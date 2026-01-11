Trade Flow

🚀 Trade Flow — Everything for Trading in One Window
No more need for 5 programs — now everything is here:

  • Quick trades with one click

  • Precise entries using lines on the chart

  • Smart closing of profitable or losing positions

  • Automatic trailing stop to protect profits

Why This Changes Everything:
Before, you wasted time on manual calculations, dialog boxes, and checks.
Now you just act — the panel does everything for you.


🎯 TRADE (Quick Trading)
What it is: Standard order opening with precise parameters
How it works:

  • Choose volume: fixed lot (0.01, 0.1, 1.0) OR % of deposit (risk management)

  • Specify Stop Loss and Take Profit in points: just enter numbers (100, 50, 200)

  • Press BUY or SELL: order opens instantly

  • System automatically calculates Risk/Reward: shows the risk-to-profit ratio

Example:
Lot = 0.1 | SL = 50 points | TP = 100 points → R/R = 2.0
Pressed BUY → position is opened with stop and take profit


🎨 LINES (Visual Trading)
What it is: Trading by dragging lines on the chart
How it works:

  1. Choose mode:

    • MARKET — instant execution at the current price

    • PENDING — pending orders by the line

  2. Drag lines onto the chart:

    • Green line (TP) — Take Profit level

    • Red line (SL) — Stop Loss level

    • White line (PENDING) — pending order activation price

  3. The panel ITSELF determines the order type:

    • Lines above/below price → BUY/SELL

    • Lines in different combinations → BUY STOP, BUY LIMIT, SELL STOP, SELL LIMIT

  4. Press the button (changes depending on the lines):

    • Can be "BUY", "SELL", "BUY LIMIT", "SELL STOP", etc.

    • The panel opens the correct order type automatically

Example situation:
Drag the white line BELOW the current price + the red line EVEN LOWER
The panel shows "BUY LIMIT"
Press → a Buy Limit pending order is placed


 CLOSURE (Position Management)
What it is: Smart closing of open positions
How it works:

BUY BLOCK:

  • Close Buy Profit — close only profitable BUY positions

  • Close Buy Loss — close only losing BUY positions

  • Close Buy All — close ALL BUY positions

SELL BLOCK:

  • Close Sell Profit — close only profitable SELL positions

  • Close Sell Loss — close only losing SELL positions

  • Close Sell All — close ALL SELL positions

GENERAL:

  • CLOSE ALL — close ALL positions (both buys and sells)

  • Real-time P&L: shows current profit/loss

  • Color indication: green = profit, red = loss

Example:
There are 3 BUY positions: +$50, -$20, +$30
Press "Close Buy Profit" → positions at +$50 and +$30 are closed
The losing position (-$20) remains open


🚀 TRAILING (Trailing Stop)
What it is: Automatic movement of stop-loss following the price
How it works:

  1. STEP 1 — CHOOSE POSITIONS:

    • ALL — trail all positions

    • BUY — only BUY positions

    • SELL — only SELL positions

  2. STEP 2 — CHOOSE MODE:

    • ONCE — move the stop once and stop

    • ON — constantly move the stop with the market

    • OFF — turn off trailing

  3. STEP 3 — SET PARAMETERS:

    • Trail Stop = 100 — stop-loss distance from price (100 points)

    • Trail Step = 50 — movement step (every 50 points)

  4. STEP 4 — PRESS APPLY:

    • System applies settings to selected positions

    • In ON mode, constantly monitors and moves stops

Example for a BUY position:
Price = 1.1000 | Trail Stop = 100 | Trail Step = 50

  1. Stop is set at 1.0900 (price - 100 points)

  2. Price goes to 1.1050 → stop moves to 1.0950 (+50 points)

  3. Price goes to 1.1100 → stop moves to 1.1000 (+50 points)

  4. If price reverses and reaches 1.1000 → position is closed


🎮 HOW IT LOOKS IN PRACTICE:

Scenario 1: Quick Trade

  1. Opened panel → selected TRADE

  2. Entered lot 0.1, SL 50, TP 100

  3. Pressed BUY → trade is opened

  4. After an hour pressed Close All → trade is closed

Scenario 2: Visual Trading

  1. Opened panel → selected LINES → PENDING mode

  2. Dragged lines onto the chart (activation price, stop, take profit)

  3. Panel showed "BUY STOP"

  4. Pressed → pending order is placed

  5. When price reached the level → order activated

Scenario 3: Portfolio Management

  1. Have 5 open positions

  2. Opened CLOSURE → see: BUY +$150, SELL -$50

  3. Pressed "Close Buy Profit" → closed profitable BUYs

  4. Switched to TRAILING → selected ALL, ON mode

  5. Set Trail Stop 80, Trail Step 40 → pressed APPLY

  6. Now all positions are protected by trailing stop

