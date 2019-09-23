MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第13部): 口座オブジェクトイベント

内容

口座イベントの概念

以前(第9部～第11部)、注文イベントとポジションイベントを追跡し、検出された変更に関するデータをCEngineメインライブラリオブジェクトに送信する個別のクラスを作成しました。



口座イベントを追跡するには、別のメソッドを使用します。イベントは単一の口座(端末が現在接続されている口座)でのみ追跡できるため、そのための別のクラスは冗長になります。代わりに、口座コレクションクラスでイベントを直接操作するメソッドを作成します。

口座プロパティの変更を検出するには、現在の口座プロパティを以前のステータスと比較します。変更が検出されると、イベントが管理プログラムチャートに送信されます。

口座イベントを追跡するための機能のいくつかは、前の記事で口座オブジェクトコレクションを開発するときに既に実装しています。本稿では、既存の機能を改善して完全に使用できるようにします。



口座イベントを使用するためのメソッド

必要な列挙とマクロ置換をDefines.mqhファイルで作成することから始めましょう。口座の文字列プロパティに割り当てられた実際のサイズをバイト単位で開発者から受け取ったため、CAccountクラスコードでそれらを厳密に設定し、口座オブジェクトの文字列プロパティを格納するためのuchar配列サイズを設定するマクロ置換の必要性を排除します。 Defines.mqhからマクロ置換を 削除します。

#define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

また、口座イベントコードだけでなく実装された取引イベントもプログラムに送信するため、口座オブジェクトを使用するのに必要なすべての列挙とマクロ置換を、取引イベントを使用するためのデータの後に、ファイルの最後に追加することにしました 。つまり、口座イベントコードは、最後の取引イベントコード+1から始まります。取引イベントの数が増えた場合、口座イベントコードの値を書き換えないですむように、すべての取引イベントの総数を含むマクロ置換を宣言します。また、他のイベント(銘柄イベントなど)の実装に備えて、口座イベントの総数を指定するマクロ置換を設定します。この場合、これらの新しいイベントのコードは、口座イベントの総数+1から始まります。

口座で可能な取引イベントのリストの最後に、最後の取引イベント+1の数値に対応する値を指定してマクロ置換を挿入します。

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, }; #define TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT+ 1 )

口座イベントコードはここで始まります。



前の記事では、口座の整数、実数、文字列プロパティと可能な並び替え基準を設定して、口座のイベントを使用するためのデータの前に配置しました。ここでは、これらを最後に移動して、口座イベントを処理するための追加データ(口座イベントフラグと可能な口座イベントのリスト)を提供します。

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, }; #define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC+ 1 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER_TYPE = 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 };

複数の口座プロパティを一度に変更することができるため、発生した変更を1つも逃さないようにイベントフラグのセットを操作します。フラグはイベントコード変数に追加されます。次に、変数内の特定のフラグの存在が確認されます。イベントコードに存在するフラグに基づいて、口座プロパティで正確に何が起こったかを定義します。検出されたすべてのイベントは配列に保存され、これにアクセスする機能は、CEngineクラス、および後でプログラムで提供されます。

ご覧のように、口座の整数プロパティのリストにはもう1つのプロパティ(取引サーバの種類)を備えており、整数プロパティの総数が9 から10に変更されています。

この口座プロパティは、口座がMetaTrader 5に属するかMetaTrader 4に属するかを定義します。このプロパティを追加することにしたのは、プログラムがこれまでに接続したすべての口座のリストがすべての口座(ライブラリベースのプログラムが両方の端末で起動された場合、MetaTrader 5とMetaTrader 4の両方)を受け取るためです。このプロパティにより、取引サーバのタイプを区別できるため、CAccountクラスのPrintShort()メソッドによって操作ログに表示される口座の説明に追加したり、口座オブジェクトをプラットフォーム別に並べ替えたりすることができます。



Acount.mqhファイルに移りましょう。口座データ構造体のprivateセクションで、新しいプロパティを追加して口座の文字列プロパティを保存するための配列の正確なサイズを設定します。

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; int server_type; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[ 128 ]; uchar server[ 64 ]; uchar currency[ 32 ]; uchar company[ 128 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

クラスのpublicセクションでは、口座オブジェクトプロパティへのアクセスを単純化して取引サーバタイプを返すさらに別のメソッドを追加します。

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); }

口座プロパティの記述メソッドに、取引サーバタイプの説明を返すメソッドを追加します。

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string ServerTypeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void );

クラスコンストラクタで、プロパティに書き入れて取引サーバタイプを格納します。

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

ここでは単に端末名を読み取って、MetaTrader 5の場合は「5」、それ以外の場合は「4」に設定します。

オブジェクト構造を作成するためのObjectToStruct()メソッドに、新しいプロパティへの書き入れを追加します。

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

一方、StructToObject()構造体からオブジェクトを作成するメソッドは、構造体からプロパティを取得します。

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = this .m_struct_obj.server_type; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

口座プロパティの簡単な説明を表示するメソッドに、取引サーバタイプの表示を追加します。

void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription() + " " + this .ServerTypeDescription() + ")" ; :: Print (names,values); }

口座の整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに新しいプロパティの説明を追加します。

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); }

取引サーバタイプの名前を返すメソッドを実装します。

string CAccount::ServerTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .ServerType()== 5 ? "MetaTrader5" : "MetaTrader4" ); }

これでCAccountクラスの改善は終わりです。

Now let's introduce the necessary changes to the account collection class since we decided to track events from the CAccountCollectionクラスからイベントを追跡することにしたので、ここで口座コレクションクラスに必要な変更を導入しましょう。同時に発生したすべての検出された変更は、int配列に書き込まれます。これを達成するには、CArrayInt標準ライブラリのintまたはuint型変数の動的配列の既製クラスを使用します。

クラスファイルをAccountsCollection.mqhライブラリファイルにインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj {

ここで何を達成したいのかを決めましょう。一部の口座プロパティが変更された瞬間を知る必要があります。プロパティは有効または無効にできます。たとえば、一般的な口座で取引する許可や、取引にEAを使用する許可などです。このプロパティが変更されたかどうかを知る必要があります。同様に、MarginCallまたはStopOutレベルを変更すると、ドローダウンなどを維持する際のEAの効率に影響する場合があります。さらに、特定のEA関連の決定を行うために、資金と残高の増減を追跡する必要もあります。 たとえば、一定の数のポジションがあり、特定の利害に達したときにそれらの一部を決済したいとします。まず、特定のしきい値を設定する必要があります。これを超えると、イベントが生成されます。次に、指定された値を上回る/下回る資金の増加または減少が発生しているかどうかに応じて、特定の決定を行う必要があります。同じロジックは、現在の口座での利益、残高、余剰証拠金、預金にも適用できます。 したがって、一部のプロパティについては、増加/減少のしきい値と現在のプロパティ値が必要ですが、その他のプロパティについては、有効化/無効化または変更/不変の値のみが必要です。

必要なすべてのクラスメンバ変数をクラスのprivateセクションに追加して、追跡するプロパティの増加/減少値とその現在の値を保存します。冗長であることが判明したSavePrevValues()メソッドを削除し、追跡および管理された口座データを初期化するメソッド、口座の変更を確認して変更コードを返すメソッド、イベントタイプを設定してイベントリストに書き込むメソッド、そして口座イベントでフラグの存在を返すメソッドを追加します。



void SavePrevValues( void ) class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); int SetChangeCode( void ); void SetTypeEvent( void ); bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_code)==change_code; } void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public :

SavePrevValues()メソッドは冗長であることが判明しています。口座プロパティの変更を定義する場合、変更されたプロパティの以前のステータスのデータを格納する構造体に新しいプロパティ値を直ちに書き込む必要があります。残りのプロパティは、実際に変更するまでは前回の確認時と同じままにしておく必要があります。SavePrevValues()メソッドは、すべての口座プロパティを以前のプロパティとして保存するため、追跡値を設定する特定の方法を使用して個別に設定できる追跡プロパティごとにデフォルトで設定される特定の変更値の追跡に違反します。

クラス本体の外部で追跡データを初期化するメソッドを書きましょう。

void CAccountsCollection::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_changes.Clear(); this .m_list_changes.Sort(); this .m_changed_leverage_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= false ; this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= false ; this .m_changed_balance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_balance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_balance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_credit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_credit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_credit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_profit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_profit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_profit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_equity_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_equity_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_equity_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_free_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_assets_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_assets_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_assets_dec= false ; this .m_changed_liabilities_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= false ; this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= false ; }

以下は、管理されたデータを初期化するメソッドです。

void CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_balance_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_balance_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_profit_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_profit_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_equity_inc= 15 ; this .m_control_equity_dec= 15 ; this .m_control_margin_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_inc= 10000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec= 1000 ; }

このメソッドでは、変数をデフォルト値で初期化するだけです。プロパティが変数に設定された値を超えると、適切な口座イベントが生成されます。これらのプロパティは、管理された口座プロパティを設定する適切なメソッドを直接呼び出すことによっても設定できます。



口座のプロパティを変更するメソッドを変更し、適切なフラグをイベントコードに入力します。



int CAccountsCollection::SetChangeCode( void ) { this .m_change_code=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed != this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert!= this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED; return this .m_change_code; }

まず、メソッドでイベントコードがリセットされます。次に、現在のデータの構造体と以前のデータの構造体で、管理された口座パラメータ値が比較されます。データが同じでなければ、イベントコードに適切なフラグが追加されます。

以下は、イベントタイプを設定してイベントを口座での変化のリストに追加するメソッドです。

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if ( ! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed ) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert) { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= false ; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= true ; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE)) { this .m_changed_leverage_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage; if ( this .m_changed_leverage_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders; if ( this .m_changed_limit_orders_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT)) { this .m_changed_credit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit; if ( this .m_changed_credit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_credit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_credit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.credit= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE)) { this .m_changed_balance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance; if ( this .m_changed_balance_value> this .m_control_balance_inc) { this .m_is_change_balance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } else if ( this .m_changed_balance_value<- this .m_control_balance_dec) { this .m_is_change_balance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT)) { this .m_changed_profit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit; if ( this .m_changed_profit_value> this .m_control_profit_inc) { this .m_is_change_profit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } else if ( this .m_changed_profit_value<- this .m_control_profit_dec) { this .m_is_change_profit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY)) { this .m_changed_equity_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity; if ( this .m_changed_equity_value> this .m_control_equity_inc) { this .m_is_change_equity_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } else if ( this .m_changed_equity_value<- this .m_control_equity_dec) { this .m_is_change_equity_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN)) { this .m_changed_margin_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin; if ( this .m_changed_margin_value> this .m_control_margin_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_value<- this .m_control_margin_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE)) { this .m_changed_margin_free_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free; if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value> this .m_control_margin_free_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value<- this .m_control_margin_free_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL)) { this .m_changed_margin_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level; if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value> this .m_control_margin_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value<- this .m_control_margin_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL)) { this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial; if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value> this .m_control_margin_initial_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value<- this .m_control_margin_initial_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)) { this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance; if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value> this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value<- this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS)) { this .m_changed_assets_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets; if ( this .m_changed_assets_value> this .m_control_assets_inc) { this .m_is_change_assets_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } else if ( this .m_changed_assets_value<- this .m_control_assets_dec) { this .m_is_change_assets_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES)) { this .m_changed_liabilities_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities; if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value> this .m_control_liabilities_inc) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } else if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value<- this .m_control_liabilities_dec) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED)) { this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked; if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value> this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } else if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value<- this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } } }

このメソッドは、2種類のイベント定義ロジックを備えています。

プロパティの許可/変更の簡単な追跡

指定された値を超える変化をその増加/減少の方向に追跡

メソッドは非常にかさばるので、2つのタイプの口座イベント定義を例として使用します。

まず、すべての変更フラグとデータがリセットされ、イベントタイプがゼロに設定されます。

次に、最初のロジックタイプの場合(口座の取引許可を使用)は、以下を実行します。

イベントコードで口座の取引許可のフラグを確認します

現在取引が禁止されている場合 、許可は無効にされたばかりです

口座での取引を禁止するフラグを設定します



「口座での取引の無効化」イベントを設定します



後続の確認のために、以前のデータ構造体に口座プロパティの現在のステータスを保存します

そうでない場合、現在取引が許可されている場合

口座での取引を有効にするフラグを設定します



「口座での取引の有効化」イベントを設定します



後続の確認のために、以前のデータ構造体に口座プロパティの現在のステータスを保存します

変更リストにそのようなイベントがない場合

リストにイベントを追加します

2番目のロジックタイプの場合(ブロックされた手数料の合計の変更を例として使用)は、以下を実行します。

ブロックされた手数料の合計を変更するフラグを確認します

ブロックされた手数料の合計の変化を計算します

変更値が増加のしきい値を超える場合

ブロックされた手数料の合計増加のフラグを設定します



「ブロックされた手数料の増加の合計が指定された値を超える」イベントを設定します



変更リストにそのようなイベントがなく、イベントがリストに正常に追加された場合



後続の確認のために、以前のデータ構造体に口座プロパティの現在のステータスを保存します

変更値が減少のしきい値を超える場合

ブロックされた手数料の合計減少のフラグを設定します



「ブロックされた手数料の減少の合計が指定された値を超える」イベントを設定します



変更リストにそのようなイベントがなく、イベントがリストに正常に追加された場合



後続の確認のために、以前のデータ構造体に口座プロパティの現在のステータスを保存します

クラスのpublicセクションに、口座イベントコード、口座イベントリスト、 リストでのインデックスによる口座イベントを返すメソッド、銘柄を設定し返すメソッド、管理プログラムのチャートIDを返すメソッド、口座イベントの説明を返すメソッドを追加します。また、追跡された変更のパラメータを受信および設定するためのメソッドも追加します。



public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_change_code; } CArrayInt *GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changes; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

クラス本体の外で、リスト内の番号によって口座イベントを返すメソッドを実装します。

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; int index=( shift< 0 || shift>total- 1 ? total- 1 : total-shift- 1 ); int event = this .m_list_changes.At(index); return ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT( event !=NULL ? event : ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT); }

口座プロパティの変更のリストのイベントは追加順に配置されています。最初のイベントのインデックスは0、最後のイベントのインデックスは(list_size-1)です。ただし、目的のイベントを時系列でのように取得できるようにするために、ゼロインデックスには最後のイベントが含まれている必要があります。これを達成するために、このメソッドでのインデックスは「index = (list_size - desired_event_number-1)」として計算されています。この場合、0を渡すと、リストの最後のイベントが返されます。1の場合は最後から2つ目のイベントが返されます。数がリストのサイズを超える場合は、最後のイベントが返されます。



したがって、目的のイベントのインデックスがメソッドに渡されます。

まず、リスト内のイベントの数を確認します。イベントがない場合は「イベントなし」を返します。

次に、目的のイベントインデックスを確認します。渡された値がゼロより小さいか、配列サイズを超える場合には、インデックスはリストの最後のイベントを指定し、そうでない場合は、ルール(0がメソッドに渡された場合は(時系列のように)最後のイベントを取得し、1の場合は最後から2番目のイベントを取得するなど)に従ってリストのイベントインデックスを計算します。または、最後のイベントを取得する必要がある場合は、インデックス入力として-1を渡します。

次に、計算されたインデックスによってリストからイベントを取得して返します。

イベントが受信されない場合はNULLが返されるため、メソッド操作の結果を使用する前にその有効性を確認する必要があります。



口座イベントの説明を返すメソッドを実装します。

string CAccountsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список изменений пуст" , "Error. List of changes is empty" )); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось получить данные аккаунта" , "Error. Failed to get account data" )); const int dg=(account.MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY ? ( int )account.CurrencyDigits() : 2 ); const string curency= " " +account.Currency(); const string mode_lev=(account.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : " " +curency); return ( event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет события" , "No event" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте разрешена" , "Trading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте запрещена" , "Trading on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте разрешена" , "Autotrading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте запрещена" , "Autotrade on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо увеличено на " , "Leverage increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо уменьшено на " , "Leverage decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров увеличено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров уменьшено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта увеличен на " , "Account balance increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта уменьшен на " , "Account balance decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства увеличены на " , "Equity increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства уменьшены на " , "Equity decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта увеличена на " , "Account current profit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта уменьшена на " , "Account current profit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит увеличен на " , "Credit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит уменьшен на " , "Credit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства увеличены на " , "Margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства уменьшены на " , "Margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства увеличены на " , "Free margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства уменьшены на " , "Free margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств увеличен на " , "Margin level increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств уменьшен на " , "Margin level decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Margin Call на " , "Increased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Margin Call на " , "Decreased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Stop Out на " , "Increased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Stop Out на " , "Decreased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов увеличен на " , "Assets increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов уменьшен на " , "Assets decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств увеличен на " , "Liabilities increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств уменьшен на " , "Liabilities decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий увеличен на " , "Blocked commissions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий уменьшен на " , "Blocked commissions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : :: EnumToString (event) ); }

ここでは、説明を取得するメソッドに口座イベントが渡されます。口座オブジェクトリストのサイズを確認します。空の場合、エラーの説明を返します。追跡できるイベントは現在の口座のもののみであるため、現在の口座オブジェクトのインデックスによって口座リストから現在の口座オブジェクトを取得します。オブジェクトが受信されない場合は、エラーの説明も返します。

次に、イベントの説明を正しく表示するのに必要な口座プロパティを取得して、イベントを確認してその説明を返します。



クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで、銘柄変数とプログラムチャートIDをデフォルト値(現在の銘柄と現在のチャート)で初期化し、イベント時間を定義するのに必要なティック構造体をクリアして、 変更可能および管理された口座パラメータを初期化します。



CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ), m_is_account_event( false ), m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

最後に、口座データを更新するメソッドに口座の変化の追跡を追加します。

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_account_event= false ; if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; return ; } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_change_code= this .SetChangeCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event= this .GetEvent(i); if (event== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) continue ; string sparam=TimeMSCtoString( this .m_tick.time_msc)+ ": " + this .EventDescription(event); Print (sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event, this . m_tick.time_msc,( double ) i,sparam); } } this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum= this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum; } }

口座イベントフラグをリセット

代わりにその文字列を追加します

最初の起動時に、以前のデータ構造体に現在のデータ構造体を保存します

イベントコード

発生したイベントタイプ

まず、します。SavePrevValues()メソッドを削除したため、。ハッシュを変更するときは、をを確認して設定します。

イベントタイプを設定するメソッドでは、口座プロパティで同時に発生したすべてのイベントが変更リストに渡されます。したがって、まず変更リストのサイズを確認します。空でない場合は、変更発生フラグを設定し、リストデータのループでイベントを受信し、ミリ秒単位の時間とイベントの説明で構成される文字列での説明を設定し、操作ログにイベントの説明を一時的に表示します(この機能は将来削除されます。すべてのライブラリシステムメッセージは、ロギングが有効な場合にのみ操作ログ表示されます)。最後に、EventChartCustom()を使用して管理プログラムにイベントを送信します。

EventChartCustom()関数のパラメータで、次を渡します。

イベント -> event_id



ミリ秒単位でのイベント時間 -> lparam



同時に発生した口座変更リスト内のイベントインデックス -> dparam



イベントの文字列での説明 ->sparam

メソッドの最後で、後続の検証のために必ず現在のハッシュを前のハッシュとして保存してください。

これでCAccountsCollectionクラスの改善は終わりです。 ライブラリのアルファとオメガであるCEngineクラスに移りましょう。口座イベントを操作するために必要なすべての機能を追加する必要があります。 クラスのprivateセクションで、口座イプロパティ変更イベントのフラグを保存するための変数と口座で最後に発生したイベントの変数を追加します。publicセクションに、同時に発生した口座イベントのリストを返すメソッドと最後の口座イベントを返すメソッドを追加します。

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストに最後の口座イベントの初期化を追加します。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { AccountEventsControl()メソッドを追加します。これは、以前は、口座コレクションクラスのRefresh()メソッドの呼び出しにのみ使用されていました。 void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsAccountEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEvent(); } } ここではすべてが簡単です。まず、 口座データを更新します。口座のプロパティのいずれかが変更された場合、単に最後のイベントを変数に書き込みます。イベントに関する残りのデータはすべて、ライブラリベースの管理プログラムで取得されます。



口座イベントのテスト

口座イベントをテストするには、ライブラリが独自にすべての口座プロパティを検出し、チャートイベントに適切なメッセージを送信し、操作ログに発生した口座の説明を表示するため、前の記事のEAを使用できます。

しかし、ライブラリの「サンドボックス」を超えて、プログラムの一部の口座イベント(たとえば、エクイティの増加)を処理してみてください。

現在、外部からのプログラム機能へのアクセスは非常に制限されています。ただし、これは、必要なデータを収集して処理するまでです。ライブラリは、作成されたクラス、収集されたデータ、および追跡されたイベントの正確性をテストするために操作ログにさまざまなイベントを表示します。さらに、ライブラリデータへの簡単で便利なアクセスを導入して、プログラムからの検索を大幅に簡素化します。

口座プロパティの変更に関するデータをすぐに取得するには、CEngineクラスを少し改善してみましょう。現在の口座オブジェクトとイベントにアクセスする必要があります。

これを行うには、必要なメソッドをCEngineクラスのpublicセクション(Engine.mqhファイル)に追加します。



public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index) { return this .m_accounts.GetEvent(index); } CAccount* GetAccountCurrent( void ); string GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event );

ここでは、変更リストのインデックスによって口座イベントを受信するメソッド, 現在の口座オブジェクトを受信するメソッド、口座イベントの説明を受信するメソッドを追加しました。

インデックスによって口座イベントを受信するメソッド は、単に口座コレクションクラスで前述のGetEvent()メソッドの操作結果を返します。



コードの最後に現在の口座オブジェクトを受け取るためのメソッドを実装します。

CAccount* CEngine::GetAccountCurrent( void ) { int index= this .m_accounts.IndexCurrentAccount(); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CArrayObj* list= this .m_accounts.GetList(); return (list!= NULL ? (list.At(index)!= NULL ? list.At( index ) : NULL ) : NULL ); }

まず、口座コレクションクラスから現在の口座のインデックスを取得します。インデックスが受信されなかった場合はNULLを返します。次に、口座の完全なリストを取得し、口座リストのインデックスで必要な現在の口座を返します。リストまたは口座のエラーが発生した場合はNULLを返します。

また、口座イベントの説明を返すメソッドを実装しましょう。

string CEngine::GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { return this .m_accounts.EventDescription( event ); }

メソッドは、口座イベントの説明を返す口座コレクションクラスメソッドの操作結果を返します。

口座イベントをテストするには、 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12\にある前の記事からのEAであるTestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5を\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part13で TestDoEasyPart13.mq5として保存します。



次の入力を削除します。

input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

OnInit()ハンドラでの口座コレクションの高速確認も削除します。

CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } }

口座オブジェクトの構造体を変更したため(口座の文字列プロパティを保存するためのuchar配列のサイズを変更し、別の整数プロパティを追加)、以前に保存したすべての口座オブジェクトファイルは正しくダウンロードされなくなりました。これらが共通端末フォルダの\Files\DoEasy\Accounts\に存在する場合は、テストEAを起動する前に削除してください。口座から別の口座に切り替えたときに、すでに新しいオブジェクト構造体サイズで作成されます。

OnInit()ハンドラは次のようになります。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

ライブラリからプログラムに到着するすべてのイベントを処理し、内蔵のOnChartEvent()が煩雑になるのを防ぐために、個別のOnDoEasyEvent()ハンドラを実装して、取得したすべてのイベントを処理します。これによりコードが読みやすくなり、さらに重要なことは、テスターでイベントを処理できるようになります。これはまさに「指定された増加値を超える株式の増加」口座イベントを処理するためです。それを達成するためにはテスターですべてを確認する方がずっと速くて簡単です。





OnTick()ハンドラで口座イベントを処理するために必要な機能を追加しましょう。

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (last_trade_event)); } if (engine.LastAccountEvent()!=last_account_event) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayInt* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; string sparam=engine.GetAccountEventDescription(event); long lparam= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 ; double dparam=( double )i; OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } Comment ( "

Last account event: " , EnumToString (last_account_event)); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

ここでは、最後の口座イベントのタイプを格納する新しい変数を導入しました。CAccountsCollectionクラスによって返された最後のイベントのタイプに関連する現在のステータスを確認します。ステータスが変更された場合、口座イベントが発生しました。次に、テスター専用の同時に発生したイベントの口座リストに従ってループで新しいイベントを取得し、ライブラリイベントハンドラに送信します。イベントを受信してハンドラに送信するためのすべてのアクションはコメントされています。テスターで作業する場合、ミリ秒単位のイベント時間のデータにはアクセスできないため、単にcurrent time * 1000を送信します。

さて、OnChartEvent()イベントハンドラを改善しましょう。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

ここでは、イベントIDがライブラリイベントを示す場合にライブラリイベントハンドラの呼び出しを追加しました。

最後に、ライブラリイベントハンドラを実装します。

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits= 0 ; if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { Print (DFUN,sparam); CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } }

イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信すると、1000に等しいCHARTEVENT_CUSTOMの値がコードに追加されます。 したがって、本当のコードを受け取るには、 取得したコードからCHARTEVENT_CUSTOM値を減算する必要があります。 イベントの数値がTRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODEからACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE-1の範囲内にある場合、口座プロパティ変更イベントが到着したことを意味します。 エクイティが設定で指定された値(デフォルトの増加値は15以上)を超えて増加したときに最も収益性の高いポジションを決済するために 「指定された値を超えるエクイティ」イベントを確認 し、操作ログにイベントの説明を表示し、最も収益性の高いポジションを決済します。コードには必要なコメントが付いています。

チャートで今EAを起動すれば、しばらくしてから有効/無効にされている取引に関する操作ログエントリが表示されます。

2019.06 . 10 10 : 56 : 33.877 2019.06 . 10 06 : 55 : 29.279 : Trading on the account is prohibited now 2019.06 . 10 11 : 08 : 56.549 2019.06 . 10 07 : 08 : 51.900 : Trading on the account is allowed now

MetaQuotes-Demoでは、このような有効化/無効化を1日に数回観察することができ、ライブラリがデモ口座でそのようなイベントを定義する方法を確認できます。

テスターでEAを起動してより多くのポジションを開けば、エクイティ増加イベントに続いて最も収益性の高いポジションが決済されるのをすぐに見ることができます。





ご覧のとおり、エクイティが指定値を超えると、最も収益性の高いポジションが自動的に決済されて、操作ログには、追跡された口座イベントに関するメッセージが表示されます。



次の段階

次の部分では、銘柄での作業を開始し、銘柄オブジェクト、銘柄オブジェクトコレクション、銘柄イベントを実装します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

第1部: 概念、データ管理

第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション

第3部:注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え

第4部: 取引イベント概念

第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信

第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント

第7部: StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベントの機能の準備

第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント。第9部:MQL4との互換性 - データの準備

第10部:MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント

第11部:MQL4との互換性 - ポジション決済イベント

第12部:口座オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトコレクション





