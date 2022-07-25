Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 99): Movendo um objeto gráfico estendido com um ponto de controle

Conteúdo





Ideia

No último artigo, geramos o movimento dos pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico estendido por meio de formas de controle. Mas ainda não temos a funcionalidade para mover um objeto gráfico totalmente. Assim como qualquer objeto gráfico padrão pode ser movido inteiramente ao mover seu ponto central, aqui faremos um ponto de controle central do objeto gráfico para que possamos mover este ponto e todo o objeto gráfico em si, e não seus pontos de ancoragem individuais. Como escolhemos um objeto gráfico composto para realizar o teste, e tal objeto é composto por uma linha de tendência cujas extremidades têm objetos etiquetas de preço, todo o trabalho será feito hoje para objetos gráficos que possuem dois pontos de ancoragem para mover suas extremidades e um ponto central para mover todo o objeto gráfico (dois pontos para modificar as extremidades do objeto e um ponto central para movê-lo). A seguir, criaremos essas formas com pontos de controle para outros objetos gráficos que têm mais de três pontos de controle.

Além disso, vamos otimizar um pouco o código que calcula as coordenadas da tela dos pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico, isto é, vamos dividi-lo em métodos separados, para assim entender melhor a lógica principal. Afinal, é mais fácil ler o código quando contém uma chamada para um método que retorna um determinado valor (e dentro dele chamar outro método que, por sua vez, também calcula algo) do que escrever todo o código desses métodos no bloco de cálculo principal, o que o tornaria volumoso e difícil de ler.



Nem tudo que é feito hoje funcionará corretamente em alguns casos, como pretendido. Mas os artigos também descrevem exatamente o processo de desenvolvimento e criação de código para obter o resultado pretendido. Acho muito mais interessante percorrer quase todo o caminho desde o planejamento da funcionalidade até sua implementação do que apenas ler uma exposição seca, tipo "foi esse o resultado".

Como a função para obter as coordenadas da tela ChartTimePriceToXY() nos retorna as coordenadas apenas da parte visível do gráfico, infelizmente não poderemos calcular as coordenadas da tela do ponto da linha que fica fora do gráfico. A função sempre retornará o valor 0 se solicitarmos em pixels a coordenada X da tela de tempo que está fora do lado esquerdo visível no gráfico. Por esse motivo, ao mover um objeto gráfico composto na tela e quando sua parte esquerda ultrapassar a borda esquerda da tela, o ponto de ancoragem esquerdo do objeto permanecerá na coordenada 0 do gráfico em pixels. Isto irá distorcer a aparência do objeto gráfico. O mesmo se aplica ao lado direito do objeto gráfico e ao lado direito da tela do gráfico (assim como a parte superior e inferior). Portanto, limitaremos a saída do objeto gráfico composto fora da parte visível do gráfico. Isso evitará que a aparência do objeto gráfico seja distorcida quando um dos lados dele "vazar" a borda da tela quando for movido.







Modificando as classes da biblioteca

Como o objeto-forma para exibir o ponto de controle que gere os pontos de controle do objeto padrão estendido é um objeto importante nos objetos da biblioteca, mas essas formas não fazem parte da coleção de objetos gráficos, precisamos definir um novo tipo para tais formas. Cada um dos nossos objetos da biblioteca possui nomes próprios que dizem respeito aos tipos de objetos da biblioteca, esses nomes nos ajudam a determinar que tipo de objeto está ativo. Vamos definir este tipo para objetos-formas que gerem o ponto de controle como parte de objetos gráficos estendidos da biblioteca.

Adicionamos um novo tipo à enumeração de tipos de objeto de biblioteca no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,





Inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY,

e as mensagens de texto correspondentes aos índices recém-adicionados:

{"Запрос за пределами long -массива","Data requested outside the long -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами double -массива","Data requested outside the double -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами string -массива","Data requested outside the string -array"}, {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"}, {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"},





Para entender que há (ou não há) um erro na conversão de coordenadas de tempo/preço para coordenadas de tela ao desenvolver a funcionalidade para mover objetos gráficos, iremos reportar isso, o que excluirá esta cadeia da verificação de erro na lógica ao procurar tal erro



Com a função ChartTimePriceToXY() podemos obter o erro de conversão de coordenadas, ela também é usada na classe do objeto janela do gráfico no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh. Vamos escrever no método TimePriceToXY() desta classe a exibição de uma mensagem de erro no log ao tentar converter coordenadas:

bool CChartWnd::TimePriceToXY( const datetime time, const double price) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum(),time,price, this .m_wnd_coord_x, this .m_wnd_coord_y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Primeiro, vamos exibir a entrada "Falha ao converter tempo/preço em coordenadas de tela" e, em seguida, uma descrição junto com o código do erro.







Como agora declaramos um novo tipo de objeto de biblioteca para formas-pontos que gerem pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico estendido, precisamos criar uma classe desse objeto herdado da classe do objeto-forma. Nele, adicionaremos algumas variáveis e métodos para simplificar o trabalho com eles.

Vamos escrever essa classe nas ferramentas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Graph\Form.mqh" class CFormControl : public CForm { private : bool m_drawn; int m_pivot_point; public : bool IsControlAlreadyDrawn( void ) const { return this .m_drawn; } void SetControlPointDrawnFlag( const bool flag) { this .m_drawn=flag; } int GraphObjPivotPoint( void ) const { return this .m_pivot_point; } void SetGraphObjPivotPoint( const int index) { this .m_pivot_point=index; } CFormControl( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; } CFormControl( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int pivot_point , const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL; this .m_pivot_point=pivot_point; } }; class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject

A variável membro privado da classe m_drawn armazenará um sinalizador nos informando que o ponto já foi desenhado na forma. Por que essa variável é necessária? Se o cursor do mouse for removido da área ativa da forma de controle para gerir os pontos de controle do objeto gráfico, precisamos apagar o ponto desenhado na forma. Agora, em todas essas formas, o ponto desenhado é permanentemente apagado se o ponteiro do mouse não estiver sobre a área ativa da forma. Isto é algo pouco prático, não faz sentido sobrecarregar o sistema com o constante redesenho de todas essas formas se podemos primeiro olhar para o sinalizador que nos indica que a forma já foi redesenhada e que não há nenhum ponto nela. Este sinalizador nos indicará que o ponto já foi traçado ou apagado. E como no futuro desenvolveremos alguns efeitos visuais para desenho desses pontos (e não apenas para eles), será melhor ter um sinalizador que será definido imediatamente após a execução do manipulador de efeitos visuais do que determinar de alguma forma que o desenho processo já tem sido concluído.

A variável membro privado m_pivot_point armazenará o índice do ponto de ancoragem que a forma gere. Um objeto gráfico tem vários desses pontos de controle. Por exemplo, uma linha de tendência tem três, isto é: dois pontos nas extremidades da linha (para alterar independentemente a localização das extremidades da linha) e um ponto central (para mover todo o objeto). Os índices armazenados nos objetos-formas corresponderão aos índices dos pontos de controle desse tipo de linha: 0 e 1 para pontos das extremidades da linha e 2 para a linha central. Outros objetos gráficos podem ter pontos de controle completamente diferentes, mas todos os índices corresponderão aos pontos de controle existentes do objeto + um adicional (nem sempre, e isso será discutido em artigos futuros) para mover todo o objeto.



Os métodos públicos da classe são usados para definir/retornar os valores das variáveis descritas acima. A classe também tem dois construtores. No construtor padrão, o novo tipo OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, que adicionamos hoje, é definido no tipo de objeto.

Todos os valores passados para o construtor da classe pai são passados para o construtor paramétrico, além de uma variável, isto é, o índice do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico que a forma criada gere.



Agora como todos os formas que gerem os pontos de controle na classe CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit serão do tipo CFormControl, precisamos alterar o tipo do objeto-forma CForm para CFormControl, e devemos adicionar novos métodos para trabalhar com os formas que gerem os pontos de controle do objeto gráfico:

class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject { private : long m_base_chart_id; int m_base_subwindow; ENUM_OBJECT m_base_type; string m_base_name; int m_base_pivots; datetime m_base_time[]; double m_base_price[]; int m_base_x; int m_base_y; int m_ctrl_form_size; int m_shift; CArrayObj m_list_forms; CFormControl *CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index); bool GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y); void SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index); public : void SetBaseObj( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]); void SetBaseObjTime( const datetime time, const int index); void SetBaseObjPrice( const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price, const int index); void SetBaseObjCoordX( const int value) { this .m_base_x=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordY( const int value) { this .m_base_y=value; } void SetBaseObjCoordXY( const int value_x, const int value_y) { this .m_base_x=value_x; this .m_base_y=value_y; } void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CFormControl *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR); void DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);} void ClearControlPoint(CFormControl *form) { this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void ); void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit( const ENUM_OBJECT base_type, const string base_name, const long base_chart_id, const int base_subwindow, const int base_pivots, const int ctrl_form_size, const int base_x, const int base_y, const datetime &base_time[], const double &base_price[]) { this .m_list_forms.Clear(); this .SetBaseObj(base_type,base_name,base_chart_id,base_subwindow,base_pivots,ctrl_form_size,base_x,base_y,base_time,base_price); this .CreateAllControlPointForm(); } CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} ~CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;} };





Vamos modificar o método GetControlPointCoordXY(), que retorna as coordenadas X e Y do ponto de ancoragem especificado do objeto gráfico nas coordenadas da tela.

Anteriormente, o método simplesmente retornava as coordenadas calculadas do ponto de ancoragem especificado do objeto gráfico. Agora precisamos levar em conta que objetos gráficos podem ter um número diferente de pontos de ancoragem e uma localização diferente do ponto de ancoragem central. Por isso, faremos um cálculo para diferentes tipos de objetos no interruptor switch(). Ao mesmo tempo, precisamos levar em consideração as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem que queremos obter, isto é, um daqueles que estão localizados nas extremidades do objeto ou um comum a todos, que é o central. Se o índice do ponto de ancoragem passado para o método for menor que o número total de pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico, as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem serão solicitadas. Caso contrário, serão solicitadas as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem central.

Por enquanto, obteremos apenas as coordenadas X e Y para aqueles objetos gráficos que possuem dois pontos de ancoragem nas bordas e um central:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : case OBJ_EVENT : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

O cálculo do ponto de ancoragem é feito a partir dos valores armazenados nas matrizes de coordenadas de pontos de ancoragem de linha m_base_time e m_base_price. E para calcular as coordenadas do ponto central, usaremos as coordenadas dos objetos-formas anexados aos pontos de ancoragem extremos da linha. Se as coordenadas forem calculadas com sucesso, o método retornará imediatamente true. Se não for assim, devolverá false, ou o break interromperá a execução do código no case do interruptor switch, e caímos no final do método, onde false será retornado.



No método que retorna um ponteiro para a forma de ponto de ancoragem por nome, substituímos CForm por CFormControl:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index) { index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.Name()==name) { index=i; return form; } } return NULL ; }

No método que cria o objeto-forma no ponto de ancoragem do objeto base, substituímos CForm por CFormControl e definimos os parâmetros para o objeto-forma criado com sucesso:

CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CFormControl *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; form= new CFormControl ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,index,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); if (form!= NULL ) this .SetControlFormParams(form,index); return form; }





No método que cria objetos-formas nos pontos de ancoragem do objeto base, substituímos CForm por CFormControl e removemos as linhas para definir os parâmetros do objeto-forma criado, pois os parâmetros agora são definidos imediatamente quando o objeto é criado no método acima:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i <= this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Agora o loop passa não pelo número de pontos de ancoragem do objeto base, mas, sim, por mais um. Ou seja, será criada mais uma forma do que pontos de ancoragem o objeto gráfico possui. A última forma será a central, para mover todo o objeto gráfico.



Método que define os parâmetros do objeto-forma que gere o ponto de controle:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form, const int index) { form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); form.SetID(index+ 1 ); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag( false ); form.Done(); }

Aqui estão as linhas de código transportadas do método acima. E a configuração do sinalizador do ponto desenhado na forma e o identificador da forma são adicionados.



No método que desenha um ponto de controle na forma, colocaremos o cálculo do centro da forma em uma linha separada, isto para não realizar essencialmente os mesmos cálculos quatro vezes, e após a conclusão do método, definimos o sinalizador do ponto desenhado na forma:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; int c= int (:: floor (form.Width()/ 2 )); form.DrawCircle( c,c ,CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill( c,c , 2 ,clr,opacity); form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(opacity> 0 ? true : false ); }





O que temos feito agora é que quando passamos o cursor sobre a forma de controle do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico, um ponto é desenhado sobre ela. O ponto é apagado somente após o cursor sair da forma. Mas se aproximarmos todos os pontos de ancoragem do objeto de modo que as formas construídas nas extremidades do objeto gráfico e a forma central comecem a se sobrepor, mover o cursor para longe de uma forma fará com que o cursor se mova para outra forma próxima. Assim, é possível obter tal resultado que todos os pontos em todas as formas do objeto serão exibidos:

Se ao mesmo tempo capturarmos a forma e começar a movê-la, o ponto de ancoragem do objeto se moverá depois dela. Mas as formas erroneamente mostradas permanecerão onde estavam antes do início do movimento. Isto não é correto. Portanto, precisamos de um método que desenhe um ponto em um objeto-forma de um objeto gráfico e simultaneamente apague pontos em outros objetos-formas do mesmo objeto.



Método que desenha um ponto de controle em uma forma e os remove em todas as outras formas:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawOneControlPoint( CFormControl *form , const uchar opacity= 255 , const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR) { this .DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .GetNumControlPointForms();i++) { CFormControl *ctrl= this .GetControlPointForm(i); if (ctrl== NULL || ctrl.ID()==form.ID()) continue ; this .ClearControlPoint(ctrl); } }

Aqui: um ponteiro para a forma sobre a qual o cursor está localizado é passado para o método. Desenhamos um ponto nesta forma e, em seguida, em um loop por todas as formas desse objeto, selecionamos a forma, e, se não for uma forma passada para o método, apagamos o ponto nela.



No manipulador de eventos, alteramos o tipo de forma de CForm para CFormControl:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CFormControl *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Na classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, precisamos fazer algumas melhorias para otimizar o código do método. Temos trechos repetidos do mesmo código em métodos diferentes, então faz sentido agrupar esses blocos de código em métodos separados e chamá-los quando necessário, tornando tudo mais fácil de ler.

Nas seções public e private da classe, declararemos os novos métodos para os quais transferiremos as seções repetidas do código:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

...

private : void SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordXFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordYFromBaseObj( const int prop_from, const int modifier_from, const int modifier_to); void SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index); void SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop, const long value , const int modifier); void SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop, const double value , const int modifier); void SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop, const string value , const int modifier); public :





No método que verifica as alterações nas propriedades do objeto, excluímos o bloco de código especificado (este código será movido para um método separado):



if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) continue ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }

Em vez de um bloco separado, vamos escrever uma chamada para um novo método:

if ( this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); long lparam= 0 ; double dparam= 0 ; string sparam= "" ; this .ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); }





Como agora nossa lógica de exclusão do ponto desenhado da forma-objeto que gere os pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico é feita de tal forma que, se o cursor não estiver em nenhuma das formas, cada uma dessas formas será constantemente redesenhada, o que não é ideal e consome muitos recursos, portanto, no método que redesenha a forma que gere o ponto de controle do objeto gráfico padrão estendido inseriremos uma verificação de que, se precisarmos apagar o ponto, e ele ainda estiver desenhado, então somente neste caso precisaremos redesenhar a forma para apagar o ponto. Bem, vamos substituir o tipo de objeto-forma por um novo:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CFormControl *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (opacity== 0 && form.IsControlAlreadyDrawn()) this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,clr); else this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

Agora, o ponto será apagado apenas se realmente precisar ser apagado (opacidade do ponto definida como zero) e se o ponto ainda estiver desenhado (sinalizador de ponto desenhado definido).



Também retrabalharemos o método que altera as coordenadas X e Y dos objetos atuais e de todos os dependentes, para tal removeremos dele as seções de código que agora serão substituídas por chamadas para o novo método:



bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

Agora o método será muito mais simples:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL && this .m_list.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep)) dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }





Escrevemos uma implementação do método que define as coordenadas X e Y para o ponto de ancoragem vinculado do objeto filho especificado por índice:

void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point, const int index) { int numx=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumX(index); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyX(index,nx); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierX(index,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumY(index); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyY(index,ny); int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierY(index,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } }

Na verdade, esses são os mesmos blocos de código que removemos dos métodos da classe e transferimos para ela. Consideramos a lógica desse código em artigos anteriores, e está tudo explicado nos comentários do código, por isso acho que não precisa de explicações adicionais.

Implementação do método que define as coordenadas X e Y para os pontos de ancoragem vinculados do objeto filho especificado:

bool CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj) { CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dependent_obj.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) this .SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dependent_obj,pp,j); return true ; }

O método permite definir coordenadas para todos os pontos de controle de um objeto subordinado. Se outros objetos gráficos estiverem anexados ao objeto gráfico composto, este método definirá neles nas coordenadas especificadas.

Inserimos modificações na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Como a função padrão ChartTimePriceToXY() nos retorna duas coordenadas de uma só vez, X e Y, para armazená-las, criaremos uma estrutura na seção privada que armazenará as coordenadas X e Y e os deslocamentos dessas coordenadas em relação ao ponto central. E como um objeto gráfico pode ter vários pontos de ancoragem, para armazenar as coordenadas de cada um dos pontos de ancoragem para dado objeto gráfico, vamos declarar um array com o tipo da estrutura criada. Desse modo, em cada célula deste array teremos X e Y convertidos (de coordenadas "tempo/preço" em coordenadas de tela X e Y), bem como deslocamentos das coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem em relação ao ponto central do objeto gráfico.

criamos uma estrutura na seção privada da classe e declaramos o array que precisamos:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct SDataPivotPoint { public : int X; int Y; int ShiftX; int ShiftY; }; SDataPivotPoint m_data_pivot_point[]; CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj;

Na seção privada da classe, vamos declarar um método que devolve as coordenadas de tela de cada ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico ao array de estrutura:

private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); bool GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]); public :

Escrevemos a implementação deste método fora do corpo da classe:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : break ; case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 1 ].X-array_pivots[ 0 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-array_pivots[ 0 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X-array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Por enquanto, esse método grava na estrutura as coordenadas da tela apenas dos objetos gráficos que possuem dois pontos de ancoragem e um central.



Um ponteiro para um objeto gráfico é passado para o método, objeto esse cujas coordenadas de seus pontos de ancoragem devem ser escritas em um array de estruturas, que também é passado para o método por referência. Se a transformação de coordenadas for bem sucedida, o método retorna true e um array de estruturas completamente preenchido com coordenadas de tela para cada ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico. Em caso de falha, o método retorna false.



No manipulador de eventos de classe, precisamos manipular o deslocamento da forma de controle do objeto para que, se este for o ponto central, o objeto se mova em sua totalidade. Para isso, precisamos calcular os deslocamentos de suas formas extremas em relação à central (para a qual o objeto é deslocado) e deslocar ambos os pontos de ancoragem do objeto com base no deslocamento calculado e registrado na estrutura. Assim, todos os seus pontos de ancoragem serão deslocados mantendo a proporção de movimento do ponto central mexido pelo mouse.

Inserimos o seguinte processamento do evento para mover o ponto de controle central (forma) do objeto gráfico estendido:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (form_index<ext.Pivots()) { if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX< 0 ) x=-shift+m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX; if (y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY< 0 ) y=-shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; if (y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift- this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } } } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Além do novo manipulador para mover a forma de controle central, também adicionamos uma chamada do método que desenha um ponto no objeto-forma sob o cursor e apaga esses pontos em outras formas de dado objeto gráfico. Isso evitará o desenho simultâneo de pontos em vários objetos-formas se eles estiverem próximos e se sobreporem, como mostrado acima.



No momento, estamos prontos para testar a nova funcionalidade.





Teste

Para elaborar o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo em uma nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part99 \ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart99.mq5.

Não precisaremos fazer nenhuma alteração no próprio EA, já que todas as alterações são feitas apenas nas classes da biblioteca.



Compilamos o Expert Advisor e o executamos no gráfico:







Como se pode ver, se movermos o objeto gráfico composto construído assim como foi criado, todas as restrições para sair do gráfico quanto aos seus pontos de ancoragem funcionam corretamente. Mas vale a pena "virar" a localização dos pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico em relação à sua localização original, pois quando o ponto de ancoragem ultrapassa o gráfico, sua "configuração" começa a ser distorcida. Isso nos fala sobre o cálculo incorreto de restrições e depende de qual ponto de ancoragem ultrapassa a borda direita, esquerda, superior ou inferior do gráfico.

E isso não é surpreendente, pois os deslocamentos dos pontos de ancoragem são calculados em relação ao central. Isso significa que o ponto terá um deslocamento positivo e o segundo terá um negativo. Ao alterar a localização dos pontos de ancoragem em relação ao ponto central, temos um erro de cálculo de restrições. Vamos corrigir isso no próximo artigo.







O que virá a seguir?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando em objetos gráficos compostos e suas funcionalidades.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, arquivos do EA de teste e do indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode colocá-los nos comentários do artigo.

