DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第75部): 基本的なグラフィック要素でプリミティブとテキストを処理するメソッド

概念

より複雑なライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための基礎として使用される基本グラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスの開発を続けます。前回の記事では、基本グラフィカルオブジェクトを構築するという概念を生み出し、グラフィック要素を作成し、設定、変更、および受信できる基本的なプロパティを追加しました。

CCanvasクラスは「キャンバス上」に描画することを目的としており、グラフィカルプリミティブとテキストを操作するためのメソッドを備えています。現在の記事では、描画のためにCCanvasクラスメソッドにアクセスして処理できるようにする要素オブジェクトメソッドを作成します。これらのメソッドは単純で、要素オブジェクトクラスの子孫オブジェクトで詳細な描画メソッドを作成するために使用されます。

プリミティブを操作するためのメソッドを作成することに加えて、ファイルを操作するためのメソッドを作成します。グラフィカルオブジェクトはカスタムプログラムのGUI要素であり、別の時間枠に切り替えるときなどに、チャート上のプロパティ、ステータス、場所を「記憶」する必要があります。これを実現するために、オブジェクトのプロパティをファイルに保存します。オブジェクトの作成時には、このプロパティがオブジェクトから読み取られます。

ただし、ファイルはグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスで処理する必要がありますがこれはまだ開発していないため、グラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティを保存およびアップロードするためのメソッドを追加するだけにします。グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスを作成する際に、ここで開発するグラフィック要素オブジェクトのプロパティを保存およびアップロードするためのメソッドを使用します。

また、色を扱うためのクラスが必要になります。ライブラリにも追加します。

このクラスは、Dmitry Fedoseevさんによって開発されてコミュニティに提出された、MQL5.comコードライブラリからとられます。

最終的な結果は、ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトの基礎としてさらに使用できるグラフィック要素になります。



ライブラリクラスの改善

透明度のあるCanvasクラスオブジェクトをクリアする必要がある場合は、デフォルトでゼロを受け取るErase()メソッドを使用します。

void Erase( const uint clr= 0 );

ここでの場合、この解決策は正しくありません。ゼロを使用してキャンバスをクリアするとアルファチャネル(色の透明度チャネル)を見失います。この方法でアルファチャネルをクリアしてキャンバスに描画すると、最終的にアーティファクトが発生します。

アルファチャンネルでキャンバスをクリアするには、ゼロの代わりに0x00FFFFFFを使用します。

これは、ARGB形式の完全に透明な黒色です(アルファ= 0、赤= 255、緑= 255、青= 255)。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、そのような色を指定するためのマクロ置換を追加します。

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF )

TextOut()メソッドを使用してキャンバスにテキストを表示する場合、テキストメッセージのアンカー角度(テキストの配置ポイント)を設定できます。これは、長方形の境界で、メッセージはこれに対して配置されます。アンカーポイントは、6つのフラグ(2つのフラグの組み合わせ)を使用して設定されます。これらはすべて以下にリストされています。

水平方向のテキスト配置フラグ:

TA_LEFT - 外接する四角形の左側にあるアンカーポイント

TA_CENTER - 外接する四角形の中央にある水平アンカーポイント

TA_RIGHT - 外接する四角形の右側にあるアンカーポイント

垂直方向のテキスト配置フラグ:

TA_TOP - 外接する四角形の上側にあるアンカーポイント

TA_VCENTER - 外接する四角形の中央にある垂直アンカーポイント

TA_BOTTOM - 外接する四角形の下側にあるアンカーポイント

フラグとそれらによって設定されるアンカー方法の可能な組み合わせを以下に示します。





どのフラグが最初に来るかについての混乱を避けるために、アンカーポイントを基準にしてテキストを整列させるためのすべての可能なフラグの組み合わせを指定するカスタム列挙を設定するだけです。

enum ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR { TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

ここでは、テキストアンカーレベルごとに3つのフラグを設定します。

上部垂直アンカーポイント( TA_TOP ) — 0:

左水平アンカーポイント( TA_LEFT ) — 0



) — 0 中央水平アンカーポイント( TA_CENTER ) — 1



) — 1 右水平アンカーポイント( TA_RIGHT ) — 2 中央垂直アンカーポイント( TA_VCENTER ) — 4:

左水平アンカーポイント( TA_LEFT ) — 0



) — 0 中央水平アンカーポイント( TA_CENTER ) — 1



) — 1 右水平アンカーポイント( TA_RIGHT ) — 2 下部垂直アンカーポイント( TA_BOTTOM ) — 8:

左水平アンカーポイント( TA_LEFT ) — 0



) — 0 中央水平アンカーポイント( TA_CENTER ) — 1



) — 1 右水平アンカーポイント( TA_RIGHT ) — 2

それぞれのENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR列挙値は、上記の正しく設定されたフラグの組み合わせに対応しています。

TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = (TA_LEFT | TA_TOP) = 0,

TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = ( TA_CENTER | TA_TOP) = 1,

| TA_TOP) = 1, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP) = 2,

| TA_TOP) = 2, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = (TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ) = 4,

) = 4, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = ( TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ) = 5,

| ) = 5, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ) = 6,

| ) = 6, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = (TA_LEFT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 8,



) = 8, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = ( TA_CENTER | TA_BOTTOM ) = 9,



| ) = 9, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 10.



この列挙をさらに使用して、アンカーポイントを基準にしたテキストの配置を指定します。

今はライブラリのグラフィカルな部分を開発しているため、色を操作するためのさまざまな方法が必要になります。

MQL5.comソースコードのライブラリには、Dmitry Fedoseevさんが公開してくれた色を操作するための優れた関数ライブラリがあります。

CColorsクラスを少し改善します。クラスオブジェクトを設定するために静的にするのではなく、コンテキスト解決演算子(::)を使用してそのメソッドに直接アクセスします。例:



class_name :: variable

したがって、ライブラリに含まれているCColorsクラスを使用すると、コード内の任意の場所(カスタムプログラムを含む)でクラスメソッドにアクセスして、例えば不透明度128の青と不透明度64の赤の2つの色を混合できます。

CColors::BlendColors( ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 128 ), ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 64 ));

クラスファイルをライブラリディレクトリ\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\のColors.mqhに保存します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/integer" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CColors { private : static double Arctan2( const double x, const double y); static double Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH); public : static void RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy); static void YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH); static void CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv); static void CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL); static void HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV); static void HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK); static void CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB); static double GetR( const color aColor); static double GetG( const color aColor); static double GetB( const color aColor); static double GetA( const color aColor); static color RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB); static color MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK); static color BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color); static void Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ); static void RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static color Negative( const color aColor); static color StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex); static double RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB); static double RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB); }; double CColors::Arctan2( const double x, const double y) { if (y== 0 ) return (x< 0 ? M_PI : 0 ); else { if (x> 0 ) return (:: atan (y/x)); if (x< 0 ) return (y> 0 ? atan (y/x)+ M_PI : atan (y/x)- M_PI ); else return (y< 0 ?- M_PI_2 : M_PI_2 ); } } double CColors::Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH) { if (vH< 0 ) vH+= 1.0 ; if (vH> 1.0 ) vH-= 1 ; if (( 6.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)* 6.0 *vH); if (( 2.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v2); if (( 3.0 *vH)< 2.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)*(( 2.0 / 3.0 )-vH)* 6.0 ); return (v1); } void CColors::RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_R=aR/ 255 ; double var_G=aG/ 255 ; double var_B=aB/ 255 ; if (var_R> 0.04045 ) var_R=:: pow ((var_R+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_R=var_R/ 12.92 ; if (var_G> 0.04045 ) var_G=:: pow ((var_G+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_G=var_G/ 12.92 ; if (var_B> 0.04045 ) var_B=:: pow ((var_B+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_B=var_B/ 12.92 ; var_R =var_R* 100.0 ; var_G =var_G* 100.0 ; var_B =var_B* 100.0 ; oX =var_R* 0.4124 +var_G* 0.3576 +var_B* 0.1805 ; oY =var_R* 0.2126 +var_G* 0.7152 +var_B* 0.0722 ; oZ =var_R* 0.0193 +var_G* 0.1192 +var_B* 0.9505 ; } void CColors::XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { double var_X =aX/ 100 ; double var_Y =aY/ 100 ; double var_Z =aZ/ 100 ; double var_R =var_X* 3.2406 +var_Y*- 1.5372 +var_Z*- 0.4986 ; double var_G =var_X*(- 0.9689 )+var_Y* 1.8758 +var_Z* 0.0415 ; double var_B =var_X* 0.0557 +var_Y*(- 0.2040 )+var_Z* 1.0570 ; if (var_R> 0.0031308 ) var_R= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_R, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_R= 12.92 *var_R; if (var_G> 0.0031308 ) var_G= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_G, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_G= 12.92 *var_G; if (var_B> 0.0031308 ) var_B= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_B, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_B= 12.92 *var_B; oR =var_R* 255.0 ; oG =var_G* 255.0 ; oB =var_B* 255.0 ; } void CColors::XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy) { oY =aY; ox =aX/(aX+aY+aZ); oy =aY/(aX+aY+aZ); } void CColors::YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { oX =ax*(aY/ay); oY =aY; oZ =( 1.0 -ax-ay)*(aY/ay); } void CColors::XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { oL = 10.0 *:: sqrt (aY); oa = 17.5 *((( 1.02 *aX)-aY)/:: sqrt (aY)); ob = 7.0 *((aY-( 0.847 *aZ))/:: sqrt (aY)); } void CColors::HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =aL/ 10.0 ; double var_X =aa/ 17.5 *aL/ 10.0 ; double var_Z =ab/ 7.0 *aL/ 10.0 ; oY =:: pow (var_Y, 2 ); oX =(var_X+oY)/ 1.02 ; oZ =-(var_Z-oY)/ 0.847 ; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double var_X =aX/ref_X; double var_Y =aY/ref_Y; double var_Z =aZ/ref_Z; if (var_X> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_X=( 7.787 *var_X)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Z> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Z=( 7.787 *var_Z)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEa = 500.0 *(var_X-var_Y); oCIEb = 200 *(var_Y-var_Z); } void CColors::CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; double var_X =aCIEa/ 500.0 +var_Y; double var_Z =var_Y-aCIEb/ 200.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_X, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 3 ); else var_X=(var_X- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_Z, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 3 ); else var_Z=(var_Z- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; oX =ref_X*var_X; oY =ref_Y*var_Y; oZ =ref_Z*var_Z; } void CColors::CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH) { double var_H=Arctan2(aCIEb,aCIEa); if (var_H> 0 ) var_H=(var_H/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; else var_H= 360.0 -(:: fabs (var_H)/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEC =:: sqrt (:: pow (aCIEa, 2 )+:: pow (aCIEb, 2 )); oCIEH =var_H; } void CColors::CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEa =:: cos ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180.0 )*aCIEC; oCIEb =:: sin ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180 )*aCIEC; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv) { double var_U =( 4.0 *aX)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_V =( 9.0 *aY)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_Y =aY/ 100.0 ; if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEu = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_U-ref_U); oCIEv = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_V-ref_V); } void CColors::CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y=(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double var_U =aCIEu/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_U; double var_V =aCIEv/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_V; oY=var_Y* 100.0 ; oX=-( 9.0 *oY*var_U)/((var_U- 4.0 )*var_V-var_U*var_V); oZ=( 9.0 *oY-( 15.0 *var_V*oY)-(var_V*oX))/( 3.0 *var_V); } void CColors::RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL) { double var_R =(aR/ 255 ); double var_G =(aG/ 255 ); double var_B =(aB/ 255 ); double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G,var_B)); double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oL=(var_Max+var_Min)/ 2 ; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { if (oL< 0.5 ) oS=del_Max/(var_Max+var_Min); else oS=del_Max/( 2.0 -var_Max-var_Min); double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR=aL* 255 ; oG=aL* 255 ; oB=aL* 255 ; } else { double var_2= 0.0 ; if (aL< 0.5 ) var_2=aL*( 1.0 +aS); else var_2=(aL+aS)-(aS*aL); double var_1= 2.0 *aL-var_2; oR = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH+( 1.0 / 3.0 )); oG = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH); oB = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH-( 1.0 / 3.0 )); } } void CColors::RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV) { const double var_R =(aR/ 255.0 ); const double var_G =(aG/ 255.0 ); const double var_B =(aB/ 255.0 ); const double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G, var_B)); const double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); const double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oV=var_Max; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { oS=del_Max/var_Max; const double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1.0 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR =aV* 255.0 ; oG =aV* 255.0 ; oB =aV* 255.0 ; } else { double var_h=aH* 6.0 ; if (var_h== 6 ) var_h= 0 ; int var_i = int (var_h); double var_1 =aV*( 1.0 -aS); double var_2 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*(var_h-var_i)); double var_3 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*( 1.0 -(var_h-var_i))); double var_r = 0.0 ; double var_g = 0.0 ; double var_b = 0.0 ; if (var_i== 0 ) { var_r =aV; var_g =var_3; var_b =var_1; } else if (var_i== 1.0 ) { var_r=var_2; var_g=aV; var_b=var_1; } else if (var_i== 2.0 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=aV; var_b=var_3; } else if (var_i== 3 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=var_2; var_b=aV; } else if (var_i== 4 ) { var_r=var_3; var_g=var_1; var_b=aV; } else { var_r=aV; var_g=var_1; var_b=var_2; } oR =var_r* 255.0 ; oG =var_g* 255.0 ; oB =var_b* 255.0 ; } } void CColors::RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC = 1.0 -(aR/ 255.0 ); oM = 1.0 -(aG/ 255.0 ); oY = 1.0 -(aB/ 255.0 ); } void CColors::CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR =( 1.0 -aC)* 255.0 ; oG =( 1.0 -aM)* 255.0 ; oB =( 1.0 -aY)* 255.0 ; } void CColors::CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK) { double var_K= 1 ; if (aC<var_K) var_K=aC; if (aM<var_K) var_K=aM; if (aY<var_K) var_K=aY; if (var_K== 1.0 ) { oC = 0 ; oM = 0 ; oY = 0 ; } else { oC =(aC-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oM =(aM-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oY =(aY-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); } oK=var_K; } void CColors::CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC =(aC*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oM =(aM*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oY =(aY*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); } void CColors::RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { double X= 0 ,Y= 0 ,Z= 0 ; RGBtoXYZ(aR,aG,aB,X,Y,Z); XYZtoHunterLab(X,Y,Z,oL,oa,ob); } void CColors::ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB) { aR =GetR(aColor); aG =GetG(aColor); aB =GetB(aColor); } double CColors::GetR( const color aColor) { return (aColor& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetG( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 8 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetB( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 16 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetA( const color aColor) { return ( double ( uchar ((aColor)>> 24 ))); } color CColors::RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB) { int int_r =( int ):: round (aR); int int_g =( int ):: round (aG); int int_b =( int ):: round (aB); int Color = 0 ; Color=int_b; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_g; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_r; return (( color )Color); } color CColors::MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK) { double R1= 0.0 ,G1= 0.0 ,B1= 0.0 ,R2= 0.0 ,G2= 0.0 ,B2= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aCol1,R1,G1,B1); ColorToRGB(aCol2,R2,G2,B2); R1+=( int ):: round (aK*(R2-R1)); G1+=( int ):: round (aK*(G2-G1)); B1+=( int ):: round (aK*(B2-B1)); return (RGBToColor(R1,G1,B1)); } color CColors::BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color) { double r1= 0 ,g1= 0 ,b1= 0 ; double r2= 0 ,g2= 0 ,b2= 0 ,alpha= 0 ; double r3= 0 ,g3= 0 ,b3= 0 ; uint pixel_color=:: ColorToARGB (upper_color); ColorToRGB(lower_color,r1,g1,b1); ColorToRGB(pixel_color,r2,g2,b2); alpha=GetA(upper_color)/ 255.0 ; if (alpha< 1.0 ) { r3=(r1*( 1 -alpha))+(r2*alpha); g3=(g1*( 1 -alpha))+(g2*alpha); b3=(b1*( 1 -alpha))+(b2*alpha); r3=(r3> 255 )? 255 : r3; g3=(g3> 255 )? 255 : g3; b3=(b3> 255 )? 255 : b3; } else { r3=r2; g3=g2; b3=b2; } return (RGBToColor(r3,g3,b3)); } void CColors::Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ) { :: ArrayResize (aOut,aOutCount); int InCount =:: ArraySize (aColors)+aCycle; int PrevJ = 0 ; int nci = 0 ; double K = 0.0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<InCount; i++) { int J=(aOutCount- 1 )*i/(InCount- 1 ); for ( int j=PrevJ; j<=J; j++) { if (aCycle && i==InCount- 1 ) { nci = 0 ; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ+ 1 ); } else { nci =i; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ); } aOut[j]=MixColors(aColors[i- 1 ],aColors[nci],K); } PrevJ=J; } } void CColors::RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR*= 100 ; aG*= 100 ; aB*= 100 ; oX= 0.431 *aR+ 0.342 *aG+ 0.178 *aB; oY= 0.222 *aR+ 0.707 *aG+ 0.071 *aB; oZ= 0.020 *aR+ 0.130 *aG+ 0.939 *aB; } void CColors::XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR= 3.063 *aX- 1.393 *aY- 0.476 *aZ; oG=- 0.969 *aX+ 1.876 *aY+ 0.042 *aZ; oB= 0.068 *aX- 0.229 *aY+ 1.069 *aZ; } color CColors::Negative( const color aColor) { double R= 0.0 ,G= 0.0 ,B= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,R,G,B); return (RGBToColor( 255 -R, 255 -G, 255 -B)); } color CColors::StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex) { color m_c[]= { clrBlack , clrDarkGreen , clrDarkSlateGray , clrOlive , clrGreen , clrTeal , clrNavy , clrPurple , clrMaroon , clrIndigo , clrMidnightBlue , clrDarkBlue , clrDarkOliveGreen , clrSaddleBrown , clrForestGreen , clrOliveDrab , clrSeaGreen , clrDarkGoldenrod , clrDarkSlateBlue , clrSienna , clrMediumBlue , clrBrown , clrDarkTurquoise , clrDimGray , clrLightSeaGreen , clrDarkViolet , clrFireBrick , clrMediumVioletRed , clrMediumSeaGreen , clrChocolate , clrCrimson , clrSteelBlue , clrGoldenrod , clrMediumSpringGreen , clrLawnGreen , clrCadetBlue , clrDarkOrchid , clrYellowGreen , clrLimeGreen , clrOrangeRed , clrDarkOrange , clrOrange , clrGold , clrYellow , clrChartreuse , clrLime , clrSpringGreen , clrAqua , clrDeepSkyBlue , clrBlue , clrFuchsia , clrRed , clrGray , clrSlateGray , clrPeru , clrBlueViolet , clrLightSlateGray , clrDeepPink , clrMediumTurquoise , clrDodgerBlue , clrTurquoise , clrRoyalBlue , clrSlateBlue , clrDarkKhaki , clrIndianRed , clrMediumOrchid , clrGreenYellow , clrMediumAquamarine , clrDarkSeaGreen , clrTomato , clrRosyBrown , clrOrchid , clrMediumPurple , clrPaleVioletRed , clrCoral , clrCornflowerBlue , clrDarkGray , clrSandyBrown , clrMediumSlateBlue , clrTan , clrDarkSalmon , clrBurlyWood , clrHotPink , clrSalmon , clrViolet , clrLightCoral , clrSkyBlue , clrLightSalmon , clrPlum , clrKhaki , clrLightGreen , clrAquamarine , clrSilver , clrLightSkyBlue , clrLightSteelBlue , clrLightBlue , clrPaleGreen , clrThistle , clrPowderBlue , clrPaleGoldenrod , clrPaleTurquoise , clrLightGray , clrWheat , clrNavajoWhite , clrMoccasin , clrLightPink , clrGainsboro , clrPeachPuff , clrPink , clrBisque , clrLightGoldenrod , clrBlanchedAlmond , clrLemonChiffon , clrBeige , clrAntiqueWhite , clrPapayaWhip , clrCornsilk , clrLightYellow , clrLightCyan , clrLinen , clrLavender , clrMistyRose , clrOldLace , clrWhiteSmoke , clrSeashell , clrIvory , clrHoneydew , clrAliceBlue , clrLavenderBlush , clrMintCream , clrSnow , clrWhite , clrDarkCyan , clrDarkRed , clrDarkMagenta , clrAzure , clrGhostWhite , clrFloralWhite }; double m_rv= 0.0 ,m_gv= 0.0 ,m_bv= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,m_rv,m_gv,m_bv); double m_md= 0.3 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 1 ; aIndex= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 138 ; i++) { double m_d= 0.3 *:: pow (GetR(m_c[i])-m_rv, 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow (GetG(m_c[i])-m_gv, 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow (GetB(m_c[i])-m_bv, 2 ); if (m_d<m_md) { m_md =m_d; aIndex =i; } } return (m_c[aIndex]); } double CColors::RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR=:: pow (aR, 2.2 ); aG=:: pow (aG, 2.2 ); aB=:: pow (aB, 2.2 ); double rY= 0.21 *aR+ 0.72 *aG+ 0.07 *aB; rY=:: pow (rY, 1.0 / 2.2 ); return (rY); } double CColors::RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; double rY= 0.3 *aR+ 0.59 *aG+ 0.11 *aB; return (rY); }

加えられたすべての変更は、各メソッドへの「static」修飾子の設定と、コーディングスタイルに合った比企能的な変更(メソッド引数の変数名を除く)に要約されます。さらに、RGBカラーモデルをLabに変換するためのRGBtoLab()メソッドを追加しました。このメソッドは、RGBモデルをXYZに変換するだけで、XYZはLabカラーモデルに変換されます。この問題はかつて、Anatoli Kazharskiさんの記事「グラフィカルインタフェースIX：カラーピッカーコントロール(チャプター1)」で検討されました。



CColorsクラスには、RGB形式からLabに変換するための適切なメソッドがありません。したがって、RGBからLabへの変換が必要な場合は、カラーマスターモデルXYZによる二重補正(RGB->XYZ->Lab )を適用する必要があります。

私は単に著者のアドバイスに従っただけです。



CColorsクラスをライブラリ全体とそれに基づくプログラムに表示するには、クラスファイルを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqhのライブラリサービス関数のファイルにインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh"

ここではクラスは必要ありません。後でグラフィック要素オブジェクトの子孫クラスを作成するときに使用を開始します。



各グラフィカルオブジェクトは少なくともそのサイズとチャート上の位置の座標を備えています。さらに、オブジェクトには、プログラムの実行中に変更できる多くのプロパティがあります。ただし、プログラムを再起動したり時間枠を切り替えたりすると、プログラムの実行中にグラフィカルオブジェクトに加えられたすべての変更がリセットされます。各オブジェクトにそのプロパティの状態を記憶させるには、それらを外部に保存する必要があります。この場合、プログラムを再起動した後、操作中に作成および変更されたすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトは、ファイルから適切なプロパティ(リセット時点で関連)を読み取り、復元します。これを実現するには、グラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスに2つのメソッドを追加する必要があります。1つはファイルにオブジェクトプロパティを書き込むためのメソッドで、もう1つはファイルからオブジェクトプロパティを読み取るためのメソッドです。

オブジェクトプロパティの読み取りと書き込みを行うために、オブジェクトプロパティを構造体に保存します。構造体はファイルに保存することも、StructToCharArray()とCharArrayToStruct()標準関数を使用してファイルから読み取ることもできます。

キャンバスに基づく各グラフィカルオブジェクトは、メソッドが設定されるグラフィック要素オブジェクトの子孫であるため、各グラフィカルオブジェクトは、プロパティをファイルに保存してファイルから読み取るためのメソッドを備えています。したがって、オブジェクトが複合である場合(つまり、グラフィック要素に基づいて他のオブジェクトで構成されている場合)、従属オブジェクトのリスト内のオブジェクトインデックスに従って、すべての従属オブジェクトの状態を1つずつ復元できます(インデックスは要素オブジェクトプロパティのENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER列挙型のCANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM定数に格納されます)。

本稿では、プロパティをファイルに保存したり、ファイルから読み取ったりすることはしません。これは、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスから行う必要があるためです。後ほどグラフィック要素を作成した後で検討します。とにかく、書き込みと読み取りのメソッドはここに追加されます。

グラフィック要素はすべてのCGBaseObjライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトの子孫であるため、まずオブジェクトプロパティから構造を作成するための仮想メソッドと復元するための仮想メソッドをオブジェクトクラスファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh)のprotectedセクションの構造体からのオブジェクトプロパティに設定しましょう。

protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

これらのメソッドはここでは何もせず、クラスの子孫で再定義されます。クラスの最も近い子孫は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhにあるグラフィック要素オブジェクトのクラスです。protectedセクションで同じ仮想メソッドを宣言します。

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

privateセクションで、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティを格納するための構造体、構造体型のオブジェクト、オブジェクト構造配列を宣言します。



private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];

クラスのpublicセクションで、オブジェクトプロパティをファイルに書き込むメソッドとファイルから読み取るメソッドを宣言します。

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

オブジェクトには実数プロパティがないため、オブジェクトによって実数プロパティをサポートするフラグを返す仮想メソッドはfalseを返す必要があります。



宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。

以下は、プロパティからオブジェクト構造体を作成するメソッドです。

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

ここではすべて簡単です。構造体の各整数フィールドは適切なオブジェクトプロパティを受け取り、オブジェクト文字列プロパティは構造体の適切なuchar配列に保存されます。次に、StructToCharArray()を使用して、新しく作成したオブジェクトプロパティ構造をuchar配列に保存します。

(構造体を配列に保存できなかった場合は、エラーを通知してfalseを返します。)その結果、trueを返します。



以下は、構造体からオブジェクトのプロパティを復元するメソッドです。

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, this .m_struct_obj.color_bg); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

ここで、各整数オブジェクトプロパティは適切な構造体フィールドから値を受け取り、適切なuchar配列構造の内容は、CharArrayToString()を使用してオブジェクト文字列プロパティに読み込まれます。

以下は、オブジェクトをファイルに保存するメソッドです。

bool CGCnvElement::Save( const int file_handle) { if (! this .ObjectToStruct()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT)); return false ; } if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE)); return false ; } return true ; }

このメソッドは、オブジェクトプロパティの保存先であるファイルのハンドルを受け取ります。次に、オブジェクトのプロパティは、上記で検討したObjectToStruct()メソッドを使用して構造体に保存されます。構造体の構築時に作成されたuchar配列は、FileWriteArray()を使用してファイルに書き込まれ、trueが返されます。失敗した場合、メソッドは操作ログにエラーメッセージを表示し、falseを返します。



以下は、ファイルからオブジェクトのプロパティをアップロードするメソッドです。

bool CGCnvElement::Load( const int file_handle) { if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE)); return false ; } if (!:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY)); return false ; } this .StructToObject(); return true ; }

このメソッドは、オブジェクトプロパティが保存されているファイルのハンドルを受け取ります。次に、ファイルのオブジェクトプロパティが、FileReadArray()を使用してuchar配列にアップロードされます。アップロードされたプロパティは、CharArrayToStruct()を使用して構造体にコピーされます。ファイルから入力された構造体は、上記のStructToObject()メソッドを使用してオブジェクトプロパティに設定され、trueが返されます。ファイルからの読み取りまたは取得した配列の構造体へのコピーがエラーで終了した場合、メソッドはそのことを通知し、falseを返します。



オブジェクトプロパティへの簡略化されたアクセスのためのメソッドのブロックは、要素の右のエッジと下のエッジを返すメソッド、要素の背景色を設定するメソッドと返すメソッドを受け取ります。また、要素IDとそのコンポジットオブジェクト内の要素リストでのインデックスを返すメソッドを受け取ります。

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBG( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBG( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); }

これらのメソッドはすべて、適切な要素オブジェクトプロパティを返すだけです。







プリミティブ操作メソッド

CCanvasクラスは、キャンバス上にさまざまなグラフィカルプリミティブを描画するための十分な機会を提供します。各ピクセルの色を読み取るか、必要な色と透明度を設定することができます。このクラスは、単に色をピクセルに設定するだけでなく、ピクセルごとに(平滑化なしで)、またはさまざまな平滑化方法を使用して、さまざまな図形を描画するためのツールを提供します。

グラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスは、ユーザーにCCanvasクラスの描画メソッドへのアクセスを提供するためのものです。私たちのメソッドは単に、CCanvasクラスメソッドの呼び出しをわずかに単純化するものです。単純化したのは、色が通常の方法で設定されるようにしたことです。必要な色をcolor形式で指定し、色の不透明度(0 —透明、255 —完全に不透明)を設定します。 CCanvasクラスのメソッドは、uintARGB形式ですぐに色を指定するように「要求」しますが、これは単なる数値です。誰もがこの形式で目的の色を指定することに慣れているわけではありません(半透明の灰色:0x7F7F7F7F)グラフィック要素オブジェクトから継承される後続のクラスでは、作成された各クラスに固有の便利な機能を追加することで、描画機能の範囲を拡大します。残りのグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための基本である同じクラスでは、描画メソッドは単純でわかりやすい必要があります。

オブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを簡素化するためのメソッドのブロックの後に、新しいコードブロックが続きます。目的に応じて配置してみました。

データ受信メソッドは「Get」で始まり、データ設定メソッドは「Set」で始まります。



以下は、指定された座標を持つ点の色を受け取るメソッドです。

uint GetPixel( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_canvas.PixelGet(x,y); }

CCanvasクラスのPixelGet()メソッドを呼び出した結果がここに返されます。このメソッドは、色をARGB形式で返します。



以下は、ラスターデータの入力、クリア、更新を行うメソッドです。

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

Update()メソッドは、CCanvasクラスのUpdate()メソッドを使用してオブジェクトとチャートを更新するだけです。



Erase()メソッドは、クラス本体の外部に実装されています。

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase( NULL_COLOR ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

これらは2つのオーバーロードされたメソッドです。

最初の例では、CCanvasクラスのErase()メソッドを使用して、要素全体を塗りつぶすために使用される必要な色と不透明度を渡します。このメソッドは、ColorToARGB()関数による値のARGB形式への変換を使用して、CCanvasクラスのErase()メソッドに渡された色と不透明度のレベルを適用することに注意してください。これはすべての描画メソッドで行います。

2番目のメソッドでは、背景全体を完全に透明な黒色で塗りつぶします。その値は、以前はNULL_COLORマクロ置換を使用して定義されていました。

各メソッドは、チャートを再描画する必要があることを示すフラグを受け取ります。フラグが設定されている場合、チャートは再描画されます。

次は、平滑化せずにプリミティブを描画するためのメソッドのブロックです。すべてのメソッドは同一であり、CCanvasクラスの対応するメソッドを呼び出します。これらのメソッドは、メソッド引数で指定されたパラメータと、メソッドに渡された色と透明度の値からARGB形式に変換された色を受け取ります。

void SetPixel( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLine( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolyline( int &array_x[], int & array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polyline(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygon( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawRectangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircle( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Circle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Triangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipse( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Ellipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawArc( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Arc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPie( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Pie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity), ColorToARGB (fill_clr,opacity)); }





以下は、平滑化せずに塗りつぶされたプリミティブを描画するためのメソッドのブロックです。

void Fill( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 ) { this .m_canvas.Fill(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),threshould); } void DrawRectangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircleFill( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillCircle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygonFill( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillPolygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipseFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); }





以下は、平滑化を使用してプリミティブを描画するメソッドです。



void SetPixelAA( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSetAA(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineThick( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolylineAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineSmooth( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolylineThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolygonAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonSmooth( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolygonThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawTriangleAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawTriangleWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleAA( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleAA(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleWu( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleWu(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseAA( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); }

追加されたすべてのメソッドのロジックは完全に透過的です。メソッドに渡されるすべてのパラメーターはsignedです。各メソッドの目的はコメントに記載されているので、ここではすべてが明確だと思います。いずれにせよ、コメントセクションを使用してください。







テキスト操作メソッド

CCanvasクラスは、フォント、色、透明度など、最後に表示されたテキストの設定を記憶しています。テキストサイズを確認するには、TextSize()メソッドを使用して、現在のフォント設定を適用し、テキスト境界の長方形の幅と高さを測定します。これは、背景色を使用して前のテキストを上書きしたり、新しい座標(テキストオフセット)を使用して書き込んだりする場合など、いくつかの場合に必要になることがあります。この場合、テキスト座標だけでなく、テキストアンカーポイント(左上、中央上、右上など)も必要です。境界長方形のどのアンカー角度がテキストに与えられているかを正確に知る必要があります。さもないと、消知ゴムの長方形の座標が正しく設定されません。これを実現するには、最後に指定されたアンカーポイントを格納するクラスメンバー変数を追加する必要があります。

クラスのprivateセクションで変数を宣言します。

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタの最初に、オブジェクトタイプの値とテキストアンカーポイントを初期化します。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

Type()仮想メソッドによって返されるm_type親クラス変数に、コンストラクタパラメータで渡されたオブジェクトタイプを追加し、m_text_anchor変数はデフォルト値(境界矩形の左上隅)を使用して初期化されます。



クラス本体の最後(つまり、プリミティブを操作するためのコードブロックの後)に、テキストを操作するためのコードブロックを追加します。

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle); } bool SetFontName( const string name) { return this .m_canvas.FontNameSet(name); } bool SetFontSize( const int size, const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeSet(relative ? size*- 10 : size); } bool SetFontFlags( const uint flags) { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); } bool SetFontAngle( const float angle) { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleSet( uint (angle* 10 )); } void SetTextAnchor( const uint flags= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)flags; } void GetFont( string &name, int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { this .m_canvas.FontGet(name,size,flags,angle); } string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } int FontSizeRelative( void ) const { return ( this .FontSize()< 0 ? - this .FontSize()/ 10 : this .FontSize()); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } uint FontAngle( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleGet(); } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_canvas.TextSize(text,width,height); } void Text( int x, int y, string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); } };

ここでは、すべてがプリミティブの処理に似ています。すべてのメソッドの目的、入力、出力はコメントされています。

現在のフォントパラメータの設定方法についてコメントしたいとおもいます。



bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle);

ここで、sizeはフォントサイズを指定し、通常のOBJ_LABELテキストラベルオブジェクトを使用してテキストを表示するときに設定するフォントサイズに従って常に設定されます。サイズは正の整数値として設定されます。それとは逆に、キャンバスにテキストを描画する場合、フォントサイズはTextSetFont()関数と同じ方法で設定されます。

フォントの相対サイズフラグはメソッドで確認されます。設定されている場合(デフォルト)、size値に-10が乗算されるため、CCanvasクラスをFontSet()メソッドに渡すための正しい値を使用してフォントが指定されます。



パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタで、フォントの初期化を追加します(デフォルトの名前とサイズを設定します)。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

現在の記事で計画している改善点はこれですべてです。結果をテストしてみましょう。







検証



チャートに2つのグラフィック要素オブジェクトを表示する前の記事のEAがあるので、新しい\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part75\フォルダでTestDoEasyPart75.mq5として保存します。

最初の(一番上の)オブジェクトをクリックすると、長方形と円が交互に描画されます。オブジェクトを新たにクリックするたびに、長方形のサイズは各辺で2ピクセルずつ減少し、円の半径も2ピクセルずつ減少します。長方形は通常の方法で描画され、円は平滑化を使用して描画されます。新しいクリックごとに、オブジェクトの不透明度が0から255に増加して繰り返します。



2番目(下)のオブジェクトをクリックすると、アンカーポイントを交互に変更するテキストが表示されます。テキスト自体にアンカーポイント名を記述します。オブジェクトの透明度は変更されません。



作成された要素の数を指定します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define ELEMENTS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

時間枠が変更されるたびに同一のオブジェクトが作成されないようにするには、新しいオブジェクトを作成する前に、OnInit()ハンドラで作成済みのオブジェクトのリストをクリアします。

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_elements.Clear(); int total=ELEMENTS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

指定した名前で新しいオブジェクトを作成する必要性を確認するグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスがまだないため、ここでは、これらのオブジェクトを新たに再作成し、以前に作成したオブジェクトのリストを事前にクリアします。

OnChartEvent()ハンドラは、作成された2つのオブジェクトに対するマウスクリックの処理を受け取ります。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { static uchar try0= 0 , try1= 0 ; CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); if (obj.ID()== 0 ) { uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); int x1= 2 ,x2=obj.Width()- 3 ; int y1= 2 ,y2=obj.Height()- 3 ; int xC=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int yC=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; int R=yC-y1; if (try0% 2 == 0 ) obj.DrawRectangle(x1+try0,y1+try0,x2-try0,y2-try0, clrDodgerBlue ,obj.Opacity()); else obj.DrawCircleAA(xC,yC,R-try0, clrGreen ,obj.Opacity()); if (try0> 30 ) { obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); try0= 0 ; } obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try0++; } else if (obj.ID()== 1 ) { obj.SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); obj.SetTextAnchor((ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)try1); string text= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (obj.TextAnchor()), 12 ); int xT= 2 ,yT= 2 ; if (try1== 0 ) { xT= 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 1 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 2 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT= 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 4 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 5 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 6 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 8 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 9 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 10 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Text(xT,yT,text, clrDodgerBlue , 255 ,obj.TextAnchor()); obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try1++; if (try1> 10 ) try1= 0 ; } } } }

ハンドラコードには詳細なコメントが含まれています。その論理は明らかだと思います。現在の記事に関連する質問がある場合は、以下のコメントで遠慮なく質問してください。



EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。オブジェクトをクリックします。





その結果、CDに似た面白い画像が上部オブジェクトに誤ってできてしまいました)

次の段階

次の記事では、ここで作成したグラフィック要素オブジェクトの子孫であるオブジェクトの開発を開始します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

