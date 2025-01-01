DocumentazioneSezioni
IsShowScaleRight

Restituisce la barra di visibilità della scala dei valori a destra.

 bool  IsShowScaleRight()

Valore di ritorno

true se la scala dei valori è visibile, altrimenti — false.