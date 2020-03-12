MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第24部): 未決取引リクエストの使用 - 初期実装(ポジションのオープン)

内容

概念

保留中リクエストの概念については、以前の記事ですでに言及しています。

本稿では、それが何であり、なぜそれが必要なのかを把握し、保留中リクエストの実装を開始します。



取引サーバエラーを受信して処理するにあたって、待機後にリクエストを繰り返す必要がある場合があります。最も単純な場合には、必要なミリ秒数でsleep()関数を実行してからリクエストを繰り返します。これは多くのプログラムでは十分です。ただし、プログラムは待機中には停止し、一時停止の完了を待ってからロジックを再開します。これはすべて取引メソッドで発生し、他のすべてのプログラム機能にはアクセスできません。

この欠点を回避するためには、待機後に繰り返しリクエストすることを必要とするエラーを引き起こす取引リクエストのコピーを作成し、そのリクエストを取引リクエストのリストに配置して、取引メソッドを終了できます。これにより、プログラムは取引メソッド内で待機せずにすみ、組み込みロジックに従って作業を再開できるようになります。取引クラスは、保留中リクエストのリストを常に監視します。リクエストを実行する時間になると(待機時間が終了すると)、ライブラリは適切な取引リクエストで必要な取引メソッドを呼び出します。その後、すべてが同じシーケンスで発生します。エラーが再発生した場合は、次の取引リクエストの前に取引メソッドを終了します。リクエストがエラーなしで実行され、サーバでキューに入れられた場合、保留中リクエストは取引リクエストのリストから削除されます。



これは、特に待機に時間がかかる場合に、待機中にプログラムの実行を中断しないように保留中リクエストを適用する方法の1つです。

保留中リクエストを適用する別の方法は、MQL4でのストップリミット注文の実装です。ストップリミット注文とは、ストップ注文とリミット注文の価格を含む二重指値注文で、価格がストップ注文に設定されたレベルに達すると、未決のリミット注文が設定されます。したがって、保留中リクエストにより、ストップリミット注文の操作ロジックを簡単に実装できます。リミット注文を出すための保留中リクエストを作成するだけで、リミット注文を出す瞬間(リクエストが行われる価格)は、保留中リクエストパラメータに書き込まれます。価格が指定された値に達するとすぐに、指値注文のリクエストがサーバに送信されます。このようなロジックは、ストップリミット注文の操作ロジックを完全に再現します。



保留中リクエストを適用する別の方法は、価格が指定されたレベルまたは指定された時間、あるいはその両方に達したときに取引リクエストを自動的にポジションに送信することです。

一般に、特定の条件に従って取引リクエストを送信するプロセスを自動化するオプションは多数あります。

データストレージとしてのマジックナンバーの使用

新しい保留中リクエストを作成するとき、この注文がこの保留中リクエストに応じて出されたものであることをプログラムが認識できるように、何らかの方法で印づける必要があります。つまり、注文またはポジションを正確に識別し、特定の保留中リクエストに関連付ける必要があります。さらに、この関連付けは緊急事態に留まる必要があります。

私はこのような関連付けを整理するさまざまな可能性について長い間考えた末、保留中リクエストIDを注文/ポジションのマジックナンバーに設定することにしました。これは、注文にもともと存在して変更されていない唯一のパラメータです。他のすべての方法は、信頼性が低い(注文/ポジションのコメントに格納)か、作成と保守(ファイルに保存)のために広範なリソースを必要とします。ターミナルのグローバル変数は、緊急の場合にさせ書き込むのに十分な時間がない可能性があり、したがってデータの関連性に対する完全な信頼性にかけているため、考慮しません。

あるのは、マジックナンバー値にデータを保存するという1つのソリューションだけです。以前、注文オブジェクトにグループIDを追加しました。そのIDにより、注文/ポジションを共通のグループにグループ化できます。これは、さまざまなEA(グリッドなど)に役立ちます。このようなIDは、サーバに物理的に出現した後にのみ注文オブジェクトに追加できますが、緊急事態では失われます。もちろん、すべてのコレクションはオブジェクトと一緒にHDDに保存されますが、それはかなり後で行われます。現時点では、保留中リクエストIDとともにグループIDを注文マジックナンバーに追加できます。

マジックナンバー値には複数のIDを保存できます。

マジックナンバーID(EA入力で設定)



最初のグループID(0〜15のサブグループ番号、ゼロ-グループに属しません)



2番目のグループID(0〜15のサブグループ番号、ゼロ-グループに属しません)



保留中リクエストID(可能な数字は0～255、ゼロ— IDなし)

したがって、1番目および2番目の注文グループを設定して、各注文グループには、最大15個のサブグループを含めることができます。それはどのように役立つのでしょうか？特定の基準で単一のサブグループにグループしたい20の注文/ポジションがあるとします。最初のグループでそれらのサブグループ番号を1に設定します。また、他の基準に従って、同じ最初のグループの別のサブグループにグループ化したい別の20の注文/ポジションがあるとします。それらにサブグループ番号2を設定します。サブグループ3は、さらに他の20の注文/ポジションに割り当てられます。これで、最初のグループの各サブグループのハンドラーを使用して簡単に一緒に処理できる注文/ポジションの3つのグループができたことになります。既に確立されているグループへの所属を失うことなく、別のハンドラーを使用して、3つのうち2つのグループを他の方法で処理/分析する必要がある場合、それらを2番目のグループ(最大15のサブグループ)に割り当てることができます。これにより、サブグループ番号の数は多くなりますが、単一のグループに比べて、注文/ポジションをさまざまなグループに柔軟に組み合わせることができます。 ご覧のとおり、多くのことを計画していますが、ここでの問題は何でしょうか？問題は、MQL4のマジックナンバーが格納される整数値のサイズが4バイト(int)しかないという事実です。したがって、カスタムプログラムで設定できるマジックナンバーの値を犠牲にする必要があります。MQL5の場合、マジックナンバーのサイズはulongタイプによって設定されるので、より大きな値を設定し、より多くのデータを保存することができます。しかし、互換性の問題もあるので、何か(つまり、マジックナンバーのサイズ)を犠牲にする必要があります。これは2バイト(ushort)のみとなり、解放された2バイトは2つのグループののID(uchar)と未決注文 ID (uchar)に割り当てられます。 表には、マジックナンバー構造体とマジックナンバーのuint値でのＭＰデータの場所が表示されます。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | bit |31 24 | 23 20 | 19 16 | 15 8 | 7 0 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | byte | 3 | 2 | 1 | 0 | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | type | uchar | uchar | ushort | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- | descr | request id | id2 | id1 | magic | ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 表からは以下のことが分かります。 マジックナンバー値は2バイトで、 ushort 型に対応する uint数 の下位2バイト(ビット0 〜15) に格納されます。プログラムではこの 0〜65535の値を持つマジックナンバータイプを使用する必要があります。

に格納されます。プログラムではこの 0〜65535の値を持つマジックナンバータイプを使用する必要があります。 階層の次の1つは、2つのグループIDを格納するために使用され、 uchar サイズを持つuint数のバイト2(ビット16 〜23)です。

最初のグループIDはuchar数の下位4ビット(ビット16 〜19) に格納され、 2番目のグループIDはこのuchar番号の上位4ビット(ビット20 〜23 )に格納されます。

したがって、2つのグループを1バイトのuchar値に保存できます。各グループの数は、ゼロ(グループなし)から15(4ビットで格納できる最大値)まで変化します。

に格納され、 )に格納されます。 したがって、2つのグループを1バイトのuchar値に保存できます。各グループの数は、ゼロ(グループなし)から15(4ビットで格納できる最大値)まで変化します。 3番目と最後のuint数バイトには、保留中リクエストD(ビット24 〜31) のuchar値を格納します。この値は、ゼロ(IDなし)から255まで変化する場合があります。これは、最大255個のアクティブな保留中リクエストを同時に持つことができることを意味します。 抽象注文クラスとイベントクラスを改善して、「マジックナンバー」プロパティ値にデータを保存しましょう。

しかしまずDefines.mqhで抽象注文オブジェクトの新しい整数プロパティを追加します。 enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2, ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) これらのプロパティは、前述のIDを保存するためのものです。IDはマジックナンバーの値に保存されます。3つの新しいプロパティを追加して1つを変更したため、適切なマクロ置換で注文の整数プロパティの総数を21から 24に変更します。

さらに、これらのプロパティによる並べ替えを、可能な順序と取引の並べ替え基準の列挙に追加します。 #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS, SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON, SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER, SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY, SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM, SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID1, SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID2, SORT_BY_ORDER_PEND_REQ_ID, SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_ORDER_SL, SORT_BY_ORDER_TP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION, SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME, SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT, SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT, SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID }; 操作ログに注文プロパティを正しく表示するには、新しいプロパティのインデックスと適切なメッセージをDatas.mqhファイルに追加します。 MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT, MSG_ORD_MAGIC_ID, MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID1, MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID2, MSG_ORD_PEND_REQ_ID , MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN, { "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" }, { "Идентификатор магического номера" , "Magic number's identifier" } , { "Идентификатор первой группы" , "First group's identifier" } , { "Идентификатор второй группы" , "Second group's identifier" } , { "Идентификатор отложенного запроса" , "Pending request's identifier" } , { "Цена открытия" , "Price open" }, Order.mqh ファイルの抽象注文クラスに必要な変更を追加します。 クラスのprivateセクションで、注文プロパティ値から「マジックナンバー」を取得し、マジックナンバーのID(プログラム設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)、グループ1および2 IDおよび保留中リクエストID を追加します。

class COrder : public CObject { private : ulong m_ticket; long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar (( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } public : COrder( void ){;}

注文マジックナンバーのuint値からushortマジックナンバー値を返すには、uint数の下位2バイトのみを変更せずに、マスク(0xFFFF)を適用します。上位2バイトはゼロで埋められます。uintをushortに変換すると、上位2バイトは自動的に破棄されます。

最初のグループIDを取得するには、最初にマジックナンバープロパティを16ビット右にシフトする必要があります(グループIDのuchar値がuint数のバイト0になるように)。次に、取得した数に0x0Fマスクが適用されます。マスクは、シフト中に取得した値の下位4ビットのみを残します。uintをucharに変換すると、数値の上位バイトがすべて破棄され、下位バイトにはマスクが適用されます。したがって、0〜15の4ビット値を取得します。

2番目のグループIDの取得は、必要な値がuchar値の上位4ビットにあるため異なります。したがって、まず最初のグループIDを取得するときと同じことを行います。つまり、マジックナンバープロパティの値を16ビット右にシフトし(グループIDのuchar値がuint数のバイト0になるように)、 取得した数に0xF0のマスクを適用します。マスクは、シフト中に取得した値の上位4ビットのみを残します。次に、取得した値をさらに4ビット右シフトし、ID番号を格納する上位ビットを0および15に修正します。

保留中リクエストID を取得するには、uint数の最も古いバイトを右に24ビットシフトして、この1バイトのuchar値がuint番号ゼロバイトになり、0xFFマスクを適用するようにします(実際には、uint数をuchar型に変換するときに下位バイトが1つ残るため、これは必要ありません)。



メソッドのブロックに4つの新しいプロパティを返すメソッドを追加して、抽象注文オブジェクトのプロパティに簡単にアクセスできるようにします。



long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long MagicID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID); } long GroupID1( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1); } long GroupID2( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2); } long PendReqID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } long TimeOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } long TimeClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

また、抽象注文の新しいプロパティを設定する3つのメソッドを追加します。



double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID1( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1,group_id); } void SetGroupID2( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2,group_id); } void SetPendReqID( const long req_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,req_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }

閉じたクラスコンストラクタで、上記のメソッドを使用してID値で新しいプロパティフィールドに入力します。



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this .OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this .OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this .PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID] = this .GetMagicID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1] = this .GetGroupID1(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2] = this .GetGroupID2(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID] = this .GetPendReqID(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }

整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに抽象注文のすべての新しいプロパティの説明の表示を追加します。

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET_FROM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TICKET_TO)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_EXP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE_BY_DIRECTION)+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_REASON)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DEAL_ENTRY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_POSITION_BY_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TIME_UPDATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ?TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_DISTANCE_PT) : CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PROFIT_PT) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID1)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_GROUP_ID2)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PEND_REQ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

抽象注文クラスの準備ができました。次に、イベントクラスを変更する必要があります。

Event.mqhファイルの抽象イベントクラスで、新しいIDを返すメソッドクラスのprotectedセクションに追加します。



protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar (( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar ( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket);

これらのメソッドは、上記の抽象注文クラスのメソッドに似ています。

抽象イベントクラスから派生した5つのクラス( EventModify.mqh、EventOrderPlaced.mqh、 EventOrderRemoved.mqh、EventPositionClose.mqh、EventPositionOpen.mqhファイル)、つまりイベントの簡単な説明のメソッドで、単一の文字列ではなく

string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string text= "" ;

各クラスに以下の文字列を追加します。

string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic_id=(( this .GetPendReqID()> 0 || this .GetGroupID1()> 0 || this .GetGroupID2()> 0 ) ? " (" +( string ) this .GetMagicID()+ ")" : "" ); string group_id1=( this .GetGroupID1()> 0 ? ", G1: " +( string ) this .GetGroupID1() : "" ); string group_id2=( this .GetGroupID2()> 0 ? ", G2: " +( string ) this .GetGroupID2() : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "" ); string text= "" ;

複数のデータを単一のマジックナンバーの値に保存する場合、グループおよび保留中リクエストIDが上位2バイトに格納される一方マジックナンバーは下位2バイトにのみ保存されるため、操作に番号を表示すると、プログラム設定で設定された値とはまったく異なる値が表示されます 。したがって、ID(またはそれらの少なくとも1つ)がマジックナンバーの値に追加されると、操作ログに表示される値に各IDの説明が追加されます。

マジックナンバー値にデータを保存するために必要なすべての変更を実装したので、次に、保留中リクエストクラスと、ポジションを開くときにエラーが発生した場合に保留中リクエストを生成する最初の実装に移りましょう。



保留中リクエストクラス、リクエストの最初の実装

Trading.mqh取引クラスファイルでCTrading取引クラスの本体の前に、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを記述する新しいクラスを追加します。

class CPendingReq : public CObject { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; uchar m_id; int m_retcode; double m_price_create; ulong m_time_create; ulong m_time_activate; ulong m_waiting_msc; uchar m_current_attempt; uchar m_total_attempts; void CopyRequest( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { this .m_request=request; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; public : MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return this .m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return this .m_total_attempts; } uchar ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .m_waiting_msc=miliseconds; } void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .m_id=id; } CPendingReq( void ){;} CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode); }; CPendingReq::CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); } int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( this .ID()>compared_req.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared_req.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); return 0 ; }

このクラスはかなりわかりやすいと思います。コメントアウトされた文字列を記述する必要はありません。メソッド名とクラスメンバ変数によってすべてが明確になります。ただし、このオブジェクトと関連メソッド、および取引クラス機能がどのように機能するかは説明する必要があると思います。

サーバからエラーを受け取った場合、別のサーバリクエストを作成し、取引メソッドを終了します。新しく作成されたリクエストの待機時間が終了すると、リクエストはサーバに再度送信されます。エラーが再度受信された場合、保留中リクエストを作成する必要があるようですが、保留中リクエストはサーバエラを初めて受信したときに既に生成されています。したがって、保留中リクエストIDの存在は、受信した取引リクエストのマジックナンバーで確認されます。リクエストが存在する場合、リクエストはすでに作成されており、現在別の試行がサーバに送信されています。つまり、新しいリクエストは不要です。取引リクエストのマジックナンバーにIDがない場合、最初に最低のIDを特徴とする新しい保留中リクエストが生成され、プログラムが他のアクションを実行できるように取引メソッドが終了されます。

取引リクエストのリストは、常に取引クラスのタイマーで見ることができます。次のリクエストの待機時間が切れると、タイマーから適切な取引メソッドが呼び出されます。保留中リクエストのリストから各リクエストを確認するとき、適切なポジションの存在または成行注文とポジションのリスト内の注文が確認されます。現在のIDを持つ注文またはポジションが存在する場合、未決注文がその機能を果たしているため、リクエストリストから削除する必要があります。



実装を始めましょう。



クラスはすでにTrading.mqhファイルに追加しています。

次に、そのprivateセクションで未使用の保留中リクエストIDの最初の最小値を検索して返すメソッドを宣言します。



int GetFreeID( void ); public : CTrading();

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

int CTrading::GetFreeID( void ) { int id= WRONG_VALUE ; CPendingReq *element= new CPendingReq() ; if (element== NULL ) return 0 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i< 256 ;i++) { element.SetID(( uchar )i); this .m_list_request.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_request.Search(element)== WRONG_VALUE ) { id=i; break ; } } delete element ; return id ; }

合計255個の独立した保留中リクエストが存在できます。各リクエストには、独自のプロパティ、取引試行間の独自の待機時間、および結果として、保留中リクエストオブジェクトの有効期間があります。これに関連して、たとえば255がリクエストIDによってすでに使用されているが、0、1またはその他の255未満のIDがすでに解放されていて新しい取引リクエストIDに使用できる場合があります 。このメソッドは、リリースされた最小のID番号を見つけるために使用されます。

保留中リクエストの一時クラスオブジェクトと値が-1のID がまず作成されます。この値は、255個すべてが使用されていて空きIDがないことを通知します。値0は一時オブジェクト作成エラーを意味します。さらに、1から255までの可能なIDインデックス値によるループで、保留中リクエストのリスト内の現在のループインデックスに等しいIDを持つリクエストオブジェクトの存在を確認します。これを行うには、まずIDを一時オブジェクトのループインデックス番号に設定してから、リストのソート済みリストフラグを設定して、単にリスト内で同じIDを持つリクエストオブジェクトを探します。つまり、ループインデックスがIDとして設定されている一時オブジェクトに等しいリクエストオブジェクトを探します。そのようなオブジェクトがリストに見つからない場合、メソッドから返された値のループインデックスを設定し、ループを中断します。

ループの完了後、一時リクエストオブジェクトを削除してID値を返します。これは、-1または1〜255のいずれかです。



クラスのpublicセクションで、保留中リクエストを作成するためのメソッドを宣言して注文/ポジションの「マジックナンバー」ID値を設定/返すメソッドを追加します。



bool CreatePendingRequest ( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj); void SetGroupID1( const uchar group, uint &magic) { magic &= 0xFFF0FFFF ; magic |= uint (ConvToXX(group, 0 )<< 16 ) ; } void SetGroupID2( const uchar group, uint &magic) { magic &= 0xFF0FFFFF ; magic |= uint (ConvToXX(group, 1 )<< 16 ) ; } void SetPendReqID( const uchar id, uint &magic) { magic &= 0x00FFFFFF ; magic |= ( uint )id<< 24 ; } uchar ConvToXX( const uchar number, const uchar index) const { return ((number> 15 ? 15 : number)<<( 4 *(index> 1 ? 1 : index)));} ushort GetMagicID( const uint magic) const { return ushort (magic & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( const uint magic) const { return uchar (magic>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( const uint magic) const { return uchar ((magic>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( const uint magic) const { return uchar (magic>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; }

値を返す値についてはすでに考察しました。ここでは同一なものが使用されます。異なるIDを設定するメソッドを考察しましょう。



2つのグループIDは1バイトに格納され、数値のID値は0から15(4バイト)の値しか取ることができないため、2番目のグループIDを設定するには、その値を4ビット左にシフトする必要があります。これにより、1バイト数の上位4ビットに格納できます。これはConvToXX()メソッドでおこなわれます。グループインデックス(0または1)に応じて、渡された数値(0-15)を左に4ビットシフト(2番目のグループ、インデックス1)する、またはシフトしません(最初のグループ、インデックス0)。



最初のグループID値を設定するには、まずID値を保存するバイトの下位4ビットをリセットする必要があります。これは、マスクをマジック値に適用することで実行できます。F値は、マスクの各ハーフバイト(4ビット)に使用されます。

言い換えると、変更せずに残す値には10進数の15(16進値のF)がビットに適用され、削除する値にはゼロを適用します。したがって、マジックナンバーの値に適用されるマスクは、0x FFF0FFFFとなります。

ここで

FFFF — マジックナンバーID(EA設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)を残します。

— マジックナンバーID(EA設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)を残します。 F0 — グループIDを保存するバイトの下位4ビットを削除(0)します。上位ビットは(F)に設定されたままで、2番目のグループIDを保存します。

— グループIDを保存するバイトの下位4ビットを削除(0)します。上位ビットは(F)に設定されたままで、2番目のグループIDを保存します。 FF — 保留中リクエストIDの値を残します。



次に、ConvToXX()メソッドから取得したグループ番号を0のインデックスで配置し、16ビットをグループIDの保存用に準備されたバイトに左にシフトします。取得した番号が、グループIDは次の場所に保存されるのに必要なバイトになります。

2番目のグループID値を設定するには、ID値を保存するバイトの上位4ビットをリセットします。これを行うには、マジックナンバーに0xFF0FFFFFマスクを適用します。

ここで

FFFF — マジックナンバーID(EA設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)を残します。

— マジックナンバーID(EA設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)を残します。 0F — グループIDを格納するバイトの上位4ビットを削除(0)します。下位ビットは(F)に設定されたままで、最初のグループIDを保存します。

— グループIDを格納するバイトの上位4ビットを削除(0)します。下位ビットは(F)に設定されたままで、最初のグループIDを保存します。 FF — 保留中リクエストIDの値を残します。



次に、ConvToXX()メソッドから取得したグループ番号を1のインデックスで配置し、16ビットをグループIDの保存用に準備されたバイトに左にシフトします。取得した番号が、グループIDは次の場所に保存されるのに必要なバイトになります。

2番目の保留中リクエストID値を設定するには、ID値を保存するバイトをリセットします。これを行うには、マジックナンバーに0x 00FFFFFFマスクを適用します。

ここで

FFFF — マジックナンバーID(EA設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)を残します。

— マジックナンバーID(EA設定で設定されたマジックナンバー)を残します。 FF — グループID値

— グループID値 00 — 保留中リクエストIDの値を削除します。



次に、保留中リクエストIDを保存するために準備されたバイトに左に24ビットシフトされたID uchar値を配置し、取得した数が保留中リクエストIDが保存される必要なバイトにそれを作成します。

クラス本体の外に保留中リクエストオブジェクトを作成するメソッドを実装します。

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { CPendingReq *req_obj= new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.Bid(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); return true ; }

メソッドは簡単です。新しいリクエストオブジェクトが作成され、保留中リクエストのリストに追加されます。メソッドに渡された値はオブジェクトフィールドに追加され(リクエストのアクティブ化時間はリクエスト作成時間+待機時間として計算)、trueが返されます。その他の場合はfalseが返されます。

前の記事で開発した取引クラスタイマーに、保留中リクエストを処理するロジックを追加します。

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendingReq *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; if (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX ) { this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue ; req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (symbol_obj.Time()<req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj *list= this .m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) continue ; switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : if (list.Total()== 0 ) { this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation); } else this .m_list_request.Delete(i); break ; default : break ; } } }

操作ロジックは、コードのコメントで詳細に説明されており、説明は不要です。注目に値する唯一のことは、次の取引リクエストのアクティベーション時間の計算です。時間は、「リクエストオブジェクト作成時間」+ミリ秒単位の待機時間*次の試行インデックスとして計算されます。したがって、リクエスト時間は最初のリクエスト作成時間と試行インデックスにバインドされます。試行回数が多いほど、オブジェクト生成からアクティブ化までの時間が長くなります。時間は個別に増加します。10秒間待機すると、最初の試行は10秒で、2番目の試行は20秒で、3番目の試行は30秒で行われます。したがって、取引の試行間の間隔は常に、それらの間の指定された待機時間以上になります。



エラーの処理方法を返すメソッドでは、取引サーバ接続不在エラーのコードを「待機」処理タイプを返すブロックにシフトします。以前は、コードは「保留中の取引リクエストを作成する」として処理されていました。

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( const uint result_code) { switch (result_code) { #ifdef __MQL4__ case 9 : case 64 : case 65 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 1 : case 2 : case 5 : case 7 : case 132 : case 133 : case 139 : case 140 : case 148 : case 149 : case 150 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 3 : case 129 : case 130 : case 131 : case 134 : case 147 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 4 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 6 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 8 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 136 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 137 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 141 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 145 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 146 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 1000 ; case 128 : case 135 : case 138 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; #else case 10026 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 10007 : case 10012 : case 10017 : case 10018 : case 10023 : case 10025 : case 10028 : case 10032 : case 10033 : case 10034 : case 10035 : case 10036 : case 10039 : case 10040 : case 10041 : case 10042 : case 10043 : case 10044 : case 10045 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 10004 : case 10006 : case 10020 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; case 10013 : case 10014 : case 10015 : case 10016 : case 10019 : case 10022 : case 10030 : case 10038 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 10021 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 10024 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10029 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10031 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 20000 ; case 10011 : case 10027 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10008 : case 10009 : case 10010 : #endif default : break ; } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

何故でしょうか。まず、待機中の保留中のリクエストの生成をテストするために、リクエスト間での20秒の待機を返します。それに加えて、これにより、取引サーバとの接続が復元されるのを待つ間、複数の取引試行を実行するのがより便利になります。とにかく、これは保留中のリクエストを処理する最初のテストバージョンであり、改善および変更されます。

ここでは概念をテストしているため、ポジション開き、取引サーバエラーを取得するためだけに保留中リクエストを作成します。取引リクエストの有効性をチェックする際は、ポジションを開くメソッド内で待機するので保留中リクエストは作成しません。

保留中のリクエスト作成ブロックをポジションを開くメソッドに追加します。

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; double pr=(type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid()); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,pr,action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { if ( this .GetPendReqID(( uint )magic)== 0 ) { ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0 ); int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false ; uint mn = ( magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint ) trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint ) magic ) ; this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.type=order_type; uchar attempts=( this .m_total_try- 1 < 1 ? 1 : this .m_total_try- 1 ); this .CreatePendingRequest(( uchar )id,attempts,wait, this .m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break ; } } } } return res; }

コードのコメントにはすべての詳細が含まれています。ただし、質問がある場合は、コメントセクションを使用してください。

ライブラリの CEngine基本オブジェクトクラスのEngine.mqhファイルを少し改善しましょう。



取引オブジェクトのプロパティを配置するメソッドのブロックに、取引試行回数を設定するメソッドを追加します。



void TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetMagic( const uint magic, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetComment( const string comment, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetAsyncMode( const bool async_mode= false , const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol_name= NULL ); void TradingSetTotalTry( const uchar attempts) { this .m_trading.SetTotalTry(attempts); }

メソッドは、単に同じ名前の取引クラスメソッドを呼び出します。

クラスのprivateセクションにグループID値をuchar値に変換するメソッドを追加し、publicセクションには、複合マジックナンバー値を作成して返すメソッドを宣言します。



CEngine(); ~CEngine(); private : uchar ConvToXX( const uchar number, const uchar index) const { return ((number> 15 ? 15 : number)<<( 4 *(index> 1 ? 1 : index))); } public : uint SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ); };

上記の変換メソッドはすでに検討済みです。複合マジックナンバーの作成方法は、マジックナンバー、1番目と2番目のグループ、および保留中の注文IDの値を、サーバに送信するときに注文用の単一のマジックナンバーセットに結合するために使用されます。

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

uint CEngine::SetCompositeMagicNumber( ushort magic_id, const uchar group_id1= 0 , const uchar group_id2= 0 , const uchar pending_req_id= 0 ) { uint magic=magic_id; this .m_trading.SetGroupID1(group_id1,magic); this .m_trading.SetGroupID2(group_id2,magic); this .m_trading.SetPendReqID(pending_req_id,magic); return magic; }

メソッドは、以前に考慮されたIDを設定するための取引クラスメソッドを使用して、(メソッドから返される)マジックナンバー値にすべて追加されるすべてのIDを受け取ります。

提供されたアイデアを確認するために必要なのは、これですべてです。

保留中のリクエストの生成と処理をテストするには、待機後に2番目のリクエストが必要なエラーをシミュレートする必要があります。覚えているかもしれませんが、「取引サーバへの接続なし」エラーの処理は20秒待機することです。デフォルトでは5回の取引試行があります。つまり、EAを起動し、インターネットを無効にし(取引サーバから切断)、ポジションを開こうとするだけです(テストEA取引パネルの[買/売]ボタン)。エラーが発生した後、20 * 5 = 100秒でインターネットを再び有効にし、EAが作成された保留中リクエストを処理する方法を観察します。100秒後(5回の繰り返し試行を完了するのに必要)、保留中リクエストはリクエストリストから自動的に削除されるはずです(接続がアクティブな場合のみ時間を取得できるため、サーバへの接続が復元された後)。現在、保留中リクエスト操作をテストしているため、この機能はまだ実装されていません。その上、この機能はまだ開発中であり、残りのすべての機能を実装するために変更が必要です。これは、取引サーバへの接続が復元された後、EAはどんな場合でもリクエストオブジェクトに設定された取引リクエストの送信を開始することを意味します。最初の繰り返し試行後、ポジションを開き、保留中リクエストオブジェクトをリクエストリストから削除する必要があります。

保留中リクエストとともに、マジックナンバー値に複数のIDを保存することを実装しました。これらのIDを送信されたリクエストのマジックナンバーに追加することをテストするために、グループ1と2の最初と2番目のサブグループ番号をランダムに選択し、それらを「マジックナンバー」注文プロパティに書き込みましょう。ポジションを開くと、操作ログは実際のポジション/発注済みマジックナンバーと設定で設定されたマジックナンバーID(マジックナンバーの真の値の後の括弧内)、およびグループ(G1およびG2として示される)1番目と2番目のサブグループIDの両方を表示します。

テスト

保留中リクエストをテストするには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part26\にTestDoEasyPart26.mq5という名前で保存します。

EAの入力でマジックナンバーの型をulongとushortに変えます。これで、マジックナンバーの最大サイズは2バイト(65535)となります。また、取引試行数変数を追加します。



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

グローバル変数で、magic_number変数の型をulongからushortに変更し、グループ値を保存するための2つの変数を追加します。



CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1 ; uchar group2 ;

OnInit()ハンドラーで、グループ変数を初期化し、初期状態を設定して擬似乱数を生成します。



int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy();

ライブラリ初期化関数で、すべての取引オブジェクトにデフォルトのマジックナンバーと取引試行回数を設定します。



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

ランダムなグループID値でマジックナンバーをテストするために、trueに等しいcomp_magicブール変数を導入し、ポジションを開く/保留中の注文を配置する機能における複合マジックナンバーを示します。magic_number変数を使用する代わりに、 comp_magic変数値に応じてマジック値を格納する新しい magic変数を導入します 。

magicの値(設定で定義された永続マジックナンバー、または指定されたマジックナンバー+ランダムグループ1および2のID値で構成される複合マジックナンバー)を設定するとき、comp_magic 値を確認します。trueの場合、複合マジックナンバーを使用します。falseの場合は、設定で定義されたものを使用します。

EA取引パネルボタンを押す処理を行うPressButtonEvents()関数を変更します。

void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { bool comp_magic= true ; string comment= "" ; string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); group1=( uchar )Rand(); group2=( uchar )Rand(); uint magic = (comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { engine.OpenBuy(lot, Symbol (), magic ,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyLimit" , "Pending BuyLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStop" , "Pending BuyStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный BuyStopLimit" , "Pending BuyStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { engine.OpenSell(lot, Symbol (), magic ,stoploss,takeprofit); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellLimit" , "Pending SellLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { engine.PlaceSellStop(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStop" , "Pending SellStop order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot, Symbol (),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit, magic ,TextByLanguage( "Отложенный SellStopLimit" , "Pending SellStopLimit order" )); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))

ライブラリ取引メソッドを呼び出すすべての文字列でmagic_number 値をmagicで置き換えます。

グループIDにランダムな値を設定するには、既に最小および最大の範囲値を備えたRand()関数によって返される値を追加します。この範囲内で、関数は擬似ランダム値を返します。

uint Rand( const uint min= 0 , const uint max= 15 ) { return ( rand () % (max+ 1 -min))+min; }

コンパイルしてEAを起動します。インターネットをオフにして、端末の右下隅に次の画像が表示されるまで待ちます。









インターネットを無効にして[売]をクリックすると、取引サーバはエラーを返し、次のエントリが操作ログに表示されます。

2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 CTrading::OpenPosition< uint , uint >: Invalid request: 2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 No connection with the trade server 2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11 . 26 15 : 34 : 48.661 Trading attempt # 1 . Error: No connection with the trade server

エラーを受け取った後、ライブラリは、ショートポジションを開けなかったときにパラメータが設定された保留中リクエストを作成します。

保留中リクエストには、試行回数と20秒の待機時間も含まれます。



次に、取引サーバへの接続を復元できるようにインターネットを有効にします。





接続が復元されるとすぐに、ライブラリはサーバに送信する保留中リクエストの処理を開始します。その結果、操作ログエントリにポジションが表示されます。

2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 CTrading::OpenPosition< double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 00.853 Trading operation aborted 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 CTrading::OpenPosition< double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.192 Trading operation aborted 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.942 - Position is open: 2019.11 . 26 10 : 35 : 01.660 - 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.942 EURUSD Opened 0.10 Sell # 486405595 [ 0.10 Market-order Sell # 486405595 ] at price 1.10126 , sl 1.10285 , tp 1.09985 , Magic number 17629307 ( 123 ), G1: 13 2019.11 . 26 15 : 35 : 01.942 OnDoEasyEvent: Position is open

ご覧のとおり、取引サーバへの接続を復元した後、現在のアカウントの取引は遅れて有効になりました。

しかし、保留中リクエストはとにかく機能しました。...

また、操作ログの実際のマジックナンバー(17629307)に続いて、括弧(123)のEA設定で定義されたマジックナンバーに加えたエントリ「G1: 13」があって、最初のグループIDが13であることが分かります。2番目のグループは値がゼロなので、IDはありません。よって「G2: XX」2番目のグループIDエントリはありません。

注意事項 記事で説明されている保留中リクエスト、および実際の取引で添付されているテストEAで取引クラスの結果を実際の取引で使用しないでください。

この記事、それに付随する資料、および結果は、保留中リクエストの概念をテストすることのみを目的としています。現在の状態では、これは完成した製品でも実際の取引を目的としたものでもなく、 デモモードまたはテスター専用です。

次の段階

次の記事では、保留中リクエストクラスの開発を継続します。

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

