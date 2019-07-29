MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第8部): 注文およびポジション変更イベント

内容

前の記事で、StopLimit注文発動イベントの追跡を実装しました。イベントを定義するための機能全体が拡張可能になり、他の必要なイベントの検索を簡単に追加できるようになりました。

StopLimit注文の発動を新しい未決注文の発注として「限定」しました。これは、新しい注文タイプには新しい発注イベントが必要なため、合理的です。本稿では、異なる種類のイベント、つまり既存の注文とポジションの変更を追跡します(プログラムで適切なイベントを取得したことによって、発注とポジションの開始についてはすでにわかっています)。これは、CEvent抽象イベントクラスから派生したさらに別の(変更イベント)クラスが必要であることを意味します。



変更イベントクラス

いつものように、必要な列挙型定数を用意することから始めます。

Defines.mqhライブラリファイルを開いて、並べ替え時の未使用の注文の整数プロパティの数を含むマクロ置換内でスキップされたプロパティの数をゼロに設定します。注文の整数プロパティがすべて必要になります。以前は、検索と並べ替えの際に1つのプロパティ(列挙定数のリストの最後であるORDER_PROP_DIRECTION)をスキップしていました。 本稿以降では、市場コレクションリスト内のすべての一方向の未決注文を検索するためにこのプロパティが必要になります。



enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

プロパティのスキップを削除したので、それによって並び替える関数も追加する必要があります。注文と取引の列挙の並べ替えの基準に注文の方向による並び替えを追加しましょう。

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 23 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 };

前述しましたが、イベントIDを作成するには、発生したイベントのタイプを示す一連のフラグで構成されるイベントコードを使用します。変更イベントを追跡するので、取引イベントフラグの列挙に必要なフラグを追加する必要があります。

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE = 1024 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 2048 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 4096 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY = 8192 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY = 16384 , };

可能な取引イベントのリストに注文とポジション変更イベントを追加しましょう(以前は、リストにいくつかのイベントを追加しましたが、これは定数の予備的な宣言でした)。



enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

ここではCEvent抽象イベントクラスから派生した新しいクラスを開発しているので、新しく派生したクラスに対してさらに別のイベントステータス「変更」を設定する必要があります。イベントステータスの列挙リストに追加しましょう。



enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY };

イベントの理由の列挙リストに「変更」を追加しましょう。

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, EVENT_REASON_MODIFY, EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

注文/ポジションのプロパティの変更内容を常に知りたい場合は、変更前の注文/ポジションのプロパティ価格(変更後の価格は既存のプロパティから取得します)とイベント中の現在の価格をイベントの整数プロパティに書き込むためのプロパティをイベントの整数プロパティに追加し、イベントの実数プロパティ数を10から15に変更し、検索と並べ替えの間に検索と並び替えで未使用のプロパティの数を追加します(変更イベントの間の変更データと価格は検索と並べ替えには使用されません)。

enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 15 ) #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 5 )

適切なマクロ置換の計算を変更して、イベントの並べ替え基準のリストで、イベントの最初の文字列プロパティのインデックスを正しく検索します。



#define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID };

CEvent抽象イベントクラスを改善しましょう。

CEvent抽象イベントから派生したクラスで操作ログのデータを表示するので、イベントが発生した銘柄の相場の小数点以下の桁数(Digits())を知る必要があります。派生クラスのそれぞれで毎回受け取らないですむために、親クラスでそれを一度取得します。



クラスのprivateセクションで、イベント銘柄のDigits()値を格納するためのクラスメンバ変数を宣言して クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストでその変数を初期化します。

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code), m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

整数および実数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに、新しいイベントプロパティの説明を追加します。

string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event's type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена на момент события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём ордера" , "Order initial volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Order executed volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Order remaining volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий объём позиции" , "Position current volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия до модификации" , "Price open before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss до модификации" , "StopLoss price before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit до модификации" , "TakeProfit price before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK ? TextByLanguage( "Цена Ask в момент события" , "Ask price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID ? TextByLanguage( "Цена Bid в момент события" , "Bid price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : EnumToString (property) ); }

イベントがないという説明、新しく追加されたイベントの説明、未知のイベントの説明を取引イベント名を返すメソッドに追加しましょう。

string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .TypeEvent(); return ( event ==TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trading event" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position open" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position open partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by triggering pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Position reversal by partial completion of market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by partial activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Added volume to position by partial completion of market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Сработал StopLimit-ордер" , "StopLimit order triggered." ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирована цена установки ордера " , "Order price modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера" , "Order price and StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order price and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован StopLoss ордера" , "Order StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера" , "Order TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции" , "Position StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован StopLoss позиции" , "Position StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции" , "Position TakeProfit modified" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

イベントの理由の説明を返すメソッドに2つの新しい理由を追加します。

string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLimit-ордера" , "StopLimit order triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_MODIFY ? TextByLanguage( "Модификация" , "Modified" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to the position by request partial completion" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activating pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial completion of request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from the balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); }

追加された新しいプロパティを返すメソッドをクラスのpublicセクションにあるイベントプロパティへの簡単なアクセスのセクションへのリンクに追加します。

ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } double PriceOpenBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE); } double PriceStopLossBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE); } double PriceTakeProfitBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE); } double PriceEventAsk( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK); } double PriceEventBid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); }

ほとんどのクラスプロパティはCreateNewEvent()メソッドのイベントコレクションクラスで書き入れられ、CEventクラスのSetTypeEvent()メソッドを呼び出してイベントタイプを設定するので、CEventクラスのSetTypeEvent()メソッドでイベント銘柄のDigits()を設定して変更イベントを定義します。

void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE)) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT; } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

メソッド内の必要なすべての確認とアクションはコメントされているので、ここでは説明を省略します。すべてがとてもシンプルでここで理解しやすいものだと思います。

これで抽象イベントクラスの改善は完了です。

もう少し先を見てみると、テストEAで未決注文を出すために価格変更の追跡を確認するとき、価格から最も遠い注文を見つけることが必要になったことに注意すべきです。注文のプロパティを調べてみると、ライブラリにはこれに対する迅速で用途の広い解決策がないことがわかりました。したがって、追加の整数型注文プロパティの1つであるポイント単位の利益を使用します。未決注文の場合、これはポイントからの価格からの注文の距離です。したがって、価格から最も遠い注文を見つけるには、単にポイントで「利益」(距離)が最も高い注文を探す必要があります。

この場合は、すべての未決注文をその方向で検索するのと似ています。価格から最も遠い未決注文を見つけるために、一方向のすべての注文を選択し、得られたリストを距離が大きい順に並び替えます。その結果、一方向(BuyLimit、BuyStopおよびBuyStopLimitはすべて買いです)の異なるタイプの注文のすべてから1つの注文を取得します。逆のことが売りにも当てはまります)。

Order.mqh抽象注文クラスのリストで、その方向によって注文のタイプを取得する方法を変更しましょう。

int COrder::ProfitInPoints( void ) const { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; string symbol= this . Symbol (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick)) return 0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); double point=:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY || point== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) return int (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ( this .PriceClose()- this .PriceOpen())/point : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? ( this .PriceOpen()- this .PriceClose())/point : 0 ); else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return int ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return int (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } return 0 ; }

ここでは、本質的に未決注文の確認を追加し、注文価格から現在の価格までの距離をポイント単位で返します。

抽象注文クラスの整数プロパティを記述するメソッドに、価格から未決注文までの距離の表示を追加しましょう。

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Parent order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия" , "Time open" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия" , "Close time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Expiration date" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Open time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Close time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции" , "Position change time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ?:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ?TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage ( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage ( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ?TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ?TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

ここで注文ステータスを確認し、これが既存の未決注文である場合は距離に関するメッセージを表示し、それ以外の場合は利益に関するメッセージを表示します。



これで抽象注文クラスの変更は完了です。

今度はCEvent抽象イベントクラスを継承する別のクラスを作成する必要があります。これは変更イベントクラスです。

第6部でネッティング勘定での作業をで実装した際に、ポジションを開くクラスのイベントを改善しました。CEventPositionOpenクラスは、イベントステータスといくつかのイベントオブジェクトプロパティの存在に応じて短いメッセージテキストを作成するメソッドを持つようになりました。

新しい変更イベントを作成するときも、変更イベントタイプを確認し、取得したタイプに応じてイベントテキストを作成します。また、コントロールプログラムのチャートにイベントを送信する際には、EventChartCustom()関数の dparamパラメータで渡す価格を定義する必要があります。ポジション開始イベントクラスでは始値を渡すためにこのパラメータを使用しましたが、変更イベントクラスではいくつかの価格変更オプションが可能で、ユーザイベントのdparamパラメータで送信する価格を決める必要があります。

注文価格のみを変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。

注文価格とStopLoss価格を変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。

注文価格とTakeProfit価格を変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。

注文価格、StopLoss価格、TakeProfit価格を変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。

StopLoss注文を変更できる — 新しいStopLoss価格を送信します。

TakeProfit注文を変更できる — 新しいTakeProfit価格を送信します。

StopLossポジションを変更できる — StopLossポジションを送信します。

TakeProfitポジションを変更できる — TakeProfitポジションを送信します。

StopLossポジションとTakeProfitポジションを変更できる — ポジションの始値を送信します。

ご覧のとおり、単一の価格を変更すると、変更された価格がイベントに渡されます。複数の価格を同時に変更する場合は、ポジション始値または注文価格のみを送信します(これもまた変更できます)。カスタムプログラムでは、発生した修正イベントの種類によって、それぞれの価格の変更を(同時に修正する間に)明確にすることができます。 ライブラリの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Eventsフォルダの新しいEventModify.mqhファイルで、新しいCEventModifyクラスを作成します。

CEvent抽象クラスを基本クラスにします。

抽象イベントクラスのファイルを変更クラスファイルにインクルードするのを忘れないでください。

クラスは比較的小さいので、研究のためにここでその全リストを提供します。第6部でCEventPositionOpenクラスの変更を実装する際に、すでに似たクラスを説明しました。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventModify::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventModify::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .m_price, this . Symbol ()); } string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string text= "" ; if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " StopLoss: " +sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+ ", StopLoss: " +sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceStopLoss(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован TakeProfit: " , ": modified TakeProfit: " )+tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceTakeProfit(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceStopLoss(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован TakeProfit: " , ": modified TakeProfit: " )+tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceTakeProfit(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } return head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +text; }

今度は、既存の注文とポジションを変更するイベントを定義し、新しいイベントを作成し、それをイベントコレクションクラスのイベント収集リストに追加する必要があります。

ライブラリフォルダの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\CollectionsフォルダのEventsCollection.mqhファイルのCEventsCollectionクラスを実装しましょう。



新しい変更イベントクラスのファイルをインクルードします。

クラスのprivateセクションで、クラスメンバ変数(ティックデータを保存する構造体)を宣言します。これは最後の変更イベント価格に関するデータを取得するために使用されます。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick;

クラスコンストラクでティック構造体を初期化します。

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

第7部では、新しいイベントを作成するためのオーバーロードメソッドを開発しましが、今は、口座の注文数とポジションを変更するときにイベントを作成するメソッドと、既存の注文またはポジションを変更するときに新しいイベントを作成するメソッドの2つがあります。

2番目のメソッドは、注文およびポジションの変更イベントを追跡できるように改善されるべきです (第7部では、このメソッドはStopLimit注文の発動イベントのみを処理しました)。

注文/ポジション変更イベントを処理するコード文字列と変更前の注文/ポジションプロパティの保存を追加しましょう。

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order) { if (!::SymbolInfoTick(order.Symbol(), this .m_tick)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события " , "Failed to get current prices by event symbol " ),order.Symbol()); return ; } CEvent* event =NULL; if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } else { if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; event = new CEventModify( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrderPrev())); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLossPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfitPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

さまざまな変更タイプの処理条件は比較的簡単で、コードのコメントで説明されています。注文/ポジションの変更タイプに応じて、イベントコードは一連のフラグを使用して作成されます。新しい変更イベントを作成すると、コードがCEventModifyクラスコンストラクタに送信されます。

新しい注文/ポジションプロパティを保存するためのカラーマーク付きコードブロックは、クラスのポジション/注文プロパティを保存するためのすべてのメソッドに追加されます。コードは全く同じなのでここではお話しませんが、以下の添付ファイルでご覧になれます。

これで、既存の注文とポジションの変更イベントをテストする準備が整いました。



注文とポジションの変更順序のテスト

テストを実行するには、第7部から既存の一連のテスト用EAボタンを補足する必要があります。

押下ハンドラと一緒にStopLossの設定、 TakeProfitの設定、すべてのトレーリングの3つのボタンを追加しましょう。

最初の2つのボタンはストップロスとテイクプロフィットを持っていないすべての注文とポジションに設定します。3番目のボタンにはオン/オフの2つの状態があります。つまり押すとボタンは押されたままになって2つのトレーリング機能が作動します 。もう一度ボタンを押すと、両方のトレーリングが無効になります。もう一度ボタンを押すと、両方のトレーリングが無効になります。

TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 EAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07からコピーして \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08フォルダにTestDoEasyPart08.mq5として保存しましょう。

3つの新しい定数をボタン列挙に追加してボタンの総数をマクロ置き換えで17から20に変えます。

enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

価格からのストップロスレベルの距離、トレーリングステップ、トレーリングを開始するまでの利益ポイント数、ポイント単位でのストップロスとテイクプロフィットを指定するための変数(適切なボタンをクリックして設定)を追加します(InpStopLossとInpTakeProfitパラメータは、未決注文の発注直後のストップレベルの設定に使用されます)。

グローバル変数のリストに、 新しく追加された入力の値を格納するために必要な変数とトレーリング関数の動作を示すフラグ変数を追加します。

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify;

これはテストEAなので、ライブラリのデバッグ時にプログラム操作が致命的なエラーで終了することがよくあります。このような場合、プロットされたすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクト(ボタン)はチャート上に残ります。エラーが修正され、EAが再起動された後、ボタンを再描画することはできません。次回の起動時にクリーンチャート上のすべてのボタンを再描画できるように、もう一度OnDeinit()ハンドラでチャートから既存のボタンを削除するには、再起動する必要があります。

チャート上のボタンの有無の確認をOnInit()ハンドラに追加します。トレーリング関数変数とストップレベルの値を設定します、トレーリングボタンのアクティビティフラグを確認し、フラグが設定されている場合はすべてのボタンをプロットした後でボタンを有効にします。



int OnInit () { if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

チャート上の指定された接頭辞を持つグラフィカルオブジェクトの存在を定義するための関数とボタンのステータスを追跡するための関数を書きましょう。コードを読みやすくするために、EAのOnTick()ハンドラから別の関数に追跡を移動します。



bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

ボタンオブジェクトの状態を設定する機能を変更しましょう。

void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

ここでは:

ボタンの状態を設定します (有効/無効)

これが最後のボタンで

「有効」な場合、ボタンオブジェクトの背景色を変更します

その他の場合、背景色を「無効」ステータスに返します。



新しいボタンが3つあるので、名前からボタンテキストを作成する関数に新しいボタンオブジェクトの名前からテキストへの返還を追加します。



string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "set_take_profit" , "Set TakeProfit" ); StringReplace (txt, "set_stop_loss" , "Set StopLoss" ); StringReplace (txt, "trailing_all" , "Trailing All" ); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; }

ここで、3つの新しいボタンの押下の処理が必要です。これを実現するには、 PressButtonEvents() ボタン押下処理関数の最後に次のコードを追加します(出勤ボタンの押下を処理するコードブロックの後)。

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

ご覧のように、SetStopLoss()とSetTakeProfit()の2つの新しい関数がここで呼び出され、適切な注文とポジションレベルを設定できます。

void SetStopLoss( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void SetTakeProfit( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit (position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify (position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(), tp ); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } }

関数は非常に簡単です。テイクプロフィットをそれが存在しないすべての注文とポジションに配置してみましょう。



まず、設定するポイント単位のストップロスを確認します。値が0の場合は、変更できるものがないためすぐに終了します。

次に、アクティブなマーケットポジションのみのリストを受け取り、ポジションにテイクプロフィットがないためテイクプロフィットがゼロなもので並び替えます。

次に、最後のリストを反復処理してポジションを取得し、第4部で説明したサービス関数を使用してそれぞれに対して正しいテイクプロフィットを計算し、標準ライブラリのCTradeクラスのポジション変更メソッドに送信します。

テイクプロフィットを注文に設定するために、アクティブな未決注文のリストを取得して上記のアクションを実行します。

これで、最後のポジションストップと発注価格のための関数を書くだけです。

void TrailingPositions( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { if (buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { if (trailing_start== 0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { if (sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()== 0 ) { if (trailing_start== 0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } void TrailingOrders( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { if (buy.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.ask-stop_level) { if (price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.ask+stop_level) { if (price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price-distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { if (sell.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.bid+stop_level) { if (price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.bid-stop_level) { if (price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price+distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } }

関数には何も新しいものが含まれていません。必要なアクションはすべてコードのコメントで直接記述されています。それほど難なく自分でコードを研究することができるはずです。

ボタンが3つ増えたので、ボタンパネルの作成関数でボタンの座標の計算が調整されました（最終的なコードを参照）。

OnTick()ハンドラですべてのトレーリング関数を呼びます。

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

以下はテストEAのコード全部です。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int OnInit () { if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ?w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ?w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку!Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button!Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "set_take_profit" , "Set TakeProfit" ); StringReplace (txt, "set_stop_loss" , "Set StopLoss" ); StringReplace (txt, "trailing_all" , "Trailing All" ); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void SetStopLoss( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void SetTakeProfit( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void TrailingPositions( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { if (buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { if (trailing_start== 0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { if (sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()== 0 ) { if (trailing_start== 0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } void TrailingOrders( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { if (buy.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.ask-stop_level) { if (price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.ask+stop_level) { if (price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price-distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { if (sell.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.bid+stop_level) { if (price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.bid-stop_level) { if (price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price+distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } }

EAをコンパイルしましょう。

ストップレベルなしでポジションをオープンし未決注文を出すには、StopLoss in pointsとTaleProfit in pointsの値を0に設定します。StopLoss for modification (points)とTakeProfit for modification (points)をそれぞれ20 と60 に設定します(デフォルト値)。これらのレベルはボタンを押して設定します。

テスターでEAを起動して未決注文を設定します。次に、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定するためのボタンを順番に押します。レベルが設定され、適切なエントリが操作ログに表示されます。次に、トレーリングを有効にして注文が価格に従っていることを確認し、適切なエントリが操作ログに表示されるようにします。注文によって発動されたポジションのストップロスレベルがトレールされ、適切なエントリーが操作ログに表示されます。



ネッティング口座





ヘッジ勘定





次の段階

今後の記事では、ライブラリを拡張し、MQL4との互換性を実装します。もっとエキサイティングなことはまだこれからです。

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

