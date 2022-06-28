Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 97): Processando o movimento dos objetos-forma independentemente
Conteúdo
- Ideia
- Modificando as classes da biblioteca
- Processando o movimento dos objetos-formas independentemente
- Teste
- O que vem a seguir?
Ideia
Ao desenvolver objetos gráficos estendidos, nos deparamos com a necessidade de tornar a ver os objetos-formas, isto é, os objetos gráficos na tela que estarão presentes em objetos gráficos estendidos como nós de controle para pontos âncora de objetos gráficos. No último artigo começamos a criar o processamento de eventos de mouse para objetos-formas. Hoje terminaremos o processamento do movimento do objeto-forma. Ademais, faremos com que possamos mover qualquer forma ao longo do gráfico, além disso, será selecionada a forma capturada pelo cursor e todas as ferramentas do gráfico serão ativadas ou desativadas corretamente e no momento certo dependendo do evento.
Vamos gerar o rastreamento de eventos do mouse de forma que mais tarde possamos usar os manipuladores preparados hoje para implementar todas as outras interações do objeto-forma com o mouse. Além de implementar a movimentação de formas com o cursor do mouse e preparar "stubs" para geração de outros eventos de interação de formas com o mouse, hoje vamos complementar os textos dos códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação e os códigos de erro de execução que apareceram em MQL5 após o desenvolvimento da biblioteca mas que ainda não foram adicionados a ela, e também adicionaremos novas propriedades para objetos negócios — níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit, que já estão presentes nas propriedades de negócios há algum tempo.
Modificando as classes da biblioteca
Escrevemos o índice da nova mensagem no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:
MSG_LIB_PROP_BID, // Bid price MSG_LIB_PROP_ASK, // Ask price MSG_LIB_PROP_LAST, // Last deal price MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL, // StopLoss price MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP, // TakeProfit price MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE, // Fee for making a deal MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT, // Profit MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL, // Symbol MSG_LIB_PROP_BALANCE, // Balance operation MSG_LIB_PROP_CREDIT, // Credit operation MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Closing by StopLoss MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Closing by TakeProfit MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT, // Account //--- COrder
e escrevemos a mensagem de texto correspondente ao índice recém-adicionado:
{"Цена Bid","Bid price"}, {"Цена Ask","Ask price"}, {"Цена Last","Last price"}, {"Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price"}, {"Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price"}, {"Оплата за проведение сделки","Fee for making a deal"}, {"Прибыль","Profit"}, {"Символ","Symbol"}, {"Балансовая операция","Balance operation"}, {"Кредитная операция","Credit operation"}, {"Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss"}, {"Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit"}, {"Счёт","Account"}, //--- COrder
Adicionamos uma matriz de mensagens de erro no mesmo arquivo:
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of messages for trade server return codes (10004 - 10045) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_ts_ret_code[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Реквота","Requote"}, // 10004 {"Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера","Unknown trading server return code"}, // 10005 {"Запрос отклонен","Request rejected"}, // 10006 {"Запрос отменен трейдером","Request canceled by trader"}, // 10007 {"Ордер размещен","Order placed"}, // 10008 {"Заявка выполнена","Request completed"}, // 10009 {"Заявка выполнена частично","Only part of request completed"}, // 10010 {"Ошибка обработки запроса","Request processing error"}, // 10011 {"Запрос отменен по истечению времени","Request canceled by timeout"}, // 10012 {"Неправильный запрос","Invalid request"}, // 10013 {"Неправильный объем в запросе","Invalid volume in request"}, // 10014 {"Неправильная цена в запросе","Invalid price in request"}, // 10015 {"Неправильные стопы в запросе","Invalid stops in request"}, // 10016 {"Торговля запрещена","Trading disabled"}, // 10017 {"Рынок закрыт","Market closed"}, // 10018 {"Нет достаточных денежных средств для выполнения запроса","Not enough money to complete request"}, // 10019 {"Цены изменились","Prices changed"}, // 10020 {"Отсутствуют котировки для обработки запроса","No quotes to process request"}, // 10021 {"Неверная дата истечения ордера в запросе","Invalid order expiration date in request"}, // 10022 {"Состояние ордера изменилось","Order state changed"}, // 10023 {"Слишком частые запросы","Too frequent requests"}, // 10024 {"В запросе нет изменений","No changes in request"}, // 10025 {"Автотрейдинг запрещен сервером","Autotrading disabled by server"}, // 10026 {"Автотрейдинг запрещен клиентским терминалом","Autotrading disabled by client terminal"}, // 10027 {"Запрос заблокирован для обработки","Request locked for processing"}, // 10028 {"Ордер или позиция заморожены","Order or position frozen"}, // 10029 {"Указан неподдерживаемый тип исполнения ордера по остатку","Invalid order filling type"}, // 10030 {"Нет соединения с торговым сервером","No connection with trade server"}, // 10031 {"Операция разрешена только для реальных счетов","Operation allowed only for live accounts"}, // 10032 {"Достигнут лимит на количество отложенных ордеров","Number of pending orders reached limit"}, // 10033 {"Достигнут лимит на объем ордеров и позиций для данного символа","Volume of orders and positions for symbol reached limit"}, // 10034 {"Неверный или запрещённый тип ордера","Incorrect or prohibited order type"}, // 10035 {"Позиция с указанным идентификатором уже закрыта","Position with specified identifier already closed"}, // 10036 {"Неизвестный код возврата торгового сервера","Unknown trading server return code"}, // 10037 {"Закрываемый объем превышает текущий объем позиции","Close volume exceeds the current position volume"}, // 10038 {"Для указанной позиции уже есть ордер на закрытие","Close order already exists for specified position"}, // 10039 {"Достигнут лимит на количество открытых позиций","Number of positions reached limit"}, // 10040 { "Запрос на активацию отложенного ордера отклонен, а сам ордер отменен", // 10041 "Pending order activation request rejected, order canceled" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только длинные позиции\"", // 10042 "Request rejected, because \"Only long positions are allowed\" rule set for symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешены только короткие позиции\"", // 10043 "Request rejected, because \"Only short positions are allowed\" rule set for symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как на символе установлено правило \"Разрешено только закрывать существующие позиции\"", // 10044 "Request rejected because \"Only position closing is allowed\" rule set for symbol" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Разрешено закрывать существующие позиции только по правилу FIFO\"", // 10045 "Request rejected, because \"Position closing is allowed only by FIFO rule\" flag set for trading account" }, { "Запрос отклонен, так как для торгового счета установлено правило \"Запрещено открывать встречные позиции по одному символу\"", // 10046 "The request is rejected, because the \"Opposite positions on a single symbol are disabled\" rule is set for the trading account" }, }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
e escrevemos novas matrizes com novas mensagens de erro de tempo de execução que estavam ausentes anteriormente na biblioteca, mas já foram adicionadas à MQL5:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5100 - 5114) | //| (Working with OpenCL) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_opencl[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Функции OpenCL на данном компьютере не поддерживаются","OpenCL functions not supported on this computer"}, // 5100 {"Внутренняя ошибка при выполнении OpenCL","Internal error occurred when running OpenCL"}, // 5101 {"Неправильный хэндл OpenCL","Invalid OpenCL handle"}, // 5102 {"Ошибка при создании контекста OpenCL","Error creating the OpenCL context"}, // 5103 {"Ошибка создания очереди выполнения в OpenCL","Failed to create run queue in OpenCL"}, // 5104 {"Ошибка при компиляции программы OpenCL","Error occurred when compiling OpenCL program"}, // 5105 {"Слишком длинное имя точки входа (кернел OpenCL)","Too long kernel name (OpenCL kernel)"}, // 5106 {"Ошибка создания кернел - точки входа OpenCL","Error creating OpenCL kernel"}, // 5107 { "Ошибка при установке параметров для кернел OpenCL (точки входа в программу OpenCL)", // 5108 "Error occurred when setting parameters for OpenCL kernel" }, {"Ошибка выполнения программы OpenCL","OpenCL program runtime error"}, // 5109 {"Неверный размер буфера OpenCL","Invalid size of OpenCL buffer"}, // 5110 {"Неверное смещение в буфере OpenCL","Invalid offset in OpenCL buffer"}, // 5111 {"Ошибка создания буфера OpenCL","Failed to create OpenCL buffer"}, // 5112 {"Превышено максимальное число OpenCL объектов","Too many OpenCL objects"}, // 5113 {"Ошибка выбора OpenCL устройства","OpenCL device selection error"}, // 5114 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5120 - 5130) | //| (Working with databases) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_database[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Внутренняя ошибка базы данных","Internal database error"}, // 5120 {"Невалидный хендл базы данных","Invalid database handle"}, // 5121 {"Превышено максимально допустимое количество объектов Database","Exceeded the maximum acceptable number of Database objects"}, // 5122 {"Ошибка подключения к базе данных","Database connection error"}, // 5123 {"Ошибка выполнения запроса","Request execution error"}, // 5124 {"Ошибка создания запроса","Request generation error"}, // 5125 {"Данных для чтения больше нет","No more data to read"}, // 5126 {"Ошибка перехода к следующей записи запроса","Failed to move to the next request entry"}, // 5127 {"Данные для чтения результатов запроса еще не готовы","Data for reading request results are not ready yet"}, // 5128 {"Ошибка автоподстановки параметров в SQL-запрос","Failed to auto substitute parameters to an SQL request"}, // 5129 {"Запрос базы данных не только для чтения","Database query not read only"}, // 5130 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5200 - 5203) | //| (Working with WebRequest()) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_webrequest[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"URL не прошел проверку","Invalid URL"}, // 5200 {"Не удалось подключиться к указанному URL","Failed to connect to specified URL"}, // 5201 {"Превышен таймаут получения данных","Timeout exceeded"}, // 5202 {"Ошибка в результате выполнения HTTP запроса","HTTP request failed"}, // 5203 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5270 - 5275) | //| (Working with network (sockets)) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_netsocket[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"В функцию передан неверный хэндл сокета","Invalid socket handle passed to function"}, // 5270 {"Открыто слишком много сокетов (максимум 128)","Too many open sockets (max 128)"}, // 5271 {"Ошибка соединения с удаленным хостом","Failed to connect to remote host"}, // 5272 {"Ошибка отправки/получения данных из сокета","Failed to send/receive data from socket"}, // 5273 {"Ошибка установления защищенного соединения (TLS Handshake)","Failed to establish secure connection (TLS Handshake)"}, // 5274 {"Отсутствуют данные о сертификате, которым защищено подключение","No data on certificate protecting connection"}, // 5275 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5300 - 5310) | //| (Custom symbols) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_custom_symbol[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Должен быть указан пользовательский символ","Custom symbol must be specified"}, // 5300 {"Некорректное имя пользовательского символа","Name of custom symbol invalid"}, // 5301 {"Слишком длинное имя для пользовательского символа","Name of custom symbol too long"}, // 5302 {"Слишком длинный путь для пользовательского символа","Path of custom symbol too long"}, // 5303 {"Пользовательский символ с таким именем уже существует","Custom symbol with the same name already exists"}, // 5304 { "Ошибка при создании, удалении или изменении пользовательского символа", // 5305 "Error occurred while creating, deleting or changing custom symbol" }, {"Попытка удалить пользовательский символ, выбранный в обзоре рынка","You are trying to delete custom symbol selected in Market Watch"}, // 5306 {"Неправильное свойство пользовательского символа","Invalid custom symbol property"}, // 5307 {"Ошибочный параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа","Wrong parameter while setting property of custom symbol"}, // 5308 { "Слишком длинный строковый параметр при установке свойства пользовательского символа", // 5309 "Too long string parameter while setting property of custom symbol" }, {"Не упорядоченный по времени массив тиков","Ticks in array not arranged in order of time"}, // 5310 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5400 - 5402) | //| (Economic calendar) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_calendar[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Размер массива недостаточен для получения описаний всех значений","Array size insufficient for receiving descriptions of all values"}, // 5400 {"Превышен лимит запроса по времени","Request time limit exceeded"}, // 5401 {"Страна не найдена","Country not found"}, // 5402 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Array of execution time error messages (5601 - 5626) | //| (Working with databases) | //| (1) in user's country language | //| (2) in the international language | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_runtime_sqlite[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Общая ошибка","Generic error"}, // 5601 {"Внутренняя логическая ошибка в SQLite","SQLite internal logic error"}, // 5602 {"Отказано в доступе","Access denied"}, // 5603 {"Процедура обратного вызова запросила прерывание","Callback routine requested abort"}, // 5604 {"Файл базы данных заблокирован","Database file locked"}, // 5605 {"Таблица в базе данных заблокирована ","Database table locked"}, // 5606 {"Сбой malloc()","Insufficient memory for completing operation"}, // 5607 {"Попытка записи в базу данных, доступной только для чтения ","Attempt to write to readonly database"}, // 5608 {"Операция прекращена с помощью sqlite3_interrupt() ","Operation terminated by sqlite3_interrupt()"}, // 5609 {"Ошибка дискового ввода-вывода","Disk I/O error"}, // 5610 {"Образ диска базы данных испорчен","Database disk image corrupted"}, // 5611 {"Неизвестный код операции в sqlite3_file_control()","Unknown operation code in sqlite3_file_control()"}, // 5612 {"Ошибка вставки, так как база данных заполнена ","Insertion failed because database is full"}, // 5613 {"Невозможно открыть файл базы данных","Unable to open the database file"}, // 5614 {"Ошибка протокола блокировки базы данных ","Database lock protocol error"}, // 5615 {"Только для внутреннего использования","Internal use only"}, // 5616 {"Схема базы данных изменена","Database schema changed"}, // 5617 {"Строка или BLOB превышает ограничение по размеру","String or BLOB exceeds size limit"}, // 5618 {"Прервано из-за нарушения ограничения","Abort due to constraint violation"}, // 5619 {"Несоответствие типов данных","Data type mismatch"}, // 5620 {"Ошибка неправильного использования библиотеки","Library used incorrectly"}, // 5621 {"Использование функций операционной системы, не поддерживаемых на хосте","Uses OS features not supported on host"}, // 5622 {"Отказано в авторизации","Authorization denied"}, // 5623 {"Не используется ","Not used "}, // 5624 {"2-й параметр для sqlite3_bind находится вне диапазона","Bind parameter error, incorrect index"}, // 5625 {"Открытый файл не является файлом базы данных","File opened that is not database file"}, // 5626 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #ifdef __MQL4__
Essas são novas mensagens de erro que apareceram em MQL5 após a criação da biblioteca e que inicialmente não puderam ser adicionadas a ela devido à sua ausência na linguagem. Agora, após um certo período de tempo após a introdução desses códigos de erro e após o lançamento de várias versões do terminal, podemos adicionar esses códigos de erro à biblioteca sem medo de incompatibilidade de versão.
Agora precisamos ter certeza de que a classe de mensagens da biblioteca pode acessar essas matrizes ao processar o código de erro.
Para isso, no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Message.mqh, adicionamos uma verificação do código com intervalos de valores e atribuímos o texto de erro da classe na variável m_text ao correspondente código de erro a partir da devida matriz:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get messages from the text array by an ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMessage::GetTextByID(const int msg_id) { CMessage::m_text= ( //--- Runtime errors (0, 4001 - 4019) msg_id==0 ? messages_runtime[msg_id][m_lang_num] : #ifdef __MQL5__ msg_id>4000 && msg_id<4020 ? messages_runtime[msg_id-4000][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Charts 4101 - 4116) msg_id>4100 && msg_id<4117 ? messages_runtime_charts[msg_id-4101][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Charts 4201 - 4205) msg_id>4200 && msg_id<4206 ? messages_runtime_graph_obj[msg_id-4201][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (MarketInfo 4301 - 4305) msg_id>4300 && msg_id<4306 ? messages_runtime_market[msg_id-4301][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Access to history 4401 - 4407) msg_id>4400 && msg_id<4408 ? messages_runtime_history[msg_id-4401][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Global Variables 4501 - 4524) msg_id>4500 && msg_id<4525 ? messages_runtime_global[msg_id-4501][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Custom indicators 4601 - 4603) msg_id>4600 && msg_id<4604 ? messages_runtime_custom_indicator[msg_id-4601][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Account 4701 - 4758) msg_id>4700 && msg_id<4759 ? messages_runtime_account[msg_id-4701][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Indicators 4801 - 4812) msg_id>4800 && msg_id<4813 ? messages_runtime_indicator[msg_id-4801][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Market depth 4901 - 4904) msg_id>4900 && msg_id<4905 ? messages_runtime_books[msg_id-4901][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (File operations 5001 - 5027) msg_id>5000 && msg_id<5028 ? messages_runtime_files[msg_id-5001][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Converting strings 5030 - 5044) msg_id>5029 && msg_id<5045 ? messages_runtime_string[msg_id-5030][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Working with arrays 5050 - 5063) msg_id>5049 && msg_id<5064 ? messages_runtime_array[msg_id-5050][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Working with OpenCL 5100 - 5114) msg_id>5099 && msg_id<5115 ? messages_runtime_opencl[msg_id-5100][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Working with databases 5120 - 5130) msg_id>5119 && msg_id<5131 ? messages_runtime_database[msg_id-5120][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Working with WebRequest() 5200 - 5203) msg_id>5199 && msg_id<5204 ? messages_runtime_webrequest[msg_id-5200][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Working with network (sockets) 5270 - 5275) msg_id>5269 && msg_id<5276 ? messages_runtime_netsocket[msg_id-5270][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Custom symbols 5300 - 5310) msg_id>5299 && msg_id<5311 ? messages_runtime_custom_symbol[msg_id-5300][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Economic calendar 5400 - 5402) msg_id>5399 && msg_id<5403 ? messages_runtime_calendar[msg_id-5400][m_lang_num] : //--- Runtime errors (Working with databases 5601 - 5626) msg_id>5600 && msg_id<5627 ? messages_runtime_sqlite[msg_id-5601][m_lang_num] : //--- Trade server return codes (10004 - 10045) msg_id>10003 && msg_id<10047 ? messages_ts_ret_code[msg_id-10004][m_lang_num] : #else // MQL4 msg_id>0 && msg_id<10 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id][m_lang_num] : msg_id>63 && msg_id<66 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id-54][m_lang_num] : msg_id>127 && msg_id<151 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[msg_id-116][m_lang_num] : msg_id<4000 ? messages_ts_ret_code_mql4[26][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4000 - 4030) msg_id<4031 ? messages_runtime_4000_4030[msg_id-4000][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4050 - 4075) msg_id>4049 && msg_id<4076 ? messages_runtime_4050_4075[msg_id-4050][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4099 - 4112) msg_id>4098 && msg_id<4113 ? messages_runtime_4099_4112[msg_id-4099][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4200 - 4220) msg_id>4199 && msg_id<4221 ? messages_runtime_4200_4220[msg_id-4200][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (4250 - 4266) msg_id>4249 && msg_id<4267 ? messages_runtime_4250_4266[msg_id-4250][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (5001 - 5029) msg_id>5000 && msg_id<5030 ? messages_runtime_5001_5029[msg_id-5001][m_lang_num] : //--- MQL4 runtime errors (5200 - 5203) msg_id>5199 && msg_id<5204 ? messages_runtime_5200_5203[msg_id-5200][m_lang_num] : #endif //--- Library messages (ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST) msg_id>ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST-1 ? messages_library[msg_id-ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST][m_lang_num] : messages_library[MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE-ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST][m_lang_num] ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao processar os códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação, aumentaremos o limite superior do intervalo de códigos em 1, pois temos uma nova mensagem de erro com o código 10046, e ela também deve ser incluída no intervalo de códigos de erro que está sendo processado.
Agora nossa biblioteca pode manipular corretamente o novo servidor de negociação e os códigos de erro de tempo de execução. Vamos adicionar novas propriedades ao objeto negócio. Temos uma nova propriedade "Pagamento pelo negócio" e duas propriedades StopLoss e TakeProfit agora são inerentes aos negócios, também as adicionaremos às propriedades do negócio.
No arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, vamos adicionar uma nova propriedade à enumeração de propriedades de ordem real (temos uma ordem abstrata na biblioteca e as outras entidades — negócios e posições — são herdadas dela):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order, deal, position real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Open price (MQL5 deal price) ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, // Close price ORDER_PROP_SL, // StopLoss price ORDER_PROP_TP, // TaleProfit price ORDER_PROP_FEE, // Fee for making a deal (DEAL_FEE из ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE) ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, // Profit ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, // Commission ORDER_PROP_SWAP, // Swap ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, // Volume ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, // Unexecuted volume ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, // Profit+commission+swap ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, // Limit order price when StopLimit order is activated }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (12) // Total number of real properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos aumentar o número total de propriedades reais de 11 para 12.
Vamos adicionar a classificação por uma nova propriedade à lista de critérios para classificar ordens e negócios:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria of sorting orders and deals | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // Sort by an order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, // Sort by an order magic number SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, // Sort by an order open time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, // Sort by an order close time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, // Sort by an order expiration date SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING, // Sort by execution type by remainder SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE_TIME, // Sort by order lifetime SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, // Sort by an order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance and credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, // Sort by an order type SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, // Sort by a deal/order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, // Sort by an order status SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, // Sort by a position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, // Sort by an opposite position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, // Sort by the order a deal is based on SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, // Sort by a deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, // Sort by position change time in seconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, // Sort by a parent order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, // Sort by a derived order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, // Sort by order profit in points SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Sort by the flag of closing an order by StopLoss SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Sort by the flag of closing an order by TakeProfit SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, // Sort by an order/position "magic number" ID SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, // Sort by the first order/position group ID SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, // Sort by the second order/position group ID SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, // Sort by a pending request ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell) //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_FEE, // Sort by fee per trade SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, // Sort by profit+commission+swap SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, // Sort by custom comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora podemos classificar, filtrar e selecionar negócios por esta nova propriedade.
Na lista de possíveis estados do mouse em relação à forma, corrigiremos ligeiramente os nomes das constantes da enumeração ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE para que seus nomes indiquem com mais precisão o estado do mouse em relação à forma:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of possible mouse states relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE { MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE = 0, // Undefined state //--- Outside the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is outside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the form MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window header area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled //--- Within the window scrolling area MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse buttons are not clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse button (any) is clicked MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL, // The cursor is within the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos modificar a classe de ordem abstrata no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh.
Na seção protected da classe vamos declarar um método, que lê o valor de sua propriedade DEAL_FEE a partir das propriedades do negócio, e retorna o valor lido:
protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket); //--- Get and return integer properties of a selected order from its parameters long OrderMagicNumber(void) const; long OrderTicket(void) const; long OrderTicketFrom(void) const; long OrderTicketTo(void) const; long OrderPositionID(void) const; long OrderPositionByID(void) const; long OrderOpenTimeMSC(void) const; long OrderCloseTimeMSC(void) const; long OrderType(void) const; long OrderState(void) const; long OrderTypeByDirection(void) const; long OrderTypeFilling(void) const; long OrderTypeTime(void) const; long OrderReason(void) const; long DealOrderTicket(void) const; long DealEntry(void) const; bool OrderCloseByStopLoss(void) const; bool OrderCloseByTakeProfit(void) const; datetime OrderExpiration(void) const; long PositionTimeUpdateMSC(void) const; //--- Get and return real properties of a selected order from its parameters: (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit, //--- (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume, (7) unexecuted volume (8) StopLoss price, (9) TakeProfit price (10) StopLimit order price double OrderOpenPrice(void) const; double OrderClosePrice(void) const; double OrderProfit(void) const; double OrderCommission(void) const; double OrderSwap(void) const; double OrderVolume(void) const; double OrderVolumeCurrent(void) const; double OrderStopLoss(void) const; double OrderTakeProfit(void) const; double DealFee(void) const; double OrderPriceStopLimit(void) const; //--- Get and return string properties of a selected order from its parameters: (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange string OrderSymbol(void) const; string OrderComment(void) const; string OrderExternalID(void) const; //--- Return (1) reason, (2) direction, (3) deal type string GetReasonDescription(const long reason) const; string GetEntryDescription(const long deal_entry) const; string GetTypeDealDescription(const long type_deal) const; public:
No bloco de métodos para acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto ordem na seção pública da classe , adicionamos um método que retorne o valor da propriedade DEAL_FEE registrado nas propriedades do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) ticket, (2) parent order ticket, (3) derived order ticket, (4) magic number, (5) order reason, //--- (6) position ID, (7) opposite position ID, (8) first group ID, (9) second group ID, //--- (10) pending request ID, (11) magic number ID, (12) type, (13) flag of closing by StopLoss, //--- (14) flag of closing by TakeProfit (15) open time, (16) close time, //--- (17) order expiration date, (18) state, (19) status, (20) type by direction, (21) execution type by remainder, (22) order lifetime long Ticket(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING TypeFilling(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME TypeTime(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME); } //--- Return (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit, (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume, //--- (7) unexecuted volume (8) StopLoss and (9) TakeProfit, (10) deal fee and (11) StopLimit order price double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double Fee(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_FEE); } double PriceStopLimit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } //--- Return (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } //--- Get the full order profit double ProfitFull(void) const { return this.Profit()+this.Comission()+this.Swap(); } //--- Get order profit in points int ProfitInPoints(void) const; //--- Set (1) the first group ID, (2) the second group ID, (3) the pending request ID, (4) custom comment void SetGroupID1(const long group_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2(const long group_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID(const long req_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt(const string comment_ext) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No construtor paramétrico privado da classe, lemos e escrevemos o valor da nova propriedade nas propriedades do objeto:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket) { //--- Set the object type this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION; //--- Save integer properties this.m_ticket=ticket; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this.OrderMagicNumber(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this.OrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this.OrderExpiration(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_FILLING] = this.OrderTypeFilling(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE_TIME] = this.OrderTypeTime(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this.OrderType(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this.OrderState(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this.OrderTypeByDirection(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this.OrderPositionID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this.OrderReason(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this.DealOrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this.DealEntry(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this.OrderPositionByID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this.OrderOpenPrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this.OrderClosePrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this.OrderProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this.OrderCommission(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this.OrderSwap(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this.OrderVolume(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this.OrderStopLoss(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this.OrderTakeProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_FEE)] = this.DealFee(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this.OrderVolumeCurrent(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this.OrderPriceStopLimit(); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this.OrderSymbol(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this.OrderComment(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this.OrderExternalID(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this.ProfitInPoints(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this.OrderTicketFrom(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this.OrderTicketTo(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this.GetMagicID((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this.GetGroupID1((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this.GetGroupID2((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this.GetPendReqID((uint)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC)); //--- Save additional real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this.ProfitFull(); //--- Save additional string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = ""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No método que retorna o preço StopLoss, escrevemos o valor de StopLoss para o negócio:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return StopLoss price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double COrder::OrderStopLoss(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderStopLoss(); #else double res=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL); break; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=::HistoryOrderGetDouble(m_ticket,ORDER_SL); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_SL); break; default : res=0; break; } return res; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Se o status da ordem for um negócio, então lemos o valor StopLoss do negócio pelo seu ticket e retornamos o resultado.
Vamos fazer o mesmo no método que retorna o preço do TakeProfit:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return TakeProfit price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double COrder::OrderTakeProfit(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTakeProfit(); #else double res=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP); break; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=::HistoryOrderGetDouble(m_ticket,ORDER_TP); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_TP); break; default : res=0; break; } return res; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Método que retorna o pagamento do negócio:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the deal fee | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double COrder::DealFee(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0; #else return ::HistoryDealGetDouble(m_ticket,DEAL_FEE); #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Se for MQL4, a ordem não possui essa propriedade, portanto retornamos zero.
Para MQL5, lemos o valor necessário a partir das propriedades do negócio por seu ticket e o devolvemos.
Vamos escrever o processamento da nova propriedade no método que retorna a descrição da propriedade real da ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of order's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( //--- General properties property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_SL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PRICE_TP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_FEE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_DEAL_FEE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_PROFIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_COMMISSION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_SWAP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_VOLUME_CURRENT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : //--- Additional property property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_FULL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Todas as outras entidades da ordem (como operações de saldo, negócios e posições) são herdadas a partir da classe de ordem abstrata. Vamos modificar a classe do objeto negócio no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh.
Aqui precisamos remover as propriedades StopLoss e TakeProfit da lista de propriedades não suportadas no método que retorna o sinalizador que indica que o objeto suporta propriedades reais - agora a transação possui essas duas propriedades, e elas devem ser suportadas pelo objeto da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==ORDER_PROP_TP || property==ORDER_PROP_SL || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this.OrderType()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora o método fica assim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an order supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CHistoryDeal::SupportProperty(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT || property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT || ( this.OrderType()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE && ( property==ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN || property==ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION || property==ORDER_PROP_SWAP || property==ORDER_PROP_VOLUME ) ) ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como o método lista propriedades não suportadas, a nova propriedade de negócio DEAL_FEE adicionada não estava originalmente nesta lista e, portanto, não precisamos incorporá-la aqui, já que ela será suportada por padrão.
Todas as novas propriedades e códigos de erro foram adicionados à biblioteca e devem ser processados corretamente.
Vamos finalmente mover os objetos-forma com o mouse.
Processando o movimento dos objetos-forma independentemente
Em primeiro lugar, vamos decidir como processar o evento de movimento do mouse se o botão for pressionado e mantido dentro da forma. A experiência do último artigo mostrou que é necessário desenvolver uma abordagem um pouco diferente para processamento de eventos de mouse em relação à forma. Ao testar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior, muitas falhas e comportamentos incorretos foram encontrados quando o mouse interage com vários objetos-forma, portanto, é necessário um procedimento diferente aqui, em vez do que implementamos anteriormente.
Numerosos experimentos nos fizeram criar um sistema de sinalizadores no manipulador de eventos da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, sinalizadores esses que indicavam em qual dos vários objetos-formas o cursor do mouse estava atualmente, se o botão do mouse era pressionado e se já era pressionado anteriormente fora de todas as formas presentes no gráfico. No objeto-forma, temos uma propriedade que é um sinalizador de interação com o ambiente externo. Nós o usamos para especificar exatamente a forma com a qual precisamos trabalhar e os eventos que precisamos processar.
Isso quer dizer que o procedimento deve ser o seguinte:
- Se o cursor estiver fora de todas as formas presentes no gráfico, será habilitado um menu de contexto que movido com o mouse e a ferramenta "Retículo", não devendo haver reação à interseção do cursor com as formas (quando o botão do mouse é mantido fora delas) não deve haver reação, porque movemos o gráfico com o mouse.
- Assim que o cursor do mouse passa sobre qualquer objeto-forma (com o botão liberado), desativamos todas as ferramentas do gráfico e esperamos que o botão do mouse seja pressionado na forma ou que outra interação do mouse com tal forma aconteça (rolagem da roda do mouse, passagem do cursor sobre a forma como efeitos visuais e por aí fora).
- Se o botão do mouse for pressionado na forma, o sinalizador de interação e de movimento será ativo para ela. Usaremos o sinalizador de interação posteriormente para determinar qual das duas formas escolher, desde que elas estejam sobrepostas e o cursor do mouse esteja pairando sobre elas e, em seguida, o botão do mouse seja pressionado. A forma que possui o sinalizador de interação ativo deverá ser selecionado.
Se, após mover a forma com o mouse, soltar o botão, as ferramentas do gráfico serão habilitadas e o sinalizador de interação da forma ficará ativo. Assim, é que uma das formas será selecionada se elas estiverem novamente sobrepostas e o botão do mouse for liberado. Ou, se você selecionar uma forma atualmente inativa com o cursor (não aquela que estava se movendo no momento) e começar a movê-la, o sinalizador de interação será removido da primeira forma e definido para aquela capturada pelo mouse.
Tal sistema de sinalizadores nos permitirá sempre saber: qual a última forma ativa, em qual delas o cursor passou e se ela pode ser selecionada visualmente (faremos esses manipuladores mais tarde, e não na classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, mas, sim, na classe de objeto-forma), e sempre poderemos interagir com a forma sobre a qual o cursor está pairando a qualquer momento e mover a última forma selecionado com o mouse.
Tudo o que criamos no manipulador de eventos da classe de objeto-forma deve ser excluído (exceto o ajuste de coordenadas da forma no evento de alteração do gráfico). Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh e remover o código desnecessário do manipulador, deixando apenas o ajuste de deslocamento da coordenada vertical:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CForm::OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { //--- Adjust subwindow Y shift CGCnvElement::OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Os nomes das constantes de enumeração também foram corrigidos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the mouse status relative to the form | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE CForm::MouseFormState(const int id,const long lparam,const double dparam,const string sparam) { //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form, as well as the states of mouse buttons and Shift/Ctrl keys ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE form_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED; ENUM_MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE state=this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- Get the mouse status flags from the CMouseState class object and save them in the variable this.m_mouse_state_flags=this.m_mouse.GetMouseFlags(); //--- If the cursor is inside the form if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideElement(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) { //--- Set bit 8 responsible for the "cursor inside the form" flag this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<8); //--- If the cursor is inside the active area, set bit 9 "cursor inside the active area" if(CGCnvElement::CursorInsideActiveArea(m_mouse.CoordX(),m_mouse.CoordY())) this.m_mouse_state_flags |= (0x0001<<9); //--- otherwise, release the bit "cursor inside the active area" else this.m_mouse_state_flags &=0xFDFF; //--- If one of the mouse buttons is clicked, check the cursor location in the active area and //--- return the appropriate value of the pressed key (in the active area or the form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED); //--- otherwise, if not a single mouse button is pressed else { //--- if the mouse wheel is scrolled, return the appropriate wheel scrolling value (in the active area or the form area) if((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0080)!=0) form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL); //--- otherwise, return the appropriate value of the unpressed key (in the active area or the form area) else form_state=((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0200)!=0 ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED); } } //--- If the cursor is outside the form else { //--- return the appropriate button value in an inactive area form_state= ( ((this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0001)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0002)!=0 || (this.m_mouse_state_flags & 0x0010)!=0) ? MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_PRESSED : MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED ); } return form_state; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Isso é tudo. Agora precisamos criar um sistema de sinalizadores no manipulador de eventos da classes-coleção de elementos gráficos.
Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh e fazer as modificações necessárias nele.
Na seção privada da classe, declararemos um objeto da classe "Status do mouse" e dois métodos, um que retorna um ponteiro para a forma sob o cursor e outro que redefine os sinalizadores de interação para todas as formas, exceto a especificada:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #resource "\\"+PATH_TO_EVENT_CTRL_IND; // Indicator for controlling graphical object events packed into the program resources class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private: CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; // List of chart management objects CListObj m_list_all_canv_elm_obj; // List of all graphical elements on canvas CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; // List of all graphical objects CArrayObj m_list_deleted_obj; // List of removed graphical objects CMouseState m_mouse; // "Mouse status" class object bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check //--- Return the flag indicating the graphical element class object presence in the collection list of graphical elements bool IsPresentCanvElmInList(const long chart_id,const string name); //--- Return the flag indicating the presence of the graphical object class in the graphical object collection list bool IsPresentGraphObjInList(const long chart_id,const string name); //--- Return the flag indicating the presence of a graphical object on a chart by name bool IsPresentGraphObjOnChart(const long chart_id,const string name); //--- Return the pointer to the object of managing objects of the specified chart CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id); //--- Create a new object of managing graphical objects of a specified chart and add it to the list CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(const long chart_id); //--- Update the list of graphical objects by chart ID CChartObjectsControl *RefreshByChartID(const long chart_id); //--- Check if the chart window is present bool IsPresentChartWindow(const long chart_id); //--- Handle removing the chart window void RefreshForExtraObjects(void); //--- Return the first free ID of the graphical (1) object and (2) element on canvas long GetFreeGraphObjID(bool program_object); long GetFreeCanvElmID(void); //--- Add (1) the standard graphical object and (2) the graphical element on canvas to the collection bool AddGraphObjToCollection(const string source,CChartObjectsControl *obj_control); //--- Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor CForm *GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state); //--- Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one void ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form); public: bool AddCanvElmToCollection(CGCnvElement *element); private: //--- Find an object present in the collection but not on a chart CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *FindMissingObj(const long chart_id,int &index); //--- Find the graphical object present on a chart but not in the collection string FindExtraObj(const long chart_id); //--- Remove the graphical object class object from the graphical object collection list: (1) specified object, (2) by chart ID bool DeleteGraphObjFromList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); void DeleteGraphObjectsFromList(const long chart_id); //--- Move the graphical object class object to the list of removed graphical objects: (1) specified object, (2) by index bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(const int index); //--- Move all objects by chart ID to the list of removed graphical objects void MoveGraphObjectsToDeletedObjList(const long chart_id); //--- Remove the object of managing charts from the list bool DeleteGraphObjCtrlObjFromList(CChartObjectsControl *obj); //--- Set the flags of scrolling the chart with the mouse, context menu and crosshairs tool for the specified chart void SetChartTools(const long chart_id,const bool flag); public:
Método que retorna um ponteiro para a forma sob o cursor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pointer to the form located under the cursor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam,ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state) { //--- Initialize the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare the pointers to graphical element collection class objects CGCnvElement *elm=NULL; CForm *form=NULL; //--- Get the list of objects the interaction flag is set for (there should be only one object) CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION,true,EQUAL); //--- If managed to obtain the list and it is not empty if(list!=NULL && list.Total()>0) { //--- Get the only graphical element there elm=list.At(0); //--- If it is a form object if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } //--- If there is no a single form object with a specified interaction flag, //--- in the loop by all graphical element collection class objects int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next element elm=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if(elm==NULL) continue; //--- if the obtained element is a form object if(elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { //--- Assign the pointer to the element for the form object pointer form=elm; //--- Get the mouse status relative to the form mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor is within the form, return the pointer to the form if(mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } //--- Nothing is found - return NULL return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método é comentado em detalhes no código. Resumindo, precisamos saber em qual objeto-forma o cursor do mouse está. Se simplesmente olharmos para as coordenadas do cursor e as compararmos com as coordenadas e dimensões da forma, então, é claro, encontraremos a forma sobre o qual o cursor está. Mas aqui surge um momento desagradável: se duas formas forem sobrepostas, a forma que for a primeira da lista será selecionada, e não a que estiver acima de todas no gráfico. Isso não está certo. Portanto, quando pressionamos o botão do mouse na forma, definimos o sinalizador de interação para a forma e o usamos para procurar essa forma ativa. Se não houver tal forma, somente neste caso começamos a procurar na lista qualquer forma sobre a qual o cursor do mouse está localizado. Essa abordagem nos dará o comportamento correto ao trabalhar com o mouse, já que a última forma ativa sempre será selecionada e é ela que está localizada acima do resto do gráfico, ou seja, em primeiro plano, pois ao ser selecionada, passa imediatamente para o primeiro plano.
Método que redefine sinalizadores de interação para todos as formas, exceto a especificada:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Reset all interaction flags for all forms except the specified one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(CForm *form_exept) { //--- In the loop by all graphical element collection class objects int total=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the pointer to a form object CForm *form=this.m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); //--- if failed to receive the pointer, or it is not a form, or it is not a form whose pointer has been passed to the method, move on if(form==NULL || form.TypeGraphElement()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM || (form.Name()==form_exept.Name() && form.ChartID()==form_exept.ChartID())) continue; //--- Reset the interaction flag for the current form in the loop form.SetInteraction(false); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método é necessário para que tenhamos sempre apenas uma forma com o sinalizador de interação ativo. Ao selecionar uma forma com o mouse, imediatamente definimos o sinalizador de interação para ela, e já para outras formas esse sinalizador deve ser apagado, o que acontece quando esse método é chamado.
No manipulador de eventos da classe-coleção de elementos gráficos, precisamos chamar os manipuladores de eventos de interações do mouse com formas para quaisquer eventos, exceto para o evento de alteração do gráfico. A seção de código que segue imediatamente após a verificação do evento de alteração do gráfico é muito adequada para isso, só precisamos responder a todos os eventos, exceto este. Vamos colocar o bloco de manipuladores de interação do mouse com formas no lugar certo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGraphElementsCollection::OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std=NULL; // Pointer to the standard graphical object CGCnvElement *obj_cnv=NULL; // Pointer to the graphical element object on canvas ushort idx=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Calculate the chart ID //--- If the event ID corresponds to an event from the current chart, the chart ID is received from ChartID //--- If the event ID corresponds to a user event, the chart ID is received from lparam //--- Otherwise, the chart ID is assigned to -1 long param=(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? ::ChartID() : idx==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE); long chart_id=(param==WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam==0 ? ::ChartID() : lparam) : param); //--- Get the object, whose properties were changed or which was relocated, //--- from the collection list by its name set in sparam obj_std=this.GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); //--- If failed to get the object by its name, it is not on the list, //--- which means its name has been changed if(obj_std==NULL) { //--- Let's search the list for the object that is not on the chart obj_std=this.FindMissingObj(chart_id); //--- If failed to find the object here as well, exit if(obj_std==NULL) return; //--- Get the name of the renamed graphical object on the chart, which is not in the collection list string name_new=this.FindExtraObj(chart_id); //--- set a new name for the collection list object, which does not correspond to any graphical object on the chart, //--- and send an event with the new name of the object to the control program chart if(obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std.ChartID(),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } //--- Update the properties of the obtained object //--- and check their change obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } //--- Handle standard graphical object events in the collection list for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { //--- Get the next graphical object and obj_std=this.m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if(obj_std==NULL) continue; //--- call its event handler obj_std.OnChartEvent((id<CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } //--- Handle chart changes for extended standard objects if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if(list!=NULL) { for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if(obj_std==NULL) continue; obj_std.OnChartEvent(CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } //--- Handling mouse events of graphical objects on canvas //--- If the event is not a chart change else { //--- Check whether the mouse button is pressed bool pressed=(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; //--- Declare static variables for the active form and status flags static CForm *form=NULL; static bool pressed_chart=false; static bool pressed_form=false; static bool move=false; //--- If the button is not pressed on the chart and the movement flag is not set, get the form, above which the cursor is located if(!pressed_chart && !move) form=this.GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state); //--- If the button is not pressed, reset all flags and enable the chart tools if(!pressed) { pressed_chart=false; pressed_form=false; move=false; SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true); } //--- If this is a mouse movement event and the movement flag is active, move the form, above which the cursor is located (if the pointer to it is valid) if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if(form!=NULL) { //--- calculate the cursor movement relative to the form coordinate origin int x=this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y=this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); //--- get the width and height of the chart the form is located at int chart_width=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=(int)::ChartGetInteger(form.ChartID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,form.SubWindow()); //--- Adjust the calculated form coordinates if the form is out of the chart range if(x<0) x=0; if(x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if(y<0) y=0; if(y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); //--- Move the form by the obtained coordinates form.Move(x,y,true); } } //--- Display debugging comments on the chart Comment ( (form!=NULL ? form.Name()+":" : ""),"\n", EnumToString((ENUM_CHART_EVENT)id),"\n", EnumToString(this.m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "\n",EnumToString(mouse_state), "\npressed=",pressed,", move=",move,(form!=NULL ? ", Interaction="+(string)form.Interaction() : ""), "\npressed_chart=",pressed_chart,", pressed_form=",pressed_form ); //--- If the cursor is not above the form if(form==NULL) { //--- If the mouse button is pressed if(pressed) { //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the form, exit if(pressed_form) { return; } //--- If the button hold flag is not enabled yet, set the flags and enable chart tools if(!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart=true; // Button is held on the chart pressed_form=false; // Cursor is not above the form move=false; // movement disabled SetChartTools(::ChartID(),true); } } } //--- If the cursor is above the form else { //--- If the button is still pressed and held on the chart, exit if(pressed_chart) { return; } //--- If the flag of holding the button on the form is not set yet if(!pressed_form) { pressed_chart=false; // The button is not pressed on the chart SetChartTools(::ChartID(),false); //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { } //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { } //--- 'The cursor is inside the form, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse buttons are not clicked' event handler if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { //--- Set the cursor shift relative to the form initial coordinates form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, any mouse button is clicked' event handler if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form=true; // the flag of holding the mouse button on the form //--- If the left mouse button is pressed if(this.m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { //--- Set flags and form parameters move=true; // movement flag form.SetInteraction(true); // flag of the form interaction with the environment form.BringToTop(); // form on the background - above all others this.ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); // Reset interaction flags for all forms except the current one form.SetOffsetX(this.m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); // Cursor shift relative to the X coordinate form.SetOffsetY(this.m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); // Cursor shift relative to the Y coordinate } } //--- 'The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, no mouse buttons are clicked' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, a mouse button is clicked (any)' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } //--- 'The cursor is inside the window scrolling area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled' event handler workpiece if(mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, todo o bloco de código do manipulador de eventos de interação do mouse com a forma é comentado em detalhes. Para alguns eventos, existem apenas "stubs" até agora, nestes blocos vamos registrar ainda mais a chamada desses manipuladores de eventos no objeto-forma.
Agora temos tudo pronto para testar esse novo procedimento.
Teste
Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na pasta nova \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part97\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart97.mq5.
Praticamente nenhuma mudança será feita. Apenas corrigiremos as coordenadas das formas criadas e para criá-las usaremos a macro substituição criada anteriormente indicando o número de objetos-formas criados:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart97.mq5 | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> //--- defines #define FORMS_TOTAL (2) // Number of created forms #define START_X (4) // Initial X coordinate of the shape #define START_Y (4) // Initial Y coordinate of the shape #define KEY_LEFT (188) // Left #define KEY_RIGHT (190) // Right #define KEY_ORIGIN (191) // Initial properties //--- input parameters sinput bool InpMovable = true; // Movable forms flag sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; // Use chart background color to calculate shadow color sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue; // Third form shadow color (if not background color) //--- global variables CEngine engine; color array_clr[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set EA global variables ArrayResize(array_clr,2); // Array of gradient filling colors array_clr[0]=C'26,100,128'; // Original ≈Dark-azure color array_clr[1]=C'35,133,169'; // Lightened original color //--- Create the array with the current symbol and set it to be used in the library string array[1]={Symbol()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); //--- Create the timeseries object for the current symbol and period, and show its description in the journal engine.SeriesCreate(Symbol(),Period()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort(false); // Short descriptions //--- Create form objects for(int i=0;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { //--- When creating an object, pass all the required parameters to it CForm *form=new CForm("Form_0"+string(i+1),30,(i==0 ? 100 : 160),100,30); if(form==NULL) continue; //--- Set activity and moveability flags for the form form.SetActive(true); form.SetMovable(true); //--- Set the form ID and the index in the list of objects form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber(0); // (0 - main form object) Auxiliary objects may be attached to the main one. The main object is able to manage them //--- Set the opacity of 200 form.SetOpacity(245); //--- The form background color is set as the first color from the color array form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[0]); //--- Form outlining frame color form.SetColorFrame(clrDarkBlue); //--- Draw the shadow drawing flag form.SetShadow(false); //--- Calculate the shadow color as the chart background color converted to the monochrome one color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),-100); //--- If the settings specify the usage of the chart background color, replace the monochrome color with 20 units //--- Otherwise, use the color specified in the settings for drawing the shadow color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,-20) : InpColorForm3); //--- Draw the form shadow with the right-downwards offset from the form by three pixels along all axes //--- Set the shadow opacity to 200, while the blur radius is equal to 4 form.DrawShadow(3,3,clr,200,4); //--- Fill the form background with a vertical gradient form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(),true); //--- Draw an outlining rectangle at the edges of the form form.DrawRectangle(0,0,form.Width()-1,form.Height()-1,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); //--- Display the text describing the gradient type and update the form //--- Text parameters: the text coordinates and the anchor point in the form center //--- Create a new text animation frame with the ID of 0 and display the text on the form form.TextOnBG(0,TextByLanguage("Тест 0","Test 0")+string(i+1),form.Width()/2,form.Height()/2,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER,C'211,233,149',255,true,true); //--- Add the form to the list if(!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Compilamos o Expert Advisor e o executamos no gráfico:
Agora nos livramos de todas as deficiências expressas após testar o EA do último artigo. Além disso, o movimento das formas é limitado pelos limites do gráfico, e quando uma forma é sobreposta a outra, a forma desejada é sempre selecionada e os deslocamentos das coordenadas do cursor em relação às coordenadas da forma movida são sempre calculados corretamente .
O que virá a seguir?
No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver objetos gráficos da biblioteca.
*Artigos desta série:
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 93): Preparando a funcionalidade para criar objetos gráficos compostos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 94): Objetos gráficos compostos, movimentação e eliminação
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 95): Controles de objetos gráficos compostos
Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 96): Trabalhando com eventos de mouse/gráfico em objetos-formas
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/10482
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
- Aplicativos de negociação gratuitos
- 8 000+ sinais para cópia
- Notícias econômicas para análise dos mercados financeiros
Você concorda com a política do site e com os termos de uso
Além do fato de o autor carimbar esses artigos como uma impressora, quem precisa deles?
Eu preciso.
Obrigado por esse artigo útil. Muito informativo.