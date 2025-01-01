DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasShowScaleRight 

ShowScaleRight

Imposta il valore della barra di visibilità per la giusta scala (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_RIGHT).                          

 void  ShowScaleRight(
   const bool  flag,  // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — la scala destra diventa visibile.
  • false — la scala destra diventa invisibile.