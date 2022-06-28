MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Processando o movimento dos objetos-forma independentemente

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Processando o movimento dos objetos-forma independentemente

Conteúdo


Ideia

Ao desenvolver objetos gráficos estendidos, nos deparamos com a necessidade de tornar a ver os objetos-formas, isto é, os objetos gráficos na tela que estarão presentes em objetos gráficos estendidos como nós de controle para pontos âncora de objetos gráficos. No último artigo começamos a criar o processamento de eventos de mouse para objetos-formas. Hoje terminaremos o processamento do movimento do objeto-forma. Ademais, faremos com que possamos mover qualquer forma ao longo do gráfico, além disso, será selecionada a forma capturada pelo cursor e todas as ferramentas do gráfico serão ativadas ou desativadas corretamente e no momento certo dependendo do evento.

Vamos gerar o rastreamento de eventos do mouse de forma que mais tarde possamos usar os manipuladores preparados hoje para implementar todas as outras interações do objeto-forma com o mouse. Além de implementar a movimentação de formas com o cursor do mouse e preparar "stubs" para geração de outros eventos de interação de formas com o mouse, hoje vamos complementar os textos dos códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação e os códigos de erro de execução que apareceram em MQL5 após o desenvolvimento da biblioteca mas que ainda não foram adicionados a ela, e também adicionaremos novas propriedades para objetos negócios — níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit, que já estão presentes nas propriedades de negócios há algum tempo.


Modificando as classes da biblioteca

Escrevemos o índice da nova mensagem no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

   MSG_LIB_PROP_BID,                                  // Bid price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK,                                  // Ask price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST,                                 // Last deal price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL,                             // StopLoss price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP,                             // TakeProfit price
   MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE,                             // Fee for making a deal
   MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT,                               // Profit
   MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL,                               // Symbol
   MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE,                              // Balance operation
   MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT,                               // Credit operation
   MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL,                          // Closing by StopLoss
   MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP,                          // Closing by TakeProfit
   MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT,                              // Account
   
//--- COrder

e escrevemos a mensagem de texto correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:

   {"Цена Bid","Bid price"},
   {"Цена Ask","Ask price"},
   {"Цена Last","Last price"},
   {"Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price"},
   {"Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price"},
   {"Оплата за проведение сделки","Fee for making a deal"},
   {"Прибыль","Profit"},
   {"Символ","Symbol"},
   {"Балансовая операция","Balance operation"},
   {"Кредитная операция","Credit operation"},
   {"Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss"},
   {"Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit"},
   {"Счёт","Account"},
   
//--- COrder

Adicionamos uma matriz de mensagens de erro no mesmo arquivo:

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of messages for trade server return codes (10004 - 10045)     |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Реквота","Requote"},                                                                                                                          // 10004
   {"Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера","Unknown trading server return code"},                                                            // 10005
   {"Запрос отклонен","Request rejected"},                                                                                                         // 10006
   {"Запрос отменен трейдером","Request canceled by trader"},                                                                                      // 10007
   {"Ордер размещен","Order placed"},                                                                                                              // 10008
   {"Заявка выполнена","Request completed"},                                                                                                       // 10009
   {"Заявка выполнена частично","Only part of request completed"},                                                                                 // 10010
   {"Ошибка обработки запроса","Request processing error"},                                                                                        // 10011
   {"Запрос отменен по истечению времени","Request canceled by timeout"},                                                                          // 10012
   {"Неправильный запрос","Invalid request"},                                                                                                      // 10013
   {"Неправильный объем в запросе","Invalid volume in request"},                                                                                   // 10014
   {"Неправильная цена в запросе","Invalid price in request"},                                                                                     // 10015
   {"Неправильные стопы в запросе","Invalid stops in request"},                                                                                    // 10016
   {"Торговля запрещена","Trading disabled"},                                                                                                      // 10017
   {"Рынок закрыт","Market closed"},                                                                                                               // 10018
   {"Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса","Not enough money to complete request"},                                             // 10019
   {"Цены изменились","Prices changed"},                                                                                                           // 10020
   {"Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса","No quotes to process request"},                                                                 // 10021
   {"Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе","Invalid order expiration date in request"},                                                        // 10022
   {"Состояние ордера изменилось","Order state changed"},                                                                                          // 10023
   {"Слишком частые запросы","Too frequent requests"},                                                                                             // 10024
   {"В запросе нет изменений","No changes in request"},                                                                                            // 10025
   {"Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером","Autotrading disabled by server"},                                                                            // 10026
   {"Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом","Autotrading disabled by client terminal"},                                                      // 10027
   {"Запрос заблокирован для обработки","Request locked for processing"},                                                                          // 10028
   {"Ордер или позиция заморожены","Order or position frozen"},                                                                                    // 10029
   {"Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку","Invalid order filling type"},                                                      // 10030
   {"Нет соединения с торговым сервером","No connection with trade server"},                                                                       // 10031
   {"Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов","Operation allowed only for live accounts"},                                                   // 10032
   {"Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров","Number of pending orders reached limit"},                                                  // 10033
   {"Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа","Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit"},                   // 10034
   {"Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера","Incorrect or prohibited order type"},                                                                   // 10035
   {"Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта","Position with specified identifier already closed"},                                        // 10036
   {"Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера","Unknown trading server return code"},                                                            // 10037
   {"Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции","Close volume exceeds the current position volume"},                                       // 10038
   {"Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие","Close order already exists for specified position"},                                       // 10039
   {"Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций","Number of positions reached limit"},                                                         // 10040
   {
    "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен",                                                                        // 10041
    "Pending order activation request rejected, order canceled"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"",                                                // 10042
    "Request rejected, because \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule set for symbol"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"",                                               // 10043
    "Request rejected, because \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule set for symbol"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"",                                 // 10044
    "Request rejected because \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule set for symbol"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Разрешено закрывать существующие позиции только по правилу FIFO\"",        // 10045
    "Request rejected, because \"Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule\" flag set for trading account"
   },
   {
    "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Запрещено открывать встречные позиции по одному символу\"",                // 10046
    "The request is rejected, because the \"Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled\" rule is set for the trading account"
   },
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

e escrevemos novas matrizes com novas mensagens de erro de tempo de execução que estavam ausentes anteriormente na biblioteca, mas já foram adicionadas à MQL5:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5100 - 5114)             |
//| (Working with OpenCL)                                            |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются","OpenCL functions not supported on this computer"},                                    // 5100
   {"Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL","Internal error occurred when running OpenCL"},                                                      // 5101
   {"Неправильный хэндл OpenCL","Invalid OpenCL handle"},                                                                                          // 5102
   {"Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL","Error creating the OpenCL context"},                                                                   // 5103
   {"Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL","Failed to create run queue in OpenCL"},                                                         // 5104
   {"Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL","Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program"},                                                      // 5105
   {"Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)","Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)"},                                                     // 5106
   {"Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL","Error creating OpenCL kernel"},                                                                 // 5107
   {
    "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)",                                                          // 5108
    "Error occurred when setting parameters for OpenCL kernel"
   },
   {"Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL","OpenCL program runtime error"},                                                                          // 5109
   {"Неверный размер буфера OpenCL","Invalid size of OpenCL buffer"},                                                                              // 5110
   {"Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL","Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer"},                                                                        // 5111
   {"Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL","Failed to create OpenCL buffer"},                                                                             // 5112
   {"Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов","Too many OpenCL objects"},                                                                     // 5113
   {"Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства","OpenCL device selection error"},                                                                            // 5114
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages  (5120 - 5130)                            |
//| (Working with databases)                                      |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_database[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Внутренняя ошибка базы данных","Internal database error"},                                                                                    // 5120
   {"Невалидный хендл базы данных","Invalid database handle"},                                                                                     // 5121
   {"Превышено максимально допустимое количество объектов Database","Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects"},                 // 5122
   {"Ошибка подключения к базе данных","Database connection error"},                                                                               // 5123
   {"Ошибка выполнения запроса","Request execution error"},                                                                                        // 5124
   {"Ошибка создания запроса","Request generation error"},                                                                                         // 5125
   {"Данных для чтения больше нет","No more data to read"},                                                                                        // 5126
   {"Ошибка перехода к следующей записи запроса","Failed to move to the next request entry"},                                                      // 5127
   {"Данные для чтения результатов запроса еще не готовы","Data for reading request results are not ready yet"},                                   // 5128
   {"Ошибка автоподстановки параметров в SQL-запрос","Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request"},                                    // 5129
   {"Запрос базы данных не только для чтения","Database query not read only"},                                                                     // 5130
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5200 - 5203)             |
//| (Working with WebRequest())                                      |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"URL не прошел проверку","Invalid URL"},                                                                                                       // 5200
   {"Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL","Failed to connect to specified URL"},                                                              // 5201
   {"Превышен таймаут получения данных","Timeout exceeded"},                                                                                       // 5202
   {"Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса","HTTP request failed"},                                                                          // 5203
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5270 - 5275)             |
//| (Working with network (sockets))                                 |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета","Invalid socket handle passed to function"},                                                         // 5270
   {"Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)","Too many open sockets (max 128)"},                                                             // 5271
   {"Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом","Failed to connect to remote host"},                                                                    // 5272
   {"Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета","Failed to send/receive data from socket"},                                                       // 5273
   {"Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)","Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)"},                         // 5274
   {"Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение","No data on certificate protecting connection"},                              // 5275
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5300 - 5310)             |
//| (Custom symbols)                                                 |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Должен быть указан пользовательский символ","Custom symbol must be specified"},                                                                // 5300
   {"Некорректное имя пользовательского символа","Name of custom symbol invalid"},                                                                  // 5301
   {"Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа","Name of custom symbol too long"},                                                          // 5302
   {"Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа","Path of custom symbol too long"},                                                         // 5303
   {"Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует","Custom symbol with the same name already exists"},                                     // 5304
   {
    "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа",                                                                        // 5305
    "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing custom symbol"
   },
   {"Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка","You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch"},         // 5306
   {"Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа","Invalid custom symbol property"},                                                            // 5307
   {"Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа","Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol"},               // 5308
   {
    "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа",                                                          // 5309
    "Too long string parameter while setting property of custom symbol"
   },
   {"Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков","Ticks in array not arranged in order of time"},                                                      // 5310
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages (5400 - 5402)             |
//| (Economic calendar)                                              |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {  
   {"Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений","Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values"},        // 5400
   {"Превышен лимит запроса по времени","Request time limit exceeded"},                                                                            // 5401
   {"Страна не найдена","Country not found"},                                                                                                      // 5402
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Array of execution time error messages  (5601 - 5626)                            |
//| (Working with databases)                                      |
//| (1) in user's country language                                   |
//| (2) in the international language                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string messages_runtime_sqlite[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Общая ошибка","Generic error"},                                                                                                               // 5601
   {"Внутренняя логическая ошибка в SQLite","SQLite internal logic error"},                                                                        // 5602
   {"Отказано в доступе","Access denied"},                                                                                                         // 5603
   {"Процедура обратного вызова запросила прерывание","Callback routine requested abort"},                                                         // 5604
   {"Файл базы данных заблокирован","Database file locked"},                                                                                       // 5605
   {"Таблица в базе данных заблокирована ","Database table locked"},                                                                               // 5606
   {"Сбой malloc()","Insufficient memory for completing operation"},                                                                               // 5607
   {"Попытка записи в базу данных, доступной только для чтения ","Attempt to write to readonly database"},                                         // 5608
   {"Операция прекращена с помощью sqlite3_interrupt() ","Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()"},                                           // 5609
   {"Ошибка дискового ввода-вывода","Disk I/O error"},                                                                                             // 5610
   {"Образ диска базы данных испорчен","Database disk image corrupted"},                                                                           // 5611
   {"Неизвестный код операции в sqlite3_file_control()","Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()"},                                       // 5612
   {"Ошибка вставки, так как база данных заполнена ","Insertion failed because database is full"},                                                 // 5613
   {"Невозможно открыть файл базы данных","Unable to open the database file"},                                                                     // 5614
   {"Ошибка протокола блокировки базы данных ","Database lock protocol error"},                                                                    // 5615
   {"Только для внутреннего использования","Internal use only"},                                                                                   // 5616
   {"Схема базы данных изменена","Database schema changed"},                                                                                       // 5617
   {"Строка или BLOB превышает ограничение по размеру","String or BLOB exceeds size limit"},                                                       // 5618
   {"Прервано из-за нарушения ограничения","Abort due to constraint violation"},                                                                   // 5619
   {"Несоответствие типов данных","Data type mismatch"},                                                                                           // 5620
   {"Ошибка неправильного использования библиотеки","Library used incorrectly"},                                                                   // 5621
   {"Использование функций операционной системы, не поддерживаемых на хосте","Uses OS features not supported on host"},                            // 5622
   {"Отказано в авторизации","Authorization denied"},                                                                                              // 5623
   {"Не используется ","Not used "},                                                                                                               // 5624
   {"2-й параметр для sqlite3_bind находится вне диапазона","Bind parameter error, incorrect index"},                                              // 5625
   {"Открытый файл не является файлом базы данных","File opened that is not database file"},                                                       // 5626
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#ifdef __MQL4__

Essas são novas mensagens de erro que apareceram em MQL5 após a criação da biblioteca e que inicialmente não puderam ser adicionadas a ela devido à sua ausência na linguagem. Agora, após um certo período de tempo após a introdução desses códigos de erro e após o lançamento de várias versões do terminal, podemos adicionar esses códigos de erro à biblioteca sem medo de incompatibilidade de versão.

Agora precisamos ter certeza de que a classe de mensagens da biblioteca pode acessar essas matrizes ao processar o código de erro.
Para isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh, adicionamos uma verificação do código com intervalos de valores e atribuímos o texto de erro da classe na variável m_text ao correspondente código de erro a partir da devida matriz:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get messages from the text array by an ID                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMessage::GetTextByID(const int msg_id)
  {
   CMessage::m_text=
     (
      //--- Runtime errors (0, 4001 - 4019)
      msg_id==0                     ?  messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num]                       :
     #ifdef __MQL5__
      msg_id>4000 && msg_id<4020    ?  messages_runtime[msg_id-4000][m_lang_num]                  :
      //--- Runtime errors (Charts 4101 - 4116)
      msg_id>4100 && msg_id<4117    ?  messages_runtime_charts[msg_id-4101][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Charts 4201 - 4205)
      msg_id>4200 && msg_id<4206    ?  messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id-4201][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- Runtime errors (MarketInfo 4301 - 4305)
      msg_id>4300 && msg_id<4306    ?  messages_runtime_market[msg_id-4301][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Access to history 4401 - 4407)
      msg_id>4400 && msg_id<4408    ?  messages_runtime_history[msg_id-4401][m_lang_num]          :
      //--- Runtime errors (Global Variables 4501 - 4524)
      msg_id>4500 && msg_id<4525    ?  messages_runtime_global[msg_id-4501][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Custom indicators 4601 - 4603)
      msg_id>4600 && msg_id<4604    ?  messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id-4601][m_lang_num] :
      //--- Runtime errors (Account 4701 - 4758)
      msg_id>4700 && msg_id<4759    ?  messages_runtime_account[msg_id-4701][m_lang_num]          :
      //--- Runtime errors (Indicators 4801 - 4812)
      msg_id>4800 && msg_id<4813    ?  messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id-4801][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- Runtime errors (Market depth 4901 - 4904)
      msg_id>4900 && msg_id<4905    ?  messages_runtime_books[msg_id-4901][m_lang_num]            :
      //--- Runtime errors (File operations 5001 - 5027)
      msg_id>5000 && msg_id<5028    ?  messages_runtime_files[msg_id-5001][m_lang_num]            :
      //--- Runtime errors (Converting strings 5030 - 5044)
      msg_id>5029 && msg_id<5045    ?  messages_runtime_string[msg_id-5030][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with arrays 5050 - 5063)
      msg_id>5049 && msg_id<5064    ?  messages_runtime_array[msg_id-5050][m_lang_num]            :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with OpenCL 5100 - 5114)
      msg_id>5099 && msg_id<5115    ?  messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id-5100][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with databases 5120 - 5130)
      msg_id>5119 && msg_id<5131    ?  messages_runtime_database[msg_id-5120][m_lang_num]         :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with WebRequest() 5200 - 5203)
      msg_id>5199 && msg_id<5204    ?  messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id-5200][m_lang_num]       :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with network (sockets) 5270 - 5275)
      msg_id>5269 && msg_id<5276    ?  messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id-5270][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- Runtime errors (Custom symbols 5300 - 5310)
      msg_id>5299 && msg_id<5311    ?  messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id-5300][m_lang_num]    :
      //--- Runtime errors (Economic calendar 5400 - 5402)
      msg_id>5399 && msg_id<5403    ?  messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id-5400][m_lang_num]         :
      //--- Runtime errors (Working with databases 5601 - 5626)
      msg_id>5600 && msg_id<5627    ?  messages_runtime_sqlite[msg_id-5601][m_lang_num]           :
      //--- Trade server return codes (10004 - 10045)
      msg_id>10003 && msg_id<10047  ?  messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id-10004][m_lang_num]             :
     #else // MQL4
      msg_id>0 && msg_id<10         ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num]              :
      msg_id>63 && msg_id<66        ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id-54][m_lang_num]           :
      msg_id>127 && msg_id<151      ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id-116][m_lang_num]          :
      msg_id<4000                   ?  messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[26][m_lang_num]                  :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4000 - 4030)
      msg_id<4031                   ?  messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id-4000][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4050 - 4075)
      msg_id>4049 && msg_id<4076    ?  messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id-4050][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4099 - 4112)
      msg_id>4098 && msg_id<4113    ?  messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id-4099][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4200 - 4220)
      msg_id>4199 && msg_id<4221    ?  messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id-4200][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4250 - 4266)
      msg_id>4249 && msg_id<4267    ?  messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id-4250][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (5001 - 5029)
      msg_id>5000 && msg_id<5030    ?  messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id-5001][m_lang_num]        :
      //--- MQL4 runtime errors (5200 - 5203)
      msg_id>5199 && msg_id<5204    ?  messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id-5200][m_lang_num]        :
     #endif 
      //--- Library messages (ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST)
      msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ?  messages_library[msg_id-ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST][m_lang_num]  : 
      messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE-ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST][m_lang_num]
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao processar os códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação, aumentaremos o limite superior do intervalo de códigos em 1, pois temos uma nova mensagem de erro com o código 10046, e ela também deve ser incluída no intervalo de códigos de erro que está sendo processado.

Agora nossa biblioteca pode manipular corretamente o novo servidor de negociação e os códigos de erro de tempo de execução. Vamos adicionar novas propriedades ao objeto negócio. Temos uma nova propriedade "Pagamento pelo negócio" e duas propriedades StopLoss e TakeProfit agora são inerentes aos negócios, também as adicionaremos às propriedades do negócio.

No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, vamos adicionar uma nova propriedade à enumeração de propriedades de ordem real (temos uma ordem abstrata na biblioteca e as outras entidades — negócios e posições — são herdadas dela):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Order, deal, position real properties                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,        // Open price (MQL5 deal price)
   ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,                                  // Close price
   ORDER_PROP_SL,                                           // StopLoss price
   ORDER_PROP_TP,                                           // TaleProfit price
   ORDER_PROP_FEE,                                          // Fee for making a deal (DEAL_FEE из ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE)
   ORDER_PROP_PROFIT,                                       // Profit
   ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION,                                   // Commission
   ORDER_PROP_SWAP,                                         // Swap
   ORDER_PROP_VOLUME,                                       // Volume
   ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,                               // Unexecuted volume
   ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL,                                  // Profit+commission+swap
   ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT,                             // Limit order price when StopLimit order is activated
  };
#define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL     (12)                    // Total number of real properties
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Vamos aumentar o número total de propriedades reais de 11 para 12.

Vamos adicionar a classificação por uma nova propriedade à lista de critérios para classificar ordens e negócios:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible criteria of sorting orders and deals                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP          (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP          (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0,                                // Sort by an order ticket
   SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC,                                     // Sort by an order magic number
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN,                                 // Sort by an order open time in milliseconds
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE,                                // Sort by an order close time in milliseconds
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP,                                  // Sort by an order expiration date
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING,                              // Sort by execution type by remainder
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_TIME,                                 // Sort by order lifetime
   SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS,                                    // Sort by an order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance and credit operation)
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE,                                      // Sort by an order type
   SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON,                                    // Sort by a deal/order/position reason/source
   SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE,                                     // Sort by an order status
   SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID,                               // Sort by a position ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID,                            // Sort by an opposite position ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER,                                // Sort by the order a deal is based on
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY,                                // Sort by a deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE,                               // Sort by position change time in seconds
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM,                               // Sort by a parent order ticket
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO,                                 // Sort by a derived order ticket
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT,                                 // Sort by order profit in points
   SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL,                               // Sort by the flag of closing an order by StopLoss
   SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP,                               // Sort by the flag of closing an order by TakeProfit
   SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID,                                  // Sort by an order/position "magic number" ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1,                                 // Sort by the first order/position group ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2,                                 // Sort by the second order/position group ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID,                               // Sort by a pending request ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION,                                 // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell)
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP,           // Sort by open price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE,                               // Sort by close price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SL,                                        // Sort by StopLoss price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TP,                                        // Sort by TakeProfit price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_FEE,                                       // Sort by fee per trade
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT,                                    // Sort by profit
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION,                                // Sort by commission
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP,                                      // Sort by swap
   SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME,                                    // Sort by volume
   SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT,                            // Sort by unexecuted volume
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL,                               // Sort by profit+commission+swap
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT,                          // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP,               // Sort by symbol
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT,                                   // Sort by comment
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT,                               // Sort by custom comment
   SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID                                     // Sort by order ID in an external trading system
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora podemos classificar, filtrar e selecionar negócios por esta nova propriedade.

Na lista de possíveis estados do mouse em relação à forma, corrigiremos ligeiramente os nomes das constantes da enumeração ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE para que seus nomes indiquem com mais precisão o estado do mouse em relação à forma:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE
  {
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0,                         // Undefined state
//--- Outside the form
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,         // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,             // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,               // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the form
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED,          // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED,              // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL,                // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window header area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
//--- Within the window scrolling area
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED,   // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED,       // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked
   MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL,         // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Vamos modificar a classe de ordem abstrata no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh.

Na seção protected da classe vamos declarar um método, que lê o valor de sua propriedade DEAL_FEE a partir das propriedades do negócio, e retorna o valor lido:

protected:
//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket);

//--- Get and return integer properties of a selected order from its parameters
   long              OrderMagicNumber(void)        const;
   long              OrderTicket(void)             const;
   long              OrderTicketFrom(void)         const;
   long              OrderTicketTo(void)           const;
   long              OrderPositionID(void)         const;
   long              OrderPositionByID(void)       const;
   long              OrderOpenTimeMSC(void)        const;
   long              OrderCloseTimeMSC(void)       const;
   long              OrderType(void)               const;
   long              OrderState(void)              const;
   long              OrderTypeByDirection(void)    const;
   long              OrderTypeFilling(void)        const;
   long              OrderTypeTime(void)           const;
   long              OrderReason(void)             const;
   long              DealOrderTicket(void)         const;
   long              DealEntry(void)               const;
   bool              OrderCloseByStopLoss(void)    const;
   bool              OrderCloseByTakeProfit(void)  const;
   datetime          OrderExpiration(void)         const;
   long              PositionTimeUpdateMSC(void)   const;

//--- Get and return real properties of a selected order from its parameters: (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit,
//---  (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume, (7) unexecuted volume (8) StopLoss price, (9) TakeProfit price (10) StopLimit order price
   double            OrderOpenPrice(void)          const;
   double            OrderClosePrice(void)         const;
   double            OrderProfit(void)             const;
   double            OrderCommission(void)         const;
   double            OrderSwap(void)               const;
   double            OrderVolume(void)             const;
   double            OrderVolumeCurrent(void)      const;
   double            OrderStopLoss(void)           const;
   double            OrderTakeProfit(void)         const;
   double            DealFee(void)                 const;
   double            OrderPriceStopLimit(void)     const;

//--- Get and return string properties of a selected order from its parameters: (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange
   string            OrderSymbol(void)             const;
   string            OrderComment(void)            const;
   string            OrderExternalID(void)         const;
   
//--- Return (1) reason, (2) direction, (3) deal type
   string            GetReasonDescription(const long reason)            const;
   string            GetEntryDescription(const long deal_entry)         const;
   string            GetTypeDealDescription(const long type_deal)       const;
   
public:


No bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto ordem na seção pública da classe , adicionamos um método que retorne o valor da propriedade DEAL_FEE registrado nas propriedades do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return (1) ticket, (2) parent order ticket, (3) derived order ticket, (4) magic number, (5) order reason,
//--- (6) position ID, (7) opposite position ID, (8) first group ID, (9) second group ID,
//--- (10) pending request ID, (11) magic number ID, (12) type, (13) flag of closing by StopLoss,
//--- (14) flag of closing by TakeProfit (15) open time, (16) close time,
//--- (17) order expiration date, (18) state, (19) status, (20) type by direction, (21) execution type by remainder, (22) order lifetime
   long              Ticket(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET);                     }
   long              TicketFrom(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM);                }
   long              TicketTo(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO);                  }
   long              Magic(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC);                      }
   long              Reason(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON);                     }
   long              PositionID(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID);                }
   long              PositionByID(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID);             }
   long              MagicID(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID);                   }
   long              GroupID1(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1);                  }
   long              GroupID2(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2);                  }
   long              PendReqID(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID);                }
   long              TypeOrder(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE);                       }
   bool              IsCloseByStopLoss(void)                            const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL);          }
   bool              IsCloseByTakeProfit(void)                          const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP);          }
   long              TimeOpen(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN);                  }
   long              TimeClose(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE);                 }
   datetime          TimeExpiration(void)                               const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP);         }
   ENUM_ORDER_STATE  State(void)                                        const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE);    }
   ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status(void)                                       const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS);  }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   TypeByDirection(void)                              const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling(void)                            const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING);  }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime(void)                                  const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME);        }
   
//--- Return (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit, (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume, 
//--- (7) unexecuted volume (8) StopLoss and (9) TakeProfit, (10) deal fee and (11) StopLimit order price
   double            PriceOpen(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN);                 }
   double            PriceClose(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE);                }
   double            Profit(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT);                     }
   double            Comission(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION);                 }
   double            Swap(void)                                         const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP);                       }
   double            Volume(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME);                     }
   double            VolumeCurrent(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT);             }
   double            StopLoss(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL);                         }
   double            TakeProfit(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP);                         }
   double            Fee(void)                                          const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_FEE);                        }
   double            PriceStopLimit(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT);           }
   
//--- Return (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange
   string            Symbol(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL);                     }
   string            Comment(void)                                      const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT);                    }
   string            CommentExt(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT);                }
   string            ExternalID(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID);                     }

//--- Get the full order profit
   double            ProfitFull(void)                                   const { return this.Profit()+this.Comission()+this.Swap();              }
//--- Get order profit in points
   int               ProfitInPoints(void) const;
//--- Set (1) the first group ID, (2) the second group ID, (3) the pending request ID, (4) custom comment
   void              SetGroupID1(const long group_id)                         { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id);                }
   void              SetGroupID2(const long group_id)                         { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id);                }
   void              SetPendReqID(const long req_id)                          { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id);                }
   void              SetCommentExt(const string comment_ext)                  { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext);           }
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Descriptions of the order object properties                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


No construtor paramétrico privado da classe, lemos e escrevemos o valor da nova propriedade nas propriedades do objeto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closed parametric constructor                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket)
  {
//--- Set the object type
   this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION; 
//--- Save integer properties
   this.m_ticket=ticket;
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS]                               = order_status;
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC]                                = this.OrderMagicNumber();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET]                               = this.OrderTicket();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP]                             = this.OrderExpiration();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING]                         = this.OrderTypeFilling();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME]                            = this.OrderTypeTime();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE]                                 = this.OrderType();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE]                                = this.OrderState();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION]                            = this.OrderTypeByDirection();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID]                          = this.OrderPositionID();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON]                               = this.OrderReason();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET]                    = this.DealOrderTicket();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY]                           = this.DealEntry();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID]                       = this.OrderPositionByID();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN]                            = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE]                           = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE]                          = this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC();
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)]         = this.OrderOpenPrice();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)]        = this.OrderClosePrice();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)]             = this.OrderProfit();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)]         = this.OrderCommission();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)]               = this.OrderSwap();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)]             = this.OrderVolume();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)]                 = this.OrderStopLoss();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)]                 = this.OrderTakeProfit();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_FEE)]                = this.DealFee();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)]     = this.OrderVolumeCurrent();
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)]   = this.OrderPriceStopLimit();
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)]             = this.OrderSymbol();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)]            = this.OrderComment();
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)]             = this.OrderExternalID();
   
//--- Save additional integer properties
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT]                            = this.ProfitInPoints();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM]                          = this.OrderTicketFrom();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO]                            = this.OrderTicketTo();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL]                          = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP]                          = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit();
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID]                             = this.GetMagicID((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1]                            = this.GetGroupID1((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2]                            = this.GetGroupID2((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID]                          = this.GetPendReqID((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC));
   
//--- Save additional real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)]        = this.ProfitFull();
   
//--- Save additional string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)]        = "";
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


No método que retorna o preço StopLoss, escrevemos o valor de StopLoss para o negócio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return StopLoss price                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COrder::OrderStopLoss(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return ::OrderStopLoss();
#else 
   double res=0;
   switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS))
     {
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION   : res=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL);            break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER      :
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING    : res=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);                  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING   :
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER     : res=::HistoryOrderGetDouble(m_ticket,ORDER_SL);  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL              : res=::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_SL);    break;
      default                             : res=0;                                           break;
     }
   return res;
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Se o status da ordem for um negócio, então lemos o valor StopLoss do negócio pelo seu ticket e retornamos o resultado.

Vamos fazer o mesmo no método que retorna o preço do TakeProfit:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return TakeProfit price                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COrder::OrderTakeProfit(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return ::OrderTakeProfit();
#else 
   double res=0;
   switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS))
     {
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION   : res=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP);            break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER      :
      case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING    : res=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);                  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING   :
      case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER     : res=::HistoryOrderGetDouble(m_ticket,ORDER_TP);  break;
      case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL              : res=::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_TP);    break;
      default                             : res=0;                                           break;
     }
   return res;
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Método que retorna o pagamento do negócio:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the deal fee                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double COrder::DealFee(void) const
  {
#ifdef __MQL4__
   return 0;
#else 
   return ::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_FEE);
#endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Se for MQL4, a ordem não possui essa propriedade, portanto retornamos zero.

Para MQL5, lemos o valor necessário a partir das propriedades do negócio por seu ticket e o devolvemos.


Vamos escrever o processamento da nova propriedade no método que retorna a descrição da propriedade real da ordem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of order's real property              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL));
   return
     (
      //--- General properties
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_SL                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TP                ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_FEE               ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_COMMISSION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP              ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_SWAP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME            ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)
          ) :
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)
          ) :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
          ) :
      //--- Additional property
      property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
          ) :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Todas as outras entidades da ordem (como operações de saldo, negócios e posições) são herdadas a partir da classe de ordem abstrata. Vamos modificar a classe do objeto negócio no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh.

Aqui precisamos remover as propriedades StopLoss e TakeProfit da lista de propriedades não suportadas no método que retorna o sinalizador que indica que o objeto suporta propriedades reais - agora a transação possui essas duas propriedades, e elas devem ser suportadas pelo objeto da classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(property==ORDER_PROP_TP                || 
      property==ORDER_PROP_SL                || 
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE       ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT    ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT  ||
      (
       this.OrderType()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE &&
       (
        property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP            ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME
       )
      )
     ) return false;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Agora o método fica assim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed                      |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE       ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT    ||
      property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT  ||
      (
       this.OrderType()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE &&
       (
        property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION      ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP            ||
        property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME
       )
      )
     ) return false;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como o método lista propriedades não suportadas, a nova propriedade de negócio DEAL_FEE adicionada não estava originalmente nesta lista e, portanto, não precisamos incorporá-la aqui, já que ela será suportada por padrão.

Todas as novas propriedades e códigos de erro foram adicionados à biblioteca e devem ser processados corretamente.
Vamos finalmente mover os objetos-forma com o mouse.


Processando o movimento dos objetos-forma independentemente

Em primeiro lugar, vamos decidir como processar o evento de movimento do mouse se o botão for pressionado e mantido dentro da forma. A experiência do último artigo mostrou que é necessário desenvolver uma abordagem um pouco diferente para processamento de eventos de mouse em relação à forma. Ao testar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior, muitas falhas e comportamentos incorretos foram encontrados quando o mouse interage com vários objetos-forma, portanto, é necessário um procedimento diferente aqui, em vez do que implementamos anteriormente.

Numerosos experimentos nos fizeram criar um sistema de sinalizadores no manipulador de eventos da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, sinalizadores esses que indicavam em qual dos vários objetos-formas o cursor do mouse estava atualmente, se o botão do mouse era pressionado e se já era pressionado anteriormente fora de todas as formas presentes no gráfico. No objeto-forma, temos uma propriedade que é um sinalizador de interação com o ambiente externo. Nós o usamos para especificar exatamente a forma com a qual precisamos trabalhar e os eventos que precisamos processar.

Isso quer dizer que o procedimento deve ser o seguinte:

  • Se o cursor estiver fora de todas as formas presentes no gráfico, será habilitado um menu de contexto que movido com o mouse e a ferramenta "Retículo", não devendo haver reação à interseção do cursor com as formas (quando o botão do mouse é mantido fora delas) não deve haver reação, porque movemos o gráfico com o mouse.
  • Assim que o cursor do mouse passa sobre qualquer objeto-forma (com o botão liberado), desativamos todas as ferramentas do gráfico e esperamos que o botão do mouse seja pressionado na forma ou que outra interação do mouse com tal forma aconteça (rolagem da roda do mouse, passagem do cursor sobre a forma como efeitos visuais e por aí fora).
  • Se o botão do mouse for pressionado na forma, o sinalizador de interação e de movimento será ativo para ela. Usaremos o sinalizador de interação posteriormente para determinar qual das duas formas escolher, desde que elas estejam sobrepostas e o cursor do mouse esteja pairando sobre elas e, em seguida, o botão do mouse seja pressionado. A forma que possui o sinalizador de interação ativo deverá ser selecionado.
    Se, após mover a forma com o mouse, soltar o botão, as ferramentas do gráfico serão habilitadas e o sinalizador de interação da forma ficará ativo. Assim, é que uma das formas será selecionada se elas estiverem novamente sobrepostas e o botão do mouse for liberado. Ou, se você selecionar uma forma atualmente inativa com o cursor (não aquela que estava se movendo no momento) e começar a movê-la, o sinalizador de interação será removido da primeira forma e definido para aquela capturada pelo mouse.

Tal sistema de sinalizadores nos permitirá sempre saber: qual a última forma ativa, em qual delas o cursor passou e se ela pode ser selecionada visualmente (faremos esses manipuladores mais tarde, e não na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, mas, sim, na classe de objeto-forma), e sempre poderemos interagir com a forma sobre a qual o cursor está pairando a qualquer momento e mover a última forma selecionado com o mouse.

Tudo o que criamos no manipulador de eventos da classe de objeto-forma deve ser excluído (exceto o ajuste de coordenadas da forma no evento de alteração do gráfico). Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh e remover o código desnecessário do manipulador, deixando apenas o ajuste de deslocamento da coordenada vertical:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CForm::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Adjust subwindow Y shift
   CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Os nomes das constantes de enumeração também foram corrigidos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the mouse status relative to the form                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam)
  {
//--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys
   ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED;
   ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
//--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable
   this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags();
//--- If the cursor is inside the form
   if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY()))
     {
      //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag
      this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8);
      //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area"
      if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY()))
         this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9);
      //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area"
      else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF;
      //--- If one of the mouse buttons is clicked, check the cursor location in the active area and
      //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active area or the form area)
      if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0)
         form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED);
      //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed
      else
        {
         //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active area or the form area)
         if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0)
            form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL);
         //--- otherwise, return the appropriate value of the unpressed key (in the active area or the form area)
         else
            form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED);
        } 
     }
//--- If the cursor is outside the form
   else
     {
      //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area
      form_state=
        (
         ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? 
          MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED
        );
     }
   return form_state;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Isso é tudo. Agora precisamos criar um sistema de sinalizadores no manipulador de eventos da classes-coleção de elementos gráficos.

Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh e fazer as modificações necessárias nele.

Na seção privada da classe, declararemos um objeto da classe "Status do mouse" e dois métodos, um que retorna um ponteiro para a forma sob o cursor e outro que redefine os sinalizadores de interação para todas as formas, exceto a especificada:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Collection of graphical objects                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#resource "\\"+PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND;          // Indicator for controlling graphical object events packed into the program resources
class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_charts_control;     // List of chart management objects
   CListObj          m_list_all_canv_elm_obj;   // List of all graphical elements on canvas
   CListObj          m_list_all_graph_obj;      // List of all graphical objects
   CArrayObj         m_list_deleted_obj;        // List of removed graphical objects
   CMouseState       m_mouse;                   // "Mouse status" class object
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
   
//--- Return the flag indicating the graphical element class object presence in the collection list of graphical elements
   bool              IsPresentCanvElmInList(const long chart_id,const string name);
//--- Return the flag indicating the presence of the graphical object class in the graphical object collection list
   bool              IsPresentGraphObjInList(const long chart_id,const string name);
//--- Return the flag indicating the presence of a graphical object on a chart by name
   bool              IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(const long chart_id,const string name);
//--- Return the pointer to the object of managing objects of the specified chart
   CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Create a new object of managing graphical objects of a specified chart and add it to the list
   CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Update the list of graphical objects by chart ID
   CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID(const long chart_id);
//--- Check if the chart window is present
   bool              IsPresentChartWindow(const long chart_id);
//--- Handle removing the chart window
   void              RefreshForExtraObjects(void);
//--- Return the first free ID of the graphical (1) object and (2) element on canvas
   long              GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object);
   long              GetFreeCanvElmID(void);
//--- Add (1) the standard graphical object and (2) the graphical element on canvas to the collection
   bool              AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control);
//--- Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor
   CForm            *GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state);
//--- Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one
   void              ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form);
public:
   bool              AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element);
   
private:
//--- Find an object present in the collection but not on a chart
   CGStdGraphObj    *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id);
   CGStdGraphObj    *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id,int &index);
//--- Find the graphical object present on a chart but not in the collection
   string            FindExtraObj(const long chart_id);
//--- Remove the graphical object class object from the graphical object collection list: (1) specified object, (2) by chart ID
   bool              DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
   void              DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(const long chart_id);
//--- Move the graphical object class object to the list of removed graphical objects: (1) specified object, (2) by index
   bool              MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj);
   bool              MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(const int index);
//--- Move all objects by chart ID to the list of removed graphical objects
   void              MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(const long chart_id);
//--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list
   bool              DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj);
//--- Set the flags of scrolling the chart with the mouse, context menu and crosshairs tool for the specified chart
   void              SetChartTools(const long chart_id,const bool flag);
public:


Método que retorna um ponteiro para a forma sob o cursor:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state)
  {
//--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form
   mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;
//--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects
   CGCnvElement *elm=NULL;
   CForm *form=NULL;
//--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object)
   CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL);
//--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty
   if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0)
     {
      //--- Get the only graphical element there
      elm=list.At(0);
      //--- If it is a form object
      if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)
        {
         //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer
         form=elm;
         //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form
         mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form
         if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
            return form;
        }
     }
   //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag,
   //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects
   int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next element
      elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      if(elm==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- if the obtained element is a form object
      if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM)
        {
         //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer
         form=elm;
         //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form
         mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
         //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form
         if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
            return form;
        }
     }
//--- Nothing is found - return NULL
   return NULL;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método é comentado em detalhes no código. Resumindo, precisamos saber em qual objeto-forma o cursor do mouse está. Se simplesmente olharmos para as coordenadas do cursor e as compararmos com as coordenadas e dimensões da forma, então, é claro, encontraremos a forma sobre o qual o cursor está. Mas aqui surge um momento desagradável: se duas formas forem sobrepostas, a forma que for a primeira da lista será selecionada, e não a que estiver acima de todas no gráfico. Isso não está certo. Portanto, quando pressionamos o botão do mouse na forma, definimos o sinalizador de interação para a forma e o usamos para procurar essa forma ativa. Se não houver tal forma, somente neste caso começamos a procurar na lista qualquer forma sobre a qual o cursor do mouse está localizado. Essa abordagem nos dará o comportamento correto ao trabalhar com o mouse, já que a última forma ativa sempre será selecionada e é ela que está localizada acima do resto do gráfico, ou seja, em primeiro plano, pois ao ser selecionada, passa imediatamente para o primeiro plano.

Método que redefine sinalizadores de interação para todos as formas, exceto a especificada:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form_exept)
  {
   //--- In the loop by all graphical element collection class objects
   int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the pointer to a form object
      CForm *form=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i);
      //--- if failed to receive the pointer, or it is not a form, or it is not a form whose pointer has been passed to the method, move on
      if(form==NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (form.Name()==form_exept.Name() && form.ChartID()==form_exept.ChartID()))
         continue;
      //--- Reset the interaction flag for the current form in the loop
      form.SetInteraction(false);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método é necessário para que tenhamos sempre apenas uma forma com o sinalizador de interação ativo. Ao selecionar uma forma com o mouse, imediatamente definimos o sinalizador de interação para ela, e já para outras formas esse sinalizador deve ser apagado, o que acontece quando esse método é chamado.

No manipulador de eventos da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, precisamos chamar os manipuladores de eventos de interações do mouse com formas para quaisquer eventos, exceto para o evento de alteração do gráfico. A seção de código que segue imediatamente após a verificação do evento de alteração do gráfico é muito adequada para isso, só precisamos responder a todos os eventos, exceto este. Vamos colocar o bloco de manipuladores de interação do mouse com formas no lugar certo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
   CGStdGraphObj *obj_std=NULL;  // Pointer to the standard graphical object
   CGCnvElement  *obj_cnv=NULL;  // Pointer to the graphical element object on canvas
   ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE  || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG    || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK   ||
      idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG   || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Calculate the chart ID
      //--- If the event ID corresponds to an event from the current chart, the chart ID is received from ChartID
      //--- If the event ID corresponds to a user event, the chart ID is received from lparam
      //--- Otherwise, the chart ID is assigned to -1
      long param=(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? ::ChartID() : idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE);
      long chart_id=(param==WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam) : param);
      //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated,
      //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam
      obj_std=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id);
      //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list,
      //--- which means its name has been changed
      if(obj_std==NULL)
        {
         //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart
         obj_std=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id);
         //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit
         if(obj_std==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list
         string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id);
         //--- set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart,
         //--- and send an event with the new name of the object to the control program chart
         if(obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new))
            ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std.ChartID(),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name());
        }
      //--- Update the properties of the obtained object
      //--- and check their change
      obj_std.PropertiesRefresh();
      obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged();
     }

//--- Handle standard graphical object events in the collection list
   for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++)
     {
      //--- Get the next graphical object and
      obj_std=this.m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i);
      if(obj_std==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- call its event handler
      obj_std.OnChartEvent((id<CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam);
     }

//--- Handle chart changes for extended standard objects
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt();
      if(list!=NULL)
        {
         for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++)
           {
            obj_std=list.At(i);
            if(obj_std==NULL)
               continue;
            obj_std.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Handling mouse events of graphical objects on canvas
//--- If the event is not a chart change
   else
     {
      //--- Check whether the mouse button is pressed
      bool pressed=(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false);
      ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE;
      //--- Declare static variables for the active form and status flags
      static CForm *form=NULL;
      static bool pressed_chart=false;
      static bool pressed_form=false;
      static bool move=false;
      
      //--- If the button is not pressed on the chart and the movement flag is not set, get the form, above which the cursor is located
      if(!pressed_chart && !move)
         form=this.GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state);
      
      //--- If the button is not pressed, reset all flags and enable the chart tools 
      if(!pressed)
        {
         pressed_chart=false;
         pressed_form=false;
         move=false;
         SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true);
        }
      
      //--- If this is a mouse movement event and the movement flag is active, move the form, above which the cursor is located (if the pointer to it is valid)
      if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move)
        {
         if(form!=NULL)
           {
            //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin
            int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX();
            int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY();
            //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at
            int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
            int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow());
            //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range
            if(x<0) x=0;
            if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width();
            if(y<0) y=0;
            if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height();
            //--- Move the form by the obtained coordinates
            form.Move(x,y,true);
           }
        }
   
      //--- Display debugging comments on the chart
      Comment
        (
         (form!=NULL ? form.Name()+":" : ""),"\n",
         EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_EVENT)id),"\n",
         EnumToString(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)),
         "\n",EnumToString(mouse_state),
         "\npressed=",pressed,", move=",move,(form!=NULL ? ", Interaction="+(string)form.Interaction() : ""),
         "\npressed_chart=",pressed_chart,", pressed_form=",pressed_form
        );
      
      //--- If the cursor is not above the form
      if(form==NULL)
        {
         //--- If the mouse button is pressed
         if(pressed)
           {
            //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the form, exit
            if(pressed_form)
              {
               return;
              }
            //--- If the button hold flag is not enabled yet, set the flags and enable chart tools
            if(!pressed_chart)
              {
               pressed_chart=true;  // Button is held on the chart
               pressed_form=false;  // Cursor is not above the form
               move=false;          // movement disabled
               SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true);
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the cursor is above the form
      else
        {
         //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the chart, exit
         if(pressed_chart)
           {
            return;
           }
         
         //--- If the flag of holding the button on the form is not set yet
         if(!pressed_form)
           {
            pressed_chart=false;    // The button is not pressed on the chart
            SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false);
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
            
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               //--- Set the cursor shift relative to the form initial coordinates
               form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX());
               form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY());
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area,  any mouse button is clicked' event handler
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move)
              {
               pressed_form=true;   // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form
               //--- If the left mouse button is pressed
               if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft())
                 {
                  //--- Set flags and form parameters
                  move=true;                                            // movement flag
                  form.SetInteraction(true);                            // flag of the form interaction with the environment
                  form.BringToTop();                                    // form on the background - above all others
                  this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form);               // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one
                  form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate
                  form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate
                 }
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
            
            
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED)
              {
               
              }
            //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece
            if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL)
              {
               
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui, todo o bloco de código do manipulador de eventos de interação do mouse com a forma é comentado em detalhes. Para alguns eventos, existem apenas "stubs" até agora, nestes blocos vamos registrar ainda mais a chamada desses manipuladores de eventos no objeto-forma.

Agora temos tudo pronto para testar esse novo procedimento.

Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na pasta nova \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part97\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart97.mq5.

Praticamente nenhuma mudança será feita. Apenas corrigiremos as coordenadas das formas criadas e para criá-las usaremos a macro substituição criada anteriormente indicando o número de objetos-formas criados:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart97.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
//--- defines
#define        FORMS_TOTAL (2)   // Number of created forms
#define        START_X     (4)   // Initial X coordinate of the shape
#define        START_Y     (4)   // Initial Y coordinate of the shape
#define KEY_LEFT           (188) // Left
#define KEY_RIGHT          (190) // Right
#define KEY_ORIGIN         (191) // Initial properties
//--- input parameters
sinput   bool              InpMovable     =  true;          // Movable forms flag
sinput   ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG  =  INPUT_YES;     // Use chart background color to calculate shadow color
sinput   color             InpColorForm3  =  clrCadetBlue;  // Third form shadow color (if not background color) 
//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
color          array_clr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set EA global variables
   ArrayResize(array_clr,2);        // Array of gradient filling colors
   array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128';      // Original ≈Dark-azure color
   array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169';      // Lightened original color
//--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library
   string array[1]={Symbol()};
   engine.SetUsedSymbols(array);
   //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal
   engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period());
   engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions
//--- Create form objects
   for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++)
     {
      //--- When creating an object, pass all the required parameters to it
      CForm *form=new CForm("Form_0"+string(i+1),30,(i==0 ? 100 : 160),100,30);
      if(form==NULL)
         continue;
      //--- Set activity and moveability flags for the form
      form.SetActive(true);
      form.SetMovable(true);
      //--- Set the form ID and the index in the list of objects
      form.SetID(i);
      form.SetNumber(0);   // (0 - main form object) Auxiliary objects may be attached to the main one. The main object is able to manage them
      //--- Set the opacity of 200
      form.SetOpacity(245);
      //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array
      form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]);
      //--- Form outlining frame color
      form.SetColorFrame(clrDarkBlue);
      //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag
      form.SetShadow(false);
      //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one
      color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100);
      //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units
      //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow
      color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3);
      //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes
      //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4
      form.DrawShadow(3,3,clr,200,4);
      //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient
      form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(),true);
      //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form
      form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity());
      form.Done();
      
      //--- Display the text describing the gradient type and update the form
      //--- Text parameters: the text coordinates and the anchor point in the form center
      //--- Create a new text animation frame with the ID of 0 and display the text on the form
      form.TextOnBG(0,TextByLanguage("Тест 0","Test 0")+string(i+1),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,true);
      //--- Add the form to the list
      if(!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form))
         delete form;
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Compilamos o Expert Advisor e o executamos no gráfico:


Agora nos livramos de todas as deficiências expressas após testar o EA do último artigo. Além disso, o movimento das formas é limitado pelos limites do gráfico, e quando uma forma é sobreposta a outra, a forma desejada é sempre selecionada e os deslocamentos das coordenadas do cursor em relação às coordenadas da forma movida são sempre calculados corretamente .

O que virá a seguir?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver objetos gráficos da biblioteca.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, arquivos do EA de teste e o indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo por conta própria. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

*Artigos desta série:

Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): Preparando a funcionalidade para criar objetos gráficos compostos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 94): Objetos gráficos compostos, movimentação e eliminação
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 95): Controles de objetos gráficos compostos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 96): Trabalhando com eventos de mouse/gráfico em objetos-formas

