Grasberg Gold

Grasberg Gold: The Breakthrough Expert Advisor for Precision Trading

Grasberg Gold is an advanced trading system engineered to deliver high precision and consistent results by combining sophisticated trend analysis with strategically placed pending orders. This innovative methodology enhances trade accuracy while maintaining a disciplined and robust risk management framework.
Inspired by Mount Grasberg in Indonesia—the world’s largest gold-producing mine—Grasberg Gold embodies strength, reliability, and high performance in the trading arena.

Key Features:
  • Triple Strategy System: Grasberg Gold offers three distinct trading strategies. Users can choose to activate a single strategy or all three simultaneously to maximize trading potential and performance.
  • Flexible Trade Modes:
  1. Normal Mode: Executes trades only during periods of high market liquidity, ensuring the highest level of accuracy.
  2. Aggressive Mode: Activates during medium liquidity conditions, aiming for higher profits with a moderate increase in risk.
  3. Extreme Mode: Operates even in low liquidity markets, utilizing advanced trend analysis to capture the most aggressive profit opportunities.
Whether you're a conservative trader or an aggressive market player, Grasberg Gold adapts to your risk profile while striving for optimal returns.


Launch promo!
  • 10 spots available at current price!
Key Highlights:
  • Risk-Averse Strategy: The Grasberg Gold avoids high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, hedging, or lot multipliers after losses. This methodology minimizes the potential for high drawdowns and promotes long-term capital preservation.
  • Real-Time Market Adaptability: Grasberg Gold executes trades based on real-time market conditions, ensuring adaptability to dynamic market environments.
  • Pending Orders for Precision: By using pending orders, the system ensures optimal entry points, reducing slippage and maximizing trade efficiency.
  • Market liquidity analysis incorporated to filter out false break outs.
  • Comprehensive Stoploss Protection: Every trade is equipped with a stoploss to cap potential losses, safeguarding your investment against unpredictable market moves.
  • Built-In News Filter: A news filter integrated with MT5's news calendar avoids trading during high-impact events, preventing exposure to sudden price volatility caused by news releases.

Grasberg Gold Setup & Requirements

Trading Configuration:
Symbol: XAUUSD/GOLD
Timeframe : H1
Minimum Deposit: $100
Account Type: Hedging
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Technical Recommendations:
  • Virtual Private Server (VPS): Ensure uninterrupted trading by running Grasberg Gold on a VPS for a stable connection.
  • News Filter: Utilizes MT5's built-in news calendar for automatic filtering of high-impact events—no manual URL or GMT settings required.
Backtesting Details:
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Testing Period: 2024–2025
Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate results.
Starting Balance: $100 or higher.
Leverage: 1:100 or more.
Settings: Use the provided setfile for optimized results.

Support & Setup Assistance:

Setting up Grasberg Gold is simple. User only needs to upload the set file, enabling you to start trading right away. For personalized assistance or inquiries, contact our support team via private message. We are committed to helping you maximize your trading performance.

Risk Warning:
Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure that you fully understand the risks before using Grasberg Gold.

Grasberg Gold is the ideal Expert Advisor for traders seeking precision, adaptability, and disciplined risk management.


