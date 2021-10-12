Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 83): Die Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts

Inhalt

Konzept

Um die Kollektionsklasse für grafische Objekte, die ich im vorigen Artikel implementiert habe, weiter zu verbessern, benötige ich die Objektklassen aller grafischen Standardobjekte, die im Terminal vorhanden sind. Wenn ich alle diese Objekte erstellt habe, verfüge ich über die Werkzeuge zur Handhabung aller grafischen Objekte (Standard- und nutzerdefinierte), die auf der Klasse CCanvas basieren. Sie werden alle in der Kollektionsliste der grafischen Objekte zu finden sein.

Da die Bibliothek in der Lage sein soll, manuell erstellte grafische Objekte zu verwalten, benötige ich die Klassen von Objekten, die manuell erstellte grafische Standardobjekte beschreiben. Ein solches Objekt soll an das manuell erstellte grafische Objekt und die Methoden zur Verwaltung seiner Eigenschaften gebunden werden. Um ein solches grafisches Objekt zu verwalten, sollte ein Bibliotheksbenutzer manuell die Notwendigkeit einer solchen Verwaltung angeben.

Dies kann zum Beispiel über das Kontextmenü geschehen, das bei einer bestimmten Bedingung aufgerufen wird. Das bedeutet, dass wir ein grafisches Panel benötigen, das die Auswahl der verfügbaren Aktionen mit einem grafischen Objekt ermöglicht. Solche Panels können mit den CCanvas-basierten Klassen und ihren Objekten erstellt werden, die ich vor einigen Artikeln begonnen habe zu erstellen. Ich habe vor, darauf zurückzukommen, sobald die grafische Objektsammlung und die entsprechenden Klassen für grafische Standardobjekte erstellt sind.

Die Struktur aller grafischen Standardobjekte bleibt die gleiche wie die aller Bibliotheksobjekte. Es gibt eine gemeinsame abstrakte grafische Objektklasse, die grundlegende Eigenschaften aufweist, die allen grafischen Objekten eigen sind. Die Klassen, die jedes einzelne grafische Standardobjekt beschreiben, werden von dieser Klasse geerbt. Diese Klassen werden verwendet, um die Objekteigenschaften zu spezifizieren.

Hier werde ich die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse erstellen und die Methoden zur Behandlung der Eigenschaften hinzufügen, die allen grafischen Objekten eigen sind — dies sind alle Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte, die mit den Funktionen ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() und ObjectGetString() erhalten werden können. Bei der Erstellung von abgeleiteten Objektklassen aus dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt werden die Methoden, die nur in einem Nachfolgeobjekt enthalten sind, das ein bestimmtes grafisches Objekt beschreibt, aber im Basisobjekt implementiert sind, vom Basisobjekt in das Nachfolgeobjekt verschoben, so dass Objekte ohne diese Eigenschaften keinen Zugriff auf die Methoden haben.

Betrachten wir zur Verdeutlichung das folgende Beispiel:

Das Terminal verfügt über das grafische Symbolobjekt Pfeil. Das Objekt verfügt über die Eigenschaft Pfeilcode, aber nicht über Strahl rechts;

Das Terminal verfügt über das grafische Objekt Trendlinie. Das Objekt verfügt über die Eigenschaft Strahl rechts, aber nicht über Pfeil-Codes.



Ich werde diese Eigenschaften und Bearbeitungsmethoden in der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse festlegen. Diese Methoden werden von jedem Objekt verfügbar sein, das vom Basisobjekt — dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt — geerbt wird.

Als Nächstes werde ich abhängige Objekte erstellen. In diesem Fall sind dies das Pfeilsymbolobjekt und das grafische Trendlinienobjekt. Jedes von ihnen soll die Methoden erhalten, die nur die ihnen eigenen Eigenschaften behandeln:

Die Methoden zur Angabe eines Pfeilcodes werden in das Objekt Pfeilsymbol verschoben;

die Methoden zur Angabe der Eigenschaft Strahl rechts (Strahl links) werden in das grafische Objekt Trendlinie verlagert.

Wenn wir uns auf jedes dieser nachgeordneten Objekte beziehen, haben wir nur Zugriff auf seine spezifischen Eigenschaften, deren Bearbeitungsmethoden nur in diesen Objekten festgelegt sind, zusammen mit den Methoden zur Bearbeitung der Eigenschaften, die allen Objekten gemeinsam sind, die in jedem grafischen Objekt enthalten und in der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse festgelegt sind.

Grafische Objekte haben mehrere Eigenschaften. Daher muss ich vor der eigentlichen Erstellung der Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Objekts eine Menge Vorarbeit leisten. Diese Arbeit umfasst das Setzen der Eigenschaften in den Bibliotheksaufzählungen, das Schreiben von Beschreibungen für jede grafische Objekteigenschaft und das Erstellen von Funktionen, die Beschreibungen einiger grafischer Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben.





Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Die Liste der Bibliotheksobjekttypen, die ich im vorherigen Artikel erstellt habe, enthält die Standardtypen für grafische Objekte. Wir benötigen jedoch noch einen weiteren Typ für ein abstraktes grafisches Objekt. Wir tragen die Konstante in die Enumeration der Bibliotheksobjekttypen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh ein. Die Berechnung der nachfolgenden Objekttypkonstanten wird ausgehend von dem neuen Konstantenwert gestartet:



enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, };

In der Enumeration der Zugehörigkeitsliste von grafischen Objekten ändern wir die Konstante GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, deren Name angibt, dass das grafische Objekt zum Terminal gehört. Lassen Sie uns die Konstante geeigneter gestalten: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, da das Objekt möglicherweise nicht zu dem von der Bibliothek kontrollierten Programm gehört, sondern zu einem anderen Programm als dem Terminal:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , };

Fügen wir eine neuen Konstante zur Enumeration der grafischen Elementtypen hinzu:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

Da alle Objekte, die in einem Programm erstellte grafische Objekte beschreiben, in einer einzigen Liste gespeichert werden sollen, ermöglicht die Angabe des grafischen Elementtyps eine schnelle Auswahl der benötigten grafischen Elemente aus der gesamten Liste. Wenn wir also "Standardgrafikobjekt" als Filterbedingung für die Kollektionsliste wählen, erhalten wir die Liste, die nur aus Objekten besteht, die die erstellten Standardgrafikobjekte beschreiben.

Für ein Objekt der abstrakten Klasse der grafischen Standardobjekte müssen wir drei Enumerationen für alle Eigenschaften der grafischen Objekte erstellen — ganze Zahlen, reelle Zahlen und Text, die alle Eigenschaften der grafischen Objekte enthalten sollen, sowie die zusätzlichen, die für die Handhabung solcher Objekte notwendig sind:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 51 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 7 )

Wir kennen den Zweck solcher Enumerationen bereits, da alle Bibliotheksobjekte demselben Prinzip folgen.

Daher müssen wir auch die Enumeration möglicher Kriterien für die Sortierung von grafischen Objekten in die Kollektionsliste aufnehmen:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





Nun fügen wir die Texte der neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen und die Beschreibungen aller grafischen Objekteigenschaften hinzu.

Dazu fügen wir die Indizes der neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ein:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, };

und die Textmeldungen zu den neu hinzugefügten Indizes:

{ "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" }, { "Март" , "March" }, { "Апрель" , "April" }, { "Май" , "May" }, { "Июнь" , "June" }, { "Июль" , "July" }, { "Август" , "August" }, { "Сентябрь" , "September" }, { "Октябрь" , "October" }, { "Ноябрь" , "November" }, { "Декабрь" , "December" }, { "Выравнивание по левой границе" , "Left alignment" }, { "Выравнивание по центру" , "Centered" }, { "Выравнивание по правой границе" , "Right alignment" ,}, { "Линия соответствует восходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the uptrend line" }, { "Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the downward trend" }, { "Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)" , "Grand Supercycle" }, { "Суперцикл (Supercycle)" , "Supercycle" }, { "Цикл (Cycle)" , "Cycle" }, { "Первичный цикл (Primary)" , "Primary" }, { "Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)" , "Intermediate" }, { "Второстепенный цикл (Minor)" , "Minor" }, { "Минута (Minute)" , "Minute" }, { "Секунда (Minuette)" , "Minuette" }, { "Субсекунда (Subminuette)" , "Subminuette" }, { "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" }, { "Плоский вид" , "Flat form" }, { "Выпуклый вид" , "Prominent form" }, { "Вогнутый вид" , "Concave form" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" },

...

{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Стандартный графический объект" , "Standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" }, { "Трендовая линия" , "Trend Line" }, { "Трендовая линия по углу" , "Trend Line By Angle" }, { "Циклические линии" , "Cycle Lines" }, { "Линия со стрелкой" , "Arrowed Line" }, { "Равноудаленный канал" , "Equidistant Channel" }, { "Канал стандартного отклонения" , "Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Канал на линейной регрессии" , "Linear Regression Channel" }, { "Вилы Эндрюса" , "Andrews’ Pitchfork" }, { "Линия Ганна" , "Gann Line" }, { "Веер Ганна" , "Gann Fan" }, { "Сетка Ганна" , "Gann Grid" }, { "Уровни Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Retracement" }, { "Временные зоны Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Time Zones" }, { "Веер Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Fan" }, { "Дуги Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Arcs" }, { "Канал Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Channel" }, { "Расширение Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Expansion" }, { "5-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Motive Wave" }, { "3-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Correction Wave" }, { "Прямоугольник" , "Rectangle" }, { "Треугольник" , "Triangle" }, { "Эллипс" , "Ellipse" }, { "Знак \"Хорошо\"" , "Thumbs Up" }, { "Знак \"Плохо\"" , "Thumbs Down" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"" , "Arrow Up" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"" , "Arrow Down" }, { "Знак \"Стоп\"" , "Stop Sign" }, { "Знак \"Птичка\"" , "Check Sign" }, { "Левая ценовая метка" , "Left Price Label" }, { "Правая ценовая метка" , "Right Price Label" }, { "Знак \"Buy\"" , "Buy Sign" }, { "Знак \"Sell\"" , "Sell Sign" }, { "Стрелка" , "Arrow" }, { "Текст" , "Text" }, { "Текстовая метка" , "Label" }, { "Кнопка" , "Button" }, { "График" , "Chart" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Графическая метка" , "Bitmap Label" }, { "Поле ввода" , "Edit" }, { "Событие в экономическом календаре" , "The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar" }, { "Прямоугольная метка" , "The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface" }, { "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" }, { "Объект на заднем плане" , "Object in the background" }, { "Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике" , "Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart" }, { "Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала" , "Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list" }, { "Выделенность объекта" , "Object is selected" }, { "Доступность объекта" , "Object availability" }, { "Номер объекта в списке" , "Object number in the list" }, { "Координата времени" , "Time coordinate" }, { "Цвет" , "Color" }, { "Стиль" , "Style" }, { "Толщина линии" , "Line thickness" }, { "Заливка объекта цветом" , "Fill an object with color" }, { "Возможность редактирования текста" , "Ability to edit text" }, { "Количество уровней" , "Number of levels" }, { "Цвет линии-уровня" , "Color of the line-level" }, { "Стиль линии-уровня" , "Style of the line-level" }, { "Толщина линии-уровня" , "Thickness of the line-level" }, { "Горизонтальное выравнивание текста" , "Horizontal text alignment" }, { "Размер шрифта" , "Font size" }, { "Луч продолжается влево" , "Ray goes to the left" }, { "Луч продолжается вправо" , "Ray goes to the right" }, { "Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика" , "A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart" }, { "Отображение полного эллипса" , "Showing the full ellipse" }, { "Код стрелки" , "Arrow code" }, { "Положение точки привязки" , "Location of the anchor point" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner" }, { "Тренд" , "Trend" }, { "Уровень" , "Level" }, { "Отображение линий" , "Displaying lines" }, { "Состояние кнопки" , "Button state" }, { "Период графика" , "Chart timeframe" }, { "Отображение шкалы времени" , "Displaying the time scale" }, { "Отображение ценовой шкалы" , "Displaying the price scale" }, { "Масштаб графика" , "Chart scale" }, { "Ширина по оси X в пикселях" , "Width along the X axis in pixels" }, { "Высота по оси Y в пикселях" , "Height along the Y axis in pixels" }, { "X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Цвет фона" , "Background color" }, { "Угол графика для привязки" , "The corner of the chart to link a graphical object" }, { "Тип рамки" , "Border type" }, { "Цвет рамки" , "Border color" }, { "Координата цены" , "Price coordinate" }, { "Значение уровня" , "Level value" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Угол" , "Angle" }, { "Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения" , "Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Описание" , "Description" }, { "Текст всплывающей подсказки" , "The text of a tooltip" }, { "Описание уровня" , "Level description" }, { "Шрифт" , "Font" }, { "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, };





Einige grafische Objekteigenschaften haben einen Enumerationstyp. Um die Beschreibungen der Enumerationen zurückzugeben, müssen wir die Funktionen in der Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh erstellen:



Die Funktion, die die Beschreibung des Zeilenstils zurückgibt:

string LineStyleDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Ausrichtungsart zurück:



string AlignModeDescription( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align== ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align== ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align== ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Trendrichtung des Gann-Gitters zurück:



string GannDirectDescription( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction== GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction== GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Elliott-Wellen-Markierungsebene zurück:



string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree== ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree== ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Diagrammecke zurück, relativ zu der die Koordinaten in Pixeln angegeben sind:



string BaseCornerDescription( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner== CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner== CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung des grafischen Objektrahmens zurück:



string BorderTypeDescription( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type== BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type== BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type== BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung des grafischen Standardobjekttyps zurück:



string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type== OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type== OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type== OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type== OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type== OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type== OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type== OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type== OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type== OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type== OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type== OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type== OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type== OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type== OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type== OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type== OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type== OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type== OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type== OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type== OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type== OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type== OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type== OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type== OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type== OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type== OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type== OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type== OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type== OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); }

Wie wir sehen können, erhält jede Funktion eine Variable, die einen von der Funktion überprüften Typ angibt. Anschließend wird der an die Funktion übergebene Typ verglichen und seine Beschreibung mit der Methode Text() der Klasse CMessage zurückgegeben.

Wir schreiben in der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh der abstrakten Indikatorpufferklasse die Methode neu, die die Beschreibung des Zeilenstils des Indikatorpuffers zurückgibt. Zuvor hatte die Methode die gleiche Logik wie die neu hinzugefügte Funktion LineStyleDescription() und sah wie folgt aus:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return ( this .LineStyle()== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Da wir bereits über die Servicefunktion verfügen, die allen Bibliotheksklassen gemeinsam ist, geben wir einfach das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Funktion in der Methode zurück:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return LineStyleDescription( this .LineStyle()); }





Da ich allen grafischen Objekten viele neue Eigenschaften hinzugefügt habe und einige von ihnen allen grafischen Bibliotheksobjekten eigen sind, sollte die Klasse des grafischen Bibliotheksbasisobjekts in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh überarbeitet werden. Dies ist die Klasse, von der alle Chartobjekte der Bibliothek geerbt werden. Fügen wir die Variablen hinzu, die allen grafischen Objekten gemeinsam sind, und erstellen wir die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben der Variablenwerte.

Im geschützten Bereich der Klasse deklarieren wir alle benötigten Variablen:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse legen Sie die Methoden zur Angabe der Objekteigenschaften fest, die in jedem grafischen Objekt der Bibliothek vorhanden sind:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

Die Werte der angegebenen Objekteigenschaften, die durch diese Methoden festgelegt werden, werden nur in diesen Variablen gespeichert, weshalb es ausreicht, den an die Methode übergebenen Wert zu der Variablen hinzuzufügen.

Die Eigenschaften, die sowohl in den Klassenvariablen gespeichert als auch im grafischen Objekt selbst angegeben sind, sollten anders gesetzt werden. Zunächst müssen wir die Eigenschaft des grafischen Objekts ändern. Wenn die Anfrage erfolgreich ist, wird derselbe Wert auch in der Klassenvariable gesetzt:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag) ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Die Funktion zum Setzen eines grafischen Objektwerts verwendet einen asynchronen Aufruf, was bedeutet, dass die Funktion nicht auf die Ausführung des Befehls wartet, der der Warteschlange eines anderen Charts hinzugefügt wurde. Stattdessen gibt sie die Kontrolle sofort zurück. Wir können also nicht mit Sicherheit sagen, dass eine Funktion, die erfolgreich zur Ereigniswarteschlange hinzugefügt wurde, eindeutig die Eigenschaft eines grafischen Objekts ändert.

Nach der Hilfe um das Ergebnis der Befehlsausführung zu überprüfen, können wir eine Funktion verwenden, die die angegebene Objekteigenschaft abfragt. Sie sollten jedoch bedenken, dass solche Funktionen am Ende der Warteschlange dieses Charts eingefügt werden und auf das Ausführungsergebnis warten, weshalb sie zeitaufwändig sein können. Diese Funktion sollte bei der Arbeit mit einer großen Anzahl von Objekten in einem Chart berücksichtigt werden.

Für den Moment lasse ich dies unverändert und gehe davon aus, dass der Befehl zum Ändern der Objekteigenschaften erfolgreich funktioniert hat. Wenn ich bei der Verwendung der Bibliothek feststelle, dass grafische Objekteigenschaften nicht gesetzt werden, während die Klassenvariableneigenschaft bereits angegeben ist, werde ich eine Prüfung hinzufügen, um sicherzustellen, dass die grafische Objekteigenschaft tatsächlich geändert wurde.



Betrachten wir nun alle ähnlichen Methoden zum Festlegen von Eigenschaften für das grafische Objekt und die Variablen, die dem öffentlichen Bereich der Klasse hinzugefügt wurden:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetHidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const int flags) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSubwindow( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ResetLastError (); this .m_subwindow=:: ObjectFind (chart_id,name); if ( this .m_subwindow< 0 ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return ( this .m_subwindow> WRONG_VALUE ); } bool SetSubwindow( void ) { return this .SetSubwindow( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name); }

Als Nächstes fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die Werte von Klassenvariablen zurückgeben:

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType ( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

Alle Methoden geben die in den entsprechenden Klassenvariablen festgelegten Werte zurück.

Die Methode GraphObjectType() berechnet den graphischen Objekttyp aus dem Wert des Objekttyps, so dass es möglich ist, den ENUM_OBJECT Standard-Enumerationstyp aus dem Objekttyp zu erhalten, der durch den Enumerationstyp der Bibliothek ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE repräsentiert wird.



Als Nächstes deklarieren wir die Methoden zur Rückgabe von Objekttypbeschreibungen und deren Zugehörigkeit:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

Setzen Sie im Klassenkonstruktor Standardwerte für alle Klassenvariablen:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

Später werden die abgeleiteten Klassen es uns ermöglichen, die genauen Werte dieser Variablen entsprechend den Werten der Eigenschaften eines durch die Nachfolgeklasse beschriebenen grafischen Objekts festzulegen.

Implementierung der Methode, die die Beschreibung des grafischen Objekttyps zurückgibt:

string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( this .m_type_graph_obj); else return this .TypeElementDescription(); }

Hier definieren wir zunächst den Typ des grafischen Elements, zu dem das grafische Objekt gehört. Wenn es sich um ein grafisches Standardobjekt handelt, geben wir seine Beschreibung mit Hilfe der Servicefunktion StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() zurück, die ich oben dargestellt habe.

Andernfalls geben wir die Beschreibung des grafischen Elementtyps mit Hilfe der unten beschriebenen Methode TypeElementDescription() zurück:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Methode gibt die Beschreibung der Zugehörigkeit des grafischen Objekts zurück:

string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription( void ) { return ( this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); }

Die Logik der letzten beiden Methoden ähnelt der Logik der oben betrachteten Servicefunktionen.







Die Klasse des abstrakten Grafikobjekts

Wir haben nun alle vorbereitenden Schritte durchlaufen. Lassen Sie uns nun die Klasse des abstrakten Grafikobjekts erstellen.

Wir erstellen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ den Ordner Standart\ mit der neuen Datei GStdGraphObj.mqh der Klasse CGStdGraphObj.



Die Klasse sollte von der Klasse des grafischen Basisobjekts aller grafischen Objekte der CGBaseObj-Bibliothek abgeleitet sein. Die Datei des grafischen Objekts sollte auch in die neue Datei der erstellten Klasse eingeschlossen werden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse platzieren wir die Arrays für die Speicherung von Objekteigenschaften und Methoden für die Rückgabe eines realen Eigenschaftsindexes in das entsprechende Array:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

Einstellungen der Methoden, die für alle Bibliotheksobjekte im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse standardmäßig vorhanden sind, sowie zwei Konstruktoren — den Standardkonstruktor und den geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name); public :

In diesem Fall gibt die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Ankerpunktposition des grafischen Objekts zurückgibt, eine Zahl und nicht die Beschreibung selbst zurück. Verschiedene Objekte zur Angabe von Ankerpunkten verwenden unterschiedliche Enumerationen. Daher wird die Methode virtuell gemacht und in nachgeordneten Objekten mit solchen Eigenschaften neu definiert.



Als Nächstes verwenden Sie den Klassencode, um die Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugang zum Setzen und Zurückgeben von Objekteigenschaften hinzuzufügen:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow( void ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name())) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } datetime TimeCteate( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder( const long value) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels( const int levels) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } color LevelColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } int LevelWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice( const double price) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } double LevelValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue( const double value) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale( const double scale) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle( const double angle) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } string LevelText( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont( const string font) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } string BMPFile( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } };

Viele Methoden sind hier im Vorfeld festgelegt worden. Später werden sie in die absteigenden Objektklassen mit entsprechenden Eigenschaften verschoben, um diese Klassen zu beschreiben. Daher werden die verschiedenen Objekte individuelle Methodensätze für die Arbeit mit Eigenschaften haben.



Betrachten wir die Logik anhand mehrerer Methoden als Beispiel.



Die dem Objekt innewohnenden Eigenschaften werden direkt von den Objekteigenschaften zurückgegeben und gesetzt:

int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }





Die Eigenschaften, die allen grafischen Objekten innewohnen und deren Speichervariablen sich in der grafischen Basisobjektklasse für alle grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte befinden, werden aus den Objekteigenschaften zurückgegeben und erst im Basisobjekt gesetzt und dann in den Objekteigenschaften:



long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }





Die Eigenschaften, die einem grafischen Objekt innewohnen, aber nicht im Basisobjekt vorhanden sind, werden direkt von den Objekteigenschaften zurückgegeben und zuerst in den grafischen Objekteigenschaften gesetzt. Wenn das Eigenschaftsänderungsereignis erfolgreich in die Warteschlange gestellt wird, werden sie auch in den Objekteigenschaften gesetzt:



datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if ( :: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time) ) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }





Die Methode zum Setzen des Namens unterscheidet sich von anderen ähnlichen Methoden. Grafische Objekte werden im Terminal über den Listenindex und den Objektnamen ausgewählt (die Funktion Objektname() wird verwendet, um den Objektnamen über einen Index in der Objektliste zu erhalten, während die Funktionen ObjectGetXXX() dann verwendet werden, um die restlichen Eigenschaften über einen grafischen Objektnamen zu erhalten). Der Objektname wird ihm sofort bei der Erstellung zugewiesen.

nur, wenn der Name noch nicht in der Variablen gesetzt ist

Wenn der Name bereits in der Variablen gesetzt wurde und der zu setzende Name nicht mit dem bestehenden übereinstimmt

im Falle einer Übereinstimmung, verlasse die Methode

bedeutet dies eine Umbenennung des Objekts

string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }

Dementsprechend müssen wir hier den Namen nur auf Objektvariablen setzen. Wir tun dies),. Hier wird ein solcher Fall noch nicht behandelt. Im Moment senden wir einfach eine Anfrage zur Umbenennung eines grafischen Objekts und schreiben seinen Namen neu in die Basisklassenvariable und in die Eigenschaften des aktuellen Objekts.





Im geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor setzen wir alle dem Konstruktor übergebenen Werte auf die Eigenschaften der Basisklasse und des Objekts:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }

Die Reihenfolge des Setzens von Werten in Objektvariablen ist in den Codekommentaren beschrieben. Wir setzen nicht jede Objekteigenschaft, sondern nur die Eigenschaften, die an den Konstruktor übergeben werden, und die, die wir vom grafischen Objekt erhalten können, sofern sie für alle grafischen Objekte gleich sind. Alle übrigen Eigenschaften sind in den Konstruktoren der Nachfolgeklassen zu setzen, da jedes grafische Objekt über unterschiedliche Eigenschaftssätze verfügt, die erst bei der Erstellung eines bestimmten grafischen Objekts bekannt werden.



Standardmethoden für den Vergleich zweier Objekte:

int CGStdGraphObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode, die Objekteigenschaften im Journal anzeigt:

void CGStdGraphObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Die Methode gibt einen kurzen Objektnamen zurück:



string CGStdGraphObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); }

Die Methode zeigt die kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal an:



void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Die Methode zur Rückgabe der Objekteigenschaftsbeschreibung mit den Typen Ganzzahl, Reell und Text:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Die Arbeit der Methoden, die den oben vorgestellten ähnlich sind, wurde bereits zu Beginn der Bibliotheksbeschreibung berücksichtigt. Außerdem wurden im Laufe der Zeit beim Hinzufügen verschiedener Objekte einige Klarstellungen hinsichtlich ihrer Funktionslogik vorgenommen. Sie sollten Ihnen also an dieser Stelle vertraut sein. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.



Ich habe die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse erstellt. Nun müssen wir die Tatsache, dass ein grafisches Objekt auf einem Chart erschienen ist, definieren und das entsprechende abstrakte, grafische Objekt in der Klasse der grafischen Objekte in der Kollektion erstellen.

Ich werde diese Objekte hier nicht in die Kollektionsliste aufnehmen. Wir brauchen abstrakte Objektnachfolger, die bestimmte Typen von grafischen Objekten beschreiben, die dem Chart hinzugefügt werden. Ich werde sie im nächsten Artikel implementieren. Hier werde ich nur prüfen, ob die neu erstellte Klasse korrekt funktioniert.

Ich werde einige Änderungen an der Chart-Objektverwaltungsklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh vornehmen müssen. Es ist nicht möglich, eine ressourcensparende Berechnung für die Suche nach dem letzten grafischen Objekt, das dem Chart hinzugefügt wurde, zu erstellen, wie ich es bei anderen Kollektionen getan habe, bei denen die Schleife vom Index des letzten Objekts unter den von der Kollektionsklasse verwalteten Objekten aus gestartet wurde. Das ist nicht möglich, weil grafische Objekte nicht in der Reihenfolge, in der sie dem Chart hinzugefügt werden, sondern nach ihrem Namen in die Terminal-Liste aufgenommen werden. Merkwürdigerweise werden grafische Objekte in der Terminal-Liste nach Namen sortiert. Das zuletzt zum Chart hinzugefügte Pfeilsymbol steht in der Objektliste an erster Stelle, während das Rechteckobjekt aufgrund seines Namens an zweiter Stelle steht.

Daher müssen wir ein Objekt nach dem Zeitpunkt suchen, zu dem es dem Chart in der Schleife aller grafischen Chart-Objekte hinzugefügt wurde. Die Extravariable, die eine ressourcensparende Suche organisiert und der Klasse vorläufig hinzugefügt wurde, sowie die mit ihrer Hilfe durchgeführten Berechnungen sollten entfernt werden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) {

Die Methode zur Überprüfung von Chart-Objekten erhält das Handle zur Erhöhung der Anzahl der grafischen Objekte auf dem Chart:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Die Hauptlogik ist in den Kommentaren zum Code beschrieben.



Abschließend und um ein langjähriges Versäumnis zu korrigieren, erhält der Klassendestruktor der Hauptobjektklasse der CEngine-Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh die Möglichkeit, alle im Chart vorhandenen Kommentare zu löschen:

CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: Comment ( "" ); }

Nun ist es an der Zeit, die neu erstellte Funktionalität zu testen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ als TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.



Das mag seltsam erscheinen, aber wir müssen keine Änderungen an der EA-Logik vornehmen. Ich werde nur das Verhalten in der Funktion OnDeinit() leicht ändern:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

Anstatt den Millisekunden-Timer zu zerstören und alle Chart-Kommentare zu löschen, fügen wir den Aufruf der gleichnamigen Bibliotheksmethode hinzu:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { engine. OnDeinit (); }

Beim Versuch, den EA zu kompilieren, tritt folgender Fehler auf:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' 1 errors, 0 warnings

Dies ist zu erwarten, da der parametrische Konstruktor der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse im privaten Klassenbereich deklariert ist. Um den Fehler zu beheben, setzen wir vorübergehend den Zugriffsrestriktion 'public' für den Konstruktor:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : public : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name);

Kompilieren Sie den EA neu und starten Sie ihn.

Verschiedene grafische Objekte werden dem Chart hinzugefügt, während das Journal Meldungen über das Hinzufügen eines neuen Objekts zusammen mit einer kurzen Beschreibung anzeigt:





Wie wir sehen können, funktioniert alles wie erwartet.







Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Klassen der grafischen Standardobjekte erstellen und die Verfeinerung der Kollektion grafischer Objekte fortsetzen.





Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 73): Das Formularobjekt eines grafischen Elements

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 74): Das grafisches Basiselement, das von der Klasse CCanvas unterstützt wird

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 75): Methoden zur Handhabung von Primitiven und Text im grafischen Grundelement

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 76): Das Formularobjekt und vordefinierte Farbschemata

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 77): Objektklasse der Schatten

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 78): Animationsprinzipien in der Bibliothek. Schneiden von Bildern

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 79): Die Objektklasse "Animationsrahmen" und ihre abgeleiteten Objekte

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 80): Die Objektklasse "Geometrischer Animationsrahmen"

Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 81): Integration von Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekt

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 82): Die Umgestaltung von Bibliotheksobjekten und Kollektion von grafischen Objekten

