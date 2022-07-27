MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 100): Eliminando bugs ao trabalhar com objetos gráficos padrão estendidos

Conteúdo


Ideia

Nos artigos anteriores, até a presente data, temos desenvolvido funcionalidades para trabalhar com objetos gráficos compostos criados com base em objetos gráficos padrão estendidos. Gradualmente, artigo por artigo, temos avançado no processo de criação dessas funcionalidades. Também tivemos que mudar de tópico várias vezes: primeiro criamos objetos baseados na classe CCanvas, depois passamos para a criação de objetos gráficos, já que a funcionalidade planejada para incorporar objetos gráficos em todos os objetos da biblioteca exigia a presença de, pelo menos, parte da funcionalidade de objetos gráficos padrão já viável. Em seguida, voltamos para os objetos-formas baseados em CCanvas, pois os objetos gráficos estendidos exigiam que as classes baseadas em tela fossem retrabalhadas. Agora, novamente, precisamos continuar o desenvolvimento de objetos na tela.

Sendo assim, hoje vamos retocar, eliminando falhas evidentes ao trabalhar com objetos gráficos estendidos (e padrão) e com objetos-formas na tela, além disso vamos consertar os erros observados durante os testes efetuados no último artigo. E assim vamos concluir esta seção da descrição da biblioteca. Com o próximo artigo, abriremos uma nova seção na qual iniciaremos o desenvolvimento de objetos gráficos na tela que imitam Windows Forms no MS Visual Studio, uma vez que precisaremos desses objetos para continuar desenvolvendo objetos gráficos padrão estendidos e objetos compostos baseados em eles.


Modificando as classes da biblioteca

A existência, na tela, de objetos gráficos que são usados para criar elementos da GUI manualmente ou programaticamente, assim como de outros objetos da biblioteca construídos com base neles, provoca que esses objetos sejam desenhados em cima dos controles, o que não é muito correto e oportuno. Por esse motivo, precisamos desenvolver um mecanismo para rastrear o surgimento de novos objetos gráficos na tela e mover todos os elementos da GUI para o primeiro plano. Para isso, podemos utilizar a propriedade do objeto gráfico ZOrder (prioridade do objeto gráfico para receber o evento de clique do mouse no gráfico (CHARTEVENT_CLICK)).

Citando a documentação:

Por padrão, quando criado, o valor é definido como zero, mas podemos aumentar a prioridade, se necessário. Quando os objetos se sobrepõem, o evento CHARTEVENT_CLICK receberá apenas um objeto, cuja prioridade é maior que os demais.

Porém usaremos essa propriedade mais amplamente, já que o valor dessa propriedade indicará a ordem na qual os elementos da GUI são organizados em relação uns aos outros, bem como em relação a outros objetos gráficos.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh , na enumeração de propriedades inteiras do elemento gráfico na tela, adicionamos uma nova propriedade e aumentamos o número de propriedades inteiras de 23 para 24:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of the graphical element on the canvas        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0,                          // Element ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,                            // Graphical element type
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG,                          // Graphical element affiliation
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,                             // Element index in the list
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,                        // Chart ID
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,                         // Chart subwindow index
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,                         // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,                         // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,                           // Element width
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,                          // Element height
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,                           // Element right border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,                          // Element bottom border
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,                  // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                   // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,                 // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,                // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,                         // Element moveability flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,                          // Element activity flag
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,                     // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,                     // X coordinate of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,                     // Y coordinate of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,                       // Right border of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,                      // Bottom border of the element active area
   CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,                          // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
  };
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (24)          // Total number of integer properties
#define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)           // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


E adicionamos esta nova propriedade à lista de possíveis critérios para ordenar elementos gráficos na tela:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical elements on the canvas    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP  (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0,                       // Sort by element ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE,                         // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG,                       // Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM,                          // Sort by form index in the list
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID,                     // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM,                      // Sort by chart window index
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X,                      // Sort by the element X coordinate on the chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y,                      // Sort by the element Y coordinate on the chart
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH,                        // Sort by the element width
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT,                       // Sort by the element height
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT,                        // Sort by the element right border
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM,                       // Sort by the element bottom border
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,               // Sort by the active area offset from the left edge of the element
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,                // Sort by the active area offset from the top edge of the element
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,              // Sort by the active area offset from the right edge of the element
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,             // Sort by the active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,                      // Sort by the element moveability flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE,                       // Sort by the element activity flag
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION,                  // Sort by the flag of interaction with the outside environment
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X,                  // Sort by X coordinate of the element active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y,                  // Sort by Y coordinate of the element active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT,                    // Sort by the right border of the element active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM,                   // Sort by the bottom border of the element active area
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER,                       // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
//--- Sort by real properties

//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,// Sort by an element object name
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES,                     // Sort by the graphical resource name
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora podemos selecionar e classificar elementos gráficos na tela por meio dessa propriedade.


Em nossa biblioteca, todos os objetos gráficos são herdados do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca, isto é, objetos gráficos padrão e elementos gráficos na tela. No arquivo de classe de objeto gráfico base \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh vamos tornar virtuais os métodos para trabalhar com a propriedade ZOrder:

//--- Set the "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   bool              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag,const bool only_prop)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,flag)) || only_prop)
                          {
                           this.m_hidden=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart 
   virtual bool      SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop)
                       {
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,value)) || only_prop)
                          {
                           this.m_zorder=value;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set object visibility on all timeframes
   bool              SetVisible(const bool flag,const bool only_prop)   
                       {
                        long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS);
                        ::ResetLastError();
                        if((!only_prop && ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,value)) || only_prop)
                          {
                           this.m_visible=flag;
                           return true;
                          }
                        else
                           CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
                        return false;
                       }
//--- Set visibility flags on timeframes specified as flags

...

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES  Species(void)                 const { return this.m_species;            }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   virtual long      Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   int               Group(void)                         const { return this.m_group;              }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }

//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method

Temos os mesmos métodos nos objetos-herdeiros da classe do objeto base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca.
Também é preciso tornar esses métodos virtuais.

No arquivo de classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh:

//--- Background object
   bool              Back(void)                    const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0);                          }
   bool              SetFlagBack(const bool flag,const bool only_prop)
                       {
                        if(!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop))
                           return false;
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,0,flag);
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   virtual long      Zorder(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0);                              }
   virtual bool      SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop)
                       {
                        if(!CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value,only_prop))
                           return false;
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,0,value);
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   bool              Hidden(void)                  const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0);                        }
   bool              SetFlagHidden(const bool flag,const bool only_prop)
                       {
                        if(!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop))
                           return false;
                        this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,0,flag);
                        return true;
                       }
//--- Object selection


Adicionamos exatamente os mesmos métodos virtuais ao arquivo de classe de objeto do elemento gráfico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh:

//--- (1) Show and (2) hide the element
   virtual void      Show(void)                                { CGBaseObj::SetVisible(true,false);                                    }
   virtual void      Hide(void)                                { CGBaseObj::SetVisible(false,false);                                   }
   
//--- Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   virtual long      Zorder(void)                        const { return this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER);                    }
   virtual bool      SetZorder(const long value,const bool only_prop)
                       {
                        if(!CGBaseObj::SetZorder(value,only_prop))
                           return false;
                        this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER,value);
                        return true;
                       }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The methods of receiving raster data                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como na classe de objeto do elemento gráfico já preparamos a estrutura da propriedade do objeto para salvá-lo no portador e restaurá-lo, precisamos adicionar um campo para a nova propriedade integer a ele:

//--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
   virtual bool      ObjectToStruct(void);
   virtual void      StructToObject(void);
   
private:
   struct SData
     {
      //--- Object integer properties
      int            id;                                       // Element ID
      int            type;                                     // Graphical element type
      int            number;                                   // Element index in the list
      long           chart_id;                                 // Chart ID
      int            subwindow;                                // Chart subwindow index
      int            coord_x;                                  // Form's X coordinate on the chart
      int            coord_y;                                  // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
      int            width;                                    // Element width
      int            height;                                   // Element height
      int            edge_right;                               // Element right border
      int            edge_bottom;                              // Element bottom border
      int            act_shift_left;                           // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
      int            act_shift_top;                            // Active area offset from the top edge of the element
      int            act_shift_right;                          // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
      int            act_shift_bottom;                         // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
      uchar          opacity;                                  // Element opacity
      color          color_bg;                                 // Element background color
      bool           movable;                                  // Element moveability flag
      bool           active;                                   // Element activity flag
      bool           interaction;                              // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
      int            coord_act_x;                              // X coordinate of the element active area
      int            coord_act_y;                              // Y coordinate of the element active area
      int            coord_act_right;                          // Right border of the element active area
      int            coord_act_bottom;                         // Bottom border of the element active area
      long           zorder;                                   // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
      //--- Object real properties

      //--- Object string properties
      uchar          name_obj[64];                             // Graphical element object name
      uchar          name_res[64];                             // Graphical resource name
     };
   SData             m_struct_obj;                             // Object structure


No método para criar a estrutura do objeto, adicionamos o salvamento de uma nova propriedade do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object structure                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_struct_obj.id=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID);                            // Element ID
   this.m_struct_obj.type=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE);                        // Graphical element type
   this.m_struct_obj.number=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM);                       // Eleemnt ID in the list
   this.m_struct_obj.chart_id=this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID);                     // Chart ID
   this.m_struct_obj.subwindow=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM);                // Chart subwindow index
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X);                  // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y);                  // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   this.m_struct_obj.width=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH);                      // Element width
   this.m_struct_obj.height=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT);                    // Element height
   this.m_struct_obj.edge_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT);                 // Element right edge
   this.m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM);               // Element bottom edge
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT);    // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP);      // Active area offset from the top edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT);  // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM);// Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   this.m_struct_obj.movable=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);                 // Element moveability flag
   this.m_struct_obj.active=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE);                   // Element activity flag
   this.m_struct_obj.interaction=(bool)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION);         // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X);          // X coordinate of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y);          // Y coordinate of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT);        // Right border of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=(int)this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM);      // Bottom border of the element active area
   this.m_struct_obj.color_bg=this.m_color_bg;                                                  // Element background color
   this.m_struct_obj.opacity=this.m_opacity;                                                    // Element opacity
   this.m_struct_obj.zorder=this.m_zorder;                                                      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event
//--- Save real properties

//--- Save string properties
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ),this.m_struct_obj.name_obj);// Graphical element object name
   ::StringToCharArray(this.GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES),this.m_struct_obj.name_res);// Graphical resource name
   //--- Save the structure to the uchar array
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY,true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

E no método de recuperação de um objeto da estrutura, adicionamos a leitura desta propriedade ao objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the object from the structure                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGCnvElement::StructToObject(void)
  {
//--- Save integer properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,this.m_struct_obj.id);                                 // Element ID
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,this.m_struct_obj.type);                             // Graphical element type
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.number);                            // Element index in the list
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,this.m_struct_obj.chart_id);                     // Chart ID
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,this.m_struct_obj.subwindow);                     // Chart subwindow index
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_x);                       // Form's X coordinate on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_y);                       // Form's Y coordinate on the chart
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,this.m_struct_obj.width);                           // Element width
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.height);                         // Element height
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.edge_right);                      // Element right edge
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.edge_bottom);                    // Element bottom edge
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_left);         // Active area offset from the left edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_top);           // Active area offset from the upper edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_right);       // Active area offset from the right edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom);     // Active area offset from the bottom edge of the element
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,this.m_struct_obj.movable);                       // Element moveability flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,this.m_struct_obj.active);                         // Element activity flag
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,this.m_struct_obj.interaction);               // Flag of interaction with the outside environment
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_x);               // X coordinate of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_y);               // Y coordinate of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_right);             // Right border of the element active area
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM,this.m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom);           // Bottom border of the element active area
   this.m_color_bg=this.m_struct_obj.color_bg;                                                  // Element background color
   this.m_opacity=this.m_struct_obj.opacity;                                                    // Element opacity
   this.m_zorder=this.m_struct_obj.zorder;                                                      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the on-chart mouse click event
//--- Save real properties

//--- Save string properties
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_obj));// Graphical element object name
   this.SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name_res));// Graphical resource name
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Precisamos de tudo isso para salvar corretamente o objeto no disco e recuperá-lo a partir do disco no futuro, quando lemos e gravamos objetos de biblioteca em arquivos. Isso será necessário para que quando o terminal for reiniciado, a biblioteca possa restaurar o estado do programa e seus dados para a continuação normal do trabalho. Mas tudo isso virá depois. Enquanto isso, estamos apenas preparando a funcionalidade necessária.


Vamos voltar ao arquivo de classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

Como precisaremos saber as coordenadas mínimas e máximas de todo o objeto ao construir objetos gráficos compostos a partir de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos no futuro, agora é a hora de adicionar métodos para encontrar e retornar os valores do X mínimo e máximo e coordenadas Y do objeto gráfico padrão. E no futuro, com base nesses métodos, poderemos obter as coordenadas mínimas/máximas de todo o objeto gráfico composto.

Vamos declarar dois novos métodos na seção pública da classe:

//--- Return (1) the list of dependent objects, (2) dependent graphical object by index and (3) the number of dependent objects
   CArrayObj        *GetListDependentObj(void)        { return &this.m_list;           }
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetDependentObj(const int index) { return this.m_list.At(index);  }
   int               GetNumDependentObj(void)         { return this.m_list.Total();    }
//--- Return the name of the dependent object by index
   string            NameDependent(const int index);
//--- Add the dependent graphical object to the list
   bool              AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
//--- Change X and Y coordinates of the current and all dependent objects
   bool              ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(const int x,const int y,const int modifier,bool redraw=false);
//--- Set X and Y coordinates into the appropriate pivot points of a specified subordinate object
   bool              SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj);

//--- Return (1) the minimum and (2) maximum XY screen coordinate of the specified pivot point
   bool              GetMinCoordXY(int &x,int &y);
   bool              GetMaxCoordXY(int &x,int &y);
   
//--- Return the pivot point data object
   CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint(void)        { return &this.m_linked_pivots;  }

Vamos escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe.

Método que retorna a mínima coordenada XY de tela de todos os pontos de ancoragem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the minimum XY screen coordinate                          |
//| from all pivot points                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMinCoordXY(int &x,int &y)
  {
//--- Declare the variables storing the minimum time and maximum price
   datetime time_min=LONG_MAX;
   double   price_max=0;
//--- Depending on the object type
   switch(this.TypeGraphObject())
     {
      //--- Objects constructed based on screen coordinates
      case OBJ_LABEL             :
      case OBJ_BUTTON            :
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      :
      case OBJ_EDIT              :
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   :
      case OBJ_CHART             :
         //--- Write XY screen coordinates to x and y variables and return 'true'
         x=this.XDistance();
         y=this.YDistance();
         return true;
      
      //--- Objects constructed in time/price coordinates
      default                    :
         //--- In the loop by all pivot points
         for(int i=0;i<this.Pivots();i++)
           {
            //--- Define the minimum time
            if(this.Time(i)<time_min)
               time_min=this.Time(i);
            //--- Define the maximum price
            if(this.Price(i)>price_max)
               price_max=this.Price(i);
           }
         //--- Return the result of converting time/price coordinates into XY screen coordinates
         return(::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),time_min,price_max,x,y) ? true : false);
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Para objetos plotados em coordenadas de tela, não há necessidade de buscar a coordenada máxima/mínima, pois tais objetos possuem apenas um ponto de ancoragem ao gráfico, e como ele já está em coordenadas de tela, basta retorná-los.
Mas para objetos construídos por coordenadas de tempo/preço, precisamos obter essas coordenadas usando a função ChartTimePriceToXY(). Porém, além disso, primeiro precisamos encontrar a coordenada de tempo mínimo de todos os pontos de ancoragem que o objeto possui e a coordenada de preço máximo dos mesmos pontos de ancoragem. Por que estamos procurando a coordenada máxima para o preço se precisamos da coordenada mínima no gráfico? A resposta é simples: o preço no gráfico aumenta de baixo para cima, enquanto as coordenadas em pixels no gráfico são contadas a partir do canto superior esquerdo. Assim, quanto maior o preço, menor o valor da coordenada em pixels para esse preço.
Com um loop percorrendo todos os pontos de ancoragem, encontramos o tempo mínimo e o preço máximo, que finalmente passamos para a função ChartTimePriceToXY() para obter as coordenadas em pixels do gráfico.

Método semelhante para obter a coordenada XY máxima de tela para todos os pontos de ancoragem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the maximum XY screen coordinate                          |
//| from all pivot points                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMaxCoordXY(int &x,int &y)
  {
//--- Declare the variables that store the maximum time and minimum price
   datetime time_max=0;
   double   price_min=DBL_MAX;
//--- Depending on the object type
   switch(this.TypeGraphObject())
     {
      //--- Objects constructed based on screen coordinates
      case OBJ_LABEL             :
      case OBJ_BUTTON            :
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      :
      case OBJ_EDIT              :
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   :
      case OBJ_CHART             :
         //--- Write XY screen coordinates to x and y variables and return 'true'
         x=this.XDistance();
         y=this.YDistance();
         return true;
      
      //--- Objects constructed in time/price coordinates
      default                    :
         //--- In the loop by all pivot points
         for(int i=0;i<this.Pivots();i++)
           {
            //--- Define the maximum time
            if(this.Time(i)>time_max)
               time_max=this.Time(i);
            //--- Define the maximum price
            if(this.Price(i)<price_min)
               price_min=this.Price(i);
           }
         //--- Return the result of converting time/price coordinates into XY screen coordinates
         return(::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.ChartID(),this.SubWindow(),time_max,price_min,x,y) ? true : false);
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método é semelhante ao anterior, exceto que aqui procuramos o tempo máximo e o preço mínimo.

Repito: precisaremos desses métodos no futuro, quando continuarmos trabalhando em objetos gráficos compostos.


Na classe das ferramentas \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh do objeto gráfico padrão estendido, vamos corrigir um pouco o método que retorna as coordenadas X e Y do ponto de ancoragem especificado do objeto gráfico em coordenadas de tela. A questão é que precisamos distribuir objetos gráficos entre os case do operador-interruptor switch de forma que cada caso contenha objetos gráficos com base no número de pontos de ancoragem para esses objetos que são construídos de acordo com as coordenadas de tempo/preço. Vamos distribuí-los na ordem correta:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the X and Y coordinates of the specified pivot point      |
//| of the graphical object in screen coordinates                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY(const int index,int &x,int &y)
  {
//--- Declare form objects, from which we are to receive their screen coordinates
   CFormControl *form0=NULL, *form1=NULL;
//--- Set X and Y to zero - these values will be received in case of a failure
   x=0;
   y=0;
//--- Depending on the graphical object type
   switch(this.m_base_type)
     {
      //--- Objects drawn using screen coordinates
      case OBJ_LABEL             :
      case OBJ_BUTTON            :
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      :
      case OBJ_EDIT              :
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   :
      case OBJ_CHART             :
        //--- Write object screen coordinates and return 'true'
        x=this.m_base_x;
        y=this.m_base_y;
        return true;
      
      //--- One pivot point (price only)
      case OBJ_HLINE             : break;
      
      //--- One pivot point (time only)
      case OBJ_VLINE             :
      case OBJ_EVENT             : break;
      
      //--- One reference point (time/price)
      case OBJ_TEXT              :
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : break;
      
      //--- Two pivot points and a central one
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_TREND             :
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      :
      case OBJ_CYCLES            :
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      :
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           :
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     :
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        :
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          :
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          :
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              :
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         :
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           :
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           :
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       :
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         :
        //--- Calculate coordinates for forms on the line pivot points
        if(index<this.m_base_pivots)
           return(::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.m_base_chart_id,this.m_base_subwindow,this.m_base_time[index],this.m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false);
        //--- Calculate the coordinates for the central form located between the line pivot points
        else
          {
           form0=this.GetControlPointForm(0);
           form1=this.GetControlPointForm(1);
           if(form0==NULL || form1==NULL)
              return false;
           x=(form0.CoordX()+this.m_shift+form1.CoordX()+this.m_shift)/2;
           y=(form0.CoordY()+this.m_shift+form1.CoordY()+this.m_shift)/2;
           return true;
          }

      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : break;
      
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : break;
      
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : break;
      
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : break;
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : break;
      
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW             : break;
      
      //---
      default                    : break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Os objetos desenhados nativamente com base em coordenadas de tela simplesmente retornam as coordenadas de tela a partir de seu objeto base (ao qual estão vinculados).

Os objetos para os quais se implementa o retorno de coordenadas de tela atualmente possuem dois pontos de ancoragem. As coordenadas da tela são calculadas para todos os pontos de ancoragem do objeto e do ponto central.

Os outros objetos para os quais a funcionalidade ainda não foi implementada são simplesmente divididos em grupos (não todos, alguns são simplesmente arrumados em grupos por tipo e não, pelo número de pontos de ancoragem, já trataremos de sua implementação no devido tempo).


Agora precisamos garantir que todos os controles da GUI sempre permaneçam acima de qualquer um dos objetos gráficos recém-adicionados no gráfico. Além disso, precisamos ter certeza de que, ao reconstruir os elementos da GUI, eles se alinhem seguindo a sequência em que estavam antes de o objeto gráfico ser adicionado ao gráfico.

Para trazer um objeto gráfico para o primeiro plano, devemos ocultá-lo e exibi-lo novamente. Isso é feito redefinindo e definindo o sinalizador de visibilidade do objeto gráfico. Para ocultar um objeto, devemos usar a função ObjectSetInteger() para definir o sinalizador OBJ_NO_PERIODS para a propriedade OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES. Já para exibição, devemos definir o sinalizador OBJ_ALL_PERIODS. E se fizermos isso para todos os objetos da GUI na ordem em que estão localizados na lista-coleção de elementos gráficos, perderemos a ordem como estão arranjados no gráfico. Ou seja, os objetos serão organizados de modo que o primeiro da lista seja o mais baixo no gráfico e o último seja o mais alto. Mas esses objetos podem estar organizados de uma maneira completamente diferente, maneira essa que será alterada ao redesenhar. E aqui nos voltamos para a nova propriedade que adicionamos hoje, isto é, ZOrder. Precisamos ordenar a lista de elementos gráficos em ordem crescente seguindo a propriedade ZOrder, e então os objetos serão redesenhados acompanhando a disposição correta.

Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh da coleção de classes de elementos gráficos, e vamos fazer todas as modificações necessárias nele.

Vamos declarar três novos métodos na seção privada da classe:

//--- Event handler
   void              OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam);

private:
//--- Move all objects on canvas to the foreground
   void              BringToTopAllCanvElm(void);
//--- (1) Return the maximum ZOrder of all CCanvas elements,
//--- (2) Set ZOrde to the specified element and adjust it in all the remaining elements
   long              GetZOrderMax(void);
   bool              SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj);
//--- Handle the removal of extended graphical objects
   void              DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

Vamos escrever sua implementação fora do corpo da classe.

Método que traz todos os objetos da tela para frente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Move all objects on canvas to the foreground                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::BringToTopAllCanvElm(void)
  {
//--- Create a new list, reset the flag of managing memory and sort by ZOrder
   CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj();
   list.FreeMode(false);
   list.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER);
//--- Declare the graphical element object
   CGCnvElement *obj=NULL;
//--- In the loop by the total number of all graphical elements,
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- get the next object
      obj=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      if(obj==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- and insert it to the list in the order of sorting by ZOrder
      list.InsertSort(obj);
     }
//--- In a loop by the created list sorted by ZOrder,
   for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- get the next object
      obj=list.At(i);
      if(obj==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- and move it to the foreground
      obj.BringToTop();
     }
//--- Remove the list sorted by 'new'
   delete list;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Bem, o que vemos aqui: declaramos um novo objeto lista CArrayObj e redefinimos seu sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória. Em seguida, configuramos o sinalizador para classificar a lista pela propriedade ZOrder. Para que serve tudo isso? Para que possamos classificar objetos CObject por determinada propriedade, é necessário definir o valor de tal propriedade como um sinalizador de classificação. Em seguida, o método virtual Compare(), implementado em todos os objetos descendentes da classe CObject, retornará o valor necessário para a operação do método Sort() para comparar as mesmas propriedades (a propriedade configurada como modo de ordenação) de dois objetos.

A redefinição do sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória é necessário para que no array criado possamos obter cópias de objetos a partir da lista coleção, e não ponteiros para objetos na coleção. Isso é importante, porque se forem ponteiros, qualquer alteração neles na nova lista alterará automaticamente o objeto na lista coleção, já que, afinal, são apenas ponteiros localizados em duas listas para o mesmo objeto localizado na lista coleção . Aqui, para que não haja "surpresas", criamos uma lista-cópia independente, cuja alteração não afetará o original. Além disso, após a conclusão do método, devemos excluir a lista criada para evitar vazamentos de memória. Isso também está na documentação da Biblioteca Padrão (FreeMode):

A definição do sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória é um momento importante no uso da classe CArrayObj. Como os elementos de um array são ponteiros para objetos dinâmicos, é importante determinar o que fazer com eles quando forem removidos do array.

Se o sinalizador estiver definido, quando um elemento for removido do array, o elemento será excluído automaticamente pelo operador delete. Se o sinalizador não estiver definido, assume-se que o ponteiro para o objeto a ser excluído permanece em outro lugar no programa do usuário e será liberado por ele (o programa) posteriormente.

Se o programa do usuário redefinir o sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória, o usuário deve entender que é sua responsabilidade remover os elementos do array antes de encerrar o programa, caso contrário, a memória ocupada pelos elementos quando foram criados pelo novo operador permanecerá livre.

Com grandes quantidades de dados, isso pode provocar, no final, até mesmo o mau funcionamento do terminal. Se o programa do usuário não redefinir o sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória, haverá outro «escolho».

O uso de ponteiros-elementos de array armazenados em algum lugar nas variáveis locais após a exclusão do array irá causar um erro crítico e travar o programa do usuário. Por padrão, o sinalizador de gerenciamento de memória está definido, ou seja, a própria classe do array é responsável por liberar a memória dos elementos.

Em seguida, com um loop percorremos a lista-coleção de elementos gráficos e inserimos cada objeto em uma nova lista em ordem de classificação.

Após a conclusão do loop, obteremos uma nova lista, mas classificada em ordem crescente das propriedades ZOrder de todos os elementos gráficos.
Em um loop por essa lista, pegamos cada elemento e o trazemos para o primeiro plano. Além disso, cada um sempre se tornará mais alto que o anterior.
No final do ciclo vamos nos certificar de excluir a lista criada.

Método que retorna o ZOrder máximo de todos os elementos CCanvas:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the maximum ZOrder of all CCanvas elements                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long CGraphElementsCollection::GetZOrderMax(void)
  {
   this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER);
   int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax(this.GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER);
   CGCnvElement *obj=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index);
   return(obj!=NULL ? obj.Zorder() : WRONG_VALUE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui: ordenamos a lista pela propriedade ZOrder e obtemos o índice do elemento na lista com o valor máximo da propriedade.
Obtemos da lista um ponteiro para o elemento com base no índice recebido e retornamos a propriedade ZOrder desse elemento.
Se o elemento não foi recebido, o método retornará -1.

Se tivermos, por exemplo, três objetos GUI, é lógico que eles tenham três valores ZOrder. Nesse caso, todos os objetos inicialmente têm um valor ZOrder de zero, pois eles estão todos na parte inferior. Assim que capturarmos qualquer objeto, seu ZOrder deve aumentar em 1. Mas primeiro devemos ver se algum outro objeto tem um valor ZOrder igual ou maior que 1, pois o último objeto selecionado deve se tornar maior que todos os outros, isto é, em 1 a mais que o ZOrder máximo em relação a todos os disponíveis. Claro, podemos obter o ZOrder máximo e simplesmente aumentá-lo em 1, e depois não pensar em nada. Mas isso é de alguma forma sermos desleixados, e é melhor fazermos com que dos três objetos possamos ter apenas valores de ZOrder no intervalo de 0 a 2.

Sendo assim, para o último objeto selecionado, precisamos aumentar o ZOrder em 1, ou deixá-lo o mais alto possível (com base no número total de objetos, começando do zero), e para o resto, diminuir o ZOrder em 1. Mas, ao mesmo tempo, se o objeto estiver na parte inferior e seu ZOrder já for zero, não o reduzimos. Portanto, a alteração nos valores de ZOrder será feita “passando uma rodada” de acordo com o número de objetos GUI.

Método que define o ZOrder para o elemento especificado e ajusta os elementos restantes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set ZOrde to the specified element                               |
//| and adjust it in other elements                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGraphElementsCollection::SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj)
  {
//--- Get the maximum ZOrder of all graphical elements
   long max=this.GetZOrderMax();
//--- If an invalid pointer to the object has been passed or the maximum ZOrder has not been received, return 'false'
   if(obj==NULL || max<0)
      return false;
//--- Declare the variable for storing the method result
   bool res=true;
//--- If the maximum ZOrder is zero, ZOrder is equal to 1,
//--- if the maximum ZOrder is less than (the total number of graphical elements)-1, ZOrder will exceed it by 1,
//--- otherwise, ZOrder will be equal to (the total number of graphical elements)-1
   long value=(max==0 ? 1 : max<this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()-1 ? max+1 : this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()-1);
//--- If failed to set ZOrder for an object passed to the method, return 'false'
   if(!obj.SetZorder(value,false))
      return false;
//--- Temporarily declare a form object for drawing a text for visually displaying its ZOrder
   CForm *form=obj;
//--- and draw a text specifying ZOrder on the form
   form.TextOnBG(0,TextByLanguage("Тест: ID ","Test. ID ")+(string)form.ID()+", ZOrder "+(string)form.Zorder(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,true);
//--- Sort the list of graphical elements by an element ID
   this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID);
//--- Get the list of graphical elements without an object whose ID is equal to the ID of the object passed to the method
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(this.GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,obj.ID(),NO_EQUAL);
//--- If failed to obtain the list and the list size exceeds one,
//--- which indicates the presence of other objects in it in addition to the one sorted by ID, return 'false'
   if(list==NULL && this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()>1)
      return false;
//--- In the loop by the obtained list of remaining graphical element objects
   for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- get the next object
      CGCnvElement *elm=list.At(i);
      //--- If failed to get the object or if this is a control form for managing pivot points of an extended standard graphical object
      //--- or, if the object's ZOrder is zero, skip the object since there is no need in changing its ZOrder as it is the bottom one
      if(elm==NULL || elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL || elm.Zorder()==0)
         continue;
      //--- If failed to set the object's ZOrder to 1 less than it already is (decreasing ZOrder by 1), add 'false' to the 'res' value
      if(!elm.SetZorder(elm.Zorder()-1,false))
         res &=false;
      //--- Temporarily (for the test purpose), if the element is a form,
      if(elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM)
        {
         //--- assign the pointer to the element for the form and draw a text specifying ZOrder on the form 
         form=elm;
         form.TextOnBG(0,TextByLanguage("Тест: ID ","Test. ID ")+(string)form.ID()+", ZOrder "+(string)form.Zorder(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,true);
        }
     }
//--- Upon the loop completion, return the result set in 'res'
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Cada linha do método é comentada para explicar a lógica do mesmo. Com a ressalva a que, para teste, a exibição de texto na forma é adicionada aqui com uma indicação de seu valor ZOrder, para que possamos ver a mudança nessas propriedades para cada objeto-forma durante o teste.

Temos dois casos em que precisaremos mover objetos GUI acima de objetos gráficos recém-construídos:

  1. Adição de um objeto gráfico padrão a um gráfico manualmente,
  2. Adição de um objeto gráfico (padrão ou composto estendido) programaticamente.

Essas situações são tratadas independentemente na biblioteca.
Portanto, precisamos adicionar uma chamada a um método em lugares diferentes que eleve os objetos GUI para um nível superior.

Ao criar um objeto gráfico programaticamente, podemos fazer uma chamada para redesenhar objetos GUI diretamente em um método privado que adiciona o objeto gráfico padrão criado à lista, este é exatamente o lugar onde é determinado se a criação de um objeto gráfico teve sucesso ou não, e apenas no final podemos adicionar uma chamada de método para trazer todos os objetos GUI para a frente:

//--- Add a newly created standard graphical object to the list
   bool              AddCreatedObjToList(const string source,const long chart_id,const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj)
                       {

                        if(!this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
                           ::ObjectDelete(chart_id,name);
                           delete obj;
                           return false;
                          }
                        //--- Move all the forms above the created object on the chart and redraw the chart
                        this.BringToTopAllCanvElm();
                        ::ChartRedraw(chart_id);
                        return true;
                       }

Depois de chamar o método, precisamos atualizar o gráfico para exibir as alterações imediatamente.


Ao declarar objetos gráficos manualmente, este evento deve ser definido no método que atualiza a lista de todos os objetos gráficos.

No bloco de código onde a adição de um novo objeto gráfico é definida, vamos escrever uma chamada de método que traz os objetos GUI para o primeiro plano:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Update the list of all graphical objects                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh(void)
  {
   this.RefreshForExtraObjects();
//--- Declare variables to search for charts
   long chart_id=0;
   int i=0;
//--- In the loop by all open charts in the terminal (no more than 100)
   while(i<CHARTS_MAX)
     {
      //--- Get the chart ID
      chart_id=::ChartNext(chart_id);
      if(chart_id<0)
         break;
      //--- Get the pointer to the object for managing graphical objects
      //--- and update the list of graphical objects by chart ID
      CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl=this.RefreshByChartID(chart_id);
      //--- If failed to get the pointer, move on to the next chart
      if(obj_ctrl==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- If the number of objects on the chart changes
      if(obj_ctrl.IsEvent())
        {
         //--- If a graphical object is added to the chart
         if(obj_ctrl.Delta()>0)
           {
            //--- Get the list of added graphical objects and move them to the collection list
            //--- (if failed to move the object to the collection, move on to the next object)
            if(!this.AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl))
               continue;
            //--- Move all the forms above the created object on the chart and redraw the chart
            this.BringToTopAllCanvElm();
            ::ChartRedraw(obj_ctrl.ChartID());
           }
         //--- If the graphical object has been removed
         else if(obj_ctrl.Delta()<0)
           {
            int index=WRONG_VALUE;
            //--- In the loop by the number of removed graphical objects
            for(int j=0;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++)
              {
               // Find an extra object in the list
               CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id,index);
               if(obj!=NULL)
                 {
                  //--- Get the removed object parameters
                  long   lparam=obj.ChartID();
                  string sparam=obj.Name();
                  double dparam=(double)obj.TimeCreate();
                  //--- If this is an extended graphical object
                  if(obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED)
                    {
                     this.DeleteExtendedObj(obj);
                    }
                  //--- Move the graphical object class object to the list of removed objects
                  //--- and send the event to the control program chart
                  if(this.MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index))
                     ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- Increase the loop index
      i++;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


No último artigo, quando realizamos o teste, determinamos que as coordenadas de um objeto gráfico composto nem sempre estão corretamente circunscritas aos limites do gráfico. Em alguns casos, o objeto começa a "se deformar", dependendo da localização de seus pontos de ancoragem, uma vez atingida a borda do gráfico.
É após o teste que ficamos sabendo por que motivo isso estava acontecendo:

... os deslocamentos dos pontos de ancoragem são calculados em relação ao ponto central. Isso significa que um ponto terá um deslocamento positivo e o outro terá um negativo. Ao alterar a localização dos pontos de ancoragem em relação ao ponto central, temos um erro no cálculo das restrições.

Vamos fazer algumas alterações para corrigir isso. Calcularemos imediatamente as coordenadas do ponto central, e mediremos os deslocamentos desde os pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico até seu ponto central. Ao calcular as restrições ao tamanho do gráfico, usaremos um valor de deslocamento sem sinal. Desse modo, o sinal do deslocamento não afetará o cálculo.

No manipulador de eventos, no bloco de processamento de formas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido, inserimos um novo cálculo de restrição e exibimos as informações de depuração no gráfico:

                           //--- If the form is central for managing all pivot points of a graphical object
                           else
                             {
                              //--- Get screen coordinates of all object pivot points and write them to the m_data_pivot_point structure
                              if(this.GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point))
                                {
                                 //--- In the loop by the number of object pivot points,
                                 for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++)
                                   {
                                    //--- limit the screen coordinates of the current pivot point so that they do not move beyond the chart borders
                                    //--- By X coordinate
                                    if(x+shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)<0)
                                       x=-shift+::fabs(m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX);
                                    if(x+shift+::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width)
                                       x=chart_width-shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX);
                                    //--- By Y coordinate
                                    if(y+shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)<0)
                                       y=-shift+::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY);
                                    if(y+shift+::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height)
                                       y=chart_height-shift-::fabs(this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY);
                                    //--- set the calculated coordinates to the current object pivot point
                                    ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i);
                                   }
                                }
                                
                              //--- Display debugging comments on the chart
                              if(m_data_pivot_point.Size()>=2)
                                {
                                 int max_x,min_x,max_y,min_y;
                                 if(ext.GetMinCoordXY(min_x,min_y) && ext.GetMaxCoordXY(max_x,max_y))
                                    Comment
                                      (
                                       "MinX=",min_x,", MaxX=",max_x,"\n",
                                       "MaxY=",min_y,", MaxY=",max_y
                                      );
                                }
                                
                             }


Assim que pressionamos o botão do mouse no objeto GUI, precisamos trazê-lo para a frente e definir seu ZOrder máximo.

No manipulador de eventos, no bloco de processamento do cursor dentro da área ativa com o botão do mouse pressionado, inserimos um bloco de código para definir o ZOrder máximo para o objeto:

            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move)
              {
               pressed_form=true;   // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form
               //--- If the left mouse button is pressed
               if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft())
                 {
                  //--- Set flags and form parameters
                  move=true;                                            // movement flag
                  form.SetInteraction(true);                            // flag of the form interaction with the environment
                  form.BringToTop();                                    // form on the background - above all others
                  form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate
                  form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate
                  this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form);               // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one
                  
                  //--- Get the maximum ZOrder
                  long zmax=this.GetZOrderMax();
                  //--- If the maximum ZOrder has been received and the form's ZOrder is less than the maximum one or the maximum ZOrder of all forms is equal to zero
                  if(zmax>WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax==0))
                    {
                     //--- If the form is not a control point for managing an extended standard graphical object,
                     //--- set the form's ZOrder above all others
                     if(form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL)
                        this.SetZOrderMAX(form);
                    }
                 }
              }

Aqui definimos o ZOrder para objetos-formas que não são objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, já que eles não precisam disso.

Tendo em vista que o manipulador de eventos da coleção de classes de elementos gráficos é bastante volumoso, não faz sentido apresentar seu código completo aqui. Podemos nos familiarizar com suas alterações (discutidas acima) nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

Vamos alterar o cálculo dos deslocamentos no método que retorna as coordenadas de tela de cada ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico.
Agora vamos calcular imediatamente as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem central (para o qual o objeto se move) e a partir dele já calculamos os deslocamentos. Mais exatamente, vamos calcular os deslocamentos desde cada ponto de ancoragem até o ponto central:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return screen coordinates                                        |
//| of each graphical object pivot point                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[])
  {
//--- Central point coordinates
   int xc=0, yc=0;
//--- If failed to increase the array of structures to match the number of pivot points,
//--- inform of that in the journal and return 'false'
   if(::ArrayResize(array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots())
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE);
      return false;
     }
//--- In the loop by the number of graphical object pivot points
   for(int i=0;i<obj.Pivots();i++)
     {
      //--- Convert the object coordinates into screen ones. If failed, inform of that and return 'false'
      if(!::ChartTimePriceToXY(obj.ChartID(),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y))
        {
         CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY);
         return false;
        }
     }
//--- Depending on the graphical object type
   switch(obj.TypeGraphObject())
     {
      //--- One pivot point in screen coordinates
      case OBJ_LABEL             :
      case OBJ_BUTTON            :
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      :
      case OBJ_EDIT              :
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   :
      case OBJ_CHART             : break;
      
      //--- One pivot point (price only)
      case OBJ_HLINE             : break;
      
      //--- One pivot point (time only)
      case OBJ_VLINE             :
      case OBJ_EVENT             : break;
      
      //--- Two pivot points and a central one
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_TREND             :
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      :
      case OBJ_CYCLES            :
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      :
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           :
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     :
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        :
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          :
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          :
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              :
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         :
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           :
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           :
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       :
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         :
        //--- Calculate the central point coordinates
        xc=(array_pivots[0].X+array_pivots[1].X)/2;
        yc=(array_pivots[0].Y+array_pivots[1].Y)/2;
        //--- Calculate the shifts of all pivot points from the central one and write them to the structure array
        array_pivots[0].ShiftX=array_pivots[0].X-xc;  // X shift from 0 to the central point
        array_pivots[1].ShiftX=array_pivots[1].X-xc;  // X shift from 1 to the central point
        array_pivots[0].ShiftY=array_pivots[0].Y-yc;  // Y shift from 0 to the central point
        array_pivots[1].ShiftY=array_pivots[1].Y-yc;  // Y shift from 1 to the central point
        return true;

      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : break;
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : break;
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : break;
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : break;
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : break;
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW             : break;
      
      //--- Graphical objects with time/price coordinates
      case OBJ_TEXT              : break;
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : break;
      //---
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora todos os deslocamentos e restrições devem ser calculados corretamente, o que veremos durante os testes.


Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo em uma nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part100\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart100.mq5.

Como durante o teste queremos ver imediatamente o valor de propriedade ZOrder em cada forma, no manipulador OnInit() vamos inserir a definição do valor zero dessa propriedade para a forma (o objeto na parte inferior) e vamos adicionar a exibição do identificador do objeto-forma e o valor de sua propriedade ZOrder:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set EA global variables
   ArrayResize(array_clr,2);        // Array of gradient filling colors
   array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128';      // Original ≈Dark-azure color
   array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169';      // Lightened original color
//--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library
   string array[1]={Symbol()};
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array);
   //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal
   engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period());
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions
//--- Create form objects
   CForm *form=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++)
     {
      //--- When creating an object, pass all the required parameters to it
      form=new CForm("Form_0"+string(i+1),30,(form==NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+20),100,30);
      if(form==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set activity and moveability flags for the form
      form.SetActive(true);
      form.SetMovable(true);
      //--- Set the form ID and the index in the list of objects
      form.SetID(i);
      form.SetNumber(0);   // (0 - main form object) Auxiliary objects may be attached to the main one. The main object is able to manage them
      //--- Set the opacity of 200
      form.SetOpacity(245);
      //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array
      form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]);
      //--- Form outlining frame color
      form.SetColorFrame(clrDarkBlue);
      //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag
      form.SetShadow(false);
      //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one
      color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100);
      //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units
      //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow
      color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3);
      //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes
      //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4
      form.DrawShadow(3,3,clr,200,4);
      //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient
      form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(),true);
      //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form
      form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity());
      form.Done();
      
      //--- Set ZOrder to zero, display the text describing the gradient type and update the form
      //--- Text parameters: the text coordinates and the anchor point in the form center
      //--- Create a new text animation frame with the ID of 0 and display the text on the form
      form.SetZorder(0,false);
      form.TextOnBG(0,TextByLanguage("Тест: ID ","Test: ID ")+(string)form.ID()+", ZOrder "+(string)form.Zorder(),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,true);
      //--- Add the form to the list
      if(!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form))
         delete form;
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Compilamos e executamos o Expert Advisor no gráfico:


Como podemos ver, criados os objetos-formas, todos têm um valor ZOrder de zero, sendo que os objetos gráficos ainda são construídos "sob eles". A mudança no valor ZOrder de cada objeto ocorre "passando uma rodada", não mais do que o número de objetos-formas no gráfico (contando a partir de zero). Qualquer objeto gráfico construído sempre aparece "abaixo" dos objetos GUI, e sua posição relativa permanece inalterada, o que significa que eles estão distribuídos corretamente na lista de acordo com os valores de propriedade ZOrder. Finalmente, o objeto gráfico composto agora está corretamente limitado às bordas da tela e não é distorcido em nenhum local de seus pontos de ancoragem e, como outros objetos gráficos, é desenhado abaixo dos objetos-formas.

O que virá a seguir?

Com o próximo artigo, abriremos uma grande seção sobre a criação de objetos GUI no estilo Windows Forms.
Mas isso não significa que objetos gráficos estendidos e objetos compostos baseados neles não serão mais desenvolvidos, só precisamos de controles completos para seu desenvolvimento posterior. Assim, à medida que a próxima seção da biblioteca se desenvolve, continuaremos gradualmente a desenvolver e refinar objetos gráficos estendidos.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, arquivos do EA de teste e o indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Podemos baixá-los e testar tudo sozinhos. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode colocá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Voltar ao conteúdo

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): Preparando a funcionalidade para criar objetos gráficos compostos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 94): Objetos gráficos compostos, movimentação e eliminação
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 95): Controles de objetos gráficos compostos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 96): Trabalhando com eventos de mouse/gráfico em objetos-forma
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Processando o movimento dos objetos-formas independentemente
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 98): Movendo pontos de ancoragem de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 99): Movendo um objeto gráfico estendido com um ponto de controle

