Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 96): Trabalhando com eventos do rato/gráfico em objetos-formas

No artigo anterior, adicionamos controles de pontos de ancoragem aos objetos gráficos, a fim de controlar objetos gráficos compostos. A ideia consistia em que, ao mover tais controles, o ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico de base seria deslocado, mudando assim sua orientação no espaço gráfico. Para controlar estes pontos de controle com o mouse, precisávamos criar manipuladores de eventos do mouse para os objetos na tela (elemento gráfico, objeto-forma). Ao passar o cursor do mouse sobre um objeto-forma, ele tinha que notar isso e mudar suas propriedades. Além disso, devia considerar se o usuário estava mantendo ou não o botão do mouse pressionado simultaneamente. Se o usuário premia o botão do mouse nos limites de um objeto-forma e o movia, a rolagem do mouse devia ser desativada (bem como a ferramenta de mira e o menu de contexto do gráfico) e a própria forma devia mover-se com o cursor.

De modo simultâneo com isso, outros objetos-formas não devem reagir ao movimento do mouse com o botão pressionado no momento em que suas posições são atravessadas. Basta clicarmos fora de qualquer forma e começar a mover o cursor, que o gráfico deve se deslocar (se ativado nas configurações), mas os objetos da forma não devem reagir ao cruzamento de sua posição com o cursor pressionado, para que o gráfico continue a se mover e as formas não comecem a se movimentar atrás do cursor.

Nos próximos artigos, vamos gradualmente desenvolver tal recurso para objetos-formas, e depois disso continuaremos a desenvolver objetos gráficos compostos.



Em adição, hoje vamos refinar a classe do objeto símbolo, porque desde seu aparecimento os símbolos do gráfico têm novas propriedades que devem ser levadas em conta e rastreadas. Não surgiram tantas propriedades novas, mas a composição de algumas propriedades é bastante impressionante pelo número de constantes de enumeração que as descrevem (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR, ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY), logo os novos índices de mensagens para a classe de mensagens da biblioteca serão bastante grandes, assim como os métodos que retornam descrições dessas propriedades.







Modificando as classes da biblioteca

Inserimos os índices das novas mensagens no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM, MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST, MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT, MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME, MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS, MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS,

...

MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_THETA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_RHO, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS, MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY, MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK, MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA, MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN, MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE, MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH, MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY, MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE,

...

MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MSG_SYM_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_ADD, MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_ERR_BOOK_DEL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES, MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS, MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER,

E incorporamos as mensagens que correspondem aos índices recém-adicionados:

{ "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in the \"Market Watch window\"" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "The sector of the economy" }, { "Вид промышленности или отрасль экономики" , "The industry or the economy branch" }, { "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" }, { "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" }, { "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" }, { "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol is selected in Market Watch" }, { "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol is visible in Market Watch" }, { "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" }, { "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" }, { "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" }, { "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" }, { "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" }, { "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" }, { "Время последней котировки" , "Time of the last quote" }, { "Время последней котировки в миллисекундах" , "Time of the last quote in milliseconds" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after a decimal point" }, { "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after a decimal point in the value of the lot" },

...

{ "Максимально допустимое значение цены на сессию" , "Maximal price of the current session" }, { "Размер контракта или маржи для одного лота перекрытых позиций" , "Contract size or margin value per one lot of hedged positions" }, { "Изменение текущей цены относительно конца предыдущего торгового дня, в процентах" , "Change of the current price relative to the end of the previous trading day in %" }, { "Волатильность цены в процентах" , "Price volatility in %" }, { "Теоретическая цена опциона" , "Theoretical option price" }, { "Дельта опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant delta" }, { "Тета опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant theta" }, { "Гамма опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant gamma" }, { "Вега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant vega" }, { "Ро опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant rho" }, { "Омега опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant omega" }, { "Чувствительность опциона/варранта" , "Option/warrant sensitivity" }, { "Имя символа" , "Symbol name" }, { "Имя базового актива для производного инструмента" , "The underlying asset of a derivative" }, { "Страна" , "Cuntry" }, { "Сектор экономики" , "Sector of the economy" }, { "Отрасль экономики или вид промышленности" , "Branch of the economy or type of industry" }, { "Базовая валюта инструмента" , "Basic currency of a symbol" }, { "Валюта прибыли" , "Profit currency" }, { "Валюта залоговых средств" , "Margin currency" }, { "Источник текущей котировки" , "Feeder of the current quote" }, { "Описание символа" , "Symbol description" }, { "Формула для построения цены пользовательского символа" , "The formula used for custom symbol pricing" }, { "Имя торгового символа в системе международных идентификационных кодов" , "The name of a symbol in the ISIN system" }, { "Адрес интернет страницы с информацией по символу" , "The address of the web page containing symbol information" }, { "Путь в дереве символов" , "Path in the symbol tree" }, { "Название категории или сектора, к которой принадлежит торговый символ" , "The name of the sector or category to which the trading symbol belongs" }, { "Название биржи или площадки, на которой торгуется символ" , "The name of the exchange in which the financial symbol is traded" },

...

{ "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added a symbol to the \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "From the \"Market Watch\" window was removed" }, { "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed the arrangement of symbols in the \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with the current symbol" }, { "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with a predefined list of symbols" }, { "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from the \"Market Watch\" window" }, { "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with the full list of all available symbols" }, { "Осуществлена подписка на стакан цен " , "Subscribed to Depth of Market" }, { "Осуществлена отписка от стакан цен " , "Unsubscribed from Depth of Market" }, { "Подписка на стакан цен" , "Subscription to Depth of Market" }, { "Ошибка при подписке на стакан цен" , "" }, { "Ошибка при отписке от стакан цен" , "" }, { "Не определен" , "Undefined" }, { "Сырье" , "Basic materials" }, { "Услуги связи" , "Communication services" }, { "Потребление циклического спроса" , "Consumer cyclical" }, { "Основное потребление" , "Consumer defensive" }, { "Валюты" , "Currencies" }, { "Криптовалюты" , "Cryptocurrencies" }, { "Энергетика" , "Energy" }, { "Финансы" , "Finance" }, { "Здравоохранение" , "Healthcare" }, { "Промышленность" , "Industrials" }, { "Недвижимость" , "Real estate" }, { "Технологии" , "Technology" }, { "Коммунальные услуги" , "Utilities" }, { "Индексы" , "Indexes" }, { "Биржевые товары" , "Commodities" }, { "Не определено" , "Undefined" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные ресурсы" , "Agricultural inputs" }, { "Алюминий" , "Aluminium" }, { "Строительные материалы" , "Building materials" }, { "Химикаты" , "Chemicals" }, { "Коксующийся уголь" , "Coking coal" }, { "Медь" , "Copper" }, { "Золото" , "Gold" }, { "Производство пиломатериалов и древесины" , "Lumber and wood production" }, { "Прочие промышленные металлы и добыча" , "Other industrial metals and mining" }, { "Прочие драгоценные металлы и добыча" , "Other precious metals and mining" }, { "Целлюлозно-бумажные изделия" , "Paper and paper products" }, { "Серебро" , "Silver" }, { "Специальные химикаты" , "Specialty chemicals" }, { "Сталь" , "Steel" }, { "Рекламные агентства" , "Advertising agencies" }, { "Вещание" , "Broadcasting" }, { "Электронные игры и мультимедиа" , "Electronic gaming and multimedia" }, { "Развлечения" , "Entertainment" }, { "Интернет-контент и информация" , "Internet content and information" }, { "Издательство" , "Publishing" }, { "Телекоммуникационные услуги" , "Telecom services" }, { "Производство одежды" , "Apparel manufacturing" }, { "Розничная продажа одежды" , "Apparel retail" }, { "Автомобилестроение" , "Auto manufacturers" }, { "Автозапчасти" , "Auto parts" }, { "Дилеры легковых и грузовых автомобилей" , "Auto and truck dealerships" }, { "Универсальные магазины" , "Department stores" }, { "Обувь и аксессуары" , "Footwear and accessories" }, { "Мебель, фурнитура и бытовая техника" , "Furnishing, fixtures and appliances" }, { "Игорные предприятия" , "Gambling" }, { "Розничная торговля товарами для дома" , "Home improvement retail" }, { "Розничная онлайн-торговля" , "Internet retail" }, { "Досуг" , "Leisure" }, { "Жилье" , "Lodging" }, { "Товары класса \"люкс\"" , "Luxury goods" }, { "Упаковка" , "Packaging and containers" }, { "Персональные услуги" , "Personal services" }, { "Транспортные средства для отдыха" , "Recreational vehicles" }, { "Жилищное строительство" , "Residential construction" }, { "Курорты и казино" , "Resorts and casinos" }, { "Рестораны" , "Restaurants" }, { "Специализированная розничная торговля" , "Specialty retail" }, { "Текстильное производство" , "Textile manufacturing" }, { "Туристические услуги" , "Travel services" }, { "Напитки - Пивовары" , "Beverages - Brewers" }, { "Напитки - Безалкогольные" , "Beverages - Non-alcoholic" }, { "Напитки - Винзаводы и ликеро-водочные заводы" , "Beverages - Wineries and distilleries" }, { "Кондитеры" , "Confectioners" }, { "Дисконтные магазины" , "Discount stores" }, { "Образование и обучение" , "Education and training services" }, { "Сельскохозяйственные продукты" , "Farm products" }, { "Дистрибуция продуктов питания" , "Food distribution" }, { "Продуктовые магазины" , "Grocery stores" }, { "Товары для дома и быта" , "Household and personal products" }, { "Упакованные продукты" , "Packaged foods" }, { "Табак" , "Tobacco" }, { "Бурение нефтяных и газовых скважин" , "Oil and gas drilling" }, { "Добыча и переработка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas extraction and processing" }, { "Нефтегазовое оборудование и услуги" , "Oil and gas equipment and services" }, { "Интегрированные нефтегазовые компании" , "Oil and gas integrated" }, { "Транспортировка нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas midstream" }, { "Переработка и сбыт нефти и газа" , "Oil and gas refining and marketing" }, { "Энергетический уголь" , "Thermal coal" }, { "Уран" , "Uranium" }, { "Биржевой фонд" , "Exchange traded fund" }, { "Управление активами" , "Assets management" }, { "Банки - Диверсифицированные" , "Banks - Diversified" }, { "Банки - Региональные" , "Banks - Regional" }, { "Финансовые рынки" , "Capital markets" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Долговые инструменты" , "Closed-End fund - Debt" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Акции" , "Closed-end fund - Equity" }, { "Закрытый фонд - Иностранные" , "Closed-end fund - Foreign" }, { "Кредитные услуги" , "Credit services" }, { "Финансовые конгломераты" , "Financial conglomerates" }, { "Финансовые данные и биржи" , "Financial data and stock exchange" }, { "Страховые брокеры" , "Insurance brokers" }, { "Страхование - Диверсифицированные" , "Insurance - Diversified" }, { "Страхование - Жизнь" , "Insurance - Life" }, { "Страхование - Недвижимость и несчастные случаи" , "Insurance - Property and casualty" }, { "Страхование - Перестрахование" , "Insurance - Reinsurance" }, { "Страхование - Специальное" , "Insurance - Specialty" }, { "Ипотечное финансирование" , "Mortgage finance" }, { "Шелл-компании" , "Shell companies" }, { "Биотехнологии" , "Biotechnology" }, { "Диагностика и исследования" , "Diagnostics and research" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Общее" , "Drugs manufacturers - general" }, { "Фармацевтическое производство - Специальное и дженерики" , "Drugs manufacturers - Specialty and generic" }, { "Планы здравоохранения" , "Healthcare plans" }, { "Информационные службы здравоохранения" , "Health information services" }, { "Медицинские учреждения" , "Medical care facilities" }, { "Медицинское оборудование" , "Medical devices" }, { "Медицинские дистрибьюторы" , "Medical distribution" }, { "Медицинские инструменты и расходные материалы" , "Medical instruments and supplies" }, { "Фармацевтические ритейлеры" , "Pharmaceutical retailers" }, { "Аэрокосмическая и оборонная промышленность" , "Aerospace and defense" }, { "Авиакомпании" , "Airlines" }, { "Аэропорты и воздушные перевозки" , "Airports and air services" }, { "Строительные материалы и оборудование" , "Building products and equipment" }, { "Деловое оборудование и материалы" , "Business equipment and supplies" }, { "Конгломераты" , "Conglomerates" }, { "Консалтинговые услуги" , "Consulting services" }, { "Электрооборудование и запчасти" , "Electrical equipment and parts" }, { "Инженерное дело и строительство" , "Engineering and construction" }, { "Сельскохозяйственное и тяжелое строительное оборудование" , "Farm and heavy construction machinery" }, { "Промышленные дистрибьюторы" , "Industrial distribution" }, { "Инфраструктурные операции" , "Infrastructure operations" }, { "Интегрированные перевозки и логистика" , "Integrated freight and logistics" }, { "Морские перевозки" , "Marine shipping" }, { "Металлопроизводство" , "Metal fabrication" }, { "Контроль загрязнения и очистка" , "Pollution and treatment controls" }, { "Железные дороги" , "Railroads" }, { "Аренда и лизинг" , "Rental and leasing services" }, { "Безопасность и защита" , "Security and protection services" }, { "Специализированные бизнес-услуги" , "Specialty business services" }, { "Специализированные промышленные машины" , "Specialty industrial machinery" }, { "Услуги по трудоустройству" , "Stuffing and employment services" }, { "Инструменты и инвентарь" , "Tools and accessories" }, { "Грузоперевозки" , "Trucking" }, { "Управление отходами" , "Waste management" }, { "Недвижимость - Строительство" , "Real estate - Development" }, { "Недвижимость - Диверсифицированные" , "Real estate - Diversified" }, { "Услуги в сфере недвижимости" , "Real estate services" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Диверсифицированные" , "REIT - Diversified" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Медицинские учреждения" , "REIT - Healthcase facilities" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Отели" , "REIT - Hotel and motel" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Промышленность" , "REIT - Industrial" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Ипотека" , "REIT - Mortgage" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Офисы" , "REIT - Office" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Жилые помещения" , "REIT - Residential" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Розница" , "REIT - Retail" }, { "Инвестиционный фонд недвижимости - Специальные помещения" , "REIT - Specialty" }, { "Коммуникационное оборудование" , "Communication equipment" }, { "Компьютерное оборудование" , "Computer hardware" }, { "Бытовая электроника" , "Consumer electronics" }, { "Электронные компоненты" , "Electronic components" }, { "Дистрибуция электроники и компьютеров" , "Electronics and computer distribution" }, { "Услуги информационных технологий" , "Information technology services" }, { "Научно-технические инструменты" , "Scientific and technical instruments" }, { "Полупроводниковое оборудование и материалы" , "Semiconductor equipment and materials" }, { "Полупроводники" , "Semiconductors" }, { "Программное обеспечение - enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE
{
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID                        =  0,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ                  =  FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP,
   SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES,
};





No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh incluímos as novas constantes nas enumerações de propriedades inteiras, reais e de string do objeto símbolo:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 40 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE { SYMBOL_PROP_BID = SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_ASK, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_LAST, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE, SYMBOL_PROP_POINT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA, SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 68 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING { SYMBOL_PROP_NAME = (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SYMBOL_PROP_BANK, SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION, SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA, SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN, SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE, SYMBOL_PROP_PATH, SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY, SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE, SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY, SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME, SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME, }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 16 )

Para cada uma das enumerações definimos novos valores das macro-substituições que indicam o número de propriedades em cada enumeração.







Uma vez situados na lista de possíveis critérios de classificação de símbolos, vamos adicionar novas constantes que correspondam às recém-adicionadas constantes das enumerações de todas as propriedades do objeto, de modo que possamos selecionar, classificar e filtrar os símbolos de acordo com as novas propriedades:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME_MSC, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BOOKDEPTH_STATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CATEGORY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_COUNTRY, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME, };





Cada objeto-forma terá agora a nova propriedade "Interação com o ambiente". Se esta propriedade for definida, indicará que este objeto deve responder ao mouse consoante seu status. Todos os outros objetos-formas devem ter este sinalizador desmarcado. Desta forma, poderemos quer seja selecionar a forma sobre o qual foi colocado o cursor e o botão do mouse foi pressionado ou escolher outras ações que só possam ser realizadas com uma forma e só de forma que o gráfico não reaja às ações do mouse.

Ja situados no mesmo ficheiro, escrevemos esta propriedade na lista de propriedades inteiras do elemento gráfico da tela:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 23 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Logo, ajustamos o número de propriedades inteiras de 22 para 23.



Neste ponto, acrescentamos uma nova propriedade à lista de possíveis critérios para a classificação de elementos gráficos da tela:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





Efetuamos todas as alterações necessárias no arquivo da classe do objeto símbolo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh.



Na secção pública da classe, declaramos métodos que devolvam descrições do sector económico e da indústria ou sector:



string GetStatusDescription( void ) const ; string GetChartModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetCalcModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetTradeExecDescription( void ) const ; string GetSwapModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionTypeDescription( void ) const ; string GetOptionRightDescription( void ) const ; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription( void ) const ; string GetSectorDescription( void ) const ; string GetIndustryDescription( void ) const ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling( const uint type= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration( uint expiration= ORDER_TIME_GTC );





No bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto símbolo, escrevemos métodos que devolvam os valores das novas propriedades do objeto símbolo:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR Sector( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SECTOR) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY Industry( void ) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_INDUSTRY) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } long TimeMSC( void ) const { return ( long ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } bool BookdepthSubscription( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double PriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } double PriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } double PriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } double PriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } double PriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } double PriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } double PriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } double PriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } double PriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } double PriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); string   Country(void)                     const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY);              }
   string   SectorName(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME);          }
   string   IndustryName(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME);        }





No bloco de métodos para obter e definir os parâmetros das alterações de propriedades rastreadas, incorporamos os métodos necessários para trabalhar com todas as propriedades recém-adicionadas ao objeto símbolo:

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } void SetControlPriceChangeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceChangeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceChange( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsIncreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } bool IsDecreasedPriceChange( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVolatilityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVolatility( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceTheoreticalLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheoretical( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL); } void SetControlPriceDeltaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceDeltaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceDelta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceDelta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA); } void SetControlPriceThetaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceThetaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceTheta( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceTheta( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA); } void SetControlPriceGammaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceGammaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceGamma( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceGamma( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA); } void SetControlPriceVegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceVegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceVega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceVega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA); } void SetControlPriceRhoInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceRhoLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceRho( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsIncreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } bool IsDecreasedPriceRho( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO); } void SetControlPriceOmegaInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceOmegaLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceOmega( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsIncreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } bool IsDecreasedPriceOmega( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlPriceSensitivityLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); } bool IsIncreasedPriceSensitivity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); bool     IsDecreasedPriceSensitivity(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY);   }
   
   CTradeObj   *GetTradeObj(void)                   { return &this.m_trade;                                         }
  };





No construtor paramétrico fechado, escrevemos os devidos valores nas novas propriedades do objeto símbolo:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL; this .m_name=name; this .m_book_subscribed= false ; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER)); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_MARGIN_RATES), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_TIME_MSC); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE] = this .m_book_subscribed; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_CHANGE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_CHANGE); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VOLATILITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VOLATILITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THEORETICAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THEORETICAL); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_DELTA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_DELTA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_THETA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_THETA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_GAMMA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_GAMMA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_VEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_VEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_RHO)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_RHO); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_OMEGA)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_OMEGA); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_PRICE_SENSITIVITY); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_COUNTRY); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_SECTOR_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name,SYMBOL_INDUSTRY_NAME); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY)] = this .SymbolCategory(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE)] = this .SymbolExchange(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i];
   CBaseObjExt::Refresh();
   if(!select)
      this.RemoveFromMarketWatch();
   this.m_trade.Init(this.Name(),0,this.LotsMin(),5,0,0,false,this.GetCorrectTypeFilling(),this.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG);
  }





No método que retorna a descrição da propriedade inteira de um símbolo, escrevemos os blocos de código para retornar a descrição das novas propriedades inteiras:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSectorDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetIndustryDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CUSTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CHART_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXIST)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SELECT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VISIBLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_DEALS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_VOLUMELOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME_MSC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TIME_MSC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? "(" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NO_TICKS_YET)+ ")" : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BOOKDEPTH_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SYMBOLS_MODE_BOOK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) #else CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_START_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FILLING_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          #ifdef __MQL5__
          (this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_MW_DEFAULT || this.GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true))
          #else 
          ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4)
          #endif 
         )  :  ""
      );
  }





Vou referir apenas um exemplo de código adicionado no final do método, a fim de não dar uma longa lista de blocos de código idênticos em um método que retorna a descrição de propriedade real do símbolo:

property==SYMBOL_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PRICE_SENSITIVITY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :  ""
      );
  }





Adicionamos blocos de código semelhantes ao método que devolve a descrição de propriedade de string do símbolo:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BASIS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_COUNTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_COUNTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SECTOR_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_SECTOR_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_INDUSTRY_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BANK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_BANK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_DESCRIPTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_FORMULA)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_ISIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PAGE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_PATH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_PATH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" || this .GetProperty(property)== NULL ? ": (" +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+ ")" : ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_CAYEGORY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE          ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_PROP_EXCHANGE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)=="" || this.GetProperty(property)==NULL  ?  ": ("+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY)+")" : ": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"")
         )  :  ""
      );
  }





Criação de um método que devolve a descrição do sector económico:

string CSymbol::GetSectorDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Sector()) { case SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_BASIC_MATERIALS); case SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMUNICATION_SERVICES); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_CYCLICAL); case SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CONSUMER_DEFENSIVE); case SECTOR_CURRENCY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY); case SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_CURRENCY_CRYPTO); case SECTOR_ENERGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_ENERGY); case SECTOR_FINANCIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_FINANCIAL); case SECTOR_HEALTHCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_HEALTHCARE); case SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDUSTRIALS); case SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_REAL_ESTATE); case SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_TECHNOLOGY); case SECTOR_UTILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UTILITIES); case SECTOR_INDEXES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_INDEXES); case SECTOR_COMMODITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_COMMODITIES); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_SECTOR_UNDEFINED); } }

A devida descrição é retornada a partir do método, dependendo do valor devolvido pelo método Sector() adicionado acima.

Confecção de um método que devolve a descrição do tipo de indústria ou sector da economia:



string CSymbol::GetIndustryDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Industry()) { case INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AGRICULTURAL_INPUTS); case INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ALUMINIUM); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_MATERIALS); case INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COKING_COAL); case INDUSTRY_COPPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COPPER); case INDUSTRY_GOLD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GOLD); case INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUMBER_WOOD); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PRECIOUS_METALS); case INDUSTRY_PAPER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PAPER); case INDUSTRY_SILVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SILVER); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_CHEMICALS); case INDUSTRY_STEEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STEEL); case INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ADVERTISING); case INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BROADCASTING); case INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMING_MULTIMEDIA); case INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENTERTAINMENT); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_CONTENT); case INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PUBLISHING); case INDUSTRY_TELECOM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TELECOM); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_APPAREL_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_PARTS); case INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AUTO_DEALERSHIP); case INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DEPARTMENT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOTWEAR_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FURNISHINGS); case INDUSTRY_GAMBLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GAMBLING); case INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOME_IMPROV_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INTERNET_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_LEISURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LEISURE); case INDUSTRY_LODGING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LODGING); case INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_LUXURY_GOODS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGING_CONTAINERS); case INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PERSONAL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RECREATIONAL_VEHICLES); case INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESIDENT_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESORTS_CASINOS); case INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RESTAURANTS); case INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPECIALTY_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TEXTILE_MANUFACTURING); case INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRAVEL_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_BREWERS); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_NON_ALCO); case INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BEVERAGES_WINERIES); case INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONFECTIONERS); case INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DISCOUNT_STORES); case INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EDUCATION_TRAINIG); case INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FOOD_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_GROCERY_STORES); case INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HOUSEHOLD_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PACKAGED_FOODS); case INDUSTRY_TOBACCO : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOBACCO); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_DRILLING); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EP); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_INTEGRATED); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_MIDSTREAM); case INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_OIL_GAS_REFINING); case INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_THERMAL_COAL); case INDUSTRY_URANIUM : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_URANIUM); case INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_EXCHANGE_TRADED_FUND); case INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ASSETS_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BANKS_REGIONAL); case INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CAPITAL_MARKETS); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_DEBT); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_EQUITY); case INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CLOSE_END_FUND_FOREIGN); case INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CREDIT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_CONGLOMERATE); case INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FINANCIAL_DATA_EXCHANGE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_BROKERS); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_LIFE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_PROPERTY); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_REINSURANCE); case INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INSURANCE_SPECIALTY); case INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MORTGAGE_FINANCE); case INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SHELL_COMPANIES); case INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BIOTECHNOLOGY); case INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DIAGNOSTICS_RESEARCH); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS); case INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_DRUGS_MANUFACTURERS_SPEC); case INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTHCARE_PLANS); case INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_HEALTH_INFORMATION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_FACILITIES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DEVICES); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MEDICAL_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_PHARM_RETAILERS); case INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AEROSPACE_DEFENSE); case INDUSTRY_AIRLINES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRLINES); case INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_AIRPORTS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUILDING_PRODUCTS); case INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_BUSINESS_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONGLOMERATES); case INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSULTING_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRICAL_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ENGINEERING_CONSTRUCTION); case INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FARM_HEAVY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INDUSTRIAL_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_INFRASTRUCTURE_OPERATIONS); case INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_FREIGHT_LOGISTICS); case INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_MARINE_SHIPPING); case INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_METAL_FABRICATION); case INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_POLLUTION_CONTROL); case INDUSTRY_RAILROADS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RAILROADS); case INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_RENTAL_LEASING); case INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SECURITY_PROTECTION); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_BUSINESS_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SPEALITY_MACHINERY); case INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_STUFFING_EMPLOYMENT); case INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TOOLS_ACCESSORIES); case INDUSTRY_TRUCKING : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_TRUCKING); case INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_WASTE_MANAGEMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DEVELOPMENT); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REAL_ESTATE_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HEALTCARE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_HOTEL_MOTEL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_INDUSTRIAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_MORTAGE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_OFFICE); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RESIDENTAL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_RETAIL); case INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_REIT_SPECIALITY); case INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMMUNICATION_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_COMPUTER_HARDWARE); case INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_CONSUMER_ELECTRONICS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_COMPONENTS); case INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_ELECTRONIC_DISTRIBUTION); case INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_IT_SERVICES); case INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SCIENTIFIC_INSTRUMENTS); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTOR_EQUIPMENT); case INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SEMICONDUCTORS); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_APPLICATION); case INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOFTWARE_INFRASTRUCTURE); case INDUSTRY_SOLAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_SOLAR); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_DIVERSIFIED); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_POWERPRODUCERS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_RENEWABLE); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_ELECTRIC); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_GAS); case INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UTILITIES_REGULATED_WATER); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_SYM_INDUSTRY_UNDEFINED); } }

Embora o método seja semelhante ao acima mostrado, o valor devolvido pelo método Industry() é verificado de acordo com o seu valor e a string necessária é devolvida.



No artigo 73, escrevemos uma classe para o status do mouse. Basta ajustarmos o nome do método no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\MouseState.mqh.

Renomeamos ButtKeyState() para ButtonKeyState():

int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_coord_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_coord_y; } int DeltaWheel( void ) const { return this .m_delta_wheel; } ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE ButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags);

...

ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE CMouseState:: ButtonKeyState ( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string flags) { this .SetButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,( ushort )flags); return (ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE) this .m_state_flags; }

Seja como for, essa mudança provavelmente se trate do meu perfeccionista interior que de repente se indignou 🙂.



Na secção privada, também adicionei os valores hexadecimais dos bits que descrevem o status dos botões do mouse à tabela:

class CMouseState { private : int m_coord_x; int m_coord_y; int m_delta_wheel; int m_window_num; long m_chart_id; ushort m_state_flags; void SetButtonKeyState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const ushort flags); void SetButtKeyFlags( const short flags); public :





Corrigimos os erros na classe do objeto de base de todos os objetos gráficos da biblioteca. Quando esse objeto era criado, o prefixo do nome que armazenava o nome do programa era erradamente definido como uma string vazia no construtor da classe:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) ,m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name_prefix= "" ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }

O valor do prefixo aparecia certo na lista de inicialização, só que depois ele era definido no corpo do construtor como uma string vazia, o que atrapalhava na identificação de objetos gráficos.



Apagaremos esta linha e removeremos tanto o deslocamento como o sinalizador de visibilidade da lista de inicialização, porque eles já estão definidos no corpo do construtor:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; this .m_type_graph_obj= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_type_element= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_belong= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_group= 0 ; this .m_name= "" ; this .m_chart_id= 0 ; this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_zorder= 0 ; this .m_subwindow= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; this .m_timeframes_visible= OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; this .m_visible= true ; this .m_back= false ; this .m_selected= false ; this .m_selectable= false ; this .m_hidden= true ; this .m_create_time= 0 ; }





Na secção pública da classe, escrevemos um método que devolva o prefixo do nome do objeto gráfico:

bool AddEvent(CGBaseEvent * event ) { return this .m_list_events.Add( event );} void ClearEventsList( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); } int EventsTotal( void ) { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } public : string NamePrefix( void ) const { return this .m_name_prefix; } void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type; } void SetSpecies( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species){ this .m_species=species; } void SetGroup( const int group ) { this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }





Modificamos a classe do objeto do elemento gráfico da tela no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



Também aqui foram cometidos alguns erros, e precisamos de acrescentar métodos para manusear a nova propriedade "Interação".

No que toca aos métodos que devolvem a posição do cursor relativamente a todo o elemento ou à sua zona ativa, vamos movê-los da secção protegida para a seção pública:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false );

Vamos precisar deles para controlar externamente o objeto na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos.

Vamos adicionar uma nova propriedade à estrutura que armazena as propriedades do objeto, na seção privada da classe:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];





Declaramos um manipulador de eventos virtual na secção pública da classe:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public : virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ),m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; } ~CGCnvElement() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); }

Dado que outros objetos serão herdados deste objeto-forma, precisamos de um manipulador de eventos virtual. A lista-coleção de elementos gráficos irá armazenar objetos do tipo CGCnvElement, mas os seus herdeiros também podem ser colocados nela. Assim, quando um objeto da classe CForm é retirado da lista, o seu manipulador de eventos será chamado pela classe CForm, já que esta classe também tem um manipulador de eventos virtual.

No bloco do método de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto, escreveremos dois novos métodos para lidar com a propriedade "Interação":

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, fabs (value)); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value, const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetInteraction( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag) { this .m_shadow=flag; } int ActiveAreaLeftShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); } int ActiveAreaRightShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); } int ActiveAreaTopShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); } int ActiveAreaBottomShift( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); } int ActiveAreaLeft( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordX()+ this .ActiveAreaLeftShift()); } int ActiveAreaRight( void ) const { return int ( this .RightEdge()- this .ActiveAreaRightShift()); } int ActiveAreaTop( void ) const { return int ( this .CoordY()+ this .ActiveAreaTopShift()); } int ActiveAreaBottom( void ) const { return int ( this .BottomEdge()- this .ActiveAreaBottomShift()); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); } int CoordX( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); } int CoordY( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); } int Width( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); } int Height( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); } bool Movable( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); } bool Active( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); } bool Interaction( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); } string NameObj( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ); } string NameRes( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES); } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); } int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); } int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false );} virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); }





Uma vez situados no construtor paramétrico, vamos acrescentar uma verificação que se encarregue de saber se existe uma substring com o nome do programa na string passada nos parâmetros do construtor. Se não houver tal substring, o nome do programa será adicionado ao nome passado ao método como um prefixo; se houver, nada será adicionado ao nome. Desta forma, ao criar um nome para o objeto, evitamos a duplicação do prefixo caso este já tenha sido passado na variável name como parte dos parâmetros do construtor:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Aqui também definimos o valor por defeito para a propriedade "Interação" e corrigimos a atribuição errada do tipo de elemento gráfico ao tipo de objeto da biblioteca (anteriormente erradamente atribuíamos o tipo de elemento à variável m_type, causando erros de identificação do objeto):

this .m_type=element_type;

O mesmo é válido para o construtor de classes protegido:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name=(:: StringFind (name, this .m_name_prefix)< 0 ? this .m_name_prefix : "" )+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=CLR_CANV_NULL; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }





No método que cria a estrutura do objeto, adicionamos uma nova entrada de propriedade às variáveis da estrutura:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

No método que cria um objeto a partir de uma estrutura , acrescentemos a leitura desta propriedade a partir da estrutura ao objeto:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }





No final da listagem do arquivo, escrevemos a implementação do manipulador de eventos virtual:

void CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum()); } }

Bem, esta parte é simples. Quando recebemos um evento de mudança da janela do gráfico, precisamos recalcular o deslocamento vertical das coordenadas para a subjanela, pois seu tamanho pode mudar e, consequentemente, precisamos mudar o número de pixels para corrigir a coordenada Y em pixels também.







Objetos-formas: Desenvolvendo recursos para trabalhar com o rato

O objeto-forma, como elemento separado das construções gráficas, deve ter acesso aos parâmetros do cursor do mouse e ao seu próprio manipulador de eventos, que definirá algumas propriedades para a forma durante suas várias interações com o mouse.

Para conseguir isso, incluímos o arquivo de status do mouse ao arquivo de objeto-forma \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh e declaramos as variáveis necessárias para lidar com o objeto de propriedades do mouse na seção privada da classe:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; CMouseState m_mouse; ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE m_mouse_form_state; ushort m_mouse_state_flags; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; int m_offset_x; int m_offset_y; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :





Na secção pública da classe, declaramos os métodos para manusear o objeto de status do mouse e o manipulador de eventos virtual do objeto-forma:

public : ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetOffsetX( const int value ) { this .m_offset_x= value ; } void SetOffsetY( const int value ) { this .m_offset_y= value ; } int OffsetX( void ) const { return this .m_offset_x; } int OffsetY( void ) const { return this .m_offset_y; } int MouseCursorX( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordX(); } int MouseCursorY( void ) const { return this .m_mouse.CoordY(); } virtual void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM; this .Initialize(); } ~CForm();





No método de inicialização das variáveis de classe, definimos os valores padrão dos sinalizadores do status do botão do mouse e do deslocamento do cursor, e chamamos o método de classe pai para definir o sinalizador de interação forma/mouse:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; this .m_mouse_state_flags= 0 ; this .m_offset_x= 0 ; this .m_offset_y= 0 ; CGCnvElement::SetInteraction( false ); this .m_animations= new CAnimations(CGCnvElement::GetObject()); }





Escrevemos um método que devolva o status do mouse em relação à forma:

ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState( const int id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state= this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_state_flags= this .m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 8 ); if (CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this .m_mouse_state_flags |= ( 0x0001 << 9 ); else this .m_mouse_state_flags &= 0xFDFF ; if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_PRESSED); else { if (( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080 )!= 0 ) form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_WHEEL); else form_state=(( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200 )!= 0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } } else { form_state=((( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002 )!= 0 || ( this .m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010 )!= 0 ) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_NOT_PRESSED); } return form_state; }

Discutimos este método em detalhe no artigo 73 ao criar o objeto-forma de teste. O método agora foi ligeiramente estendido para rastrear os estados dos botões do mouse quando o cursor é posicionado fora da forma. A lógica do método é muito bem detalhada na lista e espero que não surjam perguntas. Em qualquer caso, qualquer dúvida pode ser tirada na discussão do artigo.



Manipulador de eventos do objeto-forma:

void CForm:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); this .m_mouse_form_state= this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam- this .m_shift_y,sparam); bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_chart=( this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); bool pressed_form=(pressed_chart ? false : this .m_mouse_form_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); if (pressed_chart) { this .SetInteraction( false ); this .SetChartTools( true ); } else if (pressed_form && ! this .Interaction()) { this .BringToTop(); this .SetInteraction(CGCnvElement::Active() ? true : false ); this .SetChartTools(CGCnvElement::Active() ? false : true ); this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if ( this .Interaction()) { if ( this .MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED) { if ( this .Move( this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .m_offset_x, this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .m_offset_y, true )) { this .m_offset_x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); this .m_offset_y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); } } } Comment ( this .Name(), ":

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse_form_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, ", Interaction=" ,Interaction() ); } }

Este método também é comentado em detalhes. Quando um evento gráfico é registrado, este manipulador é chamado, para verificar primeiro o estado dos botões do mouse e da posição do cursor do mouse. Depois disso, os sinalizadores gerais do estado do mouse são definidos (botão esquerdo pressionado no gráfico ou botão esquerdo pressionado dentro da área ativa da forma). Em seguida, esses sinalizadores são usados para ramificar a lógica do manipulador: se o botão do mouse for clicado e mantido fora da forma, o gráfico poderá dispor de suas ferramentas adicionais (rolagem do mouse, menu de contexto e ferramenta de mira), e o sinalizador de interação do mouse com a forma será habilitado.

Se, entretanto, o botão esquerdo do mouse tiver sido clicado e mantido dentro da área ativa da forma, o gráfico será proibido de dispor de suas ferramentas adicionais e o sinalizador de interação do mouse será definido para a forma.

Isto deve eventualmente nos dar o seguinte comportamento: se segurarmos a forma com o botão do mouse, poderemos movê-la e o gráfico não deverá se mover. Se rolarmos a roda do mouse dentro da forma, o gráfico deve permanecer imóvel (porque posteriormente a forma poderia e terá outros elementos que requerem rolagem com o botão do mouse, mas o gráfico não deve reagir a isso).

Ao mesmo tempo, apenas uma forma (que seguramos com o botão ou que tem o cursor e está em primeiro plano) deve estar ativa para a interação com o mouse. Vamos adicionar e implementar tudo isso gradualmente.



Método que define o sinalizador de rolagem do gráfico com o mouse, de menu de contexto e de ferramenta de mira:

void CForm::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

O sinalizador é passado para o método, e o valor desse sinalizador é definido para cada uma das propriedades do gráfico.

Como os objetos gráficos compostos que começamos recentemente a desenvolver também possuem objetos-formas como objetos de controle do ponto de ancoragem do objeto gráfico de base, vamos também modificar um pouco a classe ferramentas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh.



No manipulador de eventos, vamos adicionar a manipulação do movimento do mouse:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }

Aqui nós simplesmente fazemos um loop através da lista de objetos-formas do objeto gráfico composto e chamamos o manipulador de eventos de cada objeto-forma. O método será mais aprimorado quando continuarmos a trabalhar com objetos gráficos compostos.

O objeto desta classe está incluído no objeto gráfico padrão estendido. Por isso, para acessar seu manipulador de eventos discutido acima, é necessário modificar seu manipulador de eventos na classe do objeto do objeto gráfico padrão.

Abrimos o arquivo de classe do objeto gráfico padrão \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh e fazemos algumas alterações.

No construtor paramétrico protegido, verificaremos se é um objeto estendido e, em caso afirmativo, colocaremos os sinalizadores de seleção e de acessibilidade como false. Já no caso do objeto gráfico padrão, os sinalizadores para estas propriedades serão tirados diretamente do objeto gráfico:



CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE elm_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES species, const long chart_id, const int pivots, const string name) { this .Prop= new CProperties(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING_TOTAL); this .ExtToolkit=(elm_type==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? new CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit() : NULL ); this .m_pivots=pivots; int levels=( int ):: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, this .m_pivots); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,levels); this .Prop.SetSizeRange(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, 2 ); this .m_type=obj_type; this .SetName(name); CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(elm_type); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetSpecies(species); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, 0 ,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, 0 ,CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Belong()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SPECIES, 0 ,CGBaseObj::Species()); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_ID, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, 0 , 0 ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHANGE_HISTORY, 0 , false ); this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BASE_NAME, 0 , this .Name()); this .PropertiesRefresh(); this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, 0 ); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); this .m_selected=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, 0 ) ); this .m_selectable=( bool )( GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, 0 ) ); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); if ( this .GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { datetime times[]; double prices[]; if (:: ArrayResize (times, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_TIME_DATA); if (:: ArrayResize (prices, this .Pivots())!= this .Pivots()) CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_ARR_RESIZE_PRICE_DATA); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { times[i]= this .Time(i); prices[i]= this .Price(i); } this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObj( this .TypeGraphObject(), this .Name(), this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(), this .Pivots(),CTRL_FORM_SIZE, this .XDistance(), this .YDistance(),times,prices); this .ExtToolkit.CreateAllControlPointForm(); this .SetFlagSelected( false , false ); this .SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); } this .PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); }





No manipulador de eventos do objeto gráfico padrão, enviaremos o nome do objeto gráfico atual contido no parâmetro sparam ao manipulador de eventos do objeto-ferramentas do objeto gráfico estendido. E acrescentemos um manipulador de eventos de movimento do mouse, que também trataremos mais tarde:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam, name ); } }

Até agora, todas estas são mudanças rudes que não vamos fazer neste momento, por isso não há muito a considerar. Tudo isto será aperfeiçoado durante o trabalho sobre os objetos gráficos compostos.

Vamos controlar os objetos-formas a partir da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos. Já temos uma lista para armazenar apontadores para elementos gráficos, onde colocaremos todas as formas que criarmos. Por enquanto, faremos isto manualmente, mas mais tarde criaremos uma função que acrescenta objetos à lista imediatamente quando estes são criados.

Temos outra classe no arquivo da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh para gerir objetos gráficos. Vamos adicionar a ela métodos sobrecarregados para definir os sinalizadores que permitem o uso de ferramentas gráficas, entre elas a rolagem com a roda do mouse, a movimentação do mouse, o menu de contexto e a ferramenta de mira:

class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_new_graph_obj; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; long m_chart_id_main; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; int m_handle_ind; string m_name_ind; string m_name_program; string LastAddedGraphObjName( void ); void SetMouseEvent( void ); public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void SetChartTools( const bool flag); void SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool); CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const string name, const bool extended); CArrayObj *GetListNewAddedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_new_graph_obj;} bool CreateEventControlInd( const long chart_id_main); bool AddEventControlInd( void ); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_name_program=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod (chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol (chart_id); this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_new_graph_obj.Sort(); this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; this .m_name_ind= "" ; this .m_handle_ind= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .SetMouseEvent(); } ~CChartObjectsControl() { :: ChartIndicatorDelete ( this . ChartID (), 0 , this .m_name_ind); :: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle_ind); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); };

Escrevemos sua implementação fora do corpo da classe:

void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); } void CChartObjectsControl::SetChartTools( const bool mouse_scroll, const bool context_menu, const bool crosshair_tool) { :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,mouse_scroll); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,context_menu); :: ChartSetInteger ( this . ChartID (), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,crosshair_tool); }

Já analisámos métodos semelhantes acima. A única diferença aqui é que os sinalizadores para cada instrumento são passados a um deles separadamente. Podemos precisar destes métodos no futuro para controlar os gráficos a partir da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, na qual mudaremos o nome do método

bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

para um mais apropriado com parâmetros diferentes

e acrescentamos um método público (temporariamente) para adicionar elementos gráficos à lista de coleção:

#resource "\\" +PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjInList( const long chart_id, const string name); bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart( const long chart_id, const string name); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChartWindow( const long chart_id); void RefreshForExtraObjects( void ); long GetFreeGraphObjID( bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID( void ); bool AddGraphObjToCollection( const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private :

Por enquanto, este método será público. Depois, quando fizermos com que os elementos gráficos criados na tela sejam acrescentados à lista logo que criados, tornaremos este método privado.

Declaramos o método que define os sinalizadores para o gráfico na seção privada da classe:

public : bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private : CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj( const long chart_id, int &index); string FindExtraObj( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList( const long chart_id); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList( const int index); void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList( const long chart_id); bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); void SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag); public :





Definimos os sinalizadores de seleção e de disponibilidade em cada um dos métodos públicos para a criação de objeto gráfico, exatamente da mesma forma como discutido um pouco acima. Vejamos esse exemplo em que utilizado o método de criação de linha vertical:

public : bool CreateLineVertical( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const bool extended, const datetime time) { string nm= this .m_name_program+ "_" +name; ENUM_OBJECT type_object= OBJ_VLINE ; CChartObjectsControl *ctrl= this .CreateNewStdGraphObjectAndGetCtrlObj(chart_id,nm,subwindow,type_object,time, 0 ); if (ctrl== NULL ) return false ; CGStdVLineObj *obj=ctrl.CreateNewGraphObj(type_object,nm,extended); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CLASS_OBJ),StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(type_object)); return false ; } obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); obj.SetFlagSelected(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : obj.Selected(), false ); obj.SetFlagSelectable(obj.GraphElementType()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED ? false : true , false ); obj.SetObjectID( this .GetFreeGraphObjID( true )); obj.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); return this .AddCreatedObjToList(DFUN,chart_id,nm,obj); }

Todos os outros métodos de criação de objetos gráficos já foram modificados de forma semelhante, e não os iremos considerar aqui.

Método que acrescenta um elemento gráfico de tela à coleção:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { if (element== NULL ) return false ; if ( this .IsPresentCanvElmInList(element. ChartID (),element.Name())) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Add(element)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN+element.Name()+ ": " ,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); return false ; } return true ; }

O ponteiro para o elemento gráfico a ser colocado na lista é passado para o método.

Se já existir exactamente o mesmo objeto na lista, vamos notificar isso e retornar false.

Se o ponteiro não puder ser colocado na lista, vamos relatar isso e retornar false.

Eventualmente, se bem sucedido, devolvemos true.

Método que devolve o sinalizador que indica presença de objeto de classe de elemento gráfico na lista-coleção de elementos gráficos:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::IsPresentCanvElmInList( const long chart_id, const string name) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(list,CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,name,EQUAL); return ( list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? false : true ); }

O ID gráfico e o nome do objeto cuja presença na lista deve ser verificada são passados para o método.

A seguir, obtemos a lista de objetos com o ID gráfico especificado e, depois, filtramos tal lista com o nome procurado.

Se a lista não tiver sido obtida ou se estiver vazia, retornamos false (o objeto não está na lista), caso contrário devolvemos true (o objeto foi encontrado).



No que toca ao manipulador de eventos , vamos adicionar a chamada tanto do manipulador de eventos a partir da lista de objetos gráficos padrão como do manipulador de eventos do mouse de elementos gráficos de tela:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || idx== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj_cnv= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj_cnv== NULL ) continue ; obj_cnv. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (list!= NULL ) { obj_cnv=list.At( 0 ); if (obj_cnv!= NULL && obj_cnv.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { CForm *form=obj_cnv; if (form!= NULL ) { form.SetChartTools( false ); form. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

O bloco de código é comentado na listagem com algum pormenor. A questão aqui é... termos apenas um objeto-forma com o qual possamos interagir com o mouse. Portanto, primeiro verificamos se o objeto existe, e se existe, então trabalhamos apenas no seu manipulador de eventos.

Método que define o sinalizador de rolagem do mouse, de menu de contexto e de ferramenta de mira para o gráfico especificado:

void CGraphElementsCollection::SetChartTools( const long chart_id, const bool flag) { :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CONTEXT_MENU ,flag); :: ChartSetInteger (chart_id, CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL ,flag); }

Já estamos familiarizados com o método graças a outros semelhantes discutidos anteriormente. Para além do sinalizador, o ID do gráfico desejado também é passado para este método.



Precisamos facilitar o acesso de dentro do programa para que possamos trabalhar com a lista-coleção de elementos gráficos. Fazemos isso sempre na classe principal da biblioteca CEngine no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

Por agora, precisamos apenas de acrescentar dois métodos públicos para teste:

CGStdGraphObj *GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt( const string name, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); string nm=(:: StringFind (name, this .ProgramName()+ "_" )== WRONG_VALUE ? this .ProgramName()+ "_" +name : name); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME, 0 ,nm,EQUAL); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListCanvElement( void ) { return this .m_graph_objects.GetListCanvElm(); } bool GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element) { return this .m_graph_objects.AddCanvElmToCollection(element); } void GraphGetArrayChartsID( long &array_charts_id[]) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_graph_objects.GetListChartsControl(); if (list== NULL ) return ; :: ArrayResize (array_charts_id,list.Total()); :: ArrayInitialize (array_charts_id, WRONG_VALUE ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; array_charts_id[i]=obj. ChartID (); } }

Um método devolve a lista de elementos gráficos da coleção ao programa e o segundo método adiciona o elemento gráfico recentemente criado à coleção.



Isso é tudo do que precisamos hoje para testar o recurso criado.



Teste

Vamos pegar o EA do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part96\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart96.mq5.



Removemos a lista para armazenar objetos-formas da lista de variáveis globais do EA:

CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

Não precisamos dela porque agora as formas que criamos serão colocadas na lista-coleção da biblioteca.

Adicionamos um bloco de código que faz loops para criar dois objetos-formas ao manipulador OnInit():

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 2 ;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(i== 0 ? 80 : 150 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Além de tudo isso ser comentado em detalhes aqui, já abordamos tal criação de objetos-formas em alguns artigos anteriores.

O loop cria dois formas, estabelece parâmetros de exibição para elas e coloca apontadores para as formas na lista-coleção da biblioteca.



Vamos compilar o Expert Advisor e executá-lo em um gráfico. Veremos que serão criadas duas formas, que podemos mover com o mouse independentemente. Cada forma atual está sempre localizada em cima de outros objetos, sendo que está em primeiro plano e os dados sobre a forma selecionada são exibidos em comentários no gráfico:





O que vemos é que as formas podem ser movidas independentemente umas das outras, mas o gráfico não se move. Cada forma ativa está sempre em primeiro plano. Mas existem desvantagens significativas, como quando se move o gráfico com o mouse e o cursor entra na área da forma, este se torna ativo e assume o controlo. Os deslocamentos do cursor nem sempre são calculados corretamente a partir do ponto de origem da forma após mover o gráfico com o mouse.



Encontraremos e eliminaremos todas as falhas durante o desenvolvimento posterior.







O que vem a seguir?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a trabalhar sobre eventos e sobre a interação entre as formas e o mouse.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, bem como os do EA de teste e o indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, você pode colocá-los nos comentários do artigo.

