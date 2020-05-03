MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第27部): 未決取引リクエスト - 特定の条件下でポジションを開く

内容

前の記事では、事前定義された条件で取引リクエストを送信する機能を追加しました。特定の条件(または一連の条件)が発生すると、ポジションを開くための取引注文が送信されます。口座、銘柄、イベントステータス条件のリストから、さまざまな組み合わせで複数の条件が存在する場合があります。

取引注文は、保留中リクエストオブジェクトに設定されたすべての条件を満たすと、未決取引リクエストを使用して送信されます。



この記事では、コンセプトの開発を継続し、保留中の注文を行うために必要なすべての条件を備えた保留中の取引リクエストを使用して、保留中の注文を行うことができる機能を作成します。



概念

保留中リクエストオブジェクトは、すべてのアクティブ化条件を格納する配列を特徴としています。取引管理クラス(つまり、そのタイマー)により、未決取引リクエストのリストを常に表示できます。保留中取引リクエストをアクティブ化するとき(すべての事前定義されたアクティブ化条件が満たされている場合)、取引注文がサーバに送信されます。そのパラメータは、トリガーされた保留中リクエストに設定されます。

ポジションを開くには、指定した条件の発生を制御するだけです。それらが発生するとすぐに、ポジションを開くための取引注文がサーバに送信されます。

ただし、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを使用した指値注文の発行に関しては、ポジションが適切な現行価格に設定されるのに注文が価格から離れた場所に配置されるという1つの問題があります。

したがって、特定の条件下で保留中注文を処理するためには、保留中注文の距離も考慮する必要があります。これには質問が伴います。保留中リクエストを作成するとき、将来の指値注文の距離を指定するのですが、これをどの価格からの距離にするかということです。保留中リクエストの現行価格からでしょうか。それとも、リクエストオブジェクトがアクティブ化のために設定されたすべての条件を満たす場合の現在価格からでしょうか。結局のところ、すべての条件が満たされた時点で、価格は保留中リクエストが作成されたレベルから遠く離れている可能性がありますが、将来の価格を知ることができるのは、保留中リクエストの唯一のアクティブ化条件が指定された価格の値である場合のみです。その他の場合、注文を設定するために必要な将来の価格は不明です。



次のようにしてみましょう。保留中リクエストを作成するときに、未決注文の距離を指定します。保留中リクエストを作成した瞬間の現行価格(現在の売呼値または買呼値は、将来の注文方向に応じてプロパティに設定されます)と未決注文の価格(保留中リクエストオブジェクトのプロパティでも設定されます)の差は常に表示できます。つまり、保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された時点の任意の価格で新しい未決注文価格を計算したり、保留中リクエストの作成時に指定された価格のままにしたりできます。

最初の場合、注文価格は保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された瞬間の現行価格に対して再計算されますが、2番目の場合は、保留中リクエストが基づいている価格に対して未決注文を出すための取引注文はサーバに送信されます。このオプションでは、保留中リクエストのアクティブ化を待機中に無効になった場合に価格が調整されます。



実装

PendRequest.mqhファイル(つまり、CPendingReq 抽象保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラス)で、価格に続いて未決注文距離参照ポイントをシフトするフラグを格納するクラスメンバ変数を追加します。



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pending trading request class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure CPause m_pause; // Pause class object bool m_follow; // The flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price /* Data on a pending request activation in the array:

変数がtrueの場合、注文価格は、保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された瞬間の現行価格を基準に再計算されます。それ以外の場合、未決注文は保留中リクエストオブジェクトのプロパティで設定された価格に設定され、保留中リクエストに対する現在価格の変更により注文価格が無効になった場合に調整されます。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、未決注文価格をシフトに従って配置するメソッドを宣言します。

int DigitsControlledValue( const uint index) const ; void SetAllMqlPrices( const double shift); public :

クラスのpublicセクションのリクエストオブジェクトプロパティに簡単にアクセスできるように、メソッドブロックで未決注文価格を現在価格に相対的に調整するためのメソッド、保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティに新しい注文価格を配置するメソッド、価格に続く注文価格参照ポイントのフラグを設定/受信するメソッドを宣言します。



MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest( void ) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID( void ) const { return ( uchar ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } double ActualVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } void CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice( const double price); void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetMqlPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE,price); this .m_request.price=price; } void SetMqlSL( const double sl) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL,sl); this .m_request.sl=sl; } void SetMqlTP( const double tp) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP,tp); this .m_request.tp=tp; } void SetMqlStopLimit( const double stoplimit) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT,stoplimit); this .m_request.stoplimit=stoplimit; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition( const ulong ticket) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } void SetActualVolume( const double volume) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP( const double price) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration( const datetime expiration) { this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } void SetNewActivationProperties( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); bool SetActivationProperty( const uint index, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType( const uint index, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue( const uint index, const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue( const uint index, const double value); ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource( const uint index) const ; int GetActivationProperty( const uint index) const ; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationControlValue( const uint index) const ; double GetActivationActualValue( const uint index) const ; bool IsAllComparisonCompleted( void ) const ; bool IsFollowThePrice( void ) const { return this .m_follow; } void SetFollowThePrice( const bool flag) { this .m_follow=flag; }

クラスコンストラクタで、価格に続く注文距離基準点のフラグを設定します。

CPendRequest::CPendRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dg=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this .m_digits_lot=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE, this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)> 0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this .SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_activated_control, 0 , 10 ); this .m_follow= true ; }

クラス本体外で、すべての注文価格に新しい値を設定するためのメソッドを実装します。

void CPendRequest::SetAllMqlPrices( const double shift ) { this .SetMqlPrice( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE) - shift ); if ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)!= 0 ) this .SetMqlSL( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL) - shift ); if ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)!= 0 ) this .SetMqlTP( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP) - shift ); if ( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)!= 0 ) this .SetMqlStopLimit( this .GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT) - shift ); }

メソッドは価格シフトを受け取り、上記のメソッドを使用して、各保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティに(現在のプロパティ値からシフトを引いた)として計算された未決注文価格タイプに対応する新しい価格を設定します。

StopLoss、TakeProfit、StopLimitの注文価格の場合、価格の存在が事前に確認され、保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティに設定された価格がゼロ以外の値である場合にのみシフトが設定されます。



保留中リクエストがアクティブになった瞬間の現行価格で、未決注文の価格を調整する方法を実装します。



void CPendRequest::CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice( const double price ) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type= this .m_request.type; if (! this .m_follow || (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT && type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT )) return ; this .SetAllMqlPrices( this .PriceCreate() - price ); }

このメソッドは、未決注文が出されるべき現在価格を受け取ります。注文距離参照ポイントが価格に続くフラグが設定されていない場合または 未決注文が、保留中リクエストオブジェクトの取引リクエスト構造に追加されない場合、メソッドを終了します。

次に、すべての未決注文価格を変更するために上記のメソッドを呼び出します。このメソッドは、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを作成した時点の価格からメソッドに渡された現在価格を差し引いた値として計算されたシフトを受け取ります。



次に、CPendReqControl取引管理クラスのPendReqControl.mqhファイルに追加と改善を加えます。



保留中リクエストを作成するOpenPositionPending()およびPlaceOrderPending() publicメソッドの名前をそれぞれCreatePReqPosition()とCreatePReqOrder()に変えます。これらのメソッド名は、その背後にあるアイデア(保留中リクエストの作成)をより正確に反映していると思います。

CreatePReqOrder()メソッドの入力に、グループIDの受け渡しを追加します。

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition ( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

リクエストによって作成された保留中リクエストのハンドラーに以下を追加します。

void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj, const int index) { MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return ; if (! this .CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return ; this .RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); if (req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { req_obj.CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(PositionTypeByOrderType( request.type)== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast() ); request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+( string )req_obj.ID()+ ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (request.position== 0 ) this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); else this .ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this .ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this .ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this .ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this .DeleteOrder(request.order); break ; default : break ; } } }

ここで、保留中リクエストオブジェクトの取引リクエスト構造に設定された取引操作タイプが「未決注文を行う」と等しい場合、 保留中リクエストオブジェクトのプロパティで設定された未決注文価格を調整するメソッドを呼び出します。その結果、リクエストオブジェクト内の未決注文価格は、現行価格に対して相対的に調整されるか、調整されないかのどちらかです。これは、保留中リクエストオブジェクト内の価格に続く未決注文距離参照ポイントのフラグに依存します 。上記でこの動作について説明しました。



ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドを少し改善しましょう。コピーペーストメソッドを使用して開発するとき、私は失敗をしました。メソッドは保留中リクエストIDの整数値を返す必要がありますが、現在、エラーの場合にfalseを返します。 これをWRONG_VALUEに変更しましょう。

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.deviation=(deviation== ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); if (group_id1> 0 ) this .SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if (group_id2> 0 ) this .SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj, NULL )) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

未決注文を行うための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドを実装します。

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_set,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return WRONG_VALUE ; } int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); if (group_id1> 0 ) this .SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if (group_id2> 0 ) this .SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.type=order_type; if ( this .CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE,( uchar )id, 1 , ulong (END_TIME-( ulong ):: TimeCurrent ()), this .m_request, 0 ,symbol_obj, NULL )) return id; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

メソッドは、コードのコメントで詳細に説明されています。ポジションを開くための保留中リクエストを作成する同様のメソッドはすでに検討しているため、ここでそれを続ける意味はありません。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。



保留中リクエストを作成するときは、保留中リクエストオブジェクトに作成時の価格を設定する必要があります。注文の種類ごとに異なる価格を設定する必要があります。買い注文の場合は現在の売呼値、売り注文の場合は現在の買呼値です。

これを行うには、Trading.mqhファイルのCTrading基本取引オブジェクトクラスで、保留中リクエストを作成するCreatePendingRequest()メソッドに:変更を加えます。

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order) { CPendRequest *req_obj= NULL ; double price=(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); switch (status) { case PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN : req_obj= new CPendReqOpen(id, price ,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break ; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE : req_obj= new CPendReqClose(id, price ,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break ; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP : req_obj= new CPendReqSLTP(id, price ,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break ; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE : req_obj= new CPendReqPlace(id, price ,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break ; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE : req_obj= new CPendReqRemove(id, price ,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break ; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY : req_obj= new CPendReqModify(id, price ,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break ; default : req_obj= NULL ; break ; } if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if (order!= NULL ) { req_obj.SetActualVolume(order.Volume()); req_obj.SetActualPrice(order.PriceOpen()); req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(order.PriceStopLimit()); req_obj.SetActualSL(order.StopLoss()); req_obj.SetActualTP(order.TakeProfit()); req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(order.TypeFilling()); req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(order.TypeTime()); req_obj.SetActualExpiration(order.TimeExpiration()); } else { req_obj.SetActualVolume(request.volume); req_obj.SetActualPrice(request.price); req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(request.stoplimit); req_obj.SetActualSL(request.sl); req_obj.SetActualTP(request.tp); req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(request.type_filling); req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(request.type_time); req_obj.SetActualExpiration(request.expiration); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintShort(); } return true ; }

ここでは、PositionTypeByOrderType()注文タイプによってポジションタイプを定義する関数を使用して、注文の方向を定義します。買い注文の場合は売呼値を使用し、売り注文の場合は買呼値を使用します。保留中リクエストを作成する場合、取得された価格を作成メソッドに渡します。



これで、作成した機能へのアクセスを実装するだけで済みます。CEngineライブラリメインオブジェクトのpublicセクションで、すべての注文タイプを出すための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドを宣言します。

template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> int OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceBuyLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceBuyStopPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceBuyStopLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceSellLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceSellStopPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int PlaceSellStopLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); bool SetNewActivationProperties( const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value);

クラス本体外で、ポジションを開くための保留中のリクエストを作成するメソッドの名前を変更しながらこれらのすべてのメソッドを実装します(すでに実行しました)。

template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this . m_trading.CreatePReqPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); } template < typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this . m_trading.CreatePReqPosition ( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_set, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,symbol,price_set, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else this .m_trading.CreatePReqOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #endif ); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_set, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellStopPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.CreatePReqOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,symbol,price_set, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimitPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return ( #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else this .m_trading.CreatePReqOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling) #endif ); }

ここで、未決注文を出すための保留中リクエストを作成するメソッドは、保留中リクエストが作成されるメソッドに対応する必要な未決注文タイプを受け取るCTradingControl取引管理クラスの保留中リクエストを作成するためのメソッドの結果を返します。MQL4では未決StopLimit注文オブジェクトがないため、WRONG_VALUE を返します。



これらは、保留中取引リクエストを使用する条件下指値注文を出すために必要なすべての変更です。



テスト

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part32\でTestDoEasyPart32.mq5として保存します。



追加する必要があるのは、該当する未決注文の注文ボタンの保留中リクエストのアクティブ化を管理するボタンの状態を制御することだけです。指値注文ボタンの近くのPまたはT(価格および時間条件)ボタンが押された場合、そのような注文はすぐには出されません。代わりに、保留中リクエストが作成されます。指定された条件によるアクティブ化は、未決注文につながります。注文は、保留中リクエストがアクティブ化された価格に関連して設定されます。

テストEAの取引パネルボタンの押下を処理する関数で、現在の銘柄のPoint()とDigits()の値を保存するための2つの変数、およびすべての指値注文タイプを配置するための保留中リクエストを作成するための取引パネルボタンの押下の処理を追加します。

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; double point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { if (!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )) { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); else { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )) { double price_act= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { if (!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); else { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )) { double price_act= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); else { double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_ASK ); int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )) { double price_act= NormalizeDouble (ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { if (!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot, Symbol (),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )) { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); double control_value= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request* SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ),( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS )); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); else { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )) { double price_act= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { if (!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); else { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )) { double price_act= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { if (!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); else { double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_BID ); int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if (id> 0 ) { if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )) { double price_act= NormalizeDouble (bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } if (ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )) { ulong control_time= TimeCurrent ()+bars_delay_pending_request* PeriodSeconds (); engine.SetNewActivationProperties(( uchar )id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE, TimeCurrent ()); } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID(( uchar )id); if (req_obj== NULL ) return ; if (engine.TradingGetLogLevel( Symbol ())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_buy.Ticket(),( ulong )position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionPartially(( ulong )position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ); } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { if (engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy= NULL , *list_sell= NULL ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return ; list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); if (list_sell== NULL ) return ; list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); if (list_buy== NULL ) return ; list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) engine.ClosePositionBy(( ulong )position_sell.Ticket(),( ulong )position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; engine.ClosePosition(( ulong )position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL, Symbol (),EQUAL); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; engine.DeleteOrder(( ulong )order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind (button, "_PRICE" )< 0 && StringFind (button, "_TIME" )< 0 ) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_buy_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_buy_by_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_limit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stop= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_sell_stoplimit= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell2= true ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" || button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, true ); pending_close_sell_by_buy= true ; } } ChartRedraw (); } else { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+ "_PRICE" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" )); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_TIME" ) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+ EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+ "_PRICE" )); } ChartRedraw (); } }

ボタンを押すブロックのコードは詳しくコメントされているので、ここでは説明しません。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。



これでテストEAの変更がすべて完了しました。

コンパイルしてテスターでEAをビジュアライゼーションモードで起動します。

指値注文を出すための保留中リクエストを作成するボタンを有効にし、保留中リクエストがどのように実行されるかを確認します。





価格と時間で未決注文を出すための保留中リクエストが最初に作成され、残りの保留中リクエストは時間のみで作成されました。ご覧のように、保留中のすべてのリクエストは、アクティブ化条件が発生したときにアクティブ化されました。最初のリクエストは価格と時間で、次のリクエストはアクティブ化時間です。したがって、すべてが計画どおりに機能します。



次の段階

次の記事では、保留中取引リクエストコンセプトの開発を継続し、条件によるポジション決済(完全決済、部分決済、反対のポジションによる決済)を実装します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

