Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): classe do objeto quadro de animação geométrica

Continuamos a trabalhar com as classes para desenhar formas na tela. Já criamos classes que permitem desenhar um quadro de animação numa determinada área da tela e, ao mesmo tempo, manter o fundo no qual a imagem é colocada, para restaurar mais tarde o fundo ao excluir ou alterar a imagem. A partir dos quadros criados anteriormente, será possível compor sequências de animação para alterar quadros rapidamente. Além disso, um quadro em si também permite fazer animações dentro de seu espaço.

Hoje vamos otimizar um pouco os códigos criados anteriormente para essas classes. Para fazer isso, vamos aderir à ideia de que, se houver seções de código repetitivas, toda a sua lógica pode (e deve) ser plasmada numa função/método individual e usar sua chamada. Isso tornará o código mais legível e reduzirá seu tamanho.

Além dessa otimização, criaremos uma classe de objeto de quadro de animação geométrica. O que isso significa?

Já temos métodos suficientes para construir polígonos diferentes, assim, se precisarmos desenhar um polígono regular, será muito mais fácil usar geometria do que calcular manualmente as coordenadas dos vértices (depois, podemos adicionar outras formas geométricas, as coordenadas dos vértices que podem ser calculados por meio de fórmulas, em vez de defini-las manualmente).



Parafraseando a Wikipedia:



Polígono regular: um polígono é regular se tiver todos os seus lados e ângulos iguais (equilátero e equiângulo, respectivamente), sejam eles internos ou externos.

Octógono regular

Todo polígono regular pode ser inscrito numa circunferência. Tal circunferência é chamada de circunscrita, porque tangencia todos os vértices do polígono, ficando externa a ele.

Circunferência circunscrita



Também existe outra circunferência chamada de inscrita, pois tangencia todas as arestas do polígono, ficando interna a ele.



Circunferência inscrita



Não consideraremos estes polígonos, com exceção de um quadrado que conterá um círculo no qual, por sua vez, desenharemos um polígono regular.



Assim, teremos um retângulo (mais precisamente, um quadrado) com um círculo dentro que, por sua vez, conterá um polígono regular. O quadrado será o quadro da animação - as coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo e o tamanho (comprimento) de seus lados. Na circunferência - cujo diâmetro circunferência será igual ao comprimento do lado do quadrado do quadro da animação - traçaremos um polígono cujos vértices estarão sobre a linha do círculo.

Ou seja, para criar um polígono regular, não precisaremos criar matrizes de coordenadas de forma independente, bastará indicar o número necessário de vértices, as coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo e o comprimento dos lados do quadrado .







Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh incluímos o índice da nova mensagem:

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH,

e o texto da mensagem correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:

{ "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Ошибка! Массив-копия ресурса не совпадает с оригиналом" , "Error! Array-copy of the resource does not match the original" } ,





Como o alinhamento (ângulo de âncora) dos quadros de animação agora está vinculado não apenas aos quadros de texto das animações, mas também a todos os outros - retangulares, geométricos - que criaremos hoje e todos os outros novos que faremos no futuro, decidimos alterar ligeiramente o nome da enumeração e suas constantes, de modo que não fiquem vinculadas ao texto, senão aos quadros.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh na enumeração de ângulos de âncora substituímos a entrada do texto "TEXT" por "FRAME":

enum ENUM_ FRAME _ANCHOR { FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

À enumerando de tipos de quadros de animação adicionamos um novo tipo, o quadro de animações de formas geométricas:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, };

e na lista de tipos de formas a serem desenhadas adicionamos uma área sombreada que esquecemos de fazer em artigos anteriores:

enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, FIGURE_TYPE_FILL, };





No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh substituímos o nome da matriz de armazenamento de cópia do recurso gráfico por outro mais "significativo" - eu mesmo estava confuso com os nomes, ao tentar definir qual matriz era destinada para armazenar uma cópia da forma inicial -, e removemos da seção privada a classe do método que salva numa matriz o recurso gráfico:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

Vamos substituir na listagem da classe (ou melhor, em todos os arquivos da biblioteca) as ocorrências das linhas "TEXT_ANCHOR" pelas linhas "FRAME_ANCHOR". Para encontrar todas as ocorrências em todos os arquivos da biblioteca, basta pressionar a combinação de teclas Shift+Ctrl+H e, na janela que se abre, inserir os seguintes critérios de pesquisa e substituição:





Naturalmente, no campo "Folder:" o caminho deve ser especificado com base na localização do seu editor.



Na seção pública da classe, declaramos os métodos para salvar numa matriz um recurso gráfico e restaurá-lo a partir dela, e escrevemos métodos para atualizar a tela e um método que retorna o tamanho da matriz de cópia de recurso gráfico:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } void CanvasUpdate( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } uint DuplicateResArraySize( void ) { return ::ArraySize( this .m_duplicate_res); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); protected :

O antigo método ResourceCopy() agora é chamado ResourceStamp():

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_duplicate_res); }

Método que restaura um recurso gráfico a partir de uma matriz:

bool CGCnvElement::Reset( void ) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } if ( this .m_canvas.Width()* this .m_canvas.Height()!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .m_canvas.Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .m_canvas.Width();x++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y, this .m_duplicate_res[n]); n++; } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código. Resumindo, verificamos o tamanho da matriz de cópia do recurso e, se estiver vazio ou se o tamanho da cópia não corresponder ao original, imprimiremos o erro no log e saímos do método. Em seguida, copiamos para a tela todos os dados da matriz de cópia pixel por pixel.

Como alteramos o nome da matriz de cópia de recursos e o método que salva o recurso gráfico nela, precisamos fazer correções no arquivo de classe de objeto sombra \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh.



Correções de bugs só são para o método GaussianBlur():

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if ( !CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN) ) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width()/ 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height()/ 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height();Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width()-radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width()-radius);x< this .Width();x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width(); a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height()-radius);y< this .Height();y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_duplicate_res[i] =ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_duplicate_res[XY] ); } } return true ; }





Vamos modificar a classe do objeto-quadro de animação no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Frame.mqh.



Na seção protegida da classe, declaramos um método para escrever os valores das coordenadas e do deslocamento do retângulo de contorno como passados, para seu posterior uso, e escrevemos o método virtual para salvamento e restauração do fundo sob a imagem:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; void SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ) { return false ; } public :

Todos esses métodos são o resultado da otimização do código dos métodos para desenhar formas nas classes que escrevemos nos artigos anteriores.

Aqui o método virtual simplesmente retorna false e deve ser implementado nas classes herdeiros (se sua implementação em todas as classes herdeiras for a mesma, faremos esse método não virtual e apenas nesta classe). Veremos o método SetLastParams() um pouco mais tarde.



Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos o método para zerar uma matriz de pixels:

public : void ResetArray( void ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array, 0 ); } ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected :

O método simplesmente define o tamanho da matriz de pixels como zero. Isso é necessário para processar corretamente o redimensionamento do retângulo de contorno, pois, no método que salva o fundo para sua posterior restauração, o tamanho é verificado - se for zero, o fundo será salvo, caso contrário considera-se-á que o fundo foi previamente salvo com os valores corretos das coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva. Assim, se alterarmos a figura que está sendo desenhada, a matriz deve ser redefinida para zero. Caso contrário, o fundo sob a nova figura não será salvo e, logo, um fundo completamente diferente será restaurado de uma área completamente diferente (salva anteriormente - antes da alteração do tamanho, das coordenadas e da aparência da figura que está sendo desenhada).

Na seção protegida da classe, declaramos o construtor para uma classe - quadro de animação de formas geométricas, que criaremos e testaremos hoje:

protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len, CGCnvElement *element); };

Ao construtor da classe, por analogia com as outras classes herdadas criadas anteriormente, passaremos o identificador do objeto, as coordenadas X e Y do canto superior esquerdo do quadro, o comprimento das laterais do quadro quadrado e o ponteiro para o elemento gráfico a partir do qual é criado o novo objeto.



Implementação do construtor do objeto-quadro de animação geométrica:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,len,len,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY; this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

Na lista de inicialização, ao construtor da classe pai passamos todos os parâmetros necessários, e no corpo da classe escrevemos o tipo de forma como ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, tipo esse adicionado por nós hoje à lista de tipos de quadro de animação. O restante dos parâmetros são inicializados de forma semelhante aos construtores anteriormente considerados das classes de texto e animação retangular.

Método que registra as coordenadas e deslocamento do retângulo de contorno como passados:

void CFrame::SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP) { this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=quad_x; this .m_y_last=quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; }

A este método foi passado um trecho de código recorrente a partir dos métodos de desenho de formas com salvamento e restauração do fundo da forma, que consideramos em artigos anteriores.

Modificamos as classes herdeiros da classe CFrame.

Abrimos o arquivo da classe da animação retangular \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameQuad.mqh e fazemos as alterações necessárias.



Na seção privada da classe declaramos duas variáveis para armazenar os deslocamentos das coordenadas do retângulo de contorno e declaramos um método virtual para salvar e restaurar o fundo sob a imagem:

class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); public :

Na seção pública da classe, iremos complementar a implementação do construtor paramétrico - agora em seu corpo serão inicializadas todas as variáveis de classe (anteriormente não eram inicializadas, o que não é correto):

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; }

Vamos ver quais foram nossos métodos de desenho com salvamento/restauração do plano de fundo usando o exemplo do método de desenho de ponto:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Agora podemos substituir as seções de código destacadas pelos novos métodos escritos hoje. Assim fica este método agora:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Como se pode ver, a substituição das seções indicadas do código pela chamada de novos métodos reduziu significativamente o código e o tornou mais legível. Mudanças idênticas foram feitas em todos os métodos de desenho de formas com salvamento e restauração do plano de fundo. Como existem muitos métodos e fizemos as mesmas alterações em todos eles, não analisaremos suas listas inteiras - você pode se familiarizar com elas nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Vamos apenas nos deter nos métodos para desenhar elipses. Como você lembra, no último artigo não desenhamos elipses, pois podia acontecer uma potencial divisão por zero no CCanvas. Isso acontece se as mesmas coordenadas x1 e x2 ou y1 e y2 do retângulo no qual a elipse é desenhada forem passadas para o método. Por isso, neste caso, precisamos corrigir os valores das mesmas coordenadas se forem iguais:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(xn1,yn1,xn2,yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(( int )xn1,( int )yn1,( int )xn2,( int )yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Método para preservar e restaurar o fundo sob a imagem:

bool CFrameQuad::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height); }

Um bloco de código foi transferido ao método recorrente desde métodos para desenhar formas com salvamento e restauração do plano de fundo.



No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameText.mqh temos mudanças mínimas - simplesmente em dois lugares do código substituímos a linha "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" por "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR":

class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} }; bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) {





Classe para o objeto de quadro de animação geométrica

A classe destinada ao objeto de quadro de animação geométrica, por sua lógica, não será muito diferente de seus dois predecessoras - objetos de quadros de animação retangulares e de texto. Precisaremos apenas criar um método que calcule as coordenadas dos vértices do polígono na circunferência, dependendo do seu número de vértices:

Fórmulas para calcular as coordenadas cartesianas de um polígono regular:



Sejam xc e yc as coordenadas do centro; R, o raio de um círculo circunscrito em torno de um polígono regular; ϕ0, a coordenada angular do primeiro vértice em relação ao centro. Depois as coordenadas cartesianas dos vértices de um polígono regular são determinados pelas fórmulas:







onde i toma valores de 0 a n−1

Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ criamos o novo arquivo FrameGeometry.mqh da classe CFrameGeometry.

No arquivo deve ser integrado o arquivo da classe do objeto-quadro de animação, e a classe deve ser herdada deste último:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { }

Vejamos a definição geral do corpo da classe: na seção privada são declarados todas as variáveis da classe e o método virtual para salvar e restaurar o fundo sob a imagem (nós vimos o método acima no contexto da classe de objeto de animação retangular, ele simplesmente é uma transferência de blocos de código recorrentes desde métodos de desenho de figuras estudados em artigos anteriores). Além disso, nessa mesma seção é declarado um método para calcular as coordenadas de um polígono regular.

Já na seção pública da classe estão localizados os construtores (padrão e paramétricos) e métodos para desenhar polígonos regulares - simples, preenchidos e com suavização:

class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { private : double m_square_x; double m_square_y; uint m_square_length; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; int m_array_x[]; int m_array_y[]; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); void CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle); public : CFrameGeometry() {;} CFrameGeometry( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x, 0 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y, 0 ); this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_square_x= 0 ; this .m_square_y= 0 ; this .m_square_length= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; } ~CFrameGeometry() { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_x); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_y); } bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };

Vejamos a implementação de alguns dos métodos de classe.

Método para desenhar um polígono regular:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Como se pode ver, este método difere de outros semelhantes das classes anteriores (classe de quadro de animação retangular) no seguinte: neste caso, não são transferidas as matrizes - previamente preparadas - das coordenadas dos vértices do polígono, mas, sim, o número de vértices do polígono e de coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo do quadrado do quadro em que o polígono será desenhado, e já no próprio método é chamado um método que calcula as coordenadas dos vértices do polígono pelo número de vértices, coordenadas, o raio da circunferência e o ângulo de rotação, e neste último método são preenchidas as matrizes das coordenadas dos vértices X e Y. Em seguida, o polígono correspondente ao método é desenhado usando a classe CCanvas.



Vejamos uma comparação, este mesmo método desenha um polígono preenchido:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element. DrawPolygonFill ( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

A diferença em relação ao primeiro método está apenas na chamada do método de desenho de polígono preenchido.



Os outros métodos são quase idênticos aos dois acima, com exceção de algumas peculiaridades quanto ao cálculo de coordenadas do retângulo de contorno para desenho de um polígono com uma determinada espessura de linha, uma vez que no cálculo das coordenadas e dimensões do retângulo de contorno deve ser considerado o valor da espessura da linha desenhada.

Outros métodos para desenhar polígonos regulares:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_square_x=coord_x-correct; this .m_square_y=coord_y-correct; this .m_square_length=len+correct* 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }





Método virtual que salva e restaura o fundo sob a imagem:

bool CFrameGeometry::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_square_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_square_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length); }

Este é um bloco de código recorrente transferido a partir dos métodos de desenho de forma vistos no último artigo.

Método para calcular as coordenadas de um polígono regular circunscrito:

void CFrameGeometry::CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle) { int n=(N< 3 ? 3 : N); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y,n); double R=( double )len/ 2.0 ; double xc=coord_x+R; double yc=coord_y+R; double grad=angle* M_PI / 180.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { double a= 2.0 * M_PI *i/n+grad; double xi=xc+R*:: cos (a); double yi=yc+R*:: sin (a); this .m_array_x[i]= int (:: floor (xi)); this .m_array_y[i]= int (:: floor (yi)); } }

A lógica do método é descrita em detalhes nos comentários ao código, eis as fórmulas de cálculo das coordenadas cartesianas do polígono:





Vamos deixar o método para que cada um de nós analise individualmente. Acho que não deveria suscitar perguntas. Em qualquer caso, você pode colocar qualquer questão na discussão do artigo.

A classe de objeto-quadro de animação geométrica agora está completa.

Agora precisamos dar acesso a ela a partir de um programa externo e gerar a capacidade de criar objetos rapidamente.



Todos os objetos recém-criados de quadros de animação são armazenados em listas próprias na classe CAnimations.

Realizamos as alterações necessárias no arquivo da classe \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Animations.mqh.



Ao arquivo da classe anexamos o arquivo destinado à recém-criada classe do objeto de quadro de animação geométrica e na seção privada da classe declaramos a lista, em que todos os objetos recém-criados desta classe serão armazenados:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" #include "FrameGeometry.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; CArrayObj m_list_frames_geom; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

Na seção pública da classe declaramos um método para criar um novo objeto de quadro de animação geométrica e escrevemos um método que retorna um ponteiro para a lista desses objetos:



public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesGeometry( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_geom; }

A seguir, declaramos métodos para desenhar polígonos regulares:



bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };





Todas as ocorrências da string "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" na listagem de classes devem ser substituídas pela string "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR".



No método que retorna um objeto-quadro de animação por tipo e identificador, incluiremos o processamento de novo tipo de objeto-quadro de animação:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY ? this .m_list_frames_geom.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame= this .m_list_frames_geom.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

Método que cria um novo objeto-quadro de animação geométrica:

CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameGeometry(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_geom.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

A lógica do método é totalmente descrita nos comentários do código.

No método que retorna ou cria um novo objeto-quadro de animação, incluímos o processamento de novo tipo de quadro de animação:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; CFrameGeometry *frame_g= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame_g= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id); if (frame_g!= NULL ) return frame_g; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameGeometry(id); default : return NULL ; } }

Aqui toda a lógica é descrita nos comentários ao código.



No final da listagem da classes, incluímos a implementação de métodos para desenhar polígonos regulares:

bool CAnimations::DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonFillOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonAAOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonWuOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, create_new ); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonThickOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); }

Visto que a lógica de todos esses métodos é absolutamente idêntica, daremos uma olhada no exemplo do último método.

Como se pode ver, basta obtermos desde a lista um objeto-quadro de animação geométrica já criado ou, se não houver nenhum nela e se definido o sinalizador de criação de novo objeto, basta criamos um, já se o objeto não puder ser obtido ou criado, retornamos false.

De outra forma, retornamos o resultado da chamada do método da classe - que tem o mesmo nome - do objeto-quadro da animação geométrica recuperado da lista ou recém-criado.







Agora modificaremos a classe do objeto-forma no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

Todas as ocorrências da linha "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" na listagem da classe devem ser substituídas por "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR".



Na seção privada da classe declararemos os métodos que permitirão redefinir para zero os tamanhos das matrizes de pixels de três classes de quadros de animação:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

Precisamos disso para o correto funcionamento dos métodos de salvamento/restauração do fundo da forma onde as figuras são desenhadas (vimos isso acima).

Na seção pública da classe escrevemos um método para definir a aparência da forma e declaramos um método virtual que restaura um recurso gráfico desde uma matriz:



void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void Done( void ) { CGCnvElement::CanvasUpdate( false ); CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN); } virtual bool Reset( void );

Por que precisamos de um método para definir a aparência da forma?

Vejamos que se, por exemplo, criássemos uma forma e desenhássemos nela todos os elementos inalteráveis necessários, agora precisaríamos copiar a nova aparência da forma na matriz de cópia do recurso gráfico, para que, se necessário, pudéssemos retornar a aparência original da forma. Afinal, tudo o que desenhamos na forma e todas as mudanças são exibidos no recurso gráfico, portanto para que não tenhamos que redesenhar toda a forma, basta armazenarmos numa matriz especial uma cópia da forma inicial e restaurarmos a aparência original a partir desta matriz - método Reset().



Na seção pública da classe, escreveremos métodos para desenhar polígonos regulares:

bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonFillOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonAAOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonWuOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonThickOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); }

Todos os métodos são idênticos e retornam o resultado da chamada dos métodos em questão da instância da classe CAnimations discutidos acima.



Fora do corpo da classe, vamos escrever a implementação dos métodos declarados.

Três métodos para redefinir os tamanhos de matrizes de três objetos-quadros de animação:



void CForm::ResetArrayFrameT( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesText(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameText *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameQ( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameQuad *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameG( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesGeometry(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameGeometry *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } }

Todos os métodos são idênticos:

Se o objeto da classe CAnimation não existir, saímos do método, uma vez que este não possuirá animações.

Obtemos um ponteiro para a lista de quadros de animação correspondentes ao método. Num loop ao longo da lista resultante obtemos um ponteiro para o próximo objeto-quadro de animação e redefinimos sua matriz de pixels para zero.



Método que restaura um recurso desde uma matriz:

bool CForm::Reset( void ) { CGCnvElement::Reset(); this .ResetArrayFrameQ(); this .ResetArrayFrameT(); this .ResetArrayFrameG(); return true ; }

Inicialmente, chamamos o método da classe pai que restaura o recurso gráfico desde a matriz de cópia e, em seguida, zeramos as matrizes de pixels de todos os objetos-quadros de animação, para que depois de restaurar a aparência da forma, possamos copiar novamente o fundo com as coordenadas desejadas e o tamanho da área de fundo salva.



Então, estamos prontos para testar o desenho de polígonos regulares numa forma.







Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part80\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart80.mq5.



Como vamos testar? Se você se lembra, no último artigo desenhamos figuras num objeto-forma usando o teclado. Faremos o mesmo hoje. Só que desta vez remapearemos os botões que, quando eram pressionados, desenhavam polígonos com atribuição dinâmica de coordenadas e tamanhos. Hoje também alteraremos dinamicamente as coordenadas do quadro de animação ao longo do eixo X e o número de vértices do polígono desenhado (de 3 a 10).



Ao pressionar a tecla " Y " será desenhado um polígono regular não suavizado,

" será desenhado um polígono regular não suavizado, Ao pressionar a tecla " U " será desenhado um polígono preenchido não suavizado,



" será desenhado um polígono preenchido não suavizado, Ao pressionar a tecla " I " será desenhado um polígono regular suavizado pelo algoritmo AntiAlliasing (AA),



" será desenhado um polígono regular suavizado pelo algoritmo AntiAlliasing (AA), Ao pressionar a tecla " O " será desenhado um polígono regular suavizado pelo algoritmo de Xiaolin Wu,

" será desenhado um polígono regular suavizado pelo algoritmo de Xiaolin Wu, Ao pressionar a tecla " P " será desenhado um polígono regular de uma determinada espessura suavizado por dois algoritmos de suavização (Smooth),

" será desenhado um polígono regular de uma determinada espessura suavizado por dois algoritmos de suavização (Smooth), Ao pressionar a tecla " A " será desenhado um polígono regular de uma determinada espessura usando suavização com pré-filtrado (Thick),

" será desenhado um polígono regular de uma determinada espessura usando suavização com pré-filtrado (Thick), À tecla "." atribuiremos o desenho da área preenchida - será preenchida toda a forma com a cor especificada.



Além disso, com cada clique na forma, a coordenada X do quadro desenhado mudará e o número de vértices do polígono desenhado aumentará em 1.

Alteramos todas as ocorrências da substring "TEXT_ANCHOR" por "FRAME_ANCHOR".



No manipulador OnInit() do Expert Advisor, após a criação de cada forma, fixamos sua aparência:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Done(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





No bloco de processamento de teclas do manipulador OnChartEvent() incluímos a chamada do método de restauração de aparência da forma e redefinição - para zero - das matrizes de pixels dos objetos-quadros:



if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { figure_type=FigureType(lparam); if (figure_type!=figure_type_prev) { figure=FigureTypeDescription(figure_type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.ID()== 2 ) { nx1=ny1=nx2=ny2=nx3=ny3=nx4=ny4=nx5=ny5= 0 ; form.Reset(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,figure,form.TextLastX(),form.TextLastY(),form.TextAnchor(), C'211,233,149' , 255 , false , true ); } } figure_type_prev=figure_type; } }

Na função FigureType() incluímos o processamento da tecla "." :

ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE FigureType( const long key_code) { switch (( int )key_code) { case 49 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; case 50 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA; case 51 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL; case 52 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK; case 53 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL; case 54 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK; case 55 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE; case 56 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA; case 57 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU; case 48 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK; case 81 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE; case 87 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA; case 69 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU; case 82 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH; case 84 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK; case 89 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON; case 85 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL; case 73 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA; case 79 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU; case 80 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH; case 65 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK; case 83 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE; case 68 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL; case 70 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE; case 71 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL; case 72 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA; case 74 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU; case 75 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE; case 76 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL; case 90 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA; case 88 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU; case 67 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE; case 86 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL; case 66 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA; case 78 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU; case 77 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ARC; case 188 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIE; case 190 : return FIGURE_TYPE_FILL; default : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; } }

Na função FigureProcessing() tornamos as matrizes de coordenadas dinâmicas:

void FigureProcessing(CForm *form, const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { int array_x[]; int array_y[]; switch (figure_type) {

e, onde necessário transferir aos métodos de classe as matrizes de coordenadas, definiremos os tamanhos dessas matrizes:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;





Agora nos lugares onde tínhamos códigos para processamento das teclas para desenho de polígonos chamaremos métodos para desenhar polígonos regulares:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrAliceBlue ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonFillOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCoral ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonAAOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCyan ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonWuOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightGoldenrod ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 3 , clrLightGreen , 255 , 0.5 , 10.0 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonThickOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 5 , clrLightSalmon , 255 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ;

Todo o código é comentado e deve estar claro o suficiente. Em qualquer caso, você pode colocar qualquer questão na discussão do artigo.

Não vamos esquecer no final da função adicionar o processamento da tecla "." para preencher a forma com a cor:

case FIGURE_TYPE_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 ); break ; default : break ; } }

Compilamos o EA e o executamos na gráfico do símbolo.



Depois de iniciar, pressionamos as teclas às quais atribuímos o desenho de polígonos regulares e, ao mesmo tempo, preenchemos a área com cor:







Bem, tudo funciona como planejado. Uma ressalva é que as figuras não resultaram muito uniformes. A mais bem-sucedida, em minha opinião, é o polígono com utilização do algoritmo de suavização Wu. Ao preencher, podemos ajustar o grau (limiar) de preenchimento com cor, indicando o valor desejado para o parâmetro threshould:

form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 );





O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a trabalhar com animações e com o objeto-forma.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

