MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasMaxDescrLen 

MaxDescrLen (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la lunghezza massima dei descrittori.

 uint  MaxDescrLen()

Valore di ritorno

Il valore della lunghezza massima dei descrittori.

MaxDescrLen (Metodo Set)

Imposta la lunghezza massima dei descrittori.                          

 void  MaxDescrLen(
   const uint  value,  // lughezza massima
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] Il valore di la lunghezza massima dei descrittori.