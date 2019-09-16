MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第10部): MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント

内容

テストEA

前の記事では、MQL4とMQL5の違いに関連するライブラリファイルのエラーを削除し、MQL4の注文とポジション履歴のコレクションを導入しました。本稿では、ライブラリでのMQL4とMQL5の合併を継続し、ポジションを開くイベントと未決注文の発動イベントを定義します。

改善手順の順序は逆になります。以前は、機能を導入してからEAをテストしました。ここでは、何を改善する必要があるのかを理解するために、テストEAを起動して、何が機能して何がしないかを確認する必要があります。機能しないものは改善すべきものです。



これを達成するには、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08フォルダにある第8部のテストEATestDoEasyPart08.mq5をMetaTrader 4フォルダー( \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10)にTestDoEasyPart10.mq4という名前で保存します。

コンパイルしてみると、最終的に34件のコンパイルエラーが発生します。それらのほとんどすべては、MQL4標準ライブラリにト取引クラスが存在しないことに関連しています。





インクルードファイルが存在しないことを示す最初のエラーに移動して、





修正します。ファイルはMQL5でのみインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif

エラーが33件になっています。再び最初のエラーに移動します。これは、CTrade取引クラスオブジェクトを宣言するときに欠落している型を示します。この型はMQL4には存在しません。

以前と同様に、条件付きコンパイルディレクティブを使用しましょう。

CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];

コンパイルします。今度のエラーは、CTradeクラスの「trade」オブジェクトがMQL4に知られていないことによるので、これを同じように修正します。

#ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

#elseディレクティブを使用して、すべてのtradeオブジェクトインスタンスをEAコード全体で条件付きコンパイルディレクティブに収めます。 MQL4コードは そこに配置します。以前の編集とコンパイルを行った後、未知のtradeタイプの最初のエラーを使用しましょう。

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else #endif }

すべての「trade」オブジェクトインスタンスを条件付きコンパイルディレクティブに入れた後には、パラメータの欠如によって、コンパイラが使用するオーバーロード関数の呼び出しを正確に定義できないことを示す別のエラーが発生します。





コードをよく見ると、コンパイラが混乱する理由が明らかになります。

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ) - 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

MQL5では、この関数には単一の呼び出し形式のみがあります。

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

ここで、1番目のパラメータはチャートIDです(0～現在)。



一方、MQL4では、この関数には、しばらくの間2つの呼び出し形式が存在してきました。1番目のものはMQL5と同じです。

int ObjectsTotal ( long chart_id, int sub_window=- 1 , int type=- 1 );

2番目のものは古く、パラメータは1つのみです。



int ObjectsTotal ( int type=EMPTY );

MQL5では、関数にチャートIDとして0(現在のチャート)を渡すことによって矛盾や疑いが生じることはありませんが、MQL4では、コンパイラは渡されたパラメータを使用して呼び出しタイプを定義する必要があります。この場合、現在のチャートID(0)が渡されていて1番目のの呼び出しフォームを使用する必要があるのか(結局のところ、他の2つのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定されるため、関数に渡す必要はありません)、ウィンドウインデックス(またはオブジェクトタイプ)が渡されていて2番目の呼び出しフォームを使用する必要があるのかを正確に定義できません。



ここでの解決策は簡単で、2番目のパラメータとしてサブウィンドウインデックス(0=メインチャートウィンドウ)を渡すことです。

bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; }

そして

void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

これで、すべてがエラーなしでコンパイルされます。テストを開始する前に、条件付きコンパイルディレクティブを使用してコードから除外したため、EAにはMQL4取引関数が含まれていないことに注意してください。これらを追加する必要があります。

テスター用のコードを作成する際、実際の口座またはデモ口座で取引する際に必要なチェックを実装せず、代わりに最小限のチェックに制限します。

注文チケットとポジションチケット、および計算された価格レベルが関数に渡されるため、行うべきことは、そのチケットで注文/ポジションを選択し、決済タイプと時間を確認することだけです。タイプが注文またはポジションのタイプと一致しない場合、適切なメッセージを表示し、エラーで関数を終了します。注文が削除されるかポジションが決済された場合、メッセージを表示してエラーで終了します。次に、開始/決済/変更のための関数を呼び出し、その実行結果を返します。

DELib.mqhファイルのリストの最後に、必要なすべてのMQL4テスター関数を記述します。

#ifdef __MQL4__ bool Buy( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_ASK ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Ask. Ошибка " , "Could not get Ask price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Buy. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Buy position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool BuyStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер BuyStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order BuyStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool Sell( const double volume, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); double price= 0 ; ResetLastError (); if (! SymbolInfoDouble (sym, SYMBOL_BID ,price)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить цену Bid. Ошибка " , "Could not get Bid price. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть позицию Sell. Ошибка " , "Failed to open a Sell position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellLimit( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellLimit. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellLimit. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool SellStop( const double volume, const double price_set, const string symbol= NULL , const ulong magic= 0 , const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const int deviation= 2 ) { string sym=(symbol== NULL ? Symbol () : symbol); ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,price_set,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrRed )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось установить ордер SellStop. Ошибка " , "Could not place order SellStop. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionClose( const ulong ticket, const double volume= 0 , const int deviation= 2 ) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } double price= 0 ; color clr= clrNONE ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_BID ); clr= clrBlue ; } else { price= SymbolInfoDouble (OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_ASK ); clr= clrRed ; } double vol=(volume== 0 || volume>OrderLots() ? OrderLots() : volume); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderClose(( int )ticket,vol,price,deviation,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not close position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionCloseBy( const ulong ticket, const ulong ticket_by) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Позиция уже закрыта" , "Position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket_by,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать встречную позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select the opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Встречная позиция уже закрыта" , "Opposite position already closed" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_by=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type_by> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Встречная позиция не является позицией: " , "Error. Opposite position is not a position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type_by), " #" ,ticket_by); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderCloseBy(( int )ticket,( int )ticket_by,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось закрыть позицию встречной. Ошибка " , "Could not close position by opposite position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderDelete( const ulong ticket) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ордер уже удалён" , "Order already deleted" )); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderDelete(( int )ticket,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось удалить ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not delete order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PositionModify( const ulong ticket, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать позицию. Ошибка " , "Could not select position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не позиция: " , "Error. Not position: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбрана закрытая позиция: " , "Error. Closed position selected for modification: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать позицию. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify position. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=(type< ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } #endif

これらの関数は一時的なもので、近い将来にMQL5およびMQL4の本格的な取引クラスが作成されたときに削除されます。



ここで、EAコードでMQL4取引関数を呼び出すために残しておいた場所に、新しく記述された関数の呼び出しを追加する必要があります。Ctrl+Fを押して、検索ボックスにtradeと入力して、MQL4取引関数の呼び出しが設定されるコードのパッセージをすばやく見つけます。

ボタン押下イベントを処理するためのPressButtonEvents()関数から最後まで必要なMQL4取引関数の呼び出しを実装します。コードは非常にかさばりますが、必要な関数の選択は明確です。したがって、ここではコードを提示しないので、記事に添付されているファイルでご覧ください。ここでは、2つのボタン(買いポジションを開くボタンとBuyLimit指値注文ボタン)の押下の処理のみを見ていきます。

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.Buy(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); #else Buy(lot, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); #else BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),magic_number,sl,tp); #endif }

この変更を加えるために、privateクラスメンバー変数と変数値を返すメソッドが作成されました。

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_acc_trade_event; public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_acc_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); };

このテスターフラグ変数値はクラスコンストラクタで設定されます。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_acc_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) :: Print (DFUN, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); #endif }

CEngineクラスのOnTimer()ハンドラーで、テスターでの作業を確認し、作業がテスターで実行されているかどうかに応じて、タイマーカウンターまたはティックのいずれかで動作します。



void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if ( counter.IsTimeDone() ) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

EAをコンパイルし、テスターで起動してボタンを試してください。





このメッセージは、ライブラリがいくつかのイベント(指値注文の設定と、注文およびポジションパラメータの変更)を確認していることを示しています。他のイベントは確認できません。

エラーに対処しましょう。

ライブラリの改善

変更の追跡を担当するコードを見てみましょう

} if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { Print (DFUN); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } }

最初に確認する必要があるのは、指値注文の削除がライブラリに表示されない理由です。すべてのイベントはイベントコレクションクラスのメソッドで追跡されます。ここで興味があるのは口座履歴イベントです。メソッドに渡して、MQL5履歴注文と取引のコレクションの

ポジションIDを指定する注文プロパティは未記入(ゼロに等しい)です。正しいパッセージを見つけた後、MQL5で未決注文の削除(発動ではなく)を正確に識別するためにその機能を使用したことがわかります(MQL5では、注文が発動されて取引とポジションに至った場合、ポジションIDは注文の発動の結果として開かれたポジションのIDと等しくなります)。MQL4では、このフィールドには注文チケットがすぐに入力されますが、これは誤りです。

注文の抽象クラスのClosedコンストラクタに移動し、ポジションIDを含む注文プロパティ文字列を見つけます。

COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderOpenTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderCloseTime(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = ( long )( ulong ) this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdate(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = ( long )( ulong ) this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); }

これはOrderPositionID()メソッドで行われます。お分かりのように、MQL4ではチケットは直ちにIDとして設定されます。

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderTicket(); #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

最初は、そこに0を設定する必要があります(注文を削除するときにポジションはありません)。以下をご覧ください。

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return 0 ; #else long res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

EAをコンパイルし、テスターで起動して、未決注文を設定および削除します。





ここで未決注文削除イベントが追跡されます。

未決注文の発動を待つと、このイベントは、単純なポジションが開かれる場合と同様、ライブラリには表示されないことが再びわかります。理由を定義しましょう。



覚えておいでのように、すべてがCEngineクラスのOnTimer()ハンドラから始まります。

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); } } } }

コードによると、イベントはTradeEventsControl()メソッドで管理されます。どんなイベントの場合でも、イベントコレクションクラスのイベントを更新するメソッドであるCEventsCollection::Refresh()を呼び出します。

void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewMarketOrders() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

ここで、履歴コレクションと市場コレクションのリスト、コレクション変更のフラグ、新しい過去の注文とアクティブな市場注文とポジションの数、新しい取引の数をメソッドに送信します。しかし、よく見ると、メソッドが受信するのは、新しい市場ポジションの数ではなくライブラリでまだ使用していない新しい市場での注文の数であることがわかります。これは私のエラーです。当初、すべてはMQL5用に開発されましたが、MQL4メソッド用に新しいポジションの数を送信する必要があります。MQL5では、新しいポジションは取引の数によって定義されます。MQL4メソッドに渡されたデータを入力すると、エラーが発生しました。これで、このメソッドが新しい市場ポジションを確認できない理由が明らかになりました。

これを修正して、ついでに別の問題を解決しましょう。MQL5とは異なり、MQL4はポジションに至った注文を見つけることができません。ただし、注文とポジションのプロパティの変更を追跡するための管理注文のリストは既にあります。この不要なデータのリストはまだクリアされていません。このリストは、ポジションに至った注文を追跡し、イベント(成行注文または未決注文の発動)を識別するのに役立ちます。



コントロール注文のリストを返すpublicメソッドを市場の注文とポジションのコレクション(MarketCollection.mqhファイルのCMarketCollectionクラス)に追加します。

public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_orders; } CArrayObj* GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changed; } CArrayObj* GetListControl( void ) { return & this .m_list_control; } CArrayObj* GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByOrderProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewMarketOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_market_orders; } int NewPendingOrders( void ) const { return this .m_new_pendings; } int NewPositions( void ) const { return this .m_new_positions; } bool IsTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_event; } double ChangedVolumeValue( void ) const { return this .m_change_volume_value; } CMarketCollection( void ); void Refresh( void ); };

リストのデータを使用するには、CEventsCollectionクラスのRefresh()メソッドに渡す必要があります。

これを行うには、上記の必要なすべての変更を記述します。



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl() , this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions() , this .m_history.NewDeals()); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

ここで、CEngineクラスのTradeEventsControl()メソッドに、CEventsCollectionクラスのRefresh()メソッドにさらに別のリスト(管理注文のリスト)の受け渡しを追加し、メソッドには誤って新しい市場の注文数が渡されるかわりに新しいポジション数が渡されます。

CEventsCollectionクラス本体のRefresh()メソッドの定義を修正しましょう。

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

クラス本体の外部の実装も修正します。

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) {

イベントコレクションクラスのイベントのイベントリストを更新するメソッドには、MQL4のポジションを開くイベントの処理がまだありません。 このために、いくつかのメソッドが必要になります。

ポジションのリストを取得するには、それを取得する方法が必要です。また、注文のタイプを定義するために管理注文のリストを使用するメソッドがありません。

また、管理注文のリストにある発注タイプとポジションIDを保存するために、2つのprivateクラスメンバーが必要です。 タイプとIDは、MQL4の市場ポジションオープンイベントを処理するためのコードブロックで定義されます。

これらをprivateクラスセクションに追加します。

class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

クラス本体外でポジションのリストを受け取るためのメソッドを実装します。

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListPositions( CArrayObj *list ) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the market collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL ); return list_positions; }

市場の注文とポジションの完全なリストはメソッドに渡され、 「成行ポジション」ステータスで並び替えられます。呼び出し側プログラムに結果のリストが返されます。

ポジションに至った注文のタイプを返すメソッドを作成しましょう。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst( CArrayObj* list , const ulong ticket ) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

管理注文のリストと新しく開かれたポジションがメソッドに渡されます。次に、リストの先頭からループで(未決注文が他のポジションの前に配置され、そのチケットが先に来ると仮定)リストから管理注文を取得してチケットを関数に渡されたチケットと比較します。チケットが見つかったら、この注文は、チケットがメソッドに渡されたポジションを開いた注文なので、注文タイプを返します。そのようなチケットを持つ注文が見つからない場合は、-1を返します。

ここで、MQL4でポジションでイベントの処理を改善できます。



イベントリスト更新メソッドにMQL4の「ポジションを開く」イベントの処理を追加します。

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market); } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } } }

MQL4で新しいポジションの開始を処理したり、未決注文を発動したりするためのすべてのアクションはコードのコメントに記述されており、追加の説明は不要です。

次に、新しいイベントを作成するためのCEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent()メソッドに移動し、MQL4の「ポジションを開く」イベントを作成するコードブロックを見つけます(ブロックの開始はコードのコメントで示されています）。「ポジションを開く」イベントの定義と開かれた理由を補完し、ポジションデータに適切な注文のデータおよびポジション IDを追加します。



if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason =EVENT_REASON_DONE; if ( this .m_type_first >ORDER_TYPE_SELL && this .m_type_first<ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE) { reason =EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionOpen( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, reason ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

すべての変更を行った後、ライブラリはMQL4注文のポジションの開始と発動を「確認」できる必要があります。





テスト

適用された変更を確認しましょう。TestDoEasyPart10.mq4をコンパイルし、テスターで起動し、ポジションを開始および決済し、未決注文を出して、それらのいずれかが発動するまで待機します。ストップレベルとトレーリングがアクティブになっていることを確認します(ポジションと未決注文を変更します)。ライブラリがMQL4用に「確認」したすべてのイベントは、テスターの操作ログに表示されます。





テスターの操作ログを注意深く観察すると、ライブラリはまだ終値を確認できないことがわかります。BuyLimit#3の未決注文が発動すると、操作ログのエントリは[BuyLimit #3]が発動して、Buy #3ポジションにつながったことを通知します。これで、ライブラリは未決注文の発動イベントを確認し、ポジションの発信元の注文を認識できます。また、変更機能にはわずかな欠落が見られます。トレーリングで変更されたBuyStop #1未決注文のラベルが赤になります。ただし、ライブラリはすべての注文およびポジションの変更イベントを確認します。

DELib.mqhファイルでテスターのMQL4取引関数に修正を追加します。渡された未決注文のタイプに応じて買い/売りポジションタイプを返す別の関数を作成し、注文タイプの矢印の色を選択するための文字列で注文タイプのチェックを注文タイプの方向によるチェックに置き換えます。

bool PendingOrderModify( const ulong ticket, const double price_set, const double sl, const double tp) { ResetLastError (); if (! OrderSelect (( int )ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось выбрать ордер. Ошибка " , "Could not select order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )OrderType(); if (type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не ордер: " , "Error. Not order: " ),PositionTypeDescription(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } if (OrderCloseTime()> 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Для модификации выбран удалённый ордер: " , "Error. Deleted order selected for modification: " ),OrderTypeDescription(type), " #" ,ticket); return false ; } color clr=( TypeByPendingDirection(type) == ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? clrBlue : clrRed ); ResetLastError (); if (!OrderModify(( int )ticket,price_set,sl,tp, 0 ,clr)) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка " , "Failed to modify order. Error " ),( string ) GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByPendingDirection ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type ) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) return ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

次の段階

次の記事では、ポジション決済の追跡を実装し、現在のバージョンでMQL4の追跡イベントに発生する可能性のあるエラーを修正します。現在、発注と注文の削除はMQL5コードによって追跡されており、MQL4で作業する際に考慮すべき微妙な違いがある場合があります。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

第1部: 概念、データ管理

第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション

第3部:注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え

第4部: 取引イベント概念

第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信

第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント

第7部: StopLimit注文アクティブ化イベント。注文イベントと位置変更イベントの機能を準備します。

第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント。第9部:MQL4との互換性 - データの準備







