MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第5部): 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション、プログラムへのイベント送信

内容

ライブラリ構造の再配置

前の記事では、MetaTrader 5とMetaTrader 4プラットフォーム用のプログラムの開発を単純化するための大規模なクロスプラットフォームライブラリの作成を始めました。第4部では、口座の取引イベントの追跡をテストしました。本稿では、取引イベントクラスを開発してイベントコレクションに配置します。そこからは、これらはエンジンライブラリの基本オブジェクトとコントロールプログラムチャートに送信されます。

しかし、まずライブラリ構造をさらに発展させるための基盤を整えましょう。

たくさんの異なるコレクションが存在し、各コレクションは独自のオブジェクトを持つようになるので、各コレクションのオブジェクトを別々のサブフォルダに格納するのが合理的なようです。

このために、DoEasyライブラリのルートディレクトリのObjectsサブフォルダに、OrdersおよびEventsフォルダを作成します。

以前に作成したすべてのクラスをObjectsフォルダからOrdersクラスに移動します。Eventsフォルダには本稿で開発する予定のイベントオブジェクトのクラスが格納されます。

また、別のサービスクラスを追加する予定なので、Select.mqhファイルをCollectionsからServicesに移動します。このクラスには、既存および将来のコレクションから任意のオブジェクトの任意のプロパティにすばやくアクセスするためのメソッドが含まれています。よって、これはサービスクラスのフォルダに配置される必要があります。

CSelectクラスのファイルを再配置し、orderオブジェクトクラスを新しいディレクトリに移動すると、コンパイルに必要なファイルの相対アドレスも変わります。したがって、移動したクラスのリストに沿って移動し、それらに含まれるファイルのアドレスを置き換えます。

Order.mqh fileで、サービス関数ファイルのインクルードパス



#include "..\Services\DELib.mqh"

を

#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" で置き換えます。

HistoryCollection.mqhファイル:

#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\HistoryDeal.mqh"

を

#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh"

MarketCollection.mqhファイル:

#include "Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MarketPosition.mqh"

を



#include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh"

これで、すべてがエラーなしでコンパイルされるはずです。

今後のコレクションの数は膨大なので、リストを識別するためにCArrayObj に基づいてコレクションリストの所有権を区別することをお勧めします。各コレクションには、完全なコレクションリストへのポインタを返すメソッドがあります。特定のコレクションの特定のリストを受け取るメソッドがある場合は、このメソッドにリストタイプを示した追加のフラグを渡さないですむように、メソッド内でコレクションに属することによってメソッドに渡されたリストを正確に識別できるようにする必要があります。

幸いなことに、標準ライブラリにある、オブジェクトIDを返すType()仮想メソッドは、これに必要なツールです。例えば、返されたIDはCObjectについては0で、CArrayObjについては0x7778です。このメソッドは仮想メソッドであるため、クラスの子孫は特定のIDを返す独自のメソッドを持つことができます。

すべてのコレクションリストはCArrayObjクラスに基づいています。CArrayObjクラスの下位クラスである独自のCListObjクラスを作成し、リストIDをその仮想Type()メソッドに返すことにします。ID自体はクラスコンストラクタ内の定数として設定されます。したがって、CArrayObjオブジェクトに関しては引き続きコレクションにアクセスしますが、各リストにはそれぞれ固有のIDがあるようになります。

まず、Defines.mqhファイルに必要なコレクションリストID を設定し、エラー行番号を表示して関数を記述するマクロを追加して、このメッセージの送信元の文字列を含むデバッグメッセージ。デバッグ中にコード内の問題を特定します。

#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 )

ここで、CollectionsフォルダのListObj.mqhファイルにCListObjクラスを作成します。基本クラスはCArrayObjです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CListObj : public CArrayObj { private : int m_type; public : void Type( const int type) { this .m_type=type; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( this .m_type); } CListObj() { this .m_type= 0x7778 ; } };

ここで必要なのはリストタイプを含むクラスのメンバーを宣言し、リストタイプを定義するメソッドとそれを返す仮想メソッドを追加することだけです。

クラスコンストラクタでは、デフォルトのリストタイプをCArrajObjリストのものと同じに設定します。その後、Type()メソッドを使用して呼び出し側プログラムから再定義できます。



今度は、各リストに別々の検索IDを割り当てることができるように、クラスからすべてのコレクションリストを継承する必要があります。そのIDにより、リストが渡されるすべてのメソッドでリストの所有権を追跡することができます。

HistoryCollection.mqhファイルを開き、CListObjクラスのインクルードを追加し、CListObjからCHistoryCollectionクラスを継承します。



#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\HistoryDeal.mqh" class CHistoryCollection : public CListObj {

クラスコンストラクタでは、Defines.mqhファイルでCOLLECTION_HISTORY_IDとして指定した履歴コレクションリストタイプを定義します。

CHistoryCollection::CHistoryCollection( void ) : m_index_deal( 0 ),m_delta_deal( 0 ),m_index_order( 0 ),m_delta_order( 0 ),m_is_trade_event( false ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE #endif ); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); this .m_list_all_orders.Type ( COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ); }

MarketCollection.mqhファイルでCMarketCollectionクラスにも同じことをします。

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketOrder.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPending.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\MarketPosition.mqh" class CMarketCollection : public CListObj {

クラスコンストラクタでは、Defines.mqhファイルで COLLECTION_MARKET_IDとして指定した市場コレクションタイプを定義します。

CMarketCollection::CMarketCollection( void ) : m_is_trade_event( false ),m_is_change_volume( false ),m_change_volume_value( 0 ) { this .m_list_all_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); this .m_list_all_orders.Clear(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_market); this .m_struct_prev_market.hash_sum_acc= WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_all_orders.Type ( COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ); }

これで、各コレクションリストにIDが割り当てられ、タイプによるリストの識別が簡単になりました。





新しいデータ型(本稿の口座イベントコレクションを含む)を処理するための新しいコレクションを追加するため、新しい列挙型を使用します。名前の競合を避けるために、以前に作成したマクロ置換の名前をいくつか置き換える必要があります。

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 };

現在Defines.mqhファイルを編集しているので、イベントクラスと口座イベントコレクションに必要なすべての列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, }; enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING = 0 , EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY = 1 , EVENT_REASON_CANCEL = 2 , EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED = 3 , EVENT_REASON_DONE = 4 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY = 5 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL = 6 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY = 7 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP = 8 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY = 9 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS = 10 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS = 11 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 12 , EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY = 13 , EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL = 14 , EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = 15 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = 16 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE = 17 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION = 18 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS = 19 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION = 20 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY = 21 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY = 22 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY = 23 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY = 24 , EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST = 25 , EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED = 26 , EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED = 27 , EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT = 28 , EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED = 29 , EVENT_REASON_TAX = 30 }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL), EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 9 ) enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP };

ここには、(第1部に記載されている注文の状態に類似した)すべての可能なイベントオブジェクトの状態、イベント発生の理由、すべてのイベントプロパティ、およびプロパティで検索するイベントの並び替え基準があります。これらすべては、以前の記事からすでによく知られています。わかりやすくするために、いつでも最初に戻ってデータを更新することができます。



一般的なイベントデータを提供するイベントステータスとは別に、イベントの理由(ENUM_EVENT_REASON)には特定のイベント発生源に関する詳細がすべて含まれています。

たとえば、イベントに市場ポジションステータス(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION)がある場合、イベント発生理由はEVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENTオブジェクトフィールドに指定されます。これは、未決注文の有効化(EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING)か成行注文によるポジションのオープン(EVENT_REASON_DONE)のいずれかです。さらに、次のような微妙な違いも考えられます。ポジションが部分的に開かれた場合(未決または成行注文のボリューム全体が実行されたのではない)、イベントの理由はEVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLYまたはEVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLYなどです。

したがって、イベントオブジェクトには、イベントに関するデータ全体と、それを発動した注文が含まれています。また、過去の出来事は2つの注文(最初のポジション注文と最後のポジション注文)に関するデータを提供します。このように、イベントオブジェクト内の注文、取引、およびポジション自体に関するデータを使用すると、開始から終了までの全存在履歴内でポジションイベントのチェーン全体を追跡できます。

ENUM_EVENT_REASON列挙定数は、イベントステータスが「deal」で取引タイプがDEAL_TYPE_SELLを超えた場合に ENUM_DEAL_TYPE列挙になるように、配置および番号付けされます。結局、これは残高操作タイプになります。作成のために用意されたクラスで取引タイプを定義するときに、残高操作の説明がイベント理由に送信されます。

取引タイプに追加されるシフトは#define REASON_EVENT_SHIFTマクロ置き換えで計算されます。これは、ENUM_EVENT_REASON列挙に残高操作タイプを配置するために必要です。

注文、ポジション、取引タイプの説明を返す関数と、as well as the function 注文タイプに応じてポジション名を返す関数を追加します。関数はすべて、 サービスライブラリのDELib.mqhファイルに追加されます。これにより、注文、ポジション、取引を簡単に出力できます。

string OrderTypeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else "Position" #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); } string PositionTypeDescription ( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { return ( type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип позиции" , "Unknown position type" ) ); } string DealTypeDescription ( const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { return ( type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на покупку" , "Buy deal" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на продажу" , "Sell deal" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional comissions" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Agency commission charged at the end of month" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy transaction" ) : type== DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell transaction" ) : type== DEAL_DIVIDEND ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : type== DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : type== DEAL_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип сделки" , "Unknown deal type" ) ); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionTypeByOrderType ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order) { if ( type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_BUY ; else if ( type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP #ifdef __MQL5__ || type_order== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) return POSITION_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

イベントコレクションクラスをテストした際、HistorySelect()を使用してターミナルで注文と取引のリストを作成してからリストの新しい要素にアクセスしたときに、注文がイベントの発生順ではなくそれらの配置時間順にリストされているという非常に不快な問題が見つかりました。説明します。

ポジションを開く

すぐに未決注文を出す

ポジションを一部的に決済する 未決注文が発動するまで待つ

履歴内のイベントの順序は次のとおりです。

ポジションを開く、注文を出す、部分的決済、注文の発動が時間をかけて操作を実行するための順序です。しかし、共通の注文と取引履歴におけるイベントの順序は次のとおりです。

ポジションを開く 注文を出す 注文の発動 部分的決済

言い換えれば、注文と取引の履歴はターミナル内でそれぞれ存在しており、互いに相関していません。これらにはそれぞれの履歴を持つ2つのリストであるため、これは妥当です。 注文および取引のコレクションのクラスは、注文または取引のいずれかのリストを変更するときに、常に履歴をスキャン(これには非常に費用がかかります)する代わりに口座の最後のイベントを読み取るように作られています。しかし、上記を考慮し、取引業務を行う際には、一連の行動を追跡しません。単に注文して、その発動を待ちます。ポジションを開いたら、それと排他的に作業します。その場合、すべてのイベントは必要な順序で配置され、追跡が可能になります。しかし、これは十分ではありません。任意の順序での作業が可能である必要があり、プログラムは正しいイベントを見つけてそれを正確に特定することができるはずです。 上記に基づき、過去の注文とイベントのコレクションクラスを改善しました。順序が正しくないイベントが発生した場合、クラスは必要な順序を見つけ、そのオブジェクトを作成して最後のイベントになるようにリストに追加するので、イベントコレクションクラスは常に最後に発生したイベントを正確に定義できます。 この機能を実装するために、過去の注文と取引コレクションクラスのprivateセクションに3つの新しいメソッドを追加しましょう。 bool IsPresentOrderInList( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type); ulong OrderSearch( const int start, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type); bool CreateNewOrder( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type);

クラス本体以外にも実装されています。

以下は、リスト内の注文オブジェクトの存在のフラグをチケットとタイプで返すメソッドです。

bool CHistoryCollection::IsPresentOrderInList( const ulong order_ticket , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { CArrayObj* list= dynamic_cast <CListObj*>(& this .m_list_all_orders); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty (list, ORDER_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL ); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty (list, ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL ); return ( list.Total()> 0 ); }

動的型キャストを使用してリストへのポインタを作成します(コレクションリストがCListObj型でCArrayObjから継承されている間、CArrayObjリストをCSelectクラスに送信します)

入力によってメソッドに渡されたタイプを持つ注文のみを残します。

入力によってメソッドに渡されたチケットを持つ注文のみを残します。

このような注文が存在する場合は(リストが空でない)、trueを返します。

以下は、ターミナルリストの最後ではないがコレクションリストにはない注文のタイプとメソッドを返すメソッドです。

ulong CHistoryCollection::OrderSearch( const int start , ENUM_ORDER_TYPE &order_type ) { ulong order_ticket= 0 ; for ( int i= start- 1 ;i> =0 ;i--) { ulong ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if ( this .IsPresentOrderInList(ticket,type)) continue ; order_ticket=ticket; order_type=type; } return order_ticket ; }

最後の注文のインデックスはターミナルの注文リストに渡されます。インデックスはコレクション内にすでに存在する注文を指定しているため、検索ループはリスト内の1つ前の注文から開始する必要があります (start-1)。

必要な注文は通常リストの末尾近くにあるため、IsPresentOrderInList()メソッドを使用して、リストの末尾からループ内のコレクション内にチケットとタイプが存在しない注文を検索します。注文がコレクションに含まれている場合は、次の注文を確認します。コレクションに含まれていない注文があっ他場合はすぐに、そのチケットとタイプを書き、呼び出し側プログラムに返します。チケットはメソッドの結果によって返され、タイプはリンクを介して変数で返されます。



クラス内のいくつかの場所に注文オブジェクトを作成する必要があるので(新しい注文を定義するときと「失われた」注文を探すとき)、注文オブジェクトを作成してコレクションリストに配置するメソッドメソッドを別に作成します。

bool CHistoryCollection::CreateNewOrder( const ulong order_ticket, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { COrder* order= NULL ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) { order= new CHistoryPending(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } else if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { order= new CHistoryOrder(order_ticket); if (order== NULL ) return false ; } #endif if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) return true ; else { delete order; return false ; } return false ; }

ここではすべて簡単で明確です。このメソッドは注文のチケットとタイプを受け取り、注文のタイプに応じて新しい注文オブジェクトが作成されます。オブジェクトを作成できなかった場合は、すぐにfalseが返されます。正常に作成されたオブジェクトはコレクションに配置され、trueが返されます。コレクションに配置できなかった場合、新しく作成されたオブジェクトは削除され、falseが返されます。

必要な注文の「損失」を処理する必要があるので、Refresh()コレクションクラスメソッドを変更しましょう。

void CHistoryCollection::Refresh( void ) { #ifdef __MQL4__ int total=::OrdersHistoryTotal(),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total; i++) { if (!:: OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )::OrderType(); if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { CHistoryOrder *order= new CHistoryOrder(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } else { CHistoryPending *order= new CHistoryPending(::OrderTicket()); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) this .m_list_all_orders.Type() { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Failed to add order to list" )); delete order; } } } int delta_order=i-m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order!= 0 ? true : false ); #else if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 ,END_TIME)) return ; int total_orders=:: HistoryOrdersTotal (),i=m_index_order; for (; i<total_orders; i++) { ulong order_ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetTicket (i); if (order_ticket== 0 ) continue ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (order_ticket, ORDER_TYPE ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ) { if (! this .IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if (! this .CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost= WRONG_VALUE ; ulong ticket_lost= this .OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if (ticket_lost> 0 && ! this .CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } } else { if (! this .IsPresentOrderInList(order_ticket,type)) { if (! this .CreateNewOrder(order_ticket,type)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } else { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_lost= WRONG_VALUE ; ulong ticket_lost= this .OrderSearch(i,type_lost); if (ticket_lost> 0 && ! this .CreateNewOrder(ticket_lost,type_lost)) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить ордер в список" , "Could not add order to list" )); } } } int delta_order=i- this .m_index_order; this .m_index_order=i; this .m_delta_order=delta_order; int total_deals=:: HistoryDealsTotal (),j=m_index_deal; for (; j<total_deals; j++) { ulong deal_ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (j); if (deal_ticket== 0 ) continue ; CHistoryDeal *deal= new CHistoryDeal(deal_ticket); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(deal)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить сделку в список" , "Could not add deal to list" )); delete deal; } } int delta_deal=j- this .m_index_deal; this .m_index_deal=j; this .m_delta_deal=delta_deal; this .m_is_trade_event=( this .m_delta_order+ this .m_delta_deal); #endif }

メソッドでは、MQL5で新規注文を処理するブロックは変更されました。実装された変更はすべてコメントされてリスティングで強調表示されています。

COrderクラスのpublicセクションで類似の注文を検索するためのメソッド定義を追加しましょう。

bool IsEqual(COrder* compared_order) const ;

クラス本体以外にも実装されています。

bool COrder::IsEqual( COrder *compared_order ) const { int beg= 0 , end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_order.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

このメソッドは、現在の注文オブジェクトのすべてのプロパティをポインタによって渡された比較対象の注文に対してループで処理します。比較対象の注文の同じプロパティと等しくない現在の注文のプロパティが検出されるとすぐに、注文が等しくないことを示すfalseが返されます。



イベントクラス

準備段階は完了です。イベントオブジェクトのクラスの作成を始めましょう。

やることは注文クラスを作成するときとまったく同じです。基本的なイベントクラスと、それらのステータスによって記述された5つの下位クラスを開発します。

ポジションを開くイベント



ポジション決済イベント



未決注文発注イベント



未決注文削除イベント



残高操作イベント

以前に作成したObjectsライブラリディレクトリのEventsフォルダに、CObject基本クラスから継承した新しいCEventクラスを作成します。新しく作成したクラステンプレートで、サービス関数ファイル、注文コレクションクラス、privateおよびprotectedクラスメンバおよびメソッドを含める必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event) const ; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent ( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status , const int event_code , const ulong ticket ) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

コンストラクタはイベントステータス、取引イベントコード、イベントを発動した注文または取引のチケットを受け取ります。



ここでのほとんどすべては、最初の部分にある、以前に考慮されたCOrderクラスのprotectedコンストラクタに似ています。

違いは、protectedクラスコンストラクタには2つのイベントプロパティだけが書き込まれるということです。これらは、イベントステータスと、イベントを発動した注文/取引のチケットです。イベントタイプは、コンストラクタに渡されたイベントコードに基づいて検出され、SetTypeEvent()クラスメソッドに保存されます。他のすべてのイベントプロパティは、イベントに関連する注文および取引のステータスから検出され、対応するクラスメソッドによって別々に設定されます。これが行われるのは、新しく作成されたイベントのすべてのプロパティを設定するメソッドを備えたイベントコレクションクラスでイベントが検出されるためです。



ライブラリを説明する第4部では、イベントコード(m_event_code)、その書き入れと解釈を考察しました。イベントの処理を確認するために一時的にライブラリの基本クラスに配置されたため、CEngineクラスからここに移動しました。これはイベントコレクションクラスで計算され、イベントオブジェクトを作成するときにクラスコンストラクタに渡されます。取引イベント(m_trade_event)自体はSetTypeEvent()メソッドのイベントコードをデコードしてコンパイルされます。イベントコードデコードメソッドはすでに第4部で説明しました。

それにイベントについてのカスタムメッセージを送信するには、コントロールプログラムチャートID(m_chart_id)が必要です。

口座通貨の小数点以下の桁数(m_digits_acc)はイベントに関するメッセージを操作ログで正しく表示するために必要です。



Compare()およびIsEqual()オブジェクトイベントプロパティを比較するメソッドはとてもシンプルで透明です。Compare()メソッドは第1部で考察されました。これはCOrderオブジェクトのものと似ていました。Compare()が2つのオブジェクトを1つのプロパティでのみ比較するのに比べ、IsEqual()はこれら2つのオブジェクトをすべてのフィールドで比較します。2つのオブジェクトのすべてのフィールドが類似している(現在のオブジェクトの各プロパティが比較されたオブジェクトの同じプロパティと等しい)場合、両方のオブジェクトは同一です。このメソッドは、ループ内で2つのオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティをチェックし、不一致が検出されるとすぐにfalseを返します。オブジェクトのプロパティの1つが、比較対象のオブジェクトの同じプロパティと異なるため、チェックを続ける意味がありません。

int CEvent::Compare ( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual (CEvent *compared_event) const { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

SetTypeEvent()メソッドを詳しく見てみましょう。

必要なチェックとアクションはすべてコードコメントに直接設定されています。



void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

ここではすべて簡単です。イベントコードがメソッドに渡され、イベントコードフラグが確認されます。コードに確認済みフラグがあれば、適切な取引イベントが設定されます。イベントコードには複数のフラグがある場合があるため、イベントに使用可能なすべてのフラグが確認され、それらの組み合わせからイベントタイプが定義されます。次に、イベントタイプが適切なクラス変数に追加され、イベントオブジェクトのプロパティ(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT)に入力されます。

残りのクラスメソッドを見てみましょう。

string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position open time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int )::SymbolInfoInteger( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём" , "Initial volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём" , "Executed volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём" , "Remaining volume" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +::DoubleToString( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ; } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : "" ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .TypeEvent(); return ( event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypePositionDescription( void ) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен полностью" , "Request fully executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен частично" , "Request partially executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString(reason) ); } void CEvent::Print( const bool full_prop= false ) { ::Print( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; ::Print( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

これらすべてのメソッドのロジックは、すでに説明した注文データ出力メソッドのロジックと似ています。したがって、すべてが非常に単純で視覚的に理解しやすいので、ここではそれらに焦点を当てません。

以下は完全なイベントクラスのコードです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; long m_chart_id; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } long TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } long TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } long TypeOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL); } double VolumeExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED); } double VolumeCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); string StatusDescription( void ) const ; string TypeEventDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderDescription( void ) const ; string TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const ; string TypePositionDescription( void ) const ; string ReasonDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ) {;} }; CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); } int CEvent::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; if (mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём" , "Initial volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём" , "Executed volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём" , "Remaining volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : "" ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ; } string CEvent::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установлен отложенный ордер" , "Pending order placed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Открыта позиция" , "Position opened" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Удален отложенный ордер" , "Pending order removed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Закрыта позиция" , "Position closed" ) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансная операция" , "Balance operation" ) : "" ); } string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event= this .TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position opened" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position opened partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trade event" ) ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status= this .Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : "Unknown" ); } string CEvent::TypeOrderBasedDescription( void ) const { return OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } string CEvent::TypePositionDescription( void ) const { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=PositionTypeByOrderType(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); return PositionTypeDescription(type); } string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен полностью" , "Request fully executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Запрос выполнен частично" , "Request partially executed" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals from balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); } void CEvent:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров события: \"" , "Beginning of event parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров: \"" , "End of parameter list: \"" ), this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

抽象基本イベントクラスの準備ができました。今度は、そのタイプを示すイベントとなる5つ(未決注文の発注、未決注文の削除、ポジションを開く、ポジションの決済、残高操作)の下位クラスを作成する必要があります。

「未決注文の発注」イベントステータスを持つ下位クラスを作成します。



Eventsライブラリフォルダで、CEventOrderPlasedクラスの新しい「EventOrderPlased.mqh」ファイルCEvent基本クラスで作成し、すべての必要なリンクとメソッドを追加します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

イベントコードとイベントを発動した注文/取引チケットをクラスコンストラクタに渡して「未決注文の発注」(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING)イベントステータス、イベントコード、注文/取引チケットを初期化リストの親クラスに送信します。

CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code , const ulong ticket = 0 ) : CEvent( EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING , event_code , ticket ) {}

特定のSupportProperty()プロパティをサポートするオブジェクトのフラグを返すメソッドについては第1部ですでに説明しました。ここではすべてが同じです。

bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderPlased::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; }

CEvent親イベントオブジェクトには、サポートされているすべてのイベントオブジェクトのプロパティに関する完全なデータを表示するPrint()メソッドと、ターミナル操作ログのイベントに関する十分なデータを2行で表示できるPrintShort()仮想メソッドがあります。

基本イベントオブジェクトの各下位クラスでのPrintShort()メソッドの実装は、イベントもその起源が異なるため、個別になります。

void CEventOrderPlased::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); }

ここでは以下を行います。

イベントタイプの説明と時刻からなるメッセージヘッダーを作成する

注文にストップロスがある場合は、その説明を含む行を作成する(それ以外の場合は文字列は空のまま)



注文にテイクプロフィットがある場合は、その説明を含む行を作成する(それ以外の場合は文字列は空のまま)

注文量を示す行を作成する

注文にマジックナンバーがある場合は、その説明を含む行を作成する(それ以外の場合は文字列は空のまま)

注文タイプとチケットを示す行を作成する

注文価格と注文銘柄を示す行を作成する

上記のすべての説明から完全な行を作成する

作成した行を操作ログで表示する

チャートにカスタムイベントを送信するメソッドは非常に簡単です。 void CEventOrderPlased::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id , ( ushort ) this .m_trade_event , this .TicketOrderEvent() , this .PriceOpen() , this . Symbol () ); }

まず、イベントに関する短いメッセージが操作ログに表示され、EventChartCustom()カスタムイベントがCEvent基本イベントクラスのm_chart_idチャートIDで指定されたチャートに送信されます。

m_trade_eventイベントをイベントIDに送信

注文チケット — long型パラメータ

注文価格 — double型パラメータ

注文銘柄 — string型パラメータ

操作ログに必要なデータだけを表示するためにユーザがメッセージレベルを設定できるようにするクラスは将来開発される予定です。現在のライブラリ開発段階では、すべてのメッセージがデフォルトで表示されています。

他のイベントクラスのコード全部を見てみましょう。

以下は「未決注文削除」イベントクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventOrderRemoved::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? false : true ); } void CEventOrderRemoved::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderEvent(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); } void CEventOrderRemoved::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

以下は「ポジションを開く」イベントのクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true ); } bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string order=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosition() : "" ); string activated=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED) ? TextByLanguage( " активацией ордера " , " by " )+ this .TypeOrderBasedDescription() : "" ); string sl=( this .PriceStopLoss()> 0 ? ", sl " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string tp=( this .PriceTakeProfit()> 0 ? ", tp " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeInitial(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypePositionDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionID(); string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+activated+order+price+sl+tp+magic; :: Print (txt); } void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceOpen(), this . Symbol ()); }

以下は「ポジション決済」イベントのクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string opposite=( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? " by " + this .TypeOrderDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionByID() : "" ); string vol=:: DoubleToString ( this .VolumeExecuted(),DigitsLots( this . Symbol ())); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string type= this .TypePositionDescription()+ " #" +( string ) this .PositionID()+opposite; string price=TextByLanguage( " по цене " , " at price " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceClose(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string profit=TextByLanguage( ", профит: " , ", profit: " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); string txt=head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +vol+ " " +type+price+magic+profit; :: Print (txt); } void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .PositionID(), this .PriceClose(), this . Symbol ()); }

以下は「残高操作」イベントクラスです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return (property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? true : false ); } bool CEventBalanceOperation::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return false ; } void CEventBalanceOperation::PrintShort( void ) { string head= "- " + this .StatusDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; :: Print (head+ this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Profit(), this .m_digits_acc)+ " " +:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); } void CEventBalanceOperation::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TypeEvent(), this .Profit(),:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY )); }

コードからわかるように、各イベントには操作ログに反映されるべき独自の特徴があるため、サポートされるプロパティの数、親クラスコンストラクタに送信されるステータス、PrintShort()メソッドが異なるだけです。これらすべてはメソッドのコードから理解し、自分で分析できるので、ここでは説明を省略します。イベントコレクションクラスの開発に移ります。

取引イベントコレクション

第4部では、口座イベントの定義をテストし、操作ログとEAでの表示もテストしました。ただし、追跡することができたのは最新のイベントのみでした。その上、全機能はCEngineライブラリの基本クラスにありました。

正しい決定は、すべてを別のクラスにまとめて発生するすべてのイベントをそこで処理することです。

これを達成するために、イベントオブジェクトを開発しました。今度は、同時に発生する複数のイベントを処理できるクラスを作成する必要があります。結局のところ、単一のループで未決注文が削除または発注されたり複数のポジションが同時に決済されたりすることがあります。

このような状況ですでにテストした原則では、一度に実行されたいくつかのイベントのうち最新のイベントのみが示されます。これは間違っています。したがって、一度に発生したすべてのイベントを保存するクラスをイベントコレクションリストに追加しましょう。また、将来的には、これらのクラスのメソッドを使用して、口座の履歴をたどり、口座開設以降に発生したすべてを再現することが可能になります。

DoEasy\Collectionsで、CEventsCollectionクラスの新しいファイルを作成し、EventsCollection.mqhと名付けます。基本クラスはCListObjクラスであるべきです。

新しく作成したクラステンプレートに、必要なすべてのインクルード、メンバ、メソッドをすぐに入力します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); }; CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで取引イベントをリセットするコンストラクタ本体でコレクションリストをクリアする

並び替えをイベント時刻に設定する

イベントコレクションリストIDを設定する

ヘッジ勘定フラグを設定する

コントロールプログラムチャートIDを現在のチャートとして設定する



クラスの作動に必要なメソッドを考察しましょう。

クラスのprivateセクションでは以下のクラスメンバが宣言されています。

CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance;

m_list_eventsイベントリストはCListObjに基づいており、プログラム起動以降に口座で発生したイベントを保存します。また、一度に発生した複数のイベントを受け取るためにも使用します。

m_is_hedgeヘッジ勘定フラグは口座タイプの保存と受信に使用されます。フラグ値(口座タイプ)は、チャートで発生したイベントを処理するブロックを定義します。

m_chart_idコントロールプログラムチャートIDは、口座で発生したカスタムイベントを受け取ります。IDはイベントオブジェクトに送信され、チャートに返されます。この目的のために作成されたメソッドを使用して、コントロールプログラムからIDを設定することができます。

m_trade_event取引イベントには、口座で最後に発生したイベントが格納されます。

m_event_instanceイベントオブジェクトプロパティで検索するためのもので、検索範囲の開始と終了で指定された日付のイベントのリストを返すメソッドで内部的に使用される特別なサンプルオブジェクトです。同様のメソッドは、第3部でさまざまな基準でリストに検索を配置する方法について触れたときに分析しています。



ここのprivateセクションでは、クラス操作に必要なメソッドを見ることができます。

void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event);

注文ステータスに応じて取引イベントを作成するCreateNewEvent()メソッドはRefresh()メインクラスメソッドで使用されます。これはRefresh()メソッドを説明するときに考察されます。



さまざまな注文タイプのリストを受け取るメソッドはきわめて単純です。指定されたプロパティによる選択については、第3部で説明しました。ここでは、いくつかのメソッドが必要なプロパティによる選択のいくつかの反復で構成されていることを簡単に説明します。

以下は、市場未決注文のリストを受け取るメソッドです。

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. List is not a list of market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

メソッドに渡されたリストの型が最初に確認されます。それが市場コレクションのリストではない場合、エラーメッセージが表示され、空のリストが返されます。



次に、「市場未決注文」ステータスを持つ注文がメソッドに渡されたリストから選択され、取得されたリストが返されます。

以下は、反対方向のポジションによってポジションを決済するときに削除済み未決注文、取引、決済中注文のリストを受け取るメソッドです。



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPendings (CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; } CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListDeals (CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list_deals; } CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders (CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

アクティブな未決注文のリストを返すときと同じです。

リストタイプが確認され、履歴コレクションではない場合はメッセージが表示されてNULLが返されます。次に、メソッドに渡されたリストから「削除済み未決注文」および「取引」ステータスを持つ注文が選択されるか、またはメソッドに応じてORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BYタイプで注文が選択され、取得されたリストが返されます。

以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての注文のリストを取得するメソッドです。

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL ); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders ,ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL ); return list_orders; }

まず、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべてのオブジェクトの個別のリストを作成します。

次に、取得されたリストからすべての取引が削除され、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。

以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての取引のリストを取得するメソッドです。

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL ); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

リストタイプが確認され、履歴コレクションではない場合はメッセージが表示されてNULLが返されます。次に、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべてのオブジェクトの個別のリストを作成します。

その後、取得されたリストには取引のみが残され、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。

以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エントリ取引のリストを取得するメソッドです。

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_IN ,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

まず、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべての取引の個別のリストを作成します。

次に、取得されたリストには DEAL_ENTRY_IN型の取引のみが残され</s4>、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。

以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エグジット取引のリストを取得するメソッドです。

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_deals= this .GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals ,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ,EQUAL ); return list_deals; }

まず、メソッドに渡されたリストを使用して、そのパラメータによってメソッドに渡されたポジションIDへのポインタを特徴とするすべての取引の個別のリストを作成します。

次に、取得されたリストには DEAL_ENTRY_OUT型の取引のみが残され</s4>、最終的リストが呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドが返された結果はNULLになる可能性があるため、呼び出し側プログラムでメソッドが何を返したかを確認する必要があります。

以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エントリ取引の総量を返すメソッドです。

double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { double vol= 0.0 ; CArrayObj* list_in= this .GetListAllDealsInByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_in== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_in.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_in.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; vol+=deal.Volume(); } return vol; }

まず、すべての市場エントリポジションの取引のリストを受け取り、ループ内で、すべての取引の出来高を加算していきます。結果の数量は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドに渡されたリストが空の場合、またはそれが履歴コレクションリストではない場合、メソッドはゼロを返します。

以下は、IDによってポジションに属するすべての市場エグジット取引の総量を返すメソッドです。

double CEventsCollection::SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { double vol= 0.0 ; CArrayObj* list_out= this .GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_out!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_out.Total();i++) { COrder* deal=list_out.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; vol+=deal.Volume(); } } CArrayObj* list_by= this .GetListCloseByOrders(list); if (list_by!= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_by.Total();i++) { COrder* order=list_by.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; if (order.PositionID()==position_id || order.PositionByID()==position_id) { vol+=order.Volume(); } } } return vol; }

IDがメソッドに渡されたポジションの一部が(反対のポジションとして)別のポジションの決済にかかわった場合、またはポジションの一部が反対のポジションによって決済された場合は、ポジション取引では考慮されません。代わりに、ポジションの最後の決済注文のORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_IDプロパティフィールドで考慮されます。したがって、このメソッドでは、取引と注文の決済によって、決済の出来高が2回検索されます。

まず、すべての市場エグジットポジションの取引のリストを受け取り、ループ内で、すべての取引の出来高を加算していきます。

次に、履歴リストにある決済する注文のリストを受け取り、ループを使って選択した注文が、IDがメソッドに渡されたポジションに属しているかどうかを確認します。選択された注文がポジションのクローズに携わった場合、出来高が総出来高に加算されます。

結果の数量は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。メソッドに渡されたリストが空の場合、またはそれが履歴コレクションリストではない場合、メソッドはゼロを返します。

The method returning the first (opening) position order by its ID:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); }

まず、すべてのポジション注文のリストを受け取ります。The obtained list is sorted by open time and its first element is taken. It will be used as the first position order. この注文は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。リストが空の場合は、NULLが返されます。

The method returning the last position order by its ID:

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); }

まず、すべてのポジション注文のリストを受け取ります。取得されたリストは開始時間で並び替えられます。最後の要素が取得され、最後のポジション注文として使用されます。この注文は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。リストが空の場合は、NULLが返されます。

次は、最後の決済ポジション注文をID(ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY型の注文)で返すメソッドです。

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); }

反対のポジションで決済するときに部分的な決済が可能であり、2つの対向するポジションのボリュームが等しくない可能性があるため、決済されている注文はポジション注文内の唯一のものではないかもしれません。したがって、メソッドはそのような注文を検索し、それらの最後の注文を返します。イベントを発動するのは最後の注文です。



まず、すべてのポジション注文のリストを受け取ります。その後、取得されたリストから決済される注文(ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY型)のみを含むリストを受け取ります。このようにして得られたリストは、開始時間順で並び替えられ、その最後の要素が取得されます。これが、最後のポジション注文として使用されます。この注文は呼び出し側プログラムに返されます。リストが空の場合は、NULLが返されます。

反対のポジションで決済するとき、ライブラリが2つの同じイベントを見る場合があるかもしれません。これは、2つのポジションが決済され、それらのうちの1つだけに決済注文があり、さらに2つの取引がある場合です。したがって、コレクション内で同じイベントが重複しないようにするには、最初にイベントのコレクションリストにまったく同じイベントが存在するかどうかを確認し、存在しない場合はそのイベントをリストに追加します。



以下はチケットで注文を返すメソッドです。

COrder* CEventsCollection::GetOrderByTicket(CArrayObj *list, const ulong order_ticket ) { CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,NO_EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,order_ticket,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; COrder* order=list_orders.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); }

まず、注文のみのリストを作成し、メソッドパラメータで渡されたチケットで並び替えます。その結果、NULL(チケットに属する注文がない場合)またはチケット番号が返されます。



リストにイベントの存在を返すメソッドは、イベントがリストにあるかどうかを確認するために使用されます。

bool CEventsCollection::IsPresentEventInList( CEvent *compared_event ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CEvent* event = this .m_list_events.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; if ( event .IsEqual( compared_event )) return true ; } return false ; }

比較されたイベントオブジェクトへのポインタがメソッドに渡されます。コレクションリストが空の場合は、イベントが存在ないことを示してすぐに「false」が返されます。その後、ループで次のイベントがリストから取得され、CEvent抽象イベントのIsEqual()メソッドを使用してメソッドに渡されたイベントと比較されます。メソッドが「true」を返した場合、そのようなイベントオブジェクトはイベントコレクションリストに存在します。ループを完了するか最後のメソッド文字列に到達すると、リストにはイベントがないので「false」が返されます。

クラスのpublicセクションでメソッドを宣言します。

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime ( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList (ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } CEventsCollection( void );

第3部で、リスト全体や日付の範囲別、選択した整数、実数、および文字列のプロパティ別のリストを受け取るメソッドを説明しました。ここでは、これらのメソッドのコードのみを示しますので、ご自分で分析なさってください。

以下は、指定された日付範囲のイベントのリストを受け取るためのメソッドです。



CArrayObj *CEventsCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ) { CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ?END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_events.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_event_instance.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,end); int index_end= this .m_list_events.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_event_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_events.At(i)); return list; }

いずれかのイベントが発生したときにライブラリ基本オブジェクトから呼び出される主要メソッドは、Refresh()です。

現時点では、これはMQL5のヘッジ勘定でのみ機能します。



この方法は、市場および過去の注文のコレクションのリスト、取引およびポジション、ならびに新たに出現または削除された注文の数、ポジションおよび決済済みポジション、ならびに新規取引に関するデータへのポインタを受け取ります。

変更されたリストに応じて、ループ内で注文数/ポジション数/取引数に応じて必要な数の注文/取引が取得され、イベントを作成してコレクションリストに配置するCreateNewEvent()メソッドがその都度呼び出されます。

したがって、新しいイベント作成メソッドは、発生したすべてのイベントに対して呼び出されます。イベントはコレクションリストに配置され、呼び出し側プログラムは、呼び出し側プログラムのチャートにカスタムメッセージを送信することによってすべてのイベントを通知されます。

m_trade_eventクラスメンバ変数は、最後に発生したイベントの値を受け取ります。GetLastTradeEvent() public method returns the value of the last trading event. 最後の取引イベントをリセットするためのメソッドもあります(GetLastError()とResetLastError()に似ています)。

さらに、時間範囲と指定された基準によって、イベントのコレクションリストを完全に返すメソッドもあります。呼び出し側プログラムは、1つまたは複数のイベントが発生したことを常に認識しており、これらすべてのイベントのリストを必要な量だけ要求し、それを組み込みプログラムのロジックに従って処理することができます。

Refresh()およびCreateNewEvent()メソッドのコードを考察しましょう。

以下はイベントコレクションリストを更新するメソッドです。

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if ( this .m_is_hedge) { if (is_market_event) { if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } } else { } }

この単純なメソッドには、必要な条件とこれらの条件が満たされたときのアクションがすべて含まれています。かなりわかりやすいと思います。現在、イベントはヘッジ勘定でのみ処理されます。



新しいイベントを作成するメソッドを見てみましょう。

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { int trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderPlased(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event = new CEventOrderRemoved(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { if ((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event = new CEventBalanceOperation(trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } else { if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); ulong order_ticket=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER); COrder* order_first= this .GetOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if (order_first!=NULL) { if ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; reason= ( this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,order_first.Volume()-volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_last= this .GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 ) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } if (order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } if (order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } else if (order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,volume_in); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_in-volume_out); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; COrder* order_first= this .GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); COrder* order_close= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.PositionID()); if (order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; double volume_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); double volume_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order.PositionID()); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots(order.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); double volume_opp_in= this .SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out= this .SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); if (volume_current> 0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()> 0 ) { trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=(volume_opp_current> 0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } else { if (volume_opp_current> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose(trade_event_code,order.PositionID()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl)); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT,volume_current); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.ProfitFull()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } } else if (order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { Print(DFUN, "Position reversal" ); order.Print(); } } } }

これはかなり長いメソッドです。したがって、必要なチェックおよび対応するアクションのすべての説明は、リストに直接記載されています。

このメソッドは、渡された注文のステータスと、発生したイベントに必要なすべてのコンポーネント(その種類(未決注文の発注、未決注文の削除、取引))に応じて確認します。新しいイベントが作成され、注文とイベントタイプに対応するデータが書き入れられ、そのイベントがイベントコレクションに配置され、最後にこのイベントに関するメッセージが制御プログラムチャートに送信され、最後に発生したイベントタイプを格納する変数に書き入れられます。

イベントコレクションクラスの準備ができました。これをライブラリの基本オブジェクトにインクルードします。



イベントコレクションクラスを作成すると、第4部でイベントを追跡するためにCEngine基本オブジェクトクラスに行ったことの一部が冗長になるため、基本オブジェクトを修正する必要があります。

取引イベントステータスコードを格納しているm_trade_event_codeクラスのprivateメンバ変数を削除する privateメソッドを削除する

イベントコードをデコードするためのSetTradeEvent()メソッド

取引イベントでフラグの存在を返すIsTradeEventFlag()メソッド

ヘッジコレクションおよびネッティングコレクションを操作するためのWorkWithHedgeCollections()およびWorkWithNettoCollections()メソッド

取引イベントコードを返すTradeEventCode()メソッド

クラス本体に取引イベントコレクションクラスファイルインクルードを追加し、イベントコレクションオブジェクトを宣言し、privateクラスセクションにイベントを処理するTradeEventsControl()メソッドを追加し、publicセクションでGetListHistoryDeals()メソッドの名前をGetListDeals()に変更します。取引は常に履歴コレクションにあるので、メソッド名でコレクションを明示的に言及する必要はないと思います。最後の取引イベントをリセットするメソッドの実装を変更しましょう。イベントコレクションクラスから最後のイベントを受け取るようになり、最後のイベントをリセットするメソッドがクラス内に存在するため、クラスのResetLastTradeEvent()メソッド内のイベントコレクションクラスから単に同名のメソッドを呼び出す必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

CEngineクラスコンストラクタでは、ミリ秒タイマー開発結果の処理を追加します。作成されていない場合は、操作ログに適切なメッセージを表示します。次に、特定のエラーを処理するためのクラスを開発し、ライブラリベースのプログラムから見えるフラグを設定し、エラー状況を処理します。



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); }

クラスタイマーで、注文の、取り引き、ポジションのコレクションのタイマーが一時停止解除された後で、TradeEventsControl()メソッドを呼び出します。



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } }

チケットで過去の注文を返すメソッドを改善しましょう。履歴コレクションリストには、未決注文、有効にされた成行注文、および反対のポジションで決済するときに決済注文として機能する注文が含まれる可能性があるため、すべての注文タイプを考慮する必要があります。

これには、まず、成行注文と決済する注文のリストでチケットで注文を検索します。リストが空の場合は、同じチケットで削除された未決注文を探します。リストに注文が含まれていない場合は、NULLが返されます。それ以外の場合、プログラムは注文が見つかったリストの最初の要素を返します。リストから注文を受信できなかった場合は、NULLが返されます。



COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; } COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); }

口座イベントを操作するためのTradeEventsControl()メソッドを実装します。

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

このメソッドは、第4部にある前のバージョンのWorkWithHedgeCollections()と比べてはるかに短いです。

メソッドは簡単で説明は不要です。コードには、その単純なロジックを理解できるようにするためのコメントがすべて含まれています。

更新されたCEngineクラスの完全なコードは以下のとおりです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); } CEngine::~CEngine() { :: EventKillTimer (); } void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL && counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } void CEngine::CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong step, const ulong pause) { if ( this .CounterIndex(id)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Уже создан счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Already created counter with id " ),( string )id); return ; } m_list_counters.Sort(); CTimerCounter* counter= new CTimerCounter(id); if (counter== NULL ) :: Print (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать счётчик таймера " , "Failed to create timer counter " ),( string )id); counter.SetParams(step,pause); if ( this .m_list_counters.Search(counter)== WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_list_counters.Add(counter); else { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счётчик с идентификатором " , "Error. Counter with ID " )+( string )id; string t2=TextByLanguage( ", шагом " , ", step " )+( string )step; string t3=TextByLanguage( " и паузой " , " and pause " )+( string )pause; :: Print (t1+t2+t3+TextByLanguage( " уже существует" , " already exists" )); delete counter; } } int CEngine::CounterIndex( const int id) const { int total= this .m_list_counters.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(i); if (counter== NULL ) continue ; if (counter.Type()==id) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } bool CEngine::IsFirstStart( void ) { if ( this .m_first_start) { this .m_first_start= false ; return true ; } return false ; } void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders(), this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListMarketOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryOrders( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListHistoryPendings( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListDeals( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .m_history.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_DEAL,EQUAL); return list; } CArrayObj* CEngine::GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); return list; } COrder* CEngine::GetLastPosition( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetPosition( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastDeal( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryPending( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort( #ifdef __MQL5__ SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC #else SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC #endif); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastMarketOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastHistoryOrder( void ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryOrders(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) { list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,( long )ticket,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; } COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At( 0 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); } COrder* CEngine::GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(position_id); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); COrder* order=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ?order : NULL ); }

イベントの定義、処理、受信プロセスのテスト

これで、イベントを処理する準備が整いました。イベントの説明をテストして処理し、それらをコントロールプログラムに送信するためのEAを準備します。

ターミナルディレクトリ\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasyに、Part05フォルダを作成して、第4部のTestDoEasyPart04.mq5 EAの名前をTestDoEasyPart05.mq5に変更してコピーします。

カスタムイベントを受信するように、OnChartEvent()イベントハンドラを変更します。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } }

ここで、イベントIDがカスタムイベントIDの場合、CEventクラスの下位クラスによってライブラリから渡されたイベントコードを受信します。custom_event_id関数パラメータで指定されたEventChartCustom()関数(カスタムイベントを書き込むもの)でカスタムイベントを送信する場合、ENUM_CHART_EVENT列挙体からのCHARTEVENT_CUSTOM定数値(1000に等しい)がイベント値に追加されます。したがって、イベント値を取り戻すためには、単に、イベントIDからCHARTEVENT_CUSTOM値を減算する必要があります。その後、イベントデータをターミナル操作ログに表示します。

ID( 「そのまま」)、ENUM_TRADE_EVENT列挙値としてのイベントの説明、注文またはポジションチケットを格納するlparam値、イベント価格を収納するdparam値、イベントに参加している注文またはポジションの銘柄またはイベントが残高操作の場合には口座の通貨名であるsparamのデータが表示されます。例として:

2019.04 . 06 03 : 19 : 54.442 OnChartEvent : id= 1001 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD

また、部分決済で計算されたロットを修正する必要があります。ロットの計算に未実行のポジションボリュームの値(VolumeCurrent())が使用されていたため、以前のバージョンのテストEAでは計算が正しくありませんでした。テスターは部分決済をシミュレートしないため、ポジションを開くときはテスター内で常にゼロになります。したがって、ロット計算機能は常にゼロを許容可能な最小ロット値に調整するため、最小ロット値を決済に使用しました。

部分決済でのロットが計算される文字列を見つけてVolumeCurrent()をVolume()に置き換えます。

trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 ));

変更するのは、買いポジションと売りポジションの半分を決済するコード内の2か所のみです。

また、X軸とY軸によるボタンのシフトをEA入力に追加して、ビジュアルテスターチャート上のボタンセットにより便利な場所を指定できるようにします(ビジュアライザーで注文とポジションのチケットがボタンによって非表示にされる可能性があるため、確認するためにボタンを右に移動しました)。

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ;

ボタン作成関数のコードを少し変更しましょう。

bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset +shift_x ,cy=offset +shift_y +(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ?w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ?w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

そして、EAのOnInit()ハンドラで関数の呼び出しを実装します。

if (!CreateButtons( InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY )) return INIT_FAILED ;

以下はEAの完全なコードです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 17 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; int OnInit () { if (!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым" , "Error. Account must be hedge" )); return INIT_FAILED ; } prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 2 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ?w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 3 ?w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку!Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button!Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } Sleep ( 100 ); ButtonState(button_name, false ); ChartRedraw (); } }

これでEAをコンパイルしてテスターで起動できます。 ボタンをクリックすると、発生した口座イベントに関する短い2行のメッセージがテスターの操作ログに表示されます。





EAイベントハンドラからのエントリは、テスタの外部で機能するため、操作ログには表示されません。デモ口座のEAボタンをクリックすると、ターミナルの操作ログには3行が表示されます。そのうち2行はCEventクラスの短いメッセージを表示するメソッドから、もう1行はEAのOnChartEvent()ハンドラからです。

以下は、未決注文を配置して削除したときに操作ログに表示されあるメッセージの例です。

- Pending order placed: 2019.04 . 05 23 : 19 : 55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit # 375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent : id= 1001 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD - Pending order removed: 2019.04 . 05 23 : 19 : 55.248 - EURUSD 0.10 Sell Limit # 375419507 at price 1.14562 OnChartEvent : id= 1002 , event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, lparam= 375419507 , dparam= 1.14562 , sparam=EURUSD

次の段階

次の記事では、MetaTrader 5のネッティング勘定で作業するための機能の追加を始めます。

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

Part 1. Concept, data management.

Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.

Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.

Part 4. Trading events. Concept.



