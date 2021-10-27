DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第83部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラス
概念
前の記事で実装したグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスをさらに改善するには、ターミナルに存在するすべての標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのオブジェクトクラスが必要です。このようなオブジェクトをすべて作成すれば、CCanvasクラスに基づくグラフィカルオブジェクト(標準オブジェクトとカスタムオブジェクト)を処理するためのツールが手に入ります。それらはすべて、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションリストに配置されます。
ライブラリは手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理することになるため、手動で作成された標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するオブジェクトのクラスが必要になります。このようなオブジェクトは、手動で作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトとそのプロパティを管理するためのメソッドにバインドされます。このようなグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するには、ライブラリユーザはそのような管理の必要性を手動で指定する必要があります。
たとえば、これは特定の条件で呼び出されるコンテキストメニューから実行できます。つまり、グラフィカルオブジェクトで使用可能なアクションを選択できるグラフィカルパネルが必要となりますが、このようなパネルは、数記事前に作成を開始した、CCanvasに基づいたクラスとそのオブジェクトを使用して作成できます。グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションと標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの適切なクラスが作成されたらすぐにそれらに戻るつもりです。
すべての標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの構造は、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの構造と同じです。すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトが持つ基本プロパティを備えた、共通の抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスがあります。個々の標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するクラスは、そこから継承されます。これらのクラスは、オブジェクトのプロパティを指定するために使用されます。
ここでは、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを作成し、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有のプロパティを処理するためのメソッドを追加します。これらはすべて、ObjectGetInteger()、ObjectGetDouble()、ObjectGetString()関数を使用して取得できるグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティです。抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトから子孫オブジェクトクラスを作成する場合、特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述する子孫オブジェクトにのみ固有であるが基本オブジェクトに実装されているメソッドは、基本オブジェクトから子孫オブジェクトに移動されるため、これらのプロパティのないオブジェクトはメソッドにアクセスできません。
より明確にするために、次の例を考えてみましょう。
- ターミナルには、Arrowグラフィカルアイコンオブジェクトがあります。このオブジェクトにはArrow Codeプロパティがありますが、Ray Rightはありません。
- ターミナルには、Trend Lineグラフィカルオブジェクトがあります。このオブジェクトにはRay Rightプロパティがありますが、Arrow Codeはありません。
これらのプロパティと処理メソッドを抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスで指定します。これらのメソッドは、基本オブジェクトから継承された任意のオブジェクト(抽象グラフィカルオブジェクト)から使用できます。次に、子孫オブジェクトを作成します。この場合、これらはArrowアイコンオブジェクトとTrend Lineグラフィカルオブジェクトで、それぞれが固有のプロパティのみを処理するメソッドを受け取ります。
- 矢印コードを指定するためのメソッドは、Arrowアイコンオブジェクトに移動されます。
- Ray Right(Ray Left)プロパティを指定するためのメソッドは、Trend Lineグラフィカルオブジェクトに移動されます。
これらの子孫オブジェクトのそれぞれを参照する場合にアクセスできるのは、処理メソッドがこれらのオブジェクトにのみ設定されている特定のプロパティと、任意のグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有で抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスに設定されているすべてのオブジェクトに共通のプロパティを処理するためのメソッドだけです。
グラフィカルオブジェクトには複数のプロパティがあるため、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを実際に作成する前に、多くの準備作業が必要です。この作業には、ライブラリ列挙でのプロパティの設定、各グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの説明の記述、およびいくつかのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの説明を返す関数の作成が含まれます。
ライブラリクラスの改善
前回の記事で作成したライブラリオブジェクトタイプのリストには、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプが含まれています。ただし、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトにはさらに別のタイプが必要です。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhのライブラリオブジェクトタイプの列挙に定数を追加します。後続のオブジェクトタイプ定数の計算は、新しい定数値から開始されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type //--- Animation OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, // "Single animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, // "Single text animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, // "Single geometric animation frame" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, // "Animations" object type //--- Managing graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, // "Managing graphical objects" object type //--- Standard graphical objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, // "Standard graphical object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_VLINE, // "Vertical line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_HLINE, // "Horizontal line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TREND, // "Trend line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // "Trend line by angle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CYCLES, // "Cyclic lines" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // "Arrowed line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHANNEL, // "Equidistant channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // "Standard deviation channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_REGRESSION, // "Linear regression channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_PITCHFORK, // "Andrews' pitchfork" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNLINE, // "Gann line" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNFAN, // "Gann fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_GANNGRID, // "Gann grid" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBO, // "Fibo levels" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // "Fibo time zones" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOFAN, // "Fibo fan" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOARC, // "Fibo arcs" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // "Fibo channel" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EXPANSION, // "Fibo expansion" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // "Elliott 5 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // "Elliott 3 waves" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE, // "Rectangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TRIANGLE, // "Triangle" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ELLIPSE, // "Ellipse" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // "Thumb up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // "Thumb down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_UP, // "Arrow up" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // "Arrow down" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // "Stop sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // "Check mark" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // "Left price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,// "Right price label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // "Buy sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // "Sell sign" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_ARROW, // "Arrow" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_TEXT, // "Text" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_LABEL, // "Text label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BUTTON, // "Button" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_CHART, // "Chart" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP, // "Bitmap" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // "Bitmap label" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EDIT, // "Input field" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_EVENT, // "Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1+OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // "Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface" object type //--- Objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+1, // Base object for all library objects OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, // Extended base object for all library objects // .......... The constants of other object types are skipped for brevity // .......... // .......... };
グラフィカルオブジェクトの所属リストの列挙で、グラフィカルオブジェクトがターミナルに属していることを示す名前のGRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL定数をより適切に、GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAMに変更します。オブジェクトがライブラリによって制御されるプログラムに属さず、ターミナル以外の別のプログラムに属している可能性があるためです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of graphical objects affiliations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
グラフィック要素タイプの列挙に新しい定数を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
プログラムで作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するすべてのオブジェクトは単一のリストに格納されるため、グラフィック要素タイプを指定すると、リスト全体から必要なグラフィック要素をすばやく選択できます。したがって、コレクションリストのフィルタ条件として「標準グラフィカルオブジェクト」を選択すると、作成された標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを記述するオブジェクトのみで構成されるリストが得られます。
抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのオブジェクトの場合、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティに対して3つの列挙型(integer、real、string)を作成する必要があります。 これには、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティと、そのようなオブジェクトの処理に必要な追加のプロパティが含まれます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { //--- Additional properties GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0, // Object ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list //--- Common properties of all graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Object creation time GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (51) // Total number of integer properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Real properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Price coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, // Level value GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, // Scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, // Angle GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, // Deviation of the standard deviation channel }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (5) // Total number of real properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of real properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| String properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Object name GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, // Object description (text contained in the object) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, // Tooltip text GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, // Level description GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, // Font GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Symbol for the Chart object }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (7) // Total number of string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
すべてのライブラリオブジェクトは同じ原則に従うため、このような列挙の目的はすでにわかっています。
コレクションリスト内のグラフィカルオブジェクトを並べ替えるための可能な基準の列挙も追加する必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0, // Sort by object ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, // Sort by object type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, // Sort by a graphical element affiliation SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, // Sort by chart subwindow index SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, // Sort by object index in the list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, // Sort by object creation time SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, // Sort by object visibility on timeframes SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, // Sort by the "Background object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, // Sort by the "Object selection" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, // Sort by the "Object availability" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, // Sort by time coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, // Sort by color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, // Sort by style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, // Sort by line width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, // Sort by the "Object color filling" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, // Sort by number of levels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, // Sort by line level color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, // Sort by line level style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, // Sort by line level width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, // Sort by font size SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, // Sort by button state (pressed/released) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by Chart object ID. SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Sort by Chart object period SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Sort by Chart object scale SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, // Sort by price coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, // Sort by level value SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, // Sort by angle SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, // Sort by object name SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, // Sort by object description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, // Sort by tooltip text SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, // Sort by level description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, // Sort by font SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Sort by Chart object period symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
次に、新しいライブラリメッセージのテキストと、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティの説明を追加します。
これを行うには、新しいライブラリメッセージのインデックスを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに追加します。
MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, // January MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, // February MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, // March MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, // April MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, // May MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, // June MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, // July MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, // August MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, // September MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, // October MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, // November MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, // December MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, // Left alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, // Center alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, // Right alignment MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, // Line corresponds to an uptrend MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, // Line corresponds to a downtrend MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, // Grand Supercycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, // Supercycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, // Cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, // Primary cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, // Intermediate MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, // Minor cycle MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, // Minute MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, // Second (Minuette) MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, // Subsecond (Subminuette) MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, // Pressed MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, // Released MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower left corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, // Center of coordinates at the lower right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, // Center of coordinates at the upper right corner of the chart MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, // Flat MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, // Raised MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, // Sunken MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, // Sunday MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, // Monday MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, // Tuesday MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, // Wednesday MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, // Thursday MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, // Friday MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY, // Saturday
...
//--- CGraphElementsCollection MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, // Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ,// Failed to create chart control object with chart ID //--- GStdGraphObj MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, // Failed to find the chart subwindow MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program //--- MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, // Vertical line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, // Horizontal line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, // Trend line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, // Trend line by angle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, // Cyclic lines MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, // Arrowed line object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, // Equidistant channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, // Standard deviation channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, // Linear regression channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, // Andrews' pitchfork MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, // Gann line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, // Gann fan MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, // Gann grid MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, // Fibo levels MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, // Fibo time zones MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, // Fibo fan MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, // Fibo arcs MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, // Fibo channel MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, // Fibo expansion MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, // Elliott 5 waves MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, // Elliott 3 waves MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, // Rectangle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, // Triangle MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Ellipse MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, // Thumb up MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, // Thumb down MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, // Arrow up MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, // Arrow down MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, // Stop MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, // Check mark MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, // Left price label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, // Right price label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, // Buy MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, // Sell MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, // Arrow MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, // Text MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, // Text label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, // Button MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, // Chart MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, // Bitmap MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, // Bitmap label MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, // Edit MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, // Event object which corresponds to an event in Economic Calendar MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, // Rectangle Label object used to create and design the custom graphical interface MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, // Object ID MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Creation time MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, // Price coordinate MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, // Level value MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, // Angle MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, // Object name MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, // Object description (text contained in the object) MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, // Tooltip text MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, // Level description MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, // Font MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, // Symbol for the Chart object }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。
{"Январь","January"}, {"Февраль","February"}, {"Март","March"}, {"Апрель","April"}, {"Май","May"}, {"Июнь","June"}, {"Июль","July"}, {"Август","August"}, {"Сентябрь","September"}, {"Октябрь","October"}, {"Ноябрь","November"}, {"Декабрь","December"}, {"Выравнивание по левой границе","Left alignment"}, {"Выравнивание по центру","Centered"}, {"Выравнивание по правой границе","Right alignment",}, {"Линия соответствует восходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the uptrend line"}, {"Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду","Line corresponding to the downward trend"}, {"Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)","Grand Supercycle"}, {"Суперцикл (Supercycle)","Supercycle"}, {"Цикл (Cycle)","Cycle"}, {"Первичный цикл (Primary)","Primary"}, {"Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)","Intermediate"}, {"Второстепенный цикл (Minor)","Minor"}, {"Минута (Minute)","Minute"}, {"Секунда (Minuette)","Minuette"}, {"Субсекунда (Subminuette)","Subminuette"}, {"Нажата","Pressed"}, {"Отжата","Depressed"}, {"Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart"}, {"Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика","Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart"}, {"Плоский вид","Flat form"}, {"Выпуклый вид","Prominent form"}, {"Вогнутый вид","Concave form"}, {"Воскресение","Sunday"}, {"Понедельник","Monday"}, {"Вторник","Tuesday"}, {"Среда","Wednesday"}, {"Четверг","Thursday"}, {"Пятница","Friday"}, {"Суббота","Saturday"},
...
//--- CGraphElementsCollection {"Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id "}, {"Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта ","Failed to create chart control object with chart id "}, //--- GStdGraphObj {"Не удалось найти подокно графика","Could not find chart subwindow"}, {"Стандартный графический объект","Standard graphic object"}, {"Элемент","Element"}, {"Объект тени","Shadow object"}, {"Форма","Form"}, {"Окно","Window"}, {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"}, {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"}, {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"}, {"Трендовая линия","Trend Line"}, {"Трендовая линия по углу","Trend Line By Angle"}, {"Циклические линии","Cycle Lines"}, {"Линия со стрелкой","Arrowed Line"}, {"Равноудаленный канал","Equidistant Channel"}, {"Канал стандартного отклонения","Standard Deviation Channel"}, {"Канал на линейной регрессии","Linear Regression Channel"}, {"Вилы Эндрюса","Andrews’ Pitchfork"}, {"Линия Ганна","Gann Line"}, {"Веер Ганна","Gann Fan"}, {"Сетка Ганна","Gann Grid"}, {"Уровни Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Retracement"}, {"Временные зоны Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Time Zones"}, {"Веер Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Fan"}, {"Дуги Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Arcs"}, {"Канал Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Channel"}, {"Расширение Фибоначчи","Fibonacci Expansion"}, {"5-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Motive Wave"}, {"3-волновка Эллиотта","Elliott Correction Wave"}, {"Прямоугольник","Rectangle"}, {"Треугольник","Triangle"}, {"Эллипс","Ellipse"}, {"Знак \"Хорошо\"","Thumbs Up"}, {"Знак \"Плохо\"","Thumbs Down"}, {"Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"","Arrow Up"}, {"Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"","Arrow Down"}, {"Знак \"Стоп\"","Stop Sign"}, {"Знак \"Птичка\"","Check Sign"}, {"Левая ценовая метка","Left Price Label"}, {"Правая ценовая метка","Right Price Label"}, {"Знак \"Buy\"","Buy Sign"}, {"Знак \"Sell\"","Sell Sign"}, {"Стрелка","Arrow"}, {"Текст","Text"}, {"Текстовая метка","Label"}, {"Кнопка","Button"}, {"График","Chart"}, {"Рисунок","Bitmap"}, {"Графическая метка","Bitmap Label"}, {"Поле ввода","Edit"}, {"Событие в экономическом календаре","The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar"}, {"Прямоугольная метка","The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface"}, {"Идентификатор объекта","Object ID"}, {"Тип объекта","Object type"}, {"Тип графического элемента","Graphic element type"}, {"Принадлежность объекта","Object belongs to"}, {"Идентификатор графика объекта","Object chart ID"}, {"Номер подокна графика","Chart subwindow number"}, {"Время создания","Time of creation"}, {"Видимость объекта на таймфреймах","Visibility of an object at timeframes"}, {"Объект на заднем плане","Object in the background"}, {"Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике","Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart"}, {"Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала","Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list"}, {"Выделенность объекта","Object is selected"}, {"Доступность объекта","Object availability"}, {"Номер объекта в списке","Object number in the list"}, {"Координата времени","Time coordinate"}, {"Цвет","Color"}, {"Стиль","Style"}, {"Толщина линии","Line thickness"}, {"Заливка объекта цветом","Fill an object with color"}, {"Возможность редактирования текста","Ability to edit text"}, {"Количество уровней","Number of levels"}, {"Цвет линии-уровня","Color of the line-level"}, {"Стиль линии-уровня","Style of the line-level"}, {"Толщина линии-уровня","Thickness of the line-level"}, {"Горизонтальное выравнивание текста","Horizontal text alignment"}, {"Размер шрифта","Font size"}, {"Луч продолжается влево","Ray goes to the left"}, {"Луч продолжается вправо","Ray goes to the right"}, {"Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика","A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart"}, {"Отображение полного эллипса","Showing the full ellipse"}, {"Код стрелки","Arrow code"}, {"Положение точки привязки","Location of the anchor point"}, {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner"}, {"Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки","The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner"}, {"Тренд","Trend"}, {"Уровень","Level"}, {"Отображение линий","Displaying lines"}, {"Состояние кнопки","Button state"}, {"Период графика","Chart timeframe"}, {"Отображение шкалы времени","Displaying the time scale"}, {"Отображение ценовой шкалы","Displaying the price scale"}, {"Масштаб графика","Chart scale"}, {"Ширина по оси X в пикселях","Width along the X axis in pixels"}, {"Высота по оси Y в пикселях","Height along the Y axis in pixels"}, {"X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"}, {"Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости","The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area"}, {"Цвет фона","Background color"}, {"Угол графика для привязки","The corner of the chart to link a graphical object"}, {"Тип рамки","Border type"}, {"Цвет рамки","Border color"}, {"Координата цены","Price coordinate"}, {"Значение уровня","Level value"}, {"Масштаб","Scale"}, {"Угол","Angle"}, {"Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения","Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel"}, {"Имя","Name"}, {"Описание","Description"}, {"Текст всплывающей подсказки","The text of a tooltip"}, {"Описание уровня","Level description"}, {"Шрифт","Font"}, {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"}, {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
一部のグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティは、列挙型を備えています。列挙型の説明を返すには、ライブラリサービス関数のファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)に関数を作成する必要があります。
以下は、線のスタイルの説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStyleDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style==STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style==STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style==STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style==STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、配置タイプの説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the alignment type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string AlignModeDescription(ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align==ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align==ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align==ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、ガングリッドトレンド方向の説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the Gann grid trend direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GannDirectDescription(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction==GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction==GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、エリオット波動マーキングレベルの説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the Elliott wave marking level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree==ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree==ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree==ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree==ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree==ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、ピクセル単位の座標の原点となるチャートの隅の説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the chart corner, relative to | //| which the coordinates in pixels are specified | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BaseCornerDescription(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner==CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner==CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner==CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner==CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトフレームの外観の説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object frame look | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string BorderTypeDescription(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type==BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type==BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type==BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプの説明を返す関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the standard graphical object type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type==OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type==OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type==OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type==OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type==OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type==OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type==OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type==OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type==OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type==OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type==OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type==OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type==OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type==OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type==OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type==OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type==OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type==OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type==OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type==OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type==OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type==OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type==OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type==OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type==OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type==OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type==OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type==OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type==OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type==OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type==OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type==OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type==OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type==OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type==OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type==OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type==OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ご覧のとおり、各関数は、関数によって検証されたタイプを示す変数を受け取ります。次に、関数に渡された型を比較し、CMessageクラスのText()メソッドを使用してその説明を返します。
抽象指標バッファクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqhファイルで、指標バッファの線のスタイルの説明を返すメソッドを書き直します。以前は、このメソッドは新しく追加されたLineStyleDescription()関数と同じロジックを持ち、次のようになっていました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the drawing line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const { return ( this.LineStyle()==STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this.LineStyle()==STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
すべてのライブラリクラスに共通のサービス関数がすでにあるので、メソッドで関数を呼び出した結果を返すだけです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the drawing line style | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription(void) const { return LineStyleDescription(this.LineStyle()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに多くの新しいプロパティを追加し、それらの一部はすべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有であるため、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqhにあるライブラリベースのグラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを修正する必要があります。 これは、すべてのライブラリグラフオブジェクトが継承されるクラスです。すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通の変数を追加し、変数値を設定して返すためのメソッドを作成します。
クラスのprotectedセクションで、必要なすべての変数を宣言します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GBaseObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private: protected: ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; // Graphical object type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; // Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program affiliation string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Object chart ID long m_object_id; // Object ID long m_zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type int m_timeframes_visible; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int m_digits; // Number of decimal places in a quote bool m_visible; // Object visibility bool m_back; // "Background object" flag bool m_selected; // "Object selection" flag bool m_selectable; // "Object availability" flag bool m_hidden; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag datetime m_create_time; // Object creation time //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure virtual bool ObjectToStruct(void) { return true; } virtual void StructToObject(void){;} public:
クラスのpublicセクションで、各ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトに存在するオブジェクトプロパティを指定するためのメソッドを設定します。
public: //--- Set the values of the class variables void SetObjectID(const long value) { this.m_object_id=value; } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;} void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits(const int value) { this.m_digits=value; }
これらのメソッドによって設定された指定されたオブジェクトプロパティの値は、これらの変数にのみ格納されるため、メソッドに渡された値を変数に追加するだけで十分です。
クラス変数に格納され、グラフィカルオブジェクト自体で指定されるプロパティは、別の方法で設定する必要があります。まず、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを変更する必要があります。要求が成功すると、クラス変数にも同じ値が設定されます。
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; }
グラフィカルオブジェクト値を設定する関数の呼び出しは非同期です。つまり、関数は別のチャートのキューに追加されたコマンドの実行を待機せず、代わりに、すぐに制御を返します。
したがって、イベントキューに正常に追加された関数が、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを変更するとは自信を持って言えません。
ヘルプによると、コマンドの実行結果を確認するために、指定されたオブジェクトプロパティを要求する関数を使用できます。ただし、このような関数はそのチャートのキューの最後に追加され、実行結果を待つため、時間がかかる可能性があることに注意してください。チャート上の多数のオブジェクトを操作する場合は、この機能を考慮に入れる必要があります。
今のところ、これは変更せずに、オブジェクトのプロパティを変更するコマンドが正常に機能したことを前提としています。ライブラリの使用中に、クラス変数プロパティがすでに指定されているときにグラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティが設定されていないことを検出した場合は、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティが実際に変更されていることを確認するためのチェックを追加します。
グラフィカルオブジェクトとクラスのpublicセクションに追加された変数のプロパティを設定するすべての同様のメソッドを考えてみましょう。
//--- Set the "Background object" flag bool SetBack(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_BACK,flag)) { this.m_back=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetSelected(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,flag)) { this.m_selected=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Object selection" flag bool SetSelectable(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_selectable=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag bool SetHidden(const bool flag) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) { this.m_hidden=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart bool SetZorder(const long value) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value)) { this.m_zorder=value; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set object visibility on all timeframes bool SetVisible(const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS); ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) { this.m_visible=flag; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const int flags) { ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Add the visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags=this.m_timeframes_visible; switch(timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1; break; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2; break; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3; break; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4; break; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5; break; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6; break; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10; break; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12; break; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15; break; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20; break; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30; break; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1; break; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2; break; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3; break; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4; break; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6; break; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8; break; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12; break; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1; break; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1; break; default : return true; } ::ResetLastError(); if(::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,flags)) { this.m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true); return false; } //--- Set a subwindow index bool SetSubwindow(const long chart_id,const string name) { ::ResetLastError(); this.m_subwindow=::ObjectFind(chart_id,name); if(this.m_subwindow<0) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return(this.m_subwindow>WRONG_VALUE); } bool SetSubwindow(void) { return this.SetSubwindow(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name); } //--- Return the values of class variables
次に、クラス変数値を返すメソッドを追加します。
//--- Return the values of class variables ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void) const { return this.m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return this.m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject(void) const { return this.m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_create_time; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } long ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } long Zorder(void) const { return this.m_zorder; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } int ShiftY(void) const { return this.m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes(void) const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } bool IsBack(void) const { return this.m_back; } bool IsSelected(void) const { return this.m_selected; } bool IsSelectable(void) const { return this.m_selectable; } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; } //--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } //--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); } //--- Return the description of the graphical object type
すべてのメソッドは、適切なクラス変数に設定された値を返します。
GraphObjectType()メソッドは、オブジェクトタイプ値からグラフィカルオブジェクトタイプを計算するため、ENUM_OBJECT標準列挙型をライブラリENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE列挙型で表されるオブジェクトタイプから取得できます。
次に、オブジェクトタイプの説明とその所属を返すためのメソッドを宣言します。
//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical (1) object, (2) element and (3) graphical object affiliation string TypeGraphObjectDescription(void); string TypeElementDescription(void); string BelongDescription(void); //--- The virtual method returning the object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Constructor/destructor CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスコンストラクタで、デフォルト値をすべてのクラス変数に設定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y(0),m_visible(false), m_name_prefix(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; // Object type this.m_type_graph_obj=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_type_element=WRONG_VALUE; // Graphical object type this.m_belong=WRONG_VALUE; // Program/terminal affiliation this.m_name_prefix=""; // Object name prefix this.m_name=""; // Object name this.m_chart_id=0; // Object chart ID this.m_object_id=0; // Object ID this.m_zorder=0; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event this.m_subwindow=0; // Subwindow index this.m_shift_y=0; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift this.m_timeframes_visible=OBJ_ALL_PERIODS; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) this.m_visible=true; // Object visibility this.m_back=false; // "Background object" flag this.m_selected=false; // "Object selection" flag this.m_selectable=false; // "Object availability" flag this.m_hidden=true; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag this.m_create_time=0; // Object creation time } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
後で、クラスの子孫により、子孫クラスによって記述されたグラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティの値に従って、これらの変数の正確な値を設定できるようになります。
以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトタイプの説明を返すメソッドの実装です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(void) { if(this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(this.m_type_graph_obj); else return this.TypeElementDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここでは、まずグラフィカルオブジェクトが属するグラフィック要素タイプを定義します。これが標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトである場合、上記で表示したStdGraphObjectTypeDescription()サービス関数を使用してその説明を返します。
それ以外の場合は、以下で検討するTypeElementDescription()メソッドを使用したグラフィック要素タイプの説明を返します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical element type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription(void) { return ( this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、グラフィカルオブジェクトの所属の説明を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object affiliation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription(void) { return ( this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this.Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
最後の2つの方法のロジックは、上記で検討したサービス関数のロジックと似ています。
抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラス
すべての準備段階を通過したので、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを作成しましょう。
\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\に、Standar\フォルダとCGStdGraphObjクラスの新しいGStdGraphObj.mqhファイルを作成します。
このクラスは、すべてのCGBaseObjライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスから派生する必要があります。また、作成したクラスの新しいファイルにグラフィカルオブジェクトファイルをインクルードする必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGraphObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }
クラスのprivateセクションで、オブジェクトプロパティを格納するための配列と、realインデックスを返すためのメソッドを適切な配列に配置します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The class of the abstract standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private: long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public:
クラスのpublicセクションにあるすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの標準であるメソッドを、デフォルトのコンストラクタとクローズドパラメトリックのコンストラクタの2つのコンストラクタとともに設定します。
public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return itself CGStdGraphObj *GetObject(void) { return &this;} //--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the description of the graphical object anchor point position virtual string AnchorDescription(void) const { return (string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects) bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const; //--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name); public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
この場合、グラフィカルオブジェクトのアンカーポイント位置の説明を返すメソッドは、説明自体ではなく数値を返します。アンカーポイントを指定するためのさまざまなオブジェクトは、さまざまな列挙型を使用するため、メソッドは仮想化され、そのようなプロパティを持つ子孫オブジェクトで再定義されます。
次に、クラスコードを使用して、オブジェクトプロパティを設定および返すための簡略化されたアクセスのメソッドを追加します。
public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Object index in the list int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } //--- Object ID long ObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID(const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } //--- Graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(void) const { return (ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } //--- Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } //--- Graphical object affiliation ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } //--- Chart ID long ChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } //--- Chart subwindow index int SubWindow(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow(void) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name())) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } //--- Object creation time datetime TimeCteate(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } //--- Object visibility on timeframes bool Visible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } //--- Background object bool Back(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } //--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart long Zorder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder(const long value) { if(CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } //--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list bool Hidden(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } //--- Object selection bool Selected(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } //--- Object availability bool Selectable(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable(const bool flag) { if(CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } //--- Time coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime(const datetime time) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } //--- Color color Color(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_COLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } //--- Style ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STYLE,style)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } //--- Line width int Width(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth(const int width) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,width)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } //--- Object color filling bool Fill(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FILL,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } //--- Ability to edit text in the Edit object bool ReadOnly(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_READONLY,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } //--- Number of levels int Levels(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels(const int levels) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } //--- Line level color color LevelColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } //--- Level line style ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(void) const { return (ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle(const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,style)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } ///--- Level line width int LevelWidth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth(const int width) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,width)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } //--- Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align(void) const { return (ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign(const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ALIGN,align)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } //--- Font size int FontSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } //--- Ray goes to the left bool RayLeft(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } //--- Ray goes to the right bool RayRight(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } //--- Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart bool Ray(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_RAY,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } //--- Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object bool Ellipse(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ELLIPSE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } //--- Arrow code for the "Arrow" object uchar ArrowCode(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode(const uchar code) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } //--- Position of the graphical object anchor point int Anchor(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor(const int anchor) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } //--- Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels int XDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance(const int distance) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,distance)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } //--- Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels int YDistance(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance(const int distance) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,distance)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } //--- Gann object trend ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection(const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } //--- Elliott wave marking level ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree(void) const { return (ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree(const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } //--- Display lines for Elliott wave marking bool DrawLines(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } //--- Button state (pressed/released) bool State(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_STATE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } //--- Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART) long ChartObjChartID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID(const long chart_id) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } //--- Chart object period ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } //--- Time scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjDateScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } //--- Price scale display flag for the Chart object bool ChartObjPriceScale(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale(const bool flag) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,flag)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } //--- Chart object scale int ChartObjChartScale(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale(const int scale) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,scale)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } //--- Object width along the X axis in pixels int XSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } //--- Object height along the Y axis in pixels int YSize(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize(const int size) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YSIZE,size)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } //--- X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int XOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset(const int offset) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_XOFFSET,offset)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } //--- Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area int YOffset(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset(const int offset) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_YOFFSET,offset)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } //--- Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL color BGColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } //--- Chart corner for attaching a graphical object ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner(void) const { return (ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner(const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_CORNER,corner)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } //--- Border type for the Rectangle label object ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType(void) const { return (ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType(const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,type)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } //--- Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON color BorderColor(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor(const color colour) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } //--- Price coordinate double Price(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice(const double price) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_PRICE,price)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } //--- Level value double LevelValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue(const double value) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,value)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } //--- Scale double Scale(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale(const double scale) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SCALE,scale)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } //--- Angle double Angle(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle(const double angle) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } //--- Deviation of the standard deviation channel double Deviation(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation(const double deviation) { if(::ObjectSetDouble(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } //--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return; } else { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } //--- Object description (text contained in the object) string Text(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText(const string text) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TEXT,text)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } //--- Tooltip text string Tooltip(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip(const string tooltip) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } //--- Level description string LevelText(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText(const string text) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,text)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } //--- Font string Font(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont(const string font) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_FONT,font)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } //--- BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object string BMPFile(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile(const string bmp_file) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } //--- Symbol for the Chart object string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここでは、事前に多くのメソッドが設定されていますが、後ほど、これらのクラスを説明するために使用される対応するプロパティを備えた子孫オブジェクトクラスに移動されます。さまざまなオブジェクトは、プロパティを操作するための個別のメソッドセットを持つことになります。
いくつかのメソッドを例としてロジックを考えてみましょう。
オブジェクトに固有のプロパティは、オブジェクトのプロパティから直接返され、設定されます。
//--- Object index in the list int Number(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber(const int number) { this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }
ストレージ変数がすべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本的なグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスに配置されているすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有のプロパティは、オブジェクトプロパティから返され、まず基本オブジェクトに設定され、その後オブジェクトプロパティに設定されます。
//--- Object ID long ObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID(const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }
グラフィカルオブジェクトに固有であるが基本オブジェクトには存在しないプロパティは、オブジェクトプロパティから直接返され、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティで最初に設定されます。プロパティ変更イベントが正常にキューに入れられると、オブジェクトプロパティにも設定されます。
//--- Time coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime(const datetime time) { if(::ObjectSetInteger(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_TIME,time)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }
名前の設定方法は、他の同様の方法とは異なります。グラフィカルオブジェクトは、リストインデックスとオブジェクト名によってターミナルで選択されます(ObjectName()関数はオブジェクトリストのインデックスによってオブジェクト名を取得するために使用されますが、ObjectGetXXX()関数はグラフィカルオブジェクト名によって残りのプロパティを取得するために使用されます)。オブジェクト名は、作成直後に割り当てられます。したがって、ここでは名前をオブジェクト変数のみに設定する必要があります。これは、変数に名前がまだ設定されていない場合にのみ行います。名前がすでに変数に設定されていて、設定する名前が既存の名前と一致しない場合(一致する場合はメソッドを終了します)はオブジェクトの名前を変更することになりますが、ここでは、そのようなケースはまだ処理されていません。今のところ、グラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を変更する要求を送信し、その名前を基本クラス変数と現在のオブジェクトのプロパティに書き換えるだけです。
//--- Object name string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName(const string name) { if(CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return; if(CGBaseObj::Name()=="") { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return; } else { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_NAME,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }
protectedパラメトリックコンストラクタで、コンストラクタに渡されたすべての値を基本クラスとオブジェクトのプロパティに設定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name) { //--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits this.m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Save integer properties //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj::ChartID(); // Chart ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); // Chart subwindow index this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); // Graphical object affiliation this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0; // Object ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0; // Object index in the list //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); // Object creation time this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES); // Object visibility on timeframes this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK); // Background object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED); // Object selection this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE); // Object availability this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME); // First point time coordinate this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR); // Color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE); // Style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0; // Object color filling this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0; // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0; // Number of levels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0; // Level line color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0; // Level line style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0; // Level line width this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0; // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0; // Font size this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0; // Ray goes to the left this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0; // Ray goes to the right this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0; // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0; // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0; // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0; // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0; // Gann object trend this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0; // Elliott wave marking level this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0; // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0; // Button state (pressed/released) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0; // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0; // Chart object period< this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0; // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0; // Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0; // Chart object scale this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0; // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0; // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0; // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0; // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0; // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0; // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0; // Border type for "Rectangle border" this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0; // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE); // Price coordinate this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0; // Level value this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0; // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0; // Angle this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0; // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; // Object name this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT); // Object description (the text contained in the object) this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = ""; // Level description this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = ""; // Font this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = ""; // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= ""; // Chart object symbol //--- Save basic properties in the parent object this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
オブジェクト変数に値を設定する順序は、コードコメントで説明されています。各オブジェクトプロパティを設定するのではなく、コンストラクタに渡されるプロパティと、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通である場合にグラフィカルオブジェクトから取得できるプロパティのみを設定します。各グラフィカルオブジェクトは、特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するときにのみ認識される異なるプロパティセットを備えているため、残りのすべてのプロパティは子孫クラスコンストラクタで設定されます。
以下は、2つのオブジェクトを比較するための標準的なメソッドです。
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by the specified property| //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CGStdGraphObj::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two orders if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two orders else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two orders else if(mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、操作ログにオブジェクトのプロパティを表示するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display object properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") ============="); int beg=0, end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、短いオブジェクト名を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、操作ログに短いオブジェクトの説明を表示するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、integer、real、stringオブジェクトのプロパティの説明を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+StdGraphObjectTypeDescription((ENUM_OBJECT)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
上記のメソッドと同様のメソッドの動作は、ライブラリの説明の冒頭で検討されており、さまざまなオブジェクトを追加しながら、操作ロジックを考慮した説明を途中でおこなってきたので、この時点ではよくご存じかと思います。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。
抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを作成しました。次に、グラフィカルオブジェクトがチャートに表示されていることを定義し、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスに適切な抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する必要があります。
ここでは、これらのオブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加しません。チャートに追加された特定のタイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述する抽象オブジェクトの子孫が必要です。次の記事で実装することにして、ここでは、新しく作成されたクラスが正しく機能するかどうかのみを確認します。
\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのチャートオブジェクト管理クラスにいくつかの変更を加える必要があります。コレクションクラスによって処理されたオブジェクトの最後のオブジェクトのインデックスからループが開始された他のコレクションで行ったように、チャートに追加された最後のグラフィカルオブジェクトを検索するためのリソース節約計算を作成することは不可能です。グラフィカルオブジェクトは、チャートに追加された順序ではなく名前でターミナルリストに追加されるため、これを行うことはできません。奇妙なことに、グラフィカルオブジェクトはターミナルリストで名前で並び替えられています。チャートに追加された最後の矢印アイコンがオブジェクトリストの最初になり、Rectangleオブジェクトは名前が原因で2番目になります。
したがって、すべてのチャートグラフィカルオブジェクトによってループ内のチャートにオブジェクトが追加されるまでに、オブジェクトを検索する必要があります。追加の変数は、リソースを節約する検索を配置し、事前にクラスに追加します。また、その助けを借りて行われた計算は削除する必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GraphElementsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_index_object; // Index of the last graphical object added to the collection from the terminal object list int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_index_object=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } //--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); int i=this.m_index_object; int delta=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(delta!=0) {
チャートオブジェクトをチェックするメソッドは、チャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を増やすハンドラを受け取ります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { int index=0; datetime time=0; string name=""; //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++) { name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j); datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); if(tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } //--- Select the last graphical object by its index name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index); if(name!="") { //--- Create the object of the abstract graphical object class ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,this.ChartID(),name); if(obj!=NULL) { //--- Set the object index, display its short description and remove the created object obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
主なロジックは、コードへのコメントで説明されています。
最後に、 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhのCEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトクラスのクラスデストラクタに、長年なかった、チャートにあるすべてのコメントをクリアする機能を追加します 。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::~CEngine() { ::EventKillTimer(); ::Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
次に、新しく作成した機能をテストします。
検証
テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\にTestDoEasyPart83.mq5として保存します。
これは奇妙に思えるかもしれませんが、EAロジックに変更を実装する必要はありません。OnDeinit()ハンドラの動作を少しだけ変更します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ミリ秒タイマーを破棄してすべてのチャートコメントをクリアする代わりに、同じ名前のライブラリメソッドの呼び出しを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Deinitialize library engine.OnDeinit(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EAをコンパイルしようとすると、次のエラーが発生します。
'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function
see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj'
1 errors, 0 warnings
これは、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスのパラメトリックコンストラクタがprivateクラスセクションで宣言されているためです。エラーを修正するには、コンストラクタに一時的に「public」アクセス指定子を設定します。
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected: public: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,const long chart_id,const string name);
EAを再コンパイルして起動します。
さまざまなグラフィカルオブジェクトがチャートに追加され、操作ログには新しいオブジェクトの追加に関するメッセージとその簡単な説明が表示されます。
ご覧のとおり、すべてが想定どおりに機能します。
次の段階
次の記事では、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのクラスを作成し、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションの改良を続けます。
質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
とにかく、私は喜んで質問に答え、批判や提案を受け入れます。
ご興味を持っていただきありがとうございます。
いずれにせよ、私は喜んで質問に答え、批判や提案を受け入れます。
ご関心をありがとうございました。
1.具体的には、「クラスのコードにさらに、オブジェクトのプロパティのセットとリターンへのアクセスを簡略化するためのメソッドを記述する：」で始まる部分についてです。
私の理解では、これは基底クラスの関数の説明です。つまり、すべてのオブジェクトに対して網羅的で、アクセスレベルはpublicです。このオブジェクトを使用するには、 CObjectから 直接ではなく、常に基底クラスを引きます。もちろん、基底クラスのすべての機能、ログ出力などを取得することは理にかなっているかもしれませんが、継承者を作成する際には、継承者のクラスに適用できないすべての関数を仮想化し、アクセスレベルprivateで非表示にする必要があります。
もしかしたら、これがあなたの実装のトリックかもしれません。）
ちなみに、関数によってはpublicよりも protectedレベルの方が適切なものもあるかもしれませんが、ここはもちろん、どのような意味が込められているかによって、あなたの方がよくご存知でしょう。
2.そうですね、あなたのコードをもう一度見直しましたが、ライブラリを構築するコンセプトが違いますね。
3.私はまた、あなたが+で文字列のマージを使用していることに気づいた、大きなマージで端末のいくつかのバージョンでは、このような実装では長い端末操作で予測できない状況)))
私はStringFormatとStringAdd関数を使用して、作業の信頼性が増加し、また、視覚的にコードがより読みやすくなります。
4.私はまた、レンダリング時に 作成されたオブジェクトの長さの制限について警告したかった、それを心に留めて、名前からハッシュを生成し、それに基づいてオブジェクトを作成する方が良いです、制限は、私は正確に覚えていないが、おそらくResourceCreate...標準関数を持っています。
1.具体的に言うと、「クラスのコードをさらに進めると、オブジェクトのプロパティのセットとリターンに簡単にアクセスできるメソッドを書くことに なります。
私の理解では、これは基底クラスの関数の説明であり、すべてのオブジェクトに対して網羅的であり、アクセスレベルはpublicです。このオブジェクトを使用するには、 CObjectから 直接ではなく、常に基底クラスを引きます。もちろん、基底クラスのすべての機能、ログ出力などを取得することは理にかなっているかもしれませんが、継承者を作成する際には、継承者のクラスに適用できないすべての関数を仮想化し、アクセスレベルprivateで非表示にする必要があります。
もしかしたら、これがあなたの実装のトリックかもしれません。）
ちなみに、関数によってはpublicよりも protectedレベルの方が適切なものもあるかもしれませんが、もちろんその意味するところはあなたの方がよくご存知でしょう。
2.そうですね、もう一度あなたのコードを見直しましたが、ライブラリの構築のコンセプトが違いますね。
3.また、文字列を+で結合していることに気づきましたが、ターミナルのいくつかのバージョンでは、大きな組み合わせや長いターミナル操作で、そのような実装では予測できない状況が得られました))))
私はStringFormat関数とStringAdd関数を使用しています。
4.私はまた、レンダリング時に 作成されたオブジェクトの長さの制限について警告したかった、このことを覚えておいて、名前のキャッシュを生成し、それに基づいてオブジェクトを作成する方が良いです、制限は、私は正確に覚えていないが、おそらくResourceCreate...標準関数を持っています。
1.メソッドの公共性とその冗長性は、同じプロパティにアクセスするための多くの異なる方法を作りたいというコストです。しかし、メソッドの中には仮想的なものや、継承者のみに規定されているものもあります。しかし、これもライブラリ自体のオブジェクトにしか適用されない。ライブラリから継承する場合は、残念ながらすべてのパブリック・メソッドが継承されます。
2.考えてみる。しかし、実際には、トップレベルのアクセスは、ライブラリへのもう一つの入口になるでしょう。それは、ユーザー定義関数になるでしょう。ここでも、すでに実装されているライブラリの機能を繰り返しますが、一般的なユーザーにはより理解しやすいものになるでしょう。
3.私は（事前に考えたロジック以外は）何も最適化していませんし、何もプロファイリングしていません。これは最後の瞬間のためだ。
4.私のやり方でチェックした。長いオブジェクト名は可能です。でも、ありがとう、心に留めておきます。
1.メソッドをpublicにして冗長にすることは、同じプロパティにアクセスするさまざまな方法を作りたいがための代償である。しかし、メソッドの中には確かに仮想的なものや、継承者のみに規定されるものもあるだろう。しかし、これもライブラリ自体のオブジェクトにしか適用されない。ライブラリから継承する場合は、残念ながらすべてのパブリック・メソッドが継承される。
2.考えてみる。しかし実際には、トップレベルのアクセスは、ライブラリへのもうひとつの入口になるだろう。それはユーザー定義関数で、ここでもすでに実装されているライブラリの機能を繰り返すことになるが、一般的なユーザーにはより理解しやすいものになるだろう。結果を得るために関数を使うだけで、ロジックやハンドラーを考案する必要はない。これらはすべてライブラリ内部で行われ、出力は必要な情報を単純に得るためのユーザーケース関数になるだろう。
3.私は（事前に考えたロジック以外は）何も最適化していませんし、何もプロファイリングしていません。これは最後の瞬間のためです。
4.私のやり方でチェックした。長いオブジェクト名は可能です。でも、ありがとう、心に留めておいて見守るよ。
4.このエラーは解消されたかもしれませんが、確かではありません...関数は動作しているようですが、オブジェクトが作成されません。