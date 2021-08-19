Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): objeto forma e temas de cores predefinidos

Sumário

Ideia

No último artigo, desenvolvemos a classe do objeto-elemento gráfico, que é a base para a criação de objetos gráficos mais complexos da biblioteca, e também criamos métodos para desenhar primitivas gráficas e textos. Hoje, com base neste objeto-elemento gráfico, criaremos a classe do seu objeto descendente, que será o objeto-forma. O objeto-forma já pode ser uma unidade absolutamente independente para o desenho e apresentação de controles e visualização em programas criados com base nesta biblioteca.

Mas, antes de fazer isso, falaremos sobre a GUI e seus métodos de design, e criaremos um conjunto inicial de temas de cores e tipos de objetos gráficos.

Muitos programas que usam representação gráfica de dados e fornecem interação com o mundo externo por meio de seu mecanismo gráfico permitem alterar rapidamente a aparência e o design dos objetos gráficos. Para mudar rapidamente tal aparência e o esquema de cores, usaremos um conjunto de temas. Os parâmetros dos temas criados estarão contidos num arquivo de biblioteca separado em que o usuário do programa ou programador pode alterar rapidamente as configurações de aparência e cor dos objetos gráficos.

Hoje começaremos a criar dois temas, nos quais inseriremos gradativamente mais e mais parâmetros e valores conforme desenvolvemos novos objetos e funcionalidades de biblioteca.

Para criar nossos próprios objetos gráficos, não usaremos necessariamente os temas gerados na biblioteca, embora eles possam servir como exemplo de como exatamente fazer um objeto para ser usado posteriormente.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Primeiro, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh adicionamos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES,

...

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST,

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " }, { "Такой объект уже есть в списке" , "Such an object is already in the list" } , { "Не удалось получить данные графического ресурса" , "Failed to get graphic resource data" } ,

...

{ "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" }, { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект в список" , "Failed to add object to the list" } ,

Olhando um pouco para o futuro: hoje, ao gerar o objeto-forma, prepararemos uma complemento para posterior criação das sombras que a forma projeta sobre os objetos que estão embaixo dela. Aqui, ao desenhar a forma, precisamos fazer ao redor dela um espaço pequeno onde será desenhada a sombra. Para especificar o tamanho desse espaço, precisamos de uma substituição de macro que indicará o tamanho de um lado em pixels. Se especificarmos 5 pixels, haverá espaço livre em torno da parte superior, inferior, esquerda e direita - cinco pixels de cada lado.

E mais uma coisa: após analisar o uso do objeto-elemento gráfico, vimos que não precisamos de algumas de suas propriedades na lista de propriedades, uma vez que elas não serão usadas para pesquisar e classificar objetos. Por esse motivo, elas precisam ser removidas da enumeração de propriedades inteiras do objeto-elemento, porque estarão contidas em variáveis protegidas/membros de classe.

Abrimos o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh e realizamos as modificações mencionadas:

Na lista de parâmetros da tela adicionamos o recuo de um lado para as sombras:

#define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 5 )

Removemos duas propriedades desnecessárias da lista de propriedades inteiras do elemento gráfico:

CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,

Agora, a lista de propriedades inteiras ficará assim:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Reduzimos o número total de propriedades inteiras em 2, em vez de 23 escrevemos 21.



Assim, da lista de possíveis critérios para ordenar os elementos gráficos na tela, também removeremos duas constantes, agora desnecessárias:

SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,

A lista completa agora ficará assim:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Todos os nossos objetos gráficos são criados a partir do objeto-elemento gráfico. Ele, por sua vez, é o herdeiro do objeto base de todos objetos gráficos da biblioteca (objeto esse que por sua vez é herdado da classe base da biblioteca padrão CObject) Todas as propriedades de cada classe pai são transferidas "por herança" para seus descendentes. Portanto, se precisarmos de propriedades comuns a todos os objetos gráficos, elas precisam estar localizadas nos objetos base de toda a árvore de herança. No nosso caso, o objeto da classe CGBaseObj atenderá esse requisito para objetos gráficos da biblioteca.

Precisamos controlar a visibilidade dos objetos gráficos. Para fazer isso, em vez de excluir, ocultar ou remover o objeto gráfico, só precisamos especificar - na propriedadeOBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES do objeto gráfico - os sinalizadores necessários, e, assim, o objeto será ocultado ou mostrado no gráfico. Além disso, é mostrado acima de todos os outros. Assim, poderemos não só controlar a visibilidade do objeto no gráfico, mas também colocar o objeto desejado acima de todos os outros.

De todo o conjunto de sinalizadores do objeto precisamos dos sinalizadores: OBJ_NO_PERIODS para ocultar o objeto e OBJ_ALL_PERIODS para mostrá-lo no gráfico. Para mover um objeto para a frente, simplesmente ocultamos o objeto e, em seguida, o mostramos. Assim, o objeto se moverá para o primeiro plano.

Ao arquivo do objeto base \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh adicionamos novas propriedades e métodos.

Na seção protegida da classe declaramos uma variável para armazenar a propriedade de visibilidade do objeto:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos o método para definir o sinalizador de visibilidade do objeto e estabelecer a propriedade no objeto, bem como o método para retornar o valor de visibilidade de um objeto no gráfico:



public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

O método que define a visibilidade do objeto primeiro verifica o valor do sinalizador e, dependendo do valor passado (true ou false) envia uma solicitação para definir o valor do objeto - OBJ_ALL_PERIODS para mostrar o objeto no gráfico ou 0 para ocultá-lo. Se a solicitação for colocada com sucesso na fila de eventos do gráfico, na variável m_visible é escrito o valor do sinalizador passado ao método, sinalizador esse que pode ser encontrado usando o método IsVisible(), que retorna o valor desta variável.



Na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe, iniciamos uma nova variável com o valor false:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_visible( false ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





Modificamos a classe do objeto-elemento gráfico no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



Na seção protegida da classe, declaramos uma variável sinalizador que indicará a presença/ausência da sombra que o objeto projeta e outra variável para armazenar a cor de fundo do gráfico - precisaremos disso no futuro ao desenhar sombras:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

Como removemos duas constantes da enumeração das propriedades inteiras do objeto, agora devemos armazená-las nas variáveis de classe.

Vamos declará-las na seção privada:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;

Agora, as propriedades "cor de fundo do elemento" e "opacidade do elemento" serão gravadas nessas variáveis.

Para gerar a aparência de objetos gráficos, precisamos de um método que nos permita alterar a luminosidade de cor.

Tal método é um dos componentes do modelo de cores HSL:

HSL, HLS ou HSI (hue, saturation, lightness (intensity)) — modelo de cor no qual as coordenadas de cor são matiz, saturação e luminosidade. Vale a pena notar que HSV e HSL são dois modelos de cores diferentes (lightness é a luminosidade, o que é diferente de brilho).



Ao desenhar primitivas gráficas, precisamos clarear as partes iluminadas da imagem e escurecer as partes sombreadas convencionalmente. Ao mesmo tempo, não devemos afetar a cor da imagem em si. Para isso, aplicaremos um método que converte o modelo de cores ARGB em HSL e altera o brilho dos pixels da parte desejada da imagem.



Na seção privada da classe, declaramos este método:

bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); protected :

Visto que o objeto-elemento gráfico será o objeto principal para a criação de outros mais complexos que serão seus herdeiros, então, tendo em mente o conceito de construção de objetos de biblioteca, onde a classe pai possui um construtor protegido, que especifica os parâmetros do objeto herdado criado, precisamos criar um construtor paramétrico protegido para o objeto-elemento também. Ele receberá parâmetros que especificarão o tipo do objeto-herdeiro que será criado a partir do elemento gráfico (hoje será um objeto-forma).

Na seção protegida da classe declaramos um novo construtor paramétrico protegido:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

Vamos passar para ele apenas os parâmetros básicos para a criação do objeto. Todos os outros parâmetros serão configurados para o objeto após sua criação com sucesso. Isso será feito na classe-coleção de objetos gráficos da biblioteca, o que ainda não começamos a fazer, mas começaremos no futuro.

Na lista de inicialização do construtor padrão (não paramétrico) escrevemos a inicialização do sinalizador de presença de sombra e o gráfico de cores de fundo:



public : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ) , m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) {;}





No bloco de métodos para facilitar o acesso aos parâmetros do objeto vamos escrever novos métodos para definir propriedades do objeto:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag);

Os métodos para retornar a cor de fundo e a opacidade agora retornam os valores gravados nas variáveis recém-declaradas:



color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); }

No final da lista adicionamos um método para retornar o sinalizador de desenho da sombra projetada pelo objeto, o método que retorna a cor de fundo do gráfico,

e o método que move o objeto para a frente (acima de todos os outros objetos gráficos no gráfico):



int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true ) ; }

Como se pode ver, para definir o objeto acima de todos os outros, apenas o escondemos e imediatamente mostramos usando os métodos da classe pai discutidos acima.

Do construtor paramétrico removemos as linhas com a configuração das propriedades agora removidas:



this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);

Agora vamos escrever estas novas propriedades nas novas variáveis:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

O novo construtor paramétrico protegido praticamente não difere do anterior:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Para ele são passados menos valores, a cor de fundo do elemento é definida como branco transparente e é definida a transparência total do elemento.



Do método para criar a estrutura do objeto removemos as linhas desnecessárias agora:

this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);

e escrevemos abaixo o armazenamento desses parâmetros a partir das novas variáveis:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

É isso mesmoque vamos fazer no método de criação do objeto a partir de uma estrutura:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

No método que cria o objeto-elemento gráfico,agora vamos apagar completamente o fundo do objeto, preenchendo com uma cor branca transparente:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(NULL_COLOR); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

No método que define a opacidade do elemento, agora em vez de gravar na propriedade removida objeto vamos inserir a opacidade na variável:

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .m_opacity= value ; this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

Novo método para alterar a luminosidade:

uint CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value) { if (change_value== 0.0 ) return clr; double a=GETRGBA(clr); double r=GETRGBR(clr); double g=GETRGBG(clr); double b=GETRGBB(clr); double h= 0 ,s= 0 ,l= 0 ; CColors::RGBtoHSL(r,g,b,h,s, l ); double nl=l+change_value; if (nl> 1.0 ) nl= 1.0 ; if (nl< 0.0 ) nl= 0.0 ; CColors::HSLtoRGB(h,s,nl,r,g,b); return ARGB(a,r,g,b); }

Aqui:

Verificamos o valor passado para o método, a fim de mudar a luminosidade, e se for passado zero, nada precisará ser alterado, retornaremos a cor inalterada. The method

Em seguida, obtemos separadamente cada um dos componentes de cor ARGB passada para o método e convertemos os componentes RGB para modelo de cores HSL.

Após a conversão, os valores de cada um dos componentes do modelo HSL serão escritos nas variáveis correspondentes (precisamos do componente l).

Adicionamos a ele o valor passado para o método (valores change_value pode, ser de -1,0 a 1,0) e o corrigimos quando ele sair dos intervalos permitidos.

Em seguida, convertemos o modelo HSL de volta em RGB e devolvemos o modelo ARGB obtido a partir dos novos componentes de cor gerados pela conversão do modelo HSL em RGB.







Temas de cores e tipos de formas

A biblioteca irá suportar a criação de diferentes objetos - elementos gráficos, formas baseadas neles, janelas, etc. Cada forma, janela ou imagem (quadros, separadores, listas suspensas, etc.) pode ter estilos de exibição completamente diferentes. Mas, num mesmo programa, seria estranho ter distintos objetos com estilos, cores e tipos de formatação diferentes.

Para tornar mais fácil a escrita de objetos cuja aparência/formato é idêntico e pertencem ao mesmo programa, apresentaremos estilos de desenho, tipos de objetos e esquemas de cores. Isso permitirá que o usuário final selecione o estilo e o tema de cores nas configurações do programa, e o programador fique descansado, já que os temas e estilos selecionados reconstruirão imediatamente todos os objetos de acordo com um critério. Bastará apenas fazer as alterações e adições necessárias ao arquivo de configurações gráficas, que listará todas as cores e parâmetros de objetos e primitivas necessários.

Já fizemos algo semelhante, quando criamos a classe de mensagens da biblioteca - existe uma lista de índices de mensagens e uma série de textos que correspondem aos índices de mensagens. Em quase todos os novos artigos, a primeira coisa que fazemos é inserir novos dados.

Assim, o arquivo de configurações gráficas será feito da mesma maneira: teremos uma enumeração de temas de cores e de estilos de objetos, e as matrizes correspondentes onde iremos inserir gradualmente novos parâmetros e valores para cada propriedade recém-adicionada ou para cada tema e cores recém-criados.



Na pasta raiz da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ criamos um novo arquivo de inclusão GraphINI.mqh e inserimos nele a quantidade de temas de cores:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 )

Para obter um exemplo de como usar este arquivo de configurações, serão suficientes dois temas de cores. Posteriormente, aumentaremos seu número.



Abaixo vamos escrever os índices de temas de cor e os índices dos parâmetros de um tema - cada tema terá o mesmo número de parâmetros:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 )

Os nomes das constantes dessas enumerações facilitarão o acesso a cada tema de cor e parâmetro.



Abaixo vamos escrever uma matriz bidimensional, contendo na primeira dimensão os temas de cores e na segunda, os índices de parâmetros de cores para renderizar diferentes propriedades de objetos:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS] = { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , C'46,85,117' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , C'130,147,153' , }, };

É nesta matriz que iremos inscrever gradualmente novas cores para cada parâmetro recém-adicionado do objeto gráfico cuja cor deve depender do esquema de cores selecionado.



A seguir, vamos inserir enumerações de tipos de suavização ao desenhar primitivas, estilos de bordas, tipos e estilos de formas - a mesma enumeração de índices de propriedades de estilos de formas e seus parâmetros que para os temas de cores:

enum ENUM_SMOOTHING_TYPE { SMOOTHING_TYPE_NONE, SMOOTHING_TYPE_AA, SMOOTHING_TYPE_WU, SMOOTHING_TYPE_THICK, SMOOTHING_TYPE_DUAL, }; enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_FORM_TYPE { FORM_TYPE_SQUARE, }; enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE { FORM_STYLE_FLAT, FORM_STYLE_BEVEL, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLES enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS { FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ( 5 ) int array_form_style[ TOTAL_FORM_STYLES ][ TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ]= { { 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 80 , }, { 4 , 4 , 4 , 4 , 100 , }, };

Nesta segunda matriz, cuja lógica de construção é idêntica à matriz de temas de cores, também adicionaremos gradualmente novos parâmetros para a construção de elementos, formas, janelas e outros objetos, cujos parâmetros devem depender do estilo de construção da aparência de objetos escolhido.



Para selecionar o estilo desejado de construção de objeto e tema de cores, inseriremos novas enumerações para os parâmetros de entrada dos programas no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqh. No início anexamos o arquivo recém-criado GraphINI.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh"

Em seguida, no bloco de código para compilar em inglês e russo vamos inserir novas enumerações de parâmetros de entrada para escolher o tema de cores:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh" #define COMPILE_EN #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_INPUT_COLOR_THEME { INPUT_COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, INPUT_COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #endif

Isso nos permitirá selecionar o esquema de cores desejado ao iniciar o programa. No futuro, vamos adicionar isso e a escolha de estilos para desenho de objetos e tipos de construção.

Classe do objeto Forma

Um objeto-forma é uma versão mais avançada de um objeto-elemento gráfico. A forma permitirá o desenho de bordas "grossas" e outras primitivas, anexando outros elementos a ela. Naturalmente, podemos desenhar "manualmente" o que quisermos no elemento, mas a forma permitirá que automatizar esse processo.

Na pasta E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criamos o novo arquivo Form.mqh da classe CForm. A classe deve ser herdada do objeto-elemento gráfico, e o arquivo do objeto-elemento deve ser anexado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { }

Na seção privada da classe vamos declarar os objetos, variáveis e métodos auxiliares de classe necessários:



class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CGCnvElement *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; color m_color_shadow; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject ( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public :

A seção pública da classe contém os métodos padrão para objetos da biblioteca e alguns construtores: por padrão outros que permitem criar um objeto-forma no gráfico especificado e na subjanela especificada, na subjanela especificada do gráfico atual e no gráfico atual na janela principal:

public : CForm ( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

Em seguida, são declarados os métodos para trabalhar com o objeto-forma:

virtual void SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity); virtual void SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ); bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style); void DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void SetColorFrame( const color colour) { this .m_color_frame=colour; } color ColorFrame( void ) const { return this .m_color_frame; } void SetColorShadow( const color colour) { this .m_color_shadow=colour; } color ColorShadow( void ) const { return this .m_color_shadow; } };

Vamos dar uma olhada mais de perto nos métodos declarados.

Construtor indicando o ID do gráfico e da subjanela:

CForm::CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

Ao construtor são transferidos o ID do gráfico, o número da subjanela na qual precisa ser criado o objeto-forma, seu nome, as coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo da forma e suas dimensões. Na lista de inicialização, chamamos o construtor da classe do objeto-elemento, indicando o tipo do objeto "Forma". No corpo da classe, chamamos o método de inicialização.

Construtor no gráfico atual indicando a subjanela:

CForm::CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

O número da subjanela onde queremos criar o objeto-forma (o gráfico é o atual), o nome do objeto-forma, as coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo da forma e suas dimensões. Na lista de inicialização, chamamos o construtor da classe do objeto-elemento, indicando o tipo do objeto "Forma" e o identificador do gráfico atual. No corpo da classe, chamamos o método de inicialização.



Construtor no gráfico atual na janela principal do gráfico:

CForm::CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

Ao construtor são passados o nome do objeto-forma, as coordenadas do canto superior esquerdo da forma e suas dimensões. Na lista de inicialização, chamamos o construtor da classe do objeto-elemento indicando o tipo do objeto "Forma", o identificador do gráfico atual e o número da janela principal (0). No corpo da classe, chamamos o método de inicialização.



No destruidor da classe verificamos a validade do ponteiro do objeto sombra e excluímos o objeto se ele existir:

CForm::~CForm() { if (m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete m_shadow_obj; }

Método de inicialização de variáveis:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; }

Aqui: limpamos a lista de elementos anexados à forma, definimos o sinalizador de lista classificada e especificamos os valores padrão para o ponteiro para o objeto de sombra (NULL), sinalizador de desenho sombra (false) e tamanhos das bordas da forma (2 pixels de cada lado).



Método privado que cria um novo objeto gráfico:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { int pos=:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )); string pref=:: StringSubstr (NameObj(),pos+ 1 ); string name=pref+ "_" +obj_name; CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

O método recebe todos os parâmetros necessários para criar um novo objeto: seu tipo, número na lista de objetos anexados, nome, coordenadas e dimensões, cor, opacidade e sinalizadores de mobilidade e atividade do objeto.

No corpo da classe, extraímos o nome da extremidade a partir do nome do objeto (o nome consiste no nome do programa e no nome do objeto quando é criado). Precisamos extrair o nome do objeto quando ele é criado e adicionar o nome passado ao método para ele.

Assim, a partir, por exemplo, do nome "Program_name_Form01" nós extraímos a substring "Form01" e adicionamos o nome passado ao método a esta string. Se criarmos um objeto de sombra e passarmos o nome "Sombra", o nome do objeto será "Form01_Sombra" e o nome final do objeto criado será "Program_name_Form01_Sombra".

A seguir, criamos um novo objeto com a indicação de tipo e com os parâmetros do gráfico. Retornamos ao método um ponteiro para o objeto criado ou NULL em caso de falha.



Método que cria um novo elemento anexado:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

O método cria um novo objeto-elemento gráfico usando o método acima e o adiciona à lista de objetos anexados ao objeto-forma. Se um novo objeto não pôde ser criado ou não foi possível adicioná-lo à lista de objetos anexados, uma mensagem de erro é exibida e é retornado false. Após a criação bem-sucedida de um novo elemento e adicionando-o à lista, é retornado true.



Método que cria o objeto de sombra:

void CForm::CreateShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,- 1 , "Shadow" ,x,y,w,h, this .m_chart_color_bg,opacity,Movable(), false ); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) return ; this .BringToTop(); }

A lógica do método é comentada em sua listagem. Resumindo: como o objeto-elemento, onde é necessário desenhar a sombra, deve ser maior do que o objeto-forma para o qual foi criado (acima, abaixo, à esquerda e à direita, precisamos de espaço livre para desenhar a sombra), o tamanho do novo objeto é calculado de acordo com os valores de substituição da macro OUTER_AREA_SIZE.

Depois de criar um objeto com sucesso, ele se eleva automaticamente acima do objeto-forma no qual foi criado. Por isso, precisamos forçar o objeto-forma para a frente - faremos isso no final do método.

Método de desenho de sombra:

void CForm::DrawShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; int y=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; m_shadow_obj.DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+Width(),y+Height(), this .ColorShadow(),opacity); m_shadow_obj.Update(); return ; }

A lógica do método é comentada em seu código. Este método é atualmente apenas um modelo para a criação de um método completo para desenhar sombras de objetos. No momento, o método simplesmente desenha "sob" o objeto atual no objeto de elemento criado para desenhar sombras, um retângulo simples deslocado para a direita e para baixo.

Método de configuração do esquema de cores:



void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .SetColorBackground(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]); this .SetColorFrame(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]); this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); }

O método é usado para definir o tema de cores especificado para o objeto. Ao método são transferidos o tema necessário e o valor de opacidade do objeto-forma. Em seguida, relativamente à forma, o valor de opacidade, a cor de fundo, a cor da borda e a cor da sombra são definidos a partir dos valores registrados na matriz de temas de cores que criamos acima.



Método para definir o estilo da forma:

void CForm::SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_shadow=shadow; this .m_frame_width_top=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]; this .m_frame_width_bottom=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]; this .m_frame_width_left=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]; this .m_frame_width_right=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]; this .SetColorTheme(theme,opacity); this .CreateShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .DrawShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), this .Opacity()); switch (style) { case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; default : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; } }

A lógica do método é comentada em sua listagem.

Na verdade, esse método é um exemplo de criação de um objeto-forma com os parâmetros necessários.

Método para desenhar a borda da forma:



void CForm::DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : DrawFrameBevel( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : DrawFrameStamp( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : DrawFrameFlat( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; default : DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; } }

Desenhamos a borda da forma, dependendo do estilo da borda.

Método para desenhar uma borda simples:



void CForm::DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { int x1=x, y1=y; int x2=x1+width- 1 ; int y2=y1+height- 1 ; CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 1 || wd_right> 1 || wd_top> 1 || wd_bottom> 1 ) CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1+wd_left- 1 ,y1+wd_top- 1 ,x2-wd_right+ 1 ,y2-wd_bottom+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 2 && wd_right> 2 && wd_top> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left> 2 && wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_right> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left< 3 && wd_right< 3 ) { if (wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); } else if (wd_top< 3 && wd_bottom< 3 ) { if (wd_left> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_right> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); } }

A lógica do método é comentada no código. Resumindo: desenhamos dois retângulos - um dentro do outro. Se houver vazios entre os retângulos desenhados nos lugares que formam os lados da futura borda (os lados dos retângulos não se tocam), nós os preenchemos com a cor com a qual os retângulos foram desenhados.



Método para desenhar uma borda plana:



void CForm::DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.07 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.01 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.02 )); } } }

Método para desenhar uma borda em relevo (convexa):



void CForm::DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ),- 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom), 0.1 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i), 0.1 )); } } }

Método que desenha uma borda em relevo (côncava):



void CForm::DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom),- 0.25 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i),- 0.2 )); } } }

Métodos que desenham campos (simples e em relevo):



void CForm::DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.05 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); } }

A lógica de todos os métodos acima é quase idêntica e comentada no código do método. Acho que os métodos não vão causar dúvidas e mal-entendidos. Em qualquer caso, tudo pode ser discutido nos comentários ao artigo.

Assim concluímos a criação do objeto-forma para hoje.







Teste

Não haverá testes "encantadores" hoje :) Hoje vamos simplesmente criar duas formas diferentes com estilos de construção e temas de cores diferentes. Após a criação, a cada campo adicionamos: um campo côncavo à forma superio e um campo côncavo volumétrico translúcido à segunda forma.

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do último artigo e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part76\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart76.mq5.



Integramos no Expert Advisor o arquivo do objeto-forma da biblioteca e renomeamos a lista dos objetos-elementos na lista de objetos-formas:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_forms;

No manipulador OnInit() criamos duas formas e desenhamos nelas os campos côncavos:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 0 ? 255 : 250 ); ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true ); if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update( true ); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update( true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Do manipulador OnChartEvent() removemos todo o processamento de cliques do mouse objetos:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { } }

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico:





Como podemos ver, simplesmente especificando o estilo e o tema de cores desejados, criamos duas formas com cores diferentes para os componentes e estilo de desenho.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos o desenvolvimento do objeto forma e complementaremos sua funcionalidade.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): objeto-forma de um elemento gráfico

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): métodos para trabalhar com primitivos e texto num elemento gráfico básico

