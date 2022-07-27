Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 100): Eliminando bugs ao trabalhar com objetos gráficos padrão estendidos

Conteúdo

Ideia

Nos artigos anteriores, até a presente data, temos desenvolvido funcionalidades para trabalhar com objetos gráficos compostos criados com base em objetos gráficos padrão estendidos. Gradualmente, artigo por artigo, temos avançado no processo de criação dessas funcionalidades. Também tivemos que mudar de tópico várias vezes: primeiro criamos objetos baseados na classe CCanvas, depois passamos para a criação de objetos gráficos, já que a funcionalidade planejada para incorporar objetos gráficos em todos os objetos da biblioteca exigia a presença de, pelo menos, parte da funcionalidade de objetos gráficos padrão já viável. Em seguida, voltamos para os objetos-formas baseados em CCanvas, pois os objetos gráficos estendidos exigiam que as classes baseadas em tela fossem retrabalhadas. Agora, novamente, precisamos continuar o desenvolvimento de objetos na tela.

Sendo assim, hoje vamos retocar, eliminando falhas evidentes ao trabalhar com objetos gráficos estendidos (e padrão) e com objetos-formas na tela, além disso vamos consertar os erros observados durante os testes efetuados no último artigo. E assim vamos concluir esta seção da descrição da biblioteca. Com o próximo artigo, abriremos uma nova seção na qual iniciaremos o desenvolvimento de objetos gráficos na tela que imitam Windows Forms no MS Visual Studio, uma vez que precisaremos desses objetos para continuar desenvolvendo objetos gráficos padrão estendidos e objetos compostos baseados em eles.



Modificando as classes da biblioteca

A existência, na tela, de objetos gráficos que são usados para criar elementos da GUI manualmente ou programaticamente, assim como de outros objetos da biblioteca construídos com base neles, provoca que esses objetos sejam desenhados em cima dos controles, o que não é muito correto e oportuno. Por esse motivo, precisamos desenvolver um mecanismo para rastrear o surgimento de novos objetos gráficos na tela e mover todos os elementos da GUI para o primeiro plano. Para isso, podemos utilizar a propriedade do objeto gráfico ZOrder (prioridade do objeto gráfico para receber o evento de clique do mouse no gráfico (CHARTEVENT_CLICK)).



Citando a documentação:



Por padrão, quando criado, o valor é definido como zero, mas podemos aumentar a prioridade, se necessário. Quando os objetos se sobrepõem, o evento CHARTEVENT_CLICK receberá apenas um objeto, cuja prioridade é maior que os demais.

Porém usaremos essa propriedade mais amplamente, já que o valor dessa propriedade indicará a ordem na qual os elementos da GUI são organizados em relação uns aos outros, bem como em relação a outros objetos gráficos.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh , na enumeração de propriedades inteiras do elemento gráfico na tela, adicionamos uma nova propriedade e aumentamos o número de propriedades inteiras de 23 para 24:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





E adicionamos esta nova propriedade à lista de possíveis critérios para ordenar elementos gráficos na tela:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Agora podemos selecionar e classificar elementos gráficos na tela por meio dessa propriedade.





Em nossa biblioteca, todos os objetos gráficos são herdados do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, isto é, objetos gráficos padrão e elementos gráficos na tela. No arquivo de classe de objeto gráfico base \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh vamos tornar virtuais os métodos para trabalhar com a propriedade ZOrder:

bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

Temos os mesmos métodos nos objetos-herdeiros da classe do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca.

Também é preciso tornar esses métodos virtuais.

No arquivo de classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh:

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); return true ; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); return true ; } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); return true ; }





Adicionamos exatamente os mesmos métodos virtuais ao arquivo de classe de objeto do elemento gráfico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh:



virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, value ); return true ; }

Como na classe de objeto do elemento gráfico já preparamos a estrutura da propriedade do objeto para salvá-lo no portador e restaurá-lo, precisamos adicionar um campo para a nova propriedade integer a ele:

virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





No método para criar a estrutura do objeto, adicionamos o salvamento de uma nova propriedade do objeto:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .m_zorder; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

E no método de recuperação de um objeto da estrutura, adicionamos a leitura desta propriedade ao objeto:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

Precisamos de tudo isso para salvar corretamente o objeto no disco e recuperá-lo a partir do disco no futuro, quando lemos e gravamos objetos de biblioteca em arquivos. Isso será necessário para que quando o terminal for reiniciado, a biblioteca possa restaurar o estado do programa e seus dados para a continuação normal do trabalho. Mas tudo isso virá depois. Enquanto isso, estamos apenas preparando a funcionalidade necessária.







Vamos voltar ao arquivo de classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Como precisaremos saber as coordenadas mínimas e máximas de todo o objeto ao construir objetos gráficos compostos a partir de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos no futuro, agora é a hora de adicionar métodos para encontrar e retornar os valores do X mínimo e máximo e coordenadas Y do objeto gráfico padrão. E no futuro, com base nesses métodos, poderemos obter as coordenadas mínimas/máximas de todo o objeto gráfico composto.

Vamos declarar dois novos métodos na seção pública da classe:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); bool GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y); bool GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Vamos escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe.

Método que retorna a mínima coordenada XY de tela de todos os pontos de ancoragem:

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_min= LONG_MAX ; double price_max= 0 ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)<time_min) time_min= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)>price_max) price_max= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_min,price_max,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

Para objetos plotados em coordenadas de tela, não há necessidade de buscar a coordenada máxima/mínima, pois tais objetos possuem apenas um ponto de ancoragem ao gráfico, e como ele já está em coordenadas de tela, basta retorná-los.

Mas para objetos construídos por coordenadas de tempo/preço, precisamos obter essas coordenadas usando a função ChartTimePriceToXY(). Porém, além disso, primeiro precisamos encontrar a coordenada de tempo mínimo de todos os pontos de ancoragem que o objeto possui e a coordenada de preço máximo dos mesmos pontos de ancoragem. Por que estamos procurando a coordenada máxima para o preço se precisamos da coordenada mínima no gráfico? A resposta é simples: o preço no gráfico aumenta de baixo para cima, enquanto as coordenadas em pixels no gráfico são contadas a partir do canto superior esquerdo. Assim, quanto maior o preço, menor o valor da coordenada em pixels para esse preço.

Com um loop percorrendo todos os pontos de ancoragem, encontramos o tempo mínimo e o preço máximo, que finalmente passamos para a função ChartTimePriceToXY() para obter as coordenadas em pixels do gráfico.

Método semelhante para obter a coordenada XY máxima de tela para todos os pontos de ancoragem:

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_max= 0 ; double price_min= DBL_MAX ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)>time_max) time_max= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)<price_min) price_min= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_max,price_min,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

O método é semelhante ao anterior, exceto que aqui procuramos o tempo máximo e o preço mínimo.

Repito: precisaremos desses métodos no futuro, quando continuarmos trabalhando em objetos gráficos compostos.





Na classe das ferramentas \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh do objeto gráfico padrão estendido, vamos corrigir um pouco o método que retorna as coordenadas X e Y do ponto de ancoragem especificado do objeto gráfico em coordenadas de tela. A questão é que precisamos distribuir objetos gráficos entre os case do operador-interruptor switch de forma que cada caso contenha objetos gráficos com base no número de pontos de ancoragem para esses objetos que são construídos de acordo com as coordenadas de tempo/preço. Vamos distribuí-los na ordem correta:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Os objetos desenhados nativamente com base em coordenadas de tela simplesmente retornam as coordenadas de tela a partir de seu objeto base (ao qual estão vinculados).

Os objetos para os quais se implementa o retorno de coordenadas de tela atualmente possuem dois pontos de ancoragem. As coordenadas da tela são calculadas para todos os pontos de ancoragem do objeto e do ponto central.



Os outros objetos para os quais a funcionalidade ainda não foi implementada são simplesmente divididos em grupos (não todos, alguns são simplesmente arrumados em grupos por tipo e não, pelo número de pontos de ancoragem, já trataremos de sua implementação no devido tempo).







Agora precisamos garantir que todos os controles da GUI sempre permaneçam acima de qualquer um dos objetos gráficos recém-adicionados no gráfico. Além disso, precisamos ter certeza de que, ao reconstruir os elementos da GUI, eles se alinhem seguindo a sequência em que estavam antes de o objeto gráfico ser adicionado ao gráfico.



Para trazer um objeto gráfico para o primeiro plano, devemos ocultá-lo e exibi-lo novamente. Isso é feito redefinindo e definindo o sinalizador de visibilidade do objeto gráfico. Para ocultar um objeto, devemos usar a função ObjectSetInteger() para definir o sinalizador OBJ_NO_PERIODS para a propriedade OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES. Já para exibição, devemos definir o sinalizador OBJ_ALL_PERIODS. E se fizermos isso para todos os objetos da GUI na ordem em que estão localizados na lista-coleção de elementos gráficos, perderemos a ordem como estão arranjados no gráfico. Ou seja, os objetos serão organizados de modo que o primeiro da lista seja o mais baixo no gráfico e o último seja o mais alto. Mas esses objetos podem estar organizados de uma maneira completamente diferente, maneira essa que será alterada ao redesenhar. E aqui nos voltamos para a nova propriedade que adicionamos hoje, isto é, ZOrder. Precisamos ordenar a lista de elementos gráficos em ordem crescente seguindo a propriedade ZOrder, e então os objetos serão redesenhados acompanhando a disposição correta.



Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh da coleção de classes de elementos gráficos, e vamos fazer todas as modificações necessárias nele.



Vamos declarar três novos métodos na seção privada da classe:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ); long GetZOrderMax( void ); bool SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj); void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

Vamos escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe.

Método que traz todos os objetos da tela para frente:

void CGraphElementsCollection::BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); list.FreeMode( false ); list.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; list.InsertSort(obj); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.BringToTop(); } delete list; }

Bem, o que vemos aqui: declaramos um novo objeto lista CArrayObj e redefinimos seu sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória. Em seguida, configuramos o sinalizador para classificar a lista pela propriedade ZOrder. Para que serve tudo isso? Para que possamos classificar objetos CObject por determinada propriedade, é necessário definir o valor de tal propriedade como um sinalizador de classificação. Em seguida, o método virtual Compare(), implementado em todos os objetos descendentes da classe CObject, retornará o valor necessário para a operação do método Sort() para comparar as mesmas propriedades (a propriedade configurada como modo de ordenação) de dois objetos.

A redefinição do sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória é necessário para que no array criado possamos obter cópias de objetos a partir da lista coleção, e não ponteiros para objetos na coleção. Isso é importante, porque se forem ponteiros, qualquer alteração neles na nova lista alterará automaticamente o objeto na lista coleção, já que, afinal, são apenas ponteiros localizados em duas listas para o mesmo objeto localizado na lista coleção . Aqui, para que não haja "surpresas", criamos uma lista-cópia independente, cuja alteração não afetará o original. Além disso, após a conclusão do método, devemos excluir a lista criada para evitar vazamentos de memória. Isso também está na documentação da Biblioteca Padrão (FreeMode):

A definição do sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória é um momento importante no uso da classe CArrayObj. Como os elementos de um array são ponteiros para objetos dinâmicos, é importante determinar o que fazer com eles quando forem removidos do array. Se o sinalizador estiver definido, quando um elemento for removido do array, o elemento será excluído automaticamente pelo operador delete. Se o sinalizador não estiver definido, assume-se que o ponteiro para o objeto a ser excluído permanece em outro lugar no programa do usuário e será liberado por ele (o programa) posteriormente. Se o programa do usuário redefinir o sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória, o usuário deve entender que é sua responsabilidade remover os elementos do array antes de encerrar o programa, caso contrário, a memória ocupada pelos elementos quando foram criados pelo novo operador permanecerá livre. Com grandes quantidades de dados, isso pode provocar, no final, até mesmo o mau funcionamento do terminal. Se o programa do usuário não redefinir o sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória, haverá outro «escolho». O uso de ponteiros-elementos de array armazenados em algum lugar nas variáveis locais após a exclusão do array irá causar um erro crítico e travar o programa do usuário. Por padrão, o sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória está definido, ou seja, a própria classe do array é responsável por liberar a memória dos elementos.

Em seguida, com um loop percorremos a lista-coleção de elementos gráficos e inserimos cada objeto em uma nova lista em ordem de classificação.



Após a conclusão do loop, obteremos uma nova lista, mas classificada em ordem crescente das propriedades ZOrder de todos os elementos gráficos.

Em um loop por essa lista, pegamos cada elemento e o trazemos para o primeiro plano. Além disso, cada um sempre se tornará mais alto que o anterior.

No final do ciclo vamos nos certificar de excluir a lista criada.



Método que retorna o ZOrder máximo de todos os elementos CCanvas:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetZOrderMax( void ) { this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Zorder() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Aqui: ordenamos a lista pela propriedade ZOrder e obtemos o índice do elemento na lista com o valor máximo da propriedade.

Obtemos da lista um ponteiro para o elemento com base no índice recebido e retornamos a propriedade ZOrder desse elemento.

Se o elemento não foi recebido, o método retornará -1.



Se tivermos, por exemplo, três objetos GUI, é lógico que eles tenham três valores ZOrder. Nesse caso, todos os objetos inicialmente têm um valor ZOrder de zero, pois eles estão todos na parte inferior. Assim que capturarmos qualquer objeto, seu ZOrder deve aumentar em 1. Mas primeiro devemos ver se algum outro objeto tem um valor ZOrder igual ou maior que 1, pois o último objeto selecionado deve se tornar maior que todos os outros, isto é, em 1 a mais que o ZOrder máximo em relação a todos os disponíveis. Claro, podemos obter o ZOrder máximo e simplesmente aumentá-lo em 1, e depois não pensar em nada. Mas isso é de alguma forma sermos desleixados, e é melhor fazermos com que dos três objetos possamos ter apenas valores de ZOrder no intervalo de 0 a 2.

Sendo assim, para o último objeto selecionado, precisamos aumentar o ZOrder em 1, ou deixá-lo o mais alto possível (com base no número total de objetos, começando do zero), e para o resto, diminuir o ZOrder em 1. Mas, ao mesmo tempo, se o objeto estiver na parte inferior e seu ZOrder já for zero, não o reduzimos. Portanto, a alteração nos valores de ZOrder será feita “passando uma rodada” de acordo com o número de objetos GUI.

Método que define o ZOrder para o elemento especificado e ajusta os elementos restantes:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj) { long max= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (obj== NULL || max< 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; long value=(max== 0 ? 1 : max< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ? max+ 1 : this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ); if (!obj.SetZorder(value, false )) return false ; CForm *form=obj; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,obj.ID(),NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL && this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()> 1 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *elm=list.At(i); if (elm== NULL || elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL || elm.Zorder()== 0 ) continue ; if (!elm.SetZorder(elm.Zorder()- 1 , false )) res &= false ; if (elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM) { form=elm; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } } return res; }

Cada linha do método é comentada para explicar a lógica do mesmo. Com a ressalva a que, para teste, a exibição de texto na forma é adicionada aqui com uma indicação de seu valor ZOrder, para que possamos ver a mudança nessas propriedades para cada objeto-forma durante o teste.



Temos dois casos em que precisaremos mover objetos GUI acima de objetos gráficos recém-construídos:

Adição de um objeto gráfico padrão a um gráfico manualmente, Adição de um objeto gráfico (padrão ou composto estendido) programaticamente.

Essas situações são tratadas independentemente na biblioteca.

Portanto, precisamos adicionar uma chamada a um método em lugares diferentes que eleve os objetos GUI para um nível superior.

Ao criar um objeto gráfico programaticamente, podemos fazer uma chamada para redesenhar objetos GUI diretamente em um método privado que adiciona o objeto gráfico padrão criado à lista, este é exatamente o lugar onde é determinado se a criação de um objeto gráfico teve sucesso ou não, e apenas no final podemos adicionar uma chamada de método para trazer todos os objetos GUI para a frente:

bool AddCreatedObjToList( const string source, const long chart_id, const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,name); delete obj; return false ; } this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return true ; }

Depois de chamar o método, precisamos atualizar o gráfico para exibir as alterações imediatamente.





Ao declarar objetos gráficos manualmente, este evento deve ser definido no método que atualiza a lista de todos os objetos gráficos.

No bloco de código onde a adição de um novo objeto gráfico é definida, vamos escrever uma chamada de método que traz os objetos GUI para o primeiro plano:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (obj_ctrl. ChartID ()); } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





No último artigo, quando realizamos o teste, determinamos que as coordenadas de um objeto gráfico composto nem sempre estão corretamente circunscritas aos limites do gráfico. Em alguns casos, o objeto começa a "se deformar", dependendo da localização de seus pontos de ancoragem, uma vez atingida a borda do gráfico.

É após o teste que ficamos sabendo por que motivo isso estava acontecendo:

... os deslocamentos dos pontos de ancoragem são calculados em relação ao ponto central. Isso significa que um ponto terá um deslocamento positivo e o outro terá um negativo. Ao alterar a localização dos pontos de ancoragem em relação ao ponto central, temos um erro no cálculo das restrições.

Vamos fazer algumas alterações para corrigir isso. Calcularemos imediatamente as coordenadas do ponto central, e mediremos os deslocamentos desde os pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico até seu ponto central. Ao calcular as restrições ao tamanho do gráfico, usaremos um valor de deslocamento sem sinal. Desse modo, o sinal do deslocamento não afetará o cálculo.

No manipulador de eventos, no bloco de processamento de formas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido, inserimos um novo cálculo de restrição e exibimos as informações de depuração no gráfico:

else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)< 0 ) x=-shift+:: fabs (m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (x+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (y+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)< 0 ) y=-shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if (y+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } if (m_data_pivot_point.Size()>= 2 ) { int max_x,min_x,max_y,min_y; if (ext.GetMinCoordXY(min_x,min_y) && ext.GetMaxCoordXY(max_x,max_y)) Comment ( "MinX=" ,min_x, ", MaxX=" ,max_x, "

" , "MaxY=" ,min_y, ", MaxY=" ,max_y ); } }





Assim que pressionamos o botão do mouse no objeto GUI, precisamos trazê-lo para a frente e definir seu ZOrder máximo.

No manipulador de eventos, no bloco de processamento do cursor dentro da área ativa com o botão do mouse pressionado, inserimos um bloco de código para definir o ZOrder máximo para o objeto:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } }

Aqui definimos o ZOrder para objetos-formas que não são objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, já que eles não precisam disso.

Tendo em vista que o manipulador de eventos da coleção de classes de elementos gráficos é bastante volumoso, não faz sentido apresentar seu código completo aqui. Podemos nos familiarizar com suas alterações (discutidas acima) nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Vamos alterar o cálculo dos deslocamentos no método que retorna as coordenadas de tela de cada ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico.

Agora vamos calcular imediatamente as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem central (para o qual o objeto se move) e a partir dele já calculamos os deslocamentos. Mais exatamente, vamos calcular os deslocamentos desde cada ponto de ancoragem até o ponto central:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { int xc= 0 , yc= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : xc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X+array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; yc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y+array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 0 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 1 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-yc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-yc; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Agora todos os deslocamentos e restrições devem ser calculados corretamente, o que veremos durante os testes.







Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo em uma nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part100\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart100.mq5.



Como durante o teste queremos ver imediatamente o valor de propriedade ZOrder em cada forma, no manipulador OnInit() vamos inserir a definição do valor zero dessa propriedade para a forma (o objeto na parte inferior) e vamos adicionar a exibição do identificador do objeto-forma e o valor de sua propriedade ZOrder:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test: ID " ) +( string )form.ID() + ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder() ,form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Compilamos e executamos o Expert Advisor no gráfico:





Como podemos ver, criados os objetos-formas, todos têm um valor ZOrder de zero, sendo que os objetos gráficos ainda são construídos "sob eles". A mudança no valor ZOrder de cada objeto ocorre "passando uma rodada", não mais do que o número de objetos-formas no gráfico (contando a partir de zero). Qualquer objeto gráfico construído sempre aparece "abaixo" dos objetos GUI, e sua posição relativa permanece inalterada, o que significa que eles estão distribuídos corretamente na lista de acordo com os valores de propriedade ZOrder. Finalmente, o objeto gráfico composto agora está corretamente limitado às bordas da tela e não é distorcido em nenhum local de seus pontos de ancoragem e, como outros objetos gráficos, é desenhado abaixo dos objetos-formas.



O que virá a seguir?

Com o próximo artigo, abriremos uma grande seção sobre a criação de objetos GUI no estilo Windows Forms.

Mas isso não significa que objetos gráficos estendidos e objetos compostos baseados neles não serão mais desenvolvidos, só precisamos de controles completos para seu desenvolvimento posterior. Assim, à medida que a próxima seção da biblioteca se desenvolve, continuaremos gradualmente a desenvolver e refinar objetos gráficos estendidos.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, arquivos do EA de teste e o indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Podemos baixá-los e testar tudo sozinhos. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode colocá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Voltar ao conteúdo

*Artigos desta série:



Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): Preparando a funcionalidade para criar objetos gráficos compostos

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 94): Objetos gráficos compostos, movimentação e eliminação

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 95): Controles de objetos gráficos compostos

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 96): Trabalhando com eventos de mouse/gráfico em objetos-forma

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Processando o movimento dos objetos-formas independentemente

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 98): Movendo pontos de ancoragem de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 99): Movendo um objeto gráfico estendido com um ponto de controle

