MT5 To Tradovate
- Laurent Xavier Richer
- 버전: 2.0
- 업데이트됨: 5 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready)
Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate.
✅ NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering.
📘 Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide
Key Features
- Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart instance using the new "Symbol Pairs" mapping (e.g., map USTEC→MNQ and US500→MES on the same chart).
- Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders in milliseconds.
- Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, USTEC, WTI) to the correct futures contract (MNQ, NQ, MCL, M6E, etc.), handling quarterly/monthly rolls automatically.
- Selective Mirroring: Now supports Lists! Filter trades by multiple Magic Numbers (e.g. `1001, 8888`) or comma-separated Order Comments to mirror only specific strategies.
- Master Kill Switch: One-click panic button to instantly stop and lock all instances running on a specific Tradovate login.
- Flexible Scheduling: Choose between Auto-Resume (pauses/resumes around daily breaks) or Continuous Mode (runs 24/7) to suit your strategy.
- Risk Management: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once to prevent over-exposure.
- On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, account balance, mapped symbols, and open Tradovate positions directly on your MT5 chart.
Supported Futures
Wide support for major indices, metals, energies, and currencies:
- Indices: NQ / MNQ, ES / MES, YM / MYM, RTY / M2K, NKD (Nikkei).
- Commodities: GC / MGC (Gold), CL / MCL (Crude Oil).
- Currencies/Crypto: 6E / M6E (Euro), BTC / MBT (Bitcoin).
- Eurex*: FDXM and FDXS (*Requires paid Eurex data subscription).
Safety & Simulation
- Hedging Guard: Blocks accidental cross-hedging (e.g., attempting to Buy while holding a Sell) to keep you compliant with strict prop firm rules.
- Simulation Mode: Run a dry-run to test your setup and routing without sending live orders.
- Max Concurrent Replicas: Hard limit on open positions to protect your account.
- Persistence: Saves managed positions and mappings to handle terminal restarts gracefully.
Requirements
- An active MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.
- An Expert Advisor (EA) or Signal that generates trades on supported assets.
- A valid futures or prop-firm account that supports the Tradovate API.
- TradingView Add-on: Must be enabled in your Tradovate dashboard (free of charge).
Important Notes
- This bridge is designed for market orders.
- Your MT5 EA's risk and money management settings still apply; this tool strictly mirrors the entry and exit signals.