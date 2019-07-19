MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第5部): 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション、プログラムへのイベント送信
内容
ライブラリ構造の再配置
前の記事では、MetaTrader 5とMetaTrader 4プラットフォーム用のプログラムの開発を単純化するための大規模なクロスプラットフォームライブラリの作成を始めました。第4部では、口座の取引イベントの追跡をテストしました。本稿では、取引イベントクラスを開発してイベントコレクションに配置します。そこからは、これらはエンジンライブラリの基本オブジェクトとコントロールプログラムチャートに送信されます。
しかし、まずライブラリ構造をさらに発展させるための基盤を整えましょう。
たくさんの異なるコレクションが存在し、各コレクションは独自のオブジェクトを持つようになるので、各コレクションのオブジェクトを別々のサブフォルダに格納するのが合理的なようです。
このために、DoEasyライブラリのルートディレクトリのObjectsサブフォルダに、OrdersおよびEventsフォルダを作成します。
以前に作成したすべてのクラスをObjectsフォルダからOrdersクラスに移動します。Eventsフォルダには本稿で開発する予定のイベントオブジェクトのクラスが格納されます。
また、別のサービスクラスを追加する予定なので、Select.mqhファイルをCollectionsからServicesに移動します。このクラスには、既存および将来のコレクションから任意のオブジェクトの任意のプロパティにすばやくアクセスするためのメソッドが含まれています。よって、これはサービスクラスのフォルダに配置される必要があります。
CSelectクラスのファイルを再配置し、orderオブジェクトクラスを新しいディレクトリに移動すると、コンパイルに必要なファイルの相対アドレスも変わります。したがって、移動したクラスのリストに沿って移動し、それらに含まれるファイルのアドレスを置き換えます。
Order.mqh fileで、サービス関数ファイルのインクルードパス
#include "..\Services\DELib.mqh"
を
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"で置き換えます。
HistoryCollection.mqhファイル:
#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryDeal.mqh"
を
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh"
MarketCollection.mqhファイル:
#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPosition.mqh"
を
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh"
これで、すべてがエラーなしでコンパイルされるはずです。
今後のコレクションの数は膨大なので、リストを識別するためにCArrayObj に基づいてコレクションリストの所有権を区別することをお勧めします。各コレクションには、完全なコレクションリストへのポインタを返すメソッドがあります。特定のコレクションの特定のリストを受け取るメソッドがある場合は、このメソッドにリストタイプを示した追加のフラグを渡さないですむように、メソッド内でコレクションに属することによってメソッドに渡されたリストを正確に識別できるようにする必要があります。
幸いなことに、標準ライブラリにある、オブジェクトIDを返すType()仮想メソッドは、これに必要なツールです。例えば、返されたIDはCObjectについては0で、CArrayObjについては0x7778です。このメソッドは仮想メソッドであるため、クラスの子孫は特定のIDを返す独自のメソッドを持つことができます。
すべてのコレクションリストはCArrayObjクラスに基づいています。CArrayObjクラスの下位クラスである独自のCListObjクラスを作成し、リストIDをその仮想Type()メソッドに返すことにします。ID自体はクラスコンストラクタ内の定数として設定されます。したがって、CArrayObjオブジェクトに関しては引き続きコレクションにアクセスしますが、各リストにはそれぞれ固有のIDがあるようになります。
まず、Defines.mqhファイルに必要なコレクションリストID を設定し、エラー行番号を表示して関数を記述するマクロを追加して、このメッセージの送信元の文字列を含むデバッグメッセージ。デバッグ中にコード内の問題を特定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| マクロ置換 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Describe the function with the error line number #define DFUN_ERR_LINE (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ") #define DFUN (__FUNCTION__+": ") // 「関数の説明」 #define COUNTRY_LANG ("Russian") // 国の言語 #define END_TIME (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59') // 口座履歴データの最終リクエスト時間 #define TIMER_FREQUENCY (16) // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_PAUSE (250) // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID (1) // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x7778+1) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x7778+2) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x7778+3) // Events collection list ID //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここで、CollectionsフォルダのListObj.mqhファイルにCListObjクラスを作成します。基本クラスはCArrayObjです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ListObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection lists class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private: int m_type; // List type public: void Type(const int type) { this.m_type=type; } virtual int Type(void) const { return(this.m_type); } CListObj() { this.m_type=0x7778; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここで必要なのはリストタイプを含むクラスのメンバーを宣言し、リストタイプを定義するメソッドとそれを返す仮想メソッドを追加することだけです。
クラスコンストラクタでは、デフォルトのリストタイプをCArrajObjリストのものと同じに設定します。その後、Type()メソッドを使用して呼び出し側プログラムから再定義できます。
今度は、各リストに別々の検索IDを割り当てることができるように、クラスからすべてのコレクションリストを継承する必要があります。そのIDにより、リストが渡されるすべてのメソッドでリストの所有権を追跡することができます。
HistoryCollection.mqhファイルを開き、CListObjクラスのインクルードを追加し、CListObjからCHistoryCollectionクラスを継承します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 過去の注文と取引のコレクション | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CHistoryCollection : public CListObj {
クラスコンストラクタでは、Defines.mqhファイルでCOLLECTION_HISTORY_IDとして指定した履歴コレクションリストタイプを定義します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CHistoryCollection::CHistoryCollection(void) : m_index_deal(0),m_delta_deal(0),m_index_order(0),m_delta_order(0),m_is_trade_event(false) { this.m_list_all_orders.Sort(#ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE #endif ); this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); this.m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MarketCollection.mqhファイルでCMarketCollectionクラスにも同じことをします。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 成行注文とポジションのコレクション | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CMarketCollection : public CListObj {
クラスコンストラクタでは、Defines.mqhファイルで COLLECTION_MARKET_IDとして指定した市場コレクションタイプを定義します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection(void) : m_is_trade_event(false),m_is_change_volume(false),m_change_volume_value(0) { this.m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this.m_list_all_orders.Clear(); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_prev_market); this.m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc=WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list_all_orders.Type(COLLECTION_MARKET_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これで、各コレクションリストにIDが割り当てられ、タイプによるリストの識別が簡単になりました。
新しいデータ型(本稿の口座イベントコレクションを含む)を処理するための新しいコレクションを追加するため、新しい列挙型を使用します。名前の競合を避けるために、以前に作成したマクロ置換の名前をいくつか置き換える必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文と取引の並べ替えの可能な基準 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- 整数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // 注文チケットによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1, // 注文マジックナンバーによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2, // 注文開始時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3, // 注文終了時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4, // ミリ秒での注文開始時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5, // ミリ秒での注文終了時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6, // 注文有効期限によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7, // Sort by order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance, credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8, // 注文タイプによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 10, // Sort by order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 11, // 注文ステータス SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 12, // ポジションIDで並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 13, // 反対のポジションIDで並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 14, // 取引が基づいている注文で並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 15, // 取引方向で並び替える(IN, OUT, IN/OUT) SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 16, // 秒単位でのポジション変化で並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 17, // ミリ秒単位でのポジション変化で並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 18, // 親注文チケットで並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 19, // 派生注文チケットで並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 20, // ポイント単位での利益で並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 21, // 注文の「ストップロスによる決済」フラグによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 22, // 注文の「テイクプロフィットによる決済」フラグによって並び替える //--- 実数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit+commission+swap criterion SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+10, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- 文字列型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+1, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+2 // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
現在Defines.mqhファイルを編集しているので、イベントクラスと口座イベントコレクションに必要なすべての列挙を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, // Market position event (opening, partial opening, partial closing, adding volume, reversal) EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, // Market pending order event (placing) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, // Historical pending order event (removal) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, // Historical position event (closing) EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, // Balance operation event (accruing balance, withdrawing funds and events from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING = 0, // Pending order activation EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY = 1, // Pending order partial activation EVENT_REASON_CANCEL = 2, // Cancelation EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED = 3, // Order expiration EVENT_REASON_DONE = 4, // Request executed in full EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY = 5, // Request executed partially EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL = 6, // Closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY = 7, // Partial closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP = 8, // Closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY = 9, // Partial closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS = 10, // Closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS = 11, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 12, // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 13, // Partial closing of an opposite position by a partial volume //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL = 14, // Refilling the balance EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = 15, // Withdrawing funds from the account //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = 16, // Accruing credit EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = 17, // Additional charges EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = 18, // Correcting entry EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS = 19, // Accruing bonuses EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = 20, // Additional commissions EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = 21, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = 22, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = 23, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = 24, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = 25, // Accruing interest on free funds EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED = 26, // Canceled buy deal EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED = 27, // Canceled sell deal EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT = 28, // Accruing dividends EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = 29, // Accruing franked dividends EVENT_REASON_TAX = 30 // Tax }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Account trading event type (from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration) EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, // Event time in milliseconds EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, // Event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, // Deal event type EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, // Deal event ticket EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, // Type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, // Ticket of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, // Order/deal/position magic number }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (14) // Total number of integer event properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL), // Price an event occurred at EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, // Order/deal/position open price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, // Order/deal/position close price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, // StopLoss order/deal/position price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, // TakeProfit Order/deal/position EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL, // Requested volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED, // Executed volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, // Remaining volume EVENT_PROP_PROFIT // Profit }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (9) // Total number of event's real properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Order symbol }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (1) // Total number of event's string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible event sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { //--- 整数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Sort by event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1, // Sort by event time SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2, // Sort by event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3, // Sort by event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4, // Sort by deal event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5, // Sort by deal event ticket SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 7, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 8, // Sort by a ticket of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 9, // Sort by a ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 10, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 11, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 12, // Sort by order/deal/position magic number SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 13, // Sort by time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) //--- 実数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by a price an event occurred at SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by position open price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by position close price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by position's StopLoss price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by position's TakeProfit price SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by initial volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by the current volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by remaining volume SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by profit //--- 文字列型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP // Sort by order/position/deal symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここには、(第1部に記載されている注文の状態に類似した)すべての可能なイベントオブジェクトの状態、イベント発生の理由、すべてのイベントプロパティ、およびプロパティで検索するイベントの並び替え基準があります。これらすべては、以前の記事からすでによく知られています。わかりやすくするために、いつでも最初に戻ってデータを更新することができます。
一般的なイベントデータを提供するイベントステータスとは別に、イベントの理由(ENUM_EVENT_REASON)には特定のイベント発生源に関する詳細がすべて含まれています。
たとえば、イベントに市場ポジションステータス(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION)がある場合、イベント発生理由はEVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENTオブジェクトフィールドに指定されます。これは、未決注文の有効化(EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING)か成行注文によるポジションのオープン(EVENT_REASON_DONE)のいずれかです。さらに、次のような微妙な違いも考えられます。ポジションが部分的に開かれた場合(未決または成行注文のボリューム全体が実行されたのではない)、イベントの理由はEVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLYまたはEVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLYなどです。
したがって、イベントオブジェクトには、イベントに関するデータ全体と、それを発動した注文が含まれています。また、過去の出来事は2つの注文(最初のポジション注文と最後のポジション注文)に関するデータを提供します。このように、イベントオブジェクト内の注文、取引、およびポジション自体に関するデータを使用すると、開始から終了までの全存在履歴内でポジションイベントのチェーン全体を追跡できます。
ENUM_EVENT_REASON列挙定数は、イベントステータスが「deal」で取引タイプがDEAL_TYPE_SELLを超えた場合に ENUM_DEAL_TYPE列挙になるように、配置および番号付けされます。結局、これは残高操作タイプになります。作成のために用意されたクラスで取引タイプを定義するときに、残高操作の説明がイベント理由に送信されます。
取引タイプに追加されるシフトは#define REASON_EVENT_SHIFTマクロ置き換えで計算されます。これは、ENUM_EVENT_REASON列挙に残高操作タイプを配置するために必要です。
注文、ポジション、取引タイプの説明を返す関数と、as well as the function 注文タイプに応じてポジション名を返す関数を追加します。関数はすべて、 サービスライブラリのDELib.mqhファイルに追加されます。これにより、注文、ポジション、取引を簡単に出力できます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { string pref=(#ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else "Position" #endif ); return ( type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage("Закрывающий ордер","Order for closing by") : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансовая операция","Balance operation") : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Кредитная операция","Credit operation") : #endif type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+" Buy" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+" Sell" : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип ордера","Unknown order type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string PositionTypeDescription(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { return ( type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип позиции","Unknown position type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the deal name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { return ( type==DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на покупку","Buy deal") : type==DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на продажу","Sell deal") : type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансовая операция","Balance operation") : type==DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : type==DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : type==DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : type==DEAL_TYPE_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional comissions") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : type==DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Agency commission charged at the end of month") : type==DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy transaction") : type==DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell transaction") : type==DEAL_DIVIDEND ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : type==DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : type==DEAL_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип сделки","Unknown deal type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position type by the order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionTypeByOrderType(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order) { if( type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_BUY; else if( type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_SELL; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
イベントコレクションクラスをテストした際、HistorySelect()を使用してターミナルで注文と取引のリストを作成してからリストの新しい要素にアクセスしたときに、注文がイベントの発生順ではなくそれらの配置時間順にリストされているという非常に不快な問題が見つかりました。説明します。
- ポジションを開く
- すぐに未決注文を出す
- ポジションを一部的に決済する
- 未決注文が発動するまで待つ
履歴内のイベントの順序は次のとおりです。
ポジションを開く、注文を出す、部分的決済、注文の発動が時間をかけて操作を実行するための順序です。しかし、共通の注文と取引履歴におけるイベントの順序は次のとおりです。
- ポジションを開く
- 注文を出す
- 注文の発動
- 部分的決済
言い換えれば、注文と取引の履歴はターミナル内でそれぞれ存在しており、互いに相関していません。これらにはそれぞれの履歴を持つ2つのリストであるため、これは妥当です。
注文および取引のコレクションのクラスは、注文または取引のいずれかのリストを変更するときに、常に履歴をスキャン(これには非常に費用がかかります)する代わりに口座の最後のイベントを読み取るように作られています。しかし、上記を考慮し、取引業務を行う際には、一連の行動を追跡しません。単に注文して、その発動を待ちます。ポジションを開いたら、それと排他的に作業します。その場合、すべてのイベントは必要な順序で配置され、追跡が可能になります。しかし、これは十分ではありません。任意の順序での作業が可能である必要があり、プログラムは正しいイベントを見つけてそれを正確に特定することができるはずです。
上記に基づき、過去の注文とイベントのコレクションクラスを改善しました。順序が正しくないイベントが発生した場合、クラスは必要な順序を見つけ、そのオブジェクトを作成して最後のイベントになるようにリストに追加するので、イベントコレクションクラスは常に最後に発生したイベントを正確に定義できます。
この機能を実装するために、過去の注文と取引コレクションクラスのprivateセクションに3つの新しいメソッドを追加しましょう。
//--- Return the flag of the order object by its type and ticket in the list of historical orders and deals bool IsPresentOrderInList(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type); //--- Return the "lost" order type and ticket ulong OrderSearch(const int start,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type); //--- Create the order object and place it to the list bool CreateNewOrder(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);
クラス本体以外にも実装されています。
以下は、リスト内の注文オブジェクトの存在のフラグをチケットとタイプで返すメソッドです。
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the order object presence in the list by type and ticket | //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CHistoryCollection::IsPresentOrderInList(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { CArrayObj* list=dynamic_cast<CListObj*>(&this.m_list_all_orders); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); return(list.Total()>0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
動的型キャストを使用してリストへのポインタを作成します(コレクションリストがCListObj型でCArrayObjから継承されている間、CArrayObjリストをCSelectクラスに送信します)
入力によってメソッドに渡されたタイプを持つ注文のみを残します。
入力によってメソッドに渡されたチケットを持つ注文のみを残します。
このような注文が存在する場合は(リストが空でない)、trueを返します。
以下は、ターミナルリストの最後ではないがコレクションリストにはない注文のタイプとメソッドを返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the "lost" order's type and ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch(const int start,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type) { ulong order_ticket=0; for(int i=start-1;i>=0;i--) { ulong ticket=::HistoryOrderGetTicket(i); if(ticket==0) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_TYPE); if(this.IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } return order_ticket; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
最後の注文のインデックスはターミナルの注文リストに渡されます。インデックスはコレクション内にすでに存在する注文を指定しているため、検索ループはリスト内の1つ前の注文から開始する必要があります
(start-1)。
必要な注文は通常リストの末尾近くにあるため、IsPresentOrderInList()メソッドを使用して、リストの末尾からループ内のコレクション内にチケットとタイプが存在しない注文を検索します。注文がコレクションに含まれている場合は、次の注文を確認します。コレクションに含まれていない注文があっ他場合はすぐに、そのチケットとタイプを書き、呼び出し側プログラムに返します。チケットはメソッドの結果によって返され、タイプはリンクを介して変数で返されます。
クラス内のいくつかの場所に注文オブジェクトを作成する必要があるので(新しい注文を定義するときと「失われた」注文を探すとき)、注文オブジェクトを作成してコレクションリストに配置するメソッドメソッドを別に作成します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create an order object and place it to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CHistoryCollection::CreateNewOrder(const ulong order_ticket,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { COrder* order=NULL; if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) { order=new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) { order=new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { order=new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } else if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { order=new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if(order==NULL) return false; } #endif if(this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) return true; else { delete order; return false; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここではすべて簡単で明確です。このメソッドは注文のチケットとタイプを受け取り、注文のタイプに応じて新しい注文オブジェクトが作成されます。オブジェクトを作成できなかった場合は、すぐにfalseが返されます。正常に作成されたオブジェクトはコレクションに配置され、trueが返されます。コレクションに配置できなかった場合、新しく作成されたオブジェクトは削除され、falseが返されます。
必要な注文の「損失」を処理する必要があるので、Refresh()コレクションクラスメソッドを変更しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文とポジションのリストを更新する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CHistoryCollection::Refresh(void) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersHistoryTotal(),i=m_index_order; for(; i<total; i++) { if(!::OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::OrderType(); //--- 決済済みのポジいしょんおよび残高/クレジット操作 if(order_type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { CHistoryOrder *order=new CHistoryOrder(::OrderTicket()); if(order==NULL) continue; if(!this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Failed to add order to list")); delete order; } } else { //--- 削除済み未決注文 CHistoryPending *order=new CHistoryPending(::OrderTicket()); if(order==NULL) continue; if(!this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order))this.m_list_all_orders.Type() { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Failed to add order to list")); delete order; } } } //--- int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this.m_index_order=i; this.m_delta_order=delta_order; this.m_is_trade_event=(this.m_delta_order!=0 ?true : false); //--- __MQL5__ #else if(!::HistorySelect(0,END_TIME)) return; //--- 注文 int total_orders=::HistoryOrdersTotal(),i=m_index_order; for(; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=::HistoryOrderGetTicket(i); if(order_ticket==0) continue; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)::HistoryOrderGetInteger(order_ticket,ORDER_TYPE); if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { //--- If there is no order of this type and with this ticket in the list, create an order object and add it to the list if(!this.IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if(!this.CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } //--- Such an order is already present in the list, which means the necessary order is not the last one in the history list. Let's find it else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost=WRONG_VALUE; ulong ticket_lost=this.OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if(ticket_lost>0 && !this.CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } } else { //--- If there is no pending order of this type and with this ticket in the list, create an order object and add it to the list if(!this.IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if(!this.CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } //--- Such an order is already present in the list, which means the necessary order is not the last one in the history list. Let's find it else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost=WRONG_VALUE; ulong ticket_lost=this.OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if(ticket_lost>0 && !this.CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить ордер в список","Could not add order to list")); } } } //--- 最後に追加された注文のインデックスと前回のチェックと比較した差を保存する int delta_order=i-this.m_index_order; this.m_index_order=i; this.m_delta_order=delta_order; //--- 取引 int total_deals=::HistoryDealsTotal(),j=m_index_deal; for(; j<total_deals; j++) { ulong deal_ticket=::HistoryDealGetTicket(j); if(deal_ticket==0) continue; CHistoryDeal *deal=new CHistoryDeal(deal_ticket); if(deal==NULL) continue; if(!this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось добавить сделку в список","Could not add deal to list")); delete deal; } } //--- 最後に追加された取引のインデックスと前回のチェックと比較した差を保存する int delta_deal=j-this.m_index_deal; this.m_index_deal=j; this.m_delta_deal=delta_deal; //--- 履歴に新規イベントフラグを設定する this.m_is_trade_event=(this.m_delta_order+this.m_delta_deal); #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドでは、MQL5で新規注文を処理するブロックは変更されました。実装された変更はすべてコメントされてリスティングで強調表示されています。
COrderクラスのpublicセクションで類似の注文を検索するためのメソッド定義を追加しましょう。
//--- Compare COrder by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(COrder* compared_order) const;
クラス本体以外にも実装されています。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare COrder objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool COrder::IsEqual(COrder *compared_order) const { int beg=0, end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、現在の注文オブジェクトのすべてのプロパティをポインタによって渡された比較対象の注文に対してループで処理します。比較対象の注文の同じプロパティと等しくない現在の注文のプロパティが検出されるとすぐに、注文が等しくないことを示すfalseが返されます。
イベントクラス
準備段階は完了です。イベントオブジェクトのクラスの作成を始めましょう。
やることは注文クラスを作成するときとまったく同じです。基本的なイベントクラスと、それらのステータスによって記述された5つの下位クラスを開発します。
- ポジションを開くイベント
- ポジション決済イベント
- 未決注文発注イベント
- 未決注文削除イベント
- 残高操作イベント
以前に作成したObjectsライブラリディレクトリのEventsフォルダに、CObject基本クラスから継承した新しいCEventクラスを作成します。新しく作成したクラステンプレートで、サービス関数ファイル、注文コレクションクラス、privateおよびprotectedクラスメンバおよびメソッドを含める必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // mql4で必要 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- 保護されたパラメトリックコンストラクタ CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- デフォルトのコンストラクタ CEvent(void){;} //--- Set event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the event supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Decode the event code and set the trading event, (2) return the trading event void SetTypeEvent(void); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Send the event to the chart (implementation in descendant classes) virtual void SendEvent(void) {;} //--- Compare CEvent objects by a specified property (to sort the lists by a specified event object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CEvent objects by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event) const; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested volume, (8), executed volume, (9) remaining volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } //--- Return a symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文オブジェクトプロパティの説明 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return description of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event's (1) status and (2) type string StatusDescription(void) const; string TypeEventDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of an (1) order/position/deal, (2) parent order, (3) position string TypeOrderDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const; string TypePositionDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of the deal/order/position reason string ReasonDescription(void) const; //--- Display (1) description of order properties (full_prop=true - all properties, false - only supported ones), //--- (2) short event message (implementation in the class descendants) in the journal void Print(const bool full_prop=false); virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
コンストラクタはイベントステータス、取引イベントコード、イベントを発動した注文または取引のチケットを受け取ります。
ここでのほとんどすべては、最初の部分にある、以前に考慮されたCOrderクラスのprotectedコンストラクタに似ています。
違いは、protectedクラスコンストラクタには2つのイベントプロパティだけが書き込まれるということです。これらは、イベントステータスと、イベントを発動した注文/取引のチケットです。イベントタイプは、コンストラクタに渡されたイベントコードに基づいて検出され、SetTypeEvent()クラスメソッドに保存されます。他のすべてのイベントプロパティは、イベントに関連する注文および取引のステータスから検出され、対応するクラスメソッドによって別々に設定されます。これが行われるのは、新しく作成されたイベントのすべてのプロパティを設定するメソッドを備えたイベントコレクションクラスでイベントが検出されるためです。
ライブラリを説明する第4部では、イベントコード(m_event_code)、その書き入れと解釈を考察しました。イベントの処理を確認するために一時的にライブラリの基本クラスに配置されたため、CEngineクラスからここに移動しました。これはイベントコレクションクラスで計算され、イベントオブジェクトを作成するときにクラスコンストラクタに渡されます。取引イベント(m_trade_event)自体はSetTypeEvent()メソッドのイベントコードをデコードしてコンパイルされます。イベントコードデコードメソッドはすでに第4部で説明しました。
それにイベントについてのカスタムメッセージを送信するには、コントロールプログラムチャートID(m_chart_id)が必要です。
口座通貨の小数点以下の桁数(m_digits_acc)はイベントに関するメッセージを操作ログで正しく表示するために必要です。
Compare()およびIsEqual()オブジェクトイベントプロパティを比較するメソッドはとてもシンプルで透明です。Compare()メソッドは第1部で考察されました。これはCOrderオブジェクトのものと似ていました。Compare()が2つのオブジェクトを1つのプロパティでのみ比較するのに比べ、IsEqual()はこれら2つのオブジェクトをすべてのフィールドで比較します。2つのオブジェクトのすべてのフィールドが類似している(現在のオブジェクトの各プロパティが比較されたオブジェクトの同じプロパティと等しい)場合、両方のオブジェクトは同一です。このメソッドは、ループ内で2つのオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティをチェックし、不一致が検出されるとすぐにfalseを返します。オブジェクトのプロパティの1つが、比較対象のオブジェクトの同じプロパティと異なるため、チェックを続ける意味がありません。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by a specified property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEvent::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } //--- compare integer properties of two objects if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two objects else if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent events by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) const { int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SetTypeEvent()メソッドを詳しく見てみましょう。
必要なチェックとアクションはすべてコードコメントに直接設定されています。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| イベントコードをデコードして取引イベントを設定する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If the pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting from DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- イベントを設定する this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここではすべて簡単です。イベントコードがメソッドに渡され、イベントコードフラグが確認されます。コードに確認済みフラグがあれば、適切な取引イベントが設定されます。イベントコードには複数のフラグがある場合があるため、イベントに使用可能なすべてのフラグが確認され、それらの組み合わせからイベントタイプが定義されます。次に、イベントタイプが適切なクラス変数に追加され、イベントオブジェクトのプロパティ(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT)に入力されます。
残りのクラスメソッドを見てみましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position open time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Цена события","Price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Начальный объём","Initial volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём","Executed volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём","Remaining volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage("Символ","Symbol")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the event status name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::StatusDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Установлен отложенный ордер","Pending order placed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Открыта позиция","Position opened") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Удален отложенный ордер","Pending order removed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Закрыта позиция","Position closed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансная операция","Balance operation") : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading event name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position opened") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position opened partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trade event") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order/position/deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=this.Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the parent order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionDescription(void) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен полностью","Request fully executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен частично","Request partially executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals from balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the event properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",TextByLanguage("Начало списка параметров события: \"","Beginning of event parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ============="); int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("================== ",TextByLanguage("Конец списка параметров: \"","End of parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ==================\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これらすべてのメソッドのロジックは、すでに説明した注文データ出力メソッドのロジックと似ています。したがって、すべてが非常に単純で視覚的に理解しやすいので、ここではそれらに焦点を当てません。
以下は完全なイベントクラスのコードです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // mql4で必要 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- 保護されたパラメトリックコンストラクタ CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- デフォルトのコンストラクタ CEvent(void){;} //--- Set event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the event supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Decode the event code and set the trading event, (2) return the trading event void SetTypeEvent(void); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Send the event to the chart (implementation in the class descendants) virtual void SendEvent(void) {;} //--- Compare CEvent objects by a specified property (to sort the lists by a specified event object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CEvent objects by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested volume, (8), executed volume, (9) remaining volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } //--- Return a symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文オブジェクトプロパティの説明 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return description of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event's (1) status and (2) type string StatusDescription(void) const; string TypeEventDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of an (1) order/position/deal, (2) parent order, (3) position string TypeOrderDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const; string TypePositionDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of the deal/order/position reason string ReasonDescription(void) const; //--- Display (1) description of order properties (full_prop=true - all properties, false - only supported ones), //--- (2) short event message (implementation in the class descendants) in the journal void Print(const bool full_prop=false); virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by a specified property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEvent::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two events else if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } //--- return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| イベントコードをデコードして取引イベントを設定する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If the pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting with DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- イベントを設定する this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position's ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position's opened time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Цена события","Price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Начальный объём","Initial volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём","Executed volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём","Remaining volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage("Символ","Symbol")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the event status name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::StatusDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Установлен отложенный ордер","Pending order placed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Открыта позиция","Position opened") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Удален отложенный ордер","Pending order removed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Закрыта позиция","Position closed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансная операция","Balance operation") : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading event name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position opened") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position opened partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trade event") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order/position/deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=this.Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the parent order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionDescription(void) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен полностью","Request fully executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Запрос выполнен частично","Request partially executed") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals from balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the event properties to the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",TextByLanguage("Начало списка параметров события: \"","Beginning of event parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ============="); int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("================== ",TextByLanguage("Конец списка параметров: \"","End of parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ==================\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
抽象基本イベントクラスの準備ができました。今度は、そのタイプを示すイベントとなる5つ(未決注文の発注、未決注文の削除、ポジションを開く、ポジションの決済、残高操作)の下位クラスを作成する必要があります。
「未決注文の発注」イベントステータスを持つ下位クラスを作成します。
Eventsライブラリフォルダで、CEventOrderPlasedクラスの新しい「EventOrderPlased.mqh」ファイルCEvent基本クラスで作成し、すべての必要なリンクとメソッドを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventOrderPlased.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Placing a pending order event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
イベントコードとイベントを発動した注文/取引チケットをクラスコンストラクタに渡して「未決注文の発注」(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING)イベントステータス、イベントコード、注文/取引チケットを初期化リストの親クラスに送信します。
CEventOrderPlased(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {}
特定のSupportProperty()プロパティをサポートするオブジェクトのフラグを返すメソッドについては第1部ですでに説明しました。ここではすべてが同じです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEvent親イベントオブジェクトには、サポートされているすべてのイベントオブジェクトのプロパティに関する完全なデータを表示するPrint()メソッドと、ターミナル操作ログのイベントに関する十分なデータを2行で表示できるPrintShort()仮想メソッドがあります。
基本イベントオブジェクトの各下位クラスでのPrintShort()メソッドの実装は、イベントもその起源が異なるため、個別になります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief event message in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypeOrderDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+price+sl+tp+magic; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここでは以下を行います。
- イベントタイプの説明と時刻からなるメッセージヘッダーを作成する
- 注文にストップロスがある場合は、その説明を含む行を作成する(それ以外の場合は文字列は空のまま)
- 注文にテイクプロフィットがある場合は、その説明を含む行を作成する(それ以外の場合は文字列は空のまま)
- 注文量を示す行を作成する
- 注文にマジックナンバーがある場合は、その説明を含む行を作成する(それ以外の場合は文字列は空のまま)
- 注文タイプとチケットを示す行を作成する
- 注文価格と注文銘柄を示す行を作成する
- 上記のすべての説明から完全な行を作成する
- 作成した行を操作ログで表示する
チャートにカスタムイベントを送信するメソッドは非常に簡単です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、イベントに関する短いメッセージが操作ログに表示され、EventChartCustom()カスタムイベントがCEvent基本イベントクラスのm_chart_idチャートIDで指定されたチャートに送信されます。
m_trade_eventイベントをイベントIDに送信
注文チケット — long型パラメータ
注文価格 — double型パラメータ
注文銘柄 — string型パラメータ
操作ログに必要なデータだけを表示するためにユーザがメッセージレベルを設定できるようにするクラスは将来開発される予定です。現在のライブラリ開発段階では、すべてのメッセージがデフォルトで表示されています。
他のイベントクラスのコード全部を見てみましょう。
以下は「未決注文削除」イベントクラスです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventOrderRemoved.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event of placing a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventOrderRemoved(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief event message in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderRemoved::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypeOrderDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+price+sl+tp+magic; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventOrderRemoved::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は「ポジションを開く」イベントのクラスです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventPositionOpen.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventPositionOpen(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the order supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief event message in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string order=(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? " #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosition() : ""); string activated=(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? TextByLanguage(" активацией ордера "," by ")+this.TypeOrderBasedDescription() : ""); string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypePositionDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionID(); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+activated+order+price+sl+tp+magic; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.PositionID(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は「ポジション決済」イベントのクラスです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventPositionClose.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventPositionClose(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string opposite=(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? " by "+this.TypeOrderDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionByID() : ""); string vol=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string type=this.TypePositionDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionID()+opposite; string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceClose(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); string profit=TextByLanguage(", профит: ",", profit: ")+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); string txt=head+this.Symbol()+" "+vol+" "+type+price+magic+profit; ::Print(txt); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.PositionID(),this.PriceClose(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は「残高操作」イベントクラスです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventBalanceOperation.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventBalanceOperation(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? true : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| string property, otherwise, return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventBalanceOperation::PrintShort(void) { string head="- "+this.StatusDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; ::Print(head+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventBalanceOperation::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TypeEvent(),this.Profit(),::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
コードからわかるように、各イベントには操作ログに反映されるべき独自の特徴があるため、サポートされるプロパティの数、親クラスコンストラクタに送信されるステータス、PrintShort()メソッドが異なるだけです。これらすべてはメソッドのコードから理解し、自分で分析できるので、ここでは説明を省略します。イベントコレクションクラスの開発に移ります。
取引イベントコレクション
第4部では、口座イベントの定義をテストし、操作ログとEAでの表示もテストしました。ただし、追跡することができたのは最新のイベントのみでした。その上、全機能はCEngineライブラリの基本クラスにありました。
正しい決定は、すべてを別のクラスにまとめて発生するすべてのイベントをそこで処理することです。
これを達成するために、イベントオブジェクトを開発しました。今度は、同時に発生する複数のイベントを処理できるクラスを作成する必要があります。結局のところ、単一のループで未決注文が削除または発注されたり複数のポジションが同時に決済されたりすることがあります。
このような状況ですでにテストした原則では、一度に実行されたいくつかのイベントのうち最新のイベントのみが示されます。これは間違っています。したがって、一度に発生したすべてのイベントを保存するクラスをイベントコレクションリストに追加しましょう。また、将来的には、これらのクラスのメソッドを使用して、口座の履歴をたどり、口座開設以降に発生したすべてを再現することが可能になります。
DoEasy\Collectionsで、CEventsCollectionクラスの新しいファイルを作成し、EventsCollection.mqhと名付けます。基本クラスはCListObjクラスであるべきです。
新しく作成したクラステンプレートに、必要なすべてのインクルード、メンバ、メソッドをすぐに入力します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property //--- Create a trading event depending on the order status void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select and return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position order, (4) an order by ticket COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- 比較された基準を満たす選択された(1)整数、(2)実数、(3)文字列プロパティののリストを返す CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- 直近の取引イベントをリセットする void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- コンストラクタ CEventsCollection(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection(void) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this.m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで取引イベントをリセットするコンストラクタ本体でコレクションリストをクリアする
並び替えをイベント時刻に設定する
イベントコレクションリストIDを設定する
ヘッジ勘定フラグを設定する
コントロールプログラムチャートIDを現在のチャートとして設定する
クラスの作動に必要なメソッドを考察しましょう。
クラスのprivateセクションでは以下のクラスメンバが宣言されています。
CListObj m_list_events; // Event list bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property
m_list_eventsイベントリストはCListObjに基づいており、プログラム起動以降に口座で発生したイベントを保存します。また、一度に発生した複数のイベントを受け取るためにも使用します。
m_is_hedgeヘッジ勘定フラグは口座タイプの保存と受信に使用されます。フラグ値(口座タイプ)は、チャートで発生したイベントを処理するブロックを定義します。
m_chart_idコントロールプログラムチャートIDは、口座で発生したカスタムイベントを受け取ります。IDはイベントオブジェクトに送信され、チャートに返されます。この目的のために作成されたメソッドを使用して、コントロールプログラムからIDを設定することができます。
m_trade_event取引イベントには、口座で最後に発生したイベントが格納されます。
m_event_instanceイベントオブジェクトプロパティで検索するためのもので、検索範囲の開始と終了で指定された日付のイベントのリストを返すメソッドで内部的に使用される特別なサンプルオブジェクトです。同様のメソッドは、第3部でさまざまな基準でリストに検索を配置する方法について触れたときに分析しています。
ここのprivateセクションでは、クラス操作に必要なメソッドを見ることができます。
//--- Create a trading event depending on the order status void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select and return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, //--- (3) deals, (4) all position orders by its ID, (5) all position deals by its ID //--- (6) all market entry deals by position ID, (7) all market exit deals by position ID //--- (7) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position order, (4) an order by ticket COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event);
注文ステータスに応じて取引イベントを作成するCreateNewEvent()メソッドはRefresh()メインクラスメソッドで使用されます。これはRefresh()メソッドを説明するときに考察されます。
さまざまな注文タイプのリストを受け取るメソッドはきわめて単純です。指定されたプロパティによる選択については、第3部で説明しました。ここでは、いくつかのメソッドが必要なプロパティによる選択のいくつかの反復で構成されていることを簡単に説明します。
以下は、市場未決注文のリストを受け取るメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only market pending orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции","Error. List is not a list of market collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドに渡されたリストの型が最初に確認されます。それが市場コレクションのリストではない場合、エラーメッセージが表示され、空のリストが返されます。
次に、「市場未決注文」ステータスを持つ注文がメソッドに渡されたリストから選択され、取得されたリストが返されます。
以下は、反対方向のポジションによってポジションを決済するときに削除済み未決注文、取引、決済中注文のリストを受け取るメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only removed pending orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only deals from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all closing CloseBy orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
アクティブな未決注文のリストを返すときと同じです。
リストタイプが確認され、履歴コレクションではない場合はメッセージが表示されてNULLが返されます。次に、メソッドに渡されたリストから「削除済み未決注文」および「取引」ステータスを持つ注文が選択されるか、またはメソッドに応じてORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BYタイプで注文が選択され、取得されたリストが返されます。
以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての注文のリストを取得するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all position orders by its ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべてのオブジェクトの個別のリストを作成します。
次に、取得されたリストからすべての取引が削除され、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。
以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての取引のリストを取得するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all position deals by its ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
リストタイプが確認され、履歴コレクションではない場合はメッセージが表示されてNULLが返されます。次に、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべてのオブジェクトの個別のリストを作成します。
その後、取得されたリストには取引のみが残され、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。
以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エントリ取引のリストを取得するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all market entry deals (IN) | //| by position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals=this.GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY,DEAL_ENTRY_IN,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべての取引の個別のリストを作成します。
次に、取得されたリストには DEAL_ENTRY_IN型の取引のみが残され</s4>、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。
以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エグジット取引のリストを取得するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all market exit deals (OUT) | //| by position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals=this.GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY,DEAL_ENTRY_OUT,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべての取引の個別のリストを作成します。
次に、取得されたリストには DEAL_ENTRY_OUT型の取引のみが残され</s4>、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。
以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エントリ取引の総量を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the total volume of all deals of IN position | //| by its ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { double vol=0.0; CArrayObj* list_in=this.GetListAllDealsInByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_in==NULL) return 0; for(int i=0;i<list_in.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_in.At(i); if(deal==NULL) continue; vol+=deal.Volume(); } return vol; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、すべての市場エントリポジションの取引のリストを受け取り、ループ内で、すべての取引の出来高を加算していきます。結果の数量は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドに渡されたリストが空の場合、またはそれが履歴コレクションリストではない場合、メソッドはゼロを返します。
以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エグジット取引の総量を返すメソッドです。
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the total volume of all deals of OUT position by its | //| ID (participation in closing by an opposite position is considered)| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { double vol=0.0; CArrayObj* list_out=this.GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_out!=NULL) { for(int i=0;i<list_out.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_out.At(i); if(deal==NULL) continue; vol+=deal.Volume(); } } CArrayObj* list_by=this.GetListCloseByOrders(list); if(list_by!=NULL) { for(int i=0;i<list_by.Total();i++) { COrder* order=list_by.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; if(order.PositionID()==position_id || order.PositionByID()==position_id) { vol+=order.Volume(); } } } return vol; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
IDがメソッドに渡されたポジションの一部が(反対のポジションとして)別のポジションの決済にかかわった場合、またはポジションの一部が反対のポジションによって決済された場合は、ポジション取引では考慮されません。代わりに、ポジションの最後の決済注文のORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_IDプロパティフィールドで考慮されます。したがって、このメソッドでは、取引と注文の決済によって、決済の出来高が2回検索されます。
まず、すべての市場エグジットポジションの取引のリストを受け取り、ループ内で、すべての取引の出来高を加算していきます。
次に、履歴リストにある決済する注文のリストを受け取り、ループを使って選択した注文が、IDがメソッドに渡されたポジションに属しているかどうかを確認します。選択された注文がポジションのクローズに携わった場合、出来高が総出来高に加算されます。
結果の数量は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドに渡されたリストが空の場合、またはそれが履歴コレクションリストではない場合、メソッドはゼロを返します。
The method returning the first (opening) position order by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the first order from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(0); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、すべてのポジション注文のリストを受け取ります。The obtained list is sorted by open time and its first element is taken. It will be used as the first position order. この注文は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。リストが空の場合は、NULLが返されます。
The method returning the last position order by its ID:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last order from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、すべてのポジション注文のリストを受け取ります。取得されたリストは開始時間で並び替えられます。最後の要素が取得され、最後のポジション注文として使用されます。この注文は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。リストが空の場合は、NULLが返されます。
次は、最後の決済ポジション注文をID(ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY型の注文)で返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last closing order | //| from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
反対のポジションで決済するときに部分的な決済が可能であり、2つの対向するポジションのボリュームが等しくない可能性があるため、決済されている注文はポジション注文内の唯一のものではないかもしれません。したがって、メソッドはそのような注文を検索し、それらの最後の注文を返します。イベントを発動するのは最後の注文です。
まず、すべてのポジション注文のリストを受け取ります。その後、取得されたリストから決済される注文(ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY型)のみを含むリストを受け取ります。このようにして得られたリストは、開始時間順で並び替えられ、その最後の要素が取得されます。これが、最後のポジション注文として使用されます。この注文は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。リストが空の場合は、NULLが返されます。
反対のポジションで決済するとき、ライブラリが2つの同じイベントを見る場合があるかもしれません。これは、2つのポジションが決済され、それらのうちの1つだけに決済注文があり、さらに2つの取引がある場合です。したがって、コレクション内で同じイベントが重複しないようにするには、最初にイベントのコレクションリストにまったく同じイベントが存在するかどうかを確認し、存在しない場合はそのイベントをリストに追加します。
以下はチケットで注文を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj *list,const ulong order_ticket) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; COrder* order=list_orders.At(0); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
まず、注文のみのリストを作成し、メソッドパラメータで渡されたチケットで並び替えます。その結果、NULL(チケットに属する注文がない場合)またはチケット番号が返されます。
リストにイベントの存在を返すメソッドは、イベントがリストにあるかどうかを確認するために使用されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventsCollection::IsPresentEventInList(CEvent *compared_event) { int total=this.m_list_events.Total(); if(total==0) return false; for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { CEvent* event=this.m_list_events.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; if(event.IsEqual(compared_event)) return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
比較されたイベントオブジェクトへのポインタがメソッドに渡されます。コレクションリストが空の場合は、イベントが存在ないことを示してすぐに「false」が返されます。その後、ループで次のイベントがリストから取得され、CEvent抽象イベントのIsEqual()メソッドを使用してメソッドに渡されたイベントと比較されます。メソッドが「true」を返した場合、そのようなイベントオブジェクトはイベントコレクションリストに存在します。ループを完了するか最後のメソッド文字列に到達すると、リストにはイベントがないので「false」が返されます。
クラスのpublicセクションでメソッドを宣言します。
public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- 比較された基準を満たす選択された(1)整数、(2)実数、(3)文字列プロパティののリストを返す CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- 直近の取引イベントをリセットする void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- コンストラクタ CEventsCollection(void);
第3部で、リスト全体や日付の範囲別、選択した整数、実数、および文字列のプロパティ別のリストを受け取るメソッドを説明しました。ここでは、これらのメソッドのコードのみを示しますので、ご自分で分析なさってください。
以下は、指定された日付範囲のイベントのリストを受け取るためのメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select events from the collection with the time | //| within the range from begin_time to end_time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CEventsCollection::GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0) { CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN+TextByLanguage("Ошибка создания временного списка","Error creating temporary list")); return NULL; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time==0 ?END_TIME : end_time); if(begin_time>end_time) begin=0; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); //--- this.m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,begin); int index_begin=this.m_list_events.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if(index_begin==WRONG_VALUE) return list; this.m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,end); int index_end=this.m_list_events.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if(index_end==WRONG_VALUE) return list; for(int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add(this.m_list_events.At(i)); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
いずれかのイベントが発生したときにライブラリ基本オブジェクトから呼び出される主要メソッドは、Refresh()です。
現時点では、これはMQL5のヘッジ勘定でのみ機能します。
この方法は、市場および過去の注文のコレクションのリスト、取引およびポジション、ならびに新たに出現または削除された注文の数、ポジションおよび決済済みポジション、ならびに新規取引に関するデータへのポインタを受け取ります。
変更されたリストに応じて、ループ内で注文数/ポジション数/取引数に応じて必要な数の注文/取引が取得され、イベントを作成してコレクションリストに配置するCreateNewEvent()メソッドがその都度呼び出されます。
したがって、新しいイベント作成メソッドは、発生したすべてのイベントに対して呼び出されます。イベントはコレクションリストに配置され、呼び出し側プログラムは、呼び出し側プログラムのチャートにカスタムメッセージを送信することによってすべてのイベントを通知されます。
m_trade_eventクラスメンバ変数は、最後に発生したイベントの値を受け取ります。GetLastTradeEvent() public method returns the value of the last
trading event. 最後の取引イベントをリセットするためのメソッドもあります(GetLastError()とResetLastError()に似ています)。
さらに、時間範囲と指定された基準によって、イベントのコレクションリストを完全に返すメソッドもあります。呼び出し側プログラムは、1つまたは複数のイベントが発生したことを常に認識しており、これらすべてのイベントのリストを必要な量だけ要求し、それを組み込みプログラムのロジックに従って処理することができます。
Refresh()およびCreateNewEvent()メソッドのコードを考察しましょう。
以下はイベントコレクションリストを更新するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- In case of a hedging account if(this.m_is_hedge) { //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) { //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased if(new_market_pendings>0) { //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } //--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } //--- In case of a netting account else { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
この単純なメソッドには、必要な条件とこれらの条件が満たされたときのアクションがすべて含まれています。かなりわかりやすいと思います。現在、イベントはヘッジ勘定でのみ処理されます。
新しいイベントを作成するメソッドを見てみましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a trading event depending on the order status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { int trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); //--- Pending order placed if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event=new CEventOrderPlased(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Order time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Price the event occurred at event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order placement price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order closure price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Pending order removed if(status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event=new CEventOrderRemoved(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not present on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Position opened (__MQL4__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not present in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send the message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- New deal (__MQL5__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { //--- New balance operation if((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event=new CEventBalanceOperation(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss deal price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit deal price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- If this is not a balance operation else { //--- Market entry if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- Look for all position deals in the direction of its opening and count its total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders ulong order_ticket=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order_first=this.GetOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last=this.GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); //--- If there is no last order, the first and last position orders coincide if(order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if(order_first!=NULL) { //--- If the order volume is opened partially, this is a partial execution if(this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If an opening order is a pending one, the pending order is activated if(order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; //--- If an order is executed partially, set the partial order execution as an event reason reason= (this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order open price (position opening order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); // Requested volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,volume_in); // Executed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order_first.Volume()-volume_in); // Remaining (unexecuted) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Market exit else if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders COrder* order_first=this.GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_last=this.GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if(order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { //--- Look for all position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and count their total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); //--- Calculate the current volume of the closed position int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); //--- If the order volume is closed partially, this is a partial execution if(volume_current>0) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } //--- If the closing order is executed partially, set the closing order partial execution as an event reason if(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If the closing flag is set to StopLoss for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by StopLoss //--- If a StopLoss order is executed partially, set partial StopLoss order execution as the event reason if(order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } //--- If the closing flag is set to TakeProfit for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by TakeProfit //--- If a TakeProfit order is executed partially, set partial TakeProfit order execution as the event reason else if(order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } //--- CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position closing time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position closing price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order open price (position opening order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position last order closing price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,volume_in); // Initial volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Closed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_in-volume_out); // Remaining (current) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Opposite position else if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders COrder* order_first=this.GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_close=this.GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if(order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { //--- Add the flag of closing by an opposite position trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; //--- Look for all closed position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and count their total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID());//+order_close.Volume(); //--- Calculate the current volume of the closed position int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); //--- Look for all opposite position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and calculate their total volume double volume_opp_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID());//+order_close.Volume(); //--- Calculate the current volume of the opposite position double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); //--- If the closed position volume is closed partially, this is a partial closing if(volume_current>0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()>0) { //--- Add the partial closing flag trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; //--- If the opposite position is closed partially, there is a partial closing by the part of the opposite position volume reason=(volume_opp_current>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } //--- If the position volume is closed in full and there is a partial execution by the opposite one, there is a closing by the part of the opposite position volume else { if(volume_opp_current>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl));// Initial volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Closed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_current); // Remaining (current) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Reversal else if(order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { //--- Position reversal Print(DFUN,"Position reversal"); order.Print(); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これはかなり長いメソッドです。したがって、必要なチェックおよび対応するアクションのすべての説明は、リストに直接記載されています。
このメソッドは、渡された注文のステータスと、発生したイベントに必要なすべてのコンポーネント(その種類(未決注文の発注、未決注文の削除、取引))に応じて確認します。新しいイベントが作成され、注文とイベントタイプに対応するデータが書き入れられ、そのイベントがイベントコレクションに配置され、最後にこのイベントに関するメッセージが制御プログラムチャートに送信され、最後に発生したイベントタイプを格納する変数に書き入れられます。
イベントコレクションクラスの準備ができました。これをライブラリの基本オブジェクトにインクルードします。
イベントコレクションクラスを作成すると、第4部でイベントを追跡するためにCEngine基本オブジェクトクラスに行ったことの一部が冗長になるため、基本オブジェクトを修正する必要があります。
- 取引イベントステータスコードを格納しているm_trade_event_codeクラスのprivateメンバ変数を削除する
- privateメソッドを削除する
- イベントコードをデコードするためのSetTradeEvent()メソッド
- 取引イベントでフラグの存在を返すIsTradeEventFlag()メソッド
- ヘッジコレクションおよびネッティングコレクションを操作するためのWorkWithHedgeCollections()およびWorkWithNettoCollections()メソッド
- 取引イベントコードを返すTradeEventCode()メソッド
クラス本体に取引イベントコレクションクラスファイルインクルードを追加し、イベントコレクションオブジェクトを宣言し、privateクラスセクションにイベントを処理するTradeEventsControl()メソッドを追加し、publicセクションでGetListHistoryDeals()メソッドの名前をGetListDeals()に変更します。取引は常に履歴コレクションにあるので、メソッド名でコレクションを明示的に言及する必要はないと思います。最後の取引イベントをリセットするメソッドの実装を変更しましょう。イベントコレクションクラスから最後のイベントを受け取るようになり、最後のイベントをリセットするメソッドがクラス内に存在するため、クラスのResetLastTradeEvent()メソッド内のイベントコレクションクラスから単に同名のメソッドを呼び出す必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // 過去の注文と取引のコレクション CMarketCollection m_market; // 注文と取引のコレクション CEventsCollection m_events; // Collection of events CArrayObj m_list_counters; // タイマーカウンタのリスト bool m_first_start; // 初期実行フラグ bool m_is_hedge; // ヘッジ勘定フラグ bool m_is_market_trade_event; // 口座取引イベントフラグ bool m_is_history_trade_event; // 口座過去の取引イベントフラグ ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; // 口座取引イベント //--- IDによるカウンタインデックスを返す int CounterIndex(const int id) const; //--- Return (1) the first launch flag, (2) flag presence in a trading event bool IsFirstStart(void); //--- Working with events void TradeEventsControl(void); //--- 直近の(1)市場未決注文、(2)成行注文、(3)直近のポジション、(4)チケット別ポジションを返す COrder* GetLastMarketPending(void); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder(void); COrder* GetLastPosition(void); COrder* GetPosition(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the last (1) removed pending order, (2) historical market order, (3) historical order (market or pending one) by its ticket COrder* GetLastHistoryPending(void); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder(void); COrder* GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- (1)すべてのポジション注文のリストからの最初および(2)直近の成行注文、(3)直近の取引を返す COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal(void); public: //--- 市場の(1)ポジション、(2)未決注文、(3)成行注文のリストを返す CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders(void); //--- 過去の(1)注文、(2)削除済み未決注文、(3)取引、(4)ID別の成行注文のポジションリストを返す CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(void); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(void); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id); //--- 直近の取引イベントをリセットする void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- Return the (1) last trading event and (2) hedge account flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } //--- タイマー口座を作成する void CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause); //--- タイマー void OnTimer(void); //--- コンストラクタ/デストラクタ CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEngineクラスコンストラクタでは、ミリ秒タイマー開発結果の処理を追加します。作成されていない場合は、操作ログに適切なメッセージを表示します。次に、特定のエラーを処理するためのクラスを開発し、ライブラリベースのプログラムから見えるフラグを設定し、エラー状況を処理します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngineコンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスタイマーで、注文の、取り引き、ポジションのコレクションのタイマーが一時停止解除された後で、TradeEventsControl()メソッドを呼び出します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngineタイマー | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events if(counter!=NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this.TradeEventsControl(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
チケットで過去の注文を返すメソッドを改善しましょう。履歴コレクションリストには、未決注文、有効にされた成行注文、および反対のポジションで決済するときに決済注文として機能する注文が含まれる可能性があるため、すべての注文タイプを考慮する必要があります。
これには、まず、成行注文と決済する注文のリストでチケットで注文を検索します。リストが空の場合は、同じチケットで削除された未決注文を探します。リストに注文が含まれていない場合は、NULLが返されます。それ以外の場合、プログラムは注文が見つかったリストの最初の要素を返します。リストから注文を受信できなかった場合は、NULLが返されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return historical order by its ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) { list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; } COrder* order=list.At(0); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
口座イベントを操作するためのTradeEventsControl()メソッドを実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize the code and flags of trading events this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- リストを更新する this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- 初回実行時のアクション if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market state and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- In case of any event, send the lists, flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection and update it if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Get the last account trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }
このメソッドは、第4部にある前のバージョンのWorkWithHedgeCollections()と比べてはるかに短いです。
メソッドは簡単で説明は不要です。コードには、その単純なロジックを理解できるようにするためのコメントがすべて含まれています。
更新されたCEngineクラスの完全なコードは以下のとおりです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ライブラリ基本クラス | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // 過去の注文と取引のコレクション CMarketCollection m_market; // 注文と取引のコレクション CEventsCollection m_events; // Collection of events CArrayObj m_list_counters; // タイマーカウンタのリスト bool m_first_start; // 初期実行フラグ bool m_is_hedge; // ヘッジ勘定フラグ bool m_is_market_trade_event; // 口座取引イベントフラグ bool m_is_history_trade_event; // 口座過去の取引イベントフラグ ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; // 口座取引イベント //--- IDによるカウンタインデックスを返す int CounterIndex(const int id) const; //--- Return (1) the first launch flag, (2) flag presence in a trading event bool IsFirstStart(void); //--- Working with events void TradeEventsControl(void); //--- 直近の(1)市場未決注文、(2)成行注文、(3)直近のポジション、(4)チケット別ポジションを返す COrder* GetLastMarketPending(void); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder(void); COrder* GetLastPosition(void); COrder* GetPosition(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the last (1) removed pending order, (2) historical market order, (3) historical order (market or pending one) by its ticket COrder* GetLastHistoryPending(void); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder(void); COrder* GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- (1)すべてのポジション注文のリストからの最初および(2)直近の成行注文、(3)直近の取引を返す COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal(void); public: //--- 市場の(1)ポジション、(2)未決注文、(3)成行注文のリストを返す CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders(void); //--- 過去の(1)注文、(2)削除済み未決注文、(3)取引、(4)ID別の成行注文のポジションリストを返す CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(void); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(void); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id); //--- 直近の取引イベントをリセットする void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- Return the (1) last trading event and (2) hedge account flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } //--- タイマー口座を作成する void CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause); //--- タイマー void OnTimer(void); //--- コンストラクタ/デストラクタ CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngineコンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { ::ResetLastError(); if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print(DFUN,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngineデストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::~CEngine() { ::EventKillTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngineタイマー | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); //--- If unpaused, work with the collections events if(counter!=NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this.TradeEventsControl(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| タイマーカウンタを作成する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong step,const ulong pause) { if(this.CounterIndex(id)>WRONG_VALUE) { ::Print(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором ","Error. Already created counter with id "),(string)id); return; } m_list_counters.Sort(); CTimerCounter* counter=new CTimerCounter(id); if(counter==NULL) ::Print(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать счётчик таймера ","Failed to create timer counter "),(string)id); counter.SetParams(step,pause); if(this.m_list_counters.Search(counter)==WRONG_VALUE) this.m_list_counters.Add(counter); else { string t1=TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором ","Error. Counter with ID ")+(string)id; string t2=TextByLanguage(", шагом ",", step ")+(string)step; string t3=TextByLanguage(" и паузой "," and pause ")+(string)pause; ::Print(t1+t2+t3+TextByLanguage(" уже существует"," already exists")); delete counter; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| リスト内のカウンタインデックスをIDで返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEngine::CounterIndex(const int id) const { int total=this.m_list_counters.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(i); if(counter==NULL) continue; if(counter.Type()==id) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 初回実行フラグを返してフラグをリセットする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::IsFirstStart(void) { if(this.m_first_start) { this.m_first_start=false; return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- 取引イベントコードとフラグを初期化する this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- リストを更新する this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- 初回実行時のアクション if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewMarketOrders(),this.m_history.NewDeals()); //--- Receive the last account trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 市場ポジションのリストを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 市場未決注文のリストを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPendings(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 成行注文のリストを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketOrders(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of historical orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryOrders(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of removed pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryPendings(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 取引のリストを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListDeals(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ポジション注文のリストを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近のポジションを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| チケット別のポジションを返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetPosition(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近の取引を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastDeal(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近の市場未決注文を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketPending(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近の過去の未決注文を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryPending(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(#ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC #endif); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近の成行注文を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketOrder(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketOrders(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近の過去の成行注文を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryOrder(void) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return historical order by its ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) { list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,(long)ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return NULL; } COrder* order=list.At(0); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| すべてのポジション注文のリストの | //| 最初の過去の成行注文を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(0); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 直近の過去の成行注文を返す | //| 最初の過去の成行注文を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEngine::GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
イベントの定義、処理、受信プロセスのテスト
これで、イベントを処理する準備が整いました。イベントの説明をテストして処理し、それらをコントロールプログラムに送信するためのEAを準備します。
ターミナルディレクトリ\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasyに、Part05フォルダを作成して、第4部のTestDoEasyPart04.mq5 EAの名前をTestDoEasyPart05.mq5に変更してコピーします。
カスタムイベントを受信するように、OnChartEvent()イベントハンドラを変更します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここで、イベントIDがカスタムイベントIDの場合、CEventクラスの下位クラスによってライブラリから渡されたイベントコードを受信します。custom_event_id関数パラメータで指定されたEventChartCustom()関数(カスタムイベントを書き込むもの)でカスタムイベントを送信する場合、ENUM_CHART_EVENT列挙体からのCHARTEVENT_CUSTOM定数値(1000に等しい)がイベント値に追加されます。したがって、イベント値を取り戻すためには、単に、イベントIDからCHARTEVENT_CUSTOM値を減算する必要があります。その後、イベントデータをターミナル操作ログに表示します。
ID( 「そのまま」)、ENUM_TRADE_EVENT列挙値としてのイベントの説明、注文またはポジションチケットを格納するlparam値、イベント価格を収納するdparam値、イベントに参加している注文またはポジションの銘柄またはイベントが残高操作の場合には口座の通貨名であるsparamのデータが表示されます。例として:
2019.04.06 03:19:54.442 OnChartEvent: id=1001, event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam=375419507, dparam=1.14562, sparam=EURUSD
また、部分決済で計算されたロットを修正する必要があります。ロットの計算に未実行のポジションボリュームの値(VolumeCurrent())が使用されていたため、以前のバージョンのテストEAでは計算が正しくありませんでした。テスターは部分決済をシミュレートしないため、ポジションを開くときはテスター内で常にゼロになります。したがって、ロット計算機能は常にゼロを許容可能な最小ロット値に調整するため、最小ロット値を決済に使用しました。
部分決済でのロットが計算される文字列を見つけてVolumeCurrent()をVolume()に置き換えます。
//--- Calculate the closing volume and close half of the Buy position by ticket trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); //--- Calculate the closing volume and close half of the Sell position by ticket trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
変更するのは、買いポジションと売りポジションの半分を決済するコード内の2か所のみです。
また、X軸とY軸によるボタンのシフトをEA入力に追加して、ビジュアルテスターチャート上のボタンセットにより便利な場所を指定できるようにします(ビジュアライザーで注文とポジションのチケットがボタンによって非表示にされる可能性があるため、確認するためにボタンを右に移動しました)。
//--- 入力変数 input ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ストップロス(ポイント単位) input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // テイクプロフィット(ポイント単位) input uint InpDistance = 50; // 未決注文の距離(ポイント単位) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit注文の距離(ポイント単位) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // スリッページ(ポイント単位) input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // 出金(テスター) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift //--- グローバル変数
ボタン作成関数のコードを少し変更しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンパネルを作成する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=84,offset=2; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+2*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ?w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-3) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ?7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-3 ?w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ?clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ?clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
そして、EAのOnInit()ハンドラで関数の呼び出しを実装します。
//--- ボタンを作成する if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- setting trade parameters
以下はEAの完全なコードです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart05.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- include #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- 列挙体 enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (17) //--- 構造体 struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; //--- 入力変数 input ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ストップロス(ポイント単位) input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // テイクプロフィット(ポイント単位) input uint InpDistance = 50; // 未決注文の距離(ポイント単位) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit注文の距離(ポイント単位) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // スリッページ(ポイント単位) input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // 出金(テスター) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift //--- グローバル変数 CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ?0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパート初期化関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- 口座の種類を確認する if(!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым","Error. Account must be hedge")); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- グローバル変数を設定する prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; //--- ボタンを作成する if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- setting trade parameters trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパート初期化解除関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- オブジェクトを削除する ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパートティック関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE; if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); int total=ObjectsTotal(0); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i); if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0) continue; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment("\nLast trade event: ",EnumToString(engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| タイマー関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) engine.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンパネルを作成する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=84,offset=2; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+2*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ?w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-3) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ?7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-3 ?w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ?clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ?clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンを作成する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonCreate(const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const string text,const color clr,const string font="Calibri",const int font_size=8) { if(ObjectFind(0,name)<0) { if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("не удалось создать кнопку!Код ошибки=","Could not create button!Error code="),GetLastError()); return false; } ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,w); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,h); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrGray); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンの状態を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonState(const string name) { return (bool)ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンの状態を設定する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 列挙をボタンテキストに変換する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5); StringToLower(txt); StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy"); StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell"); StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit"); StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop"); StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close "); StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2"); StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by "); StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit "); StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete "); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタン押下を処理する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { //--- ボタン名を文字列IDに変換する string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- ボタンが押下された場合 if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- BUTT_BUYボタンが押下されたら、買いポジションを開く if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- 買いポジションを開く trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(Symbol(),lot),Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_BUY_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文価格を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- BuyLimit注文を設定する trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOPボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文価格を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- BuyStop注文を設定する trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいBuyStop価格を取得する double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、BuyStopレベルに相対したBuyLimit注文価格を計算する double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- BuyStopLimit注文を設定する trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELLボタンが押下されたら、売りポジションを開く else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit); //--- 売りポジションを開く trade.Sell(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELL_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文価格を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- SellLimit注文を設定する trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOPボタンが押下されたら、SellStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文価格を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- SellStop注文を設定する trade.SellStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいSellStop注文価格を取得する double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、SellStopレベルに相対したSellLimit注文価格を計算する double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- SellStopLimit注文を設定する trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 買いポジションチケットを取得し、チケットでポジションを決済する trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで買いポジションの半分を決済する trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELLボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを反対方向の売りで決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションを選択する COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションを選択する COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- 買いポジションを反対の売りポジションによって決済する trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELLボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 売りポジションチケットを取得し、チケットでポジションを決済する trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで売りポジションの半分を決済する trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを反対方向の買いで決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションを選択する COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションを選択する COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- 売りポジションを反対の買いポジションによって決済する trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_ALLボタンが押下されたら、最小利益を持つポジションから初めて、すべてのポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- 最小の利益を持つポジションからの反復処理 for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- 個々のポジションをチケットで決済する trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALボタンが押下されたら、口座から出金する if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- プログラムがテスターで起動された場合 if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- 資金出金のエミュレーション TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- 0.1秒待つ Sleep(100); //--- ボタンを放してチャートを再描画する ButtonState(button_name,false); ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これでEAをコンパイルしてテスターで起動できます。 ボタンをクリックすると、発生した口座イベントに関する短い2行のメッセージがテスターの操作ログに表示されます。
EAイベントハンドラからのエントリは、テスタの外部で機能するため、操作ログには表示されません。デモ口座のEAボタンをクリックすると、ターミナルの操作ログには3行が表示されます。そのうち2行はCEventクラスの短いメッセージを表示するメソッドから、もう1行はEAのOnChartEvent()ハンドラからです。
以下は、未決注文を配置して削除したときに操作ログに表示されあるメッセージの例です。
- Pending order placed: 2019.04.05 23:19:55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit #375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent: id=1001, event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam=375419507, dparam=1.14562, sparam=EURUSD - Pending order removed: 2019.04.05 23:19:55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit #375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent: id=1002, event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, lparam=375419507, dparam=1.14562, sparam=EURUSD
次の段階
次の記事では、MetaTrader 5のネッティング勘定で作業するための機能の追加を始めます。
現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
シリーズのこれまでの記事:
Part 1. Concept, data management.
Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.
Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.
Part 4. Trading events. Concept.
