MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第23部): 基本取引クラス - パラメータ有効性の検証
内容
引き続き取引クラスを開発していきます。
「きれい」な条件で動作する既製の取引メソッドはすでに存在します。実際に取引を行う前に、取引注文をサーバに送信できるかどうかを確認できます(サーバ、ターミナル、プログラムの制限が確認されます)。しかし、これは十分ではありません。サーバにリクエストを送信するメソッドに引数で渡された値の妥当性も検証する必要があります。たとえば、ストップ注文が、銘柄に設定されている最小許容値(StopLevel)以上であることを確認する必要があります。
さらに、ポジションの開始、指値注文の削除、ストップ注文と指値注文レベルの変更を行うために必要な最小距離を確認します。その距離は、銘柄にポイント単位で設定された凍結レベル(FreezeLevel)によって定義されます。
今のところ、レベル違反が検出された場合、エラーを通知し、取引メソッドからfalseを返すだけです。
本稿では、サーバにリクエストを送信するときの音声や取引注文の値や注文が既に送信された後にサーバによって返された値を確認する際にエラーが検出されたときの音声も設定および再生します。
取引注文の無効な値の処理、およびサーバーから返されたエラーの処理は、次の記事で実装する予定です。
まず、基本取引オブジェクトを改善して、あらゆる取引イベントに設定された音声を再生できるようにします。テストEAで音声をより便利に設定するには(イベントや銘柄ごとに設定するのを避けるため)、すべての取引アクションと銘柄に同じ標準エラーと成功音声を設定します。
各取引イベントと銘柄に任意の音声を設定できます。
取引イベント音声の設定
前の記事で、さまざまな取引イベントの音声を再生するためのメソッドを実装しました。
//--- Play the sound of (1) opening/placing a specified position/order type, //--- (2) closing/removal of a specified position/order type, (3) StopLoss modification for a specified position/order type, //--- (4) TakeProfit modification for a specified position/order type, (5) placement price modification for a specified order type void PlaySoundOpen(const int action); void PlaySoundClose(const int action); void PlaySoundModifySL(const int action); void PlaySoundModifyTP(const int action); void PlaySoundModifyPrice(const int action); //--- Play the error sound of (1) opening/placing a specified position/order type, //--- (2) closing/removal of a specified position/order type, (3) StopLoss modification for a specified position/order type, //--- (4) TakeProfit modification for a specified position/order type, (5) placement price modification for a specified order type void PlaySoundErrorOpen(const int action); void PlaySoundErrorClose(const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifySL(const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyTP(const int action); void PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice(const int action);
これらのメソッドはクラスのpublicセクションにありました。ここでは、成功音とエラー音を再生するための2つのメソッドのみを実装しますが、取引イベントのデータは新しいメソッドに渡されます。これにより、さまざまな取引イベントの音声の実装が簡素化されます。
メソッドをクラスのprivateセクションに移動し、実装を少し変更してみましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play the sound of opening/placing | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundOpen(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundOpen()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play the sound of closing/removal of | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundClose(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundClose()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play StopLoss modification sound of | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifySL(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifySL()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play TakeProfit modification sound of | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyTP(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyTP()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play price modification sound | //| for a specified order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundModifyPrice(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundModifyPrice()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play the error sound of opening/placing | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorOpen(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundOpen(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorOpen()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play the error sound of closing/removal of | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorClose(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundClose(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorClose()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play StopLoss modification error sound of | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifySL(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifySL(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifySL()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play TakeProfit modification error sound of | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyTP(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Buy.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.Sell.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyTP(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyTP()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play price modification error sound | //| for a specified order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice(const int action) { switch(action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.BuyStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStop.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : if(this.UseSoundModifyPrice(action)) CMessage::PlaySound(this.m_datas.SellStopLimit.SoundErrorModifyPrice()); break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここでは、特定のイベントでの音声の再生が許されているかどうかの確認を追加しました。適切なフラグが設定されている場合のみ、音声が再生されます。
クラスのpublicセクションで、 成功と失敗の音声を再生するメソッドを宣言します。
//--- Play a sound of a specified trading event for a set position/order type void PlaySoundSuccess(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action,const int order,bool sl=false,bool tp=false,bool pr=false); //--- Play an error sound of a specified trading event for a set position/order type void PlaySoundError(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action,const int order,bool sl=false,bool tp=false,bool pr=false); //--- Set/return the flag of using sounds
クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play a sound of a specified trading event | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundSuccess(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action,const int order,bool sl=false,bool tp=false,bool pr=false) { if(!this.m_use_sound) return; switch((int)action) { //--- Open/set case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this.PlaySoundOpen(order); break; //--- Close/remove case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this.PlaySoundClose(order); break; //--- Modification case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if(sl) { this.PlaySoundModifySL(order); return; } if(tp) { this.PlaySoundModifyTP(order); return; } if(pr) { this.PlaySoundModifyPrice(order); return; } break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Play an error sound of a specified trading event | //| a specified position/order type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::PlaySoundError(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action,const int order,bool sl=false,bool tp=false,bool pr=false) { if(!this.m_use_sound) return; switch((int)action) { //--- Open/set case ACTION_TYPE_BUY : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this.PlaySoundErrorOpen(order); break; //--- Close/remove case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE : case ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY : this.PlaySoundErrorClose(order); break; //--- Modification case ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY : if(sl) { this.PlaySoundErrorModifySL(order); return; } if(tp) { this.PlaySoundErrorModifyTP(order); return; } if(pr) { this.PlaySoundErrorModifyPrice(order); return; } break; default: break; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは取引イベントと注文の種類とともにStopLoss/TakeProfit変更フラグと注文価格を受け取ります。
取引オブジェクトで音声を再生を許可する共通フラグが設定されていない場合、メソッドを終了します。すべての音声が無効になります。
次に、取引操作タイプに応じて、対応する注文について適切な音声を再生するメソッドを呼び出します。
取引イベントが変更の場合は、さらにフラグを確認して、何が変更されているかを正確に示します(複数のパラメータが一度に変更された場合、最初のパラメータの音声のみが再生されます)。
また、取引メソッドの引数の順序が変更されて、コメントがマジックナンバーのすぐ後に続き、その後に偏差が続くようになりました。この背後にある理由は、スリッページと比較して、コメントが異なる注文に対してより頻繁に設定されるためです。これがcommentとdeviationの場所を交換した理由です。
//--- Open a position bool OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
これはすべての取引メソッドに対して行われました。すべてのファイルは以下に添付されています。
以下は、すべての取引イベントに標準音声を設定して、再生を許可するフラグを設定するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Allow working with sounds and set standard sounds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::SetSoundsStandart(void) { this.SetUseSound(true); this.m_datas.Buy.UseSoundClose(true);
さらに、クラスには、MQL4との互換性を簡素化するためのいくつかのマイナーな変更がありますが、ここではこれらについては触れません。詳しくは添付ファイルでご覧ください。
これで、取引オブジェクト基本クラスの改善は終わりです。
プログラムから取引リクエストを送信する場合、未決注文の距離を設定し、ストップ注文値を定義する必要があります。これを行うために、取引注文パラメータで特定の注文価格を渡すことができます。または、指値注文を出すために価格ポイントで距離を渡すか、価格ストップ注文が配置される予定のポジション/指値注文からポイントで距離を渡すことができます。
ポイントの整数距離値を受け取るメソッドと同様に、価格の実際の表現でパラメータを受け取るオーバーロードメソッドを実装して、ポジションを開く/注文を配置するメソッドやストップ注文レベル/変更するメソッドに渡すことができます。
ただし、これは最善の解決策ではありません。まず、実数値と整数値を受け取るために、少なくとも2つの同一のメソッドを実装する必要があります。
第二に、このソリューションはパラメータの組み合わせに制限を課します。実際の値を渡す場合、それらは各パラメータ(注文価格、ストップロス/テイクプロフィットレベル)ごとに実数でなければなりません。メソッドにポイント単位で距離を渡す場合も同じ制限があります。渡される値はすべて整数でなければなりません。
別の方法は、価格と距離のすべての可能な組み合わせを含む複数のメソッドを実装することです。これは実用的ではありません。
したがって、別のソリューションを実装し、すべての取引方法をテンプレートにします。注文値を渡すために使用される変数のタイプは、メソッド内で定義されます。これにより、注文価格とストップ注文価格からの距離(ポイント単位)またはその逆などの、必要な値を任意の組み合わせでメソッドに渡すことができます。これにより、注文レベルを計算する際の柔軟性が大幅に高まります。
取引方法内では、すべての着信値が価格値に削減されます。価格の値は取引注文に送信されます。
取引操作の実施に関する制限は、次の3段階で確認されます。
- 取引制限の確認
- ポジションを開く/注文するために資金が十分であることの確認
- StopLevelおよびFreezeLevelによるパラメータ値の確認
最初の2つの段階は既に実装済みです。ここで、StopLevelおよびFreezeLevelによる確認を追加します。現在、2つの既成の確認(取引制限と資金が十分であること)は、取引メソッドから1つずつ直接起動されますが、これは実用的ではありません。
したがって、すべての制限を確認するための統一されたメソッドを実装します。これは取引メソッドから起動されますが、3つの確認すべてが内部で順番に実行されます。検出された制限とエラーのリストが作成されます。エラーが検出されると、エラーと制限の完全なリストがメソッドから操作ログに送信され、3つすべての確認には合格できなかったというフラグが返されます。それ以外の場合、成功フラグが返されます。
ほとんどすべてのメソッドは準備が完了しており、最終段階にあるため、代わりに簡単な説明を提供して詳細に説明することはしません。
不正値の制御、取引方法入力の選択と使用の自動化
CTradingクラスの取引メソッドは、実際の注文価格の値を受け取ります。距離をポイントで渡す機能も追加します。価格または距離を指定するために取引クラスに渡す必要があるサポートされているパラメータタイプ — double、 long、ulong、int 、uint。その他の型はすべて無効と見なされます。
CTradingクラスのprivateセクションでは、取引イベントの音声を有効にするグローバルフラグと、取引メソッドに渡されて実際に変換される価格/距離を含む価格構造体を受け取ります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTrading { private: CAccount *m_account; // Pointer to the current account object CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; // Pointer to the symbol collection list CMarketCollection *m_market; // Pointer to the list of the collection of market orders and positions CHistoryCollection *m_history; // Pointer to the list of the collection of historical orders and deals CArrayInt m_list_errors; // Error list bool m_is_trade_enable; // Flag enabling trading bool m_use_sound; // The flag of using sounds of the object trading events ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; // Logging level //--- struct SDataPrices { double open; // Open price double limit; // Limit order price double sl; // StopLoss price double tp; // TakeProfit price }; SDataPrices m_req_price; // Trade request prices //--- Add the error code to the list
音声を有効にするグローバルフラグは、音声に関係なく、また各イベントで音声の再生が有効になっているかどうかに関係なく、すべての取引イベントに影響します。
取引メソッドについては、チケットで注文オブジェクトを取得する必要があります。
メソッド宣言をクラスのprivateセクションに追加します。
//--- Return an order object by ticket COrder *GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the number of (1) all positions, (2) buy, (3) sell positions
注文の取引制限とポジションを開くのための資金の十分性を確認するメソッドは、エラーを確認する一般的なメソッド内で機能するため、クラスのpublicセクションからprivateセクションに移動し、取引リクエストの価格を設定するテンプレートメソッド、StopLevelとFreezeLevelを有効にするフラグを返すメソッド、および取引操作が、ストップおよび凍結レベル距離によって許可されているかどうかを確認するメソッドを追加します。
//--- Set trading request prices template <typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> bool SetPrices(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const PR price,const SL sl,const TP tp,const PL limit,const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj); //--- Return the flag checking the permission to trade by (1) StopLoss, (2) TakeProfit distance, (3) order placement level by a StopLevel-based price bool CheckStopLossByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const double sl,const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const double tp,const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj); //--- Return the flag checking if a distance from a price to (1) StopLoss, (2) TakeProfit, (3) order placement level by FreezeLevel is acceptable bool CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double sl,const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double tp,const CSymbol *symbol_obj); bool CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj); //--- Check trading limitations bool CheckTradeConstraints(const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl=0, double tp=0); //--- Check if the funds are sufficient bool CheckMoneyFree(const double volume,const double price,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const CSymbol *symbol_obj,const string source_method); //--- Check parameter values by StopLevel and FreezeLevel bool CheckLevels(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); public:
クラスのpublicセクションで、取引の可用性と取引リクエストのエラーを確認するメソッド、および音声の有効かを設定するメソッドと返すメソッドを宣言します。
public: //--- コンストラクタ CTrading(); //--- Get the pointers to the lists (make sure to call the method in program's OnInit() since the symbol collection list is created there) void OnInit(CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this.m_account=account; this.m_symbols=symbols; this.m_market=market; this.m_history=history; } //--- Return the error list CArrayInt *GetListErrors(void) { return &this.m_list_errors; } //--- Check for errors bool CheckErrors(const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit=0, double sl=0, double tp=0); //--- Set the following for symbol trading objects: //--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy, //--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type, //--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date, //--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level void SetCorrectTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol=NULL); void SetTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol=NULL); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol=NULL); void SetTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol=NULL); void SetMagic(const ulong magic,const string symbol=NULL); void SetComment(const string comment,const string symbol=NULL); void SetDeviation(const ulong deviation,const string symbol=NULL); void SetVolume(const double volume=0,const string symbol=NULL); void SetExpiration(const datetime expiration=0,const string symbol=NULL); void SetAsyncMode(const bool mode=false,const string symbol=NULL); void SetLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,const string symbol=NULL); //--- Set standard sounds (1 symbol=NULL) for trading objects of all symbols, (2 symbol!=NULL) for a symbol trading object void SetSoundsStandart(const string symbol=NULL); //--- Set a sound for a specified order/position type and symbol //--- 'mode' specifies an event a sound is set for //--- (symbol=NULL) for trading objects of all symbols, //--- (symbol!=NULL) for a trading object of a specified symbol void SetSound(const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const string sound,const string symbol=NULL); //--- Set/return the flag enabling sounds void SetUseSounds(const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds(void) const { return this.m_use_sound; }
上で宣言されたすべてのメソッドをクラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。
以下はチケットで注文を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an order object by ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder *CTrading::GetOrderObjByTicket(const ulong ticket) { CArrayObj *list=this.m_market.GetList(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return NULL; return list.At(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは、注文オブジェクトのプロパティに保存されている目的のチケットを受け取ります。すべてのアクティブな注文とポジションの完全なリストを取得して、チケットで並び替えします。そのチケットを持つ注文オブジェクトが見つからない場合はNULLを返し、それ以外の場合リストから唯一の注文オブジェクトを返します 。
覚えているかもしれませんが、注文オブジェクトは、未決注文またはポジションのいずれかで表すことができます。
このメソッドは、未決注文かポジションかに関係なく、オブジェクトを返します。
以下は、取引リクエスト価格を計算してm_req_price構造体に書き込むテンプレートメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set trading request prices | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template <typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const PR price,const SL sl,const TP tp,const PL limit,const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { //--- Reset the prices and check the order type. If it is invalid, inform of that and return 'false' ::ZeroMemory(this.m_req_price); if(action>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(4003)); return false; } //--- Open/close price if(price>0) { //--- price parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(price)=="double") this.m_req_price.open=::NormalizeDouble(price,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- price parameter type (int) - the distance has been passed else if(typename(price)=="int" || typename(price)=="uint" || typename(price)=="long" || typename(price)=="ulong") { //--- Calculate the order price switch((int)action) { //--- Pending order case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this.m_req_price.open=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this.m_req_price.open=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this.m_req_price.open=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast()+price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this.m_req_price.open=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast()-price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; //--- Default - current position open prices default : this.m_req_price.open= ( this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj.Digits()) : ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Digits()) ); break; } } //--- unsupported price types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- If no price is specified, use the current prices else { this.m_req_price.open= ( this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj.Digits()) : ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Digits()) ); } //--- StopLimit order price or distance if(limit>0) { //--- limit order price parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(limit)=="double") this.m_req_price.limit=::NormalizeDouble(limit,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- limit order price parameter type (int) - the distance has been passed else if(typename(limit)=="int" || typename(limit)=="uint" || typename(limit)=="long" || typename(limit)=="ulong") { //--- Calculate a limit order price if(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) this.m_req_price.limit=::NormalizeDouble(this.m_req_price.open-limit*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); else this.m_req_price.limit=::NormalizeDouble(this.m_req_price.open+limit*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); } //--- unsupported limit order price types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- Order price stop order prices are calculated from double price_open= ( (action==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) && limit>0 ? this.m_req_price.limit : this.m_req_price.open ); //--- StopLoss if(sl>0) { //--- StopLoss parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(sl)=="double") this.m_req_price.sl=::NormalizeDouble(sl,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- StopLoss parameter type (int) - calculate the placement distance else if(typename(sl)=="int" || typename(sl)=="uint" || typename(sl)=="long" || typename(sl)=="ulong") { //--- Calculate the StopLoss price if(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) this.m_req_price.sl=::NormalizeDouble(price_open-sl*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); else this.m_req_price.sl=::NormalizeDouble(price_open+sl*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); } //--- unsupported StopLoss types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- TakeProfit if(tp>0) { //--- TakeProfit parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(tp)=="double") this.m_req_price.tp=::NormalizeDouble(tp,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- TakeProfit parameter type (int) - calculate the placement distance else if(typename(tp)=="int" || typename(tp)=="uint" || typename(tp)=="long" || typename(tp)=="ulong") { if(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) this.m_req_price.tp=::NormalizeDouble(price_open+tp*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); else this.m_req_price.tp=::NormalizeDouble(price_open-tp*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); } //--- unsupported TakeProfit types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- All prices are recorded return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは、価格レベルが価格または距離で取引方法に渡されるかどうかにかかわらず、計算された価格をprivateセクションで宣言したm_req_price構造体に書き込みます。メソッドがdouble値を渡した場合、価格は、オブジェクトへのポインタがメソッドに渡されるDigits()桁まで正規化されます。整数値は、距離が渡されたことを意味します。メソッドは、この距離の正規化価格を計算し、構造体に書き込みます。
すべてのアクションは、メソッドコードのコメントで説明されています。
以下は、StopLoss、TakeProfit、またはStopLevelに対する相対的な注文レベルの距離の有効性を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the validity of the distance | //| from the price to StopLoss by StopLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const double sl,const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the validity of the distance | //| from the price to TakeProfit by StopLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const double tp,const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the validity of the order distance | //| from the price to the placement level by StopLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
注文距離を確認し、最小ストップレベルを超えた場合にtrueを返すための基準価格は、注文タイプごとにメソッドで定義されます。それ以外の場合は、注文価格の値が無効であることを示すfalseが返されます。
以下は、StopLoss、TakeProfit、またはFreezeLevelに対する相対的な注文レベルの距離の有効性を返すメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the validity of the | //| distance from the price to StopLoss by FreezeLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double sl,const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if(symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()==0 || order_type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL) return true; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? sl<(pr-lv) : sl>(pr+lv)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the distance validity of the | //| from the price to TakeProfit by FreezeLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double tp,const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if(symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()==0 || order_type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL) return true; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : symbol_obj.Ask()); return(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? tp>(pr+lv) : tp<(pr-lv)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the validity of the distance | //| from the price to the order price by FreezeLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj) { if(symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()==0 || order_type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) return true; double lv=symbol_obj.TradeFreezeLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); return ( order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
StopLevelで距離を確認するときと同様に、注文タイプの現在の価格から注文価格までの距離がここで確認されます。
ゼロ凍結レベルは、銘柄に凍結レベルがないことを意味します。 したがって、最初にゼロのStopLevelを確認し、取引凍結レベルが存在しないことが確認された場合にtrueを返します。
FreezeLevelとは異なり、ゼロに等しい最小StopLevelは、レベルがフローティングであることを意味し、必要に応じて管理する必要があります。 これは、後続の記事で取引サーバから返されるエラーの処理を実装するときに行います。
以下は、StopLevelおよびFreezeLevelによるパラメータ値を確認するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check parameter values by StopLevel and FreezeLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckLevels(const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { //--- the result of conducting all checks bool res=true; //--- StopLevel //--- If this is not a position closure/order removal if(action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { //--- When placing a pending order if(action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { //--- If the placement distance in points is less than StopLevel if(!this.CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { //--- add the error code to the list and write 'false' to the result this.AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &=false; } } //--- If StopLoss is present if(sl>0) { //--- If StopLoss distance in points from the open price is less than StopLevel double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if(!this.CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { //--- add the error code to the list and write 'false' to the result this.AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &=false; } } //--- If TakeProfit is present if(tp>0) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); //--- If TakeProfit distance in points from the open price is less than StopLevel if(!this.CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { //--- add the error code to the list and write 'false' to the result this.AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &=false; } } } //--- FreezeLevel //--- If this is a position closure/order removal/modification if(action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { //--- If this is a position if(order_type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { //--- StopLoss modification if(sl>0) { //--- If the distance from the price to StopLoss is less than FreezeLevel if(!this.CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { //--- add the error code to the list and write 'false' to the result this.AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &=false; } } //--- TakeProfit modification if(tp>0) { //--- If the distance from the price to StopLoss is less than FreezeLevel if(!this.CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { //--- add the error code to the list and write 'false' to the result this.AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &=false; } } } //--- If this is a pending order else { //--- Placement price modification if(price>0) { //--- If the distance from the price to the order activation price is less than FreezeLevel if(!this.CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { //--- add the error code to the list and write 'false' to the result this.AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &=false; } } } } return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
実施された取引操作のタイプと注文/ポジションのタイプに応じて、StopLevelおよびFreezeLevelに関連する価格レベルが確認されます。価格が無効な場合、エラーコードがエラーリストに追加され、falseが結果に追加されます。すべての確認が完了すると、最終結果が呼び出し元のメソッドに返されます。
以下は、すべての制限とエラーを確認する一般的なメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check limitations and errors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckErrors(const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const double limit=0, double sl=0, double tp=0) { //--- the result of conducting all checks bool res=true; //--- Clear the error list this.m_list_errors.Clear(); this.m_list_errors.Sort(); //--- Check trading limitations res &=this.CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); //--- Check the funds sufficiency for opening positions/placing orders if(action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &=this.CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); //--- Check parameter values by StopLevel and FreezeLevel res &=this.CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); //--- If there are limitations, display the header and the error list if(!res) { //--- Request was rejected before sending to the server due to: int total=this.m_list_errors.Total(); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { //--- For MQL5, first display the list header followed by the error list #ifdef __MQL5__ ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) ::Print((total>1 ? string(i+1)+". " : ""),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); //--- For MQL4, the journal messages are displayed in the reverse order: the error list in the reverse loop is followed by the list header #else for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) ::Print((total>1 ? string(i+1)+". " : ""),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE)); #endif } } return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
取引制限を確認するメソッド、資金が十分であることを確認するメソッド、ポジションを開くまたは未決注文を出すメソッド、StopLevelとFreezeLevelに従って最小ストップ注文距離を確認するメソッドはメソッドで順次呼び出されます。
各メソッドの演算結果は、メソッドから返される値に追加されます。
制限やエラーが発生した場合、検出されたエラーの完全なリストが操作ログに表示されます。
最終的に、すべての確認の結果が返されます。
以下は、使用されているすべての銘柄のすべての取引オブジェクトの温泉を有効にするフラグを設定するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag enabling sounds | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTrading::SetUseSounds(const bool flag) { //--- Set the flag enabling sounds this.m_use_sound=flag; //--- Get the symbol list CArrayObj *list=this.m_symbols.GetList(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; //--- In a loop by the list of symbols int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next symbol object CSymbol *symbol_obj=list.At(i); if(symbol_obj==NULL) continue; //--- get a symbol trading object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) continue; //--- set the flag enabling sounds for a trading object trade_obj.SetUseSound(flag); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドではすぐに取引クラスによる音声を有効にするグローバルフラグが設定されます 。同様のフラグが、使用されたすべての銘柄の取引オブジェクトごとに対して使用される銘柄によるループ内で設定されます。
テンプレート取引メソッドを使用して価格値または距離として値を渡すことができるようにするようにしたため、クラスのpublicセクションで以前に定義された取引メソッドを再定義します。いくつかのパラメータに対してテンプレートデータ型を設定します。
//--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); //--- Modify a position template<typename SL,typename TP> bool ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Close a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one bool ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); bool ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); bool ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //--- Modify a pending order template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const PR price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Remove a pending order bool DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket); };
買いポジションを開く関数を実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order=ORDER_TYPE_BUY; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Update symbol quotes symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); //--- Set the prices if(!this.SetPrices(order,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)); return false; } //--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency, //--- StopLevel or FreezeLevel limitations, play the error sound and exit if(!this.CheckErrors(volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,symbol_obj,DFUN,0,this.m_req_price.sl,this.m_req_price.tp)) { if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); return false; } //--- Send the request bool res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,this.m_req_price.sl,this.m_req_price.tp,magic,comment,deviation); //--- If the request is successful, play the success sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation if(res) { if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order); } //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order); } //--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Double、long、ulong、int、uint値はメソッドにStopLossおよびTakeProfitパラメータ値として渡されます。価格を設定するメソッドは、正しく計算され正規化された価格をm_req_price 価格構造体に書き込みます。これらの計算された価格は、銘柄取引オブジェクトの取引メソッドに渡されます。残りのアクションは、コードのコメントで説明されています。質問や誤解を引き起こすことはないと思います。いずれにせよ、コメントセクションを使用してください。
残りの取引メソッドは同様の方法で作成されるため、ここではそれらについて詳しく説明しませんが、以下に添付されているライブラリファイルでいつでも詳しくご覧になれます。
これでCTradingクラスの改善は終わりです。
クラスで行われた主要な変更を検討しました。
主なアイデアを理解するために必要ではないため、マイナーな変更や改善は考慮していません。また、それらはすべて以下に添付されたファイルに存在します。
Datas.mqhは、以前の記事では見逃していたエラーコードの定数を備えるようになりました。
//--- CTrading MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // Trade operations are not allowed in the terminal (the AutoTrading button is disabled) MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // EA is not allowed to trade (F7 --> Common --> Allow Automated Trading) MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // Trading is disabled for the current account MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // Trading on the trading server side is disabled for EAs on the current account MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_CONNECTED, // No connection to the trade server MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, // Request was rejected before sending to the server due to: MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, // Insufficient funds for performing a trade MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, // Exceeded maximum allowed aggregate volume of orders and positions in one direction MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, // Request volume is less than the minimum acceptable one MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, // Request volume exceeds the maximum acceptable one MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, // Close by is disabled MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, // Request volume is not a multiple of the minimum lot change step gradation MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, // Symbols of opposite positions are not equal MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // StopLoss in points is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // TakeProfit in points is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // Order distance in points is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, // The distance from the price to StopLoss is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, // The distance from the price to TakeProfit is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, // The distance from the price to an order activation level is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, // Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, // Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, // Unsupported price parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, // Unsupported limit order price parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, // Unsupported price parameter type in a request };
以下がコードに対応するテキストです。
//--- CEngine {"С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было","No trade events since the last launch of EA"}, {"Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события","Failed to get description of the last trading event"}, {"Не удалось получить список открытых позиций","Failed to get open positions list"}, {"Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров","Failed to get pending orders list"}, {"Нет открытых позиций","No open positions"}, {"Нет установленных ордеров","No placed orders"}, {"В терминале нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (отключена кнопка \"Авто-торговля\")","No permission to conduct trading operations in terminal (\"AutoTrading\" button disabled)"}, {"Для советника нет разрешения на проведение торговых операций (F7 --> Общие --> \"Разрешить автоматическую торговлю\")","EA does not have permission to conduct trading operations (F7 --> Common --> \"Allow Automatic Trading\")"}, {"Для текущего счёта запрещена торговля","Trading prohibited for the current account"}, {"Для советников на текущем счёте запрещена торговля на стороне торгового сервера","From the side of trade server, trading for EA on the current account prohibited"}, {"Нет связи с торговым сервером","No connection to trading server"}, {"Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:","Request rejected before being sent to server due to:"}, {"Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции","Not enough money to perform trading operation"}, {"Превышен максимальный совокупный объём ордеров и позиций в одном направлении","Exceeded maximum total volume of orders and positions in one direction"}, {"Объём в запросе меньше минимально-допустимого","Volume in request less than minimum allowable"}, {"Объём в запросе больше максимально-допустимого","Volume in request greater than maximum allowable"}, {"Закрытие встречным запрещено","CloseBy orders prohibited"}, {"Объём в запросе не кратен минимальной градации шага изменения лота","Volume in request not a multiple of minimum gradation of step for changing lot"}, {"Символы встречных позиций не равны","Symbols of two opposite positions not equal"}, {"Размер StopLoss в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа","StopLoss in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Размер TakeProfit в пунктах меньше разрешённого параметром StopLevel символа","TakeProfit in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place order in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to StopLoss less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to TakeProfit less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to order triggering price less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported price parameter type (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе","Unsupported price parameter type in request"}, };
最後の取引イベントを受信したときに検出されたエラーに関して、いくつかのユーザレポートを受け取りました。記事に関連し、取引イベントを受信する方法を説明するテストEAは、以前のイベント値を現在のイベント値と比較することにより、発生した取引イベントに関するデータを取得します。取引イベントに関する記事を書く際にカスタムアプリケーションで未完成のライブラリバージョンを使用するつもりはなかったため、これはライブラリによる取引イベントの追跡をテストする目的には十分です。しかし、取引イベントに関する情報を取得することが非常に求められており、最後に発生したイベントを正確に知ることが重要であることが判明しました。
取引イベントを取得するメソッドの実装は、一部のイベントがスキップされる場合があります。たとえば、指値注文を連続して2回設定した場合、2番目の指値注文は、注文自体が実際に違ったとしても1回目のものに一致するため(指値注文の発注)プログラム内で追跡されません(ライブラリはすべてのイベントを追跡します)。
したがって、この動作を修正します。今日、プログラムにイベントを通知する単純なフラグを実装し、プログラムでイベントのデータを表示できるようにします。次の記事では、同時に発生したすべてのイベントの完全なリストを作成してプログラムに送信することにより、プログラムでの取引イベントの取得を完了します。したがって、発生した取引イベントを見つけることができるだけでなく、口座および銘柄収集イベントで行われているように、同時に発生したすべてのイベントも表示できます。
EventsCollection.mqhイベントコレクションファイルを開き、必要なすべての改善を行います。
クラスコンストラクタで最後のイベントフラグをリセットします。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection(void) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_trade_events.Clear(); this.m_list_trade_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this.m_list_trade_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_is_event=false; ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
また、Refresh()メソッドの冒頭では最後のイベントのフラグをリセットします。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- this.m_is_event=false; //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) {
リストへの取引イベントの追加、制御プログラムチャートへのイベントの送信、最後のイベント値の設定の各ブロックでの取引イベントの作成を行う各メソッドで、
//--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_trade_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); }
取引イベントフラグの設定を完了します。
if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_trade_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); this.m_is_event=true; event.SendEvent(); }
Ctrl+Fを使用して、フラグを設定するためのすべてのスポットを簡単に見つけることができます。検索バーに「event.SendEvent();」と入力します。上記のコードに表示されているように、検出された各コードスポットにイベントフラグの設定を追加します。
Engine.mqhファイルに変更を追加します。
CEngineクラスのpublicセクションで、発生した取引イベントのフラグを返すメソッドを追加します。
//--- Return the (1) hedge account, (2) working in the tester, (3) account event, (4) symbol event and (5) trading event flag bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester(void) const { return this.m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent(void) const { return this.m_accounts.IsEvent(); } bool IsSymbolsEvent(void) const { return this.m_symbols.IsEvent(); } bool IsTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_events.IsEvent(); }
音声を使用するメソッドを含むブロックには、音声の有効化フラグを設定するメソッドが含まれています。
//--- Set standard sounds (symbol==NULL) for a symbol trading object, (symbol!=NULL) for trading objects of all symbols void SetSoundsStandart(const string symbol=NULL) { this.m_trading.SetSoundsStandart(symbol); } //--- Set the flag of using sounds void SetUseSounds(const bool flag) { this.m_trading.SetUseSounds(flag); } //--- Set a sound for a specified order/position type and symbol. 'mode' specifies an event a sound is set for //--- (symbol=NULL) for trading objects of all symbols, (symbol!=NULL) for a trading object of a specified symbol void SetSound(const ENUM_MODE_SET_SOUND mode,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const string sound,const string symbol=NULL) { this.m_trading.SetSound(mode,action,sound,symbol); } //--- Play a sound by its description bool PlaySoundByDescription(const string sound_description);
メソッドは、上記の同名のCTradingクラスメソッドを呼び出すだけです。
取引イベント確認メソッドの開始時に取引イベントフラグをリセットします。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize trading events' flags this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; this.m_events.SetEvent(false); //--- リストを更新する this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- 初回実行 if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_last_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it int change_total=0; CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges(); if(list_changes!=NULL) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes,this.m_market.GetListControl(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewPositions(),this.m_history.NewDeals(), this.m_market.ChangedVolumeValue()); //--- Receive the last account trading event this.m_last_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
取引クラスを使用するメソッドも変更されて、テンプレートパラメータが備わりました。
//--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, SL sl=0, TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, SL sl=0, TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); //--- Modify a position template<typename SL,typename TP> bool ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Close a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one bool ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); bool ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); bool ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //--- Modify a pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> bool ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const PR price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Remove a pending order bool DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket);
取引メソッドの実装も、CTradingクラスの取引メソッドに渡されるテンプレートデータに従って変更されました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,SL sl=0,TP tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { return this.m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,SL sl=0,TP tp=0,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { return this.m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE,const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.ModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position in full | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { return this.m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position partially | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { return this.m_trading.ClosePositionPartially(ticket,volume,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position by an opposite one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { return this.m_trading.ClosePositionBy(ticket,ticket_by); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { return this.m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { return this.m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { return this.m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { return this.m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { return this.m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { return this.m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> bool CEngine::ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const PR price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.ModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket) { return this.m_trading.DeleteOrder(ticket); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これで、取引クラスの改善と取引イベントの取得の調整は完了です。
テスト
現在のライブラリバージョンをテストするには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part23\でTestDoEasyPart23.mq5として保存します。
すべてをまとめてみましょう。ライブラリの初期化に関連するすべてのアクションは個別の関数OnInitDoEasy()に移動します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing DoEasy library | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInitDoEasy() { //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Number of used symbols: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Create resource text files engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red); //--- Pass all existing collections to the trading class engine.TradingOnInit(); //--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false); //--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols engine.SetSoundsStandart(); //--- Set the general flag of using sounds engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); //--- Set controlled values for symbols //--- Get the list of all collection symbols CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(100*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(100*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(40); //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(40); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(40); } } //--- Set controlled values for the current account CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); //--- Set profit control level to 20 account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以前は、関数のコンテンツ全体がEAのOnInit()ハンドラで記述されていました。ライブラリ初期化アクションを別の関数(EA操作に必要なすべてを設定できる場所)に移動すると、OnInit()ハンドラーがよりクリーンになり、より便利になります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパート初期化関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Check playing a standard sound by macro substitution and a custom sound by description engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2")); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
OnDoEasyEvent()関数でのすべてのライブラリイベントの使用は、同じ方法で実装されるようになりました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling DoEasy library events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDoEasyEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; string event="::"+string(idx); //--- Retrieve (1) event time milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from lparam, as well as (4) set the exact event time ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()*1000+msc; //--- Handling symbol events if(source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if(symbol==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Check event reasons and display its description in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handling account events else if(source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=int(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Checking event reasons and handling the increase of funds by a specified value, //--- In case of a property value increase if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { //--- Display an event in the journal Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); //--- if this is an equity increase if(idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select positions with the profit exceeding zero list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL,0,MORE); if(list_positions!=NULL) { //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the position index with the highest profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } //--- Other events are simply displayed in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handling market watch window events else if(idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { //--- Market Watch window event string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": "+sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",descr,name); } //--- Handling trading events else if(idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print(DFUN,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここでは、到着したイベントに応じてすべてがブロックに分割されます。取引イベントの使用は、操作ログでの最後のイベント名の表示で表されます。特定のイベントを処理する必要がある場合は、ここでイベントが何であるかを調べ、その処理方法を決定できます。ここでそれを行うか、プログラム内のどこでもそれらを処理しながら、取引イベントフラグをリセットするために取引イベントごとに個別のフラグを定義できます。
OnDoEasyEvent()関数は、テスター以外での作業中に、OnChartEvent()EAハンドラから呼び出されます。
テスターで作業する場合、OnTick()からEventsHandling()関数が呼び出されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with events in the tester | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void EventsHandling(void) { //--- If a trading event is present if(engine.IsTradeEvent()) { long lparam=0; double dparam=0; string sparam=""; OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+engine.LastTradeEvent(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } //--- If there is an account event if(engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { //--- Get the list of all account events occurred simultaneously CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Get the next event in a loop int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- take an event from the list CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- Send an event to the event handler long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } //--- If there is a symbol collection event if(engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { //--- Get the list of all symbol events occurred simultaneously CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Get the next event in a loop int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- take an event from the list CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- Send an event to the event handler long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
この関数を使用すると、適切なイベントのリストを表示し、イベントのパラメータを入力してOnDoEasyEvent()関数に送信できます。したがって、EAの起動場所(テスター内かどうか)に関係なく、OnDoEasyEvent()関数でイベントを処理します。テスターで起動された場合、イベントはOnTick()から処理され、テスター外で起動された場合、イベントはOnChartEvent()から処理されます。
OnTick()関数は次のようになります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパートティック関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); // Working in the timer PressButtonsControl(); // Button pressing control EventsHandling(); // Working with events } //--- If the trailing flag is set if(trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); // Trailing positions TrailingOrders(); // Trailing of pending orders } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
取引注文パラメータの値の有効性を制御するメソッドの動作を確認するには、EAから無効な値の自動修正を削除する必要があります。
PressButtonEvents()関数のボタン押下処理で、取引注文パラメータ値の修正に関連するすべてのものを削除します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { string comment=""; //--- ボタン名を文字列IDに変換する string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- ボタンが押下された場合 if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- BUTT_BUYボタンが押下されたら、買いポジションを開く if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- 買いポジションを開く engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- BUTT_BUY_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyLimit注文を出す else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- BuyLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOPボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- BuyStop注文を設定する engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいBuyStop注文配置を取得する double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、BuyStopレベルに相対したBuyLimit注文価格を計算する double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- BuyStopLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order")); } //--- BUTT_SELLボタンが押下されたら、売りポジションを開く else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit); //--- 売りポジションを開く engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- BUTT_SELL_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- SellLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending order SellLimit")); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOPボタンが押下されたら、SellStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- SellStop注文を設定する engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいSellStop注文価格を取得する double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、SellStopレベルに相対したSellLimit注文価格を計算する double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=stoploss;//CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=takeprofit;//CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- SellStopLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {
実際、EAの設定で設定されたパラメータを使用して、取引メソッドの呼び出しを残すだけです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { string comment=""; //--- ボタン名を文字列IDに変換する string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- ボタンが押下された場合 if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- BUTT_BUYボタンが押下されたら、買いポジションを開く if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- 買いポジションを開く engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- BUTT_BUY_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyLimit注文を出す else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- BuyLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOPボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- BuyStop注文を設定する engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- BuyStopLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order")); } //--- BUTT_SELLボタンが押下されたら、売りポジションを開く else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- 売りポジションを開く engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- BUTT_SELL_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- SellLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOPボタンが押下されたら、SellStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- SellStop注文を設定する engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- SellStopLimit注文を設定する engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending order SellStopLimit")); } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) {
したがって、パラメータの有効性を確認するタスクはライブラリに転送され、必要な注文はEAで送信されます。快適な作業に必要なすべての機能を徐々に追加します。
完全なEAコードは、記事に添付されているファイルでご覧になれます。
EAをコンパイルしてテスターで起動します。パラメータでは、Lotsを10、StopLoss in pointsとTakeProfit in pointsは1に設定します。
したがって、無効なロットサイズでポジションを開こうとするため、資金が不足し、銘柄のStopLevelパラメータによって規制される最小ストップ注文の距離に違反することを試みます。
操作ログには「取引操作を実行するのに十分なお金がありません」と「StopLoss値がStopLevelパラメータ要件に違反しています」の2つのエラーが表示されます。TakeProfitは1ポイントに設定しています。EAにそのエラーの情報も表示されないのはなぜでしょうか。実際には、最小のSYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL内で実行されるTakeProfitおよびStopLossレベルを配置することはルールに違反しないため、ここではエラーはありません。
TakeProfitおよびStopLossレベルは、反対の操作を実行するための現在の価格と比較する必要があります。
- 買いは売呼値で行われます。TakeProfitとStopLossのレベルは買呼値と比較されるべきです。
- 売りは買呼値で行われます。TakeProfitとStopLossのレベルは売呼値と比較されるべきです。
|買いが売呼値で行われる
|売りが買呼値で行われる
|TakeProfit >= Bid
StopLoss <= Bid
|TakeProfit <= Ask
StopLoss >= Ask
[Buy position]ボタンを押したので、その終値は買呼値で、始値は売呼値です。ストップ注文レベルは始値に基づいて設定されます(ここでは売呼値)。したがって、TakeProfitはAsk+1ポイントにあり、StopLossはAsk-1ポイントにあります。 つまり、TakeProfitは許容距離の計算価格である買呼値を上回っていますが、StopLossはスプレッドがゼロの場合にのみ要件内に収まります。スプレッドは開いたときに約10ポイントであるため、StopLoss の最小距離制限に該当します。
次の段階
次の記事では、誤った取引注文を送信する際のエラーの処理と、取引サーバーから返されるエラーの実装を開始します。
現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
シリーズのこれまでの記事:第1部: 概念、データ管理
第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション
第3部: 注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え
第4部: 取引イベント概念
第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信
第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント
第7部: StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベントの機能の準備
第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント
第9部: MQL4との互換性 - データの準備
第10部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント
第11部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジション決済イベント
第12部: 口座オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトコレクション
第13部: 口座オブジェクトイベント第14部: 銘柄オブジェクト
第15部: 銘柄オブジェクトコレクション
第16部: 銘柄コレクションイベント
第17部: ライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第18部:口座と他のライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第19部:ライブラリメッセージのクラス
第20部:プログラムリソースの作成と格納
第21部:取引クラス - 基本クロスプラットフォーム取引オブジェクト
第22部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、制限の検証
MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7286
警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。
この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。
- 無料取引アプリ
- 8千を超えるシグナルをコピー
- 金融ニュースで金融マーケットを探索
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
こんにちは、Artiom
管理画面への行き方がわからず、お便りしました。私の問題はこれです：私のインジケーターは正常なシグナルを出しますが、使用中のTFを更新したときだけです。何もしなければ、シグナルは良くありません。しかし、このリフレッシュは自動的に行われるべきです。または、コードベースでどのようにそれを見つけることができますか？検索しても何も出てきません(笑)。
ありがとうございました。
ウルフ1210
こんにちは、アルティオム
管理画面への行き方がわからず、お便りしました。私の問題はこれです：私のインジケーターは正常なシグナルを出しますが、使用中のTFを更新したときだけです。何もしなければ、シグナルは良くありません。しかし、このリフレッシュは自動的に行われるべきです。または、コードベースでどのようにそれを見つけることができますか？検索しても何も出てきません(笑)。
ありがとうございました。
ウルフ1210
インジケーターのデータ計算に誤りがありました。正しく計算すれば良くなるとは思いません。
保留中の注文を 出す前、またはポジションを建てる前に、ライブラリによって価格レベル（エントリー、SL、TP）をチェックし、オプションで修正するには、どのような方法が推奨されますか？最初に一連の記事を読んだときは、CEngineのインターフェイスで可能なような気がしたのですが、今はその方法がわかりません（あるいは最初のときに誤解していたのかもしれません）。CTrading:: CheckLevels()、CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting() などです。
保留中の注文を 出す前、またはポジションを建てる前に、ライブラリによって価格レベル（エントリー、SL、TP）をチェックし、オプションで修正するには、どのような方法が推奨されますか？最初に一連の記事を読んだときは、CEngineのインターフェイスで可能なような気がしたのですが、今となってはその方法がわかりません（あるいは最初のときに誤解していたのかもしれません）。CTrading:: CheckLevels()、CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting() などです。
アルチョムさん、こんにちは。
今はとても忙しいんだ。