Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 100): Solucionamos las deficiencias al trabajar con los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos

Concepto

Durante los últimos artículos hemos desarrollado la funcionalidad para trabajar con objetos gráficos compuestos basados en objetos gráficos estándar extendidos. Poco a poco, artículo a artículo, estamos avanzando en el proceso de creación de esta funcionalidad. Incluso hemos tenido que saltar varias veces de un tema a otro: primero creamos objetos basados en la clase CCanvas, y luego cambiamos a la creación de objetos gráficos, ya que la funcionalidad planeada para implementar objetos gráficos en todos los objetos de la biblioteca necesitaba al menos una parte de la funcionalidad ya activa de los objetos gráficos estándar. Luego volvimos a saltar a los objetos de formulario basados en CCanvas, ya que los objetos gráficos extendidos requerían la mejora de las clases basadas en Canvas. Ahora tendremos que volver a cambiar de tema para seguir desarrollando los objetos en el lienzo.

Hoy vamos a «cortar» algunos flecos: eliminaremos varios fallos obvios en el manejo simultáneo de los objetos gráficos extendidos (y estándar) y los objetos de formulario en el lienzo, y también arreglaremos algunos errores detectados durante las pruebas en el artículo anterior. Y así concluirá esta sección de la descripción de la biblioteca. En el próximo artículo, inauguraremos una nueva sección donde comenzaremos a desarrollar objetos gráficos en el lienzo imitando a Windows Forms en MS Visual Studio: necesitaremos estos objetos para continuar el desarrollo de los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos y los objetos compuestos basados en ellos.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Si el gráfico contiene objetos gráficos en el lienzo para crear elementos de la GUI (elemento, formulario, ventana (aún no implementado) u otros elementos de control similares), colocar objetos gráficos estándar, así como otros objetos de biblioteca basados en ellos en el gráfico (ya sea manualmente o programáticamente), provocará que estos objetos se dibujen encima de los controles, lo cual resulta un inconveniente. Por consiguiente, tendremos que desarrollar un mecanismo para monitorear la aparición de nuevos objetos gráficos en los gráficos y desplazar todos los elementos de la GUI al primer plano. Para ello, podemos utilizar la propiedad del objeto gráfico ZOrder (La prioridad de un objeto gráfico para obtener el evento de pulsación del ratón sobre el gráfico (CHARTEVENT_CLICK)).



De la guía de referencia:



Por defecto, cuando se crea un objeto, este valor se pone a cero; pero si hace falta, se puede subir la prioridad. Cuando los objetos se aplican uno al otro, sólo uno de ellos, cuya prioridad es superior, recibirá el evento CHARTEVENT_CLICK.

Sin embargo, nosotros usaremos esta propiedad en un sentido más amplio: el valor de esta propiedad indicará el orden de los elementos de la GUI en relación con los demás, y también en relación con otros objetos gráficos.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines,.mqh añadiremos una nueva propiedad a la lista de propiedades enteras del elemento gráfico en el lienzo y aumentaremos el número de propiedades enteras de 23 a 24:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Y añadiremos esta nueva propiedad a la lista de posibles criterios para clasificar los elementos gráficos en el lienzo:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Ahora podremos seleccionar y clasificar los elementos gráficos del lienzo según esta propiedad.





En nuestra biblioteca, todos los objetos gráficos se heredan del objeto básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca: los objetos gráficos estándar y los elementos gráficos del lienzo. En el archivo de clase del objeto gráfico básico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, vamos a hacer virtuales los métodos para trabajar con la propiedad ZOrder:

bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

También tendremos estos mismos métodos herederos de la clase de objeto básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca.

También tenemos que hacer que estos métodos sean virtuales en ellos.

Vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); return true ; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); return true ; } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); return true ; }





En el archivo de clase del objeto del elemento gráfico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, añadimos exactamente los mismo métodos virtuales:



virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, value ); return true ; }

Como la clase de objeto del elemento gráfico ya presenta la estructura de las propiedades del objeto para guardarlo y restaurarlo, necesitaremos añadirle un campo para la nueva propiedad entera:

virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





En el método de creación de una estructura de objeto , añadimos el guardado de una nueva propiedad del objeto:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .m_zorder; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

Y en el método para restaurar un objeto desde una estructura , añadiremos al objeto la lectura de esta propiedad:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

Necesitaremos todo lo mencionado para poder guardar correctamente el objeto en el disco y recuperarlo desde allí en el futuro, cuando leamos y escribamos objetos de la biblioteca en archivos. Esto será necesario para que, al reiniciarse el terminal, la biblioteca pueda restaurar el estado del programa y sus datos para continuar con el funcionamiento normal. Pero todo eso vendrá después. Mientras tanto, nos limitaremos a preparar la funcionalidad necesaria.







Vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto gráfico estándar abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Como en el futuro necesitaremos conocer las coordenadas mínimas y máximas de todo el objeto al construir objetos gráficos compuestos a partir de objetos gráficos estándar extendidos, ahora es el momento de añadir los métodos necesarios para encontrar y retornar las coordenadas X e Y mínimas y máximas del objeto gráfico estándar. Ya más adelante, basándonos en estos métodos, podremos obtener las coordenadas mínimas/máximas de todo el objeto gráfico compuesto.

En la sección pública de la clase , declaramos dos nuevos métodos:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); bool GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y); bool GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Y los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método que retorna la coordenada de pantalla XY mínima de todos los puntos de pivote:

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_min= LONG_MAX ; double price_max= 0 ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)<time_min) time_min= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)>price_max) price_max= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_min,price_max,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

Para los objetos construidos en coordenadas de pantalla, no será necesario buscar la coordenada máxima/mínima, ya que estos objetos solo tienen un punto de anclaje al gráfico, y ya se encuentra en coordenadas de pantalla: solo hay que retornarlas.

No obstante, para los objetos basados en coordenadas de tiempo/precio, necesitaremos obtener estas coordenadas con la función ChartTimePriceToXY(). Pero al hacerlo, primero deberemos encontrar la coordenada de tiempo mínima de todos los puntos de pivote disponibles para el objeto, y la coordenada de precio máximo de los mismos puntos de pivote. ¿Y por qué buscamos la coordenada máxima del precio si necesitamos la coordenada mínima del gráfico? La respuesta es simple: el precio sube de abajo hacia arriba en el gráfico, mientras que las coordenadas de los píxeles en el gráfico vienen de la esquina superior izquierda. En consecuencia, cuanto mayor sea el precio, menor será el valor en píxeles de la coordenada para ese punto de precio.

En un ciclo, encontramos para todos los puntos de pivote el tiempo mínimo y el precio máximo, que finalmente transmitimos a la función ChartTimePriceToXY() para obtener las coordenadas en píxeles del gráfico.

El mismo método se usa para obtener la coordenada XY máxima de la pantalla a partir de todos los puntos de pivote:

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_max= 0 ; double price_min= DBL_MAX ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)>time_max) time_max= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)<price_min) price_min= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_max,price_min,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

El método es similar al anterior, excepto que aquí buscamos el tiempo máximo y el precio mínimo.

Una vez más, necesitaremos estos métodos más adelante cuando sigamos trabajando con objetos gráficos compuestos.





En la clase de instrumental del objeto gráfico estándar extendido \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh, corregimos ligeramente el método que retorna las coordenadas X e Y del punto de pivote especificado del objeto gráfico en coordenadas de pantalla. La cuestión es que tenemos que asignar los objetos gráficos a los casos del operador de conmutación para que cada caso contenga objetos gráficos según el número de puntos de pivote de esos objetos que se construyen utilizando las coordenadas de tiempo/precio. Los distribuimos en el orden correcto:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Los objetos dibujados inicialmente en coordenadas de pantalla simplemente retornan las coordenadas de pantalla de su objeto básico (al que están unidos).

Los objetos para los que se implementa actualmente el retorno de las coordenadas de pantalla tienen dos puntos de pivote. Las coordenadas de la pantalla se calculan para todos los puntos de pivote del objeto y el punto central.



El resto de losobjetos para los que aún no se ha implementado ninguna funcionalidad, simplemente se agrupan en sus propios grupos (no todos, algunos simplemente se agrupan por tipo y no por número de puntos de pivote, y se implementarán a su debido tiempo).







Ahora tenemos que asegurarnos de que todos los elementos de gestión que representan la interfaz gráfica de usuario que se encuentran en el gráfico permanecen siempre por encima de cualquiera de los objetos gráficos recién añadidos en el gráfico. No solo eso: tendremos que hacer que cuando los elementos de la GUI se reorganicen, se alineen en la misma secuencia que tenían antes su adición al gráfico.



Para que un objeto gráfico pase a primer plano, deberemos ocultarlo y volver a mostrarlo sucesivamente. Esto se hace reseteando y luego estableciendola bandera de visibilidad del objeto gráfico. Para ocultar un objeto debemos establecer con la función ObjectSetInteger() para la propiedad OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES la bandera OBJ_NO_PERIODS. Para la visualización, marque OBJ_ALL_PERIODS. Y si hacemos esto para todos los objetos de la GUI en la secuencia en que están dispuestos en la lista de colección de elementos gráficos, perderemos la secuencia de su disposición en el gráfico. Es decir, los objetos se colocarán de forma que el primer objeto de la lista sea el más bajo del gráfico, y que el más reciente sea el más alto. Pero estos objetos pueden haber sido dispuestos en una secuencia muy diferente, que se verá alterada cuando se vuelva a dibujar. Y aquí es donde recurrimos a una nueva propiedad que hemos añadido hoy: ZOrder. Tenemos que ordenar la lista de elementos gráficos en orden ascendente de la propiedad ZOrder, y entonces los objetos se redibujarán en la secuencia correcta.



Vamos a abrir el archivo de clase de la colección de elementos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh y hacer todas las mejoras necesarias.



En la sección privada de la clase , declaramos tres nuevos métodos:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ); long GetZOrderMax( void ); bool SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj); void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

Y los implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase.

Método que desplaza todos los objetos del lienzo al primer plano:

void CGraphElementsCollection::BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); list.FreeMode( false ); list.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; list.InsertSort(obj); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.BringToTop(); } delete list; }

Bien, ¿qué vemos aquí? Declaramos el nuevo objeto de lista CArrayObj reseteamos su bandera de gestión de la memoria. A continuación, asignamos a la lista la bandera de clasificación según la propiedad ZOrder. ¿Para qué necesitamos esto? Para que podamos ordenar los objetos CObject según cualquier propiedad: el valor de esa propiedad deberá estar establecido como bandera de clasificación. Entonces el método virtual (), implementado en todos los objetos derivados de la clase CObject, retornará el valor necesario para el método Sort() en cuanto a la comparación de las mismas propiedades (la propiedad establecida como modo de clasifición) de dos objetos.

Debemos restablecer la bandera de gestión de memoria para al final tener copias de los objetos de la lista de colección en la matriz creada, en lugar de punteros a los objetos de la colección. Esto es importante, porque si son punteros, cualquier cambio en ellos en la nueva lista cambiará automáticamente el objeto en la lista de la colección: después de todo, son solo punteros en dos listas al mismo objeto en la lista de la colección. Para que no haya "sorpresas", crearemos una lista de copias independiente, cuyos cambios no afectarán al original. No obstante, una vez que el método haya finalizado, deberemos borrar la lista creada para evitar fugas de memoria. Esto también se menciona en la guía de ayuda de la biblioteca estándar (FreeMode):

Configurar la bandera de gestión de memoria es un aspecto importante en el uso de la clase CArrayObj. Dado que los elementos del array son punteros a objetos dinámicos es importante determinar qué hacer con ellos al borrarlos del array. Si se establece la bandera, al eliminar un elemento del array, el elemento se borra automáticamente por medio del operador delete. Si no se establece la bandera, se asume que todavía existe un puntero al objeto eliminado en algún lugar del programa, y el programa lo liberará a continuación. Si el usuario reinicia la bandera de gestión de memoria, entonces debe entender que tiene que responsabilizarse de la eliminación del array antes de que finalice el programa, porque de lo contrario, la memoria será ocupada por otros elementos al crear el nuevo operador. Si el usuario no reinicia la bandera de gestión de memoria, se puede incluso estropear el terminal al manejar grandes cantidades de datos. Si el programa de usuario no restablece el indicador de gestión de la memoria, hay otro obstáculo. Almacenar punteros y arrays en variables locales después de borrar el array, dará lugar a errores críticos y bloqueos del programa. De forma predeterminada, queda establecida la bandera de gestión de memoria; la clase del array se responsabiliza de liberar la memoria de los elementos.

A continuación, hacemos un ciclo a través de la lista de colección de elementos gráficos e insertamos cada objeto sucesivo en una nueva lista en orden de clasificación.



Cuando el ciclo se complete, obtendremos una nueva lista, pero clasificada de forma ascendente de las propiedades ZOrder de todos los elementos gráficos.

En un ciclo a través de esta lista, recuperamos cada elemento posterior y lo trasladamos al primer plano. Al hacerlo, cada uno de los elementos sucesivos será siempre superior al anterior.

Cuando el ciclo se haya completado, nos deberemos asegurar de borrar la lista creada.



Método que retorna el máximo ZOrder de todos los elementos de CCanvas:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetZOrderMax( void ) { this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Zorder() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Aquí, Clasificamos la lista según la propiedad ZOrder y obtenemos el índice del elemento de la lista con el valor máximo de la propiedad.

Recuperamos el puntero a un elemento de la lista según el índice resultante y retornamos la propiedad ZOrder de ese elemento.

Si no obtenemos ningún elemento, el método retornará -1.



Si tenemos, por ejemplo, tres objetos de GUI, será lógico tener tres valores ZOrder para ellos. Todos los objetos tendrán inicialmente un valor ZOrder igual a cero: todos se encontrarán en la parte inferior. Tan pronto como tomemos un objeto, su ZOrder debería aumentar en 1. Sin embargo, primero tenemos que ver si algún otro objeto tiene un valor de ZOrder igual o mayor a 1, porque el último objeto seleccionado deberá ser mayor que todos los demás, es decir, en 1 mayor que el máximo ZOrder de todos los objetos disponibles. Obviamente, podríamos obtener el máximo ZOrder y simplemente aumentarlo en 1 y no tener que pensar en nada más. Pero esto resulta un poco desordenado, y preferimos hacer que de los tres objetos solo podamos tener valores de ZOrder entre 0 y 2.

Así que para el último objeto seleccionado deberemos aumentar ZOrder en 1, o dejarlo lo más alto posible (según el número de todos los objetos, empezando por cero), y para los otros objetos disminuir el ZOrder en uno. Pero al mismo tiempo, si el objeto se encuentra al fondo y ya tiene un ZOrder de cero, no deberemos reducirlo. De esta forma, los valores de ZOrder se modificarán "en círculo" según el número de objetos de la GUI.

Método que establece ZOrder en el elemento indicado, y corrige en los elementos restantes:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj) { long max= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (obj== NULL || max< 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; long value=(max== 0 ? 1 : max< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ? max+ 1 : this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ); if (!obj.SetZorder(value, false )) return false ; CForm *form=obj; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,obj.ID(),NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL && this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()> 1 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *elm=list.At(i); if (elm== NULL || elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL || elm.Zorder()== 0 ) continue ; if (!elm.SetZorder(elm.Zorder()- 1 , false )) res &= false ; if (elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM) { form=elm; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } } return res; }

Cada línea del método contiene comentarios que explican la lógica del mismo. Solo señalaremos que para las pruebas hemos añadido la muestra del texto en el formulario con su valor ZOrder: así podremos comprobar visualmente el cambio de estas propiedades para cada objeto del formulario durante las pruebas.



Tenemos dos casos en los que necesitaremos desplazar los objetos de GUI por encima de los objetos gráficos recién construidos:

Al añadir manualmente un objeto gráfico estándar a un gráfico, Al añadir de forma programática un objeto gráfico (compuesto estándar o extendido).

Estas situaciones se tratan de forma independiente en la biblioteca.

Por consiguiente, necesitaremos añadir una llamada al método en varios lugares que lleve a los objetos de GUI a un nivel superior.

Al crear un objeto gráfico de forma programática, podemos colocar la llamada para redibujar los objetos de GUI directamente en el método privado que añade un objeto gráfico estándar creado a la lista: este será el lugar donde se determinará en última instancia el éxito de la creación de un objeto gráfico, y justo al final podemos añadir una llamada al método para traer todos los objetos de GUI al primer plano:

bool AddCreatedObjToList( const string source, const long chart_id, const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,name); delete obj; return false ; } this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return true ; }

Después de llamar al método, el gráfico deberá actualizarse de inmediato para mostrar los cambios.





Al declarar objetos gráficos manualmente, este evento se definirá en el método que actualiza la lista con todos los objetos gráficos.

En el bloque de código donde se define la adición de un nuevo objeto gráfico, escribimos la llamada al método para traer los objetos de la interfaz gráfica de usuario al primer plano:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (obj_ctrl. ChartID ()); } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





En el artículo anterior, durante las pruebas, determinamos que las coordenadas de un objeto gráfico compuesto no siempre están correctamente delimitadas por los límites del gráfico. Si las ubicaciones de sus puntos de pivote son diferentes, al llegar al borde del gráfico, en algunos casos el objeto comienza a "deformarse".

Tras las pruebas, nos dimos cuenta rápidamente del motivo:

... los desplazamientos de los puntos de pivote se calculan en relación con el punto central. Esto significa que un punto tendrá un desplazamiento positivo, mientras que el segundo tendrá un desplazamiento negativo. Al cambiar la ubicación de los puntos de pivote respecto al punto central, se produce un error al calcular los límites.

Para corregir esto, realizaremos un cambio. Para ello, calcularemos directamente las coordenadas del punto central, y luego calcularemos los desplazamientos desde los puntos de pivote del objeto gráfico hasta su punto central. Al calcular los límites de tamaño del gráfico, usaremos un valor de desplazamiento sin signo. Entonces, el signo de desplazamiento no afectará al cálculo.

En el manejador de eventos del bloque de procesamiento de formularios del objeto gráfico estándar extendido , escribimos el nuevo cálculo de las restricciones y mostramos la información de depuración en el gráfico:

else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)< 0 ) x=-shift+:: fabs (m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (x+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (y+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)< 0 ) y=-shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if (y+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } if (m_data_pivot_point.Size()>= 2 ) { int max_x,min_x,max_y,min_y; if (ext.GetMinCoordXY(min_x,min_y) && ext.GetMaxCoordXY(max_x,max_y)) Comment ( "MinX=" ,min_x, ", MaxX=" ,max_x, "

" , "MaxY=" ,min_y, ", MaxY=" ,max_y ); } }





En cuanto pulsemos el botón del ratón sobre un objeto de GUI, tendremos que moverlo al primer plano y establecer el máximo ZOrder para él.

En el manejador de eventos, en el bloque de gestión del cursor dentro del área activa al presionar el botón del ratón, escribiremos un bloque de código para asignar al objeto el ZOrder máximo:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } }

Aquí, estableceremos ZOrder para los objetos de formulario que no son objetos de gestión de los objetos gráficos estándar extendidos: no será necesario para ellos.

Como el manejador de eventos de la clase de colección de elementos gráficos es bastante voluminoso, no tendrá sentido presentar el código completo aquí: podrá leer información sobre sus cambios (analizados anteriormente) en los archivos adjuntos a este artículo.

En el método que retorna las coordenadas de pantalla de cada punto de pivote del objeto gráfico, cambiamos el cálculo de los desplazamientos.

Ahora calcularemos directamente las coordenadas del punto de pivote central (tras el que se mueve el objeto), y a partir de ahí ya calcularemos los desplazamientos. Para ser más exactos, los desplazamientos se calcularán desde cada punto de pivote hasta el punto central:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { int xc= 0 , yc= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : xc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X+array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; yc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y+array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 0 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 1 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-yc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-yc; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Todos los desplazamientos y límites deberían calcularse ahora correctamente: podremos comprobar esto en las pruebas.







Simulación

Para la simulación, tomaremos el asesor del artículo anterior y lo guardaremos en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part100\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart100.mq5.



Dado que al realizar la prueba queremos ver directamente el valor de su propiedad ZOrder en cada formulario, añadiremos al manejador OnInit() el establecimiento del valor cero de esta propiedad para el formulario (el objeto abajo del todo) y añadiremos la muestra del identificador del objeto de formulario y el valor de su propiedad ZOrder:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test: ID " ) +( string )form.ID() + ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder() ,form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Vamos a compilar y ejecutar el asesor en el gráfico:





Como podemos ver, justo al crear los objetos de formulario, cada uno de ellos obtiene un valor ZOrder de cero, pero los objetos gráficos aún se construyen "debajo de ellos". El valor de ZOrder de cada objeto cambia "en círculos": no es superior al número de objetos de formulario en el gráfico (contando hacia abajo desde cero). Cualquier objeto gráfico construido siempre aparecerá "debajo" de los objetos de GUI, y su posición relativa no cambiará, por lo que se asignarán correctamente en la lista según los valores de su propiedad ZOrder. Por último, el objeto gráfico compuesto estará ahora correctamente delimitado en los bordes de la pantalla, y no se verá distorsionado; asimismo, al igual que otros objetos gráficos, se dibujará debajo de los objetos de formulario.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

A partir del próximo artículo, inauguraremos una amplia sección sobre la creación de objetos de GUI al estilo de Windows Forms.

Sin embargo, esto no significa que los objetos gráficos extendidos y los objetos compuestos basados en ellos no vayan a desarrollarse más: simplemente necesitaremos controles completos para seguir desarrollándolos. En consecuencia, a medida que vayamos desarrollando el siguiente apartado de la biblioteca, continuaremos desarrollando y perfeccionando gradualmente los objetos gráficos extendidos.



Más abajo, adjuntamos todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca, así como los archivos del asesor de prueba y el indicador de control de eventos de los gráficos para MQL5. Podrá descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo. Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

