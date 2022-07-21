Gráficos na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 98): Movendo pontos de ancoragem de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos

Conteúdo

A partir do artigo 93, começamos a criar objetos gráficos compostos na biblioteca. Depois disso, tivemos que mudar de tópico e tratar da modificação da funcionalidade dos objetos-formas criados com base na classe CCanvas, já que em objetos gráficos compostos usamos objetos-formas para criar elementos de controle para pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico que faz parte de um objeto gráfico padrão estendido, e precisávamos de uma nova funcionalidade de objetos-formas, que, claro, foi planejada, mas ainda não tem sido implementada na biblioteca.

No último artigo, concluímos a modificação de objetos com base na classe CCanvas, e hoje continuaremos desenvolvendo o tópico de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, a partir dos quais são criados objetos gráficos compostos.

O objetivo deste artigo não será o de desenvolver novas classes. Hoje falaremos sobre como modificar a funcionalidade previamente preparada que nos permitia criar ferramentas convenientes para mover pontos de ancoragem de objetos gráficos padrão. Este artigo não será longo, ele descreverá a criação de um determinado protótipo de um objeto gráfico composto. A propósito, já o criamos anteriormente, em artigos passados, trata-se de uma linha de tendência regular, que possui objetos-etiquetas de preço em suas extremidades:





Hoje vamos resolver o problema de mover os pontos de ancoragem da linha de tendência para que as etiquetas de preço anexadas ao lado móvel da linha de tendência também se movam. É bom dizer que temos objetos-formas para gerar seu deslocamento nos pontos de ancoragem da linha. Também moveremos o lado correspondente da linha de tendência ao arrastar o objeto em questão. Além disso, enquanto o cursor estiver longe do ponto de ancoragem da linha de tendência, o objeto-forma permanecerá invisível. Mas quando o cursor estiver perto, a uma certa distância, do ponto de ancoragem (i. e., ao entrar na área de uma forma transparente), um ponto com um círculo será desenhado na forma:





Assim, é criada a impressão de que o objeto de controle do ponto de ancoragem da linha de tendência aparece. Nesse caso, a forma terá um tamanho maior que sua área ativa. A área ativa de uma forma é a região sobre a qual a forma pode ser movimentada. Já a forma em si pode ser utilizada para gerar outro tipo de interação com ela por meio dos botões do mouse ou da sua roda.

Assim, se o cursor do mouse estiver dentro da forma, mas fora de sua área ativa, poderemos implementar, por exemplo, o menu de contexto de um objeto gráfico composto pressionando o botão direito do mouse. Se o cursor estiver na área ativa, fora o menu de contexto, podemos pegar essa forma com o mouse e movimentá-la. Nesse caso, o final da linha à qual a forma está anexada se movimentará atrás dela.



Naturalmente, este é apenas um objeto gráfico composto de teste dentro do qual "desenvolvemos" a funcionalidade a ser criada. Depois que todas as ferramentas que permitem gerar objetos gráficos compostos e trabalhar com objetos-formas forem criadas, elaboraremos um pequeno conjunto de objetos gráficos compostos padrão para a biblioteca, e já com base neles poderemos criar nossos próprios. E criá-los servirá como um exemplo e uma descrição de como você deve criar seus próprios objetos.

Mas, por enquanto, estamos apenas desenvolvendo a funcionalidade da biblioteca e criando aqueles "tijolos" a partir dos quais será possível fazer nossos próprios objetos, e aquelas etapas que percorremos, estudamos e implementamos artigo após artigo, ademais de estarem prontas, serão a base que você poderá usar "tal como está", poupando você de fazer tudo com suas próprias mãos do zero.



Modificando as classes da biblioteca

Vamos abrir o arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh e fazer algumas melhorias nele.

Ao construir formas para controlar pontos de ancoragem, um ponto e um círculo são desenhados neles. A cor em que eles são desenhados foi previamente especificada diretamente no código. Adicionaremos uma macro-substituição na qual escreveremos esta cor por padrão:

#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 ) #define TICKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define TICKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define CLR_CANV_NULL ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) #define PROGRAM_OBJ_MAX_ID ( 10000 ) #define CTRL_POINT_RADIUS ( 5 ) #define CTRL_POINT_COLOR ( clrDodgerBlue ) #define CTRL_FORM_SIZE ( 40 )

Vamos renomear a macro-substituição chamada CTRL_POINT_SIZE para CTRL_POINT_RADIUS, já que este não é o tamanho total do círculo, mas, sim, seu raio. É que o nome dessa macro-substituição era um pouco enganador ao calcular a área ativa do objeto-forma.

No arquivo da classe do objeto para o elemento gráfico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, modificamos um pouco o método de criação de objeto gráfico elemento. Ao chamar o método CreateBitmapLabel() da classe CCanvas, infelizmente, nenhum código de erro é retornado. Portanto, antes de chamar este método, redefiniremos o último código de erro, e, caso não seja possível criar a etiqueta, exibiremos uma mensagem com o código de erro no log. Isso tornará a depuração um pouco mais fácil.

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

Por que tinha que ser desta maneira? Ao criar objetos-formas, foi necessário muito tempo para que eu descobrisse por qual motivo o recurso gráfico não podia ser criado. Como resultado, descobri que o nome do recurso gráfico que estava sendo criado tinha mais de 63 caracteres. Se o método para criar uma etiqueta da classe CCanvas nos informasse sobre um erro, não teríamos que procurar nada, uma vez que uma mensagem com um código de erro seria recebida imediatamente, e não precisaríamos passar por todas as cadeias de chamadas para os vários métodos em várias classes.

Em geral, essa modificação também não nos apontará para o verdadeiro código de erro se o comprimento do nome do recurso exceder 63 caracteres:



ERR_RESOURCE_NAME_IS_TOO_LONG 4018 The resource name exceeds 63 characters

e retornar um código de erro



ERR_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND 4016 Resource with such a name is not found in EX5

mas isso ainda é melhor, e imediatamente faz pensar: "por que o recurso gráfico não é criado?"...







Modificamos o arquivo da classe de ferramentas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido no arquivo

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh.



Cada objeto gráfico possui um ou mais pontos de ancoragem com os quais esse objeto pode ser posicionado no gráfico. Anexado a cada um desses pontos está um objeto-forma para gerenciar tais pontos de ancoragem. Os objetos gráficos padrão têm pontos próprios com os quais podem ser movidos. Eles aparecem quando um objeto gráfico é selecionado. Não gerenciaremos objetos gráficos padrão estendidos na biblioteca dessa maneira. Para implementar nossa funcionalidade, é mais conveniente usarmos objetos-forma que irão facilitar o deslocamento dos pontos de ancoragem dos objetos gráficos. Pode haver mais objetos-formas do que pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico. Logo, não podemos julgar o número de objetos-formas pelo número de pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico, e precisamos saber esse número. Portanto, à seção pública da classe adicionaremos um método que retorna o número de objetos-formas criados para controlar os pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico e declararemos um método que desenha os pontos de controle dos pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico em objetos-formas completamente transparentes:

void SetControlFormSize( const int size); int GetControlFormSize( void ) const { return this .m_ctrl_form_size; } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return this .m_list_forms.At(index); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const string name, int &index); int GetNumPivotsBaseObj( void ) const { return this .m_base_pivots; } int GetNumControlPointForms( void ) const { return this .m_list_forms.Total(); } bool CreateAllControlPointForm( void ); void DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr); void DeleteAllControlPointForm( void );





No método que cria o objeto de formulário no ponto de ancoragem do objeto base, encurte o nome do objeto que está sendo criado - em vez de "_TKPP_" digite "_CP_":

CForm *CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateNewControlPointForm( const int index) { string name= this .m_base_name+ "_CP_" +(index< this .m_base_pivots ? ( string )index : "X" ); CForm *form= this .GetControlPointForm(index); if (form!= NULL ) return NULL ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(index,x,y)) return NULL ; return new CForm( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow,name,x- this .m_shift,y- this .m_shift, this .GetControlFormSize(), this .GetControlFormSize()); }

Foi aqui (e no arquivo do EA de teste) que tive que encurtar o nome do objeto-forma criado, pois o nome do recurso gráfico acabou tendo mais de 63 caracteres e o objeto não era criado. O motivo está no método de criação de recurso dinâmico na classe CCanvas, onde o nome do recurso a ser criado consiste nos caracteres "::" + o nome passado para o método (que especificamos no método acima) + o identificador do gráfico + o número de milissegundos decorridos desde que o sistema foi iniciado + um número pseudo-aleatório:

bool CCanvas::Create( const string name, const int width, const int height, ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clrfmt) { Destroy(); if (width> 0 && height> 0 && ArrayResize (m_pixels,width*height)> 0 ) { m_rcname= "::" +name+( string ) ChartID ()+( string )( GetTickCount ()+ MathRand ()); ArrayInitialize (m_pixels, 0 ); if ( ResourceCreate (m_rcname,m_pixels,width,height, 0 , 0 , 0 ,clrfmt)) { m_width =width; m_height=height; m_format=clrfmt; return ( true ); } } Destroy(); return ( false ); }

Tudo isso, infelizmente, impõe sérias restrições à escolha de um nome intuitivo para o objeto criado.



No método que cria objetos-formas nos pontos de ancoragem do objeto base, calculamos o deslocamento de cada lado do objeto-forma para indicar a localização e o tamanho da área ativa da forma, que deve estar no centro da mesma, e seu tamanho deve ser igual a dois valores registrados na macro-substituição CTRL_POINT_RADIUS . Como se trata do raio, para que a zona ativa da forma seja igual ao círculo desenhado em seu centro, precisamos pegar dois valores do raio, subtraí-los da largura da forma (a altura de a forma é igual à sua largura) e dividir o valor resultante por dois.

O valor calculado para o recuo da borda da área ativa em relação à borda da forma é especificado no método SetActiveAreaShift():

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::CreateAllControlPointForm( void ) { bool res= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_base_pivots;i++) { CForm *form= this .CreateNewControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_EXT_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_POINT_FORM); res &= false ; } if (! this .m_list_forms.Add(form)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete form; res &= false ; } form.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM); form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); int x=( int ):: floor ((form.Width()-CTRL_POINT_RADIUS* 2 )/ 2 ); form.SetActiveAreaShift(x,x,x,x); form.SetFlagSelected( false , false ); form.SetFlagSelectable( false , false ); form.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); this .DrawControlPoint(form, 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); form.Done(); } if (res) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); return res; }

Para fins de depuração, durante a criação de forma, podemos desenhar retângulos, exibindo o tamanho da forma e sua área ativa, e essas linhas são comentadas. Também desenhamos círculos completamente transparentes no centro da forma com um novo método, visto abaixo. E se são transparentes, vale a pena desenhá-los então?



Método que desenha um ponto de controle na forma:

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::DrawControlPoint(CForm *form, const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if (form== NULL ) return ; form.DrawCircle(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ),CTRL_POINT_RADIUS,clr,opacity); form.DrawCircleFill(( int ):: floor (form.Width()/ 2 ),( int ):: floor (form.Height()/ 2 ), 2 ,clr,opacity); }

O método contém duas linhas, que simplesmente movemos do método acima para um método à parte. Para que é isso? Precisamos mostrar ou ocultar um ponto com um círculo no centro da forma em momentos diferentes. Para fazer isso, chamamos esse método, e especificamos a opacidade e a cor desejadas das formas desenhadas.

No manipulador de eventos, removemos o processamento de movimento do cursor do mouse , porque não precisamos disso aqui.

void CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if (! this .GetControlPointCoordXY(i,x,y)) continue ; form.SetCoordX(x- this .m_shift); form.SetCoordY(y- this .m_shift); form.Update(); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form= this .m_list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_base_chart_id); } }





Vamos alterar a classe do objeto gráfico padrão abstrato no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos um método que permite alterar simultaneamente as coordenadas dos pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico e dos objetos que estão anexados a ele:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Para ter acesso à forma que irá controlar os pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico, vamos declarar três métodos:

int GetLinkedCoordsNum( void ) const { return this .m_linked_pivots.GetNumLinkedCoords(); } int GetLinkedPivotsNum(CGStdGraphObj *obj) const { return (obj!= NULL ? obj.GetLinkedCoordsNum() : 0 ); } CForm *GetControlPointForm( const int index); int GetNumControlPointForms( void ); void RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr); private :





Adicionamos um método que define o tempo e o preço de acordo com as coordenadas da tela:

string ChartObjSymbol( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ); } bool SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (!:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, 0 ,symbol); return true ; } bool SetTimePrice( const int x, const int y, const int modifier) { bool res= true ; ENUM_OBJECT type= this .GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { res &= this .SetXDistance(x); res &= this .SetYDistance(y); } else { int subwnd= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; if (:: ChartXYToTimePrice ( this . ChartID (),x,y,subwnd,time,price)) { res &= this .SetTime(time,modifier); res &= this .SetPrice(price,modifier); } } return res; }

Para podermos trabalhar com objetos gráficos em coordenadas de tela X e Y, precisamos converter as coordenadas de tela em coordenadas de tempo/preço. Este método verifica, primeiro, qual o tipo do objeto atual, e, se for construído a partir de coordenadas de tela, suas coordenadas de tela serão alteradas imediatamente. Se este objeto gráfico for construído de acordo com as coordenadas de tempo/preço, primeiro precisamos converter as coordenadas de tela passadas para o método em valores de tempo e preço e, em seguida, registrar esses valores recebidos nos parâmetros do objeto gráfico.



Método que retorna a forma de controle pertencente ao ponto de ancoragem do objeto:

CForm *CGStdGraphObj::GetControlPointForm( const int index) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(index) : NULL ); }

Tudo é simples aqui: caso o objeto da ferramentas pertencentes ao objeto gráfico padrão estendido exista, o objeto-forma será retornado segundo o índice. Se não for assim, será retornado NULL.



Método que retorna o número de objetos-formas que controlam o ponto de controle:

int CGStdGraphObj::GetNumControlPointForms( void ) { return ( this .ExtToolkit!= NULL ? this .ExtToolkit.GetNumControlPointForms() : 0 ); }

O método é semelhante ao discutido acima: se o objeto das ferramentas do objeto gráfico padrão estendido existir, o número de objetos-formas será retornado. Se não for assim,será retornado 0.

Método que redesenha a forma que gere o ponto de controle do objeto gráfico padrão estendido:

void CGStdGraphObj::RedrawControlPointForms( const uchar opacity, const color clr) { if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; int total_form= this .GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_form;i++) { CForm *form= this .ExtToolkit.GetControlPointForm(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; this .ExtToolkit.DrawControlPoint(form,opacity,clr); } int total_dep= this .GetNumDependentObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_dep;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(i); if (dep== NULL ) continue ; dep.RedrawControlPointForms(opacity,clr); } }

O método é comentado em detalhes. Em poucas palavras, primeiro redesenhamos todos os objetos-formas vinculados ao objeto atual. E depois lembramos que objetos gráficos dependentes podem ser anexados a esse objeto, objetos gráficos esses que, por sua vez, também possuem objetos-formas. Sendo assim, em um loop por todos os objetos dependentes, chamamos esse método, para cada um dos objetos dependentes. E esses objetos, por sua vez, também passarão pela lista de seus objetos dependentes e chamarão o mesmo método para eles. E assim por diante até que todos os objetos-formas para todos os objetos gráficos vinculados sejam redesenhados.



Método que altera as coordenadas X e Y do objeto atual e de todos os objetos dependentes:

bool CGStdGraphObj::ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ) { if (! this .SetTimePrice(x,y,modifier)) return false ; if ( this .ExtToolkit== NULL || this .m_list.Total()== 0 ) return true ; CGStdGraphObj *dep= this .GetDependentObj(modifier); if (dep== NULL ) return false ; CLinkedPivotPoint *pp=dep.GetLinkedPivotPoint(); if (pp== NULL ) return false ; int num=pp.GetNumLinkedCoords(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<num;j++) { int numx=pp.GetBasePivotsNumX(j); for ( int nx= 0 ;nx<numx;nx++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyX(j,nx); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierX(j,nx); this .SetCoordXToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,nx); } int numy=pp.GetBasePivotsNumY(j); for ( int ny= 0 ;ny<numy;ny++) { int prop_from=pp.GetPropertyY(j,ny); int modifier_from=pp.GetPropertyModifierY(j,ny); this .SetCoordYToDependentObj(dep,prop_from,modifier_from,ny); } } dep.PropertiesCopyToPrevData(); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(modifier), this .Price(modifier),modifier); this .ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (m_chart_id); return true ; }

O método é comentado em detalhes. Resumindo: primeiro alteramos as coordenadas do ponto de ancoragem especificado para o objeto atual. Além disso, se o objeto tiver objetos gráficos dependentes vinculados a ele, o objeto gráfico dependente também deve ser deslocado para novas coordenadas no ponto que foi movido e ao qual o objeto dependente pode ser anexado, e isso acontece no método.



No manipulador de eventos, removemos o processamento do movimento do mouse, porque não é necessário aqui:



void CGStdGraphObj:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (GraphElementType()!=GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) return ; string name= this .Name(); if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (ExtToolkit== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjTimePrice( this .Time(i), this .Price(i),i); } ExtToolkit.SetBaseObjCoordXY( this .XDistance(), this .YDistance()); ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { if (ExtToolkit!= NULL ) ExtToolkit. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,name); } }





Vamos alterar a classe-coleção de objetos gráficos no arquivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh.



Quando movemos o cursor sobre o gráfico, se houver objetos no gráfico, o objeto sobre o qual o cursor do mouse está é determinado no manipulador de eventos da classe. Em seguida, o manipulador de estado do mouse é iniciado em relação a esse objeto. Quando passamos o cursor sobre o objeto que gere o ponto de controle do objeto gráfico padrão estendido, graças ao manipulador saberemos tanto a própria forma quanto seu índice e o objeto gráfico ao qual essa forma está vinculada. Para não procurar novamente esta forma e o objeto gráfico fora do manipulador, basta armazenar em variáveis o identificador do objeto gráfico ao qual a forma está vinculada e o índice da forma sobre a qual o cursor está localizado. Esses dados nos ajudarão a selecionar rapidamente os objetos desejados das listas e entender que o cursor está sobre a forma de acordo com o valor dessas variáveis.

Escrevemos essas variáveis na declaração de um método que retorna um ponteiro para a forma sob o cursor:

CForm *GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id, int &form_index );

As variáveis são passadas para o método por referência. Ou seja, dentro do método, simplesmente escrevemos os valores necessários neles, e esses valores são salvos nas variáveis correspondentes, e assim podemos usá-los depois.



Na seção pública da classe, declaramos dois métodos que retornam objetos gráficos estendidos padrão de acordo com o identificador:

CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdDelGraphObject( const string name, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id); CGStdGraphObj *GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id); CArrayObj *GetListChartsControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_charts_control; } CArrayObj *GetListDeletedObj( void ) { return & this .m_list_deleted_obj; }

Serão necessários métodos para obter um ponteiro para um objeto gráfico segundo seu identificador. Vejamos a implementação desses métodos.



Método que retorna um objeto gráfico padrão estendido existente por seu identificador:

CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObjectExt( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aqui: obtemos uma lista de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, deixamos apenas objetos com o identificador gráfico especificado na lista.

Na lista resultante, selecionamos um objeto com o identificador do objeto especificado. Se a lista resultante for válida e não estiver vazia, retornamos o ponteiro para o objeto requerido contido nele. Se não for assim, retornamos NULL.



Método que retorna um objeto gráfico padrão existente segundo seu identificador:



CGStdGraphObj *CGraphElementsCollection::GetStdGraphObject( const long id, const long chart_id) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, 0 ,chart_id); list=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(list,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,id,EQUAL); return ( list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); }

Aqui: obtemos uma lista de objetos gráficos de acordo com o identificador gráfico. Na lista resultante, deixamos o objeto com o identificador do objeto especificado.

Se a lista resultante for válida e não estiver vazia, retornamos o ponteiro para o objeto contido nela. Se não for assim, retornamos NULL.

Modificamos o método que retorna um ponteiro para a forma sob o cursor. Precisamos adicionar e inicializar duas novas variáveis para armazenar o identificador do objeto gráfico padrão estendido e o índice do ponto de ancoragem, que é controlado pela forma, e também devemos inserir o bloco para processamento de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos, isto é, a busca de formas vinculadas a esses objetos e sobre as quais o cursor do mouse está:

CForm *CGraphElementsCollection::GetFormUnderCursor( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam, ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE &mouse_state, long &obj_ext_id , int &form_index ) { obj_ext_id= WRONG_VALUE ; form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; CGCnvElement *elm= NULL ; CForm *form= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty(GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, true ,EQUAL); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()> 0 ) { elm=list.At( 0 ); if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } int total= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { elm= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (elm== NULL ) continue ; if (elm.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM) { form=elm; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) return form; } } list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_ext=list.At(i); if (obj_ext== NULL ) continue ; CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=obj_ext.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit== NULL ) continue ; obj_ext. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); total=toolkit.GetNumControlPointForms(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { form=toolkit.GetControlPointForm(j); if (form== NULL ) continue ; mouse_state=form.MouseFormState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (mouse_state>MOUSE_FORM_STATE_OUTSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { obj_ext_id=obj_ext.ObjectID(); form_index=j; return form; } } } } return NULL ; }

Toda a lógica do bloco de código adicionado está descrita nos comentários. Resumindo: precisamos encontrar o objeto-forma sobre o qual o cursor do mouse está. Primeiro, procuramos objetos-formas armazenados na lista de elementos gráficos da classe-coleção. Se nenhuma forma for encontrada, precisamos percorrer todos os objetos gráficos padrão estendidos procurando suas formas, o cursor pode estar sobre um deles. Se for esse o caso, nas variáveis passadas por referência ao método, escrevemos o identificador do objeto gráfico padrão estendido ao qual esta forma está vinculada e o índice desta forma, para saber qual ponto de ancoragem de qual objeto gráfico esta forma gere.



Agora precisamos processar a interação do cursor do mouse com os objetos-formas de objetos gráficos padrão estendidos no manipulador de eventos. Além disso, controlaremos o movimento dos objetos-formas para que eles não possam entrar na área do gráfico, nomeadamente em seu canto superior direito, onde está localizado o botão de ativação do modo de negociação com um clique. Este botão está sempre em cima de todos os objetos, e não precisamos que a forma flutuante possa aparecer sob ele, para não clicar acidentalmente neste botão em vez de na forma. Se o painel de negociação com um clique já estiver ativado, a forma também não deve aparece sob ele, porque simplesmente não será visível se for menor que este painel, o que causará inconvenientes ao trabalhar com a forma, fazendo com que você tenha que desabilitar o painel de negociação com um clique para ver novamente a forma que apareceu acidentalmente sob tal painel.

Vejamos as melhorias e alterações no manipulador de eventos:

void CGraphElementsCollection:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGStdGraphObj *obj_std= NULL ; CGCnvElement *obj_cnv= NULL ; ushort idx= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG || idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { long param=(id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? :: ChartID () : idx== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ? lparam : WRONG_VALUE ); long chart_id=(param== WRONG_VALUE ? (lparam== 0 ? :: ChartID () : lparam) : param); obj_std= this .GetStdGraphObject(sparam,chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) { obj_std= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id); if (obj_std== NULL ) return ; string name_new= this .FindExtraObj(chart_id); if (obj_std.SetNamePrev(obj_std.Name()) && obj_std.SetName(name_new)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_RENAME,obj_std. ChartID (),obj_std.TimeCreate(),obj_std.Name()); } obj_std.PropertiesRefresh(); obj_std.PropertiesCheckChanged(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Total();i++) { obj_std= this .m_list_all_graph_obj.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ((id< CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ? id : idx),lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE || idx== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); if (list!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj_std=list.At(i); if (obj_std== NULL ) continue ; obj_std. OnChartEvent ( CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } else { bool pressed=( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)==MOUSE_BUTT_KEY_STATE_LEFT ? true : false ); ENUM_MOUSE_FORM_STATE mouse_state=MOUSE_FORM_STATE_NONE; static CForm *form= NULL ; static bool pressed_chart= false ; static bool pressed_form= false ; static bool move= false ; static int form_index= WRONG_VALUE ; static long graph_obj_id= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!pressed_chart && !move) form= this .GetFormUnderCursor(id,lparam,dparam,sparam,mouse_state,graph_obj_id,form_index); if (!pressed) { pressed_chart= false ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && move) { if (form!= NULL ) { int x= this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.OffsetX(); int y= this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.OffsetY(); int chart_width=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); int chart_height=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,form.SubWindow()); if (form_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { if (x< 0 ) x= 0 ; if (x>chart_width-form.Width()) x=chart_width-form.Width(); if (y< 0 ) y= 0 ; if (y>chart_height-form.Height()) y=chart_height-form.Height(); if (!:: ChartGetInteger (form. ChartID (), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )) { if (y< 17 && x< 41 ) y= 17 ; } else { if (y< 80 && x< 192 ) y= 80 ; } } else { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CArrayObj *list_ext=CSelect::ByGraphicStdObjectProperty(GetListStdGraphObjectExt(),GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID, 0 ,graph_obj_id,EQUAL); if (list_ext!= NULL && list_ext.Total()> 0 ) { CGStdGraphObj *ext=list_ext.At( 0 ); if (ext!= NULL ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=ext.GraphObjectType(); if (type== OBJ_LABEL || type== OBJ_BUTTON || type== OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL || type== OBJ_EDIT || type== OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ) { ext.SetXDistance(x); ext.SetYDistance(y); } else { int shift=( int ):: ceil (form.Width()/ 2 )+ 1 ; if (x+shift< 0 ) x=-shift; if (x+shift>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift; if (y+shift< 0 ) y=-shift; if (y+shift>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift; ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift,y+shift,form_index); } } } } } form.Move(x,y, true ); } } Comment ( (form!= NULL ? form.Name()+ ":" : "" ), "

" , EnumToString (( ENUM_CHART_EVENT )id), "

" , EnumToString ( this .m_mouse.ButtonKeyState(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)), "

" , EnumToString (mouse_state), "

pressed=" ,pressed, ", move=" ,move,(form!= NULL ? ", Interaction=" +( string )form.Interaction() : "" ), "

pressed_chart=" ,pressed_chart, ", pressed_form=" ,pressed_form, "

form_index=" ,form_index, ", graph_obj_id=" ,graph_obj_id ); if (form== NULL ) { if (pressed) { if (pressed_form) { return ; } if (!pressed_chart) { pressed_chart= true ; pressed_form= false ; move= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), true ); } } else { CArrayObj *list_ext=GetListStdGraphObjectExt(); int total=list_ext.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=list_ext.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.RedrawControlPointForms( 0 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } else { if (pressed_chart) { return ; } if (!pressed_form) { pressed_chart= false ; this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_NOT_PRESSED) { if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_PRESSED) { this .SetChartTools(:: ChartID (), false ); if (!pressed_form) { pressed_form= true ; pressed_chart= false ; } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_FORM_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); if (graph_obj_id> WRONG_VALUE ) { CGStdGraphObj *graph_obj= this .GetStdGraphObjectExt(graph_obj_id,form. ChartID ()); if (graph_obj!= NULL ) { CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit *toolkit=graph_obj.GetExtToolkit(); if (toolkit!= NULL ) { toolkit.DrawControlPoint(form, 255 ,CTRL_POINT_COLOR); } } } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); } } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_WHEEL) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_NOT_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_PRESSED) { } if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_SCROLL_AREA_WHEEL) { } } } } }

Todas as melhorias no método são comentadas em detalhes diretamente no código, nós as deixamos para um estudo por conta própria. Em qualquer caso, todas as perguntas podem ser colocadas na discussão do artigo.



Estas são todas as melhorias que precisávamos fazer hoje.







Teste

Para testar, vamos pegar o Expert Advisor do artigo anterior e salvá-lo na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part98\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart98.mq5.



Não faremos praticamente nenhuma alteração, exceto que criaremos três objetos-formas:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 3 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) #define KEY_LEFT ( 188 ) #define KEY_RIGHT ( 190 ) #define KEY_ORIGIN ( 191 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; color array_clr[];

e, a esse respeito, corrigiremos levemente o cálculo das coordenadas de cada forma criada.

A declaração do objeto-forma será retirada do loop.

A primeira forma será construída na coordenada Y 100, já o resto será traçado com um recuo de 20px em relação à borda inferior da forma anterior:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,( form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест 0" , "Test 0" )+ string (i+ 1 ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Além disso, no manipulador OnChartEvent() , encurtamos o nome dos objetos gráficos criados pelo clique do mouse (anteriormente o nome era "TrendLineExt") para não ultrapassar 63 caracteres ao criar um recurso gráfico:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) return ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int sw= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,sw,time,price)) { datetime time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); double price2= iOpen ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 ); string name_base= "TLineExt" ; engine.CreateLineTrend(name_base, 0 , true ,time,price,time2,price2); CGStdGraphObj *obj=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObjectExt(name_base, ChartID ()); string name_dep= "PriceLeftExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelLeft(name_dep, 0 , false ,time,price); CGStdGraphObj *dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 0 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 0 ); name_dep= "PriceRightExt" ; engine.CreatePriceLabelRight(name_dep, 0 , false ,time2,price2); dep=engine.GraphGetStdGraphObject(name_dep, ChartID ()); obj.AddDependentObj(dep); dep.AddNewLinkedCoord(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, 1 ,GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE, 1 ); } }

Compilamos o Expert Advisor e o executamos no gráfico:





Então, o que vemos: a forma não entra na área onde está localizado o botão de ativação do painel de negociação com um clique, nem entra na área deste painel se ela estiver ativada. As formas de controle dos pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico padrão estendido funcionam como pretendido e não vão além dos limites do gráfico.

Mas também vemos deficiências. Depois de criar um objeto gráfico composto e ao mover seus pontos de ancoragem, eles ficam acima dos objetos-formas. Talvez isso seja normal, mas nem sempre. Por exemplo, se criamos um painel, a linha movida pelo cursor ainda deve aparecer sob o painel e não ser desenhada em cima dele. Se cada uma das formas for "clicada" com o mouse, essas formas se tornarão mais altas que o objeto gráfico composto e, quando movidas, não serão mais desenhadas sobre essas formas. Se você sobrepor parcialmente três formas umas sobre as outras, quando você passar o mouse sobre o segunda forma, a primeira se tornará ativa. Vamos corrigir isso, aqui será necessário usar, para todas as formas, a "profundidade" de sua localização em relação umas às outras e a outros objetos no gráfico.







O que virá a seguir?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos trabalhando em objetos gráficos compostos e suas funcionalidades.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca, arquivos do EA de teste e o indicador de controle de eventos do gráfico para MQL5 estão anexados abaixo. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho. Se você tiver dúvidas, comentários e sugestões, pode expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

