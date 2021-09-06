Gráficos na Biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 78): princípios de animação dentro da biblioteca Corte de imagens

Sumário

Ideia

Qualquer interface gráfica a priori implica a presença de imagens não estáticas. Por exemplo, os dados exibidos em tabelas podem mudar ao longo do tempo, os elementos da interface gráfica podem reagir à interação do usuário, que pode querer, entre outras coisas, usar efeitos visuais variados, etc.

Em nossa biblioteca, também criaremos métodos para gerar diversos efeitos visuais, equiparemos a biblioteca da capacidade de trabalhar com animação de sprites. Esta última é baseada no uso de uma sequência mutável de imagens estáticas - quadro a quadro, como num filme.

A classe CCanvas permite desenhar imagens na tela. A partir de uma série de imagens desenhadas e salvas em matrizes, podemos construir uma determinada sequência que acabará por ser uma imagem animada. Mas se apenas desenharmos cada imagem na tela, uma por uma, elas simplesmente se sobreporão, originando uma sobreposição caótica de pixels de imagens diferentes, como, por exemplo, nesta imagem (nesse caso, simplesmente exibimos o texto em diferentes locais do objeto-forma):





Para evitar que isso aconteça, antes de exibir o texto na tela, primeiro precisamos apagar completamente a imagem anterior, redesenhar o plano de fundo e, em seguida, exibir o texto nele (como fizemos num dos artigos anteriores - colocamos o texto numa forma que exibia o método de âncora de texto). Essa ideia é sólida, mas apenas enquanto o tamanho e a complexidade da forma redesenhada forem pequenos. Na verdade, também podemos: pré-salvar na memória (na matriz) aquela parte do fundo na qual iremos sobrepor o texto, sobrepor o texto, e depois, quando for necessário mover o texto para novas coordenadas, apagar na matriz o texto desenhado com a imagem de fundo salva anteriormente (isso restaurará o fundo) e, em seguida, desenhar o texto num novo local (antes disso, salvando na matriz parte do fundo do local aonde iremos mover o texto). Assim, lembraremos constantemente o fundo da parte da forma onde a imagem será sobreposta e, em seguida, restaurá-lo-emos se a imagem precisar ser alterada.

Esta é a unidade básica de ações por trás da ideia de animação de sprites que iremos gerar na biblioteca:

Salvamos o fundo nas coordenadas desejadas Exibimos a imagem nessas coordenadas Ao redesenhar a imagem, restauramos o fundo (que apagará a imagem desenhada)



Para isso, hoje criaremos uma pequena classe na qual: serão armazenadas as coordenadas/dimensões da imagem, será criado um método para salvar numa matriz uma parte da imagem de fundo com essas coordenadas e com as dimensões especificadas. Também precisaremos de um segundo método que restaurará o fundo salvo na matriz (neste caso, as dimensões e coordenadas já estarão salvas nas variáveis de classe quando o fundo for salvo na matriz).

Para que criar uma classe em vez de dois métodos desse tipo para um objeto-forma? A resposta é simples, caso precisemos exibir apenas um texto ou uma imagem animada, então, sim, bastarão esses dois métodos. Mas se precisarmos exibir vários textos em diferentes locais da forma, já a classe será mais útil, uma vez que para cada imagem animada específica, teremos nossas próprias instâncias da classe que podrão ser controladas separadamente.

Dada abordagem nos permitirá desenhar algo a partir da imagem já desenhada no fundo. Para isso, salvaremos não apenas o fundo, mas também a imagem desenhada nele, que por sua vez poderá ser removida dele.

Com base nesta ideia, criaremos uma classe para gerar, armazenar e exibir animações de sprites no objeto-forma - cada instância da classe conterá uma sequência de imagens que poderão ser adicionadas dinamicamente a uma lista, manipuladas por imagens, etc.



Aprimorando as classes da biblioteca

Como de costume, no início do arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh adicionamos os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_CHARTS_MAX, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, };

e os textos que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, { "Нельзя открыть новый график, так как количество открытых графиков уже максимальное" , "You cannot open a new chart, since the number of open charts is already maximum" }, { "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, { "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, };





Visto que, mais tarde, desenharemos imagens ou texto (em objetos-formas prontos herdados quer de um objeto-elemento gráfico quer de outros objetos das nossas interfaces gráficas), sempre precisaremos dispor da aparência inicial do objeto em questão para que a qualquer momento possamos restaurá-lo à sua forma original.

Claro, podemos redesenhá-lo novamente, mas será muito mais rápido apenas copiar uma matriz para outra.

Para fazer isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh da classe do objeto-elemento gráfico devemos fazer algumas alterações.

Na seção protegida da classe declaramos a matriz em que serão salvos - logo sua criação - todos os pixels do objeto inicial (sua aparência), bem como um método que salvará o recurso gráfico da instância da classe CCanvas nesta matriz:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_data_array[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

Assim, sacrificando uma pequena quantidade de memória, podemos, se necessário, restaurar rapidamente a aparência de qualquer elemento da interface do programa à sua forma original, simplesmente copiando uma matriz para outra.

Para sabermos sempre em que coordenadas foi exibido o último texto desenhado (o que nos tornará mais fácil encontrar as coordenadas em que necessitamos inserir o fundo inicial apagado por este texto), na secção privada da classe vamos declarar dois variáveis para armazenar as coordenadas X e as coordenadas Y do último texto desenhado:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;





Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos um método que retorne um ponteiro para a instância atual da classe e declaramos um método para salvar a imagem na matriz especificada:

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]);

O método que permite a uma classe retornar um ponteiro para si mesma será necessário para que o ponteiro para essa classe possa ser transferido para a classe-copiador de pixeis que consideraremos a seguir. Além disso, será necessário um método que replique o recurso gráfico da instância CCanvas para copiar rapidamente a aparência da forma para a matriz dentro de qualquer programa baseado nesta biblioteca.

No bloco de código de métodos para trabalhar com texto, adicionamos dois métodos para retornar as coordenadas X e Y do último texto desenhado:

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } int TextLastX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } int TextLastY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; }

Os métodos simplesmente retornam os valores das variáveis correspondentes.

Para que esses valores estejam sempre atualizados, no método que exibe o texto com a fonte atual, escrevemos nessas variáveis as coordenadas passadas em argumentos do método:

void Text( int x , int y , string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_text_x =x; this .m_text_y =y; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); }





O texto desenhado pode ter nove pontos de ancoragem:





Por exemplo, se o ponto de ancoragem do texto estiver na parte inferior direita (Right|Bottom), esta será a coordenada XY inicial. Em nossa biblioteca, todas as coordenadas iniciais correspondem ao canto superior esquerdo do retângulo (Left|Top) Se salvarmos a imagem com as coordenadas iniciais do texto, então o texto ficará na parte inferior direita da imagem salva, o que não nos permitirá salvar corretamente a área do fundo em que o texto estará sobreposto.



Por isso, precisamos calcular os deslocamentos das coordenadas do retângulo de contorno do texto, onde é necessário salvar o fundo na matriz para sua posterior restauração. Também podemos calcular a largura e a altura do texto com antecedência - antes de desenhar o texto. Basta especificar o próprio texto, para o método TextSize() da classe CCanvas nos retornar a largura e a altura do retângulo à direita.

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos um método que retorna os deslocamentos das coordenadas X e Y, dependendo de como o texto está alinhado:

void TextGetShiftXY( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); };

O método será discutido a seguir.

No construtor paramétrico da classe inicializamos as coordenadas do último texto desenhado:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

No construtor protegido da classe, inicializamos essas variáveis da mesma maneira:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { ...

Agora, demos uma olhada na implementação dos métodos acima declarados.



Implementação do método que salva a imagem numa matriz:

bool CGCnvElement::ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]) { :: ResetLastError (); int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; if (!:: ResourceReadImage ( this .NameRes(),array,w,h)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Ao método são passados o nome do método/função a partir do qual foi chamado (isso é necessário para entender onde ocorre o erro, se houver) e uma referência à matriz em que os dados do recurso gráfico (pixels da imagem) devem estar escritos.

Com ajuda da função ResourceReadImage() lemos na matriz os dados do recurso gráfico criado pela classe CCanvas e que contém a imagem da forma. Se houver um erro ao ler o recurso, exibiremos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false. Se tudo correr bem, retornamos true, enquanto todos os pixels da imagem armazenada no recurso serão gravados na matriz passada ao método.



Método que salva o recurso gráfico na matriz:

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_data_array ); }

O método retorna o resultado da chamada do método acima. Isto é, ele não é diferente, exceto que neste caso os dados do recurso gráfico não são escritos na matriz passada por referência, mas, sim, na matriz especial que declaramos anteriormente para armazenar uma cópia da imagem de todo o objeto-forma.



Método que retorna deslocamentos de coordenadas em relação ao ponto de ancoragem do texto:

void CGCnvElement::TextGetShiftXY( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor , int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize(text,tw,th); switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-th; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y=-th; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-tw; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-tw; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-tw; shift_y=-th; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

Aqui primeiro obtemos o tamanho do texto passado para o método (os tamanhos serão escritos nas variáveis declaradas) e, em seguida, calculamos quantos pixels deslocar as coordenadas X e Y em relação às coordenadas iniciais do texto dependendo do modo de ancoragem do texto que é passado para o método.



Agora podemos finalizar a classe do objeto-sombra. Como acabamos de adicionar métodos para ler um recurso gráfico e uma matriz constante na qual podemos armazenar uma cópia de tal recurso, é levantada a questão de remover variáveis, matrizes e blocos de código desnecessários da classe do objeto-sombra.



No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh fazemos modificações.



Do método de desfoque por Gauss removemos a matriz e variáveis desnecessárias:

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; uint res_data[]; uint res_w= this .Width(); uint res_h= this .Height();

No bloco de leitura dos dados do recurso gráfico substituímos as linhas para chamada do método escrito por nós acima:



:: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ResourceReadImage ( this .NameRes(),res_data,res_w,res_h)) { CMessage::OutByID(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES); return false ; } if (!CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy(DFUN)) return false ;

Em todo o código, em vez das variáveis excluídas res_w e res_h vamos usar os métodos da classe do objeto-elemento gráfico Width() e Height(), e em vez da matriz res_data vamos usar uma m_data_array, que agora é usada para armazenar uma cópia do recurso gráfico.



Em geral, todas as modificações resultaram apenas na substituição de variáveis desnecessárias e excluídas por métodos de classes do objeto-elemento gráfico:

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if (!CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy(DFUN)) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width() / 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height() / 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_data_array ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_data_array [i]); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_data_array [i]); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_data_array [i]); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_data_array [i]); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height() ;Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width() -radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width() -radius);x< this .Width() ;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width() ;X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height() -radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width() ; a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width() +X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height() -radius);y< this .Height() ;y++) { XY=y* this .Width() +X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_data_array [i]=ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width() ;X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height() -radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_data_array [XY]); } } return true ; }

Agora estamos prontos para criar uma classe, cujo objeto nos permitirá controlar o desenho de elementos gráficos na tela para que posteriormente possamos restaurar facilmente o fundo da imagem sobre a qual será sobreposto o novo desenho. Este será o link a partir do qual podemos criar uma classe para trabalhar com animação de sprites.





Classe para copiar e colar partes de uma imagem

A classe de objeto-forma menor objeto na hierarquia de herança em que podemos trabalhar com animação.

Como a classe para salvar e restaurar uma parte da imagem será pequena, vamos colocá-la diretamente no arquivo da classe do objeto-forma \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh. Vamos chamar a classe de copiador de pixeis, o que descreve claramente sua essência.



Cada objeto da classe-copiador de pixeis terá seu próprio identificador, com ele será possível determinar com qual desenho está trabalhando o objeto, e será possível acessar o objeto da classe requerida pelo seu identificador para que seja possível usar separadamente cada objeto animado. Por exemplo, se precisamos gerenciar e alterar simultaneamente três imagens, duas das quais são texto e outra, uma imagem, então, ao criar um objeto-copiador para cada imagem, basta atribuir a eles diferentes identificadores - text1 = ID0, text2 = ID1, imagem = ID2, e assim em cada um dos objetos serão armazenados todos os outros parâmetros para trabalhar com ela, isto é:

a matriz de pixels em que será salva aquela parte da imagem de fundo na qual a imagem é sobreposta,

as coordenadas X e Y do canto superior esquerdo da área retangular da parte do fundo em que a imagem é sobreposta,



a largura e altura da área retangular,

e a largura e a altura calculadas desta área.



Precisamos da largura e altura calculadas para saber exatamente que dimensões terá a área retangular de cópia caso esse retângulo ultrapasse a área da forma cujos pixels devem ser salvos. Desse modo, ao restaurar o fundo, já não precisaremos recalcular a largura e a altura da área de fundo retangular realmente copiada, senão que simplesmente usaremos os valores já calculados armazenados nas variáveis ºdo objeto.

Na seção privada da classe declaramos um ponteiro para a classe do objeto-elemento gráfico (vamos passá-lo para o objeto recém-criado da classe-copiador de pixeis para que possamos usar os dados da forma em que criaremos a instância do objeto-copiador), a matriz na qual escreveremos a parte da imagem da forma que precisará ser salva e restaurada, bem como todas as variáveis descritas acima:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public :

Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos o método para comparar dois objetos-copiadores, os métodos para definir e obter as propriedades do objeto, os construtores de classe - padrão e paramétrico, e declaramos dois métodos, um para salvar parte do fundo e outro para restaurá-lo:



public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE); } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value ) { this .m_x= value ; } void SetCoordY( const int value ) { this .m_y= value ; } void SetWidth( const int value ) { this .m_w= value ; } void SetHeight( const int value ) { this .m_h= value ; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} };

Consideremos os métodos com mais detalhes.

Método que compara dois objetos-copiadores:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Neste caso, tudo é padrão, como em outras classes da biblioteca. Se o modo de comparação (mode) for igual a 0 (por padrão), serão comparados os identificadores de dois objetos - o atual e aquele cujo o ponteiro foi passado ao método. Se o identificador do objeto atual for maior do que o que está sendo comparado, será retornado 1, se for menor, -1, já se for igual, 0. Em todos os outros casos (se mode != 0), será devolvido -1. Isto é, este método atualmente só pode comparar identificadores de objetos.

Na lista de inicialização do construtor paramétrico da classe, todas as variáveis-membros da classe recebem os valores passados nos argumentos, já no corpo da classe a variável-ponteiro para a classe do objeto-elemento gráfico recebe o valor do ponteiro que também foi passado nos argumentos:

CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; }

Agora, o objeto-copiador recém-criado "saberá" qual objeto o criou e terá acesso a seus métodos e parâmetros.

Método que copia para a matriz parte ou toda a imagem:

bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); if (x1== 0 && y1== 0 && this .m_wr== this .m_element.Width() && this .m_hr== this .m_element.Height()) return this .m_element.ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_array); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; }

Cada linha do método é detalhada nos comentários do código. Resumindo, se as coordenadas iniciais da área copiada estão fora da forma, não haverá nada para copiar e retornaremos false. Se as coordenadas iniciais da área copiada coincidirem com as da forma e, ademais, a largura e a altura da área copiada forem iguais a zero ou coincidirem com as da forma, copiaremos toda imagem da forma. Se for necessário salvar apenas uma parte da imagem, primeiro calcularemos a largura e a altura copiadas para que não ultrapassem as da forma e, depois, copiaremos todos os pixels da imagem da forma que conseguem entrar na área copiada.



Método que copia da matriz para a tela parte ou toda a imagem:

bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

A lógica do método também é descrita em detalhes nos comentários do código. Neste caso, ao contrário do método que salva uma parte da imagem, já não precisamos calcular as coordenadas e tamanhos da área copiada, uma vez que todos eles são salvos nas variáveis da classe após o primeiro método funcionar. Só precisamos - num loop pela altura - copiar para a tela cada linha da área restaurada pixel por pixel, restabelecendo assim a parte da imagem que foi salva pelo método anterior.

Agora precisamos acessar a classe recém-escrita desde a classe do objeto-forma.

Visto que criaremos dinamicamente o número necessário de objetos-copiadores, na classe do objeto-forma precisamos declarar uma lista desses objetos. Cada objeto-copiador recém-criado será adicionado a ela. Assim, podemos usá-la para obter ponteiros para os objetos necessários e trabalhar com eles.

Na seção privada da classe declaramos esta lista:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom;

Como não podemos ter vários objetos-copiadores com os mesmos identificadores, precisamos de um método que retorne um sinalizador indicando que o objeto com o identificador especificado existe na lista. Declaramos este método:

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

Na seção pública da classe, escrevemos um método que retorna um ponteiro para o objeto-forma atual e um método que retorna uma lista de objetos-copiadores:

public : CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

Em seguida, declaramos um método que cria um novo objeto-copiador de pixeis de imagem:

CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 );

Antes do bloco de código com métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto, vamos escrever um bloco de código para trabalhar com pixels de imagem:

CPixelCopier *GetPixelCopier( const int id); bool ImageCopy( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint &width, uint &height); bool ImagePaste( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord);

Fora do corpo da classe, vamos escrever a implementação dos métodos declarados.

Método que retorna o sinalizador que indica se o objeto-copiador com o identificador especificado existe na lista:

bool CForm::IsPresentPC( const int id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pc_obj.Total();i++) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .m_list_pc_obj.At(i); if (pc== NULL ) continue ; if (pc.ID()==id) return true ; } return false ; }

Aqui, num loop simples ao longo da lista de objetos-copiadores, obtemos o próximo objeto e, se seu identificador for igual ao passado para o método, retornamos true. No final do loop, devolvemos false.



Método que cria um novo objeto-copiador de pixeis de imagem:

CPixelCopier *CForm::CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height) { if ( this .IsPresentPC(id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CPixelCopier *pc= new CPixelCopier(id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height,CGCnvElement::GetObject()); if (pc== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_pc_obj.Add(pc)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete pc; return NULL ; } return pc; }

Toda a lógica do método está descrita nos comentários ao código. De qualquer forma, na discussão do artigo podem ser feitas todas as perguntas que surgirem.

Método que retorna um ponteiro para um objeto-copiador de pixeis por identificador:



CPixelCopier *CForm::GetPixelCopier( const int id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pc_obj.Total();i++) { CPixelCopier *pc=m_list_pc_obj.At(i); if (pc== NULL ) continue ; if (pc.ID()==id) return pc; } return NULL ; }

Aqui, também, tudo é simples, num loop ao longo da lista de objetos-copiadores, obtemos um ponteiro para o próximo objeto e, se seu identificador corresponder ao necessário, retornamos o ponteiro. No final do loop, retornamos NULL - o objeto com o identificador especificado não foi encontrado na lista.



Método que copia para a matriz parte ou toda a imagem:

bool CForm::ImageCopy( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint &width, uint &height) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .GetPixelCopier(id); if (pc== NULL ) { pc= this .CreateNewPixelCopier(id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height); if (pc== NULL ) return false ; } return pc.CopyImgDataToArray(x_coord,y_coord,width,height); }

Aqui, obtemos um ponteiro para o objeto-copiador por identificador. Se o objeto não for encontrado, imprimimos isso e devolvemos false. Se o ponteiro para o objeto for recebido com sucesso, retornamos o resultado do método CopyImgDataToArray() da classe do objeto-copiador que consideramos acima.

Método que copia da matriz para a tela parte ou toda a imagem:

bool CForm::ImagePaste( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .GetPixelCopier(id); if (pc== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return false ; } return pc.CopyImgDataToCanvas(x_coord,y_coord); }

A lógica do método é idêntica à anterior, exceto que agora não salvamos a área numa matriz, mas a restauramos a partir da matriz.

Estamos prontos para testar o funcionamento do objeto-copiador de pixeis de imagem.







Teste

Precisamos testar e ter certeza de que o objeto-copiador funciona corretamente. No início do artigo, apresentei uma imagem GIF que mostrava claramente como cada imagem desenhada contra o fundo do objeto-forma era sobreposta às anteriores. Agora, precisamos do copiador de pixeis para, primeiro, salvar o fundo sobre o qual será colocado o texto e, antes de desenhar o novo texto (isto é, mover visualmente o texto desenhado para um novo lugar), restaurar o fundo no qual foi desenhado o texto (substituindo-o assim), salvar parte da imagem de fundo nas novas coordenadas e exibir o texto a seguir. Repetiremos o mesmo procedimento para cada um dos nove textos exibidos, textos esses que terão diferentes pontos de ancoragem e serão exibidos nos lados da forma que corresponderão aos pontos de ancoragem do texto. Assim, verificaremos também que cálculo dos deslocamentos das coordenadas da parte salva da imagem sob o texto estarão corretos.

Para o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part78\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart78.mq5.

O Expert Advisor exibe três formas no gráfico. Na forma mais inferior é desenhado um fundo com um preenchimento de gradiente vertical. Aqui também desenharemos outra forma, a quarta, nela faremos um preenchimento de gradiente horizontal. Exibiremos os textos em teste nesta forma.



No campo das variáveis globais do Expert Advisor indicamos a necessidade de criar quatro objetos-forma:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

Ao criar a forma, no manipulador OnInit() calcularemos as coordenadas da nova forma dependendo das coordenadas da anterior. Depois de criar cada forma consecutiva, não é necessário redesenhar todo o gráfico, por isso, excluímos das linhas especificadas a transferência - para os métodos - da atualização das formas (anteriormente, passávamos explicitamente o valor true) Agora vamos passar este valor no final - após a criação completa da última forma - num novo bloco de código para criar a quarta forma:



int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Text(form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ), C'211,233,149' , 255 ,TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER); form.Update(); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); string text=TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ); int text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; int text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; int text_w= 0 ,text_h= 0 ; form.TextSize(text,text_w,text_h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (form.ImageCopy( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y,text_w,text_h)) { form.Text(text_x,text_y,text, C'211,233,149' , 255 ,anchor); form.Update( true ); } } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aqui, cada linha de código para criar a nova forma é comentada em detalhes. A chave é que depois de gerar a forma e antes de desenhar nela o texto, precisamos salvar aquela parte do fundo em que estará localizado o texto. Já depois, em outro manipulador, precisamos, primeiro, restaurar o fundo da forma apagando o texto com ele e, só então, exibir os textos em novos locais, preservando o fundo sob eles da mesma forma e restaurando-o com cada novo movimento do texto para novas coordenadas.

Faremos tudo isso no manipulador OnChartEvent() num novo bloco de código:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))== 0 ) { int form_id=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, StringLen (sparam)- 1 ))- 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form_id== 3 && form.ID()== 3 ) { string text=TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ); int text_w= 0 ,text_h= 0 ; form.TextSize(text,text_w,text_h); ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor=form.TextAnchor(); int text_x=form.TextLastX(); int text_y=form.TextLastY(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); static int n= 0 ; if (form.ImagePaste( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y)) { switch (n) { case 0 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; text_x= 1 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 1 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 2 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 3 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER; text_x= 1 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 4 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 5 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 6 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM; text_x= 1 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; case 7 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM;text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; case 8 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; default : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; } form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (form.ImageCopy( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y,text_w,text_h)) { form.Text(text_x,text_y,text, C'211,233,149' , 255 ,anchor); form.Update(); } n++; if (n> 8 ) n= 0 ; } } } } } }

Tudo é descrito com detalhes suficientes nos comentários do código. Todas as perguntas podem ser feitas na discussão do artigo.

Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo no gráfico.

Clicamos na forma inferior com o mouse e nos certificamos de que tudo funciona conforme o esperado:









O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver na biblioteca esta ideia sobre animação e começaremos a trabalhar com animação de sprites.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): objeto-forma de um elemento gráfico

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): elemento gráfico básico baseado na classe CCanvas

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): métodos para trabalhar com primitivas e texto num elemento gráfico básico

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): objeto Forma e temas de cores predefinidos

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 77): classe do objeto Sombra

