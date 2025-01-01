DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasMaxData 

MaxData (Metodo Get)

Restituisce la quantità massima di dati (serie) consentita.

 uint  MaxData()

Valore di ritorno

La quantità massima di dati (serie).

MaxData (Metodo Set)

Imposta la quantità massima di dati (serie) consentita.                                    

 void  MaxData(
   const uint  value,  // ammontare dei dati
   )

Parametri

valore

[in] La quantità massima di dati (serie).