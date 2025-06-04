Zentral Trading Manager
- 유틸리티
- Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
- 버전: 1.48
- 업데이트됨: 8 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
Zentral Trading Manager
Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever
Take control of your trades like never before.
Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution.
Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues.
Key Features (Latest 2025 Update):
• One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positions with surgical accuracy.
• Smart SL/TP by Dollar – Set stop loss and take profit using real USD values — no more pip guessing.
• Trigger-Based Trailing Stop – Draws an orange line on chart. Trailing stop only activates when price hits your custom level.
• Breakeven Mode – Lock in gains with a single toggle. Capital protection made easy.
• Per-Symbol Settings Memory – Remembers your inputs per symbol. No need to retype every session.
• Live Floating Profit Display – Real-time profit tracking, compatible with both standard and cent accounts.
• Auto Cleanup Engine – Automatically removes trigger lines and trade states when trades close. Keeps your chart clean.
New Features Added:
• Pending Buy & Sell Buttons – Set pending orders with visual confirmation lines. No accidental entries.
• Buy/Sell Signal Button – Simple ON/OFF toggle to activate or deactivate signal generation logic.
• Lot Size Calculator – Calculate your exact lot size based on your risk in USD and custom risk distance. Precision execution guaranteed.
• DPI-Aware Design – You can now change the font sizes according to your preference
Having Layout or Text Issues?
If you're experiencing graphic issues like overlapping boxes, cut-off labels, or blurry fonts — it’s not the EA. It’s MetaTrader 5.
Follow these steps to fix it:
-
Right-click on your MT5 shortcut (Vantage, XM, Exness, etc.) and click Properties
-
Go to the Compatibility tab
-
Click Change high DPI settings
-
Check Override high DPI scaling behavior
-
Under scaling, choose System (Enhanced)
-
Click OK and restart MT5
This fully fixes layout problems on most high-DPI monitors.
Built for speed, clarity, and full control.
Zentral lets you focus on trading — not platform limitations.
No fluff. No guesswork. Just serious trading power.
This EA is a game changer, you wont regret buying this tools. Highly recommended!