ; aG*= 100 ; aB*= 100 ; oX= 0.431 *aR+ 0.342 *aG+ 0.178 *aB; oY= 0.222 *aR+ 0.707 *aG+ 0.071 *aB; oZ= 0.020 *aR+ 0.130 *aG+ 0.939 *aB; } void CColors::XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR= 3.063 *aX- 1.393 *aY- 0.476 *aZ; oG=- 0.969 *aX+ 1.876 *aY+ 0.042 *aZ; oB= 0.068 *aX- 0.229 *aY+ 1.069 *aZ; } color CColors::Negative( const color aColor) { double R= 0.0 ,G= 0.0 ,B= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,R,G,B); return (RGBToColor( 255 -R, 255 -G, 255 -B)); } color CColors::StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex) { color m_c[]= { clrBlack , clrDarkGreen , clrDarkSlateGray , clrOlive , clrGreen , clrTeal , clrNavy , clrPurple , clrMaroon , clrIndigo , clrMidnightBlue , clrDarkBlue , clrDarkOliveGreen , clrSaddleBrown , clrForestGreen , clrOliveDrab , clrSeaGreen , clrDarkGoldenrod , clrDarkSlateBlue , clrSienna , clrMediumBlue , clrBrown , clrDarkTurquoise , clrDimGray , clrLightSeaGreen , clrDarkViolet , clrFireBrick , clrMediumVioletRed , clrMediumSeaGreen , clrChocolate , clrCrimson , clrSteelBlue , clrGoldenrod , clrMediumSpringGreen , clrLawnGreen , clrCadetBlue , clrDarkOrchid , clrYellowGreen , clrLimeGreen , clrOrangeRed , clrDarkOrange , clrOrange , clrGold , clrYellow , clrChartreuse , clrLime , clrSpringGreen , clrAqua , clrDeepSkyBlue , clrBlue , clrFuchsia , clrRed , clrGray , clrSlateGray , clrPeru , clrBlueViolet , clrLightSlateGray , clrDeepPink , clrMediumTurquoise , clrDodgerBlue , clrTurquoise , clrRoyalBlue , clrSlateBlue , clrDarkKhaki , clrIndianRed , clrMediumOrchid , clrGreenYellow , clrMediumAquamarine , clrDarkSeaGreen , clrTomato , clrRosyBrown , clrOrchid , clrMediumPurple , clrPaleVioletRed , clrCoral , clrCornflowerBlue , clrDarkGray , clrSandyBrown , clrMediumSlateBlue , clrTan , clrDarkSalmon , clrBurlyWood , clrHotPink , clrSalmon , clrViolet , clrLightCoral , clrSkyBlue , clrLightSalmon , clrPlum , clrKhaki , clrLightGreen , clrAquamarine , clrSilver , clrLightSkyBlue , clrLightSteelBlue , clrLightBlue , clrPaleGreen , clrThistle , clrPowderBlue , clrPaleGoldenrod , clrPaleTurquoise , clrLightGray , clrWheat , clrNavajoWhite , clrMoccasin , clrLightPink , clrGainsboro , clrPeachPuff , clrPink , clrBisque , clrLightGoldenrod , clrBlanchedAlmond , clrLemonChiffon , clrBeige , clrAntiqueWhite , clrPapayaWhip , clrCornsilk , clrLightYellow , clrLightCyan , clrLinen , clrLavender , clrMistyRose , clrOldLace , clrWhiteSmoke , clrSeashell , clrIvory , clrHoneydew , clrAliceBlue , clrLavenderBlush , clrMintCream , clrSnow , clrWhite , clrDarkCyan , clrDarkRed , clrDarkMagenta , clrAzure , clrGhostWhite , clrFloralWhite }; double m_rv= 0.0 ,m_gv= 0.0 ,m_bv= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,m_rv,m_gv,m_bv); double m_md= 0.3 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 1 ; aIndex= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 138 ; i++) { double m_d= 0.3 *:: pow (GetR(m_c[i])-m_rv, 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow (GetG(m_c[i])-m_gv, 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow (GetB(m_c[i])-m_bv, 2 ); if (m_d<m_md) { m_md =m_d; aIndex =i; } } return (m_c[aIndex]); } double CColors::RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR=:: pow (aR, 2.2 ); aG=:: pow (aG, 2.2 ); aB=:: pow (aB, 2.2 ); double rY= 0.21 *aR+ 0.72 *aG+ 0.07 *aB; rY=:: pow (rY, 1.0 / 2.2 ); return (rY); } double CColors::RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; double rY= 0.3 *aR+ 0.59 *aG+ 0.11 *aB; return (rY); }

Todas as alterações que fizemos consistiram em atribuir o modificador static a cada um dos métodos e retocar estilo um pouco (além do nome das variáveis nos argumentos do método). Além disso, o método RGBtoLab() foi adicionado para converter o modelo de cores RGB em Lab. O método simplesmente converte o modelo RGB para o modelo XYZ e, a partir daí, para o modelo de cores Lab. O Anatoly Kazharsky falou sobre isso uma vez em seu artigo "Interfaces Gráficas IX: Elemento "Paleta para seleção de cores" (Capítulo 1)":



Para converter do formato RGB em formato Lab na classe CColors não existe um método adequado. Por isso, quando for necessária a conversão RGB->Lab, será usada dupla conversão via modelo mestre de cores XYZ, ou seja: RGB->XYZ->Lab .

Apenas seguimos seu conselho.



Para que a classe CColors seja visível para toda a biblioteca e programas baseados nela, anexamos o arquivo de classe ao arquivo de funções do serviço de biblioteca no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh"

Neste artigo, não precisaremos dessa classe, mas começaremos a usá-la com frequência - ao criar classes-herdeiras do objeto-elemento gráfico.



Cada objeto gráfico tem pelo menos suas coordenadas e dimensões. Além disso, nossos objetos são dotados de muitas propriedades que podem ser alteradas durante a execução do programa. Mas se reiniciarmos o programa ou alterarmos o período gráfico, todas as alterações feitas nos objetos gráficos enquanto o programa está em execução serão descartadas. Para que cada objeto lembre o estado de suas propriedades, precisamos salvá-las externamente. Em seguida, após reiniciar o programa, todos os objetos gráficos, construídos e modificados durante o seu funcionamento, lêem do arquivo correspondente as propriedades que lhes pertencem e que são relevantes no momento de reiniciá-los e restaurá-los. Para fazer isso, precisamos adicionar dois métodos à classe do objeto-elemento gráfico - um para escrever as propriedades do objeto no arquivo e outro para ler as propriedades do objeto a partir do arquivo.

Para escrever e ler as propriedades do objeto, salvamos as propriedades do objeto numa estrutura, e já esta estrutura pode ser salva num arquivo e, assim, lermos do arquivo usando as funções padrão StructToCharArray() e CharArrayToStruct().

Cada objeto gráfico conterá métodos para salvar propriedades num arquivo e ler propriedades de um arquivo, uma vez que todo objeto gráfico baseado na tela será herdado do objeto de elemento gráfico no qual escreveremos esses métodos. Assim, se o objeto for composto, ou seja, se ele contiver outros objetos baseados num elemento gráfico, poderemos restaurar os estados de todos os seus objetos subordinados - um por um de acordo com o número do objeto na lista de objetos subordinados (o número é armazenado na constante CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM da enumeração ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER das propriedades do objeto-elemento).

Hoje não vamos tratar de como salvar propriedades num arquivo e lê-las, pois isso deve ser feito a partir de uma classe-coleção de objetos gráficos. Iremos considerá-lo mais detalhadamente, depois da criação do elemento gráfico. Mas hoje vamos adicionar métodos de registro e leitura.

Como o elemento gráfico é o herdeiro do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca CGBaseObj, primeiro escrevemos no arquivo da classe deste objeto (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh) na seção protegida o método virtual para criar uma estrutura a partir de propriedades do objeto e o método virtual para restaurar propriedades do objetos a partir da estrutura:

protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

Esses métodos não fazem nada aqui, portanto eles devem ser substituídos nos herdeiros de classe. O herdeiro mais próximo desta classe é a classe do objeto-elemento gráfico no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh. Em sua seção protegida vamos declarar os mesmos métodos virtuais:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

Já na seção privada declaramos uma estrutura para armazenar todas as propriedades do objeto, um objeto com o tipo desta estrutura e a matriz da estrutura do objeto:



private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];

Na seção pública da classe declaramos os métodos de escrita e leitura das propriedades do objeto a partir do arquivo:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

Como o objeto não tem propriedades reais, o método virtual que retorna um sinalizador de que o objeto suporta propriedades reais deverá retornar false.



Fora do corpo da classe, vamos escrever a implementação dos métodos declarados.

Método que cria a estrutura de um objeto a partir de suas propriedades:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Aqui tudo é simples: em cada campo inteiro da estrutura, inserimos a propriedade correspondente do objeto e salvamos as propriedades da string do objeto na devida matriz uchar da estrutura. Em seguida, simplesmente salvamos a estrutura criada das propriedades do objeto numa matriz uchar usando StructToCharArray().

Se não for possível salvar a estrutura na matriz, imprimimos um erro e retornamos false. Como resultado, retornamos true.



Método de restauração das propriedades do objeto a partir da estrutura:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, this .m_struct_obj.color_bg); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

Aqui: em cada propriedade inteira do objeto, escrevemos o valor do campo correspondente da estrutura, e nas propriedades da string do objeto lemos o conteúdo da devida matriz uchar da estrutura usando CharArrayToString().

Método que salva o objeto num arquivo:

bool CGCnvElement::Save( const int file_handle) { if (! this .ObjectToStruct()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT)); return false ; } if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE)); return false ; } return true ; }

O identificador de arquivo é passado para o método, no qual as propriedades do objeto devem ser salvas. Em seguida, as propriedades do objeto são salvas na estrutura usando o método ObjectToStruct(), a matriz uchar criada ao gerar a estrutura é gravada num arquivo usando FileWriteArray() e é retornado true. Em caso de falha, o método imprime uma mensagem de erro no log e retorna false.



Método de carregamento de propriedades do objeto a partir do arquivo:

bool CGCnvElement::Load( const int file_handle) { if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE)); return false ; } if (!:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY)); return false ; } this .StructToObject(); return true ; }

Ao método é transferido o identificador de arquivo onde são armazenadas as propriedades do objeto. Em seguida, as propriedades do objeto desde o arquivo são carregadas na matriz uchar usando FileReadArray(), já as propriedades carregadas na matriz são copiadas para a estrutura usando CharArrayToStruct(). Como resultado, usando o método StructToObject() acima, escrevemos a estrutura preenchida do arquivo nas propriedades do objeto e retornamos true. Se houver erros ao ler desde um arquivo ou copiar numa estrutura uma matriz recebida de um arquivo, o método imprime um erro e retorna false.



No bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto, adicionamos métodos para retornar a bordas direita e inferior do elemento, métodos para definir e retornar a cor de fundo do elemento e métodos para retornar o id do elemento e seu número numa lista de itens num objeto composto:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBG( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBG( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); }

Todos esses métodos simplesmente retornam a devida propriedade do objeto-elemento.







Métodos para trabalhar com primitivas

A classe CCanvas oferece amplas oportunidades para desenhar vários elementos gráficos primitivos na tela. Podemos ler a cor de cada pixel, bem como definir a cor e a transparência. Além de simplesmente definir a cor do pixel, a classe fornece ferramentas para desenhar formas, mesmo pixel a pixel - sem suavização ou com métodos de suavização.

Em nossa classe de objeto-elemento gráfico, daremos ao usuário acesso aos métodos de desenho da classe CCanvas. Nossos métodos simplificarão apenas um pouco o uso dos métodos da classe CCanvas. A simplificação é que definiremos a cor da maneira usual - especificando a cor desejada no formato color e especificando o grau de opacidade da cor (0 - transparente, 255 - completamente opaco), enquanto os métodos da classe CCanvas "pedem" para especificar a cor imediatamente no formato uint ARGB, que é apenas um número. Nem todos se sentem confortáveis em especificar a cor desejada neste formato (cinza semitransparente: 0x7F7F7F7F). Nas restantes classes que serão herdadas do elemento gráfico, expandiremos a gama de recursos de desenho, adicionando funcionalidade própria de cada classe aos métodos de desenho. Na mesma classe, que é a base para a criação de outros objetos gráficos, os métodos de desenho devem ser simples e diretos.

Depois do bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto, começaremos a escrever novos blocos de código. Tentei distribuí-los de acordo com seu propósito.

Os métodos de recuperação de dados começam com o prefixo "Get" e os métodos de definição de dados começam com "Set".



Método que obtém a cor do ponto com as coordenadas especificadas:

uint GetPixel( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_canvas.PixelGet(x,y); }

Ele apenas é retornado o resultado da chamada do método PixelGet() da classe CCanvas. O método retorna a cor no formato ARGB.



Métodos para preencher, limpar e atualizar dados raster:

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

O método Update() da classe CCanvas apenas atualiza o objeto e o gráfico .



Os métodos Erase() são implementados fora do corpo da classe:

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase( NULL_COLOR ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Esses são dois métodos sobrecarregados.

No primeiro, passamos a cor e opacidade necessárias com as quais todo o elemento será preenchido usando o método Erase() da classe CCanvas. Observe que em nosso método usamos o nível de cor e opacidade que passamos para o método Erase() da classe CCanvas, convertendo seus valores para o formato ARGB usando a função ColorToARGB(). Isso é exatamente o que faremos em todos os nossos métodos de desenho.

No segundo método, apenas preenchemos todo o fundo com preto transparente cujo valor foi definido por meio da substituição de macro NULL_COLOR.

O sinalizador da necessidade de redesenhar o gráfico é passado para cada um dos métodos e, se for definido, o gráfico é redesenhado.

Em seguida, localizamos o bloco de métodos para desenhar primitivas sem suavização. Todos os métodos são idênticos e chamam os devidos métodos da classe CCanvas, para os quais são transferidos os parâmetros especificados nos argumentos dos métodos e a cor convertida para o formato ARGB:

void SetPixel( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLine( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolyline( int &array_x[], int & array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polyline(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygon( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawRectangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircle( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Circle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Triangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipse( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Ellipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawArc( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Arc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPie( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Pie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity), ColorToARGB (fill_clr,opacity)); }





Bloco de métodos para desenhar primitivas sombreadas sem suavização:

void Fill( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 ) { this .m_canvas.Fill(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),threshould); } void DrawRectangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircleFill( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillCircle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygonFill( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillPolygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipseFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); }





Métodos para desenhar primitivas usando suavização:



void SetPixelAA( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSetAA(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineThick( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolylineAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineSmooth( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolylineThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolygonAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonSmooth( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolygonThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawTriangleAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawTriangleWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleAA( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleAA(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleWu( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleWu(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseAA( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); }

A lógica de todos os métodos adicionados é absolutamente transparente, todos os parâmetros passados aos métodos são assinados, a finalidade de cada método é comentada e, espero, os códigos dos métodos não levantem questões. Em qualquer caso, tudo pode ser discutido nos comentários ao artigo.







Métodos para trabalhar com texto

A classe CCanvas é projetada de tal forma que lembra as configurações do último texto exibido - sua parâmetros de fonte, cor, transparência, etc. Para descobrir o tamanho do texto, podemos usar o método TextSize() que usa as configurações de fonte atuais para medir a largura e a altura do retângulo delimitador. Por que precisamos disso? Bem, pelo menos para substituir o texto desenhado anteriormente na tela com a cor de fundo, e desenhar o mesmo texto com novas coordenadas, isto é, com deslocamento. Mas aqui, não apenas as coordenadas do texto são importantes, mas também o ponto de ancoragem do texto (topo esquerdo, topo central, topo direito, etc.). Precisamos saber exatamente qual ângulo de âncora do retângulo delimitador é dado ao texto, caso contrário, as coordenadas do retângulo serão definidas incorretamente. Para fazer isso, precisamos adicionar uma variável-membro de classe que manterá o último ponto de ancoragem definido.

Na seção privada da classe vamos declarar esta variável:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Logo no início do construtor paramétrico da classe, inicializamos os valores do tipo de objeto e os pontos de ancoragem de texto:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

Na variável da classe pai m_type retornada por seu método virtual Type() escrevemos o tipo do objeto passado nos parâmetros do construtor, já na variável m_text_anchor inicializamos o valor padrão - o canto superior esquerdo do retângulo delimitador.



No final do corpo da classe, após o bloco de código para trabalhar com primitivas, escreveremos um bloco de código para trabalhar com texto:

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle); } bool SetFontName( const string name) { return this .m_canvas.FontNameSet(name); } bool SetFontSize( const int size, const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeSet(relative ? size*- 10 : size); } bool SetFontFlags( const uint flags) { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); } bool SetFontAngle( const float angle) { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleSet( uint (angle* 10 )); } void SetTextAnchor( const uint flags= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)flags; } void GetFont( string &name, int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { this .m_canvas.FontGet(name,size,flags,angle); } string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } int FontSizeRelative( void ) const { return ( this .FontSize()< 0 ? - this .FontSize()/ 10 : this .FontSize()); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } uint FontAngle( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleGet(); } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_canvas.TextSize(text,width,height); } void Text( int x, int y, string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); } };

Então, aqui tudo é igual aos métodos para trabalhar com primitivas, isto é, todos os métodos são comentados, sua finalidade, suas variáveis de entrada e saída.

Gostaria de comentar sobre o método de configuração dos parâmetros da fonte atual:



bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle);

Aqui o parâmetro size que indica o tamanho da fonte deve ser sempre definido de acordo com o tamanho da fonte que definiríamos ao exibir o texto com um objeto de etiqueta de texto normal OBJ_LABEL - nele, as dimensões são definidas por valores inteiros positivos. Assim ao desenhar o texto na tela, os tamanhos das fontes são especificados da mesma maneira que na função TextSetFont():

O tamanho da fonte é definido por valores positivos ou negativos, o sinal determina a dependência do tamanho do texto nas configurações do sistema operacional (escala da fonte). Se o tamanho for definido como um número positivo, então ao exibir uma fonte lógica para uma fonte física, o tamanho é convertido nas unidades físicas do dispositivo (pixels) e este tamanho corresponde à altura das células do símbolo das fontes disponíveis. Não é recomendado nos casos em que se pretende usar juntamente os textos exibidos pela função TextOut() nos gráfico e os textos exibidos com um objeto gráfico OBJ_LABEL ("Etiqueta de texto").

Se o tamanho for especificado com um número negativo, o tamanho especificado é assumido como especificado em décimos de um ponto lógico (o valor -350 é igual a 35 pontos lógicos) e é dividido por 10, assim, o valor resultante é convertido em unidades físicas do dispositivo (pixels) e corresponde ao valor absoluto da altura do caractere das fontes disponíveis. Para obter na tela o texto do mesmo tamanho que no objeto OBJ_LABEL , pegamos o tamanho da fonte especificado nas propriedades do objeto e multiplicamos por -10.



O método verifica o sinalizador do tamanho relativo da fonte e, se estiver definido (por padrão), o tamanho size especificado no parâmetro é multiplicado por -10 para que a fonte seja especificada como o valor correto a ser passado para o método FontSet() da classe CCanvas.



No construtor paramétrico de classe adicionamos inicialização de fonte (definimos seu nome e tamanho por padrão):

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

Para hoje, essas são todas as melhorias necessárias.







Teste

O que e como vamos testar?

Nós temos o Expert Advisor do último artigo, que exibe dois objetos-elementos gráficos no gráfico. Vamos pegar o mesmo Expert Advisor e salvá-lo em uma nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part75\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart75.mq5 e vamos fazer assim:

Com o clique no primeiro objeto (o do topo), desenharemos alternadamente um retângulo e um círculo nele. A cada novo clique no objeto, o tamanho do retângulo diminuirá 2 pixels de cada lado e o raio do círculo também diminuirá 2 pixels. Desenhamos um retângulo da maneira usual e um círculo usando suavização. Além disso, a cada clique, a opacidade do objeto aumentará num círculo de 0 a 255.



Ao clicar no segundo objeto (inferior), exibiremos o texto nele, alterando alternadamente seu ponto de ancoragem, e já no próprio texto escreveremos o nome do ponto de ancoragem. Não vamos mudar a transparência do objeto.



Especificamos o número de elementos a serem criados:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define ELEMENTS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

Para evitar a criação de objetos idênticos desnecessários sempre que alterar o período gráfico, no manipulador OnInit() antes de criar novos objetos limpamos a lista de já criados:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_elements.Clear(); int total=ELEMENTS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Como ainda não temos uma classe-coleção de objetos gráficos, na qual será verificada a necessidade de criar um novo objeto com o nome especificado, aqui iremos simplesmente recriar esses objetos, limpando previamente a lista de objetos criados anteriormente.

No manipulador OnChartEvent() vamos escrever o processamento de cliques do mouse nos dois objetos criados:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { static uchar try0= 0 , try1= 0 ; CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); if (obj.ID()== 0 ) { uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); int x1= 2 ,x2=obj.Width()- 3 ; int y1= 2 ,y2=obj.Height()- 3 ; int xC=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int yC=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; int R=yC-y1; if (try0% 2 == 0 ) obj.DrawRectangle(x1+try0,y1+try0,x2-try0,y2-try0, clrDodgerBlue ,obj.Opacity()); else obj.DrawCircleAA(xC,yC,R-try0, clrGreen ,obj.Opacity()); if (try0> 30 ) { obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); try0= 0 ; } obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try0++; } else if (obj.ID()== 1 ) { obj.SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); obj.SetTextAnchor((ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)try1); string text= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (obj.TextAnchor()), 12 ); int xT= 2 ,yT= 2 ; if (try1== 0 ) { xT= 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 1 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 2 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT= 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 4 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 5 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 6 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 8 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 9 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 10 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Text(xT,yT,text, clrDodgerBlue , 255 ,obj.TextAnchor()); obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try1++; if (try1> 10 ) try1= 0 ; } } } }

O código do manipulador é totalmente comentado. Espero que sua lógica seja clara. Mas qualquer dúvida sempre pode ser levantada na discussão do artigo.



Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico. Clicamos nos objetos:





Hmm... Como resultado, acidentalmente obtivemos uma imagem engraçada semelhante a um CD no objeto superior 🙂.

O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, começaremos o desenvolvimento de objetos-herdeiros do objeto-elemento gráfico criado hoje.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

