DrawLegendVertical

Disegna una leggenda verticale.

 int  DrawLegendVertical(
   const int  w,  // spessore
   const int  h,  // altezza
   )

Parametri

w

[in] La larghezza massima del testo nella leggenda.

h

[in] L'altezza massima del testo nella leggenda. 

Valore di ritorno

Larghezza della leggenda in pixel.