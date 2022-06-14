DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス（第100部）：拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトの処理を改善する

内容

概念

前の何稿かに渡って、拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトに基づいて作成された複合グラフィックオブジェクトを処理する機能を開発してきました。この機能の作成は、記事ごとに徐々に進めてきましたが、時々、トピックからトピックに移動することを余儀なくされました。まず、CCanvasクラスに基づいてオブジェクトを作成しましたが、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトへのオブジェクトには標準グラフィックオブジェクトの少なくとも部分的に機能する機能が必要だったため、次に、グラフィックオブジェクトの作成を開始することになりました。その後、高度なグラフィックオブジェクトではキャンバスに基づくクラスの改善が必要だったため、CCanvasに基づくフォームオブジェクトに戻りました。ここでは、キャンバス上のオブジェクトの開発を続行するために、もう一度進む必要があります。

したがって、現在の記事では、拡張（および標準）グラフィックオブジェクトとフォームオブジェクトをキャンバス上で同時に処理する際の明らかな欠陥を排除し、前の記事で実行したテスト中に検出されたエラーを修正します。ライブラリの説明のこのセクションは本稿で締めくくります。次の記事では、新しいセクションを開始し、MSVisualStudioでWindowsフォームを模倣するキャンバス上のグラフィックオブジェクトの開発を始めます。これらのオブジェクトは、拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクト、およびそれらに基づく複合オブジェクトの開発を継続するために必要になります。



ライブラリクラスの改善

チャートにGUI要素（要素、形状、ウィンドウ（まだ実装されていない）または他の同様のコントロール要素）を作成するためのキャンバス上のグラフィックオブジェクトが含まれている場合、標準グラフィックオブジェクトやそれらに基づく他のライブラリオブジェクトをチャートに（手動でまたはプログラムで）配置すると、これらのオブジェクトがコントロールの上に描画されることになって不便です。したがって、チャート上の新しいグラフィックオブジェクトを追跡し、すべてのGUI要素を前面に移動するためのメカニズムを開発する必要があります。これを実現するために、ZOrderグラフィックオブジェクトプロパティ（チャートをクリックしたイベントを受信するためのグラフィックオブジェクトの優先度(CHARTEVENT_CLICK))を使用できます。



以下はヘルプ情報です。



優先度はオブジェクトの作成時にデフォルトのゼロ値が設定されますが、必要に応じて上げることができます。オブジェクトを重ねて適用すると、優先度が最も高いオブジェクト1つだけがCHARTEVENT_CLICKイベントを受け取ります。

ただし、ここではこのプロパティをより広く使用します。このプロパティの値は、GUI要素が相互に、および他のグラフィックオブジェクトに対して配置される順序を示します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、キャンバス上のグラフィック要素の整数プロパティの列挙に新しいプロパティを追加し、整数プロパティの数を23から24に増やします。

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





キャンバス上のグラフィック要素を並べ替える可能性のある基準の列挙に新しいプロパティを追加します。

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

これで、このプロパティによってキャンバス上のグラフィック要素を選択して並べ替えることができるようになります。





ライブラリ内のすべてのグラフィックオブジェクトは、ライブラリのすべてのグラフィックオブジェクトの基本オブジェクト（標準グラフィックオブジェクトとキャンバス上のグラフィック要素）から派生しています。基本グラフィックオブジェクトクラスのファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh)では、ZOrderプロパティを処理するためのメソッドは仮想化されています。

bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

同じメソッドが、すべてのライブラリグラフィックオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトクラスに存在します。

それらでもメソッドが仮想化されました。

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhの抽象標準グラフィックオブジェクトトクラスを改善します。

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); return true ; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); return true ; } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); return true ; }





グラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスのファイル(MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh)に同じ仮想メソッドを追加します。



virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, value ); return true ; }

グラフィック要素のオブジェクトクラスは、保存および復元するためのオブジェクトプロパティの構造体をすでに備えているため、新しい整数プロパティのフィールドを追加する必要があります。

virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





オブジェクト構造体を作成するメソッドで、新しいオブジェクトプロパティを保存するようにします。

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .m_zorder; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

構造体からオブジェクトを復元するメソッドで、 プロパティの読み取りをオブジェクトに追加します。

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

これらすべては、オブジェクトをディスクに正しく保存し、将来ライブラリオブジェクトをファイルに読み書きするときにディスクから復元するために必要です。 これは、ターミナルが再起動されたときに、ライブラリがプログラムとそのデータの状態を復元して通常どおり作業を再開できるようにするために必要になりますが、これはすべて後で実装されます。それまではただ、必要な機能を準備することにします。







次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqhの抽象標準グラフィックオブジェクトクラスを改善します。



将来、拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトから複合グラフィックオブジェクトを構築するときに、オブジェクト全体の最小座標と最大座標を知る必要があるため、標準グラフィックオブジェクトのX＆Y座標の最小＆最大値を見つけて返すメソッドを追加します。後で、これらのメソッドに基づいて、複合グラフィックオブジェクト全体の最小/最大座標を取得できるようになります。

クラスのpublicセクションで、2つの新しいメソッドを宣言します。

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); bool GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y); bool GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

以下は、すべてのピボットポイントから最小のXY画面座標を返すメソッドです。

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_min= LONG_MAX ; double price_max= 0 ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)<time_min) time_min= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)>price_max) price_max= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_min,price_max,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

画面座標で作成されたオブジェクトの最大/最小座標を検索する必要はありません。このようなオブジェクトは単一のチャートアンカーポイントを備えており、すでに画面座標にあるため、単にそれらを返す必要があります。

逆に、時間/価格座標を使用して構築されたオブジェクトの場合、ChartTimePriceToXY()関数を介してこれらの座標を取得する必要があります。ただし、まず、オブジェクトが持つすべてのピボットポイントから最小時間座標を見つけ、同じピボットポイントから最大価格座標を見つける必要があります。チャートで必要なのは最小座標なのに、なぜ価格の最大座標を探すのでしょうか。答えは簡単です。チャートの価格は下から上に向かって増加しますが、チャートのピクセル単位の座標は左上隅から数えられるので、価格が高いほど、この価格ポイントのピクセル座標の値が小さくなるということです。

すべてのピボットポイントを反復処理して最小時間と最大価格を見つけ、これを最終的にChartTimePriceToXY()関数に渡して、チャートピクセルの座標を取得します。

同様のメソッドを使用して、すべてのピボットポイントから最大画面XY座標を取得します。

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_max= 0 ; double price_min= DBL_MAX ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)>time_max) time_max= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)<price_min) price_min= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_max,price_min,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

このメソッドは前と似ていますが、ここでは最大時間と最小価格を探している点が異なります。

すでに述べたように、これらのメソッドは後で複合グラフィックオブジェクトで作業するときに必要になります。





拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトツールキット(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh)のクラスで、グラフィックオブジェクトの指定されたピボットポイントのX座標とY座標を画面座標で返すメソッドを少し調整します。これは、「switch」演算子のcaseで、各caseに時間/価格座標を使用して構築されたオブジェクトのピボットポイントの数に対応するグラフィックオブジェクトが含まれるように、グラフィックオブジェクトを配布する必要があるためです。それらを正しい順序で配布しましょう。

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

最初に画面座標で描画されたオブジェクトは、基本オブジェクト（接続されているオブジェクト）の画面座標を返すだけです。

画面座標の戻りが実装されているオブジェクトには、2つのピボットポイントがあります。画面座標は、すべてのオブジェクトのピボットポイントと中心点に対して計算されます。



そのような機能をまだ持っていない残りのオブジェクトは、単にそれらのグループに分割されます （一部のオブジェクトは、ピボットポイントの数ではなく、型ごとにグループにまとめられます 。後で実装します）。







ここで、チャート上のすべてのGUIコントロールが、チャートに新しく追加されたグラフィックオブジェクトのいずれよりも常に上にあることを確認する必要があります。さらに、GUI要素が同じ順序で整列するように作成する必要があります。これは、グラフィックオブジェクトがチャートに追加される前の順序です。



グラフィックオブジェクトを前面に表示するには、オブジェクトを非表示にして、順番に再表示する必要があります。これは、グラフィックオブジェクト可視性フラグをリセットしてからインストールすることで実行されます。オブジェクトを非表示にするには、ObjectSetInteger()関数を使用して、OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMESプロパティのOBJ_NO_PERIODSフラグを設定する必要があります。OBJ_ALL_PERIODSフラグは、オブジェクトを表示するために使用されます。すべてのGUIオブジェクトに対して、グラフィック要素コレクションリストに配置されている順序でこれをおこなうと、チャート上のそれらの位置の順序が失われます。つまり、オブジェクトは、リストの最初がチャートの一番下になり、最後のオブジェクトが一番上になるように配置されます。ただし、これらのオブジェクトは完全に異なる順序で配置される可能性があり、これは再描画時に変更されます。ここで、今日追加した新しいプロパティであるZOrderに目を向けると、グラフィックオブジェクトのリストをZOrderプロパティの昇順で並べ替えれば、オブジェクトが正しい順序で再描画されるようになることが分かります。



グラフィックオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh)を開き、必要なすべての改善をおこないます。



クラスのprivateセクションで3つの新しいメソッドを宣言します。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ); long GetZOrderMax( void ); bool SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj); void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

以下は、キャンバス上のすべてのオブジェクトを前面に移動するメソッドです。

void CGraphElementsCollection::BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); list.FreeMode( false ); list.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; list.InsertSort(obj); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.BringToTop(); } delete list; }

ここでわかるのは、新しいCArrayObjリストオブジェクトを宣言し、そのメモリ管理フラグをリセットするということです。次に、並び替えフラグリストのZOrderプロパティを設定します。なぜこれをおこなうのでしょうか。CObjectオブジェクトを任意のプロパティで並べ替えることができるようにするには、プロパティ値を並べ替えフラグとして設定する必要があります。この場合、CObjectクラスから派生したすべてのオブジェクトに実装された仮想Compare()メソッドは、2つのオブジェクトの類似したプロパティ（並べ替えモードとして設定されたプロパティ）を比較する値を返します。これは、Sort()メソッドの操作に必要です。

コレクションオブジェクトへのポインタではなく、最終的に作成された配列のコレクションリストからオブジェクトのコピーを取得するには、メモリ管理フラグをリセットする必要があります。これは重要です。ポインタを処理している場合、これらは2つのリストにある同じコレクションリストオブジェクトへのポインタであるため、新しいリストでポインタを変更すると、コレクションリスト内のオブジェクトが自動的に変更されるからです。そのような「驚き」を避けるために、変更がオリジナルに影響を与えない独立したリストコピーを作成します。メソッドが終了したら、メモリリークを回避するために、作成したリストを削除する必要があります。これについては、標準ライブラリのヘルプ(FreeMode)にも記載されています。

メモリ管理フラグの設定はCArrayObjクラスの使用において重要な部分です。配列要素は動的オブジェクトへのポインタであるため、配列から削除するときにそれらをどのように処理するかを決定することが重要です。 フラグが設定されていて配列から要素が削除される場合、その要素は削除演算子によって自動的に削除されます。フラグが設定されていない場合、削除されたオブジェクトへのポインタはまだユーザープログラムのどこかにあり、後でプログラムによって割り当てが解除されると見なされます。 ユーザープログラムがメモリ管理のフラグをリセットする場合、ユーザーはプログラムの終了前に配列を削除する責任が自分にあることを理解する必要があります。new演算子によって要素に割り当てられたメモリはそれ以外の場合は解放されません。 データが大量の場合、これはターミナルのクラッシュにさえつながる可能性があります。ユーザーがメモリ管理フラグをリセットしない場合、別の落とし穴があります。 配列内のポインタ要素がローカル変数のどこかに格納されている場合、配列を削除すると、重大なエラーが発生しててユーザープログラムがクラッシュします。デフォルトでは、メモリ管理フラグが設定されており、配列のクラスがメモリ要素の解放を担当します。

次に、グラフィック要素のコレクションリストを反復処理し、各オブジェクトを並べ替え順に新しいリストに挿入します。



反復処理が完了すると、ZOrderプロパティの昇順で並べ替えられたすべてのグラフィック要素の新しいリストが取得されます。

リストを反復処理して、次の要素を取得して前面に移動します。後続のものは常に前のものよりも高くなります。

反復処理が完了したら、必ず新しく作成したリストを削除してください。



以下は、すべてのCCanvas要素の最大ZOrderを返すメソッドです。

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetZOrderMax( void ) { this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Zorder() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

ここではリストをZOrderプロパティで並べ替え、リスト内で最大のプロパティ値を持つ要素のインデックスを取得します。

取得したインデックスで要素へのポインタを取得し、要素のZOrderプロパティを返します。

要素が受信されていない場合は-1を返します。



たとえば、3つのGUIオブジェクトがある場合、ZOrder値は3つあるのが妥当です。すべてのオブジェクトは、最初はゼロのZOrder値を持っており、それらはすべて一番下にあります。オブジェクトをキャプチャするとすぐに、そのZOrderが1で増加します。ただし、まず、他のオブジェクトのZOrder値が1以上であるかどうかを確認する必要があります。これは、最後に選択したオブジェクトが、使用可能な最大ZOrderを1だけ超える残りのすべてのオブジェクトよりも高い必要があるためです。もちろん、最大のZOrderを取得して、単純に1増やすこともできますが、これは最も洗練された解決策ではありません。代わりに、3つのオブジェクトのうち、0〜2の範囲にあるZOrder値のみを持つことができるようにします。

したがって、最後に選択したオブジェクトについては、ZOrderを1増やすか、できるだけ高くして（ゼロから始まるすべてのオブジェクトの数だけ）、残りのオブジェクトについてはZOrderを1減らす必要があります。同時に、オブジェクトが一番下にあってそのZOrderがすでにゼロである場合は、減らしません。したがって、ZOrder値の変更は、GUIオブジェクトの数に応じて「ループ上」でおこなわれます。

以下は、ZOrderを指定された要素に設定して他の要素で調整するメソッドです。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj) { long max= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (obj== NULL || max< 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; long value=(max== 0 ? 1 : max< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ? max+ 1 : this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ); if (!obj.SetZorder(value, false )) return false ; CForm *form=obj; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,obj.ID(),NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL && this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()> 1 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *elm=list.At(i); if (elm== NULL || elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL || elm.Zorder()== 0 ) continue ; if (!elm.SetZorder(elm.Zorder()- 1 , false )) res &= false ; if (elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM) { form=elm; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } } return res; }

メソッド文字列には、メソッドロジックを明確にするためのコメントが付いています。テスト中に各フォームオブジェクトのプロパティの変化を視覚的に確認できるようにZOrder値を示すテキスト表示がテスト目的で追加されました 。



新しく構築されたグラフィックオブジェクトの上にGUIオブジェクトを移動する必要があるケースは2つあります。

手動で標準のグラフィックオブジェクトをグラフに追加する プログラムでグラフィックオブジェクト（標準または拡張複合オブジェクト）を追加する

これらのケースはライブラリで個別に処理されます。

したがって、GUIオブジェクトをさまざまな場所でより高いレベルに上げるメソッドの呼び出しを追加する必要があります。

プログラムでグラフィックオブジェクトを作成する場合は、作成された標準グラフィックオブジェクトをリストに追加するprivateメソッドでGUIオブジェクトを直接再描画するための呼び出しをおこないいます。これは、グラフィックオブジェクトの作成の成功が最終的に決定される場所ですが、すべてのGUIオブジェクトをその最後に前面に移動するためのメソッドの呼び出しを追加できます。

bool AddCreatedObjToList( const string source, const long chart_id, const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,name); delete obj; return false ; } this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return true ; }

メソッドを呼び出した後、チャートを更新して変更をすぐに表示する必要があります。





手動でグラフィックオブジェクトを宣言する場合は、このイベントは、すべてのグラフィックオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドで定義されます。

新しいグラフィックオブジェクトの追加が定義されているコードブロックで、GUIオブジェクトを前面に移動するメソッドの呼び出しを追加します。

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (obj_ctrl. ChartID ()); } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





前回の記事でテストを実行したときに、複合グラフィックオブジェクトの座標がチャートの境界によって常に正しく制限されているとは限らないことがわかりました。オブジェクトのピボットポイントの位置が異なると、チャートの端に到達したときにオブジェクトが「変形」する可能性があります。

テストの直後に理由が明らかになりました。

...ピボットポイントのシフトは、中心点を基準にして計算されます。つまり、1つ目のポイントには正のシフトがあり、2番目のポイントには負のシフトがあります。中央のピボットポイントを基準にしてピボットポイントの位置を変更すると、制限計算エラーが発生します。

必要な変更を加えてこれを修正しましょう。中心点の座標をすぐに計算し、グラフィックオブジェクトのピボット点からその中心点にシフトします。チャートサイズで制限を計算する場合は、符号のないシフト値を使用します。シフトの符号は計算に影響しません。

拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトフォームを処理するためのブロックのイベントハンドラで、制限の新しい計算を追加し、チャートにデバッグデータを表示します。

else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)< 0 ) x=-shift+:: fabs (m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (x+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (y+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)< 0 ) y=-shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if (y+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } if (m_data_pivot_point.Size()>= 2 ) { int max_x,min_x,max_y,min_y; if (ext.GetMinCoordXY(min_x,min_y) && ext.GetMaxCoordXY(max_x,max_y)) Comment ( "MinX=" ,min_x, ", MaxX=" ,max_x, "

" , "MaxY=" ,min_y, ", MaxY=" ,max_y ); } }





GUIオブジェクトをクリックするとすぐに、それを前面に移動し、最大ZOrderを設定する必要があります。

押されたマウスボタンのアクティブ領域内のカーソル処理ブロックのイベントハンドラで、 オブジェクトの最大ZOrderを設定するためのコードブロックを追加します。

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } }

ここでは、拡張された標準グラフィックオブジェクトコントロールではないフォームオブジェクトにZOrderを設定します。

グラフィック要素コレクションクラスイベントハンドラは非常に大きいので、ここでそのコードを提供しても意味がありません。添付ファイルにはすべての変更（上記で検討）が含まれます。

各グラフィックオブジェクトのピボットポイントの画面座標を返すメソッドでのシフト計算を変更してみましょう。

次に、中央のピボットポイント（オブジェクトの移動に使用）の座標をすぐに計算し、そのポイントに基づいてシフトを計算します。より正確には、各ピボットポイントから中央のピボットポイントまでのシフトを計算します。

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { int xc= 0 , yc= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : xc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X+array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; yc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y+array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 0 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 1 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-yc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-yc; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

これで、すべてのシフトと制限が正しく計算されるはずなので、確認するためにテストを実行してみましょう。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、TestDoEasyPart100.mq5として\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part100\にTestDoEasyPart100.mq5として保存します。



テスト中に各フォームのZOrderプロパティ値をすぐに確認したいので、OnInit()ハンドラでフォーム（一番下のオブジェクト）のプロパティのゼロ値を設定して、フォームオブジェクトIDとそのZOrderプロパティ値を表示するようにします。

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test: ID " ) +( string )form.ID() + ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder() ,form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





チャート上でEAをコンパイルして起動します。





ご覧のとおり、各フォームオブジェクトのZOrder値は、作成直後はゼロになりますが、グラフィックオブジェクトは「それらの下」に構築されます。各オブジェクトのZOrder値の変更は、「円で」実行されますチャート上のフォームオブジェクトの数（ゼロから数えて）が上限です。構築されたグラフィックオブジェクトは常にGUIオブジェクトの「下」に表示され、それらの相対位置は変更されません。つまり、ZOrderプロパティの値に従ってリスト内で正しく分散されます。複合グラフィックオブジェクトは画面の端に正しく制限され、ピボットポイントの位置に関係なく歪むことがなくなりました。他のグラフィックオブジェクトと同様、フォームオブジェクトの下に描画されています。



次の段階

次の記事では、Windows FormsスタイルのGUIオブジェクトの作成に関する大規模なセクションを開始します。

ただし、拡張グラフィックオブジェクトとそれらに基づく複合オブジェクトの開発が止まるわけではありません。さらなる発展のためには、本格的なコントロールが必要なだけです。ライブラリの次のセクションが進むにつれて、拡張グラフィックオブジェクトの開発と改良を徐々に続けていきます。



現在のライブラリバージョン、テストEA、およびMQL5のチャートイベントコントロール指標のすべてのファイルが、テストおよびダウンロードできるように以下に添付されています。質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

