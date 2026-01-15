Propulsion Block Indicator for MT5

Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5 

The Propulsion Block Indicator (ICT Propulsion Block) for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced market analysis tool built to identify price transitions and liquidity zones. Propulsion blocks form when the final candle revisits an established order block, allowing the market to absorb remaining liquidity after a strong price movement.

This indicator automatically highlights key zones where Order Blocks overlap with Supply and Demand areas, updating the chart in real time as soon as price enters these critical levels.

 
Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Supply & Demand – Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrency, Stocks

 

Indicator Overview

The Propulsion Block Indicator focuses on the last price candle that returns to an Order Block zone, aiming to mitigate liquidity inefficiencies before price continues in the prevailing market direction.

Visual identification includes:

·        Green zones for Bullish Order Blocks

·        Red zones for Bearish Order Blocks

·        Light-colored zones indicating confirmed Propulsion Blocks

This structure helps traders clearly identify institutional activity and market intent.

 

Bullish Market Scenario

On a CAD/JPY 4-hour chart, when price retraces into a bullish order block (green zone), liquidity accumulation typically occurs before a renewed upward move. The appearance of a light green propulsion block confirms this liquidity absorption, signaling a potential long entry and continuation of the bullish trend.

 

Bearish Market Scenario

On a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, price returns to a bearish order block (red zone) to collect liquidity. The formation of a light red propulsion block indicates a shift in momentum and confirms a short-selling opportunity aligned with the broader bearish trend.

 

Indicator Settings

·        Display Options – Customize chart elements and layout

·        Color & Theme Settings – Adjust object colors and switch between display modes

·        General Parameters – Control core indicator behavior

·        Trend Visualization – Enable or disable propulsion block trend signals

 

Final Remarks

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MT5 is a powerful resource for ICT and Smart Money traders, enabling precise identification of order blocks, liquidity mitigation zones, and trend continuation points across multiple timeframes. By incorporating this indicator into their strategy, traders can better time entries and exits while navigating fast-moving financial markets with greater confidence.

 


추천 제품
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
지표
Weis Wave Scouter는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 혁신적인 지표로, Wyckoff 방법론과 VSA(Volume Spread Analysis)의 검증된 원칙을 결합했습니다. 높은 정확성과 깊이 있는 분석을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 누적 거래량 파동 분석을 통해 시장을 전술적으로 읽고 추세 반전 및 지속의 핵심 포인트를 식별하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 지표는 선명한 시각적 인터페이스를 제공하며, Classic, NightVision, OceanBreeze 등 다양한 테마의 사용자 지정 가능한 색상 히스토그램을 통해 상승 및 하락 파동을 시각화합니다. 주요 기능에는 거래량 급증 감지, 낮은 활동 영역(DeadZone) 식별, 거래량 기반 파동 반전 경고 설정이 포함되어 있습니다. 또한 노력 대비 결과 분석, 원인과 결과 분석, 수요와 공급 분석 등 Wyckoff 및 VSA 이론의 핵심 요소를 지원합니다. Brick Size, Volume Scale Fact
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
지표
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
지표
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
지표
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Experts
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
지표
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Renko System
Marco Montemari
지표
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
“Naturu”는 자연의 대칭성을 알고리즘으로 활용하는 수동 인디케이터입니다. 간단한 전략과 숨겨진 지혜로 시장을 제패하세요! 인디케이터를 로드하면 위(Top)와 아래(Bottom) 두 개의 라인이 표시됩니다. 라인을 한 번 클릭해 활성화한 후, 이동하고 싶은 캔들 위를 클릭하면 그 위치로 이동합니다. 사용자가 고점과 저점을 지정하면, 인디케이터가 자동으로 계산합니다: 마젠타 색 영역: 상승(불) 세력과 하락(곰) 세력의 관심이 가장 가까워져서 지지/저항이 될 가능성이 큰 구간 회색 영역: 다음 관심 구간 아쿠아 색 실선: 상승 세력의 목표가 골드 색 실선: 하락 세력의 목표가 수동 인디케이터는 실시간 시장 상황과 개인의 직관에 따라 레벨을 자유롭게 조정할 수 있는 완전한 제어력과 유연성을 제공합니다. 직접 가격 움직임을 분석함으로써 지지·저항과 패턴 형성을 본질적으로 이해할 수 있습니다. 인간의 판단을 통해 자동 시스템이 놓치거나 오해하기 쉬운 ‘노이즈’를 걸러내어 잘못된 신호를
Rigonstructor
Mark Lapukha
5 (1)
지표
이것은 생성자입니다. 즉, 전략의 창시자입니다. 뿐만 아니라. 이것은 MetaTrader 5에 내장된 대부분의 표준 표시기에 대한 신호 표시기입니다. 표시기를 신호 화살표로 결합하세요. 예를 들어, 전략이 있고 수익성을 확인하고 메뉴에 필요한 항목을 포함하고 통계를 얻어야 합니다. 전략이 없다면 인터넷에서 활용하거나 직접 전략을 만드세요. Rigonstruktor가 이 모든 것을 도와드릴 것입니다. 이 키트에는 Forex, 스캘핑 및 바이너리 옵션에 대한 기성 전략이 포함되어 있습니다. 텍스트 지침이 포함되어 있습니다. 비디오 교육 강의가 이미 준비되어 있습니다. 지원과 도움을 위한 전보 채팅도 있습니다. 표시기를 가져와 연결하십시오. 화살을 얻으세요. 전략을 살펴보세요. 통계를 보고 결론을 도출해 보세요. 디자이너는 이에 대한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다. 그리고 시간 필터와 다양한 변형이 있습니다. 언제든지 지원 및 도움말 채팅을 통해 질문하고 알아볼 수 있습니다. 생성자의 버전이
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
지표
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
지표
평면 및 추세를 결정하기 위한 표시기. 가격이 2개의 히스토그램과 2개의 선(빨간색 및 파란색) 중 하나보다 낮으면 판매 영역입니다. 이 버전의 표시기를 구매할 때 하나의 실제 계정과 하나의 데모 계정에 대한 MT4 버전 - 선물로(수신하려면 개인 메시지를 작성하세요)! 가격이 2개의 히스토그램과 2개의 선(빨간색 및 파란색) 중 하나보다 높으면 구매 영역입니다. MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 가격이 두 라인 사이 또는 히스토그램 영역에 있으면 시장에 명확한 추세가 없습니다. 간단히 말해서 시장은 평평합니다. 표시기의 작업은 스크린샷에 더 명확하게 표시됩니다. 지표는 선행 데이터를 얻는 데 사용할 수 있습니다. 또는 현재 추세의 상태를 확인합니다.
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
지표
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
지표
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "망치형 및 유성 패턴", 리페인트 및 지연 없음. - "망치형 및 유성 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 강세 망치형 및 약세 유성 패턴을 감지합니다. - 강세 망치형 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 약세 유성형 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC, 모바일 및 이메일 알림 기능 제공. - "망치형 및 유성 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항선과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ...................................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 제품은 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
지표
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
지표
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currency Strength Lines
Augusto Martins Lopes
지표
통화 강도 지표 설명 이 지표는 외환 시장의 주요 통화의 상대적인 강도를 분석하여 어떤 통화가 강세를 보이고 있는지, 어떤 통화가 약세를 보이고 있는지를 명확하게 보여줍니다. EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF 등의 주요 통화 쌍을 평가하며, RSI 또는 ROC와 같은 방법을 사용하여 강도를 계산합니다. 각 통화의 강도는 개별 라인으로 표시되므로, 추세와 잠재적인 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다. 또한, 분석된 통화의 교차를 기반으로 매수, 매도 또는 중립 신호를 시각적으로 생성할 수도 있습니다. 주요 특징 주요 통화의 동시 분석 RSI, ROC, 이동 평균 등 다양한 계산 방법 사용 각 통화의 강도를 직관적으로 표시 자동으로 매수, 매도 및 중립 신호 생성 색상, 위치 및 레이아웃을 조정할 수 있는 맞춤형 패널 브로커의 접두사 및 접미사 지원 실시간 알림 및 알림 기능 옵션 적용 및 장점 이 지표는 모든 시간 프레임에서 사용할 수 있으며, 차
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
지표
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
지표
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
지표
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Trend Trade mt5
Alexey Surkov
지표
The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on the data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
지표
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
지표
소개       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는   추세 반전을 식별하고 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한       Quantum Trend Sniper 표시기       매우 높은 정확도로 추세 반전을 식별하는 혁신적인 방법으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator를 구입하면 Quantum Breakout Indicator를 무료로 받을 수 있습니다!*** Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator는 추세 반전을 식별하고 세 가지 이익실현 수준을 제안할 때 경고, 신호 화살표를 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 추천: 기간:모든 기간.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
지표
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 전문가용 노리페인트 / 노래그 트렌드 신호 시스템, 뛰어난 승률 제공 | MT4 / MT5용 1분, 5분, 15분과 같은 낮은 타임프레임에서 가장 좋은 성능을 보입니다. 핵심 기능: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition은 추세 매매를 위해 설계된 스마트 신호 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 다중 필터 로직을 활용하여, 명확한 방향성과 실질적인 모멘텀이 수반된 고품질 추세만을 감지합니다. 이 시스템은   고점 또는 저점을 예측하지 않으며 , 다음 세 가지 조건이 모두 충족될 때만 신호를 발생시킵니다: 명확한 추세 방향 강화되는 모멘텀 건전한 변동성 구조 또한, 시장 세션 기반의 유동성 분석을 통해 신호의 신뢰성과 타이밍을 더욱 향상시킵니다. 신호 특성: 모든 화살표 신호는 100% 리페인트 없음 / 지연 없음 신호가 한 번 발생하면 고정되며, 깜빡이거나 사라지지 않음 차트 상의 시각적 화살표, 정보 패널, 팝업
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
지표
물론입니다. 아래는 제공해주신 텍스트의 한국어 번역입니다: MT4용 천문학 지표 소개: 귀하의 최상급 하늘 트레이딩 동반자 트레이딩 경험을 천체의 높이로 끌어올리기 준비가 되셨나요? MT4용 천문학 지표를 소개합니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 복잡한 알고리즘의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 천문학적 통찰과 정밀한 계산을 제공합니다. 정보의 우주를 손에 담다:   천문학적 데이터의 보물함을 드러내는 포괄적인 패널을 살펴보세요. 행성의 지오/헬리오센트릭 좌표, 태양/지구 거리, 크기, 길이, 별자리, 황도 좌표 및 적도 좌표, 심지어 수평 좌표 등 각각이 정밀하게 계산되고 아름답게 제시됩니다. 지표에 의해 생성된 수직선은 시간 값에 해당하여 트레이딩 여정에 우주적인 시각을 부여합니다. 행성 라인과 관계:   수정 가능한 스케일과 각도로 차트를 장식하는 행성 라인의 마법을 경험해보세요. 직관적인 컨트롤 패널을 통해 각 행성의 라인의 가시성을 손쉽게 전환할 수 있습니다. 쥰션이나 섹스타일, 사분각, 삼분
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
지표
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
지표
간단히 말해, 현재 캔들 옆에 흰색 숫자(‘핍’이라고 불림)의 움직임이 나타나기 시작하면 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 흰색 ‘핍’은 현재 매수 또는 매도 거래가 활성화되어 있으며 흰색으로 표시된 것처럼 올바른 방향으로 움직이고 있음을 나타냅니다. 흰색 핍의 움직임이 멈추고 정적인 녹색으로 바뀌면 이는 현재 모멘텀의 종료를 의미합니다. 숫자의 녹색은 매수 또는 매도 거래를 통해 얻은 총 수익을 ‘핍’ 단위로 나타냅니다. 또한, 인디케이터 내의 다른 고급 전문 분석 도구를 활용하여 거래를 시작할 수 있습니다. 인디케이터에 표시되는 신호와 색상을 관찰함으로써 높은 정확도로 수많은 스캘핑 기회를 포착할 수 있습니다. 테스트 중이거나 실시간 차트에서 인디케이터를 충분히 이해하는 것이 중요합니다. 대부분의 외환 시장에 적합: 금 거래 및 인기 있는 지수 시장(Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, DAX 등), 그리고 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY 등 강력한 통화쌍
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
지표
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
지표
TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
3 (1)
지표
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변