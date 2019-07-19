MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第5部): ネッティング勘定イベント
内容
勘定タイプの類似点と相違点
ネッティング勘定でイベントを追跡するには、ヘッジ勘定とネッティング勘定の違いを理解する必要があります。
違いはポジションの表現に関連しています。ヘッジ勘定では、1つの銘柄に対して任意の数のポジションを開くことができますが、ネッティング勘定では1つのポジションしか使えません。ヘッジ勘定では、反対方向のポジションの数量によってポジションを決済することができます。
この場合
- 反対側のポジションの数量がポジションの数量よりも小さい場合、反対側のポジションは完全に決済され、決済されたポジションは部分的に排除される。
- 反対側のポジションの数量がポジションの数量よりも大きい場合、反対側のポジションは部分決済され、決済されたポジションは完全に排除される。
- 2つのポジションの数量が等しい場合、両方とも決済される。
- 各ポジションには、開かれた注文のチケットと同じIDがある。このIDは、ポジションの有効期間全体を通じて変わらない。
- 各ポジションには、ポジションを開くことにつながった注文のチケットに等しい独自のチケットがある。
- 現在のポジションの方向に新しいポジションを開くリクエストを送信すると、新しいIDとチケットを持つ新しいポジションが開かれる。
ネッティング勘定では、1つの銘柄につき1つのポジションで作業するため、ポジションを反対のポジションで決済する可能性が排除されます。ただし、わずかに似た状況(反対方向の注文が有効化された場合)には、このポジションは部分的または全体的に決済されるか、方向を変えることがあります。
- 有効化された反対注文の数量が現在のポジションの数量より少ない場合、ポジションは部分決済される。
- 有効化された反対注文の数量が現在のポジションの数量と等しい場合、ポジションは完全に決済される。
- 有効化された反対注文の数量が現在のポジションの数量より多い場合、ポジションは方向を変える(反転)。
- 各ポジションには、開かれた注文のチケットと同じIDがある。このIDは、ポジションの有効期間全体を通じて変わらない。
- 各ポジションには、ポジション反転につながった注文のチケットに等しいチケットがある。この地家とはIDと異なる場合がある。ある程度までは、これは、ヘッジ勘定での複数ポジションのチケットと似ている。
- 現在のポジションの方向に新しいポジションを開くリクエストを送信すると、有効化された注文の数量が現在のポジションの数量に追加される。ポジションチケットは変わらない。
ネッティング勘定でのイベント処理の実装
ネッティング勘定イベントを追跡するには、ポジションイベントの処理を単に勘定タイプで分割します。これにより、コード量は増えますが、機能が分離されるためにロジックが明確になります。デバッグして安定した動作を確認した後で、コードを最適化し、その後ですべての冗長性を取り除きます。
イベントタイプの列挙に新しい定数を追加すると、並び替えが正しく機能しないことがありました。このような動作の理由を調べると、2つの主な要因は、各定数が番号付けされているという事実にかかわらず、このタイプによる並び替えと列挙内の位置に一致するイベント/注文プロパティであることがわかりました。たとえば、検索にプロパティが使用されていない場合、そのプロパティをスキップして検索メソッドの列挙定数に正しい番号を割り当てる必要があります。さらに、並び替えに使用されないイベント/注文プロパティもプロパティタイプリストの最後に配置する必要があります。後に来るプロパティタイプの初期数を計算するには、前のタイプのプロパティの量のうち未使用のプロパティの数を初期プロパティタイプのインデックスから減算する必要があります。
並び替えメソッドの列挙の作成を検証するために、DELib.mqhサービス関数ファイルに小さな関数が追加されました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display all sorting enumeration constants in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void EnumNumbersTest() { string enm="ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE"; string t=StringSubstr(enm,5,5)+"BY"; Print("Search of the values of the enumaration ",enm,":"); ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE type=0; while(StringFind(EnumToString(type),t)==0) { Print(enm,"[",type,"]=",EnumToString(type)); if(type>500) break; type++; } Print("\nNumber of members of the ",enm,"=",type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
特定の並び替えタイプの列挙の内容を確認するには、2つの関数文字列に手動で入力する必要があります(ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE type=0; 文字列で自動的に特定の列挙を設定する方法が見つかりませんでした)。
テストEAのOnInit()ハンドラでこの関数を呼び出すと、指定された列挙のすべての定数名とそれに対応するインデックスが操作ログに表示されます。
列挙を確認したところ、それらが正しく作成されていないことがわかりました。これを修正するために、Defines.mqhファイルの列挙を少し変更しました。
並べ替えに使用されないプロパティがオブジェクトプロパティ列挙の定数リストの末尾に配置されるように、列挙型で定数の順番を変えました。また、検索と並び替えで未使用のプロパティの数を指定するためのマクロ置換を追加する必要があります。これらのマクロ置換は、列挙型の並び替えで初期プロパティインデックスを計算するときに使用され、列挙型の初期定数の正しいインデックスが計算されます。
また、ネッティング勘定のイベント用の新しい定数タイプと、マジックナンバーとヘッジ勘定での反対のポジションの銘柄を保存するための定数を追加する必要があります。
選択した注文とポジションのグループを同時に処理できるように、注文とポジションはグループ化する必要があることがよくあります。ライブラリでは、抽象注文プロパティにグループIDを追加するだけでグループ化を実装できます。これにより、類似したIDを持つ注文やポジションを単一のリストにまとめて、選択したグループで作業することができます。
注文プロパティと注文並び替えリストにこのようなIDが追加されました。
以下は修正後のDefines.mqhの完全なコードです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Defines.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| マクロ置換 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- "Description of a function with the error string number" #define DFUN_ERR_LINE (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ") #define DFUN (__FUNCTION__+": ") // 「関数の説明」 #define COUNTRY_LANG ("Russian") // 国の言語 #define END_TIME (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59') // 口座履歴データの最終リクエスト時間 #define TIMER_FREQUENCY (16) // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_PAUSE (250) // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter #define COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID (1) // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x7778+1) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x7778+2) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x7778+3) // Events collection list ID //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Structures | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| データの検索と並び替え | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE { EQUAL, // 等しい MORE, // 上回る LESS, // 下回る NO_EQUAL, // Not equal EQUAL_OR_MORE, // 以上 EQUAL_OR_LESS // 以下 }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible options of sorting by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, // 開始時間 SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, // 終了時間 SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, // 開始時間(ミリ秒) SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, // 終了時間(ミリ秒)を返す }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 抽象注文型(ステータス) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_STATUS { ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, // 市場の未決注文 ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER, // 成行注文 ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, // 市場のポジション ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER, // 過去の成行注文 ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, // 削除済み未決注文 ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE, // 残高操作 ORDER_STATUS_CREDIT, // クレジット操作 ORDER_STATUS_DEAL, // 取引 ORDER_STATUS_UNKNOWN // 未知のステータス }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文、取引、ポジションの整数型プロパティ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0, // 注文チケット ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, // 注文のマジックナンバー ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, // 開始時間(MQL5取引時間) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, // 終了時間(MQL5実行または削除時間 - ORDER_TIME_DONE) ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, // ミリ秒での開始時間(ミリ秒でのMQL5取引時間) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, // ミリ秒での終了時間(ミリ秒でのMQL5実行または削除時間 - ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC) ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, // 注文有効期限(未決注文用) ORDER_PROP_STATUS, // 注文ステータス(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS列挙体から) ORDER_PROP_TYPE, // Order/deal type ORDER_PROP_REASON, // 取引/注文/ポジション理由またはソース ORDER_PROP_STATE, // Order state (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATE enumeration) ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, // ポジションID ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // 反対側のポジションID ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, // Ticket of the order that triggered a deal ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, // 取引の方向 – IN、OUT、IN/OUT ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, // ポジション変更時間(秒) ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, // ポジション変更時間(ミリ秒) ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, // 親注文チケット ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, // 派生注文チケット ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, // 利益(ポイント) ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, // ストップロスによる決済のフラグ ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, // テイクプロフィットによる決済のフラグ ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, // Order/position group ID ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, // Direction-based type (Buy, Sell) }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (24) // Total number of integer properties #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (1) // Number of order properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文、取引、ポジションの実数型プロパティ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE { ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN = ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // 始値(MQL5取引価格) ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, // 終値 ORDER_PROP_SL, // ストップロス価格 ORDER_PROP_TP, // テイクプロフィット価格 ORDER_PROP_PROFIT, // 利益 ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION, // 手数料 ORDER_PROP_SWAP, // スワップ ORDER_PROP_VOLUME, // ボリューム ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT, // 実行されていないボリューム ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, // 利益+手数料+スワップ ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, // ストップリミット注文が発動した際のリミット注文価格 }; #define ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (11) // 実数型プロパティの総数 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文、取引、ポジションの文字列型プロパティ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // 注文銘柄 ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, // 注文コメント ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID // 外部取引システムの注文ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (3) // 文字列型プロパティの総数 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文と取引の並べ替えの可能な基準 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- 整数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // 注文チケットによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1, // 注文マジックナンバーによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2, // 注文開始時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3, // 注文終了時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4, // ミリ秒での注文開始時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5, // ミリ秒での注文終了時間によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6, // 注文有効期限によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7, // Sort by order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8, // 注文タイプによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9, // Sort by deal/order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10, // Sort by order state SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11, // ポジションIDによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12, // 反対側のポジションIDによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13, // 取引が基づく注文によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14, // 取引方向(IN、OUT、IN/OUT)によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15, // ポジション変更時間(秒)によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16, // ポジション変更時間(ミリ秒)によって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17, // 親の注文チケットによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18, // 派生した注文チケットによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19, // Sort by order profit in points SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20, // 注文の「ストップロスによる決済」フラグによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21, // 注文の「テイクプロフィットによる決済」フラグによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22, // Sort by order/position group ID //--- 実数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit+commission+swap criterion SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+10, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- 文字列型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+1, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+2 // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of account trading event flags | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0, // イベントなし TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1, // 未決注文が出された TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2, // 未決注文の削除 TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4, // 未決注文の発動 TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8, // ポジションが開いた TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16, // Position changed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32, // Position reversal TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64, // Position closed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128, // Balance operation (clarified by a deal type) TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256, // Partial execution TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512, // Executed by opposite position TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 1024, // Executed by StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 2048 // Executed by TakeProfit }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 口座で可能な取引イベントのリスト | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0, // No trading event TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, // 未決注文が出された TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, // 未決注文の削除 //--- ENUM_DEAL_TYPE列挙体メンバに一致する列挙体メンバ //--- (constant order below should not be changed, no constants should be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT, // Charging credit (3) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // 追加の課金 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // エントリの修正 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // ボーナスの課金 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // 追加手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // 一日の終わりに請求される手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // 月末に請求される手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // 取引日の終わりに請求されるエージェント手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // 月末に請求される代理人手数料 TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // フリーファンドへの利息の発生 TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, // キャンセルされた買い取引 TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, // キャンセルされた売り取引 TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, // 配当金の発生 TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // 適格配当金の発生 TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX, // Tax accrual //--- constants related to the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX+1, // Replenishing account balance TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX+2, // Withdrawing funds from an account //--- Remaining possible trading events //--- (constant order below can be changed, constants can be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX+3, // Pending order activated by price TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, // 格による未決注文の部分的な発動 TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, // ポジションが開いた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, // ポジションが部分的に開いた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, // ポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, // 反対方向のポジションによってポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, // ストップロスによってポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, // テイクプロフィットによってポジションが閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, // Position reversal by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial market order execution (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial pending order activation (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, // Added volume to a position by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial execution of a market order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Added volume to a position by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, // ポジションが部分的に閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, // Position closed partially by an opposite one TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, // ストップロスによってポジションが部分的に閉じた TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP // Position closed partially by TakeProfit }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, // Market position event (opening, partial opening, partial closing, adding volume, reversal EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, // Market pending order event (placing) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, // Historical pending order event (removal) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, // Historical position event (closing) EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, // Balance operation event (accruing balance, withdrawing funds and events from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, // Position reversal (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal by partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by pending order activation (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal in case of a pending order partial execution (netting) //--- All constants related to a position reversal should be located in the above list EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, // Pending order activation EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Pending order partial activation EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, // Cancelation EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, // Order expiration EVENT_REASON_DONE, // Request executed in full EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, // Request executed partially EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, // Add volume to a position (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position by a partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is activated (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is partially executed (netting) EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, // Closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, // Closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, // Closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing of an opposite position by a partial volume //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, // Refilling the balance EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, // Withdrawing funds from the account //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, // Accruing credit EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // Additional charges EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // Correcting entry EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // Additional commissions EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accruing interest on free funds EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, // Canceled buy deal EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, // Canceled sell deal EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends EVENT_REASON_TAX // Tax }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER { EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Account trading event type (from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration) EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT, // Event time in milliseconds EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT, // Event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT, // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) //--- EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT, // Deal event type EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT, // Deal event ticket EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT, // Type of the order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT, // Ticket of the order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) //--- EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION, // Time of the order, based on which the first position deal is opened (the first position order on a hedge account) EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, // Type of the order, based on which the first position deal is opened (the first position order on a hedge account) EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION, // Ticket of the order, based on which the first position deal is opened (the first position order on a hedge account) EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID //--- EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER, // Order/deal/position magic number EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, // Opposite position magic number //--- EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE, // Position type before direction changed EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE, // Position order ticket before direction changed EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT, // Current position type EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT // Current position order ticket }; #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (19) // Total number of integer event properties #define EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (4) // Number of event properties not used in sorting event properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Price an event occurred at EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, // Order/deal/position open price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, // Order/deal/position close price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, // StopLoss order/deal/position price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, // TakeProfit order/deal/position price EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, // Requested order volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, // Executed order volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, // Remaining order volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, // Current executed position volume after a deal EVENT_PROP_PROFIT // Profit }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (10) // Total number of event's real properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING { EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL = (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Order symbol EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID // Opposite position symbol }; #define EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (2) // Total number of event's string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible event sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { //--- 整数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Sort by event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1, // Sort by event time SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2, // Sort by event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3, // Sort by event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4, // Sort by deal event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5, // Sort by deal event ticket SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7, // Sort by a ticket of the order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8, // Sort by time of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9, // Sort by type of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10, // Sort by a ticket of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13, // Sort by order/deal/position magic number SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14, // Sort by an opposite position magic number //--- 実数型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by a price an event occurred at SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by position open price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by position close price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by position's StopLoss price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by position's TakeProfit price SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by initial volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by the current volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by remaining volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by remaining volume SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit //--- 文字列型プロパティによって並び替える SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, // Sort by order/position/deal symbol SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID // Sort by an opposite position symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
注文グループIDは本稿のトピックの一部なので、抽象注文オブジェクトも変更する必要があります。注文に割り当てられたグループIDを返すメソッドと、グループIDの値を設定するメソッドを追加しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) ticket, (2) parent order ticket, (3) derived order ticket, (4) magic number, (5) order reason, //--- (6) position ID, (7) opposite position ID, (8) group ID, (9) type, (10) flag of closing by StopLoss, //--- (11) flag of closing by TakeProfit (12) open time, (13) close time, (14) open time in milliseconds, //--- (15) close time in milliseconds, (16) expiration date, (17) state, (18) status, (19) order type by direction long Ticket(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } //--- (1)始値、(2)終値、(3)利益、(4)手数料、(5)スワップ、(6)ボリューム、 //--- (7)実行されていないボリューム、(8)ストップロス価格、(9)テイクプロフィット価格、(10)ストップリミット注文価格を返す double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT); } double Comission(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION); } double Swap(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SWAP); } double Volume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME); } double VolumeCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT); } double StopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SL); } double TakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TP); } double PriceStopLimit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT); } //--- (1)銘柄、(2)コメント、(3)取引所でのIDを返す string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string ExternalID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } //--- 完全な注文利益を取得する double ProfitFull(void) const { return this.Profit()+this.Comission()+this.Swap(); } //--- ポイント単位の注文利益を取得する int ProfitInPoints(void) const; //--- Set group ID void SetGroupID(long group_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); }
グループIDはデフォルトで0に設定されます。これを達成するには、COrderクラスのclosedコンストラクタでorderプロパティ値をゼロに設定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closedパラメトリックコンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket) { //--- 整数型プロパティを保存する this.m_ticket=ticket; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this.OrderMagicNumber(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this.OrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = (long)(ulong)this.OrderOpenTime(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = (long)(ulong)this.OrderCloseTime(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = (long)(ulong)this.OrderExpiration(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this.OrderType(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this.OrderState(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this.OrderTypeByDirection(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this.OrderPositionID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this.OrderReason(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this.DealOrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this.DealEntry(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this.OrderPositionByID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC] = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC] = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = (long)(ulong)this.PositionTimeUpdate(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC] = (long)(ulong)this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); //--- 実数型プロパティを保存する this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this.OrderOpenPrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this.OrderClosePrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this.OrderProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this.OrderCommission(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this.OrderSwap(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this.OrderVolume(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this.OrderStopLoss(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this.OrderTakeProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this.OrderVolumeCurrent(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this.OrderPriceStopLimit(); //--- 文字列プロパティを保存する this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this.OrderSymbol(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this.OrderComment(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this.OrderExternalID(); //--- 追加の整数型プロパティを保存する this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this.ProfitInPoints(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this.OrderTicketFrom(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this.OrderTicketTo(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0; //--- 追加の実数型プロパティを保存する this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this.ProfitFull(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
プロパティの説明を返すメソッドにグループIDの説明を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文の整数型プロパティの説明を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( //--- 一般的なプロパティ property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage("Магик","Magic")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage("Тикет","Ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage("Тикет родительского ордера","Parent order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage("Тикет наследуемого ордера","Inherited order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия","Time open")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Время закрытия","Close time")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage("Дата экспирации","Expiration date")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? TextByLanguage(": Не задана",": Not set") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage("Тип","Type")+": "+this.TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Тип по направлению","Type by direction")+": "+this.DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage("Причина","Reason")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+this.GetReasonDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом","Deal by order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage("Направление сделки","Deal entry")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+this.GetEntryDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position ID")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия в милисекундах","Open time in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage("Время закрытия в милисекундах","Close time in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции","Position change time")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ?::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) : "0") ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции в милисекундах","Time to change the position in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ?TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" : "0") ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage("Состояние","Statе")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": \""+this.StateDescription()+"\"" ) : //--- 追加のプロパティ property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage("Статус","Status")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? TextByLanguage("Прибыль в пунктах","Profit in points")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ?TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ?TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор группы","Group ID")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これらの変更後、グループIDを任意の注文/ポジションに割り当てることができます。そのため、注文とポジションを特定のグループのみで機能するように特定のグループに配置できます。デフォルトでは、新しく開かれたすべてのポジションと注文の設定に0が割り当てられます。しかし、SetGroupID(group_index)メソッドを使用して、他のグループを任意の順序/ポジションに割り当てることができます。さらに、GroupID()メソッドを使用して任意の注文のグループを見つけることができます。
ネッティング勘定でのイベント追跡の実装に戻りましょう。
機能を勘定タイプで分割するために、Event.mqhファイルのCEvent抽象イベントクラスのprivateセクションにクラスメンバ変数を追加します。
protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; }
(ヘッジ勘定) マジックナンバーと反対ポジションnの銘柄
(ネッティング勘定のポジション反転を考慮) 前のポジションの注文タイプとチケット、前のポジションの注文チケット、反転前のポジションタイプとチケット、反転後のポジションタイプとチケット を返すメソッドをクラスのpublicセクションの簡単にアクセスできるメソッドのリストに宣言します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //---(7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) opposite position magic number, (15) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal(void) const { return (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- When changing position direction, return (1) previous position order type, (2) previous position order ticket, //--- (3) current position order type, (4) current position order ticket, //--- (5) position type and (6) ticket before changing direction, (7) position type and (8) ticket after changing direction ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious(void) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious(void) const { return this.TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent(void) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent(void) const { return this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested order volume, //--- (8) executed order volume, (9) remaining order volume, (10) executed position volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } //--- Return the (1) symbol and (2) opposite position symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは単純です。適切なイベントプロパティが注文に対して返され、ポジションを開いたまたは変更した注文のチケットがチケットに対して返されます。一方、DELib.mqhサービス関数ファイルから、前述の
PositionTypeByOrderType()関数を使用して、ポジションタイプ(それを発動した注文タイプによる)がタイプ名に対して返されます。
クラスコンストラクタで口座タイプデータの保存を設定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
取引イベントが発生した注文の名前、 一番最初の(開始)ポジション注文、現在のポジションの開始(ネッティング、ヘッジ)または変更(ネッティング)につながった注文、現在のポジションタイプの名前
、前のポジションを開くのにつながった注文のタイプ、前のポジションタイプ名を返すメソッドの定義をイベントプロパティ記述メソッドに追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文オブジェクトプロパティの説明 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Get description of an order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event's (1) status and (2) type string StatusDescription(void) const; string TypeEventDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of an (1) event deal order, (2) position's parent order, (3) current position order and the (4) current position //--- Return the name of an (5) order and (6) position before the direction was changed string TypeOrderDealDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderFirstDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderEventDescription(void) const; string TypePositionCurrentDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderPreviousDescription(void) const; string TypePositionPreviousDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of the deal/order/position reason string ReasonDescription(void) const;
and their implementation beyond the class body as well:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order/position/deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderDealDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=this.Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип ордера","Unknown order type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the position's first order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderFirstDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order that changed the position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderEventDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderEvent()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the current position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionCurrentDescription(void) const { return PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order before changing the direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderPreviousDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the position before changing the direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionPreviousDescription(void) const { return PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionPrevious()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
注文タイプとポジションタイプを返すメソッドと同様、これらのメソッドは単純です。唯一の違いは、DELib.mqhファイルの関数(PositionTypeDescription()およびOrderTypeDescription())が注文の説明とポジションを型の説明として返すことです。
さて、ReasonDescription()メソッドはネッティング勘定のイベント理由に関連して新しく追加された列挙の説明を考慮して返すように改善改善する必要があります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме","Fully completed market request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Выполненный частично рыночный запрос","Partially completed market request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Volume added to position by partially completed request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by partially triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Position reversal by partially completing request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on a triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on a partially triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawal from balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
取引イベントコードをデコードするメソッドはすでに第5部で開発されています。その論理を思い出しましょう。
イベントコードがメソッドに渡され、イベントコードフラグが確認されます。コードに確認済みフラグがあれば、適切な取引イベントが設定されます。イベントコードには複数のフラグがある場合があるため、イベントに使用可能なすべてのフラグが確認され、それらの組み合わせからイベントタイプが定義されます。次に、イベントタイプが適切なクラス変数に追加され、イベントオブジェクトのプロパティ(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT)に入力されます。
ここで、取引イベントコードにネッティング勘定のイベントに一致する新しいフラグの追跡を追加するだけです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| イベントコードをデコードして取引イベントを設定する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If an existing position is changed if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { //--- If the pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- If this is a position reversal if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the //--- "position reversal by activation of a pending order" or "position reversal by partial activation of a pending order" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If this is adding a volume to a position else { //--- check the partial opening flag and set a trading event //--- "added volume to a position by activating a pending order" or "added volume to a position by partially activating a pending order" this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- If a position was changed by a market deal else { //--- If this is a position reversal if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "position reversal" or "position reversal by partial execution" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If this is adding a volume to a position else { //--- check the partial opening flag and set "added volume to a position" or "added volume to a position by partial execution" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } } //--- If a new position is opened else { //--- If a pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial opening flag and set "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting from DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- イベントを設定する this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ロジック全体が非常に単純で、コードでコメントされています。したがって、<if-else>メソッドにこだわるつもりはありません。
抽象イベントクラスに変更を加えたので、完全なコードを提供します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Needed for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> #include "\..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "..\..\Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- 保護されたパラメトリックコンストラクタ CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- デフォルトのコンストラクタ CEvent(void){;} //--- Set event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the event supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Decode the event code and set the trading event, (2) return the trading event void SetTypeEvent(void); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Send the event to the chart (implementation in the class descendants) virtual void SendEvent(void) {;} //--- Compare CEvent objects by a specified property (to sort the lists by a specified event object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CEvent objects by all properties (to search for equal event objects) bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) opposite position'a magic number, (15) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal(void) const { return (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- When changing position direction, return (1) previous position order type, (2) previous position order ticket, //--- (3) current position order type, (4) current position order ticket, //--- (5) position type and (6) ticket before changing direction, (7) position type and (8) ticket after changing direction ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious(void) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious(void) const { return this.TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent(void) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent(void) const { return this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested order volume, //--- (8) executed order volume, (9) remaining order volume, (10) executed position volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } //--- Return a (1) symbol and (2) opposite position symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 注文オブジェクトプロパティの説明 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return description of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event's (1) status and (2) type string StatusDescription(void) const; string TypeEventDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of an (1) event deal order, (2) position's parent order, (3) current position's order, (4) current position //--- Return the name of an (5) order and (6) position before changing direction string TypeOrderDealDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderFirstDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderEventDescription(void) const; string TypePositionCurrentDescription(void) const; string TypeOrderPreviousDescription(void) const; string TypePositionPreviousDescription(void) const; //--- Return the name of the deal/order/position reason string ReasonDescription(void) const; //--- Display (1) description of order properties (full_prop=true - all properties, false - only supported ones), //--- (2) short event message (implementation in the class descendants) void Print(const bool full_prop=false); virtual void PrintShort(void) {;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by a specified property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CEvent::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CEvent *event_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two events if(mode<EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } //--- compare integer properties of two objects if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two objects else if(mode<EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=event_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ?1 : value_current<value_compared ?-1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CEvent objects by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEvent::IsEqual(CEvent *compared_event) { int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_event.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } //--- return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| イベントコードをデコードして取引イベントを設定する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If an existing position is modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { //--- If the pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- If this is a position reversal if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the //--- "position reversal by activation of a pending order" or "position reversal by partial activation of a pending order" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If this is adding a volume to a position else { //--- check the partial opening flag and set a trading event //--- "added volume to a position by activating a pending order" or "added volume to a position by partially activating a pending order" this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- If a position was changed by a market deal else { //--- If this is a position reversal if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "position reversal" or "position reversal by partial execution" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If this is adding a volume to a position else { //--- check the partial opening flag and set "added volume to a position" or "added volume to a position by partial execution" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } } //--- If a new position is opened else { //--- If a pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial opening flag and set "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- 残りの口座操作タイプは、DEAL_TYPE_CREDITで始まるENUM_DEAL_TYPE列挙と一致する else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- イベントを設定する this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event's type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position's ID")+" #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер встречной позиции","Magic number of opposite position")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position's opened time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции до смены направления","Type order of position before changing direction") : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления","Ticket order of position before changing direction") : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера текущей позиции","Type order of current position") : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера текущей позиции","Ticket order of current position") : EnumToString(property) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Цена события","Price at the time of the event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Начальный объём ордера","Initial order volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём ордера","Executed order volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём ордера","Remaining order volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Текущий объём позиции","Current position volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc) : EnumToString(property) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage("Символ","Symbol")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : TextByLanguage("Символ встречной позиции","Symbol of opposite position")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the event status name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::StatusDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=(ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Установлен отложенный ордер","Pending order placed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Открыта позиция","Position opened") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Удален отложенный ордер","Pending order removed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Закрыта позиция","Position closed") : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансная операция","Balance operation") : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный статус","Unknown status") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading event name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position opened") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position opened partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу","Position reversal by market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера","Position reversal by a triggered pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу","Added volume to position by market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by activation of pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса","Position reversal by partial completion of market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера","Position reversal by partially triggered pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса","Added volume to position by partial completion of market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by partially triggering a pending order") : TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trade event") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order/position/deal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderDealDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_STATUS status=this.Status(); return ( status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION || status==EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION ? PositionTypeDescription((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : status==EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE ? DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT)) : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип ордера","Unknown order type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the position's first order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderFirstDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order that changed the position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderEventDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderEvent()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the current position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionCurrentDescription(void) const { return PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the order before changing the direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeOrderPreviousDescription(void) const { return OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the position before changing the direction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypePositionPreviousDescription(void) const { return PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionPrevious()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме","Fully completed market request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Выполненный частично рыночный запрос","Partially completed market request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Volume added to the position by partially completed request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by triggering pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by triggering pending order partially") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Position reversal by partial completion of request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal when triggering pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on partially triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawal from balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the event properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",TextByLanguage("Начало списка параметров события: \"","Beginning of event parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ============="); int beg=0, end=EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("================== ",TextByLanguage("Конец списка параметров: \"","End of parameter list: \""),this.StatusDescription(),"\" ==================\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ヘッジ勘定とネッティング勘定の違いはポジションを扱う場合にのみ明らかであるため、CEvent抽象クラスのCEventPositionOpenおよびCEventPositionClose派生クラスには微調整が必要で、操作ログへのイベントメッセージの表示方法のみが改良されています。クラスの残りのメソッドは変更されていません。
EventPositionOpen.mqhファイルを開いて、イベントの短い説明を作成して返すprivateメソッドを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position open event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private: //--- Create and return a short event message string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventPositionOpen(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a short event message in the journal, (2) Send an event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return a short event message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEventPositionOpen::EventsMessage(void) { //--- number of decimal places in an event symbol quote int digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- (1) header, (2) executed order volume, (3) executed position volume, (4) event price, //--- (5) StopLoss price, (6) TakeProfit price, (7) magic number, (6) profit in account currency string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string vol_ord=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string vol_pos=::DoubleToString(this.VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),digits) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : ""); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string profit=TextByLanguage(", профит ",", profit ")+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); //--- string text=""; //--- Position reversal if(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT)<EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING) { //--- EURUSD: Buy #xx changed to 0.1 Sell #xx (0.2 SellLimit order #XX) at х.ххххх, sl х.ххххх, tp x.xxxxx, magic, profit xxxx text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+ this.TypePositionPreviousDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionPrevious()+ TextByLanguage(" изменен на "," turned to ")+vol_pos+" "+this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ " ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); } else { //--- Add volume if(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT)!=this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID)) { //--- EURUSD: Added 0.1 to Buy #xx (BuyLimit order #XX) at х.ххххх, magic text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+ TextByLanguage("Добавлено ","Added ")+vol_ord+TextByLanguage(" к "," to ")+ this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ " ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+magic ); } //--- Open a position else { //--- EURUSD: Opened 0.1 Buy #xx (BuyLimit order #XX) at х.ххххх, sl х.ххххх, tp x.xxxxx, magic text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+ TextByLanguage("Открыт ","Open ")+vol_pos+" "+ this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ " ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+sl+tp+magic ); } } return head+text; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、イベントステータスと特定のイベントオブジェクトプロパティの存在に応じてメッセージバリアントを作成します。
例えば、StopLossが設定されている場合には、「sl」ヘッダと価格がテキストに追加されます。それ以外の場合は、Stop Lossエントリの代わりに空の文字列が挿入されます。他のイベントプロパティについても同様です。メソッドリストのコメントには、イベントテキストを作成する 条件と、メソッドから返されたテキストの例が含まれています。
メソッドで作成されたテキストは、PrintShort()メソッドから操作ログに表示されます。このメソッドは、CEventPositionOpenクラスのCEventクラスのここで再定義された仮想メソッドSendEventを呼び出すことによって、イベントコレクションクラスのRefresh()メソッドから呼び出されます。
以下はCEventPositionOpenクラスの完全なコードです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventPositionOpen.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private: //--- Create and return a short event message string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventPositionOpen(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return(property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? false : true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionOpen::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionOpen::PrintShort(void) { ::Print(this.EventsMessage()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionOpen::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.PositionID(),this.PriceOpen(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return a short event message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEventPositionOpen::EventsMessage(void) { //--- number of decimal places in an event symbol quote int digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- (1) header, (2) executed order volume, (3) executed position volume, (4) event price, //--- (5) StopLoss price, (6) TakeProfit price, (7) magic number, (6) profit in account currency string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string vol_ord=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string vol_pos=::DoubleToString(this.VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),digits) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : ""); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string profit=TextByLanguage(", профит ",", profit ")+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); //--- string text=""; //--- Position reversal if(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT)<EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING) { //--- EURUSD: Buy #xx changed to 0.1 Sell #xx [0.2 SellLimit order #XX] at х.ххххх, sl х.ххххх, tp x.xxxxx, magic, profit xxxx text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+ this.TypePositionPreviousDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionPrevious()+ TextByLanguage(" изменен на "," turned to ")+vol_pos+" "+this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ " ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); } else { //--- Add volume if(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT)!=this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID)) { //--- EURUSD: Added 0.1 to Buy #xx [BuyLimit order #XX] at х.ххххх, magic text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+ TextByLanguage("Добавлено ","Added ")+vol_ord+TextByLanguage(" к "," to ")+ this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ " ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+magic ); } //--- Open a position else { //--- EURUSD: Opened 0.1 Buy #xx [BuyLimit order #XX] at х.ххххх, sl х.ххххх, tp x.xxxxx, magic text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+ TextByLanguage("Открыт ","Open ")+vol_pos+" "+ this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ " ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+sl+tp+magic ); } } return head+text; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
同じように、CEventPositionCloseクラスを変更します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventPositionClose.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ファイルをインクルードする | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Position opening event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private: //--- Create and return a short event message string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- コンストラクタ CEventPositionClose(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) {} //--- Supported (1) real and (2) integer order properties virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| その他の場合は「false」を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventPositionClose::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionClose::PrintShort(void) { ::Print(this.EventsMessage()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventPositionClose::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.PositionID(),this.PriceClose(),this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return a short event message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEventPositionClose::EventsMessage(void) { //--- number of decimal places in an event symbol quote int digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- (1) header, (2) executed order volume, (3) executed position volume, (4) event price, //--- (5) StopLoss price, (6) TakeProfit price, (7) magic number, (6) profit in account currency, (7,8) closure message options string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string vol_ord=::DoubleToString(this.VolumeOrderExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string vol_pos=::DoubleToString(this.VolumePositionExecuted(),DigitsLots(this.Symbol())); string price=TextByLanguage(" по цене "," at price ")+::DoubleToString(this.PriceEvent(),digits); string sl=(this.PriceStopLoss()>0 ? ", sl "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),digits) : ""); string tp=(this.PriceTakeProfit()>0 ? ", tp "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),digits) : ""); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string profit=TextByLanguage(", профит ",", profit ")+::DoubleToString(this.Profit(),this.m_digits_acc)+" "+::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); string close=TextByLanguage("Закрыт ","Close "); string in_pos=""; //--- if(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT)>TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { close=TextByLanguage("Закрыт объём ","Closed volume ")+vol_ord; in_pos=TextByLanguage(" в "," in "); } string opposite= ( this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS) ? TextByLanguage(" встречным "," by opposite ")+this.SymbolCloseBy()+" "+ this.TypeOrderDealDescription()+" #"+(string)this.PositionByID()+(this.MagicCloseBy()> 0 ? "("+(string)this.MagicCloseBy()+" ]" : "") : "" ); //--- EURUSD: Closed 0.1 Sell #xx [0.2 SellLimit order #XX] at х.ххххх, sl х.ххххх, tp x.xxxxx, magic, profit xxxx string text= ( this.Symbol()+" "+close+in_pos+this.TypePositionCurrentDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent()+ opposite+" ["+vol_ord+" "+this.TypeOrderEventDescription()+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderEvent()+" ]"+price+sl+tp+magic+profit ); return head+text; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ネッティング勘定で作業するという新しいタスクのために、すべてのイベントオブジェクトクラスが変更されました。
次にCEventCollectionイベントコレクションクラスに操作します。
以前は、CreateNewEvent()メソッド(第5部で説明)には、取引イベントコードを格納するためのローカル変数がありました。
新しいイベント作成メソッドから削除し、privateクラスセクションで宣言して、privateクラスメンバにしましょう。また、ヘッジおよびネッティング勘定タイプで新しいイベントを作成するために必要なメソッドの宣言、すべてのInOut取引のリストをポジションIDで返すメソッド、IDで市場ポジションオブジェクトを取得するメソッドを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collection of account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_trade_event_code; // Trading event code ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property //--- Create a trading event depending on the order status void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Create an event for a (1) hedging account, (2) netting account void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select and return the list of market pending orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select from the list and return the list of historical (1) removed pending orders, (2) deals, (3) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all deal positions by its ID //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID, //--- (5) all position reversal deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position orders, //--- (4) an order by ticket, (5) market position by ID, //--- (6) the last and (7) penultimate InOut deal by position ID COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- 比較された基準を満たす選択された(1)整数、(2)実数、(3)文字列プロパティののリストを返す CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- 直近の取引イベントをリセットする void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- コンストラクタ CEventsCollection(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで取引イベントコードをリセットします。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| コンストラクタ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection(void) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this.m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ネッティング勘定では複数の取引アクションが発生する可能性があります。1つの銘柄で変更できるポジションは1つだけです。それらには、より少ない数量を有する反対の注文の発動によって引き起こされる部分決済の場合に数量を変更すること、ならびに同じ方向の注文が発動されたときにポジションに数量を追加することをなどが含まれます。
しかしながら、最も興味深い変化は、より大きな数量を持つ反対の注文が発生したときに起こります。この場合、新しいチケットがポジションに割り当てられます。チケットは発動した注文に対応し、ポジションタイプは反対のものに変更されます(ポジションリバース)。ポジションIDは変更されないままで、口座のポジションを発動した最初の注文のチケットに等しくなります。
(1)操作ログでポジション反転エントリを正しく表示し、(2)プログラムでポジション反転イベントに関するデータを取得できるようにするためには、存続期間を通じてすべてのポジション方向の変更を追跡する必要があります。これを達成するには、DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY列挙からのDEAL_ENTRY_INOUTポジション変化メソッドを持つすべての取引へのアクセスが必要です。
この場合、そのような取引をそれらの発生時までに順次整理し、必要な取引をするだけですみます。取引自体がそれを発動したすべての注文プロパティを備えています。したがって、取引注文がある場合、新しいストップロスやテイクプロフィットレベルなどと共に、方向が変更されたポジションのチケットと、反転を引き起こした注文タイプを受け取ることができます。そのような機能を手に入れるために必要なのは、そのIDですべてのInOut取引のリストを作成することだけです。これは、ここで開発してきたライブラリを使用すれば行うのが非常に簡単です。
IDでポジションのすべてのInOut取引を受け取るメソッドを考えてみましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all reversal deals (IN_OUT) | //| by a position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_deals=this.GetListAllDealsByPosID(list,position_id); list_deals=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_deals,ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY,DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT,EQUAL); return list_deals; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドに渡されたリストのタイプを確認します。過去の注文と取引のコレクションではない場合は、エラーを報告してNULLを返します。
私たち自身のエラーを検出するためにはクラス内のリストに対してこれらすべての確認が必要です。不必要な確認で計算に負担をかけないように、これらはデバッグ後に削除されます。
次に、ポジションIDで取引のリストを受け取り(このメソッドは前の記事で考察されました)、取得したリストをInOutポジション変更メソッドで並べ替えて最終リストを返します。
ポジションのデータを受信するか、またはその欠如を定義するには、IDで市場ポジションオブジェクトを受け取るメソッドを作成します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a position by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetPositionByID(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком рыночной коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the market collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,EQUAL); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,position_id,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; COrder* order=list_orders.At(0); return(order!=NULL ?order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドは、ライブラリの他の類似メソッドとまったく同じように単純です。選択したリストのタイプを確認します。市場注文と取引のコレクションではない場合は、エラーを報告してNULLを返します。
次に、メソッドに渡されたリストからアクティブポジションオブジェクトのみを取得してメソッドに渡されたポジションIDによって並び替えます。
リストが取得できなかった場合、またはオブジェクトがない場合は、リクエストされたポジションがないのでNULLを返します。
次に、リストから単一の市場ポジションオブジェクトを受け取り(市場には特定のIDを持つポジションは1つしか存在できません) 、 オブジェクト自体か、受信でエラーが発生した場合はNULLを返します。
新しいCreateNewEvent()イベントオブジェクトを作成するメソッドは前の記事で説明されました。
ここでは実装された変更のみを示します。
次のローカル変数がメソッドから削除されました
int trade_event_code
これは、privateセクションで作成したクラスメンバになりました。
メソッドのロジックは変わりませんが、現在作業中の勘定タイプを処理するために必要なメソッドを呼び出すことを特徴としています。ヘッジの場合、ヘッジ口座用の新しいイベントを作成するメソッドが呼ばれます。その他の場合、ネッティング勘定で新しいイベントを作成するメソッドが使用されます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a trading event depending on the order status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); //--- Pending order placed if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; CEvent* event=new CEventOrderPlased(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Order time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,0); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Pending order removed if(status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED; CEvent* event=new CEventOrderRemoved(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( order.State()==ORDER_STATE_CANCELED ? EVENT_REASON_CANCEL : order.State()==ORDER_STATE_EXPIRED ? EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED : EVENT_REASON_DONE ); event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeCloseMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit order price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,0); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not present on the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the last trading event value event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Position opened (__MQL4__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpen()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_DONE); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not present in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send the message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- New deal (__MQL5__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL) { //--- New balance operation if((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()>DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE; CEvent* event=new CEventBalanceOperation(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL) { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= ( (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)order.TypeOrder()==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ? (order.Profit()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL : EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) : (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)(order.TypeOrder()+REASON_EVENT_SHIFT) ); event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,0); // StopLoss deal price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,0); // TakeProfit deal price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested deal volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed deal volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,0); // Remaining (unexecuted) deal volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- If this is not a balance operation else { if(this.m_is_hedge) this.NewDealEventHedge(order,list_history,list_market); else this.NewDealEventNetto(order,list_history,list_market); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、ヘッジ勘定で新しいイベントを作成するメソッドです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a hedging account event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market) { //--- Market entry if(deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- Search for all position deals in the direction of its opening and calculate their overall volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); //--- Take the deal order and the last position order from the list of all position orders ulong order_ticket=deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); COrder* order_first=this.GetHistoryOrderByTicket(list_history,order_ticket); COrder* order_last=this.GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); //--- Get an open position by ticket COrder* position=this.GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0); //--- If there is no last order, the first and last position orders coincide if(order_last==NULL) order_last=order_first; if(order_first!=NULL) { //--- If the order volume is opened partially, this is a partial execution if(this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID())<order_first.Volume()) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If an opening order is a pending one, the pending order is activated if(order_first.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_first.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; //--- If an order is executed partially, set the partial order execution as an event reason reason= (this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID())<order_first.Volume() ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(this.m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered a position deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); // Order/deal/podition magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order open price (position's opening order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position's last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (position's StopLoss order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (position's TakeProfit order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_first.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,(order_first.Volume()-order_first.VolumeCurrent())); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order_first.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Exit the market else if(deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- Take the first and last position orders from the list of all position orders COrder* order_first=this.GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_last=this.GetLastOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); //--- Get an open position by ticket COrder* position=this.GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0); if(order_first!=NULL && order_last!=NULL) { //--- Search for all position deals in the directions of its opening and closing, and count their total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); double volume_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); //--- Calculate the current volume of the closed position int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(deal.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); //--- If the order volume is closed partially, this is a partial execution if(volume_current>0) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } //--- If the closing order is executed partially, set the closing order partial execution as an event reason if(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If the closing flag is set to StopLoss for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by StopLoss //--- If a StopLoss order is executed partially, set partial StopLoss order execution as the event reason if(order_last.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } //--- If the closing flag is set to TakeProfit for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by TakeProfit //--- If a TakeProfit order is executed partially, set partial TakeProfit order execution as the event reason else if(order_last.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } //--- CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(this.m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_last.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_last.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order_last.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); // Order/deal/podition magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order open price (position's opening order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position's last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (position's StopLoss order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (position's TakeProfit order price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order_last.Volume()-order_last.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order_last.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); // Remaining (current) position volume //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //--- Opposite position else if(deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; //--- Take the first and closing position orders from the list of all position orders COrder* order_first=this.GetFirstOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_close=this.GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,deal.PositionID()); //--- Get an open position by ID COrder* position=this.GetPositionByID(list_market,order_first.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0); if(order_first!=NULL && order_close!=NULL) { //--- Add the flag of closing by an opposite position this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; //--- Take the first order of the closing position Print(DFUN,"PositionByID=",order_close.PositionByID()); CArrayObj* list_close_by=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); COrder* order_close_by=list_close_by.At(0); if(order_close_by==NULL) return; //--- Search for all closed position deals in the direction of its opening and closing and count their total volume double volume_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); double volume_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID());//+order_close.Volume(); //--- Calculate the current volume of the closed position int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(deal.Symbol()); double volume_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_in-volume_out,dgl); //--- Search for all opposite position deals in the directions of its opening and closing and calculate their total volume double volume_opp_in=this.SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); double volume_opp_out=this.SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(list_history,order_close.PositionByID()); //--- Calculate the current volume of the opposite position double volume_opp_current=::NormalizeDouble(volume_opp_in-volume_opp_out,dgl); //--- If the closed position volume is closed partially, this is a partial closing if(volume_current>0 || order_close.VolumeCurrent()>0) { //--- Add the partial closing flag this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; //--- If the opposite position is closed partially, there is a partial closing by the part of the opposite position volume reason=(volume_opp_current>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS); } //--- If the position volume is closed in full and there is a partial execution by the opposite one, there is a closing by the part of the opposite position volume else { if(volume_opp_current>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY; } } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(this.m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order_close.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Type of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order_first.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_close.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_close_by.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order_first.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order_first.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order_close_by.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,deal.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (Position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (Position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,::NormalizeDouble(volume_in,dgl));// Initial volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,deal.Volume()); // Closed volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,volume_current); // Remaining (current) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); // Remaining (current) volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); // Order symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove the new event object and display the debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドはかなり大きいですが、すべてのアクションは似ており、コメントで説明されています。メソッドコードが問題を起こすことはないと思います。
ネッティング勘定で新しいイベントを作成するメソッドのロジックは同じです。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create an event for a netting account | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::NewDealEventNetto(COrder *deal,CArrayObj *list_history,CArrayObj *list_market) { //--- Prepare position history data //--- Lists of all deals and position direction changes CArrayObj* list_deals=this.GetListAllDealsByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); CArrayObj* list_changes=this.GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); if(list_deals==NULL || list_changes==NULL) return; list_deals.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); list_changes.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); if(!list_changes.InsertSort(list_deals.At(0))) return; //--- Orders of the first and last position deals CArrayObj* list_tmp=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list_history,deal.PositionID()); COrder* order_first_deal=list_tmp.At(0); list_tmp=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_tmp,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET),EQUAL); COrder* order_last_deal=list_tmp.At(list_tmp.Total()-1); if(order_first_deal==NULL || order_last_deal==NULL) return; //--- Type and tickets of the first and last position deals' orders ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order_first_deal=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_first_deal.TypeOrder(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_order_last_deal=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_last_deal.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_order_first_deal=order_first_deal.Ticket(); ulong ticket_order_last_deal=order_last_deal.Ticket(); //--- Current and previous positions COrder* position_current=list_changes.At(list_changes.Total()-1); COrder* position_previous=(list_changes.Total()>1 ? list_changes.At(list_changes.Total()-2) : position_current); if(position_current==NULL || position_previous==NULL) return; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_position_current=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)position_current.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_position_current=position_current.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type_position_previous=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)position_previous.TypeOrder(); ulong ticket_position_previous=position_previous.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET); //--- Get an open position by the ticket and write its volume COrder* position=this.GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID()); double vol_position=(position!=NULL ? position.Volume() : 0); //--- Executed order volume double vol_order_done=order_last_deal.Volume()-order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent(); //--- Remaining (unexecuted) order volume double vol_order_current=order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent(); //--- Enter the market if(deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED; int num_deals=list_deals.Total(); int reason=(num_deals>1 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD : EVENT_REASON_DONE); //--- If this is not the first deal in the position, add the position change flag if(num_deals>1) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED; } //--- If the order volume is opened partially, this means a partial execution if(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; //--- If this is not the first position deal, the volume is added by partial execution, otherwise - partial opening reason=(num_deals>1 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY); } //--- If an opening order is a pending one, the pending order is activated if(order_last_deal.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_last_deal.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; //--- If this is not the first position deal if(num_deals>1) { //--- If the order is executed partially, set adding the volume to the position by pending order partial execution as an event reason, //--- otherwise, the volume is added to the position by executing a pending order reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ); } //--- If this is a new position else { //--- If the order is executed partially, set pending order partial execution as an event reason, //--- otherwise, the position is opened by activating a pending order reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ); } } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(this.m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { //--- Event deal parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); // Position ID //--- Event order parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position's last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number //--- Position parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); // Type of an order that triggered the first position deal event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); // Ticket of the order that triggered the first position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); // Position first order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); // Position type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); // Executed position volume //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Position reversal else if(deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE; int reason=EVENT_REASON_REVERSE; //--- If not the entire order volume is opened, this is a partial execution if(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If an opening order is a pending one, the pending order is activated if(order_last_deal.TypeOrder()>ORDER_TYPE_SELL && order_last_deal.TypeOrder()<ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED; //--- If the order is executed partially, set the position reversal by a pending order partial execution as the event reason reason= (order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ); } CEvent* event=new CEventPositionOpen(this.m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { //--- Event deal parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); // Position ID //--- Event order parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position's last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,deal.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number //--- Position parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); // Type of the order that triggered the first position deal event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); // Ticket of the order that triggered the first position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); // Position first order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); // Executed position volume //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //--- Exit the market else if(deal.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY)==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; int reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- If the position with the ID is still in the market, this means partial execution if(this.GetPositionByID(list_market,deal.PositionID())!=NULL) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } //--- If a closing order is executed partially, set partial execution of a closing order as an event reason if(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; } //--- If the closing flag is set to StopLoss for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by StopLoss //--- If a StopLoss order is executed partially, set partial StopLoss order execution as the event reason if(order_last_deal.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; reason=(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL); } //--- If the closing flag is set to TakeProfit for a position's closing order, then closing is performed by TakeProfit //--- If a TakeProfit order is executed partially, set partial TakeProfit order execution as the event reason else if(order_last_deal.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; reason=(order_last_deal.VolumeCurrent()>0 ? EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY : EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP); } //--- CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(this.m_trade_event_code,deal.PositionID()); if(event!=NULL) { //--- Event deal parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Event time (position open time) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,deal.TypeOrder()); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,deal.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,deal.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,deal.PriceOpen()); // Event price (position open price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,deal.ProfitFull()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,deal.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,deal.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,deal.PositionID()); // Position ID //--- Event order parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,type_order_last_deal); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,ticket_order_last_deal); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,order_last_deal.PositionByID()); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order_last_deal.PriceClose()); // Order close price (position's last order close price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order_last_deal.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,vol_order_done); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,vol_order_current); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,order_last_deal.Magic()); // Opposite position magic number //--- Position parameters event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,type_order_first_deal); // Type of the order that triggered the first position deal event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,ticket_order_first_deal); // Ticket of the order that triggered the first position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order_first_deal.TimeOpenMSC()); // Time of the order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order_first_deal.PriceOpen()); // Position first order open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order_first_deal.StopLoss()); // StopLoss price (position order StopLoss price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order_first_deal.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit price (position order TakeProfit price) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,type_position_previous); // Position type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,ticket_position_previous); // Position order ticket before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,type_position_current); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,ticket_position_current); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,vol_position); // Executed position volume //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CreateNewEvent()、NewDealEventHedge()、NewDealEventNetto()メソッドのロジックとアクションは同じなので、結合することが妥当でしょう。しかし、これまでのところ、上で示したように(「単純->複雑」ベースで)作業をしてきました。すでに述べたように、クラスとそのメソッドのコードは後で最適化される予定です。
ヘッジおよびネッティング勘定タイプを処理するためのイベントコレクションクラスの変更を実装しました。クラスの完全なコードは、下記のライブラリファイルにあります。コードはかなり大きいです。
ヘッジ勘定およびネッティング勘定でのパフォーマンステスト
実装された変更を確認するには、前の記事からのものに基づいてテスト用EAを作成します。
新しい\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part06ディレクトリにTestDoEasyPart06.mq5として保存します。
口座タイプを確認する文字列をEAのOnInit()ハンドラから削除します。
int OnInit() { //--- 口座の種類を確認する if(!engine.IsHedge()) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Счёт должен быть хеджевым","Error. Account must be hedge")); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- グローバル変数を設定する
代わりに、オブジェクトプロパティによる検索および並び替えのための列挙型の作成の有効性をチェックする関数の呼び出しを追加します。
int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- グローバル変数を設定する
ポジションを部分決済するには、ネッティング勘定は既存のポジションの方向とは反対で、部分決済に十分な量のポジションを配置する必要があります。そのため、PressButtonEvents()ボタン押下イベントハンドラ関数を少し修正する必要があります。
買いポジションを決済するには以下をします。
//--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2ボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを半分決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで買いポジションの半分を決済する if(engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } }
口座を確認します。ヘッジの場合はポジションを部分決済します。それ以外の場合は(ネッティングの場合)、現在の買いポジション数量の半分の売りポジション注文を送信します。
売りポジションを部分決済するには、下記を実行します。
//--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2ボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを半分決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで売りポジションの半分を決済する if(engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } }
口座を確認します。ヘッジの場合はポジションを部分決済します。それ以外の場合は(ネッティングの場合)、現在の売りポジション数量の半分の買いポジション注文を送信します。
これらは、EAがネッティング勘定で機能するようにするために実装する必要がある変更です。
以下はテストEAのコード全部です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart06.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- include #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- 列挙体 enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (17) //--- 構造体 struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; //--- 入力変数 input ulong InpMagic = 123; // マジックナンバー input double InpLots = 0.1; // ロット input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // ストップロス(ポイント単位) input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // テイクプロフィット(ポイント単位) input uint InpDistance = 50; // 未決注文の距離(ポイント単位) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit注文の距離(ポイント単位) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // スリッページ(ポイント単位) input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // 出金(テスター) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift //--- グローバル変数 CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ?0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパート初期化関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal, //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- グローバル変数を設定する prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; //--- ボタンを作成する if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- setting trade parameters trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパート初期化解除関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- オブジェクトを削除する ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| エキスパートティック関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE; if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); int total=ObjectsTotal(0); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i); if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0) continue; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { Comment("\nLast trade event: ",EnumToString(engine.LastTradeEvent())); last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| タイマー関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) engine.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent関数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンパネルを作成する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=84,offset=2; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+2*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ?w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-3) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ?7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-3 ?w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ?clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ?clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonCreate(const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const string text,const color clr,const string font="Calibri",const int font_size=8) { if(ObjectFind(0,name)<0) { if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("не удалось создать кнопку!Код ошибки=","Could not create button!Error code="),GetLastError()); return false; } ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,w); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,h); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrGray); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンの状態を返す | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonState(const string name) { return (bool)ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタンの状態を設定する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 列挙をボタンテキストに変換する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5); StringToLower(txt); StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy"); StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell"); StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit"); StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop"); StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close "); StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2"); StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by "); StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit "); StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete "); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ボタン押下を処理する | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { //--- ボタン名を文字列IDに変換する string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- ボタンが押下された場合 if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- BUTT_BUYボタンが押下されたら、買いポジションを開く if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- 買いポジションを開く trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(Symbol(),lot),Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_BUY_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyLimit注文を出す else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- BuyLimit注文を設定する trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOPボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- BuyStop注文を設定する trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいBuyStop注文配置を取得する double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、BuyStopレベルに相対したBuyLimit注文価格を計算する double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- BuyStopLimit注文を設定する trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELLボタンが押下されたら、売りポジションを開く else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit); //--- 売りポジションを開く trade.Sell(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELL_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- SellLimit注文を設定する trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOPボタンが押下されたら、SellStopを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- SellStop注文を設定する trade.SellStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellStopLimitを設定する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいSellStop注文価格を取得する double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、SellStopレベルに相対したSellLimit注文価格を計算する double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- SellStopLimit注文を設定する trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 買いポジションチケットを取得し、チケットでポジションを決済する trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2ボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを半分決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで買いポジションの半分を決済する if(engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELLボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを反対方向の売りで決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションを選択する COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションを選択する COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- 買いポジションを反対の売りポジションによって決済する trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELLボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 売りポジションチケットを取得し、チケットでポジションを決済する trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2ボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを半分決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで売りポジションの半分を決済する if(engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを反対方向の買いで決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションを選択する COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションを選択する COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- 売りポジションを反対の買いポジションによって決済する trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_CLOSE_ALLボタンが押下されたら、最小利益を持つポジションから初めて、すべてのポジションを決済する else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- 最小の利益を持つポジションからの反復処理 for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- 個々のポジションをチケットで決済する trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } //--- BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALボタンが押下されたら、口座から出金する if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- プログラムがテスターで起動された場合 if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- 資金出金のエミュレーション TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- 0.1秒待つ Sleep(100); //--- ボタンを放してチャートを再描画する ButtonState(button_name,false); ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EAをコンパイルし、ヘッジ勘定で起動してボタンを試してください。
勘定科目のイベントに関する短いメッセージが操作ログに表示され、チャートのコメントはその口座で最後に発生したイベントを説明します。
ネッティング勘定に切り替えてテストを開始しましょう。
この場合、操作ログにはネッティング口座でのみ可能なポジションイベントに関連するエントリが含まれています。新しいポジションが開かれ、EAは単一のポジションで機能します。ただし、割り当てられたチケットは異なります。これは初めに売り#2から買い#3へのポジション反転の後に見ることができます -
次の段階
次に、StopLimit注文の発動の追跡を実装し、注文とポジションの変更を追跡する関数を準備します。
現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
シリーズのこれまでの記事:
Part 1. Concept, data management.
Part 2. Collection of historical orders and deals.
Part 3. Collection of market orders and positions, arranging the search.
Part 4. Trading events. Concept.
Part 5. Classes and collection of trading events. Sending events to the program.
MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/6383
警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。
この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。
- 無料取引アプリ
- 8千を超えるシグナルをコピー
- 金融ニュースで金融マーケットを探索
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
ログインを編集できますか？
このトピックと何の関係があるのですか？