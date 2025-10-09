MT5 To Tradovate

MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready)

Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite Expert Advisor (EA) on MT5 while executing on prop-firm compliant futures accounts (e.g., Apex, Topstep) that clear via Tradovate.

✅ NEW in v2.0: Multi-Symbol Support (Trade Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow from one chart), List-Based Filtering.

📘 Click here to read the Full Manual & Setup Guide

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Control: Manage trades for multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart instance using the new "Symbol Pairs" mapping (e.g., map USTEC→MNQ and US500→MES on the same chart).
  • Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders in milliseconds.
  • Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your chart (e.g., US100, USTEC, WTI) to the correct futures contract (MNQ, NQ, MCL, M6E, etc.), handling quarterly/monthly rolls automatically.
  • Selective Mirroring: Now supports Lists! Filter trades by multiple Magic Numbers (e.g. `1001, 8888`) or comma-separated Order Comments to mirror only specific strategies.
  • Master Kill Switch: One-click panic button to instantly stop and lock all instances running on a specific Tradovate login.
  • Flexible Scheduling: Choose between Auto-Resume (pauses/resumes around daily breaks) or Continuous Mode (runs 24/7) to suit your strategy.
  • Risk Management: Limit how many MT5 positions are mirrored at once to prevent over-exposure.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor connection status, account balance, mapped symbols, and open Tradovate positions directly on your MT5 chart.

Supported Futures

Wide support for major indices, metals, energies, and currencies:

  • Indices: NQ / MNQ, ES / MES, YM / MYM, RTY / M2K, NKD (Nikkei).
  • Commodities: GC / MGC (Gold), CL / MCL (Crude Oil).
  • Currencies/Crypto: 6E / M6E (Euro), BTC / MBT (Bitcoin).
  • Eurex*: FDXM and FDXS (*Requires paid Eurex data subscription).

Safety & Simulation

  • Hedging Guard: Blocks accidental cross-hedging (e.g., attempting to Buy while holding a Sell) to keep you compliant with strict prop firm rules.
  • Simulation Mode: Run a dry-run to test your setup and routing without sending live orders.
  • Max Concurrent Replicas: Hard limit on open positions to protect your account.
  • Persistence: Saves managed positions and mappings to handle terminal restarts gracefully.

Requirements

  • An active MetaTrader 5 (MT5) terminal.
  • An Expert Advisor (EA) or Signal that generates trades on supported assets.
  • A valid futures or prop-firm account that supports the Tradovate API.
  • TradingView Add-on: Must be enabled in your Tradovate dashboard (free of charge).

Important Notes

  • This bridge is designed for market orders.
  • Your MT5 EA's risk and money management settings still apply; this tool strictly mirrors the entry and exit signals.
