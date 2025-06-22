HINN MagicEntry Extra
- 유틸리티
- ALGOFLOW OÜ
- 버전: 2.59
- 업데이트됨: 14 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart!
Key features:
- Market, limit, and pending orders
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Automatic spread and commission accounting
- Unlimited partitial take-profits
- Breakeven and trailing stop-loss functions
- Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface
- Session and strong algorithmic level visualization
- Works with any assets and account types
Join the ALGOFLOW channel to stay updated and get access to the developers' chat.
Отличная программа. Я очень доволен покупкой. Очень быстрое открытие и закрытие позиций, автоматический расчёт объёма для входа. Настоятельно рекомендую всем, кто торгует на MT5.