Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas

No último artigo abrimos uma seção grande sobre a biblioteca para trabalhar com gráficos e começamos a criar um objeto-forma, como o objeto base que compreendia todos os objetos gráficos presentes na biblioteca criada com base na classe de biblioteca padrão CCanvas. Testamos alguns mecanismos e tivemos que desenvolver ainda mais o objeto criado. Só que uma análise cuidadosa mostrou que o conceito escolhido, em primeiro lugar, difere do de construção de objetos de biblioteca e, em segundo lugar, o objeto-forma já é algo mais complexo do que o objeto base.

Para o objeto gráfico base na tela, introduziremos o conceito de "elemento", para, assim, construirmos os objetos gráficos restantes. Por exemplo, basicamente, um objeto-forma também é um objeto com as condições mínimas para plotar qualquer construção gráfica no programa, e pode ser um objeto independente para desenhar. Ele terá a capacidade de desenhar a borda do objeto, diversas formas e textos. Já o objeto-elemento servirá como base para a criação de todos os objetos subsequentes na hierarquia "gráfica" da biblioteca, por exemplo:



O objeto gráfico básico é herdeiro de CObject e contém propriedades inerentes aos objetos gráficos que podem ser construídos no terminal;



é herdeiro de CObject e contém propriedades inerentes aos objetos gráficos que podem ser construídos no terminal; O objeto-elemento na tela possui as propriedades de um objeto construído com base em um objeto-tela;



possui as propriedades de um objeto construído com base em um objeto-tela; O objeto-forma possui propriedades adicionais e funcionalidade para projetar a aparência do objeto-elemento;



possui propriedades adicionais e funcionalidade para projetar a aparência do objeto-elemento; O objeto-janela é um objeto composto baseado em objetos-elementos e objetos-formas;



é um objeto composto baseado em objetos-elementos e objetos-formas; etc.

Com base neste novo conceito, hoje iremos retrabalhar a classe base de objetos gráficos da biblioteca CGBaseObj e criar um novo objeto "elemento gráfico", que irá repetir completamente todo o conceito de construção dos principais objetos da biblioteca. Essa abordagem nos permitirá, no futuro, pesquisar rapidamente os objetos gráficos de que precisamos, classificá-los e controlar seu comportamento e renderização.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

No arquivo MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos o índice da nova mensagem:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE, MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ,

e o texto correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:

{ "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error: " }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию" , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list" }, { "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта" , "Error. Failed to create account object with current account data" }, { "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " }, { "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " }, { "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " } ,

Para o novo elemento "elemento gráfico", no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh adicionamos seu tipo à lista-enumeração correspondente, bem como suas propriedades inteiras e de string:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DUMMY = CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

Uma vez que os objetos baseados em canvas ainda não têm propriedades reais, mas o conceito de construção de objetos de biblioteca requer sua presença, então nós, como a única propriedade real, simplesmente adicionamos uma propriedade stub real.



Para podermos classificar objetos-elementos gráficos por propriedades, adicionamos uma enumeração com possíveis critérios de classificação:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Todos essas enumerações foram descritas no primeiro artigo, portanto não falaremos sobre elas aqui.



Antes de começarmos a criar o objeto "elemento gráfico", iremos retrabalhar a classe do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca no arquivo MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.



Neste objeto iremos armazenar todas as propriedades gerais dos objetos gráficos, como o tipo que está sendo criado, o identificador do gráfico e o número da subjanela onde o objeto gráfico é construído, seu nome e prefixo. Todos os objetos gráficos na biblioteca serão herdados desta classe.



Será mais conveniente para nós recriar completamente esta classe do que consertar a existente. Para isso, vamos simplesmente excluir tudo neste arquivo e inserir um novo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_type; protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }

Ao arquivo são imediatamente anexados o arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca e o arquivo da classe CGraphic da Biblioteca Padrão, ao qual já foi anexado o arquivo da classe CCanvas. Além disso, a classe CGraphic possui um amplo conjunto de métodos para desenhar gráficos, dos quais também precisaremos no futuro.



A classe é herdada da classe base da Biblioteca Padrão, o que nos permitirá criar elementos gráficos como objetos da classe CObject e armazenar as listas de objetos gráficos da biblioteca da mesma forma que já armazenamos todos os nossos objetos em suas respectivas coleções.



Na variável privada m_type vamos armazenar o tipo de objeto a partir da enumeração ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE discutida acima.

Por padrão, o tipo de objeto é zero e é retornado pelo método virtual Type() da classe base da biblioteca padrão:

virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); }

Aqui substituímos este método. Ele retornará o valor da variável m_type, que dependerá do tipo de objeto gráfico que está sendo criado.

Variáveis protegidas da classe:

m_name_prefix - aqui vamos armazenar o prefixo dos nomes dos objetos para identificar objetos gráficos pelo fato de pertencerem ao programa. Assim, aqui iremos escrever o nome do programa criado com base nesta biblioteca.



- aqui vamos armazenar o prefixo dos nomes dos objetos para identificar objetos gráficos pelo fato de pertencerem ao programa. Assim, aqui iremos escrever o nome do programa criado com base nesta biblioteca. m_name - armazena o nome do objeto gráfico. O nome completo do objeto será criado com ajudo do prefixo e do nome. Assim, ao criar objetos, precisaremos apenas especificar um nome único para o objeto recém-criado, e a própria classe de objeto "elemento gráfico" adicionará um prefixo ao nome, pelo qual será possível identificar o objeto com o programa que o criou.



- armazena o nome do objeto gráfico. O nome completo do objeto será criado com ajudo do prefixo e do nome. Assim, ao criar objetos, precisaremos apenas especificar um nome único para o objeto recém-criado, e a própria classe de objeto "elemento gráfico" adicionará um prefixo ao nome, pelo qual será possível identificar o objeto com o programa que o criou. m_chart_id - aqui vamos escrever o identificador do gráfico no qual o objeto gráfico será criado.

- aqui vamos escrever o identificador do gráfico no qual o objeto gráfico será criado. m_subwindow - a subjanela do gráfico, na qual o objeto gráfico será construído.



- a subjanela do gráfico, na qual o objeto gráfico será construído. m_shift_y - valor do deslocamento da coordenada Y do objeto criado na subjanela do gráfico.

Os métodos públicos apenas retornam os valores das variáveis de classe correspondentes:

public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

Na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe definimos o valor do deslocamento da coordenada Y, o tipo de objeto (0 por padrão) e o prefixo do nome consistindo no nome do programa e um sublinhado:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ) , m_type( 0 ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





Objeto base que compreende todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca baseados em canvas



Vamos começar a criar a classe de objeto "elemento gráfico" baseado na classe CCanvas.

Na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criaremos o arquivo novo GCnvElement.mqh da classe CGCnvElement.

Ao arquivo da classe anexamos o arquivo principal do objeto principal da biblioteca, objeto esse do qual a classe deve ser herdada:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GBaseObj.mqh" class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { }

Na seção protegida da classe, declaramos objetos das classes CCanvas e CPause e dois métodos que retornam a posição das coordenadas em relação ao elemento e sua área ativa:



protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); private :

Na seção privada da classe, declararemos matrizes para armazenar propriedades do objeto e escreveremos dois métodos que retornam os índices reais das propriedades especificadas nas matrizes correspondentes:



private : long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Na seção pública da classe, colocaremos os métodos padrão dos objetos das classes da biblioteca para escrever propriedades nas matrizes e para retornar propriedades destes últimos, métodos que retornam sinalizadores para indicar que o objeto suporta a propriedade especificada e métodos para comparar dois objetos:



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ;

Todos esses métodos são padrão para os objetos da biblioteca que estudamos no primeiro artigo - você sempre pode rever o material já abordado à vontade.



Além disso, na seção pública da classe, há um método para criar um objeto "elemento gráfico" na tela, um método que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto-tela criado, um método para definir a frequência de atualização da tela, um método para deslocar a tela no gráfico e métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto:



bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *CanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(value); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement(){;} ~CGCnvElement(); bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } };

Vamos dar uma olhada mais de perto na implementação dos métodos declarados.

Construtor paramétrico da classe:



CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Aqui primeiro criamos o nome do objeto, consistindo no prefixo dos nomes dos objetos criados na classe pai e no nome passado nos parâmetros do construtor. Assim, o nome exclusivo do objeto será semelhante a "Prefixo_Object_Name".

Em seguida, nas variáveis da classe pai escrevemos o identificador do gráfico e o número da subjanela transferidos aos parâmetros.

Em seguida, chamamos o método para criar um objeto gráfico na tela. Após a criação bem-sucedida do objeto, registramos todos os dados nas propriedades do objeto-elemento. Se o objeto gráfico da classe CCanvas não puder ser criado - imprimimos isso no log. Neste caso, um nome com um prefixo já será criado e o identificador do gráfico e sua subjanela serão configurados. Assim, você pode tentar criar novamente um objeto da classe CCanvas chamando o método Create() novamente. Por padrão, ao criar um objeto, o deslocamento do núcleo é definido como zero em cada lado, ou seja, a área ativa do objeto corresponderá ao tamanho do elemento gráfico criado. Após sua criação, o tamanho e a posição do núcleo sempre podem ser alterados usando os devidos métodos, que serão discutidos a seguir.

No destruidor da classe destruímos o objeto criado da classe CCanvas:

CGCnvElement::~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

Método que compara a propriedade especificada de dois objetos-elementos gráficos:

int CGCnvElement::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGCnvElement *obj_compared=node; if (mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

O método é padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca e foi considerado por nós anteriormente. Resumindo: ao método são transferidos o objeto, o parâmetro especificado do qual deve ser comparado com o parâmetro correspondente do objeto atual. Dependendo do parâmetro passado, obtemos outro e retornamos o resultado da comparação dos parâmetros de dois objetos (1, -1 e 0 para mais, menos e igual, respectivamente).

Método que compara as todas as propriedades dos objetos-elementos gráficos:

bool CGCnvElement::IsEqual(CGCnvElement *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Este método também é padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca. Resumindo: ao método é transferido o objeto, todos os parâmetros do que deve ser comparado com os do objeto atual. Em três loops através de todas as propriedades, comparamos dois objetos e, se houver propriedades que diferem, o método retornará false, indicando que os objetos comparados não são iguais. Ao final dos três ciclos, será retornado true - todas as propriedades dos dois objetos comparados são iguais.

Método que cria um objeto-elemento gráfico:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

Todos os parâmetros necessários para a construção são passados para o método, e é chamada a segunda forma do método CreateBitmapLabel() da classe CCanvas. Se o recurso gráfico associado ao objeto gráfico for criado com sucesso, o elemento gráfico será preenchido com cor e chamado o membro Update() para exibir as alterações feitas. Além disso, ao método é transferido o sinalizador de necessidade de redesenhar a tela - se atualizarmos um objeto composto que consiste em vários elementos gráficos, teremos de redesenhar o gráfico após fazer alterações em todos os elementos do objeto composto, para não causar várias atualizações do gráfico após alterar cada elemento. Em seguida, na variável da classe pai m_shift escrevemos o valor de deslocamento da coordenada Y para a subjanela e retorno true. Se o objeto da classe CCanvas não for criado, retornamos false.



Método que retorna a posição do cursor em relação ao elemento:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .CoordX() && x<= this .RightEdge() && y>= this .CoordY() && y<= this .BottomEdge()); }

Ao método são transferidas as coordenadas inteiras do cursor X e Y, e é retornada a posição das coordenadas passadas em relação às dimensões do elemento - o valor true só será retornado se o cursor estiver dentro do elemento.



Método que retorna a posição do cursor em relação à área ativa do elemento:

bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y) { return (x>= this .ActiveAreaLeft() && x<= this .ActiveAreaRight() && y>= this .ActiveAreaTop() && y<= this .ActiveAreaBottom()); }

A lógica do método é semelhante à lógica do anterior, mas é retornada a posição das coordenadas do cursor em relação às bordas da zona ativa do elemento - o valor true será retornado apenas se o cursor estiver dentro da zona ativa.



Método que atualiza as coordenadas do elemento:

bool CGCnvElement::Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .Movable()) return false ; if (! this .SetCoordX(x) || ! this .SetCoordY(y)) return false ; if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); return true ; }

Ao método são passadas novas coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo do elemento gráfico, necessárias para colocá-lo, e o sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico. Em seguida, verificamos o sinalizador de deslocamento do objeto e saímos se o objeto não for móvel. Se não for possível definir novas coordenadas para o objeto, por meio dos métodos que consideraremos a seguir, retornamos false. Depois, se o sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico estiver definido, atualizamos o gráfico. Como resultado, retornamos true.



Método de definição da nova coordenada X:

bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordX( const int coord_x) { int x=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ); if (coord_x==x) { if (coord_x==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X)) return true ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x); return true ; } if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,coord_x) ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x); return true ; } return false ; }

Passamos o valor da coordenada X necessária para o método. Em seguida, pegamos esta coordenada a partir do objeto. Se a coordenada passada e a do objeto forem iguais, o objeto não precisará ser movido, mas será necessário verificar se o mesmo valor está definido nas propriedades do objeto. Se os valores corresponderem, retornamos true, de outra forma, primeiro definimos o novo valor de coordenada passado para a propriedade do objeto e, em seguida, retornamos true.

Se a coordenada passada para o método e a do objeto não forem iguais,definimos uma nova coordenada para o objeto e após a definição bem-sucedida, escrevemos este valor na propriedade do objeto e retornamos true. Em qualquer outro caso, retornamos false.



Método de definição da nova coordenada Y:

bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordY( const int coord_y) { int y=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ); if (coord_y==y) { if (coord_y==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y)) return true ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y); return true ; } if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), this .NameObj(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,coord_y)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y); return true ; } return false ; }

A lógica do método é semelhante à do método acima para definir a coordenada X.

Método de definição da nova largura do objeto:

bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth( const int width ) { return this .m_canvas.Resize( width , this .m_canvas.Height() ); }

Ao método é passada a nova largura do objeto e é retornado o resultado da chamada do método Resize() que redimensiona o recurso gráfico.

Ao método Resize() são transferidas a nova largura e a largura atual do objeto.



Método para definir a nova altura do objeto:

bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight( const int height ) { return this .m_canvas.Resize( this .m_canvas.Width() , height ); }

Ao método é passado a nova altura do objeto e é retornado o resultado da chamada do método Resize() que redimensiona o recurso gráfico.

Ao método Resize() são transferidos a largura atual e a nova altura do objeto.

Observação a propósito dos dois métodos discutidos: quando o recurso é redimensionado, a imagem anterior desenhada na tela é sobrescrita.

Por isso, modificaremos esses métodos no futuro.



O método que define todos os deslocamentos da área ativa em relação ao elemento:

void CGCnvElement::SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift) { this .SetActiveAreaLeftShift(left_shift); this .SetActiveAreaBottomShift(bottom_shift); this .SetActiveAreaRightShift(right_shift); this .SetActiveAreaTopShift(top_shift); }

Ao método são passados todos os valores dos deslocamentos (desde as bordas do objeto "elemento gráfico" para dentro) e todos os quatro deslocamentos são definidos um por um chamando os métodos apropriados.

Método para definir a opacidade de um elemento:

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, value ); this .m_canvas.Update( redraw ); }

Ao método são transferidos o valor de opacidade de objeto (0 - completamente transparente, 255 - completamente opaco) e sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico.

Em seguida, chamamos o método TransparentLevelSet() da classe CCanvas, escrevemos o novo valor da propriedade nas propriedades do objeto e atualizamos o objeto com o sinalizador de redesenho passado.

O objeto "elemento gráfico" está pronto. Agora precisamos gerar a capacidade de classificar esses objetos nas listas onde eles serão armazenados. Para fazer isso, já temos uma classe CSelect em que registramos métodos para classificar e pesquisar todos os objetos da biblioteca.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh e escrevemos a integração do arquivo da classe do objeto "elemento gráfico" e, no final do corpo da classe, a declaração dos métodos de classe de classificação e busca de objetos "elemento gráfico" de acordo com suas propriedades:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh"

...

static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property); };

No final da listagem do arquivo, escreveremos a implementação dos novos métodos declarados:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CGCnvElement *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Teste











Teste

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part71\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart71.mq5.



Ao Expert Advisor anexamos o arquivo da classe de matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para instâncias da classe CObject e seus herdeiros, bem como o arquivo da biblioteca padrão e

os arquivos das classes CSelect e CGCnvElement da biblioteca, especificamos o número de objetos "elemento gráfico" criados e declaramos a lista na qual colocaremos os objetos gráficos criados:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

No manipuladorOnInit() do Expert Advisor, criaremos novos objetos-elementos gráficos, passando todos os parâmetros necessários para o construtor da classe:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

No manipulador OnDeinit() removemos todos os comentários do gráfico:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

No manipulador OnChartEvent() pegamos o clique no objeto, obtemos da lista de objetos um elemento-objeto com o nome correspondente ao nome do objeto clicado, registrado no parâmetro sparam do manipulador, e aumentamos seu nível de opacidade em 5 unidades. No comentário do gráfico, exibimos uma mensagem com o nome do objeto processado e o seu valor de opacidade:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); Comment (DFUN, "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,opasity); } } }

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executar no gráfico do símbolo. Ao clicar em qualquer um dos objetos "elemento gráfico", sua opacidade aumentará para 255, enquanto o nome do objeto clicado e seu nível de opacidade serão exibidos no comentário do gráfico:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o objeto "elemento gráfico" e começaremos a adicionar métodos para exibir primitivos gráficos e texto nele.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

