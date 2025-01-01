DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCChartCanvasIsShowLegend 

IsShowLegend

Restituisce e imposta la bandiera di visibilità della leggenda sul grafico.

 bool  IsShowLegend()

Valore di ritorno

true se la legenda è visibile, altrimenti — false.