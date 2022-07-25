MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 99): Movendo um objeto gráfico estendido com um ponto de controle

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 99): Movendo um objeto gráfico estendido com um ponto de controle

Ideia

No último artigo, geramos o movimento dos pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico estendido por meio de formas de controle. Mas ainda não temos a funcionalidade para mover um objeto gráfico totalmente. Assim como qualquer objeto gráfico padrão pode ser movido inteiramente ao mover seu ponto central, aqui faremos um ponto de controle central do objeto gráfico para que possamos mover este ponto e todo o objeto gráfico em si, e não seus pontos de ancoragem individuais. Como escolhemos um objeto gráfico composto para realizar o teste, e tal objeto é composto por uma linha de tendência cujas extremidades têm objetos etiquetas de preço, todo o trabalho será feito hoje para objetos gráficos que possuem dois pontos de ancoragem para mover suas extremidades e um ponto central para mover todo o objeto gráfico (dois pontos para modificar as extremidades do objeto e um ponto central para movê-lo). A seguir, criaremos essas formas com pontos de controle para outros objetos gráficos que têm mais de três pontos de controle.

Além disso, vamos otimizar um pouco o código que calcula as coordenadas da tela dos pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico, isto é, vamos dividi-lo em métodos separados, para assim entender melhor a lógica principal. Afinal, é mais fácil ler o código quando contém uma chamada para um método que retorna um determinado valor (e dentro dele chamar outro método que, por sua vez, também calcula algo) do que escrever todo o código desses métodos no bloco de cálculo principal, o que o tornaria volumoso e difícil de ler.

Nem tudo que é feito hoje funcionará corretamente em alguns casos, como pretendido. Mas os artigos também descrevem exatamente o processo de desenvolvimento e criação de código para obter o resultado pretendido. Acho muito mais interessante percorrer quase todo o caminho desde o planejamento da funcionalidade até sua implementação do que apenas ler uma exposição seca, tipo "foi esse o resultado".

Como a função para obter as coordenadas da tela ChartTimePriceToXY() nos retorna as coordenadas apenas da parte visível do gráfico, infelizmente não poderemos calcular as coordenadas da tela do ponto da linha que fica fora do gráfico. A função sempre retornará o valor 0 se solicitarmos em pixels a coordenada X da tela de tempo que está fora do lado esquerdo visível no gráfico. Por esse motivo, ao mover um objeto gráfico composto na tela e quando sua parte esquerda ultrapassar a borda esquerda da tela, o ponto de ancoragem esquerdo do objeto permanecerá na coordenada 0 do gráfico em pixels. Isto irá distorcer a aparência do objeto gráfico. O mesmo se aplica ao lado direito do objeto gráfico e ao lado direito da tela do gráfico (assim como a parte superior e inferior). Portanto, limitaremos a saída do objeto gráfico composto fora da parte visível do gráfico. Isso evitará que a aparência do objeto gráfico seja distorcida quando um dos lados dele "vazar" a borda da tela quando for movido.


Modificando as classes da biblioteca

Como o objeto-forma para exibir o ponto de controle que gere os pontos de controle do objeto padrão estendido é um objeto importante nos objetos da biblioteca, mas essas formas não fazem parte da coleção de objetos gráficos, precisamos definir um novo tipo para tais formas. Cada um dos nossos objetos da biblioteca possui nomes próprios que dizem respeito aos tipos de objetos da biblioteca, esses nomes nos ajudam a determinar que tipo de objeto está ativo. Vamos definir este tipo para objetos-formas que gerem o ponto de controle como parte de objetos gráficos estendidos da biblioteca.

Adicionamos um novo tipo à enumeração de tipos de objeto de biblioteca no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of library object types                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE
  {
//--- Graphics
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE =  COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1,              // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT,                                       // "Graphical element" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM,                                          // Form object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL,                                  // "Form for managing pivot points of graphical object" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW,                                        // Shadow object type
//--- Animation
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME,                                         // "Single animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT,                                    // "Single text animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD,                                    // "Single rectangular animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY,                                // "Single geometric animation frame" object type
   OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS,                                    // "Animations" object type
//--- Managing graphical objects
   ...
   ...
   ...
  }


Inserimos os índices das novas mensagens da biblioteca no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

   MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_LONG_ARRAY,            // Request outside long array
   MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_DOUBLE_ARRAY,          // Request outside double array
   MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_STRING_ARRAY,          // Request outside string array
   MSG_LIB_SYS_REQUEST_OUTSIDE_ARRAY,                 // Request outside the array
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY,    // Failed to convert graphical object coordinates to screen ones
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY,    // Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen ones

e as mensagens de texto correspondentes aos índices recém-adicionados:

   {"Запрос за пределами long-массива","Data requested outside the long-array"},
   {"Запрос за пределами double-массива","Data requested outside the double-array"},
   {"Запрос за пределами string-массива","Data requested outside the string-array"},
   {"Запрос за пределами массива","Data requested outside the array"},
   {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты графического объекта в экранные","Failed to convert graphics object coordinates to screen coordinates"},
   {"Не удалось преобразовать координаты время/цена в экранные","Failed to convert time/price coordinates to screen coordinates"},


Para entender que há (ou não há) um erro na conversão de coordenadas de tempo/preço para coordenadas de tela ao desenvolver a funcionalidade para mover objetos gráficos, iremos reportar isso, o que excluirá esta cadeia da verificação de erro na lógica ao procurar tal erro

Com a função ChartTimePriceToXY() podemos obter o erro de conversão de coordenadas, ela também é usada na classe do objeto janela do gráfico no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh. Vamos escrever no método TimePriceToXY() desta classe a exibição de uma mensagem de erro no log ao tentar converter coordenadas:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Convert chart coordinates from the time/price representation     |
//| to X and Y coordinates                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CChartWnd::TimePriceToXY(const datetime time,const double price)
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.m_chart_id,this.WindowNum(),time,price,this.m_wnd_coord_x,this.m_wnd_coord_y))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_TIMEPRICE_COORDS_TO_XY);
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Primeiro, vamos exibir a entrada "Falha ao converter tempo/preço em coordenadas de tela" e, em seguida, uma descrição junto com o código do erro.


Como agora declaramos um novo tipo de objeto de biblioteca para formas-pontos que gerem pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico estendido, precisamos criar uma classe desse objeto herdado da classe do objeto-forma. Nele, adicionaremos algumas variáveis e métodos para simplificar o trabalho com eles.

Vamos escrever essa classe nas ferramentas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Necessary for mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Graph\Form.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the form for managing pivot points of a graphical object|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CFormControl : public CForm
  {
private:
   bool              m_drawn;                   // Flag indicating that the pivot point is drawn on the form
   int               m_pivot_point;             // Pivot point managed by the form
public:
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the drawn point flag
   bool              IsControlAlreadyDrawn(void)               const { return this.m_drawn;                       }
   void              SetControlPointDrawnFlag(const bool flag)       { this.m_drawn=flag;                         }
//--- (1) Return and (2) set the pivot point managed by the form
   int               GraphObjPivotPoint(void)                  const { return this.m_pivot_point;                 }
   void              SetGraphObjPivotPoint(const int index)          { this.m_pivot_point=index;                  }
//--- Constructor
                     CFormControl(void)                              { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL;  }
                     CFormControl(const long chart_id,const int subwindow,const string name,const int pivot_point,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) :
                        CForm(chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h)
                          {
                           this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL;
                           this.m_pivot_point=pivot_point;
                          }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Extended standard graphical                                      |
//| object toolkit class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject

A variável membro privado da classe m_drawn armazenará um sinalizador nos informando que o ponto já foi desenhado na forma. Por que essa variável é necessária? Se o cursor do mouse for removido da área ativa da forma de controle para gerir os pontos de controle do objeto gráfico, precisamos apagar o ponto desenhado na forma. Agora, em todas essas formas, o ponto desenhado é permanentemente apagado se o ponteiro do mouse não estiver sobre a área ativa da forma. Isto é algo pouco prático, não faz sentido sobrecarregar o sistema com o constante redesenho de todas essas formas se podemos primeiro olhar para o sinalizador que nos indica que a forma já foi redesenhada e que não há nenhum ponto nela. Este sinalizador nos indicará que o ponto já foi traçado ou apagado. E como no futuro desenvolveremos alguns efeitos visuais para desenho desses pontos (e não apenas para eles), será melhor ter um sinalizador que será definido imediatamente após a execução do manipulador de efeitos visuais do que determinar de alguma forma que o desenho processo já tem sido concluído.

A variável membro privado m_pivot_point armazenará o índice do ponto de ancoragem que a forma gere. Um objeto gráfico tem vários desses pontos de controle. Por exemplo, uma linha de tendência tem três, isto é: dois pontos nas extremidades da linha (para alterar independentemente a localização das extremidades da linha) e um ponto central (para mover todo o objeto). Os índices armazenados nos objetos-formas corresponderão aos índices dos pontos de controle desse tipo de linha: 0 e 1 para pontos das extremidades da linha e 2 para a linha central. Outros objetos gráficos podem ter pontos de controle completamente diferentes, mas todos os índices corresponderão aos pontos de controle existentes do objeto + um adicional (nem sempre, e isso será discutido em artigos futuros) para mover todo o objeto.

Os métodos públicos da classe são usados para definir/retornar os valores das variáveis descritas acima. A classe também tem dois construtores. No construtor padrão, o novo tipo OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, que adicionamos hoje, é definido no tipo de objeto.
Todos os valores passados para o construtor da classe pai são passados para o construtor paramétrico, além de uma variável, isto é, o índice do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico que a forma criada gere.

Agora como todos os formas que gerem os pontos de controle na classe CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit serão do tipo CFormControl, precisamos alterar o tipo do objeto-forma CForm para CFormControl, e devemos adicionar novos métodos para trabalhar com os formas que gerem os pontos de controle do objeto gráfico:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Extended standard graphical                                      |
//| object toolkit class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit : public CObject
  {
private:
   long              m_base_chart_id;           // Base graphical object chart ID
   int               m_base_subwindow;          // Base graphical object chart subwindow
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_base_type;               // Base object type
   string            m_base_name;               // Base object name
   int               m_base_pivots;             // Number of base object reference points
   datetime          m_base_time[];             // Time array of base object reference points
   double            m_base_price[];            // Price array of base object reference points
   int               m_base_x;                  // Base object X coordinate
   int               m_base_y;                  // Base object Y coordinate
   int               m_ctrl_form_size;          // Size of forms for managing reference points
   int               m_shift;                   // Shift coordinates for adjusting the form location
   CArrayObj         m_list_forms;              // List of form objects for managing reference points
//--- Create a form object on a base object reference point
   CFormControl     *CreateNewControlPointForm(const int index);
//--- Return X and Y (1) screen coordinates of the specified reference point of the graphical object
   bool              GetControlPointCoordXY(const int index,int &x,int &y);
//--- Set the parameters of a form object for managing pivot points
   void              SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form,const int index);
public:
//--- Set the parameters of the base object of a composite graphical object
   void              SetBaseObj(const ENUM_OBJECT base_type,const string base_name,
                                const long base_chart_id,const int base_subwindow,
                                const int base_pivots,const int ctrl_form_size,
                                const int base_x,const int base_y,
                                const datetime &base_time[],const double &base_price[]);
//--- Set the base object (1) time, (2) price, (3) time and price coordinates
   void              SetBaseObjTime(const datetime time,const int index);
   void              SetBaseObjPrice(const double price,const int index);
   void              SetBaseObjTimePrice(const datetime time,const double price,const int index);
//--- Set the base object (1) X, (2) Y, (3) X and Y screen coordinates
   void              SetBaseObjCoordX(const int value)                        { this.m_base_x=value;                          }
   void              SetBaseObjCoordY(const int value)                        { this.m_base_y=value;                          }
   void              SetBaseObjCoordXY(const int value_x,const int value_y)   { this.m_base_x=value_x; this.m_base_y=value_y; }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the size of the form of pivot point management control points
   void              SetControlFormSize(const int size);
   int               GetControlFormSize(void)                           const { return this.m_ctrl_form_size;                 }
//--- Return the pointer to the pivot point form by (1) index and (2) name
   CFormControl     *GetControlPointForm(const int index)                     { return this.m_list_forms.At(index);           }
   CFormControl     *GetControlPointForm(const string name,int &index);
//--- Return the number of (1) base object pivot points and (2) newly created form objects for managing control points
   int               GetNumPivotsBaseObj(void)                          const { return this.m_base_pivots;                    }
   int               GetNumControlPointForms(void)                      const { return this.m_list_forms.Total();             }
//--- Create form objects on the base object pivot points
   bool              CreateAllControlPointForm(void);
//--- (1) Draw a control point on the form, (2) draw a control point on the form and delete it on all other forms
   void              DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form,const uchar opacity,const color clr);
   void              DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form,const uchar opacity=255,const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR);
//--- (1) Draw using a default color, (remove) a control point on the form
   void              DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form)                     { this.DrawControlPoint(form,255,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);}
   void              ClearControlPoint(CFormControl *form)                    { this.DrawControlPoint(form,0,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);  }
//--- Remove all form objects from the list
   void              DeleteAllControlPointForm(void);
   
//--- Event handler
   void              OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam);

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(const ENUM_OBJECT base_type,const string base_name,
                                             const long base_chart_id,const int base_subwindow,
                                             const int base_pivots,const int ctrl_form_size,
                                             const int base_x,const int base_y,
                                             const datetime &base_time[],const double &base_price[])
                       {
                        this.m_list_forms.Clear();
                        this.SetBaseObj(base_type,base_name,base_chart_id,base_subwindow,base_pivots,ctrl_form_size,base_x,base_y,base_time,base_price);
                        this.CreateAllControlPointForm();
                       }
                     CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;}
                    ~CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit(){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Vamos modificar o método GetControlPointCoordXY(), que retorna as coordenadas X e Y do ponto de ancoragem especificado do objeto gráfico nas coordenadas da tela.

Anteriormente, o método simplesmente retornava as coordenadas calculadas do ponto de ancoragem especificado do objeto gráfico. Agora precisamos levar em conta que objetos gráficos podem ter um número diferente de pontos de ancoragem e uma localização diferente do ponto de ancoragem central. Por isso, faremos um cálculo para diferentes tipos de objetos no interruptor switch(). Ao mesmo tempo, precisamos levar em consideração as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem que queremos obter, isto é, um daqueles que estão localizados nas extremidades do objeto ou um comum a todos, que é o central. Se o índice do ponto de ancoragem passado para o método for menor que o número total de pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico, as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem serão solicitadas. Caso contrário, serão solicitadas as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem central.

Por enquanto, obteremos apenas as coordenadas X e Y para aqueles objetos gráficos que possuem dois pontos de ancoragem nas bordas e um central:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the X and Y coordinates of the specified pivot point      |
//| of the graphical object in screen coordinates                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY(const int index,int &x,int &y)
  {
//--- Declare form objects, from which we are to receive their screen coordinates
   CFormControl *form0=NULL, *form1=NULL;
//--- Set X and Y to zero - these values will be received in case of a failure
   x=0;
   y=0;
//--- Depending on the graphical object type
   switch(this.m_base_type)
     {
      //--- Objects drawn using screen coordinates
      case OBJ_LABEL             :
      case OBJ_BUTTON            :
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      :
      case OBJ_EDIT              :
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   :
      case OBJ_CHART             :
      case OBJ_EVENT             :
        //--- Write object screen coordinates and return 'true'
        x=this.m_base_x;
        y=this.m_base_y;
        return true;
      
      //--- Lines (vertical and horizontal)
      case OBJ_VLINE             : break;
      case OBJ_HLINE             : break;
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_TREND             :
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      :
      case OBJ_CYCLES            :
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      :
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           :
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     :
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        :
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          :
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          :
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              :
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         :
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           :
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           :
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       :
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         :
        //--- Calculate coordinates for forms on the line pivot points
        if(index<this.m_base_pivots)
           return(::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.m_base_chart_id,this.m_base_subwindow,this.m_base_time[index],this.m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false);
        //--- Calculate the coordinates for the central form located between the line pivot points
        else
          {
           form0=this.GetControlPointForm(0);
           form1=this.GetControlPointForm(1);
           if(form0==NULL || form1==NULL)
              return false;
           x=(form0.CoordX()+this.m_shift+form1.CoordX()+this.m_shift)/2;
           y=(form0.CoordY()+this.m_shift+form1.CoordY()+this.m_shift)/2;
           return true;
          }

      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : break;
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : break;
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : break;
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : break;
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : break;
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW             : break;
      //--- Graphical objects with time/price coordinates
      case OBJ_TEXT              : break;
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : break;
      //---
      default                    : break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O cálculo do ponto de ancoragem é feito a partir dos valores armazenados nas matrizes de coordenadas de pontos de ancoragem de linha m_base_time e m_base_price. E para calcular as coordenadas do ponto central, usaremos as coordenadas dos objetos-formas anexados aos pontos de ancoragem extremos da linha. Se as coordenadas forem calculadas com sucesso, o método retornará imediatamente true. Se não for assim, devolverá false, ou o break interromperá a execução do código no case do interruptor switch, e caímos no final do método, onde false será retornado.

No método que retorna um ponteiro para a forma de ponto de ancoragem por nome, substituímos CForm por CFormControl:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to the pivot point form by name               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointForm(const string name,int &index)
  {
   index=WRONG_VALUE;
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_forms.Total();i++)
     {
      CFormControl *form=this.m_list_forms.At(i);
      if(form==NULL)
         continue;
      if(form.Name()==name)
        {
         index=i;
         return form;
        }
     }
   return NULL;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No método que cria o objeto-forma no ponto de ancoragem do objeto base, substituímos CForm por CFormControl e definimos os parâmetros para o objeto-forma criado com sucesso:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a form object on a base object reference point            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CFormControl *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm(const int index)
  {
   string name=this.m_base_name+"_CP_"+(index<this.m_base_pivots ? (string)index : "X");
   CFormControl *form=this.GetControlPointForm(index);
   if(form!=NULL)
      return NULL;
   int x=0, y=0;
   if(!this.GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y))
      return NULL;
   form=new CFormControl(this.m_base_chart_id,this.m_base_subwindow,name,index,x-this.m_shift,y-this.m_shift,this.GetControlFormSize(),this.GetControlFormSize());
//--- Set all the necessary properties for the created form object
   if(form!=NULL)
      this.SetControlFormParams(form,index);
   return form;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


No método que cria objetos-formas nos pontos de ancoragem do objeto base, substituímos CForm por CFormControl e removemos as linhas para definir os parâmetros do objeto-forma criado, pois os parâmetros agora são definidos imediatamente quando o objeto é criado no método acima: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create form objects on the base object pivot points              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm(void)
  {
   bool res=true;
//--- In the loop by the number of base object pivot points
   for(int i=0;i<=this.m_base_pivots;i++)
     {
      //--- Create a new form object on the current pivot point corresponding to the loop index
      CFormControl *form=this.CreateNewControlPointForm(i);
      //--- If failed to create the form, inform of that and add 'false' to the final result
      if(form==NULL)
        {
         CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM);
         res &=false;
        }
      //--- If failed to add the form to the list, inform of that, remove the created form and add 'false' to the final result
      if(!this.m_list_forms.Add(form))
        {
         CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST);
         delete form;
         res &=false;
        }
     }
//--- Redraw the chart for displaying changes (if successful) and return the final result
   if(res)
      ::ChartRedraw(this.m_base_chart_id);
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora o loop passa não pelo número de pontos de ancoragem do objeto base, mas, sim, por mais um. Ou seja, será criada mais uma forma do que pontos de ancoragem o objeto gráfico possui. A última forma será a central, para mover todo o objeto gráfico.

Método que define os parâmetros do objeto-forma que gere o ponto de controle:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the parameters of a form object for managing pivot points    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::SetControlFormParams(CFormControl *form,const int index)
  {
   form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM);                // Object is created programmatically
   form.SetActive(true);                                    // Form object is active
   form.SetMovable(true);                                   // Movable object
   int x=(int)::floor((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS*2)/2);// Shift the active area from the form edge
   form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x);                        // Object active area is located at the center of the form, its size is equal to two CTRL_POINT_RADIUS values
   form.SetFlagSelected(false,false);                       // Object is not selected
   form.SetFlagSelectable(false,false);                     // Object cannot be selected by mouse
   form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL,0);                             // Fill in the form with transparent color and set the full transparency
   //form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,clrSilver);    // Draw an outlining rectangle for visual display of the form location
   //form.DrawRectangle(x,x,form.Width()-x-1,form.Height()-x-1,clrSilver);// Draw an outlining rectangle for visual display of the form active area location
   form.SetID(index+1);                                     // Set the form ID
   form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(false);                    // Set the flag that the pivot point is not drawn on the form
   form.Done();                                             // Save the initial form object state (its appearance)
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui estão as linhas de código transportadas do método acima. E a configuração do sinalizador do ponto desenhado na forma e o identificador da forma são adicionados.

No método que desenha um ponto de controle na forma, colocaremos o cálculo do centro da forma em uma linha separada, isto para não realizar essencialmente os mesmos cálculos quatro vezes, e após a conclusão do método, definimos o sinalizador do ponto desenhado na forma:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw a control point on the form                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CFormControl *form,const uchar opacity,const color clr)
  {
   if(form==NULL)
      return;
   int c=int(::floor(form.Width()/2));                      // Form center (coordinates)
   form.DrawCircle(c,c,CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity);      // Draw a circle in the form center
   form.DrawCircleFill(c,c,2,clr,opacity);                  // Draw a circle in the form center
   form.SetControlPointDrawnFlag(opacity>0 ? true : false); // Set the flag that the pivot point is drawn on the form
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


O que temos feito agora é que quando passamos o cursor sobre a forma de controle do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico, um ponto é desenhado sobre ela. O ponto é apagado somente após o cursor sair da forma. Mas se aproximarmos todos os pontos de ancoragem do objeto de modo que as formas construídas nas extremidades do objeto gráfico e a forma central comecem a se sobrepor, mover o cursor para longe de uma forma fará com que o cursor se mova para outra forma próxima. Assim, é possível obter tal resultado que todos os pontos em todas as formas do objeto serão exibidos:

Se ao mesmo tempo capturarmos a forma e começar a movê-la, o ponto de ancoragem do objeto se moverá depois dela. Mas as formas erroneamente mostradas permanecerão onde estavam antes do início do movimento. Isto não é correto. Portanto, precisamos de um método que desenhe um ponto em um objeto-forma de um objeto gráfico e simultaneamente apague pontos em outros objetos-formas do mesmo objeto.

Método que desenha um ponto de controle em uma forma e os remove em todas as outras formas:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw a control point on the form,                                |
//| remove it on all other forms                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawOneControlPoint(CFormControl *form,const uchar opacity=255,const color clr=CTRL_POINT_COLOR)
  {
   this.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr);
   for(int i=0;i<this.GetNumControlPointForms();i++)
     {
      CFormControl *ctrl=this.GetControlPointForm(i);
      if(ctrl==NULL || ctrl.ID()==form.ID())
         continue;
      this.ClearControlPoint(ctrl);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui: um ponteiro para a forma sobre a qual o cursor está localizado é passado para o método. Desenhamos um ponto nesta forma e, em seguida, em um loop por todas as formas desse objeto, selecionamos a forma, e, se não for uma forma passada para o método, apagamos o ponto nela.

No manipulador de eventos, alteramos o tipo de forma de CForm para CFormControl:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long& lparam,const double& dparam,const string& sparam)
  {
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_forms.Total();i++)
        {
         CFormControl *form=this.m_list_forms.At(i);
         if(form==NULL)
            continue;
         int x=0, y=0;
         if(!this.GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y))
            continue;
         form.SetCoordX(x-this.m_shift);
         form.SetCoordY(y-this.m_shift);
         form.Update();
        }
      ::ChartRedraw(this.m_base_chart_id);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Na classe de objeto gráfico padrão abstrato no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh, precisamos fazer algumas melhorias para otimizar o código do método. Temos trechos repetidos do mesmo código em métodos diferentes, então faz sentido agrupar esses blocos de código em métodos separados e chamá-los quando necessário, tornando tudo mais fácil de ler.

Nas seções public e private da classe, declararemos os novos métodos para os quais transferiremos as seções repetidas do código:

//--- Return (1) the list of dependent objects, (2) dependent graphical object by index and (3) the number of dependent objects
   CArrayObj        *GetListDependentObj(void)        { return &this.m_list;           }
   CGStdGraphObj    *GetDependentObj(const int index) { return this.m_list.At(index);  }
   int               GetNumDependentObj(void)         { return this.m_list.Total();    }
//--- Return the name of the dependent object by index
   string            NameDependent(const int index);
//--- Add the dependent graphical object to the list
   bool              AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
//--- Change X and Y coordinates of the current and all dependent objects
   bool              ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(const int x,const int y,const int modifier,bool redraw=false);
//--- Set X and Y coordinates into the appropriate pivot points of a specified subordinate object
   bool              SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj);
   
//--- Return the pivot point data object
   CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint(void)        { return &this.m_linked_pivots;  }

...

private:
//--- Set the X coordinate (1) from the specified property of the base object to the specified subordinate object, (2) from the base object
   void              SetCoordXToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj,const int prop_from,const int modifier_from,const int modifier_to);
   void              SetCoordXFromBaseObj(const int prop_from,const int modifier_from,const int modifier_to);
//--- Set the Y coordinate (1) from the specified property of the base object to the specified subordinate object, (2) from the base object
   void              SetCoordYToDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj,const int prop_from,const int modifier_from,const int modifier_to);
   void              SetCoordYFromBaseObj(const int prop_from,const int modifier_from,const int modifier_to);
//--- Set X and Y coordinates into the appropriate pivot point of a specified subordinate object
   void              SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point,const int index);
//--- Set the (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property to the specified subordinate property
   void              SetDependentINT(CGStdGraphObj *obj,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER prop,const long value,const int modifier);
   void              SetDependentDBL(CGStdGraphObj *obj,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE prop,const double value,const int modifier);
   void              SetDependentSTR(CGStdGraphObj *obj,const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING prop,const string value,const int modifier);

public:
//--- Event handler


No método que verifica as alterações nas propriedades do objeto, excluímos o bloco de código especificado (este código será movido para um método separado):

      //--- If subordinate objects are attached to the base one (in a composite graphical object)
      if(this.m_list.Total()>0)
        {
         //--- In the loop by the number of added graphical objects,
         for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- get the next graphical object,
            CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i);
            if(dep==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- get the data object of its pivot points,
            CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint();
            if(pp==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- get the number of coordinate points the object is attached to
            int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords();
            //--- In the loop by the object coordinate points,
            for(int j=0;j<num;j++)
              {
               //--- get the number of coordinate points of the base object for setting the X coordinate
               int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j);
               //--- In the loop by each coordinate point for setting the X coordinate,
               for(int nx=0;nx<numx;nx++)
                 {
                  //--- get the property for setting the X coordinate, its modifier
                  //--- and set it in the object selected as the current one in the main loop
                  int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx);
                  int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx);
                  this.SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx);
                 }
               //--- Get the number of coordinate points of the base object for setting the Y coordinate
               int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j);
               //--- In the loop by each coordinate point for setting the Y coordinate,
               for(int ny=0;ny<numy;ny++)
                 {
                  //--- get the property for setting the Y coordinate, its modifier
                  //--- and set it in the object selected as the current one in the main loop
                  int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny);
                  int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny);
                  this.SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny);
                 }
              }
            dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
           }
         //--- Move reference control points to new coordinates
         if(ExtToolkit!=NULL)
           {
            for(int i=0;i<this.Pivots();i++)
              {
               ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice(this.Time(i),this.Price(i),i);
              }
            ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY(this.XDistance(),this.YDistance());
            long   lparam=0;
            double dparam=0;
            string sparam="";
            ExtToolkit.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
           }
         //--- Upon completion of the loop of handling all bound objects, redraw the chart to display all the changes
         ::ChartRedraw(m_chart_id);
        }

Em vez de um bloco separado, vamos escrever uma chamada para um novo método:

      //--- If subordinate objects are attached to the base one (in a composite graphical object)
      if(this.m_list.Total()>0)
        {
         //--- In the loop by the number of added graphical objects,
         for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++)
           {
            //--- get the next graphical object,
            CGStdGraphObj *dep=m_list.At(i);
            if(dep==NULL)
               continue;
            //--- Set X and Y coordinates to all pivot points of a subordinate object and
            //--- save the current properties of a subordinate graphical object as the previous ones
            if(this.SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep))
               dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
           }
         //--- Move reference control points to new coordinates
         if(this.ExtToolkit!=NULL)
           {
            for(int i=0;i<this.Pivots();i++)
              {
               this.ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice(this.Time(i),this.Price(i),i);
              }
            this.ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY(this.XDistance(),this.YDistance());
            long   lparam=0;
            double dparam=0;
            string sparam="";
            this.ExtToolkit.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
           }
         //--- Upon completion of the loop of handling all bound objects, redraw the chart to display all the changes
         ::ChartRedraw(m_chart_id);
        }


Como agora nossa lógica de exclusão do ponto desenhado da forma-objeto que gere os pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico é feita de tal forma que, se o cursor não estiver em nenhuma das formas, cada uma dessas formas será constantemente redesenhada, o que não é ideal e consome muitos recursos, portanto, no método que redesenha a forma que gere o ponto de controle do objeto gráfico padrão estendido inseriremos uma verificação de que, se precisarmos apagar o ponto, e ele ainda estiver desenhado, então somente neste caso precisaremos redesenhar a forma para apagar o ponto. Bem, vamos substituir o tipo de objeto-forma por um novo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Redraw the form for managing a control point                     |
//| of an extended standard graphical object                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms(const uchar opacity,const color clr)
  {
//--- Leave if the object has no toolkit of an extended standard graphical object
   if(this.ExtToolkit==NULL)
      return;
//--- Get the number of pivot point management forms
   int total_form=this.GetNumControlPointForms();
//--- In the loop by the number of pivot point management forms
   for(int i=0;i<total_form;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next form object
      CFormControl *form=this.ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i);
      if(form==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Draw a point and a circle with a specified non-transparency and color
      //--- If a point should be completely transparent (deleted),
      //--- and the form still has the point, delete the point,
      if(opacity==0 && form.IsControlAlreadyDrawn())
         this.ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,0,clr);
      //--- otherwise, draw the point with a specified non-transparency and color
      else
         this.ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr);
     }
   
//--- Get the total number of bound graphical objects
   int total_dep=this.GetNumDependentObj();
//--- In the loop by all bound graphical objects,
   for(int i=0;i<total_dep;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next graphical object from the list
      CGStdGraphObj *dep=this.GetDependentObj(i);
      if(dep==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- call the method for it
      dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora, o ponto será apagado apenas se realmente precisar ser apagado (opacidade do ponto definida como zero) e se o ponto ainda estiver desenhado (sinalizador de ponto desenhado definido).

Também retrabalharemos o método que altera as coordenadas X e Y dos objetos atuais e de todos os dependentes, para tal removeremos dele as seções de código que agora serão substituídas por chamadas para o novo método:

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change X and Y coordinates of the current and all dependent objects  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(const int x,const int y,const int modifier,bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Set new coordinates for the pivot point specified in 'modifier'
   if(!this.SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier))
      return false;
//--- If the object is not a composite graphical object
//--- or if subordinate graphical objects are not attached to the object,
//--- there is nothing else to do here, return 'true'
   if(this.ExtToolkit==NULL || this.m_list.Total()==0)
      return true;
//--- Get the graphical object bound to the 'modifier' point
   CGStdGraphObj *dep=this.GetDependentObj(modifier);
   if(dep==NULL)
      return false;
//--- Get the object of pivot point data of the bound graphical object
   CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint();
   if(pp==NULL)
      return false;
//--- get the number of coordinate points the object is attached to
   int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords();
//--- In the loop by the object coordinate points,
   for(int j=0;j<num;j++)
     {
      //--- get the number of coordinate points of the base object for setting the X coordinate
      int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j);
      //--- In the loop by each coordinate point for setting the X coordinate,
      for(int nx=0;nx<numx;nx++)
        {
         //--- get the property for setting the X coordinate, its modifier
         //--- and set it to the dependent graphical object attached to the 'modifier' point
         int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx);
         int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx);
         this.SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx);
        }
      //--- Get the number of coordinate points of the base object for setting the Y coordinate
      int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j);
      //--- In the loop by each coordinate point for setting the Y coordinate,
      for(int ny=0;ny<numy;ny++)
        {
         //--- get the property for setting the Y coordinate, its modifier
         //--- and set it to the dependent graphical object attached to the 'modifier' point
         int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny);
         int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny);
         this.SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny);
        }
     }
//--- Save the current properties of a subordinate graphical object as the previous ones
   dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
//--- Move a reference control point to new coordinates
   this.ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice(this.Time(modifier),this.Price(modifier),modifier);
   this.ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY(this.XDistance(),this.YDistance());
//--- If the flag is active, redraw the chart
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(m_chart_id);
//--- All is successful - return 'true'
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora o método será muito mais simples:

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Change X and Y coordinates of the current and all dependent objects  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(const int x,const int y,const int modifier,bool redraw=false)
  {
//--- Set new coordinates for the pivot point specified in 'modifier'
   if(!this.SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier))
      return false;
//--- If the object is a composite graphical object,
//--- and subordinate graphical objects are attached to the object
   if(this.ExtToolkit!=NULL && this.m_list.Total()>0)
     {
      //--- Get the graphical object bound to the 'modifier' point
      CGStdGraphObj *dep=this.GetDependentObj(modifier);
      if(dep==NULL)
         return false;
      //--- Set X and Y coordinates to all pivot points of a subordinate object and
      //--- save the current properties of a subordinate graphical object as the previous ones
      if(this.SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dep))
         dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData();
     }
//--- Move a reference control point to new coordinates
   this.ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice(this.Time(modifier),this.Price(modifier),modifier);
   this.ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY(this.XDistance(),this.YDistance());
//--- If the flag is active, redraw the chart
   if(redraw)
      ::ChartRedraw(m_chart_id);
//--- All is successful - return 'true'
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Escrevemos uma implementação do método que define as coordenadas X e Y para o ponto de ancoragem vinculado do objeto filho especificado por índice:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set X and Y coordinates to the associated pivot point            |
//| of a specified subordinate object by index                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj,CLinkedPivotPoint *pivot_point,const int index)
  {
//--- get the number of coordinate points of the base object for setting the X coordinate
   int numx=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumX(index);
//--- In the loop by each coordinate point for setting the X coordinate,
   for(int nx=0;nx<numx;nx++)
     {
      //--- get the property for setting the X coordinate, its modifier
      //--- and set it to the subordinate graphical object attached to the 'index' point
      int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyX(index,nx);
      int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierX(index,nx);
      this.SetCoordXToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,nx);
     }
//--- Get the number of coordinate points of the base object for setting the Y coordinate
   int numy=pivot_point.GetBasePivotsNumY(index);
   //--- In the loop by each coordinate point for setting the Y coordinate,
   for(int ny=0;ny<numy;ny++)
     {
      //--- get the property for setting the Y coordinate, its modifier
      //--- and set it to the subordinate graphical object attached to the 'index' point
      int prop_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyY(index,ny);
      int modifier_from=pivot_point.GetPropertyModifierY(index,ny);
      this.SetCoordYToDependentObj(dependent_obj,prop_from,modifier_from,ny);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Na verdade, esses são os mesmos blocos de código que removemos dos métodos da classe e transferimos para ela. Consideramos a lógica desse código em artigos anteriores, e está tudo explicado nos comentários do código, por isso acho que não precisa de explicações adicionais.

Implementação do método que define as coordenadas X e Y para os pontos de ancoragem vinculados do objeto filho especificado:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set X and Y coordinates to associated pivot points               |
//| of the specified subordinate object                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGraphObj::SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj)
  {
//--- Get the object of pivot point data of the bound graphical object
   CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dependent_obj.GetLinkedPivotPoint();
   if(pp==NULL)
      return false;
//--- get the number of coordinate points the object is attached to
   int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords();
//--- In the loop by the object coordinate points,
//--- set X and Y to all pivot points of a subordinate object
   for(int j=0;j<num;j++)
      this.SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(dependent_obj,pp,j);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método permite definir coordenadas para todos os pontos de controle de um objeto subordinado. Se outros objetos gráficos estiverem anexados ao objeto gráfico composto, este método definirá neles nas coordenadas especificadas.


Inserimos modificações na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.

Como a função padrão ChartTimePriceToXY() nos retorna duas coordenadas de uma só vez, X e Y, para armazená-las, criaremos uma estrutura na seção privada que armazenará as coordenadas X e Y e os deslocamentos dessas coordenadas em relação ao ponto central. E como um objeto gráfico pode ter vários pontos de ancoragem, para armazenar as coordenadas de cada um dos pontos de ancoragem para dado objeto gráfico, vamos declarar um array com o tipo da estrutura criada. Desse modo, em cada célula deste array teremos X e Y convertidos (de coordenadas "tempo/preço" em coordenadas de tela X e Y), bem como deslocamentos das coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem em relação ao ponto central do objeto gráfico.

criamos uma estrutura na seção privada da classe e declaramos o array que precisamos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Collection of graphical objects                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#resource "\\"+PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND;          // Indicator for controlling graphical object events packed into the program resources
class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   //--- Pivot point data structure
   struct SDataPivotPoint
     {
      public:
         int         X;                         // Pivot point X coordinate
         int         Y;                         // Pivot point Y coordinate
         int         ShiftX;                    // Pivot point X coordinate shift from the central one
         int         ShiftY;                    // Pivot point Y coordinate shift from the central one
     };
   SDataPivotPoint   m_data_pivot_point[];      // Pivot point data structure array
   CArrayObj         m_list_charts_control;     // List of chart management objects
   CListObj          m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;   // List of all graphical elements on canvas
   CListObj          m_list_all_graph_obj;      // List of all graphical objects
   CArrayObj         m_list_deleted_obj;        // List of removed graphical objects
   CMouseState       m_mouse;                   // "Mouse status" class object
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check

Na seção privada da classe, vamos declarar um método que devolve as coordenadas de tela de cada ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico ao array de estrutura:

private:
//--- Find an object present in the collection but not on a chart
   CGStdGraphObj    *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id);
   CGStdGraphObj    *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id,int &index);
//--- Find the graphical object present on a chart but not in the collection
   string            FindExtraObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Remove the graphical object class object from the graphical object collection list: (1) specified object, (2) by chart ID
   bool              DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
   void              DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(const long chart_id);
//--- Move the graphical object class object to the list of removed graphical objects: (1) specified object, (2) by index
   bool              MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
   bool              MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(const int index);
//--- Move all objects by chart ID to the list of removed graphical objects
   void              MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(const long chart_id);
//--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list
   bool              DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj);
//--- Set the flags of scrolling the chart with the mouse, context menu and crosshairs tool for the specified chart
   void              SetChartTools(const long chart_id,const bool flag);
//--- Return the screen coordinates of each pivot point of the graphical object
   bool              GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]);
public:

Escrevemos a implementação deste método fora do corpo da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return screen coordinates                                        |
//| of each graphical object pivot point                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[])
  {
//--- If failed to increase the array of structures to match the number of pivot points,
//--- inform of that in the journal and return 'false'
   if(::ArrayResize(array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots())
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE);
      return false;
     }
//--- In the loop by the number of graphical object pivot points
   for(int i=0;i<obj.Pivots();i++)
     {
      //--- Convert the object coordinates into screen ones. If failed, inform of that and return 'false'
      if(!::ChartTimePriceToXY(obj.ChartID(),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y))
       {
        CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY);
        return false;
       }
     }
//--- Depending on the graphical object type
   switch(obj.TypeGraphObject())
     {
      //--- One pivot point in screen coordinates
      case OBJ_LABEL             :
      case OBJ_BUTTON            :
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      :
      case OBJ_EDIT              :
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   :
      case OBJ_CHART             : break;
      
      //--- One pivot point (price only)
      case OBJ_HLINE             : break;
      
      //--- One pivot point (time only)
      case OBJ_VLINE             : break;
      case OBJ_EVENT             : break;
      
      //--- Two pivot points and a central one
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_TREND             :
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      :
      case OBJ_CYCLES            :
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      :
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           :
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     :
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        :
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          :
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          :
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              :
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         :
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           :
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           :
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       :
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         :
        //--- Calculate the shifts of all pivot points from the central one and write them to the structure array
        array_pivots[0].ShiftX=(array_pivots[1].X-array_pivots[0].X)/2; 
        array_pivots[0].ShiftY=(array_pivots[1].Y-array_pivots[0].Y)/2;
        array_pivots[1].ShiftX=(array_pivots[0].X-array_pivots[1].X)/2;
        array_pivots[1].ShiftY=(array_pivots[0].Y-array_pivots[1].Y)/2;
        return true;

      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : break;
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : break;
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : break;
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : break;
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : break;
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : break;
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : break;
      case OBJ_ARROW             : break;
      //--- Graphical objects with time/price coordinates
      case OBJ_TEXT              : break;
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : break;
      //---
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Por enquanto, esse método grava na estrutura as coordenadas da tela apenas dos objetos gráficos que possuem dois pontos de ancoragem e um central.

Um ponteiro para um objeto gráfico é passado para o método, objeto esse cujas coordenadas de seus pontos de ancoragem devem ser escritas em um array de estruturas, que também é passado para o método por referência. Se a transformação de coordenadas for bem sucedida, o método retorna true e um array de estruturas completamente preenchido com coordenadas de tela para cada ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico. Em caso de falha, o método retorna false.

No manipulador de eventos de classe, precisamos manipular o deslocamento da forma de controle do objeto para que, se este for o ponto central, o objeto se mova em sua totalidade. Para isso, precisamos calcular os deslocamentos de suas formas extremas em relação à central (para a qual o objeto é deslocado) e deslocar ambos os pontos de ancoragem do objeto com base no deslocamento calculado e registrado na estrutura. Assim, todos os seus pontos de ancoragem serão deslocados mantendo a proporção de movimento do ponto central mexido pelo mouse.

Inserimos o seguinte processamento do evento para mover o ponto de controle central (forma) do objeto gráfico estendido:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
   CGStdGraphObj *obj_std=NULL;  // Pointer to the standard graphical object
   CGCnvElement  *obj_cnv=NULL;  // Pointer to the graphical element object on canvas
   ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE  || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG    || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK   ||
      idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG   || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Calculate the chart ID
      //--- If the event ID corresponds to an event from the current chart, the chart ID is received from ChartID
      //--- If the event ID corresponds to a user event, the chart ID is received from lparam
      //--- Otherwise, the chart ID is assigned to -1
      long param=(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? ::ChartID() : idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE);
      long chart_id=(param==WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam) : param);
      //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated,
      //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam
      obj_std=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id);
      //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list,
      //--- which means its name has been changed
      if(obj_std==NULL)
        {
         //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart
         obj_std=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id);
         //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit
         if(obj_std==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list
         string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id);
         //--- set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart,
         //--- and send an event with the new name of the object to the control program chart
         if(obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new))
            ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std.ChartID(),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name());
        }
      //--- Update the properties of the obtained object
      //--- and check their change
      obj_std.PropertiesRefresh();
      obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged();
     }

//--- Handle standard graphical object events in the collection list
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- Get the next graphical object and
      obj_std=this.m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i);
      if(obj_std==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- call its event handler
      obj_std.OnChartEvent((id<CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam);
     }

//--- Handle chart changes for extended standard objects
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt();
      if(list!=NULL)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            obj_std=list.At(i);
            if(obj_std==NULL)
               continue;
            obj_std.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Handling mouse events of graphical objects on canvas
//--- If the event is not a chart change
   else
     {
      //--- Check whether the mouse button is pressed
      bool pressed=(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false);
      ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;
      //--- Declare static variables for the active form and status flags
      static CForm *form=NULL;
      static bool pressed_chart=false;
      static bool pressed_form=false;
      static bool move=false;
      //--- Declare static variables for the form index of managing an extended standard graphical object and its ID
      static int  form_index=WRONG_VALUE;
      static long graph_obj_id=WRONG_VALUE;
      
      //--- If the button is not pressed on the chart and the movement flag is not set, get the form, above which the cursor is located
      if(!pressed_chart && !move)
         form=this.GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index);
      
      //--- If the button is not pressed, reset all flags and enable the chart tools 
      if(!pressed)
        {
         pressed_chart=false;
         pressed_form=false;
         move=false;
         this.SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true);
        }
      
      //--- If this is a mouse movement event and the movement flag is active, move the form, above which the cursor is located (if the pointer to it is valid)
      if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move)
        {
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin
            int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX();
            int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY();
            //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at
            int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
            int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
            //--- If the form is outside the extended standard graphical object
            if(form_index==WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range
               if(x<0) x=0;
               if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width();
               if(y<0) y=0;
               if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height();
               //--- If the chart has no one-click trading panel,
               if(!::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK))
                 {
                  //--- calculate the form coordinates so that the form does not overlap with the one-click trading panel button
                  if(y<17 && x<41)
                     y=17;
                 }
               //--- If the chart has the one-click trading panel enabled,
               else
                 {
                  //--- calculate the form coordinate so that the form does not enter the one-click trading panel area during relocation
                  if(y<80 && x<192)
                     y=80;
                 }
              }
            //--- If the form is included into the extended standard graphical object
            else
              {
               if(graph_obj_id>WRONG_VALUE)
                 {
                  //--- Get the list of objects by the object ID (there should be one object)
                  CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID,0,graph_obj_id,EQUAL);
                  //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty,
                  if(list_ext!=NULL && list_ext.Total()>0)
                    {
                     //--- get the graphical object from the list
                     CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At(0);
                     //--- If the pointer to the object is received,
                     if(ext!=NULL)
                       {
                        //--- get the object type
                        ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType();
                        //--- If the object is constructed based on screen coordinates, set the coordinates to the object
                        if(type==OBJ_LABEL || type==OBJ_BUTTON || type==OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type==OBJ_EDIT || type==OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL)
                          {
                           ext.SetXDistance(x);
                           ext.SetYDistance(y);
                          }
                        //--- otherwise, if the object is based on time/price coordinates
                        else
                          {
                           //--- calculate the coordinate shift
                           int shift=(int)::ceil(form.Width()/2)+1;
                           //--- If the form is located on one of the graphical object pivot points,
                           if(form_index<ext.Pivots())
                             {
                              //--- limit the form coordinates so that they do not move beyond the chart borders
                              if(x+shift<0)
                                 x=-shift;
                              if(x+shift>chart_width)
                                 x=chart_width-shift;
                              if(y+shift<0)
                                 y=-shift;
                              if(y+shift>chart_height)
                                 y=chart_height-shift;
                              //--- set calculated coordinates in the object
                              ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index);
                             }
                           //--- If the form is central for managing all pivot points of a graphical object
                           else
                             {
                              //--- Get screen coordinates of all object pivot points and write them to the m_data_pivot_point structure
                              if(this.GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point))
                                {
                                 //--- In the loop by the number of object pivot points,
                                 for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++)
                                   {
                                    //--- limit the screen coordinates of the current pivot point so that they do not move beyond the chart borders
                                    if(x+shift-this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX<0)
                                       x=-shift+m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX;
                                    if(x+shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX>chart_width)
                                       x=chart_width-shift-this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX;
                                    if(y+shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY<0)
                                       y=-shift-this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY;
                                    if(y+shift-this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY>chart_height)
                                       y=chart_height-shift+this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY;
                                    //--- set the calculated coordinates to the current object pivot point
                                    ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift-this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift-this.m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i);
                                   }
                                }
                             }
                          }
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
            //--- Move the form by the obtained coordinates
            form.Move(x,y,true);
           }
        }
   
      //--- Display debugging comments on the chart
      Comment
        (
         (form!=NULL ? form.Name()+":" : ""),"\n",
         EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_EVENT)id),"\n",
         EnumToString(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)),
         "\n",EnumToString(mouse_state),
         "\npressed=",pressed,", move=",move,(form!=NULL ? ", Interaction="+(string)form.Interaction() : ""),
         "\npressed_chart=",pressed_chart,", pressed_form=",pressed_form,
         "\nform_index=",form_index,", graph_obj_id=",graph_obj_id
        );
      
      //--- If the cursor is not above the form
      if(form==NULL)
        {
         //--- If the mouse button is pressed
         if(pressed)
           {
            //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the form, exit
            if(pressed_form)
              {
               return;
              }
            //--- If the button hold flag is not enabled yet, set the flags and enable chart tools
            if(!pressed_chart)
              {
               pressed_chart=true;  // Button is held on the chart
               pressed_form=false;  // Cursor is not above the form
               move=false;          // movement disabled
               this.SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true);
              }
           }
         //--- If the mouse button is not pressed
         else
           {
            //--- Get the list of extended standard graphical objects
            CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt();
            //--- In the loop by all extended graphical objects,
            int total=list_ext.Total();
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               //--- get the next graphical object
               CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i);
               if(obj==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- and redraw it without a point and a circle
               obj.RedrawControlPointForms(0,CTRL_POINT_COLOR);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the cursor is above the form
      else
        {
         //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the chart, exit
         if(pressed_chart)
           {
            return;
           }
         
         //--- If the flag of holding the button on the form is not set yet
         if(!pressed_form)
           {
            pressed_chart=false;    // The button is not pressed on the chart
            this.SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false);
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               //--- If the cursor is above the extended graphical object pivot point control form,
               if(graph_obj_id>WRONG_VALUE)
                 {
                  //--- get the object by the object and chart IDs
                  CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj=this.GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form.ChartID());
                  if(graph_obj!=NULL)
                    {
                     //--- Get the toolkit of the extended standard graphical object
                     CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit();
                     if(toolkit!=NULL)
                       {
                        //--- Draw a point with a circle on the form and delete it on all other forms
                        toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form);
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED)
              {
               this.SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false);
               //--- If the flag of holding the form is not set yet
               if(!pressed_form)
                 {
                  pressed_form=true;      // set the flag of pressing on the form
                  pressed_chart=false;    // disable the flag of pressing on the form
                 }
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
            
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               //--- Set the cursor shift relative to the form initial coordinates
               form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX());
               form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY());
               //--- If the cursor is above the active area of the extended graphical object pivot point control form
               if(graph_obj_id>WRONG_VALUE)
                 {
                  //--- get the object by the object and chart IDs
                  CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj=this.GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form.ChartID());
                  if(graph_obj!=NULL)
                    {
                     //--- Get the toolkit of the extended standard graphical object
                     CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit();
                     if(toolkit!=NULL)
                       {
                        //--- Draw a point with a circle on the form and delete it on all other forms
                        toolkit.DrawOneControlPoint(form);
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move)
              {
               pressed_form=true;   // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form
               //--- If the left mouse button is pressed
               if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft())
                 {
                  //--- Set flags and form parameters
                  move=true;                                            // movement flag
                  form.SetInteraction(true);                            // flag of the form interaction with the environment
                  form.BringToTop();                                    // form on the background - above all others
                  this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form);               // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one
                  form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate
                  form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate
                 }
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
            
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Além do novo manipulador para mover a forma de controle central, também adicionamos uma chamada do método que desenha um ponto no objeto-forma sob o cursor e apaga esses pontos em outras formas de dado objeto gráfico. Isso evitará o desenho simultâneo de pontos em vários objetos-formas se eles estiverem próximos e se sobreporem, como mostrado acima.

No momento, estamos prontos para testar a nova funcionalidade.


Teste

Para elaborar o teste, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo em uma nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part99 \ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart99.mq5.

Não precisaremos fazer nenhuma alteração no próprio EA, já que todas as alterações são feitas apenas nas classes da biblioteca.

Compilamos o Expert Advisor e o executamos no gráfico:


Como se pode ver, se movermos o objeto gráfico composto construído assim como foi criado, todas as restrições para sair do gráfico quanto aos seus pontos de ancoragem funcionam corretamente. Mas vale a pena "virar" a localização dos pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico em relação à sua localização original, pois quando o ponto de ancoragem ultrapassa o gráfico, sua "configuração" começa a ser distorcida. Isso nos fala sobre o cálculo incorreto de restrições e depende de qual ponto de ancoragem ultrapassa a borda direita, esquerda, superior ou inferior do gráfico.
E isso não é surpreendente, pois os deslocamentos dos pontos de ancoragem são calculados em relação ao central. Isso significa que o ponto terá um deslocamento positivo e o segundo terá um negativo. Ao alterar a localização dos pontos de ancoragem em relação ao ponto central, temos um erro de cálculo de restrições. Vamos corrigir isso no próximo artigo.


O que virá a seguir?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando em objetos gráficos compostos e suas funcionalidades.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, arquivos do EA de teste e do indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode colocá-los nos comentários do artigo.

