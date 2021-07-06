Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 75): Methods of handling primitives and text in the basic graphical element

Contents

Concept

I continue the development of the basic graphical element object class used as a basis for creating more complex library graphical objects. In the previous article, I produced the concept of constructing the base graphical object, created the graphical element and endowed it with basic properties that can already be set, changed and received.

Since the CCanvas class is meant for drawing "on the canvas", it features the methods for working with graphical primitives and a text. In the current article, I will create the element object methods allowing us to access and handle the CCanvas class methods for drawing. These methods are to be simple. They will be used to create advanced drawing methods in the descendant objects of the element object class.

In addition to creating the methods for working with primitives, I will create the methods for working with files. Our graphical objects, which are the GUI elements of custom programs, should "remember" their properties, status and location on the chart, for example when switching to another timeframe. To achieve this, I will save object properties to a file. When constructing an object, the properties will be read from it.

However, since files should be handled in the graphical object collection class and I have not developed it yet, I will simply add the methods for saving and uploading graphical object properties. While creating the graphical object collection class, we will use the methods for saving and uploading the properties I am going to develop here for the graphical element object.

Also, I will need the class for working with color. I am going to add it to the library as well.

The class will be taken from the MQL5.com code library developed by Dmitry Fedoseev and submitted to the community.

The final result will be a graphical element ready for further use as a basis for library graphical objects.



Improving library classes

If we need to clear a CCanvas class object that has transparency, we should use the Erase() method that receives zero by default:

void Erase( const uint clr= 0 );

In our case, this is an incorrect solution. While clearing the canvas using zero, we lose sight of its alpha channel (color transparency channel), which eventually leads to artifacts when drawing on the canvas with the alpha channel cleared in this way.

To clear the canvas with the alpha channel, use 0x00FFFFFF instead of zero.

This is a completely transparent black color in the ARGB format (Alpha = 0, Red = 255, Green = 255, Blue = 255).

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the macro substitution for specifying such a color:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF )

When displaying a text on the canvas using the TextOut() method, we can set the anchor angle (text alignment point) for the text message — the bounding rectangle, relative to which the message is to be located. The anchor points are set using six flags — combinations of two flags, all of which are listed below:

Horizontal text alignment flags:

TA_LEFT — anchor point on the left side of the bounding rectangle

TA_CENTER — horizontal anchor point in the middle of the bounding rectangle

TA_RIGHT — anchor point on the right side of the bounding rectangle

Vertical text alignment flags:

TA_TOP — anchor point on the top side of the bounding rectangle

TA_VCENTER — vertical anchor point in the middle of the bounding rectangle

TA_BOTTOM — anchor point on the bottom side of the bounding rectangle

The possible combinations of flags and anchoring methods set by them are shown below:





To avoid a confusion about which flag comes first, simply set a custom enumeration specifying all possible flag combinations for aligning a text relative to its anchor point:

enum ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR { TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

Here we have set three flags for each text anchoring level:

Top vertical anchor point ( TA_TOP ) — 0:

left horizontal anchor point ( TA_LEFT ) — 0,



) — 0, center horizontal anchor point ( TA_CENTER ) — 1,



) — 1, right horizontal anchor point ( TA_RIGHT ) — 2. Center vertical anchor point ( TA_VCENTER ) — 4:

left horizontal anchor point ( TA_LEFT ) — 0,



) — 0, center horizontal anchor point ( TA_CENTER ) — 1,



) — 1, right horizontal anchor point ( TA_RIGHT ) — 2. Bottom vertical anchor point ( TA_BOTTOM ) — 8:

left horizontal anchor point ( TA_LEFT ) — 0,



) — 0, center horizontal anchor point ( TA_CENTER ) — 1,



) — 1, right horizontal anchor point ( TA_RIGHT ) — 2.

Each of the ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR enumeration values corresponds to the combination of correctly set flags described above:

TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = (TA_LEFT | TA_TOP) = 0,

TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = ( TA_CENTER | TA_TOP) = 1,

| TA_TOP) = 1, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_TOP) = 2,

| TA_TOP) = 2, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = (TA_LEFT | TA_VCENTER ) = 4,

) = 4, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER = ( TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ) = 5,

| ) = 5, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_VCENTER ) = 6,

| ) = 6, TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = (TA_LEFT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 8,



) = 8, TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = ( TA_CENTER | TA_BOTTOM ) = 9,



| ) = 9, TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = ( TA_RIGHT | TA_BOTTOM ) = 10.



I will use this enumeration further on to specify the text alignment relative to its anchor point.

Since I am currently developing the graphical part of the library, I will need various methods for working with color.

The library of MQL5.com source codes features the remarkable library of functions for working with colors kindly provided by Dmitry Fedoseev for general use.

Let's slightly improve the CColors class — make it static in order not to set the class object, but rather to directly access its methods using the context resolution operator (::), for example:



class_name :: variable

Thus, the CColors class included into the library allows us to access the class methods anywhere in the code (including a custom program), for example to mix two colors — blue with the opacity of 128 and red with the opacity of 64:

CColors::BlendColors( ColorToARGB ( clrBlue , 128 ), ColorToARGB ( clrRed , 64 ));

Save the class file in the library directory \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ in Colors.mqh.

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/integer" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CColors { private : static double Arctan2( const double x, const double y); static double Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH); public : static void RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy); static void YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH); static void CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb); static void XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv); static void CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL); static void HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV); static void HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static void CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK); static void CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY); static void RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob); static void ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB); static double GetR( const color aColor); static double GetG( const color aColor); static double GetB( const color aColor); static double GetA( const color aColor); static color RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB); static color MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK); static color BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color); static void Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ); static void RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ); static void XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB); static color Negative( const color aColor); static color StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex); static double RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB); static double RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB); }; double CColors::Arctan2( const double x, const double y) { if (y== 0 ) return (x< 0 ? M_PI : 0 ); else { if (x> 0 ) return (:: atan (y/x)); if (x< 0 ) return (y> 0 ? atan (y/x)+ M_PI : atan (y/x)- M_PI ); else return (y< 0 ? - M_PI_2 : M_PI_2 ); } } double CColors::Hue_To_RGB( double v1, double v2, double vH) { if (vH< 0 ) vH+= 1.0 ; if (vH> 1.0 ) vH-= 1 ; if (( 6.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)* 6.0 *vH); if (( 2.0 *vH)< 1.0 ) return (v2); if (( 3.0 *vH)< 2.0 ) return (v1+(v2-v1)*(( 2.0 / 3.0 )-vH)* 6.0 ); return (v1); } void CColors::RGBtoXYZ( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_R=aR/ 255 ; double var_G=aG/ 255 ; double var_B=aB/ 255 ; if (var_R> 0.04045 ) var_R=:: pow ((var_R+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_R=var_R/ 12.92 ; if (var_G> 0.04045 ) var_G=:: pow ((var_G+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_G=var_G/ 12.92 ; if (var_B> 0.04045 ) var_B=:: pow ((var_B+ 0.055 )/ 1.055 , 2.4 ); else var_B=var_B/ 12.92 ; var_R =var_R* 100.0 ; var_G =var_G* 100.0 ; var_B =var_B* 100.0 ; oX =var_R* 0.4124 +var_G* 0.3576 +var_B* 0.1805 ; oY =var_R* 0.2126 +var_G* 0.7152 +var_B* 0.0722 ; oZ =var_R* 0.0193 +var_G* 0.1192 +var_B* 0.9505 ; } void CColors::XYZtoRGB( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { double var_X =aX/ 100 ; double var_Y =aY/ 100 ; double var_Z =aZ/ 100 ; double var_R =var_X* 3.2406 +var_Y*- 1.5372 +var_Z*- 0.4986 ; double var_G =var_X*(- 0.9689 )+var_Y* 1.8758 +var_Z* 0.0415 ; double var_B =var_X* 0.0557 +var_Y*(- 0.2040 )+var_Z* 1.0570 ; if (var_R> 0.0031308 ) var_R= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_R, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_R= 12.92 *var_R; if (var_G> 0.0031308 ) var_G= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_G, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_G= 12.92 *var_G; if (var_B> 0.0031308 ) var_B= 1.055 *(:: pow (var_B, 1.0 / 2.4 ))- 0.055 ; else var_B= 12.92 *var_B; oR =var_R* 255.0 ; oG =var_G* 255.0 ; oB =var_B* 255.0 ; } void CColors::XYZtoYxy( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oY, double &ox, double &oy) { oY =aY; ox =aX/(aX+aY+aZ); oy =aY/(aX+aY+aZ); } void CColors::YxyToXYZ( const double aY, const double ax, const double ay, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { oX =ax*(aY/ay); oY =aY; oZ =( 1.0 -ax-ay)*(aY/ay); } void CColors::XYZtoHunterLab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { oL = 10.0 *:: sqrt (aY); oa = 17.5 *((( 1.02 *aX)-aY)/:: sqrt (aY)); ob = 7.0 *((aY-( 0.847 *aZ))/:: sqrt (aY)); } void CColors::HunterLabToXYZ( const double aL, const double aa, const double ab, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =aL/ 10.0 ; double var_X =aa/ 17.5 *aL/ 10.0 ; double var_Z =ab/ 7.0 *aL/ 10.0 ; oY =:: pow (var_Y, 2 ); oX =(var_X+oY)/ 1.02 ; oZ =-(var_Z-oY)/ 0.847 ; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELab( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double var_X =aX/ref_X; double var_Y =aY/ref_Y; double var_Z =aZ/ref_Z; if (var_X> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_X=( 7.787 *var_X)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); if (var_Z> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Z=( 7.787 *var_Z)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEa = 500.0 *(var_X-var_Y); oCIEb = 200 *(var_Y-var_Z); } void CColors::CIELabToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y =(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; double var_X =aCIEa/ 500.0 +var_Y; double var_Z =var_Y-aCIEb/ 200.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_X, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_X=:: pow (var_X, 3 ); else var_X=(var_X- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; if (:: pow (var_Z, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Z=:: pow (var_Z, 3 ); else var_Z=(var_Z- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.0 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; oX =ref_X*var_X; oY =ref_Y*var_Y; oZ =ref_Z*var_Z; } void CColors::CIELabToCIELCH( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEa, const double aCIEb, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEC, double &oCIEH) { double var_H=Arctan2(aCIEb,aCIEa); if (var_H> 0 ) var_H=(var_H/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; else var_H= 360.0 -(:: fabs (var_H)/ M_PI )* 180.0 ; oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEC =:: sqrt (:: pow (aCIEa, 2 )+:: pow (aCIEb, 2 )); oCIEH =var_H; } void CColors::CIELCHtoCIELab( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEC, const double aCIEH, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEa, double &oCIEb) { oCIEL =aCIEL; oCIEa =:: cos ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180.0 )*aCIEC; oCIEb =:: sin ( M_PI *aCIEH/ 180 )*aCIEC; } void CColors::XYZtoCIELuv( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oCIEL, double &oCIEu, double &oCIEv) { double var_U =( 4.0 *aX)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_V =( 9.0 *aY)/(aX+( 15.0 *aY)+( 3.0 *aZ)); double var_Y =aY/ 100.0 ; if (var_Y> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 1.0 / 3.0 ); else var_Y=( 7.787 *var_Y)+( 16.0 / 116.0 ); double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); oCIEL =( 116.0 *var_Y)- 16.0 ; oCIEu = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_U-ref_U); oCIEv = 13.0 *oCIEL*(var_V-ref_V); } void CColors::CIELuvToXYZ( const double aCIEL, const double aCIEu, const double aCIEv, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { double var_Y=(aCIEL+ 16.0 )/ 116.0 ; if (:: pow (var_Y, 3 )> 0.008856 ) var_Y=:: pow (var_Y, 3 ); else var_Y=(var_Y- 16.0 / 116.0 )/ 7.787 ; double ref_X = 95.047 ; double ref_Y = 100.000 ; double ref_Z = 108.883 ; double ref_U =( 4.0 *ref_X)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double ref_V =( 9.0 *ref_Y)/(ref_X+( 15.0 *ref_Y)+( 3.0 *ref_Z)); double var_U =aCIEu/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_U; double var_V =aCIEv/( 13.0 *aCIEL)+ref_V; oY=var_Y* 100.0 ; oX=-( 9.0 *oY*var_U)/((var_U- 4.0 )*var_V-var_U*var_V); oZ=( 9.0 *oY-( 15.0 *var_V*oY)-(var_V*oX))/( 3.0 *var_V); } void CColors::RGBtoHSL( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oL) { double var_R =(aR/ 255 ); double var_G =(aG/ 255 ); double var_B =(aB/ 255 ); double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G,var_B)); double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oL=(var_Max+var_Min)/ 2 ; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { if (oL< 0.5 ) oS=del_Max/(var_Max+var_Min); else oS=del_Max/( 2.0 -var_Max-var_Min); double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2.0 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSLtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aL, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR=aL* 255 ; oG=aL* 255 ; oB=aL* 255 ; } else { double var_2= 0.0 ; if (aL< 0.5 ) var_2=aL*( 1.0 +aS); else var_2=(aL+aS)-(aS*aL); double var_1= 2.0 *aL-var_2; oR = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH+( 1.0 / 3.0 )); oG = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH); oB = 255.0 *Hue_To_RGB(var_1,var_2,aH-( 1.0 / 3.0 )); } } void CColors::RGBtoHSV( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oH, double &oS, double &oV) { const double var_R =(aR/ 255.0 ); const double var_G =(aG/ 255.0 ); const double var_B =(aB/ 255.0 ); const double var_Min =:: fmin (var_R,:: fmin (var_G, var_B)); const double var_Max =:: fmax (var_R,:: fmax (var_G,var_B)); const double del_Max =var_Max-var_Min; oV=var_Max; if (del_Max== 0 ) { oH= 0 ; oS= 0 ; } else { oS=del_Max/var_Max; const double del_R =(((var_Max-var_R)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_G =(((var_Max-var_G)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; const double del_B =(((var_Max-var_B)/ 6.0 )+(del_Max/ 2 ))/del_Max; if (var_R==var_Max) oH=del_B-del_G; else if (var_G==var_Max) oH=( 1.0 / 3.0 )+del_R-del_B; else if (var_B==var_Max) oH=( 2.0 / 3.0 )+del_G-del_R; if (oH< 0 ) oH+= 1.0 ; if (oH> 1.0 ) oH-= 1.0 ; } } void CColors::HSVtoRGB( const double aH, const double aS, const double aV, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { if (aS== 0 ) { oR =aV* 255.0 ; oG =aV* 255.0 ; oB =aV* 255.0 ; } else { double var_h=aH* 6.0 ; if (var_h== 6 ) var_h= 0 ; int var_i = int (var_h); double var_1 =aV*( 1.0 -aS); double var_2 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*(var_h-var_i)); double var_3 =aV*( 1.0 -aS*( 1.0 -(var_h-var_i))); double var_r = 0.0 ; double var_g = 0.0 ; double var_b = 0.0 ; if (var_i== 0 ) { var_r =aV; var_g =var_3; var_b =var_1; } else if (var_i== 1.0 ) { var_r=var_2; var_g=aV; var_b=var_1; } else if (var_i== 2.0 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=aV; var_b=var_3; } else if (var_i== 3 ) { var_r=var_1; var_g=var_2; var_b=aV; } else if (var_i== 4 ) { var_r=var_3; var_g=var_1; var_b=aV; } else { var_r=aV; var_g=var_1; var_b=var_2; } oR =var_r* 255.0 ; oG =var_g* 255.0 ; oB =var_b* 255.0 ; } } void CColors::RGBtoCMY( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC = 1.0 -(aR/ 255.0 ); oM = 1.0 -(aG/ 255.0 ); oY = 1.0 -(aB/ 255.0 ); } void CColors::CMYtoRGB( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR =( 1.0 -aC)* 255.0 ; oG =( 1.0 -aM)* 255.0 ; oB =( 1.0 -aY)* 255.0 ; } void CColors::CMYtoCMYK( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY, double &oK) { double var_K= 1 ; if (aC<var_K) var_K=aC; if (aM<var_K) var_K=aM; if (aY<var_K) var_K=aY; if (var_K== 1.0 ) { oC = 0 ; oM = 0 ; oY = 0 ; } else { oC =(aC-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oM =(aM-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); oY =(aY-var_K)/( 1.0 -var_K); } oK=var_K; } void CColors::CMYKtoCMY( const double aC, const double aM, const double aY, const double aK, double &oC, double &oM, double &oY) { oC =(aC*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oM =(aM*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); oY =(aY*( 1.0 -aK)+aK); } void CColors::RGBtoLab( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB, double &oL, double &oa, double &ob) { double X= 0 ,Y= 0 ,Z= 0 ; RGBtoXYZ(aR,aG,aB,X,Y,Z); XYZtoHunterLab(X,Y,Z,oL,oa,ob); } void CColors::ColorToRGB( const color aColor, double &aR, double &aG, double &aB) { aR =GetR(aColor); aG =GetG(aColor); aB =GetB(aColor); } double CColors::GetR( const color aColor) { return (aColor& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetG( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 8 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetB( const color aColor) { return ((aColor>> 16 )& 0xff ); } double CColors::GetA( const color aColor) { return ( double ( uchar ((aColor)>> 24 ))); } color CColors::RGBToColor( const double aR, const double aG, const double aB) { int int_r =( int ):: round (aR); int int_g =( int ):: round (aG); int int_b =( int ):: round (aB); int Color = 0 ; Color=int_b; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_g; Color<<= 8 ; Color|=int_r; return (( color )Color); } color CColors::MixColors( const color aCol1, const color aCol2, const double aK) { double R1= 0.0 ,G1= 0.0 ,B1= 0.0 ,R2= 0.0 ,G2= 0.0 ,B2= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aCol1,R1,G1,B1); ColorToRGB(aCol2,R2,G2,B2); R1+=( int ):: round (aK*(R2-R1)); G1+=( int ):: round (aK*(G2-G1)); B1+=( int ):: round (aK*(B2-B1)); return (RGBToColor(R1,G1,B1)); } color CColors::BlendColors( const uint lower_color, const uint upper_color) { double r1= 0 ,g1= 0 ,b1= 0 ; double r2= 0 ,g2= 0 ,b2= 0 ,alpha= 0 ; double r3= 0 ,g3= 0 ,b3= 0 ; uint pixel_color=:: ColorToARGB (upper_color); ColorToRGB(lower_color,r1,g1,b1); ColorToRGB(pixel_color,r2,g2,b2); alpha=GetA(upper_color)/ 255.0 ; if (alpha< 1.0 ) { r3=(r1*( 1 -alpha))+(r2*alpha); g3=(g1*( 1 -alpha))+(g2*alpha); b3=(b1*( 1 -alpha))+(b2*alpha); r3=(r3> 255 )? 255 : r3; g3=(g3> 255 )? 255 : g3; b3=(b3> 255 )? 255 : b3; } else { r3=r2; g3=g2; b3=b2; } return (RGBToColor(r3,g3,b3)); } void CColors::Gradient( color &aColors[], color &aOut[], int aOutCount, bool aCycle= false ) { :: ArrayResize (aOut,aOutCount); int InCount =:: ArraySize (aColors)+aCycle; int PrevJ = 0 ; int nci = 0 ; double K = 0.0 ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<InCount; i++) { int J=(aOutCount- 1 )*i/(InCount- 1 ); for ( int j=PrevJ; j<=J; j++) { if (aCycle && i==InCount- 1 ) { nci = 0 ; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ+ 1 ); } else { nci =i; K = 1.0 *(j-PrevJ)/(J-PrevJ); } aOut[j]=MixColors(aColors[i- 1 ],aColors[nci],K); } PrevJ=J; } } void CColors::RGBtoXYZsimple( double aR, double aG, double aB, double &oX, double &oY, double &oZ) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR*= 100 ; aG*= 100 ; aB*= 100 ; oX= 0.431 *aR+ 0.342 *aG+ 0.178 *aB; oY= 0.222 *aR+ 0.707 *aG+ 0.071 *aB; oZ= 0.020 *aR+ 0.130 *aG+ 0.939 *aB; } void CColors::XYZtoRGBsimple( const double aX, const double aY, const double aZ, double &oR, double &oG, double &oB) { oR= 3.063 *aX- 1.393 *aY- 0.476 *aZ; oG=- 0.969 *aX+ 1.876 *aY+ 0.042 *aZ; oB= 0.068 *aX- 0.229 *aY+ 1.069 *aZ; } color CColors::Negative( const color aColor) { double R= 0.0 ,G= 0.0 ,B= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,R,G,B); return (RGBToColor( 255 -R, 255 -G, 255 -B)); } color CColors::StandardColor( const color aColor, int &aIndex) { color m_c[]= { clrBlack , clrDarkGreen , clrDarkSlateGray , clrOlive , clrGreen , clrTeal , clrNavy , clrPurple , clrMaroon , clrIndigo , clrMidnightBlue , clrDarkBlue , clrDarkOliveGreen , clrSaddleBrown , clrForestGreen , clrOliveDrab , clrSeaGreen , clrDarkGoldenrod , clrDarkSlateBlue , clrSienna , clrMediumBlue , clrBrown , clrDarkTurquoise , clrDimGray , clrLightSeaGreen , clrDarkViolet , clrFireBrick , clrMediumVioletRed , clrMediumSeaGreen , clrChocolate , clrCrimson , clrSteelBlue , clrGoldenrod , clrMediumSpringGreen , clrLawnGreen , clrCadetBlue , clrDarkOrchid , clrYellowGreen , clrLimeGreen , clrOrangeRed , clrDarkOrange , clrOrange , clrGold , clrYellow , clrChartreuse , clrLime , clrSpringGreen , clrAqua , clrDeepSkyBlue , clrBlue , clrFuchsia , clrRed , clrGray , clrSlateGray , clrPeru , clrBlueViolet , clrLightSlateGray , clrDeepPink , clrMediumTurquoise , clrDodgerBlue , clrTurquoise , clrRoyalBlue , clrSlateBlue , clrDarkKhaki , clrIndianRed , clrMediumOrchid , clrGreenYellow , clrMediumAquamarine , clrDarkSeaGreen , clrTomato , clrRosyBrown , clrOrchid , clrMediumPurple , clrPaleVioletRed , clrCoral , clrCornflowerBlue , clrDarkGray , clrSandyBrown , clrMediumSlateBlue , clrTan , clrDarkSalmon , clrBurlyWood , clrHotPink , clrSalmon , clrViolet , clrLightCoral , clrSkyBlue , clrLightSalmon , clrPlum , clrKhaki , clrLightGreen , clrAquamarine , clrSilver , clrLightSkyBlue , clrLightSteelBlue , clrLightBlue , clrPaleGreen , clrThistle , clrPowderBlue , clrPaleGoldenrod , clrPaleTurquoise , clrLightGray , clrWheat , clrNavajoWhite , clrMoccasin , clrLightPink , clrGainsboro , clrPeachPuff , clrPink , clrBisque , clrLightGoldenrod , clrBlanchedAlmond , clrLemonChiffon , clrBeige , clrAntiqueWhite , clrPapayaWhip , clrCornsilk , clrLightYellow , clrLightCyan , clrLinen , clrLavender , clrMistyRose , clrOldLace , clrWhiteSmoke , clrSeashell , clrIvory , clrHoneydew , clrAliceBlue , clrLavenderBlush , clrMintCream , clrSnow , clrWhite , clrDarkCyan , clrDarkRed , clrDarkMagenta , clrAzure , clrGhostWhite , clrFloralWhite }; double m_rv= 0.0 ,m_gv= 0.0 ,m_bv= 0.0 ; ColorToRGB(aColor,m_rv,m_gv,m_bv); double m_md= 0.3 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow ( 255 , 2 )+ 1 ; aIndex= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 138 ; i++) { double m_d= 0.3 *:: pow (GetR(m_c[i])-m_rv, 2 )+ 0.59 *:: pow (GetG(m_c[i])-m_gv, 2 )+ 0.11 *:: pow (GetB(m_c[i])-m_bv, 2 ); if (m_d<m_md) { m_md =m_d; aIndex =i; } } return (m_c[aIndex]); } double CColors::RGBtoGray( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; aR=:: pow (aR, 2.2 ); aG=:: pow (aG, 2.2 ); aB=:: pow (aB, 2.2 ); double rY= 0.21 *aR+ 0.72 *aG+ 0.07 *aB; rY=:: pow (rY, 1.0 / 2.2 ); return (rY); } double CColors::RGBtoGraySimple( double aR, double aG, double aB) { aR/= 255 ; aG/= 255 ; aB/= 255 ; double rY= 0.3 *aR+ 0.59 *aG+ 0.11 *aB; return (rY); }

All made changes boil down to setting the 'static' modifier to each of the methods, as well as some purely cosmetic changes (apart from variable names in the method arguments) that suit my coding style. Besides, I have added the RGBtoLab() method for converting the RGB color model into Lab. The method simply converts the RGB model into XYZ, which in turn is converted into the Lab color model. This matter was once considered by Anatoli Kazharski in his article "Graphical Interfaces IX: The Color Picker Control (Chapter 1)":



There is no suitable method in the CColors class for converting from the RGB format to Lab. Therefore, where the conversion RGB->Lab is required, double correction through color master model XYZ will need to be applied: RGB->XYZ->Lab .

I have simply followed the author's advice.



To make the CColors class visible to the entire library and programs based on it, include the class file to the file of the library service functions in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property strict #include "..\Defines.mqh" #include "Message.mqh" #include "TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Pause.mqh" #include "Colors.mqh"

I will not need the class here but I will start using it later when creating the graphical element object descendant classes.



Each graphical object features at least its size and the coordinates of its location on the chart. In addition, our objects are endowed with many properties that can be changed while the program is running. But if we relaunch the program or switch the timeframe, all changes made to graphical objects while the program is running are reset. To let each object remember the state of its properties, we need to save them outside. In this case, after restarting the program, all graphical objects constructed and changed during its operation read their appropriate properties (relevant as of the reset moment) from the file and restore them. To achieve this, we need to add two methods to the graphical element object class — the method for writing the object properties to the file and the one for reading object properties from the file.

In order to read and write the object properties, I will save the object properties to the structure, while the structure can be both saved to the file and read from it using the StructToCharArray() and CharArrayToStruct() standard functions.

Each graphical object is to feature the methods for saving properties to the file and reading them from the file since each graphical object based on the canvas is to be a descendant from the graphical element object, in which the methods are to be set. Thus, if the object is composite (i.e. it consists of other objects based on the graphical element), we can restore the states of all of its subordinate objects one by one according to the object index in the list of subordinate objects (the index is stored in the CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM constant of the ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER enumeration of the element object properties).

In this article, I will not save the properties to the file/read them from the file since this should be done from the graphical object collection class. I will consider it later — after creating the graphical element. Anyway, the writing and reading methods will be added here.

Since the graphical element is a descendant of the base object of all CGBaseObj library graphical objects, first let's set the virtual method for creating the structure out of the object properties and the virtual method for restoring the object properties from the structure in the protected section of the object class file (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh):

protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

These methods do nothing here — they should be redefined in the class descendants. The closest descendant of the class is the class of the graphical element object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh. Declare the same virtual methods in its protected section:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

In the private section, declare the structure for storing all object properties, the object with the structure type and the object structure array:



private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];

In the public section of the class, declare the methods of writing and reading object properties from the file:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ;} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

Since the object has no real properties, the virtual method returning the flag of supporting real properties by the object should return false.



Implement declared methods outside the class body.

The method creating the object structure from its properties:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Here all is simple: each integer structure field receives the appropriate object property, while object string properties are saved in the appropriate uchar array of the structure. Next, simply save the newly created object property structure to the uchar array using StructToCharArray().

If failed to save the structure to the array, inform of the error and return false. As a result, return true.



The method restoring the object properties from the structure:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, this .m_struct_obj.opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, this .m_struct_obj.color_bg); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

Here, each integer object property receives the value from the appropriate structure field, while the contents of the appropriate uchar array structure is read to the object string properties using CharArrayToString().

The method saving the object to the file:

bool CGCnvElement::Save( const int file_handle) { if (! this .ObjectToStruct()) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT)); return false ; } if (:: FileWriteArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_WRITE_UARRAY_TO_FILE)); return false ; } return true ; }

The method receives the handle of the file the object properties should be saved to. The object properties are then saved in the structure using the ObjectToStruct() method considered above. The uchar array created when constructing the structure is written to the file using FileWriteArray() and true is returned. In case of a failure, the method displays the error message in the journal and returns false.



The method uploading the object properties from the file:

bool CGCnvElement::Load( const int file_handle) { if (:: FileReadArray (file_handle, this .m_uchar_array)== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_LOAD_UARRAY_FROM_FILE)); return false ; } if (!:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_OBJ_STRUCT_FROM_UARRAY)); return false ; } this .StructToObject(); return true ; }

The method receives the file handle featuring saved object properties. Next, the object properties from the file are uploaded to the uchar array using FileReadArray(). The uploaded properties are copied to the structure using CharArrayToStruct(). The structure filled in from the file is set in the object properties using the above mentioned StructToObject() method and true is returned. If reading from the file or copying the obtained array to the structure ends with an error, the method informs of that and returns false.



The block of methods for a simplified access to object properties receives the methods for returning the right and bottom element edge, the methods for setting and returning the element background color, as well as the methods for returning the element ID and its index in the list of elements in the composite object:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBG( const color colour) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBG( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); }

All these methods simply return the appropriate element object property.







Methods of working with primitives

The CCanvas class provides ample opportunities for drawing various graphical primitives on the canvas. We are able to either read the color of each pixel or set the required color and transparency to it. In addition to simply setting a color to a pixel, the class provides the tools for drawing different figures either pixel by pixel (without smoothing) or with the help of various smoothing methods.

The graphical element object class is to provide users the access to the CCanvas class drawing methods. Our methods will only slightly simplify calling the CCanvas class methods. The simplification is in the fact that the color is set in the usual way — by specifying the necessary color in the color format and setting the color opacity degree (0 — transparent, 255 — completely opaque), whereas the CCanvas class methods "ask" to specify the color immediately in the uint ARGB format, which is just a number. Not everyone is comfortable with specifying the desired color in this format (semi-transparent gray: 0x7F7F7F7F). In subsequent classes that are to be inherited from the graphical element object, I will expand the range of drawing features by adding the convenient functionality inherent in each created class. In the same class, which is basic for creating the remaining graphical objects, the drawing methods should be simple and straightforward.

The block of methods for simplified access to object properties is followed by new code blocks. I tried to distribute them according to their purpose.

Data receiving methods starts with "Get", while data setting methods begin with "Set".



The method receiving the color of the point with specified coordinates:

uint GetPixel( const int x, const int y) const { return this .m_canvas.PixelGet(x,y); }

The result of calling the PixelGet() method of the CCanvas class is returned here. The method returns the color in ARGB format.



The methods of filling, clearing and updating raster data:

void Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); void Erase( const bool redraw= false ); void Update( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

The Update() method simply updates the object and chart using the Update() method of the CCanvas class.



The Erase() methods are implemented outside the class body:

void CGCnvElement::Erase( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CGCnvElement::Erase( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Erase( NULL_COLOR ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

These are two overloaded methods.

In the first one, we pass the required color and opacity used to fill the entire element with the help of the Erase() method of the CCanvas class. Please note that the method applies the color and opacity level passed to the Erase() method of the CCanvas class using conversion of their values to ARGB format by the ColorToARGB() function. I will do that in all drawing methods.

In the second method, we simply fill the entire background with a completely transparent black color. Its value was previously defined using the NULL_COLOR macro substitution.

Each of the methods receives the flag indicating the necessity to redraw the chart. If the flag is set, the chart is re-drawn.

Next is the block of methods for drawing primitives without smoothing. All methods are identical and call the corresponding methods of the CCanvas class. These methods receive the parameters specified in the method arguments and the color converted into ARGB format from the color and transparency values passed to the methods:

void SetPixel( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.LineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLine( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Line(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolyline( int &array_x[], int & array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polyline(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygon( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Polygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawRectangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircle( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Circle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangle( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Triangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipse( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Ellipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawArc( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { m_canvas.Arc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPie( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.Pie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity), ColorToARGB (fill_clr,opacity)); }





The block of methods for drawing filled primitives without smoothing:

void Fill( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 ) { this .m_canvas.Fill(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),threshould); } void DrawRectangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawCircleFill( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillCircle(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawTriangleFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawPolygonFill( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillPolygon(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawEllipseFill( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.FillEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); }





The methods of drawing primitives using smoothing:



void SetPixelAA( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 ) { this .m_canvas.PixelSetAA(x,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity)); } void DrawLineAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.LineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawLineThick( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickVertical( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawLineThickHorizontal( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.LineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolylineAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolylineWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolylineSmooth( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolylineThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolylineThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawPolygonAA( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonAA(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonWu( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.PolygonWu(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawPolygonSmooth( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style,tension,step); } void DrawPolygonThick( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_canvas.PolygonThick(array_x,array_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),size,style,end_style); } void DrawTriangleAA( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawTriangleWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.TriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleAA( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleAA(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawCircleWu( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.CircleWu(x,y,r,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseAA( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); } void DrawEllipseWu( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_canvas.EllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),style); }

The logic of all added methods is completely transparent. All parameters passed to the methods are signed. The purpose of each method is stated in the comments. So, I believe all is clear here. In any case, you are welcome to use the comments section.







Methods of working with a text

The CCanvas class remembers the settings of the last displayed text, including its font, color, transparency, etc. To find out the text size, we are able to use the TextSize() method applying the current font settings to measure the width and height of the text-bounding rectangle. We may need this on several occasions, like when overwriting the previous text using the background color and writing it using new coordinates — text offset. In this case, we need not only text coordinates but also text anchor points (left-top, center-top, right-top etc.). We need to know exactly which anchor angle of the bounding rectangle is given to the text, otherwise the coordinates of the eraser rectangle will be set incorrectly. To achieve this, we need to add the class member variable storing the last specified anchor point.

Declare the variable in the private section of the class:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

At the very start of the parametric class constructor, initialize the values of the object type and the text anchor point:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

In the m_type parent class variable returned by its Type() virtual method, add the object type passed in the constructor parameters, while the m_text_anchor variable is initialized using the default value — the upper left corner of the bounding rectangle.



At the very end of the class body (namely, after the code block for working with primitives), add the code block for working with text:

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle); } bool SetFontName( const string name) { return this .m_canvas.FontNameSet(name); } bool SetFontSize( const int size, const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeSet(relative ? size*- 10 : size); } bool SetFontFlags( const uint flags) { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsSet(flags); } bool SetFontAngle( const float angle) { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleSet( uint (angle* 10 )); } void SetTextAnchor( const uint flags= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)flags; } void GetFont( string &name, int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { this .m_canvas.FontGet(name,size,flags,angle); } string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } int FontSizeRelative( void ) const { return ( this .FontSize()< 0 ? - this .FontSize()/ 10 : this .FontSize()); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } uint FontAngle( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontAngleGet(); } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_canvas.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_canvas.TextSize(text,width,height); } void Text( int x, int y, string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); } };

Here all is similar to handling primitives. All methods feature comments disclosing their purpose, inputs and outputs.

I would like to comment on the method of setting the current font parameters:



bool SetFont( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 , const bool relative= true ) { return this .m_canvas.FontSet(name,(relative ? size*- 10 : size),flags,angle);

Here size specifies the font size and is always set according to the font size we would set when displaying a text with the help of the ordinary OBJ_LABEL text label object. The size is set as a positive integer value in it. Contrary to that, when drawing the text on the canvas, the font size is set the same way as in the TextSetFont() function:

The font size is set using positive or negative values. The sign defines whether the text size depends on the operating system settings (font scale). If the size is positive, it is converted into device physical units (pixels) when displaying the logical font as a physical one. The size corresponds to the height of symbol cells from available fonts. It is not recommended in cases of shared usage of texts displayed using the TextOut() function and texts displayed using the OBJ_LABEL ("Text label") graphical object.

If the size is negative, it is assumed to be set in tenths of a logical point (the value -350 is equal to 35 logical points) and is divided by 10. The resulting value is converted into physical units of the device (pixels) and corresponds to the absolute value of the character height from available fonts. To obtain a text of the OBJ_LABEL object size on the screen, multiply the font size specified in the object properties by -10.



The font relative size flag is checked in the method. If it is set (by default), the size value is multiplied by -10 so that the font is specified using a correct value for passing the CCanvas class to the FontSet() method.



In the parametric class constructor, add font initialization (set its default name and size):

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) {

These are all the improvements I have planned for the current article. Let's test the results.







Test



We have the EA from the previous article displaying two graphical element objects on the chart. Let's take the same EA, save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part75\ as TestDoEasyPart75.mq5 and do the following:

When clicking on the first (top) object, we will alternately draw a rectangle and a circle on it. With each new click on the object, the size of the rectangle decreases by 2 pixels on each side and the radius of the circle also decreases by 2 pixels. The rectangle is drawn in the usual way, while the circle is drawn using smoothing. With each new click, the object opacity is increased from 0 to 255 in a loop.



When clicking on the second (bottom) object, display a text on it alternately changing its anchor point. Write the anchor point name in the text itself. The object transparency remains unchanged.



Specify the number of created elements:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh> #define ELEMENTS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_elements;

To avoid creating identical objects each time the timeframe changes, clear the list of the already created objects in the OnInit() handler before creating new ones:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_elements.Clear(); int total=ELEMENTS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,i, 0 , ChartID (), 0 , "Element_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 , clrSilver , 200 ,InpMovable, true , true ); if (element== NULL ) continue ; if (!list_elements.Add(element)) { delete element; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Since I do not have the graphical object collection class yet to check the need for creating a new object with a specified name, here I will simply recreate these objects anew clearing the list of the previously created objects beforehand.

The OnChartEvent() handler receives handling mouse clicks on two created objects:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { CArrayObj *obj_list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( GetPointer (list_elements),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,sparam,EQUAL); if (obj_list!= NULL && obj_list.Total()> 0 ) { static uchar try0= 0 , try1= 0 ; CGCnvElement *obj=obj_list.At( 0 ); if (obj.ID()== 0 ) { uchar opasity=obj.Opacity(); if ((opasity+ 5 )> 255 ) opasity= 0 ; else opasity+= 5 ; obj.SetOpacity(opasity); int x1= 2 ,x2=obj.Width()- 3 ; int y1= 2 ,y2=obj.Height()- 3 ; int xC=(x1+x2)/ 2 ; int yC=(y1+y2)/ 2 ; int R=yC-y1; if (try0% 2 == 0 ) obj.DrawRectangle(x1+try0,y1+try0,x2-try0,y2-try0, clrDodgerBlue ,obj.Opacity()); else obj.DrawCircleAA(xC,yC,R-try0, clrGreen ,obj.Opacity()); if (try0> 30 ) { obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); try0= 0 ; } obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try0++; } else if (obj.ID()== 1 ) { obj.SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); obj.SetTextAnchor((ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)try1); string text= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (obj.TextAnchor()), 12 ); int xT= 2 ,yT= 2 ; if (try1== 0 ) { xT= 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 1 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT= 2 ; } else if (try1== 2 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT= 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 4 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 5 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; } else if (try1== 6 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()/ 2 ; try1++; } else if (try1== 8 ) { xT= 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 9 ) { xT=obj.Width()/ 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } else if (try1== 10 ) { xT=obj.Width()- 2 ; yT=obj.Height()- 2 ; } obj.Erase(obj.ColorBG(),obj.Opacity()); obj.Text(xT,yT,text, clrDodgerBlue , 255 ,obj.TextAnchor()); obj.Update( true ); Comment ( "Object name: " ,obj.NameObj(), ", opasity=" ,obj.Opacity(), ", Color BG: " ,( string )obj.ColorBG()); try1++; if (try1> 10 ) try1= 0 ; } } } }

The handler code features detailed comments. I believe, its logic is clear. If you have any questions related to the current article, feel free to ask them in the comments below.



Compile the EA and launch it on the chart. Click on the objects:





As a result, I accidentally obtained a funny image on the upper object resembling a CD :)

What's next?

In the next article, I will start the development of the objects that are descendants of the graphical element object created here.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

