Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): Métodos de trabajo con primitivas y texto en el elemento gráfico básico

Seguimos desarrollando la clase de objeto de elemento gráfico básico, que supone la base para crear objetos gráficos más complejos de la biblioteca. En el artículo anterior, desarrollamos el concepto de construcción del objeto gráfico básico, creamos un elemento gráfico y lo dotamos de propiedades básicas que podemos configurar, modificar y recibir.

Como la clase CCanvas está pensada para dibujar "en el lienzo", esta contiene métodos para trabajar con primitivas gráficas y texto. En esta ocasión, vamos a escribir varios métodos de la clase de objeto de elemento que nos permitirán llamar a los métodos de dibujado de la clase CCanvas y trabajar con ellos. Dichos métodos serán simples, y los usaremos como base para crear métodos de dibujado más avanzados en los objetos herederos de la clase de objeto de elemento.

Además de crear los métodos para trabajar con primitivas, crearemos métodos para trabajar con archivos: nuestros objetos gráficos (que serán elementos de la GUI de los programas de usuario) deberán "recordar" sus propiedades, su estado y su ubicación en el gráfico, por ejemplo, al cambiar el marco temporal. Para hacer esto, guardaremos todas las propiedades del objeto en un archivo, y al construir el objeto, leeremos las propiedades del archivo, si es que las hay.

Pero como el trabajo con archivos debe organizarse en una clase de colección de objetos gráficos, y todavía no hemos llegado a esta, hoy solo escribiremos los métodos para guardar y cargar las propiedades de un objeto gráfico. Al crear la clase para la colección de objetos gráficos, utilizaremos estos métodos para guardar y cargar las propiedades que escribiremos hoy para el objeto de elemento gráfico.

Asimismo, en lo sucesivo, necesitaremos la clase para trabajar con el color. Hoy también añadiremos esto a la biblioteca.

Tomaremos la clase de la Biblioteca de códigos de MQL5.com, escrita por Dimitri Fedoséev y cedida amablemente a la comunidad.

Como resultado, hoy tendremos un elemento gráfico prácticamente preparado para su uso posterior, y que además nos permitirá crear más objetos gráficos de la biblioteca.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Al trabajar con lienzo, si necesitamos borrar un objeto de la clase CCanvas que tiene transparencia, deberemos usar el método Erase(), en el cual se transmite cero por defecto:

void Erase( const uint clr= 0 );

Para nuestro caso, esta resultará una solución incorrecta, porque al limpiar el lienzo usando un cero, perderemos de vista su canal alfa (el canal de transparencia del color). Esto puede provocar la aparición de artefactos al realizarse el dibujado.

Para limpiar un lienzo con el canal alfa en lugar de cero, usaremos el valor 0x00FFFFFF.

Se trata del color completamente negro en el formato ARGB (Alpha = 0, Red = 255, Green = 255, Blue = 255).

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, escribimos la macrosustitución para indicar este color:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF )

Al enviar un texto al lienzo con el método TextOut(), podemos asignar al mensaje de texto un ángulo de anclaje, es decir, el punto central para el texto: un rectángulo delimitador respecto al cual se ubicará el mensaje en sí. Los puntos de anclaje se indican usando seis banderas, combinaciones de dos banderas que enumeramos al completo a continuación:

Banderas de alineación de texto en horizontal:

TA_LEFT — punto de anclaje en el lado izquierdo del rectángulo delimitador

TA_CENTER — el punto de anclaje en horizontal se encuentra en la mitad del rectángulo delimitador

TA_RIGHT — punto de anclaje en el lado derecho del rectángulo delimitador

Banderas de alineación de texto en vertical:

TA_TOP — punto de anclaje en el lado superior del rectángulo delimitador

TA_VCENTER — el punto de anclaje en vertical se encuentra en la mitad del rectángulo delimitador

TA_BOTTOM — punto de anclaje en el lado inferior del rectángulo delimitador

Las posibles combinaciones de banderas y los métodos de anclaje establecidos por ellas se muestran en la figura:





Para no confundirnos respecto a qué bandera escribir en primer lugar, en segundo lugar, etcétera, simplemente estableceremos una enumeración propia que indicará todas las combinaciones posibles de banderas para alinear el texto respecto a su punto de anclaje:

enum ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR { TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

Aquí hemos indicado tres banderas para cada nivel de anclaje del texto:

Punto vertical de anclaje en la parte superior ( TA_TOP ) — valor 0:

punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte izquierda ( TA_LEFT ) — valor 0:



) — valor 0: punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte central ( TA_CENTER ) — valor 1:



) — valor 1: punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte derecha ( TA_RIGHT ) — valor 2: Punto vertical de anclaje en la parte central ( TA_VCENTER ) — valor 4:

punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte izquierda ( TA_LEFT ) — valor 0:



) — valor 0: punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte central ( TA_CENTER ) — valor 1:



) — valor 1: punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte derecha ( TA_RIGHT ) — valor 2: Punto vertical de anclaje en la parte inferior ( TA_BOTTOM ) — valor 8:

punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte izquierda ( TA_LEFT ) — valor 0:



) — valor 0: punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte central ( TA_CENTER ) — valor 1:



) — valor 1: punto horizontal de anclaje en la parte derecha ( TA_RIGHT ) — valor 2:

Cada uno de los valores de la enumeración ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR se corresponde con el valor de la combinación de las banderas que hemos enumerado antes, correctamente colocadas:

TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = (TA_LEFT | TA_TOP) = 0,

TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = ( TA_CENTER | TA_TOP) = 1,

| TA_TOP) = 1, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP) = 2,

| TA_TOP) = 2, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = (TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ) = 4,

) = 4, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = ( TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ) = 5,

| ) = 5, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ) = 6,

| ) = 6, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = (TA_LEFT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 8,



) = 8, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = ( TA_CENTER | TA_BOTTOM ) = 9,



| ) = 9, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 10.



En lo sucesivo, usaremos esta enumeración para indicar la alineación del texto respecto a su punto de anclaje.

Como estamos trabajando en la creación de la parte gráfica de la biblioteca, necesitaremos diferentes métodos para trabajar con el color en el futuro.

En la biblioteca de códigos fuente de MQL5.com hay una magnífica biblioteca de funciones para trabajar con el color, amablemente cedida por Dimitri Fedoséev para el uso común.

Vamos a tomar la clase CColors y corregirla ligeramente. En concreto, la haremos estática, para, en lugar de establecer un objeto de clase, recurrir directamente a sus métodos con la ayuda del operador de resolución de contexto (::), por ejemplo:



class_name :: variable

Por consiguiente, teniendo el archivo de clase CColors vinculado a la biblioteca, podemos llamar a los métodos de clase en cualquier lugar de nuestro código (incluso en un programa de usuario), por ejemplo, para mezclar dos colores; azul con una opacidad 128 y rojo con una opacidad 64:

CColors::BlendColors( ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 128 ), ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 64 ));

El archivo de clase lo guardamos en el directorio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\, en el archivo Colors.mqh.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/integer" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CColors { private : static double Arctan2( const double x, const double y); static double Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH); public : static void RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy); static void YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH); static void CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv); static void CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL); static void HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV); static void HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK); static void CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB); static double GetR( const color aColor); static double GetG( const color aColor); static double GetB( const color aColor); static double GetA( const color aColor); static color RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB); static color MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK); static color BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color); static void Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ); static void RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static color Negative( const color aColor); static color StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex); static double RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB); static double RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB); }; double CColors::Arctan2( const double x, const double y) { if (y== 0 ) return (x< 0 ? M_PI : 0 ); else { if (x> 0 ) return (:: atan (y/x)); if (x< 0 ) return (y> 0 ? atan (y/x)+ M_PI : atan (y/x)- M_PI ); else return (y< 0 ? - M_PI_2 : M_PI_2 ); } } double CColors::Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH) { if (vH< 0 ) vH+= 1.0 ; if (vH> 1.0 ) vH-= 1 ; if (( 6.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)* 6.0 *vH); if (( 2.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v2); if (( 3.0 *vH)< 2.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)*(( 2.0 / 3.0 )-vH)* 6.0 ); return (v1); } void CColors::RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_R=aR/ 255 ; double var_G=aG/ 255 ; double var_B=aB/ 255 ; if (var_R> 0.04045 ) var_R=:: pow ((var_R+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_R=var_R/ 12.92 ; if (var_G> 0.04045 ) var_G=:: pow ((var_G+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_G=var_G/ 12.92 ; if (var_B> 0.04045 ) var_B=:: pow ((var_B+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_B=var_B/ 12.92 ; var_R =var_R* 100.0 ; var_G =var_G* 100.0 ; var_B =var_B* 100.0 ; oX =var_R* 0.4124 +var_G* 0.3576 +var_B* 0.1805 ; oY =var_R* 0.2126 +var_G* 0.7152 +var_B* 0.0722 ; oZ =var_R* 0.0193 +var_G* 0.1192 +var_B* 0.9505 ; } void CColors::XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { double var_X =aX/ 100 ; double var_Y =aY/ 100 ; double var_Z =aZ/ 100 ; double var_R =var_X* 3.2406 +var_Y*- 1.5372 +var_Z*- 0.4986 ; double var_G =var_X*(- 0.9689 )+var_Y* 1.8758 +var_Z* 0.0415 ; double var_B =var_X* 0.0557 +var_Y*(- 0.2040 )+var_Z* 1.0570 ; if (var_R> 0.0031308 ) var_R= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_R, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_R= 12.92 *var_R; if (var_G> 0.0031308 ) var_G= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_G, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_G= 12.92 *var_G; if (var_B> 0.0031308 ) var_B= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_B, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_B= 12.92 *var_B; oR =var_R* 255.0 ; oG =var_G* 255.0 ; oB =var_B* 255.0 ; } void CColors::XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy) { oY =aY; ox =aX/(aX+aY+aZ); oy =aY/(aX+aY+aZ); } void CColors::YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { oX =ax*(aY/ay); oY =aY; oZ =( 1.0 -ax-ay)*(aY/ay); } void CColors::XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { oL = 10.0 *:: sqrt (aY); oa = 17.5 *((( 1.02 *aX)-aY)/:: sqrt (aY)); ob = 7.0 *((aY-( 0.847 *aZ))/:: sqrt (aY)); } void CColors::HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =aL/ 10.0 ; double var_X =aa/ 17.5 *aL/ 10.0 ; double var_Z =ab/ 7.0 *aL/ 10.0 ; oY =:: pow (var_Y, 2 ); oX =(var_X+oY)/ 1.02 ; oZ =-(var_Z-oY)/ 0.847 ; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double var_X =aX/ref_X; double var_Y =aY/ref_Y; double var_Z =aZ/ref_Z; if (var_X> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_X=( 7.787 *var_X)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Z> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Z=( 7.787 *var_Z)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEa = 500.0 *(var_X-var_Y); oCIEb = 200 *(var_Y-var_Z); } void CColors::CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; double var_X =aCIEa/ 500.0 +var_Y; double var_Z =var_Y-aCIEb/ 200.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_X, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 3 ); else var_X=(var_X- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_Z, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 3 ); else var_Z=(var_Z- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; oX =ref_X*var_X; oY =ref_Y*var_Y; oZ =ref_Z*var_Z; } void CColors::CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH) { double var_H=Arctan2(aCIEb,aCIEa); if (var_H> 0 ) var_H=(var_H/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; else var_H= 360.0 -(:: fabs (var_H)/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEC =:: sqrt (:: pow (aCIEa, 2 )+:: pow (aCIEb, 2 )); oCIEH =var_H; } void CColors::CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEa =:: cos ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180.0 )*aCIEC; oCIEb =:: sin ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180 )*aCIEC; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv) { double var_U =( 4.0 *aX)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_V =( 9.0 *aY)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_Y =aY/ 100.0 ; if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEu = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_U-ref_U); oCIEv = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_V-ref_V); } void CColors::CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y=(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double var_U =aCIEu/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_U; double var_V =aCIEv/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_V; oY=var_Y* 100.0 ; oX=-( 9.0 *oY*var_U)/((var_U- 4.0 )*var_V-var_U*var_V); oZ=( 9.0 *oY-( 15.0 *var_V*oY)-(var_V*oX))/( 3.0 *var_V); } void CColors::RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL) { double var_R =(aR/ 255 ); double var_G =(aG/ 255 ); double var_B =(aB/ 255 ); double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G,var_B)); double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oL=(var_Max+var_Min)/ 2 ; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { if (oL< 0.5 ) oS=del_Max/(var_Max+var_Min); else oS=del_Max/( 2.0 -var_Max-var_Min); double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR=aL* 255 ; oG=aL* 255 ; oB=aL* 255 ; } else { double var_2= 0.0 ; if (aL< 0.5 ) var_2=aL*( 1.0 +aS); else var_2=(aL+aS)-(aS*aL); double var_1= 2.0 *aL-var_2; oR = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH+( 1.0 / 3.0 )); oG = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH); oB = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH-( 1.0 / 3.0 )); } } void CColors::RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV) { const double var_R =(aR/ 255.0 ); const double var_G =(aG/ 255.0 ); const double var_B =(aB/ 255.0 ); const double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G, var_B)); const double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); const double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oV=var_Max; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { oS=del_Max/var_Max; const double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1.0 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR =aV* 255.0 ; oG =aV* 255.0 ; oB =aV* 255.0 ; } else { double var_h=aH* 6.0 ; if (var_h== 6 ) var_h= 0 ; int var_i = int (var_h); double var_1 =aV*( 1.0 -aS); double var_2 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*(var_h-var_i)); double var_3 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*( 1.0 -(var_h-var_i))); double var_r = 0.0 ; double var_g = 0.0 ; double var_b = 0.0 ; if (var_i== 0 ) { var_r =aV; var_g =var_3; var_b =var_1; } else if (var_i== 1.0 ) { var_r=var_2; var_g=aV; var_b=var_1; } else if (var_i== 2.0 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=aV; var_b=var_3; } else if (var_i== 3 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=var_2; var_b=aV; } else if (var_i== 4 ) { var_r=var_3; var_g=var_1; var_b=aV; } else { var_r=aV; var_g=var_1; var_b=var_2; } oR =var_r* 255.0 ; oG =var_g* 255.0 ; oB =var_b* 255.0 ; } } void CColors::RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC = 1.0 -(aR/ 255.0 ); oM = 1.0 -(aG/ 255.0 ); oY = 1.0 -(aB/ 255.0 ); } void CColors::CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR =( 1.0 -aC)* 255.0 ; oG =( 1.0 -aM)* 255.0 ; oB =( 1.0 -aY)* 255.0 ; } void CColors::CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK) { double var_K= 1 ; if (aC<var_K) var_K=aC; if (aM<var_K) var_K=aM; if (aY<var_K) var_K=aY; if (var_K== 1.0 ) { oC = 0 ; oM = 0 ; oY = 0 ; } else { oC =(aC-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oM =(aM-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oY =(aY-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); } oK=var_K; } void CColors::CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC =(aC*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oM =(aM*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oY =(aY*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); } void CColors::RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { double X= 0 ,Y= 0 ,Z= 0 ; RGBtoXYZ(aR,aG,aB,X,Y,Z); XYZtoHunterLab(X,Y,Z,oL,oa,ob); } void CColors::ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB) { aR =GetR(aColor); aG =GetG(aColor); aB =GetB(aColor); } double CColors::GetR( const color aColor) { return (aColor& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetG( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 8 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetB( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 16 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetA( const color aColor) { return ( double ( uchar ((aColor)>> 24 ))); } color CColors::RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB) { int int_r =( int ):: round (aR); int int_g =( int ):: round (aG); int int_b =( int ):: round (aB); int Color = 0 ; Color=int_b; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_g; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_r; return (( color )Color); } color CColors::MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK) { double R1= 0.0 ,G1= 0.0 ,B1= 0.0 ,R2= 0.0 ,G2= 0.0 ,B2= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aCol1,R1,G1,B1); ColorToRGB(aCol2,R2,G2,B2); R1+=( int ):: round (aK*(R2-R1)); G1+=( int ):: round (aK*(G2-G1)); B1+=( int ):: round (aK*(B2-B1)); return (RGBToColor(R1,G1,B1)); } color CColors::BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color) { double r1= 0 ,g1= 0 ,b1= 0 ; double r2= 0 ,g2= 0 ,b2= 0 ,alpha= 0 ; double r3= 0 ,g3= 0 ,b3= 0 ; uint pixel_color=:: ColorToARGB (upper_color); ColorToRGB(lower_color,r1,g1,b1); ColorToRGB(pixel_color,r2,g2,b2); alpha=GetA(upper_color)/ 255.0 ; if (alpha< 1.0 ) { r3=(r1*( 1 -alpha))+(r2*alpha); g3=(g1*( 1 -alpha))+(g2*alpha); b3=(b1*( 1 -alpha))+(b2*alpha); r3=(r3> 255 )? 255 : r3; g3=(g3> 255 )? 255 : g3; b3=(b3> 255 )? 255 : b3; } else { r3=r2; g3=g2; b3=b2; } return (RGBToColor(r3,g3,b3)); } void CColors::Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ) { :: ArrayResize (aOut,aOutCount); int InCount =:: ArraySize (aColors)+aCycle; int PrevJ = 0 ; int nci = 0 ; double K = 0.0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<InCount; i++) { int J=(aOutCount- 1 )*i/(InCount- 1 ); for ( int j=PrevJ; j<=J; j++) { if (aCycle && i==InCount- 1 ) { nci = 0 ; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ+ 1 ); } else { nci =i; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ); } aOut[j]=MixColors(aColors[i- 1 ],aColors[nci],K); } PrevJ=J; } } void CColors::RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR*= 100 ; aG*= 100 ; aB*= 100 ; oX= 0.431 *aR+ 0.342 *aG+ 0.178 *aB; oY= 0.222 *aR+ 0.707 *aG+ 0.071 *aB; oZ= 0.020 *aR+ 0.130 *aG+ 0.939 *aB; } void CColors::XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR= 3.063 *aX- 1.393 *aY- 0.476 *aZ; oG=- 0.969 *aX+ 1.876 *aY+ 0.042 *aZ; oB= 0.068 *aX- 0.229 *aY+ 1.069 *aZ; } color CColors::Negative( const color aColor) { double R= 0.0 ,G= 0.0 ,B= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,R,G,B); return (RGBToColor( 255 -R, 255 -G, 255 -B)); } color CColors::StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex) { color m_c[]= { clrBlack , clrDarkGreen , clrDarkSlateGray , clrOlive , clrGreen , clrTeal , clrNavy , clrPurple , clrMaroon , clrIndigo , clrMidnightBlue , clrDarkBlue , clrDarkOliveGreen , clrSaddleBrown , clrForestGreen , clrOliveDrab , clrSeaGreen , clrDarkGoldenrod , clrDarkSlateBlue , clrSienna , clrMediumBlue , clrBrown , clrDarkTurquoise , clrDimGray , clrLightSeaGreen , clrDarkViolet , clrFireBrick , clrMediumVioletRed , clrMediumSeaGreen , clrChocolate , clrCrimson , clrSteelBlue , clrGoldenrod , clrMediumSpringGreen , clrLawnGreen , clrCadetBlue , clrDarkOrchid , clrYellowGreen , clrLimeGreen , clrOrangeRed , clrDarkOrange , clrOrange , clrGold , clrYellow , clrChartreuse , clrLime , clrSpringGreen , clrAqua , clrDeepSkyBlue , clrBlue , clrFuchsia , clrRed , clrGray , clrSlateGray , clrPeru , clrBlueViolet , clrLightSlateGray , clrDeepPink , clrMediumTurquoise , clrDodgerBlue , clrTurquoise , clrRoyalBlue , clrSlateBlue , clrDarkKhaki , clrIndianRed , clrMediumOrchid , clrGreenYellow , clrMediumAquamarine , clrDarkSeaGreen , clrTomato , clrRosyBrown , clrOrchid , clrMediumPurple , clrPaleVioletRed , clrCoral , clrCornflowerBlue , clrDarkGray , clrSandyBrown , clrMediumSlateBlue , clrTan , clrDarkSalmon , clrBurlyWood , clrHotPink , clrSalmon , clrViolet , clrLightCoral , clrSkyBlue , clrLightSalmon , clrPlum , clrKhaki , clrLightGreen , clrAquamarine , clrSilver , clrLightSkyBlue , clrLightSteelBlue , clrLightBlue , clrPaleGreen , clrThistle , clrPowderBlue , clrPaleGoldenrod , clrPaleTurquoise , clrLightGray , clrWheat , clrNavajoWhite , clrMoccasin , clrLightPink , clrGainsboro , clrPeachPuff , clrPink , clrBisque , clrLightGoldenrod , clrBlanchedAlmond , clrLemonChiffon , clrBeige , clrAntiqueWhite , clrPapayaWhip , clrCornsilk , clrLightYellow , clrLightCyan , clrLinen , clrLavender , clrMistyRose , clrOldLace , clrWhiteSmoke , clrSeashell , clrIvory , clrHoneydew , clrAliceBlue , clrLavenderBlush , clrMintCream , clrSnow , clrWhite , clrDarkCyan , clrDarkRed , clrDarkMagenta , clrAzure , clrGhostWhite , clrFloralWhite }; double m_rv= 0.0 ,m_gv= 0.0 ,m_bv= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,m_rv,m_gv,m_bv); double m_md= 0.3 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 1 ; aIndex= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 138 ; i++) { double m_d= 0.3 *:: pow (GetR(m_c[i])-m_rv, 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow (GetG(m_c[i])-m_gv, 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow (GetB(m_c[i])-m_bv, 2 ); if (m_d<m_md) { m_md =m_d; aIndex =i; } } return (m_c[aIndex]); } double CColors::RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR=:: pow (aR, 2.2 ); aG=:: pow (aG, 2.2 ); aB=:: pow (aB, 2.2 ); double rY= 0.21 *aR+ 0.72 *aG+ 0.07 *aB; rY=:: pow (rY, 1.0 / 2.2 ); return (rY); } double CColors::RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; double rY= 0.3 *aR+ 0.59 *aG+ 0.11 *aB; return (rY); }

Todos los cambios que hemos realizado son la asignación a cada uno de los métodos del modificador static, y algunos cambios puramente formales (salvo el nombre de las variables en los argumentos de los métodos) que se adaptan mejor a nuestro estilo de programación. Además, hemos añadido el método RGBtoLab() para convertir el modelo de color RGB a Lab. El método simplemente convierte un modelo RGB a un modelo XYZ y, de ahí, a un modelo de color Lab. Sobre esto habló en su momento Anatoly Kazharsky en su artículo "Interfaces gráficas IX: Control "Paleta para seleccionar el color" (Capítulo 1)":



Para realizar la conversión del formato RGB al formato Lab en la clase CColors no tenemos ningún método adecuado, porque allí donde necesitamos la conversión RGB->Lab, se usará una transformación doble a través del modelo maestro de color XYZ, es decir: RGB->XYZ->Lab .

Simplemente, hemos seguido su consejo.



Para que la clase CColors pueda ser vista tanto por la biblioteca al completo como por los programas creados sobre su base, incluiremos un archicvo de clase en el archivo de funciones de servicio de la biblioteca, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh"

En este artículo, no necesitaremos esta clase, pero comenzaremos a utilizarla más tarde, al crear clases herederas del objeto de elemento gráfico.



Cada objeto gráfico contiene (como mínimo) las coordenadas de su ubicación en el gráfico y sus dimensiones. Además, nuestros objetos están dotados de multitud de propiedades que se pueden cambiar mientras se ejecuta el programa. Pero si reiniciamos el programa o cambiamos el marco temporal, se descartarán todos los cambios realizados en los objetos gráficos mientras se ejecutaba el programa. Para que cada objeto recuerde el estado de sus propiedades, necesitaremos guardar estas propiedades desde el exterior. Luego, después de reiniciar el programa, todos los objetos gráficos construidos y modificados durante su funcionamiento leerán del archivo correspondiente las propiedades que les pertenecen y que están vigentes para ellos en el momento del reinicio, restaurando aquellas. Para hacer esto, tendremos que añadir dos métodos a la clase de objeto de elemento gráfico: para escribir las propiedades del objeto en un archivo y para leer las propiedades del objeto desde un archivo.

Para escribir y leer las propiedades del objeto, utilizaremos el guardado de las propiedades del objeto en una estructura que podremos guardar en un archivo y leer desde el mismo usando las funciones estándar StructToCharArray() y CharArrayToStruct().

Cada objeto gráfico contendrá los métodos necesarios para guardar las propiedades en un archivo y leer las propiedades de un archivo, ya que cada objeto gráfico basado en el lienzo será heredado del objeto de elemento gráfico en el que escribiremos estos métodos. Por consiguiente, si el objeto es compuesto, es decir, si contiene otros objetos basados ​​en un elemento gráfico, podremos restaurar los estados de todos sus objetos subordinados uno por uno según el número de objeto en la lista de objetos subordinados (el número se guarda en la constante CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM de la enumeración ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER de las propiedades del objeto de elemento).

Hoy no nos ocuparemos de guardar propiedades en un archivo y leerlas desde un archivo, ya que esto debe hacerse desde una clase de colección de objetos gráficos. Lo consideraremos más a fondo, después de crear un elemento gráfico. Pero hoy agregaremos métodos de escritura y lectura.

Como el elemento gráfico es heredero del objeto básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca CGBaseObj, primero escribiremos en el archivo de clase de este objeto (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh) en la sección protegida el método virtual para crear la estructura a partir de las propiedades del objeto y el método virtual para restaurar las propiedades del objeto desde la estructura:

protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

Estos métodos no hacen nada aquí: debemos redefinirlos en los herederos de la clase. El heredero más próximo de esta clase es la clase de objeto de elemento gráfico en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh. Declaramos en su sección protegida los mismos métodos virtuales:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

Y en la sección privada, declaramos la estructura para guardar todas las propiedades del objeto, el objeto con el tipo de esta estructura y la matriz de estructura del objeto:



private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];

En la sección pública del objeto, declaramos los métodos para escribir y leer las propiedades del objeto desde un archivo:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

Como el objeto no tiene propiedades reales, el método virtual que retorna la bandera de soporte de propiedades reales por parte del objeto debería retornar false.



Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos declarados:

Método que crea la estructura del objeto a partir de sus propiedades:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Aquí todo es simple: en cada campo entero de la estructura, introducimos la propiedad correspondiente del objeto y guardamos las propiedades string del objeto en la matriz uchar correspondiente de la estructura. Luego, solo tenemos que guardar la estructura generada de las propiedades del objeto en una matriz uchar utilizando StructToCharArray().

Si no hemos logrado guardar la estructura en una matriz, notificamos sobre el error y retornamos false. Finalmente, retornamos true.



Método que restaura las propiedades del objeto a partir de la estructura:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, this .m_struct_obj.color_bg); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

Aquí, en cada propiedad entera del objeto, escribimos el valor del campo correspondiente de la estructura, y en las propiedades string del objeto, leemos el contenido de la matriz uchar correspondiente de la estructura usando CharArrayToString().

Método que guarda el objeto en un archivo:

bool CGCnvElement::Save( const int file_handle) { if (! this .ObjectToStruct()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT)); return false ; } if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE)); return false ; } return true ; }

Transmitimos al método el manejador del archivo en el que se deben guardar las propiedades del objeto. A continuación, guardamos las propiedades del objeto en la estructura utilizando el método anterior, ObjectToStruct(). Luego, escribimos en el archivo la matriz uchar creada al generar la estructura, utilizando para ello FileWriteArray(), y retornamos true. En caso de fracaso, el método mostrará en el diario un mensaje sobre el error y retornará false.



Método que carga las propiedades del objeto desde un archivo:

bool CGCnvElement::Load( const int file_handle) { if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE)); return false ; } if (!:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY)); return false ; } this .StructToObject(); return true ; }

El manejador del archivo se transmite al método en el que se guardan las propiedades del objeto. Luego, usando FileReadArray(), se cargan en una matriz uchar las propiedades del objeto desde el archivo, y las propiedades cargadas en la matriz se copian en la estructura con la ayuda de CharArrayToStruct(). Finalmente, usando el método StructToObject() que hemos analizado anteriormente, escribimos la estructura rellenada desde el archivo en las propiedades del objeto y retornamos true. Si hay errores al leer un archivo o copiar una matriz (obtenida desde un archivo) en una estructura, el método informará sobre el error y retornará false.



En el bloque de métodos para el acceso simplificado a las propiedades, añadimos los métodos para retornar el borde derecho e inferior del elemento, los métodos para establecer y retornar el color del fondo del elemento y los métodos para retornar el identificador del elemento y su número en la lista de elementos en un objeto compuesto:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBG( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBG( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); }

Todos estos métodos simplemente retornan una propiedad existente del objeto de elemento.







Métodos de trabajo con primitivas

La clase CCanvas ofrece amplias posibilidades para dibujar diferentes primitivas gráficas en el lienzo. Podemos leer el color de cada píxel y establecer el color y la transparencia necesarios. Además de establecer el color en un píxel, la clase ofrece herramientas para dibujar varias formas, píxel a píxel, sin suavizado o usando varios métodos de suavizado.

En nuestra clase de objeto de elemento gráfico, ofreceremos al usuario acceso a los métodos de dibujado de la clase CCanvas. Nuestros métodos solo simplificarán ligeramente la llamada a los métodos de la clase CCanvas. La simplificación consistirá en establecer el color de la forma habitual: especificando el color deseado en el formato color e indicando el grado de opacidad del color (0 — transparente, 255 — completamente opaco), mientras que los métodos de la clase CCanvas "piden" que se indique el color directamente en el formato uint ARGB, y esto es solo un número. No todo el mundo se siente cómodo indicando el color necesario en este formato (gris semitransparente: 0x7F7F7F7F). En las clases posteriores que heredarán del elemento gráfico, ampliaremos el rango de posibilidades de dibujado añadiendo a los métodos de dibujado la funcionalidad adecuada y propia de cada clase que creamos. En la misma clase, que supone la base para la creación de otros objetos gráficos, los métodos de dibujado deben ser simples y comprensibles.

Siguiendo el bloque de métodos para el acceso simplificado a las propiedades del objeto, empezaremos a escribir los nuevos bloques de código. Vamos a intentar distribuirlos según su finalidad.

Los métodos de recuperación de datos comienzan con el prefijo "Get", mientras que los métodos para establecer los datos comienzan con el prefijo "Set".



Método que obtiene el color del punto con las coordenadas especificadas:

uint GetPixel( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_canvas.PixelGet(x,y); }

Aquí, simplemente se retorna el resultado de la llamada al método PixelGet() de la clase CCanvas. El método retorna el color en el formato ARGB.



Método para rellenar, limpiar y actualizar los datos ráster:

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

El método Update() simplemente actualiza el objeto y el gráfico con la ayuda del método Update() de la clase CCanvas.



Los métodos Erase() los hemos implementado fuera del cuerpo de la clase:

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase( NULL_COLOR ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

Son dos métodos sobrecargados.

En el primero, transmitimos el color y la opacidad necesarios con los que rellenaremos todo el elemento usando el método Erase() de la clase CCanvas. Debemos tener en cuenta que en nuestro método utilizamos el nivel de color y opacidad que transmitimos al método Erase() de la clase CCanvas convirtiendo sus valores al formato ARGB con la ayuda de la función ColorToARGB(). Esto es exactamente lo que haremos en todos nuestros métodos de dibujado.

En el segundo método, simplemente rellenaremos todo el fondo con color negro completamente transparente, cuyo valor hemos definido previamente con la macrosustitución NULL_COLOR.

Transmitimos la bandera que indica la necesidad de redibujar el gráfico a cada uno de los métodos y, si esta se ha establecido, el gráfico se redibujará.

A continuación, tenemos un bloque con métodos para dibujar primitivas sin suavizado. Todos los métodos son idénticos y llaman a los métodos correspondientes de la clase CCanvas a los que se transmiten los parámetros especificados en los argumentos del método, así como el color convertido a formato ARGB a partir de los valores de color y transparencia transmitidos ​a los métodos:

void SetPixel( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLine( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolyline( int &array_x[], int & array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polyline(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygon( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawRectangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircle( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Circle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Triangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipse( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Ellipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawArc( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Arc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPie( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Pie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity), ColorToARGB (fill_clr,opacity)); }





Bloque con los métodos de dibujado de primitivas coloreadas sin suavizado:

void Fill( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 ) { this .m_canvas.Fill(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),threshould); } void DrawRectangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircleFill( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillCircle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygonFill( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillPolygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipseFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); }





Métodos de dibujado de primitivas con uso de suavizado:



void SetPixelAA( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSetAA(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineThick( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolylineAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineSmooth( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolylineThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolygonAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonSmooth( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolygonThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawTriangleAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawTriangleWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleAA( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleAA(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleWu( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleWu(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseAA( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); }

La lógica de los métodos añadidos está muy clara: todos los parámetros transmitidos ​a los métodos han sido descritos, el propósito de cada método está comentado y, esperamos, los códigos del método no provocan ninguna duda. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá plantear cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.







Métodos de trabajo con texto

La clase CCanvas está diseñada de tal forma que recuerda la configuración del último texto mostrado: los parámetros de su fuente, color, transparencia, etcétera. Para averiguar el tamaño del texto, podemos usar el método TextSize(), que utiliza la configuración de la fuente actual para medir la anchura y la altura del rectángulo delimitador del texto. ¿Por qué necesitamos esto? Bueno, aunque sea para sobrescribir un texto previamente dibujado en el lienzo con el color de fondo y dibujar el mismo texto con nuevas coordenadas: el desplazamiento del texto. Pero, en este caso, no solo las coordenadas del texto son importantes, sino también el punto de anclaje del texto (arriba a la izquierda, arriba hacia el centro, arriba a la derecha, etcétera). Necesitamos saber exactamente qué ángulo de anclaje del rectángulo delimitador se le ha dado al texto; de lo contrario, las coordenadas del rectángulo borrador se establecerán incorrectamente. Para conseguirlo, necesitaremos añadir una variable de miembro de clase que contendrá el último punto de anclaje establecido.

Declaramos esta variable en la sección privada de la clase:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Al inicio del constructor paramétrico de la clase, inicializamos los valores del tipo del objeto y los puntos de anclaje del texto:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

A continuación, añadimos a la variable de la clase padre m_type retornada por su método virtual Type() el tipo de objeto transmitido en los parámetros del constructor, e inicializamos la variable m_text_anchor con el valor por defecto: el ángulo superior izquierdo del rectángulo delimitador.



Al final del cuerpo de la clase, después del bloque de código para trabajar con primitivas, añadimos el bloque de código para trabajar con texto:

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle); } bool SetFontName( const string name) { return this .m_canvas.FontNameSet(name); } bool SetFontSize( const int size, const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeSet(relative ? size*- 10 : size); } bool SetFontFlags( const uint flags) { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); } bool SetFontAngle( const float angle) { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleSet( uint (angle* 10 )); } void SetTextAnchor( const uint flags= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)flags; } void GetFont( string &name, int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { this .m_canvas.FontGet(name,size,flags,angle); } string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } int FontSizeRelative( void ) const { return ( this .FontSize()< 0 ? - this .FontSize()/ 10 : this .FontSize()); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } uint FontAngle( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleGet(); } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_canvas.TextSize(text,width,height); } void Text( int x, int y, string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); } };

Entonces, aquí todo es como en los métodos para trabajar con primitivas: todos los métodos, así como su propósito y sus variables de entrada y salida están comentados.

Ahora, querríamos comentar el método para configurar los parámetros de la fuente actual:



bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle);

Aquí, el parámetro size, que indica el tamaño de fuente, siempre debe establecerse según el tamaño de la fuente que habríamos establecido al mostrar un objeto de etiqueta de texto OBJ_LABEL normal: en él, los tamaños se establecen con valores enteros positivos, mientras que al dibujar el texto en el lienzo, los tamaños de fuente se indican de la misma forma que en la función TextSetFont():

El tamaño de fuente se establece con valores positivos o negativos. El signo determina la dependencia del tamaño del texto respecto a la configuración del sistema operativo (escala de la fuente). Si establecemos el tamaño en un número positivo, al mostrar una fuente lógica en una fuente física, el tamaño se convertirá a las unidades físicas del dispositivo (píxeles) y este tamaño se corresponderá con la altura de las celdas del símbolo de las fuentes disponibles. No resulta recomendable en los casos en los que se supone que debemos combinar los textos mostrados por la función TextOut() y los textos mostrados con el objeto gráfico OBJ_LABEL ("Etiqueta de texto").

Si especificamos el tamaño con un número negativo, se supone que el tamaño indicado se determinará en décimas de un punto lógico (el valor -350 es igual a 35 puntos lógicos) y se dividirá por 10, y luego el valor resultante se convertirá en unidades físicas del dispositivo (píxeles) y se corresponderá con el valor absoluto de la altura del carácter de las fuentes disponibles. Para que el texto en la pantalla tenga el mismo tamaño que en el objeto OBJ_LABEL , tomaremos el tamaño de fuente indicado en las propiedades del objeto y lo multiplicaremos por -10.



El método verifica la bandera respecto al tamaño de fuente y, si ha sido establecida (por defecto), el tamaño especificado en el parámetro size se multiplicará por -10 para que la fuente se indique con el valor correcto al transmitirse al método FontSet() de la clase CCanvas.



En el constructor paramétrico de la clase, añadimos la inicialización de la fuente (establecemos su nombre y tamaño por defecto):

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

Estas son todas las mejoras necesarias por hoy. Vamos a poner a prueba lo que hemos obtenido.







Simulación

¿Qué vamos a probar y cómo vamos a hacerlo?

Tenemos el asesor del artículo anterior, que muestra en el gráfico dos objetos de elemento gráfico. Tomamos este asesor, lo guardamos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part75\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart75.mq5 y hacemos lo siguiente:

Al clicar en el primer objeto (superior), dibujaremos alternativamente un rectángulo y un círculo sobre él. Con cada nuevo clic en el objeto, el tamaño del rectángulo disminuirá en 2 píxeles a cada lado y el radio del círculo también disminuirá en 2 píxeles. A continuación, dibujamos un rectángulo de la forma habitual y dibujamos un círculo usando el suavizado. Además, con cada clic, la opacidad del objeto aumentará en un círculo de 0 a 255.



Al clicar en el segundo objeto (inferior), mostraremos el texto sobre él, cambiando alternativamente su punto de anclaje, mientras que escribiremos el nombre del punto de anclaje en el propio texto. No cambiaremos la transparencia del objeto.



Indicamos el número de elementos creados:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define ELEMENTS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

Para que al cambiar de marco temporal no se creen cada vez objetos iguales e innecesarios, en el manejador OnInit(), limpiaremos la lista de objetos ya creados antes de crear nuevos objetos:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_elements.Clear(); int total=ELEMENTS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Como aún no tenemos una clase de colección de objetos gráficos en la que verificar la necesidad de crear un nuevo objeto con el nombre indicado, aquí simplemente crearemos estos objetos de nuevo, borrando de antemano la lista de objetos creados previamente.

En el manejador OnChartEvent(), añadimos el procesamiento de los clics del ratón en los dos objetos creados:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { static uchar try0= 0 , try1= 0 ; CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); if (obj.ID()== 0 ) { uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); int x1= 2 ,x2=obj.Width()- 3 ; int y1= 2 ,y2=obj.Height()- 3 ; int xC=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int yC=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; int R=yC-y1; if (try0% 2 == 0 ) obj.DrawRectangle(x1+try0,y1+try0,x2-try0,y2-try0, clrDodgerBlue ,obj.Opacity()); else obj.DrawCircleAA(xC,yC,R-try0, clrGreen ,obj.Opacity()); if (try0> 30 ) { obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); try0= 0 ; } obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try0++; } else if (obj.ID()== 1 ) { obj.SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); obj.SetTextAnchor((ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)try1); string text= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (obj.TextAnchor()), 12 ); int xT= 2 ,yT= 2 ; if (try1== 0 ) { xT= 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 1 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 2 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT= 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 4 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 5 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 6 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 8 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 9 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 10 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Text(xT,yT,text, clrDodgerBlue , 255 ,obj.TextAnchor()); obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try1++; if (try1> 10 ) try1= 0 ; } } } }

El código del manejador se comenta con detalle. Esperamos que su lógica resulte clara. En cualquier caso, siempre podrá escribir cualquier duda referente al material en los comentarios al artículo.



Compilamos el asesor y lo ejecutamos en el gráfico. Clicamos en los objetos con el ratón:





Hmm... Como resultado, hemos obtenido accidentalmente en el objeto superior una imagen divertida semejante a un CD :)

¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, comenzaremos a desarrollar los objetos herederos del objeto de elemento gráfico que hemos creado hoy.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

