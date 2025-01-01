DocumentazioneSezioni
Imposta il valore della barra di visibilità per la scala sinistra (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_LEFT).                            

 void  ShowScaleLeft(
   const bool  flag,  // valore flag 
   )

Parametri

flag

[in] Valore flag:

  • true — la scala sinistra diventa visibile.
  • false — la scala sinistra diventa invisibile.