Beispiele
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 83): Die Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Inhalt


Konzept

Um die Kollektionsklasse für grafische Objekte, die ich im vorigen Artikel implementiert habe, weiter zu verbessern, benötige ich die Objektklassen aller grafischen Standardobjekte, die im Terminal vorhanden sind. Wenn ich alle diese Objekte erstellt habe, verfüge ich über die Werkzeuge zur Handhabung aller grafischen Objekte (Standard- und nutzerdefinierte), die auf der Klasse CCanvas basieren. Sie werden alle in der Kollektionsliste der grafischen Objekte zu finden sein.

Da die Bibliothek in der Lage sein soll, manuell erstellte grafische Objekte zu verwalten, benötige ich die Klassen von Objekten, die manuell erstellte grafische Standardobjekte beschreiben. Ein solches Objekt soll an das manuell erstellte grafische Objekt und die Methoden zur Verwaltung seiner Eigenschaften gebunden werden. Um ein solches grafisches Objekt zu verwalten, sollte ein Bibliotheksbenutzer manuell die Notwendigkeit einer solchen Verwaltung angeben.

Dies kann zum Beispiel über das Kontextmenü geschehen, das bei einer bestimmten Bedingung aufgerufen wird. Das bedeutet, dass wir ein grafisches Panel benötigen, das die Auswahl der verfügbaren Aktionen mit einem grafischen Objekt ermöglicht. Solche Panels können mit den CCanvas-basierten Klassen und ihren Objekten erstellt werden, die ich vor einigen Artikeln begonnen habe zu erstellen. Ich habe vor, darauf zurückzukommen, sobald die grafische Objektsammlung und die entsprechenden Klassen für grafische Standardobjekte erstellt sind.

Die Struktur aller grafischen Standardobjekte bleibt die gleiche wie die aller Bibliotheksobjekte. Es gibt eine gemeinsame abstrakte grafische Objektklasse, die grundlegende Eigenschaften aufweist, die allen grafischen Objekten eigen sind. Die Klassen, die jedes einzelne grafische Standardobjekt beschreiben, werden von dieser Klasse geerbt. Diese Klassen werden verwendet, um die Objekteigenschaften zu spezifizieren.

Hier werde ich die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse erstellen und die Methoden zur Behandlung der Eigenschaften hinzufügen, die allen grafischen Objekten eigen sind — dies sind alle Eigenschaften grafischer Objekte, die mit den Funktionen ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() und ObjectGetString() erhalten werden können. Bei der Erstellung von abgeleiteten Objektklassen aus dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt werden die Methoden, die nur in einem Nachfolgeobjekt enthalten sind, das ein bestimmtes grafisches Objekt beschreibt, aber im Basisobjekt implementiert sind, vom Basisobjekt in das Nachfolgeobjekt verschoben, so dass Objekte ohne diese Eigenschaften keinen Zugriff auf die Methoden haben.
Betrachten wir zur Verdeutlichung das folgende Beispiel:

  • Das Terminal verfügt über das grafische Symbolobjekt Pfeil. Das Objekt verfügt über die Eigenschaft Pfeilcode, aber nicht über Strahl rechts;
  • Das Terminal verfügt über das grafische Objekt Trendlinie. Das Objekt verfügt über die Eigenschaft Strahl rechts, aber nicht über Pfeil-Codes.

Ich werde diese Eigenschaften und Bearbeitungsmethoden in der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse festlegen. Diese Methoden werden von jedem Objekt verfügbar sein, das vom Basisobjekt — dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt — geerbt wird.
Als Nächstes werde ich abhängige Objekte erstellen. In diesem Fall sind dies das Pfeilsymbolobjekt und das grafische Trendlinienobjekt. Jedes von ihnen soll die Methoden erhalten, die nur die ihnen eigenen Eigenschaften behandeln:

  • Die Methoden zur Angabe eines Pfeilcodes werden in das Objekt Pfeilsymbol verschoben;
  • die Methoden zur Angabe der Eigenschaft Strahl rechts (Strahl links) werden in das grafische Objekt Trendlinie verlagert.

Wenn wir uns auf jedes dieser nachgeordneten Objekte beziehen, haben wir nur Zugriff auf seine spezifischen Eigenschaften, deren Bearbeitungsmethoden nur in diesen Objekten festgelegt sind, zusammen mit den Methoden zur Bearbeitung der Eigenschaften, die allen Objekten gemeinsam sind, die in jedem grafischen Objekt enthalten und in der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse festgelegt sind.

Grafische Objekte haben mehrere Eigenschaften. Daher muss ich vor der eigentlichen Erstellung der Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Objekts eine Menge Vorarbeit leisten. Diese Arbeit umfasst das Setzen der Eigenschaften in den Bibliotheksaufzählungen, das Schreiben von Beschreibungen für jede grafische Objekteigenschaft und das Erstellen von Funktionen, die Beschreibungen einiger grafischer Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben.


Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Die Liste der Bibliotheksobjekttypen, die ich im vorherigen Artikel erstellt habe, enthält die Standardtypen für grafische Objekte. Wir benötigen jedoch noch einen weiteren Typ für ein abstraktes grafisches Objekt. Wir tragen die Konstante in die Enumeration der Bibliotheksobjekttypen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh ein. Die Berechnung der nachfolgenden Objekttypkonstanten wird ausgehend von dem neuen Konstantenwert gestartet:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of library object types                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE
  {
//--- Graphics
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE =  COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1,              // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT,                                       // "Graphical element" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM,                                          // Form object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW,                                        // Shadow object type
//--- Animation
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME,                                         // "Single animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT,                                    // "Single text animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD,                                    // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY,                                // "Single geometric animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,                                    // "Animations" object type
//--- Managing graphical objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL,                               // "Managing graphical objects" object type
//--- Standard graphical objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ,                                       // "Standard graphical object" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE,            // "Vertical line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE,            // "Horizontal line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND,            // "Trend line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,     // "Trend line by angle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES,           // "Cyclic lines" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,     // "Arrowed line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL,          // "Equidistant channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL      =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,    // "Standard deviation channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION,       // "Linear regression channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK,        // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE,         // "Gann line" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN,          // "Gann fan" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID,         // "Gann grid" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO,             // "Fibo levels" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES,        // "Fibo time zones" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN,          // "Fibo fan" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC,          // "Fibo arcs" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,      // "Fibo channel" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION,        // "Fibo expansion" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,      // "Elliott 5 waves" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,      // "Elliott 3 waves" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE,        // "Rectangle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE,         // "Triangle" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE            =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE,          // "Ellipse" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP     =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,   // "Thumb up" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN   =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP           =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP,         // "Arrow up" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,       // "Arrow down" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP,       // "Stop sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK        =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,      // "Check mark" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE   =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE  =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY          =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY,        // "Buy sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL         =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL,       // "Sell sign" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW,            // "Arrow" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT,             // "Text" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL,            // "Text label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON,           // "Button" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART,            // "Chart" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP             =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP,           // "Bitmap" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL       =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,     // "Bitmap label" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT               =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT,             // "Input field" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT              =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT,            // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL    =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,  // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type
   
//--- Objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE  =  OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT,                                       // Extended base object for all library objects
   
   // .......... The constants of other object types are skipped for brevity
   // ..........
   // ..........

  };

In der Enumeration der Zugehörigkeitsliste von grafischen Objekten ändern wir die Konstante GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, deren Name angibt, dass das grafische Objekt zum Terminal gehört. Lassen Sie uns die Konstante geeigneter gestalten: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, da das Objekt möglicherweise nicht zu dem von der Bibliothek kontrollierten Programm gehört, sondern zu einem anderen Programm als dem Terminal:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of graphical objects affiliations                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                          // Graphical object belongs to a program
   GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                       // Graphical object does not belong to a program
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Fügen wir eine neuen Konstante zur Enumeration der grafischen Elementtypen hinzu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Da alle Objekte, die in einem Programm erstellte grafische Objekte beschreiben, in einer einzigen Liste gespeichert werden sollen, ermöglicht die Angabe des grafischen Elementtyps eine schnelle Auswahl der benötigten grafischen Elemente aus der gesamten Liste. Wenn wir also "Standardgrafikobjekt" als Filterbedingung für die Kollektionsliste wählen, erhalten wir die Liste, die nur aus Objekten besteht, die die erstellten Standardgrafikobjekte beschreiben.

Für ein Objekt der abstrakten Klasse der grafischen Standardobjekte müssen wir drei Enumerationen für alle Eigenschaften der grafischen Objekte erstellen — ganze Zahlen, reelle Zahlen und Text, die alle Eigenschaften der grafischen Objekte enthalten sollen, sowie die zusätzlichen, die für die Handhabung solcher Objekte notwendig sind:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list
   //--- Common properties of all graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                         // Object creation time
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Object visibility on timeframes
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                               // Background object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                             // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                           // Object selection
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                         // Object availability
//--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                               // Time coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                              // Color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                              // Style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                              // Line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                               // Object color filling
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                           // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                             // Number of levels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Level line color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Level line style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Level line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                              // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                           // Font size
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                           // Ray goes to the left
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Ray goes to the right
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                                // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                            // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                          // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                             // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                          // Gann object trend
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                             // Elliott wave marking level
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                          // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                              // Button state (pressed/released)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Chart object period
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Chart object scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                              // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                              // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                            // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                            // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                            // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                             // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (51)             // Total number of integer properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Real properties of a standard graphical object                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Price coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,                         // Level value
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,                              // Scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,                              // Angle
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,                          // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (5)              // Total number of real properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (0)              // Number of real properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| String properties of a standard graphical object                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Object name
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,                               // Object description (text contained in the object)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,                            // Tooltip text
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,                          // Level description
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,                               // Font
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                            // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Symbol for the Chart object 
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL  (7)              // Total number of string properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Wir kennen den Zweck solcher Enumerationen bereits, da alle Bibliotheksobjekte demselben Prinzip folgen.

Daher müssen wir auch die Enumeration möglicher Kriterien für die Sortierung von grafischen Objekten in die Kollektionsliste aufnehmen:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0,                             // Sort by object ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE,                               // Sort by object type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG,                             //  Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID,                           // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM,                            // Sort by chart subwindow index
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM,                                // Sort by object index in the list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME,                         // Sort by object creation time
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Sort by object visibility on timeframes
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK,                               // Sort by the "Background object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER,                             // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN,                             // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED,                           // Sort by the "Object selection" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE,                         // Sort by the "Object availability" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME,                               // Sort by time coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR,                              // Sort by color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE,                              // Sort by style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH,                              // Sort by line width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL,                               // Sort by the "Object color filling" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY,                           // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS,                             // Sort by number of levels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Sort by line level color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Sort by line level style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Sort by line level width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN,                              // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE,                           // Sort by font size
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT,                           // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY,                                // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                            // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE,                          // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR,                             // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION,                          // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE,                             // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES,                          // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE,                              // Sort by button state (pressed/released)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Sort by Chart object ID.
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Sort by Chart object period
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Sort by Chart object scale
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE,                              // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE,                              // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET,                            // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET,                            // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR,                            // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER,                             // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by price coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE,                         // Sort by level value
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE,                              // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE,                              // Sort by angle
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION,                          // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP,    // Sort by object name
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT,                               // Sort by object description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP,                            // Sort by tooltip text
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT,                          // Sort by level description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT,                               // Sort by font
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE,                            // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Sort by Chart object period symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Nun fügen wir die Texte der neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen und die Beschreibungen aller grafischen Objekteigenschaften hinzu.
Dazu fügen wir die Indizes der neuen Bibliotheksmeldungen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ein:

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY,                              // January
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY,                             // February
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH,                                // March
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL,                                // April
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY,                                  // May
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE,                                 // June
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY,                                 // July
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST,                               // August
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER,                            // September
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER,                              // October
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER,                             // November
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER,                             // December
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT,                           // Left alignment 
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER,                         // Center alignment
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT,                          // Right alignment
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND,                        // Line corresponds to an uptrend
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND,                      // Line corresponds to a downtrend
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE,             // Grand Supercycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE,                   // Supercycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE,                        // Cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY,                      // Primary cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE,                 // Intermediate
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR,                        // Minor cycle
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE,                       // Minute
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE,                     // Second (Minuette)
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE,                  // Subsecond (Subminuette)
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED,                 // Pressed
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED,               // Released
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,                    // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,                    // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER,                   // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER,                   // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT,                          // Flat
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED,                        // Raised
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN,                        // Sunken
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY,                               // Sunday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY,                               // Monday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY,                              // Tuesday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY,                            // Wednesday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY,                             // Thursday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY,                               // Friday
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,                             // Saturday

...

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS,   // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id 
   MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID 
   
//--- GStdGraphObj
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW,          // Failed to find the chart subwindow
   
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                   // Standard graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                    // Element
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                 // Shadow object
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                       // Form
   MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                     // Window
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                      // Graphical object belongs to a program
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                   // Graphical object does not belong to a program
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE,                           // Vertical line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE,                           // Horizontal line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND,                           // Trend line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,                    // Trend line by angle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES,                          // Cyclic lines
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,                    // Arrowed line object
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL,                         // Equidistant channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,                   // Standard deviation channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION,                      // Linear regression channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK,                       // Andrews' pitchfork
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE,                        // Gann line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN,                         // Gann fan
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID,                        // Gann grid
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO,                            // Fibo levels
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES,                       // Fibo time zones
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN,                         // Fibo fan
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC,                         // Fibo arcs
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL,                     // Fibo channel
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION,                       // Fibo expansion
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,                     // Elliott 5 waves
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3,                     // Elliott 3 waves
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE,                       // Rectangle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE,                        // Triangle
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                         // Ellipse
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP,                  // Thumb up
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN,                // Thumb down
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP,                        // Arrow up
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN,                      // Arrow down
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP,                      // Stop
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK,                     // Check mark
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE,                // Left price label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,               // Right price label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY,                       // Buy
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL,                      // Sell
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW,                           // Arrow
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT,                            // Text
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL,                           // Text label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON,                          // Button
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART,                           // Chart
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP,                          // Bitmap
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,                    // Bitmap label
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT,                            // Edit
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT,                           // Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL,                 // Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,                             // Object ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                           // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                   // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                         // Graphical object affiliation
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                       // Chart ID
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                        // Chart subwindow index
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                     // Creation time
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                     // Object visibility on timeframes
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                           // Background object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                         // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                         // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                       // Object selection
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                     // Object availability
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                            // Object index in the list
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                           // Time coordinate
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                          // Color
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                          // Style
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                          // Line width
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                           // Object color filling
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                       // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                         // Number of levels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                     // Level line color
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                     // Level line style
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                     // Level line width
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                          // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                       // Font size
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                       // Ray goes to the left
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                      // Ray goes to the right
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                            // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                        // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                      // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                         // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                      // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                      // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                      // Gann object trend
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                         // Elliott wave marking level
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                      // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                          // Button state (pressed/released)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,               // Chart object period
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,           // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,          // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,          // Chart object scale
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                          // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                          // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                        // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                        // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                        // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                         // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                    // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                   // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,                          // Price coordinate
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,                     // Level value
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,                          // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,                          // Angle
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,                      // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,                           // Object name
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,                           // Object description (text contained in the object)
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,                        // Tooltip text
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,                      // Level description
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,                           // Font
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                        // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL,                         // Symbol for the Chart object 
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

und die Textmeldungen zu den neu hinzugefügten Indizes:

   {"Январь","January"},
   {"Февраль","February"},
   {"Март","March"},
   {"Апрель","April"},
   {"Май","May"},
   {"Июнь","June"},
   {"Июль","July"},
   {"Август","August"},
   {"Сентябрь","September"},
   {"Октябрь","October"},
   {"Ноябрь","November"},
   {"Декабрь","December"},
   
   {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"},
   {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"},
   {"Выравнивание по правой границе","Right alignment",},
   
   {"Линия соответствует восходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the uptrend line"},
   {"Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the downward trend"},
   
   {"Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)","Grand Supercycle"},
   {"Суперцикл (Supercycle)","Supercycle"},
   {"Цикл (Cycle)","Cycle"},
   {"Первичный цикл (Primary)","Primary"},
   {"Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)","Intermediate"},
   {"Второстепенный цикл (Minor)","Minor"},
   {"Минута (Minute)","Minute"},
   {"Секунда (Minuette)","Minuette"},
   {"Субсекунда (Subminuette)","Subminuette"},
   
   {"Нажата","Pressed"},
   {"Отжата","Depressed"},
   
   {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"},
   {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"},
   
   {"Плоский вид","Flat form"},
   {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"},
   {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"},
   
   {"Воскресение","Sunday"},
   {"Понедельник","Monday"},
   {"Вторник","Tuesday"},
   {"Среда","Wednesday"},
   {"Четверг","Thursday"},
   {"Пятница","Friday"},
   {"Суббота","Saturday"},

...

//--- CGraphElementsCollection
   {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "},
   {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "},

//--- GStdGraphObj
   {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"},
   
   {"Стандартный графический объект","Standard graphic object"},
   {"Элемент","Element"},
   {"Объект тени","Shadow object"},
   {"Форма","Form"},
   {"Окно","Window"},
   
   {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
   {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},
   
   {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"},
   {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"},
   {"Трендовая линия","Trend Line"},
   {"Трендовая линия по углу","Trend Line By Angle"},
   {"Циклические линии","Cycle Lines"},
   {"Линия со стрелкой","Arrowed Line"},
   {"Равноудаленный канал","Equidistant Channel"},
   {"Канал стандартного отклонения","Standard Deviation Channel"},
   {"Канал на линейной регрессии","Linear Regression Channel"},
   {"Вилы Эндрюса","Andrews’ Pitchfork"},
   {"Линия Ганна","Gann Line"},
   {"Веер Ганна","Gann Fan"},
   {"Сетка Ганна","Gann Grid"},
   {"Уровни Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Retracement"},
   {"Временные зоны Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Time Zones"},
   {"Веер Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Fan"},
   {"Дуги Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Arcs"},
   {"Канал Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Channel"},
   {"Расширение Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Expansion"},
   {"5-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Motive Wave"},
   {"3-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Correction Wave"},
   {"Прямоугольник","Rectangle"},
   {"Треугольник","Triangle"},
   {"Эллипс","Ellipse"},
   {"Знак \"Хорошо\"","Thumbs Up"},
   {"Знак \"Плохо\"","Thumbs Down"},
   {"Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"","Arrow Up"},
   {"Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"","Arrow Down"},
   {"Знак \"Стоп\"","Stop Sign"},
   {"Знак \"Птичка\"","Check Sign"},
   {"Левая ценовая метка","Left Price Label"},
   {"Правая ценовая метка","Right Price Label"},
   {"Знак \"Buy\"","Buy Sign"},
   {"Знак \"Sell\"","Sell Sign"},
   {"Стрелка","Arrow"},
   {"Текст","Text"},
   {"Текстовая метка","Label"},
   {"Кнопка","Button"},
   {"График","Chart"},
   {"Рисунок","Bitmap"},
   {"Графическая метка","Bitmap Label"},
   {"Поле ввода","Edit"},
   {"Событие в экономическом календаре","The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar"},
   {"Прямоугольная метка","The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface"},
   
   {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"},
   {"Тип объекта","Object type"},
   {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"},
   {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"},
   {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"},
   {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"},
   {"Время создания","Time of creation"},
   {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"},
   {"Объект на заднем плане","Object in the background"},
   {"Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике","Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart"},
   {"Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала","Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list"},
   {"Выделенность объекта","Object is selected"},
   {"Доступность объекта","Object availability"},
   {"Номер объекта в списке","Object number in the list"},
   {"Координата времени","Time coordinate"},
   {"Цвет","Color"},
   {"Стиль","Style"},
   {"Толщина линии","Line thickness"},
   {"Заливка объекта цветом","Fill an object with color"},
   {"Возможность редактирования текста","Ability to edit text"},
   {"Количество уровней","Number of levels"},
   {"Цвет линии-уровня","Color of the line-level"},
   {"Стиль линии-уровня","Style of the line-level"},
   {"Толщина линии-уровня","Thickness of the line-level"},
   {"Горизонтальное выравнивание текста","Horizontal text alignment"},
   {"Размер шрифта","Font size"},
   {"Луч продолжается влево","Ray goes to the left"},
   {"Луч продолжается вправо","Ray goes to the right"},
   {"Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика","A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart"},
   {"Отображение полного эллипса","Showing the full ellipse"},
   {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"},
   {"Положение точки привязки","Location of the anchor point"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner"},
   {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner"},
   {"Тренд","Trend"},
   {"Уровень","Level"},
   {"Отображение линий","Displaying lines"},
   {"Состояние кнопки","Button state"},
   {"Период графика","Chart timeframe"},
   {"Отображение шкалы времени","Displaying the time scale"},
   {"Отображение ценовой шкалы","Displaying the price scale"},
   {"Масштаб графика","Chart scale"},
   {"Ширина по оси X в пикселях","Width along the X axis in pixels"},
   {"Высота по оси Y в пикселях","Height along the Y axis in pixels"},
   {"X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"},
   {"Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"},
   {"Цвет фона","Background color"},
   {"Угол графика для привязки","The corner of the chart to link a graphical object"},
   {"Тип рамки","Border type"},
   {"Цвет рамки","Border color"},
   {"Координата цены","Price coordinate"},
   {"Значение уровня","Level value"},
   {"Масштаб","Scale"},
   {"Угол","Angle"},
   {"Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения","Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel"},
   {"Имя","Name"},
   {"Описание","Description"},
   {"Текст всплывающей подсказки","The text of a tooltip"},
   {"Описание уровня","Level description"},
   {"Шрифт","Font"},
   {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"},
   {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"},

  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+


Einige grafische Objekteigenschaften haben einen Enumerationstyp. Um die Beschreibungen der Enumerationen zurückzugeben, müssen wir die Funktionen in der Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh erstellen:

Die Funktion, die die Beschreibung des Zeilenstils zurückgibt:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the line style                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStyleDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
  {
   return
     (
      style==STYLE_SOLID      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID)      :
      style==STYLE_DASH       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH)       :
      style==STYLE_DOT        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT)        :
      style==STYLE_DASHDOT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT)    :
      style==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Ausrichtungsart zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the alignment type description                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string AlignModeDescription(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align)
  {
   return
     (
      align==ALIGN_LEFT    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT)    :
      align==ALIGN_CENTER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER)  :
      align==ALIGN_RIGHT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT)   :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Trendrichtung des Gann-Gitters zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the Gann grid trend direction          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GannDirectDescription(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction)
  {
   return
     (
      direction==GANN_UP_TREND   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND)    :
      direction==GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Elliott-Wellen-Markierungsebene zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the Elliott wave marking level         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree)
  {
   return
     (
      degree==ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE)  :
      degree==ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE)        :
      degree==ELLIOTT_CYCLE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE)             :
      degree==ELLIOTT_PRIMARY          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY)           :
      degree==ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE)      :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINOR            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR)             :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINUTE           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE)            :
      degree==ELLIOTT_MINUETTE         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE)          :
      degree==ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE)       :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung der Diagrammecke zurück, relativ zu der die Koordinaten in Pixeln angegeben sind:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the chart corner, relative to          |
//| which the coordinates in pixels are specified                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BaseCornerDescription(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner)
  {
   return
     (
      corner==CORNER_LEFT_UPPER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER)   :
      corner==CORNER_LEFT_LOWER  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER)   :
      corner==CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER)  :
      corner==CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung des grafischen Objektrahmens zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object frame look        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string BorderTypeDescription(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type)
  {
   return
     (
      border_type==BORDER_FLAT   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT)   :
      border_type==BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) :
      border_type==BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Funktion gibt die Beschreibung des grafischen Standardobjekttyps zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the standard graphical object type     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(const ENUM_OBJECT type)
  {
   return
     (
      type==OBJ_VLINE               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE)             :
      type==OBJ_HLINE               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE)             :
      type==OBJ_TREND               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND)             :
      type==OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)      :
      type==OBJ_CYCLES              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES)            :
      type==OBJ_ARROWED_LINE        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)      :
      type==OBJ_CHANNEL             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL)           :
      type==OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL)     :
      type==OBJ_REGRESSION          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION)        :
      type==OBJ_PITCHFORK           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK)         :
      type==OBJ_GANNLINE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE)          :
      type==OBJ_GANNFAN             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN)           :
      type==OBJ_GANNGRID            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID)          :
      type==OBJ_FIBO                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO)              :
      type==OBJ_FIBOTIMES           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES)         :
      type==OBJ_FIBOFAN             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN)           :
      type==OBJ_FIBOARC             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC)           :
      type==OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL)       :
      type==OBJ_EXPANSION           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION)         :
      type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5)       :
      type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3)       :
      type==OBJ_RECTANGLE           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE)         :
      type==OBJ_TRIANGLE            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE)          :
      type==OBJ_ELLIPSE             ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE)           :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP)    :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN)  :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_UP            ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP)          :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_DOWN          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_STOP          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_CHECK         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK)       :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE    ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE)  :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_BUY           ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY)         :
      type==OBJ_ARROW_SELL          ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL)        :
      type==OBJ_ARROW               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW)             :
      type==OBJ_TEXT                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT)              :
      type==OBJ_LABEL               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL)             :
      type==OBJ_BUTTON              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON)            :
      type==OBJ_CHART               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART)             :
      type==OBJ_BITMAP              ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP)            :
      type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL)      :
      type==OBJ_EDIT                ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT)              :
      type==OBJ_EVENT               ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT)             :
      type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL)   :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Wie wir sehen können, erhält jede Funktion eine Variable, die einen von der Funktion überprüften Typ angibt. Anschließend wird der an die Funktion übergebene Typ verglichen und seine Beschreibung mit der Methode Text() der Klasse CMessage zurückgegeben.

Wir schreiben in der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh der abstrakten Indikatorpufferklasse die Methode neu, die die Beschreibung des Zeilenstils des Indikatorpuffers zurückgibt. Zuvor hatte die Methode die gleiche Logik wie die neu hinzugefügte Funktion LineStyleDescription() und sah wie folgt aus:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the drawing line style                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const
  {
   return
     (
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_SOLID       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID)      :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASH        ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH)       :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DOT         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT)        :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOT     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT)    :
      this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT  ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Da wir bereits über die Servicefunktion verfügen, die allen Bibliotheksklassen gemeinsam ist, geben wir einfach das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Funktion in der Methode zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of the drawing line style                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const
  {
   return LineStyleDescription(this.LineStyle());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Da ich allen grafischen Objekten viele neue Eigenschaften hinzugefügt habe und einige von ihnen allen grafischen Bibliotheksobjekten eigen sind, sollte die Klasse des grafischen Bibliotheksbasisobjekts in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh überarbeitet werden. Dies ist die Klasse, von der alle Chartobjekte der Bibliothek geerbt werden. Fügen wir die Variablen hinzu, die allen grafischen Objekten gemeinsam sind, und erstellen wir die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben der Variablenwerte.

Im geschützten Bereich der Klasse deklarieren wir alle benötigten Variablen:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     GBaseObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
private:

protected:
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_type_graph_obj;                   // Graphical object type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element;               // Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong;                       // Program affiliation
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Object chart ID
   long              m_object_id;                        // Object ID
   long              m_zorder;                           // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
   int               m_timeframes_visible;               // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   int               m_digits;                           // Number of decimal places in a quote
   bool              m_visible;                          // Object visibility
   bool              m_back;                             // "Background object" flag
   bool              m_selected;                         // "Object selection" flag
   bool              m_selectable;                       // "Object availability" flag
   bool              m_hidden;                           // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   datetime          m_create_time;                      // Object creation time
   
//--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
   virtual bool      ObjectToStruct(void)                      { return true; }
   virtual void      StructToObject(void){;}

public:

Im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse legen Sie die Methoden zur Angabe der Objekteigenschaften fest, die in jedem grafischen Objekt der Bibliothek vorhanden sind:

public:
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;           }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;          }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;        }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;}
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                 }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)           { this.m_chart_id=chart_id;         }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;              }

Die Werte der angegebenen Objekteigenschaften, die durch diese Methoden festgelegt werden, werden nur in diesen Variablen gespeichert, weshalb es ausreicht, den an die Methode übergebenen Wert zu der Variablen hinzuzufügen.

Die Eigenschaften, die sowohl in den Klassenvariablen gespeichert als auch im grafischen Objekt selbst angegeben sind, sollten anders gesetzt werden. Zunächst müssen wir die Eigenschaft des grafischen Objekts ändern. Wenn die Anfrage erfolgreich ist, wird derselbe Wert auch in der Klassenvariable gesetzt:

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }

Die Funktion zum Setzen eines grafischen Objektwerts verwendet einen asynchronen Aufruf, was bedeutet, dass die Funktion nicht auf die Ausführung des Befehls wartet, der der Warteschlange eines anderen Charts hinzugefügt wurde. Stattdessen gibt sie die Kontrolle sofort zurück.

Wir können also nicht mit Sicherheit sagen, dass eine Funktion, die erfolgreich zur Ereigniswarteschlange hinzugefügt wurde, eindeutig die Eigenschaft eines grafischen Objekts ändert.


Nach der Hilfe, um das Ergebnis der Befehlsausführung zu überprüfen, können wir eine Funktion verwenden, die die angegebene Objekteigenschaft abfragt. Sie sollten jedoch bedenken, dass solche Funktionen am Ende der Warteschlange dieses Charts eingefügt werden und auf das Ausführungsergebnis warten, weshalb sie zeitaufwändig sein können. Diese Funktion sollte bei der Arbeit mit einer großen Anzahl von Objekten in einem Chart berücksichtigt werden.

Für den Moment lasse ich dies unverändert und gehe davon aus, dass der Befehl zum Ändern der Objekteigenschaften erfolgreich funktioniert hat. Wenn ich bei der Verwendung der Bibliothek feststelle, dass grafische Objekteigenschaften nicht gesetzt werden, während die Klassenvariableneigenschaft bereits angegeben ist, werde ich eine Prüfung hinzufügen, um sicherzustellen, dass die grafische Objekteigenschaft tatsächlich geändert wurde.

Betrachten wir nun alle ähnlichen Methoden zum Festlegen von Eigenschaften für das grafische Objekt und die Variablen, die dem öffentlichen Bereich der Klasse hinzugefügt wurden:

//--- Set the "Background object" flag
   bool              SetBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_back=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selected=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Object selection" flag
   bool              SetSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_selectable=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   bool              SetHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag))
                          {
                           this.m_hidden=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart 
   bool              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value))
                          {
                           this.m_zorder=value;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set object visibility on all timeframes
   bool              SetVisible(const bool flag)   
                       {
                        long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS);
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value))
                          {
                           this.m_visible=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags
   bool              SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const int flags)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags))
                          {
                           this.m_timeframes_visible=flags;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible;
                        switch(timeframe)
                          {
                           case PERIOD_M1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M2    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M3    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M4    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M5    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M6    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6;  break;
                           case PERIOD_M10   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break;
                           case PERIOD_M12   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break;
                           case PERIOD_M15   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break;
                           case PERIOD_M20   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break;
                           case PERIOD_M30   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break;
                           case PERIOD_H1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H2    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H3    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H4    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H6    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H8    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8;  break;
                           case PERIOD_H12   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break;
                           case PERIOD_D1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_W1    : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1;  break;
                           case PERIOD_MN1   : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break;
                           default           : return true;
                          }
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags))
                          {
                           this.m_timeframes_visible=flags;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set a subwindow index
   bool              SetSubwindow(const long chart_id,const string name)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        this.m_subwindow=::ObjectFind(chart_id,name);
                        if(this.m_subwindow<0)
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW);
                        return(this.m_subwindow>WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   bool              SetSubwindow(void)
                       {
                        return this.SetSubwindow(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name);
                       }

//--- Return the values of class variables

Als Nächstes fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die Werte von Klassenvariablen zurückgeben:

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   long              Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }
//--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const
                       { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe);               }
//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const
                       { 
                        return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1);
                       }
   
//--- Return the description of the graphical object type

Alle Methoden geben die in den entsprechenden Klassenvariablen festgelegten Werte zurück.

Die Methode GraphObjectType() berechnet den graphischen Objekttyp aus dem Wert des Objekttyps, so dass es möglich ist, den ENUM_OBJECT Standard-Enumerationstyp aus dem Objekttyp zu erhalten, der durch den Enumerationstyp der Bibliothek ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE repräsentiert wird.

Als Nächstes deklarieren wir die Methoden zur Rückgabe von Objekttypbeschreibungen und deren Zugehörigkeit:

//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical (1) object, (2) element and (3) graphical object affiliation
string               TypeGraphObjectDescription(void);
string               TypeElementDescription(void);
string               BelongDescription(void);

//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;               }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGBaseObj();
                    ~CGBaseObj(){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Setzen Sie im Klassenkonstruktor Standardwerte für alle Klassenvariablen:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)
  {
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE;            // Object type
   this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE;           // Graphical object type
   this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE;             // Graphical object type
   this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE;                   // Program/terminal affiliation
   this.m_name_prefix="";                       // Object name prefix
   this.m_name="";                              // Object name
   this.m_chart_id=0;                           // Object chart ID
   this.m_object_id=0;                          // Object ID
   this.m_zorder=0;                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   this.m_subwindow=0;                          // Subwindow index
   this.m_shift_y=0;                            // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS;   // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   this.m_visible=true;                         // Object visibility
   this.m_back=false;                           // "Background object" flag
   this.m_selected=false;                       // "Object selection" flag
   this.m_selectable=false;                     // "Object availability" flag
   this.m_hidden=true;                          // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   this.m_create_time=0;                        // Object creation time
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Später werden die abgeleiteten Klassen es uns ermöglichen, die genauen Werte dieser Variablen entsprechend den Werten der Eigenschaften eines durch die Nachfolgeklasse beschriebenen grafischen Objekts festzulegen.

Implementierung der Methode, die die Beschreibung des grafischen Objekttyps zurückgibt:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object type              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(void)
  {
   if(this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART)
      return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(this.m_type_graph_obj);
   else
      return this.TypeElementDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Hier definieren wir zunächst den Typ des grafischen Elements, zu dem das grafische Objekt gehört. Wenn es sich um ein grafisches Standardobjekt handelt, geben wir seine Beschreibung mit Hilfe der Servicefunktion StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() zurück, die ich oben dargestellt habe.
Andernfalls geben wir die Beschreibung des grafischen Elementtyps mit Hilfe der unten beschriebenen Methode TypeElementDescription() zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical element type             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART     ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART)     :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT)      :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ)   :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM         ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)         :
      this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW       ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW)       :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode gibt die Beschreibung der Zugehörigkeit des grafischen Objekts zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object affiliation       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM      ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM)     :
      this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM   ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM)  :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Logik der letzten beiden Methoden ähnelt der Logik der oben betrachteten Servicefunktionen.


Die Klasse des abstrakten Grafikobjekts

Wir haben nun alle vorbereitenden Schritte durchlaufen. Lassen Sie uns nun die Klasse des abstrakten Grafikobjekts erstellen.

Wir erstellen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ den Ordner Standart\ mit der neuen Datei GStdGraphObj.mqh der Klasse CGStdGraphObj.

Die Klasse sollte von der Klasse des grafischen Basisobjekts aller grafischen Objekte der CGBaseObj-Bibliothek abgeleitet sein. Die Datei des grafischen Objekts sollte auch in die neue Datei der erstellten Klasse eingeschlossen werden:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdGraphObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\GBaseObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
  }

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse platzieren wir die Arrays für die Speicherung von Objekteigenschaften und Methoden für die Rückgabe eines realen Eigenschaftsindexes in das entsprechende Array:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The class of the abstract standard graphical object              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj
  {
private:

   long              m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];      // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];     // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];     // String properties

//--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                              }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;  }

public:

Einstellungen der Methoden, die für alle Bibliotheksobjekte im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse standardmäßig vorhanden sind, sowie zwei Konstruktoren — den Standardkonstruktor und den geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor:

public:
//--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;    }
//--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                     }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];   }
//--- Return itself
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetObject(void)                                                { return &this;}

//--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }

//--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   string            GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);

//--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position
   virtual string    AnchorDescription(void)                                  const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);}

//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes)
   virtual void      Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
  
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const;
   
//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ;  }
protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
                     
public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

In diesem Fall gibt die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Ankerpunktposition des grafischen Objekts zurückgibt, eine Zahl und nicht die Beschreibung selbst zurück. Verschiedene Objekte zur Angabe von Ankerpunkten verwenden unterschiedliche Enumerationen. Daher wird die Methode virtuell gemacht und in nachgeordneten Objekten mit solchen Eigenschaften neu definiert.

Als Nächstes verwenden Sie den Klassencode, um die Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugang zum Setzen und Zurückgeben von Objekteigenschaften hinzuzufügen:

public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM);                              }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number);                                   }
//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID);                                    }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id);
                       }
//--- Graphical object type
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(void)         const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE);                     }
   void              SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void)  const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); }
   void              SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type);
                       }
//--- Graphical object affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void)              const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG);         }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong);
                       }
//--- Chart ID
   long              ChartID(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID);                              }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id);
                       }
//--- Chart subwindow index
   int               SubWindow(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM);                          }
   void              SetSubWindow(void)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name()))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow());
                       }
//--- Object creation time
   datetime          TimeCteate(void)              const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);                  }
//--- Object visibility on timeframes
   bool              Visible(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES);                      }
   void              SetFlagVisible(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag);
                       }
//--- Background object
   bool              Back(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);                            }
   void              SetFlagBack(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag);
                       }
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   long              Zorder(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER);                                }
   void              SetZorder(const long value)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value);
                       }
//--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   bool              Hidden(void)                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);                          }
   void              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag);
                       }
//--- Object selection
   bool              Selected(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);                        }
   void              SetFlagSelected(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag);
                       }
//--- Object availability
   bool              Selectable(void)              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);                      }
   void              SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag);
                       }
//--- Time coordinate
   datetime          Time(void)                    const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME);                        }
   void              SetTime(const datetime time)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time);
                       }
//--- Color
   color             Color(void)                   const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR);                          }
   void              SetColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Style
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE   Style(void)                   const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE);                }
   void              SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style);
                       }
//--- Line width
   int               Width(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH);                            }
   void              SetWidth(const int width)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width);
                       }
//--- Object color filling
   bool              Fill(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL);                            }
   void              SetFlagFill(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag);
                       }
//--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   bool              ReadOnly(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY);                        }
   void              SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag);
                       }
//--- Number of levels
   int               Levels(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS);                           }
   void              SetLevels(const int levels)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels);
                       }
//--- Line level color
   color             LevelColor(void)              const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR);                     }
   void              SetLevelColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Level line style
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE   LevelStyle(void)              const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE);           }
   void              SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,style))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style);
                       }
///--- Level line width
   int               LevelWidth(void)              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH);                       }
   void              SetLevelWidth(const int width)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,width))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width);
                       }
//--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   ENUM_ALIGN_MODE   Align(void)                   const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN);                }
   void              SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align);
                       }
//--- Font size
   int               FontSize(void)                const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE);                         }
   void              SetFontSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- Ray goes to the left
   bool              RayLeft(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT);                        }
   void              SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag);
                       }
//--- Ray goes to the right
   bool              RayRight(void)                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT);                       }
   void              SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag);
                       }
//--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   bool              Ray(void)                     const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY);                             }
   void              SetFlagRay(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag);
                       }
//--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   bool              Ellipse(void)                 const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE);                         }
   void              SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag);
                       }
//--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   uchar             ArrowCode(void)               const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE);                      }
   void              SetArrowCode(const uchar code)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code);
                       }
//--- Position of the graphical object anchor point
   int               Anchor(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);                           }
   void              SetAnchor(const int anchor)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
                       }
//--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   int               XDistance(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE);                        }
   void              SetXDistance(const int distance)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance);
                       }
//--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   int               YDistance(void)               const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE);                        }
   void              SetYDistance(const int distance)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance);
                       }
//--- Gann object trend
   ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void)             const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION);        }
   void              SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction);
                       }
//--- Elliott wave marking level
   ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void)            const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE);       }
   void              SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree);
                       }
//--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   bool              DrawLines(void)               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES);                       }
   void              SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag);
                       }
//--- Button state (pressed/released)
   bool              State(void)                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE);                           }
   void              SetFlagState(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag);
                       }
//--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART)
   long              ChartObjChartID(void)         const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID);                          }
   void              SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id);
                       }
//--- Chart object period
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   ChartObjPeriod(void)          const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD);     }
   void              SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe);
                       }
//--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   bool              ChartObjDateScale(void)       const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE);            }
   void              SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag);
                       }
//--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   bool              ChartObjPriceScale(void)      const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE);           }
   void              SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag);
                       }
//--- Chart object scale
   int               ChartObjChartScale(void)      const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE);            }
   void              SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale);
                       }
//--- Object width along the X axis in pixels
   int               XSize(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE);                            }
   void              SetXSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels
   int               YSize(void)                   const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE);                            }
   void              SetYSize(const int size)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size);
                       }
//--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   int               XOffset(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET);                          }
   void              SetXOffset(const int offset)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset);
                       }
//--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   int               YOffset(void)                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET);                          }
   void              SetYOffset(const int offset)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset);
                       }
//--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   color             BGColor(void)                 const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR);                        }
   void              SetBGColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour);
                       }
//--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object
   ENUM_BASE_CORNER  Corner(void)                  const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER);              }
   void              SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner);
                       }
//--- Border type for the Rectangle label object
   ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  BorderType(void)              const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE);         }
   void              SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type);
                       }
//--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   color             BorderColor(void)             const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR);                   }
   void              SetBorderColor(const color colour)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour);
                       }

//--- Price coordinate
   double            Price(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE);                                 }
   void              SetPrice(const double price)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,price))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price);
                       }
//--- Level value
   double            LevelValue(void)              const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE);                            }
   void              SetLevelValue(const double value)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,value))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value);
                       }
//--- Scale
   double            Scale(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE);                                 }
   void              SetScale(const double scale)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale);
                       }
//--- Angle
   double            Angle(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE);                                 }
   void              SetAngle(const double angle)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle);
                       }
//--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   double            Deviation(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION);                             }
   void              SetDeviation(const double deviation)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation);
                       }

//--- Object name
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);                                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name)
                           return;
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="")
                          {
                           CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                           return;
                          }
                        else
                          {
                           if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name))
                             {
                              CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                              this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                             }
                          }
                       }
//--- Object description (text contained in the object)
   string            Text(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT);                                  }
   void              SetText(const string text)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text);
                       }
//--- Tooltip text
   string            Tooltip(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP);                               }
   void              SetTooltip(const string tooltip)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);
                       }
//--- Level description
   string            LevelText(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT);                             }
   void              SetLevelText(const string text)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,text))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text);
                       }
//--- Font
   string            Font(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT);                                  }
   void              SetFont(const string font)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font);
                       }
//--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   string            BMPFile(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE);                               }
   void              SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file);
                       }
//--- Symbol for the Chart object 
   string            Symbol(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL);                      }
   void              SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol);
                       }
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Viele Methoden sind hier im Vorfeld festgelegt worden. Später werden sie in die absteigenden Objektklassen mit entsprechenden Eigenschaften verschoben, um diese Klassen zu beschreiben. Daher werden die verschiedenen Objekte individuelle Methodensätze für die Arbeit mit Eigenschaften haben.

Betrachten wir die Logik anhand mehrerer Methoden als Beispiel.

Die dem Objekt innewohnenden Eigenschaften werden direkt von den Objekteigenschaften zurückgegeben und gesetzt:

//--- Object index in the list
   int               Number(void)                  const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM);                              }
   void              SetNumber(const int number)         { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number);                                   }


Die Eigenschaften, die allen grafischen Objekten innewohnen und deren Speichervariablen sich in der grafischen Basisobjektklasse für alle grafischen Bibliotheksobjekte befinden, werden aus den Objekteigenschaften zurückgegeben und erst im Basisobjekt gesetzt und dann in den Objekteigenschaften:

//--- Object ID
   long              ObjectID(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID);                                    }
   void              SetObjectID(const long obj_id)
                       {
                        CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id);
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id);
                       }


Die Eigenschaften, die einem grafischen Objekt innewohnen, aber nicht im Basisobjekt vorhanden sind, werden direkt von den Objekteigenschaften zurückgegeben und zuerst in den grafischen Objekteigenschaften gesetzt. Wenn das Eigenschaftsänderungsereignis erfolgreich in die Warteschlange gestellt wird, werden sie auch in den Objekteigenschaften gesetzt:

//--- Time coordinate
   datetime          Time(void)                    const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME);                        }
   void              SetTime(const datetime time)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time);
                       }


Die Methode zum Setzen des Namens unterscheidet sich von anderen ähnlichen Methoden. Grafische Objekte werden im Terminal über den Listenindex und den Objektnamen ausgewählt (die Funktion Objektname() wird verwendet, um den Objektnamen über einen Index in der Objektliste zu erhalten, während die Funktionen ObjectGetXXX() dann verwendet werden, um die restlichen Eigenschaften über einen grafischen Objektnamen zu erhalten). Der Objektname wird ihm sofort bei der Erstellung zugewiesen.

Dementsprechend müssen wir hier den Namen nur auf Objektvariablen setzen. Wir tun dies nur, wenn der Name noch nicht in der Variablen gesetzt ist. Wenn der Name bereits in der Variablen gesetzt wurde und der zu setzende Name nicht mit dem bestehenden übereinstimmt (im Falle einer Übereinstimmung, verlasse die Methode), bedeutet dies eine Umbenennung des Objekts. Hier wird ein solcher Fall noch nicht behandelt. Im Moment senden wir einfach eine Anfrage zur Umbenennung eines grafischen Objekts und schreiben seinen Namen neu in die Basisklassenvariable und in die Eigenschaften des aktuellen Objekts.
//--- Object name
   string            Name(void)                    const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);                                  }
   void              SetName(const string name)
                       {
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name)
                           return;
                        if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="")
                          {
                           CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                           return;
                          }
                        else
                          {
                           if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name))
                             {
                              CGBaseObj::SetName(name);
                              this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name);
                             }
                          }
                       }


Im geschützten parametrischen Konstruktor setzen wir alle dem Konstruktor übergebenen Werte auf die Eigenschaften der Basisklasse und des Objekts:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name)
  {
//--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits
   this.m_type=obj_type;
   CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type));
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART);
   CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
   CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name);
   CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
   
//--- Save integer properties
   //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID]    = CGBaseObj::ChartID();          // Chart ID

   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM]     = CGBaseObj::SubWindow();        // Chart subwindow index
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE]        = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject();  // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG]      = CGBaseObj::Belong();           // Graphical object affiliation
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID]          = 0;                             // Object ID
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM]         = 0;                             // Object index in the list
   //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);  // Object creation time
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES);  // Object visibility on timeframes
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK);        // Background object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER);      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN);      // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED]    = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED);    // Object selection
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE);  // Object availability
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME);        // First point time coordinate
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR);       // Color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE);       // Style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH);       // Line width
   //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL]                          = 0;  // Object color filling
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY]                      = 0;  // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS]                        = 0;  // Number of levels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR]                    = 0;  // Level line color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE]                    = 0;  // Level line style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH]                    = 0;  // Level line width
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN]                         = 0;  // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE]                      = 0;  // Font size
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT]                      = 0;  // Ray goes to the left
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT]                     = 0;  // Ray goes to the right
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY]                           = 0;  // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE]                       = 0;  // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE]                     = 0;  // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR]                        = 0;  // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION]                     = 0;  // Gann object trend
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE]                        = 0;  // Elliott wave marking level
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES]                     = 0;  // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE]                         = 0;  // Button state (pressed/released)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID]                  = 0;  // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD]              = 0;  // Chart object period<
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE]          = 0;  // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE]         = 0;  // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE]         = 0;  // Chart object scale
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET]                       = 0;  // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET]                       = 0;  // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR]                       = 0;  // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER]                        = 0;  // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE]                   = 0;  // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR]                  = 0;  // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)]       = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE);  // Price coordinate
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)]  = 0;                                               // Level value
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)]       = 0;                                               // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)]       = 0;                                               // Angle
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)]   = 0;                                               // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)]        = name;                                            // Object name
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)]        = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);   // Object description (the text contained in the object)
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)]     = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)]   = "";                                              // Level description
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)]        = "";                                              // Font
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)]     = "";                                              // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "";                                          // Chart object symbol 
   
//--- Save basic properties in the parent object
   this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);
   this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);
   this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);
   this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);
   this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);
   this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);
   
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Reihenfolge des Setzens von Werten in Objektvariablen ist in den Codekommentaren beschrieben. Wir setzen nicht jede Objekteigenschaft, sondern nur die Eigenschaften, die an den Konstruktor übergeben werden, und die, die wir vom grafischen Objekt erhalten können, sofern sie für alle grafischen Objekte gleich sind. Alle übrigen Eigenschaften sind in den Konstruktoren der Nachfolgeklassen zu setzen, da jedes grafische Objekt über unterschiedliche Eigenschaftssätze verfügt, die erst bei der Erstellung eines bestimmten grafischen Objekts bekannt werden.

Standardmethoden für den Vergleich zweier Objekte:

//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by the specified property|
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CGStdGraphObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
  {
   const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node;
//--- compare integer properties of two orders
   if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare real properties of two orders
   else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL)
     {
      double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
//--- compare string properties of two orders
   else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL)
     {
      string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode);
      string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode);
      return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const
  {
   int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; 
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode, die Objekteigenschaften im Journal anzeigt:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display object properties in the journal                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false)
  {
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") =============");
   int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("------");
   beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL;
   for(int i=beg; i<end; i++)
     {
      ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i;
      if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue;
      ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop));
     }
   ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode gibt einen kurzen Objektnamen zurück:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode zeigt die kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal an:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Methode zur Rückgabe der Objekteigenschaftsbeschreibung mit den Typen Ganzzahl, Reell und Text:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+StdGraphObjectTypeDescription((ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AnchorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)       ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's real property                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's string property                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Arbeit der Methoden, die den oben vorgestellten ähnlich sind, wurde bereits zu Beginn der Bibliotheksbeschreibung berücksichtigt. Außerdem wurden im Laufe der Zeit beim Hinzufügen verschiedener Objekte einige Klarstellungen hinsichtlich ihrer Funktionslogik vorgenommen. Sie sollten Ihnen also an dieser Stelle vertraut sein. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne im Kommentarteil unten stellen.

Ich habe die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse erstellt. Nun müssen wir die Tatsache, dass ein grafisches Objekt auf einem Chart erschienen ist, definieren und das entsprechende abstrakte, grafische Objekt in der Klasse der grafischen Objekte in der Kollektion erstellen.

Ich werde diese Objekte hier nicht in die Kollektionsliste aufnehmen. Wir brauchen abstrakte Objektnachfolger, die bestimmte Typen von grafischen Objekten beschreiben, die dem Chart hinzugefügt werden. Ich werde sie im nächsten Artikel implementieren. Hier werde ich nur prüfen, ob die neu erstellte Klasse korrekt funktioniert.

Ich werde einige Änderungen an der Chart-Objektverwaltungsklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh vornehmen müssen. Es ist nicht möglich, eine ressourcensparende Berechnung für die Suche nach dem letzten grafischen Objekt, das dem Chart hinzugefügt wurde, zu erstellen, wie ich es bei anderen Kollektionen getan habe, bei denen die Schleife vom Index des letzten Objekts unter den von der Kollektionsklasse verwalteten Objekten aus gestartet wurde. Das ist nicht möglich, weil grafische Objekte nicht in der Reihenfolge, in der sie dem Chart hinzugefügt werden, sondern nach ihrem Namen in die Terminal-Liste aufgenommen werden. Merkwürdigerweise werden grafische Objekte in der Terminal-Liste nach Namen sortiert. Das zuletzt zum Chart hinzugefügte Pfeilsymbol steht in der Objektliste an erster Stelle, während das Rechteckobjekt aufgrund seines Namens an zweiter Stelle steht.

Daher müssen wir ein Objekt nach dem Zeitpunkt suchen, zu dem es dem Chart in der Schleife aller grafischen Chart-Objekte hinzugefügt wurde. Die Extravariable, die eine ressourcensparende Suche organisiert und der Klasse vorläufig hinzugefügt wurde, sowie die mit ihrer Hilfe durchgeführten Berechnungen sollten entfernt werden:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      GraphElementsCollection.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object management class                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject
  {
private:
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_chart_timeframe;         // Chart timeframe
   long              m_chart_id;                // Chart ID
   string            m_chart_symbol;            // Chart symbol
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_last_objects;            // Number of graphical objects during the previous check
   int               m_index_object;            // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
public:
//--- Return the variable values
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                           const { return this.m_chart_timeframe;    }
   long              ChartID(void)                             const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   string            Symbol(void)                              const { return this.m_chart_symbol;       }
   bool              IsEvent(void)                             const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; }
   int               TotalObjects(void)                        const { return this.m_total_objects;      }
   int               Delta(void)                               const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj;    }
//--- Check the chart objects
   void              Refresh(void);
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObjectsControl(void)
                       { 
                        this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_index_object=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_index_object=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     
//--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node;
                        return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0);
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   int i=this.m_index_object;
   int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(delta!=0)
     {

Die Methode zur Überprüfung von Chart-Objekten erhält das Handle zur Erhöhung der Anzahl der grafischen Objekte auf dem Chart:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0)
     {
      //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe
      string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj";
      Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt);
     }
   //--- If an object is added to the chart
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0)
     {
      int index=0;
      datetime time=0;
      string name="";
      //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index
      for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++)
        {
         name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j);
         datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);
         if(tm>time)
           {
            time=tm;
            index=j;
           }
        }
      
      //--- Select the last graphical object by its index
      name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index);
      if(name!="")
        {
         //--- Create the object of the abstract graphical object class
         ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE);
         ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1);
         CGStdGraphObj *obj=new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,this.ChartID(),name);
         if(obj!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Set the object index, display its short description and remove the created object
            obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects);
            obj.PrintShort();
            delete obj;
           }
        }
     }
//--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check
   this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects;
   this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Die Hauptlogik ist in den Kommentaren zum Code beschrieben.

Abschließend und um ein langjähriges Versäumnis zu korrigieren, erhält der Klassendestruktor der Hauptobjektklasse der CEngine-Bibliothek in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh die Möglichkeit, alle im Chart vorhandenen Kommentare zu löschen:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CEngine destructor                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngine::~CEngine()
  {
   ::EventKillTimer();
   ::Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Nun ist es an der Zeit, die neu erstellte Funktionalität zu testen.


Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ als TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.

Das mag seltsam erscheinen, aber wir müssen keine Änderungen an der EA-Logik vornehmen. Ich werde nur das Verhalten in der Funktion OnDeinit() leicht ändern:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Anstatt den Millisekunden-Timer zu zerstören und alle Chart-Kommentare zu löschen, fügen wir den Aufruf der gleichnamigen Bibliotheksmethode hinzu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Deinitialize library
   engine.OnDeinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Beim Versuch, den EA zu kompilieren, tritt folgender Fehler auf:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function
   see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj'
1 errors, 0 warnings

Dies ist zu erwarten, da der parametrische Konstruktor der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse im privaten Klassenbereich deklariert ist. Um den Fehler zu beheben, setzen wir vorübergehend den Zugriffsrestriktion 'public' für den Konstruktor:

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ;  }
protected:
public:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
                    

Kompilieren Sie den EA neu und starten Sie ihn.

Verschiedene grafische Objekte werden dem Chart hinzugefügt, während das Journal Meldungen über das Hinzufügen eines neuen Objekts zusammen mit einer kurzen Beschreibung anzeigt:


Wie wir sehen können, funktioniert alles wie erwartet.


Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Klassen der grafischen Standardobjekte erstellen und die Verfeinerung der Kollektion grafischer Objekte fortsetzen.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 73): Das Formularobjekt eines grafischen Elements
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 74): Das grafisches Basiselement, das von der Klasse CCanvas unterstützt wird
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 75): Methoden zur Handhabung von Primitiven und Text im grafischen Grundelement
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 76): Das Formularobjekt und vordefinierte Farbschemata
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 77): Objektklasse der Schatten
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 78): Animationsprinzipien in der Bibliothek. Schneiden von Bildern
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 79): Die Objektklasse "Animationsrahmen" und ihre abgeleiteten Objekte
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 80): Die Objektklasse "Geometrischer Animationsrahmen"
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 81): Integration von Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekt
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 82): Die Umgestaltung von Bibliotheksobjekten und Kollektion von grafischen Objekten

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 24 Sept. 2021 in 19:28
Daniil Kurmyshev #:
Guten Tag,

Habe ein paar Ihrer Artikel gelesen, gelegentlich aufgelistet bekommen, im Allgemeinen ok, aber verwirrt mich ein paar Dinge....

1. Zu viele Code-Duplikate in Ihrer Implementierung.... Natürlich wird es vielleicht später ein Refactoring geben, und vielleicht ein paar)

2. Wenn Sie mit Standardobjekten arbeiten, warum verwenden Sie dann nicht fertige Klassen, die mit Terminals geliefert werden, und laden sie mit zusätzlichen Funktionen, wodurch die Möglichkeiten erweitert werden, und so stellt sich heraus, dass es keine Abwärtskompatibilität gibt und Sie doppelte Arbeit leisten....
  1. Können Sie Beispiele für Duplikate nennen, um die Frage genauer zu beantworten?
  2. Die Struktur und das Konzept des Aufbaus von Bibliotheksobjekten stimmt nicht ganz mit dem Konzept der Standardbibliothek überein. Aber wie Sie vielleicht bemerkt haben, ist die Bibliothek auf den Standardobjekten CObject und CArrayObj aufgebaut.

Wie auch immer, ich beantworte gerne Fragen, nehme Kritik und Anregungen entgegen.

Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse.

Daniil Kurmyshev
Daniil Kurmyshev | 25 Sept. 2021 in 03:19
Artyom Trishkin #:
  1. Können Sie Beispiele für Duplikate nennen, um genauer zu sein?
  2. Die Struktur und das Konzept des Aufbaus von Bibliotheksobjekten kollidiert nicht ganz mit dem Konzept der Standardbibliothek. Aber wenn Sie bemerken könnten, ist die Bibliothek auf dem Standard CObject und CArrayObj gebaut.

Auf jeden Fall beantworte ich gerne Fragen, nehme Kritik und Anregungen entgegen.

Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse.

1. Konkret meinte ich den Abschnitt, ab dem der Code beginnt"Weiter im Code der Klasse schreiben Sie Methoden für den vereinfachten Zugriff auf Set- und Return-Eigenschaften des Objekts: ".

So wie ich das verstehe, ist das eine Beschreibung von Funktionen in der Basisklasse, d.h. sie sind für alle Objekte erschöpfend und haben die Zugriffsebene public, wenn ein Nachfolger erstellt wird, sieht er alle diese Funktionen, aber nicht jedes Objekt hat z.B. Eigenschaften zur Steuerung und Textausgabe, etc.... und um dieses Objekt zu verwenden, wird es immer die Basisklasse heranziehen und nicht seine eigene direkt von CObject , natürlich kann es sinnvoll sein, alle Eigenschaften der Basisklasse zu erhalten, Log-Ausgabe, usw., aber dann ist es bei der Erstellung von Erben notwendig, alle Funktionen, die nicht auf die Klasse des Erben angewendet werden können, in der Zugriffsebene private zu virtualisieren und zu verstecken.

Vielleicht ist das der Trick bei deiner Implementierung, wenn ja, dann SUPER!))))))

Übrigens, vielleicht ist die Zugriffsebene protected für einige Funktionen besser geeignet als public, aber hier weiß man es natürlich besser, je nachdem, welchen Sinn man darin sieht.

2. Ja, ich habe mir Ihren Code noch einmal angesehen, Ihr Konzept des Aufbaus einer Bibliothek ist anders, da stimme ich Ihnen zu, die Hauptsache ist, dass Sie, wenn Sie höhere Ebenen von Klassen erstellen, öffentliche Funktionen virtuell erstellen, so dass andere Entwickler Ihre Lösung nutzen können, ohne direkt Bibliotheken zu bearbeiten.

3. Ich habe auch bemerkt, dass Sie String Merge mit + verwenden, in einigen Versionen des Terminals bei großen Merges und mit langen Terminal-Betrieb unvorhersehbare Situationen in einer solchen Implementierung)))

Ich verwende StringFormat und StringAdd Funktionen, die Zuverlässigkeit der Arbeit hat sich erhöht, und auch visuell der Code wird mehr lesbar.

4. Ich wollte auch über die Begrenzung der Länge der erstellten Objekte zu warnen, wenn Rendering, halten Sie es im Auge, ist es besser, einen Hash aus dem Namen zu generieren und auf seiner Grundlage ein Objekt zu erstellen, die Begrenzung hat eine Standard-Funktion, ich erinnere mich nicht genau, aber wahrscheinlich ResourceCreate....

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 25 Sept. 2021 in 18:58
Daniil Kurmyshev #:

1. Konkret meinte ich den Abschnitt, in dem der Code beginnt"Im weiteren Verlauf des Codes derKlasse werden wir Methoden für den vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Set- und Return-Eigenschaften des Objekts schreiben: ".

So wie ich das verstehe, ist dies eine Beschreibung von Funktionen in der Basisklasse, d.h. sie sind für alle Objekte erschöpfend und haben die Zugriffsebene public, wenn ein Nachfolger erstellt wird, sieht er alle diese Funktionen, aber nicht jedes Objekt hat z.B. Eigenschaften zur Steuerung und Textausgabe, etc.... und um dieses Objekt zu verwenden, wird es immer die Basisklasse heranziehen und nicht seine eigene direkt von CObject , natürlich macht es vielleicht Sinn, alle Funktionen der Basisklasse zu erhalten, Log-Ausgabe, usw., aber dann beim Erstellen von Erben ist es notwendig, alle Funktionen zu virtualisieren und zu verstecken, die nicht auf die Klasse des Erben in der Zugriffsebene private angewendet werden können.

Vielleicht ist das der Trick Ihrer Implementierung, wenn das so ist, dann SUPER!)))))))

Übrigens, vielleicht ist die Zugriffsebene protected für einige Funktionen besser geeignet als public, aber je nach Bedeutung wissen Sie das natürlich besser.

2. Ja, ich habe Ihren Code noch einmal überprüft, Ihr Konzept der Bibliothekskonstruktion ist anders, ich stimme zu, die Hauptsache ist, dass, wenn Sie obere Ebenen von Klassen erstellen, öffentliche Funktionen virtuell erstellen, so dass andere Entwickler Ihre Lösung ohne direkte Bearbeitung von Bibliotheken verwenden können.

3. Ich habe auch bemerkt, dass Sie die Kombination von Zeichenketten mit + verwenden, in einigen Versionen des Terminals bei großen Kombinationen und mit langen Terminalbetrieb unvorhersehbare Situationen in einer solchen Implementierung erhalten wurden))))

Ich verwende die Funktionen StringFormat und StringAdd, die Zuverlässigkeit der Arbeit hat sich erhöht, und auch visuell wird der Code besser lesbar

4. Ich wollte auch über die Begrenzung der Länge der erstellten Objekte zu warnen, wenn Rendering, halten Sie dies im Auge, ist es besser, einen Cache des Namens zu generieren und auf seiner Grundlage ein Objekt zu erstellen, die Begrenzung hat eine Standard-Funktion, ich erinnere mich nicht genau, aber wahrscheinlich ResourceCreate....

1. Die Bekanntheit von Methoden und ihre Redundanz ist der Preis dafür, dass man viele verschiedene Möglichkeiten für den Zugriff auf dieselben Eigenschaften haben möchte. Aber einige Methoden werden in der Tat entweder virtuell sein oder nur in Erben vorgeschrieben. Dies gilt aber wiederum nur für die Objekte der Bibliothek selbst. Wenn man von ihnen erbt, werden leider alle öffentlichen Methoden vererbt.

2. Ich werde darüber nachdenken. Aber eigentlich wird die oberste Ebene des Zugriffs ein weiterer Einstiegspunkt in die Bibliotheken sein, und es werden benutzerdefinierte Funktionen sein, die wiederum bereits implementierte Funktionen der Bibliothek wiederholen, aber für den durchschnittlichen Benutzer verständlicher sein werden - verwenden Sie einfach die Funktion, um das Ergebnis zu erhalten, und nicht, um Logik und Handler zu erfinden - all dies wird innerhalb der Bibliothek geschehen, und die Ausgabe wird Usercase-Funktionen sein, um einfach die notwendigen Informationen zu erhalten.

3. ich habe nichts optimiert (außer der Logik, die ich mir im Voraus ausgedacht habe) und habe kein Profil erstellt. Dies ist für den allerletzten Moment.

4. Ich habe es auf meine Weise überprüft. Dort ist ein langer Objektname möglich. Aber danke, ich werde das im Hinterkopf behalten und es im Auge behalten.

Daniil Kurmyshev
Daniil Kurmyshev | 26 Sept. 2021 in 06:23
Artyom Trishkin #:

1. Methoden öffentlich und überflüssig zu machen, ist der Preis dafür, dass man viele verschiedene Möglichkeiten für den Zugriff auf dieselben Eigenschaften haben will. Aber einige Methoden werden in der Tat entweder virtuell sein oder nur in Vererbern vorgeschrieben. Aber auch hier gilt, dass dies nur für die Objekte der Bibliothek selbst gilt. Wenn man von ihnen erbt, werden leider alle öffentlichen Methoden vererbt.

2. Ich werde darüber nachdenken. Aber eigentlich wird die oberste Ebene des Zugriffs ein weiterer Einstiegspunkt in Bibliotheken sein, und es werden benutzerdefinierte Funktionen sein, die wiederum bereits implementierte Funktionen der Bibliothek wiederholen, aber für den durchschnittlichen Benutzer verständlicher sein werden - verwenden Sie einfach die Funktion, um das Ergebnis zu erhalten, und nicht, um Logik und Handler zu erfinden - all dies wird innerhalb der Bibliothek geschehen, und die Ausgabe wird Usercase-Funktionen sein, um einfach die notwendigen Informationen zu erhalten.

3. ich habe nichts optimiert (außer der Logik, die ich mir im Voraus ausgedacht habe) und habe kein Profil erstellt. Dies ist für den allerletzten Moment.

4. Ich habe es auf meine Weise überprüft. Dort ist ein langer Objektname möglich. Aber danke, ich behalte es im Hinterkopf und behalte es im Auge.

4. Dieser Fehler könnte behoben worden sein, aber ich bin mir nicht sicher... die Funktion scheint zu funktionieren, aber das Objekt wird nicht erstellt, das ist das Verhalten, wenn die Länge groß ist

Zywrx Codera
Zywrx Codera | 12 Okt. 2021 in 12:56
Das ist eine Tatsache, ich gehe in dieser, die ich natürlich Informationstechnologie wählen, um das für immer zu tun.
