Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 75): Methoden zur Handhabung von Primitiven und Text im grafischen Grundelement

Ich setze die Entwicklung der Objektklasse des grafischen Basiselements fort, die als Grundlage für die Erstellung komplexerer grafischer Objekte der Bibliothek dient. Im vorherigen Artikel habe ich das Konzept der Konstruktion des grafischen Basisobjekts erstellt, das grafische Element erzeugt und es mit grundlegenden Eigenschaften ausgestattet, die bereits gesetzt, geändert und empfangen werden können.

Da die Klasse CCanvas für das Zeichnen "auf der Leinwand" (canvas) gedacht ist, verfügt sie über die Methoden zum Arbeiten mit grafischen Primitiven und einem Text. In diesem Artikel werde ich die Methoden des Elementobjekts erstellen, mit denen wir auf die Methoden der Klasse CCanvas zum Zeichnen zugreifen und diese behandeln können. Diese Methoden sollen einfach sein. Sie werden verwendet, um erweiterte Zeichenmethoden in den Nachfolgeobjekten der Elementobjektklasse zu erstellen.

Zusätzlich zum Erstellen der Methoden für die Arbeit mit Primitiven werde ich auch die Methoden für die Arbeit mit Dateien erstellen. Unsere grafischen Objekte, die die GUI-Elemente der benutzerdefinierten Programme sind, sollen sich ihre Eigenschaften, ihren Status und ihre Position im Chart "merken", z. B. beim Wechsel zu einem anderen Zeitrahmen. Um dies zu erreichen, werde ich die Objekteigenschaften in einer Datei speichern. Beim Konstruieren eines Objekts werden die Eigenschaften daraus gelesen.

Da Dateien jedoch in der grafischen Objektsammelklasse behandelt werden sollen und ich diese noch nicht entwickelt habe, werde ich einfach die Methoden zum Speichern und Hochladen von grafischen Objekteigenschaften hinzufügen. Beim Erstellen der grafischen Objektsammelklasse werden wir die Methoden zum Speichern und Hochladen der Eigenschaften verwenden, die ich hier für das grafische Elementobjekt entwickeln werde.

Außerdem werde ich die Klasse für die Arbeit mit Farbe benötigen. Ich werde sie ebenfalls in die Bibliothek aufnehmen.

Die Klasse wird aus der MQL5.com-Codebibliothek stammen, die von Dmitry Fedoseev entwickelt und der Community zur Verfügung gestellt wurde.

Das Endergebnis wird ein grafisches Element sein, das als Basis für weitere grafische Objekte der Bibliothek verwendet werden kann.



Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Wenn wir ein Objekt der Klasse CCanvas, das Transparenz besitzt, löschen müssen, sollten wir die Methode Erase() verwenden, die standardmäßig Null erhält:

void Erase( const uint clr= 0 );

In unserem Fall ist dies eine falsche Lösung. Wenn wir die Leinwand mit Null löschen, verlieren wir seinen Alphakanal (Farbtransparenzkanal), was letztendlich zu Artefakten führt, wenn wir auf der Leinwand mit auf diese Weise gelöschtem Alphakanal zeichnen.

Um die Leinwand mit dem Alphakanal zu löschen, verwenden Sie 0x00FFFFFF anstelle von Null.

Dies ist eine vollständig transparente schwarze Farbe im ARGB-Format (Alpha = 0, Rot = 255, Grün = 255, Blau = 255).

Wir fügen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh die Makro-Ersetzung für die Angabe einer solchen Farbe hinzu:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF )

Bei der Anzeige eines Textes auf der Leinwand mit der Methode TextOut() können wir den Ankerwinkel (Textausrichtungspunkt) für die Textnachricht setzen — das begrenzende Rechteck, relativ zu dem sich die Nachricht befinden soll. Die Ankerpunkte werden mit Hilfe von sechs Flags gesetzt — Kombinationen von zwei Flags, die im Folgenden aufgelistet sind:

Flags für die horizontale Textausrichtung:

TA_LEFT — Ankerpunkt auf der linken Seite des Begrenzungsrechtecks

TA_CENTER — horizontaler Ankerpunkt in der Mitte des Begrenzungsrechtecks

TA_RIGHT — Ankerpunkt auf der rechten Seite des Begrenzungsrechtecks

Vertikale Textausrichtungsflags:

TA_TOP — Ankerpunkt an der oberen Seite des Begrenzungsrechtecks

TA_VCENTER — vertikaler Ankerpunkt in der Mitte des Begrenzungsrechtecks

TA_BOTTOM — Ankerpunkt an der Unterseite des Begrenzungsrechtecks

Die möglichen Kombinationen der Flags und der durch sie gesetzten Verankerungsmethoden sind unten dargestellt:





Um eine Verwirrung darüber zu vermeiden, welches Flag zuerst kommt, setzen wir einfach eine nutzerdefinierte Enumeration, die alle möglichen Flag-Kombinationen für die Ausrichtung eines Textes relativ zu seinem Ankerpunkt angibt:

enum ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR { TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

Hier haben wir drei Flags für jede Textverankerungsebene gesetzt:

oberer vertikaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_TOP ) — 0:

linker horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_LEFT ) — 0,



) — 0, mittlerer horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_CENTER ) — 1,



) — 1, rechter horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_RIGHT ) — 2. Vertikaler Ankerpunkt Mitte ( TA_VCENTER ) — 4:

linker horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_LEFT ) — 0,



) — 0, mittlerer horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_CENTER ) — 1,



) — 1, rechter horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_RIGHT ) — 2. Unterer vertikaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_BOTTOM ) — 8:

linker horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_LEFT ) — 0,



) — 0, mittlerer horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_CENTER ) — 1,



) — 1, rechter horizontaler Ankerpunkt ( TA_RIGHT ) — 2.

Jeder der Werte der Enumeration ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR entspricht der oben beschriebenen Kombination von korrekt gesetzten Flags:

TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = (TA_LEFT | TA_TOP) = 0,

TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = ( TA_CENTER | TA_TOP) = 1,

| TA_TOP) = 1, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP) = 2,

| TA_TOP) = 2, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = (TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ) = 4,

) = 4, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = ( TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ) = 5,

| ) = 5, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ) = 6,

| ) = 6, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = (TA_LEFT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 8,



) = 8, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = ( TA_CENTER | TA_BOTTOM ) = 9,



| ) = 9, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 10.



Diese Enumeration werde ich im weiteren Verlauf verwenden, um die Ausrichtung des Textes relativ zu seinem Ankerpunkt festzulegen.

Da ich gerade den grafischen Teil der Bibliothek entwickle, benötige ich verschiedene Methoden für die Arbeit mit Farbe.

Die Bibliothek der MQL5.com-Quellcodes enthält die bemerkenswerte Bibliothek von Funktionen für die Arbeit mit Farben, die freundlicherweise von Dmitry Fedoseev für den allgemeinen Gebrauch bereitgestellt wurde.

Verbessern wir die Klasse CColors noch etwas — wir machen sie statisch, nicht um das Klassenobjekt zu setzen, sondern direkt auf seine Methoden zuzugreifen, zum Beispiel mit dem Kontextauflösungsoperator (::):



class_name :: variable

Die in der Bibliothek enthaltene Klasse CColors erlaubt es uns also, auf die Methoden der Klasse überall im Code zuzugreifen (auch in einem benutzerdefinierten Programm), um zum Beispiel zwei Farben zu mischen — Blau mit der Deckkraft von 128 und Rot mit der Deckkraft von 64:

CColors::BlendColors( ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 128 ), ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 64 ));

Speichern wir die Klassendatei im Bibliotheksverzeichnis \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ in Colors.mqh.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/integer" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CColors { private : static double Arctan2( const double x, const double y); static double Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH); public : static void RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy); static void YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH); static void CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv); static void CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL); static void HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV); static void HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK); static void CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB); static double GetR( const color aColor); static double GetG( const color aColor); static double GetB( const color aColor); static double GetA( const color aColor); static color RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB); static color MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK); static color BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color); static void Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ); static void RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static color Negative( const color aColor); static color StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex); static double RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB); static double RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB); }; double CColors::Arctan2( const double x, const double y) { if (y== 0 ) return (x< 0 ? M_PI : 0 ); else { if (x> 0 ) return (:: atan (y/x)); if (x< 0 ) return (y> 0 ? atan (y/x)+ M_PI : atan (y/x)- M_PI ); else return (y< 0 ? - M_PI_2 : M_PI_2 ); } } double CColors::Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH) { if (vH< 0 ) vH+= 1.0 ; if (vH> 1.0 ) vH-= 1 ; if (( 6.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)* 6.0 *vH); if (( 2.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v2); if (( 3.0 *vH)< 2.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)*(( 2.0 / 3.0 )-vH)* 6.0 ); return (v1); } void CColors::RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_R=aR/ 255 ; double var_G=aG/ 255 ; double var_B=aB/ 255 ; if (var_R> 0.04045 ) var_R=:: pow ((var_R+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_R=var_R/ 12.92 ; if (var_G> 0.04045 ) var_G=:: pow ((var_G+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_G=var_G/ 12.92 ; if (var_B> 0.04045 ) var_B=:: pow ((var_B+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_B=var_B/ 12.92 ; var_R =var_R* 100.0 ; var_G =var_G* 100.0 ; var_B =var_B* 100.0 ; oX =var_R* 0.4124 +var_G* 0.3576 +var_B* 0.1805 ; oY =var_R* 0.2126 +var_G* 0.7152 +var_B* 0.0722 ; oZ =var_R* 0.0193 +var_G* 0.1192 +var_B* 0.9505 ; } void CColors::XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { double var_X =aX/ 100 ; double var_Y =aY/ 100 ; double var_Z =aZ/ 100 ; double var_R =var_X* 3.2406 +var_Y*- 1.5372 +var_Z*- 0.4986 ; double var_G =var_X*(- 0.9689 )+var_Y* 1.8758 +var_Z* 0.0415 ; double var_B =var_X* 0.0557 +var_Y*(- 0.2040 )+var_Z* 1.0570 ; if (var_R> 0.0031308 ) var_R= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_R, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_R= 12.92 *var_R; if (var_G> 0.0031308 ) var_G= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_G, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_G= 12.92 *var_G; if (var_B> 0.0031308 ) var_B= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_B, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_B= 12.92 *var_B; oR =var_R* 255.0 ; oG =var_G* 255.0 ; oB =var_B* 255.0 ; } void CColors::XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy) { oY =aY; ox =aX/(aX+aY+aZ); oy =aY/(aX+aY+aZ); } void CColors::YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { oX =ax*(aY/ay); oY =aY; oZ =( 1.0 -ax-ay)*(aY/ay); } void CColors::XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { oL = 10.0 *:: sqrt (aY); oa = 17.5 *((( 1.02 *aX)-aY)/:: sqrt (aY)); ob = 7.0 *((aY-( 0.847 *aZ))/:: sqrt (aY)); } void CColors::HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =aL/ 10.0 ; double var_X =aa/ 17.5 *aL/ 10.0 ; double var_Z =ab/ 7.0 *aL/ 10.0 ; oY =:: pow (var_Y, 2 ); oX =(var_X+oY)/ 1.02 ; oZ =-(var_Z-oY)/ 0.847 ; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double var_X =aX/ref_X; double var_Y =aY/ref_Y; double var_Z =aZ/ref_Z; if (var_X> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_X=( 7.787 *var_X)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Z> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Z=( 7.787 *var_Z)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEa = 500.0 *(var_X-var_Y); oCIEb = 200 *(var_Y-var_Z); } void CColors::CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; double var_X =aCIEa/ 500.0 +var_Y; double var_Z =var_Y-aCIEb/ 200.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_X, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 3 ); else var_X=(var_X- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_Z, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 3 ); else var_Z=(var_Z- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; oX =ref_X*var_X; oY =ref_Y*var_Y; oZ =ref_Z*var_Z; } void CColors::CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH) { double var_H=Arctan2(aCIEb,aCIEa); if (var_H> 0 ) var_H=(var_H/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; else var_H= 360.0 -(:: fabs (var_H)/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEC =:: sqrt (:: pow (aCIEa, 2 )+:: pow (aCIEb, 2 )); oCIEH =var_H; } void CColors::CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEa =:: cos ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180.0 )*aCIEC; oCIEb =:: sin ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180 )*aCIEC; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv) { double var_U =( 4.0 *aX)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_V =( 9.0 *aY)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_Y =aY/ 100.0 ; if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEu = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_U-ref_U); oCIEv = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_V-ref_V); } void CColors::CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y=(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double var_U =aCIEu/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_U; double var_V =aCIEv/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_V; oY=var_Y* 100.0 ; oX=-( 9.0 *oY*var_U)/((var_U- 4.0 )*var_V-var_U*var_V); oZ=( 9.0 *oY-( 15.0 *var_V*oY)-(var_V*oX))/( 3.0 *var_V); } void CColors::RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL) { double var_R =(aR/ 255 ); double var_G =(aG/ 255 ); double var_B =(aB/ 255 ); double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G,var_B)); double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oL=(var_Max+var_Min)/ 2 ; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { if (oL< 0.5 ) oS=del_Max/(var_Max+var_Min); else oS=del_Max/( 2.0 -var_Max-var_Min); double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR=aL* 255 ; oG=aL* 255 ; oB=aL* 255 ; } else { double var_2= 0.0 ; if (aL< 0.5 ) var_2=aL*( 1.0 +aS); else var_2=(aL+aS)-(aS*aL); double var_1= 2.0 *aL-var_2; oR = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH+( 1.0 / 3.0 )); oG = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH); oB = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH-( 1.0 / 3.0 )); } } void CColors::RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV) { const double var_R =(aR/ 255.0 ); const double var_G =(aG/ 255.0 ); const double var_B =(aB/ 255.0 ); const double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G, var_B)); const double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); const double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oV=var_Max; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { oS=del_Max/var_Max; const double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1.0 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR =aV* 255.0 ; oG =aV* 255.0 ; oB =aV* 255.0 ; } else { double var_h=aH* 6.0 ; if (var_h== 6 ) var_h= 0 ; int var_i = int (var_h); double var_1 =aV*( 1.0 -aS); double var_2 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*(var_h-var_i)); double var_3 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*( 1.0 -(var_h-var_i))); double var_r = 0.0 ; double var_g = 0.0 ; double var_b = 0.0 ; if (var_i== 0 ) { var_r =aV; var_g =var_3; var_b =var_1; } else if (var_i== 1.0 ) { var_r=var_2; var_g=aV; var_b=var_1; } else if (var_i== 2.0 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=aV; var_b=var_3; } else if (var_i== 3 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=var_2; var_b=aV; } else if (var_i== 4 ) { var_r=var_3; var_g=var_1; var_b=aV; } else { var_r=aV; var_g=var_1; var_b=var_2; } oR =var_r* 255.0 ; oG =var_g* 255.0 ; oB =var_b* 255.0 ; } } void CColors::RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC = 1.0 -(aR/ 255.0 ); oM = 1.0 -(aG/ 255.0 ); oY = 1.0 -(aB/ 255.0 ); } void CColors::CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR =( 1.0 -aC)* 255.0 ; oG =( 1.0 -aM)* 255.0 ; oB =( 1.0 -aY)* 255.0 ; } void CColors::CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK) { double var_K= 1 ; if (aC<var_K) var_K=aC; if (aM<var_K) var_K=aM; if (aY<var_K) var_K=aY; if (var_K== 1.0 ) { oC = 0 ; oM = 0 ; oY = 0 ; } else { oC =(aC-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oM =(aM-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oY =(aY-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); } oK=var_K; } void CColors::CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC =(aC*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oM =(aM*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oY =(aY*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); } void CColors::RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { double X= 0 ,Y= 0 ,Z= 0 ; RGBtoXYZ(aR,aG,aB,X,Y,Z); XYZtoHunterLab(X,Y,Z,oL,oa,ob); } void CColors::ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB) { aR =GetR(aColor); aG =GetG(aColor); aB =GetB(aColor); } double CColors::GetR( const color aColor) { return (aColor& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetG( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 8 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetB( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 16 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetA( const color aColor) { return ( double ( uchar ((aColor)>> 24 ))); } color CColors::RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB) { int int_r =( int ):: round (aR); int int_g =( int ):: round (aG); int int_b =( int ):: round (aB); int Color = 0 ; Color=int_b; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_g; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_r; return (( color )Color); } color CColors::MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK) { double R1= 0.0 ,G1= 0.0 ,B1= 0.0 ,R2= 0.0 ,G2= 0.0 ,B2= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aCol1,R1,G1,B1); ColorToRGB(aCol2,R2,G2,B2); R1+=( int ):: round (aK*(R2-R1)); G1+=( int ):: round (aK*(G2-G1)); B1+=( int ):: round (aK*(B2-B1)); return (RGBToColor(R1,G1,B1)); } color CColors::BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color) { double r1= 0 ,g1= 0 ,b1= 0 ; double r2= 0 ,g2= 0 ,b2= 0 ,alpha= 0 ; double r3= 0 ,g3= 0 ,b3= 0 ; uint pixel_color=:: ColorToARGB (upper_color); ColorToRGB(lower_color,r1,g1,b1); ColorToRGB(pixel_color,r2,g2,b2); alpha=GetA(upper_color)/ 255.0 ; if (alpha< 1.0 ) { r3=(r1*( 1 -alpha))+(r2*alpha); g3=(g1*( 1 -alpha))+(g2*alpha); b3=(b1*( 1 -alpha))+(b2*alpha); r3=(r3> 255 )? 255 : r3; g3=(g3> 255 )? 255 : g3; b3=(b3> 255 )? 255 : b3; } else { r3=r2; g3=g2; b3=b2; } return (RGBToColor(r3,g3,b3)); } void CColors::Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ) { :: ArrayResize (aOut,aOutCount); int InCount =:: ArraySize (aColors)+aCycle; int PrevJ = 0 ; int nci = 0 ; double K = 0.0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<InCount; i++) { int J=(aOutCount- 1 )*i/(InCount- 1 ); for ( int j=PrevJ; j<=J; j++) { if (aCycle && i==InCount- 1 ) { nci = 0 ; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ+ 1 ); } else { nci =i; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ); } aOut[j]=MixColors(aColors[i- 1 ],aColors[nci],K); } PrevJ=J; } } void CColors::RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR*= 100 ; aG*= 100 ; aB*= 100 ; oX= 0.431 *aR+ 0.342 *aG+ 0.178 *aB; oY= 0.222 *aR+ 0.707 *aG+ 0.071 *aB; oZ= 0.020 *aR+ 0.130 *aG+ 0.939 *aB; } void CColors::XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR= 3.063 *aX- 1.393 *aY- 0.476 *aZ; oG=- 0.969 *aX+ 1.876 *aY+ 0.042 *aZ; oB= 0.068 *aX- 0.229 *aY+ 1.069 *aZ; } color CColors::Negative( const color aColor) { double R= 0.0 ,G= 0.0 ,B= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,R,G,B); return (RGBToColor( 255 -R, 255 -G, 255 -B)); } color CColors::StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex) { color m_c[]= { clrBlack , clrDarkGreen , clrDarkSlateGray , clrOlive , clrGreen , clrTeal , clrNavy , clrPurple , clrMaroon , clrIndigo , clrMidnightBlue , clrDarkBlue , clrDarkOliveGreen , clrSaddleBrown , clrForestGreen , clrOliveDrab , clrSeaGreen , clrDarkGoldenrod , clrDarkSlateBlue , clrSienna , clrMediumBlue , clrBrown , clrDarkTurquoise , clrDimGray , clrLightSeaGreen , clrDarkViolet , clrFireBrick , clrMediumVioletRed , clrMediumSeaGreen , clrChocolate , clrCrimson , clrSteelBlue , clrGoldenrod , clrMediumSpringGreen , clrLawnGreen , clrCadetBlue , clrDarkOrchid , clrYellowGreen , clrLimeGreen , clrOrangeRed , clrDarkOrange , clrOrange , clrGold , clrYellow , clrChartreuse , clrLime , clrSpringGreen , clrAqua , clrDeepSkyBlue , clrBlue , clrFuchsia , clrRed , clrGray , clrSlateGray , clrPeru , clrBlueViolet , clrLightSlateGray , clrDeepPink , clrMediumTurquoise , clrDodgerBlue , clrTurquoise , clrRoyalBlue , clrSlateBlue , clrDarkKhaki , clrIndianRed , clrMediumOrchid , clrGreenYellow , clrMediumAquamarine , clrDarkSeaGreen , clrTomato , clrRosyBrown , clrOrchid , clrMediumPurple , clrPaleVioletRed , clrCoral , clrCornflowerBlue , clrDarkGray , clrSandyBrown , clrMediumSlateBlue , clrTan , clrDarkSalmon , clrBurlyWood , clrHotPink , clrSalmon , clrViolet , clrLightCoral , clrSkyBlue , clrLightSalmon , clrPlum , clrKhaki , clrLightGreen , clrAquamarine , clrSilver , clrLightSkyBlue , clrLightSteelBlue , clrLightBlue , clrPaleGreen , clrThistle , clrPowderBlue , clrPaleGoldenrod , clrPaleTurquoise , clrLightGray , clrWheat , clrNavajoWhite , clrMoccasin , clrLightPink , clrGainsboro , clrPeachPuff , clrPink , clrBisque , clrLightGoldenrod , clrBlanchedAlmond , clrLemonChiffon , clrBeige , clrAntiqueWhite , clrPapayaWhip , clrCornsilk , clrLightYellow , clrLightCyan , clrLinen , clrLavender , clrMistyRose , clrOldLace , clrWhiteSmoke , clrSeashell , clrIvory , clrHoneydew , clrAliceBlue , clrLavenderBlush , clrMintCream , clrSnow , clrWhite , clrDarkCyan , clrDarkRed , clrDarkMagenta , clrAzure , clrGhostWhite , clrFloralWhite }; double m_rv= 0.0 ,m_gv= 0.0 ,m_bv= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,m_rv,m_gv,m_bv); double m_md= 0.3 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 1 ; aIndex= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 138 ; i++) { double m_d= 0.3 *:: pow (GetR(m_c[i])-m_rv, 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow (GetG(m_c[i])-m_gv, 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow (GetB(m_c[i])-m_bv, 2 ); if (m_d<m_md) { m_md =m_d; aIndex =i; } } return (m_c[aIndex]); } double CColors::RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR=:: pow (aR, 2.2 ); aG=:: pow (aG, 2.2 ); aB=:: pow (aB, 2.2 ); double rY= 0.21 *aR+ 0.72 *aG+ 0.07 *aB; rY=:: pow (rY, 1.0 / 2.2 ); return (rY); } double CColors::RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; double rY= 0.3 *aR+ 0.59 *aG+ 0.11 *aB; return (rY); }

Alle vorgenommenen Änderungen beschränken sich auf das Setzen der Modifikation 'static' für jede der Methoden sowie auf einige rein kosmetische Änderungen (abgesehen von den Variablennamen in den Methodenargumenten), die meinem Codierungsstil entsprechen. Außerdem habe ich die Methode RGBtoLab() zum Konvertieren des RGB-Farbmodells in Lab hinzugefügt. Die Methode konvertiert einfach das RGB-Modell in XYZ, das wiederum in das Lab-Farbmodell umgewandelt wird. Dieser Sachverhalt wurde einst von Anatoli Kazharski in seinem Artikel "Graphical Interfaces IX: The Color Picker Control (Chapter 1)" betrachtet:



Es gibt keine geeignete Methode in der Klasse CColors für die Konvertierung vom Format RGB nach Lab. Wenn die Konvertierung RGB->Lab erforderlich ist, muss daher eine doppelte Korrektur über das Farbmaster-Modell XYZ vorgenommen werden: RGB->XYZ->Lab .

Ich habe einfach den Rat des Autors befolgt.



Um die CColors Klasse für die gesamte Bibliothek und darauf basierende Programme sichtbar zu machen, müssen wir die Klassendatei in die Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh einbinden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh"

Ich werde die Klasse hier nicht benötigen, aber ich werde sie später beim Erstellen der Nachfolgeklassen der grafischen Elementobjekte verwenden.



Jedes grafische Objekt verfügt zumindest über seine Größe und die Koordinaten seiner Position auf dem Chart. Außerdem sind unsere Objekte mit vielen Eigenschaften ausgestattet, die bei laufendem Programm geändert werden können. Wenn wir jedoch das Programm neu starten oder den Zeitrahmen wechseln, werden alle Änderungen, die wir an grafischen Objekten vorgenommen haben, während das Programm läuft, zurückgesetzt. Damit sich jedes Objekt den Zustand seiner Eigenschaften merken kann, müssen wir sie außerhalb speichern. In diesem Fall lesen nach dem Neustart des Programms alle grafischen Objekte, die während seines Betriebs konstruiert und geändert wurden, ihre entsprechenden Eigenschaften (die ab dem Zeitpunkt des Zurücksetzens relevant sind) aus der Datei und stellen sie wieder her. Um dies zu erreichen, müssen wir der Objektklasse des grafischen Elements zwei Methoden hinzufügen — die Methode zum Schreiben der Objekteigenschaften in die Datei und die zum Lesen der Objekteigenschaften aus der Datei.

Um die Objekteigenschaften zu lesen und zu schreiben, werde ich die Objekteigenschaften in der Struktur speichern, während die Struktur mit den Standardfunktionen StructToCharArray() und CharArrayToStruct() sowohl in der Datei gespeichert als auch aus ihr gelesen werden kann.

Jedes grafische Objekt soll die Methoden zum Speichern von Eigenschaften in die Datei und zum Lesen aus der Datei aufweisen, da jedes grafische Objekt, das auf dem Canvas basiert, ein Nachkomme des grafischen Elementobjekts sein soll, in dem die Methoden gesetzt werden sollen. Wenn das Objekt also zusammengesetzt ist (d. h. es besteht aus anderen Objekten, die auf dem grafischen Element basieren), können wir die Zustände aller seiner untergeordneten Objekte nacheinander entsprechend dem Objektindex in der Liste der untergeordneten Objekte wiederherstellen (der Index ist in der Konstante CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM der Enumeration ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER der Eigenschaften des Elementobjekts gespeichert).

In diesem Artikel werde ich die Eigenschaften nicht in der Datei speichern/aus der Datei lesen, da dies von der Klasse der grafischen Objektkollektion aus geschehen soll. Ich werde dies später — nach der Erstellung des grafischen Elements — berücksichtigen. Wie auch immer, die Schreib- und Lesemethoden werden hier hinzugefügt.

Da das grafische Element vom Basisobjekts aller grafischen Objekte der CGBaseObj-Bibliothek abgeleitet ist, setzen wir zunächst die virtuelle Methode zum Erzeugen der Struktur aus den Objekteigenschaften und die virtuelle Methode zum Wiederherstellen der Objekteigenschaften aus der Struktur in den geschützten Abschnitt der Objektklassendatei (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh):

protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

Diese Methoden machen hier nichts — sie müssten in den abgeleiteten Klassen neu definiert werden. Der nächste Nachfahre der Klasse ist die Klasse des grafischen Elementobjekts in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh. Deklarieren wir dieselben virtuellen Methoden in seinem geschützten Abschnitt:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

Im privaten Bereich deklarieren wir die Struktur zur Speicherung aller Objekteigenschaften, das Objekt mit dem Strukturtyp und das Objektstruktur-Array:



private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Schreiben und Lesen von Objekteigenschaften aus der Datei:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

Da das Objekt keine realen Eigenschaften hat, sollte die virtuelle Methode, die das Flag der Unterstützung realer Eigenschaften durch das Objekt zurückgibt, false zurückgeben.



Implementieren wir die deklarierten Methoden außerhalb des Klassenkörpers.

Die Methode, die die Struktur des Objekts aus seinen Eigenschaften erzeugt:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Hier ist alles ganz einfach: Jedes ganzzahlige Strukturfeld erhält die entsprechende Objekt-Eigenschaft, während Texteigenschaften des Objekts in einen entsprechenden uchar-Array der Struktur gespeichert werden. Als Nächstes speichern wir einfach die neu erstellte Struktur der Objekteigenschafts in das uchar-Array mit StructToCharArray().

Wenn das Speichern der Struktur in das Array fehlgeschlagen ist, wird über den Fehler informiert und false zurückgegeben. Sonst wird als Ergebnis true zurückgegeben.



Die Methode restauriert die Objekteigenschaften aus der Struktur:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, this .m_struct_obj.color_bg); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

Hier erhält jede ganzzahlige Objekteigenschaft den Wert aus dem entsprechenden Strukturfeld, während der Inhalt der entsprechenden uchar-Array-Struktur mittels CharArrayToString() als Text in die Objekt-Eigenschaften eingetragen wird.

Die Methode speichert das Objekt in der Datei:

bool CGCnvElement::Save( const int file_handle) { if (! this .ObjectToStruct()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT)); return false ; } if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE)); return false ; } return true ; }

Die Methode erhält das Handle der Datei, in der die Objekteigenschaften gespeichert werden sollen. Die Objekteigenschaften werden dann mit der oben betrachteten Methode ObjectToStruct() in der Struktur gespeichert. Das beim Konstruieren der Struktur erzeugte uchar-Array wird mit FileWriteArray() in die Datei geschrieben und true zurückgegeben. Im Falle eines Fehlers zeigt die Methode die Fehlermeldung im Journal an und gibt false zurück.



Die Methode lädt die Objekteigenschaften aus der Datei hoch:

bool CGCnvElement::Load( const int file_handle) { if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE)); return false ; } if (!:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY)); return false ; } this .StructToObject(); return true ; }

Die Methode erhält das Handle der Datei mit den gespeicherten Objekteigenschaften. Anschließend werden die Objekteigenschaften aus der Datei mit FileReadArray() in das uchar-Array hochgeladen. Die hochgeladenen Eigenschaften werden mit CharArrayToStruct() in die Struktur kopiert. Die aus der Datei ausgefüllte Struktur wird mit der oben genannten Methode StructToObject() in den Objekteigenschaften gesetzt und true zurückgegeben. Wenn das Lesen aus der Datei oder das Kopieren des erhaltenen Arrays in die Struktur mit einem Fehler endet, teilt die Methode dies mit und gibt false zurück.



Der Methodenblock für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf Objekteigenschaften erhält die Methoden zur Rückgabe des rechten und unteren Elementrandes, die Methoden zum Setzen und zurückgeben der Element-Hintergrundfarbe, sowie die Methoden zur Rückgabe der Element-ID und dessen Index in der Liste der Elemente im zusammengesetzten Objekt:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBG( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBG( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); }

Alle diese Methoden geben einfach die entsprechende Eigenschaft des Elementobjekts zurück.







Die Methoden für das Arbeit mit den Primitiven

Die Klasse CCanvas bietet eine Vielzahl von Möglichkeiten, um verschiedene grafische Primitive auf der Leinwand bzw. Canvas zu zeichnen. Wir sind in der Lage, entweder die Farbe jedes Pixels auszulesen oder ihm die gewünschte Farbe und Transparenz zuzuweisen. Neben dem einfachen Setzen einer Farbe auf ein Pixel bietet die Klasse die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Figuren entweder Pixel für Pixel (ohne Glättung) oder mit Hilfe verschiedener Glättungsmethoden zu zeichnen.

Die Objektklasse des grafischen Elements soll dem Anwender den Zugriff auf die Zeichenmethoden der Klasse CCanvas ermöglichen. Unsere Methoden werden den Aufruf der Methoden der Klasse CCanvas nur geringfügig vereinfachen. Die Vereinfachung besteht darin, dass die Farbe auf die übliche Art und Weise eingestellt wird — durch Angabe der notwendigen Farbe im color Format und Einstellung des Grades der Farbopazität (0 — transparent, 255 — völlig undurchsichtig), während die Methoden der CCanvas-Klasse "bitten", die Farbe sofort im uint ARGB-Format anzugeben, das nur eine Zahl ist. Nicht jeder ist mit der Angabe der gewünschten Farbe in diesem Format zufrieden (halbtransparentes Grau: 0x7F7F7F7F). In den abgeleiteten Klassen, die von dem Objekt des grafischen Elements abgeleitet werden sollen, werde ich die Palette der Zeichenfunktionen erweitern, indem ich die komfortable Funktionalität, die jeder erstellten Klasse innewohnt, hinzufüge. In der gleichen Klasse, die die Grundlage für die Erstellung der übrigen grafischen Objekte bildet, sollen die Zeichenmethoden einfach und überschaubar sein.

Auf den Methodenblock für den vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften folgen neue Codeblöcke. Ich habe versucht, sie entsprechend ihrem Zweck zu verteilen.

Methoden zum Empfangen von Daten beginnen mit "Get", während Methoden zum Setzen von Daten mit "Set" beginnen.



Die Methode empfängt die Farbe des Punktes mit den angegebenen Koordinaten:

uint GetPixel( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_canvas.PixelGet(x,y); }

Hier wird das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methode PixelGet() der Klasse CCanvas zurückgegeben. Die Methode gibt die Farbe im ARGB-Format zurück.



Die Methoden des Füllens, Löschens und Aktualisierens von Rasterdaten:

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

Die Methode Update() aktualisiert einfach das Objekt und das Chart mit der Methode Update() der Klasse CCanvas.



Die Erase()-Methoden werden außerhalb des Hauptteils der Klasse implementiert:

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase( NULL_COLOR ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Dies sind zwei überladene Methoden.

In der ersten übergeben wir die gewünschte Farbe und Transparenz, mit der das gesamte Element mit Hilfe der Erase()-Methode der CCanvas-Klasse gefüllt werden soll. Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Methode die Farbe und die Transparenz, die an die Methode Erase() der Klasse CCanvas übergeben wurden, mit Hilfe der Funktion ColorToARGB() in das ARGB-Format umwandelt. Das werde ich in allen Zeichenmethoden tun.

In der zweiten Methode füllen wir einfach den gesamten Hintergrund mit einer komplett transparenten schwarzen Farbe. Der Wert wurde zuvor mit der Makro-Substitution NULL_COLOR definiert.

Jede der Methoden erhält das Flag, das die Notwendigkeit anzeigt, das Chart neu zu zeichnen. Wenn das Flag gesetzt ist, wird das Chart neu gezeichnet.

Es folgt der Methodenblock zum Zeichnen von Primitiven ohne Glättung. Alle Methoden sind identisch und rufen die entsprechenden Methoden der Klasse CCanvas auf. Diese Methoden erhalten die in den Methodenargumenten angegebenen Parameter und die in das ARGB-Format konvertierte Farbe aus den an die Methoden übergebenen Farb- und Transparenzwerten:

void SetPixel( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLine( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolyline( int &array_x[], int & array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polyline(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygon( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawRectangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircle( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Circle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Triangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipse( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Ellipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawArc( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Arc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPie( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Pie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity), ColorToARGB (fill_clr,opacity)); }





Der Methodenblock zum Zeichnen gefüllter Primitive ohne Glättung:

void Fill( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 ) { this .m_canvas.Fill(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),threshould); } void DrawRectangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircleFill( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillCircle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygonFill( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillPolygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipseFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); }





Die Methoden zum Zeichnen von Primitiven mit Glättung:



void SetPixelAA( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSetAA(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineThick( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolylineAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineSmooth( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolylineThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolygonAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonSmooth( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolygonThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawTriangleAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawTriangleWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleAA( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleAA(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleWu( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleWu(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseAA( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); }

Die Logik aller hinzugefügten Methoden ist vollständig klar. Alle an die Methoden übergebenen Parameter sind signiert. Der Zweck der einzelnen Methoden ist in den Kommentaren angegeben. Ich glaube also, dass hier alles klar ist. In jedem Fall können Sie gerne den Abschnitt Kommentare verwenden.







Die Methoden für die Arbeit mit Texten

Die Klasse CCanvas merkt sich die Einstellungen des zuletzt angezeigten Textes, einschließlich seiner Schriftart, Farbe, Transparenz usw. Um die Textgröße herauszufinden, können wir die Methode TextSize() verwenden, die die aktuellen Schrifteinstellungen verwendet, um die Breite und Höhe des textbegrenzenden Rechtecks zu messen. Das können wir bei verschiedenen Gelegenheiten brauchen, z. B. wenn wir den vorherigen Text mit der Hintergrundfarbe überschreiben und ihn mit neuen Koordinaten schreiben — Text-Offset. In diesem Fall benötigen wir nicht nur Textkoordinaten, sondern auch Textankerpunkte (links-oben, Mitte-oben, rechts-oben usw.). Wir müssen genau wissen, welcher Ankerwinkel des Begrenzungsrechtecks dem Text gegeben wird, sonst werden die Koordinaten des zu löschenden Rechtecks falsch gesetzt. Um dies zu erreichen, müssen wir die Klassenvariable hinzufügen, die den zuletzt angegebenen Ankerpunkt speichert.

Deklarieren wir die Variable im privaten Bereich der Klasse:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Ganz am Anfang des parametrischen Klassenkonstruktors initialisieren wir die Werte für den Objekttyp und den Textankerpunkt:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

Fügen wir in die Variable m_type der übergeordneten Klasse, die von ihrer virtuellen Methode Type() zurückgegeben wird, den in den Konstruktorparametern übergebenen Objekttyp ein, während die m_text_anchor Variable mit dem Standardwert initialisiert wird — der linken oberen Ecke des begrenzenden Rechtecks.



Ganz am Ende des Hauptteils der Klasse (nämlich nach dem Codeblock für die Arbeit mit Primitiven) fügen wir den Codeblock für die Arbeit mit Text ein:

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle); } bool SetFontName( const string name) { return this .m_canvas.FontNameSet(name); } bool SetFontSize( const int size, const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeSet(relative ? size*- 10 : size); } bool SetFontFlags( const uint flags) { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); } bool SetFontAngle( const float angle) { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleSet( uint (angle* 10 )); } void SetTextAnchor( const uint flags= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)flags; } void GetFont( string &name, int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { this .m_canvas.FontGet(name,size,flags,angle); } string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } int FontSizeRelative( void ) const { return ( this .FontSize()< 0 ? - this .FontSize()/ 10 : this .FontSize()); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } uint FontAngle( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleGet(); } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_canvas.TextSize(text,width,height); } void Text( int x, int y, string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); } };

Hier ist alles so wie beim Umgang mit Primitiven. Alle Methoden sind mit Kommentaren versehen, die ihren Zweck, ihre Eingänge und Ausgänge offenlegen.

Ich möchte die Methode zum Setzen der aktuellen Schriftparameter kommentieren:



bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle);

Hier gibt size die Schriftgröße an und wird immer entsprechend der Schriftgröße gesetzt, die wir bei der Anzeige eines Textes mit Hilfe des gewöhnlichen OBJ_LABEL Text-Label-Objekts einstellen würden. Die Größe wird darin als positiver Integer-Wert gesetzt. Im Gegensatz dazu wird beim Zeichnen des Textes auf der Leinwand die Schriftgröße auf die gleiche Weise gesetzt wie in der TextSetFont()-Funktion:

Die Schriftgröße wird mit positiven oder negativen Werten eingestellt. Das Vorzeichen legt fest, ob die Textgröße von den Einstellungen des Betriebssystems (Schriftskala) abhängt. Wenn die Größe positiv ist, wird sie bei der Darstellung des logischen Fonts als physischer Font in die physikalischen Einheiten des Gerätes, in Pixel, umgerechnet. Die Größe entspricht der Höhe von Symbolzellen aus verfügbaren Fonts. Die gemeinsame Verwendung von Texten, die mit der Funktion TextOut() angezeigt werden, und Texten, die mit dem grafischen Objekt OBJ_LABEL ("Textlabel") angezeigt werden, ist nicht empfehlenswert.

Wenn die Größe negativ ist, wird sie in Zehntel eines logischen Punktes angenommen (der Wert -350 entspricht 35 logischen Punkten) und durch 10 geteilt. Der resultierende Wert wird in physikalische Einheiten des Geräts (Pixel) umgerechnet und entspricht dem absoluten Wert der Zeichenhöhe aus verfügbaren Fonts. Um einen Text der Objektgröße OBJ_LABEL auf dem Bildschirm zu erhalten, multiplizieren Sie die in den Objekteigenschaften angegebene Schriftgröße mit -10.



Das Flag für die relative Schriftgröße wird in der Methode geprüft. Standardmäßig wird der Wert der Größe mit -10 multipliziert, damit die Schriftart mit einem korrekten Wert für die Übergabe der CCanvas-Klasse an die Methode FontSet() angegeben wird.



Im Konstruktor der parametrischen Klasse fügen wir eine Schriftinitialisierung hinzu (setzen des Standardnamen und Größe):

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

Dies sind alle Verbesserungen, die ich für den aktuellen Artikel geplant habe. Lassen Sie uns die Ergebnisse testen.







Test



Wir haben den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel, der zwei grafische Elementobjekte im Chart anzeigt. Nehmen wir den gleichen EA, speichern ihn im neuen Ordner \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\TestDoEasyPart75\ als TestDoEasyPart75.mq5 und gehen wie folgt vor:

Wenn wir auf das erste (obere) Objekt klicken, zeichnen wir abwechselnd ein Rechteck und einen Kreis auf das Objekt. Mit jedem neuen Klick auf das Objekt verringert sich die Größe des Rechtecks um 2 Pixel auf jeder Seite und der Radius des Kreises verringert sich ebenfalls um 2 Pixel. Das Rechteck wird auf die übliche Weise gezeichnet, während der Kreis mit Hilfe der Glättung gezeichnet wird. Mit jedem neuen Klick wird die Transparenz des Objekts in einer Schleife, von 0 auf 255 erhöht.



Wenn man auf das zweite (untere) Objekt klickt, wird ein Text angezeigt, der abwechselnd den Ankerpunkt ändert. Schreiben Sie selbst den Namen des Ankerpunkts in den Text. Die Transparenz des Objekts bleibt unverändert.



Bestimmung der Anzahl der erzeugten Elemente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define ELEMENTS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

Um zu vermeiden, dass bei jeder Änderung des Zeitrahmens identische Objekte erzeugt werden, leeren wir die Liste der bereits erzeugten Objekte in OnInit(), bevor neue Objekte erzeugt werden:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_elements.Clear(); int total=ELEMENTS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Da die Kollektionsklasse der grafische Objekte noch nicht existiert, um zu prüfen, ob es notwendig ist, ein neues Objekt mit einem bestimmten Namen zu erzeugen, werden diese Objekte hier einfach neu erzeugt, indem die Liste der zuvor erzeugten Objekte vorher gelöscht wird.

In OnChartEvent() werden die Mausklicks auf zwei angelegte Objekte abgearbeitet:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { static uchar try0= 0 , try1= 0 ; CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); if (obj.ID()== 0 ) { uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); int x1= 2 ,x2=obj.Width()- 3 ; int y1= 2 ,y2=obj.Height()- 3 ; int xC=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int yC=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; int R=yC-y1; if (try0% 2 == 0 ) obj.DrawRectangle(x1+try0,y1+try0,x2-try0,y2-try0, clrDodgerBlue ,obj.Opacity()); else obj.DrawCircleAA(xC,yC,R-try0, clrGreen ,obj.Opacity()); if (try0> 30 ) { obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); try0= 0 ; } obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try0++; } else if (obj.ID()== 1 ) { obj.SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); obj.SetTextAnchor((ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)try1); string text= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (obj.TextAnchor()), 12 ); int xT= 2 ,yT= 2 ; if (try1== 0 ) { xT= 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 1 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 2 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT= 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 4 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 5 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 6 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 8 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 9 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 10 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Text(xT,yT,text, clrDodgerBlue , 255 ,obj.TextAnchor()); obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try1++; if (try1> 10 ) try1= 0 ; } } } }

Der Code der Funktion ist mit ausführlichen Kommentaren versehen. Ich glaube, seine Logik ist klar. Wenn Sie Fragen zum aktuellen Artikel haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen.



Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf dem Chart. Klicken Sie auf die Objekte:





Als Ergebnis habe ich versehentlich ein lustiges Bild auf dem oberen Objekt erhalten, das einer CD ähnelt :)

Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich mit der Entwicklung der Objekte beginnen, die von dem hier erstellten Grafikelement-Objekt abgeleitet werden.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Ihre Fragen und Vorschläge schreiben Sie bitte in den Kommentarteil.

