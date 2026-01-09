Trade Execution Panel

ROBOV3 – Manual Entry Manager with Multi-Order, Guard & Debug System

General Overview

ROBOV3 is a manual trade execution and management Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over entry decisions while automating position handling, protection, and monitoring.

The EA does not generate trading signals.

All trades are opened manually via the on-chart control panel.



IF you have any features you'd like me to improve or add, or if you'd like to develop another EA (Expert Advisor) system, please feel free to write to me.

Working on Features:



-Profitable Position Close

-Moving SL via Guard

-Adaptive Trailing Profit System

-Visual upgrades.





Core Features