Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): preparando a funcionalidade para criar objetos gráficos compostos

O terminal cliente MetaTrader 5 fornece uma ampla gama de ferramentas de análise gráfica para uso em diversos tipos de construções gráficas. Mas é comum ouvir dizer que falta uma ferramenta ou outra. No terminal, temos 44 ferramentas analíticas. Agora vamos imaginar o que poderíamos fazer se pudéssemos unir estes objetos gráficos em conjuntos afins, criando assim novas ferramentas de análise técnica. Bem, a linguagem da MQL5 nos permite fazer isso!

Nossa biblioteca terá suporte para a criação de objetos gráficos compostos complexos, sendo que tais objetos podem ter qualquer hierarquia de relações. Cada um desses objetos terá um objeto gráfico de base, que terá uma lista de outros objetos gráficos vinculados aos mesmos. O objeto de base terá a funcionalidade para gerenciar propriedades de objetos gráficos subordinados, e estes últimos por sua vez terão um conjunto de coordenadas X e Y do objeto de base, ao qual estarão vinculados. Uma coordenada não pode ser tanto um único valor, mas uma lista de propriedades do objeto de base. Por exemplo, para calcular a coordenada X de um objeto dependente, podemos usar várias coordenadas X, não apenas a coordenada X de algum ponto do objeto de base, mas várias coordenadas, por exemplo, duas coordenadas X, nomeadamente os pontos 0 e 1 da linha de tendência. Dessa forma, a coordenada X do objeto dependente pode ser a média das duas coordenadas X do objeto de base.

Cada objeto dependente na lista do objeto de base também pode ser o objeto de base em relação a outros objetos gráficos de sua lista. Isto permitirá a criação de conjuntos muito diferentes de diversos objetos gráficos compostos.

Não apenas tentaremos criar tais objetos programaticamente, com cada objeto dependente sendo adicionado à lista de objetos de base no código do programa, mas também procurar gerá-los em tempo real - quando arrastamos um objeto gráfico sobre outro, o primeiro será anexado ao segundo com uma seleção visual de pontos de ancoragem, que podem então ser substituídos.

Hoje vamos criar uma funcionalidade para criar objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, gerando por um lado novas propriedades para objetos gráficos padrão, que indicam que o objeto é estendido, e por outro classes para armazenar propriedades associativas das coordenadas do objeto de base para calcular e especificar as coordenadas do objeto dependente.



Modificando as classes da biblioteca

À lista de tipos de elementos gráficos localizada no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh vamos adicionar mais um tipo, nomeadamente o objeto gráfico padrão estendido:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, };

Na lista de propriedades inteiras dos objetos gráficos, adicionaremos uma propriedade, nomeadamente o identificador do objeto gráfico de base e aumentaremos o número de propriedades inteiras de 54 para 55:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 55 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

O identificador do objeto de base será indicado a cada objeto subordinado (a partir de 1). Se o valor desta propriedade for zero é porque que o objeto não está vinculado a nenhum outro e, ademais, não é subordinado.

Na lista de propriedades de string dos objetos gráficos adicionaremos outra propriedade, particularmente o nome do objeto gráfico de base, e aumentaremos o número de propriedades de string de 7 para 8:



enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME = (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 8 )

Adicionaremos novas constantes à lista de possíveis critérios de classificação dos objetos gráficos, constantes essas que correspondem às novas propriedades do objeto gráfico adicionado acima:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BASE_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE_HISTORY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BASE_NAME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };

Agora poderemos selecionar os objetos de acordo com suas respectivas propriedades, ordená-los e criar listas de objetos que tenham as mesmas propriedades.





No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL,

...

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_CHANGE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_RENAME, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DELETE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EVN_GRAPH_OBJ_DEL_CHART, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_EXT_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_BASE_EXT_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_BASE_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_CREATE_NEW_DEP_EXT_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_DEP_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_GET_EXT_OBJ_FROM_LIST, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM_EXT_BASE_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_PP_DATA_OBJ, };

e as mensagens que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"},

...

{ "Стандартный графический объект" , "Standard graphic object" }, { "Расширенный стандартный графический объект" , "Extended standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" }, { "Окно" , "Window" },

...

{ "Идентификатор объекта" , "Object ID" }, { "Идентификатор базового объекта" , "Base object ID" }, { "Тип объекта" , "Object type" }, { "Тип графического элемента" , "Graphic element type" },

...

{ "Имя" , "Name" }, { "Имя базового объекта" , "Base object name" }, { "Описание" , "Description" }, { "Текст всплывающей подсказки" , "The text of a tooltip" }, { "Описание уровня" , "Level description" }, { "Шрифт" , "Font" }, { "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" },

...

{ "Создан новый графический объект" , "New graphic object created" }, { "Изменено свойство графического объекта" , "Changed graphic object property" }, { "Графический объект переименован" , "Graphic object renamed" }, { "Удалён графический объект" , "Graphic object deleted" }, { "Графический объект удалён вместе с графиком" , "The graphic object has been removed along with the chart" }, { "Не удалось создать объект класса расширенного графического объекта" , "Failed to create the class object of extended standart graphics object" }, { "Не удалось создать базовый объект расширенного графического объекта" , "Failed to create the base object of a extended graphics object" }, { "Не удалось добавить расширенный стандартный графический объект в список" , "Failed to add extended standard graphic object to the list" }, { "Не удалось добавить базовый объект в список" , "Failed to add base object to list" }, { "Не удалось создать подчинённый объект расширенного графического объекта" , "Failed to create the dependent object of a extended graphics object" }, { "Не удалось добавить подчинённый объект в список" , "Failed to add dependent object to list" }, { "Не удалось получить расширенный графический объект из списка" , "Failed to get extended graphic object from list" }, { "Базовый объект расширенного графического объекта" , "The base object of the extended graphical object" }, { "Объект не является расширенным стандартным графическим объектом" , "The object is not an extended standard graphical object" }, { "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси X" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the x-axis" }, { "Для объекта не установлено ни одной опорной точки по оси Y" , "The object does not have any pivot points set along the y-axis" }, { "Объект не привязан к базовому графическому объекту" , "The object is not attached to the base graphical object" }, { "Не удалось создать объект данных опорной точки X и Y." , "Failed to create X and Y reference point data object" }, };





Os objetos gráficos padrão estendidos serão feitos com base em objetos padrão. Para fazer de um objeto um objeto estendido, basta especificar sua propriedade de objeto gráfico estendido, porque, a partir desse ajuste, ele usará a funcionalidade criada para manusear objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, isto é, para adicionar objetos subordinados a sua lista e controlá-los.

Já criamos classes de todos os objetos gráficos padrão que são descendentes da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato, portanto, ao criar um objeto estendido só precisaremos indicar o sinalizador de que não se trata de um objeto gráfico comum, mas de um objeto estendido.

Naturalmente, como objeto é criado programaticamente, a propriedade que assinala qual a vinculação do objeto deve ser definida como "objeto pertence ao programa" (por padrão é definida a propriedade de objeto criado manualmente). Do mesmo modo, será necessário especificar o tipo objeto gráfico não apenas padrão, mas sim padrão estendido. Faremos isso tudo em função do valor do sinalizador passado ao construtor do objeto gráfico, quando criado.



Além destas modificações, precisaremos adicionar as novas propriedades do objeto gráfico - que criamos acima - aos métodos que devolvem os sinalizadores que indicam que o objeto suporta suas propriedades.

Como todas essas mudanças são as mesmas para todas as classes de objetos gráficos padrão localizados na pasta

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\, usaremos como exemplo o arquivo GStdArrowBuyObj.mqh para analisar as alterações introduzidas.

Passaremos o sinalizador de objeto gráfico padrão estendido ao construtor de classes e, dependendo do valor deste sinalizador, especificaremos se é um objeto gráfico padrão, ou um objeto padrão estendido, e se o objeto é criado manualmente, ou de forma programática:

public : CGStdArrowBuyObj( const long chart_id, const string name, const bool extended ) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY,( !extended ? GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD : GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ),( !extended ? GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM : GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM ),GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES_ARROWS,chart_id, 1 ,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); }

Aos métodos que retornam os sinalizadores que indicam se o objeto suporta propriedades inteiras e de string adicionamos as novas propriedade escritas acima:

bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY: case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowBuyObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Estas mudanças precisam ser feitas em todos os arquivos da pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\, o que, entretanto, já está feito, e todas as modificações podem ser vistas nos arquivos anexos.

Após estas modificações, as novas propriedades serão processadas por todos os objetos das classes dos objetos gráficos padrão e, desse modo, poderão ser manuseadas por nós plenamente, pois especificamos sinalizadores que assinalam o suporte a essas novas propriedades.



No arquivo da classe do objeto gráfico de base \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, vamos adicionar a verificação de tipo "objeto gráfico padrão estendido" ao método que retorna a descrição do tipo de elemento gráfico, para que a descrição de tal objeto gráfico possa ser corretamente gerada:

string CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription( void ) { return ( this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) : this .TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW) : "Unknown" ); }





Classes para especificar as coordenadas de um objeto dependente

Qualquer objeto dependente na lista do objeto gráfico de base tem coordenadas próprias sobre as quais é construído. Além disso, o objeto gráfico de base precisa saber como controlar as coordenadas do objeto dependente. Para que o objeto de base saiba a qual de suas coordenadas o objeto gráfico dependente está vinculado, este último deve ter algumas propriedades que o objeto de base possa ler e tem que enviar um comando para alterar as coordenadas do objeto dependente quando suas próprias alterações forem feitas.



Para estabelecer tal relação entre as propriedades do objeto de base e o objeto dependente, vamos criar uma classe que chamaremos de classe do objeto de pontos de ancoragem vinculados.

Teremos três classes:

Uma classe de dados de ponto de ancoragem que armazenará aquelas propriedades pelas quais o objeto dependente é vinculado ao mesmo eixo de coordenadas do objeto de base; Uma classe de dados de dois pontos de ancoragem que armazenará dois objetos da primeira classe. Sendo que um armazenará os dados das propriedade pelas quais o objeto dependente é ancorado na coordenada X do objeto de base, já o segundo armazenará os dados pelos quais o objeto é ancorado na coordenada Y; Uma classe de pontos de ancoragem vinculados. Esta classe conterá uma lista de objetos do segundo tipo, sendo que o objeto da classe de dados de dois pontos de ancoragem será responsável por cada ponto de ancoragem. Cada objeto armazenará as propriedades do objeto de base utilizado para construir um ponto de ancoragem do objeto dependente, isto é, terá suas coordenadas X e Y que, por sua vez, podem ser calculadas a partir de várias coordenadas do objeto de base. A lista dessas coordenadas é armazenada em um objeto do primeiro tipo para cada eixo.



O primeiro tipo de objeto será criado com base em uma matriz bidimensional regular.

A segunda dimensão da matriz terá valor 2, a célula zero conterá a propriedade em si, como "Tempo", ou "Preço", e já a primeira célula conterá o modificador de propriedade. Por exemplo, uma linha de tendência tem dois pontos de ancoragem, e o ponto escolhido para indicar a coordenada será escrito na célula 1 da segunda dimensão da matriz. Para o ponto esquerdo da linha de tendência este valor será 0, já para o ponto direito, 1.

Na maioria dos casos, a primeira dimensão da matriz terá uma dimensão de 1, o que assinala que apenas uma propriedade do objeto de base ao qual o dependente está vinculado. Mas se precisarmos ancorar um objeto nas coordenadas calculadas, por exemplo, entre dois pontos da linha de tendência, precisaremos aumentar a dimensão da matriz para duas, sendo que a primeira especificará as propriedades do primeiro ponto de ancoragem do objeto de base e a segunda, as propriedades da segunda. Neste caso, o objeto dependente será vinculado ao objeto base por alguma fórmula (a média padrão), que é definida pelo próprio usuário da biblioteca no código. Mas não faremos esta funcionalidade hoje. Hoje estamos preparando tudo o que precisamos para implementar o que temos em mente.



Vamos escrever estas classes diretamente no arquivo de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, pois elas serão declaradas neste local e usadas se o objeto que está sendo criado for o objeto gráfico padrão estendido.



Vamos inserir a classe de dados do ponto de ancoragem para o objeto dependente logo no início da listagem do arquivo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GBaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\..\Services\Properties.mqh" class CPivotPointData { private : bool m_axis_x; int m_property_x[][ 2 ]; public : void SetAxisX( const bool axis_x) { this .m_axis_x=axis_x; } bool IsAxisX( void ) const { return this .m_axis_x; } int GetBasePivotsNum( void ) const { return :: ArrayRange ( this .m_property_x, 0 ); } bool AddNewBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int pivot_index= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_property_x,pivot_index+ 1 )!=pivot_index+ 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } return this .ChangeBasePivotPoint(source,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPoint( const string source, const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { int n= this .GetBasePivotsNum(); if (n== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,( this .IsAxisX() ? MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_X : MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ANY_PIVOTS_Y )); return false ; } if (pivot_index< 0 || pivot_index>n- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY); return false ; } this .m_property_x[pivot_index][ 0 ]=pivot_prop; this .m_property_x[pivot_index][ 1 ]=pivot_num; return true ; } CPivotPointData( void ){;} ~CPivotPointData( void ){;} };

A classe contém uma matriz bidimensional e dois métodos para redimensioná-la (por meio da adição de um novo ponto de ancoragem) e definir valores da primeira dimensão especificada da matriz. A classe também tem métodos para definir quais dados de coordenadas são escritos na matriz - X ou Y. Quando mensagens são produzidas a partir da classe, este sinalizador é verificado e a mensagem de erro correspondente é impressa.



Depois da listagem desta classe, vamos escrever uma classe de dados de pontos de ancoragem X e Y do objeto composto:

class CPivotPointXY : public CObject { private : CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_x; CPivotPointData m_pivot_point_y; public : CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataX( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_x; } CPivotPointData *GetPivotPointDataY( void ) { return & this .m_pivot_point_y; } int GetBasePivotsNumX( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_x.GetBasePivotsNum(); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point_y.GetBasePivotsNum(); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } bool ChangeBasePivotPointX( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { return this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool ChangeBasePivotPointXY( const int pivot_index, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { bool res= true ; res &= this .m_pivot_point_x.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x); res &= this .m_pivot_point_y.ChangeBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_index,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); return res; } CPivotPointXY( void ){ this .m_pivot_point_x.SetAxisX( true ); this .m_pivot_point_y.SetAxisX( false ); } ~CPivotPointXY( void ){;} };

Esta classe contém os dois objetos discutidos acima, um para a coordenada X e outro para a coordenada Y, e métodos para trabalhar com estes objetos, que essencialmente apenas retornam os resultados do trabalho feito sobre os métodos da primeira classe. Os sinalizadores dos eixos X ou Y de cada um dos objetos são especificados no construtor.

A classe também tem métodos para especificar os valores de propriedades para coordenadas X e Y simultaneamente - eles chamam imediatamente os métodos das duas primeiras classes e retornam o resultado combinado de sua chamada - se pelo menos um dos métodos retornados for false, o resultado será false.

Esta classe é seguida por uma terceira classe, a classe dos dados vinculados dos pontos de ancoragem do objeto composto:

class CLinkedPivotPoint { private : CArrayObj m_list; int m_base_obj_index; public : void SetBaseObjIndex( const int index) { this .m_base_obj_index=index; } int GetBaseObjIndex( void ) const { return this .m_base_obj_index; } bool CreateNewLinkedPivotPoint( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { CPivotPointXY *obj= new CPivotPointXY(); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; if (!obj.AddNewBasePivotPointXY(pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y)) return false ; if (! this .m_list.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; } int GetNumLinkedPivotPoints( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } CPivotPointXY *GetLinkedPivotPointXYFirst( void ) const { return this .m_list.At( 0 ); } CPivotPointXY *GetLinkedPivotPointXYLast( void ) const { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); } CPivotPointXY *GetLinkedPivotPointXY( const int index) const { return this .m_list.At(index); } CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataX( const int index) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedPivotPointXY(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetPivotPointDataX(); } CPivotPointData *GetBasePivotPointDataY( const int index) const { CPivotPointXY *obj= this .GetLinkedPivotPointXY(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetPivotPointDataY(); } int GetBasePivotsNumX( const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataX(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetBasePivotsNum(); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( const int index) const { CPivotPointData *obj= this .GetBasePivotPointDataY(index); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; return obj.GetBasePivotsNum(); } CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} ~CLinkedPivotPoint( void ){;} };

A classe permite criar objetos das classes de dados de pontos de ancoragem X e Y do objeto composto, que discutimos acima, e retorna apontadores para objetos desta classe. Um desses objetos descreve completamente um único ponto de ancoragem do objeto base ao longo das coordenadas X e Y, e permite adicionar novos dados e modificar os existentes. O objeto também contém um identificador de objeto de base que pode ser usado para determinar a que objeto este objeto gráfico está vinculado.



Na seção privada da classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato declaramos uma lista de objetos dependentes (vinculados a ele) e o objeto da classe de pontos de ancoragem vinculados que vimos acima:

class CGStdGraphObj : public CGBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list; CProperties *Prop; CLinkedPivotPoint m_linked_pivots; int m_pivots; void SetTimePivot( const int index); void SetPricePivot( const int index); void SetLevelColor( const int index); void SetLevelStyle( const int index); void SetLevelWidth( const int index); void SetLevelValue( const int index); void SetLevelText( const int index); void SetBMPFile( const int index); public :

Na seção pública da classe, vamos adicionar métodos para operar com a lista de objetos gráficos vinculados e com o objeto da classe de pontos de ancoragem vinculados mencionado acima:

bool SetNamePrev( const string name) { if (! this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ 1 )) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, this .Prop.CurrSize(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)- 1 ,name); return true ; } CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; } bool AddNewLinkedPivotPointXY( const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .BaseObjectID()== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE); return false ; } return this .m_linked_pivots.CreateNewLinkedPivotPoint(pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); } bool AddNewLinkedPivotPointXY(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int pivot_prop_x, const int pivot_num_x, const int pivot_prop_y, const int pivot_num_y) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj.AddNewLinkedPivotPointXY(pivot_prop_x,pivot_num_x,pivot_prop_y,pivot_num_y); } bool AddNewBaseLinkedPivotX( const int index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { if ( this .BaseObjectID()== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE); return false ; } CPivotPointData *data=m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotPointDataX(index); if (data== NULL ) return false ; return data.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBaseLinkedPivotY( const int index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { if ( this .BaseObjectID()== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_NOT_ATACHED_TO_BASE); return false ; } CPivotPointData *data=m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotPointDataY(index); if (data== NULL ) return false ; return data.AddNewBasePivotPoint(DFUN,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBaseLinkedPivotX(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj.AddNewBaseLinkedPivotX(index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } bool AddNewBaseLinkedPivotY(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index, const int pivot_prop, const int pivot_num) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj.AddNewBaseLinkedPivotY(index,pivot_prop,pivot_num); } int GetBasePivotsNumX( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumY( const int index) { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); } int GetBasePivotsNumX(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumX(index): 0 ); } int GetBasePivotsNumY(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int index) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetBasePivotsNumY(index): 0 ); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedPivotPoints(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedPivotsNum() : 0 ); } CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected :

Todos os métodos retornam o resultado da chamada dos métodos homônimos das classes discutidas acima e só permitem manusear esses objetos. Alguns métodos permanecem comentados no código e não precisam ser explicados. Em qualquer caso, você sempre pode colocar perguntas na discussão do artigo.

Agora passaremos o tipo de elemento gráfico criado ao construtor paramétrico protegido:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; this .m_species= WRONG_VALUE ; } ~CGStdGraphObj() { if ( this .Prop!= NULL ) delete this .Prop; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type , const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name); public :

Ao criar um objeto, podemos agora especificar que um objeto gráfico padrão estendido está sendo criado passando o valor GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED da enumeração ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE como o tipo de elemento, o que é feito nos construtores de suas classes herdeiras.



No bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado e definição de propriedades de objeto gráfico, vamos escrever métodos para trabalhar com o identificador do objeto de base e métodos para trabalhar com o nome do objeto de base:

public : int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 ,number); } bool AllowChangeHistory( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ); } void SetAllowChangeMemory( const bool flag){ this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 ,flag); } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ); } void SetObjectID( const long obj_id) { CGBaseObj::SetObjectID(obj_id); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } long BaseObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 ); } void SetBaseObjectID( const long obj_id) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 ,obj_id); this .SetPropertyPrev(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 ,obj_id); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( void ) const { return ( ENUM_OBJECT ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ); } void SetGraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type) { CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(obj_type); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,obj_type); }

...

string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ); } bool SetName( const string name) { if (CGBaseObj::Name()==name) return true ; if (CGBaseObj::Name()== "" ) { CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; } else { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_NAME ,name)) return false ; CGBaseObj::SetName(name); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; } } string BaseName( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 ); } bool SetBaseName( const string name) { this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 ,name); return true ; }

Os métodos permitem definir o identificador e o nome do objeto de base nas propriedades do objeto, bem como retornar estes dados.

Em seguida, vamos inserir uma declaração do método que retorna a descrição do número do objeto na lista de objetos gráficos vinculados:

bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM2( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M2 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM3( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M3 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM4( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M4 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM5( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M5 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM6( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M6 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM10( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M10 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM12( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M12 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM15( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M15 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM20( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M20 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM30( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M30 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH2( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H2 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH3( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H3 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH4( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H4 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH6( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H6 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH8( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H8 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH12( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H12 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeD1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_D1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeW1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_W1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeMN1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_MN1 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, 0 )); } string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); string NumberDescription( void );





No construtor paramétrico protegido vamos escrever a variável com o tipo de elemento gráfico e registrar o valor passado a ele no objeto gráfico de base, bem como definir os valores padrão das novas propriedades do objeto gráfico criado acima:



CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type , const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement( elm_type ); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 , this .Name()); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }

Por padrão, o identificador do objeto base é zero, o que significa que ele não existe, e o nome do objeto base é igual ao nome do objeto gráfico atual, ou seja, o objeto aponta para si mesmo, o que também significa que ele não está vinculado ao objeto de base.

No método que retorna a descrição da propriedade do objeto inteiro escrevemos a exibição da descrição do identificador do objeto de base, e no bloco que retorna a descrição do número do objeto na lista de objetos vinculados escrevemos a chamada do método que irá se encarregar disso (escreveremos mais adiante):

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::SpeciesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +(CGBaseObj::Group()> 0 ? ( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_MEMORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .NumberDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "

" + this .TimesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsColorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsStyleDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsWidthDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 )) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property, 0 ), true ) ) : "" ); }





No método que retorna a descrição da propriedade do objeto de string, vamos escrever um bloco de código para retornar a descrição do nome do objeto de base:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property, 0 )+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property, 0 )+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 )== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\"" + this .GetProperty(property, 0 )+ "\"" ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property, 0 )== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO) : this .GetProperty(property, 0 )== "

" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\"" + this .GetProperty(property, 0 )+ "\"" ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .LevelsTextDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property, 0 )+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ":

" + this .BMPFilesDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property, 0 ) ) : "" ); }





Método que retorna a descrição do número do objeto gráfico na lista de objetos do objeto gráfico composto:

string CGStdGraphObj::NumberDescription( void ) { if (CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { if ( this .Number()== 0 ) return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM_EXT_BASE_OBJ); } return ( string ) this .Number(); }

Quanto ao objeto gráfico padrão estendido, verificamos seu número, e se for igual a zero é porque será impresso o texto "Objeto básico do objeto gráfico estendido". Em todos os outros casos, o número é exibido como uma string escrita nas propriedades do objeto.







Método que retorna o nome do objeto gráfico subordinado por índice:

string CGStdGraphObj::NameDependent( const int index) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .GetDependentObj(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Name() : "" ); }

Recupera um ponteiro para o objeto gráfico vinculado na lista pelo índice especificado e retornamos seu nome. Se o objeto não pôde ser obtido, devolvemos uma string vazia.



Método que acrescenta o objeto gráfico padrão subordinado à lista:

bool CGStdGraphObj::AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if ( this .TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { CMessage::ToLog(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_NOT_EXT_OBJ); return false ; } if (! this .m_list.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_FAILED_ADD_DEP_EXT_OBJ_TO_LIST); return false ; } obj.SetNumber( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); obj.SetBaseName( this .Name()); obj.SetBaseObjectID( this .ObjectID()); return true ; }

Em geral, qualquer objeto gráfico que não seja estendido não pode trabalhar com subordinados, por isso devemos verificar todos esses métodos que recebem um ponteiro para um objeto subordinado que é suposto ser subordinado e modificado, já se o objeto não for estendido, será exibida uma mensagem e o método retornará false. E da mesma forma para o objeto atual, nos métodos para manusear parâmetros do objeto subordinado é verificado se o objeto é subordinado (se está vinculado ao objeto de base), e se não está assim, então o objeto não é subordinado, e a mesma mensagem será mostrada e retornado false.

A razão para isso é que qualquer objeto gráfico pode ser tanto de base quanto subordinado, mesmo em simultâneo. Por esta razão, ele tem métodos para manusear objetos subordinados próprios, objetos de base, e mudar suas propriedades externamente, como objeto subordinado.







Modificamos a classe-coleção de elementos gráficos no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Na seção pública da classe de gerenciamento de objetos gráficos, adicionamos um sinalizador de criação de objeto gráfico estendido ao método de criação do novo objeto da classe de objetos gráficos padrão:

public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name , const bool extended );

No mesmo método de classe que verifica objetos no gráfico, inserimos o valor false ao criar o novo objeto:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_delta_graph_obj;i++) { string name=( this .m_delta_graph_obj== 1 ? this .LastAddedGraphObjName() : :: ObjectName ( this .m_chart_id,i)); if (name== NULL || :: StringFind (name, this .m_name_program)> WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type,name , false ); if (obj== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ); continue ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); if (! this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; continue ; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_list_new_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_CREATE, this . ChartID (),obj.TimeCreate(),obj.Name()); } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Como este método rastreia a criação de objetos gráficos no gráfico manualmente, o objeto da classe do objeto gráfico deve ser exclusivamente não estendido. Por isso, passamos o sinalizador criado false ao método, assim criamos um objeto gráfico padrão normal.



Vamos adicionar o sinalizador de objeto gráfico estendido aos parâmetros de entrada do método, que cria um novo objeto do objeto gráfico padrão, e passamos este sinalizador a todas as strings de criação de novo objeto da classe de objeto gráfico padrão:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name , const bool extended ) { switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj( this . ChartID (),name, extended ); default : return NULL ; } }

Agora quando criamos um objeto da classe de objeto gráfico padrão, podemos especificar se o objeto deve ser construído como normal ou estendido. Entretanto, podemos converter um objeto gráfico comum em um objeto ampliado a qualquer momento e vice-versa.

O método da seção privada da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos que cria um novo objeto gráfico padrão e retorna o nome do objeto criado deve ser removido da listagem da classe (vamos movê-lo para o arquivo de funções de serviço para que possamos sempre criar qualquer objeto gráfico, independentemente de ser construído a partir da classe-coleção ou de outras classes ou do próprio programa):

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); bool CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ); public :





Na seção pública da classe escrevemos dois métodos que retornam uma lista de objetos gráficos padrão e estendidos:

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObject( void ) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListStdGraphObjectExt( void ) { return CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty( this .GetListGraphObj(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED,EQUAL); }

Os métodos simplesmente retornam um ponteiro para a lista criada ao filtrar a lista de objetos gráficos pelo tipo de propriedade do elemento gráfico.

No método privado que cria um novo objeto gráfico e retorna um ponteiro para objeto de controle de gráficos, agora vamos chamar o método para criar um objeto gráfico a partir do arquivo DELib.mqh (simplesmente excluímos "this." da string de chamada do método):

private : CChartObjectsControl *CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj( const long chart_id, const string name, int subwindow, const ENUM_OBJECT type_object, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { if ( this .IsPresentGraphObjInList(chart_id,name)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_GR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS), " ChartID " ,( string )chart_id, ", " ,name); return NULL ; } if (!CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name,type_object,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); CMessage::ToLog(:: GetLastError (), true ); return NULL ; } CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (ctrl== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELM_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_GET_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return ctrl; }





Em todos os métodos públicos para criação de objetos gráficos, fazemos o mesmo tipo de mudanças - o sinalizador do objeto estendido nos parâmetros de entrada do método e a transferência deste sinalizador para o método de criação de um novo objeto da classe do objeto gráfico padrão:



public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended , const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm, extended ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true , false ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended , const double price) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_HLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object, 0 ,price); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdHLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm, extended ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelectable( true , false ); obj.SetFlagSelected( true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

Aqui vemos um exemplo de dois métodos em que foram feitas as mesmas mudanças. Os outros métodos são modificados de forma idêntica e podem ser vistos nos arquivos anexados ao artigo.

A listagem da implementação do método que cria um novo objeto gráfico padrão desta classe deve ser transferida desta classe para o final do arquivo de funções de serviço da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:



bool CreateNewStdGraphObject( const long chart_id, const string name, const ENUM_OBJECT type, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2= 0 , const double price2= 0 , const datetime time3= 0 , const double price3= 0 , const datetime time4= 0 , const double price4= 0 , const datetime time5= 0 , const double price5= 0 ) { :: ResetLastError (); switch (type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_VLINE ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_HLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_HLINE ,subwindow, 0 ,price1); case OBJ_TREND : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CYCLES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CYCLES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_REGRESSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_PITCHFORK ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNLINE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_GANNGRID ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBO : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBO ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOTIMES ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOFAN ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOARC ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EXPANSION ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TRIANGLE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ELLIPSE ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_UP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_DOWN ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_STOP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_CHECK ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_BUY ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW_SELL ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_ARROW : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_TEXT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_TEXT ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BUTTON : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_CHART : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_CHART ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_BITMAP : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP ,subwindow,time1,price1); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EDIT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EDIT ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); case OBJ_EVENT : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_EVENT ,subwindow,time1, 0 ); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return :: ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,subwindow, 0 , 0 ); default : return false ; } }





Agora editamos a classe principal da biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



Quanto ao método que retorna o nome do programa, vamos renomeá-lo de Name() para ProgramName():

ushort EventMSC( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } string ProgramName( void ) const { return this .m_name; }

Como os nomes dos nossos objetos diferem dependendo de como o objeto gráfico foi criado (manual ou programaticamente), para poder pesquisar e selecionar objetos por nome do programa, vamos fazer algumas mudanças no método que retorna a classe do objeto de objeto gráfico padrão por nome e identificador de objeto gráfico:

CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject(name,chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .m_graph_objects.GetStdGraphObject( this .ProgramName()+ "_" +name,chart_id); return obj; }

Se o objeto foi criado manualmente, a biblioteca não altera seu nome de forma alguma. Mas se criarmos um objeto gráfico de forma programática, os métodos de criação acrescentam o prefixo do nome do programa a seu nome. Por isso, se tivermos criado um objeto com um nome como "object_name" e tentar encontrá-lo, não teremos resultado, porque um prefixo do nome do programa foi adicionado ao nome, e agora o nome do objeto fica como "program_name_object_name". Com base nisso, o método primeiro procura pelo nome exato passado ao método, e depois, se nenhum objeto com esse nome for encontrado, tentamos encontrar um objeto com um prefixo contendo o nome do programa.



E vamos adicionar um método que retorna a classe do objeto gráfico padrão estendido por nome e ID do gráfico:

CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); string nm=( :: StringFind (name, this .ProgramName()+ "_" ) == WRONG_VALUE ? this .ProgramName()+ "_" +name : name ); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,nm,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aqui primeiro obtemos toda a lista dos objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, depois verificamos se o nome passado ao método contém uma string com o nome do programa e, se a string não for encontrada, adicionamos o nome do programa ao nome. Caso contrário, se o nome do programa já existe no nome procurado, usamos o nome passado para o método como está. Em seguida, obtemos o objeto com o nome que estamos procurando a partir da lista de objetos gráficos estendida, e retornamos o único objeto da lista se ele foi encontrado, ou NULL em caso de falha.



Em todos os métodos para criação de objetos gráficos, agora passamos o sinalizador do objeto estendido e passamos este sinalizador aos devidos métodos chamados da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos:



bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended , const datetime time) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineVertical(chart_id,name,subwindow, extended ,time); } bool CreateLineVertical( const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended , const datetime time) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineVertical(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow, extended ,time); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended , const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineHorizontal(chart_id,name,subwindow, extended ,price); } bool CreateLineHorizontal( const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended , const double price) { return this .m_graph_objects.CreateLineHorizontal(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow, extended ,price); }

Para todos os métodos de criação de objetos gráficos, estas modificações são absolutamente idênticas às quatro apresentadas acima. Portanto, não consideraremos os demais métodos, porque podem ser encontrados nos arquivos anexos ao artigo.

Isto completa a modificação da biblioteca e estamos quase prontos para criar objetos gráficos padrão estendidos.







Teste

Para realizar o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e

vamos salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part93\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart93.mq5.



O que vamos fazer? Vamos criar um objeto gráfico padrão "Linha de tendência" e colocar em suas bordas (em seus dois pontos de ancoragem) um objeto "Etiqueta de preço à esquerda" (à esquerda na posição 0) e um "Etiqueta de à direita" (à direita na posição 1). Vamos criar a linha de tendência clicando no gráfico com a tecla Ctrl pressionada, ao passo que o ponto esquerdo da linha será posicionado no local do clique no gráfico, já o direito, no preço de abertura da primeira barra do gráfico.

Imprimimos no log a descrição completa das propriedades da linha de tendência e os valores escritos nos rótulos de objetos/preços, em seus objetos das classes vinculadas aos pontos de ancoragem. Não testaremos todo o resto, pois ainda precisamos fazer alguns ajustes nas propriedades e funcionalidade do objeto para desenvolver completamente os objetos gráficos estendidos padrão.

Colocamos o seguinte código dentro do bloco gráfico de processamento de cliques no manipulador do Expert Advisor OnChartEvent():

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TrendLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); obj. Print (); string name_dep= "PriceLeft" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); obj.AddNewLinkedPivotPointXY(dep,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); Print (DFUN, "PriceLeft: Num linked coord X: " ,dep.GetBasePivotsNumX( 0 ), ", Num linked coord Y: " ,dep.GetBasePivotsNumY( 0 )); name_dep= "PriceRight" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); obj.AddNewLinkedPivotPointXY(dep,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); Print (DFUN, "PriceRight: Num linked coord X: " ,dep.GetBasePivotsNumX( 0 ), ", Num linked coord Y: " ,dep.GetBasePivotsNumY( 0 )); } }

Aqui toda a lógica aparece comentada na listagem, por isso espero que não haja perguntas.

Compilamos o EA, o executamos no gráfico e clicamos em algum lugar longe da borda direita do gráfico.

Será traçada uma linha de tendência, com marcadores de preço ao longo de suas bordas:





As propriedades da linha de tendência e o número de pontos de ancoragem da mesma para o cálculo das coordenadas X e Y dois marcadores de preço serão impressas no log. Por ter especificado apenas um ponto de ancoragem para cada uma dos marcadores, isto será refletido no log.



2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 ============= The beginning of the parameter list (Trend Line) ============= 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object ID: 1 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Base object ID: 0 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object type: Trend Line 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Graphic element type: Extended standard graphic object 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object belongs to: The graphic object belongs to the program 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object chart ID: 131733844391938630 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Chart subwindow number: 0 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object number in the list: The base object of the extended graphical object 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Change history: No 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object group : Not set 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Time of creation: 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Visibility of an object at timeframes: Drawn on all timeframes 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object in the background: No 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Priority of a graphical object for receiving events of clicking on a chart: 0 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Prohibit showing of the name of a graphical object in the terminal objects list: Yes 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object is selected: Yes 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Object availability: Yes 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Time coordinate: 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 - Pivot point 0 : 2022.01 . 13 09 : 00 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 - Pivot point 1 : 2022.01 . 20 10 : 00 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Color: clrRed 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Style: Solid line 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Line thickness: 1 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Ray goes to the left: No 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Ray goes to the right: No 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 ------ 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Price coordinate: 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 - Pivot point 0 : 1.14728 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 - Pivot point 1 : 1.13598 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 ------ 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Name: "TestDoEasyPart93_TrendLineExt" 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Base object name: "TestDoEasyPart93_TrendLineExt" 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 Description: Not set 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 The text of a tooltip: Formed by the terminal 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 ============= End of the parameter list (Trend Line) ============= 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.340 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.352 OnChartEvent: PriceLeft: Num linked coord X: 1 , Num linked coord Y: 1 2022.01 . 20 16 : 37 : 29.364 OnChartEvent: PriceRight: Num linked coord X: 1 , Num linked coord Y: 1

Neste ponto, nós simplesmente construímos objetos gráficos em separado e assinalamos em suas propriedades que eles pertencem ao mesmo objeto gráfico padrão estendido. Caso tentarmos mover a linha de tendência, os marcadores de preço não a seguirão. Nosso objetivo hoje não era tanto esse, mas preparamos a funcionalidade necessária para criar objetos gráficos estendidos e completos.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a trabalhar sobre os objetos gráficos padrão estendidos e começaremos a "dar-lhes vida".



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e o arquivo do EA de teste, bem como o indicador de controle de eventos de gráficos para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários ao artigo.

Complementos

*Artigos desta série:



Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 89): programando objetos gráficos padrão. Funcionalidade básica

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 90): eventos de objetos gráficos padrão. Funcionalidade básica

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 91): eventos de objetos gráficos padrão no programa. Histórico de alterações de nome do objeto

Gráficos na biblioteca do DoEasy (Parte 92): classe de memória de objetos gráficos padrão. Histórico de mudanças de propriedades do objeto

