DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第83部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラス

内容

概念

前の記事で実装したグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスをさらに改善するには、ターミナルに存在するすべての標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのオブジェクトクラスが必要です。このようなオブジェクトをすべて作成すれば、CCanvasクラスに基づくグラフィカルオブジェクト(標準オブジェクトとカスタムオブジェクト)を処理するためのツールが手に入ります。それらはすべて、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションリストに配置されます。

ライブラリは手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理することになるため、手動で作成された標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するオブジェクトのクラスが必要になります。このようなオブジェクトは、手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトとそのプロパティを管理するためのメソッドにバインドされます。このようなグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するには、ライブラリユーザはそのような管理の必要性を手動で指定する必要があります。

たとえば、これは特定の条件で呼び出されるコンテキストメニューから実行できます。つまり、グラフィカルオブジェクトで使用可能なアクションを選択できるグラフィカルパネルが必要となりますが、このようなパネルは、数記事前に作成を開始した、CCanvasに基づいたクラスとそのオブジェクトを使用して作成できます。グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションと標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの適切なクラスが作成されたらすぐにそれらに戻るつもりです。

すべての標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの構造は、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの構造と同じです。すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトが持つ基本プロパティを備えた、共通の抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスがあります。個々の標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するクラスは、そこから継承されます。これらのクラスは、オブジェクトのプロパティを指定するために使用されます。

ここでは、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを作成し、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有のプロパティを処理するためのメソッドを追加します。これらはすべて、ObjectGetInteger()、ObjectGetDouble()、ObjectGetString()関数を使用して取得できるグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティです。抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトから子孫オブジェクトクラスを作成する場合、特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述する子孫オブジェクトにのみ固有であるが基本オブジェクトに実装されているメソッドは、基本オブジェクトから子孫オブジェクトに移動されるため、これらのプロパティのないオブジェクトはメソッドにアクセスできません。

より明確にするために、次の例を考えてみましょう。

ターミナルには、Arrowグラフィカルアイコンオブジェクトがあります。このオブジェクトにはArrow Codeプロパティがありますが、Ray Rightはありません。

ターミナルには、Trend Lineグラフィカルオブジェクトがあります。このオブジェクトにはRay Rightプロパティがありますが、Arrow Codeはありません。



これらのプロパティと処理メソッドを抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスで指定します。これらのメソッドは、基本オブジェクトから継承された任意のオブジェクト(抽象グラフィカルオブジェクト)から使用できます。次に、子孫オブジェクトを作成します。この場合、これらはArrowアイコンオブジェクトとTrend Lineグラフィカルオブジェクトで、それぞれが固有のプロパティのみを処理するメソッドを受け取ります。

矢印コードを指定するためのメソッドは、Arrowアイコンオブジェクトに移動されます。

Ray Right(Ray Left)プロパティを指定するためのメソッドは、Trend Lineグラフィカルオブジェクトに移動されます。

これらの子孫オブジェクトのそれぞれを参照する場合にアクセスできるのは、処理メソッドがこれらのオブジェクトにのみ設定されている特定のプロパティと、任意のグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有で抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスに設定されているすべてのオブジェクトに共通のプロパティを処理するためのメソッドだけです。

グラフィカルオブジェクトには複数のプロパティがあるため、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを実際に作成する前に、多くの準備作業が必要です。この作業には、ライブラリ列挙でのプロパティの設定、各グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの説明の記述、およびいくつかのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの説明を返す関数の作成が含まれます。





ライブラリクラスの改善

前回の記事で作成したライブラリオブジェクトタイプのリストには、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプが含まれています。ただし、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトにはさらに別のタイプが必要です。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhのライブラリオブジェクトタイプの列挙に定数を追加します。後続のオブジェクトタイプ定数の計算は、新しい定数値から開始されます。



enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, };

グラフィカルオブジェクトの所属リストの列挙で、グラフィカルオブジェクトがターミナルに属していることを示す名前のGRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL定数をより適切に、GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAMに変更します。オブジェクトがライブラリによって制御されるプログラムに属さず、ターミナル以外の別のプログラムに属している可能性があるためです。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , };

グラフィック要素タイプの列挙に新しい定数を追加します。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

プログラムで作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するすべてのオブジェクトは単一のリストに格納されるため、グラフィック要素タイプを指定すると、リスト全体から必要なグラフィック要素をすばやく選択できます。したがって、コレクションリストのフィルタ条件として「標準グラフィカルオブジェクト」を選択すると、作成された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するオブジェクトのみで構成されるリストが得られます。

抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのオブジェクトの場合、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティに対して3つの列挙型(integer、real、string)を作成する必要があります。 これには、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティと、そのようなオブジェクトの処理に必要な追加のプロパティが含まれます。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 51 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 7 )

すべてのライブラリオブジェクトは同じ原則に従うため、このような列挙の目的はすでにわかっています。

コレクションリスト内のグラフィカルオブジェクトを並べ替えるための可能な基準の列挙も追加する必要があります。

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





次に、新しいライブラリメッセージのテキストと、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの説明を追加します。

これを行うには、新しいライブラリメッセージのインデックスを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに追加します。

MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, };

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

{ "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" }, { "Март" , "March" }, { "Апрель" , "April" }, { "Май" , "May" }, { "Июнь" , "June" }, { "Июль" , "July" }, { "Август" , "August" }, { "Сентябрь" , "September" }, { "Октябрь" , "October" }, { "Ноябрь" , "November" }, { "Декабрь" , "December" }, { "Выравнивание по левой границе" , "Left alignment" }, { "Выравнивание по центру" , "Centered" }, { "Выравнивание по правой границе" , "Right alignment" ,}, { "Линия соответствует восходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the uptrend line" }, { "Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the downward trend" }, { "Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)" , "Grand Supercycle" }, { "Суперцикл (Supercycle)" , "Supercycle" }, { "Цикл (Cycle)" , "Cycle" }, { "Первичный цикл (Primary)" , "Primary" }, { "Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)" , "Intermediate" }, { "Второстепенный цикл (Minor)" , "Minor" }, { "Минута (Minute)" , "Minute" }, { "Секунда (Minuette)" , "Minuette" }, { "Субсекунда (Subminuette)" , "Subminuette" }, { "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" }, { "Плоский вид" , "Flat form" }, { "Выпуклый вид" , "Prominent form" }, { "Вогнутый вид" , "Concave form" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" },

...

{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Стандартный графический объект" , "Standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" }, { "Трендовая линия" , "Trend Line" }, { "Трендовая линия по углу" , "Trend Line By Angle" }, { "Циклические линии" , "Cycle Lines" }, { "Линия со стрелкой" , "Arrowed Line" }, { "Равноудаленный канал" , "Equidistant Channel" }, { "Канал стандартного отклонения" , "Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Канал на линейной регрессии" , "Linear Regression Channel" }, { "Вилы Эндрюса" , "Andrews’ Pitchfork" }, { "Линия Ганна" , "Gann Line" }, { "Веер Ганна" , "Gann Fan" }, { "Сетка Ганна" , "Gann Grid" }, { "Уровни Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Retracement" }, { "Временные зоны Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Time Zones" }, { "Веер Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Fan" }, { "Дуги Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Arcs" }, { "Канал Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Channel" }, { "Расширение Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Expansion" }, { "5-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Motive Wave" }, { "3-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Correction Wave" }, { "Прямоугольник" , "Rectangle" }, { "Треугольник" , "Triangle" }, { "Эллипс" , "Ellipse" }, { "Знак \"Хорошо\"" , "Thumbs Up" }, { "Знак \"Плохо\"" , "Thumbs Down" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"" , "Arrow Up" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"" , "Arrow Down" }, { "Знак \"Стоп\"" , "Stop Sign" }, { "Знак \"Птичка\"" , "Check Sign" }, { "Левая ценовая метка" , "Left Price Label" }, { "Правая ценовая метка" , "Right Price Label" }, { "Знак \"Buy\"" , "Buy Sign" }, { "Знак \"Sell\"" , "Sell Sign" }, { "Стрелка" , "Arrow" }, { "Текст" , "Text" }, { "Текстовая метка" , "Label" }, { "Кнопка" , "Button" }, { "График" , "Chart" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Графическая метка" , "Bitmap Label" }, { "Поле ввода" , "Edit" }, { "Событие в экономическом календаре" , "The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar" }, { "Прямоугольная метка" , "The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface" }, { "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" }, { "Объект на заднем плане" , "Object in the background" }, { "Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике" , "Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart" }, { "Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала" , "Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list" }, { "Выделенность объекта" , "Object is selected" }, { "Доступность объекта" , "Object availability" }, { "Номер объекта в списке" , "Object number in the list" }, { "Координата времени" , "Time coordinate" }, { "Цвет" , "Color" }, { "Стиль" , "Style" }, { "Толщина линии" , "Line thickness" }, { "Заливка объекта цветом" , "Fill an object with color" }, { "Возможность редактирования текста" , "Ability to edit text" }, { "Количество уровней" , "Number of levels" }, { "Цвет линии-уровня" , "Color of the line-level" }, { "Стиль линии-уровня" , "Style of the line-level" }, { "Толщина линии-уровня" , "Thickness of the line-level" }, { "Горизонтальное выравнивание текста" , "Horizontal text alignment" }, { "Размер шрифта" , "Font size" }, { "Луч продолжается влево" , "Ray goes to the left" }, { "Луч продолжается вправо" , "Ray goes to the right" }, { "Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика" , "A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart" }, { "Отображение полного эллипса" , "Showing the full ellipse" }, { "Код стрелки" , "Arrow code" }, { "Положение точки привязки" , "Location of the anchor point" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner" }, { "Тренд" , "Trend" }, { "Уровень" , "Level" }, { "Отображение линий" , "Displaying lines" }, { "Состояние кнопки" , "Button state" }, { "Период графика" , "Chart timeframe" }, { "Отображение шкалы времени" , "Displaying the time scale" }, { "Отображение ценовой шкалы" , "Displaying the price scale" }, { "Масштаб графика" , "Chart scale" }, { "Ширина по оси X в пикселях" , "Width along the X axis in pixels" }, { "Высота по оси Y в пикселях" , "Height along the Y axis in pixels" }, { "X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Цвет фона" , "Background color" }, { "Угол графика для привязки" , "The corner of the chart to link a graphical object" }, { "Тип рамки" , "Border type" }, { "Цвет рамки" , "Border color" }, { "Координата цены" , "Price coordinate" }, { "Значение уровня" , "Level value" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Угол" , "Angle" }, { "Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения" , "Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Описание" , "Description" }, { "Текст всплывающей подсказки" , "The text of a tooltip" }, { "Описание уровня" , "Level description" }, { "Шрифт" , "Font" }, { "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, };





一部のグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティは、列挙型を備えています。列挙型の説明を返すには、ライブラリサービス関数のファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)に関数を作成する必要があります。



以下は、線のスタイルの説明を返す関数です。

string LineStyleDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、配置タイプの説明を返す関数です。



string AlignModeDescription( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align== ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align== ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align== ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、ガングリッドトレンド方向の説明を返す関数です。



string GannDirectDescription( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction== GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction== GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、エリオット波動マーキングレベルの説明を返す関数です。



string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree== ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree== ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、ピクセル単位の座標の原点となるチャートの隅の説明を返す関数です。



string BaseCornerDescription( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner== CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner== CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトフレームの外観の説明を返す関数です。



string BorderTypeDescription( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type== BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type== BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type== BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプの説明を返す関数です。



string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type== OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type== OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type== OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type== OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type== OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type== OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type== OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type== OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type== OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type== OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type== OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type== OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type== OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type== OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type== OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type== OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type== OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type== OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type== OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type== OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type== OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type== OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type== OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type== OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type== OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type== OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type== OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type== OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type== OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); }

ご覧のとおり、各関数は、関数によって検証されたタイプを示す変数を受け取ります。次に、関数に渡された型を比較し、CMessageクラスのText()メソッドを使用してその説明を返します。

抽象指標バッファクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqhファイルで、指標バッファの線のスタイルの説明を返すメソッドを書き直します。以前は、このメソッドは新しく追加されたLineStyleDescription()関数と同じロジックを持ち、次のようになっていました。

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return ( this .LineStyle()== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

すべてのライブラリクラスに共通のサービス関数がすでにあるので、メソッドで関数を呼び出した結果を返すだけです。

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return LineStyleDescription( this .LineStyle()); }





すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに多くの新しいプロパティを追加し、それらの一部はすべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有であるため、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqhにあるライブラリベースのグラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを修正する必要があります。 これは、すべてのライブラリグラフオブジェクトが継承されるクラスです。すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通の変数を追加し、変数値を設定して返すためのメソッドを作成します。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、必要なすべての変数を宣言します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、各ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトに存在するオブジェクトプロパティを指定するためのメソッドを設定します。

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

これらのメソッドによって設定された指定されたオブジェクトプロパティの値は、これらの変数にのみ格納されるため、メソッドに渡された値を変数に追加するだけで十分です。

クラス変数に格納され、グラフィカルオブジェクト自体で指定されるプロパティは、別の方法で設定する必要があります。まず、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを変更する必要があります。要求が成功すると、クラス変数にも同じ値が設定されます。

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag) ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

今のところ、これは変更せずに、オブジェクトのプロパティを変更するコマンドが正常に機能したことを前提としています。ライブラリの使用中に、クラス変数プロパティがすでに指定されているときにグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティが設定されていないことを検出した場合は、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティが実際に変更されていることを確認するためのチェックを追加します。



グラフィカルオブジェクトとクラスのpublicセクションに追加された変数のプロパティを設定するすべての同様のメソッドを考えてみましょう。

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetHidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const int flags) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSubwindow( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ResetLastError (); this .m_subwindow=:: ObjectFind (chart_id,name); if ( this .m_subwindow< 0 ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return ( this .m_subwindow> WRONG_VALUE ); } bool SetSubwindow( void ) { return this .SetSubwindow( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name); }

次に、クラス変数値を返すメソッドを追加します。

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType ( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

すべてのメソッドは、適切なクラス変数に設定された値を返します。

GraphObjectType()メソッドは、オブジェクトタイプ値からグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプを計算するため、ENUM_OBJECT標準列挙型をライブラリENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE列挙型で表されるオブジェクトタイプから取得できます。



次に、オブジェクトタイプの説明とその所属を返すためのメソッドを宣言します。

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

クラスコンストラクタで、デフォルト値をすべてのクラス変数に設定します。

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

後で、クラスの子孫により、子孫クラスによって記述されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティの値に従って、これらの変数の正確な値を設定できるようになります。

以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトタイプの説明を返すメソッドの実装です。

string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( this .m_type_graph_obj); else return this .TypeElementDescription(); }

ここでは、まずグラフィカルオブジェクトが属するグラフィック要素タイプを定義します。これが標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトである場合、上記で表示したStdGraphObjectTypeDescription()サービス関数を使用してその説明を返します。

それ以外の場合は、以下で検討するTypeElementDescription()メソッドを使用したグラフィック要素タイプの説明を返します。

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); }

以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトの所属の説明を返すメソッドです。

string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription( void ) { return ( this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); }

最後の2つの方法のロジックは、上記で検討したサービス関数のロジックと似ています。







抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラス

すべての準備段階を通過したので、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを作成しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\に、Standar\フォルダとCGStdGraphObjクラスの新しいGStdGraphObj.mqhファイルを作成します。



このクラスは、すべてのCGBaseObjライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスから派生する必要があります。また、作成したクラスの新しいファイルにグラフィカルオブジェクトファイルをインクルードする必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }

クラスのprivateセクションで、オブジェクトプロパティを格納するための配列と、realインデックスを返すためのメソッドを適切な配列に配置します。



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

クラスのpublicセクションにあるすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの標準であるメソッドを、デフォルトのコンストラクタとクローズドパラメトリックのコンストラクタの2つのコンストラクタとともに設定します。

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name); public :

この場合、グラフィカルオブジェクトのアンカーポイント位置の説明を返すメソッドは、説明自体ではなく数値を返します。アンカーポイントを指定するためのさまざまなオブジェクトは、さまざまな列挙型を使用するため、メソッドは仮想化され、そのようなプロパティを持つ子孫オブジェクトで再定義されます。



次に、クラスコードを使用して、オブジェクトプロパティを設定および返すための簡略化されたアクセスのメソッドを追加します。

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow( void ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name())) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } datetime TimeCteate( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder( const long value) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels( const int levels) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } color LevelColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } int LevelWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice( const double price) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } double LevelValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue( const double value) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale( const double scale) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle( const double angle) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } string LevelText( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont( const string font) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } string BMPFile( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } };

ここでは、事前に多くのメソッドが設定されていますが、後ほど、これらのクラスを説明するために使用される対応するプロパティを備えた子孫オブジェクトクラスに移動されます。さまざまなオブジェクトは、プロパティを操作するための個別のメソッドセットを持つことになります。



いくつかのメソッドを例としてロジックを考えてみましょう。



オブジェクトに固有のプロパティは、オブジェクトのプロパティから直接返され、設定されます。

int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }





ストレージ変数がすべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本的なグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスに配置されているすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有のプロパティは、オブジェクトプロパティから返され、まず基本オブジェクトに設定され、その後オブジェクトプロパティに設定されます。



long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }





グラフィカルオブジェクトに固有であるが基本オブジェクトには存在しないプロパティは、オブジェクトプロパティから直接返され、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティで最初に設定されます。プロパティ変更イベントが正常にキューに入れられると、オブジェクトプロパティにも設定されます。



datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if ( :: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time) ) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }





名前の設定方法は、他の同様の方法とは異なります。グラフィカルオブジェクトは、リストインデックスとオブジェクト名によってターミナルで選択されます(ObjectName()関数はオブジェクトリストのインデックスによってオブジェクト名を取得するために使用されますが、ObjectGetXXX()関数はグラフィカルオブジェクト名によって残りのプロパティを取得するために使用されます)。オブジェクト名は、作成直後に割り当てられます。

変数に名前がまだ設定されていない場合にのみ

名前がすでに変数に設定されていて、設定する名前が既存の名前と一致しない場合

一致する場合はメソッドを終了します

オブジェクトの名前を変更することになります

string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }

したがって、ここでは名前をオブジェクト変数のみに設定する必要があります。これは、行います。)はが、ここでは、そのようなケースはまだ処理されていません。今のところ、グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を変更する要求を送信し、その名前を基本クラス変数と現在のオブジェクトのプロパティに書き換えるだけです。





protectedパラメトリックコンストラクタで、コンストラクタに渡されたすべての値を基本クラスとオブジェクトのプロパティに設定します。

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }

オブジェクト変数に値を設定する順序は、コードコメントで説明されています。各オブジェクトプロパティを設定するのではなく、コンストラクタに渡されるプロパティと、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通である場合にグラフィカルオブジェクトから取得できるプロパティのみを設定します。各グラフィカルオブジェクトは、特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するときにのみ認識される異なるプロパティセットを備えているため、残りのすべてのプロパティは子孫クラスコンストラクタで設定されます。



以下は、2つのオブジェクトを比較するための標準的なメソッドです。

int CGStdGraphObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

以下は、操作ログにオブジェクトのプロパティを表示するメソッドです。

void CGStdGraphObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

以下は、短いオブジェクト名を返すメソッドです。



string CGStdGraphObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); }

以下は、操作ログに短いオブジェクトの説明を表示するメソッドです。



void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

以下は、integer、real、stringオブジェクトのプロパティの説明を返すメソッドです。

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

上記のメソッドと同様のメソッドの動作は、ライブラリの説明の冒頭で検討されており、さまざまなオブジェクトを追加しながら、操作ロジックを考慮した説明を途中でおこなってきたので、この時点ではよくご存じかと思います。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。



抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを作成しました。次に、グラフィカルオブジェクトがチャートに表示されていることを定義し、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスに適切な抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する必要があります。

ここでは、これらのオブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加しません。チャートに追加された特定のタイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述する抽象オブジェクトの子孫が必要です。次の記事で実装することにして、ここでは、新しく作成されたクラスが正しく機能するかどうかのみを確認します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのチャートオブジェクト管理クラスにいくつかの変更を加える必要があります。コレクションクラスによって処理されたオブジェクトの最後のオブジェクトのインデックスからループが開始された他のコレクションで行ったように、チャートに追加された最後のグラフィカルオブジェクトを検索するためのリソース節約計算を作成することは不可能です。グラフィカルオブジェクトは、チャートに追加された順序ではなく名前でターミナルリストに追加されるため、これを行うことはできません。奇妙なことに、グラフィカルオブジェクトはターミナルリストで名前で並び替えられています。チャートに追加された最後の矢印アイコンがオブジェクトリストの最初になり、Rectangleオブジェクトは名前が原因で2番目になります。

したがって、すべてのチャートグラフィカルオブジェクトによってループ内のチャートにオブジェクトが追加されるまでに、オブジェクトを検索する必要があります。追加の変数は、リソースを節約する検索を配置し、事前にクラスに追加します。また、その助けを借りて行われた計算は削除する必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) {

チャートオブジェクトをチェックするメソッドは、チャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を増やすハンドラを受け取ります。

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

主なロジックは、コードへのコメントで説明されています。



最後に、 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhのCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトクラスのクラスデストラクタに、長年なかった、チャートにあるすべてのコメントをクリアする機能を追加します 。

CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: Comment ( "" ); }

次に、新しく作成した機能をテストします。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\にTestDoEasyPart83.mq5として保存します。



これは奇妙に思えるかもしれませんが、EAロジックに変更を実装する必要はありません。OnDeinit()ハンドラの動作を少しだけ変更します。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

ミリ秒タイマーを破棄してすべてのチャートコメントをクリアする代わりに、同じ名前のライブラリメソッドの呼び出しを追加します。



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { engine. OnDeinit (); }

EAをコンパイルしようとすると、次のエラーが発生します。

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' 1 errors, 0 warnings

これは、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのパラメトリックコンストラクタがprivateクラスセクションで宣言されているためです。エラーを修正するには、コンストラクタに一時的に「public」アクセス指定子を設定します。

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : public : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name);

EAを再コンパイルして起動します。

さまざまなグラフィカルオブジェクトがチャートに追加され、操作ログには新しいオブジェクトの追加に関するメッセージとその簡単な説明が表示されます。





ご覧のとおり、すべてが想定どおりに機能します。







次の段階

次の記事では、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを作成し、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションの改良を続けます。





ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。 質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第73部): グラフィック要素のフォームオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第74部): CCanvasクラスを使用した基本的グラフィック要素

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第75部): 基本的なグラフィック要素でプリミティブとテキストを処理するメソッド

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第76部): フォームオブジェクトと事前定義されたカラースキーム

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第77部): 影オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第78部): ライブラリのアニメーションの原則イメージスライス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第79部): 「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラスとその子孫オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第80部): 「幾何学的アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第81部): ライブラリオブジェクトへのグラフィックの統合

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第82部): ライブラリオブジェクトのリファクタリングとグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクション

