MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第12部): 「口座」オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトのコレクション

ライブラリの取引クラスを開発する前に、追加の取引関連クラスを作成する必要があります。具体的には、取引口座と取引銘柄のデータが必要です。本稿では、口座オブジェクトに専念します。

口座データは取引中に変更される可能性があるため、口座オブジェクトを準備してから口座オブジェクトの収集を行います。次に、口座追跡イベントを実装して、レバレッジ、残高、利益/損失、エクイティ、口座の制限の変化を検出できるようにします。





口座オブジェクト

取引口座のボリュームは、以前に作成され過去の記事で説明したオブジェクトと同じです。このオブジェクトと以前に検討されたオブジェクトとの唯一の違いは、これは、後続オブジェクトが特定のオブジェクトステータスを指定する抽象オブジェクトではないということです。口座オブジェクトは、すべての口座プロパティを備えた独立したオブジェクトです。このようなオブジェクトは口座オブジェクトコレクションに追加されるため、さまざまなパラメータで異なる口座のデータを比較できるようになります。

通常どおり、クラスの操作に必要な口座オブジェクトプロパティのすべての列挙の開発から始めます。

エディターのヘルプで口座プロパティを開きます。

AccountInfoInteger()関数では ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER ID 説明 Property type ACCOUNT_LOGIN Account number long ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE Trading account type ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE Leverage long ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS Maximum allowed number of active pending orders int ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE Mode of setting the minimum available margin level ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED Trading permission of the current account bool ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT Trading permission of an EA bool ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE Margin calculation mode ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS Number of digits for an account currency necessary for accurate display of trading results int

AccountInfoDouble()関数では ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE ID 説明 Property type ACCOUNT_BALANCE Account balance in a deposit currency double ACCOUNT_CREDIT Credit in a deposit currency double ACCOUNT_PROFIT Current profit on an account in the account currency double ACCOUNT_EQUITY Equity on an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN Reserved margin on an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE Free funds available for opening a position on an account in the deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL Margin level on an account in % double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL Margin level, at which a deposit to an account is required (Margin Call). Depending on ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, the property is set either in % or deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO Margin level, at which the most loss-making position is closed (Stop Out). Depending on ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, the property is set either in % or deposit currency double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions double ACCOUNT_ASSETS Current assets on an account double ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES Current liabilities on an account double ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED Current sum of blocked commissions on an account double

AccountInfoString()関数では ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING ID 説明 Property type ACCOUNT_NAME Client name string ACCOUNT_SERVER Trade server name string ACCOUNT_CURRENCY Deposit currency string ACCOUNT_COMPANY Name of a company serving an account string

口座オブジェクトはこれらすべてのプロパティを備えており、それらはクラスコンストラクタで設定されます。 ライブラリのDefines.mqhファイルで、上記に表示された口座プロパティの表に対応する口座オブジェクトのinteger、real、stringプロパティを追加します。

口座イベントを使用するための列挙は既に作成されているため、以前に作成した口座イベントを使用するためのデータの前に口座プロパティデータを配置するのが妥当です。 enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 9 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 }; ここにあるものはすべて連載の記事からおなじみなので、次のタイプのオブジェクトプロパティのために初期列挙定数のアドレスを正確に計算するために渡されるプロパティ数を指定するための列挙の配置、未使用のオブジェクトプロパティの設定、マクロ置換の設定などについて説明することには意味がありません。これらはすべて、これまでの記事、つまり、第6部の「ネッティングアカウントでのイベント処理の実装」セクションで説明されています。

ここでは、「証拠金計算モード」についてのみ説明します。

MQL4にはENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE列挙がないため、MQL4でコンパイルできるようにToMQL4.mqhファイルの終わりに追加しましょう。

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE { ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING };

すべてのデータが準備されたので、口座オブジェクトを作成できます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ライブラリフォルダにAccountsサブフォルダを作成して、Account.mqhファイルに新しいCAccountクラスを導入します。



新しく作成されたクラスファイルに、必要なすべてのメソッドの宣言を追加します。

これらのメソッドのほとんどは、ライブラリオブジェクトに対して既に「標準的」なものですが、ちょっとした注意点があります。このクラスでは子孫の存在が示唆されていないため、オブジェクトのステータスを受け入れて設定するprotectedクラスコンストラクタがないということです。したがって、口座オブジェクトには「ステータス」プロパティがなく、そのコンストラクタは引数を受け入れません。同時に、将来のクラスの子孫のために、特定のプロパティをサポートするオブジェクトのフラグを返す仮想メソッドを残しておきます。



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" で置き換えます。 class CAccount : public CObject { private : long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : CAccount( void ); protected : public : void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } double Credit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } double Margin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } double MarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } double MarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } double MarginSOCall( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } double MarginSOSO( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double Assets( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } double Liabilities( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } double ComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME); } string Server( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY); } string Company( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void ); };

コンストラクタをクラス本体の外側で実装します。

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

ここではすべてが明確です。適切な口座プロパティは、AccountInfo関数を使用して各オブジェクトプロパティに割り当てられています。

MQL4に存在しない2つのプロパティについては、条件付きコンパイルのディレクティブが使用されます。MQL5では「margin calculation mode」プロパティと「number of decimal places for an account currency」プロパティは選択される一方、MQL4では前者には単に ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING(ヘッジ勘定)をENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE列挙から返し、後者には小数点以下2桁を返します。

コレクションリスト内の口座オブジェクトを検索および並び替えするためのメソッドを実装しましょう。

このメソッドはライブラリオブジェクトで以前に説明された物と同じなので、ここではコードだけを提示します。

int CAccount::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CAccount *account_compared=node; if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ?- 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

2つの口座オブジェクトを比較するには、不変のプロパティを比較して、これらのオブジェクトが異なる口座に属しているかどうかを判断する必要があります。口座番号(ログイン)、ユーザー名、会社名は正確な識別のために提供されるもので、これらは、口座オブジェクト比較メソッドで比較される2つの口座に対して確認されるプロパティです。

bool CAccount::IsEqual( CAccount *compared_account ) const { if ( this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME) ) return false ; return true ; }

比較されているオブジェクトへのポインタがメソッドに渡されて、両方のオブジェクトの3つのプロパティ( 会社名、口座番号、クライアント名)が確認されます。プロパティが1つでも等しくない場合、オブジェクトは異なる口座に属するため、falseを返します。プロパティが3つとも等しい場合、オブジェクトは等しいので、trueを返します。



他のクラスメソッドは「サービス」メソッドで、必要な情報はすべてコードに含まれているのでここでは説明しません。連載ではすでに同様のメソッドが分析されています。

void CAccount:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров аккаунта" , "Beginning of Account parameter list" ), " ==================" ); int beg= 0 , end=ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров аккаунта" , "End of Account parameter list" ), " ==================

" ); } void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values= DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ ")" ; :: Print (names,values); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит" , "Account credit" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль на счете" , "Current profit of an account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY ? TextByLanguage( "Собственные средства на счете" , "Account equity" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете" , "Account margin used in deposit currency" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции" , "Account free margin" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах" , "Account margin level in percentage" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 1 )+ "%" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call" , "Margin call level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out" , "Margin stop out level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам" , "Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders " )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям" , "Min equity reserved on account to cover min amount of all open positions" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер активов на счёте" , "Current account assets" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер обязательств на счёте" , "Current liabilities on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ? TextByLanguage( "Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту" , "Currently blocked commission amount on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME ? TextByLanguage( "Имя клиента" , "Client name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER ? TextByLanguage( "Имя торгового сервера" , "Trade server name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY ? TextByLanguage( "Валюта депозита" , "Account currency" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY ? TextByLanguage( "Имя компании, обслуживающей счет" , "Name of company that serves account" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); } string CAccount::TradeModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ? TextByLanguage( "Демонстрационный счёт" , "Demo account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST ? TextByLanguage( "Конкурсный счёт" , "Contest account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ? TextByLanguage( "Реальный счёт" , "Real account" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в процентах" , "Account stop out mode in percentage" ) : TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в деньгах" , "Account stop out mode in money" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"" , "Netting mode" ) : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"" , "Hedging mode" ) : TextByLanguage( "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange markets mode" ) ); }

口座クラスの完全なコードは、本稿に添付されているファイルでご覧ください。クラスをテストしましょう。



口座オブジェクトのテスト

クラスが口座データを正しく受信するかどうかを確認するには、クラスファイルを一時的にライブラリのメインオブジェクト(CEngine class)にインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject {

口座オブジェクトクラスファイルをインクルードすると、プログラムはオブジェクトを表示できるようになります。

クラスをテストする目的で、前の記事のEA(\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11\TestDoEasyPart11.mq5)を\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12でTestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5として保存します。

口座オブジェクトを含めてテストするには、EAのOnInit()ハンドラーに文字列を追加します(確認は初期化中に実行されます)。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CAccount* acc= new CAccount() ; if (acc!= NULL ) { acc.PrintShort() ; acc. Print () ; delete acc ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

ここで口座オブジェクトを作成して、成功したら、簡潔な口座データと口座パラメータの完全なリストを後に操作ログで表示します。完了したら口座オブジェクトを削除します。

任意の銘柄チャートでEAを起動して、[エキスパート]ログを表示します。





口座データが正しく表示されています。



口座オブジェクトのコレクション

口座を変更するとすべてのEAが再初期化されるため、最初にデストラクタが呼び出され、次にクラスコンストラクタが呼び出されて、口座が変更される前に存在していた以前の口座オブジェクトは失われます。口座コレクションを維持するには、端末が以前に接続した口座のデータを記憶する必要があります。これを行うには、現在の口座オブジェクトのデータを口座コレクションクラスデストラクタのファイルに保存し、クラスコンストラクタのファイルからデータをダウンロードします。したがって、口座コレクションには、ライブラリに基づくプログラム操作中に端末が接続したすべての口座のデータが入力されます。ファイルはすべてのクライアント端末の共通フォルダに保存されるため、ライブラリベースのプログラムがその端末で動作する場合、起動された各端末はPC上の端末が接続されているすべての口座を参照します。

新しい口座コレクションクラスでは、既存のすべての口座のデータをさまざまなパラメータで比較できます。

口座オブジェクトをファイルに保存するには、CAccountクラスのファイルにデータを保存するメソッドを作成する必要があります。

作成されたオブジェクトはすべて、標準ライブラリの基本オブジェクトであるCObjectから継承されています。このクラスにはファイルにオブジェクトを保存し読み取る仮想メソッドもあります。

class CObject { private : CObject *m_prev; CObject *m_next; public : CObject( void ): m_prev( NULL ),m_next( NULL ) { } ~CObject( void ) { } CObject *Prev( void ) const { return (m_prev); } void Prev(CObject *node) { m_prev=node; } CObject *Next( void ) const { return (m_next); } void Next(CObject *node) { m_next=node; } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return ( 0 ); } };

このメソッドは何もしません。必要となる子孫クラス(CAccountクラス)でメソッドを再定義する必要があります。

すべての口座オブジェクトプロパティをファイルに保存するには、単純な構造体を使用してそれをファイルに保存します。ただし、オブジェクトフィールドには行が含まれているため、これはPOD構造ではありません。したがって、一定サイズの構造体フィールドのuchar配列に保存する場合、オブジェクトのすべての文字列プロパティを変換する必要があります。この場合、FileWriteArray()関数を使用して、口座オブジェクトプロパティのすべてのデータを構造体としてファイルに保存できます。

ライブラリファイルと一定サイズのuchar配列を格納するディレクトリを作成するには、Defines.mqhファイルにマクロ置換を作成します。

#define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

コメント行の長さは64文字に制限されているため、この値に合わせて配列サイズが作成されます。さらに、注文オブジェクトをファイルに保存する必要があり、64シンボル未満の長さが不適切であることが判明する場合があります。口座の文字列プロパティには、より長い文字列が割り当てられていることがあります。口座を提供している会社の名前を保存するのにサイズが不十分であることがテストで示された場合は、いつでもサイズを増やすことができます。

CAccountクラスのprivateセクションに、口座オブジェクトプロパティを保存するための構造体とファイルを使用するためのクラスメンバ変数を作成します。

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar server[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar currency[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar company[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : bool ObjectToStruct( void ); void StructToObject( void ); public :

オブジェクトプロパティフィールドから構造体を作成するためのメソッド

口座オブジェクトを構造体から作成するためのメソッド

コードによると、CAccountクラスのprotectedセクションではさらに2つのメソッドが宣言されています。これらは、および反対にです。

1番目のメソッドは口座オブジェクトをファイルに書き込むために使用され、2番目のメソッドはファイルから読み取るために使用されます。



メソッドをクラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

コードからわかるように、すべてのintegerおよびrealオブジェクトプロパティは、同じ名前の構造体フィールドに保存されます。文字列プロパティを保存するには、文字列をuchar配列に変換して、適切な構造体フィールドに保存します。

オブジェクトのプロパティを保存すると、構造体全体がuchar配列に保存され、ファイルに保存されます。



void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

構造体フィールドを口座オブジェクトプロパティに逆変換するメソッドは、上記で説明した1番目のメソッドとほぼ同じです。

ここでは、オブジェクトの口座文字列プロパティは、構造体のuchar配列を文字列に変換することによって取得されます。

CAccountクラスのpublicセクションで、Save()およびLoad()仮想メソッドを宣言します。

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle ); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) ;

口座オブジェクトをファイルに保存するメソッドとファイルからダウンロードするメソッドを書きましょう。

bool CAccount::Save( const int file_handle ) { if ( ! this .ObjectToStruct() ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта." , "Could not create object structure" )); return false ; } if ( :: FileWriteArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл." , "Could not write uchar array to file" )); return false ; } return true ; }

ここで

書き込み用にすでに開かれているファイルのハンドルがメソッドに渡されます



すべてのオブジェクトフィールドをPOD構造に保存します

メソッドが ハンドル を受け取ったファイルにPOD構造を書き込みます



以下は、ファイルからオブジェクトデータをダウンロードするメソッドです。

bool CAccount::Load( const int file_handle ) { if ( :: FileReadArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла." , "Could not load uchar array from file" )); return false ; } if ( !:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива." , "Could not create object structure from uchar array" )); return false ; } this .StructToObject() ; return true ; } ここで 以前に読み取り用に開かれたファイルのハンドルがメソッドに渡されます

ファイル データをuchar配列にアップロードします

配列データをPOD構造に保存します

POD構造データをオブジェクトフィールドに書き込みます ファイルとの間でデータをアップロード/ダウンロードするための口座オブジェクトを改善しました。

口座コレクションの操作は以下です。実行プログラムを起動すると、現在の口座が確認されます。現在の口座のデータを表す口座オブジェクトが作成され、口座コレクションリストに配置されます。次に、以前に保存した口座のファイルを含むフォルダを表示します。ファイルが含まれている場合は、現在の口座との一貫性が維持されているかどうかを1つずつ確認し、口座コレクションリストに配置します。リストを作成した後、タイマーで現在の口座のステータスを確認し、変更が発生した場合は記録します。

一部の変更については、イベントを作成してプログラムに送信し、口座パラメータの変更を管理します。たとえば、レバレッジの突然の変更は、ユーザとユーザプログラムへの遅れなしの通知を要する、非常に明らかで不快なイベントです。

新しいコレクションリストを作成するだけでなく、タイマーで作業する必要があるため、 Defines.mqhでtimerパラメータでマクロ置換を作成してIDをリストします。また、注文、取引、ポジションのコレクションタイマーに対して以前に作成したマクロ置換の名前を必ず変更してください(名前に「ORD」を追加して、異なるコレクションタイマーに属するマクロ置換を区別します)。口座データの更新の一時停止を1秒に設定します。変更を追跡し、システムの負荷を減らすにはこれで十分だと思います。 #define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x7778 + 4 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 ) CEngineクラスで、COLLECTION_PAUSE、COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP、COLLECTION_COUNTER_IDを適切なマクロ置換名で置き換えます(COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE、COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP、COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID)。 口座コレクションを作成するため、これは複数の口座オブジェクトのプロパティを比較する機能を意味します。これを行うには、CSelectクラスの口座コレクションに選択メソッドと並べ替えメソッドを追加して、条件に適合するオブジェクトを選択します。このクラスは第3部で説明されています。 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Servicesライブラリのサービスクラスフォルダで選択されたSelect.mqhファイルを開き、ファイルを口座クラスに接続し、口座オブジェクトを使用するための新しいメソッドを追加します。 #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template < typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); }; 宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。 CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } メソッドの動作は第3部で考察されたので、ここでは説明しません。必要に応じて、第3部をこちらでご覧ください。

口座コレクションクラスのワークを作成しましょう。 MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ライブラリファイルで、新しいAccountsCollection.mqhクラスファイルを作成して、 必要なクラスファイルをインクルードしてすぐに標準メソッドを書き込みます。 #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_accounts; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CAccountsCollection(); }; CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); } この短いクラスコンストラクタのコードは、口座オブジェクトを格納するリストを準備するために使用されます。 リストがクリアされます

リストが口座番号で並び替えられるように設定されます



口座コレクションリストIDがリストに割り当てられます

口座コレクションクラスの作業は次のようにまとめることができます。プログラムが銘柄チャートに接続されると、1つの口座の現在のデータにアクセスして、そのプロパティの変更を追跡し、変更に対応することができます。残りの口座は、プログラム内でのみ「追跡」できます。追跡できるのは、新しい口座への接続時の最後の状態です。したがって、追跡できるのは現在の口座の変更のみですが、口座接続リストには、これまで接続したすべての口座オブジェクトが含まれます。さらに、すべての口座データは任意のプロパティで比較できます。 重要な口座プロパティを追跡するには、「ハッシュコントロール」を使用して、現在の時点でのすべての口座プロパティの合計を前の確認で取得した合計と比較します。合計が異なる場合はすぐに、具体的に何が変更されたかを確認し、適切な変更フラグを設定します。次に、口座イベント(重要な口座プロパティの変更)を追跡する場合、フラグはすべての追跡されたプロパティを確認し、変更されたプロパティに関するイベントをプログラムに送信する必要があることを通知します。 必要な変数とクラスメソッドをすべて追加して、後で分析しましょう。 #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum ; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; CListObj m_list_accounts; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; } bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; クラスのprivateセクションには、重要な口座プロパティを格納するためのMqlDataAccount構造体があります。追跡されたすべての口座オブジェクトプロパティが保存されます。構造体型を持つ変数には、現在の口座データを保存するものと以前のデータを保存するものの2つがあります。構造体内で変更されない唯一のプロパティは、口座番号を保存するloginです。このフィールド値は、最初の起動を定義するために使用されます。「login」フィールドにゼロが含まれている場合、これが最初の起動であり、後続の比較のために、現在の口座のステータスを前のステータスとして保存する必要があります。構造体のhashフィールドで、すべての構造体フィールドの値の合計を設定し、「前の」口座ステータスの構造体で設定された値と比較します。これら2つのフィールドの値の不一致が検出された場合、口座オブジェクトプロパティの変更が検出されたと見なされます。 口座コレクションリストは異なる口座（ライブラリベースのプログラム操作中に接続したすべての口座と現在の口座）のデータを格納するためのものであるため、ファイルから読み取ることでリストに保存された口座データを追跡することはできませんが、リスト内の口座オブジェクトの正確なインデックスを知る必要があります。これが、追跡する必要がある現在の口座オブジェクトです。このインデックスは、口座オブジェクトを取得し、タイマーでプロパティのステータスを確認するために使用されます。また、口座オブジェクトプロパティを変更するフラグとして使用されるクラスメンバ変数およびクラスオブジェクトを格納するライブラリディレクトリ内のフォルダのアドレスを示す変数があります。

同じprivateセクションには4つのメソッドがあります。その実装を見てみましょう。

以下は、現在の口座のデータを口座オブジェクトプロパティに書き込むメソッドです。 void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } 更新を例としてレバレッジを見てみましょう。

メソッドは口座オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取り、現在の口座データが口座オブジェクトのフィールドと口座の現在のステータスを表す構造体のフィールドに追加されます。次に、取得した各プロパティの値がハッシュに追加されます。

現在の口座ステータスの構造体を以前のステータスの構造体に保存するSavePrevValues()メソッドは、単に現在のステータスの構造体を以前のステータス構造体にコピーします。 以下は、コレクションリスト内の口座オブジェクトの存在を確認するメソッドです。 bool CAccountsCollection::IsPresent( CAccount *account ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* check= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (check== NULL ) continue ; if (check.IsEqual(account)) return true ; } return false ; } このメソッドは、コレクションリストでデータが見つかるべき口座オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。検索は、口座オブジェクトクラスを作成するときに前述したIsEqual()メソッドによって、クライアント名と会社名だけでなく口座番号を使用して実行されます。

口座オブジェクトリスト(ループ内)を使用してリストからオブジェクトを取得し、そのデータをメソッドに渡されたオブジェクトのデータと比較します。

データが一致した場合はtrueを返します。

その他の場合、ループの完了時に等しいオブジェクトが見つからなければfalseを返します。

以下は、リスト内の現在の口座データを含む口座オブジェクトのインデックスを返すメソッドです。 int CAccountsCollection::Index( void ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; if (account.Login()==:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ) && account.Company()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ) && account.Name()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ) ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } 口座オブジェクトリスト(ループ内)を使用してオブジェクトを獲得し、口座データ(ログイン、クライアント名、会社名)をプログラムが起動されている口座データと比較します。一致した場合は、ループインデックスが返されます。ループの完了時に、現在の口座データを持つオブジェクトが見つかっていない場合には-1が返されます。

次のメソッドがpublicクラスセクションに追加されます。 現在の口座のデータを持つ口座オブジェクトのインデックスを格納する変数の値を返すメソッド、口座プロパティが変更されたかどうかのフラグを返すメソッド。また、クラスデストラクタ(リスト内のすべての口座をファイルに保存する)、口座オブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加するメソッド、オブジェクトをファイルに保存したりファイルへ/からアップロード/ダウンロードしたりするメソッド、現在の口座オブジェクトの現在の口座データを更新するメソッドもあります。

public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; これらのメソッドについて考えてみましょう。 ライブラリファイルはFiles\DoEasy\ターミナルフォルダに保存されます。このフォルダ―には各クラスのフォルダがあります(クラスがファイルを保存する必要がある場合)。口座オブジェクトを格納するフォルダの名前を設定するためのm_folder_nameクラスメンバ変数もあって、口座プロパティの変更の発生をフラグする変数とともに、クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストですぐに初期化されます。 CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ) , m_is_account_event( false ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); } 次に、クラスコンストラクタで、現在の口座の以前のデータの構造体をリセットし、クラスファイルを保存するためのフォルダを作成します。これは、クラスの「Common_data_folder」\Files\DoEasy\Accountsにあります。

次に、現在の口座データを含む口座オブジェクトが作成され、AddToList()メソッドを使用して口座コレクションリストに追加されます。リストにオブジェクトが追加されなかった場合、適切なメッセージが操作ログに送信されます。追加された場合は、簡単な口座プロパティ(ログイン、クライアント名、会社名、口座残高、レバレッジ、ネッティングでない場合は口座タイプ）を含むメッセージが表示されます。

次のステップは、口座オブジェクトをコレクションリストにアップロードすることです。これらは、クラスオブジェクトを保存するフォルダに保存ファイルが存在する口座オブジェクトです。

最後のステップは、プログラムで使用するために、現在の口座データでオブジェクトインデックスを探し、IndexCurrentAccount()メソッドによって値が返される変数にm_index_currentを割り当てることです。

コレクションリストのすべてのオブジェクトを適切なファイルに保存するメソッドは、クラスデストラクタで呼び出されます。 CAccountsCollection::~CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .SaveObjects(); } 以下は、口座オブジェクトをコレクションリストに追加するメソッドです。 bool CAccountsCollection::AddToList( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .IsPresent(account)) return this .m_list_accounts.Add(account); return false ; } このメソッドは口座オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取り、次にIsPresent()メソッドを使用してコレクションリスト内のそのようなオブジェクトの存在を確認します。そのようなオブジェクトがまだない場合は、コレクションリストに追加され、その追加の結果が返されます。

以下は、コレクションリストから口座オブジェクトをファイルに保存するメソッドです。 bool CAccountsCollection::SaveObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +account.Server()+ " " +( string )account.Login()+ ".bin" ; if (:: FileIsExist (file_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: FileDelete (file_name, FILE_COMMON ); :: ResetLastError (); int handle=:: FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " ),file_name,TextByLanguage( ". Ошибка " , ". Error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } res &=account.Save(handle); :: FileClose (handle); } return res; } コレクションリストを(ループで)使用してリストから口座オブジェクトを取得し、口座オブジェクトフォルダへのパス、サーバ名、「.bin」拡張子で構成されるファイル名を作成します。そのようなファイルが口座オブジェクトフォルダに存在する場合、そのファイルは削除されて書き込み用に新しいファイルが開かれます。開かれたファイルハンドルは、先に説明したCAccountクラスのSave()仮想メソッドに渡され、ファイルの保存結果は、コレクションリストからすべての口座オブジェクトのファイルへの書き込み結果を返すres変数に追加されます。オブジェクトが保存されると、書き込みのために開かれたファイルは閉じられます。 以下は、口座オブジェクトをファイルからコレクションリストにダウンロードするメソッドです。 bool CAccountsCollection::LoadObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; string name= "" ; long handle_search=:: FileFindFirst ( this .m_folder_name+ "\\*" ,name, FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_search!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { do { string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +name; :: ResetLastError (); int handle_file=:: FileOpen (m_folder_name+ "\\" +name, FILE_BIN | FILE_READ | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_file!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (!account.Load(handle_file)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if ( this .IsPresent(account)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .AddToList(account)) { delete account; res &= false ; } } } :: FileClose (handle_file); } while (:: FileFindNext (handle_search,name)); :: FileFindClose (handle_search); } return res; } まず、ライブラリ口座オブジェクトファイルが格納されているフォルダで最初のファイルを見つけます 。次に、do-whileループで読み取るために検出された別のファイルを開き、新しい口座オブジェクトを作成、CAccountクラスのLoad()仮想メソッドを使用してファイルからデータをアップロードします。そのような(同じ口座データを持つ)オブジェクトがない場合は、オブジェクトがリストに追加されます。ファイルからオブジェクトにデータをアップロードするとき、またはリストにオブジェクトを追加するときにエラーが発生した場合は、この新しいオブジェクトを削除して(メモリリークを防ぐため)、ファイルを閉じます。

ループが完了したら、ファイルから口座オブジェクトにデータをアップロードし、コレクションリストに配置した結果が返されます。

以下は、現在の口座オブジェクトデータを更新するメソッドです。 void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_is_account_event= false ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } } ここで最初に行うことは、現在の口座データを含む口座オブジェクトのインデックスの有効性を確認することです。何らかの理由で取得できない場合は、メソッドを終了します。次に、リスト内のインデックスによって現在の口座データを持つ口座オブジェクトを取得して、現在の口座データ構造体および口座オブジェクトのプロパティ変更フラグをリセットして、口座オブジェクトプロパティを設定するメソッドを呼び出します。同じメソッドで、口座の以前のステータスとのその後の比較および変更の検出のために、最新の(新しく読み取られた)プロパティを現在の口座データ構造にコピーします。

次に、口座の前のステータスを表すデータ構造に設定するデータを定義します。ログインフィールドがゼロの場合、これは構造体が一度も書き入れられたことがなく、これが最初の起動であることを意味します。したがって、単に前のステータスデータを持つ構造体に現在のステータス構造体からのデータを入力します。

次に、現在のステータスハッシュと以前のステータスハッシュを比較して、ハッシュの変更を確認します。変更がある場合は、発生した口座プロパティ変更イベントのフラグを設定し、現在のステータスを後続の比較のために前のステータスとして保存します。

後で、重要な口座ステータスの変更の追跡を実装し、この重要な変更に関するイベントメッセージをプログラムに送信します。

クラスの動作全体はライブラリの基本オブジェクト(CEngineクラス)から実行されるため、Engine.mqhファイルに移動して必要な機能を追加します。 まず、口座コレクションファイルをインクルードします。 #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" クラスのprivateセクションで、口座コレクションオブジェクトを作成し、口座コレクションを使用するためのメソッドを追加します。

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : クラスコンストラクタで、口座コレクションを操作するための新しいタイマーカウンタを作成します。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #endif } タイマーとそのカウンターについては第3部でで説明しました。

OnTimer()クラスハンドラで、口座コレクションタイマーを追加します。

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } } 口座コレクションタイマーは、第3部のライブラリの基本オブジェクトであるCEngineクラスの開発についてのセクションにある注文、取引、ポジションコレクションタイマーと似ています。注文、取引、ポジションコレクションタイマーとの唯一の違いは、別のコレクションイベント処理メソッド(AccountEventsControl()メソッド)が呼び出されることです。

現在の口座プロパティの変更を確認するメソッドを追加しましょう。 void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); } このメソッドは、CAccountsCollectionクラスのRefresh()メソッドを呼び出すだけです。 CEngineクラスのpublicセクションで、イベントおよび口座コレクションリストをプログラムに返す2つのメソッドを記述します。これにより、プログラムからコレクションリストに直接アクセスできるようになります。

public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; 口座コレクションクラスをテストする準備がすべて整いました。しかし、テストを開始する前に、CEventsCollection::Refreshイベントコレクションクラスを変更しましょう。233行目に確認を追加し、新しいイベントとともに古いイベントをプログラムに送信するイベントを定義する際に不定期のアクティベーションを排除します。 if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings< 0 ) { また、MetaTrader 4で作業するためにMQL4の取引関数を作成する際に作成されたかなり馬鹿げたエラーも修正しました(DELib.mqhファイル)。問題は、MQL4ではOrderSend()関数がブール値ではなく注文チケットを返すことです。どうやら、私はMQL4を忘れ始めているようです(笑)。 次の例を考えてみましょう。

MQL4関数の動作結果の確認が次のようになっていました(これはMQL5では正しいです)。 if ( ! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) MQL4で正しくなるようにエラーを修正しました。 if ( OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue ) == WRONG_VALUE ) テスターにとって大したことではありませんが、エラーには違いありません。

もうすぐ本格的な取引クラスが紹介され、これらの関数はライブラリから削除されます。

口座コレクションのテスト

既に開発したTestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 EAを使用しましょう。同じフォルダ\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy内にTestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5という名前で保存してください。



EAの入力に、操作ログに表示される既存口座データの外観を切り替える変数を導入します。これらは、brief(デフォルトはfalse)とfull(デフォルトはtrue)です。

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

OnInit()ハンドラに以下のコードを追加します。

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

ここでは、CEngineクラスのGetListAllAccounts()メソッドを使用して口座コレクションリストを取得します。ループで後続の各オブジェクトを取得して、入力値に応じて(簡単なエントリ、または口座オブジェクトプロパティの完全なリスト)操作ログにそのプロパティを表示します。

EAを起動し、簡単なエントリが選択されたときに操作ログに表示される内容を確認します(すべての口座プロパティの表示= false)。





次に完全なリストを選択します。F7キーを押して、パラメーターウィンドウで[Show full accounts properties]を[true]に設定します。





これで、既存の各口座のプロパティの完全なリストが操作ログに表示されます。

口座ファイルに書き込むには、最初の口座に接続し、2番目の口座に再接続してから、3番目の口座に移動する必要があることに注意してください。つまり、新しい口座に接続するごとに、前の口座のデータがファイルに書き込まれます。



次の段階

次の記事では、口座プロパティを変更する重要なイベントを追跡し、銘柄オブジェクトとそのコレクションの作業を開始します。



現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

