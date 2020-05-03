MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第27部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でポジションを開く
内容
前の記事では、事前定義された条件で取引リクエストを送信する機能を追加しました。特定の条件(または一連の条件)が発生すると、ポジションを開くための取引注文が送信されます。口座、銘柄、イベントステータス条件のリストから、さまざまな組み合わせで複数の条件が存在する場合があります。
取引注文は、保留中リクエストオブジェクトに設定されたすべての条件を満たすと、未決取引リクエストを使用して送信されます。
この記事では、コンセプトの開発を継続し、保留中の注文を行うために必要なすべての条件を備えた保留中の取引リクエストを使用して、保留中の注文を行うことができる機能を作成します。
概念
保留中リクエストオブジェクトは、すべてのアクティブ化条件を格納する配列を特徴としています。取引管理クラス(つまり、そのタイマー)により、未決取引リクエストのリストを常に表示できます。保留中取引リクエストをアクティブ化するとき(すべての事前定義されたアクティブ化条件が満たされている場合)、取引注文がサーバに送信されます。そのパラメータは、トリガーされた保留中リクエストに設定されます。
ポジションを開くには、指定した条件の発生を制御するだけです。それらが発生するとすぐに、ポジションを開くための取引注文がサーバに送信されます。
ただし、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを使用した指値注文の発行に関しては、ポジションが適切な現行価格に設定されるのに注文が価格から離れた場所に配置されるという1つの問題があります。
したがって、特定の条件下で保留中注文を処理するためには、保留中注文の距離も考慮する必要があります。これには質問が伴います。保留中リクエストを作成するとき、将来の指値注文の距離を指定するのですが、これをどの価格からの距離にするかということです。保留中リクエストの現行価格からでしょうか。それとも、リクエストオブジェクトがアクティブ化のために設定されたすべての条件を満たす場合の現在価格からでしょうか。結局のところ、すべての条件が満たされた時点で、価格は保留中リクエストが作成されたレベルから遠く離れている可能性がありますが、将来の価格を知ることができるのは、保留中リクエストの唯一のアクティブ化条件が指定された価格の値である場合のみです。その他の場合、注文を設定するために必要な将来の価格は不明です。
次のようにしてみましょう。保留中リクエストを作成するときに、未決注文の距離を指定します。保留中リクエストを作成した瞬間の現行価格(現在の売呼値または買呼値は、将来の注文方向に応じてプロパティに設定されます)と未決注文の価格(保留中リクエストオブジェクトのプロパティでも設定されます)の差は常に表示できます。つまり、保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された時点の任意の価格で新しい未決注文価格を計算したり、保留中リクエストの作成時に指定された価格のままにしたりできます。
最初の場合、注文価格は保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された瞬間の現行価格に対して再計算されますが、2番目の場合は、保留中リクエストが基づいている価格に対して未決注文を出すための取引注文はサーバに送信されます。このオプションでは、保留中リクエストのアクティブ化を待機中に無効になった場合に価格が調整されます。
実装
PendRequest.mqhファイル(つまり、CPendingReq 抽象保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラス)で、価格に続いて未決注文距離参照ポイントをシフトするフラグを格納するクラスメンバ変数を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pending trading request class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private: MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure CPause m_pause; // Pause class object bool m_follow; // The flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price /* Data on a pending request activation in the array:
変数がtrueの場合、注文価格は、保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された瞬間の現行価格を基準に再計算されます。それ以外の場合、未決注文は保留中リクエストオブジェクトのプロパティで設定された価格に設定され、保留中リクエストに対する現在価格の変更により注文価格が無効になった場合に調整されます。
クラスのprotectedセクションで、未決注文価格をシフトに従って配置するメソッドを宣言します。
//--- Return the number of decimal places of a controlled property int DigitsControlledValue(const uint index) const; //--- Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-) for all order prices void SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift); public:
クラスのpublicセクションのリクエストオブジェクトプロパティに簡単にアクセスできるように、メソッドブロックで未決注文価格を現在価格に相対的に調整するためのメソッド、保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティに新しい注文価格を配置するメソッド、価格に続く注文価格参照ポイントのフラグを設定/受信するメソッドを宣言します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the request object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) request structure, (2) status, (3) type, (4) price at the moment of the request generation, //--- (5) request generation time, (6) next attempt activation time, //--- (7) waiting time between requests, (8) current attempt index, //--- (9) number of attempts, (10) request ID //--- (11) result a request is based on, //--- (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) trading operation type MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest(void) const { return this.m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest(void) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } //--- Return the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order, //--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type, //--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime double ActualVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } //--- Modify order prices by the current price void CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price); //--- Set (1) the price when creating a request, (2) setting, (3) StopLoss, (4) TakeProfit, (5) stoplimit, //--- (6) request creation time, (7) current attempt time, (8) waiting time between requests, (9) current attempt index, //--- (10) number of attempts,(11) id, (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) pending request type void SetPriceCreate(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetMqlPrice(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE,price); this.m_request.price=price; } void SetMqlSL(const double sl) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL,sl); this.m_request.sl=sl; } void SetMqlTP(const double tp) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP,tp); this.m_request.tp=tp; } void SetMqlStopLimit(const double stoplimit) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT,stoplimit); this.m_request.stoplimit=stoplimit; } void SetTimeCreate(const ulong time) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate(const ulong time) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC(const ulong miliseconds) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt(const uchar number) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts(const uchar number) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID(const uchar id) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder(const ulong ticket) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition(const ulong ticket) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } //--- Set the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order, //--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type, //--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime void SetActualVolume(const double volume) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration(const datetime expiration) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } //--- Set a controlled property and a comparison method for a request activation criteria data by its index - both the actual one and the one in the object of //--- account, symbol or trading event property value (depends on 'source' value) for activating a pending request void SetNewActivationProperties(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); //--- Set a (1) controlled property, (2) comparison type, (3) object value and //--- (4) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request bool SetActivationProperty(const uint index,const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType(const uint index,const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue(const uint index,const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue(const uint index,const double value); //--- Return (1) a pending request activation source, (2) controlled property, (3) comparison type, //--- (4) object value,(5) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource(const uint index) const; int GetActivationProperty(const uint index) const; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType(const uint index) const; double GetActivationControlValue(const uint index) const; double GetActivationActualValue(const uint index) const; //--- Return the flag of a successful check of all controlled object properties and the appropriate actual properties bool IsAllComparisonCompleted(void) const; //--- Return/set the flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price bool IsFollowThePrice(void) const { return this.m_follow; } void SetFollowThePrice(const bool flag) { this.m_follow=flag; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of request object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスコンストラクタで、価格に続く注文距離基準点のフラグを設定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this.CopyRequest(request); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10); this.m_follow=true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラス本体外で、すべての注文価格に新しい値を設定するためのメソッドを実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-), | //| for all order prices (+/-) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPendRequest::SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift) { this.SetMqlPrice(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE)-shift); if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)!=0) this.SetMqlSL(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)-shift); if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)!=0) this.SetMqlTP(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)-shift); if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)!=0) this.SetMqlStopLimit(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)-shift); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは価格シフトを受け取り、上記のメソッドを使用して、各保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティに(現在のプロパティ値からシフトを引いた)として計算された未決注文価格タイプに対応する新しい価格を設定します。
StopLoss、TakeProfit、StopLimitの注文価格の場合、価格の存在が事前に確認され、保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティに設定された価格がゼロ以外の値である場合にのみシフトが設定されます。
保留中リクエストがアクティブになった瞬間の現行価格で、未決注文の価格を調整する方法を実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjust order prices by the current price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPendRequest::CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=this.m_request.type; if(!this.m_follow || (type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT && type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) return; this.SetAllMqlPrices(this.PriceCreate()-price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、未決注文が出されるべき現在価格を受け取ります。注文距離参照ポイントが価格に続くフラグが設定されていない場合または 未決注文が、保留中リクエストオブジェクトの取引リクエスト構造に追加されない場合、メソッドを終了します。
次に、すべての未決注文価格を変更するために上記のメソッドを呼び出します。このメソッドは、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを作成した時点の価格からメソッドに渡された現在価格を差し引いた値として計算されたシフトを受け取ります。
次に、CPendReqControl取引管理クラスのPendReqControl.mqhファイルに追加と改善を加えます。
保留中リクエストを作成するOpenPositionPending()およびPlaceOrderPending() publicメソッドの名前をそれぞれCreatePReqPosition()とCreatePReqOrder()に変えます。これらのメソッド名は、その背後にあるアイデア(保留中リクエストの作成)をより正確に反映していると思います。
CreatePReqOrder()メソッドの入力に、グループIDの受け渡しを追加します。
//--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order template<typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set pending request activation criteria
リクエストによって作成された保留中リクエストのハンドラーに以下を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The handler of pending requests created by request | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj,const int index) { //--- get the request structure and the symbol object a trading operation should be performed for MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return; //--- Check the relevance of a pending request and exit to the external loop if the request is handled or an error occurs if(!this.CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return; //--- Update relevant data on request activation conditions this.RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); //--- If all pending request activation conditions are met if(req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { //--- Set the attempt number in the request object req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(uchar(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1)); //--- Adjust prices for a pending order relative to the current price and get the request again if(request.action==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING) { req_obj.CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); } //--- Display the request activation message in the journal if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+(string)req_obj.ID()+":"); req_obj.PrintShort(); } //--- Depending on the type of action performed in the trading request switch(request.action) { //--- Opening/closing a position case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : //--- If no ticket is present in the request structure - this is opening a position if(request.position==0) this.OpenPosition((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); //--- If the ticket is present in the request structure - this is a position closure else this.ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break; //--- Modify StopLoss/TakeProfit position case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this.ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break; //--- Close by an opposite one case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this.ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break; //--- //--- Place a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this.PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break; //--- Modify a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this.ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break; //--- Remove a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this.DeleteOrder(request.order); break; //--- default: break; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここで、保留中リクエストオブジェクトの取引リクエスト構造に設定された取引操作タイプが「未決注文を行う」と等しい場合、 保留中リクエストオブジェクトのプロパティで設定された未決注文価格を調整するメソッドを呼び出します。その結果、リクエストオブジェクト内の未決注文価格は、現行価格に対して相対的に調整されるか、調整されないかのどちらかです。これは、保留中リクエストオブジェクト内の価格に続く未決注文距離参照ポイントのフラグに依存します 。上記でこの動作について説明しました。
ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドを少し改善しましょう。コピーペーストメソッドを使用して開発するとき、私は失敗をしました。メソッドは保留中リクエストIDの整数値を返す必要がありますが、現在、エラーの場合にfalseを返します。 これをWRONG_VALUEに変更しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for opening a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name. CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write the volume, deviation, comment and filling type to the request structure this.m_request.volume=volume; this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); //--- Write pending request object ID to the magic number, add group IDs to the magic number value //--- and fill in the remaining unfilled trading request structure fields uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic); this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn); if(group_id1>0) this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if(group_id2>0) this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this.m_request.magic=mn; this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.type=order_type; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
未決注文を行うための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドを実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_set,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write the volume, comment, as well as expiration and filling types to the request structure this.m_request.volume=volume; this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); //--- Write the request ID to the magic number, while a symbol name is set in the request structure, //--- trading operation and order types uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic); this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn); if(group_id1>0) this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if(group_id2>0) this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this.m_request.magic=mn; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; this.m_request.type=order_type; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは、コードのコメントで詳細に説明されています。ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストを作成する同様のメソッドはすでに検討しているため、ここでそれを続ける意味はありません。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。
保留中リクエストを作成するときは、保留中リクエストオブジェクトに作成時の価格を設定する必要があります。注文の種類ごとに異なる価格を設定する必要があります。買い注文の場合は現在の売呼値、売り注文の場合は現在の買呼値です。
これを行うには、Trading.mqhファイルのCTrading基本取引オブジェクトクラスで、保留中リクエストを作成するCreatePendingRequest()メソッドに:変更を加えます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order) { //--- Create a new pending request object depending on a request status CPendRequest *req_obj=NULL; double price=(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); switch(status) { case PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN : req_obj=new CPendReqOpen(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE : req_obj=new CPendReqClose(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP : req_obj=new CPendReqSLTP(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE : req_obj=new CPendReqPlace(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE : req_obj=new CPendReqRemove(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY : req_obj=new CPendReqModify(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; default: req_obj=NULL; break; } if(req_obj==NULL) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false; } //--- If failed to add the request to the list, display the appropriate message, //--- remove the created object and return 'false' if(!this.m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false; } //--- Fill in the properties of a successfully created object by the values passed to the method req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(0); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if(order!=NULL) { req_obj.SetActualVolume(order.Volume()); req_obj.SetActualPrice(order.PriceOpen()); req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(order.PriceStopLimit()); req_obj.SetActualSL(order.StopLoss()); req_obj.SetActualTP(order.TakeProfit()); req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(order.TypeFilling()); req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(order.TypeTime()); req_obj.SetActualExpiration(order.TimeExpiration()); } else { req_obj.SetActualVolume(request.volume); req_obj.SetActualPrice(request.price); req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(request.stoplimit); req_obj.SetActualSL(request.sl); req_obj.SetActualTP(request.tp); req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(request.type_filling); req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(request.type_time); req_obj.SetActualExpiration(request.expiration); } //--- Display a brief description of a created pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintShort(); } //--- successful return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここでは、PositionTypeByOrderType()注文タイプによってポジションタイプを定義する関数を使用して、注文の方向を定義します。買い注文の場合は売呼値を使用し、売り注文の場合は買呼値を使用します。保留中リクエストを作成する場合、取得された価格を作成メソッドに渡します。
これで、作成した機能へのアクセスを実装するだけで済みます。CEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトのpublicセクションで、すべての注文タイプを出すための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドを宣言します。
//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenBuyPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenSellPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceBuyStopPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request to place a (1) SellLimit, (2) SellStop, (3) SellStopLimit order template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set pending request activation criteria bool SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value);
クラス本体外で、ポジションを開くための保留中のリクエストを作成するメソッドの名前を変更しながらこれらのすべてのメソッドを実装します(すでに実行しました)。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for opening a Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for opening a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a BuyStop order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return ( #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a SellLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a SellStop order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return ( #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここで、未決注文を出すための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドは、保留中リクエストが作成されるメソッドに対応する必要な未決注文タイプを受け取るCTradingControl取引管理クラスの保留中リクエストを作成するためのメソッドの結果を返します。MQL4では未決StopLimit注文オブジェクトがないため、WRONG_VALUE を返します。
これらは、保留中取引リクエストを使用する条件下指値注文を出すために必要なすべての変更です。
テスト
テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part32\でTestDoEasyPart32.mq5として保存します。
追加する必要があるのは、該当する未決注文の注文ボタンの保留中リクエストのアクティブ化を管理するボタンの状態を制御することだけです。指値注文ボタンの近くのPまたはT(価格および時間条件)ボタンが押された場合、そのような注文はすぐには出されません。代わりに、保留中リクエストが作成されます。指定された条件によるアクティブ化は、未決注文につながります。注文は、保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された価格に関連して設定されます。
テストEAの取引パネルボタンの押下を処理する関数で、現在の銘柄のPoint()とDigits()の値を保存するための2つの変数、およびすべての指値注文タイプを配置するための保留中リクエストを作成するための取引パネルボタンの押下の処理を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { bool comp_magic=true; // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs string comment=""; double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15 group1=(uchar)Rand(); group2=(uchar)Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")) { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")) { ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit if(!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop if(!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit if(!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell if(!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")) { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double control_value=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")) { ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit if(!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop if(!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit if(!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); //--- Close the Buy position partially if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); //--- Close the Sell position partially if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed else { //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- Buying //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_buy2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_buy_by_sell=true; } //--- Selling //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_sell2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_sell_by_buy=true; } } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons else { //--- trailing button if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; } //--- Buying //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- Selling //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ボタンを押すブロックのコードは詳しくコメントされているので、ここでは説明しません。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。
これでテストEAの変更がすべて完了しました。
コンパイルしてテスターでEAをビジュアライゼーションモードで起動します。
指値注文を出すための保留中リクエストを作成するボタンを有効にし、保留中リクエストがどのように実行されるかを確認します。
価格と時間で未決注文を出すための保留中リクエストが最初に作成され、残りの保留中リクエストは時間のみで作成されました。ご覧のように、保留中のすべてのリクエストは、アクティブ化条件が発生したときにアクティブ化されました。最初のリクエストは価格と時間で、次のリクエストはアクティブ化時間です。したがって、すべてが計画どおりに機能します。
次の段階
次の記事では、保留中取引リクエストコンセプトの開発を継続し、条件によるポジション決済(完全決済、部分決済、反対のポジションによる決済)を実装します。
現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
シリーズのこれまでの記事:第1部: 概念、データ管理
第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション
第3部: 注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え
第4部: 取引イベント概念
第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信
第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント
第7部: StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベントの機能の準備
第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント
第9部: MQL4との互換性 - データの準備
第10部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント
第11部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジション決済イベント
第12部: 口座オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトコレクション
第13部: 口座オブジェクトイベント第14部: 銘柄オブジェクト
第15部: 銘柄オブジェクトコレクション
第16部: 銘柄コレクションイベント
第17部: ライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第18部:口座と他のライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第19部:ライブラリメッセージのクラス
第20部:プログラムリソースの作成と格納
第21部:取引クラス - 基本クロスプラットフォーム取引オブジェクト
第22部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、制限の検証
第23部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、パラメータ有効性の検証
第24部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、無効なパラメータの自動修正
第25部:取引クラス - 取引サーバによって返されたエラーを処理する基本取引クラス
第26部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 初期実装(ポジションを開く)
第27部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 指数注文
第28部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - 決済、削除、変更
第29部:未決取引リクエストの使用 - リクエストオブジェクトクラス
第30部:未決取引リクエスト - リクエストオブジェクトの管理
第31部:未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でポジションを開く
