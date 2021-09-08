Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 79): classe para o objeto quadro-de-animação e seus objetos herdeiros

Sumário

Ideia

No último artigo, criamos uma classe para salvar e restaurar a parte do fundo que estava sob a forma desenhada. Hoje daremos continuação a esta ideia e criaremos várias classes com base nela, incluindo a classe base de um quadro de animação e de seus descendentes - a classe do quadro de animação de texto e a classe do quadro de animação retangular.

A classe base conterá um conjunto comum de propriedades para um quadro de animação, e seus descendentes terão seus próprios métodos para desenhar formas. A classe da animação de texto permitirá trabalhar com textos, já a classe do quadro de animação retangular possibilitará criar um quadro de animação e desenhar formas nele usando métodos de desenho baseados na classe CCanvas.

Cada objeto-forma criado terá um conjunto de métodos para desenhar na sua tela, o que permitirá criar rapidamente novas imagens na forma e gerenciá-las. Para usar convenientemente a caixa de ferramentas de desenho em cada forma, criaremos uma classe geral que conterá listas de todos os desenhos de texto e de figuras criados na forma (mais tarde adicionaremos novos métodos de animação, além disso, suas listas também estarão em esta classe geral). Esta abordagem nos permitirá gerar dinamicamente novas imagens e salvá-las nos tipos de lista correspondentes, para ser rapidamente encontradas no objeto-forma e exibidas no fundo. Além disso, esses objetos salvarão automaticamente o fundo da forma, e, quando forem excluídos, alterados ou movidos, o fundo salvo será restaurado.



Assim, hoje faremos uma pequena revisão das classes de desenho criadas nos artigos anteriores, desenvolveremos uma classe para o objeto-quadro de animação base e desenvolveremos duas classes para seus descendentes - uma de quadro de animação de texto e outra de quadro de animação retangular. Criaremos uma classe para armazenar listas desses objetos-quadros e facilitaremos o trabalho com elas a partir do objeto-forma.







Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Para começar, modificaremos as classes da biblioteca criadas anteriormente. No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh incluímos a lista de tipos de quadros de animação e a lista de tipos de figuras desenhadas na classe do quadro de animação retangular:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, }; enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, };

Usaremos os tipos de quadros de animação para identificar objetos-quadros de animação (sejam eles textos, figuras ou outro tipo de quadro de animação que faremos mais adiante em artigos futuros). Os tipos de formas a serem desenhadas nos dirão o que exatamente está sendo desenhado no quadro de animação retangular. Esses tipos corresponderão aos métodos de desenho disponíveis na classe CCanvas (seções "Acesso aos dados", "Desenho de primitivas", "Desenho de primitivas sombreadas" e "Desenho de primitivas usando suavização" na tabela de métodos da classe).

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh incluímos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE,

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-кадр анимации" , "Failed to create new animation frame object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-кадр анимации с идентификатором " , "The list already contains an animation frame object with an ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-кадра анимации с идентификатором " , "No animation frame object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" },





No arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh incluímos funções que retornam os valores máximo e mínimo na matriz:

template < typename T> bool ArrayMaximumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &max_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } max_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMaximum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; max_value=array[index]; return true ; } template < typename T> bool ArrayMinimumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &min_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } min_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMinimum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; min_value=array[index]; return true ; }

As funções retornam o valor máximo ou mínimo na matriz passada a elas por referência e, além disso, são do tipo bool porque qualquer valor retornado desde a função como "errôneo" pode estar nas células da matriz. Por exemplo, se, após um erro ao receber dados de uma matriz, retornar -1 (como é feito em muitas funções), esse valor pode ser um dos escritos na matriz. Ao retornar um valor encontrado corretamente (-1), nosso programa irá assumir que isso é um erro. O que não é verdade. Por esse motivo, em caso de erro, retornaremos false, e escreveremos numa variável passada por referência à função o valor máximo ou mínimo encontrado na própria matriz. Se a função retornar true, essa variável armazenará o valor desejado. Na variável source, à função é passado o nome do método desde o qual esta última é chamada, o que permite exibir o nome desse método e o corpo da mensagem do erro.



Também adicionaremos nesse local uma função que retornará uma descrição do tipo da figura desenhada:

string FigureTypeDescription( const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (figure_type), 12 )); }

Aqui, o tipo passado à função como enumeração é convertido numa string. E a partir da representação textual do tipo é extraída uma substring desde o 12º caractere para cortar o texto desnecessário. Assim, por exemplo, o tipo de figura FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE será convertido no texto "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE" e deste texto será extraída a substring desejada a partir do 12º caractere, "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE". Como resultado, será retornada a string "TRIANGLE".



No último artigo, ao criar métodos que permitiam copiar para uma matriz uma parte do fundo, determinamos o tamanho e as coordenadas do retângulo de fundo copiado com base no tamanho do texto que era exibido na forma. Hoje exibir não só textos, mas também imagens. E como seus tamanhos não serão mais determinados com base no tamanho do texto, precisamos criar um método que determine as coordenadas e o tamanho do retângulo copiado da parte do fundo.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh da classe do elemento gráfico renomeamos o método

void TextGetShiftXY ( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

Agora este método será chamado GetShiftXYbyText() e declararemos o novo método que retornará as coordenadas e o tamanho da parte copiada da imagem, retorno esse feito com base no tamanho especificado em relação ao ponto de ancoragem do objeto:

void GetShiftXYbyText( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); void GetShiftXYbySize ( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

Escreveremos sua implementação no final da listagem da classe.

Método que retorna - com base no tamanho - os deslocamentos de coordenadas em relação ao ponto de ancoragem do retângulo:

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbySize( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-width; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

Aqui, dependendo da largura e altura da área copiada, bem como do ponto de ancoragem passado ao método, calculamos os deslocamentos de coordenadas em relação ao ponto de ancoragem e os escrevemos nas variáveis passadas por referência ao método.

Método que retorna deslocamentos de coordenadas em relação ao ponto de ancoragem do texto:

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbyText( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize( text ,tw,th); this .GetShiftXYbySize(tw,th,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); }

Aqui, primeiro determinamos o tamanho do texto, passado ao método, e, em seguida, chamamos o método acima para determinar o deslocamento das coordenadas da área salva da imagem de fundo da forma.



No último artigo, desenvolvemos uma classe para copiar uma parte da imagem de fundo da forma e restaurá-la a partir de uma matriz. Colocamos essa classe no arquivo da classe do objeto-forma. Hoje removeremos essa classe do arquivo que contém a classe do objeto-forma e iremos movê-la para um novo arquivo da classe recém-criada do objeto-quadro (mais uma vez estou convencido de que é melhor escrever e armazenar classes em arquivos separados).

Então, vamos criar uma classe base para um quadro de animação. A classe conterá propriedades comuns a todos os seus descendentes.



Classe para o objeto quadro de animação

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ criamos uma nova pasta Animations\ e, nela, o novo arquivo Frame.mqh da classe CFrame.



Ao arquivo da classe deve ser anexado o arquivo da classe do objeto-elemento gráfico:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh"

Em seguida, colocamos a classe do objeto-copiador de pixels (considerado no último artigo), classe essa removida do arquivo da classe do objeto-forma:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetElement(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value) { this .m_x=value; } void SetCoordY( const int value) { this .m_y=value; } void SetWidth( const int value) { this .m_w=value; } void SetHeight( const int value) { this .m_h=value; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} }; bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; } bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

A única coisa que muda (temporariamente) aqui é que nós comentamos as linhas de código que devem copiar todo o desenho da forma salvo anteriormente. Aqui foi cometido um erro, e o fundo não foi copiado da matriz do objeto-forma, mas diretamente do recurso gráfico, e contém apenas todas as alterações feitas na imagem do fundo-forma. Para corrigir isso, depois de criada a janela, precisaremos salvá-la numa matriz especialmente criada para isso, ela armazenará uma cópia da imagem original da forma. Temos essa matriz, só que ainda não criamos métodos para preservar a aparência original da forma imediatamente após sua criação. Para fazer isso, precisaremos pensar e escrever esses métodos. Assim, embora não tenhamos esses métodos, comentamos essas linhas, e a restauração do fundo, que tem as dimensões de toda a forma (e não de sua parte), será realizada no ciclo de restauração de parte do fundo da forma (isto é, não copiando uma matriz para outra, e preenchendo o fundo da forma com elementos da matriz no qual a cópia salva da parte da imagem do fundo da forma é armazenada).



Em seguida, depois de listar a classe-copiador de pixels, escrevemos o corpo da classe de objeto-quadro de animação:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; public : ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); };

A classe é herdada da classe do objeto-copiador de pixels, ou seja, de fato, é ele.



Todas as variáveis e métodos declarados na classe são descritos nos comentários. Como essa classe será a base para outras classes-quadros de animação, aqui são escritas apenas todas as propriedades e métodos comuns aos descendentes.

Variáveis e métodos que retornam as últimas coordenadas, deslocamentos e pontos de ancoragem são necessários para que ao restaurar uma parte salva anteriormente da imagem de fundo da forma, possamos saber em quais coordenadas a última parte salva da imagem foi localizada, para que na mesma coordenadas com os mesmos deslocamentos em relação às âncoras de ponto seja colocado o fundo salvo que foi apagado pela imagem desenhada sobre ele.

A classe tem três construtores:

construtor público padrão, construtor protegido do objeto-quadro de texto, construtor protegido do objeto-quadro retangular.



Consideremos a implementação de construtores protegidos.

Construtor de quadros retangulares:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,w,h,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD; this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

Ao construtor é passado: o identificador do objeto-quadro retangular a ser criado, suas coordenadas X e Y, a largura e a altura do quadro e também ao construtor é passado o ponteiro para o objeto-elemento gráfico a partir do qual este novo objeto é criado. Como a classe é uma herdeira do objeto-copiador de pixels, na lista de inicialização do construtor passamos todos os parâmetros necessários para o construtor da classe base, e eles são todas as propriedades passadas nos argumentos do construtor.

No corpo da classe, definimos os parâmetros padrão para todas as variáveis-membro da classe.



Construtor de quadros de texto:



CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element=element; this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().TextSize(text,w,h); this .m_anchor_last= this .m_element.TextAnchor(); this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; CPixelCopier::SetID(id); CPixelCopier::SetCoordX(x); CPixelCopier::SetCoordY(y); CPixelCopier::SetWidth(w); CPixelCopier::SetHeight(h); }

Ao construtor é passado: o identificador do objeto-quadro de texto a ser criado, suas coordenadas X e Y, o texto e o ponteiro para o objeto-elemento gráfico a partir do qual este novo objeto é criado.

No corpo da classe, primeiro determinamos o tamanho do texto, depois definimos os valores padrão para as variáveis-membros da classe e no objeto-copiador de pixels pai definimos o identificador do objeto criado, suas coordenadas e o tamanho do texto.



Criamos as classes de objetos herdeiros da classe do objeto-quadro de animação.



Classe para o quadro de animação de texto

Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ criamos o novo arquivo FrameText.mqh da classe CFrameText.

No arquivo deve estar integrado o arquivo de classe do quadro de animação; a classe em sim deve ser sua herdeira:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} };

Aqui vemos um método público para desenhar texto no fundo do objeto-forma e dois construtores - padrão e paramétrico.



Ao construtor paramétrico passamos o identificador do objeto-quadro de animação de texto a ser criado e um ponteiro para o elemento objeto-gráfico a partir do qual esse objeto é criado. À classe pai da lista de inicialização passamos o identificador passado nos argumentos do construtor, os valores padrão para coordenadas/texto e um ponteiro para o elemento gráfico, também passado nos argumentos do construtor.

Método que exibe texto no plano de fundo com armazenamento e restauração do plano de fundo:

bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element.TextSize(text,w,h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize(w,h,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray(x+shift_x,y+shift_y,w,h)) return false ; this .m_element.Text(x,y,text,clr,opacity,anchor); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

A lógica do método é descrita em detalhes nos comentários do código considerado no último artigo durante o teste (uma lógica semelhante foi escrita no manipulador OnChartEvent() do EA de teste). Após o texto ser desenhado na forma, seu ponto de ancoragem, as coordenadas X e Y e as dimensões de deslocamento em relação ao ponto de ancoragem são gravados nas variáveis da classe pai - seus valores serão usados para restaurar o fundo da imagem da forma apagado pelo texto.

Agora criamos uma segunda classe herdeiro do objeto-quadro de animação.



Classe para o quadro de animação retangular

Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ criamos o novo arquivo FrameQuad.mqh da classe CFrameQuad.

Ao arquivo da classe deve ser anexado o arquivo da classe pai, e ele deve ser herdado dela:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; }

Na seção privada da classe, declararemos as variáveis dos membros da classe nas quais armazenaremos as coordenadas e tamanhos do retângulo que envolve a figura desenhada - essas são apenas as coordenadas e o tamanho da área salva do desenho do parte do plano de fundo que é apagada pela figura desenhada.



No construtor paramétrico, são passados o identificador do objeto a ser criado e o ponteiro para o elemento gráfico a partir do qual este objeto é criado. Na lista de inicialização do construtor, ao construtor da classe pai são passados o identificador passado nos argumentos do método, os parâmetros padrão das coordenadas e dos tamanhos do quadro e um ponteiro para o elemento gráfico. No corpo do construtor, definimos o ponto de ancoragem da forma desenhada como "canto superior esquerdo" - isso será necessário para calcular o deslocamento da área copiada. Com este valor, os pontos de ancoragem, os deslocamentos das coordenadas X e Y serão zero.

Como os métodos de desenho na classe CCanvas são muitos, na seção pública desta classe serão declarados todos os métodos para desenhar formas no plano de fundo do objeto-forma, com posterior restauração do plano de fundo:

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; } bool SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };

A implementação de todos esses métodos, cada um individualmente, será semelhante à implementação de outros métodos de desenho semelhantes, só que cada um deles terá nuances inerentes ao seu método de desenho (os tamanhos da área salva podem diferir em dois métodos de desenho semelhantes devido às peculiaridades de cada um deles).

Vejamos a implementação desses métodos.



Método que define a cor do ponto com as coordenadas especificadas:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

A lógica do método é comentada em detalhes suficientes no código. Vou explicar um pouco mais detalhadamente. Aqui, primeiro definimos as coordenadas X e Y da borda superior esquerda da região de fundo retangular que precisa ser armazenada numa matriz para restaurar posteriormente o fundo localizado abaixo do ponto desenhado. Como isso é apenas um ponto (um pixel da imagem), as coordenadas da área salva coincidirão com as do ponto a ser desenhado, e as dimensões corresponderão às de um pixel, ou seja, 1 x 1.

Em seguida, primeiro, verificamos se o fundo foi salvo anteriormente (se o tamanho da matriz em que esse fundo é salvo é diferente de zero), e se for assim, restauramos o fundo do objeto-forma (neste caso, as coordenadas e o tamanho da área restaurada já foram gravados nas variáveis da classe). Após restaurar com sucesso o fundo salvo anteriormente, salvamos o fundo da forma nas novas coordenadas, nas quais o ponto será desenhado, e o desenhamos. Em seguida, nas variáveis da classe salvamos as novas coordenadas, os tamanhos da área salva e os deslocamentos - para a posterior restauração do fundo apagado pelo ponto recém-desenhado.



Método para desenhar um segmento de linha vertical:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineVertical(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui o cálculo das coordenadas e dimensões do retângulo que contorna a figura difere deste cálculo no método anterior. E isso é normal porque aqui estamos desenhando uma linha vertical de um pixel de largura. Mas a altura desta linha deve ser calculada como a diferença entre os valores máximo e mínimo das duas coordenadas Y desta linha. A coordenada Y da região a ser salva deve corresponder ao valor mínimo das duas coordenadas Y (o ponto mais alto da linha que está sendo desenhada).



Método para desenhar um segmento de linha horizontal:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui o cálculo de coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva é semelhante ao do método anterior, mas só que é uma linha horizontal, que aqui a altura é igual a um pixel e que devem ser calculadas a largura e coordenada X da área salva.



Método que desenha um segmento de linha arbitrária:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLine(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui estão as coordenadas e o tamanho da área salva são calculados a partir das coordenadas da linha desenhada.



Método que desenha uma linha quebrada:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolyline(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui, o cálculo de coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva tem o mesmo o propósito, mas difere na execução dos métodos acima porque para uma linha quebrada (como para muitas outras formas) as coordenadas são transmitidas não por variáveis, mas em matrizes - afinal, aqui não podemos saber de antemão quantos ziguezagues a linha terá e quantas coordenadas passarão nos argumentos do método. Por isso, antes de chamar o método, é necessário preencher duas matrizes com as respectivas coordenadas X e as coordenadas Y de cada ponto de ziguezague da linha.

No método, obtemos os valores máximo e mínimo dessas matrizes usando a função considerada anteriormente que retorna da matriz passada a ela o valor mínimo ou máximo escrito na matriz. Os valores obtidos são usados para calcular as coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva do fundo da forma.



Outros métodos para desenhar formas sem suavização (preste atenção aos cálculos de coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva):

bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircle(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawArc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





Consideremos os métodos para desenhar primitivas sombreadas sem suavização.

Método para pintar a área:



bool CFrameQuad::FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.Fill(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Como o método pinta uma área fechada arbitrária, o tamanho da área salva não é conhecido com antecedência. Por isso, aqui toda a forma deve ser preservada. Para isso, definimos coordenadas e dimensões como zero. Com esses valores, o método que salva a área retangular da imagem salva toda a imagem de fundo da forma na matriz.



O outros métodos são o desenho de primitivas sombreadas - seu cálculo de coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva coincide com o cálculo em métodos semelhantes para desenho de primitivas simples não suavizadas, métodos esses que discutimos acima. Vamos ver os métodos como eles são:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleFill(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3)- 1 ; int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3)+ 1 ; int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





Métodos para desenhar primitivas com suavização.

Método que define um ponto usando o algoritmo de suavização AntiAliasing:



bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y=y- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixelAA(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui o cálculo de coordenadas e tamanhos da área salva difere desse cálculo no método de desenho de ponto sem suavização. Como o ponto suavizado pode estar localizado em três pixels adjacentes (9 no total, ou seja, 3 x 3 pixels), as dimensões da área salva devem ter três pixels de altura e três de largura. As coordenadas X e Y, respectivamente, devem estar um pixel à esquerda e acima das coordenadas do próprio ponto. Assim, o retângulo da área salva de delineia o ponto terá uma margem de um pixel em todos os lados a partir do ponto desenhado, caso o ponto desenhado seja desfocado pelo algoritmo de suavização e desenhado em mais de um pixel. Assim, vamos nos livrar da restauração incompleta do fundo apagado pelo ponto desenhado com suavização.



Método que desenha um segmento de uma linha arbitrária usando o algoritmo de suavização AntiAliasing:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

O teste deste método mostrou que as bordas da linha desenhada não estão borradas, por isso aqui o cálculo do tamanho da área salva corresponde ao cálculo no método de desenho de linha sem suavização.



Método que desenha um segmento de uma linha arbitrária usando o algoritmo de suavização Wu:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui o cálculo é semelhante ao método anterior pelo mesmo motivo.



Método que desenha um segmento de uma linha arbitrária de uma determinada espessura usando o algoritmo de suavização com pré-filtragem:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Neste método o cálculo da área salva já difere de todos os itens acima. Como uma linha com tal algoritmo de suavização tem uma largura especificada e certa aparência de extremidades, a largura da área salva também deve levar em consideração o tamanho (espessura) da linha e suas bordas (as bordas da linha podem ser arredondadas, de modo que o tamanho (comprimento) da linha aumenta em dois raios de arredondamento, ou seja, no valor especificado como largura da linha).



Método que desenha um segmento vertical de uma linha arbitrária de uma determinada espessura usando um algoritmo de suavização com pré-filtragem:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_x=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_y=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_x); this .m_quad_x=x-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=size; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct_y* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui o cálculo é o mesmo descrito para o método anterior.



Outros métodos de desenho para suavização e outras primitivas:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_y=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_x=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_y); this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=y-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct_x* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=size; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleAA(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleWu(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG ( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (x2-x1)))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (y2-y1)))+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG ( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Aqui, para todos os métodos, os algoritmos para calcular a área de fundo armazenada são aproximadamente idênticos aos algoritmos de cálculo nos métodos acima.

Gostaria de esclarecer que nos métodos de desenho de elipses (DrawEllipseAAOnBG e DrawEllipseWuOnBG) se o tamanho do retângulo dentro do qual a elipse é desenhada for menor que três pixels, a forma não será desenhada. Por isso, aqui nos cálculos, vale a pena verificar se há um tamanho inferior a três pixels. Ainda não entendi como a elipse é desenhada ou se está embutida assim nos métodos da classe CCanvas. Espero descobrir isso no futuro.



Todas as classes de quadros de animação de objetos necessários para hoje estão criadas.

Agora precisamos criar uma classe na qual possamos armazenar os objetos de quadro de animação criados, acessá-los e gerenciá-los.



A classe conterá duas (por enquanto) listas para armazenar os objetos criados de quadros de animação (texto e retangular), terá métodos para criar novos objetos e gerenciá-los. Posteriormente, todos os objetos de animação pertencentes à mesma forma serão armazenados nesta classe. Assim, cada forma terá seu próprio conjunto de objetos de animação que podem ser criados dinamicamente e adicionados à lista de animações da forma.



Classe para as animações da forma

Na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ criamos o novo arquivo Animations.mqh da classe CAnimations.



Ao arquivo da classe devem ser anexados os arquivos recém-criados de classes herdeiros do objeto-quadro de animação base; a classe em si deve ser herdada do objeto base da biblioteca padrão CObject:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { }

Na seção privada da classe, declaramos um ponteiro para um objeto-elemento gráfico a partir do qual serão criados os objetos de animação, duas listas para armazenar dois tipos de objetos-quadros de animação e métodos para retornar o sinalizador da presença do objeto especificado na lista e para retornar um ponteiro para um objeto-quadro de animação existente ou pré-criá-lo se não estiver na lista:



class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string soutce, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

Consideraremos todos os métodos mais adiante.



Na seção pública da classe, declararemos métodos para criar e trabalhar com objetos em listas e métodos para desenhar primitivas com armazenamento e restauração do plano de fundo:

public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } bool TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };





Vamos considerar a implementação dos métodos declarados.

Construtor paramétrico:

CAnimations::CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; }

Aqui definimos o valor do ponteiro m_element para o objeto-elemento gráfico passado nos argumentos.



Método que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto-quadro de animação por tipo e ID:



CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

A lógica do método é totalmente descrita nos comentários do código e não precisa de explicações adicionais.

Método que retorna um sinalizador da presença na lista de um objeto-quadro de animação com o tipo e identificador especificados:



bool CAnimations::IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { return ( this .GetFrame(frame_type,id)!= NULL ); }

O método retorna o resultado bool da chamada do método GetFrame() considerado acima. Se o método GetFrame() um resultado diferente de NULL (ou seja, o objeto pesquisado está na lista), o método retornará true, caso contrário, false.



Método que cria um novo objeto-quadro de animação de texto:



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameText( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameText(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_text.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

A lógica do método é totalmente descrita nos comentários do código.

Método que cria um novo objeto-quadro de animação retangular:



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameQuad(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_quad.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

O método é idêntico ao anterior, também é totalmente comentado e não precisa de explicações adicionais.

Método que retorna um ponteiro ou cria um novo objeto-quadro de animação:



CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); default : return NULL ; } }

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários ao código. Se precisarmos trabalhar com um quadro de animação, podemos criá-lo antecipadamente, obter um ponteiro para ele e controlar o objeto resultante. Mas se precisarmos criar objetos dinamicamente, esse método permitirá, na ausência de um objeto com o identificador especificado, primeiro criar um novo objeto e, em seguida, retornar um ponteiro para ele. Assim, podemos realizar a criação dinâmica de objetos "de acordo com a situação", imediatamente obter um indicador para ele e trabalhar com ele.

Métodos para trabalhar com objetos-quadros de animação.

Método que exibe texto no plano de fundo com armazenamento e restauração do plano de fundo:



bool CAnimations::TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameText *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.TextOnBG(text,x,y,anchor,clr,opacity,redraw); }

Ao método são passados o identificador de objeto, os parâmetros do texto exibido (o próprio texto, coordenadas X e Y, ponto de ancoragem, cor e opacidade), o sinalizador da necessidade de criar um novo objeto com o identificador especificado se um objeto com tal identificador não estiver na lista e o sinalizador de redesenho do gráfico. Em seguida, obtemos um ponteiro para o objeto requerido (ou criamos um objeto se ele estiver ausente). Se o ponteiro não puder ser obtido, retornamos false.

Se o ponteiro for recebido, retorna o resultado do método TextOnBG() do objeto-quadro de animação de texto recebido.



Método que define a cor do ponto com as coordenadas especificadas:

bool CAnimations::SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); }

A lógica do método é idêntica à lógica do método acima. Ao método são passados o identificador de objeto, as coordenadas X e Y da forma desenhada, sua cor e opacidade, o sinalizador da necessidade de criar um novo objeto com o identificador especificado se um objeto com tal identificador não estiver na lista e o sinalizador de gráfico redesenhado.

Em seguida, obtemos um ponteiro para o objeto requerido (ou criamos um objeto se ele estiver ausente). Se o ponteiro não puder ser obtido, retornamos false.

Se o ponteiro for recebido, retornamos o resultado do método SetPixelOnBG() do objeto-quadro de animação retangular resultante.



O resto dos métodos são para desenhar primitivas.



A lógica dos outros métodos para desenhar formas é idêntica à lógica dos métodos acima. Vamos apenas ver sua listagem:

bool CAnimations::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawArcOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPieOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.FillOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleFillOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonFillOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelAAOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleAAOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleWuOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); }





Assim, a classe criada de objetos-animações deve ser uma parte componente do objeto-forma. Dessa forma, cada forma terá seus próprios métodos de desenho - exclusivos para cada objeto-forma.



Abrimos o arquivo da classe do objeto-forma \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh e incluímos as modificações necessárias.



Vamos anexar a ele o arquivo da classe dos objetos-animações:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh"

Removemos da lista a classe do objeto-copiador de pixels (nós o movemos para outro arquivo):

#include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : ... }

Na seção privada da classe em vez de uma lista de pixels de cópia



CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj;

declaramos um ponteiro para um objeto da classe de animação:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :

Também da seção privada removemos a declaração do método IsPresentPC() já desnecessário e da lista de códigos excluímos sua implementação:

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

Da seção pública da classe removemos o método que não é mais necessário:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

e adicionamos novos métodos que retornam ponteiros para o objeto de animação e para listas de texto e quadros de animação retangulares:



CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj( void ) { return this .m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL ); }

Removemos a declaração do método para criar um novo objeto-copiador de pixels:



CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height);

Também excluiremos a implementação desse método, escrita fora do corpo da classe.

Na seção pública da classe, no bloco de métodos para trabalhar com pixels de imagem, vamos escrever novos métodos para criar objetos-quadros de animação, retornando ponteiros para objetos criados e métodos de desenho com salvamento e restauração do fundo: