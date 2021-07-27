MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas

Artyom Trishkin
Sumário


Ideia

No último artigo abrimos uma seção grande sobre a biblioteca para trabalhar com gráficos e começamos a criar um objeto-forma, como o objeto base que compreendia todos os objetos gráficos presentes na biblioteca criada com base na classe de biblioteca padrão CCanvas. Testamos alguns mecanismos e tivemos que desenvolver ainda mais o objeto criado. Só que uma análise cuidadosa mostrou que o conceito escolhido, em primeiro lugar, difere do de construção de objetos de biblioteca e, em segundo lugar, o objeto-forma já é algo mais complexo do que o objeto base.

Para o objeto gráfico base na tela, introduziremos o conceito de "elemento", para, assim, construirmos os objetos gráficos restantes. Por exemplo, basicamente, um objeto-forma também é um objeto com as condições mínimas para plotar qualquer construção gráfica no programa, e pode ser um objeto independente para desenhar. Ele terá a capacidade de desenhar a borda do objeto, diversas formas e textos. Já o objeto-elemento servirá como base para a criação de todos os objetos subsequentes na hierarquia "gráfica" da biblioteca, por exemplo:

  • O objeto gráfico básico é herdeiro de CObject e contém propriedades inerentes aos objetos gráficos que podem ser construídos no terminal;
  • O objeto-elemento na tela possui as propriedades de um objeto construído com base em um objeto-tela;
  • O objeto-forma possui propriedades adicionais e funcionalidade para projetar a aparência do objeto-elemento;
  • O objeto-janela é um objeto composto baseado em objetos-elementos e objetos-formas;
  • etc.

Com base neste novo conceito, hoje iremos retrabalhar a classe base de objetos gráficos da biblioteca CGBaseObj e criar um novo objeto "elemento gráfico", que irá repetir completamente todo o conceito de construção dos principais objetos da biblioteca. Essa abordagem nos permitirá, no futuro, pesquisar rapidamente os objetos gráficos de que precisamos, classificá-los e controlar seu comportamento e renderização.


Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

No arquivo MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos o índice da nova mensagem:

   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_STORAGE_FOLDER,          // Failed to create folder for storing files. Error: 
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_ACC_OBJ_TO_LIST,            // Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_CURR_ACC_OBJ,            // Error. Failed to create account object with current account data
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OPEN_FILE_FOR_WRITE,            // Could not open file for writing
   MSG_LIB_SYS_INPUT_ERROR_NO_SYMBOL,                 // Input error: no symbol
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_SYM_OBJ,                 // Failed to create symbol object
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ,                    // Failed to add symbol
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ,                 // Failed to create the graphical element object

e o texto correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:

   {"Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка: ","Could not create file storage folder. Error: "},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию","Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта","Error. Failed to create account object with current account data"},
   {"Не удалось открыть для записи файл ","Could not open file for writing: "},
   {"Ошибка входных данных: нет символа ","Input error: no "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект-символ ","Failed to create symbol object "},
   {"Не удалось добавить символ ","Failed to add "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент ","Failed to create graphic element object "},

Para o novo elemento "elemento gráfico", no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh adicionamos seu tipo à lista-enumeração correspondente, bem como suas propriedades inteiras e de string:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0,                          // Form ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,                            // Graphical element type
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,                             // Element index in the list
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,                        // Chart ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,                         // Chart subwindow index
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,                         // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,                         // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,                           // Form width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,                          // Form height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,                           // Form right border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,                          // Form bottom border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,                  // Active area offset from the left edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                   // Active area offset from the top edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,                 // Active area offset from the right edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,                // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the form
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,                         // Form opacity
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,                        // Form background color
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,                         // Form moveability flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,                          // Form activity flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,                     // X coordinate of the form's active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,                     // Y coordinate of the form's active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,                       // Right border of the form's active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,                      // Bottom border of the form's active area
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (23)          // Total number of integer properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)           // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of the graphical element on the canvas           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DUMMY = CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // DBL stub
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (1)           // Total number of real properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (1)           // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| String properties of the graphical element on the canvas         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ = (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Form object name
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,                        // Graphical resource name
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (2)           // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Uma vez que os objetos baseados em canvas ainda não têm propriedades reais, mas o conceito de construção de objetos de biblioteca requer sua presença, então nós, como a única propriedade real, simplesmente adicionamos uma propriedade stub real.

Para podermos classificar objetos-elementos gráficos por propriedades, adicionamos uma enumeração com possíveis critérios de classificação:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0,                       // Sort by form ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE,                         // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM,                          // Sort by form index in the list
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID,                     // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM,                      // Sort by chart window index
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X,                      // Sort by the form X coordinate on the chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y,                      // Sort by the form Y coordinate on the chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH,                        // Sort by the form width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT,                       // Sort by the form height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT,                        // Sort by the form right border
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM,                       // Sort by the form bottom border
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,               // Sort by the active area offset from the left edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                // Sort by the active area offset from the top edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,              // Sort by the active area offset from the right edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,             // Sort by the active area offset from the bottom edge of the form
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY,                      // Sort by the form opacity
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG,                     // Sort by the form background color
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,                      // Sort by the form moveability flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE,                       // Sort by the form activity flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X,                  // Sort by X coordinate of the form active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y,                  // Sort by Y coordinate of the form active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT,                    // Sort by the right border of the form active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM,                   // Sort by the bottom border of the form active area
//--- Sort by real properties

//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by the form object name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES,                     // Sort by the graphical resource name
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Todos essas enumerações foram descritas no primeiro artigo, portanto não falaremos sobre elas aqui.

Antes de começarmos a criar o objeto "elemento gráfico", iremos retrabalhar a classe do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca no arquivo MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.

Neste objeto iremos armazenar todas as propriedades gerais dos objetos gráficos, como o tipo que está sendo criado, o identificador do gráfico e o número da subjanela onde o objeto gráfico é construído, seu nome e prefixo. Todos os objetos gráficos na biblioteca serão herdados desta classe.

Será mais conveniente para nós recriar completamente esta classe do que consertar a existente. Para isso, vamos simplesmente excluir tudo neste arquivo e inserir um novo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     GBaseObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
private:
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
protected:
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Chart ID
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   
public:
//--- Return the values of class variables
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;      }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;  }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow; }
//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;      }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGBaseObj();
                    ~CGBaseObj();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0), m_type(0), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_")
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj()
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao arquivo são imediatamente anexados o arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca e o arquivo da classe CGraphic da Biblioteca Padrão, ao qual já foi anexado o arquivo da classe CCanvas. Além disso, a classe CGraphic possui um amplo conjunto de métodos para desenhar gráficos, dos quais também precisaremos no futuro.

A classe é herdada da classe base da Biblioteca Padrão, o que nos permitirá criar elementos gráficos como objetos da classe CObject e armazenar as listas de objetos gráficos da biblioteca da mesma forma que já armazenamos todos os nossos objetos em suas respectivas coleções.

Na variável privada m_type vamos armazenar o tipo de objeto a partir da enumeração ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE discutida acima.
Por padrão, o tipo de objeto é zero e é retornado pelo método virtual Type() da classe base da biblioteca padrão:

   //--- method of identifying the object
   virtual int       Type(void)                                    const { return(0);      }

Aqui substituímos este método. Ele retornará o valor da variável m_type, que dependerá do tipo de objeto gráfico que está sendo criado.

Variáveis protegidas da classe:

  • m_name_prefix - aqui vamos armazenar o prefixo dos nomes dos objetos para identificar objetos gráficos pelo fato de pertencerem ao programa. Assim, aqui iremos escrever o nome do programa criado com base nesta biblioteca.
  • m_name - armazena o nome do objeto gráfico. O nome completo do objeto será criado com ajudo do prefixo e do nome. Assim, ao criar objetos, precisaremos apenas especificar um nome único para o objeto recém-criado, e a própria classe de objeto "elemento gráfico" adicionará um prefixo ao nome, pelo qual será possível identificar o objeto com o programa que o criou.
  • m_chart_id - aqui vamos escrever o identificador do gráfico no qual o objeto gráfico será criado.
  • m_subwindow - a subjanela do gráfico, na qual o objeto gráfico será construído.
  • m_shift_y - valor do deslocamento da coordenada Y do objeto criado na subjanela do gráfico.

Os métodos públicos apenas retornam os valores das variáveis de classe correspondentes:

public:
//--- Return the values of class variables
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;      }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;  }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow; }
//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;      }

Na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe definimos o valor do deslocamento da coordenada Y, o tipo de objeto (0 por padrão) e o prefixo do nome consistindo no nome do programa e um sublinhado:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0), m_type(0), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_")
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Objeto base que compreende todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca baseados em canvas

Vamos começar a criar a classe de objeto "elemento gráfico" baseado na classe CCanvas.
Na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criaremos o arquivo novo GCnvElement.mqh da classe CGCnvElement.

Ao arquivo da classe anexamos o arquivo principal do objeto principal da biblioteca, objeto esse do qual a classe deve ser herdada:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  GCnvElement.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GBaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj
  {
  }

Na seção protegida da classe, declaramos objetos das classes CCanvas e CPause e dois métodos que retornam a posição das coordenadas em relação ao elemento e sua área ativa:

protected:
   CCanvas           m_canvas;                                 // CCanvas class object
   CPause            m_pause;                                  // Pause class object
//--- Return the cursor position relative to the (1) entire element and (2) the element's active area
   bool              CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y);
   bool              CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y);

private:

Na seção privada da classe, declararemos matrizes para armazenar propriedades do objeto e escreveremos dois métodos que retornam os índices reais das propriedades especificadas nas matrizes correspondentes:

private:
   long              m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];    // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];   // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];   // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                                 }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

public:

Na seção pública da classe, colocaremos os métodos padrão dos objetos das classes da biblioteca para escrever propriedades nas matrizes e para retornar propriedades destes últimos, métodos que retornam sinalizadores para indicar que o objeto suporta a propriedade especificada e métodos para comparar dois objetos:

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }

//--- Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by all properties (to search equal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const;
//--- Create the element

Todos esses métodos são padrão para os objetos da biblioteca que estudamos no primeiro artigo - você sempre pode rever o material já abordado à vontade.

Além disso, na seção pública da classe, há um método para criar um objeto "elemento gráfico" na tela, um método que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto-tela criado, um método para definir a frequência de atualização da tela, um método para deslocar a tela no gráfico e métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto:

//--- Create the element
   bool              Create(const long chart_id,
                            const int wnd_num,
                            const string name,
                            const int x,
                            const int y,
                            const int w,
                            const int h,
                            const color colour,
                            const uchar opacity,
                            const bool redraw=false);
                                
//--- Return the pointer to a canvas object
   CCanvas          *CanvasObj(void)                                                   { return &this.m_canvas;               }
//--- Set the canvas update frequency
   void              SetFrequency(const ulong value)                                   { this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(value);   }
//--- Update the coordinates (shift the canvas)
   bool              Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Constructors/Destructor
                     CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                                  const int     element_id,
                                  const int     element_num,
                                  const long    chart_id,
                                  const int     wnd_num,
                                  const string  name,
                                  const int     x,
                                  const int     y,
                                  const int     w,
                                  const int     h,
                                  const color   colour,
                                  const uchar   opacity,
                                  const bool    movable=true,
                                  const bool    activity=true,
                                  const bool    redraw=false);
                     CGCnvElement(){;}
                    ~CGCnvElement();
     
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of simplified access to object properties                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Set the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) element width and (4) height,
   bool              SetCoordX(const int coord_x);
   bool              SetCoordY(const int coord_y);
   bool              SetWidth(const int width);
   bool              SetHeight(const int height);
//--- Set the shift of the (1) left, (2) top, (3) right, (4) bottom edge of the active area relative to the element,
//--- (5) all shifts of the active area edges relative to the element and (6) the element opacity
   void              SetActiveAreaLeftShift(const int value)   { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs(value));    }
   void              SetActiveAreaRightShift(const int value)  { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs(value));   }
   void              SetActiveAreaTopShift(const int value)    { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs(value));     }
   void              SetActiveAreaBottomShift(const int value) { this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs(value));  }
   void              SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift);
   void              SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Return the shift (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area
   int               ActiveAreaLeftShift(void)           const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT);    }
   int               ActiveAreaRightShift(void)          const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT);   }
   int               ActiveAreaTopShift(void)            const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP);     }
   int               ActiveAreaBottomShift(void)         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM);  }
//--- Return the coordinate (1) of the left, (2) right, (3) top and (4) bottom edge of the element active area
   int               ActiveAreaLeft(void)                const { return int(this.CoordX()+this.ActiveAreaLeftShift());              }
   int               ActiveAreaRight(void)               const { return int(this.RightEdge()-this.ActiveAreaRightShift());          }
   int               ActiveAreaTop(void)                 const { return int(this.CoordY()+this.ActiveAreaTopShift());               }
   int               ActiveAreaBottom(void)              const { return int(this.BottomEdge()-this.ActiveAreaBottomShift());        }
//--- Return (1) the opacity, coordinate (2) of the right and (3) bottom element edge
   uchar             Opacity(void)                       const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY);         }
   int               RightEdge(void)                     const { return this.CoordX()+this.m_canvas.Width();                        }
   int               BottomEdge(void)                    const { return this.CoordY()+this.m_canvas.Height();                       }
//--- Return the (1) X, (2) Y coordinates, (3) element width and (4) height,
   int               CoordX(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X);           }
   int               CoordY(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y);           }
   int               Width(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH);             }
   int               Height(void)                        const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT);            }
//--- Return the element (1) moveability and (2) activity flag
   bool              Movable(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);          }
   bool              Active(void)                        const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE);           }
//--- Return (1) the object name, (2) the graphical resource name, (3) the chart ID and (4) the chart subwindow index
   string            NameObj(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ);               }
   string            NameRes(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES);               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID);               }
   int               WindowNum(void)                     const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM);           }
                    
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Vamos dar uma olhada mais de perto na implementação dos métodos declarados.

Construtor paramétrico da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Parametric constructor                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type,
                           const int      element_id,
                           const int      element_num,
                           const long     chart_id,
                           const int      wnd_num,
                           const string   name,
                           const int      x,
                           const int      y,
                           const int      w,
                           const int      h,
                           const color    colour,
                           const uchar    opacity,
                           const bool     movable=true,
                           const bool     activity=true,
                           const bool     redraw=false)
                                          
  {
   this.m_name=this.m_name_prefix+name;
   this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
   this.m_subwindow=wnd_num;
   if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,this.m_canvas.ResourceName()); // Graphical resource name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj::ChartID());         // Chart ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());        // Chart subwindow index
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name());            // Element object name
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type);                     // Graphical element type
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id);                         // Element ID
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num);                       // Element index in the list
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x);                             // Element's X coordinate on the chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y);                             // Element's Y coordinate on the chart
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w);                               // Element width
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h);                              // Element height
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,0);                      // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,0);                       // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,0);                     // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,0);                    // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity);                       // Element opacity
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour);                       // Element color
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);                       // Element moveability flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity);                       // Element activity flag
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.RightEdge());                // Element right border
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.BottomEdge());              // Element bottom border
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.ActiveAreaLeft());     // X coordinate of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.ActiveAreaTop());      // Y coordinate of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.ActiveAreaRight());      // Right border of the element active area
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.ActiveAreaBottom());    // Bottom border of the element active area
     }
   else
     {
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),this.m_name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui primeiro criamos o nome do objeto, consistindo no prefixo dos nomes dos objetos criados na classe pai e no nome passado nos parâmetros do construtor. Assim, o nome exclusivo do objeto será semelhante a "Prefixo_Object_Name".
Em seguida, nas variáveis da classe pai escrevemos o identificador do gráfico e o número da subjanela transferidos aos parâmetros.
Em seguida, chamamos o método para criar um objeto gráfico na tela. Após a criação bem-sucedida do objeto, registramos todos os dados nas propriedades do objeto-elemento. Se o objeto gráfico da classe CCanvas não puder ser criado - imprimimos isso no log. Neste caso, um nome com um prefixo já será criado e o identificador do gráfico e sua subjanela serão configurados. Assim, você pode tentar criar novamente um objeto da classe CCanvas chamando o método Create() novamente. Por padrão, ao criar um objeto, o deslocamento do núcleo é definido como zero em cada lado, ou seja, a área ativa do objeto corresponderá ao tamanho do elemento gráfico criado. Após sua criação, o tamanho e a posição do núcleo sempre podem ser alterados usando os devidos métodos, que serão discutidos a seguir.

No destruidor da classe destruímos o objeto criado da classe CCanvas:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGCnvElement::~CGCnvElement()
  {
   this.m_canvas.Destroy();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Método que compara a propriedade especificada de dois objetos-elementos gráficos:

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by the specified property|
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CGCnvElement::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CGCnvElement *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two objects
   if(mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two objects
   else if(mode<CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two objects
   else if(mode<ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método é padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca e foi considerado por nós anteriormente. Resumindo: ao método são transferidos o objeto, o parâmetro especificado do qual deve ser comparado com o parâmetro correspondente do objeto atual. Dependendo do parâmetro passado, obtemos outro e retornamos o resultado da comparação dos parâmetros de dois objetos (1, -1 e 0 para mais, menos e igual, respectivamente).

Método que compara as todas as propriedades dos objetos-elementos gráficos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CGCnvElement objects with each other by all properties   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::IsEqual(CGCnvElement *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Este método também é padrão para todos os objetos da biblioteca. Resumindo: ao método é transferido o objeto, todos os parâmetros do que deve ser comparado com os do objeto atual. Em três loops através de todas as propriedades, comparamos dois objetos e, se houver propriedades que diferem, o método retornará false, indicando que os objetos comparados não são iguais. Ao final dos três ciclos, será retornado true - todas as propriedades dos dois objetos comparados são iguais.

Método que cria um objeto-elemento gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the graphical element object                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::Create(const long chart_id,     // Chart ID
                          const int wnd_num,       // Chart subwindow
                          const string name,       // Element name
                          const int x,             // X coordinate
                          const int y,             // Y coordinate
                          const int w,             // Width
                          const int h,             // Height
                          const color colour,      // Background color
                          const uchar opacity,     // Opacity
                          const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw
                         
  {
   if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE))
     {
      this.m_canvas.Erase(::ColorToARGB(colour,opacity));
      this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
      this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger(chart_id,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Todos os parâmetros necessários para a construção são passados para o método, e é chamada a segunda forma do método CreateBitmapLabel() da classe CCanvas. Se o recurso gráfico associado ao objeto gráfico for criado com sucesso, o elemento gráfico será preenchido com cor e chamado o membro Update() para exibir as alterações feitas. Além disso, ao método é transferido o sinalizador de necessidade de redesenhar a tela - se atualizarmos um objeto composto que consiste em vários elementos gráficos, teremos de redesenhar o gráfico após fazer alterações em todos os elementos do objeto composto, para não causar várias atualizações do gráfico após alterar cada elemento. Em seguida, na variável da classe pai m_shift escrevemos o valor de deslocamento da coordenada Y para a subjanela e retorno true. Se o objeto da classe CCanvas não for criado, retornamos false.

Método que retorna a posição do cursor em relação ao elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the cursor position relative to the element               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(const int x,const int y)
  {
   return(x>=this.CoordX() && x<=this.RightEdge() && y>=this.CoordY() && y<=this.BottomEdge());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidas as coordenadas inteiras do cursor X e Y, e é retornada a posição das coordenadas passadas em relação às dimensões do elemento - o valor true só será retornado se o cursor estiver dentro do elemento.

Método que retorna a posição do cursor em relação à área ativa do elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the cursor position relative to the element active area   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(const int x,const int y)
  {
   return(x>=this.ActiveAreaLeft() && x<=this.ActiveAreaRight() && y>=this.ActiveAreaTop() && y<=this.ActiveAreaBottom());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A lógica do método é semelhante à lógica do anterior, mas é retornada a posição das coordenadas do cursor em relação às bordas da zona ativa do elemento - o valor true será retornado apenas se o cursor estiver dentro da zona ativa.

Método que atualiza as coordenadas do elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the coordinate elements                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::Move(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Leave if the element is not movable or inactive
   if(!this.Movable())
      return false;
//--- If failed to set new values into graphical object properties, return 'false'
   if(!this.SetCoordX(x) || !this.SetCoordY(y))
      return false;
   //--- If the update flag is activated, redraw the chart.
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.ChartID());
   //--- Return 'true'
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são passadas novas coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo do elemento gráfico, necessárias para colocá-lo, e o sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico. Em seguida, verificamos o sinalizador de deslocamento do objeto e saímos se o objeto não for móvel. Se não for possível definir novas coordenadas para o objeto, por meio dos métodos que consideraremos a seguir, retornamos false. Depois, se o sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico estiver definido, atualizamos o gráfico. Como resultado, retornamos true.

Método de definição da nova coordenada X:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new  X coordinate                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordX(const int coord_x)
  {
   int x=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
   if(coord_x==x)
     {
      if(coord_x==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X))
         return true;
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x);
      return true;
     }
   if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,coord_x))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,coord_x);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Passamos o valor da coordenada X necessária para o método. Em seguida, pegamos esta coordenada a partir do objeto. Se a coordenada passada e a do objeto forem iguais, o objeto não precisará ser movido, mas será necessário verificar se o mesmo valor está definido nas propriedades do objeto. Se os valores corresponderem, retornamos true, de outra forma, primeiro definimos o novo valor de coordenada passado para a propriedade do objeto e, em seguida, retornamos true.
Se a coordenada passada para o método e a do objeto não forem iguais,definimos uma nova coordenada para o objeto e após a definição bem-sucedida, escrevemos este valor na propriedade do objeto e retornamos true. Em qualquer outro caso, retornamos false.

Método de definição da nova coordenada Y:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new Y coordinate                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetCoordY(const int coord_y)
  {
   int y=(int)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
   if(coord_y==y)
     {
      if(coord_y==GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y))
         return true;
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y);
      return true;
     }
   if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.ChartID(),this.NameObj(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,coord_y))
     {
      this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,coord_y);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

A lógica do método é semelhante à do método acima para definir a coordenada X.

Método de definição da nova largura do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new width                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetWidth(const int width)
  {
   return this.m_canvas.Resize(width,this.m_canvas.Height());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é passada a nova largura do objeto e é retornado o resultado da chamada do método Resize() que redimensiona o recurso gráfico.
Ao método Resize() são transferidas a nova largura e a largura atual do objeto.

Método para definir a nova altura do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the new height                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::SetHeight(const int height)
  {
   return this.m_canvas.Resize(this.m_canvas.Width(),height);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é passado a nova altura do objeto e é retornado o resultado da chamada do método Resize() que redimensiona o recurso gráfico.
Ao método Resize() são transferidos a largura atual e a nova altura do objeto.

Observação a propósito dos dois métodos discutidos: quando o recurso é redimensionado, a imagem anterior desenhada na tela é sobrescrita.
Por isso, modificaremos esses métodos no futuro.

O método que define todos os deslocamentos da área ativa em relação ao elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set all shifts of the active area relative to the element        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::SetActiveAreaShift(const int left_shift,const int bottom_shift,const int right_shift,const int top_shift)
  {
   this.SetActiveAreaLeftShift(left_shift);
   this.SetActiveAreaBottomShift(bottom_shift);
   this.SetActiveAreaRightShift(right_shift);
   this.SetActiveAreaTopShift(top_shift);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são passados todos os valores dos deslocamentos (desde as bordas do objeto "elemento gráfico" para dentro) e todos os quatro deslocamentos são definidos um por um chamando os métodos apropriados.

Método para definir a opacidade de um elemento:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the element opacity                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity(const uchar value,const bool redraw=false)
  {
   this.m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet(value);
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,value);
   this.m_canvas.Update(redraw);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos o valor de opacidade de objeto (0 - completamente transparente, 255 - completamente opaco) e sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico.
Em seguida, chamamos o método TransparentLevelSet() da classe CCanvas, escrevemos o novo valor da propriedade nas propriedades do objeto e atualizamos o objeto com o sinalizador de redesenho passado.

O objeto "elemento gráfico" está pronto. Agora precisamos gerar a capacidade de classificar esses objetos nas listas onde eles serão armazenados. Para fazer isso, já temos uma classe CSelect em que registramos métodos para classificar e pesquisar todos os objetos da biblioteca.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh e escrevemos a integração do arquivo da classe do objeto "elemento gráfico" e, no final do corpo da classe, a declaração dos métodos de classe de classificação e busca de objetos "elemento gráfico" de acordo com suas propriedades:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Select.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

...

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of working with data of the graphical elements on the canvas         |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
   //--- Return the list of objects with one of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion
   static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   static CArrayObj *ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode);
   //--- Return the chart index with the maximum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property);
   //--- Return the chart index with the minimum value of the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   static int        FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property);
//---
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No final da listagem do arquivo, escreveremos a implementação dos novos métodos declarados:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of working with data of the graphical elements on the canvas     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of objects with one integer                      |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   int total=list_source.Total();
   for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of objects with one real                         |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the list of objects with one string                       |
//| property meeting the specified criterion                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CArrayObj *CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return NULL;
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   if(list==NULL) return NULL;
   list.FreeMode(false);
   ListStorage.Add(list);
   for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue;
      string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj);
     }
   return list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the maximum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the maximum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the maximum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE;
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *max_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      max_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the minimum integer property value                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the minimum real property value                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object index in the list                              |
//| with the minimum string property value                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   int index=0;
   CGCnvElement *min_obj=NULL;
   int total=list_source.Total();
   if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=1; i<total; i++)
     {
      CGCnvElement *obj=list_source.At(i);
      string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property);
      min_obj=list_source.At(index);
      string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property);
      if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i;
     }
   return index;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No terceiro artigo você pode ler sobre como usar os métodos.



Teste

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part71\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart71.mq5.

Ao Expert Advisor anexamos o arquivo da classe de matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para instâncias da classe CObject e seus herdeiros, bem como o arquivo da biblioteca padrão e
os arquivos das classes CSelect e CGCnvElement da biblioteca, especificamos o número de objetos "elemento gráfico" criados e declaramos a lista na qual colocaremos os objetos gráficos criados:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart74.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh>
#include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh>
//--- defines
#define        FORMS_TOTAL (2)
//--- input parameters
sinput   bool  InpMovable  = true;  // Movable flag
//--- global variables
CArrayObj      list_elements;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No manipuladorOnInit() do Expert Advisor, criaremos novos objetos-elementos gráficos, passando todos os parâmetros necessários para o construtor da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the permissions to send cursor movement and mouse scroll events
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
   ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,true);
//--- Set EA global variables

//--- Create the specified number of graphical elements on the canvas
   int total=FORMS_TOTAL;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- When creating an object, pass all the required parameters to it
      CGCnvElement *element=new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i,0,ChartID(),0,"Element_0"+(string)(i+1),300,40+(i*80),100,70,clrSilver,200,InpMovable,true,true);
      if(element==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Add objects to the list
      if(!list_elements.Add(element))
        {
         delete element;
         continue;
        }
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No manipulador OnDeinit() removemos todos os comentários do gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No manipulador OnChartEvent() pegamos o clique no objeto, obtemos da lista de objetos um elemento-objeto com o nome correspondente ao nome do objeto clicado, registrado no parâmetro sparam do manipulador, e aumentamos seu nível de opacidade em 5 unidades. No comentário do gráfico, exibimos uma mensagem com o nome do objeto processado e o seu valor de opacidade:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- If clicking on an object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- In the new list, get the element object with the name corresponding to the sparam string parameter value of the OnChartEvent() handler
      CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetPointer(list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL);
      if(obj_list!=NULL && obj_list.Total()>0)
        {
         //--- Get the pointer to the object in the list
         CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At(0);
         //--- and set the new opacity level for it
         uchar opasity=obj.Opacity();
         if((opasity+5)>255)
            opasity=0;
         else 
            opasity+=5;
         //--- Set the new opacity to the object and display the object name and opacity level in the journal
         obj.SetOpacity(opasity);
         Comment(DFUN,"Object name: ",obj.NameObj(),", opasity=",opasity);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executar no gráfico do símbolo. Ao clicar em qualquer um dos objetos "elemento gráfico", sua opacidade aumentará para 255, enquanto o nome do objeto clicado e seu nível de opacidade serão exibidos no comentário do gráfico:



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o objeto "elemento gráfico" e começaremos a adicionar métodos para exibir primitivos gráficos e texto nele.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.
Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): objeto-forma de um elemento gráfico

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9493

