MetaTrader 5 / 例
MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第8部): 注文およびポジション変更イベント

MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第8部): 注文およびポジション変更イベント

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

内容

前の記事で、StopLimit注文発動イベントの追跡を実装しました。イベントを定義するための機能全体が拡張可能になり、他の必要なイベントの検索を簡単に追加できるようになりました。

StopLimit注文の発動を新しい未決注文の発注として「限定」しました。これは、新しい注文タイプには新しい発注イベントが必要なため、合理的です。本稿では、異なる種類のイベント、つまり既存の注文とポジションの変更を追跡します(プログラムで適切なイベントを取得したことによって、発注とポジションの開始についてはすでにわかっています)。これは、CEvent抽象イベントクラスから派生したさらに別の(変更イベント)クラスが必要であることを意味します。

変更イベントクラス

いつものように、必要な列挙型定数を用意することから始めます。
Defines.mqhライブラリファイルを開いて、並べ替え時の未使用の注文の整数プロパティの数を含むマクロ置換内でスキップされたプロパティの数をゼロに設定します。注文の整数プロパティがすべて必要になります。以前は、検索と並べ替えの際に1つのプロパティ(列挙定数のリストの最後であるORDER_PROP_DIRECTION)をスキップしていました。 本稿以降では、市場コレクションリスト内のすべての一方向の未決注文を検索するためにこのプロパティが必要になります。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 注文、取引、ポジションの整数型プロパティ                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0,                                   // 注文チケット
   ORDER_PROP_MAGIC,                                        // 注文のマジックナンバー
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN,                                    // 開始時間(MQL5取引時間)
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE,                                   // 終了時間(MQL5実行または削除時間 - ORDER_TIME_DONE)
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC,                                // ミリ秒での開始時間(ミリ秒でのMQL5取引時間)
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC,                               // ミリ秒での終了時間(ミリ秒でのMQL5実行または削除時間 - ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC)
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP,                                     // 注文有効期限(未決注文用)
   ORDER_PROP_STATUS,                                       // 注文ステータス(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS列挙体から)
   ORDER_PROP_TYPE,                                         // Order/deal type
   ORDER_PROP_REASON,                                       // 取引/注文/ポジション理由またはソース
   ORDER_PROP_STATE,                                        // 注文ステータス(ENUM_ORDER_STATE列挙体から)
   ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID,                                  // ポジションID
   ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,                               // 反対側のポジションID
   ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET,                            // Ticket of the order that triggered a deal
   ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY,                                   // 取引の方向 – IN、OUT、IN/OUT
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE,                                  // ポジション変更時間(秒)
   ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC,                              // ポジション変更時間(ミリ秒)
   ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM,                                  // 親注文チケット
   ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO,                                    // 派生注文チケット
   ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT,                                    // 利益(ポイント)
   ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL,                                  // ストップロスによる決済のフラグ
   ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP,                                  // テイクプロフィットによる決済のフラグ
   ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,                                     // Order/position group ID
   ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,                                    // Direction type (Buy, Sell)
  }; 
#define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL    (24)                    // Total number of integer properties
#define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP     (0)                     // Number of order properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

プロパティのスキップを削除したので、それによって並び替える関数も追加する必要があります。注文と取引の列挙の並べ替えの基準に注文の方向による並び替えを追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 注文と取引の並べ替えの可能な基準                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP          (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP          (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE
  {
   //--- 整数型プロパティによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET          =  0,                      // 注文チケットによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC           =  1,                      // 注文マジックナンバーによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN       =  2,                      // 注文開始時間によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE      =  3,                      // 注文終了時間によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC   =  4,                      // ミリ秒での注文開始時間によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC  =  5,                      // ミリ秒での注文終了時間によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP        =  6,                      // 注文有効期限によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS          =  7,                      // Sort by order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance, credit operation)
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE            =  8,                      // 注文タイプによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON          =  9,                      // Sort by order/position reason/source
   SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE           =  10,                     // Sort by order status
   SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID     =  11,                     // ポジションIDによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID  =  12,                     // 反対側のポジションIDによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER      =  13,                     // 取引が基づく注文によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY      =  14,                     // 取引方向(IN、OUT、IN/OUT)によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE     =  15,                     // ポジション変更時間(秒)によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC =  16,                     // ポジション変更時間(ミリ秒)によって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM     =  17,                     // 親の注文チケットによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO       =  18,                     // 派生した注文チケットによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT       =  19,                     // Sort by order profit in points
   SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL     =  20,                     // 注文の「ストップロスによる決済」フラグによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP     =  21,                     // 注文の「テイクプロフィットによる決済」フラグによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID        =  22,                     // Sort by order/position group ID
   SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION       =  23,                     // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell)
   //--- 実数型プロパティによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN      =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP,     // Sort by open price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE     =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+1,   // Sort by close price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SL              =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+2,   // Sort by StopLoss price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_TP              =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+3,   // Sort by TakeProfit price
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT          =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+4,   // Sort by profit
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION      =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+5,   // Sort by commission
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP            =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+6,   // Sort by swap
   SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME          =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+7,   // Sort by volume
   SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT  =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+8,   // Sort by unexecuted volume
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL     =  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+9,   // Sort by profit+commission+swap criterion
   SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT=  FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+10,  // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated
   //--- 文字列型プロパティによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL          =  FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP,     // Sort by symbol
   SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT         =  FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+1,   // Sort by comment
   SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID          =  FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+2    // Sort by order ID in an external trading system
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

前述しましたが、イベントIDを作成するには、発生したイベントのタイプを示す一連のフラグで構成されるイベントコードを使用します。変更イベントを追跡するので、取引イベントフラグの列挙に必要なフラグを追加する必要があります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 口座の取引イベントリスト                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS
  {
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT        =  0,                   // イベントなし
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED    =  1,                   // 未決注文が出された
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED   =  2,                   // 未決注文の削除
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED =  4,                   // 未決注文の発動
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED =  8,                   // ポジションが開いた
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED=  16,                  // Position changed
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE=  32,                  // Position reversed
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED =  64,                  // Position closed
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  128,                 // Balance operation (clarified by a deal type)
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL         =  256,                 // Partial execution
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS          =  512,                 // Executed by opposite position
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE           =  1024               // Placement price modification
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL              =  2048,                // Executed by StopLoss
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP              =  4096,                // Executed by TakeProfit
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY    =  8192               // Order modification
   TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY =  16384,               // Position modification
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

可能な取引イベントのリストに注文ポジション変更イベントを追加しましょう(以前は、リストにいくつかのイベントを追加しましたが、これは定数の予備的な宣言でした)。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 口座で可能な取引イベントのリスト                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT
  {
   TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0,                                // No trading event
   TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED,                        // 未決注文が出された
   TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED,                       // 未決注文の削除
//--- ENUM_DEAL_TYPE列挙体メンバに一致する列挙体メンバ
//--- (constant order below should not be changed, no constants should be added/deleted)
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT,           // Accruing credit (3)
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE,                              // 追加の課金
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION,                          // エントリの修正
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS,                               // Accruing bonuses
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION,                           // 追加手数料
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY,                     // Commission charged at the end of a trading day
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY,                   // Commission charged at the end of a trading month
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY,               // 取引日の終わりに請求されるエージェント手数料
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY,             // 月末に請求される代理人手数料
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST,                            // Accrued interest on free funds
   TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED,                               // キャンセルされた買い取引
   TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED,                              // キャンセルされた売り取引
   TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT,                                    // Accruing dividends
   TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED,                            // Accruing franked dividends
   TRADE_EVENT_TAX                        = DEAL_TAX,       // Tax
//--- constants related to the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE enumeration
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL     = DEAL_TAX+1,     // Replenishing account balance
   TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX+2,     // Withdrawing funds from an account
//--- Remaining possible trading events
//--- (constant order below can be changed, constants can be added/deleted)
   TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED    = DEAL_TAX+3,     // Pending order activated by price
   TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL,             // 格による未決注文の部分的な発動
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED,                             // ポジションが開いた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL,                     // ポジションが部分的に開いた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED,                             // ポジションが閉じた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS,                      // Position closed partially
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL,                       // ストップロスによってポジションが閉じた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP,                       // テイクプロフィットによってポジションが閉じた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET,                 // Position reversal by a new deal (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING,                // Position reversal by activating a pending order (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL,         // Position reversal by partial market order execution (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL,        // Position reversal by partial pending order activation (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET,               // Added volume to a position by a new deal (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL,       // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a market order (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING,              // Added volume to a position by activating a pending order (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL,      // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a pending order (netting)
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL,                     // ポジションが部分的に閉じた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS,              // Position closed partially by an opposite one
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL,               // ストップロスによってポジションが部分的に閉じた
   TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP,               // テイクプロフィットによってポジションが部分的に閉じた
   TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER,                  // StopLimit order activation
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE,                          // Changing order price
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS,                // Changing order and StopLoss price 
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT,              // Changing order and TakeProfit price
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT,    // Changing order, StopLoss and TakeProfit price
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT,          // Changing order's StopLoss and TakeProfit price
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS,                      // Changing order's StopLoss
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT,                    // Changing order's TakeProfit
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT,       // Changing position's StopLoss and TakeProfit
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS,                   // Changing position's StopLoss
   TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT,                 // Changing position's TakeProfit
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここではCEvent抽象イベントクラスから派生した新しいクラスを開発しているので、新しく派生したクラスに対してさらに別のイベントステータス「変更」を設定する必要があります。イベントステータスの列挙リストに追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event status                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS
  {
   EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,                            // Market position event (opening, partial opening, partial closing, adding volume, reversal)
   EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,                             // Market pending order event (placing)
   EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,                            // Historical pending order event (removal)
   EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,                           // Historical position event (closing
   EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,                                    // Balance operation event (accruing balance, withdrawing funds and events from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration)
   EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY                                      // Order/position modification event
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

イベントの理由の列挙リストに「変更」を追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event reason                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON
  {
   EVENT_REASON_REVERSE,                                    // Position reversal (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY,                          // Position reversal by partial request execution (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING,                         // Position reversal by pending order activation (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY,               // Position reversal in case of a pending order partial execution (netting)
   //--- All constants related to a position reversal should be located in the above list
   EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING,                          // Pending order activation
   EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY,                // Pending order partial activation
   EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED,                        // StopLimit order activation
   EVENT_REASON_MODIFY,                                     // Modification
   EVENT_REASON_CANCEL,                                     // Cancelation
   EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED,                                    // Order expiration
   EVENT_REASON_DONE,                                       // Request executed in full
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY,                             // Request executed partially
   EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD,                                 // Add volume to a position (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY,                       // Add volume to a position by a partial request execution (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING,                      // Add volume to a position when a pending order is activated (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY,            // Add volume to a position when a pending order is partially executed (netting)
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL,                                    // Closing by StopLoss
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY,                          // Partial closing by StopLoss
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP,                                    // Closing by TakeProfit
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY,                          // Partial closing by TakeProfit
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS,                                // Closing by an opposite position
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS,                      // Partial closing by an opposite position
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY,                      // Partial closing by an opposite position
   EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY,            // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume
   //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration
   EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL,                             // Refilling the balance
   EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL,                         // Withdrawing funds from the account
   //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3)
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT,                             // Accruing credit
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE,                             // Additional charges
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION,                         // Correcting entry
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS,                              // Accruing bonuses
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION,                          // Additional commissions
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY,                    // Commission charged at the end of a trading day
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY,                  // Commission charged at the end of a trading month
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY,              // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY,            // Agent commission charged at the end of a month
   EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST,                           // Accruing interest on free funds
   EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED,                              // Canceled buy deal
   EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED,                             // Canceled sell deal
   EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT,                                   // Accruing dividends
   EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED,                           // Accruing franked dividends
   EVENT_REASON_TAX                                         // Tax
  };
#define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT    (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

注文/ポジションのプロパティの変更内容を常に知りたい場合は、変更前の注文/ポジションのプロパティ価格(変更後の価格は既存のプロパティから取得します)とイベント中の現在の価格をイベントの整数プロパティに書き込むためのプロパティをイベントの整数プロパティに追加し、イベントの実数プロパティ数を10から15に変更し、検索と並べ替えの間に検索と並び替えで未使用のプロパティの数を追加します(変更イベントの間の変更データと価格は検索と並べ替えには使用されません)。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event's real properties                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE
  {
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,       // Price an event occurred at
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,                                   // Order/deal/position open price
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,                                  // Order/deal/position close price
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,                                     // StopLoss order/deal/position price
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,                                     // TakeProfit Order/deal/position
   EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,                         // Requested order volume
   EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,                        // Executed order volume
   EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,                         // Remaining order volume
   EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,                     // Current executed position volume after a deal
   EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,                                       // Profit
   //---
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,                            // Order price before modification
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,                              // StopLoss price before modification
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,                              // TakeProfit price before modification
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK,                              // Ask price during an event
   EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID,                              // Bid price during an event
  };
#define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL  (15)                       // Total number of event's real properties
#define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP   (5                       // Number of order properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

適切なマクロ置換の計算を変更して、イベントの並べ替え基準のリストで、イベントの最初の文字列プロパティのインデックスを正しく検索します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible event sorting criteria                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP       (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP       (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE
  {
   //--- 整数型プロパティによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT               = 0,                       // Sort by event type
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT               = 1,                       // Sort by event time
   SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT             = 2,                       // Sort by event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT             = 3,                       // Sort by event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT          = 4,                       // Sort by deal event type
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT        = 5,                       // Sort by deal event ticket
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT         = 6,                       // Sort by type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT       = 7,                       // Sort by type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION      = 8,                       // Sort by time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION      = 9,                       // Sort by type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION    = 10,                      // Sort by a ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order)
   SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID              = 11,                      // Sort by position ID
   SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID           = 12,                      // Sort by opposite position ID
   SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER              = 13,                      // Sort by order/deal/position magic number
   SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID              = 14,                      // Sort by opposite position magic number
   //--- 実数型プロパティによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT              =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP,     // Sort by a price an event occurred at
   SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN               =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+1,   // Sort by position open price
   SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE              =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+2,   // Sort by position close price
   SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL                 =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+3,   // Sort by position's StopLoss price
   SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP                 =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+4,   // Sort by position's TakeProfit price
   SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL     =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+5,   // Sort by initial volume
   SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED    =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+6,   // Sort by the current volume
   SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT     =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+7,   // Sort by remaining volume
   SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+8,   // Sort by remaining volume
   SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT                   =  FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+9,   // Sort by profit
   //--- 文字列型プロパティによって並び替える
   SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL                   =  FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP,     // Sort by order/position/deal symbol
   SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID                                        // Sort by an opposite position symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CEvent抽象イベントクラスを改善しましょう。

CEvent抽象イベントから派生したクラスで操作ログのデータを表示するので、イベントが発生した銘柄の相場の小数点以下の桁数(Digits())を知る必要があります。派生クラスのそれぞれで毎回受け取らないですむために、親クラスでそれを一度取得します。

クラスのprivateセクションで、イベント銘柄のDigits()値を格納するためのクラスメンバ変数を宣言しクラスコンストラクタの初期化リストでその変数を初期化します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract event class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEvent : public CObject
  {
private:
   int               m_event_code;                                   // Event code
//--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                         }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }
protected:
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT  m_trade_event;                                  // Trading event
   bool              m_is_hedge;                                     // Hedging account flag
   long              m_chart_id;                                     // Control program chart ID
   int               m_digits;                                       // Symbol Digits()
   int               m_digits_acc;                                   // Number of decimal places for the account currency
   long              m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];          // Event integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];         // Event real properties
   string            m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];         // Event string properties
//--- Return the flag presence in the trading event
   bool              IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code)  const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code;            }

//--- 保護されたパラメトリックコンストラクタ
                     CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket);
public:
//--- デフォルトのコンストラクタ
                     CEvent(void){;}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| コンストラクタ                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits(0)
  {
   this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT]       =  event_status;
   this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] =  (long)ticket;
   this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
   this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS);
   this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

整数および実数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドに、新しいイベントプロパティの説明を追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the event's integer property           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT              ?  TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event's type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription()                                                       :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT              ?  TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))                                    :
      property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT            ?  TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\""                                             :
      property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT            ?  TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription()                                                   :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT         ?  TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))                     :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT       ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                                              :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT        ?  TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))    :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION     ?  TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION   ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)              :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT      ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                               :
      property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID             ?  TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                                       :
      property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID          ?  TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position's ID")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                  :
      property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER             ?  TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                                           :
      property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID             ?  TextByLanguage("Магический номер встречной позиции","Magic number of opposite position")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)    :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION     ?  TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position's opened time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))                  :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE     ?  TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции до смены направления","Type order of position before changing direction")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE   ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления","Ticket order of position before changing direction")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                            :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT    ?  TextByLanguage("Тип ордера текущей позиции","Type order of current position")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))                                :
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT  ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера текущей позиции","Ticket order of current position")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)                                                           :
      EnumToString(property)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the event's real property              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL));
   return
     (
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT             ?  TextByLanguage("Цена на момент события","Price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)               :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN              ?  TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)                                            :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE             ?  TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)                                           :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL                ?  TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)                                        :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP                ?  TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)                                    :
      property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL    ?  TextByLanguage("Начальный объём ордера","Order initial volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)                        :
      property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED   ?  TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём ордера","Order executed volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)                     :
      property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT    ?  TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём ордера","Order remaining volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)                     :
      property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Текущий объём позиции","Position current volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl)                      :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT                  ?  TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc)                                        :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE       ?  TextByLanguage("Цена открытия до модификации","Price open before modification")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)         :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE         ?  TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss до модификации","StopLoss price before modification")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)     :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE         ?  TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit до модификации","TakeProfit price before modification")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK         ?  TextByLanguage("Цена Ask в момент события","Ask price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)        :
      property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID         ?  TextByLanguage("Цена Bid в момент события","Bid price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)        :
      EnumToString(property)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

イベントがないという説明新しく追加されたイベントの説明未知のイベントの説明を取引イベント名を返すメソッドに追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the trading event name                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const
  {
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent();
   return
     (
      event==TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT                              ?  TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trading event")                                              :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED                  ?  TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed")                                  :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED                 ?  TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed")                                     :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT                        ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit")                                                         :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE                        ?  TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge")                                            :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION                    ?  TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction")                                                  :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS                         ?  TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus")                                                        :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION                     ?  TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission")                                     :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY               ?  TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission")                      :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY             ?  TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission")                           :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY         ?  TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission")      :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY       ?  TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission")           :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST                      ?  TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate")                          :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED                         ?  TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal")                                       :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED                        ?  TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal")                                      :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT                              ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations")                                          :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED                      ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations")    :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX                                   ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges")                                                     :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL                ?  TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill")                                      :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL            ?  TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals")                                              :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED               ?  TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated")                        :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL       ?  TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially")     :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED                       ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position open")                                                  :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL               ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position open partially")                               :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED                       ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed")                                                   :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL               ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially")                                :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS                ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position")                    :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS        ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL                 ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss")                           :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP                 ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit")                       :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL         ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss")        :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP         ?  TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit")    :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET           ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу","Position reversal by market request")         :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING          ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера","Position reversal by triggering pending order")                            :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET         ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу","Added volume to position by market request")                                    :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING        ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by activation of pending order")        :
      
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL   ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса","Position reversal by partial completion of market request")                   :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL  ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера","Position reversal by partial activation of pending order")        :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса","Added volume to position by partial completion of market request")    :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order")  :

      event==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER            ?  TextByLanguage("Сработал StopLimit-ордер","StopLimit order triggered.")                                                                         :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE                    ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицирована цена установки ордера ","Order price modified")                                                                  :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS          ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера","Order price and StopLoss modified")                                        :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT        ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера","Order price and TakeProfit modified")                                    :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера","Order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit modified")             :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT    ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера","Order StopLoss and TakeProfit modified")                                  :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS                ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицирован StopLoss ордера","Order StopLoss modified")                                                                       :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT              ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера","Order TakeProfit modified")                                                                   :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции","Position StopLoss and TakeProfit modified")                              :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS             ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицирован StopLoss позиции","Position StopLoss modified")                                                                   :
      event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT           ?  TextByLanguage("Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции","Position TakeProfit modified")                                                               :
      EnumToString(event)
     );   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

イベントの理由の説明を返すメソッドに2つの新しい理由を追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const
  {
   ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason();
   return 
     (
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING                ?  TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated")                           :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY      ?  TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered")    :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED              ?  TextByLanguage("Срабатывание StopLimit-ордера","StopLimit order triggered")                        :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_MODIFY                           ?  TextByLanguage("Модификация","Modified")                                                           :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL                           ?  TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled")                                                                :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED                          ?  TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired")                                                    :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE                             ?  TextByLanguage("Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме","Fully completed market request")    :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY                   ?  TextByLanguage("Выполненный частично рыночный запрос","Partially completed market request")        :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD                       ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position")                              :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY             ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Volume added to the position by request partial completion")                 :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING            ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by activating pending order")                      :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY  ?  TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order")  :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE                          ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal")  :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY                ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Position reversal by partial completion of request")                             :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING               ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on triggered pending order")                               :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY     ?  TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on partially triggered pending order")       :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL                          ?  TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered")                               :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY                ?  TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered")           :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP                          ?  TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered")                           :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY                ?  TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered")       :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS                      ?  TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position")                        :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS            ?  TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position")    :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY            ?  TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY  ?  TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position")  :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL                   ?  TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill")                                              :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL               ?  TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawal from the balance")                          :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT                   ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit")                                                      :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE                   ?  TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge")                                         :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION               ?  TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction")                                               :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS                    ?  TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus")                                                     :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION                ?  TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission")                                  :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY          ?  TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission")                   :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY        ?  TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission")                        :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY    ?  TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission")   :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY  ?  TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission")        :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST                 ?  TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate")                       :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED                    ?  TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal")                                    :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED                   ?  TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal")                                   :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT                         ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations")                                       :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED                 ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") :
      reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX                              ?  TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges")                                                  :
      EnumToString(reason)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

追加された新しいプロパティを返すメソッドをクラスのpublicセクションにあるイベントプロパティへの簡単なアクセスのセクションへのリンクに追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of simplified access to event object properties          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, 
//--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, 
//--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) opposite position magic number, (15) position open time
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT  TypeEvent(void)                                    const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT);           }
   long              TimeEvent(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT);                             }
   ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void)                                       const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT);        }
   ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void)                                       const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT);        }
   ENUM_DEAL_TYPE    TypeDeal(void)                                     const { return (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT);        }
   long              TicketDeal(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT);                      }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   TypeOrderEvent(void)                               const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT);      }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   TypeFirstOrderPosition(void)                       const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION);   }
   long              TicketOrderEvent(void)                             const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT);                     }
   long              TicketFirstOrderPosition(void)                     const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION);                  }
   long              PositionID(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID);                            }
   long              PositionByID(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID);                         }
   long              Magic(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER);                            }
   long              MagicCloseBy(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID);                            }
   long              TimePosition(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION);                    }

//--- When changing position direction, return (1) previous position order type, (2) previous position order ticket
//--- (3) current position order type, (4) current position order ticket
//--- (5) position type and (6) ticket before changing direction, (7) position type and (8) ticket after changing direction
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   TypeOrderPosPrevious(void)                         const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE);   }
   long              TicketOrderPosPrevious(void)                       const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   TypeOrderPosCurrent(void)                          const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT);  }
   long              TicketOrderPosCurrent(void)                        const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);}
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious(void)                        const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious());                }
   ulong             TicketPositionPrevious(void)                       const { return this.TicketOrderPosPrevious();                                       }
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent(void)                         const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent());                 }
   ulong             TicketPositionCurrent(void)                        const { return this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();                                        }
   
//--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price,
//--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested order volume, 
//--- (8) executed order volume, (9) remaining order volume, (10) executed position volume
   double            PriceEvent(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT);                            }
   double            PriceOpen(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN);                             }
   double            PriceClose(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE);                            }
   double            PriceStopLoss(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL);                               }
   double            PriceTakeProfit(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP);                               }
   double            Profit(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT);                                 }
   double            VolumeOrderInitial(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL);                   }
   double            VolumeOrderExecuted(void)                          const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED);                  }
   double            VolumeOrderCurrent(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT);                   }
   double            VolumePositionExecuted(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED);               }

//--- When modifying prices, return (1) order price, (2) StopLoss and (3) TakeProfit before modification
   double            PriceOpenBefore(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE);                      }
   double            PriceStopLossBefore(void)                          const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE);                        }
   double            PriceTakeProfitBefore(void)                        const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE);                        }
   double            PriceEventAsk(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK);                        }
   double            PriceEventBid(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID);                        }

//--- Return the (1) symbol and (2) opposite position symbol
   string            Symbol(void)                                       const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL);                                 }
   string            SymbolCloseBy(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID);                           }
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ほとんどのクラスプロパティはCreateNewEvent()メソッドのイベントコレクションクラスで書き入れられ、CEventクラスのSetTypeEvent()メソッドを呼び出してイベントタイプを設定するので、CEventクラスのSetTypeEvent()メソッドでイベント銘柄のDigits()を設定して変更イベントを定義します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| イベントコードをデコードして取引イベントを設定する                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void)
  {
//--- Set event symbol Digits()
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here)
   if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED)
     {
      this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED;
      this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
      return;
     }
//--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here)
   if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED)
     {
      this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED;
      this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
      return;
     }
//--- Pending order is modified
   if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY))
     {
      //--- If the placement price is modified
      if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE))
        {
         this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE;
         //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
         if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
            this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT;
         //--- If StopLoss is modified
         else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL))
            this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS;
         //--- If TakeProfit is modified
         else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
            this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT;
        }
      //--- If the placement price is not modified
      else
        {
         //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
         if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
            this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT;
         //--- If StopLoss is modified
         else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL))
            this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS;
         //--- If TakeProfit is modified
         else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
            this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT;
        }
      this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
      return;
     }
//--- If a position is modified
   if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY))
     {
      //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
      if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
         this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT;
      //--- If StopLoss is modified
      else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL))
         this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS;
      //--- If TakeProfit is modified
      else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
         this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT;
      this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
      return;
     }
//--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code)
   if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED))
     {
   //--- If an existing position is changed
      if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED))
        {
         //--- If a pending order is activated by a price
         if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED))
           {
            //--- If this is a position reversal
            if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE))
              {
               //--- check the partial closure flag and set the 
               //--- "position reversal by activation of a pending order" or "position reversal by partial activation of a pending order" trading event
               this.m_trade_event=
                 (
                  !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL
                 );
               this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
               return;
              }
            //--- If this is adding a volume to a position
            else
              {
               //--- check the partial opening flag and set the 
               //--- "added volume to a position by activating a pending order" or "added volume to a position by partially activating a pending order" trading event
               this.m_trade_event=
                 (
                  !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL
                 );
               this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
               return;
              }
           }
         //--- If a position was changed by a market deal
         else
           {
            //--- If this is a position reversal
            if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE))
              {
               //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "position reversal" or "position reversal by partial execution" trading event
               this.m_trade_event=
                 (
                  !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL
                 );
               this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
               return;
              }
            //--- If this is adding a volume to a position
            else
              {
               //--- check the partial opening flag and set "added volume to a position" or "added volume to a position by partial execution" trading event
               this.m_trade_event=
                 (
                  !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : 
                  TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL
                 );
               this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
               return;
              }
           }
        }
   //--- If a new position is opened
      else
        {
         //--- If a pending order is activated by a price
         if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED))
           {
            //--- check the partial opening flag and set "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event
            this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL);
            this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
            return;
           }
         //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event
         this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL);
         this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
         return;
        }
     }
     
//--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code)
   if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED))
     {
      //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss
      if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL))
        {
         //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event
         this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL);
         this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
         return;
        }
      //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit
      else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP))
        {
         //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event
         this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP);
         this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
         return;
        }
      //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one
      else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS))
        {
         //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event
         this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS);
         this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
         return;
        }
      //--- If a position is closed
      else
        {
         //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event
         this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ?TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL);
         this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
         return;
        }
     }
//--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type)
   if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE)
     {
      //--- Initialize a trading event
      this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT;
      //--- Take a deal type
      ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT);
      //--- if a deal is a balance operation
      if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE)
        {
        //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal)
         this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ?TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL);
        }
      //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting from DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT
      else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE)
        {
        //--- イベントを設定する
         this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type;
        }
      this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event);
      return;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッド内の必要なすべての確認とアクションはコメントされているので、ここでは説明を省略します。すべてがとてもシンプルでここで理解しやすいものだと思います。
これで抽象イベントクラスの改善は完了です。

もう少し先を見てみると、テストEAで未決注文を出すために価格変更の追跡を確認するとき、価格から最も遠い注文を見つけることが必要になったことに注意すべきです。注文のプロパティを調べてみると、ライブラリにはこれに対する迅速で用途の広い解決策がないことがわかりました。したがって、追加の整数型注文プロパティの1つであるポイント単位の利益を使用します。未決注文の場合、これはポイントからの価格からの注文の距離です。したがって、価格から最も遠い注文を見つけるには、単にポイントで「利益」(距離)が最も高い注文を探す必要があります。
この場合は、すべての未決注文をその方向で検索するのと似ています。価格から最も遠い未決注文を見つけるために、一方向のすべての注文を選択し、得られたリストを距離が大きい順に並び替えます。その結果、一方向(BuyLimit、BuyStopおよびBuyStopLimitはすべて買いです)の異なるタイプの注文のすべてから1つの注文を取得します。逆のことが売りにも当てはまります)。

Order.mqh抽象注文クラスのリストで、その方向によって注文のタイプを取得する方法を変更しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ポイント単位の注文利益を返す                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int COrder::ProfitInPoints(void) const
  {
   MqlTick tick={0};
   string symbol=this.Symbol();
   if(!::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,tick))
      return 0;
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.TypeOrder();
   double point=::SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY || point==0) return 0;
   if(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER)
      return int(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? (this.PriceClose()-this.PriceOpen())/point : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? (this.PriceOpen()-this.PriceClose())/point : 0);
   else if(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION)
     {
      if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY)
         return int((tick.bid-this.PriceOpen())/point);
      else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
         return int((this.PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point);
     }
   else if(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING)
     {
      if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)
         return (int)fabs((tick.bid-this.PriceOpen())/point);
      else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)
         return (int)fabs((this.PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point);
     }
   return 0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここでは、本質的に未決注文の確認を追加し、注文価格から現在の価格までの距離をポイント単位で返します。

抽象注文クラスの整数プロパティを記述するメソッドに、価格から未決注文までの距離の表示を追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 注文の整数型プロパティの説明を返す                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
   //--- 一般的なプロパティ
      property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC             ?  TextByLanguage("Магик","Magic")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET            ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет","Ticket")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM       ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет родительского ордера","Parent order ticket")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO         ?  TextByLanguage("Тикет наследуемого ордера","Inherited order ticket")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN         ?  TextByLanguage("Время открытия","Time open")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE        ?  TextByLanguage("Время закрытия","Close time")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP          ?  TextByLanguage("Дата экспирации","Expiration date")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          (this.GetProperty(property)==0     ?  TextByLanguage(": Не задана",": Not set") :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE              ?  TextByLanguage("Тип","Type")+": "+this.TypeDescription()                   :
      property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION         ?  TextByLanguage("Тип по направлению","Type by direction")+": "+this.DirectionDescription() :
      
      property==ORDER_PROP_REASON            ?  TextByLanguage("Причина","Reason")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+this.GetReasonDescription(this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID       ?  TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ?  TextByLanguage("Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом","Deal by order ticket")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY        ?  TextByLanguage("Направление сделки","Deal entry")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+this.GetEntryDescription(this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID    ?  TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position ID")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC     ?  TextByLanguage("Время открытия в милисекундах","Open time in milliseconds")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")"
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC    ?  TextByLanguage("Время закрытия в милисекундах","Close time in milliseconds")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")"
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE       ?  TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции","Position change time")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ?::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) : "0")
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC   ?  TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции в милисекундах","Time to change the position in milliseconds")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ?TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" : "0")
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_STATE             ?  TextByLanguage("Состояние","Statе")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": \""+this.StateDescription()+"\""
         )  :
   //--- 追加のプロパティ
      property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS            ?  TextByLanguage("Статус","Status")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\""
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT         ?  (
                                                 this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? 
                                                 TextByLanguage("Дистанция от цены в пунктах","Distance from price in points") : 
                                                 TextByLanguage("Прибыль в пунктах","Profit in points")
                                                )+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL       ?  TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No"))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP       ?  TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)   ?TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No"))
         )  :
      property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID          ?  TextByLanguage("Идентификатор группы","Group ID")+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここで注文ステータスを確認し、これが既存の未決注文である場合は距離に関するメッセージを表示し、それ以外の場合は利益に関するメッセージを表示します。

これで抽象注文クラスの変更は完了です。

今度はCEvent抽象イベントクラスを継承する別のクラスを作成する必要があります。これは変更イベントクラスです。

第6部でネッティング勘定での作業をで実装した際に、ポジションを開くクラスのイベントを改善しました。CEventPositionOpenクラスは、イベントステータスといくつかのイベントオブジェクトプロパティの存在に応じて短いメッセージテキストを作成するメソッドを持つようになりました。
新しい変更イベントを作成するときも、変更イベントタイプを確認し、取得したタイプに応じてイベントテキストを作成します。また、コントロールプログラムのチャートにイベントを送信する際には、EventChartCustom()関数の dparamパラメータで渡す価格を定義する必要があります。ポジション開始イベントクラスでは始値を渡すためにこのパラメータを使用しましたが、変更イベントクラスではいくつかの価格変更オプションが可能で、ユーザイベントのdparamパラメータで送信する価格を決める必要があります。

  • 注文価格のみを変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。
  • 注文価格とStopLoss価格を変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。
  • 注文価格とTakeProfit価格を変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。
  • 注文価格、StopLoss価格、TakeProfit価格を変更できる — 新しい未決注文価格を送信します。
  • StopLoss注文を変更できる — 新しいStopLoss価格を送信します。
  • TakeProfit注文を変更できる — 新しいTakeProfit価格を送信します。
  • StopLossポジションを変更できる — StopLossポジションを送信します。
  • TakeProfitポジションを変更できる — TakeProfitポジションを送信します。
  • StopLossポジションとTakeProfitポジションを変更できる — ポジションの始値を送信します。

ご覧のとおり、単一の価格を変更すると、変更された価格がイベントに渡されます。複数の価格を同時に変更する場合は、ポジション始値または注文価格のみを送信します(これもまた変更できます)。カスタムプログラムでは、発生した修正イベントの種類によって、それぞれの価格の変更を(同時に修正する間に)明確にすることができます。

ライブラリの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Eventsフォルダの新しいEventModify.mqhファイルで、新しいCEventModifyクラスを作成します。
CEvent抽象クラスを基本クラスにします
抽象イベントクラスのファイルを変更クラスファイルにインクルードするのを忘れないでください。
クラスは比較的小さいので、研究のためにここでその全リストを提供します。第6部CEventPositionOpenクラスの変更を実装する際に、すでに似たクラスを説明しました。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  EventModify.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ファイルをインクルードする                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "Event.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Placing a pending order event                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEventModify : public CEvent
  {
private:
   double            m_price;                               // Price passed to an event
//--- Create and return a brief event description
   string            EventsMessage(void);
public:
//--- コンストラクタ
                     CEventModify(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price(0) {}
//--- サポートされる注文プロパティ: (1)実数、(2)整数
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property);
//--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart
   virtual void      PrintShort(void);
   virtual void      SendEvent(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed                   |
//| その他の場合は「false」を返す                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT         ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT       ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION     ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION   ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID             ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID          ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION
     ) return false;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed                   |
//| その他の場合は「false」を返す                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE             ||
      property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT
     ) return false;
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a brief message about the event in the journal           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEventModify::PrintShort(void)
  {
   ::Print(this.EventsMessage());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Send the event to the chart                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEventModify::SendEvent(void)
  {
   this.PrintShort();
   ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.m_price,this.Symbol());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create and return a brief event message                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CEventModify::EventsMessage(void)
  {
//--- (1) header, (2) magic number
   string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n";
   string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : "");
   string text="";

//--- Pending order price is modified
   if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceOpen();
     }
//--- Pending order price and StopLoss are modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" StopLoss: "+sl+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceOpen();
     }
//--- Pending order price and TakeProfit are modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceOpen();
     }
//--- Pending order price, as well as its StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+", StopLoss: "+sl+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceOpen();
     }
//--- Pending order StopLoss is modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceStopLoss();
     }
//--- Pending order TakeProfit is modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован TakeProfit: ",": modified TakeProfit: ")+tp+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceTakeProfit();
     }
//--- Pending order StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT)
     {
      string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent();
      string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceOpen();
     }
//--- Position StopLoss is modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS)
     {
      string order=PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent();
      string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceStopLoss();
     }
//--- Position TakeProfit is modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT)
     {
      string order=PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent();
      string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован TakeProfit: ",": modified TakeProfit: ")+tp+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceTakeProfit();
     }
//--- Position StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
   else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT)
     {
      string order=PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent();
      string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]";
      text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic;
      this.m_price=this.PriceOpen();
     }
   return head+this.Symbol()+" "+text;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

今度は、既存の注文とポジションを変更するイベントを定義し、新しいイベントを作成し、それをイベントコレクションクラスのイベント収集リストに追加する必要があります。

ライブラリフォルダの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\CollectionsフォルダのEventsCollection.mqhファイルのCEventsCollectionクラスを実装しましょう。

新しい変更イベントクラスのファイルをインクルードします
クラスのprivateセクションで、クラスメンバ変数(ティックデータを保存する構造体)を宣言します。これは最後の変更イベント価格に関するデータを取得するために使用されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             EventsCollection.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ファイルをインクルードする                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Account event collection                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CEventsCollection : public CListObj
  {
private:
   CListObj          m_list_events;                   // Event list
   bool              m_is_hedge;                      // Hedging account flag
   long              m_chart_id;                      // Control program chart ID
   int               m_trade_event_code;              // Trading event code
   ENUM_TRADE_EVENT  m_trade_event;                   // Account trading event
   CEvent            m_event_instance;                // Event object for searching by property
   MqlTick           m_tick;                          // Last tick structure
  

クラスコンストラクでティック構造体を初期化します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| コンストラクタ                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection(void) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT)
  {
   this.m_list_events.Clear();
   this.m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT);
   this.m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID);
   this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
   this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

第7部では、新しいイベントを作成するためのオーバーロードメソッドを開発しましが、今は、口座の注文数とポジションを変更するときにイベントを作成するメソッドと、既存の注文またはポジションを変更するときに新しいイベントを作成するメソッドの2つがあります。
2番目のメソッドは、注文およびポジションの変更イベントを追跡できるように改善されるべきです (第7部では、このメソッドはStopLimit注文の発動イベントのみを処理しました)。
注文/ポジション変更イベントを処理するコード文字列変更前の注文/ポジションプロパティの保存を追加しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a trading event depending on the order change type        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order)
  {
   if(!::SymbolInfoTick(order.Symbol(),this.m_tick))
     {
      Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события ","Failed to get current prices by event symbol "),order.Symbol());
      return;
     }
   CEvent* event=NULL;
//--- Pending StopLimit order activated
   if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE)
     {
      this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED;
      event=new CEventOrderPlased(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket());
     }
//--- Modification
   else
     {
      //--- Pending order price is modified
      if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE;
      //--- Pending order price and StopLoss are modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL;
      //--- Pending order price and TakeProfit are modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP;
      //--- Pending order price, as well as its StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP;
      //--- Pending order StopLoss is modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL;
      //--- Pending order TakeProfit is modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP;
      //--- Pending order StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP;

      //--- Position StopLoss is modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL;
      //--- Position TakeProfit is modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP;
      //--- Position StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified
      else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT)
         this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP;
      
      //--- Create a modification event
      event=new CEventModify(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket());
     }
//--- Create an event
   if(event!=NULL)
     {
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time());                        // Event time
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED);  // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration)
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrderPrev())); // Type of the order that triggered an event
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket());               // Ticket of the order that triggered an event
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder());             // Event order type
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket());              // Event order ticket
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder());          // First position order type
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket());           // First position order ticket
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID());                 // Position ID
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,0);                               // Opposite position ID
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,0);                                  // Opposite position magic number
         
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev());      // Position order type before changing the direction
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket());           // Position order ticket before changing direction
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder());         // Current position order type
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket());          // Current position order ticket
      
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PricePrev());            // Order price before modification
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLossPrev());           // StopLoss price before modification
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfitPrev());         // TakeProfit price before modification
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK,this.m_tick.ask);                // Ask price during an event
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID,this.m_tick.bid);                // Bid price during an event
         
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic());                      // Order magic number
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev());           // Position first order time
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev());                  // Price the event occurred at
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price());                       // Order placement price
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price());                      // Order close price
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss());                      // Order StopLoss price
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit());                    // Order TakeProfit price
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume());            // Requested order volume
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,0);                        // Executed order volume
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume());            // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,0);                     // Executed position volume
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,0);                                       // Profit
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol());                          // Order symbol
      event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol());                    // Opposite position symbol
      //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type
      event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id);
      event.SetTypeEvent();
      //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list
      if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event))
        {
         this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event);
         //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event
         event.SendEvent();
         this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent();
        }
      //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message
      else
        {
         ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list."));
         delete event;
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

さまざまな変更タイプの処理条件は比較的簡単で、コードのコメントで説明されています。注文/ポジションの変更タイプに応じて、イベントコードは一連のフラグを使用して作成されます。新しい変更イベントを作成すると、コードがCEventModifyクラスコンストラクタに送信されます。

新しい注文/ポジションプロパティを保存するためのカラーマーク付きコードブロックは、クラスのポジション/注文プロパティを保存するためのすべてのメソッドに追加されます。コードは全く同じなのでここではお話しませんが、以下の添付ファイルでご覧になれます。

これで、既存の注文とポジションの変更イベントをテストする準備が整いました。

注文とポジションの変更順序のテスト

テストを実行するには、第7部から既存の一連のテスト用EAボタンを補足する必要があります。
押下ハンドラと一緒にStopLossの設定 TakeProfitの設定すべてのトレーリングの3つのボタンを追加しましょう。
最初の2つのボタンはストップロスとテイクプロフィットを持っていないすべての注文とポジションに設定します。3番目のボタンにはオン/オフの2つの状態があります。つまり押すとボタンは押されたままになって2つのトレーリング機能が作動します 。もう一度ボタンを押すと、両方のトレーリングが無効になります。もう一度ボタンを押すと、両方のトレーリングが無効になります。

TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 EAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07からコピーして \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08フォルダにTestDoEasyPart08.mq5として保存しましょう。

3つの新しい定数をボタン列挙に追加してボタンの総数をマクロ置き換え17から20に変えます。 

//--- 列挙体
enum ENUM_BUTTONS
  {
   BUTT_BUY,
   BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,
   BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,
   BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,
   BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,
   BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,   
   BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, 
   BUTT_TRAILING_ALL     
  };
#define TOTAL_BUTT   (20)

価格からのストップロスレベルの距離トレーリングステップトレーリングを開始するまでの利益ポイント数、ポイント単位でのストップロステイクプロフィットを指定するための変数(適切なボタンをクリックして設定)を追加します(InpStopLossとInpTakeProfitパラメータは、未決注文の発注直後のストップレベルの設定に使用されます)。
グローバル変数のリストに、 新しく追加された入力の値を格納するために必要な変数とトレーリング関数の動作を示すフラグ変数を追加します。 

//--- 入力変数
input ulong    InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input double   InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input uint     InpStopLoss          =  50;   // StopLoss in points
input uint     InpTakeProfit        =  50;   // TakeProfit in points
input uint     InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input uint     InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input uint     InpSlippage          =  0;    // Slippage in points
input double   InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)
input uint     InpButtShiftX        =  40;   // Buttons X shift 
input uint     InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 
input uint     InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input uint     InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input uint     InpTrailingStart     =  0   // Trailing Start (points)
input uint     InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input uint     InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)
//--- グローバル変数
CEngine        engine;
CTrade         trade;
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
string         prefix;
double         lot;
double         withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ?0.1 : InpWithdrawal);
ulong          magic_number;
uint           stoploss;
uint           takeprofit;
uint           distance_pending;
uint           distance_stoplimit;
uint           slippage;
bool           trailing_on;          
double         trailing_stop;       
double         trailing_step;       
uint           trailing_start;      
uint           stoploss_to_modify;  
uint           takeprofit_to_modify;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これはテストEAなので、ライブラリのデバッグ時にプログラム操作が致命的なエラーで終了することがよくあります。このような場合、プロットされたすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクト(ボタン)はチャート上に残ります。エラーが修正され、EAが再起動された後、ボタンを再描画することはできません。次回の起動時にクリーンチャート上のすべてのボタンを再描画できるように、もう一度OnDeinit()ハンドラでチャートから既存のボタンを削除するには、再起動する必要があります。

チャート上のボタンの有無の確認をOnInit()ハンドラに追加します。トレーリング関数変数ストップレベルの値を設定します、トレーリングボタンのアクティビティフラグを確認し、フラグが設定されている場合はすべてのボタンをプロットした後でボタンを有効にします

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal, 
//--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity
   //EnumNumbersTest();
//--- check for undeleted objects
   if(IsPresentObects(prefix))   
      ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);
//--- グローバル変数を設定する
   prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_";
   for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++)
     {
      butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
      butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
     }
   lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0));
   magic_number=InpMagic;
   stoploss=InpStopLoss;
   takeprofit=InpTakeProfit;
   distance_pending=InpDistance;
   distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL;
   slippage=InpSlippage;
   trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point();
   trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point();
   trailing_start=InpTrailingStart;      
   stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify;    
   takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify;
//--- ボタンを作成する
   if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY))
      return INIT_FAILED;
//--- set button trailing
   ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on);
//--- setting trade parameters
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage);
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number);
   trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
   trade.SetMarginMode();
   trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

チャート上の指定された接頭辞を持つグラフィカルオブジェクトの存在を定義するための関数ボタンのステータスを追跡するための関数を書きましょう。コードを読みやすくするために、EAのOnTick()ハンドラから別の関数に追跡を移動します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix)
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;i>=0;i--)
      if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE)
         return true;
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tracking the buttons' status                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonsControl(void)
  {
   int total=ObjectsTotal(0);
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i);
      if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0)
         continue;
      PressButtonEvents(obj_name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ボタンオブジェクトの状態を設定する機能を変更しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the button status                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state)
  {
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
   if(name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name)
     {
      if(state)
         ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'220,255,240');
      else
         ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'240,240,240');
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここでは:
ボタンの状態を設定します (有効/無効)
これが最後のボタン
「有効」な場合、ボタンオブジェクトの背景色を変更します
その他の場合、背景色を「無効」ステータスに返します。

新しいボタンが3つあるので、名前からボタンテキストを作成する関数に新しいボタンオブジェクトの名前からテキストへの返還を追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 列挙をボタンテキストに変換する                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member)
  {
   string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5);
   StringToLower(txt);
   StringReplace(txt,"set_take_profit","Set TakeProfit");
   StringReplace(txt,"set_stop_loss","Set StopLoss");    
   StringReplace(txt,"trailing_all","Trailing All");     
   StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy");
   StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell");
   StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit");
   StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop");
   StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close ");
   StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2");
   StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by ");
   StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit ");
   StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete ");
   return txt;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここで、3つの新しいボタンの押下の処理が必要です。これを実現するには、 PressButtonEvents() ボタン押下処理関数の最後に次のコードを追加します(出勤ボタンの押下を処理するコードブロックの後)。 

      //--- BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALボタンが押下されたら、口座から出金する
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- プログラムがテスターで起動された場合
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- 資金出金のエミュレーション
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- 0.1秒待つ
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is not a trailing button)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button is pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the color of the active button
         ButtonState(button_name,true);
         trailing_on=true;
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return the inactive button color (if this is a trailing button)
   else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
     {
      ButtonState(button_name,false);
      trailing_on=false;
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ご覧のように、SetStopLoss()とSetTakeProfit()の2つの新しい関数がここで呼び出され、適切な注文とポジションレベルを設定できます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set StopLoss to all orders and positions                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetStopLoss(void)
  {
   if(stoploss_to_modify==0)
      return;
//--- Set StopLoss to all positions where it is absent
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* position=list.At(i);
      if(position==NULL)
         continue;
      double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,stoploss_to_modify);
      trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit());
     }
//--- Set StopLoss to all pending orders where it is absent
   list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* order=list.At(i);
      if(order==NULL)
         continue;
      double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify);
      trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set TakeProfit to all orders and positions                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetTakeProfit(void)
  {
   if(takeprofit_to_modify==0)
      return;                 
//--- Set TakeProfit to all positions where it is absent
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* position=list.At(i);
      if(position==NULL)
         continue;
      double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,takeprofit_to_modify);
      trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp);
     }
//--- Set TakeProfit to all pending orders where it is absent
   list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* order=list.At(i);
      if(order==NULL)
         continue;
      double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify);
      trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

関数は非常に簡単です。テイクプロフィットをそれが存在しないすべての注文とポジションに配置してみましょう。

まず、設定するポイント単位のストップロスを確認します。値が0の場合は、変更できるものがないためすぐに終了します
次に、アクティブなマーケットポジションのみのリストを受け取り、ポジションにテイクプロフィットがないためテイクプロフィットがゼロなもので並び替えます。
次に、最後のリストを反復処理してポジションを取得し、第4部で説明したサービス関数を使用してそれぞれに対して正しいテイクプロフィットを計算し、標準ライブラリのCTradeクラスポジション変更メソッドに送信します。
テイクプロフィットを注文に設定するために、アクティブな未決注文のリストを取得して上記のアクションを実行します。

これで、最後のポジションストップ発注価格のための関数を書くだけです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing stop of a position with the maximum profit              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailingPositions(void)
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
   double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point();
   //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する
   CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
   //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
   list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
   //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する
   int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
   if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
      if(buy!=NULL)
        {
         //--- Calculate the new StopLoss
         double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits());
         //--- If the price and the StopLevel based on it are higher than the new StopLoss (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
         if(tick.bid-stop_level>sl) 
           {
            //--- If the new StopLoss level exceeds the trailing step based on the current StopLoss
            if(buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl)
              {
               //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start, modify StopLoss
               if(trailing_start==0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start)
                  trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit());
              }
           }
        }
     }
   //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する
   CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
   //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
   list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
   //--- Get Sell position index with the maximum profit
   int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
   if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
      if(sell!=NULL)
        {
         //--- Calculate the new StopLoss
         double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits());
         //--- If the price and StopLevel based on it are below the new StopLoss (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
         if(tick.ask+stop_level<sl) 
           {
            //--- If the new StopLoss level is below the trailing step based on the current StopLoss or a position has no StopLoss
            if(sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()==0)
              {
               //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start value, modify StopLoss
               if(trailing_start==0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start)
                  trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit());
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing the farthest pending orders                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailingOrders(void)
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
   double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point();
//--- Get the list of all placed orders
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
//--- Select only Buy orders from the list
   CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
   //--- Sort the list by distance from the price in points (by profit in points)
   list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT);
   //--- Get the index of the Buy order with the greatest distance
   int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT);
   if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
      if(buy!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the order is below the price (BuyLimit) and it should be "elevated" following the price
         if(buy.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price<tick.ask-stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order placement price, modify the order price
               if(price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit());
                 }
              }
           }
         //--- If the order exceeds the price (BuyStop and BuyStopLimit), and it should be "decreased" following the price
         else
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price>tick.ask+stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price is lower than the trailing step based on order price, modify the order price
               if(price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price-distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0));
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Select only Sell order from the list
   CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
   //--- Sort the list by the distance from the price in points (by profit in points)
   list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT);
   //--- Get the index of the Sell order having the greatest distance
   int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT);
   if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
      if(sell!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the order exceeds the price (SellLimit), and it needs to be "decreased" following the price
         if(sell.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price>tick.bid+stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price is below the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price
               if(price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit());
                 }
              }
           }
         //--- If the order is below the price (SellStop and SellStopLimit), and it should be "elevated" following the price
         else
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price<tick.bid-stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price
               if(price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price+distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0));
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

関数には何も新しいものが含まれていません。必要なアクションはすべてコードのコメントで直接記述されています。それほど難なく自分でコードを研究することができるはずです。

ボタンが3つ増えたので、ボタンパネルの作成関数でボタンの座標の計算が調整されました（最終的なコードを参照）。
OnTick()ハンドラですべてのトレーリング関数を呼びます

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Initialize the last trading event
   static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- If working in the tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      engine.OnTimer();
      PressButtonsControl();
     }
//--- If the last trading event changed
   if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event)
     {
      last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent();
     }
//--- If the trailing flag is set
   if(trailing_on)
     {
      TrailingPositions();
      TrailingOrders();   
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以下はテストEAのコード全部です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- include
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//--- 列挙体
enum ENUM_BUTTONS
  {
   BUTT_BUY,
   BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,
   BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,
   BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,
   BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,
   BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,
   BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,
   BUTT_TRAILING_ALL
  };
#define TOTAL_BUTT   (20)
//--- 構造体
struct SDataButt
  {
   string      name;
   string      text;
  };
//--- 入力変数
input ulong    InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input double   InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input uint     InpStopLoss          =  50;   // StopLoss in points
input uint     InpTakeProfit        =  50;   // TakeProfit in points
input uint     InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input uint     InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input uint     InpSlippage          =  0;    // Slippage in points
input double   InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)
input uint     InpButtShiftX        =  40;   // Buttons X shift 
input uint     InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 
input uint     InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input uint     InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input uint     InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input uint     InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input uint     InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)
//--- グローバル変数
CEngine        engine;
CTrade         trade;
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
string         prefix;
double         lot;
double         withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ?0.1 : InpWithdrawal);
ulong          magic_number;
uint           stoploss;
uint           takeprofit;
uint           distance_pending;
uint           distance_stoplimit;
uint           slippage;
bool           trailing_on;
double         trailing_stop;
double         trailing_step;
uint           trailing_start;
uint           stoploss_to_modify;
uint           takeprofit_to_modify;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal, 
//--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity
   //EnumNumbersTest();
//--- check for undeleted objects
   if(IsPresentObects(prefix))
      ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);
//--- グローバル変数を設定する
   prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_";
   for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++)
     {
      butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
      butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i);
     }
   lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0));
   magic_number=InpMagic;
   stoploss=InpStopLoss;
   takeprofit=InpTakeProfit;
   distance_pending=InpDistance;
   distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL;
   slippage=InpSlippage;
   trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point();
   trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point();
   trailing_start=InpTrailingStart;
   stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify;
   takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify;
//--- ボタンを作成する
   if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY))
      return INIT_FAILED;
//--- set button trailing
   ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on);
//--- setting trade parameters
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage);
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number);
   trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
   trade.SetMarginMode();
   trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化解除関数                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- オブジェクトを削除する
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix);
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- Initialize the last trading event
   static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE;
//--- If working in the tester
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
     {
      engine.OnTimer();
      PressButtonsControl();
     }
//--- If the last trading event changed
   if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event)
     {
      last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent();
     }
//--- If the trailing flag is set
   if(trailing_on)
     {
      TrailingPositions();
      TrailingOrders();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| タイマー関数                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
      engine.OnTimer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent関数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
      return;
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0)
     {
      PressButtonEvents(sparam);
     }
   if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM);
      Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam);
     } 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix)
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;i>=0;i--)
      if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE)
         return true;
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tracking the buttons' status                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonsControl(void)
  {
   int total=ObjectsTotal(0);
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i);
      if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0)
         continue;
      PressButtonEvents(obj_name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the button panel                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0)
  {
   int h=18,w=84,offset=2;
   int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+3*h+1;
   int x=cx,y=cy;
   int shift=0;
   for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++)
     {
      x=x+(i==7 ?w+2 : 0);
      if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-6) x=cx;
      y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ?7 : 0))*(h+1));
      if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-6 ?w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ?clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ?clrRed : clrBlue)))
        {
         Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text);
         return false;
        }
     }
   ChartRedraw(0);
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ボタンを作成する                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonCreate(const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const string text,const color clr,const string font="Calibri",const int font_size=8)
  {
   if(ObjectFind(0,name)<0)
     {
      if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) 
        { 
         Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("не удалось создать кнопку!Код ошибки=","Could not create button!Error code="),GetLastError()); 
         return false; 
        } 
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,w);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,h);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrGray);
      return true;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ボタンの状態を返す                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ButtonState(const string name)
  {
   return (bool)ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ボタンの状態を設定する                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state)
  {
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
   if(name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name)
     {
      if(state)
         ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'220,255,240');
      else
         ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'240,240,240');
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 列挙をボタンテキストに変換する                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member)
  {
   string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5);
   StringToLower(txt);
   StringReplace(txt,"set_take_profit","Set TakeProfit");
   StringReplace(txt,"set_stop_loss","Set StopLoss");
   StringReplace(txt,"trailing_all","Trailing All");
   StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy");
   StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell");
   StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit");
   StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop");
   StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close ");
   StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2");
   StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by ");
   StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit ");
   StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete ");
   return txt;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ボタン押下を処理する                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   //--- ボタン名を文字列IDに変換する
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- ボタンが押下された場合
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- BUTT_BUYボタンが押下されたら、買いポジションを開く
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit);
         //--- 買いポジションを開く
         trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(Symbol(),lot),Symbol(),0,sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_BUY_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyLimit注文を出す
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- BuyLimit注文を設定する
         trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_BUY_STOPボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopを設定する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- BuyStop注文を設定する
         trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、BuyStopLimitを設定する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいBuyStop注文配置を取得する
         double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、BuyStopレベルに相対したBuyLimit注文価格を計算する
         double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit);
         //--- BuyStopLimit注文を設定する
         trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_SELLボタンが押下されたら、売りポジションを開く
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィット価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit);
         //--- 売りポジションを開く
         trade.Sell(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_SELL_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellLimitを設定する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- SellLimit注文を設定する
         trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_SELL_STOPボタンが押下されたら、SellStopを設定する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しい注文配置を取得する
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- SellStop注文を設定する
         trade.SellStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMITボタンが押下されたら、SellStopLimitを設定する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- StopLevelに相対した正しいSellStop注文価格を取得する
         double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、SellStopレベルに相対したSellLimit注文価格を計算する
         double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop);
         //--- StopLevelを考慮して、発注レベルに対する正しいストップロスとテイクプロフィットの価格を取得する
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit);
         //--- SellStopLimit注文を設定する
         trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp);
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- 買いポジションチケットを取得し、チケットでポジションを決済する
               trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2ボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを半分決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで買いポジションの半分を決済する
               if(engine.IsHedge())
                  trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
               else
                  trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELLボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ買いポジションを反対方向の売りで決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する
         list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する
         list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションを選択する
            COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
            //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションを選択する
            COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
            if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL)
              {
               //--- 買いポジションを反対の売りポジションによって決済する
               trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELLボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- 売りポジションチケットを取得し、チケットでポジションを決済する
               trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2ボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを半分決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- 決済の出来高を計算し、チケットで売りポジションの半分を決済する
               if(engine.IsHedge())
                  trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
               else
                  trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0));
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUYボタンが押下されたら、最大利益を持つ売りポジションを反対方向の買いで決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する
         list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する
         list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
         list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する
         int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- 最大の利益を持つ売りポジションを選択する
            COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
            //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションを選択する
            COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
            if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL)
              {
               //--- 売りポジションを反対の買いポジションによって決済する
               trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_CLOSE_ALLボタンが押下されたら、最小利益を持つポジションから初めて、すべてのポジションを決済する
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL))
        {
         //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- 最小の利益を持つポジションからの反復処理
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- 個々のポジションをチケットで決済する
               trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all orders
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time
            for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
              {
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- delete the order by its ticket
               trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWALボタンが押下されたら、口座から出金する
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- プログラムがテスターで起動された場合
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- 資金出金のエミュレーション
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- 0.1秒待つ
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is not a trailing button)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button is pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the color of the active button
         ButtonState(button_name,true);
         trailing_on=true;
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return the inactive button color (if this is a trailing button)
   else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
     {
      ButtonState(button_name,false);
      trailing_on=false;
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set StopLoss to all orders and positions                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetStopLoss(void)
  {
   if(stoploss_to_modify==0)
      return;
//--- Set StopLoss to all positions where it is absent
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* position=list.At(i);
      if(position==NULL)
         continue;
      double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,stoploss_to_modify);
      trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit());
     }
//--- Set StopLoss to all pending orders where it is absent
   list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* order=list.At(i);
      if(order==NULL)
         continue;
      double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify);
      trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set TakeProfit to all orders and positions                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetTakeProfit(void)
  {
   if(takeprofit_to_modify==0)
      return;
//--- Set TakeProfit to all positions where it is absent
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   int total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* position=list.At(i);
      if(position==NULL)
         continue;
      double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,takeprofit_to_modify);
      trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp);
     }
//--- Set TakeProfit to all pending orders where it is absent
   list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL);
   if(list==NULL)
      return;
   total=list.Total();
   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      COrder* order=list.At(i);
      if(order==NULL)
         continue;
      double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify);
      trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing stop of a position with the maximum profit              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailingPositions(void)
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
   double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point();
   //--- すべてのポジションのリストを取得する
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
   //--- リストから買いポジションのみを選択する
   CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
   //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
   list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
   //--- 最大の利益を持つ買いポジションのインデックスを取得する
   int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
   if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
      if(buy!=NULL)
        {
         //--- Calculate the new StopLoss
         double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits());
         //--- If the price and the StopLevel based on it are higher than the new StopLoss (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
         if(tick.bid-stop_level>sl) 
           {
            //--- If the new StopLoss level exceeds the trailing step based on the current StopLoss
            if(buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl)
              {
               //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start, modify StopLoss
               if(trailing_start==0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start)
                  trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit());
              }
           }
        }
     }
   //--- リストから売りポジションのみを選択する
   CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
   //--- 手数料とスワップを考慮して、リストを利益順に並べ替える
   list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
   //--- Get Sell position index with the maximum profit
   int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
   if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
      if(sell!=NULL)
        {
         //--- Calculate the new StopLoss
         double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits());
         //--- If the price and StopLevel based on it are below the new (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
         if(tick.ask+stop_level<sl) 
           {
            //--- If the new StopLoss level is below the trailing step based on the current StopLoss or a position has no StopLoss
            if(sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()==0)
              {
               //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start value, modify StopLoss
               if(trailing_start==0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start)
                  trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit());
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trailing the farthest pending orders                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailingOrders(void)
  {
   MqlTick tick;
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
   double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point();
//--- Get the list of all placed orders
   CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
//--- Select only Buy orders from the list
   CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
   //--- Sort the list by distance from the price in points (by profit in points)
   list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT);
   //--- Get the index of the Buy order with the greatest distance
   int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT);
   if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
      if(buy!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the order is below the price (BuyLimit) and it should be "elevated" following the price
         if(buy.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price<tick.ask-stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order placement price, modify the order price
               if(price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit());
                 }
              }
           }
         //--- If the order exceeds the price (BuyStop and BuyStopLimit), and it should be "decreased" following the price
         else
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price>tick.ask+stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price is lower than the trailing step based on order price, modify the order price
               if(price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price-distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0));
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Select only Sell order from the list
   CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
   //--- Sort the list by the distance from the price in points (by profit in points)
   list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT);
   //--- Get the index of the Sell order having the greatest distance
   int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT);
   if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
      if(sell!=NULL)
        {
         //--- If the order exceeds the price (SellLimit), and it needs to be "decreased" following the price
         if(sell.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price>tick.bid+stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price is below the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price
               if(price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit());
                 }
              }
           }
         //--- If the order is below the price (SellStop and SellStopLimit), and it should be "elevated" following the price
         else
           {
            //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it
            double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits());
            double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0);
            double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0);
            //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained)
            if(price<tick.bid-stop_level) 
              {
               //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price
               if(price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step)
                 {
                  trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price+distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0));
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

EAをコンパイルしましょう。
ストップレベルなしでポジションをオープンし未決注文を出すには、StopLoss in pointsTaleProfit in pointsの値を0に設定します。StopLoss for modification (points)TakeProfit for modification (points)をそれぞれ20 60 に設定します(デフォルト値)。これらのレベルはボタンを押して設定します。
テスターでEAを起動して未決注文を設定します。次に、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットを設定するためのボタンを順番に押します。レベルが設定され、適切なエントリが操作ログに表示されます。次に、トレーリングを有効にして注文が価格に従っていることを確認し、適切なエントリが操作ログに表示されるようにします。注文によって発動されたポジションのストップロスレベルがトレールされ、適切なエントリーが操作ログに表示されます。

ネッティング口座


ヘッジ勘定


次の段階

今後の記事では、ライブラリを拡張し、MQL4との互換性を実装します。もっとエキサイティングなことはまだこれからです。

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

シリーズのこれまでの記事:

第1部: 概念、データ管理
第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション
第3部:注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え
第4部: 取引イベント概念
第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信
第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント
第7部: StopLimit注文アクティブ化イベント。注文イベントと位置変更イベントの機能を準備します。



微分とエントロピー解析によるGrokking市場の「記憶」 微分とエントロピー解析によるGrokking市場の「記憶」
ローソク足分析技術の研究(第4部): パターンアナライザーの更新と追加
本稿では、パターンアナライザーアプリケーションの新しいバージョンについて説明します。このバージョンでは、バグ修正と新機能、そして改訂されたユーザーインターフェイスが提供されています。新しいバージョンを開発するときに、前の記事からのコメントと提案が考慮されました。結果として得られたアプリケーションは、この記事で説明されています。
ローソク足分析技術の研究(第4部): パターンアナライザーの更新と追加 ローソク足分析技術の研究(第4部): パターンアナライザーの更新と追加
本稿では、パターンアナライザーアプリケーションの新しいバージョンについて説明します。このバージョンでは、バグ修正と新機能、そして改訂されたユーザーインターフェイスが提供されています。新しいバージョンを開発するときに、前の記事からのコメントと提案が考慮されました。結果として得られたアプリケーションは、この記事で説明されています。
クロスプラットフォームグリッドEAの開発(パートII):トレンド方向のレンジベースのグリッド クロスプラットフォームグリッドEAの開発(パートII):トレンド方向のレンジベースのグリッド
この記事では、レンジ内のトレンド方向のトレードのグリッドEAを開発します。 したがって、このEAは主に外国為替相場や商品相場に適しています。 今回のテストによると、グリッド戦略は2018年から利益を出しました。 しかし、2014-2018年の期間は残念な結果となりました。
MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第7部): StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベント機能の準備 MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第7部): StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベント機能の準備
前の記事では、MetaTrader 5とMetaTrader 4プラットフォーム用のプログラムの開発を単純化するための大規模なクロスプラットフォームライブラリの作成を始めました。第6部分では、ネッティング勘定のポジションを扱うようにライブラリを訓練しました。今回は、StopLimit注文の発動の追跡を実装し、注文とポジションの変更イベントを追跡する関数を準備します。