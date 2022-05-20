Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 100): Making improvements in handling extended standard graphical objects

Contents

Concept

Over the course of the last articles, I have been developing the functionality for handling composite graphical objects created on the basis of extended standard graphical objects. We have been gradually moving towards creation of this functionality article by article. Sometimes, I was forced to move from one topic to another: first, I created objects base on the CCanvas class and then started the creation of graphical objects since the planned functionality for the introduction of graphical objects into all library objects required the presence of at least a partially working functionality of standard graphical objects. After that, I moved back to form objects based on CCanvas since advanced graphical objects required the improvement of classes based on the canvas. Now we again need to move on to continue developing objects on canvas.

Therefore, in the current article, I will eliminate obvious flaws in simultaneous handling of extended (and standard) graphical objects and form objects on canvas, as well as fix errors detected during the test performed in the previous article. The article concludes this section of the library description. The next article will start a new section, in which I will begin the development of graphical objects on canvas that imitate Windows Forms in MS Visual Studio. I will need these objects to continue the development of extended standard graphical objects, as well as of composite objects based on them.



Improving library classes

If the chart contains any graphical objects on canvas for creating GUI elements — element, shape, window (not implemented yet) or other similar control elements, placing standard graphical objects, as well as other library objects based on them on the chart (either manually or programmatically), leads to these objects being drawn on top of the controls which is inconvenient. Therefore, we need to develop a mechanism for tracking new graphical objects on the chart and move all GUI elements to the foreground. To achieve this, we may use the ZOrder graphical object property (Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart (CHARTEVENT_CLICK)).



Below is the Help info:



The default zero value is set when creating an object, but the priority can be increased if necessary. When applying objects one over another only one of them with the highest priority will receive the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event.

But I will use this property more widely — the value of this property will indicate the order in which GUI elements are arranged relative to each other, as well as relative to other graphical objects.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, in the enumeration of integer properties of a graphical element on canvas, add a new property and increase the number of integer properties from 23 to 24:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Add the new property to the list of possible criteria of sorting graphical elements on the canvas:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_INTERACTION, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Now we are able to select and sort graphical elements on canvas by this property.





All graphical objects in the library are derived from the base object of all graphical objects of the library — standard graphical objects and graphical elements on canvas. In the file of the base graphical object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh, the methods for handling the ZOrder property are made virtual:

bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,flag)) || only_prop) { this .m_hidden=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value, const bool only_prop) { :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_zorder=value; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; } bool SetVisible( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); :: ResetLastError (); if ((!only_prop && :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) || only_prop) { this .m_visible=flag; return true ; } else CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,:: GetLastError (), true ); return false ; }

...

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_SPECIES Species( void ) const { return this .m_species; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } int Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

The same methods are present in the base object class of all library graphical objects.

The methods are made virtual in them as well.

In the file of the abstract standard graphical object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh:

bool Back( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ); } bool SetFlagBack( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagBack(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, 0 ,flag); return true ; } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 ); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, 0 , value ); return true ; } bool Hidden( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ); } bool SetFlagHidden( const bool flag, const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetFlagHidden(flag,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, 0 ,flag); return true ; }





In the file of the graphical element object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, add the same virtual methods:



virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true , false ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false , false ); } virtual long Zorder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); } virtual bool SetZorder( const long value , const bool only_prop) { if (!CGBaseObj::SetZorder( value ,only_prop)) return false ; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER, value ); return true ; }

Since the graphical element object class already features the structure of object properties for saving and restoring it, we should add the field for the new integer property:

virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private : struct SData { int id; int type; int number; long chart_id; int subwindow; int coord_x; int coord_y; int width; int height; int edge_right; int edge_bottom; int act_shift_left; int act_shift_top; int act_shift_right; int act_shift_bottom; uchar opacity; color color_bg; bool movable; bool active; bool interaction; int coord_act_x; int coord_act_y; int coord_act_right; int coord_act_bottom; long zorder; uchar name_obj[ 64 ]; uchar name_res[ 64 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj;





In the method for creating the object structure, add saving a new object property:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.interaction=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; this .m_struct_obj.zorder= this .m_zorder; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

In the method of restoring an object from the structure, add reading the property to an object:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTERACTION, this .m_struct_obj.interaction); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .m_zorder= this .m_struct_obj.zorder; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

We need all this to correctly save the object to the disk and restore it from the disk in the future when reading and writing library objects to files. This will be necessary so that when the terminal is restarted, the library can restore the state of the program and its data to normally resume the work. But all this will be implemented later. In the meantime, we are simply preparing the necessary functionality.







Let's get back to the file of the abstract standard graphical object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Since we will need to know the minimum and maximum coordinates of the entire object when building composite graphical objects from the extended standard graphical objects in the future, now is the time to add methods to find and return the values of the minimum and maximum X and Y coordinates of the standard graphical object. Later, we will be able to get the minimum/maximum coordinates of the entire composite graphical object based on these methods.

Declare two new methods in the public section of the class:

CArrayObj *GetListDependentObj( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CGStdGraphObj *GetDependentObj( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } int GetNumDependentObj( void ) { return this .m_list.Total(); } string NameDependent( const int index); bool AddDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj); bool ChangeCoordsExtendedObj( const int x, const int y, const int modifier, bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoordsXYtoDependentObj(CGStdGraphObj *dependent_obj); bool GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y); bool GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y); CLinkedPivotPoint*GetLinkedPivotPoint( void ) { return & this .m_linked_pivots; }

Let's write their implementation outside the class body.

The method returning the minimum XY screen coordinate from all pivot points:

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMinCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_min= LONG_MAX ; double price_max= 0 ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)<time_min) time_min= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)>price_max) price_max= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_min,price_max,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

There is no need to search for the maximum/minimum coordinate for objects constructed in screen coordinates, since such objects feature a single chart anchor point, and it is already in the screen coordinates — we should simply return them.

Conversely, in case of the objects constructed using the time/price coordinates, we need to get these coordinates via the ChartTimePriceToXY() function. But first it is necessary to find the minimum time coordinate from all the pivot points the object has and the maximum price coordinate from the same pivot points. Why are we looking for the maximum coordinate for the price if we need the minimum coordinate on the chart? The answer is simple: the price on the chart increases from bottom to top, while the coordinates in pixels on the chart are counted from the upper left corner. So the higher the price, the smaller the value of the pixel coordinate for this price point.

In the loop by all pivot points, find the minimum time and maximum price, which we eventually pass to the ChartTimePriceToXY() function to obtain coordinates in chart pixels.

The similar method is used for getting the maximum screen XY coordinate from all pivot points:

bool CGStdGraphObj::GetMaxCoordXY( int &x, int &y) { datetime time_max= 0 ; double price_min= DBL_MAX ; switch ( this .TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .XDistance(); y= this .YDistance(); return true ; default : for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .Pivots();i++) { if ( this .Time(i)>time_max) time_max= this .Time(i); if ( this .Price(i)<price_min) price_min= this .Price(i); } return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),time_max,price_min,x,y) ? true : false ); } return false ; }

The method is similar to the previous one, except that we are looking for the maximum time and minimum price here.

As I have already mentioned, I will need these methods later when working on composite graphical objects.





In the class of the extended standard graphical object toolkit \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Extend\CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit.mqh, slightly adjust the method returning the X and Y coordinates of the specified pivot point of the graphical object in screen coordinates. The reason for this is that we need to distribute graphical objects by the 'switch' operator cases so that each case contains graphical objects by the number of pivot points for objects constructed using time/price coordinates. Let's distribute them in the right order:

bool CGStdGraphObjExtToolkit::GetControlPointCoordXY( const int index, int &x, int &y) { CFormControl *form0= NULL , *form1= NULL ; x= 0 ; y= 0 ; switch ( this .m_base_type) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : x= this .m_base_x; y= this .m_base_y; return true ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : if (index< this .m_base_pivots) return (:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_base_chart_id, this .m_base_subwindow, this .m_base_time[index], this .m_base_price[index],x,y) ? true : false ); else { form0= this .GetControlPointForm( 0 ); form1= this .GetControlPointForm( 1 ); if (form0== NULL || form1== NULL ) return false ; x=(form0.CoordX()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordX()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; y=(form0.CoordY()+ this .m_shift+form1.CoordY()+ this .m_shift)/ 2 ; return true ; } case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Objects that are initially drawn in screen coordinates simply return screen coordinates of their base object (the one they are attached to).

Objects with implemented return of screen coordinates have two pivot points. The screen coordinates are calculated for all object pivot points and central point.



The remaining objects having no such functionality yet are simply divided into their groups (some objects are gathered into groups by types rather than by the number of pivot points, I will implement them later).







Now we need to make sure that all GUI controls on the chart always stay above any of the graphical objects that are newly added to the chart. Moreover, we need to make so that GUI elements are lined up in the same sequence, in which they were before a graphical object was added to the chart.



In order to bring a graphical object to the foreground, we need to hide it and re-display it sequentially. This is done by resetting and then installing the graphical object visibility flag. To hide the object, we need to use the ObjectSetInteger() function to set the OBJ_NO_PERIODS flag for the OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property. The OBJ_ALL_PERIODS flag is used to display the object. If we do this for all GUI objects in the order, in which they are located in the graphical element collection list, we will lose the sequence of their location on the chart. In other words, the objects will be arranged so that the very first in the list will be the lowest on the chart, and the last one will be the highest. But these objects could be located in a completely different sequence, which will be changed when redrawing. Here we turn to the new property we added today — ZOrder. We need to sort the list of graphical objects in ascending order of the ZOrder property. Then the objects will be redrawn in the correct sequence.



Open the file of the collection class of graphical elements \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh and make all the necessary improvements in it.



Declare three new methods in the private section of the class:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); private : void BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ); long GetZOrderMax( void ); bool SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj); void DeleteExtendedObj(CGStdGraphObj *obj);

Let's write their implementation outside the class body.

The method moving all objects on canvas to the foreground:

void CGraphElementsCollection::BringToTopAllCanvElm( void ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); list.FreeMode( false ); list.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total();i++) { obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; list.InsertSort(obj); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.BringToTop(); } delete list; }

So what we see here. We declare the new CArrayObj list object and reset its memory management flag. Next, set the ZOrder property for the sorting flag list. Why are we doing this? In order to be able to sort the CObject objects by any property, we need to set the property value as a sorting flag. In this case, the virtual Compare() method implemented in all objects derived from the CObject class will return the value of comparing similar properties (the property set as the sorting mode) of two objects, which is required for the Sort() method operation.

Resetting the memory management flag is needed so that we eventually get copies of objects from the collection list in the created array, rather than pointers to the collection objects. This is important, since if we are dealing with the pointers, then any change to them in the new list will automatically change the object in the collection list since these are the pointers to the same collection list object, which are located in two lists. I am creating an independent list copy whose change does not affect the original to avoid such "surprises". Upon completion of the method, we should delete the created list in order to avoid memory leaks. This is also mentioned in the Standard Library help (FreeMode):

Setting the memory management flag is an important part in the CArrayObj class use. Since the array elements are pointers to dynamic objects, it is important to determine what to do with them when removing from the array. If the flag is set, removing an element from the array, the element is automatically deleted by the delete operator. If the flag is not set, it is assumed that a pointer to the deleted object is still somewhere in the user program and will be deallocated by the program afterwards. If the user program resets the flag of memory management, the user must understand his responsibility for the removal of the array before the termination of the program. Otherwise the memory allocated for elements by the new operator is not released. For large amounts of data this could lead even to crash of your terminal. If the user does not reset the memory management flag, there is another pitfall. When pointer elements in array are stored somewhere in the local variables, then removing the array will lead to a critical error and crash of the user program. By default, the memory management flag is set, i.e. the class of the array is responsible for freeing the memory elements.

Next, we loop through the collection list of graphical elements and insert each next object into the new list in sorting order.



Upon the loop completion, we get the new list sorted in ascending order of the ZOrder properties of all graphical elements.

In the loop by the list, get the next element and bring it to the foreground. Each subsequent one will always be higher than the previous one.

Upon the loop completion, be sure to remove the newly created list.



The method returning the maximum ZOrder of all CCanvas elements:

long CGraphElementsCollection::GetZOrderMax( void ) { this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ZORDER); int index=CSelect::FindGraphCanvElementMax( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ZORDER); CGCnvElement *obj= this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.At(index); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Zorder() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Here we sort the list by the ZOrder property and get the element index in the list with the maximum property value.

Get the pointer to the element by the obtained index and return the ZOrder property of the element.

If the element has not been received, the method returns -1.



For example, if we have three GUI objects, it would be reasonable to have three ZOrder values for them. All objects initially have a zero ZOrder value — they are all located at the very bottom. As soon as we capture any object, its ZOrder is increased by 1. But first we should see whether any other object has a ZOrder value equal or exceeding 1, since the last selected object should be higher than all the rest exceeding the maximum available ZOrder by 1. Of course, we can get the maximum ZOrder and simply increase it by 1. But that is not the most elegant solution. Instead, I will make so that, out of the three objects, we can only have ZOrder values in the range 0 — 2.

Therefore, for the last selected object, we either need to increase the ZOrder by 1 or leave it as high as possible (by the number of all objects starting from zero), while decreasing the ZOrder by one for the rest. At the same time, if the object is at the very bottom and its ZOrder is already zero, we do not decrease it. Thus, the change in ZOrder values is done "on loop" according to the number of GUI objects.

The method setting ZOrder to the specified element and adjusting it in other elements:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::SetZOrderMAX(CGCnvElement *obj) { long max= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (obj== NULL || max< 0 ) return false ; bool res= true ; long value=(max== 0 ? 1 : max< this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ? max+ 1 : this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()- 1 ); if (!obj.SetZorder(value, false )) return false ; CForm *form=obj; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetListCanvElm(),CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,obj.ID(),NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL && this .m_list_all_canv_elm_obj.Total()> 1 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *elm=list.At(i); if (elm== NULL || elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL || elm.Zorder()== 0 ) continue ; if (!elm.SetZorder(elm.Zorder()- 1 , false )) res &= false ; if (elm.Type()==OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM) { form=elm; form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test. ID " )+( string )form.ID()+ ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } } return res; }

Each method string is accompanied with comments to clarify the method logic. Text display on the form with an indication of its ZOrder value has been added for testing purposes so that we can visually see the change of the properties of each form object during the tests.



There are two cases, in which we will need to move GUI objects above the newly built graphical objects:

Adding a standard graphical object to a chart manually, Adding a graphical object (a standard or an extended composite one) programmatically.

These cases are handled in the library independently.

Therefore, we need to add a call of a method that raises GUI objects to a higher level in different places.

When creating a graphical object programmatically, we can place a call to redraw GUI objects directly in a private method that adds the created standard graphical object to the list. This is exactly the place where the success of creating a graphical object is ultimately determined, and we can add calling a method for moving all GUI objects to the foreground just at the very end of it:

bool AddCreatedObjToList( const string source, const long chart_id, const string name,CGStdGraphObj *obj) { if (! this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); :: ObjectDelete (chart_id,name); delete obj; return false ; } this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (chart_id); return true ; }

After calling the method, we need to update the chart for immediate display of changes.





In case of a manual declaration of graphical objects, this event is defined in the method updating the list of all graphical objects.

In the code block, in which adding a new graphical object is defined, add calling the method moving GUI objects to the foreground:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .RefreshForExtraObjects(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *obj_ctrl= this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); if (obj_ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (obj_ctrl.IsEvent()) { if (obj_ctrl.Delta()> 0 ) { if (! this .AddGraphObjToCollection(DFUN_ERR_LINE,obj_ctrl)) continue ; this .BringToTopAllCanvElm(); :: ChartRedraw (obj_ctrl. ChartID ()); } else if (obj_ctrl.Delta()< 0 ) { int index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<-obj_ctrl.Delta();j++) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .FindMissingObj(chart_id,index); if (obj!= NULL ) { long lparam=obj. ChartID (); string sparam=obj.Name(); double dparam=( double )obj.TimeCreate(); if (obj.TypeGraphElement()==GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED) { this .DeleteExtendedObj(obj); } if ( this .MoveGraphObjToDeletedObjList(index)) :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,GRAPH_OBJ_EVENT_DELETE,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } i++; } }





When performing the test in the previous article, I detected that the coordinates of a composite graphical object are not always correctly limited by the chart boundaries. Considering different locations of the object pivot points, the object may become "deformed" when reaching a chart edge.

I revealed the reason immediately after the test:

... the pivot point shifts are calculated relative to the central one, which means that one point will have a positive shift, while the second one will have a negative shift. We face the limitation calculation error when changing the location of the pivot points relative to the central one.

Let's fix this by making the necessary changes. We will immediately calculate the central point coordinates, as well as shifts from graphical object pivot points to its central point. When calculating limitations by chart size, use the unsigned shift value. In this case, the shift sign will not affect the calculation.

In the event handler of the block for handling an extended standard graphical object forms, add a new calculation of limitations and display the debugging data on the chart:

else { if ( this .GetPivotPointCoordsAll(ext,m_data_pivot_point)) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_data_pivot_point.Size();i++) { if (x+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)< 0 ) x=-shift+:: fabs (m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (x+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX)>chart_width) x=chart_width-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX); if (y+shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)< 0 ) y=-shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); if (y+shift+:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY)>chart_height) y=chart_height-shift-:: fabs ( this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY); ext.ChangeCoordsExtendedObj(x+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftX,y+shift+ this .m_data_pivot_point[i].ShiftY,i); } } if (m_data_pivot_point.Size()>= 2 ) { int max_x,min_x,max_y,min_y; if (ext.GetMinCoordXY(min_x,min_y) && ext.GetMaxCoordXY(max_x,max_y)) Comment ( "MinX=" ,min_x, ", MaxX=" ,max_x, "

" , "MaxY=" ,min_y, ", MaxY=" ,max_y ); } }





As soon as we click on the GUI object, we need to move it to the foreground and set its maximum ZOrder.

In the event handler of the cursor handling block within an active area of the pressed mouse button, add the code block for setting a maximum ZOrder for the object:

if (mouse_state==MOUSE_FORM_STATE_INSIDE_ACTIVE_AREA_PRESSED && !move) { pressed_form= true ; if ( this .m_mouse.IsPressedButtonLeft()) { move= true ; form.SetInteraction( true ); form.BringToTop(); form.SetOffsetX( this .m_mouse.CoordX()-form.CoordX()); form.SetOffsetY( this .m_mouse.CoordY()-form.CoordY()); this .ResetAllInteractionExeptOne(form); long zmax= this .GetZOrderMax(); if (zmax> WRONG_VALUE && (form.Zorder()<zmax || zmax== 0 )) { if (form.Type()!=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL) this .SetZOrderMAX(form); } } }

Here I set ZOrder for form objects that are not extended standard graphical object controls.

The handler of graphical element collection class events is quite voluminous. So there is no point in providing its entire code here. You can find all the changes (considered above) in the attached files.

Let's change the shift calculation in the method returning screen coordinates of each graphical object pivot point.

Now we will immediately calculate the coordinates of the central pivot point (used to move the object) and calculate the shifts based on that point. To be more precise, we will calculate the shifts from each pivot point up to the central one:

bool CGraphElementsCollection::GetPivotPointCoordsAll(CGStdGraphObj *obj,SDataPivotPoint &array_pivots[]) { int xc= 0 , yc= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize (array_pivots,obj.Pivots())!=obj.Pivots()) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj.Pivots();i++) { if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY (obj. ChartID (),obj.SubWindow(),obj.Time(i),obj.Price(i),array_pivots[i].X,array_pivots[i].Y)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CONV_GRAPH_OBJ_COORDS_TO_XY); return false ; } } switch (obj.TypeGraphObject()) { case OBJ_LABEL : case OBJ_BUTTON : case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : case OBJ_EDIT : case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : case OBJ_CHART : break ; case OBJ_HLINE : break ; case OBJ_VLINE : case OBJ_EVENT : break ; case OBJ_TREND : case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : case OBJ_CYCLES : case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : case OBJ_CHANNEL : case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : case OBJ_REGRESSION : case OBJ_GANNLINE : case OBJ_GANNGRID : case OBJ_FIBO : case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : case OBJ_FIBOFAN : case OBJ_FIBOARC : case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : case OBJ_EXPANSION : xc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].X+array_pivots[ 1 ].X)/ 2 ; yc=(array_pivots[ 0 ].Y+array_pivots[ 1 ].Y)/ 2 ; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 0 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftX=array_pivots[ 1 ].X-xc; array_pivots[ 0 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 0 ].Y-yc; array_pivots[ 1 ].ShiftY=array_pivots[ 1 ].Y-yc; return true ; case OBJ_PITCHFORK : break ; case OBJ_GANNFAN : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : break ; case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : break ; case OBJ_RECTANGLE : break ; case OBJ_TRIANGLE : break ; case OBJ_ELLIPSE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_UP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : break ; case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : break ; case OBJ_ARROW : break ; case OBJ_TEXT : break ; case OBJ_BITMAP : break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

All shifts and limitations should be calculated correctly now. Let's perform the test to check that.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part100\ as TestDoEasyPart100.mq5.



Since we want to immediately see the ZOrder property value on each form during the test, in the OnInit() handler, add setting the zero value of the property for the form (the object at the very bottom) and add displaying the form object ID and its ZOrder property value:

int OnInit () { ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); CForm *form= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { form= new CForm( "Form_0" + string (i+ 1 ), 30 ,(form== NULL ? 100 : form.BottomEdge()+ 20 ), 100 , 30 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( true ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); form.SetOpacity( 245 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( false ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), true ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.SetZorder( 0 , false ); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "Тест: ID " , "Test: ID " ) +( string )form.ID() + ", ZOrder " +( string )form.Zorder() ,form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); if (!engine.GraphAddCanvElmToCollection(form)) delete form; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Compile and launch the EA on the chart:





As we can see, each form object's ZOrder value is equal to zero immediately after the creation but graphical objects are still built "under them". Changes in each object's ZOrder value are performed "in a circle" — no more than the number of form objects on the chart (counting from zero). Any constructed graphical object always appears "below" the GUI objects, and their relative position remains unchanged, which means that they are correctly distributed in the list according to the values of their ZOrder property. Finally, the composite graphical object is now correctly limited to the edges of the screen and is not distorted regardless of the location of its pivot points. Like other graphical objects, it is drawn below the form objects.



What's next?

The next article will start a large section on creating GUI objects in the Windows Forms style.

However, this does not mean that extended graphical objects and composite objects based on them will not be developed further. We simply need full-fledged controls for their further development. As the next section of the library progresses, I will gradually continue the development and refinement of extended graphical objects.



All files of the current library version, test EA and chart event control indicator for MQL5 are attached below for you to test and download. Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:



Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 93): Preparing functionality for creating composite graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 94): Moving and deleting composite graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 95): Composite graphical object controls

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 96): Graphics in form objects and handling mouse events

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 97): Independent handling of form object movement

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 98): Moving pivot points of extended standard graphical objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 99): Moving an extended graphical object using a single control point

