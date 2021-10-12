Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 83): Clase de objeto gráfico abstracto estándar

Contenido

Concepto

Para continuar trabajando con la colección de clases de objetos gráficos que creamos en el último artículo, necesitaremos tener las clases de objeto de todos los objetos gráficos estándar disponibles en el terminal. Después de crear todos estos objetos, tendremos a nuestra disposición las herramientas necesarias para trabajar con cualquier objeto gráfico, ya sea estándar o propio, creado sobre la base de la clase CCanvas, y todos ellos se encontrarán en la lista de la colección de objetos gráficos.

Como la biblioteca podrá tomar bajo su propio control los objetos gráficos creados de forma manual, para implementar tal posibilidad, necesitaremos tener clases de objetos que describan los objetos gráficos estándar creados manualmente. En dicho objeto, se creará un enlace al objeto gráfico creado manualmente, así como los métodos para gestionar sus propiedades. Para asumir el control de un objeto gráfico de este tipo, el usuario de la biblioteca deberá indicar manualmente la necesidad de ejercer dicho control.

Esto se puede hacer, por ejemplo, desde un menú contextual llamado según una cierta condición, es decir, aquí ya necesitaremos crear algún tipo de panel gráfico en el que podremos organizar la selección de las posibles acciones a realizar con un objeto gráfico. Estos paneles se pueden crear usando las clases implementadas sobre la base de CCanvas y los objetos de esta que comenzamos a construir hace varios artículos, y a los que volveremos más adelante, pues suspendimos su desarrollo solo porque necesitábamos crear una colección de objetos gráficos, para lo cual ahora se requiere crear clases para los gráficos estándar (esto es el resultado de un error de planificación de la secuencia de desarrollo, pues tuvimos que comenzar con los gráficos estándar).

Bien. La estructura de los objetos gráficos estándar será exactamente igual a la de todos los objetos de la biblioteca: habrá una clase general de objeto gráfico abstracto que tendrá en su composición las propiedades básicas inherentes a todos los objetos gráficos, y, partiendo de ella, se heredarán las clases que describen cada objeto gráfico estándar donde se concretarán las propiedades que solo tiene este objeto.

Hoy crearemos una clase de un objeto gráfico abstracto y añadiremos los métodos necesarios para trabajar con las propiedades inherentes a absolutamente todos los objetos gráficos; estas serán propiedades de objetos gráficos que podemos obtener con la ayuda de las funciones ObjectGetInteger(), ObjectGetDouble() y ObjectGetString(). Al crear las clases de los objetos herederos de este objeto gráfico abstracto, los métodos que son inherentes solo al objeto heredero que describe un objeto gráfico específico, pero escritos en el objeto básico, serán transferidos del objeto básico al objeto heredado, de forma que estos métodos no estén disponibles para los otros objetos que no tengan tales propiedades.

Para una mejor comprensión, aquí tenemos un ejemplo:

en el terminal hay un objeto de icono gráfico "Flecha". Este objeto tiene la propiedad "Código de flecha", pero ninguna propiedad de "Rayo a la derecha";

el terminal tiene el objeto gráfico "Línea de tendencia". Este objeto tiene la propiedad "Rayo a la derecha", pero ninguna propiedad "Código de flecha".



Ahora, vamos a escribir estas propiedades y métodos para trabajar con ellos en la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto. Estos métodos estarán disponibles desde cualquier objeto que herede de este objeto básico: el objeto gráfico abstracto.

Además, al crear los objetos herederos (para este ejemplo, hablamos del objeto del icono "Flecha" y el objeto del objeto gráfico "Línea de tendencia"), transferiremos los métodos a cada uno de ellos para que trabajen solo con sus propiedades inherentes:

al objeto del icono "Flecha", transmitiremos los métodos para especificar el código de la flecha;

al objeto de objeto gráfico "Línea de tendencia", transmitiremos los métodos para indicar la propiedad "Rayo a la derecha" ("Rayo a la izquierda").

Al referirnos a cada uno de estos objetos herederos, tendremos acceso solo para sus propiedades específicas, cuyos métodos de trabajo se establecen solo en estos objetos, junto con los métodos para el manejo de las propiedades que son comunes a todos los objetos inherentes a cualquier objeto gráfico y que están escritos en la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto.

Los objetos gráficos tienen muchas propiedades, y hoy, antes de crear una clase de objeto gráfico abstracto, necesitaremos realizar un trabajo preparatorio extenso: registrar estas propiedades en las enumeraciones de la biblioteca, crear los textos descriptivos para cada propiedad del objeto gráfico y crear funciones que retornen las descripciones de algunas propiedades de los objetos gráficos.





Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En la lista de tipos de objetos de biblioteca que creamos en el último artículo, hay tipos de objetos gráficos estándar. Pero necesitamos un tipo más para el objeto gráfico abstracto. En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, en la enumeración de los tipos de objeto de la biblioteca, escribimos una constante para ello. El cálculo de los valores de las constantes posteriores de los tipos de objeto comenzará a partir del valor de esta nueva constante:



enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, };

En la enumeración de la lista de pertenencia de objetos gráficos, cambiamos la constante GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, cuyo nombre indica la pertenencia del objeto gráfico al terminal. La haremos más apropiada: GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, ya que el objeto puede no pertenecer al programa ejecutado bajo el control de la biblioteca, y sí a otro programa sin pertenecer al terminal:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , };

Añadimos la nueva constante a la enumeración de elementos gráficos:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART , GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

Como todos los objetos que describen los objetos gráficos creados en el programa se guardarán en una lista, indicar el tipo de elemento gráfico nos permitirá seleccionar rápidamente solo los elementos gráficos necesarios de la lista completa. Por consiguiente, si seleccionamos "Objeto gráfico estándar" como condición de filtrado para una lista de colección, obtendremos en la salida una lista que constará únicamente de los objetos que describen los objetos gráficos estándar creados.

Para un objeto de la clase de objeto gráfico estándar abstracto, necesitaremos crear tres enumeraciones para todas las propiedades del objeto gráfico (tipos entero, real y string), en las que se escribirán todas las propiedades del objeto gráfico, así como las propiedades adicionales necesarias para trabajar con dichos objetos:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 51 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE = GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 5 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 7 )

El cometido de estas enumeraciones ya lo conocemos hace mucho, porque todos los objetos de la biblioteca se crean según un mismo principio.

Por consiguiente, también necesitaremos añadir a la lista de colección la enumeración con los posibles criterios de clasificación de los objetos gráficos:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





Ahora, vamos a añadir los textos con los nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca y las descripciones de todas las propiedades de los objetos gráficos.

Para ello, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, escribiremos los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MONDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TUESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_WEDNESDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_THURSDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRIDAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SATURDAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, };

y los mensajes de texto que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" }, { "Март" , "March" }, { "Апрель" , "April" }, { "Май" , "May" }, { "Июнь" , "June" }, { "Июль" , "July" }, { "Август" , "August" }, { "Сентябрь" , "September" }, { "Октябрь" , "October" }, { "Ноябрь" , "November" }, { "Декабрь" , "December" }, { "Выравнивание по левой границе" , "Left alignment" }, { "Выравнивание по центру" , "Centered" }, { "Выравнивание по правой границе" , "Right alignment" ,}, { "Линия соответствует восходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the uptrend line" }, { "Линия соответствует нисходящему тренду" , "Line corresponding to the downward trend" }, { "Главный Суперцикл (Grand Supercycle)" , "Grand Supercycle" }, { "Суперцикл (Supercycle)" , "Supercycle" }, { "Цикл (Cycle)" , "Cycle" }, { "Первичный цикл (Primary)" , "Primary" }, { "Промежуточное звено (Intermediate)" , "Intermediate" }, { "Второстепенный цикл (Minor)" , "Minor" }, { "Минута (Minute)" , "Minute" }, { "Секунда (Minuette)" , "Minuette" }, { "Субсекунда (Subminuette)" , "Subminuette" }, { "Нажата" , "Pressed" }, { "Отжата" , "Depressed" }, { "Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в левом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower left corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом нижнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the lower right corner of the chart" }, { "Центр координат в правом верхнем углу графика" , "Center of coordinates is in the upper right corner of the chart" }, { "Плоский вид" , "Flat form" }, { "Выпуклый вид" , "Prominent form" }, { "Вогнутый вид" , "Concave form" }, { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, { "Понедельник" , "Monday" }, { "Вторник" , "Tuesday" }, { "Среда" , "Wednesday" }, { "Четверг" , "Thursday" }, { "Пятница" , "Friday" }, { "Суббота" , "Saturday" },

...

{ "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " }, { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " }, { "Не удалось найти подокно графика" , "Could not find chart subwindow" }, { "Стандартный графический объект" , "Standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" }, { "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" }, { "Трендовая линия" , "Trend Line" }, { "Трендовая линия по углу" , "Trend Line By Angle" }, { "Циклические линии" , "Cycle Lines" }, { "Линия со стрелкой" , "Arrowed Line" }, { "Равноудаленный канал" , "Equidistant Channel" }, { "Канал стандартного отклонения" , "Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Канал на линейной регрессии" , "Linear Regression Channel" }, { "Вилы Эндрюса" , "Andrews’ Pitchfork" }, { "Линия Ганна" , "Gann Line" }, { "Веер Ганна" , "Gann Fan" }, { "Сетка Ганна" , "Gann Grid" }, { "Уровни Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Retracement" }, { "Временные зоны Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Time Zones" }, { "Веер Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Fan" }, { "Дуги Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Arcs" }, { "Канал Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Channel" }, { "Расширение Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci Expansion" }, { "5-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Motive Wave" }, { "3-волновка Эллиотта" , "Elliott Correction Wave" }, { "Прямоугольник" , "Rectangle" }, { "Треугольник" , "Triangle" }, { "Эллипс" , "Ellipse" }, { "Знак \"Хорошо\"" , "Thumbs Up" }, { "Знак \"Плохо\"" , "Thumbs Down" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вверх\"" , "Arrow Up" }, { "Знак \"Стрелка вниз\"" , "Arrow Down" }, { "Знак \"Стоп\"" , "Stop Sign" }, { "Знак \"Птичка\"" , "Check Sign" }, { "Левая ценовая метка" , "Left Price Label" }, { "Правая ценовая метка" , "Right Price Label" }, { "Знак \"Buy\"" , "Buy Sign" }, { "Знак \"Sell\"" , "Sell Sign" }, { "Стрелка" , "Arrow" }, { "Текст" , "Text" }, { "Текстовая метка" , "Label" }, { "Кнопка" , "Button" }, { "График" , "Chart" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Графическая метка" , "Bitmap Label" }, { "Поле ввода" , "Edit" }, { "Событие в экономическом календаре" , "The \"Event\" object corresponding to an event in the economic calendar" }, { "Прямоугольная метка" , "The \"Rectangle label\" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface" }, { "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" }, { "Принадлежность объекта" , "Object belongs to" }, { "Идентификатор графика объекта" , "Object chart ID" }, { "Номер подокна графика" , "Chart subwindow number" }, { "Время создания" , "Time of creation" }, { "Видимость объекта на таймфреймах" , "Visibility of an object at timeframes" }, { "Объект на заднем плане" , "Object in the background" }, { "Приоритет графического объекта на получение события нажатия мышки на графике" , "Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart" }, { "Запрет на показ имени графического объекта в списке объектов терминала" , "Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list" }, { "Выделенность объекта" , "Object is selected" }, { "Доступность объекта" , "Object availability" }, { "Номер объекта в списке" , "Object number in the list" }, { "Координата времени" , "Time coordinate" }, { "Цвет" , "Color" }, { "Стиль" , "Style" }, { "Толщина линии" , "Line thickness" }, { "Заливка объекта цветом" , "Fill an object with color" }, { "Возможность редактирования текста" , "Ability to edit text" }, { "Количество уровней" , "Number of levels" }, { "Цвет линии-уровня" , "Color of the line-level" }, { "Стиль линии-уровня" , "Style of the line-level" }, { "Толщина линии-уровня" , "Thickness of the line-level" }, { "Горизонтальное выравнивание текста" , "Horizontal text alignment" }, { "Размер шрифта" , "Font size" }, { "Луч продолжается влево" , "Ray goes to the left" }, { "Луч продолжается вправо" , "Ray goes to the right" }, { "Вертикальная линия продолжается на все окна графика" , "A vertical line goes through all the windows of a chart" }, { "Отображение полного эллипса" , "Showing the full ellipse" }, { "Код стрелки" , "Arrow code" }, { "Положение точки привязки" , "Location of the anchor point" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the X axis from the binding corner" }, { "Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки" , "The distance in pixels along the Y axis from the binding corner" }, { "Тренд" , "Trend" }, { "Уровень" , "Level" }, { "Отображение линий" , "Displaying lines" }, { "Состояние кнопки" , "Button state" }, { "Период графика" , "Chart timeframe" }, { "Отображение шкалы времени" , "Displaying the time scale" }, { "Отображение ценовой шкалы" , "Displaying the price scale" }, { "Масштаб графика" , "Chart scale" }, { "Ширина по оси X в пикселях" , "Width along the X axis in pixels" }, { "Высота по оси Y в пикселях" , "Height along the Y axis in pixels" }, { "X-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The X coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Y-координата левого верхнего угла прямоугольной области видимости" , "The Y coordinate of the upper left corner of the rectangular visible area" }, { "Цвет фона" , "Background color" }, { "Угол графика для привязки" , "The corner of the chart to link a graphical object" }, { "Тип рамки" , "Border type" }, { "Цвет рамки" , "Border color" }, { "Координата цены" , "Price coordinate" }, { "Значение уровня" , "Level value" }, { "Масштаб" , "Scale" }, { "Угол" , "Angle" }, { "Отклонение канала стандартного отклонения" , "Deviation for the Standard Deviation Channel" }, { "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Описание" , "Description" }, { "Текст всплывающей подсказки" , "The text of a tooltip" }, { "Описание уровня" , "Level description" }, { "Шрифт" , "Font" }, { "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, };





Algunas propiedades de los objetos gráficos tienen el tipo de enumeración. Para retornar la descripción de estas enumeraciones, necesitaremos crear las funciones en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:



Funciones que retornan la descripción del estilo de línea:

string LineStyleDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { return ( style== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : style== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : style== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : style== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Función que retorna el tipo de alineación:



string AlignModeDescription( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { return ( align== ALIGN_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_LEFT) : align== ALIGN_CENTER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_CENTER) : align== ALIGN_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ALIGN_RIGHT) : "Unknown" ); }

Función que retorna la descripción de la dirección de la tendencia de la retícula de Gann:



string GannDirectDescription( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { return ( direction== GANN_UP_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_UP_TREND) : direction== GANN_DOWN_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_GANN_DOWN_TREND) : "Unknown" ); }

Función que retorna la descripción del nivel de marcado con ondas de Elliott:



string ElliotWaveDegreeDescription( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { return ( degree== ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_GRAND_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUPERCYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_CYCLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_CYCLE) : degree== ELLIOTT_PRIMARY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_PRIMARY) : degree== ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_INTERMEDIATE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINOR) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_MINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_MINUETTE) : degree== ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ELLIOTT_SUBMINUETTE) : "Unknown" ); }

Función que retorna la descripción del ángulo del gráfico respecto al cual se indican las coordenadas en píxeles:



string BaseCornerDescription( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { return ( corner== CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) : corner== CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_LEFT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER) : corner== CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER) : "Unknown" ); }

Función que retorna la descripción del tipo de representación del marco del objeto gráfico:



string BorderTypeDescription( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border_type) { return ( border_type== BORDER_FLAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_FLAT) : border_type== BORDER_RAISED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_RAISED) : border_type== BORDER_SUNKEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BORDER_SUNKEN) : "Unknown" ); }

Función que retorna la descripción del tipo del objeto gráfico estándar:



string StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( const ENUM_OBJECT type) { return ( type== OBJ_VLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE) : type== OBJ_HLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE) : type== OBJ_TREND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TREND) : type== OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE) : type== OBJ_CYCLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CYCLES) : type== OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROWED_LINE) : type== OBJ_CHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHANNEL) : type== OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_REGRESSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_REGRESSION) : type== OBJ_PITCHFORK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_PITCHFORK) : type== OBJ_GANNLINE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNLINE) : type== OBJ_GANNFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNFAN) : type== OBJ_GANNGRID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_GANNGRID) : type== OBJ_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBO) : type== OBJ_FIBOTIMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOTIMES) : type== OBJ_FIBOFAN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOFAN) : type== OBJ_FIBOARC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOARC) : type== OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL) : type== OBJ_EXPANSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EXPANSION) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5) : type== OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE) : type== OBJ_TRIANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TRIANGLE) : type== OBJ_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ELLIPSE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_UP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_DOWN) : type== OBJ_ARROW_STOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_STOP) : type== OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_CHECK) : type== OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE) : type== OBJ_ARROW_BUY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_BUY) : type== OBJ_ARROW_SELL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW_SELL) : type== OBJ_ARROW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ARROW) : type== OBJ_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_TEXT) : type== OBJ_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_LABEL) : type== OBJ_BUTTON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BUTTON) : type== OBJ_CHART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_CHART) : type== OBJ_BITMAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP) : type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) : type== OBJ_EDIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EDIT) : type== OBJ_EVENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_EVENT) : type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL) : "Unknown" ); }

Como podemos ver, a cada función se le transmite una variable que indica el tipo comprobado por la función. A continuación, comparamos el tipo transmitido a la función y retornamos su descripción usando el método Text() de la clase CMessage.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh de la clase de búfer de indicador abstracto, reescribimos el método que retorna la descripción del estilo de la línea de dibujado del búfer de indicador. Antes, este método tenía exactamente la misma lógica que la función recién añadida LineStyleDescription(), es decir, la siguiente:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return ( this .LineStyle()== STYLE_SOLID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_SOLID) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASH) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOT) : this .LineStyle()== STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUFFER_TEXT_STYLE_DASHDOTDOT) : "Unknown" ); }

Ahora, como ya tenemos una función de servicio común para todas las clases de la biblioteca, simplemente retornamos en este método el resultado de la llamada a esta función:

string CBuffer::GetLineStyleDescription( void ) const { return LineStyleDescription( this .LineStyle()); }





Puesto que hemos añadido a todos los objetos gráficos un gran número de nuevas propiedades (algunas de las cuales serán inherentes a todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca), deberemos rehacer la clase de objeto gráfico básico de la biblioteca de la que se heredan todos los objetos del gráfico en la biblioteca, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Para ello, le añadiremos todas las variables necesarias comunes a todos los objetos gráficos, y crearemos los métodos para establecer y retornar los valores de estas variables.

En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos todas las variables necesarias:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos para establecer las propiedades del objeto presentes en cada objeto gráfico de la biblioteca:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

Los valores de las propiedades de los objetos indicadas, que son establecidos por estos métodos, se guardan solo en estas variables, por consiguiente, bastará con añadir a la variable el valor transmitido al método.

Pero aquellas propiedades que, además de almacenarse en las variables de clase también se escriben en el propio objeto gráfico, deberán establecerse de otra forma: primero, cambiaremos el valor de la propiedad directamente en el objeto gráfico, y solo al ejecutar con éxito la solicitud, intorduciremos el mismo valor en la variable de clase:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag) ) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Cabe señalar que la función de ajuste del valor del objeto gráfico usa una llamada asíncrona, lo cual significa que la función no estará esperando la ejecución del comando configurada con éxito en la cola del gráfico indicado, sino que retornará inmediatamente el control. Por consiguiente, no podremos afirmar con seguridad que una función colocada con éxito en la cola de eventos vaya a cambiar con certeza la propiedad de una objeto gráfico.

Y, como se nos dice en la guía de ayuda para verificar el resultado de la ejecución de una consulta en un gráfico ajeno, podemos usar la función que solicita la propiedad especificada del objeto. Sin embargo, deberemos tener en cuenta que estas funciones se colocan al final de la cola de comandos de la otra persona, por lo que tendremos que esperar el resultado, es decir, conllevará un cierto gasto de tiempo. No debemos olvidar esta circunstancia si trabajamos con un gran número de objetos en el gráfico.

Partiendo de esto, lo dejaremos todo tal y como está. Por ahora, vamos a explotar el supuesto de que el comando para cambiar las propiedades del objeto ha funcionado con éxito. Si, en el proceso de utilización de la biblioteca, surgen casos en los que no se asignan propiedades a un objeto gráfico con la propiedad de variable de clase ya establecida, añadiremos la comprobación referente al cambio real de la propiedad en el objeto gráfico.



Vamos a analizar todos los métodos similares de ajuste de las propiedades del objeto gráfico y las variables añadidas a la sección pública de la clase:

bool SetBack( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,flag)) { this .m_back=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelected( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,flag)) { this .m_selected=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSelectable( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_selectable=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetHidden( const bool flag) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetZorder( const long value) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const int flags) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { int flags= this .m_timeframes_visible; switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flags |= OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; default : return true ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,flags)) { this .m_timeframes_visible=flags; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetSubwindow( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ResetLastError (); this .m_subwindow=:: ObjectFind (chart_id,name); if ( this .m_subwindow< 0 ) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_NOT_FIND_SUBWINDOW); return ( this .m_subwindow> WRONG_VALUE ); } bool SetSubwindow( void ) { return this .SetSubwindow( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name); }

A continuación, añadimos los métodos que retornan los valores de las variables de clase:

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType ( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

Todos los métodos retornan los valores anotados en las variables de clase correspondientes.

El método GraphObjectType() calcula el tipo de objeto gráfico del valor del tipo de objeto de tal forma que, partiendo del tipo de objeto representado por el tipo de enumeración ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE de la biblioteca, podamos obtener el tipo de la enumeración estándar ENUM_OBJECT.



Además, declaramos los métodos necesarios para retornar la descripción de los tipos de objeto y su pertenencia:

string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

En el constructor de la clase, asignamos a todas las variables de clase sus valores por defecto:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

Como consecuencia, partiendo de los herederos de la clase, podemos establecer los valores exactos de estas variables según el valor de las propiedades del objeto gráfico descrito por la clase heredera.

Implementación del método que retorna la descripción del tipo de objeto gráfico:

string CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( this .m_type_graph_obj); else return this .TypeElementDescription(); }

Aquí, en primer lugar, miramos a qué tipo de elemento gráfico pertenece el objeto gráfico, y si se trata de un objeto gráfico estándar, retornamos su descripción usando la función de servicio StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() que hemos descrito más arriba.

De lo contrario, retornaremos la descripción del tipo de elemento gráfico usando el método TypeElementDescription() que analizaremos abajo:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); }

Método que retorna la descripción de la pertenencia de un objeto gráfico:

string CGBaseObj::BelongDescription( void ) { return ( this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) : this .Belong()==GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM) : "Unknown" ); }

La lógica de los dos últimos métodos es similar a la lógica de las funciones de servicio que hemos visto más arriba.







Clase de objeto del objeto gráfico abstracto

Ya hemos superado todas las etapas preparatorias. A continuación, vamos a crear una clase de objeto gráfico abstracto.

En el directorio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, creamos la nueva carpeta Standart\, y en ella, el nuevo archivo GStdGraphObj.mqh de la clase CGStdGraphObj.



La clase debe heredarse de la clase de objeto gráfico básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca CGBaseObj, cuyo archivo también debe estar conectado al nuevo archivo de la clase generada:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { }

En la sección privada de la clase, como ya sabemos por muchos artículos anteriores, colocamos las matrices para guardar las propiedades del objeto y los métodos para retornar el índice real de una propiedad en la matriz que le corresponde:



class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } public :

En la sección pública de la clase, colocamos los métodos estándar para todos los objetos de la biblioteca y los dos constructores (el constructor por defecto y el constructor paramétrico cerrado):

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CGStdGraphObj *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual string AnchorDescription( void ) const { return ( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR);} virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ; CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name); public :

El método que retorna la descripción de la posición del punto de anclaje de un objeto gráfico, aquí no retorna la descripción en sí, sino un número. El hecho es que diferentes objetos usan enumeraciones distintas para indicar los puntos de anclaje. Por consiguiente, este método se ha hecho virtual y se ha redefinido en los objetos descendientes que tengan tales propiedades.



A continuación, usaremos el código de la clase para añadir los métodos que permiten acceder de forma simplificada al establecimiento y el retorno de las propiedades del objeto:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,obj_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE GraphElementType( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE); } void SetGraphElementType( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,elm_type); } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG); } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong) { CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,belong); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID); } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id); } int SubWindow( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM); } void SetSubWindow( void ) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name())) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); } datetime TimeCteate( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); } bool Visible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); } void SetFlagVisible( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetVisible(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,flag); } bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); } void SetFlagBack( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetBack(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,flag); } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER); } void SetZorder( const long value) { if (CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,value); } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); } void SetFlagHidden( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetHidden(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,flag); } bool Selected( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); } void SetFlagSelected( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelected(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,flag); } bool Selectable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); } void SetFlagSelectable( const bool flag) { if (CGBaseObj::SetSelectable(flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,flag); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); } color Color( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR); } void SetColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE); } void SetStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,style); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH); } void SetWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,width); } bool Fill( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL); } void SetFlagFill( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FILL ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,flag); } bool ReadOnly( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY); } void SetFlagReadOnly( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_READONLY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,flag); } int Levels( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS); } void SetLevels( const int levels) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,levels); } color LevelColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR); } void SetLevelColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle( void ) const { return ( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE); } void SetLevelStyle( const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,style)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,style); } int LevelWidth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH); } void SetLevelWidth( const int width) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH ,width)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,width); } ENUM_ALIGN_MODE Align( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN); } void SetAlign( const ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ALIGN ,align)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,align); } int FontSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE); } void SetFontSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,size); } bool RayLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT); } void SetFlagRayLeft( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,flag); } bool RayRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT); } void SetFlagRayRight( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,flag); } bool Ray( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY); } void SetFlagRay( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_RAY ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,flag); } bool Ellipse( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE); } void SetFlagEllipse( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ELLIPSE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,flag); } uchar ArrowCode( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE); } void SetArrowCode( const uchar code) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,code)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,code); } int Anchor( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR); } void SetAnchor( const int anchor) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,anchor); } int XDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE); } void SetXDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,distance); } int YDistance( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetYDistance( const int distance) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,distance)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,distance); } ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return ( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION); } void SetDirection( const ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION direction) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DIRECTION ,direction)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); } ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE Degree( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE); } void SetDegree( const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEGREE ,degree)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,degree); } bool DrawLines( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES); } void SetFlagDrawLines( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DRAWLINES ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,flag); } bool State( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE); } void SetFlagState( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_STATE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,flag); } long ChartObjChartID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID); } void SetChartObjChartID( const long chart_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,chart_id); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ChartObjPeriod( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD); } void SetChartObjPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,timeframe); } bool ChartObjDateScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE); } void SetFlagChartObjDateScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,flag); } bool ChartObjPriceScale( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE); } void SetFlagPriceScale( const bool flag) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,flag)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,flag); } int ChartObjChartScale( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE); } void SetChartObjChartScale( const int scale) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,scale); } int XSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE); } void SetXSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,size); } int YSize( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE); } void SetYSize( const int size) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YSIZE ,size)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,size); } int XOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET); } void SetXOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_XOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,offset); } int YOffset( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET); } void SetYOffset( const int offset) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_YOFFSET ,offset)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,offset); } color BGColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR); } void SetBGColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,colour); } ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER); } void SetCorner( const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,corner); } ENUM_BORDER_TYPE BorderType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE); } void SetBorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,type)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,type); } color BorderColor( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR); } void SetBorderColor( const color colour) { if (:: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,colour)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,colour); } double Price( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE); } void SetPrice( const double price) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE,price); } double LevelValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE); } void SetLevelValue( const double value) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,value)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,value); } double Scale( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE); } void SetScale( const double scale) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SCALE ,scale)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,scale); } double Angle( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE); } void SetAngle( const double angle) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_ANGLE ,angle)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,angle); } double Deviation( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION); } void SetDeviation( const double deviation) { if (:: ObjectSetDouble (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_DEVIATION ,deviation)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,deviation); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } } string Text( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT); } void SetText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT,text); } string Tooltip( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP); } void SetTooltip( const string tooltip) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); } string LevelText( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT); } void SetLevelText( const string text) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,text)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,text); } string Font( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT); } void SetFont( const string font) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_FONT ,font)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT,font); } string BMPFile( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE); } void SetBMPFile( const string bmp_file) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_BMPFILE ,bmp_file)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,bmp_file); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } };

Muchos métodos ya se han escrito aquí de antemano, y, en consecuencia, se moverán posteriormente a las clases de los objetos heredados, donde se encuentran las propiedades correspondientes para los objetos gráficos que describirán estas clases. Esto posibilitará que distintos objetos tengan diferentes conjuntos de métodos para trabajar con las propiedades, y que dichos conjuntos sean inherentes solo a aquellos.



Vamos a analizar la lógica usando varios métodos como ejemplo.



Las propiedades de objeto que solo posee el propio objeto, se retornan y se establecen directamente desde las propiedades de este:

int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,number); }





Las propiedades inherentes a todos los objetos gráficos cuyas variables de almacenamiento se encuentran en la clase de objeto gráfico básico para todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca, se retornan desde las propiedades de este objeto y se establecen primero en el objeto básico, y luego en las propiedades de este objeto:



long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,obj_id); }





Las propiedades de objeto que tiene el propio objeto gráfico, pero que no se encuentran en el objeto básico, se retornan directamente desde las propiedades de este objeto,

y se establecen primero en las propiedades del objeto gráfico en sí, y luego, si el evento de cambio de propiedad ha sido correctamente colocado en la cola, también se escriben en las propiedades de este objeto:



datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME); } void SetTime( const datetime time) { if ( :: ObjectSetInteger (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_TIME ,time) ) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,time); }





El método de configuración del nombre se distingue de otros métodos similares. El caso es que los objetos gráficos en el terminal se eligen según su índice en la lista y según el nombre del objeto (con la función ObjectName(), obtenemos el nombre del objeto según el índice en el lista de objetos, y con las funciones ObjectGetXXX(), obtenemos el resto de las propiedades ya según el nombre del objeto gráfico), y el nombre del objeto se le asigna inmediatamente después de su creación.

en el caso de que el nombre aún no se haya escrito en la variable

Si el nombre ya ha sido escrito en la variable, y el nombre de la configuración no es igual al nombre existente

con nombres iguales, abandonamos el método

esto indicará que el objeto se ha renombrado

string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } void SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); return ; } else { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME,name); } } }

Por consiguiente, aquí solo necesitamos establecer el nombre de las variables de objeto. Y haremos esto),. Hasta ahora, esta situación no se ha procesado aquí (la implementaremos en el futuro). Por el momento, simplemente enviaremos una solicitud para cambiar el nombre del objeto gráfico y sobrescribir su nombre en la variable de clase básica y en las propiedades de esta.





En el constructor paramétrico protegido, anotamos todos los valores transmitidos al constructor, tanto a la clase básica como a las propiedades de este objeto:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }

La secuencia de escritura de los valores en las variables de objeto se comenta aquí en el código. Ahora no anotamos todas las propiedades del objeto, sino solo aquellas que se transmiten al constructor, así como las que podemos obtener del objeto gráfico, siempre que sean comunes a todos los objetos gráficos. Las demás propiedades deberán registrarse en los constructores de las clases herederas, ya que todos los objetos gráficos tienen diferentes conjuntos de propiedades que se conocerán solo al crearse un objeto gráfico específico.



Métodos estándar para comparar dos objetos (para los objetos de la biblioteca):

int CGStdGraphObj::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CGStdGraphObj *obj_compared=node; if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CGStdGraphObj::IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj *compared_obj) const { int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

Método que muestra en el diario las propiedades del objeto:

void CGStdGraphObj:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

Método que retorna el nombre breve del objeto:



string CGStdGraphObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObjectDescription(); }

Método que muestra en el diario la descripción breve del objeto:



void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Método que retorna las descripciones de las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string del objeto:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Ya analizamos el funcionamiento de métodos similares a los presentados anteriormente al comienzo de la descripción de la creación de la biblioteca; luego, repetidamente, en el transcurso de la escritura de varios objetos, afinamos la lógica del trabajo de dichos métodos. Por consiguiente, los lectores ya estarán familiarizados con el funcionamiento de tales métodos desde hace mucho tiempo. En cualquier caso, podrán escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.



Podemos dar por finalizada la creación de la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto. Ahora necesitamos definir el hecho de la aparición de un objeto gráfico en un gráfico y crear el objeto gráfico abstracto correspondiente en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos.

No vamos a añadir hoy estos objetos a la lista de colección. Para ello, necesitaremos crear no un objeto abstracto, sino descendientes de este objeto que describan los tipos específicos de objetos gráficos añadidos al gráfico. Crearemos tales objetos en el próximo artículo. Hoy solo necesitaremos comprobar que la clase que hemos creado ahora funcione correctamente.

Vamos a necesitar hacer algunos cambios en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh, en la clase encargada de controlar los objetos del gráfico (hay dos clases en el archivo). El caso es que aquí no podremos realizar un cálculo económico para encontrar el último objeto gráfico añadido al gráfico, como hemos hecho en otras colecciones donde iniciamos el ciclo no desde el principio, sino desde el valor del índice del último objeto entre los procesados por la clase de colección. No funcionará porque los objetos gráficos se añaden a la lista del terminal según su nombre, no por el orden en que se añaden al gráfico. Sí, por extraño que parezca, los objetos gráficos en la lista del terminal se ordenan según el nombre. Así, el último objeto añadido al gráfico de iconos, "Flecha", se convierte en el primero en la lista de objetos debido a su nombre ("Arrow"), mientras que el objeto "Rectángulo" se convierte en el segundo ("Rectangle") en virtud del mismo principio.

Por consiguiente, deberemos buscar en un bucle a través de todos los objetos gráficos del gráfico el objeto en el momento en que se añadió al gráfico: los objetos gráficos tienen esta propiedad. Por otra parte, deberemos borrar la variable extra para organizar la búsqueda económica que previamente hemos introducido en la clase, así como los cálculos escritos con su uso:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) {

En el método que comprueba los objetos en el gráfico, escribimos un manejador de eventos así para aumentar el número de objetos gráficos en el gráfico:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= new CGStdGraphObj(obj_type,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.PrintShort(); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

La lógica principal del método se describe en los comentarios al código y, esperamos, no planteará ninguna pregunta.



Como conclusión, y para corregir una omisión cometida hace mucho, en el destructor de clases de la clase de objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, añadimos la capacidad de borrar todos los comentarios presentes en el gráfico:

CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: Comment ( "" ); }

Ahora, necesitamos poner a prueba la funcionalidad creada.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part83\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart83.mq5.



Por raro que parezca, no tenemos que introducir ningún cambio en la lógica del asesor. Solo debemos cambiar el comportamiento en el manejador OnDeinit():

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); Comment ( "" ); }

En lugar de destruir el temporizador de milisegundos y borrar todos los comentarios del gráfico, añadimos una llamada al método homónimo de la biblioteca:



void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { engine. OnDeinit (); }

Al intentar compilar el asesor, veremos el siguiente error:

'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' - cannot access protected member function see declaration of 'CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj' 1 errors, 0 warnings

Y resulta totalmente lógico: el constructor paramétrico de la clase de objeto gráfico abstracto ha sido declarado en la sección privada de la clase. Para corregir ese error, solo tenemos que indicar temporalmente el identificador de acceso "public" para el constructor:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; } protected : public : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const long chart_id, const string name);

Compilamos el asesor nuevamente y lo ejecutamos.

Para realizar el test, añadiremos varios objetos gráficos al gráfico; el diario mostrará mensajes sobre cómo añadir un nuevo objeto y una breve descripción del mismo:





Como podemos ver, todo funciona como era esperado.







¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, crearemos las clases de los objetos gráficos estándar y continuaremos trabajando en la colección de objetos gráficos.





Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Podrá descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): Objeto de formulario del elemento gráfico

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): Elemento gráfico básico sobre la clase CCanvas

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): Métodos de trabajo con primitivas y texto en el elemento gráfico básico.

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): Objeto de formulario y temas de color predeterminados

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 77): Clase de objeto Sombra

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 78): Fundamentos de animación en la biblioteca. Cortando las imágenes

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 79): Clase de objeto "Fotograma de animación" y sus objetos herederos

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): Clase de objeto "Fotograma de animación geométrica"

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 81): Integrando gráficos en los objetos de la biblioteca

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): Refactorización de los objetos de la biblioteca y colección de objetos gráficos

